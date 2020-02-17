Finding common ground on Daniel Jones Sean : 10:40 am

For all the debate around DJ here, I think we are all closer to agreement than we think. It seems it’s more of the way posters decide to frame the issue.



Group 1: Jones has very little to work with and has been dealt a lousy hand. He’s shown flashes and with a better supporting cast he would produce more. There is definitely some truth here, even the biggest Jones critics would agree the situation here has been awful.



Group 2: Jones is not good enough. He doesn’t elevate teammates and the offense does not produce. If NYG wants to contend for a Super Bowl, they need to upgrade the position. I think even the biggest Jones supporters have doubts whether he can be a guy to win shoot outs in the playoffs.



Group 3: I think this is where most BBI stands. This group thinks he’s not the long term solution, but he’s also most likely better than any alternative next year. Sign Jones to a 2 year deal while striking when the next option at QB comes available. The problem with this option is there will always be reason to want to “give Jones another year”, and you could argue it’s better to rip the bandaid off. However, I think most BBI would be fine with Jones on a short term, team friendly deal.



I see two big fears around fans. I fall in the fear of overpaying for a mediocre QB, something we saw Tennessee do with Tannehill. The Broncos and Cardinals are invested in massive QB deals right now. This is what QB hell is for me.



The other fear is moving off Jones and downgrading at the position. These fans saw what it was like with Glennon & Fromm last year. They don’t want NYG to take any step back. But, the Bills with Beane & Schoen took a step back after 2017. Fact is, the Giants may need to take a step back to take bigger steps forward. But, I get fans not wanting to do that.



All this to say, I think most of BBI falls in that third group. Economics are a huge issue in all of this and most fans don’t care for debating that. Ultimately, I think that’s what will influence Schoen’s decision the most.