Observations From the Game

While I'm still mildly hungover from yesterday's trashing, I thought I'd throw my hat into the ring and give my (un)biased opinion on the state of the Philadelphia Eagles and what the Giants need to do to beat them next year.
I'm going to organize this by Offense/Defense.
1) Eagles Offense
Going off the eye test, each player on this team could easily replace the NY Giants' starting offense (except maybe AT). And I'm not fully certain that's a knock on the Giants – the Eagles are that good.
The OL is dominant enough to make you play 9 in the box (watching how well they develop the run from the end zone is truly something else). But then you've got two stud receivers, excellent depth at TE, and a QB who can wheel 'n deal.
However, I am not certain Hurts has the long-term potential everyone believes he has. The entire game was a series of one-reads in both the passing and RPO game. Eerily similar to 2012 Robert Griffin III or how Rivera re-created the Auburn offense for Cam in 2015.
Once he gets to his second read, he's out of the pocket.
I know this may not a valid take given Hurts' recent success (this is just what I saw over a couple dozen plays). However, this offense is not complicated. You need to stop the run, eliminate the first read, and contain. But even then, their sheer talent will overcome you.
We all know Hurts is not Mahomes but will demand that contract. As a Giants fan, hope that the money he gets takes away from pieces on the offense. That's when you'll begin to see Hurts' blemishes (assuming he doesn't develop, that is).
2) Eagles Defense
Deadly quick. Impressively strong. Disciplined to a tee. Fuck Roseman for consistently drafting DL talent and signing depth.
Teams have found some success against their CBs and LBs but because their offense is so potent, they can play as aggressively as they want to. Just like the Cowboys do.
Beating them probably deals more with stopping their offense and creating more possessions. You have to find ways to wear down the DL, especially with their depth.
In order for the Giants to be competitive against the Eagles next year and beyond, they will need to address their OL talent, DL depth, and LBs (depth, talent) in order to beat the Eagles.
It's not rocket science – they can't effectively execute Wink's Defensive scheme or control POS on offense without these being fixed. Period.
One critique of Wink's game plan yesterday:
Defensively, we were in (I think) Cover 1 the whole game but I truly believe the only chance we had of stopping Hurts would be the Cover 2 that Graham administered last year.
Maybe with our injuries/talent that wouldn't have mattered but if you recall last year, they dismantled Hurts in the first game and we're doing an excellent job in the second game for the first half (the D got tired after the Giants couldn't successfully drive the field with Mike Glennon).
Giants are not off. I think they have the coaching and scheme (we haven't truly unleashed Kafka with current OFF depth chart) but they need a hell of a draft and need to continue to develop the players they have.
Here is a list of items I think they can address in the next two years to be SB contenders by 2024 (with a strong Wild Card record in 2023).
1) Draft Linebacker(s) early. We need a game changer and depth to accompany our DL. We have 9 draft picks – at least 3 should be used on LBs.
2) Draft OL. Doesn't necessarily have to be early if they like Ezuedu and Gates. Personally, I think they need just one bulldozer to insert next to Neal or at Center. Add some more depth, and the OL will be good enough for 2023. Another high-value draftee will solidify this line for some time.
3) Draft WR early and late. Go for BP but I would highly value LB over WR. How often have you watched the Eagles or Cowboys year after year pound away at the Giants? We need a speedy and possession WR (that doesn't have bad hips, hamstrings, or work ethic).
4) Consider one big free agent signing that doesn't fully handicap you as Golladay's contract did. Not sure if that's a pipe dream or not. Probably hopeful thinking.
5) Sign Daniel Jones to a team-friendly contract that's 2-3 years. I have no idea what DJs expectations or desires are at this point. Does he want even want to stay here? Who knows but I'd argue that if Hurts and him were to switch teams, Eagles would still be extremely dominant this year. And, in pertaining to my observation about Hurts, would have a longer-term outlook when it comes to year-in, year-out success.
(I will probably get ripped for that statement but besides that, who else could the Giants sign or draft next year that will be more impactful than DJ? There might be one QB of the lot that can take over with this talent level.)
Somewhere in the 20-25 million, with most guaranteed money coming in 2024/2025. DJ can do this – he's been playing with scrubs his entire career. Give him some consistent options for once, could not imagine where he could take this team.
6) No idea what to do with Saquon. Honestly, he should go to the Bills or Dolphins but I think staying in his home state of NJ is extremely important to him. We have no other weapons next year, so a franchise tag may come to keep him as we continue to develop the O while not being pigeonholed into a shitty contract.
Anyway, needed to get that off my chest. We're almost out from under Gettlemans' cloud of ineptitude. I think getting into the playoffs is absolutely important for next year's morale but not the end of the world.
This year has already been a success and if you don't think so, try and remind yourself what you were feeling like a year ago from today. For me, it was apathy with intervals of depression knowing the Giants were so far away from being good. Now, hopeful that we have the administrative and coaching pieces in place to consistently get back into the playoffs.
If you were at the game in Section 149 and heard a drunk idiot loudly yelling "Over his head" or "Hurts is a one-read QB. You're not that good" before the Eagles snap, welp, that was me. The game sucked but the pre-game atmosphere was excellent. Nice to see Giant fans having a good time, even with the atrocity that happened on the field.
Was really liking how Collin Johnson was playing. Hopefully he can bounce back from his injury and play a role for the team moving forward.
Shep is probably toast. Wrong side of 30 in February and often injured. Who knows if Wandale can come back from his ACL. Can't go into the season relying on those guys. We are starting over at WR.
This is not 2008. The Giants are not running a complex passing scheme with multiple reads and route adjustments.
I hope so. If I trust Shoen/Dabs (which I do), then I should believe most of these players will develop. None of them minus Beavs (and that’s more because of how he’s looked versus when he was drafted) have overly impressed me.
There’s a lot of ifs in there, which is why we need more numbers at the positions I posited above. Those have to be solved in order for the team to be competitive for the division next year. And I don’t think it’s really that many more players.
Offhand, 2 wrs, 2 ol, 3 lb, 1 cb, 2 dl (and really only 3-4 players out of those need to become high impact players). That and stay healthy. You can only go pe the law of averages favors us, which is illogical to think will happen).
This is not 2008. The Giants are not running a complex passing scheme with multiple reads and route adjustments.
You can’t compare our current offense to the Eagles. We’re literally Toney hamstringed by no WR, IL and injuries.
You still make a good point. I was not trying to say Jones is better than Hurts but that in similar positions, both can succeed at similar levels. And despite what the majority of the board says, I think a Jones does have the processing speed for the game. He’s shown he can get to his second and third routes. But when he knows Graham’s about to knock his ass into next week, you can’t perform. So you have to scheme around it and can’t allow for long plays to develop.
Quote:
what is it you think Jones is doing in the Giants offense that Hurst is not doing in the Eagles offense? Both of them are ultra-simple concepts designed to get the ball out quickly. It's why Jones has a high completion percentage each week but not many yards. Our passing game is largely misdirection with short, simple throws.
This is not 2008. The Giants are not running a complex passing scheme with multiple reads and route adjustments.
You can’t compare our current offense to the Eagles. We’re literally Toney hamstringed by no WR, IL and injuries.
You still make a good point. I was not trying to say Jones is better than Hurts but that in similar positions, both can succeed at similar levels. And despite what the majority of the board says, I think a Jones does have the processing speed for the game. He’s shown he can get to his second and third routes. But when he knows Graham’s about to knock his ass into next week, you can’t perform. So you have to scheme around it and can’t allow for long plays to develop.
Disregard my first statement here. I missed your posts subject title.
I also think a 2-3 year "prove it" deal might work for both Jones and the Giants. He probably hasn't done enough for a mega-contract yet but in a few years he will still be young and have the opportunity to show with a better supporting cast (geez, I sure hope the supporting cast will be better) that he can merit that contract. $20-25M for a few years might work out for him and for us.
Quote:
yesterday. Switch Jones and Hurts and you get the same result yesterday. Slayton wouldnt even make the Eagles team but at the moment he's WR #1 here. Their guys make plays. Nobody makes any plays for the Giants.
I also think a 2-3 year "prove it" deal might work for both Jones and the Giants. He probably hasn't done enough for a mega-contract yet but in a few years he will still be young and have the opportunity to show with a better supporting cast (geez, I sure hope the supporting cast will be better) that he can merit that contract. $20-25M for a few years might work out for him and for us.
My big fear is they don’t sign him — that would signal to me they know they won’t have the pieces, so it’s time for a complete redo while keeping key pieces like Dex in place.
Just roll someone else in for 15TD
Yes, I'm getting repetitive.
I don't think a great concept to switch QB and get the same, better or worse performance.
I think what is very clear is the Eagles have a much better OL and WR's/TE. This two are not even close. RB's as a group are close.
If you don't think the variables around a QB matter probably best to reevaluate how you are looking at the position. imv.
Look at Mahomes two SB's.
Just roll someone else in for 15TD
Yes, I'm getting repetitive.
I don’t think I said that. My belief is that we really don’t know. But as I recall last year, the team severely dropped off once he was injured. He really was carrying the team and doing everything he could. He’s got a lot of Eli in him (who, by the way, would be already out of the league if the talent he had was in this level).
Odds are that Jones is playing somewhere else within the next two years. But as of right now, there really isn’t a better replacement who can run this team at current capacity. So sign him short term while continuing the rebuild. If he becomes the guy, great. If not, we will need to draft early, have a developmental QB in waiting, or trade (which statistically will make it more likely of a QB carousel that will never stop draining our assets — See Denver Broncos).
With Jones and more additions, this team can be a sure-fire Wildcard team. He’s good enough. And his greatness can’t be determined until some sort of consistency and competency is given to him. I mean, come on, he’s had the top-3 worst OL + WR talent since he’s arrived. It hasn’t gotten much better until this year and he’s demonstrated growth when they were healthy and the OL was playing better.
Quote:
In comment 15944678 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
yesterday. Switch Jones and Hurts and you get the same result yesterday. Slayton wouldnt even make the Eagles team but at the moment he's WR #1 here. Their guys make plays. Nobody makes any plays for the Giants.
I also think a 2-3 year "prove it" deal might work for both Jones and the Giants. He probably hasn't done enough for a mega-contract yet but in a few years he will still be young and have the opportunity to show with a better supporting cast (geez, I sure hope the supporting cast will be better) that he can merit that contract. $20-25M for a few years might work out for him and for us.
My big fear is they don’t sign him — that would signal to me they know they won’t have the pieces, so it’s time for a complete redo while keeping key pieces like Dex in place.
Jones not being re-signed does not signal some sort of rebuild aside from the one we are already in. It shows that Schoen and Daboll are not concerned with having to replace Jones meaning they think other QBs of similar ability will be available in the draft/free agency.
These guys did not draft Jones. He is not their guy. Them letting him leave is not an indication of much other than they don't think he is the guy best suited to run what they want to run.
Because next year can be Year One of a rookie this regime likes developing and getting one year closer to leading us to a Super Bowl. If they don't believe Jones can take them to a Super Bowl and don't bring in someone else, they are just one year farther from that goal.
Quote:
We’re not going to the SB with a rookie QB next year. So why wouldn’t you keep him or he’s relatively cheap? He provides options and a safety net through the rebuild.
Because next year can be Year One of a rookie this regime likes developing and getting one year closer to leading us to a Super Bowl. If they don't believe Jones can take them to a Super Bowl and don't bring in someone else, they are just one year farther from that goal.
You can still draft a rookie QB and keep Jones (albeit very costly). If we don’t sign Jones, we’re probably picking in the top 5 in 2024. Could be best to rip bandaid but I don’t think they do it. They have too many pieces starting to develop.
Quote:
In comment 15944803 Eli2020 said:
Quote:
We’re not going to the SB with a rookie QB next year. So why wouldn’t you keep him or he’s relatively cheap? He provides options and a safety net through the rebuild.
Because next year can be Year One of a rookie this regime likes developing and getting one year closer to leading us to a Super Bowl. If they don't believe Jones can take them to a Super Bowl and don't bring in someone else, they are just one year farther from that goal.
You can still draft a rookie QB and keep Jones (albeit very costly). If we don’t sign Jones, we’re probably picking in the top 5 in 2024. Could be best to rip bandaid but I don’t think they do it. They have too many pieces starting to develop.
Agree, and I would not be surprised if they sign Jones to a short term (1-2 year) deal and draft someone in the top 3 rounds. The point was that Jones is back to keep the seat warm until the next guy is ready, not to build around him. This is why I would let him walk for any more than about $15M per year. They need to spend money to build the roster, not on a QB who is not part of the long term future of the team.
I see this notion posted repeatedly and can't figure out why people keep insisting that it's important to immediately find a "more impactful" replacement for Jones when the team is obviously rebuilding.
Aside from the fact that Jones has not been especially impactful himself in four years, what the hell difference does it really make? Is 2023 going to be some kind of special year around here?
Why are the only choices "pay Daniel Jones $25 million" or "find a permanent replacement right now"? How about just find a mediocre journeyman QB and let him play for a year while you build the rest of the roster. Take your lumps, stop trying to win 9 goddamn games with Daniel Jones for F sake to prove a point. Because if/when that happens the same people will insist that we keep going and going and going with Danny Jones.
Quote:
(I will probably get ripped for that statement but besides that, who else could the Giants sign or draft next year that will be more impactful than DJ? There might be one QB of the lot that can take over with this talent level.)
I see this notion posted repeatedly and can't figure out why people keep insisting that it's important to immediately find a "more impactful" replacement for Jones when the team is obviously rebuilding.
Aside from the fact that Jones has not been especially impactful himself in four years, what the hell difference does it really make? Is 2023 going to be some kind of special year around here?
Why are the only choices "pay Daniel Jones $25 million" or "find a permanent replacement right now"? How about just find a mediocre journeyman QB and let him play for a year while you build the rest of the roster. Take your lumps, stop trying to win 9 goddamn games with Daniel Jones for F sake to prove a point. Because if/when that happens the same people will insist that we keep going and going and going with Danny Jones.
Please consider this response as having no relation to jones. not advocating one thing or another. The coaches and FO will decide that and your and my opinion is wholely irrelevant.
My response is to the idea that winning doesn't matter. we are rebuilding. just throw a scrub in there and take our lumps and try next year to upgrade.
Winning does matter, it always does and always wil. that is the point. winning builds culture. it is a learned trait. The NFL is set up that the 7 seed is gonna be a roughly .500 team. mediocre. that is an attainable goal for most teams.
How do you start a season with no expectation to compete. how do you tell your core pieces winning doesn't matter this year, but make these sacrifices anyway. how do you tell ticket holders to pay for this shit tho we are really not gonna try.
A new staff gets some leeway but it is not YEARS of leeway. This absurd shit of winning in 24 or 25 is pure fantasy / madden shit. no one gets 3 to 4 years to have a winning record (Ie make the playoffs).
Again, I am not saying you have to pay or keep anyone. but if you throw out tyrod or mariota etc. next year as your guy, how do you justify that to the fans, owners, team, players etc.
These jobs are not supreme court nominations. dudes get fired. Look at the NYG recent history
Quote:
(I will probably get ripped for that statement but besides that, who else could the Giants sign or draft next year that will be more impactful than DJ? There might be one QB of the lot that can take over with this talent level.)
I see this notion posted repeatedly and can't figure out why people keep insisting that it's important to immediately find a "more impactful" replacement for Jones when the team is obviously rebuilding.
Aside from the fact that Jones has not been especially impactful himself in four years, what the hell difference does it really make? Is 2023 going to be some kind of special year around here?
Why are the only choices "pay Daniel Jones $25 million" or "find a permanent replacement right now"? How about just find a mediocre journeyman QB and let him play for a year while you build the rest of the roster. Take your lumps, stop trying to win 9 goddamn games with Daniel Jones for F sake to prove a point. Because if/when that happens the same people will insist that we keep going and going and going with Danny Jones.
I think what I am trying to get across is that Daniel Jones is your "journeyman" QB until we get better. If you sign him for $20-$25 mil, you're really only losing $10-$15 million in Cap for a good journeyman.
That is approximately 4.5%-7.0% of the predicted 2023 cap for about (and this is off the top of my head) another 2-3 Wins. Again, arbitrary analysis.
You sign DJ if you think you can be competitive by adding further assets. If you don't sign him, that's because you're in a full rebuild. I argue we're not in a full rebuild with cornerstone players emerging on both sides of the ball. So let DJ continue his progress as the team progresses. You are not losing much having him there.
A journeyman gets you 5-6 wins. DJ gets you 8-9 wins with an average play on OL + skill positions.
And guess what, you can still develop a QB while you are still at it.
He's probably not the long-term solution.
If you are in the camp we need to do a full reset, by all means, don't sign him. Lose like we never lost before and get that first pick in 2024.
But if you think we need to keep building with the young players like AT, Neal, Dex... you keep him around.
This is all under the assumption we're not getting a better QB for next year's success, even from a high-first rounder like Will Levis in the draft
Because you have the reading comprehension of a snail. Take the blinders off.
Quote:
Blah blah blah Daniel Jones is just as good as Jalen Hurts. ....
Because you have the reading comprehension of a snail. Take the blinders off.
That’s incredibly insulting to snails
We don't and we make it easy for him to quickly process how to attack on Offense and score points.
Continue the rebuild.
I agree with the "journeyman" approach. I would just substitute that with winning.
This is very important for HC's. Time is not a variable that is wise to count on. Too many times the next hot coach has a horrible season or two and that leads to.....the next HC.
This is why the evaluation of Jones is important. The draft may not cooperate.
We don't and we make it easy for him to quickly process how to attack on Offense and score points.
Continue the rebuild.
Pretty much the convo I had with an Eagles fan at the game. Can’t argue with it but if you can get him to go further down the decision tree, you’re quickly increasing your odds of stopping him compared to other top-echelon QBs.
He is killing it right now. That is just fact. Probably going to be your MVP.
I agree with the "journeyman" approach. I would just substitute that with winning.
This is very important for HC's. Time is not a variable that is wise to count on. Too many times the next hot coach has a horrible season or two and that leads to.....the next HC.
This is why the evaluation of Jones is important. The draft may not cooperate.
I really appreciate it. Been on this site since high school (2006) but haven’t really had the balls to put my thoughts out there. I’m a little more polished as a writer now so that helps the confidence a bit.
Quote:
then taking off running isn't a bad thing when he knows the opposing Defense doesn't have the talent at Linebacker or Safety on the field to concern him.
We don't and we make it easy for him to quickly process how to attack on Offense and score points.
Continue the rebuild.
Pretty much the convo I had with an Eagles fan at the game. Can’t argue with it but if you can get him to go further down the decision tree, you’re quickly increasing your odds of stopping him compared to other top-echelon QBs.
He is killing it right now. That is just fact. Probably going to be your MVP.
Not putting starting CBs back as punt returners, maturation of Thibs and Ojulari on the edge and drafting a real ILB that has decent speed to the sidelines will do it.
Keep rebuilding.
You can get a LB or 2 in a later round. The Giants have made tow bad picks with WR in the recent past. Withing BPA reason, no way you want a WR outside of Round 1.
Quote:
Quote:
(I will probably get ripped for that statement but besides that, who else could the Giants sign or draft next year that will be more impactful than DJ? There might be one QB of the lot that can take over with this talent level.)
I see this notion posted repeatedly and can't figure out why people keep insisting that it's important to immediately find a "more impactful" replacement for Jones when the team is obviously rebuilding.
Aside from the fact that Jones has not been especially impactful himself in four years, what the hell difference does it really make? Is 2023 going to be some kind of special year around here?
Why are the only choices "pay Daniel Jones $25 million" or "find a permanent replacement right now"? How about just find a mediocre journeyman QB and let him play for a year while you build the rest of the roster. Take your lumps, stop trying to win 9 goddamn games with Daniel Jones for F sake to prove a point. Because if/when that happens the same people will insist that we keep going and going and going with Danny Jones.
I think what I am trying to get across is that Daniel Jones is your "journeyman" QB until we get better. If you sign him for $20-$25 mil, you're really only losing $10-$15 million in Cap for a good journeyman.
That is approximately 4.5%-7.0% of the predicted 2023 cap for about (and this is off the top of my head) another 2-3 Wins. Again, arbitrary analysis.
You sign DJ if you think you can be competitive by adding further assets. If you don't sign him, that's because you're in a full rebuild. I argue we're not in a full rebuild with cornerstone players emerging on both sides of the ball. So let DJ continue his progress as the team progresses. You are not losing much having him there.
A journeyman gets you 5-6 wins. DJ gets you 8-9 wins with an average play on OL + skill positions.
And guess what, you can still develop a QB while you are still at it.
He's probably not the long-term solution.
If you are in the camp we need to do a full reset, by all means, don't sign him. Lose like we never lost before and get that first pick in 2024.
But if you think we need to keep building with the young players like AT, Neal, Dex... you keep him around.
This is all under the assumption we're not getting a better QB for next year's success, even from a high-first rounder like Will Levis in the draft
$10-15 million is 1-2 quality starter(s). What does % of the cap matter? Wasted money is wasted money.
Quote:
In comment 15944864 Producer said:
Quote:
Blah blah blah Daniel Jones is just as good as Jalen Hurts. ....
Because you have the reading comprehension of a snail. Take the blinders off.
That’s incredibly insulting to snails
Oh really. Whay do you call it when a poster says, if Jones and Hurts switch teams, there would be no difference in their records? That seem right to you?
This.
While I believe Jones is easily replaceable with the Brissetts and Trubiskys of the world, even if you think they're worse if they're cheaper then it's a net gain for NYG because of what the saved money can go to
Quote:
In comment 15944837 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
Quote:
(I will probably get ripped for that statement but besides that, who else could the Giants sign or draft next year that will be more impactful than DJ? There might be one QB of the lot that can take over with this talent level.)
I see this notion posted repeatedly and can't figure out why people keep insisting that it's important to immediately find a "more impactful" replacement for Jones when the team is obviously rebuilding.
Aside from the fact that Jones has not been especially impactful himself in four years, what the hell difference does it really make? Is 2023 going to be some kind of special year around here?
Why are the only choices "pay Daniel Jones $25 million" or "find a permanent replacement right now"? How about just find a mediocre journeyman QB and let him play for a year while you build the rest of the roster. Take your lumps, stop trying to win 9 goddamn games with Daniel Jones for F sake to prove a point. Because if/when that happens the same people will insist that we keep going and going and going with Danny Jones.
I think what I am trying to get across is that Daniel Jones is your "journeyman" QB until we get better. If you sign him for $20-$25 mil, you're really only losing $10-$15 million in Cap for a good journeyman.
That is approximately 4.5%-7.0% of the predicted 2023 cap for about (and this is off the top of my head) another 2-3 Wins. Again, arbitrary analysis.
You sign DJ if you think you can be competitive by adding further assets. If you don't sign him, that's because you're in a full rebuild. I argue we're not in a full rebuild with cornerstone players emerging on both sides of the ball. So let DJ continue his progress as the team progresses. You are not losing much having him there.
A journeyman gets you 5-6 wins. DJ gets you 8-9 wins with an average play on OL + skill positions.
And guess what, you can still develop a QB while you are still at it.
He's probably not the long-term solution.
If you are in the camp we need to do a full reset, by all means, don't sign him. Lose like we never lost before and get that first pick in 2024.
But if you think we need to keep building with the young players like AT, Neal, Dex... you keep him around.
This is all under the assumption we're not getting a better QB for next year's success, even from a high-first rounder like Will Levis in the draft
$10-15 million is 1-2 quality starter(s). What does % of the cap matter? Wasted money is wasted money.
1-2 quality players does not equate to 2 more wins. Keeping DJ, IMO, does do that. I’m in the camp of winning, we don’t need to take a step back and accept a 6 win season next year. The Giants have had enough of that shit to know losing just leads to more losing. And statistically, tanking almost never leads to Super Bowls.
Quote:
In comment 15944901 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15944864 Producer said:
Quote:
Blah blah blah Daniel Jones is just as good as Jalen Hurts. ....
Because you have the reading comprehension of a snail. Take the blinders off.
That’s incredibly insulting to snails
Oh really. Whay do you call it when a poster says, if Jones and Hurts switch teams, there would be no difference in their records? That seem right to you?
Yeah, it does. Hurts got real good when they gave him top notch WRs and an oline that does not resemble a sieve. Jones has maybe one NFL WR who managed to drop a pass that would likely have won the WTF game...and is a sieve.
The dropoff last year after Jones was hurt said more about the depth than Jones. We were already a bad team and bad offense. With Glennon, we were just outright putrid and embarrassing.
To me, and I've said this before, Jones probably boils down to how little he is willing to accept and how creative the Giants can be with that $ to entice him. For example, can $15M per year for 3 years with about $25-30M guaranteed and a ton of incentives do it? He has a mid level deal with a lot of money on the table if he plays well.
The dropoff last year after Jones was hurt said more about the depth than Jones. We were already a bad team and bad offense. With Glennon, we were just outright putrid and embarrassing.
To me, and I've said this before, Jones probably boils down to how little he is willing to accept and how creative the Giants can be with that $ to entice him. For example, can $15M per year for 3 years with about $25-30M guaranteed and a ton of incentives do it? He has a mid level deal with a lot of money on the table if he plays well.
I think there will be enough teams out there looking for a QB that some team friendly deal will not work.
Who needs a QB?
I am probably wrong but: (some may be for a year only)
Carolina, Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa, DC, Seattle, Arizona(temporary), 49ers(?), Giants
Patriots(?), Houston, Indianapolis, Broncos
Some of the above are a stretch and maybe only for a year to cover an injury. Some are in the same situation as the Giants and some he is just not a fit.
My point is there are enough teams with needs that he is not likely to return for a cheap one year deal.
Quote:
I have thoughts and questions. Are your saying $20-25M per year or total? Either way is insane. $25M per year to see what he is with a hopefully better and more talented team? That's a lot of dough. On the flip side, I don't think there's any way in hell $8M per year even gets him to the table.
The dropoff last year after Jones was hurt said more about the depth than Jones. We were already a bad team and bad offense. With Glennon, we were just outright putrid and embarrassing.
To me, and I've said this before, Jones probably boils down to how little he is willing to accept and how creative the Giants can be with that $ to entice him. For example, can $15M per year for 3 years with about $25-30M guaranteed and a ton of incentives do it? He has a mid level deal with a lot of money on the table if he plays well.
I think there will be enough teams out there looking for a QB that some team friendly deal will not work.
Who needs a QB?
I am probably wrong but: (some may be for a year only)
Carolina, Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa, DC, Seattle, Arizona(temporary), 49ers(?), Giants
Patriots(?), Houston, Indianapolis, Broncos
Some of the above are a stretch and maybe only for a year to cover an injury. Some are in the same situation as the Giants and some he is just not a fit.
My point is there are enough teams with needs that he is not likely to return for a cheap one year deal.
Also has a QB coming off a rookie contract ever signed a second contract at journeyman rate with their original team?
The dropoff last year after Jones was hurt said more about the depth than Jones. We were already a bad team and bad offense. With Glennon, we were just outright putrid and embarrassing.
To me, and I've said this before, Jones probably boils down to how little he is willing to accept and how creative the Giants can be with that $ to entice him. For example, can $15M per year for 3 years with about $25-30M guaranteed and a ton of incentives do it? He has a mid level deal with a lot of money on the table if he plays well.
$20-25 mil per year, 2-3 years, and you do that to stay competitive while building the team. We know what Jones is with a bad squad – he can keep you competitive and get you wins against most teams. I don't think this team, even with more assets and a healthier squad, will overcome 6 wins with a journeyman or any of the current rookie QBs (actually think Van Dyke could do it but the Canes are so putrid, he's another guy that's seen non-stop drops and inaction by his wrs).
Quote:
I have thoughts and questions. Are your saying $20-25M per year or total? Either way is insane. $25M per year to see what he is with a hopefully better and more talented team? That's a lot of dough. On the flip side, I don't think there's any way in hell $8M per year even gets him to the table.
The dropoff last year after Jones was hurt said more about the depth than Jones. We were already a bad team and bad offense. With Glennon, we were just outright putrid and embarrassing.
To me, and I've said this before, Jones probably boils down to how little he is willing to accept and how creative the Giants can be with that $ to entice him. For example, can $15M per year for 3 years with about $25-30M guaranteed and a ton of incentives do it? He has a mid level deal with a lot of money on the table if he plays well.
I think there will be enough teams out there looking for a QB that some team friendly deal will not work.
Who needs a QB?
I am probably wrong but: (some may be for a year only)
Carolina, Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa, DC, Seattle, Arizona(temporary), 49ers(?), Giants
Patriots(?), Houston, Indianapolis, Broncos
Some of the above are a stretch and maybe only for a year to cover an injury. Some are in the same situation as the Giants and some he is just not a fit.
My point is there are enough teams with needs that he is not likely to return for a cheap one-year deal.
And that may end up being entirely true, which means we're looking at a rough 2023. Then, you either have to trade up for one of QBs or sign, what, Jameis Winston?
That may be the plan (and the right plan). But it could also be a wasted year for other players who are on the cheap like McKinney.
Retaining Jones at, let's say, $25 million is extremely doable with our cap situation. Most of the money will be backlogged to 2024-2025 where we have like around +$150m in cap space (too lazy to look at the numbers but I know there's a lot of room).
It's absolutely doable while also growing as a team. I don't think sinking the ship for the top guy in 2024 is a viable strategy. That strat works for no one and wastes draft capital and cost-controlled contracts.
Believe it or not, several young players on cheap contracts who have a year wasted may in fact be more costly than trying to get a cost-controlled QB who takes 2 years to develop.
There are opportunity costs besides time that come into effect that no one ever brings up.
Again, I am not waiting for DJ to become Mahomes. But he gives you the best chance of winning instead of throwing away a year with Tyrod Taylor. The repercussions of another losing season heavily outweigh the cost of DJ for another year.
ANNND.... you can still draft and develop a QB over this time. Both can be done. The best teams, like the Packers, 49ers, and Cowboys do this extremely well.
Quote:
My point is there are enough teams with needs that he is not likely to return for a cheap one-year deal.
And that may end up being entirely true, which means we're looking at a rough 2023. Then, you either have to trade up for one of QBs or sign, what, Jameis Winston?
That may be the plan (and the right plan). But it could also be a wasted year for other players who are on the cheap like McKinney.
Retaining Jones at, let's say, $25 million is extremely doable with our cap situation. Most of the money will be backlogged to 2024-2025 where we have like around +$150m in cap space (too lazy to look at the numbers but I know there's a lot of room).
It's absolutely doable while also growing as a team. I don't think sinking the ship for the top guy in 2024 is a viable strategy. That strat works for no one and wastes draft capital and cost-controlled contracts.
Believe it or not, several young players on cheap contracts who have a year wasted may in fact be more costly than trying to get a cost-controlled QB who takes 2 years to develop.
There are opportunity costs besides time that come into effect that no one ever brings up.
Again, I am not waiting for DJ to become Mahomes. But he gives you the best chance of winning instead of throwing away a year with Tyrod Taylor. The repercussions of another losing season heavily outweigh the cost of DJ for another year.
ANNND.... you can still draft and develop a QB over this time. Both can be done. The best teams, like the Packers, 49ers, and Cowboys do this extremely well.
Gettleman screwed up badly in one respect; because he made a mistake by trying to both “rebuild” and “win” at the same time.
If Giants were to let Jones go for a year and start Taylor as an example, then they are in rebuild mode, thus a guy like McKinney isn't a required signing. Thus this minimizes the impact of Opportunity Cost.
The whole idea of playing Taylor is that you are admitting you are in Rebuild. As a result, other than a very few special players, the rest can go. McKinney is a luxury. He is not Ronnie Lott. For a Rebuilding team stacking up your safeties isn’t that crucial.
Just roll someone else in for 15TD
Yes, I'm getting repetitive.
As usual we forget the running....that other guy we're rolling in is going to run for 5--600 yards next season and help the running game like DJ has?
Quote:
In comment 15945238 section125 said:
Quote:
My point is there are enough teams with needs that he is not likely to return for a cheap one-year deal.
And that may end up being entirely true, which means we're looking at a rough 2023. Then, you either have to trade up for one of QBs or sign, what, Jameis Winston?
That may be the plan (and the right plan). But it could also be a wasted year for other players who are on the cheap like McKinney.
Retaining Jones at, let's say, $25 million is extremely doable with our cap situation. Most of the money will be backlogged to 2024-2025 where we have like around +$150m in cap space (too lazy to look at the numbers but I know there's a lot of room).
It's absolutely doable while also growing as a team. I don't think sinking the ship for the top guy in 2024 is a viable strategy. That strat works for no one and wastes draft capital and cost-controlled contracts.
Believe it or not, several young players on cheap contracts who have a year wasted may in fact be more costly than trying to get a cost-controlled QB who takes 2 years to develop.
There are opportunity costs besides time that come into effect that no one ever brings up.
Again, I am not waiting for DJ to become Mahomes. But he gives you the best chance of winning instead of throwing away a year with Tyrod Taylor. The repercussions of another losing season heavily outweigh the cost of DJ for another year.
ANNND.... you can still draft and develop a QB over this time. Both can be done. The best teams, like the Packers, 49ers, and Cowboys do this extremely well.
Gettleman screwed up badly in one respect; because he made a mistake by trying to both “rebuild” and “win” at the same time.
If Giants were to let Jones go for a year and start Taylor as an example, then they are in rebuild mode, thus a guy like McKinney isn't a required signing. Thus this minimizes the impact of Opportunity Cost.
The whole idea of playing Taylor is that you are admitting you are in Rebuild. As a result, other than a very few special players, the rest can go. McKinney is a luxury. He is not Ronnie Lott. For a Rebuilding team stacking up your safeties isn’t that crucial.
I'd argue this is not like the Gettleman era. The coaching is there. So many more cornerstone players to build around. You just need more of them.
You can still do all of that and sign DJ.