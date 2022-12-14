Another Trial Ballon? Schwartz on Jones

But in one way, Jones is nearing the end of a rookie season — his first working with Brian Daboll as his head coach. This is Jones’ first time operating Daboll’s offensive system and his first season hearing the voice of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in his helmet earpiece in the huddle. Jones may have started 37 NFL games before Daboll arrived, but the quarterback clock always gets turned back when a new coaching staff is brought in.



Knowing what we know about how quarterbacks develop and thrive with more time connected with a coach capable of elevating the performance level of the position, it stands to reason Jones — if given the opportunity — will be further advanced in the Daboll system at this time next year.