Observations From the Game Eli2020 : 12/12/2022 3:12 pm

While I'm still mildly hungover from yesterday's trashing, I thought I'd throw my hat into the ring and give my (un)biased opinion on the state of the Philadelphia Eagles and what the Giants need to do to beat them next year.



I'm going to organize this by Offense/Defense.



1) Eagles Offense



Going off the eye test, each player on this team could easily replace the NY Giants' starting offense (except maybe AT). And I'm not fully certain that's a knock on the Giants – the Eagles are that good.



The OL is dominant enough to make you play 9 in the box (watching how well they develop the run from the end zone is truly something else). But then you've got two stud receivers, excellent depth at TE, and a QB who can wheel 'n deal.



However, I am not certain Hurts has the long-term potential everyone believes he has. The entire game was a series of one-reads in both the passing and RPO game. Eerily similar to 2012 Robert Griffin III or how Rivera re-created the Auburn offense for Cam in 2015.



Once he gets to his second read, he's out of the pocket.

I know this may not a valid take given Hurts' recent success (this is just what I saw over a couple dozen plays). However, this offense is not complicated. You need to stop the run, eliminate the first read, and contain. But even then, their sheer talent will overcome you.



We all know Hurts is not Mahomes but will demand that contract. As a Giants fan, hope that the money he gets takes away from pieces on the offense. That's when you'll begin to see Hurts' blemishes (assuming he doesn't develop, that is).



2) Eagles Defense



Deadly quick. Impressively strong. Disciplined to a tee. Fuck Roseman for consistently drafting DL talent and signing depth.



Teams have found some success against their CBs and LBs but because their offense is so potent, they can play as aggressively as they want to. Just like the Cowboys do.



Beating them probably deals more with stopping their offense and creating more possessions. You have to find ways to wear down the DL, especially with their depth.



In order for the Giants to be competitive against the Eagles next year and beyond, they will need to address their OL talent, DL depth, and LBs (depth, talent) in order to beat the Eagles.



It's not rocket science – they can't effectively execute Wink's Defensive scheme or control POS on offense without these being fixed. Period.



One critique of Wink's game plan yesterday:



Defensively, we were in (I think) Cover 1 the whole game but I truly believe the only chance we had of stopping Hurts would be the Cover 2 that Graham administered last year.



Maybe with our injuries/talent that wouldn't have mattered but if you recall last year, they dismantled Hurts in the first game and we're doing an excellent job in the second game for the first half (the D got tired after the Giants couldn't successfully drive the field with Mike Glennon).



Giants are not off. I think they have the coaching and scheme (we haven't truly unleashed Kafka with current OFF depth chart) but they need a hell of a draft and need to continue to develop the players they have.



Here is a list of items I think they can address in the next two years to be SB contenders by 2024 (with a strong Wild Card record in 2023).



1) Draft Linebacker(s) early. We need a game changer and depth to accompany our DL. We have 9 draft picks – at least 3 should be used on LBs.



2) Draft OL. Doesn't necessarily have to be early if they like Ezuedu and Gates. Personally, I think they need just one bulldozer to insert next to Neal or at Center. Add some more depth, and the OL will be good enough for 2023. Another high-value draftee will solidify this line for some time.



3) Draft WR early and late. Go for BP but I would highly value LB over WR. How often have you watched the Eagles or Cowboys year after year pound away at the Giants? We need a speedy and possession WR (that doesn't have bad hips, hamstrings, or work ethic).



4) Consider one big free agent signing that doesn't fully handicap you as Golladay's contract did. Not sure if that's a pipe dream or not. Probably hopeful thinking.



5) Sign Daniel Jones to a team-friendly contract that's 2-3 years. I have no idea what DJs expectations or desires are at this point. Does he want even want to stay here? Who knows but I'd argue that if Hurts and him were to switch teams, Eagles would still be extremely dominant this year. And, in pertaining to my observation about Hurts, would have a longer-term outlook when it comes to year-in, year-out success.



(I will probably get ripped for that statement but besides that, who else could the Giants sign or draft next year that will be more impactful than DJ? There might be one QB of the lot that can take over with this talent level.)



Somewhere in the 20-25 million, with most guaranteed money coming in 2024/2025. DJ can do this – he's been playing with scrubs his entire career. Give him some consistent options for once, could not imagine where he could take this team.



6) No idea what to do with Saquon. Honestly, he should go to the Bills or Dolphins but I think staying in his home state of NJ is extremely important to him. We have no other weapons next year, so a franchise tag may come to keep him as we continue to develop the O while not being pigeonholed into a shitty contract.



Anyway, needed to get that off my chest. We're almost out from under Gettlemans' cloud of ineptitude. I think getting into the playoffs is absolutely important for next year's morale but not the end of the world.



This year has already been a success and if you don't think so, try and remind yourself what you were feeling like a year ago from today. For me, it was apathy with intervals of depression knowing the Giants were so far away from being good. Now, hopeful that we have the administrative and coaching pieces in place to consistently get back into the playoffs.



If you were at the game in Section 149 and heard a drunk idiot loudly yelling "Over his head" or "Hurts is a one-read QB. You're not that good" before the Eagles snap, welp, that was me. The game sucked but the pre-game atmosphere was excellent. Nice to see Giant fans having a good time, even with the atrocity that happened on the field.