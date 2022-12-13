10 reasons the nyg have stumbled (duggan)

a good comprehensive explainer on the nyg struggles from duggan. i've bucketed his reasons into 2 categories - things that were unavoidable and things that were. i think all 10 of his reasons are pretty much irrefutably obvious but the latter group is obviously a lot more disappointing than the former. fixing as many as possible is also a pretty good blue print for how they can get things back on track.
he explains each of these 10 reasons in the article with good backup info (athletic so behind $ wall).
things that were unavoidable:
|Regression was inevitable
Lack of talent and depth
Injuries
Opponents have caught on
The competition has increased
things that were avoidable:
|McKinney’s accident
Saquon’s slump
O-line struggles
Disappearing creativity
Special teams woes
other than the mckinney accident (and jackson punt return injury) the OL and special teams in particular are what really suck. I don't mind rolling the dice on Gillan since he has raw talent but at least bring in some competition. there are like 3 rookie UDFA punters in the top 10 of net average this year.
on the OL there's nothing left to be said at this point. They spent $10m/AAV, their only big FA investment, plus a top 10 pick and a day 2 pick and it's still the teams biggest weakness. at least we can say the defense's performance fall off is tied to top players getting injured.
this offseason they need to just write callahan the blank they should have back in 2020. it's literally been more than a decade of crappy OL play over 5 different coaching regimes and 3 different GMs. the group is pretty much healthy now, if bobby johnson can't get them moving in the right direction after 5 months of games/practices with 2 IOL veterans he's coached before, and top 10 picks at the bookends, when should it be expected to at least see some progress? is there any doubt the defense would look better if wink somehow got all of his opening day starters back this week? Is the Giants season slipping away? 10 reasons why they have stumbled after a fast start
Giants fans on this board have developed some weird automated mindset and miss the human element of the game now.
Maybe its video games or fantasy but logical thinking is almost completely gone.
But yet we have fans on this board who call him out for struggling. yea, no shit sherlock
Like the NFCE has always been for me when it is good. LOS tends to lead the way.
The *worst* performance of the year from the OL, IMO, was Week 3 against Dallas, which is suggestive of something other than "regression." So I agree with this.
Talking Giants analyzed Neal v Thomas over the same period in the first year -- and their performances are remarkably similar
It would appear that Ezeudu looks the part and will be ready to start at LG next season. What is worrisome to me is C and RG.
We need a mauling RG and good center to set the tone.
McKinney and other injuries are a big part of that. In games where they have not be able to keep it close (Detroit, Dallas, PHI), the defense has been the issue.
Agree with the D injuries having a big impact but on the other side its been the running game that faulted in these games. This season needs both in play to get it into the 4th QTR imv.
Quote:
and if you're knee isn't right you're going to be dealing with that all season long.
exactly, and AT had a knee sprain and a ankle injury.
I actually think he is still managing the ankle injury.
McKinney and other injuries are a big part of that. In games where they have not be able to keep it close (Detroit, Dallas, PHI), the defense has been the issue.
Agreed. They’re probably playing pretty much close to the same, minus the Philly game. They’re just not getting the plays at the end of the game like they did versus Tennessee, Baltimore, etc.
Absolutely dead on!
2) We're playing better teams
3) You can't win all close games forever
4) We had some injuries
It would appear that Ezeudu looks the part and will be ready to start at LG next season. What is worrisome to me is C and RG.
We need a mauling RG and good center to set the tone.
Agree on the RG, but maybe move Gates back to C?
because 2 of them are rookies who weren't projected starters and bredeson wasn't even considered a lock to make the roster?
and because healthy the DL had games where it played very good and made plays that won games. dex, williams, thibs, ojulari specifically. 3 of those 4 missed time but when they played they had an impact.
has the OL been a positive at any point this year?
THIS.
NAILED IT.
yes -- I think look no further than this
that's fair in terms of the regression/progression trend, but even if we accept that wasn't the OL still disappointing earlier in the year against other opponents? From the article:
The run game’s struggles don’t fall entirely on Barkley’s shoulders. He hasn’t gotten much help from the offensive line.
Injuries have played a role in the O-line’s issues. Left guard has been a revolving door since Ben Bredeson, who started the first seven games, suffered a knee injury. Ezeudu (two starts), Shane Lemieux (one start), Jack Anderson (one start) and Nick Gates (two starts) have stepped in during Bredeson’s absence. Neal missed four games with a knee injury, while center Jon Feliciano was sidelined for one game with a neck injury.
Even when healthy, the line has been subpar aside from left tackle Andrew Thomas. Mark Glowinski was expected to be a reliable presence at right guard after a signing a three-year, $18.3 million contract in the offseason. But Glowinski has allowed five sacks (tied for fourth-most among guards) and 28 pressures (eighth-most among guards).
The new regime imported Feliciano from Buffalo to serve as a stabilizing presence at center. But the veteran has struggled, allowing three sacks (tied for fifth-most among centers) and 20 pressures (tied for fourth-most among centers). Neal’s rookie struggles have been exacerbated by the time he missed due to injury.
The shaky blocking has had a detrimental effect on Barkley and Jones, who has been pressured on 44.2 percent of his dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the league.
im pretty sure the only qb pressured more is Herbert and both his tackles have been hurt.
If you think there is limited talent on the offense, which is true, there is only so much you can do...if that is the point Duggan is trying to make.
And if so, Duggan is way out of his realm on this. Daboll and Kafka have PhDs in NFL offenses.
Our issues inside go beyond Philly/Dallas/Washington. I posted this on another thread based on Sy'56's reviews:
Unfortunately for Glowinski & Feliciano it has not just been
an NFL East problem. Went back over Sy'56 game reviews and have grossly categorized his remarks into one of three groupings: Positive, Neutral and Negative.
Mark Glowinski:
TENN Positive
CAR Negative-Neutral
DAL Negative
CHI Negative-Neutral
GB Neutral
BALT Neutral- Positive
JAX Neutral - Positive
SEA Negative- Neutral
HOU Negative
DET Negative
DAL Negative
WASH Negative
Jon Feliciano
TENN Negative
CAR Negative
DAL Negative
CHI Neutral-Positive
GB Negative
BALT Negative
JAX Positive
SEA Negative
HOU Positive
DET Negative - Neutral (left game)
DAL Did Not Play
WASH Positive
If you think there is limited talent on the offense, which is true, there is only so much you can do...if that is the point Duggan is trying to make.
And if so, Duggan is way out of his realm on this. Daboll and Kafka have PhDs in NFL offenses.
The giants are one of the most pressured teams. So, you can scheme better against the blitz. How about finding better ways to get Saqoun the ball? I don't think kafka has done a good job of that lately. They have had suspect talent all year, we just seemed to fizzle lately in the offensive game plan IMO.
Neal, Ezeudu, McKethan, and Bredeson have all missed major time. How is the injury situation an excuse for the defensive but not offensive line?
because 2 of them are rookies who weren't projected starters and bredeson wasn't even considered a lock to make the roster?
and because healthy the DL had games where it played very good and made plays that won games. dex, williams, thibs, ojulari specifically. 3 of those 4 missed time but when they played they had an impact.
has the OL been a positive at any point this year?
Sure it has. The run blocking was outstanding the first 2 months of the year.
If we want to play this game, how about Lemieux missing all but a few snaps, Feliciano getting hurt, and Thomas showing up on the injury report?
And now that same group who lashed out at realists is flummoxed as to why we're not as good as we were before.
What the hell does that mean?
If you think there is limited talent on the offense, which is true, there is only so much you can do...if that is the point Duggan is trying to make.
And if so, Duggan is way out of his realm on this. Daboll and Kafka have PhDs in NFL offenses.
The giants are one of the most pressured teams. So, you can scheme better against the blitz. How about finding better ways to get Saqoun the ball? I don't think kafka has done a good job of that lately. They have had suspect talent all year, we just seemed to fizzle lately in the offensive game plan IMO.
I have a strong hunch the staff doesn't trust the offensive personnel to execute a lot of what you desire.
that the underlying efficiency stats did not support the record they had. Call it "luck" or whatever, but they were bound to regress towards the mean. It doesn't mean they are playing much worse on a play-by-play basis, they just aren't getting the plays at the end to win.
McKinney and other injuries are a big part of that. In games where they have not be able to keep it close (Detroit, Dallas, PHI), the defense has been the issue.
Agreed. They’re probably playing pretty much close to the same, minus the Philly game. They’re just not getting the plays at the end of the game like they did versus Tennessee, Baltimore, etc.
when they were 6-2 nobody rational expected them to continue that trend and win 12+ games even when the schedule appeared weaker (pre-Detroit and Washington getting hot). everyone knew there was regression baked in from exactly what your describing. nobody comes from behind and wins 8-10 games on their last drive and they certainly don't if they have a serious depth deficiency that gets exposed by injuries.
that said i think a lot of people are confusing what's probable from what's possible. dan campbell and ron rivera are coaching through injuries with rosters that have serious talent deficiencies and their teams have overcome that. the redskins play the exact same NFCE fronts the giants play and a few weeks before the tie the same roster won in philly on mnf. snf is a big opportunity and no excuses moment for the new regime - to take advantage of it they have to clean up the things that should be within their power (specifically the constant IOL breakdowns and ST miscues).
And now that same group who lashed out at realists is flummoxed as to why we're not as good as we were before.
I didn't see the Detroit ass-whipping coming. They came into MetLife 1-3 on the road with some real clunkers in New England and Dallas. And they were fortunate to escape the week prior in Chicago.
IMV, that game is the watershed moment for this decline. That took a lot of air out of the sails...
We don't have any of that right now!
Neal, Ezeudu, McKethan, and Bredeson have all missed major time. How is the injury situation an excuse for the defensive but not offensive line?
because 2 of them are rookies who weren't projected starters and bredeson wasn't even considered a lock to make the roster?
and because healthy the DL had games where it played very good and made plays that won games. dex, williams, thibs, ojulari specifically. 3 of those 4 missed time but when they played they had an impact.
has the OL been a positive at any point this year?
Sure it has. The run blocking was outstanding the first 2 months of the year.
If we want to play this game, how about Lemieux missing all but a few snaps, Feliciano getting hurt, and Thomas showing up on the injury report?
Feliciano missed 1 game. Glowinski and Thomas have started all of them. 2 of those 3 have allowed almost as many pressures and sacks as any 2 players at their positions.
Shane Lemiuex coming off surgery and getting another injury in camp is the reason for that?
we were roundly criticized for not being good Giants fans.
And now that same group who lashed out at realists is flummoxed as to why we're not as good as we were before.
I didn't see the Detroit ass-whipping coming. They came into MetLife 1-3 on the road with some real clunkers in New England and Dallas. And they were fortunate to escape the week prior in Chicago.
IMV, that game is the watershed moment for this decline. That took a lot of air out of the sails...
Their road record may have been poor, but Detroit was already ascending when they played us. I thought that could be a tough game. Right now, Detroit is top 4 in the conference.
He got back on field but show little at OG
I don’t think he is better at OC but don’t know if he will have the chance to prove it this yr
A guy I think we are missing is DJ Davidson. Really think he could’ve contributed well with 15-20 snaps a game keeping dex and Leo fresh
Probably best reserve run stuffer we had. Looked to be developing
And now that same group who lashed out at realists is flummoxed as to why we're not as good as we were before.
you remember a lot of posts from people arguing they were a 13 win team?
going 3-5 post-houston was impossible?
"...The Baltimore Orioles are in town. Which reminds me of a cartoon I once saw. It showed a little boy forlornly carrying a glove and a bat over his shoulder. "How'd you do, son?" his father asks. "I had a no-hitter going until the big kids got out of school," the kid says."
We're not the big kids, but they're sure out of school these last few weeks.
We don't have any of that right now!
Can't think of many teams in the NFL or other where this has not been the case.
Their road record may have been poor, but Detroit was already ascending when they played us. I thought that could be a tough game. Right now, Detroit is top 4 in the conference.
Fields and the Bears scored 30 points against Detroit with that abysmal offense the week prior.
Yet, we only scored 18 with a meaningless TD late in the game. Looking back, that was the sign that this was going sideways.
it in my other thread on the OL/defensive front... I don't think the OL has "regressed"... I think we have played three of the best - if not the best - defensive lines in football in our division. Our issues inside are magnified by the excellent talent we have faced in the division. Some fans don't realize just how good even the Commanders, Eagles, and Cowboys defensive fronts are. Dallas and Philly are #1 and #2 in sacks.
Our issues inside go beyond Philly/Dallas/Washington. I posted this on another thread based on Sy'56's reviews:
Unfortunately for Glowinski & Feliciano it has not just been
an NFL East problem. Went back over Sy'56 game reviews and have grossly categorized his remarks into one of three groupings: Positive, Neutral and Negative.
Mark Glowinski:
TENN Positive
CAR Negative-Neutral
DAL Negative
CHI Negative-Neutral
GB Neutral
BALT Neutral- Positive
JAX Neutral - Positive
SEA Negative- Neutral
HOU Negative
DET Negative
DAL Negative
WASH Negative
Jon Feliciano
TENN Negative
CAR Negative
DAL Negative
CHI Neutral-Positive
GB Negative
BALT Negative
JAX Positive
SEA Negative
HOU Positive
DET Negative - Neutral (left game)
DAL Did Not Play
WASH Positive
it's weird that some are arguing against this reality with how bad the full IOL has been the last several weeks (going back to when they got dominated by a guy who had 0 sacks on the season from the first series against Detroit).
neal has had typical rookie ups and downs but philly was the first game the RT spot (tyree phillips starts included) was as bad as the IOL has been all year. im pretty sure it's an issue that goes beyond Shane Lemiuex and Ben Bredeson's injuries.
But yet we have fans on this board who call him out for struggling. yea, no shit sherlock
Neal falls face down on the ground, literally, at an alarming rate since preseason. It’s week 14 now, with zero improvement on how many times he falls face down a game.
Injuries took a toll on an already weak AF roster as the level of competition got harder. It sucks, but it is what it is. Hopefully we can beat WFT this Sunday.
and if you're knee isn't right you're going to be dealing with that all season long.
Neal is a very big piece to this teams future on offense imv. Take Johnson off the Eagles and that team is a bit different even with the other 4 good or very good OL they have.
Injuries took a toll on an already weak AF roster as the level of competition got harder. It sucks, but it is what it is. Hopefully we can beat WFT this Sunday.
Agreed. A team that doesn’t have the depth relying on 2nd and 3rd stringers plus a bunch of basically bottom of the roster ( at best ) wrs doesn’t have much of a chance
I am beating a dead horse but for LT contention we are a minimum of 1 draft, one more roster purge(kg ) and a couple more mid tier FA signings away from real contention. And that’s just for playoffs. For a SB. ? Geez. Gotta nail a few pro bowl types in mid rds and such. U know, like other teams seem to do.
We are on our 4th starting LG ( SL, JE, BB, SL/JE again and now Gates). Our RG has not played well at all (see more on him below) and we have a rookie RT who has been hurt and thus we have had two other RT's play as well.
Secondly with that struggle on the Oline we have a less than stellar TE group with a rookie (who has been injured) and multiple journeyman all of whom are average to below average blockers.
Third- while this one gets ignored as a negative contributor to the blocking issues, having no real outside threats allows teams to put more pressure on the Oline without fear of being beaten deep or quickly. Teams with big time pass options can help the blocking, even in the face of pressure because they can burn you and get that pressure called off or reduced later on. This team invites pressure by the defense as our passing game is a toothless Lion..
Back to Glowinski for a moment. He may be hurt (Eric mentioned that he thought there may be an injury with him)but I am a bit concerned that he just isn't very good in our scheme period. I saw him pull on a running play where he completely whiffed on block alignment (meaning where on the body of the opponent to line up his block and in doing so allowed the defender a direct path into the RB. All he had to do was take the middle of the body or even just face up the defender and that block would be consider a wash or even a plus play but by whiffing on targeting the wrong shoulder he allowed a straight walk-in by the defender. The play was then blown up from there.
I have to hope we get BB back, can use Gates as the blocking TE these last few weeks. That would make us the most effective.
has the OL been a positive at any point this year?
Sure it has. The run blocking was outstanding the first 2 months of the year.
If we want to play this game, how about Lemieux missing all but a few snaps, Feliciano getting hurt, and Thomas showing up on the injury report?
Feliciano missed 1 game. Glowinski and Thomas have started all of them. 2 of those 3 have allowed almost as many pressures and sacks as any 2 players at their positions.
Shane Lemiuex coming off surgery and getting another injury in camp is the reason for that?
Simple questions:
1) Did the Giants run block well the first part of the season?
2) If the Giants starting 5 from the Jacksonville game: Thomas, Bredeson, Feliciano, Glowinksi, Neal had stayed healthy over the last 6 games -- why should we believe the offense wouldn't have performed better?
And who the hell thought the Giants were going 15-2 lol?
A rookie 6th round pick being injured is an excuse? Aside from Neal, I don't know that the guys replacing the ones you listed are a substantial drop off. Ezeudu, McKethan and Bredeson are not quality starters.
has the OL been a positive at any point this year?
Sure it has. The run blocking was outstanding the first 2 months of the year.
If we want to play this game, how about Lemieux missing all but a few snaps, Feliciano getting hurt, and Thomas showing up on the injury report?
Feliciano missed 1 game. Glowinski and Thomas have started all of them. 2 of those 3 have allowed almost as many pressures and sacks as any 2 players at their positions.
Shane Lemiuex coming off surgery and getting another injury in camp is the reason for that?
Simple questions:
1) Did the Giants run block well the first part of the season?
2) If the Giants starting 5 from the Jacksonville game: Thomas, Bredeson, Feliciano, Glowinksi, Neal had stayed healthy over the last 6 games -- why should we believe the offense wouldn't have performed better?
Simple questions:
1) Has this OL (particularly the interior) pass protected well at any point this year?
2) Was it reasonable to expect the OL to be at least mediocre and trend positive instead of negative on the year? Wasn't an outsized chunk of available resource (cap $ and draft capital) put into adding depth on the OL so we weren't in the exact same place they've been the last decade?
Neal, Ezeudu, McKethan, and Bredeson have all missed major time. How is the injury situation an excuse for the defensive but not offensive line?
A rookie 6th round pick being injured is an excuse? Aside from Neal, I don't know that the guys replacing the ones you listed are a substantial drop off. Ezeudu, McKethan and Bredeson are not quality starters.
I was replying to Eric's statement:
It's hard to knock those investments when they're injured. If they had stayed healthy and sucked, have at it.
we were roundly criticized for not being good Giants fans.
And now that same group who lashed out at realists is flummoxed as to why we're not as good as we were before.
you remember a lot of posts from people arguing they were a 13 win team?
going 3-5 post-houston was impossible?
I don't think they were that rational. My guess is they were posters who don't like to hear anything negative about the Giants, especially in the midst of a winning streak which engendered a feeling of optimism.
Neal, Ezeudu, McKethan, and Bredeson have all missed major time. How is the injury situation an excuse for the defensive but not offensive line?
A rookie 6th round pick being injured is an excuse? Aside from Neal, I don't know that the guys replacing the ones you listed are a substantial drop off. Ezeudu, McKethan and Bredeson are not quality starters.
it is laughable that those guys, who all entered camp basically in an open competition for LG, are being used as an excuse for the poor play of the overall line and specifically the 2 guys who were signed to be day 1 starters and have started almost every game.
im not trying to play a hindsight game bc i was 100% in support of signing him (and glowinski) but dirt bags penalty literally cost them the washington game and glowinski has been brutal the last few weeks. maybe converting feliciano to center was a mistake because there were other good C's available last march. that's what's so disappointing.
You can't have it both ways -- if the players are no good, and the depth is no good -- then it's silly to blame Bobby Johnson.
If the issue is a talent issue, poaching Callahan, and dropping him into a situation with markedly less talent isn't the solution.
im not trying to play a hindsight game bc i was 100% in support of signing him (and glowinski) but dirt bags penalty literally cost them the washington game and glowinski has been brutal the last few weeks. maybe converting feliciano to center was a mistake because there were other good C's available last march. that's what's so disappointing.
Felciano and Glowinski have been unmitigated disasters. No objection there.
So it seems like you think the Giants have a talent bereft offensive line personnel group?
Neal, Ezeudu, McKethan, and Bredeson have all missed major time. How is the injury situation an excuse for the defensive but not offensive line?
A rookie 6th round pick being injured is an excuse? Aside from Neal, I don't know that the guys replacing the ones you listed are a substantial drop off. Ezeudu, McKethan and Bredeson are not quality starters.
I was replying to Eric's statement:
a top 10 pick and a day 2 pick and it's still the teams biggest weakness. at least we can say the defense's performance fall off is tied to top players getting injured.
It's hard to knock those investments when they're injured. If they had stayed healthy and sucked, have at it.
Neal missed 4 games, he's back healthy now, and last week was the only game that looked really bad. Ezeudu has only missed 3 games and when healthy was a big part of the pass pro breakdowns.
I am not knocking the OL investments, I am knocking the disappointing results to date - and much more disappointed in the vet FA's who have been healthy and the bigger problem than the rookies who havent. they were signed to step right in and perform and they haven't.
McKethan is the only OL still on IR so is it unfair to expect the OL as a unit to play better over the last 4 games?
If you think there is limited talent on the offense, which is true, there is only so much you can do...if that is the point Duggan is trying to make.
And if so, Duggan is way out of his realm on this. Daboll and Kafka have PhDs in NFL offenses.
I have pointed this out for weeks. It is as if Kafka can only have one good half of play calling per game. The play calling gets unimaginative at times on each drive.(same play action after same play action - if you aren't running well why bother with play action)
Yes he is limited in what he can do - bad line, bad WRs, 8/9 in the box keying on Barkley and Jones keepers. But it his job the exploit the defense.
Do Daboll and Kafka know way more than us - of course they do. But for half a game they seem to forget.
IMHO, Kafka has been merely ok.
it is laughable that those guys, who all entered camp basically in an open competition for LG, are being used as an excuse for the poor play of the overall line and specifically the 2 guys who were signed to be day 1 starters and have started almost every game.
im not trying to play a hindsight game bc i was 100% in support of signing him (and glowinski) but dirt bags penalty literally cost them the washington game and glowinski has been brutal the last few weeks. maybe converting feliciano to center was a mistake because there were other good C's available last march. that's what's so disappointing.
Felciano and Glowinski have been unmitigated disasters. No objection there.
So it seems like you think the Giants have a talent bereft offensive line personnel group?
no - i think they are getting worse performance out of players whose costs and track records dictated higher expectations. that is the textbook definition of underperformance, which i default to put on coaching (same as i was right there crediting overperformance on coaching).
through the first 9 weeks the run blocking was encouraging and even the pass pro breakdowns were at least understandable (like Jeffrey Simmons vs. Josh Ezeudu, or Demarcus Lawrence vs. Neal, or Micah Parsons pinning his ears back with a lead).
My disappointment coincided with the entire interior getting dominated by Alim McNeil from the first whistle in week 10 because it's continued pretty much each week since.
Johnson I think was drafted in he top 5. Neal pick 7. Pugh was a high investment. Flowers was as was Richburg.-
We need our investments to pan out. Ezuedu included.
Long standing problem with the Giants.
the 4 highest pedigree of your "jax 5" plus gates started against philly, and bredeson has been designated to return. so he was and is an option to insert whenever they decide to do so if they want to reunite them. with the OL basically almost fully healthy is it an unfair expectation to see improvement in these final 4 games? because that's exactly what i said in the OP.
Yes. But ours have been bottom 1/3rd
And, since we a yr 1 of rebuild, we feel it more than a deeper team
So is it an excuse? For this team yeah
Just give us a healthy adoree and X and our d looks alot better
Not great because we are being slashed on the ground ,but more competitive
Hey. We are mid December and still in hunt
If don’t win against Washington, we may not win another game though
This is a playoff game
What the hell does that mean?
If you think there is limited talent on the offense, which is true, there is only so much you can do...if that is the point Duggan is trying to make.
And if so, Duggan is way out of his realm on this. Daboll and Kafka have PhDs in NFL offenses.
I have pointed this out for weeks. It is as if Kafka can only have one good half of play calling per game. The play calling gets unimaginative at times on each drive.(same play action after same play action - if you aren't running well why bother with play action)
Yes he is limited in what he can do - bad line, bad WRs, 8/9 in the box keying on Barkley and Jones keepers. But it his job the exploit the defense.
Do Daboll and Kafka know way more than us - of course they do. But for half a game they seem to forget.
IMHO, Kafka has been merely ok.
I dont have an explanation for this, but we either have to trust the coaching or not. Kafka isn't working in a silo. He's on the radio with Daboll the whole game. Daboll hears the calls and probably directs some calls too.
If it's not working, it's probably a deeper explanation. No coach looks good when players don't execute.
If the 5 lineman who started the Jackonsville game had stayed healthy -- how do you believe the line would have performed in the interim?
the 4 highest pedigree of your "jax 5" plus gates started against philly, and bredeson has been designated to return. so he was and is an option to insert whenever they decide to do so if they want to reunite them. with the OL basically almost fully healthy is it an unfair expectation to see improvement in these final 4 games? because that's exactly what i said in the OP.
the group is pretty much healthy now, if bobby johnson can't get them moving in the right direction after 5 months of games/practices with 2 IOL veterans he's coached before, and top 10 picks at the bookends, when should it be expected to at least see some progress?
You also said:
Which is the only statement I'm debating.
I think it's crystal clear the offensive line's performance feel off from, just ok to pretty bad when a bunch of players got hurt.
they made the decision to start Lemieux against Detroit over Ezeudu which was such a disaster they reversed it at halftime and probably should have done so sooner. you haven't seen me criticize jack anderson or phillips or peart because obviously those guys only came in out of necessity. the performances of glowinski and feliciano - as duggan points out and i've agreed with from the OP down - are the glaring issue.
The run game’s struggles don’t fall entirely on Barkley’s shoulders. He hasn’t gotten much help from the offensive line.
Injuries have played a role in the O-line’s issues. Left guard has been a revolving door since Ben Bredeson, who started the first seven games, suffered a knee injury. Ezeudu (two starts), Shane Lemieux (one start), Jack Anderson (one start) and Nick Gates (two starts) have stepped in during Bredeson’s absence. Neal missed four games with a knee injury, while center Jon Feliciano was sidelined for one game with a neck injury.
Even when healthy, the line has been subpar aside from left tackle Andrew Thomas. Mark Glowinski was expected to be a reliable presence at right guard after a signing a three-year, $18.3 million contract in the offseason. But Glowinski has allowed five sacks (tied for fourth-most among guards) and 28 pressures (eighth-most among guards).
The new regime imported Feliciano from Buffalo to serve as a stabilizing presence at center. But the veteran has struggled, allowing three sacks (tied for fifth-most among centers) and 20 pressures (tied for fourth-most among centers). Neal’s rookie struggles have been exacerbated by the time he missed due to injury.
The shaky blocking has had a detrimental effect on Barkley and Jones, who has been pressured on 44.2 percent of his dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the league.
which part of that blurb from duggan do you disagree with?
If the 5 lineman who started the Jackonsville game had stayed healthy -- how do you believe the line would have performed in the interim?
the 4 highest pedigree of your "jax 5" plus gates started against philly, and bredeson has been designated to return. so he was and is an option to insert whenever they decide to do so if they want to reunite them. with the OL basically almost fully healthy is it an unfair expectation to see improvement in these final 4 games? because that's exactly what i said in the OP.
the group is pretty much healthy now, if bobby johnson can't get them moving in the right direction after 5 months of games/practices with 2 IOL veterans he's coached before, and top 10 picks at the bookends, when should it be expected to at least see some progress?
You also said:
at least we can say the defense's performance fall off is tied to top players getting injured.
Which is the only statement I'm debating.
I think it's crystal clear the offensive line's performance feel off from, just ok to pretty bad when a bunch of players got hurt.
every OL except thomas has graded below average all year. 'just ok' is just not an accurate description of the unit's performance at any point this year vs the pass.
on the DL that is not the case. Lawrence has had every bit the all pro year Thomas has had and Williams is also grading out as his own personal best season, top 10 among IDL with 25 pressures playing almost 90% of snaps in the games he's been healthy. thibs and ojulari have made big plays all year when healthy. that group has been better than 'just ok' whenever they've been healthy.
I think the offense overall went from effective (admittedly not that productive), largely on the back of a good run game. And part of the reason that’s really fallen off, is because the offensive line incurred a bunch of injuries.
I agree now is the time to put up or shut up for that group, because they are mostly back.
and if you're knee isn't right you're going to be dealing with that all season long.
But yet we have fans on this board who call him out for struggling. yea, no shit sherlock
Neal falls face down on the ground, literally, at an alarming rate since preseason. It’s week 14 now, with zero improvement on how many times he falls face down a game.
how many games did he miss due to injury?, who was he playing against?, is he still hurt?
questions you should be asking yourself before surface level assessments like that.
You can bitch and moan all you want about particular players, but the line has more issues when they face better defensive fronts. That's just a fact.
The line has struggled in pass pro this year. But they were running the ball for much of the season. Look at the rushing figures during this downturn. They are not rushing the ball anymore.
Why?
I would argue they are playing against better fronts. Again, you'd be hard pressed to find better defensive fronts than in our division.
Yes, indeed, a lot of snark thrown my way and turns out I was correct.
Who attacked anyone who said that what the Giants were doing was unsustainable with “you’re so angry the Giants are winning” and that the “Giants are going to win 10-11 games so just deal with it”.
Yes, indeed, a lot of snark thrown my way and turns out I was correct.
He's not lying.
Giants overall record: 7-5-1
Giants NFC East record: 0-3-1
Do the math.
Who attacked anyone who said that what the Giants were doing was unsustainable with “you’re so angry the Giants are winning” and that the “Giants are going to win 10-11 games so just deal with it”.
Yes, indeed, a lot of snark thrown my way and turns out I was correct.
He's not lying.
Who he? I'm probably not seeing your context.
I think the rash of injuries plus the strength of schedule easily explain the last month.
But if the offensive line had stayed in tact and gained some continuity and the secondary doesn't lose its best two players -- I could see winning vs. Washington and Detroit.
I would love to be able to see the outcome of games if we could trade Slayton, Hodgins and James for Chase, Higgins and Boyd. What would the Bengals record look like, how would our record change?
In addition, just last Sunday swap Hodgins and James for Brown and Smith. What would the game look like?
we were roundly criticized for not being good Giants fans.
And now that same group who lashed out at realists is flummoxed as to why we're not as good as we were before.
I didn't see the Detroit ass-whipping coming. They came into MetLife 1-3 on the road with some real clunkers in New England and Dallas. And they were fortunate to escape the week prior in Chicago.
IMV, that game is the watershed moment for this decline. That took a lot of air out of the sails...
Funny how two people can look at the same results and have two completely different predictions on how the matchup would go:). You saw what you saw....I saw a team who had lost to the Eagles by 3 points and who had also played the Vikings, Dolphins and Seattle very closely. And losing in NE and Dallas isnt a huge sin. Also should be noted that I believe that I had seen where the Detroit D has improved in the few games before we played them due to a change in their staff (fired their DB coach). Whatever the case, not really surprised to see that team doing well. Love the coach too....
at least we can say the defense's performance fall off is tied to top players getting injured
I think the offense overall went from effective (admittedly not that productive), largely on the back of a good run game. And part of the reason that’s really fallen off, is because the offensive line incurred a bunch of injuries.
I agree now is the time to put up or shut up for that group, because they are mostly back.
the last few weeks the defense played without Jackson, McKinney, Williams, and for 1 of those games Moureau also. those were all players playing 90% snaps+ and on top of a bunch of other little injuries but let's focus on those big ones - just Williams and Jackson are 11% of the team's overall salary cap and closer to 25% of the defenses roster cap space + snaps not just played, but played at a pro bowl level. Williams, McKinney, Jackson and Lawrence are the 4 best players on the D and 3 of them left the field during this period of time.
claiming that guys like ezeudu, bredeson, and even Neal were losses on that same level for the OL as a unit is just not accurate. the 3 veteran OL day 1 starters have started every game except the 1 feliciano missed which was i think short week.
The line has struggled in pass pro this year. But they were running the ball for much of the season. Look at the rushing figures during this downturn. They are not rushing the ball anymore.
Why?
I would argue they are playing against better fronts. Again, you'd be hard pressed to find better defensive fronts than in our division.
i think it's the combination Duggan outlined in his article - Barkley got nicked up, the OL regressed, the quality of opponent improved. Like I said there's validity in all 10 of the reasons but the most disappointing is that the OL on the whole hasn't taken the step forward to being a team strength like we all hoped when Neal was drafted. The pass pro all season and the recent struggles getting manhandled on the interior.
Eric said earlier that we happened to face division opponents who have dominant defensive lines. Well, we will likely face them again next year so if we draft WRs first, we will be having the same conversation next December.
When we had LT, the other teams in the division had to focus on putting a left tackle on the field who could at least slow him down. Otherwise, they had no chance to win and building other areas of the team were pointless.
If we can build a dominant OL and DL this off season, we WILL be in the playoffs even with the current group of receivers.
I didn't see the Detroit ass-whipping coming. They came into MetLife 1-3 on the road with some real clunkers in New England and Dallas. And they were fortunate to escape the week prior in Chicago.
IMV, that game is the watershed moment for this decline. That took a lot of air out of the sails...
Funny how two people can look at the same results and have two completely different predictions on how the matchup would go:). You saw what you saw....I saw a team who had lost to the Eagles by 3 points and who had also played the Vikings, Dolphins and Seattle very closely. And losing in NE and Dallas isnt a huge sin. Also should be noted that I believe that I had seen where the Detroit D has improved in the few games before we played them due to a change in their staff (fired their DB coach). Whatever the case, not really surprised to see that team doing well. Love the coach too....
I don't want to suggest that Detroit should have been a walkover. No way.
But they seemed a much better team at home than on the road. So, it seemed reasonable to expect a win, or at least a much more competitive game. Hell, despite their recent run, Detroit is still 31st in the league in points allowed per game and 26th in rushing D.
Mind you one of the guys on a victory lap about the QB and RB has been awfully quiet about them both.
they do, but at some point it is tough to sustain winning football week in and week out when you've got a ton of starters/good players hurt
You just have to assume every year you're going to lose a mission critical player. The roster has to be strong enough that you don't completely break down and drown when it happens
They can still run the ball fine.
The Ravens have lost nearly every runningback for stretches to injury, Stanley missed time. Fuller is on IR. Bateman is on IR. Now Lamar Jackson is out, yet they’re still 9-4 and 2-0 without Lamar.
This roster still isn’t very good, and when it was winning it was doing it in a way that was unsustainable. Throw in the injuries and you got a regression that puts a playoff spot in doubt.
The difference between those two players at this point in time is marginal at best.
The OL looks worse because their opponents up front were vastly better.
Again, 0-3-1 in the NFC East.
You just have to assume every year you're going to lose a mission critical player. The roster has to be strong enough that you don't completely break down and drown when it happens
TTH. No roster survives losing its top three WR, 4 of its top 5 DBs, and though some have been in and out, it’s TE, three of it’s top four DL, three starting OLs, and both OLBs. It’s a joke.
Who has Andrew Thomas given up sacks to this year?
The Cowboys and Eagles.
Who has Andrew Thomas given up sacks to this year?
The Cowboys and Eagles.
Exactly, and probably the best overall teams we’ve played.
The new regime imported Feliciano from Buffalo to serve as a stabilizing presence at center. But the veteran has struggled, allowing three sacks (tied for fifth-most among centers) and 20 pressures (tied for fourth-most among centers). Neal’s rookie struggles have been exacerbated by the time he missed due to injury.
The shaky blocking has had a detrimental effect on Barkley and Jones, who has been pressured on 44.2 percent of his dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the league.
we all knew going in the LG spot was a competition with unproven guys so no, im not criticizing ezeudu for getting beat by guys like simmons or gates being a little rusty stepping in after 10 surgeries on his titanium leg. my issue is with the 2 veterans who were supposed to know the system and step right in an stabilize the interior OL.
if their performances have been what was expected out of them then we paid these guys the wrong amounts of money.
That said, watching the first half of the season was so much fun. A lot of happy Sundays.
Quote:
Having no ability to fill in when they happen.
You just have to assume every year you're going to lose a mission critical player. The roster has to be strong enough that you don't completely break down and drown when it happens
TTH. No roster survives losing its top three WR, 4 of its top 5 DBs, and though some have been in and out, it’s TE, three of it’s top four DL, three starting OLs, and both OLBs. It’s a joke.
I agree, this is catastrophic. It's not like this every year.
Giants fans on this board have developed some weird automated mindset and miss the human element of the game now.
Maybe its video games or fantasy but logical thinking is almost completely gone.