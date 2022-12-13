A lot to be positive about the Giants right now Sean : 12/13/2022 8:08 am

Looking around the league, I see a lot of teams which are a complete mess:



-Cardinals are likely going to clean house. They have a QB which has been struggling with a monster contract and now unfortunately has a torn ACL which will spill into next season.



-Broncos went all in on Russell Wilson and paid him. They look far worse than Seattle and owe them what is now the 2nd pick in the draft.



-Rams won a Super Bowl so it’s different for them, but they have a rough rebuild ahead with an aging roster and no first round pick.



-Browns went all in on DeShaun Watson, maybe it works out but I wouldn’t have given him that guaranteed deal.



This was never supposed to be a competitive year for the Giants. They are ahead of schedule at 7-5-1 with a massive game this week. No one would have ever thought this. I trust Schoen not to give out a reckless QB contract or overpay for Barkley. The Giants have a ton of cap space coming up.



They are at least 2 drafts from Philly & Dallas imo, but they are on the right track. Hopefully they have their bookend tackles set. Thibodeaux has looked good. Need to beef up the IOL and still get more physical and both lines.



But, for all the negativity we see after losses - it’s important to keep perspective. Arrow is pointing up.