Last Good Full Season by a Giants QB

I’ve made this point. A lot of the Giants woes can be contributed to subpar QB play. A lot of times we overcomplicate things. But, the team hasn’t been good because the QB play is not top shelf.
Most teams don’t have loaded rosters. The Eagles really struggled in 2020 in part due to Carson Wentz being a statue and really struggling. I have Eagle fan friends who loved Wentz and placed all the blame on the roster for his struggles. Insert Hurts and now the Eagles have a loaded roster and a lot here don’t even credit Hurts. Elite QB’s mask deficiencies.
The stuff we all said at the end of Eli’s career is the same we are saying now. The hard truth is that both weren’t good enough.
I think 2015 was Eli's best season stats wise. That 2015 team was maddening AF...we must have lost 6 or 7 games that we should have won.
I had to look up his stats, but yeah, that was his best statistical season. Most TDs and yards ever in his career and probably his best TD:INT ratio. Unfortunately for me, everything after 2011 just blends together outside of the year we made the playoffs which was a garbage offense. 2011 is probably his best season though, he carried the Giants offense all the way to the playoffs and the SB that year.
Oh, 2015 might have been Eli's best season stat wise, but 2011 was his best season. He was a beast that season. He should have gotten MVP love. He was THAT fucking good. We owe that 4th Lombardi to him.
nobody seems to be satisfied unless the QB is at the top of the league.
Stats only tell half the story. Monster stats just mean the QB has a great surrounding cast and he’s at least good enough to take advantage of that situation. When the stats are mediocre, you have to analyze the situation. Are all the pieces there and he just can’t get the job done? Or are there no pieces there and he’s doing everything he possibly can to get the most out of what he’s got? I guess I don’t know what good football is anymore because a lot of people don’t see DJ as anything but a backup.
When posters bash Reese for not investing more into the OL after 2011. What these fans are saying is that they wanted a running, bruising type offense despite the year Manning had in 2011. Never made sense to me. Eli was amazing in 2011 and for where the NFL was headed, I totally understand what Reese was trying to do.
You think the Bengals regret taking Chase over Sewell?
so OL is only needed for a running, bruising defense offense? QB can’t throw if he’s on his back. Ask 2012 Eli.
Always confusing to me when fans don't understand one of two things regarding a QB he needs to things to have a chance.
1. Outstanding run game with good enough skill guys.
2. Enough of a running game to keep some balance and a upper tier WR group.
Good thing with Eli is he won SB's either way with a complimentary defense.
I'd imagine a lot of GM's would have enjoyed a QB who could play different ways.
Just have to protect him with either of these conditions above. HE will take care of the rest.
Let's hope the Giants figure it out. Till they accomplish don't expect that 5th Lombardi any time soon but maybe some nice regular seasons.
What was so bad about the Giants pass protection in 2012?
Actually Nicks got hurt in the Tampa game and not sure the Giants ever recovered from that. Cruz's production went down as well as Nicks was a huge part of his.
Then what happens when you play style number 2 noted above things get real tough.
That's what happens when you play that game. In the end always best to have that OL and running game to help navigate changing circumstances.
but the Nicks injury was a killer. A couple years later he was out of the league.
This unfortunately exposed the Giants and makes me wonder how some still don't grasp the great destruction when those LOS lines fall apart.
Sort of like when you have a good producer whose company product takes a dive. Great companies take notice and make a change. That change is fix the underlying issue. For the Giants still trying to address this one. The LOS.
One of my favorite players ever. Just a tragedy what happened to him. I still remember Michael Irvin saying that he reminded him of himself on draft day. He was right IMV.
No doubt if he remained healthy the Giants fortunes would have been much different for Eli and the offense in years to follow. Unfortunately that injury exposed all the underlying issues.
was Eli’s best season, but that wasn’t the question. The answer to the “last good season by a NYG QB” is Eli in 2015. And I don’t understand the idea of dinging a QB for having an elite WR to play with.
Yes, Odell was spectacular, but if you ask me, Eli was better served when he had 2 superstar WR’s, and a 3rd very good one, like he had in 2011. Other than Odell, who did he have in 2015? Reuben Randle, Dwayne Harris, with no running game, and a far worse OL than he had in ‘11. 2015 remains a very underrated season for Eli, which is somewhat understandable, given the 6-10 record.
This is the story of that era, not some fairytale Reese sat on his hands.
Keep in mind Baas's and Snee's careers were cut short at 31 and 30, and Beatty's was effectively over at 29.
The Giants then threw a ton of resources the line and they all failed.
was Eli’s best season, but that wasn’t the question. The answer to the “last good season by a NYG QB” is Eli in 2015. And I don’t understand the idea of dinging a QB for having an elite WR to play with.
Yes, Odell was spectacular, but if you ask me, Eli was better served when he had 2 superstar WR’s, and a 3rd very good one, like he had in 2011. Other than Odell, who did he have in 2015? Reuben Randle, Dwayne Harris, with no running game, and a far worse OL than he had in ‘11. 2015 remains a very underrated season for Eli, which is somewhat understandable, given the 6-10 record.
Pretty accurate. As I have maintained Eli was not the problem. Pretty much give him the one of the two conditions above I noted above and you will have gotten a good season at least from him
By 2018/19 probably needed a 2008 OL and 2011 Skill group.
The great destruction created (2013-17) has still not been fixed. Some injuries to our better OL players had a part in it. But smart people plan ahead and anticipate things. It's why organizations like Philly and Dallas seem to draft players with this in mind. 2nd rounder last draft for Kelce as a example. Dallas drafted Smith to replace Smith.
Giants? What they did draft never came close to what they were intended to replace.
I think 2015 was Eli's best season stats wise. That 2015 team was maddening AF...we must have lost 6 or 7 games that we should have won.
That’s the season where Collins dropped the game winning INT of Brady. So many games lost by boneheaded shit. It’s also the season I stopped being a fanatical fan. I punched a hole in the wall and smashed a beer bottle after that dropped pick. Scared the crap out of my fiancé (now wife). I saw how worried it made her and completely changed the way I view sports ever since then.
I think 2015 was Eli's best season stats wise. That 2015 team was maddening AF...we must have lost 6 or 7 games that we should have won.
I think 2015 was Eli's best season stats wise. That 2015 team was maddening AF...we must have lost 6 or 7 games that we should have won.
Sometimes the better half actually does come in handy!! Ha ha
Eli was tremendous that year. The Defense was abysmal in crunch time. They play any clutch defense Giants win at least 9 and in playoffs
Wk 1 Dal scored TD with 7 seconds to win by 1. def blows 10pt 4th Qtr lead
WK 2 Atl scored TD with 1 minute left - def blows 10 pt 4th Qtr lead
Wk 8 NO ties game with TD with 1 minute left to tie game. ST loses game
Wk 10 NE kicks GW FG with 1 second. Def gives up 4th and 10 play
Wk 12 Jets tie score TD w/20 seconds Def gives up 71 yd TD drive
Wk 13 Car kicks GW FG w/2 seconds. Def gives up 65 yard drive at end
I was really bullish on the Giants offense that year. I remember thinking Flowers was tough as nails. Lol.
The Giants should have doubled down on the offense after 2015
Instead they went all in on the defense and the offense took a huge step back. Major over correction even if it helped for a season.
Yup. Those years were all marked by over reactions. I feel like it started with Mara publicly laying blame implicitly on Gilbride after 2013. Then following up with the fix it or else ultimatum to Reese after 2015.
I really loved Mara then, and didn’t realize how big of a problem he was.
A big reason for that is he inherited both Coughlin & Manning. Now, those are great pillars to inherit, but he never got to bring in his own QB or HC.
Instead of getting a win or else ultimatum after 2015, he should have gotten a new 4 year deal and a legit coaching search. Instead McAdoo was elevated with half of his staff Coughlin holdovers. So, Reese makes moves for self preservation and it inevitably blows up.
cause we had zero pass rush? Nikita Whitlock or some shit like that?
I think thats the year we had the Patriots beat and our safety dropped a game sealing interception.
Our defense continually lost games.
That’s good Jim, I laughed.
That’s a fair observation — if you read BBI long enough — basically every QB in the NFL sucks.
2011 was Eli's best season
I think Mahomes and Allen get off the hook. Not sure about the other two!
This. Eli was out of this world in 2011.
I’ve never had more fun than watching Manning playing basketball on grass with that skill group.
Bob Papa and Kerry Collins on the 2000 season - ( New Window )
Stats only tell half the story. Monster stats just mean the QB has a great surrounding cast and he’s at least good enough to take advantage of that situation. When the stats are mediocre, you have to analyze the situation. Are all the pieces there and he just can’t get the job done? Or are there no pieces there and he’s doing everything he possibly can to get the most out of what he’s got? I guess I don’t know what good football is anymore because a lot of people don’t see DJ as anything but a backup.
I guess I will always fall back to the QB while a immensely important part of the equation is one piece of it.
Last outstanding physical (or dominant OL) 2008.
Last upper tier WR group with one elite option (2011)
Somehow I find either of the two very difficult to find.
Then again I am a believer in the 2012-17 (great destruction) extended to '22 where we had neither. The great destruction with a QB who had it and the one who is still be evaluated.
To his credit, 2015 Eli also got some mileage out of slugs like Will Tye, Rueben Randle, and Larry Donnell. Beckham was the only weapon that scared anyone.
To his credit, 2015 Eli also got some mileage out of slugs like Will Tye, Rueben Randle, and Larry Donnell. Beckham was the only weapon that scared anyone.
Beckham was definitely a singularly scary weapon that opened up a lot of opportunities for that cast of characters.
In retrospect Reese burned a lot of powder on offensive lineman in that period. I wish he would have doubled-down on skill players.
Jerry Reese and all involved destroyed the franchise.
Let's hope Schoen listened to Parcells. Modernize but make sure you take care of your LOS.
Then when you get the right QB you don't waste years like the one we had. They are very hard to find.
Even the greatest clock builder of all time would understand you need quality parts to make it work.....or maybe not.
To his credit, 2015 Eli also got some mileage out of slugs like Will Tye, Rueben Randle, and Larry Donnell. Beckham was the only weapon that scared anyone.
Beckham was definitely a singularly scary weapon that opened up a lot of opportunities for that cast of characters.
In retrospect Reese burned a lot of powder on offensive lineman in that period. I wish he would have doubled-down on skill players.
Eli's most underated skill is making his recievers better.
Stats are irrelevant...except wins and QBR.
Beckham was definitely a singularly scary weapon that opened up a lot of opportunities for that cast of characters.
In retrospect Reese burned a lot of powder on offensive lineman in that period. I wish he would have doubled-down on skill players.
Eli's most underated skill is making his recievers better.
That’s a great observation. And the comedy of errors that ensued with injuries at WR and TE, guys who Manning made, us unreal.
I think back to that group in 2011 — Nicks, Cruz, Manningham, and Ballard. Among those four there’s like 2 subsequent combined career good seasons after 2011.
If Nicks and Ballard don’t get hurt, I think 2012 is a championship year for the Giants.
Always confusing to me when fans don't understand one of two things regarding a QB he needs to things to have a chance.
1. Outstanding run game with good enough skill guys.
2. Enough of a running game to keep some balance and a upper tier WR group.
Good thing with Eli is he won SB's either way with a complimentary defense.
I'd imagine a lot of GM's would have enjoyed a QB who could play different ways.
Just have to protect him with either of these conditions above. HE will take care of the rest.
Let's hope the Giants figure it out. Till they accomplish don't expect that 5th Lombardi any time soon but maybe some nice regular seasons.
One of my favorite players ever. Just a tragedy what happened to him. I still remember Michael Irvin saying that he reminded him of himself on draft day. He was right IMV.
No doubt if he remained healthy the Giants fortunes would have been much different for Eli and the offense in years to follow. Unfortunately that injury exposed all the underlying issues.
Yes, Odell was spectacular, but if you ask me, Eli was better served when he had 2 superstar WR’s, and a 3rd very good one, like he had in 2011. Other than Odell, who did he have in 2015? Reuben Randle, Dwayne Harris, with no running game, and a far worse OL than he had in ‘11. 2015 remains a very underrated season for Eli, which is somewhat understandable, given the 6-10 record.
I was really bullish on the Giants offense that year. I remember thinking Flowers was tough as nails. Lol.
Yup. Those years were all marked by over reactions. I feel like it started with Mara publicly laying blame implicitly on Gilbride after 2013. Then following up with the fix it or else ultimatum to Reese after 2015.
I really loved Mara then, and didn’t realize how big of a problem he was.
Instead of getting a win or else ultimatum after 2015, he should have gotten a new 4 year deal and a legit coaching search. Instead McAdoo was elevated with half of his staff Coughlin holdovers. So, Reese makes moves for self preservation and it inevitably blows up.
I agree, they should have either fired Reese in 2015 or given him full control and confidence.
I think thats the year we had the Patriots beat and our safety dropped a game sealing interception.
Our defense continually lost games.