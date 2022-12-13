O'Conner/NYP: Jones Has Earned One-Year Giants Return

|
|Quote:
|Jones has shown that he can stay healthy by making all 13 starts, that he can reduce his fumbles and interceptions, and that he can lead a team into playoff position without any accomplished receivers to throw to. Despite the Giants’ recent slide, Jones’s record (7-5-1), completion percentage (66.0), interception percentage (1.1), quarterback rating (91.6), and rushing totals (548 yards, 5 touchdowns) are all career bests.
He is ranked 14th in ESPN’s QBR, ahead of the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. And though most teams and fan bases don’t want their starters ranked 14th in anything, Jones has developed into a pretty good NFL quarterback in Year 4, with a chance to be good … if the Giants hire some people to catch the ball.
So barring an improbable meltdown over these final four games, starting against Washington on Sunday night, Jones has earned the right to return next year through the franchise tag, the transition tag, whatever. If that means he gets at least slightly overpaid for one season at approximately $31.5 million (franchise tag, per Overthecap.com), or at approximately $28 million (transition), before team and player either break up or commit to a long-term relationship, so be it. There are worse players to overpay for one year than Daniel Jones, whose professionalism and work ethic are acknowledged on every level of the organization.
Also from the Giants perspective you can bonus over 3 or 4 years and lower the cap in year one.
I think NO or CAR are more likely. But WAS and possibly NYJ could be in the mix too.
Chargers already had Rivers and wanted to hold on to Brees for one more year while Rivers was brought along.
Washington wanted Cousins long term but couldn't agree on the dollar amount.
QB tag is too much of a hit for a prove-it. Makes more sense as a means to get one more year out of Barkley.
Bill -- he doesn't have a choice if he's tagged
Franchise tag leaves you no option.
Quote:
Jones want to do that? If I'm Jones, I don't know if I want to be on this roster at all, but even if I did, I'm not taking less that 3 years.
Franchise tag leaves you no option.
Transition tag he has the option..
That's what I'm afraid of. At least the trial balloon is ong year and not multi.
Essex -- read the article -- there are three different types of tags -- not just the $40 million tag
Sure, buy him some more expensive free agents and spend some more #1 picks on receivers so he can stand there, not see them and hold the frigging ball. Let's trash the reps of another set of receivers and another OC while teams play the run.
Tag this. All he's shown is that he has the same issues and limitations he had when he was over drafted.
Eh. O’Conner wouldn’t shut up about the Giants trading for Russell Wilson this time last year.
Pretty sure if Giants share your view of Daniel they won’t be offering him any kind of contract.
I m also pretty confident they don’t view him in same light.
half their cap next year to tag DJ. Zero chance.
half their cap next year to tag DJ. Zero chance.
So the cap is only 60M? Could've sworn it was quite a lot more than that.
I can't help but to continue to relate this DJ and the Giants situation to a real life relationship.
This relationship is toxic - the best thing for DJ as a player is get away from the Giants...the best thing for the Giants is to get away from DJ.
Both parties are fine people/groups of people...it just didn't work out.
Now it's like the uncommitted boyfriend who's in his early thirties and has been dating the same person for 4 years and is still waiting to propose until ...well...one more year to make sure it feels right.
We will see how JS sees it.
If he signs elsewhere, are we really concerned Jones becomes a big time QB?
Sorry, but that's the play and more than worth the risk.
If he doesn’t, I want no part of him. He’s 19-30-1. Enough.
If he signs elsewhere, are we really concerned Jones becomes a big time QB?
Sorry, but that's the play and more than worth the risk.
I mean ... right?
I'd be nice to stay with DJ, but still casually date other people ... yeah know... just to make sure we can't do better...
We'll see Joe
Exactly this. HE DOES NOT SEE THE FIELD. Give him Rice and Moss and he will still not see the field. Only QB I have ever seen that is worse when he has all day to throw .
Jones will get a deal but it won't be here .
I'm not sure what the problem is with them getting more expensive free agents and spend more #1 picks on receivers as long as they are great. It's not like they will be gone if DJ is not good with better weapons. DJ will jettison and the new QB will have weapons. I hope they do sign some great FA and draft a great #1 receiver regardless if DJ is still here next year.
As for implying this is a Mara article. Again, IOC was adamant that the Giants should trade for Russell Wilson. No everything goes back to Mara.
If they go that route, Schoen effectively bet 5.6M, for the right to not be boxed into a commitment. That’s a fine gamble in my view.
The transition tender is viable. Let him test the market, and if the Giants don’t match it, the only downside is the 2024 comp pick possibility.
Quote:
yeah, he's better than Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. SMH.
Pretty sure if Giants share your view of Daniel they won’t be offering him any kind of contract.
I m also pretty confident they don’t view him in same light.
Actually, he has shown the same limitations and issues. QBR is up and turn over are down. He has shown the ability to remain calm and step up in the pocket or take off and get yards. This is 1st year in his third system, give the dude a break.
The Giants are better off ripping the band aide now. What do you do if next year with better weapons Jones takes a slight step up? Give him a long term deal? Another one year deal?
The odds Jones becomes a Super Bowl caliber QB in year 5 just because you dropped in a couple good WRs seems unlikely. So what’s the point of giving him a break and trying one more year?
The Giants are better off ripping the band aide now. What do you do if next year with better weapons Jones takes a slight step up? Give him a long term deal? Another one year deal?
The odds Jones becomes a Super Bowl caliber QB in year 5 just because you dropped in a couple good WRs seems unlikely. So what’s the point of giving him a break and trying one more year?
Yep. He’s going to still be the same guy. Funny how the weapons always stink yet a ton of resources have gone into weapons for Jones. It’s never Jones fault though, always everyone else.
You gotta make sure it's the right person when you're dropping that kind of coin.
Panthers just put up 30 points on Seahawks. Giants only TD came when Seattle fumbled on its own 2 yard line.
Forty-niners just put up 35 on the Bucs.
Most/all of those teams would rather draft a QB and pay him rookie money than pay Jones.
We need to end this conversation next spring, one way or another.
people would pay $1000 for a bottle of water when stranded in the desert. When you are in a situation where you have few options, you end up over-paying.
Then there is the politics and optics of going into the season with no QB. The Giants are a marketing organization more than they are a football team.
Would the Jets take Jones over White?
Would WAS take Jones over Heinicke?
Sure, just give him $31M because he’s hung in there!
Quote:
yeah, he's better than Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. SMH.
Pretty sure if Giants share your view of Daniel they won’t be offering him any kind of contract.
I m also pretty confident they don’t view him in same light.
You just really can't get past this idea that if the Giants offer Jones any contract - regardless of term or money, they love him and see him as the long term future? You post something along these lines multiple times every day.
Quote:
I’m not sure San Francisco would take Jones over Purdy.
Would the Jets take Jones over White?
Would WAS take Jones over Heinicke?
Sure, just give him $31M because he’s hung in there!
According to many on this board, Jones should be rewarded handsomely because:
- Eli struggled early, too
- his stats are already better than Eli's
- he's like Eli
- he's a nice guy
- works hard
- dealt well with a poor situation (per Mara)
- never complains
- etc
Maybe settling wouldn't be the worst thing in the world...
At least I'm not with (fill in the blank with multiple obvious train wrecks).
This is a valid question. I think the answer is, they need to at least prioritize getting him a #1 WR if they bring him back. If it's going to be another year of the worst supporting cast in the league, a 1-year deal makes no sense.
That said, I think Schoen is going to be extremely aggressive adding to the offense, both draft and free agency.
Carolina/Tepper has to be maxed out with re-treads - Darnold, Mayfield.
Tampa is a possibility. Indy does seem an interesting idea, too.
But if a team wants to pony up the dollars you are suggesting than I say we all wish Jones well and thank him for his time.
The Giants are better off ripping the band aide now. What do you do if next year with better weapons Jones takes a slight step up? Give him a long term deal? Another one year deal?
The odds Jones becomes a Super Bowl caliber QB in year 5 just because you dropped in a couple good WRs seems unlikely. So what’s the point of giving him a break and trying one more year?
Unless the Giants think more of him than you do
This is a valid question. I think the answer is, they need to at least prioritize getting him a #1 WR if they bring him back. If it's going to be another year of the worst supporting cast in the league, a 1-year deal makes no sense.
That said, I think Schoen is going to be extremely aggressive adding to the offense, both draft and free agency.
Who would that WR1 be? It's not a bumper crop of free agent WRs:
Lazard, Schuster, Meyers, Chark...
The Patriots did that with Matt Cassel.
Quote:
This is a valid question. I think the answer is, they need to at least prioritize getting him a #1 WR if they bring him back. If it's going to be another year of the worst supporting cast in the league, a 1-year deal makes no sense.
That said, I think Schoen is going to be extremely aggressive adding to the offense, both draft and free agency.
Who would that WR1 be? It's not a bumper crop of free agent WRs:
Lazard, Schuster, Meyers, Chark...
I don't know. Hopefully Schoen does. Otherwise either let Jones go, or give him a multi-year deal because nobody's doing sh#t with the cast they have on paper next year.
Unless the Giants think more of him than you do
What percentage chance you think there is that the Giants decision makers think he has the ceiling of a Super Bowl winning QB?
Quote:
In comment 15945793 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
yeah, he's better than Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. SMH.
Pretty sure if Giants share your view of Daniel they won’t be offering him any kind of contract.
I m also pretty confident they don’t view him in same light.
You just really can't get past this idea that if the Giants offer Jones any contract - regardless of term or money, they love him and see him as the long term future? You post something along these lines multiple times every day.
Actually that s not true. Pretty much all those posts are making the point to those posters that if Jones is who they, (the posters) think he is, there is no way Giants sign him.
I have suggested that maybe the Giants see him as the long term answer, but I have never meant to imply that them signing him for next season would be proof of that
Are you maybe uncomfortable with the idea that the Giants signing Jones for even one season would indicate they have a higher opinion of him than you and other critics do.
Because, I repeat, if they do share yours and others views, there is no way they sign him for even 1 season, at any price…..what would be the point. It would be time to go in a new direction.
This sounds pretty logical to me
I’m more interested in finding someone like Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert & Hurts. And I’m not overpaying for mediocrity.
Daniel Jones is who he is. Would he better with a better supporting cast? Of course, everyone would. But his ceiling is lower than it needs to be for this franchise to get where it needs to go.
Quote:
Unless the Giants think more of him than you do
What percentage chance you think there is that the Giants decision makers think he has the ceiling of a Super Bowl winning QB?
Very high.
Or engaged in contract talks during the bye.
Just follow the data and in this case it is relevant. Last time the Giants had a upper tier WR group? 2011.
There is no mystery to the great destruction. It all started at the LOS. It happened on both sides but they are close to fixing it in the D side. More work needed on the other side.
Giants masked it a bit this year but again it reared its head against the better teams. What did these teams do? They won this LOS battle.-Eric has pointed this out.
Just like it has for the last decade.
It looks like we’re trending toward a franchise tag or a long term deal judging by the leaks that are coming out.
He was cleared for offseason workouts on April 4th. Jones himself he was cleared for contact some time after the regular season.
That’s from 5 weeks after his option was declined, so he was cleared internally before that quote was made.
@austingayle_
Justin Herbert has faced pressure within 2.5 seconds of the snap on an NFL-high 26% of his dropbacks (162 total), per TruMedia/PFF.
Herbert is faces more quick pressure than any QB in the league and handles it with the best of 'em.
Quote:
Austin Gayle
@austingayle_
Justin Herbert has faced pressure within 2.5 seconds of the snap on an NFL-high 26% of his dropbacks (162 total), per TruMedia/PFF.
Herbert is faces more quick pressure than any QB in the league and handles it with the best of 'em.
That throw on third down late in the game to Allen for a first down was one of the best throws I have seen this year.
It was THE definition of throwing a receiver open. Allen didn't catch the ball. The ball stuck to him.
An absolute laser...
Funny thing, financially speaking, I bet you wish they picked it up now, huh?
If you look at it completely dispassionately (without caring either way whether Jones stays or goes), like it or not, Jone's still the best available option for next season. There's really no need to talk about his future beyond next season yet.
Despite the team's surprising record this year, they are STILL in the process of a MULTI-YEAR rebuild. If the Eagles game didn't show you how far they are from being able to compete with the really good teams, nothing will.
If you can tag Jones for either 28M-31M, that's fine. The 2023 cap is projected to be $220+ million. If so, the Franchise tag would be 14% of the cap (not half of it, as someone suggested above). Again, that's FINE for a guy who has a mid ranking QBR (despite the lack of NFL-calibre WRs) for ONE YEAR.
Restock the WR room and fix the interior OL in the off-season. Play Jones on (whichever) tag. If he shines, he gets a real contract. If he doesn't, they move on (somehow).
It's truly is as simple as O'Connor is making it.
Funny thing, financially speaking, I bet you wish they picked it up now, huh?
He was cleared before June 7th, likely sometime in May. Even if he was cleared on June 7th, they knew he was going to be cleared sometime soon.
The option was declined because they didn’t see him as the future yet. They didn’t discuss a contract extension when they did Saqoun or Love because they still don’t. All the signs are out there.
Quote:
Quote:
Austin Gayle
@austingayle_
Justin Herbert has faced pressure within 2.5 seconds of the snap on an NFL-high 26% of his dropbacks (162 total), per TruMedia/PFF.
Herbert is faces more quick pressure than any QB in the league and handles it with the best of 'em.
That throw on third down late in the game to Allen for a first down was one of the best throws I have seen this year.
It was THE definition of throwing a receiver open. Allen didn't catch the ball. The ball stuck to him.
An absolute laser...
Nobody who watches the incredible things Herbert does while being pressured more than anybody in the league would ever bring him up in a conversation about Jones. It's embarrassing, frankly.
The NYG are gonna do what they do. I have no say. The only outcome that would piss me off is like tyrod taylor for QB all year. essentially throwing the year away. other then that, I'm good with whatever happens.
There are a lot of arm chair GMs that have their "proffessional" reputations staked on their "evaluation"
They have some belief that DJ may produce if he stays in their system long enough and they can bring in receivers who can stay healthy and get reps in the system. They will not bet their careers on that however so expect them to draft a prospect and possibly sign a reclamation project if one shakes loose they like enough. If DJ improves enough they can still upgrade from him or trade him if need be. If not they can cut bait.
If you look at it completely dispassionately (without caring either way whether Jones stays or goes), like it or not, Jone's still the best available option for next season. There's really no need to talk about his future beyond next season yet.
Despite the team's surprising record this year, they are STILL in the process of a MULTI-YEAR rebuild. If the Eagles game didn't show you how far they are from being able to compete with the really good teams, nothing will.
If you can tag Jones for either 28M-31M, that's fine. The 2023 cap is projected to be $220+ million. If so, the Franchise tag would be 14% of the cap (not half of it, as someone suggested above). Again, that's FINE for a guy who has a mid ranking QBR (despite the lack of NFL-calibre WRs) for ONE YEAR.
Restock the WR room and fix the interior OL in the off-season. Play Jones on (whichever) tag. If he shines, he gets a real contract. If he doesn't, they move on (somehow).
It's truly is as simple as O'Connor is making it.
I said it about the cap and I meant cap space which we have 59 million available for 1 year..
so its about half.
If you look at it completely dispassionately (without caring either way whether Jones stays or goes), like it or not, Jone's still the best available option for next season. There's really no need to talk about his future beyond next season yet.
Despite the team's surprising record this year, they are STILL in the process of a MULTI-YEAR rebuild. If the Eagles game didn't show you how far they are from being able to compete with the really good teams, nothing will.
If you can tag Jones for either 28M-31M, that's fine. The 2023 cap is projected to be $220+ million. If so, the Franchise tag would be 14% of the cap (not half of it, as someone suggested above). Again, that's FINE for a guy who has a mid ranking QBR (despite the lack of NFL-calibre WRs) for ONE YEAR.
Restock the WR room and fix the interior OL in the off-season. Play Jones on (whichever) tag. If he shines, he gets a real contract. If he doesn't, they move on (somehow).
It's truly is as simple as O'Connor is making it.
But is JS really looking at just next year? We can all agree that the OL and WR corps needs work. Why not take a "lesser" (I disagree that the other options are worse than Jones) QB on the cheap and spend money and picks on the weak point.
Plenty keep saying "build the rest of the team then get the QB!" Okay great! That plan doesn't include spending 20+ million dollars a year on the QB ...
Far, far from a sure thing, but the single most predictable path.
It's the Giants' own history: by finishing near the top of 2004 draft, they were able to trade up for the number one guy who won two Super Bowls.
NYG's losing season of 2003 was anything but a throwaway year; it was the game-changer.
The Bengals most recently followed this predictable path to make a Super Bowl. The Chiefs, Bills and Chargers were all lucky to wind up with their QBs. You can't plan to be lucky.
Losing is unpleasant. The path of least resistance is to stumble along in mediocrity.
Schoen is a first time GM. His owner has the average fan mentality of wanting to win the next game on the schedule. Good luck to all involved.
Nobody who watches the incredible things Herbert does while being pressured more than anybody in the league would ever bring him up in a conversation about Jones. It's embarrassing, frankly.
Nothing new. In his rookie season, Herbert was also under enormous pressure - I believe I'm right on this - and had the best QBR in the NFL. His OL was a sieve. Despite that, he had one of the best rookie seasons ever for a QB.
Herbert is from another planet with his skills. There are a lot of QBs in the NFL - and in college - who can do what Jones does.
I’m more interested in finding someone like Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert & Hurts. And I’m not overpaying for mediocrity.
Sean, when most were ready to move on from Eli, I was consistently supportive of him, much the same way I am with Daniel, so I kind of do view them the same way
Realizing it was time to move on from Eli two years before they did is not paramount to not being a fan of Eli. In fact the opposite was true, loved Eli, loved him quarterbacking the team I rooted for.
I still love Eli,
Quote:
In comment 15946064 Sean said:
Quote:
Quote:
Austin Gayle
@austingayle_
Justin Herbert has faced pressure within 2.5 seconds of the snap on an NFL-high 26% of his dropbacks (162 total), per TruMedia/PFF.
Herbert is faces more quick pressure than any QB in the league and handles it with the best of 'em.
That throw on third down late in the game to Allen for a first down was one of the best throws I have seen this year.
It was THE definition of throwing a receiver open. Allen didn't catch the ball. The ball stuck to him.
An absolute laser...
Nobody who watches the incredible things Herbert does while being pressured more than anybody in the league would ever bring him up in a conversation about Jones. It's embarrassing, frankly.
Oh, don't kid yourself.
Plenty of posters here do. They even think Jones is AS good as Herbert.
Nobody who watches the incredible things Herbert does while being pressured more than anybody in the league would ever bring him up in a conversation about Jones. It's embarrassing, frankly.
Oh, don't kid yourself.
Plenty of posters here do. They even think Jones is AS good as Herbert.
I tend to believe those are the posters who turn their TV off after the Giants game ends and don’t watch any other games. It’s really the only explanation that makes sense.
When we signed Golladay, we were told Jones could now be analyzed. Then we couldn't because Golladay sucked and Garrett sucked. Then we drafted Neal and finally had a modern system and now Jones can finally shine. Now we're almost done with the year and we need another year to finally figure out Daniel Jones.
What's the bull case for Daniel Jones now? That we surround him with elite talent and he turns into Case Keenum or Nick Foles? Is that what we're hoping for?
The receivers do suck. But Jones has had good games with a dogshit crew. Jacksonville this year, Washington and NO last year, for example. He's also had a lot of mediocre games too.
If another team had the best RB and best LT in the league and that QB succeeded, people would say any QB could succeed with that. Jones constantly faces eight and nine in the box and seldom makes plays with his arm. Heinecke sucks and he makes more plays than Jones.
Jones' receivers have gotten worse as the year has progressed due to injuries. But his passing totals never really change.
People say receivers are never open. Others post clips of guys running open, and then the argument shifts to 'the receiver might be running the wrong route'. If you watch the All-22, you see receivers open in the intermediate routes frequently throughout a game. Jones consistently goes underneath and throws behind the line of scrimmage or a few years past it.
We are four years into Jones' career. He had good yardage and TD numbers year one. But he's never been able to string together a full year of good production and turnover numbers. He's never led an average NFL offense. I think every starting QB who ranked bottom five in passing stats (yards/TDs) last year was rather a rookie, was replaced, or is Daniel Jones.
People keep saying 'if Jones has weapons', but where are we getting them? Are we going to force pick a high draft choice so we can analyze Jones (like Toney)? Overpay for a free agent (like Golladay)? If we had a truly elite receiver, what makes you think Jones can make the most of him?
We're four years into his career. He's a mediocre starting quarterback/high-end back-up. We might not be able to do better next year and he could be back. But I'd guess that's a 15-20% probability. It's pretty obvious Daboll & Schoen don't believe he's particularly good.
If he doesn’t, I want no part of him. He’s 19-30-1. Enough.
Quote:
yeah, he's better than Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. SMH.
I'm not sure what the problem is with them getting more expensive free agents and spend more #1 picks on receivers as long as they are great. It's not like they will be gone if DJ is not good with better weapons. DJ will jettison and the new QB will have weapons. I hope they do sign some great FA and draft a great #1 receiver regardless if DJ is still here next year.
If they go that route, Schoen effectively bet 5.6M, for the right to not be boxed into a commitment. That’s a fine gamble in my view.
The transition tender is viable. Let him test the market, and if the Giants don’t match it, the only downside is the 2024 comp pick possibility.
Quote:
Still need to let the 4 games play out. Jones isn’t free of blame. He doesn’t just get to put his hands up and blame the OL, offensive skill positions, etc. Go out and do enough to beat WAS & Indy.
If he doesn’t, I want no part of him. He’s 19-30-1. Enough.
Your full of shit. Jones never blames anyone, ever. admit it, you have a hard on for the guy, and it don't matter what he does. 4 comeback wins? with this roster? No one, and i mean no one thought we would be 7-5-1 at this point, the guy has balls of steel, and works with absolutely nothing.
You're right about Jones, he owns it. Shame his fans can't take a hint
The Giants are better off ripping the band aide now. What do you do if next year with better weapons Jones takes a slight step up? Give him a long term deal? Another one year deal?
The odds Jones becomes a Super Bowl caliber QB in year 5 just because you dropped in a couple good WRs seems unlikely. So what’s the point of giving him a break and trying one more year?
Daniel Jones is who he is. Would he better with a better supporting cast? Of course, everyone would. But his ceiling is lower than it needs to be for this franchise to get where it needs to go.
THIS sums up the situation perfectly. Well stated.
Quote:
It's never going to be just "one year". Every year the same people are going to keep making the same case that he deserves another year, and next thing you know it's 2027 and we're still scrapping to win 9 games with a mediocre QB who will never be a legitimate threat to win a championship.
Daniel Jones is who he is. Would he better with a better supporting cast? Of course, everyone would. But his ceiling is lower than it needs to be for this franchise to get where it needs to go.
THIS sums up the situation perfectly. Well stated.
Not to mention...most fan bases want their QB to throw 30-35 TDs (or more) per year. Half the Giants fan base thinks it's OK to take 3 years to throw that many (DJ currently has 33 passing TDs in the last 3 seasons).
We'll be the only franchise in NFL history that hopes to pay their QB $2.5 - 3 million per passing TD every season at $30 million per year.
He's gotten 4 years of breaks, lol. Your offf your ass.
He’s had more time to prove himself than Rosen and Darnold did, and as much time as Mayfield. People still want to give him two more years despite mediocre production.
I’d call that getting breaks,
When we signed Golladay, we were told Jones could now be analyzed. Then we couldn't because Golladay sucked and Garrett sucked. Then we drafted Neal and finally had a modern system and now Jones can finally shine. Now we're almost done with the year and we need another year to finally figure out Daniel Jones.
What's the bull case for Daniel Jones now? That we surround him with elite talent and he turns into Case Keenum or Nick Foles? Is that what we're hoping for?
The receivers do suck. But Jones has had good games with a dogshit crew. Jacksonville this year, Washington and NO last year, for example. He's also had a lot of mediocre games too.
If another team had the best RB and best LT in the league and that QB succeeded, people would say any QB could succeed with that. Jones constantly faces eight and nine in the box and seldom makes plays with his arm. Heinecke sucks and he makes more plays than Jones.
Jones' receivers have gotten worse as the year has progressed due to injuries. But his passing totals never really change.
People say receivers are never open. Others post clips of guys running open, and then the argument shifts to 'the receiver might be running the wrong route'. If you watch the All-22, you see receivers open in the intermediate routes frequently throughout a game. Jones consistently goes underneath and throws behind the line of scrimmage or a few years past it.
We are four years into Jones' career. He had good yardage and TD numbers year one. But he's never been able to string together a full year of good production and turnover numbers. He's never led an average NFL offense. I think every starting QB who ranked bottom five in passing stats (yards/TDs) last year was rather a rookie, was replaced, or is Daniel Jones.
People keep saying 'if Jones has weapons', but where are we getting them? Are we going to force pick a high draft choice so we can analyze Jones (like Toney)? Overpay for a free agent (like Golladay)? If we had a truly elite receiver, what makes you think Jones can make the most of him?
We're four years into his career. He's a mediocre starting quarterback/high-end back-up. We might not be able to do better next year and he could be back. But I'd guess that's a 15-20% probability. It's pretty obvious Daboll & Schoen don't believe he's particularly good.
Nice post - well done.
Quote:
My issue with Jones advocates is that judgment day never seems to come.
When we signed Golladay, we were told Jones could now be analyzed. Then we couldn't because Golladay sucked and Garrett sucked. Then we drafted Neal and finally had a modern system and now Jones can finally shine. Now we're almost done with the year and we need another year to finally figure out Daniel Jones.
What's the bull case for Daniel Jones now? That we surround him with elite talent and he turns into Case Keenum or Nick Foles? Is that what we're hoping for?
The receivers do suck. But Jones has had good games with a dogshit crew. Jacksonville this year, Washington and NO last year, for example. He's also had a lot of mediocre games too.
If another team had the best RB and best LT in the league and that QB succeeded, people would say any QB could succeed with that. Jones constantly faces eight and nine in the box and seldom makes plays with his arm. Heinecke sucks and he makes more plays than Jones.
Jones' receivers have gotten worse as the year has progressed due to injuries. But his passing totals never really change.
People say receivers are never open. Others post clips of guys running open, and then the argument shifts to 'the receiver might be running the wrong route'. If you watch the All-22, you see receivers open in the intermediate routes frequently throughout a game. Jones consistently goes underneath and throws behind the line of scrimmage or a few years past it.
We are four years into Jones' career. He had good yardage and TD numbers year one. But he's never been able to string together a full year of good production and turnover numbers. He's never led an average NFL offense. I think every starting QB who ranked bottom five in passing stats (yards/TDs) last year was rather a rookie, was replaced, or is Daniel Jones.
People keep saying 'if Jones has weapons', but where are we getting them? Are we going to force pick a high draft choice so we can analyze Jones (like Toney)? Overpay for a free agent (like Golladay)? If we had a truly elite receiver, what makes you think Jones can make the most of him?
We're four years into his career. He's a mediocre starting quarterback/high-end back-up. We might not be able to do better next year and he could be back. But I'd guess that's a 15-20% probability. It's pretty obvious Daboll & Schoen don't believe he's particularly good.
Nice post - well done.
Indeed!
When we signed Golladay, we were told Jones could now be analyzed. Then we couldn't because Golladay sucked and Garrett sucked. Then we drafted Neal and finally had a modern system and now Jones can finally shine. Now we're almost done with the year and we need another year to finally figure out Daniel Jones.
What's the bull case for Daniel Jones now? That we surround him with elite talent and he turns into Case Keenum or Nick Foles? Is that what we're hoping for?
The receivers do suck. But Jones has had good games with a dogshit crew. Jacksonville this year, Washington and NO last year, for example. He's also had a lot of mediocre games too.
If another team had the best RB and best LT in the league and that QB succeeded, people would say any QB could succeed with that. Jones constantly faces eight and nine in the box and seldom makes plays with his arm. Heinecke sucks and he makes more plays than Jones.
Jones' receivers have gotten worse as the year has progressed due to injuries. But his passing totals never really change.
People say receivers are never open. Others post clips of guys running open, and then the argument shifts to 'the receiver might be running the wrong route'. If you watch the All-22, you see receivers open in the intermediate routes frequently throughout a game. Jones consistently goes underneath and throws behind the line of scrimmage or a few years past it.
We are four years into Jones' career. He had good yardage and TD numbers year one. But he's never been able to string together a full year of good production and turnover numbers. He's never led an average NFL offense. I think every starting QB who ranked bottom five in passing stats (yards/TDs) last year was rather a rookie, was replaced, or is Daniel Jones.
People keep saying 'if Jones has weapons', but where are we getting them? Are we going to force pick a high draft choice so we can analyze Jones (like Toney)? Overpay for a free agent (like Golladay)? If we had a truly elite receiver, what makes you think Jones can make the most of him?
We're four years into his career. He's a mediocre starting quarterback/high-end back-up. We might not be able to do better next year and he could be back. But I'd guess that's a 15-20% probability. It's pretty obvious Daboll & Schoen don't believe he's particularly good.
Would love to see the Jones loyalists respond to this. Brilliant.
Quote:
My issue with Jones advocates is that judgment day never seems to come.
When we signed Golladay, we were told Jones could now be analyzed. Then we couldn't because Golladay sucked and Garrett sucked. Then we drafted Neal and finally had a modern system and now Jones can finally shine. Now we're almost done with the year and we need another year to finally figure out Daniel Jones.
What's the bull case for Daniel Jones now? That we surround him with elite talent and he turns into Case Keenum or Nick Foles? Is that what we're hoping for?
The receivers do suck. But Jones has had good games with a dogshit crew. Jacksonville this year, Washington and NO last year, for example. He's also had a lot of mediocre games too.
If another team had the best RB and best LT in the league and that QB succeeded, people would say any QB could succeed with that. Jones constantly faces eight and nine in the box and seldom makes plays with his arm. Heinecke sucks and he makes more plays than Jones.
Jones' receivers have gotten worse as the year has progressed due to injuries. But his passing totals never really change.
People say receivers are never open. Others post clips of guys running open, and then the argument shifts to 'the receiver might be running the wrong route'. If you watch the All-22, you see receivers open in the intermediate routes frequently throughout a game. Jones consistently goes underneath and throws behind the line of scrimmage or a few years past it.
We are four years into Jones' career. He had good yardage and TD numbers year one. But he's never been able to string together a full year of good production and turnover numbers. He's never led an average NFL offense. I think every starting QB who ranked bottom five in passing stats (yards/TDs) last year was rather a rookie, was replaced, or is Daniel Jones.
People keep saying 'if Jones has weapons', but where are we getting them? Are we going to force pick a high draft choice so we can analyze Jones (like Toney)? Overpay for a free agent (like Golladay)? If we had a truly elite receiver, what makes you think Jones can make the most of him?
We're four years into his career. He's a mediocre starting quarterback/high-end back-up. We might not be able to do better next year and he could be back. But I'd guess that's a 15-20% probability. It's pretty obvious Daboll & Schoen don't believe he's particularly good.
Would love to see the Jones loyalists respond to this. Brilliant.
Ok I got it.
1. Goliday is one of the worst free agent busts in NFL history and cannot even get on the field with this crew of present Giant receivers. Evan Neal is a rokkie who is struggling, he's had some positive impact in the running game but has struggled against the pass, especially as of late.
2. He's already beetter than Case Keenum and Nick Foles. We can say look at what they did but the teams they had around them when they were successful were far superior than the Giants have been at any time in Jones's career. If you can't admit that you are truly kidding yourself.
3.Football is a team game and again if you cannot see the rest of the palyers on the field you are kidding yoursel. Again who is he throwing the ball too and what pressure is he under. Heineke has McLaurin, Logan thomas and Curtis Samuel and a far better OL.
4. Who is he throwing to and what pressure is he under? You said above it is a Dogshit crew.
5. Again who is he woring with? He missed a ton of time last year so unless your talking about stats that aren't compiled over the course of the year that isn't valid.
6. I think you may have to get used to the fact that the Giants are going to pick OL, WR and TEs high in the draft and lit is also likely that they bring in guys in FA. This should happen no matter who the QB is because they have massive holes there and they need to be fixed. I seriously doubt they draft Edge, OTs or a DT high because the holes aren't there. He's had good games with the Dogshit crew, why not with good receivers and protection. many seem to think he's played well this year and I am one of them.
7. With all due respect you have no idea wht Schoen and Daboll think of him
Many people want to look at Jones in a vacuum, but you cannot do that all the time, this isn't tennis, the NBA or baseball where you can say the guy isn't as good as the guy across then net, can't hit or field his positiom or can't break a defender down or create his own shot. You can make judgements on his arm strength, turnovers, running ability, etc, but football is very much a team game and the play of particular players is heavily influenced by what the other players on the field are doing, it all matters. Also we do not know the route progressions, what the QBs reads are supposed to be or even what the play is supposed to be. Further is the guy that is open supposed to be where he is, it matters a well, sure you want the Qb to see him, but he may not pick it up right away especially if he is under pressure. A lot of base assumptions are made by people when the just do not know.
If you look at it completely dispassionately (without caring either way whether Jones stays or goes), like it or not, Jone's still the best available option for next season. There's really no need to talk about his future beyond next season yet.
Despite the team's surprising record this year, they are STILL in the process of a MULTI-YEAR rebuild. If the Eagles game didn't show you how far they are from being able to compete with the really good teams, nothing will.
If you can tag Jones for either 28M-31M, that's fine. The 2023 cap is projected to be $220+ million. If so, the Franchise tag would be 14% of the cap (not half of it, as someone suggested above). Again, that's FINE for a guy who has a mid ranking QBR (despite the lack of NFL-calibre WRs) for ONE YEAR.
Restock the WR room and fix the interior OL in the off-season. Play Jones on (whichever) tag. If he shines, he gets a real contract. If he doesn't, they move on (somehow).
It's truly is as simple as O'Connor is making it.
What is the possibility that we will come up with the multiple players that will make him into what, Tannehill? Doesn't it make more sense to change out a guy whose closest comparison is Mariota and who has demonstrated that what you see is what he is in favor of someone with better anticipation and better throwing ability?
If you want Jones, see if you can get him on a three year deal where we can get out after year 2. If you don't want Jones, then just roll with Tyrod Taylor and improve the rest of the team. Maybe trade back and collect some picks for next year just in case while also improving this god awful OL, WR, CB and LBs.
I rather those scenarios than throwing 30 mil at a guy you are still not sure about.
Quote:
to anyone who isn't dying to get rid of Jones. And anyone not emotionally invested in the situation.
If you look at it completely dispassionately (without caring either way whether Jones stays or goes), like it or not, Jone's still the best available option for next season. There's really no need to talk about his future beyond next season yet.
Despite the team's surprising record this year, they are STILL in the process of a MULTI-YEAR rebuild. If the Eagles game didn't show you how far they are from being able to compete with the really good teams, nothing will.
If you can tag Jones for either 28M-31M, that's fine. The 2023 cap is projected to be $220+ million. If so, the Franchise tag would be 14% of the cap (not half of it, as someone suggested above). Again, that's FINE for a guy who has a mid ranking QBR (despite the lack of NFL-calibre WRs) for ONE YEAR.
Restock the WR room and fix the interior OL in the off-season. Play Jones on (whichever) tag. If he shines, he gets a real contract. If he doesn't, they move on (somehow).
It's truly is as simple as O'Connor is making it.
it seems to me that the people who blind themselves to his flaws and continue to hope for miracle improvement are the people who are "emotionally invested." He is below average in yards, td passes,yrd per attempt. He continues to be late on throws, not see the field and leaves plays on the field. His body of work over the last 3 years shows little to no improvement in any of these metrics. The int number may be a mirage as he has had at least 4 called back on penalties. You going to count on that every year? You just can't ignore all that and act like there can't possibly an alternative. When a guy is generating the same numbers over multiple years with multiple combos of other players, you are probably seeing what he is.
What is the possibility that we will come up with the multiple players that will make him into what, Tannehill? Doesn't it make more sense to change out a guy whose closest comparison is Mariota and who has demonstrated that what you see is what he is in favor of someone with better anticipation and better throwing ability?
You better pray they come up with those multiple playes to turn him into Tannehill, because if they don't I have really bad news for you Homer, the offense is going to suck for a long time, in case you haven't noticed other than Thomas and Barkley there is just about nothing right now and it will stay that with just about any QB
The goal is to win super bowls.
Quote:
.
The goal is to win super bowls.
LOL. We're a tad far away from that. Until then, I'll laugh at other folks' angst/obsession. :)
If he signs elsewhere, are we really concerned Jones becomes a big time QB?
Sorry, but that's the play and more than worth the risk.
Been saying this for awhile. Baltimore as been running their offseasons with this in mind since Ozzie was handed the keys. Amicable. With respect. Compliment the player for his efforts, preparation, attitude, but this still has to be run like a business.
Schoen should definitely have that conversation with Jones and his agent about finding the best deal and coming back with it for a counter. It should happen the day after Daboll, Kafka and Tierney go over the cut ups of the 2022 missed throws and plays left on the field.
Quote:
.
The goal is to win super bowls.
And there’s no clear cut way of getting to one. I don’t want Jones back long term but a short term deal or transition tag buys them 1-2 years to find someone they really love and allows us to compete for the playoffs at the same time. It also wouldn’t prevent them from taking a QB high in 2023.