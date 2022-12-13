O'Conner/NYP: Jones Has Earned One-Year Giants Return

Jones has shown that he can stay healthy by making all 13 starts, that he can reduce his fumbles and interceptions, and that he can lead a team into playoff position without any accomplished receivers to throw to. Despite the Giants’ recent slide, Jones’s record (7-5-1), completion percentage (66.0), interception percentage (1.1), quarterback rating (91.6), and rushing totals (548 yards, 5 touchdowns) are all career bests.



He is ranked 14th in ESPN’s QBR, ahead of the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. And though most teams and fan bases don’t want their starters ranked 14th in anything, Jones has developed into a pretty good NFL quarterback in Year 4, with a chance to be good … if the Giants hire some people to catch the ball.



So barring an improbable meltdown over these final four games, starting against Washington on Sunday night, Jones has earned the right to return next year through the franchise tag, the transition tag, whatever. If that means he gets at least slightly overpaid for one season at approximately $31.5 million (franchise tag, per Overthecap.com), or at approximately $28 million (transition), before team and player either break up or commit to a long-term relationship, so be it. There are worse players to overpay for one year than Daniel Jones, whose professionalism and work ethic are acknowledged on every level of the organization.