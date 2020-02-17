Finding common ground on Daniel Jones

For all the debate around DJ here, I think we are all closer to agreement than we think. It seems it’s more of the way posters decide to frame the issue.
Group 1: Jones has very little to work with and has been dealt a lousy hand. He’s shown flashes and with a better supporting cast he would produce more. There is definitely some truth here, even the biggest Jones critics would agree the situation here has been awful.
Group 2: Jones is not good enough. He doesn’t elevate teammates and the offense does not produce. If NYG wants to contend for a Super Bowl, they need to upgrade the position. I think even the biggest Jones supporters have doubts whether he can be a guy to win shoot outs in the playoffs.
Group 3: I think this is where most BBI stands. This group thinks he’s not the long term solution, but he’s also most likely better than any alternative next year. Sign Jones to a 2 year deal while striking when the next option at QB comes available. The problem with this option is there will always be reason to want to “give Jones another year”, and you could argue it’s better to rip the bandaid off. However, I think most BBI would be fine with Jones on a short term, team friendly deal.
I see two big fears around fans. I fall in the fear of overpaying for a mediocre QB, something we saw Tennessee do with Tannehill. The Broncos and Cardinals are invested in massive QB deals right now. This is what QB hell is for me.
The other fear is moving off Jones and downgrading at the position. These fans saw what it was like with Glennon & Fromm last year. They don’t want NYG to take any step back. But, the Bills with Beane & Schoen took a step back after 2017. Fact is, the Giants may need to take a step back to take bigger steps forward. But, I get fans not wanting to do that.
All this to say, I think most of BBI falls in that third group. Economics are a huge issue in all of this and most fans don’t care for debating that. Ultimately, I think that’s what will influence Schoen’s decision the most.
For the record, this is why I continue to bring up your contract suggestion (and I admit it's largely because most of the fans on your side of the debate lack the testicular fortitude to even offer a valuation):
I'm one of the supposed "haters" in this DJ debate and I have said repeatedly that I think the conversation on DJ's contract begins somewhere around 4y/$130M on the low end. You're a big DJ fan, and I'm supposedly a hater, and yet somehow the estimated valuation that I would place on DJ is thirty million American dollars more than yours.
To be clear, I don't want the Giants to sign DJ to a contract at that level, and certainly not to anything higher. I wouldn't even want them to sign him to the contract you propose, if I'm being honest, but I don't consider your proposed contract to be realistic anyway, along with any of the other suggestions that land outside of the pretty clear parameters of the current NFL QB market.
That's one thing that most of the DJFC has in common: they're all really big fans of DJ and think he's potentially elite, and then when it comes time to put a price tag on him, they always come up with a price that's a lot closer to Marcus Mariota than it is even to Kirk Cousins, let alone DJ's own fellow 2019 draftee, Kyler Murray.
Maybe when the DJFC decides to come out fantasyland to join us in reality, we can find some common ground. Because I strongly suspect that a good chunk of DJ's most ardent supporters are going to feel some buyers remorse in the event that DJ's contract value proves them very right.
Quote:
In comment 15947947 ChubbyColeMedina said:
Quote:
It's going to be fun to talk shit here on all the haters when the team resigns DJ.
Or cheer for him when he gets 3/$120 from a team like the 49ers.
Quote:
Loving Daniel Jones this much is like your favorite meal being a turkey sandwich with mayo on white bread.
yeah, but you're just looking at the entree. Pair it with a couple of great beers and a hunk of chocolate cake and it can be pretty satisfying
And so could pretty much any entree, with the beers and cake in tow, so don't pay Lobster Thermidor prices for any old turkey sandwich.
DJ comparison at 50 starts - ( New Window )
Does period context mean anything? They might as well compare him to the leather helmet era. In his second year Eli was near the top of the league in touchdowns and yards. Jones has never come close to that in more years.
When you post something, scroll down a bit and there is a "BBCode" cheat sheet that describes how to add something like an image...
DJ comparison at 50 starts - ( New Window )
Those comparisons are always going to favor the more modern QB as the game itself has shifted way toward offense (and passing in particular) over the past 20 years.
This would only be of any value at all as a comparison of relative index vs. league average in each QB's respective career era.
I'll save you the trouble: Eli is above his respective league average, and DJ is below his.
DJ comparison at 50 starts - ( New Window )
FWIW there was no dumbed down offense for Eli. He was thrown right into a complicated downfield scheme that was naturally going to lead to a lower completion percentage. Not easy for a rookie.
That being said, Jones is only 556 yards ahead of Eli despite 136 more completions. Eli had 11.4 yards per completion.
Quote:
Loving Daniel Jones this much is like your favorite meal being a turkey sandwich with mayo on white bread.
yeah, but you're just looking at the entree. Pair it with a couple of great beers and a hunk of chocolate cake and it can be pretty satisfying
Is Andrew Thomas the chocolate cake?
I’m having a good day if I’m on my couch eating Doritos.
DJ comparison at 50 starts - ( New Window )
A more relevant comparison would be to Jones' contemporaries in the NFL now.
Justin Herbert, for instance, has made 45 starts in his career:
Completions - 1218 (Jones 1040)
Comp % - 66.63 (Jones 64.5)
Yards - 13,056 (Jones 10,915)
TDs (passing/running) - 90/8 rushing (Jones 57/10)
INTs - 32 (Jones 33 - hey look at that! He got one!)
Rating - 96.5 (Jones 86.0)
I read somewhere here that Jones is "close" to Herbert though.
Quote:
DJ doesn't look too bad in this snapshot..
(Can anyone give me a tip to add an image to these posts?)
DJ comparison at 50 starts - ( New Window )
Does period context mean anything? They might as well compare him to the leather helmet era. In his second year Eli was near the top of the league in touchdowns and yards. Jones has never come close to that in more years.
OK, I get your period context arugument....and then you go on and compare them anyway. I never said he was the next Eli but he's not far off if you look at his overall play. He doesn't deserve the bad rap he gets from naysayers. I'm in the #3 club and up for giving him another contract, team frendily that is.
2. The ‘23 QB class isn’t as deep or as good as projected
3. The team is NOT 1 player away. There are deep holes all over the roster.
Eli had over 24, 24, 23 TDs over next 3 years
Jones had 24 TDs then 11, 10 and probably 14-15 this year.
Give him $30-$40 mil guaranteed in total with the contract cuttable after 1-2 years.
He's middle of the pack and can be upgraded but I'm not moving on for the sake of moving on unless he somehow commands big money which I think is highly unlikely.
Daboll knows exactly what he wants and needs at QB.
Socratic Method - "Is Brian Daboll hitching his HC wagon to Daniel Jones at QB?"
I say no.
Part of the attraction of Jones is he is still cheap. But, this is year 4 and there are no more cheap "let's see" years. If they can find a creative way to get him to sign for less than $20M annually, I'm in. If not, I'd rather move on.
What I do not like is how too many take a statement like that and twist it. That does NOT mean I don't like Jones. It does NOT mean I think Jones sucks. It does NOT mean I want to unequivocally want to move on from Jones. But, it especially does NOT mean I think Taylor, a rookie, or a journeyman will be better QBs than Jones.
What is DOES mean is that looking at it from a cost-benefit analysis, I think we are better off trying to squeeze everything out of a rookie or another mediocre QB, rather than grossly overpaying for a guy who we still don't know enough about. That is not all on Jones; there have been serious personnel and injury issues all 4 years. But, that doesn't mean he continues to get a pass. The bottom line is, even if we get 2 legit WRs and a RG and we can replace Barkley, we don't have a realistic idea of how much Jones' game will elevate or how much better he can make that roster. I can't fathom paying someone $35M to find out if they will even come close to meeting expectations.
Socratic Method - "Is Brian Daboll hitching his HC wagon to Daniel Jones at QB?"
I say no.
That is the right question, but you need to include Schoen as well.
Unless you are inheriting a no-doubter-QB like Mahomes/Herbert/Allen/etc, it's incredibly risky going with a QB who needs a fifth year to really prove his quality.
Quote:
In comment 15948088 kickoff said:
Quote:
In comment 15947991 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
is that he is polarizing.
On the one hand, you have Sy's review. On the other, you have the reviews from Skinner and BBV that praised Jones and frequently point to examples of him going to his second or third read. Then you have his QBR this week, which was Top 5. All four legitimate resources, yet conflicting in their assessment
I think in the end that a lot of us on each side often filter his performances through our pre conceived notions.
In the end, the only people who truly know whether DJ is missing reads or whether he is maximizing the performance of this offense with its obvious talent limitations are Kafka, Daboll, and Schoen. So we will get our answer as to who is right if they re-sign him or let him walk.
Didn't Daboll say the other day that DJ is making good decisions?
He did. And he has also said a lot of other positive things. But the DJ critics will just write that off as spin.
It's certainly inconsistent with declining Jones's option and then not inviting him to the negotiating table during the bye week, wouldn't you agree?
No, I think declining the option was a smart and prudent move considering this regime had zero experience with him. What they decided to do prior to working with him versus their opinions now are likely different.
Quote:
In comment 15948051 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15948050 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15948039 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Thibodeaux was picked higher than DJ, plays the same position as the greatest player in Giants history and yet we evaluate him as a player, not as some leader of the team or a franchise defining figure. That’s how we should be looking at DJ.
Wonder why that seems so difficult?
It’s fascinating to watch. Everyone is open to criticism, the rookies, the coaches, etc. But one guy gets defended like he’s their own blood. It’s weird.
lol. Please overstate this some more.
Exactly. It's not that supporters don't want to hear any criticism. It's that (1) there is never any acknowledgement that his struggles may be a function of talent deficiencies. Oftentimes, there's just the bald statement "just elevate the team," when there are few to none that can take this cast of misfits at WR and somehow elevate them. I've asked this a million times. Name one QB EVER who has been successful with a cast of WRs similar to the Giants; and (2) every single play is picked over. Any missed throw is confirmation that he's "one read" or "doesn't process." Even though you will see all QBs miss an open receiver many times during games. Meanwhile, if you watch any of the reviews by Skinner or BBV you will see multiple times a game when DJ goes to a 2nd or 3rd read.
This is purely false on its face, but even if we all agree to give you all of the excuses in the world, the fact remains that time's up. DJ is a free agent after this season.
That's why it's irrelevant to keep discussing the excuses. We get it, the situation is laughably suboptimal. The fact that we're even still discussing it at all IS the acknowledgment of those excuses that you so desperately seek. If it wasn't for those excuses and DJ was still putting up the numbers he is now, he wouldn't even have deserved a 4th year, let alone a discussion about his future.
You don't want acknowledgment. You want acquiescence.
That's just it. When you call it "excuses," by definition you are being dismissive of the impact or at least the way the term is used by you and others, i.e I am tired of the excuses.
How the Giants finish will make a huge impact on what ultimately happens. Barkley is currently playing himself out of a large contract with anyone. Jones needs this team to win another couple of games and be a positive factor moving forward.
I think the Giants can be a decent team with Jones at the helm. That keeps Daboll and Schoen employed over the shorter term and gives them a bridge to something more. The worst scenario for them is to not resign Jones and have him succeed elsewhere, while at the same time struggle to replace him. The best case would be to let him go and land the next NYG QB hero.
It's a really big decision for their careers and the NYG Football team.
Should appease everyone except for the DJ must go now people. The team can still draft their new #1 guy and DJ can hold the fort for him while they continue to build up the lines and skill position on offense.
IF DJ continues to develop they have him on a relatively modest deal. If the rookie QB beats him out they can trade him or keep him as a backup.
DJ wins because his contract is guaranteeing him millions and still gives him a chance to develop the market before he hits the market young enough for one more big contract. He will only be 25 when he signs this contract (almost 26) putting him at QB prime age for his final FA contract.
Win/win situation.
They had Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer, and Jeremy Shockey. Those players not only got open repeatedly but made incredible contested catches on a weekly basis. In Eli's prime, he had the best trio of Giants receivers in the history of the franchise with Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham out there. He had Beckham in his prime as well.
Daniel Jones' best statistical season, his top receivers were Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, Slayton (rookie) and Golden Tate.
Give me a fucking break on this.
I see many are saying like 2/3 years at 25 mil
I get there are some saying AAV doesn’t matter its the GTD money
But under no scenario does a 3 yr 75 mil deal work out to say Jones counting 8 mil vs the cap.
Ie any new contract will result in a substantial increased cost against cap that Giants are paying now
"There's no one better" is just an assumption and an iffy one at that; it is not necessarily a fact, and the bar has been set pretty low. If letting a player go allows you to allocate resources to best advantage because you aren't forced to support a player on a second contract, the team benefits.
Any examples of a QB who has signed such a deal that ths is based off?
Any examples of a team signing a QB to a 6 year deal at 26 yrs AND still drafting a QB high?
What happens if rookie QB outplays Jones in Y1 by year end and you now have a 5 yr 190 mil left on Jones as you only paid him 10 mil?
You don't know you have someone like that until you give them the reins. And IMO it is far better team building strategy to play your hand at continuing to find a cheap and mediocre guy than overpaying a guy you know to be mediocre only with good coaching. And even a deal he won't sign like $20M per year would be overpaying DJ.
If you play it this was and put resources in other positions you can later find yourself legitimately saying you are only a QB away from a championship and focus on that part. Or you continue to spend premium resources on getting the game changing QB that makes you a contender without needing elite surrounding talent.
The real problem with Jones isn't that he is mediocre. The real problem is he is a thorn in the process of either getting a more resource efficient or better than mediocre QB.
For me, it's clear that they need to look for a new QB as a long-term answer. My sincere hope is that Hendon Hooker becomes a Giant and they can groom him for a year.
But regardless, what do you do with Jones? To me, it's a 1 year deal if you can get him for $15M. That may seem absurd, but I think the free agent market is going to be fairly tepid for him, but there's a decent chance someone will be at that.
And I'm ok with that. If you get your man in the draft, I'm very comfortable with signing a Jacoby Brissett and rolling with him and Tyrod for a year. I know many people will disagree with me on this, and Tyrod hasn't been the picture of durability, but I believe Tyrod can run this offense very close to how DJ has done. Without looking it up, I think Tyrod's deal for next year is about $6-$7M. So the cost savings for just rolling this plan, you can bring in Brissett and pay less total for those two guys than DJ.
Even if you believe that's a big step back, remember the goal is to bridge to your franchise QB in 2024. Whether that's Hooker or Caleb Williams the following draft (we can all dream), that's the best path forward. This allows Schoen a lot more flexibility to add long term building blocks to the roster.
Quote:
In comment 15947991 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
is that he is polarizing.
On the one hand, you have Sy's review. On the other, you have the reviews from Skinner and BBV that praised Jones and frequently point to examples of him going to his second or third read. Then you have his QBR this week, which was Top 5. All four legitimate resources, yet conflicting in their assessment
I think in the end that a lot of us on each side often filter his performances through our pre conceived notions.
In the end, the only people who truly know whether DJ is missing reads or whether he is maximizing the performance of this offense with its obvious talent limitations are Kafka, Daboll, and Schoen. So we will get our answer as to who is right if they re-sign him or let him walk.
Didn't Daboll say the other day that DJ is making good decisions?
He did. And he has also said a lot of other positive things. But the DJ critics will just write that off as spin.
To be fair, as long as DJ is the starter, the head coach is going to be positive and encouraging, show belief in the player.
No shit. I am absolutely dismissive of it, specifically because they ARE excuses, even if the reasons themselves are valid. They're excuses to avoid the conversation that you're either unwilling or unable to have, IMO.
I agree with you that the situation has been suboptimal and has been to DJ's detriment.
Now that we're past that, we're right back to the real conversation: DJ is a free agent and a contract value will have to be determined for him, either with the Giants or elsewhere, and it will be agnostic to his OL and WR issues at that point, so why are so many fans incapable of having that OL/WR-agnostic conversation now?
They had Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer, and Jeremy Shockey. Those players not only got open repeatedly but made incredible contested catches on a weekly basis. In Eli's prime, he had the best trio of Giants receivers in the history of the franchise with Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham out there. He had Beckham in his prime as well.
Daniel Jones' best statistical season, his top receivers were Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, Slayton (rookie) and Golden Tate.
Give me a fucking break on this.
I’d like you to point to where I said Eli didn’t have better weapons. That doesn’t take away from the fact that the offensive scheme they ran was extremely difficult for a young QB. It has to be taken into context when discussing their first 50 starts. I’m not even sure why my post pointing that was so antagonistic toward you.
You also haven’t addressed saying Eli “didn’t throw for a lot of tds” while leaving out that he was in the top 10 every of those first four years except for one where he was 11th. Eli’s 24 today total would have been 17th in 2021, it’s a different era.
This point is important though:
Jones’ receivers the past three years are basically on par with that group. So why haven’t we seen that same rookie year production? It seems to have disappeared like another Shurmur protege Case Keenum’s production. If a poor WR group was good enough for Jones to throw a 17 game pace of 34 TDs, why are we now maxing out at 15 and it’s all the WRs fault?
They had Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer, and Jeremy Shockey. Those players not only got open repeatedly but made incredible contested catches on a weekly basis. In Eli's prime, he had the best trio of Giants receivers in the history of the franchise with Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham out there. He had Beckham in his prime as well.
Daniel Jones' best statistical season, his top receivers were Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, Slayton (rookie) and Golden Tate.
Give me a fucking break on this.
Does any of that demonstrate that Daniel Jones has the ability to become even half the QB Eli Manning was for the Giants? Or is this just all based on your hopes and dreams?
Eli ran a complex, multi-faceted offense from the start of his NFL career. Daniel Jones has never done that.
What's the best case scenario for Daniel Jones? Lay it out.
Quote:
In comment 15948092 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
He did. And he has also said a lot of other positive things. But the DJ critics will just write that off as spin.
It's certainly inconsistent with declining Jones's option and then not inviting him to the negotiating table during the bye week, wouldn't you agree?
No, I think declining the option was a smart and prudent move considering this regime had zero experience with him. What they decided to do prior to working with him versus their opinions now are likely different.
And yet, their approach has not changed at all.
Schoen began the negotiating process for contract extensions with Barkley and Love during the bye week, while only continuing to mention that the evaluation process for DJ remains ongoing.
Clearly some of his teammates had already successfully made it through the evaluation process as of the bye week, just not Jones.
Quote:
In comment 15948083 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 15948051 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15948050 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15948039 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Thibodeaux was picked higher than DJ, plays the same position as the greatest player in Giants history and yet we evaluate him as a player, not as some leader of the team or a franchise defining figure. That’s how we should be looking at DJ.
Wonder why that seems so difficult?
It’s fascinating to watch. Everyone is open to criticism, the rookies, the coaches, etc. But one guy gets defended like he’s their own blood. It’s weird.
lol. Please overstate this some more.
Exactly. It's not that supporters don't want to hear any criticism. It's that (1) there is never any acknowledgement that his struggles may be a function of talent deficiencies. Oftentimes, there's just the bald statement "just elevate the team," when there are few to none that can take this cast of misfits at WR and somehow elevate them. I've asked this a million times. Name one QB EVER who has been successful with a cast of WRs similar to the Giants; and (2) every single play is picked over. Any missed throw is confirmation that he's "one read" or "doesn't process." Even though you will see all QBs miss an open receiver many times during games. Meanwhile, if you watch any of the reviews by Skinner or BBV you will see multiple times a game when DJ goes to a 2nd or 3rd read.
This is purely false on its face, but even if we all agree to give you all of the excuses in the world, the fact remains that time's up. DJ is a free agent after this season.
That's why it's irrelevant to keep discussing the excuses. We get it, the situation is laughably suboptimal. The fact that we're even still discussing it at all IS the acknowledgment of those excuses that you so desperately seek. If it wasn't for those excuses and DJ was still putting up the numbers he is now, he wouldn't even have deserved a 4th year, let alone a discussion about his future.
You don't want acknowledgment. You want acquiescence.
That's just it. When you call it "excuses," by definition you are being dismissive of the impact or at least the way the term is used by you and others, i.e I am tired of the excuses.
I use the term excuses over reasons because they're often used as a way to hand wave away any poor performance by Jones.
Quote:
In comment 15948096 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15948092 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
He did. And he has also said a lot of other positive things. But the DJ critics will just write that off as spin.
It's certainly inconsistent with declining Jones's option and then not inviting him to the negotiating table during the bye week, wouldn't you agree?
No, I think declining the option was a smart and prudent move considering this regime had zero experience with him. What they decided to do prior to working with him versus their opinions now are likely different.
And yet, their approach has not changed at all.
Schoen began the negotiating process for contract extensions with Barkley and Love during the bye week, while only continuing to mention that the evaluation process for DJ remains ongoing.
Clearly some of his teammates had already successfully made it through the evaluation process as of the bye week, just not Jones.
That's certainly one plausible explanation, but there may be others. Reading the tea leaves in these situations is difficult.
1st Super Bowl win saw the starting offebse of Troy Brown & David Patten at WR, Jermaine Wiggins at TE and Antowain Smith at RB
Wiggins undrafted
Patten undrafted
Brown 8th rd pick
Smith - cut by Bills
David patten had just 71 catches with 4 TDs over 4 seasons in NFL before NE
Troy Brown had played 6 seasons in nfl ranging between 22 yds and 600 yds in a year with a total of 8 TDs in his career
Antowsin Smith was a 5th year guy coming off being cut after 2 terrible seasons were he didnt total a 900 yds combined in the 2 years at well under 4 ypc
Jermaine Wiggins had a total of 18 catches for 200 yds his career.
This team won the Super Bowl. They were 5-11 year before without Brady and even 0-2 that season before he came.
Stop with this the QB cant do anything. No one is asking him to win a SB. How about lead a reliable consistent offense that can put 500 yds of offense and 30 points a few times a season if necessary?
So we are saying that Jones isn't as good as the best QB of all time? What group is that?
My hope is that if there's another team willing to give Jones a 4 year 130M+ contract the Giants walk away. My opinion is that Daniel Jones is a middle of the pack QB at best who won't over come the 2023/24 Giants roster and not worth starter level QB money under these circumstances. But the GM and HC will decide and I'll hope they make the correct evaluation.
I think there will be bridge QBs available for much less money and the money saved can be used to replaced the 5 replacement level starters on each side of the ball. Hopefully the GM and HC are too smart to give a 6th year RB with a long injury history a big contract too.
If you want naively what amounts to a void year in year 3, A 3 year deal at $25 million per with $50 million guaranteed gives you a cap hit of $30 million the first two years without even knowing if he’s the guy who can do the job.
The other options is pushing some of the guaranteed money into year 3, say $10 million - you’re still looking at a cap hit of north of $25 million, and potentially $10 million in dead cap on a player who isn’t on your roster.
That’s a lot of money allocated to see if a guy will take a leap with better receivers.
The only way that contract even makes sense for the Giants is if the guarantee is around $25 million, with a $15 million signing bonus. Year 1 would be a base salary of $12 million, with $5 million guaranteed- which equals a first year cap hit of $17 million. Year 2 and 3 would basically be void years with $15 million and $30 million in base salary plus $2.5 million guaranteed.
It's also a significantly higher priority for any team to lock up their starting QB under contract rather than letting him reach free agency, assuming they're certain that their current QB is their guy. No GM would intentionally flirt with the open market or the tag for their QB1 unless they weren't particularly scared of either.
Here is where I will fully acknowledge that there exists a possibility that the Giants have already decided that they are going to tag DJ and play this all out for another year.
But barring that, it would seem unnecessarily risky to let your QB reach free agency, unless you have unresolved concerns about keeping him that might be just as risky.
I don't like the idea but tagging Barkley at $10M versus Jones at $32M would be a lot less painful. And it would still leave us with the ability to trade SB if need be...
Quote:
Love and Barkley wouldn't come close to what Jones is likely to get as a QB. And Barkley, when healthy, has already proven his talent in the NFL. For him, it's merely a question of the positional value.
I don't like the idea but tagging Barkley at $10M versus Jones at $32M would be a lot less painful. And it would still leave us with the ability to trade SB if need be...
Jones, on the other hand, is looking at the ridiculous QB market that could net him over $30M. I think that's insane. If his tag hit was similar to Barkley's I think it would be a slam dunk and even most of his detractors would have to go along with it. The biggest issue most have is the apparent price tag for a guy who we are still saying what if about.
Quote:
Love and Barkley wouldn't come close to what Jones is likely to get as a QB. And Barkley, when healthy, has already proven his talent in the NFL. For him, it's merely a question of the positional value.
It's also a significantly higher priority for any team to lock up their starting QB under contract rather than letting him reach free agency, assuming they're certain that their current QB is their guy. No GM would intentionally flirt with the open market or the tag for their QB1 unless they weren't particularly scared of either.
Here is where I will fully acknowledge that there exists a possibility that the Giants have already decided that they are going to tag DJ and play this all out for another year.
But barring that, it would seem unnecessarily risky to let your QB reach free agency, unless you have unresolved concerns about keeping him that might be just as risky.
The way I look at it, if Jones was a FA from another team and we offered him $35M per year, there is no way a single poster on this board would be OK with that.
As I have said elsewhere, I would rather draft a QB with a potential higher ceiling than Jones, even if they have a good chance at a lower floor. Now is the time to take chances on QBs with upside, and not settle for a bad QB in the hopes he can maybe get us into the playoffs. Keeping Jones is managerial malpractice. I wish there were more on this board who had the courage to say this.
Quote:
In comment 15948290 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Love and Barkley wouldn't come close to what Jones is likely to get as a QB. And Barkley, when healthy, has already proven his talent in the NFL. For him, it's merely a question of the positional value.
It's also a significantly higher priority for any team to lock up their starting QB under contract rather than letting him reach free agency, assuming they're certain that their current QB is their guy. No GM would intentionally flirt with the open market or the tag for their QB1 unless they weren't particularly scared of either.
Here is where I will fully acknowledge that there exists a possibility that the Giants have already decided that they are going to tag DJ and play this all out for another year.
But barring that, it would seem unnecessarily risky to let your QB reach free agency, unless you have unresolved concerns about keeping him that might be just as risky.
Or, entirely possible that they already decided there is no way they would tag him.
The way I look at it, if Jones was a FA from another team and we offered him $35M per year, there is no way a single poster on this board would be OK with that.
Quote:
Love and Barkley wouldn't come close to what Jones is likely to get as a QB. And Barkley, when healthy, has already proven his talent in the NFL. For him, it's merely a question of the positional value.
I don't like the idea but tagging Barkley at $10M versus Jones at $32M would be a lot less painful. And it would still leave us with the ability to trade SB if need be...
One of the things that comes up all the time with those of us who discuss DJ without the emotion of just wanting for hope to be rewarded is the knock-on effect to the rest of the roster if/when DJ represents a significantly larger cap hit, but your post illustrates that there are already potential cascading effects for the roster related to DJ's contract status even before the calculation of just fitting the 53 best players under the cap.
In a perfect world, DJ would have been a simpler choice to exercise his 5th year option, or to let go, because the franchise tag is such a perfect utilization for Barkley. It's relatively cheap at his position, it's not a huge increase from his current price tag, and it makes really good sense to try to stay year-to-year at RB if possible.
It would be a slam dunk to tag Barkley, and that probably still should be Schoen's move. But you don't let your QB hit free agency unencumbered if you really do want to keep him. So the Giants may find themselves forced to use the tag on DJ (if they intend to keep him).
And that means that if they want to also keep Barkley, they're now giving a multi-year deal to him, with an AAV that's probably higher than the tag value (and the y1 cap hit might not be that much lower than the tag value, either).
Right from jump, you'd be seeing a major roster move that, in a vacuum, would look different in its optimal case. But because of DJ, that roster move (how to handle Barkley's simultaneous free agency) may instead now be handled less favorably.
Any examples of a QB who has signed such a deal that ths is based off?
Any examples of a team signing a QB to a 6 year deal at 26 yrs AND still drafting a QB high?
What happens if rookie QB outplays Jones in Y1 by year end and you now have a 5 yr 190 mil left on Jones as you only paid him 10 mil?
I'm talking about the deal the Giants would like to get done, they don't really want to commit for life to DJ. They want to try to get him at a deal that DJ will sign without going too high for the position ($50MM guaranteed is not too much in today's market). This makes him cuttable and/or tradeable.
If they can land an improvement and DJ has any value left in him they can trade him. If DJ has proven to be worthless they are out the $50MM but they can spread that hit out over three years (provided they keep him for two).
They believe DJ will sign a deal like this because; he isn't going to see anything bigger from anyone else, and he wants to stay in NY. This is his shot to be a NYG for life if he wants it.
He may decide that he has better options elsewhere but they aren't going to chase him with the kind of contract a top-dollar QB would land. If they can get him with this level of commitment look for the deal to be done quickly.
Again, don't assume this means they won't actively be looking for his replacement or an upgrade. Everyone would prefer better production than what they've seen from him.