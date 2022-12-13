A lot to be positive about the Giants right now

Looking around the league, I see a lot of teams which are a complete mess:
-Cardinals are likely going to clean house. They have a QB which has been struggling with a monster contract and now unfortunately has a torn ACL which will spill into next season.
-Broncos went all in on Russell Wilson and paid him. They look far worse than Seattle and owe them what is now the 2nd pick in the draft.
-Rams won a Super Bowl so it’s different for them, but they have a rough rebuild ahead with an aging roster and no first round pick.
-Browns went all in on DeShaun Watson, maybe it works out but I wouldn’t have given him that guaranteed deal.
This was never supposed to be a competitive year for the Giants. They are ahead of schedule at 7-5-1 with a massive game this week. No one would have ever thought this. I trust Schoen not to give out a reckless QB contract or overpay for Barkley. The Giants have a ton of cap space coming up.
They are at least 2 drafts from Philly & Dallas imo, but they are on the right track. Hopefully they have their bookend tackles set. Thibodeaux has looked good. Need to beef up the IOL and still get more physical and both lines.
But, for all the negativity we see after losses - it’s important to keep perspective. Arrow is pointing up.
Your comment about being two drafts behind stings. The Eagles three season los ago stunk. Now they are best team in league with a top 5 pick. It stings to see how well that franchise has been run compared to how poorly the Giants have been run; hopefully that s about to change
I wonder if Donald retires.
You’ll disagree with this, but I’d say a huge part of that was going from Wentz to Hurts. Wentz made that OL look awful while Hurts makes it look fantastic. Elite QB play masks a lot of problems.
Not having a QB doesn’t really matter to me if they aren’t paying him. What is QB hell is overpaying for mediocrity and knowing you still need a QB.
Schoen not doing anything dumb at the deadline was brilliant.
We have coming up Sunday Night is a big positive; although I wish they were healthier and playing better coming into it. Never the less, they have a chance to really put a glow on this season if they can recapture their earlier success.
I don’t disagree with that. It s just an example of how superior they are in building a team; plus Hurts is better than Wentz
I wanted Giants to move on from Eli when when Josh Allen was there. I wanted Darnold, but a smart GM would see Allen was the guy
I also would have been fine taking Herbert.
I think Jones is better than most here do. But if there is a Hurts out there, I m all for that
I think some fans may have had expectations about going deep in the playoffs or something like that. But, I don’t think Schoen did. I think that’s the reason he didnt make any trades prior to the deadline. He didn’t overpay for the likes of Juedy (like his predecessor probably would have). He didn’t even throw away a late round round pick on a scrub. I think he recognized this club is not a player away and it will take time to build. No dumb shortcuts.
Schoen not doing anything dumb at the deadline was brilliant.
Sometimes its the moves you don't make that end up paying off. And we were willing to part with decent picks to get Jeudy but Denver asked for too much.
Lot is dependent on how the handle the QB spot. If they go draft a QB probably a little behind.
If the stay with Jones, fix the IOL and Neal steps up I think they challenge for the division. A top Wr on top.
Then the big one. Be healthier.
Good chance the NFCE is a really good division again. Who wins that battle on the LOS will have a big say in things as it always has imv.
Good point. Brandon Brown being here from the Eagles is big. Howie Roseman was heated for a reason that the giants got him. Got a rule made as a result.
And the cupboard is bare for 2023, they are starting from scratch yet being competitive while doing it.
2023 protected starters on the roster right now……..( not including FAs)
QB None (Taylor is not a starter)
RB None
WR None (wan dale coming off injury can’t be counted on)
TE 1 bellinger
Oline = I’ll give it 3 but you could say 4 if you include glow
Dline 1 or 2 (good chance Williams could be cap cut)
Edge 2
Lbs None
CB 1 but Jackson could be cap cut, maybe Flott at nickel
S 1 (love is fa, Belton has flashed as rookie but is he a starter?)
There is potential to resign some starter from 2022 but not many. This is going to be a very different looking team in 2023. Especially if Jones and Barkley aren’t resign and Williams and Jackson and CAP cuts.
Lot is dependent on how the handle the QB spot. If they go draft a QB probably a little behind.
If the stay with Jones, fix the IOL and Neal steps up I think they challenge for the division. A top Wr on top.
Then the big one. Be healthier.
Good chance the NFCE is a really good division again. Who wins that battle on the LOS will have a big say in things as it always has imv.
You re posts of late have reflected your handle very well. Lol. But truth is you are absolutely correct
2) Good coaches. It's still early in their careers but I am feeling good about all our major coaches.
Player-wise, it's more of a mixed bag. Our 1st round picks are performing OK. Would be nice to see a little more. There are a couple other players developing, but we are still going to see a ton of turnover
Similarly on defense, they have needs up front, ILB, CB, and depth all over the roster.
Football players tend to age quickly, average NFL career is four season or less. Many current Giants will be gone by 2024 for a few reasons.
I'm encouraged by how the team performed during its first half of the season. Coaches had them well prepared, fundamentals were sound (tackling still needs to improve), all were rowing in the same direction. It will be very interesting to see what a full offseason from the front office will look like : UFA decisions on their own players as well as other teams, a draft that figures to reflect more of this regime's fingerprints with the previous scouting department and their data gone from the calculus.
My hope is that they build from the bottom up - meaning draft picks, FA signings and veteran decisions are made for sustainable success.
In my mind that means low cost QB, low cost RB, L Williams & Adoree restructured to a more cap/team friendly contracts, Golladay gone of course. Extend A Thomas, extend Lawrence and I think that will put the Giants in a financial position to build the team they need to win Division games in hopefully 2023 and definitely in 2024.
I have been a fan since the 1950s. I may be able to wait for 2 more years but I’m afraid this will take more than 2 years simply because there are more holes in the dike than Schoen has fingers.
I remember an interview with Tiki and Tierney with Joe Schoen when he got the GM job and he was saying that the Giants still had draft boards with the magnets you moved around as players got taken in different rounds. Joe Schoen was literally fighting back laughing in the interview. Tiki then commented that the Giants didnt have proper ice tubs in the lockerroom when he was drafted.
The Giants scouting department was overhauled after the draft last year. So 2023 will be the first year with NEW scouts and new parameters. The Giants are already looking at changing the playing surface for next year. There are reports that there are pieces of field for the players to try at the stadium and that player input is going to be taken seriously.
We were a clownshow organization. Gettleman CRIPPLED the flexibility of the team with is terrible Free Agent signings and a few first round draft busts like Toney and Baker..not to mention guys like Will Hernandez and numerous other misses that have hampered depth.
The Giants are moving in the right direction. They have some solid young players, they havd a lot of draft picks going forward and they have cap space. They should get some players back from injury next season. They have some VERY tough decisions especially with Jones and Barkley...
A HC
and
A GM
Close to what? On several statistical rankings the Giants defense looks real bad. Or are you taking into account all the injuries?
I have been a fan since the 1950s. I may be able to wait for 2 more years but I’m afraid this will take more than 2 years simply because there are more holes in the dike than Schoen has fingers. We might disagree with one another but
Another fan here since the late 1950s. If we are back to playoff football in two years I'll be overjoyed. I'm trusting Schoen/Daboll to make the right decisions in order to bring back our NY Giants to a team to be reckoned with. We might disagree with one another but we all love the NY Giants. Go Giants!
Julian Love
Dexter Lawrence
Andrew Thomas
Xavier McKinney
Should all be slam dunks in terms of getting that 2nd contract.
I think having those homegrown players that grow up with the organization really makes a difference in creating a winning culture, but also building a connection with the fan base.
It's been a long while since I felt the need to support any individual on the Giants b/c so many of the Giants players come and go quickly and/or just suck.
I find myself agreeing with what you wrote, but it doesn't really mean anything to me that there are a lot of teams that are a "complete mess."
The Giants may be in great hands with Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll at the helm, but I'm not aware of any Giants fan who is exactly happy about how the team has been playing since the break.
Happy overall with this season, yes, of course. Happy that they are still playing meaningful games, yes, of course.
I think the defense is VERY close, but the DJ & Saquon decisions overshadow everything.
Close to what? On several statistical rankings the Giants defense looks real bad. Or are you taking into account all the injuries?
They’re close to being a dominant unit. This is about ‘23. Better health and along with some upgrades and this will be a very formidable unit next year.
Until the Jones and Barkley decisions are made we can try to enjoy these last 5 games while having our eyes wide open to the fact that almost half the current starters on defense, all of the WRs and the middle of the OL are all replacement level or below players.
IMO the 1990 Giants coaching staff - in my mind the greatest coaching staff in the Super Bowl era NFL - would have have gotten blown out last Sunday too with that roster. The Giants need a lot more good players. More than can be accomplished in one off season IMO unless they have a complete turn around of the massive injuries that seem to happen to them every year.
If you think about it next year because of all the injuries it will almost be like adding 1 1/2 or more draft classes.
Thibodeaux - missed important camp time and the first 2 games of the season
Neal - missed 4 games
Robinson - played only 6 games, might not be ready for the season opener in 2023
Ezeudu - has missed the last 4 games and counting
Flott - has only played 6 games
Bellinger - has missed 4 games
Belton - missed 2 games injured and hasn't played in the last 3 games
McFadden - has played all but 3 games, learning on the job
Davidson - showed some promise, out for the season since game 5
McKethan - injured before the season, out for the season
Beavers - looked like a late round potential starter, injured before the season, out for the season.
Hopefully next year after an off season of NFL training and rehab they can stay a lot healthier and the 2023 draft class doesn't share their bad injury luck.
I wonder if that could be a cheaper alternative.
I just cant get upset about the Glowinski signing. With the money they had to spend, signing a guy who was coming off a season as a starting RG for several games with the Colts - a season in which he was absolutely not horrible by any means - seemed to be a really good move. Has it worked out? No. But not gonna go back now and complain about it when I thought it was a good move when it was made.
I wonder if that could be a cheaper alternative.
I've not seen Darnold play this season, to be honest. He's had some of the same issues as Jones in the NFL : loses presence in the pocket, bad decisions, poor ball protection, etc. All things being equal, I'd certainly entertain SD at our number versus DJ at one that could be larger given he has a larger sample size to make a decision on.
Wentz didn't have a skill position group anywhere near what Hurts does now & on top of that the defense is better & deeper.
He’s got to be injured. Glowinski was a multi year starter on a good line - he can’t be THIS bad.
Jones is better - he's proven he can run a no risk offense. He's shown he can make some simple reads and passes without making many mistakes.
Darnold would be a downgrade. Question is - how much do we care? What are are priorities for 23 vs the future.
They don't have a super player or an identity. In other words, things are looking up for mediocrity, but that's about it. The two stars on this team (Barkley and Jones) need a lot pieces that are terrific surrounding them in order for this team to be a contender.
SO yeah I agree with the OP if he says things are looking up for mediocrity. But the issue is the starts have a low ceiling. They need a lot of support to get to that next level and the Giants are extremely behind.
The giants are also keeping our butts in the seats (except for Philly at the end)
Over the past 5 years how many games after half time we done.
As others said this is not Madden. We are playing in December with a winning record
Let’s enjoy the ride
Just say those words to yourself.....I forgot what it felt like to be honest
Not arguing with you one bit about enjoyment. Absolutely.
But this thread is looking at the future. Again- not arguing.
Just say those words to yourself.....I forgot what it felt like to be honest
Not arguing with you one bit about enjoyment. Absolutely.
But this thread is looking at the future. Again- not arguing.
Get great players. Trade. FA and draft. YEs you need to fill holes with quality but more important we need to find and keep greatness here. Don't care where he plays. Get him.
Any talk of just letting guys like Barkley go is tricky to be kind. If you're gonna let him go you better be damned sure he cannot be great when the team is halfway decent around him and not just dump the guy because he's a little banged up right now. Big picture. Can Barkley be a difference maker? I think the answer is an obvious yes. Nothing is guaranteed and things need to be balanced and right for things to be great, but Barkley brings greatness to the table. Accentuate that. Don't be quick to give that up unless you're damn sure.
They don't have a super player or an identity. In other words, things are looking up for mediocrity, but that's about it. The two stars on this team (Barkley and Jones) need a lot pieces that are terrific surrounding them in order for this team to be a contender.
SO yeah I agree with the OP if he says things are looking up for mediocrity. But the issue is the starts have a low ceiling. They need a lot of support to get to that next level and the Giants are extremely behind.
And whether they ultimately make the playoffs this year I really believe that this team is just starting to scratch the surface. I'm with djm in believing that you don't win championships because you have the fewest holes in your roster. You win championships because you have impact players that make impact plays. and by and large its impact players in the passing game. On the one hand, I think the Giants have a potentially really dynamic defensive front going forward.
And I realize the Giants aren't going to be able to address everything this off-season but I really believe if you add a couple of quality receivers you are going to have a better team. Add a couple more decent corners and you will have a better team. Likely can't do both this year, but it will be interesting to see this off-season what the Giants to build the kind of team they think can win games.
The logical choice is they put the majority of their resources this off-season into the offense, but I am not sure it would be a total shock if they opted to try and build a really killer D first by adding to the pretty solid base they have their already.
Anyway should be a fun couple or three weeks the rest of the season and and even more intriguing off-season.
That's not an ideal way to look at things. The Goal is trying to see when the Giants can sperate themselves from being a non-contender.
They don't have a super player or an identity. In other words, things are looking up for mediocrity, but that's about it. The two stars on this team (Barkley and Jones) need a lot pieces that are terrific surrounding them in order for this team to be a contender.
SO yeah I agree with the OP if he says things are looking up for mediocrity. But the issue is the starts have a low ceiling. They need a lot of support to get to that next level and the Giants are extremely behind.
I don't know of anybody that was predicting this team would be playing meaningful games this late into the year with the roster & cap space issues this team has.
But that's not the point of this thread. Read below in quotes what he said. Sean is talking about the future.
I trust Schoen not to give out a reckless QB contract or overpay for Barkley. The Giants have a ton of cap space coming up.
And whether they ultimately make the playoffs this year I really believe that this team is just starting to scratch the surface. I'm with djm in believing that you don't win championships because you have the fewest holes in your roster. You win championships because you have impact players that make impact plays. and by and large its impact players in the passing game. On the one hand, I think the Giants have a potentially really dynamic defensive front going forward.
And I realize the Giants aren't going to be able to address everything this off-season but I really believe if you add a couple of quality receivers you are going to have a better team. Add a couple more decent corners and you will have a better team. Likely can't do both this year, but it will be interesting to see this off-season what the Giants to build the kind of team they think can win games.
The logical choice is they put the majority of their resources this off-season into the offense, but I am not sure it would be a total shock if they opted to try and build a really killer D first by adding to the pretty solid base they have their already.
Anyway should be a fun couple or three weeks the rest of the season and and even more intriguing off-season.
I hope you are right but you mention two important things.
1-- You mention impact players on Offense are important.
2-- You mention they can't add everything they need this year this upcoming year.
So overall as a rule if Offenses needs impact players why wouldn't you draft two WR's early? And they need ILB's. And they could use some inside depth up front on both sides. SO if Offensive impact players is the real need, then you are going to put off getting "impact defensive players" unless you draft lucky late, right?
Secondly, regarding impact players on Offense, would you say Daniel Jones is an "impact player?" I'm not saying he stinks. But is he an impact player?
As for Barkley, as you mention that next year they can't fill everything. So we’re already looking at year 2 for injury-prone Barkley to hold up in his 2nd contract at the earliest before being considered a contender, aren’t we?
And with both of the "Impact Offensive players" contracts coming up, in order to keep them you are going to have to overpay. If they are very good no problem but Jones is still a question, isn't he in terms of "impact." And to rely on Barkley for 2 years and plus from now- considering that (1) he is injury prone (2) at a position that gets banged up more than any, (3) while he still doesn't have a legit very good WR, (4) while he still has a poor IOL, and while (5) his QB is a questionable "impact player" - it all seems like a lot of wishn' and hopin'.
At the same time, though there is a part of me that wonders if they just might say our best talent right now is on the D so let's make that a really really good unit that we can win games with and do what we can with the offense we have - remember they have scored 20 PPG pretty consistently all season - with the idea of addressing the offense big-time in 2024. Again its just a thought but it highlights what I see is the difference between the way the fan in the street thinks - hey lets plug some holes - and the way I believe a lot of teams actually operate which is to identify the units they want to try and win games with and build those with their top picks.
Do I think DJ is an impact player? I don't think he'll like ever be in the Mahomes category - that guys just another kind of cat - but I believe has a) made a lot of impact plays this year and b) with his combination of arm talent and athleticism has the tools to be a problem for other teams especially if he ever gets some real weapons to work with. The other thing with DJ is I just don't see any other option out there right now that is going to give you better odds of having a good QB. I mean if the draft isn't about wishin' and hopin' I don't know what is.
And I just don't see letting the one proven impact guy you have walk because he 'might' get hurt down the road. Fact is you are likely never going to get anywhere near that level of productivity with the $12M or so you might save by letting him walk. Again you might be able to fill a hole or two but good luck trying to replace the impact.
At the same time, though there is a part of me that wonders if they just might say our best talent right now is on the D so let's make that a really really good unit that we can win games with and do what we can with the offense we have - remember they have scored 20 PPG pretty consistently all season - with the idea of addressing the offense big-time in 2024. Again its just a thought but it highlights what I see is the difference between the way the fan in the street thinks - hey lets plug some holes - and the way I believe a lot of teams actually operate which is to identify the units they want to try and win games with and build those with their top picks.
Do I think DJ is an impact player? I don't think he'll like ever be in the Mahomes category - that guys just another kind of cat - but I believe has a) made a lot of impact plays this year and b) with his combination of arm talent and athleticism has the tools to be a problem for other teams especially if he ever gets some real weapons to work with. The other thing with DJ is I just don't see any other option out there right now that is going to give you better odds of having a good QB. I mean if the draft isn't about wishin' and hopin' I don't know what is.
And I just don't see letting the one proven impact guy you have walk because he 'might' get hurt down the road. Fact is you are likely never going to get anywhere near that level of productivity with the $12M or so you might save by letting him walk. Again you might be able to fill a hole or two but good luck trying to replace the impact.
Hey Colin: I think they will do as you suggest go early on a couple of WR's. SO that means how much of an improvement are you going to get from the Defense? When they have gone against pretty good offenses / playoff caliber teams other than game 1 vs Tenn- they've gotten pushed around by Dallas twice, got pushed around by the Ravens, got pushed around by Seattle and Detroit and Philly.
If they didn’t have to burn a couple of WR's early in the Draft - then they'd have a possibility of getting quite a good chance of significant improvement. And they are going to need another IOL.
As far as Barkley, imo you can get future productivity overall on the Offense just not be as RB centric when your Offense transfers from heavy run to more pass. And yes you must fear Barkley getting hurt- or just as important - that he wears down. This is what he has shown to be year-over year.
And as far as Jones, if you let him go, as you state/imply they aren't going to get better at QB for specifically next year. But the reason why you would let him go is that you're ready to rebuild. You shouldn't be doing what Gettleman tried of trying to Rebuild and Win at the same time. As a result, if you let him go/ready to rebuild, it won’t matter that the 2023 Qb being better than Jones. And if the Defense is as terrific as you say - or close to- then having more draft picks over the next two years would certainly help a lot too
Am I wrong tt say that they got pushed around by the teams I mentioned above? I want to be more positive but as of right now, I see an Offense geared toward an RB likely to get either hurt or worn down, a Defense that has gotten pushed around when playing pretty good or better Offensive teams other than 1 time, and a QB that I’ve read from SY or people that post such as Cosell’s comments that he is slow to process. Though to be fair they haven’t said forget it with him. But as of this moment, I’m skeptical.
I do believe if the Defense is elite, and the Giants had a reliable OL with a couple of playmakers, imo he can be good enough. That 1st round WR pick the Giants get / if they do- it won’t be a top 10 pick. Thus it’s also possible we’re getting “mediocrity too. It’s ben a shame that last two years one was a bust, and the other Robinson had an injury plagued year. As a result, unsure if he can amount to much. Again Sy was skeptical of the pick and from what I’ve read prior- he was considered a reach in rd 2.