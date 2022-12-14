Another Trial Ballon? Schwartz on Jones

|
| But in one way, Jones is nearing the end of a rookie season — his first working with Brian Daboll as his head coach. This is Jones’ first time operating Daboll’s offensive system and his first season hearing the voice of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in his helmet earpiece in the huddle. Jones may have started 37 NFL games before Daboll arrived, but the quarterback clock always gets turned back when a new coaching staff is brought in.
Knowing what we know about how quarterbacks develop and thrive with more time connected with a coach capable of elevating the performance level of the position, it stands to reason Jones — if given the opportunity — will be further advanced in the Daboll system at this time next year.
|Jones’ four-year rookie contract expires after this season. Starting over, inserting a new quarterback into Daboll’s system, could work in the long term, but would likely lead to a step back in the short term, and from what Daboll has said, it doesn’t seem like a step he feels the Giants need to take.
I like him a lot. He needs to go to another team that has better tools in place.
He has done his best, played his guts out, shut his mouth and kept his head down plugging away to the best of his ability.
Pains me to say it, but thank you and good bye.
How do you know a QB below those won’t be a plausible alternative?
Show me a reasonable contract, commiserate with his production, that he would be willing to sign and I'll be willing to sign him
To what level, Paul? What's his ceiling, Paul? What level do the Giants figure to reach with Jones as their QB, Paul?
Maybe those are better questions than whether or not Daniel Jones might show some modest improvement in year 5 of his career.
Christ, it's obvious what the Giants are going to do because this is the kind of shit that always comes out in December. Let's just run it back with Jones again and again and again.
And I'd be willing to let him walk. And that's not a QB below Young, Stroud and Levis in the rankings. Would have to be another FA or a trade.
How do you know a QB below those won’t be a plausible alternative?
Because none would be ready to step in and start on day 1. And don't tell me Anthony Richardson because he's definitely not ready.
Is Jones one of the reasons we have 7 wins? I would say definitely yes. Is he one of the reasons we have 6 losses, I would say probably not. Meaning, he isn't the reason we lost those 6 other games. The only game I think he just flat out wasn't what we needed was against Detroit. But even that is a stretch.
Could Jones have 9 or 10 wins right now with 2 quality starting WR's? That is a very possible yes, assuming all other things are equal.
There are many teams with winning records with what would be considered average QB's:
Detroit
Tennessee
Seattle
Ny Jets
NE Patriots
San Fran
Minnesota
Washington
The idea here is to rebuild the franchise while moving forward. Stability is the key and I think on a fiscally responsible contract and shorter term (3 years tops) the Giants can continue to grow their overall talent and look to acquire a QB for the future (either mid round now) or a first rd talent in 24 when we can afford to trade picks to move up.
No way. First off, why would Arch Manning want to come here? Eli is already entrenched here and it would be unfair to Arch Manning to live up to that. He should and will most likely want his own career and franchise.
Second, if that’s the case Schoen & Daboll failed miserably. The Giants should be going on deep playoff runs by 2024-25.
And I'd be willing to let him walk. And that's not a QB below Young, Stroud and Levis in the rankings. Would have to be another FA or a trade.
How do you know a QB below those won’t be a plausible alternative?
Because none would be ready to step in and start on day 1. And don't tell me Anthony Richardson because he's definitely not ready.
You know that how? Purdy was the last pick and he looks pretty good with weapons.
1. A defense that is in the top 10 with potential to be in the top 5.
2. OL that can be a very good run blocking OL with some growing needed in PP.
This type of team supports a rookie QB and that cost savings allows for a better roster. Draft/Jones and cost remain the same for me with those variables all not established.
Is Jones one of the reasons we have 7 wins? I would say definitely yes. Is he one of the reasons we have 6 losses, I would say probably not. Meaning, he isn't the reason we lost those 6 other games.
Daniel Jones is only responsible for wins. Never losses.
Amazing.
Their job and their only concern should be winning football games. If we had prime Brady behind center and he wasn’t liked by the staff because he wasn’t mobile enough, would it be the correct move to move on from him because he wasn’t “their guy”?
Remember also this isn't just about whether the Giants want to keep Jones. It's also about whether Jones wants to keep the Giants. He might well take less money to go to a team with a better OL and WRs. And I wouldn't blame him if he did.
It is the smart thing to bring him back, keep rebuilding the team, and see if he can take off with stability and better players.
I imagine if he gets some insane offer from another team, Schoen will try to match the guaranteed money.
It is the smart thing to bring him back, keep rebuilding the team, and see if he can take off with stability and better players.
I imagine if he gets some insane offer from another team, Schoen will try to match the guaranteed money.
No, I think they move on.
Jones will give the Giants every chance to come close to another team's offer. I'd be willing to bet Schoen is thinking 2 or 3 years at 25M per season, most of it guaranteed.
THere are so many holes on this roster they can't afford to trade away draft picks.
This. If the clock starts over the contract also starts over. I am fine re-signing Jones if his contract is in line with his production.
What the Giants can't do is pay him like a player he has yet to prove he can be.
It is the smart thing to bring him back, keep rebuilding the team, and see if he can take off with stability and better players.
I imagine if he gets some insane offer from another team, Schoen will try to match the guaranteed money.
He’s gotten more time to prove it than Rosen or Darnold. Same amount of time as Mayfield (who almost went to an AFC title game). Same amount of time as Tribusky. There’s no guy in recent history that finally takes off in year 5 because the players got better. Rip the band aide off now.
LOL. Show me an alternative, and only select from my short list of alternatives. Great post!
term with giving the guy another chance to prove long-term value. I think Jones may be back to bridge the gap from here to the QB of the future while allowing the team to continue to grow.
Is Jones one of the reasons we have 7 wins? I would say definitely yes. Is he one of the reasons we have 6 losses, I would say probably not. Meaning, he isn't the reason we lost those 6 other games.
Daniel Jones is only responsible for wins. Never losses.
Amazing.
Right, becuase that is what I said. Directly related to the losses.. Defense worn out vs Dallas twice, Philadelphia a straight destruction, Detroit we couldn't stop them- not Jones fault..But go ahead, take what you want from that..
Jones will give the Giants every chance to come close to another team's offer. I'd be willing to bet Schoen is thinking 2 or 3 years at 25M per season, most of it guaranteed.
Why are you expecting that Jones has some mega-market deal out there waiting for him that the Giants will have to match? Which team do you believe not only has much more talent than the Giants, but also see a guy like Jones as their future?
I seriously doubt any team looks at the film on him and sees "franchise QB." There will be a market for him, but it will be short term deals to come in and compete to be the guy, not be the guy.
That was the Oline and the receivers fault. The QB is not part of the equation on offense unless they score.
I’ve been saying this since around week 3. This is exactly how we should handle this situation. Would like to keep him but it has to make sense for both sides. If he leaves then so be it.
And to everyone saying “watch he will go to SF and win a Super Bowl”. Even if that does happen, it doesn’t mean he would have ever done so with the Giants. Going to a loaded team and winning doesn’t mean he would have ever done that here.
Truth is our opinion on Jones serves no point except to be a central point of debate here….. often
We all have a feel for what the Giants will do. Mine is based on a belief that he has elevated this team to a place not many felt they would be, play off contention.
His critics disagree, fine. I m certainly no quarterback guru, but I was a defender of Simms and Eli, when many were ready to move on; I was right then and I think I am again
There is one more factor in play: I think Giants management wants to take a step forward next season. If they can do that with a cheaper quarterback, I think they will move on.
If they believe Daniel gives them best chance going forward, at least into next season, he stays
The length of the deal will be telling as to their commitment long term, ( that s for you Mike in Ohio)
But another year with the Giants also holds the possibility of that extension coming later.
The prospect fills me with a mixture of boredom and frustration.
Truth is our opinion on Jones serves no point except to be a central point of debate here….. often
We all have a feel for what the Giants will do. Mine is based on a belief that he has elevated this team to a place not many felt they would be, play off contention.
His critics disagree, fine. I m certainly no quarterback guru, but I was a defender of Simms and Eli, when many were ready to move on; I was right then and I think I am again
There is one more factor in play: I think Giants management wants to take a step forward next season. If they can do that with a cheaper quarterback, I think they will move on.
If they believe Daniel gives them best chance going forward, at least into next season, he stays
The length of the deal will be telling as to their commitment long term, ( that s for you Mike in Ohio)
But another year with the Giants also holds the possibility of that extension coming later.
Couple things:
1. The Bills took a step back after 2017 in order to bring in their own QB. Maybe that guy won’t be available this year, idk.
2. Thoughts on Sy continuing to place blame on Jones for missing plays. Or is that everyone else’s fault?
There was always a solid chance he would be brought back. It s possible the Giants not picking up the 5 th year option was as much about durability as anything else.
Truth is our opinion on Jones serves no point except to be a central point of debate here….. often
We all have a feel for what the Giants will do. Mine is based on a belief that he has elevated this team to a place not many felt they would be, play off contention.
His critics disagree, fine. I m certainly no quarterback guru, but I was a defender of Simms and Eli, when many were ready to move on; I was right then and I think I am again
There is one more factor in play: I think Giants management wants to take a step forward next season. If they can do that with a cheaper quarterback, I think they will move on.
If they believe Daniel gives them best chance going forward, at least into next season, he stays
The length of the deal will be telling as to their commitment long term, ( that s for you Mike in Ohio)
But another year with the Giants also holds the possibility of that extension coming later.
Couple things:
1. The Bills took a step back after 2017 in order to bring in their own QB. Maybe that guy won’t be available this year, idk.
2. Thoughts on Sy continuing to place blame on Jones for missing plays. Or is that everyone else’s fault?
I don’t question Sy s expertise. If it s determined the misses are on him, he probably won’t be back
But from the couch it seems often before he even plants his back foot, someone s in his face
Jones is not great. And he consistently toggles between being good and poor. So, if a team ponies up a big contract for him, and it's not something that fits our ROI, than let another team take a crack at developing Jones. It's Daniel Jones, not Dan Marino.
Watching a FIFTH YEAR of average QB play will be so depressing.
I'd rather watch a rookie QB throw 20 interceptions - while being tutored from the start by Daboll - than read review after review after review from Sy describing the same issues we have seen with Jones for five years.
I've never been more convinced a significant number of posters on this board are clueless what good QB play looks like...
Jones will give the Giants every chance to come close to another team's offer. I'd be willing to bet Schoen is thinking 2 or 3 years at 25M per season, most of it guaranteed.
I haven't a clue as to what Schoen and Daboll think. And if I'm Jones I am taking the best deal offered. I wouldn't leave a few million on the table.
But I still think it is time to move on. Jones is what he is and has been. To us he is an enigma. To Daboll and Schoen he isn't. They know what he is and what he can do.
Hey, if they bring him back, then they saw something they liked and can work with. But at this point I do not see it.
....
Watching a FIFTH YEAR of average QB play will be so depressing.
I'd rather watch a rookie QB throw 20 interceptions - while being tutored from the start by Daboll - than read review after review after review from Sy describing the same issues we have seen with Jones for five years.
I have come around to this POV.
When we signed Golladay, we were told Jones could now be analyzed. Then we couldn't because Golladay sucked and Garrett sucked. Then we drafted Neal and finally had a modern system and now Jones can finally shine. Now we're almost done with the year and we need another year to finally figure out Daniel Jones.
What's the bull case for Daniel Jones now? That we surround him with elite talent and he turns into Case Keenum or Nick Foles? Is that what we're hoping for?
The receivers do suck. But Jones has had good games with a dogshit crew. Jacksonville this year, Washington and NO last year, for example. He's also had a lot of mediocre games too.
If another team had the best RB and best LT in the league and that QB succeeded, people would say any QB could succeed with that. Jones constantly faces eight and nine in the box and seldom makes plays with his arm. Heinecke sucks and he makes more plays than Jones.
Jones' receivers have gotten worse as the year has progressed due to injuries. But his passing totals never really change.
People say receivers are never open. Others post clips of guys running open, and then the argument shifts to 'the receiver might be running the wrong route'. If you watch the All-22, you see receivers open in the intermediate routes frequently throughout a game. Jones consistently goes underneath and throws behind the line of scrimmage or a few years past it.
We are four years into Jones' career. He had good yardage and TD numbers year one. But he's never been able to string together a full year of good production and turnover numbers. He's never led an average NFL offense. I think every starting QB who ranked bottom five in passing stats (yards/TDs) last year was rather a rookie, was replaced, or is Daniel Jones.
People keep saying 'if Jones has weapons', but where are we getting them? Are we going to force pick a high draft choice so we can analyze Jones (like Toney)? Overpay for a free agent (like Golladay)? If we had a truly elite receiver, what makes you think Jones can make the most of him?
We're four years into his career. He's a mediocre starting quarterback/high-end back-up. We might not be able to do better next year and he could be back. But I'd guess that's a 15-20% probability. It's pretty obvious Daboll & Schoen don't believe he's particularly good.
How did Allen look before the Bills got Diggs?
Moving on from Jones is fine, but if we don't get a stud WR, I don't care who the new QB is, the offense will not be better.
How did Allen look before the Bills got Diggs?
Moving on from Jones is fine, but if we don't get a stud WR, I don't care who the new QB is, the offense will not be better.
Hurts produced last year. His offense scored points, something Jones has never done here.
If you passed 35 times one should maybe consider the percentage of plays where things broke down in any game on those plays. This could for a number or reasons but I think everything around the QB needs to be considered. Down/distance is a big part of it as well.
I am neutral on Jones but I find he has a high percentage of plays where things are not so right around him. I think it gets magnified when they are not running the ball with success. He plays under pressure (physical and mental) often imv in that last scenario.
There isn’t one in FA. Unless the Rams blow it up and trade Cupp I don’t see one on the trade market. Can a rookie come in and be a WR1? Maybe.
Oh no! A rookie might take some time to develop. We can’t have that. Get Dan Bortles locked up on a mediocre agreement immediately.
Eagles went out and got Brown, to go with other good optiond at WR.
How did Allen look before the Bills got Diggs?
Moving on from Jones is fine, but if we don't get a stud WR, I don't care who the new QB is, the offense will not be better.
Hurts produced last year. His offense scored points, something Jones has never done here.
Hurts was not that good last year. Took a huge leap this year.
There isn’t one in FA. Unless the Rams blow it up and trade Cupp I don’t see one on the trade market. Can a rookie come in and be a WR1? Maybe.
Much easier to find WR in the draft, than QBs. They should not be in the FA market for WR1s..that is how the Giants got into the cap mess they are in - paying high for FAs.
Provide a semblance of a cohesive, at least average interior o-line.
RT who stays upright almost all the time and is not an easy early pressure.
Alpha, or developing Alpha WR, with a varsity supporting cast. This is not a smurf minus player. Nor is cap hit the determining factor of alpha.
Varsity TE room with the room not blowing up if Bellinger goes down.
Complete player in passing game RB (homerun threat possible bonus, but blitz pickup and reliable hands are more important). And no, I would not resign SB, but realize that at least a #3 will have to go to RB.
It is truly pathetic how little the collective front office has done for the totality of the offense these past 4 years.
And any growing pains from the rookie WR would be another reason to give Jones yet another year.
Misguided IMO as they are two completely different QBs, but there's been smoke based on how Mara talked and even Schoen a bit.
Part of the calculus needs to be paying him 3x-4X more.
The Saints can't do it. The are redefining cap hell.
The Jets probably won't. They have White and I don't think they are fully going to give up on Wilson.
The Colts might be willing to. Not sure if they would.
The Falcons have a Rookie and a high draft pick.. so I say probably not.
The Seahawks would probably stick with Smith.
Houston maybe. They have the cap space but also a high draft pick.
The Panthers are in cap trouble.
The Patriots could have interest.
So that is just a first pass through.
I’ll even give no excuses about FAULTY WRs.
But looking at his body language, he really doesnt want to run, and I think he is is latter part of Eli’s career/ David Carr mode.
And you can’t blame him.
I’m sure a new toy at QB will be well protected if we move on, with a WR or 2 that do good WR stuff. And folks will still dump on DJ in 2025.
They really have to have a gut decision/plan at QB here in their first 2-3 years, even if it means drafting one and struggling for a year (a la the Bills).
Going into the closing stretch of the season I think DJ has to take some kind of leap to warrant consideration of another contract...unless he is willing to come cheap on a shorter team 3 year deal that would really only be a 2 year deal. In that scenario I could see Schoen trading back to start collecting draft capital in case he see's his guy.
I would like to see Jones make that leap. Give me a big time game that really wows fans. Sunday is a good time to do it.
Eagles went out and got Brown, to go with other good optiond at WR.
How did Allen look before the Bills got Diggs?
Moving on from Jones is fine, but if we don't get a stud WR, I don't care who the new QB is, the offense will not be better.
Hurts produced last year. His offense scored points, something Jones has never done here.
In his 2nd year, not his 4th, he accounted for 3900 yards and 26 TDs with only 11 turnovers, and the Eagles scored 26.1 PPG.
In Allen's 2nd year, he accounted for nearly 3600 yards and 29 TDs with only 13 turnovers. The Bills RBs had only 4 rushing TDs, and his WRs were John Brown and Cole Beasley.
In his last 24 games, Daniel Jones has 29 TDs and 17 turnovers.
The Saints can't do it. The are redefining cap hell.
The Jets probably won't. They have White and I don't think they are fully going to give up on Wilson.
The Colts might be willing to. Not sure if they would.
The Falcons have a Rookie and a high draft pick.. so I say probably not.
The Seahawks would probably stick with Smith.
Houston maybe. They have the cap space but also a high draft pick.
The Panthers are in cap trouble.
The Patriots could have interest.
So that is just a first pass through.
Texans, Seahawks, Panthers all have high top 10 picks right now and are likely to be taking one of the QBs to develop. Colts and Falcons could also sneak into that equation.
No team is going to look at Daniel Jones and see the key to a SB team. They're going to see him no differently than the Giants do and hedge their bets short term (in essence a lottery ticket).
Giants are in drivers seat on the "$" factors with Jones. If the Giants pay him anything more than 15m a year on a short term bridge deal, they should be tarred and feathered.
Provide a semblance of a cohesive, at least average interior o-line.
RT who stays upright almost all the time and is not an easy early pressure.
Alpha, or developing Alpha WR, with a varsity supporting cast. This is not a smurf minus player. Nor is cap hit the determining factor of alpha.
Varsity TE room with the room not blowing up if Bellinger goes down.
Complete player in passing game RB (homerun threat possible bonus, but blitz pickup and reliable hands are more important). And no, I would not resign SB, but realize that at least a #3 will have to go to RB.
It is truly pathetic how little the collective front office has done for the totality of the offense these past 4 years.
None of those guys are producing and everyone holds the front office accountable for that. But then some want to single out the QB as not being part of that. He is fine. It is everything else that is broken.
Again, what evidence is there that Jones is not just another player the team missed on who needs to be upgraded? Read Sy's review of this past game. He is not simply a victim of circumstance. He is part of the problem.
I like him a lot. He needs to go to another team that has better tools in place.
He has done his best, played his guts out, shut his mouth and kept his head down plugging away to the best of his ability.
Pains me to say it, but thank you and good bye.
Jones is not great. And he consistently toggles between being good and poor. So, if a team ponies up a big contract for him, and it's not something that fits our ROI, than let another team take a crack at developing Jones. It's Daniel Jones, not Dan Marino.
Watching a FIFTH YEAR of average QB play will be so depressing.
I'd rather watch a rookie QB throw 20 interceptions - while being tutored from the start by Daboll - than read review after review after review from Sy describing the same issues we have seen with Jones for five years.
I've never been more convinced a significant number of posters on this board are clueless what good QB play looks like...
What rookie QB are they going to draft? They aren't close to the top of the board and aren't going to be. Drafting a QB ties Schoen and Daboll to that QB, they aren't going to just draft a rookie QB for the hell of it.
in the off season is Washington. I believe Wentz they can cut Wentz and save his 26 million next year.
The Saints can't do it. The are redefining cap hell.
The Jets probably won't. They have White and I don't think they are fully going to give up on Wilson.
The Colts might be willing to. Not sure if they would.
The Falcons have a Rookie and a high draft pick.. so I say probably not.
The Seahawks would probably stick with Smith.
Houston maybe. They have the cap space but also a high draft pick.
The Panthers are in cap trouble.
The Patriots could have interest.
So that is just a first pass through.
Texans, Seahawks, Panthers all have high top 10 picks right now and are likely to be taking one of the QBs to develop. Colts and Falcons could also sneak into that equation.
No team is going to look at Daniel Jones and see the key to a SB team. They're going to see him no differently than the Giants do and hedge their bets short term (in essence a lottery ticket).
Giants are in drivers seat on the "$" factors with Jones. If the Giants pay him anything more than 15m a year on a short term bridge deal, they should be tarred and feathered.
Never underestimate NFL teams innate ability to over pay for QBs that become available. I feel safe in saying some teams will look at Jones and say "with a better line and WRs he can win."
Jones is quiet, he is smart and he can keep his mouth shut. After not getting the 5th year option, I doubt he holds the Giants dearly in his heart. He is playing for his next contract this year. I do not think the Giants will offer him a deal pre-FA.
But, what do I know???
Why don’t we sign Jones to a three year deal, fill in the all other holes then go hard for Manning coming out of Texas. What do you think?
No way. First off, why would Arch Manning want to come here? Eli is already entrenched here and it would be unfair to Arch Manning to live up to that. He should and will most likely want his own career and franchise.
Second, if that’s the case Schoen & Daboll failed miserably. The Giants should be going on deep playoff runs by 2024-25.
Good chance Arch is the better prospect, in the Elway/Luck can't miss category.
It is the smart thing to bring him back, keep rebuilding the team, and see if he can take off with stability and better players.
I imagine if he gets some insane offer from another team, Schoen will try to match the guaranteed money.
Schoen isn't matching shit. You think he is now going to tell Mara, "we thought he sucked but we were wrong, so pony up for this wunderkind." Jones is as good as gone.
What's the downside if you let Jones hit the open market?
Jones is not great. And he consistently toggles between being good and poor. So, if a team ponies up a big contract for him, and it's not something that fits our ROI, than let another team take a crack at developing Jones. It's Daniel Jones, not Dan Marino.
Watching a FIFTH YEAR of average QB play will be so depressing.
I'd rather watch a rookie QB throw 20 interceptions - while being tutored from the start by Daboll - than read review after review after review from Sy describing the same issues we have seen with Jones for five years.
I've never been more convinced a significant number of posters on this board are clueless what good QB play looks like...
What rookie QB are they going to draft? They aren't close to the top of the board and aren't going to be. Drafting a QB ties Schoen and Daboll to that QB, they aren't going to just draft a rookie QB for the hell of it.
The guy currently with the best odds of winning the MVP this year is in his second full year as a starter and was drafted at #53.
This idea that all QBs drafted outside the top 10 are mediocre place holders has already been proven wrong. You can win quickly with a QB if you draft the right one. A team in our division is doing it right now.
Our QB's peer in the division is the guy on the Commanders who was a UDFA. He is the only one in the division you can legitimately argue is not better than Jones.
The guy currently with the best odds of winning the MVP this year is in his second full year as a starter and was drafted at #53.
This idea that all QBs drafted outside the top 10 are mediocre place holders has already been proven wrong. You can win quickly with a QB if you draft the right one. A team in our division is doing it right now.
The NFL has changed drastically at the QB position. Mobile QBs are all but required and therefore there are many more options available beyond the straight drop back style. It is easier to find a starter since there are more options coming out of college. The best will still be top of the 1st round picks, but there are 2nd and 3rd rounders that can be developed with proper coaching.
Our QB's peer in the division is the guy on the Commanders who was a UDFA. He is the only one in the division you can legitimately argue is not better than Jones.
Your opinion has been noted.
The guy currently with the best odds of winning the MVP this year is in his second full year as a starter and was drafted at #53.
This idea that all QBs drafted outside the top 10 are mediocre place holders has already been proven wrong. You can win quickly with a QB if you draft the right one. A team in our division is doing it right now.
The NFL has changed drastically at the QB position. Mobile QBs are all but required and therefore there are many more options available beyond the straight drop back style. It is easier to find a starter since there are more options coming out of college. The best will still be top of the 1st round picks, but there are 2nd and 3rd rounders that can be developed with proper coaching.
Agree with this. The other factor is that NFL offenses are now using many of the concepts common in college football so the transition to the NFL game is not what it was. QBs do not have to play in an "NFL system" in college to have success. Smart coaches see what a QB can do and figure out how to make the offense succeed with what that QB does well. That opens up a lot more options than simply taking the guy with the cannon arm.
The Eagles and the Cowboys both have much better QBs than we do. They picked their's in the 2nd and 4th round respectively.
Our QB's peer in the division is the guy on the Commanders who was a UDFA. He is the only one in the division you can legitimately argue is not better than Jones.
Your opinion has been noted.
Thanks. Guessing your opinion is that Jones is the best QB in the division based on...feelings?
The Eagles and the Cowboys both have much better QBs than we do. They picked their's in the 2nd and 4th round respectively.
Our QB's peer in the division is the guy on the Commanders who was a UDFA. He is the only one in the division you can legitimately argue is not better than Jones.
Your opinion has been noted.
Thanks. Guessing your opinion is that Jones is the best QB in the division based on...feelings?
Based on traits. The traits that got him selected 6th overall and saw the others go in later rounds. Traits that’s he’s exhibited at times throughout his career.
This idea that all QBs drafted outside the top 10 are mediocre place holders has already been proven wrong. You can win quickly with a QB if you draft the right one. A team in our division is doing it right now.
The NFL has changed drastically at the QB position. Mobile QBs are all but required and therefore there are many more options available beyond the straight drop back style. It is easier to find a starter since there are more options coming out of college. The best will still be top of the 1st round picks, but there are 2nd and 3rd rounders that can be developed with proper coaching.
Agree with this. The other factor is that NFL offenses are now using many of the concepts common in college football so the transition to the NFL game is not what it was. QBs do not have to play in an "NFL system" in college to have success. Smart coaches see what a QB can do and figure out how to make the offense succeed with what that QB does well. That opens up a lot more options than simply taking the guy with the cannon arm.
Earlier in the year, I said I thought the NFL would move on from paying these crazy high QB contracts because there will be QBs coming out of college in higher numbers that can be used and then let go for the next shiny toy. Yes the Mahomes, Herbert's and Burrow's will be get paid. I really want to see what Baltimore does with Lamar Jackson. Do they pass on him, go get another super mobile QB to develop or give him his $50 mill. I think it will be telling what the FOs of good NFL teams are thinking and Baltimore is one of the best.
Height, athleticism, arm strength. Makes all of the throws. Statistically the most accurate deep thrower in the league. He’s a franchise QB without a franchise.
Like it or not, if he didn’t have strong traits, he wouldn’t have went 6 overall in the draft.
Tall handsome fella who commanded the huddle at the Senior Bowl so much he made a dumb old buffoon fall head over heels in love with him.
I’m not sure how being drafted ahead of Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock is supposed to reflect well on Jones either, since neither one of them showed anything at the NFL level.
.
Height, athleticism, arm strength. Makes all of the throws. Statistically the most accurate deep thrower in the league. He’s a franchise QB without a franchise.
Like it or not, if he didn’t have strong traits, he wouldn’t have went 6 overall in the draft.
I think it’s pretty obvious he shouldn’t have gone 6th.
.
Height, athleticism, arm strength. Makes all of the throws. Statistically the most accurate deep thrower in the league. He’s a franchise QB without a franchise.
Like it or not, if he didn’t have strong traits, he wouldn’t have went 6 overall in the draft.
He doesn’t make all the throws, that deep pass statistic is both dated and based on a small sample, and his arm is average.
His only elite trait is straight line foot speed, which is perhaps the least important trait a QB can have.
Height, athleticism, arm strength. Makes all of the throws. Statistically the most accurate deep thrower in the league. He’s a franchise QB without a franchise.
Like it or not, if he didn’t have strong traits, he wouldn’t have went 6 overall in the draft.
He doesn’t make all the throws, that deep pass statistic is both dated and based on a small sample, and his arm is average.
His only elite trait is straight line foot speed, which is perhaps the least important trait a QB can have.
If leading in various deep passing metrics between 2019, 2020, and 2021 is a small sample size, I don’t know what to tell you.
in the off season is Washington. I believe Wentz they can cut Wentz and save his 26 million next year.
The Saints can't do it. The are redefining cap hell.
The Jets probably won't. They have White and I don't think they are fully going to give up on Wilson.
The Colts might be willing to. Not sure if they would.
The Falcons have a Rookie and a high draft pick.. so I say probably not.
The Seahawks would probably stick with Smith.
Houston maybe. They have the cap space but also a high draft pick.
The Panthers are in cap trouble.
The Patriots could have interest.
So that is just a first pass through.
Texans, Seahawks, Panthers all have high top 10 picks right now and are likely to be taking one of the QBs to develop. Colts and Falcons could also sneak into that equation.
No team is going to look at Daniel Jones and see the key to a SB team. They're going to see him no differently than the Giants do and hedge their bets short term (in essence a lottery ticket).
Giants are in drivers seat on the "$" factors with Jones. If the Giants pay him anything more than 15m a year on a short term bridge deal, they should be tarred and feathered.
Jones is not taking a "15 million dollar bridge contract" to placate the fan narrative.
This is his shot at a pay day.
I wish him luck with his new team as long as the are not playing the Giants or with playing for the Commanders.
Height, athleticism, arm strength. Makes all of the throws. Statistically the most accurate deep thrower in the league. He’s a franchise QB without a franchise.
Like it or not, if he didn’t have strong traits, he wouldn’t have went 6 overall in the draft.
He doesn’t make all the throws, that deep pass statistic is both dated and based on a small sample, and his arm is average.
His only elite trait is straight line foot speed, which is perhaps the least important trait a QB can have.
If leading in various deep passing metrics between 2019, 2020, and 2021 is a small sample size, I don’t know what to tell you.
Feel free to provide that evidence please.
PFF ranked him 15th on only 24 deep attempts in 2021.
If I had to guess, you’re referring to the NextGen rankings from 2020 when Jones (only 39 attempts) ranked first in their metrics. With the exception of Baker Mayfield every other QB in the top 10 had at least 52 attempts.
Last year, Jones ranked outside the top 15 in NextGen.
It’s a good observation. Not everyone is astute enough to see it.
Jones bashers will contend that he doesn’t have it in him to get to the next level. But we’ve seen him have uses in his rookie season under Pat Shurmur and with this new coaching staff he could develop into a franchise quarterback.
Cherry picking three years? Keep your head buried in the sand if you’d like.
Things can get real ugly getting left the QB bag. Tons of other teams don't have QBs as good as Jones on a bad day and this draft class is shaping up to be a dissapointment.
.
Cherry picking three years? Keep your head buried in the sand if you’d like.
Jones haters would rather cherry pick one pass or 6 passes in July in shorts, not a 67% completion and 3 to 1 TD to Int ratio all year. Bah inconvenient stats.
Jones will give the Giants every chance to come close to another team's offer. I'd be willing to bet Schoen is thinking 2 or 3 years at 25M per season, most of it guaranteed.
so you've come off the "jones deserves 45M AAV" stance you had a few weeks ago, then?
now you believe he is worth around half of that?
The only way Arch Manning ever plays for the Giants is either if something goes radically wrong with the franchise, or something goes radically wrong with Arch Manning.
.
Height, athleticism, arm strength. Makes all of the throws. Statistically the most accurate deep thrower in the league. He’s a franchise QB without a franchise.
Like it or not, if he didn’t have strong traits, he wouldn’t have went 6 overall in the draft.
Same thing can just as easily be said of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen who went high in the first round. How is Daniel Jones different?
Height, athleticism, arm strength. Makes all of the throws. Statistically the most accurate deep thrower in the league. He’s a franchise QB without a franchise.
Like it or not, if he didn’t have strong traits, he wouldn’t have went 6 overall in the draft.
Same thing can just as easily be said of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen who went high in the first round. How is Daniel Jones different?
Check out the deep passing stats I served you bro.
.
Cherry picking three years? Keep your head buried in the sand if you’d like.
Yes, finding three specific samples to support your claim and ignoring the larger body of work is the definition of cherry picking.
But I guess if I didn’t watch other NFL QBs I suppose I could make the case that Daniel Jones is a great deep passer based on 60 passes or a ludicrous 7-step drop analysis that if you read it included only 2 throws longer than 20 yards.
What a joke.
Cherry picking three years? Keep your head buried in the sand if you’d like.
Jones haters would rather cherry pick one pass or 6 passes in July in shorts, not a 67% completion and 3 to 1 TD to Int ratio all year. Bah inconvenient stats.
Do you put Sy in the "Jones Haters: club too? His latest summary from the Eagles game is a pretty tough criticism of Jones and how he is leaving plays out there each week that other good NFL QBs make.
But feel free to keep calling everyone a Jones Hater. I'll put you and BCP in the "Giants Hater" crowd since you are clearly rooting against them.
Cherry picking three years? Keep your head buried in the sand if you’d like.
Yes, finding three specific samples to support your claim and ignoring the larger body of work is the definition of cherry picking.
But I guess if I didn’t watch other NFL QBs I suppose I could make the case that Daniel Jones is a great deep passer based on 60 passes or a ludicrous 7-step drop analysis that if you read it included only 2 throws longer than 20 yards.
What a joke.
These are Giants fans, they are Daniel Jones fans. They aren't interested in anything aside from their opinion. When Jones moves on they will likely follow him to his new team.
How many Giants fans clamored for Evan Engram to go? How about Kadarius Toney? How about Kenny Golladay?
Wanting a player who is holding the team back gone is not anti-team. Arguing to keep those players year after year because you bought their jersey is the problem.
Cherry picking three years? Keep your head buried in the sand if you’d like.
Jones haters would rather cherry pick one pass or 6 passes in July in shorts, not a 67% completion and 3 to 1 TD to Int ratio all year. Bah inconvenient stats.
Do you put Sy in the "Jones Haters: club too? His latest summary from the Eagles game is a pretty tough criticism of Jones and how he is leaving plays out there each week that other good NFL QBs make.
But feel free to keep calling everyone a Jones Hater. I'll put you and BCP in the "Giants Hater" crowd since you are clearly rooting against them.
I don't think Sy provided a link to that play, so I can't say for sure. But I'm guessing it's a double crosser, which requires a long time to develop if you have a robber in the proper spot covering both crossers in the middle of the field. That either requires a good oline with good protection, a savvy receiver who runs a sort of option route to sit in a zone, or Jones to extend the play with movement. He definitely can't be blamed for the first two, and cherry picking one play usually is open to "interpretation" due to the complexity of routes and defense.
Most good game film reviewers often just outright say they are guessing what the routes are, they're not in the meeting room, check out Kurt Warner on youtube.
What's the downside if you let Jones hit the open market?
Jones is not great. And he consistently toggles between being good and poor. So, if a team ponies up a big contract for him, and it's not something that fits our ROI, than let another team take a crack at developing Jones. It's Daniel Jones, not Dan Marino.
Watching a FIFTH YEAR of average QB play will be so depressing.
I'd rather watch a rookie QB throw 20 interceptions - while being tutored from the start by Daboll - than read review after review after review from Sy describing the same issues we have seen with Jones for five years.
I've never been more convinced a significant number of posters on this board are clueless what good QB play looks like...
What rookie QB are they going to draft? They aren't close to the top of the board and aren't going to be. Drafting a QB ties Schoen and Daboll to that QB, they aren't going to just draft a rookie QB for the hell of it.
I can think of at least five QBs I would draft to replace Jones.
You are sort of suggesting you don't want to move off Jones because you want that "sure thing" replacement. And you seem to think can only be found in the lottery of the draft. But here is the deal - there are NO SURE THINGS in any draft. Every prospect has risk, especially QBs.
I'm 100% comfortable taking that risk of the unknown. Because the known - Jones - has not made a convincing case after four years. Four long years.
And I don't have any interest in seeing how Jones looks with more talent around him. My guess is he'd be a bit better, but still not prove he's the guy to hitch your long-term wagon to...In other words, it's just wasting more time.
Cherry picking three years? Keep your head buried in the sand if you’d like.
Jones haters would rather cherry pick one pass or 6 passes in July in shorts, not a 67% completion and 3 to 1 TD to Int ratio all year. Bah inconvenient stats.
Do you put Sy in the "Jones Haters: club too? His latest summary from the Eagles game is a pretty tough criticism of Jones and how he is leaving plays out there each week that other good NFL QBs make.
But feel free to keep calling everyone a Jones Hater. I'll put you and BCP in the "Giants Hater" crowd since you are clearly rooting against them.
I don't think Sy provided a link to that play, so I can't say for sure. But I'm guessing it's a double crosser, which requires a long time to develop if you have a robber in the proper spot covering both crossers in the middle of the field. That either requires a good oline with good protection, a savvy receiver who runs a sort of option route to sit in a zone, or Jones to extend the play with movement. He definitely can't be blamed for the first two, and cherry picking one play usually is open to "interpretation" due to the complexity of routes and defense.
Most good game film reviewers often just outright say they are guessing what the routes are, they're not in the meeting room, check out Kurt Warner on youtube.
Read past the one play (which Sy is certainly qualified to diagnose). His criticism is not of that one play. It is about the fact that he leaves plays out there consistently. You can choose to just believe that is everyone’s fault by Jones, but I will go with the opinion of the guy who sees the all-22 and gets paid to do this.
As is keeping a guy who isn’t very good because the next guy might also not be very good. If your QB is a 3 out of 10 you just keep him because the next guy may turn out to be a 2.
You were probably very upset they let Engram go. Probably doubly so now that he is now having more success in Jacksonville than he did here the last several years.
Who is suggesting that?
If you believe like I do that Jones isn't the answer, then this draft is a good time to start the process of find a new QB prospect...
I think you could probably find fringe statistics that support any qb being successful in this league. But when it comes down to it, the major statistical categories depict Jones as exactly what he is, a bottom tier starting qb in this league.
I'll ask it very simply, if Jones played for the Eagles, regardless of what was around him, with this type of production, would any of you clamor for the Giants to sign him to a long term lucrative deal?
Jones, among other things, but most of all, struggles with confidence. This is what makes him so streaky. It puts a shelf life on those streaks of good play and requires him to be built up in these ridiculous ways like a conservative offense and an owner blaming the rest of the team and not the most important player on the field for the teams failures. It is why we see him miss open players and play overly conservative frequently because he's spending the majority of his time rushing things internally because he's at no point in his professional playing career exceeded mediocrity over an extended period. Nor does he have any natural confidence.
Not only do we constantly see these ridiculous wins are on him, losses aren't BS. There is also this walking contradiction where everyone agrees our coaching is way better and we see steps forward from so many of our players. Yet somehow people want to act like his progress is just about him getting better and not coaching.
I remain afraid of the same things, that BD and JS will want him gone but Mara is going to strongly encourage a return because there are "no better options" like the pansy he is. This loser BS of what if you can't find another QB is straight out of the loser mentality of Mara and so many on BBI. If he is signed for the franchise or a long term deal it is going to have Mara's finger prints all over it. The way the offense is run, not going for it on 4th and 3 vs. Washington, not picking up his option that isn't the behavior of people that believe in Jones. You can run a an aggressive offense with bad OL, you can run it with bad receivers, you can run it with bad TEs. You can't with a QB who needs excessive hand holding from great coaches to be mediocre.
Oh and FYI, no evidence JS or BD engage in this trial balloon will the fans hate me if I keep my full bloom love around BS but we have years of evidence that Mara and his band of losers do. It is their MO. And you can see the fear in these too when DJ could stick around without any blowback from the fans this didn't exist. Only when he starts looking like a turd again do we get these, hey, we should keep this turd around the house because we may end up with a pile of diarrhea if we don't.
At least Mara knows the guy and can't separate his personal feelings from business. BBIers that want this guy to stick around are either just an almost impressive amount of delusional or straight up shills for the team. I said in his good streak if he kept it up he'd be worth keeping around on a short deal but he didn't and there just isn't a remotely good case for it.
It doesn't matter that it is hard to find a QB, give those snaps to someone that has yet to prove if they are a legit NFL starter or not. Not someone who has proven time and time again that they don't have it.
I know DJ is probably the nicest, hardest working person, just a delight to be around, a true delight. But I'd rather have a QB that can cross the 30 point mark consistently than someone I could invite to afternoon tea.
I think you could probably find fringe statistics that support any qb being successful in this league. But when it comes down to it, the major statistical categories depict Jones as exactly what he is, a bottom tier starting qb in this league.
I'll ask it very simply, if Jones played for the Eagles, regardless of what was around him, with this type of production, would any of you clamor for the Giants to sign him to a long term lucrative deal?
If he was on the Eagles with that line and those WRs, we might be...that is a poor suggestiom
Agree. If your evaluation is right you lessen the risk along with understanding that QB you are drafting and providing the components around him.
I believe quite a few QB's would show better had the teams done its part. Most often I find it is rooted in a poor OL. That young QB faces all the terrible down/distances and often the poor results follow. Happens to really good QB's as well when they are short on the OL and skill group.
It's a tall order, replacing 15TD.
Oh, please. Just as stupid as resigning Jones. No Trubisky, no Bissett, no Minshew...
Just draft a QB
And I'd be willing to let him walk. And that's not a QB below Young, Stroud and Levis in the rankings. Would have to be another FA or a trade.
It's a tall order, replacing 15TD.
How many turnovers are going to come with the 15+ TDs?
taking a hard look at Minshew.
Oh, please. Just as stupid as resigning Jones. No Trubisky, no Bissett, no Minshew...
Just draft a QB
I think both could be in play. Jones plus a QB in the 2nd/3rd round. This dependent on the cost of Jones and the evaluation of Jones and draft. How he assesses the team is a big part of it. I see a team that can lead from the D side the next couple years. This with a offense that is similar to what they have with a little more pop in the pass game and a strengthened IOL to be more a between the tackles running team.
this is exactly what i see when i watch him.
nothing appears to come natural or easy for him.
i am not sure how they bring him back for anythng more than he's making now unless the three stooges (jawn, chris, timm) have their thumbs on the scale.
Do you actually think the Giants don't have time and resources to scout QBs?
Every year the Giants (and every NFL team) scout every position. The Bills and the Chiefs will spend time scouting QBs this year. No team says "Gee we really need WRs so let's just spend time looking at those."
Truth is our opinion on Jones serves no point except to be a central point of debate here….. often
We all have a feel for what the Giants will do. Mine is based on a belief that he has elevated this team to a place not many felt they would be, play off contention.
His critics disagree, fine. I m certainly no quarterback guru, but I was a defender of Simms and Eli, when many were ready to move on; I was right then and I think I am again
There is one more factor in play: I think Giants management wants to take a step forward next season. If they can do that with a cheaper quarterback, I think they will move on.
If they believe Daniel gives them best chance going forward, at least into next season, he stays
The length of the deal will be telling as to their commitment long term, ( that s for you Mike in Ohio)
But another year with the Giants also holds the possibility of that extension coming later.
I don't think DJ's "critics" have to disagree with you on whether he has elevated his game or the team this year in order to disagree on the best outcome for the Giants.
For example, I can fully acknowledge your point that DJ deserves some credit for the Giants still being in playoff contention right now, much sooner than expected. And I can simultaneously have the opinion that there is no fucking way that Daboll and Kafka, with their respective pedigrees, want the offense that we're seeing this year to be the offensive scheme that this team builds toward. And because of that, I think it could be reasonable to toss this year's unexpected playoff position out entirely and consider what Daboll's evaluation of DJ might theoretically be for the offense he WANTS to run, not the offense he's forced to run this year.
And I don't think any of us know the answer to that, but I think the Giants' offer to DJ (if/when they make one) will tell us the answer to my question.
Who's watched Jones several times, it just looks very hard with him. It looks like he tries way to hard to read the field, way to hard to escape the pocket, way to hard with pocket mobility, way to hard to drive the ball down field. We see other qbs do these things with relative ease even when things are collapsing around them. It seems like a herculean task with Jones.
this is exactly what i see when i watch him.
nothing appears to come natural or easy for him.
i am not sure how they bring him back for anythng more than he's making now unless the three stooges (jawn, chris, timm) have their thumbs on the scale.
This is what I see too. He has all the physical skills to succeed in the NFL, but he is just not a natural at the position and he has no feel or instincts for it. It looks like he is trying to see the User Guide in his head while he is playing.
And I'd be willing to let him walk. And that's not a QB below Young, Stroud and Levis in the rankings. Would have to be another FA or a trade.
It's a tall order, replacing 15TD.
How many turnovers are going to come with the 15+ TDs?
And injuries. Jones is the Willis Reed of QBs.
So based on that assumption, it’s weird to me the expectation is the Giants create a new market for him, at 25M a year. Which would be significantly lower than any other veteran starting quarterback.
And after nearly 4 years as a starter, and having played a number of the teams who will be in the market for a QB, if the league believes he’s championship-type QB, wouldn’t he get an offer that blows that away?
If they resign Jones I d be shocked if they sign. Quarterback.
Like the Chiefs did.
And if the contract can't be worked out you drop back to Taylor and do the same thing, find his replacement.
I can think of at least five QBs I would draft to replace Jones.
Names, because context matters.
Maybe you named them above, I wasn't about to read EVERY post in another Jones thread LOL, so apologies for asking again.
Because that's going to determine if he's back.
If someone offers a really good deal, I think NYG let's him go. There are a few teams that could, but I'm not sure it happens.
But if he can be retained at a fair price - and DJ doesn't have any alternative - he'll be back here.
And after nearly 4 years as a starter, and having played a number of the teams who will be in the market for a QB, if the league believes he’s championship-type QB, wouldn’t he get an offer that blows that away?
To me, that's the perfect play: let Team Jones test the market to see his value.
And if Jones signs a great deal with another team, can anybody say with a straight face that they are truly nervous about Jones winning a SB with another team?
And what skills are we losing that aren't replaceable?
Further, there isn't anything to be nostalgic about because we haven't won anything significant with Jones over four years.
You would think with some of the commentary we are losing a 2X SB MVP.
I'm willing to be this was discussed before they were hired, and whether they thought they could work with Jones. In fact it was reported exactly such discussions took place. are you saying both men are liars, they misled Mara on their hiring, they lied in interviews? You just assuming that, they lied to get a job, their word is worth shit. So, whether he performed or not he has to go, because they want " theyir guy" some random undesignated scrub they are committed to that never played for them and isn't on the roster, because he is the precious because he is theirs. OK.
And I'd be willing to let him walk. And that's not a QB below Young, Stroud and Levis in the rankings. Would have to be another FA or a trade.
How do you know a QB below those won’t be a plausible alternative?
But, Schoen & Daboll are going to want their own QB at some point.
Because? Why exactly? They need their own precious? that's your reason? how does that work? they don't care about wins and losses, what they think is best for the team, but the needs of their own egos? I think you are projecting your wants onto what they want.
I'm willing to be this was discussed before they were hired, and whether they thought they could work with Jones. In fact it was reported exactly such discussions took place. are you saying both men are liars, they misled Mara on their hiring, they lied in interviews? You just assuming that, they lied to get a job, their word is worth shit. So, whether he performed or not he has to go, because they want " theyir guy" some random undesignated scrub they are committed to that never played for them and isn't on the roster, because he is the precious because he is theirs. OK.
Holy Tantrum, Batman!
They told Mara they would give Jones a fair evaluation and I am sure they did. Nobody could criticize them at this point if they told Mara now "We can do better."
Names, because context matters.
Maybe you named them above, I wasn't about to read EVERY post in another Jones thread LOL, so apologies for asking again.
For now, I'm going to assume Cam Ward isn't declaring for the draft. If he does, he's definitely in my five.
And I was sorry to read Grayson McCall is hitting the portal (from Coastal Carolina) for more eligibility
In the meantime, I'd say:
Levis, Stroud, Young, AR, and even Hooker.
I'm not very high on Young - size and durability - but I thik he could step right in and run the Daboll offense a lot better than Jones. He had pocket/passing instincts that Jones will NEVER have.
Not entirely sure what people expect. Giants are not going to be close to the top of the draft and Jones is one of the reasons we are in contention for the playoffs this season.
It is the smart thing to bring him back, keep rebuilding the team, and see if he can take off with stability and better players.
I imagine if he gets some insane offer from another team, Schoen will try to match the guaranteed money.
He’s gotten more time to prove it than Rosen or Darnold. Same amount of time as Mayfield (who almost went to an AFC title game). Same amount of time as Tribusky. There’s no guy in recent history that finally takes off in year 5 because the players got better. Rip the band aide off now.
No reason you can't win with jones long term
Win what?
Where we finish this year, combined with what you have to give up, combined with the state of our roster....you'd do that?
[quote] I really hope Schoen doesn’t have the paralyzing fear of getting better some BBIers have.
Oh no! A rookie might take some time to develop. We can’t have that. Get Dan Bortles locked u, No, but some of us think it's more likely we get better with Jones than any other option.
That doesn't make sense to me.
He's gottewn better, so he don't fall under your paradigm. You just find it convenient to pretend he hasn't.
Has he? Or is the scheme minimizing his flaws? Because outside the turnovers the numbers are basically the same from 2021, and the receiving corp was just as bad.
That doesn't make sense to me.
That does sound confusing. My bad.
If Schoen/Daboll made such a move, I could buy into it for the reasons I stated above for Young.
..but you'd trade up to guarantee you'd get him?
That doesn't make sense to me.
That does sound confusing. My bad.
If Schoen/Daboll made such a move, I could buy into it for the reasons I stated above for Young.
Where do you see Young going?
What would we have to give up to get to there?
Why do so many focus on weather we can squeak into a wildcard spot next year, rather than trying to build a long-term winner?
No reason you can't win with jones long term
So says you.
We'll see if Schoen & Daboll agree.
And after nearly 4 years as a starter, and having played a number of the teams who will be in the market for a QB, if the league believes he’s championship-type QB, wouldn’t he get an offer that blows that away?
More than likely, this is correct.
I do think there will be a few teams that will make an offer. As I said earlier, never underestimate needy teams over biding for a QB.
[quote] I really hope Schoen doesn’t have the paralyzing fear of getting better some BBIers have.
Oh no! A rookie might take some time to develop. We can’t have that. Get Dan Bortles locked u, No, but some of us think it's more likely we get better with Jones than any other option.
1) How much better?
2) On what timeline?
3) Under what circumstances would you ever consider moving on from Daniel Jones?
That does sound confusing. My bad.
If Schoen/Daboll made such a move, I could buy into it for the reasons I stated above for Young.
Where do you see Young going?
What would we have to give up to get to there?
Right now, I would say you could pencil him into the top five based on the expected teams drafting there.
It would probably take the 2023 first and firsts in 2024 and 2025. And maybe another mid-round pick somewhere.
That doesn't make sense to me.
That does sound confusing. My bad.
If Schoen/Daboll made such a move, I could buy into it for the reasons I stated above for Young.
Where do you see Young going?
What would we have to give up to get to there?
And I'm asking because I'm ok with doing it, I just don't think it's prudent considering where we finish and what we have to give up.
I had been saying our good start is destroying the narrative of moving up a little to get a new QB.
Hence my strategy of resigning DJ and looking for his replacement down in the draft or in 2024.
That does sound confusing. My bad.
If Schoen/Daboll made such a move, I could buy into it for the reasons I stated above for Young.
Where do you see Young going?
What would we have to give up to get to there?
Right now, I would say you could pencil him into the top five based on the expected teams drafting there.
It would probably take the 2023 first and firsts in 2024 and 2025. And maybe another mid-round pick somewhere.
That would be insane IMO..........
see my post above.
So your QB play could be in the 2024 draft.
That's too much for Young IMO. Way too much.
If you're wrong this franchise would be screwed.........
because we support the Giants current QB. You’re a true fan because you don’t support him. Sound logic.
How many Giants fans clamored for Evan Engram to go? How about Kadarius Toney? How about Kenny Golladay?
Wanting a player who is holding the team back gone is not anti-team. Arguing to keep those players year after year because you bought their jersey is the problem.
Why don’t we sign Jones to a three year deal, fill in the all other holes then go hard for Manning coming out of Texas. What do you think?
Sounds like a great idea to me, the only one I've heard that makes any sense instead of these momos who say, hey, lets start some other washed up or never was QB or some shitty draft pick because Jones must be punished cause the rest of the roster sucks balls. They don't even msake decent arguments. I read them all, they are weak ad hominem attacks for the most part, or lame appeals to what they try and pass off as conventional wisdom. Sign jones, build the rest of the roster.
I think it might be slowly dawning on the QB cargo cultists they will just get laughed at again - Glennon, Taylor, Russell Wilson, Malik Willis, Trubisky... A long and ugly list.
Let them compete. Team gets better maybe on breaks thru.
You could also probably flip DJ in a trade in the contract is indeed reasonable.
You have to draft THE QB you like.......
It would probably take the 2023 first and firsts in 2024 and 2025. And maybe another mid-round pick somewhere.
That would be insane IMO..........
see my post above.
It's not insane if the move works, right? That's the gamble.
And you won't know that for a year or two. But at least you are on a rookie QB deal again.
Look, it's the cost of doing business and trying to win. And there are other ways to build a team outside the draft - if you have the right GM. Thus, Schoen is the most important person in the organization right now (assuming Mara has truly relinquished control).
And you say wait for 2024. Well, there are no guarantees that we'll be in the right position in that draft to get a desired result. That's sooooo far away...
Perhaps we can be in the mix for the 7 seed again. But we are not competing for anything real regardless of who our QB is.
It's time to get the next guy in, hopefully develop him into a good QB. Jones is nowhere near good enough
There was always a solid chance he would be brought back. It s possible the Giants not picking up the 5 th year option was as much about durability as anything else.
Truth is our opinion on Jones serves no point except to be a central point of debate here….. often
We all have a feel for what the Giants will do. Mine is based on a belief that he has elevated this team to a place not many felt they would be, play off contention.
His critics disagree, fine. I m certainly no quarterback guru, but I was a defender of Simms and Eli, when many were ready to move on; I was right then and I think I am again
There is one more factor in play: I think Giants management wants to take a step forward next season. If they can do that with a cheaper quarterback, I think they will move on.
If they believe Daniel gives them best chance going forward, at least into next season, he stays
The length of the deal will be telling as to their commitment long term, ( that s for you Mike in Ohio)
But another year with the Giants also holds the possibility of that extension coming later.
I don't think DJ's "critics" have to disagree with you on whether he has elevated his game or the team this year in order to disagree on the best outcome for the Giants.
For example, I can fully acknowledge your point that DJ deserves some credit for the Giants still being in playoff contention right now, much sooner than expected. And I can simultaneously have the opinion that there is no fucking way that Daboll and Kafka, with their respective pedigrees, want the offense that we're seeing this year to be the offensive scheme that this team builds toward. And because of that, I think it could be reasonable to toss this year's unexpected playoff position out entirely and consider what Daboll's evaluation of DJ might theoretically be for the offense he WANTS to run, not the offense he's forced to run this year.
And I don't think any of us know the answer to that, but I think the Giants' offer to DJ (if/when they make one) will tell us the answer to my question.
Again, you make good points, and definitely agree with your last statement
You have to draft THE QB you like.......
They’re not going to draft a QB they don’t like…
Another QB starting next year with Feliciano and Glowinski still starting in the middle.
I promise everyone on this thread that you’ll wonder why the Giants let Daniel Jones walk, warts and all.
Let them compete. Team gets better maybe on breaks thru.
You could also probably flip DJ in a trade in the contract is indeed reasonable.
Unless Levis tears a rotator cuff leading into the draft, he's going first round. Too many physical attributes and reasonable issues/excuses that impacted his play this year (granted, he has made some godawful decision in the redzone this year...).
...just drafting a QB is not the answer.
You have to draft THE QB you like.......
They’re not going to draft a QB they don’t like…
Obviously.
But to do what was proposed above - 2 first round picks?
That's a heavy cost, you better LOVE that QB.
Another QB starting next year with Feliciano and Glowinski still starting in the middle.
I promise everyone on this thread that you’ll wonder why the Giants let Daniel Jones walk, warts and all.
Wasn't that Glennon? LOL
Perhaps we can be in the mix for the 7 seed again. But we are not competing for anything real regardless of who our QB is.
It's time to get the next guy in, hopefully develop him into a good QB. Jones is nowhere near good enough
This is where I am, too. The quality of the Eagles and Cowboys underlines how foolish a win-now strategy would be. In fact the timing is perfect to bring in a young new QB and see if he has what it takes.
It would probably take the 2023 first and firsts in 2024 and 2025. And maybe another mid-round pick somewhere.
That would be insane IMO..........
see my post above.
It's not insane if the move works, right? That's the gamble.
And you won't know that for a year or two. But at least you are on a rookie QB deal again.
Look, it's the cost of doing business and trying to win. And there are other ways to build a team outside the draft - if you have the right GM. Thus, Schoen is the most important person in the organization right now (assuming Mara has truly relinquished control).
And you say wait for 2024. Well, there are no guarantees that we'll be in the right position in that draft to get a desired result. That's sooooo far away...
I feel like.....I'm glad you're not the GM :)
All kidding aside, I get what you are saying.
I'd rather build the roster than do what you are proposing could be done in terms of where we are in this draft.
Giants are going to look much different in 2023, particularly on offense. 12 draft picks and cap space isn't enough for '23, but it should be another layer on the foundation moving forward. Crucial decision at QB, resign your own and defense, and stick to the plan. They might take a step back. It's much more interesting than the DG era.
I feel like.....I'm glad you're not the GM :)
All kidding aside, I get what you are saying.
I'd rather build the roster than do what you are proposing could be done in terms of where we are in this draft.
I'm not proposing the Young idea as my lead position. But if Schoen were to get that aggressive, in my example, I could buy into it.
I need to see who is available once everyone can declare.
If Cam Ward declares, I think he's a viable idea round two or three.
Another QB starting next year with Feliciano and Glowinski still starting in the middle.
I promise everyone on this thread that you’ll wonder why the Giants let Daniel Jones walk, warts and all.
Wasn't that Glennon? LOL
Too funny!!! (:-)
Giants are going to look much different in 2023, particularly on offense. 12 draft picks and cap space isn't enough for '23, but it should be another layer on the foundation moving forward. Crucial decision at QB, resign your own and defense, and stick to the plan. They might take a step back. It's much more interesting than the DG era.
Buckle up, it is going to be a fun off season.
Another QB starting next year with Feliciano and Glowinski still starting in the middle.
I promise everyone on this thread that you’ll wonder why the Giants let Daniel Jones walk, warts and all.
For someone who’s as focused on the LOS as you are, shouldn’t the Giants be putting as much money into that as possible? Does it make sense paying a QB excess of $25M per year if no one knows how good he really is?
Another QB starting next year with Feliciano and Glowinski still starting in the middle.
I promise everyone on this thread that you’ll wonder why the Giants let Daniel Jones walk, warts and all.
For someone who’s as focused on the LOS as you are, shouldn’t the Giants be putting as much money into that as possible? Does it make sense paying a QB excess of $25M per year if no one knows how good he really is?
For some here, Jones has already established himself as being a an above average to very good NFL QB. Most of us just have no idea what that is based on. That's the disconnect. It's the same thing as assuming Glowinski is really good but playing next to Feliciano is making him look bad.
Another QB starting next year with Feliciano and Glowinski still starting in the middle.
I promise everyone on this thread that you’ll wonder why the Giants let Daniel Jones walk, warts and all.
Wasn't that Glennon? LOL
M. S. I m a Jones ‘ guy, but if they move on from him I sure as hell hope they don’t come back with the same offensive line
You re a good poster but this is a little bit, “I d rather be proven right” than Giants winningish
Giants are going to look much different in 2023, particularly on offense. 12 draft picks and cap space isn't enough for '23, but it should be another layer on the foundation moving forward. Crucial decision at QB, resign your own and defense, and stick to the plan. They might take a step back. It's much more interesting than the DG era. [/quote]
I dont think fans have it in mind that the best thing is actually not "going for it" just because they got 7 early wins.
You get accused of being a bad fan for saying this, but just like in 04, yeah, the Giants could have kept Kerry Collins and the veterans and tried to keep the window open, but it wasn't real.
There isn't an Eli prospect this year, but that doesn't change the circumstances of doing what's best going forward as opposed to trying to cling to what looked like a contending team.
The Giants might go 0-5-1 in the NFC East. They're not one good offseason away from anything.
Another QB starting next year with Feliciano and Glowinski still starting in the middle.
I promise everyone on this thread that you’ll wonder why the Giants let Daniel Jones walk, warts and all.
For someone who’s as focused on the LOS as you are, shouldn’t the Giants be putting as much money into that as possible? Does it make sense paying a QB excess of $25M per year if no one knows how good he really is?
Three things:
(1) Yes, indeed… I am a 100000% LOS guy!
(2) Yes, indeed… I would pour significant money and draft capital into the LOS!
(3) I don’t believe Joe Schoen** will give Daniel Jones a mega-huge contract extension. It might be a pretty big number for a short-term deal, but nothing that is huge over several years.
**Until Joe Schoen fixes the LOS both sides, he hasn’t done very much IMO.
Another QB starting next year with Feliciano and Glowinski still starting in the middle.
I promise everyone on this thread that you’ll wonder why the Giants let Daniel Jones walk, warts and all.
Wasn't that Glennon? LOL
M. S. I m a Jones ‘ guy, but if they move on from him I sure as hell hope they don’t come back with the same offensive line
You re a good poster but this is a little bit, “I d rather be proven right” than Giants winningish
I’m with you! A Giants fan here for six decades and I’m not looking forward to another season with a helter-skelter O-Line!
Remember also this isn't just about whether the Giants want to keep Jones. It's also about whether Jones wants to keep the Giants. He might well take less money to go to a team with a better OL and WRs. And I wouldn't blame him if he did.
Transition tag! Doesn't it return a second round pick if the player is signed away? That sounds perfectly tailor made for Jones. TT him and if he gets an offer we can't match, pocket the pick and run laughing to the draft podium!
We have many needs and could desperately use an extra 2nd.
Let's go for any of the premium positions in the first (QB,EDR,WR,CB) or even OC/OG since our need is so desperate.
Then in the second we can run it back and get two quality players from the position list above, as well as ILB, TE, and RB.
To my eye, Belinger has the makings of an excellent TE#2, but we still need our #1.
Of course, you only get one tag, Franchise or Transition, so using our only tag on Jones has a profound effect on RB Barkley.
If Barks walks, RB in the second or third at worst becomes paramount.
BTW, I am not being a Homer by ignoring our glaring needs/weaknesses at NT, P, FS depth, and LT depth. I hope those can be adequately addressed in later rounds, since personnel at those types of positions tends to be transitory.
think that Jones is likely to have a lot of suitors this offseason. Eight to ten teams might be looking for QBs, and at least a few may conclude that his problems are mostly caused by a leaky interior OL and subpar WRs. They will also be enamored by his running, leadership, toughness, and work ethic. I'm beginning to think that the Giants will have to use the FT to keep him, which of course would be very costly. I'm not saying we should, but that he might be gone if we don't.
Remember also this isn't just about whether the Giants want to keep Jones. It's also about whether Jones wants to keep the Giants. He might well take less money to go to a team with a better OL and WRs. And I wouldn't blame him if he did.
Transition tag! Doesn't it return a second round pick if the player is signed away? That sounds perfectly tailor made for Jones. TT him and if he gets an offer we can't match, pocket the pick and run laughing to the draft podium!
We have many needs and could desperately use an extra 2nd.
Let's go for any of the premium positions in the first (QB,EDR,WR,CB) or even OC/OG since our need is so desperate.
Then in the second we can run it back and get two quality players from the position list above, as well as ILB, TE, and RB.
To my eye, Belinger has the makings of an excellent TE#2, but we still need our #1.
Of course, you only get one tag, Franchise or Transition, so using our only tag on Jones has a profound effect on RB Barkley.
If Barks walks, RB in the second or third at worst becomes paramount.
BTW, I am not being a Homer by ignoring our glaring needs/weaknesses at NT, P, FS depth, and LT depth. I hope those can be adequately addressed in later rounds, since personnel at those types of positions tends to be transitory.
Transition tag: The transition tag is a one-year tender offer for the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to the top five for the franchise tag. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. The tagging team is awarded no compensation if it chooses not to match a deal.
You wouldve wasted less time googling how it works than typing this post
The Eagles and the Cowboys both have much better QBs than we do. They picked their's in the 2nd and 4th round respectively.
Our QB's peer in the division is the guy on the Commanders who was a UDFA. He is the only one in the division you can legitimately argue is not better than Jones.
Your opinion has been noted.
Thanks. Guessing your opinion is that Jones is the best QB in the division based on...feelings?
Based on traits. The traits that got him selected 6th overall and saw the others go in later rounds. Traits that’s he’s exhibited at times throughout his career.
Are you saying Daniel Jones is better than Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts?
But, what about the article makes you think it's a trial balloon?
And who do you think is floating this trial balloon?
Or maybe the reporters, like 70% of this board, cannot make up their minds on Jones. There is about an equal number of those ready to move on from DJ and re-sign him. And most cannot make up their minds or waffle from day to day.
But it is an interesting thought even if I believe Schoen already has his mind made up(and Mara has very little say).
The Eagles and the Cowboys both have much better QBs than we do. They picked their's in the 2nd and 4th round respectively.
Our QB's peer in the division is the guy on the Commanders who was a UDFA. He is the only one in the division you can legitimately argue is not better than Jones.
Your opinion has been noted.
Thanks. Guessing your opinion is that Jones is the best QB in the division based on...feelings?
Based on traits. The traits that got him selected 6th overall and saw the others go in later rounds. Traits that’s he’s exhibited at times throughout his career.
Are you saying Daniel Jones is better than Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts?
What has Dak won in this league after 6 years? One playoff game for $40 M with great players around him. DJ is better.
I think you’re right but it’s a very weird way of running a team.
Why not leave the QB decision to the experts?
Has Mara still not got over the Eli benching outcry? If that’s the source, why would he think Jones has anywhere near Eli’s following and significance to the team?
Or is the trial balloon a brain wave not from ownership but from the communications team?
Very strange.
in his athletic movements , at times even robotic . This despite his long -stride speed and strength.
All said, I’m in. He deserves a long-term deal. He has the worse collection of receivers in the league . His line still leaks . Repair those deficiencies . Then they can win with him on a consistent basis . And as far as the college QBs , speaking as a life- long Buckeye fan, I don’t like Stroud at all. He’s the consensus #1 overall pick .
The Eagles and the Cowboys both have much better QBs than we do. They picked their's in the 2nd and 4th round respectively.
Our QB's peer in the division is the guy on the Commanders who was a UDFA. He is the only one in the division you can legitimately argue is not better than Jones.
Your opinion has been noted.
Thanks. Guessing your opinion is that Jones is the best QB in the division based on...feelings?
Based on traits. The traits that got him selected 6th overall and saw the others go in later rounds. Traits that’s he’s exhibited at times throughout his career.
Are you saying Daniel Jones is better than Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts?
What has Dak won in this league after 6 years? One playoff game for $40 M with great players around him. DJ is better.
I agree with everything you said except for the ergo at the end. You're saying DJ must be better by default because Dak has been put in a better situation than he has... I guess Justin Fields is better than Dak too, by default of course, because he's been put in a bad situation. We could keep playing this all day.
sister-in-law's step son's grandfather lives two blocks from Daboll....
Yep..