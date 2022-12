10 reasons the nyg have stumbled (duggan)

Quote: Regression was inevitable

Lack of talent and depth

Injuries

Opponents have caught on

The competition has increased



Quote: McKinney’s accident

Saquon’s slump

O-line struggles

Disappearing creativity

Special teams woes



a good comprehensive explainer on the nyg struggles from duggan. i've bucketed his reasons into 2 categories - things that were unavoidable and things that were. i think all 10 of his reasons are pretty much irrefutably obvious but the latter group is obviously a lot more disappointing than the former. fixing as many as possible is also a pretty good blue print for how they can get things back on track.he explains each of these 10 reasons in the article with good backup info (athletic so behind $ wall).things that were unavoidable:things that were avoidable:other than the mckinney accident (and jackson punt return injury) the OL and special teams in particular are what really suck. I don't mind rolling the dice on Gillan since he has raw talent but at least bring in some competition. there are like 3 rookie UDFA punters in the top 10 of net average this year.on the OL there's nothing left to be said at this point. They spent $10m/AAV, their only big FA investment, plus a top 10 pick and a day 2 pick and it's still the teams biggest weakness. at least we can say the defense's performance fall off is tied to top players getting injured.this offseason they need to just write callahan the blank they should have back in 2020. it's literally been more than a decade of crappy OL play over 5 different coaching regimes and 3 different GMs. the group is pretty much healthy now, if bobby johnson can't get them moving in the right direction after 5 months of games/practices with 2 IOL veterans he's coached before, and top 10 picks at the bookends, when should it be expected to at least see some progress? is there any doubt the defense would look better if wink somehow got all of his opening day starters back this week? Is the Giants season slipping away? 10 reasons why they have stumbled after a fast start - ( New Window