Tiki/Tierney: Must Sign Jones to Long Contract

Summary
-No real options for Giants
-convinced other teams would want him
-best free agent on the market next year
-Draft isn't all that great
-Give Jones the $ and let Saquon walk if so be it
-Jones is young, showing improvement enough to warrant continuing the course
Considering Tiki's relationship to Giants, can this be a leak to a friendly to get fans ready for the big hit to cap for next year. Tiki was all over Lamar and now sort of ,"meh" on him.
Keep Jones
The benefit to options 2 and 4 and possibly 3, are that they will all be significantly cheaper than what it looks like Jones would cost. So, while they wouldn't be better than Jones, the expectation would be that this coaching staff, with an improved roster, could get similar production out of the lesser players.
Case in point.
You attempt to work a fair deal for both sides. Something around 70% of what top QBs get fro about 3 years. Let him test FA. But he has to realize this team is on the upswing. And he would have to learn a 5th system in five years. There is a work life balance in this scenario for Jones.
If Jones wants top dollar he will most likely get offers. If he wants sanity and still pretty damn good money, and a chance to win it all, he will make the choice to stay with GMEN. If he wants big big money he’s going to have to leave.
All depends on if he’s the type to just want money. Or if he values success and piece of mind as well. He does strike me as a reasonable guy. So I could see him taking a fair deal over a monster deal to go to a terrible team like Houston where he will never win.
Cooper Rush seems to be most interesting to me:
https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/quarterback/?ref=trending-pages
Lamar is a jerk. Darnold is terrible. Brady Old. Heineke? Maybe Dabs wants another Bill with Case Keenum??
Geno Smith will probably return to Seahawks(why not?)
Yeah, tell that to the scouts. There’s going to be options, but homework needs to be done which (and it’s no real slight on these two) isn’t their forte.
Literally the worst argument.
If the team is going to extend Jones, I want the argument to be: We have conviction he's going to deliver a championship to NYG. That's it.
I understand that but you have to take into account the marketing options. He can make bank in the New York market on sponsorships that can make up the difference. And if he wins In NYC, fuh ged aboud iiiit!!!
Baltimore - Jackson (wants big $$, injured late season each of the last two years, style of play will likely lead to short career)
Cleveland - Watson (enough said)
Pittsburgh - Pickett (we’ll see)
Miami - Tua (need to see more, health concerns)
New England - Mac Jones (nothing special)
Jets - Mike White? Milf Hunter?
Titans - Tannehill (not great)
Texans - ??
Jaguars - Lawrence (making progress)
Colts - ??
Raiders - Carr (nothing special)
Denver - Wilson (lol, nice contract)
Eagles - Hurts (looks good now, still think teams will figure him out soon enough)
Cowboys - Prescott (better than Jones for now)
Washington - ??
Chicago - Fields (we’ll see)
Packers - Rodgers (washed)
Minnesota - Cousins (indifferent, better than Jones for now)
Detroit - Goff (up and down whole career)
Tampa - Brady (old, not much time left)
New Orleans - ??
Carolina - ??
Atlanta - ??
SF - Lance? Jimmy G?
Rams - Stafford (almost done)
Seattle - Geno
Arizona - Murray (horrible contract)
Do you believe Daniel Jones can deliver a championship to the Giants?
You don’t think Schoen wants to utilize the rookie QB contract flexibility? They utilized it in Buffalo, but he’s going to pass that here because Dave Gettleman drafted Daniel Jones?
Great. Then let Team Jones test that market. And, hopefully, he gets a great contract so we can start the process of finding his replacement.
Just like Dan Marino? You need a team which we don’t have yet.
Do you believe Daniel Jones can deliver a championship to the Giants?
Yes.
With:
Five excellent OLs. Three excellent WRs. One excellent TE. One excellent RB. And an excellent D and Specials.
Well, maybe... ;)
You can 100% argue that the decline of the Seahawks began when they paid Wilson and could no longer keep that defense together. More was placed on the QB and a mediocre to bad OL that never could get fixed.
I also subscribe to the belief Schoen & Daboll want their own guy at QB. They have no ties to Jones.
Do you believe Daniel Jones can deliver a championship to the Giants?
Yes.
With:
Five excellent OLs. Three excellent WRs. One excellent TE. One excellent RB. And an excellent D and Specials.
Well, maybe... ;)
So true!
Perpetual Glennon!
All of those arguments above are choices out of fear.
If you’re going to sign a guy to a multi-year agreement, you better believe he can be the cornerstone of a championship.
They did not come here under the idea they were going to win with this roster. "Building it" was all they talked about from the day they arrived.
Make him a long-term deal, or don't. I vote that they do. Jones has made enough chicken salad out of chicken shit this season that you wouldn't be nuts to assume a better supporting cast next season will lead to even more success.
Are you another one of these posters who can only move on from Jones if there is a "sure thing" replacement?
It's Daniel Jones. Not Daniel Marino.
I continue to be fascinated by this attachment to Jones.
Yes, they think he might very well get a substantial offer from another team, bigger than we Giants fans are expecting, and that the Giants might have to pay him more than they'd like to if they want keep him.
Yes, they think the available free agents are worse and they think the Giants will be drafting too late to get one of the top QB prospects.
Yes, they think he might take another step forward under Daboll/Kafka in his second year in their system.
But no, they did NOT propose signing him to a long contract, at least not while I was listening.
They said the Giants should probably sign him to a short contract and hope he'll meet them in the middle somewhere, so he makes more than the fifth year option would have been, more than the Giants would ideally like to pay, but less than he might get somewhere else. They specifically talked about a shorter deal, not a long deal.
At least, that's what I heard.
And you'll never afford one when you give Jones a contract just like his fellow 2019 draftee just got.
If you believe in DJ, you have to believe he's worth what his peers are getting paid.
And there's the rub.
Cash over cap. Mara will take out the checkbook for the whiz and the whopper if he wants to contend. Signing Jones doesn’t preclude us from building a strong team.
All of those arguments above are choices out of fear.
If you’re going to sign a guy to a multi-year agreement, you better believe he can be the cornerstone of a championship.
Based on the amount of divorce in this country (including mine) I think you may want to rethink that analogy, Christian. lol
Tom Brady once won 18 games in a single season
They said teams might offer him more money than Giants fans think. Partly that's for the same reasons the Giants would have a hard time replacing him for 2023: Uninspiring free agent QBs, not (apparently) a deep QB draft class.
Hey man! Not our fault you married Daniel Jones.
Maybe lock in 2-3 yrs and see if we can add to line and weapons. Should be able to do some of both next yr without big salary constraints
Might leave saquon out in the cold. Unless it’s a one yr deal or a 2 yrs at best. Can’t wrap my head around 3 yrs for him
Realistically go with a mid rd pick/ brightwell and another vet looking for a chance
This is a new fancy term that means Give a player a bonus.
No. I think he'll do a little better than that unless he totally shits the bed the rest of the way. There will be too many openings to settle on a backup job. But it won't be any kind of mega deal. People who think he's getting 35+ are on drugs.
What the hell are you talking about?
Compare him to the other QBs playing now, not to the ones in the past
I haven't seen this.
Link - ( New Window )
Why would DJ sign a one year deal for 10-15 million? Look at my post from earlier in the thread with the starting NFL QB’s right now. He’s probably in the top half of league QB’s when you consider age, his rushing ability, and how well he’s played with the worst WR group in the league.
Quote:
to start Taylor, possibly tank, and draft Williams. Signing DJ to a 1 year, $10-15 million deal is fine...a multiyear, high-dollar deal would be stupid, and probably get Schoen fired in a couple years.
Why would DJ sign a one year deal for 10-15 million? Look at my post from earlier in the thread with the starting NFL QB’s right now. He’s probably in the top half of league QB’s when you consider age, his rushing ability, and how well he’s played with the worst WR group in the league.
He's thrown 33 TDs in 3 years? In what world is that top half? You can spin bad WRs, and the such, but stats matter. There's not a GM, in the league, that is going to be able to sell signing DJ to a longterm deal. The market for him isn't going to be what some of you think it is. Look at this thread...it won't even be a good sell to Giants fans, nor should it.
Even if there is a market...if another team wants to waste money, let them. Move on, draft a rookie, sign a FA, play Taylor, tank for Williams, but don't say there aren't options to replace an average QB.
lol
Spend the money to upgrade the roster and then get your long term QB.
Jones three years at most for $75 million for $25 million a year. That is not a bad contract if you see others
Those who hate Jones who is your great quarterback? Not one in this draft excites me. Now Williams and Drake are two I like a lot but they are not eligible
Jones three years at most for $75 million for $25 million a year. That is not a bad contract if you see others
Those who hate Jones who is your great quarterback? Not one in this draft excites me. Now Williams and Drake are two I like a lot but they are not eligible
First of all, your contract suggestion would require a pretty significant break from the market trends in such a way that it makes no sense that DJ would sign it unless there was absolutely no market for him in free agency.
Secondly, why should "great" be the burden for replacement when "barely adequate and due for a massive raise if kept" is all they'd have to be better than?
I would not break the bank for him but DJ is viable candidate to be given a fair contract. He might not be the answer but I believe he could be a placeholder until we get the newer younger QB of the future.
So you want to stick with one guy who is about the same and won't be any different.
[quote] Jones (this year) is not a bad QB. Outside of Allen/Mahomes/Herbert/Burrow who is so much better than Jones? Remember, his receivers are horrendous. No Ja’Marr Chase/Justin Jefferson types on this squad.
Baltimore - Jackson (wants big $$, injured late season each of the last two years, style of play will likely lead to short career)
THIS! Very easy to find 5, maybe 10 QBs better than DJ. Even easier to find 15-20 that are worse. Those who don't see this aren't watching football. Every point listed by the OP is correct. The only question should be how long and how much. We might not want to pay him what the market says he is worth, and I am fine with that, since I don't think you can expect to win with an overpaid QB. If you pay a really good QB like he is great, then you are in trouble. The good news is that only our coaches can fully evaluate his play so we are positioned to make the best decision.
I'd skip 2023 if they trotted out Taylor to start and expect to win games.
Oh you said tank.
Do you really expect Schoen and Daboll to be that ignorant?
Better trade or cut loose Love, McKinney, Adoree, Leo, Dex, etc.
They evaluate them individually.
I think Dallas went through something like this a couple years back. They franchised Dak. I believe you even heard something about Jerry looking to trade for a QB.
Dak had better "numbers" than Jones he also had a far better offensive roster and one of the better OL's in the league. I can understand why Dallas tagged him.
The other side of it is finding a better solution which rarely cooperates.
So you maybe over pay a bit. Or don't depending on how you view your existing QB versus the roster against what you are able to get elsewhere (draft/FA) with the associated costs on each side and how that changes it imv.
Big decision for JS. Known entity versus draft. Good to be in the big seat.
THIS! Very easy to find 5, maybe 10 QBs better than DJ. Even easier to find 15-20 that are worse. Those who don't see this aren't watching football.
Perhaps you should identify those 15-20 so we know what kind of brilliant football mind we're dealing with.
So, a 1 year easy to walk away from deal is not going to happen. And with this draft class, there will be a mult-year commitment market for his services.
and your ilk pissing and moaning about Jones, great.
You want a lot of things. What you're going to get is a big fat plate of Daniel Jones.
So you believe Daniel Jones is a championship-level QB?
I'm not opposed to bringing DJ back on a fair deal. But when we start throwing around some of the coin that might take to bring him back like $35 million a season-which I've seen floated on BBI-...uh, fuck that.
So I guess we get to look forward to 4-5 more years of listening to you
and your ilk pissing and moaning about Jones, great.
Wow, way to stick it to all of us who want the Giants to strive for something more than mediocrity. Very bold.
Exactly.
In their maiden voyage, Schoen and Daboll have been able to piece together this team - especially the offense - and get them into the playoff mix.
If that is a sign of things to come, that duo should be able to find effective QB options to replace Jones.
They are averaging 19 points per game. They are a bottom tier offensive team. What exactly are we giving him credit for being a “big part of”? I’m not sure saying that is the positive that you think it is
I agree. The bigger story of this team has been the D imv. The O great value has been possessing the ball with a solid play count/TOP. Jones has played a big part here.
In BD's 8 seasons leading a offense he has five scoring less than 20. This one breaks at 20.5.
If they can a upgrade I think they will go for that. Just make sure you find a Diggs type impact guy to bring along (with some other complimentary pieces) and hit the IOL as in troubled times the ground game inside helps navigate tough waters.
I think people have misunderstood to some degree the concept of 'not having any options.' Of course there are options. The question is are they good options. And that's the problem. There really aren't any good options. They can always draft a QB, but almost assuredly means having to trade up into the top ten and that's going to be at the likely cost of 1st and 2nd rounds picks in each of the next couple of drafts at least. Of course, if the guy you get is in the Mahomes, allen category you won't care down the road. Unfortunately the odds of getting a Mahomes, allen aren't necessarily that great. Fact is over the past decade or so about 1/3 of QBs selected in the top ten would likely be considered upgrades over Jones. At the same time over half have been busts. So maybe you get catch lightning in a bottle, but if you don't you are back to scrambling around for years with the Danny Kanells and Jesse Palmers of the world.
Meanwhile, with Jones the Giants have to know at least what they are getting, i.e. he's at least good enough to have them competing for a playoff spot with a less than perfect supporting cast. That's his floor. And I don't think anybody really knows what his ceiling is and you are never really going to know that until you put him in an offense with functional parts.
Which I guess is a long winded way of saying I am wondering if the simplest solution with Jones this year would be to franchise him and break what's left of the bank doing whatever you can to get him some quality receivers.
In that sense
The argument about only getting good QBs in the top 10 leaves me rubbing my eyes in disbelief.
And what about the fact that Brissett had been putting up stats very comparable to Jones this season?
I would edit your comments by removing the adjective "big".
Jones has played fairly well and has played his part in the team being in the playoff mix. But the numbers seem pretty clear this year: as SB goes, so goes NYG.
The argument about only getting good QBs in the top 10 leaves me rubbing my eyes in disbelief.
And what about the fact that Brissett had been putting up stats very comparable to Jones this season?
Giants fans: we need a better pick to get a good QB so we shouldn't draft one
Also Giants fans: QBs bust all the time so we shouldn't draft one
The argument about only getting good QBs in the top 10 leaves me rubbing my eyes in disbelief.
And what about the fact that Brissett had been putting up stats very comparable to Jones this season?
The argument about only getting good QBs in the top 10 leaves me rubbing my eyes in disbelief.
And what about the fact that Brissett had been putting up stats very comparable to Jones this season?
I have no issue with this. Just bring along the other parts. In Daks case he started with probably HOF's (2 OL/1 TE) when he was drafted. With some really other good OL along for the ride including a pro bowl center.
Philly not quite the impact on the OL/TE group when Hurts started but really really close.
Sprinkle in a number 1 WR and two other quality ones and I'm in.
The argument about only getting good QBs in the top 10 leaves me rubbing my eyes in disbelief.
And what about the fact that Brissett had been putting up stats very comparable to Jones this season?
I have no issue with this. Just bring along the other parts. In Daks case he started with probably HOF's (2 OL/1 TE) when he was drafted. With some really other good OL along for the ride including a pro bowl center.
Philly not quite the impact on the OL/TE group when Hurts started but really really close.
Sprinkle in a number 1 WR and two other quality ones and I'm in.
Again, nobody is saying QBs can't be found in all rounds. They can; its just the odds aren't great. Since 2010 18 QBs have been taken in the 4th round. Prescott is one, Cousins was another; the other 16 are out of the league. In the same period, 13 QBs were taken in the 3rd round. Brissett, Davis Mills and Colt McCoy are the only three who made an impact. There were also 13 QBs taken in the 2nd round, but only Hurts, Derek Carr and Garoppolo would be an upgrade to Jones. That's less than 25%. If you like those odds I am having a poker party tomorrow and I'd like you to come over!
Here;s how you find a QB in the NFL. If you really, really need one you try and get up into the top ten. If you see a guy you like after that you might take him as a developmental type to see if he works out. In fact, not one of those guys mentioned as later round picks was taken by a team that really needed a QB. They were just the guys that ultimately did work out.
Big factors are next year's schedule and the lack of improvement of the offensive line, which won't be much different next year. In addition to our division We get the AFC East and the NFC West. It'll be one of the toughest schedules in the league.
Regarding the OL, Schoen said one of his first tasks was to improve the offensive line to the point where they could keep Jones upright. Not great results on that. He added Neal, Glowinski and Feliciano. They might be able to upgrade Feliciano but the other two are going to play a lot. For whoever the QB it could be a no win situation.
Better read Brian Baldinger's analyses on the Eagle game. Basically says DJ never had a chance.
I pose it this way because, even with improved offensive talent, I don't see Jones as ever elevating to the top 10. Thus, I think $25M, $30M, $35M are grossly overpaying for him. But, if we can get a similar QB (even if a little worse) for a cost of < $10M, we can rely on this staff to get the most out of the guy with some more talent.
I do think this staff would be able to produce a good QB in Jones with the better WR and 1-2 OL. However, I just think it is unwise to spend $30M+ to find out if this is true or how good he can be.
Hmmm.. You're starting to sound like me.
The notion you have to use a top 10 pick in the draft to improve on Daniel Jones is the biggest joke of the year.
Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson
Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen*
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow*
Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson
Denver Broncos - Russell Wilson
Houston Texans - Davis Mills
Indianapolis Colts - Matt Ryan
Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence*
Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes*
Las Vegas Raiders - Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert*
Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa*
New England Patriots - Mac Jones
New York Jets - Mike White (Wilson)*
Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenny Pickett (Trubiksy)
Tennessee Titans - Ryan Tannehill
Atlanta Falcons - Desmond Ridder (Maariota)
Arizona Cardinals - Colt McCoy (Murray)*
Carolina Panthers - Sam Darnold (who knows)
Chicago Bears - Justin Fields
Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott
Detroit Lions - Jared Goff
Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers
Los Angeles Rams - Baker Mayfield (Stafford)
Minnesota Vikings - Kirk Cousins
New Orleans Saints - Andy Dalton (Winston)
New York Giants - Daniel Jones*
Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts
San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy (Lance)*
Seattle Seahawks - Geno Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady
Washington Commanders - Taylor Heinicke (Wentz)
Producer, it's the Holidays you shouldn't say stuff like that to anyone, let alone someone you've never met!;)
I think people have misunderstood to some degree the concept of 'not having any options.' Of course there are options. The question is are they good options. And that's the problem. There really aren't any good options. They can always draft a QB, but almost assuredly means having to trade up into the top ten and that's going to be at the likely cost of 1st and 2nd rounds picks in each of the next couple of drafts at least. Of course, if the guy you get is in the Mahomes, allen category you won't care down the road. Unfortunately the odds of getting a Mahomes, allen aren't necessarily that great. Fact is over the past decade or so about 1/3 of QBs selected in the top ten would likely be considered upgrades over Jones. At the same time over half have been busts. So maybe you get catch lightning in a bottle, but if you don't you are back to scrambling around for years with the Danny Kanells and Jesse Palmers of the world.
Meanwhile, with Jones the Giants have to know at least what they are getting, i.e. he's at least good enough to have them competing for a playoff spot with a less than perfect supporting cast. That's his floor. And I don't think anybody really knows what his ceiling is and you are never really going to know that until you put him in an offense with functional parts.
Which I guess is a long winded way of saying I am wondering if the simplest solution with Jones this year would be to franchise him and break what's left of the bank doing whatever you can to get him some quality receivers.
In that sense
You could make this point without the condescending "Gotta love BBI." You'd think you'd make a better case if you were going to talk down to a group of people. Here are the big holes in your logic:
1) Nobody is saying "get rid" of Jones, you mischaracterize the situation when you say get rid of a free agent. He's not under contract. In fact the problem comes in when you talk about spending $30M on a guy...
2) Piloting the 23rd YPG offense (with the 4th ranked RB in yards) and the 20th PPG offense shouldn't even bring the franchise tag for a QB in the conversation. Let alone chastising those that want to "get rid" of him glossing over the real point which is that they don't want to throw money at him which he doesn't deserve. You know, when you have a salary cap and a bunch of holes? (like the WORST WRs ever)
3) The fact that the pitch on this was that it was the "simplest" thing to do shows how far into the DJ excuse bag you have to dig. The simple solution is not how billion dollar organizations should be solving complex resource efficiency problems. "Sorry we spilled the oil and killed all those animals, you understand it was just simpler for us to stay on our original route, right?"
I've never witnessed anything like this franchise tag discussion. Any examples of a QB leading a below average offense franchised? Add in the fact that this is probably his best year and that makes it crazier. Kirk Cousins is the closest modern example and the first franchise year 2015 his offenses were coming off 10th PPG and 17th YPG. 2016, 12th PPG and 3rd YPG. For those of us mathing at home that is combined rankings for DJ of 43 (YPG + PPG) vs. Cousins at 27 (+16) and 15 (+28!!) In 2015 the great Jordan Reed was his leading receiver at 952 yards and Pierre Garcon had 1041 in 2016. Slayton has 608 in 12 games (only 8 starts) a 16 game pace puts him at 811 so especially considering he didn't start 4 of those games there isn't a tremendous gap there. It is besides the point though, just to eat into the excuse cakes people love to bake up around here.
The premise on its face is ridiculous. You can't franchise someone because they could have done better with better talent. They have to achieve. You've got it all wrong, you and the Giants should be able to make a good case for a franchise tag not this weird you should be grateful we aren't worse and shut up and be thankful for your 23rd ranked offense tone.
The notion you have to use a top 10 pick in the draft to improve on Daniel Jones is the biggest joke of the year.
Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson
Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen*
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow*
Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson
Denver Broncos - Russell Wilson
Houston Texans - Davis Mills
Indianapolis Colts - Matt Ryan
Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence*
Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes*
Las Vegas Raiders - Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert*
Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa*
New England Patriots - Mac Jones
New York Jets - Mike White (Wilson)*
Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenny Pickett (Trubiksy)
Tennessee Titans - Ryan Tannehill
Atlanta Falcons - Desmond Ridder (Maariota)
Arizona Cardinals - Colt McCoy (Murray)*
Carolina Panthers - Sam Darnold (who knows)
Chicago Bears - Justin Fields
Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott
Detroit Lions - Jared Goff
Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers
Los Angeles Rams - Baker Mayfield (Stafford)
Minnesota Vikings - Kirk Cousins
New Orleans Saints - Andy Dalton (Winston)
New York Giants - Daniel Jones*
Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts
San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy (Lance)*
Seattle Seahawks - Geno Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady
Washington Commanders - Taylor Heinicke (Wentz)
You missed a bunch of guys on that list who were top 10 picks(Wentz, Winston Ryan, Stafford, etc a few were the 11th or 12th pick and out of the guys who weren't picked in the top 12, how many do you really want? Many are the guys that people point to qith derision as a comp for Jones right now.
I think people have misunderstood to some degree the concept of 'not having any options.' Of course there are options. The question is are they good options. And that's the problem. There really aren't any good options. They can always draft a QB, but almost assuredly means having to trade up into the top ten and that's going to be at the likely cost of 1st and 2nd rounds picks in each of the next couple of drafts at least. Of course, if the guy you get is in the Mahomes, allen category you won't care down the road. Unfortunately the odds of getting a Mahomes, allen aren't necessarily that great. Fact is over the past decade or so about 1/3 of QBs selected in the top ten would likely be considered upgrades over Jones. At the same time over half have been busts. So maybe you get catch lightning in a bottle, but if you don't you are back to scrambling around for years with the Danny Kanells and Jesse Palmers of the world.
Meanwhile, with Jones the Giants have to know at least what they are getting, i.e. he's at least good enough to have them competing for a playoff spot with a less than perfect supporting cast. That's his floor. And I don't think anybody really knows what his ceiling is and you are never really going to know that until you put him in an offense with functional parts.
Which I guess is a long winded way of saying I am wondering if the simplest solution with Jones this year would be to franchise him and break what's left of the bank doing whatever you can to get him some quality receivers.
In that sense
Great idea. Let’s be happy where we are and become complacent because it’s too risky to try and get better at QB. We have played 4 games in our own division and don’t even have a win yet, but we should be satisfied as to the level the team has reached
So the plan should be to giveJones a big raise next year which allows less for everybody else but yet somehow break the bank on adding WRs just for him. Sounds like a Super Bowl strategy alright.
Gotta' love the GBN.