Tiki/Tierney: Must Sign Jones to Long Contract

MeanBunny : 12/15/2022 6:25 pm
Summary
-No real options for Giants
-convinced other teams would want him
-best free agent on the market next year
-Draft isn't all that great
-Give Jones the $ and let Saquon walk if so be it
-Jones is young, showing improvement enough to warrant continuing the course
Considering Tiki's relationship to Giants, can this be a leak to a friendly to get fans ready for the big hit to cap for next year. Tiki was all over Lamar and now sort of ,"meh" on him.


SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/15/2022 6:26 pm
Huh? No real options?
No real options  
BigBlueShock : 12/15/2022 6:28 pm
Literally the WORST reason to sign a QB to a long term, expensive contract.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/15/2022 6:30 pm
I'm not opposed to bringing DJ back on a fair deal. But when we start throwing around some of the coin that might take to bring him back like $35 million a season-which I've seen floated on BBI-...uh, fuck that.
RE: ...  
Matt M. : 12/15/2022 6:30 pm
In comment 15948442 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Huh? No real options?
That's the conundrum. The options aren't great. They will not have a great draft position and it's not the best QB draft. The other FAs are not great. So, their options are 1) re-sign Jones to a grossly overpaid contract that eats the cap, 2) Go with Taylor, 3) Go with rookie who will not be a top prospect, 4) Go with lesser FA

The benefit to options 2 and 4 and possibly 3, are that they will all be significantly cheaper than what it looks like Jones would cost. So, while they wouldn't be better than Jones, the expectation would be that this coaching staff, with an improved roster, could get similar production out of the lesser players.
What a dumb argument  
Sean : 12/15/2022 6:33 pm
Tiki Barber never was one someone would consider  
bwitz : 12/15/2022 6:35 pm
a smart person.

Case in point.
You don’t just spend the farm because of  
bradshaw44 : 12/15/2022 6:39 pm
“No real good options out there.”

You attempt to work a fair deal for both sides. Something around 70% of what top QBs get fro about 3 years. Let him test FA. But he has to realize this team is on the upswing. And he would have to learn a 5th system in five years. There is a work life balance in this scenario for Jones.

If Jones wants top dollar he will most likely get offers. If he wants sanity and still pretty damn good money, and a chance to win it all, he will make the choice to stay with GMEN. If he wants big big money he’s going to have to leave.

All depends on if he’s the type to just want money. Or if he values success and piece of mind as well. He does strike me as a reasonable guy. So I could see him taking a fair deal over a monster deal to go to a terrible team like Houston where he will never win.
Options are  
MeanBunny : 12/15/2022 6:42 pm
Free agents:
Cooper Rush seems to be most interesting to me:
https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/quarterback/?ref=trending-pages
Lamar is a jerk. Darnold is terrible. Brady Old. Heineke? Maybe Dabs wants another Bill with Case Keenum??
Geno Smith will probably return to Seahawks(why not?)
bradshaw.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/15/2022 6:43 pm
Jones strikes me as a reasonable dude too, but considering how short NFL careers are/chance of getting coin that'll secure your grandchildren's grandchildren...I suspect he'll go for whoever ponies up the dinero.
They are lazy  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/15/2022 6:44 pm
and just regurgitate what they read bbi.
One question-Does Jones want back?  
MeanBunny : 12/15/2022 6:45 pm
Maybe he needs a change of scenery? I have to save the Kafka system is kind of boring to me now
RE: ...  
UConn4523 : 12/15/2022 6:46 pm
In comment 15948442 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Huh? No real options?


Yeah, tell that to the scouts. There’s going to be options, but homework needs to be done which (and it’s no real slight on these two) isn’t their forte.
RE: What a dumb argument  
christian : 12/15/2022 6:51 pm
In comment 15948454 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Literally the worst argument.

If the team is going to extend Jones, I want the argument to be: We have conviction he's going to deliver a championship to NYG. That's it.
CoughlinHandsonHips : 12/15/2022 6:54 pm
Some would argue that the Giants can improve by finding a slightly less talented bridge type FA QB, than use the cost savings they'd be paying Jones to find more pieces to the offense

Deliver a championship?  
Carl in CT : 12/15/2022 6:55 pm
Just like Dan Marino? You need a team which we don’t have yet.
RE: bradshaw.  
bradshaw44 : 12/15/2022 7:03 pm
In comment 15948464 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Jones strikes me as a reasonable dude too, but considering how short NFL careers are/chance of getting coin that'll secure your grandchildren's grandchildren...I suspect he'll go for whoever ponies up the dinero.


I understand that but you have to take into account the marketing options. He can make bank in the New York market on sponsorships that can make up the difference. And if he wins In NYC, fuh ged aboud iiiit!!!
I think some of you guys need to watch some other teams play  
eric2425ny : 12/15/2022 7:04 pm
Jones (this year) is not a bad QB. Outside of Allen/Mahomes/Herbert/Burrow who is so much better than Jones? Remember, his receivers are horrendous. No Ja’Marr Chase/Justin Jefferson types on this squad.

Baltimore - Jackson (wants big $$, injured late season each of the last two years, style of play will likely lead to short career)

Cleveland - Watson (enough said)

Pittsburgh - Pickett (we’ll see)

Miami - Tua (need to see more, health concerns)

New England - Mac Jones (nothing special)

Jets - Mike White? Milf Hunter?

Titans - Tannehill (not great)

Texans - ??

Jaguars - Lawrence (making progress)

Colts - ??

Raiders - Carr (nothing special)

Denver - Wilson (lol, nice contract)

Eagles - Hurts (looks good now, still think teams will figure him out soon enough)

Cowboys - Prescott (better than Jones for now)

Washington - ??

Chicago - Fields (we’ll see)

Packers - Rodgers (washed)

Minnesota - Cousins (indifferent, better than Jones for now)

Detroit - Goff (up and down whole career)

Tampa - Brady (old, not much time left)

New Orleans - ??

Carolina - ??

Atlanta - ??

SF - Lance? Jimmy G?

Rams - Stafford (almost done)

Seattle - Geno

Arizona - Murray (horrible contract)














RE: Deliver a championship?  
christian : 12/15/2022 7:05 pm
In comment 15948475 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Just like Dan Marino? You need a team which we don’t have yet.


Do you believe Daniel Jones can deliver a championship to the Giants?
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/15/2022 7:07 pm
I don't think Daniel Jones can deliver a Super Bowl unless we have the '85 Bears or '00 Ravens around him. For that to happen, we need Pro Bowlers all over the field.
I am Ninja : 12/15/2022 7:08 pm
Championship???? Jfc lets start with scoring 30 points.
broadbandz : 12/15/2022 7:12 pm
Damn Tiki after Paul Shwartz. Mara must have gave the green light. BBI fixin' to be real mad.
I dont think Tiki has a relationship  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/15/2022 7:12 pm
With the Giants.
Oh Cool.  
Johnny5 : 12/15/2022 7:13 pm
Another 7-page DJ thread coming up. I wonder how many people will now say Tiki isn't "smart". You know, like Simms and Banks. lol
A lot of people undervalue the rookie window  
Sean : 12/15/2022 7:13 pm
It’s funny, fans go on about the roster deficiencies while praising teams like Philly. How did the Eagles trade for Brown? Hurts is in his rookie contract window.

You don’t think Schoen wants to utilize the rookie QB contract flexibility? They utilized it in Buffalo, but he’s going to pass that here because Dave Gettleman drafted Daniel Jones?
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/15/2022 7:15 pm
Sean, look @ Seattle with Wilson or Pittsburgh with Big Ben. Hell, the Bengals are going to be in this situation before too long with Burrow when he wants monster coin.
Hmmmm...  
bw in dc : 12/15/2022 7:16 pm
Re:

Quote:
best free agent on the market next year...


Great. Then let Team Jones test that market. And, hopefully, he gets a great contract so we can start the process of finding his replacement.

RE: RE: Deliver a championship?  
bw in dc : 12/15/2022 7:18 pm
In comment 15948492 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15948475 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


Just like Dan Marino? You need a team which we don’t have yet.



Do you believe Daniel Jones can deliver a championship to the Giants?


Yes.

With:

Five excellent OLs. Three excellent WRs. One excellent TE. One excellent RB. And an excellent D and Specials.

Well, maybe... ;)
RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/15/2022 7:19 pm
In comment 15948513 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Sean, look @ Seattle with Wilson or Pittsburgh with Big Ben. Hell, the Bengals are going to be in this situation before too long with Burrow when he wants monster coin.


You can 100% argue that the decline of the Seahawks began when they paid Wilson and could no longer keep that defense together. More was placed on the QB and a mediocre to bad OL that never could get fixed.
TTH.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/15/2022 7:22 pm : link
Yup. The thought of giving Daniel Jones $35 million or so a year...lunacy.

I also subscribe to the belief Schoen & Daboll want their own guy at QB. They have no ties to Jones.
If the Giants don't sign Jones we will be looking at a paraded of  
Jack Stroud : 12/15/2022 7:23 pm
qb's like Ryan, Flacco, Wilson, and rookie qb's who just are good college qb's but have no business in the NFL! I have been down that road with the Giants before, I for one do not want to do it again for the next 10 years!
I just about expect a 1-year option deal with him  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/15/2022 7:25 pm
There's no reason for him not to test the market and get his value, and I see Schoen as too competent to hand him a "lock him up" deal to prevent him from getting away as if he's doing something nobody else in the NFL could replicate.
RE: RE: RE: Deliver a championship?  
Sean : 12/15/2022 7:26 pm
In comment 15948518 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15948492 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15948475 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


Just like Dan Marino? You need a team which we don’t have yet.



Do you believe Daniel Jones can deliver a championship to the Giants?



Yes.

With:

Five excellent OLs. Three excellent WRs. One excellent TE. One excellent RB. And an excellent D and Specials.

Well, maybe... ;)

So true!
RE: If the Giants don't sign Jones we will be looking at a paraded of  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/15/2022 7:28 pm
In comment 15948521 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
qb's like Ryan, Flacco, Wilson, and rookie qb's who just are good college qb's but have no business in the NFL! I have been down that road with the Giants before, I for one do not want to do it again for the next 10 years!


Perpetual Glennon!
 
christian : 12/15/2022 7:34 pm
Least bad option is who you take home from the bar logic, not who you marry.

All of those arguments above are choices out of fear.

If you’re going to sign a guy to a multi-year agreement, you better believe he can be the cornerstone of a championship.
christian...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/15/2022 7:37 pm
Haha. I've taken some 'least bad options' home from bars in my life.
Fear based thinking is almost always the default fan thought .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/15/2022 7:41 pm
You are thinking about this as if 7 wins means the Giants are executing whatever vision Schoen and Daboll had and Jones is key to this.

They did not come here under the idea they were going to win with this roster. "Building it" was all they talked about from the day they arrived.

I hope the Giants paint or get off the ladder  
BlackLight : 12/15/2022 7:42 pm
when it comes to Jones. No bridge deals - essentially a vote of no-confidence from management - and locks us in for a couple more years of open speculation as to who the Giants should get to replace him.

Make him a long-term deal, or don't. I vote that they do. Jones has made enough chicken salad out of chicken shit this season that you wouldn't be nuts to assume a better supporting cast next season will lead to even more success.
RE: If the Giants don't sign Jones we will be looking at a paraded of  
bw in dc : 12/15/2022 7:49 pm
In comment 15948521 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
qb's like Ryan, Flacco, Wilson, and rookie qb's who just are good college qb's but have no business in the NFL! I have been down that road with the Giants before, I for one do not want to do it again for the next 10 years!


Are you another one of these posters who can only move on from Jones if there is a "sure thing" replacement?

It's Daniel Jones. Not Daniel Marino.

I continue to be fascinated by this attachment to Jones.
I just don't follow what he's doing  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/15/2022 7:52 pm
That is so hard to find elsewhere.

I heard that show today and I think there's a problem with the OP.  
81_Great_Dane : 12/15/2022 7:53 pm
Yes, they think Jones has played well enough to be offered a contract.

Yes, they think he might very well get a substantial offer from another team, bigger than we Giants fans are expecting, and that the Giants might have to pay him more than they'd like to if they want keep him.

Yes, they think the available free agents are worse and they think the Giants will be drafting too late to get one of the top QB prospects.

Yes, they think he might take another step forward under Daboll/Kafka in his second year in their system.

But no, they did NOT propose signing him to a long contract, at least not while I was listening.

They said the Giants should probably sign him to a short contract and hope he'll meet them in the middle somewhere, so he makes more than the fifth year option would have been, more than the Giants would ideally like to pay, but less than he might get somewhere else. They specifically talked about a shorter deal, not a long deal.

At least, that's what I heard.
RE: Deliver a championship?  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/15/2022 7:55 pm
In comment 15948475 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Just like Dan Marino? You need a team which we don’t have yet.

And you'll never afford one when you give Jones a contract just like his fellow 2019 draftee just got.

If you believe in DJ, you have to believe he's worth what his peers are getting paid.

And there's the rub.
RE: RE: Deliver a championship?  
giantBCP : 12/15/2022 8:09 pm
In comment 15948548 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15948475 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


Just like Dan Marino? You need a team which we don’t have yet.


And you'll never afford one when you give Jones a contract just like his fellow 2019 draftee just got.

If you believe in DJ, you have to believe he's worth what his peers are getting paid.

And there's the rub.


Cash over cap. Mara will take out the checkbook for the whiz and the whopper if he wants to contend. Signing Jones doesn’t preclude us from building a strong team.
What does "cash over cap" mean?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/15/2022 8:14 pm
RE: …  
Johnny5 : 12/15/2022 8:21 pm
In comment 15948528 christian said:
Quote:
Least bad option is who you take home from the bar logic, not who you marry.

All of those arguments above are choices out of fear.

If you’re going to sign a guy to a multi-year agreement, you better believe he can be the cornerstone of a championship.

Based on the amount of divorce in this country (including mine) I think you may want to rethink that analogy, Christian. lol
Teams will  
rocco8112 : 12/15/2022 8:24 pm
be lining up to give Jones a big money franchise QB contract? I mean that as a serious question.
Jones win a Super Bowl  
HardTruth : 12/15/2022 8:33 pm
He is 19-30-1 .

Tom Brady once won 18 games in a single season
RE: Teams will  
81_Great_Dane : 12/15/2022 8:35 pm
In comment 15948589 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
be lining up to give Jones a big money franchise QB contract? I mean that as a serious question.
Did someone say that? Tiki/Tierney didn't. I haven't read the whole thread above carefully.

They said teams might offer him more money than Giants fans think. Partly that's for the same reasons the Giants would have a hard time replacing him for 2023: Uninspiring free agent QBs, not (apparently) a deep QB draft class.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 12/15/2022 8:59 pm
In comment 15948583 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15948528 christian said:


Quote:


Least bad option is who you take home from the bar logic, not who you marry.

All of those arguments above are choices out of fear.

If you’re going to sign a guy to a multi-year agreement, you better believe he can be the cornerstone of a championship.


Based on the amount of divorce in this country (including mine) I think you may want to rethink that analogy, Christian. lol


Hey man! Not our fault you married Daniel Jones.
RE: ...  
Payasdaddy : 12/15/2022 9:03 pm
In comment 15948448 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'm not opposed to bringing DJ back on a fair deal. But when we start throwing around some of the coin that might take to bring him back like $35 million a season-which I've seen floated on BBI-...uh, fuck that.
Maybe lock in 2-3 yrs and see if we can add to line and weapons. Should be able to do some of both next yr without big salary constraints
Might leave saquon out in the cold. Unless it’s a one yr deal or a 2 yrs at best. Can’t wrap my head around 3 yrs for him
Realistically go with a mid rd pick/ brightwell and another vet looking for a chance
RE: What does  
christian : 12/15/2022 9:28 pm
In comment 15948575 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.

This is a new fancy term that means Give a player a bonus.
After this last game  
HomerJones45 : 12/15/2022 9:59 pm
Daniel Jones sucks and makes everyone around him look bad. Let him go and move on. This “there is no alternative” is horseshit. I will go out on a limb and say he is going to go begging in FA and will end up taking a contract as a backup.
Purdy  
HomerJones45 : 12/15/2022 10:01 pm
Has more anticipation on throws that Jones. It’s pathetic that we spent the 6th pick in the entire draft on this stiff.
RE: After this last game  
Producer : 12/15/2022 10:02 pm
In comment 15948699 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones sucks and makes everyone around him look bad. Let him go and move on. This “there is no alternative” is horseshit. I will go out on a limb and say he is going to go begging in FA and will end up taking a contract as a backup.


No. I think he'll do a little better than that unless he totally shits the bed the rest of the way. There will be too many openings to settle on a backup job. But it won't be any kind of mega deal. People who think he's getting 35+ are on drugs.
He is the best QB after 50 starts in Giant History  
Chip : 12/15/2022 10:07 pm
super bowl. Better than Tarkenton hall of famer but a different game back then. Better than Eli, Better than Dave Brown, better than Phil Simms, better than Kerry Collins. According to some stats I saw on Twitter.
RE: He is the best QB after 50 starts in Giant History  
Producer : 12/15/2022 10:09 pm
In comment 15948721 Chip said:
Quote:
super bowl. Better than Tarkenton hall of famer but a different game back then. Better than Eli, Better than Dave Brown, better than Phil Simms, better than Kerry Collins. According to some stats I saw on Twitter.


What the hell are you talking about?
guaranteed mediocrity  
islander1 : 12/15/2022 10:09 pm
with a long term Jones contract. PASS.
RE: He is the best QB after 50 starts in Giant History  
Scooter185 : 12/15/2022 10:17 pm
In comment 15948721 Chip said:
Quote:
super bowl. Better than Tarkenton hall of famer but a different game back then. Better than Eli, Better than Dave Brown, better than Phil Simms, better than Kerry Collins. According to some stats I saw on Twitter.


Compare him to the other QBs playing now, not to the ones in the past
RE: RE: He is the best QB after 50 starts in Giant History  
rsjem1979 : 12/15/2022 10:22 pm
In comment 15948726 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15948721 Chip said:


Quote:


super bowl. Better than Tarkenton hall of famer but a different game back then. Better than Eli, Better than Dave Brown, better than Phil Simms, better than Kerry Collins. According to some stats I saw on Twitter.



What the hell are you talking about?


That stupid graphic and column the Giants put out as part of this week’s plan to prepare everybody for the stupid thing they’re about to do.
A better option would be  
GMen72 : 12/15/2022 10:29 pm
to start Taylor, possibly tank, and draft Williams. Signing DJ to a 1 year, $10-15 million deal is fine...a multiyear, high-dollar deal would be stupid, and probably get Schoen fired in a couple years.
RE: RE: RE: He is the best QB after 50 starts in Giant History  
Producer : 12/15/2022 10:30 pm
In comment 15948752 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15948726 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15948721 Chip said:


Quote:


super bowl. Better than Tarkenton hall of famer but a different game back then. Better than Eli, Better than Dave Brown, better than Phil Simms, better than Kerry Collins. According to some stats I saw on Twitter.



What the hell are you talking about?



That stupid graphic and column the Giants put out as part of this week’s plan to prepare everybody for the stupid thing they’re about to do.


I haven't seen this.
The way I see it ...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/15/2022 10:33 pm
... Is that the giants are far enough away from a contending roster, and Daniel Jones has not made enough of an impression, that they may make a cash flow decision.

Won’t start another thread  
Sean : 12/15/2022 10:50 pm
But, the NFL QB tiers were revisited in The Athletic today. Jones is in tier #4 and ranked 30th in the league. Here is what a NFL defensive coach said:

Quote:
“Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka are doing a good job of protecting him,” a defensive coach said. “I think he can cut it loose a little bit more, but they are not letting him and when they have won, they have done it with Pete Carroll-type model: play really good defense, keep the game close and try to win it in the fourth. You see some things from Jones, but obviously there is something where they don’t trust him enough.”

Link - ( New Window )
RE: A better option would be  
eric2425ny : 12/15/2022 10:52 pm
In comment 15948766 GMen72 said:
Quote:
to start Taylor, possibly tank, and draft Williams. Signing DJ to a 1 year, $10-15 million deal is fine...a multiyear, high-dollar deal would be stupid, and probably get Schoen fired in a couple years.


Why would DJ sign a one year deal for 10-15 million? Look at my post from earlier in the thread with the starting NFL QB’s right now. He’s probably in the top half of league QB’s when you consider age, his rushing ability, and how well he’s played with the worst WR group in the league.
RE: RE: A better option would be  
GMen72 : 12/15/2022 11:09 pm
In comment 15948805 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15948766 GMen72 said:


Quote:


to start Taylor, possibly tank, and draft Williams. Signing DJ to a 1 year, $10-15 million deal is fine...a multiyear, high-dollar deal would be stupid, and probably get Schoen fired in a couple years.



Why would DJ sign a one year deal for 10-15 million? Look at my post from earlier in the thread with the starting NFL QB’s right now. He’s probably in the top half of league QB’s when you consider age, his rushing ability, and how well he’s played with the worst WR group in the league.


He's thrown 33 TDs in 3 years? In what world is that top half? You can spin bad WRs, and the such, but stats matter. There's not a GM, in the league, that is going to be able to sell signing DJ to a longterm deal. The market for him isn't going to be what some of you think it is. Look at this thread...it won't even be a good sell to Giants fans, nor should it.

Even if there is a market...if another team wants to waste money, let them. Move on, draft a rookie, sign a FA, play Taylor, tank for Williams, but don't say there aren't options to replace an average QB.
RE: RE: RE: …  
Johnny5 : 12/15/2022 11:11 pm
In comment 15948632 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15948583 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 15948528 christian said:


Quote:


Least bad option is who you take home from the bar logic, not who you marry.

All of those arguments above are choices out of fear.

If you’re going to sign a guy to a multi-year agreement, you better believe he can be the cornerstone of a championship.


Based on the amount of divorce in this country (including mine) I think you may want to rethink that analogy, Christian. lol



Hey man! Not our fault you married Daniel Jones.

lol
Let Barkley walk  
kelly : 12/15/2022 11:24 pm
Jones only if not over 15 million per year.

Spend the money to upgrade the roster and then get your long term QB.
Sign both  
uconngiant : 12:09 am
Barkley should get tagged

Jones three years at most for $75 million for $25 million a year. That is not a bad contract if you see others

Those who hate Jones who is your great quarterback? Not one in this draft excites me. Now Williams and Drake are two I like a lot but they are not eligible
RE: Sign both  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:27 am
In comment 15948870 uconngiant said:
Quote:
Barkley should get tagged

Jones three years at most for $75 million for $25 million a year. That is not a bad contract if you see others

Those who hate Jones who is your great quarterback? Not one in this draft excites me. Now Williams and Drake are two I like a lot but they are not eligible

First of all, your contract suggestion would require a pretty significant break from the market trends in such a way that it makes no sense that DJ would sign it unless there was absolutely no market for him in free agency.

Secondly, why should "great" be the burden for replacement when "barely adequate and due for a massive raise if kept" is all they'd have to be better than?
This fact might mean squat about Daniel Jones.  
Maijay : 5:06 am
In my FF PPR league DJ is as of week 14 the thirteenth rated QB in points. He's ahead of Brady, Carr, Murray, Rodgers, Marriott, Garappolo, Wilson just to name a few. You can analyze and or dismiss this information any way you want but I was surprised he was rated that high.
I would not break the bank for him but DJ is viable candidate to be given a fair contract. He might not be the answer but I believe he could be a placeholder until we get the newer younger QB of the future.
RE: If the Giants don't sign Jones we will be looking at a paraded of  
Blueworm : 6:00 am
In comment 15948521 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
qb's like Ryan, Flacco, Wilson, and rookie qb's who just are good college qb's but have no business in the NFL! I have been down that road with the Giants before, I for one do not want to do it again for the next 10 years!


So you want to stick with one guy who is about the same and won't be any different.
RE: I think some of you guys need to watch some other teams play  
mfjmfj : 6:05 am
In comment 15948491 eric2425ny said:
[quote] Jones (this year) is not a bad QB. Outside of Allen/Mahomes/Herbert/Burrow who is so much better than Jones? Remember, his receivers are horrendous. No Ja’Marr Chase/Justin Jefferson types on this squad.

Baltimore - Jackson (wants big $$, injured late season each of the last two years, style of play will likely lead to short career)

THIS! Very easy to find 5, maybe 10 QBs better than DJ. Even easier to find 15-20 that are worse. Those who don't see this aren't watching football. Every point listed by the OP is correct. The only question should be how long and how much. We might not want to pay him what the market says he is worth, and I am fine with that, since I don't think you can expect to win with an overpaid QB. If you pay a really good QB like he is great, then you are in trouble. The good news is that only our coaches can fully evaluate his play so we are positioned to make the best decision.

RE: A better option would be  
Toth029 : 8:54 am
In comment 15948766 GMen72 said:
Quote:
to start Taylor, possibly tank, and draft Williams. Signing DJ to a 1 year, $10-15 million deal is fine...a multiyear, high-dollar deal would be stupid, and probably get Schoen fired in a couple years.


I'd skip 2023 if they trotted out Taylor to start and expect to win games.

Oh you said tank.

Do you really expect Schoen and Daboll to be that ignorant?
Kafka and Wink  
giantBCP : 8:57 am
didn’t come here to tank seasons.
Joe Schoen isn’t staking his career as a GM  
Dave in PA : 8:58 am
on Dave Gettleman’s leftovers
RE: Joe Schoen isn’t staking his career as a GM  
Toth029 : 9:03 am
In comment 15948962 Dave in PA said:
Quote:
on Dave Gettleman’s leftovers


Better trade or cut loose Love, McKinney, Adoree, Leo, Dex, etc.

They evaluate them individually.
81GD  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:06 am
Thanks for the summary.

I think Dallas went through something like this a couple years back. They franchised Dak. I believe you even heard something about Jerry looking to trade for a QB.

Dak had better "numbers" than Jones he also had a far better offensive roster and one of the better OL's in the league. I can understand why Dallas tagged him.

The other side of it is finding a better solution which rarely cooperates.

So you maybe over pay a bit. Or don't depending on how you view your existing QB versus the roster against what you are able to get elsewhere (draft/FA) with the associated costs on each side and how that changes it imv.

Big decision for JS. Known entity versus draft. Good to be in the big seat.



RE: RE: I think some of you guys need to watch some other teams play  
rsjem1979 : 9:18 am
In comment 15948890 mfjmfj said:
Quote:


THIS! Very easy to find 5, maybe 10 QBs better than DJ. Even easier to find 15-20 that are worse. Those who don't see this aren't watching football.


Perhaps you should identify those 15-20 so we know what kind of brilliant football mind we're dealing with.
Stopped reading after -No real options for Giants  
JonC : 9:29 am
loser mentality.
At a minimum - Jones and agent will want protection financially  
Bob in Newburgh : 9:45 am
from a career wrecking injury.

So, a 1 year easy to walk away from deal is not going to happen. And with this draft class, there will be a mult-year commitment market for his services.
RE: ...  
Red Right Hand : 10:17 am
In comment 15948448 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'm not opposed to bringing DJ back on a fair deal. But when we start throwing around some of the coin that might take to bring him back like $35 million a season-which I've seen floated on BBI-...uh, fuck that.
So I guess we get to look forward to 4-5 more years of listening to you
and your ilk pissing and moaning about Jones, great.
RE: RE: What a dumb argument  
Red Right Hand : 10:21 am
In comment 15948473 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15948454 Sean said:


Quote:


.



Literally the worst argument.

If the team is going to extend Jones, I want the argument to be: We have conviction he's going to deliver a championship to NYG. That's it.
You want a lot of things. What you're going to get is a big fat plate of Daniel Jones.
 
christian : 10:24 am
In comment 15949066 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
Literally the worst argument.

If the team is going to extend Jones, I want the argument to be: We have conviction he's going to deliver a championship to NYG. That's it.

You want a lot of things. What you're going to get is a big fat plate of Daniel Jones.


So you believe Daniel Jones is a championship-level QB?
RE: RE: ...  
rsjem1979 : 10:33 am
In comment 15949057 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15948448 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I'm not opposed to bringing DJ back on a fair deal. But when we start throwing around some of the coin that might take to bring him back like $35 million a season-which I've seen floated on BBI-...uh, fuck that.

So I guess we get to look forward to 4-5 more years of listening to you
and your ilk pissing and moaning about Jones, great.


Wow, way to stick it to all of us who want the Giants to strive for something more than mediocrity. Very bold.
RE: Stopped reading after -No real options for Giants  
bw in dc : 10:37 am
In comment 15948996 JonC said:
Quote:
loser mentality.


Exactly.

In their maiden voyage, Schoen and Daboll have been able to piece together this team - especially the offense - and get them into the playoff mix.

If that is a sign of things to come, that duo should be able to find effective QB options to replace Jones.
is there no one in the draft?  
GMAN4LIFE : 10:42 am
Seems to me - Jones was a big part of getting us into playoff mix  
Bob in Newburgh : 10:53 am
You cannot have it both ways.
RE: Seems to me - Jones was a big part of getting us into playoff mix  
BigBlueShock : 10:59 am
In comment 15949123 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
You cannot have it both ways.

They are averaging 19 points per game. They are a bottom tier offensive team. What exactly are we giving him credit for being a “big part of”? I’m not sure saying that is the positive that you think it is
RE: Seems to me - Jones was a big part of getting us into playoff mix  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:00 am
In comment 15949123 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
You cannot have it both ways.


I agree. The bigger story of this team has been the D imv. The O great value has been possessing the ball with a solid play count/TOP. Jones has played a big part here.

In BD's 8 seasons leading a offense he has five scoring less than 20. This one breaks at 20.5.

If they can a upgrade I think they will go for that. Just make sure you find a Diggs type impact guy to bring along (with some other complimentary pieces) and hit the IOL as in troubled times the ground game inside helps navigate tough waters.
options! we don't need no stinkin' options  
Colin@gbn : 11:26 am
Gotta love the BBI. Guys have been bitching and moaning for almost a decade now about the lousy state of the Giants and here we are set to play our most meaningful game in December in years and all anyone seems to want to talk about is how quickly we can get rid of the players who got us to this point!

I think people have misunderstood to some degree the concept of 'not having any options.' Of course there are options. The question is are they good options. And that's the problem. There really aren't any good options. They can always draft a QB, but almost assuredly means having to trade up into the top ten and that's going to be at the likely cost of 1st and 2nd rounds picks in each of the next couple of drafts at least. Of course, if the guy you get is in the Mahomes, allen category you won't care down the road. Unfortunately the odds of getting a Mahomes, allen aren't necessarily that great. Fact is over the past decade or so about 1/3 of QBs selected in the top ten would likely be considered upgrades over Jones. At the same time over half have been busts. So maybe you get catch lightning in a bottle, but if you don't you are back to scrambling around for years with the Danny Kanells and Jesse Palmers of the world.

Meanwhile, with Jones the Giants have to know at least what they are getting, i.e. he's at least good enough to have them competing for a playoff spot with a less than perfect supporting cast. That's his floor. And I don't think anybody really knows what his ceiling is and you are never really going to know that until you put him in an offense with functional parts.

Which I guess is a long winded way of saying I am wondering if the simplest solution with Jones this year would be to franchise him and break what's left of the bank doing whatever you can to get him some quality receivers.
The Giants have been getting trounced by two divisional rivals  
cosmicj : 11:42 am
Starting high performing QBs taken in the 2nd and 4th rounds.

The argument about only getting good QBs in the top 10 leaves me rubbing my eyes in disbelief.

And what about the fact that Brissett had been putting up stats very comparable to Jones this season?
RE: Seems to me - Jones was a big part of getting us into playoff mix  
bw in dc : 11:49 am
In comment 15949123 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
You cannot have it both ways.


I would edit your comments by removing the adjective "big".

Jones has played fairly well and has played his part in the team being in the playoff mix. But the numbers seem pretty clear this year: as SB goes, so goes NYG.
RE: The Giants have been getting trounced by two divisional rivals  
Scooter185 : 12:07 pm
In comment 15949201 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Starting high performing QBs taken in the 2nd and 4th rounds.

The argument about only getting good QBs in the top 10 leaves me rubbing my eyes in disbelief.

And what about the fact that Brissett had been putting up stats very comparable to Jones this season?


Giants fans: we need a better pick to get a good QB so we shouldn't draft one

Also Giants fans: QBs bust all the time so we shouldn't draft one
RE: The Giants have been getting trounced by two divisional rivals  
HomerJones45 : 12:11 pm
In comment 15949201 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Starting high performing QBs taken in the 2nd and 4th rounds.

The argument about only getting good QBs in the top 10 leaves me rubbing my eyes in disbelief.

And what about the fact that Brissett had been putting up stats very comparable to Jones this season?
Unbelievable, as if they consider Jones an actual good alternative. As Colin said, there are always options, and we will never get better if, like Jones, we won't throw the ball. We certainly know the complete mediocrity of Daniel Jones. If some other team is as delusional about him as Gettleman was, then God Bless and go.
RE: The Giants have been getting trounced by two divisional rivals  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:14 pm
In comment 15949201 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Starting high performing QBs taken in the 2nd and 4th rounds.

The argument about only getting good QBs in the top 10 leaves me rubbing my eyes in disbelief.

And what about the fact that Brissett had been putting up stats very comparable to Jones this season?


I have no issue with this. Just bring along the other parts. In Daks case he started with probably HOF's (2 OL/1 TE) when he was drafted. With some really other good OL along for the ride including a pro bowl center.

Philly not quite the impact on the OL/TE group when Hurts started but really really close.

Sprinkle in a number 1 WR and two other quality ones and I'm in.
RE: RE: The Giants have been getting trounced by two divisional rivals  
Colin@gbn : 12:32 pm
In comment 15949254 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15949201 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Starting high performing QBs taken in the 2nd and 4th rounds.

The argument about only getting good QBs in the top 10 leaves me rubbing my eyes in disbelief.

And what about the fact that Brissett had been putting up stats very comparable to Jones this season?



I have no issue with this. Just bring along the other parts. In Daks case he started with probably HOF's (2 OL/1 TE) when he was drafted. With some really other good OL along for the ride including a pro bowl center.

Philly not quite the impact on the OL/TE group when Hurts started but really really close.

Sprinkle in a number 1 WR and two other quality ones and I'm in.


Again, nobody is saying QBs can't be found in all rounds. They can; its just the odds aren't great. Since 2010 18 QBs have been taken in the 4th round. Prescott is one, Cousins was another; the other 16 are out of the league. In the same period, 13 QBs were taken in the 3rd round. Brissett, Davis Mills and Colt McCoy are the only three who made an impact. There were also 13 QBs taken in the 2nd round, but only Hurts, Derek Carr and Garoppolo would be an upgrade to Jones. That's less than 25%. If you like those odds I am having a poker party tomorrow and I'd like you to come over!

Here;s how you find a QB in the NFL. If you really, really need one you try and get up into the top ten. If you see a guy you like after that you might take him as a developmental type to see if he works out. In fact, not one of those guys mentioned as later round picks was taken by a team that really needed a QB. They were just the guys that ultimately did work out.
Jones is gone unless the Giants tag him.  
Ron Johnson : 12:36 pm
I think the Giants will make a modest offer of 2 years duration. Jones won't sign it not so much for the money but the lack of commitment. IMO it's the tag or gone.

Big factors are next year's schedule and the lack of improvement of the offensive line, which won't be much different next year. In addition to our division We get the AFC East and the NFC West. It'll be one of the toughest schedules in the league.

Regarding the OL, Schoen said one of his first tasks was to improve the offensive line to the point where they could keep Jones upright. Not great results on that. He added Neal, Glowinski and Feliciano. They might be able to upgrade Feliciano but the other two are going to play a lot. For whoever the QB it could be a no win situation.

RE: After this last game  
kickoff : 1:37 pm
In comment 15948699 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones sucks and makes everyone around him look bad. Let him go and move on. This “there is no alternative” is horseshit. I will go out on a limb and say he is going to go begging in FA and will end up taking a contract as a backup.

Better read Brian Baldinger's analyses on the Eagle game. Basically says DJ never had a chance.
Do the Giants need to really find a better QB  
Matt M. : 1:47 pm
or simply find a similar QB who should perform as good or slightly better with more talent added, but cost a lot less?

I pose it this way because, even with improved offensive talent, I don't see Jones as ever elevating to the top 10. Thus, I think $25M, $30M, $35M are grossly overpaying for him. But, if we can get a similar QB (even if a little worse) for a cost of < $10M, we can rely on this staff to get the most out of the guy with some more talent.

I do think this staff would be able to produce a good QB in Jones with the better WR and 1-2 OL. However, I just think it is unwise to spend $30M+ to find out if this is true or how good he can be.
RE: RE: Seems to me - Jones was a big part of getting us into playoff mix  
Producer : 1:51 pm
In comment 15949131 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15949123 Bob in Newburgh said:


Quote:


You cannot have it both ways.


They are averaging 19 points per game. They are a bottom tier offensive team. What exactly are we giving him credit for being a “big part of”? I’m not sure saying that is the positive that you think it is



Hmmm.. You're starting to sound like me.
...  
christian : 1:58 pm
Fewer than 30% of the presumptive starters in the NFL were top 10 picks by their current team.

The notion you have to use a top 10 pick in the draft to improve on Daniel Jones is the biggest joke of the year.

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson
Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen*
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow*
Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson
Denver Broncos - Russell Wilson
Houston Texans - Davis Mills
Indianapolis Colts - Matt Ryan
Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence*
Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes*
Las Vegas Raiders - Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert*
Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa*
New England Patriots - Mac Jones
New York Jets - Mike White (Wilson)*
Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenny Pickett (Trubiksy)
Tennessee Titans - Ryan Tannehill
Atlanta Falcons - Desmond Ridder (Maariota)
Arizona Cardinals - Colt McCoy (Murray)*
Carolina Panthers - Sam Darnold (who knows)
Chicago Bears - Justin Fields
Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott
Detroit Lions - Jared Goff
Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers
Los Angeles Rams - Baker Mayfield (Stafford)
Minnesota Vikings - Kirk Cousins
New Orleans Saints - Andy Dalton (Winston)
New York Giants - Daniel Jones*
Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts
San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy (Lance)*
Seattle Seahawks - Geno Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady
Washington Commanders - Taylor Heinicke (Wentz)
RE: RE: RE: Seems to me - Jones was a big part of getting us into playoff mix  
Walker Gillette : 2:38 pm
In comment 15949382 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15949131 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15949123 Bob in Newburgh said:


Quote:


You cannot have it both ways.


They are averaging 19 points per game. They are a bottom tier offensive team. What exactly are we giving him credit for being a “big part of”? I’m not sure saying that is the positive that you think it is




Hmmm.. You're starting to sound like me.

Producer, it's the Holidays you shouldn't say stuff like that to anyone, let alone someone you've never met!;)
RE: options! we don't need no stinkin' options  
NoGainDayne : 2:41 pm
In comment 15949175 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Gotta love the BBI. Guys have been bitching and moaning for almost a decade now about the lousy state of the Giants and here we are set to play our most meaningful game in December in years and all anyone seems to want to talk about is how quickly we can get rid of the players who got us to this point!

I think people have misunderstood to some degree the concept of 'not having any options.' Of course there are options. The question is are they good options. And that's the problem. There really aren't any good options. They can always draft a QB, but almost assuredly means having to trade up into the top ten and that's going to be at the likely cost of 1st and 2nd rounds picks in each of the next couple of drafts at least. Of course, if the guy you get is in the Mahomes, allen category you won't care down the road. Unfortunately the odds of getting a Mahomes, allen aren't necessarily that great. Fact is over the past decade or so about 1/3 of QBs selected in the top ten would likely be considered upgrades over Jones. At the same time over half have been busts. So maybe you get catch lightning in a bottle, but if you don't you are back to scrambling around for years with the Danny Kanells and Jesse Palmers of the world.

Meanwhile, with Jones the Giants have to know at least what they are getting, i.e. he's at least good enough to have them competing for a playoff spot with a less than perfect supporting cast. That's his floor. And I don't think anybody really knows what his ceiling is and you are never really going to know that until you put him in an offense with functional parts.

Which I guess is a long winded way of saying I am wondering if the simplest solution with Jones this year would be to franchise him and break what's left of the bank doing whatever you can to get him some quality receivers.
In that sense


You could make this point without the condescending "Gotta love BBI." You'd think you'd make a better case if you were going to talk down to a group of people. Here are the big holes in your logic:

1) Nobody is saying "get rid" of Jones, you mischaracterize the situation when you say get rid of a free agent. He's not under contract. In fact the problem comes in when you talk about spending $30M on a guy...

2) Piloting the 23rd YPG offense (with the 4th ranked RB in yards) and the 20th PPG offense shouldn't even bring the franchise tag for a QB in the conversation. Let alone chastising those that want to "get rid" of him glossing over the real point which is that they don't want to throw money at him which he doesn't deserve. You know, when you have a salary cap and a bunch of holes? (like the WORST WRs ever)

3) The fact that the pitch on this was that it was the "simplest" thing to do shows how far into the DJ excuse bag you have to dig. The simple solution is not how billion dollar organizations should be solving complex resource efficiency problems. "Sorry we spilled the oil and killed all those animals, you understand it was just simpler for us to stay on our original route, right?"

I've never witnessed anything like this franchise tag discussion. Any examples of a QB leading a below average offense franchised? Add in the fact that this is probably his best year and that makes it crazier. Kirk Cousins is the closest modern example and the first franchise year 2015 his offenses were coming off 10th PPG and 17th YPG. 2016, 12th PPG and 3rd YPG. For those of us mathing at home that is combined rankings for DJ of 43 (YPG + PPG) vs. Cousins at 27 (+16) and 15 (+28!!) In 2015 the great Jordan Reed was his leading receiver at 952 yards and Pierre Garcon had 1041 in 2016. Slayton has 608 in 12 games (only 8 starts) a 16 game pace puts him at 811 so especially considering he didn't start 4 of those games there isn't a tremendous gap there. It is besides the point though, just to eat into the excuse cakes people love to bake up around here.

The premise on its face is ridiculous. You can't franchise someone because they could have done better with better talent. They have to achieve. You've got it all wrong, you and the Giants should be able to make a good case for a franchise tag not this weird you should be grateful we aren't worse and shut up and be thankful for your 23rd ranked offense tone.
RE: ...  
Walker Gillette : 2:52 pm
In comment 15949389 christian said:
Quote:
Fewer than 30% of the presumptive starters in the NFL were top 10 picks by their current team.

The notion you have to use a top 10 pick in the draft to improve on Daniel Jones is the biggest joke of the year.

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson
Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen*
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow*
Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson
Denver Broncos - Russell Wilson
Houston Texans - Davis Mills
Indianapolis Colts - Matt Ryan
Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence*
Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes*
Las Vegas Raiders - Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert*
Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa*
New England Patriots - Mac Jones
New York Jets - Mike White (Wilson)*
Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenny Pickett (Trubiksy)
Tennessee Titans - Ryan Tannehill
Atlanta Falcons - Desmond Ridder (Maariota)
Arizona Cardinals - Colt McCoy (Murray)*
Carolina Panthers - Sam Darnold (who knows)
Chicago Bears - Justin Fields
Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott
Detroit Lions - Jared Goff
Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers
Los Angeles Rams - Baker Mayfield (Stafford)
Minnesota Vikings - Kirk Cousins
New Orleans Saints - Andy Dalton (Winston)
New York Giants - Daniel Jones*
Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts
San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy (Lance)*
Seattle Seahawks - Geno Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady
Washington Commanders - Taylor Heinicke (Wentz)


You missed a bunch of guys on that list who were top 10 picks(Wentz, Winston Ryan, Stafford, etc a few were the 11th or 12th pick and out of the guys who weren't picked in the top 12, how many do you really want? Many are the guys that people point to qith derision as a comp for Jones right now.
...  
christian : 3:22 pm
Quote:
Fewer than 30% of the presumptive starters in the NFL were top 10 picks by their current team.
RE: options! we don't need no stinkin' options  
chick310 : 8:54 pm
In comment 15949175 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Gotta love the BBI. Guys have been bitching and moaning for almost a decade now about the lousy state of the Giants and here we are set to play our most meaningful game in December in years and all anyone seems to want to talk about is how quickly we can get rid of the players who got us to this point!

I think people have misunderstood to some degree the concept of 'not having any options.' Of course there are options. The question is are they good options. And that's the problem. There really aren't any good options. They can always draft a QB, but almost assuredly means having to trade up into the top ten and that's going to be at the likely cost of 1st and 2nd rounds picks in each of the next couple of drafts at least. Of course, if the guy you get is in the Mahomes, allen category you won't care down the road. Unfortunately the odds of getting a Mahomes, allen aren't necessarily that great. Fact is over the past decade or so about 1/3 of QBs selected in the top ten would likely be considered upgrades over Jones. At the same time over half have been busts. So maybe you get catch lightning in a bottle, but if you don't you are back to scrambling around for years with the Danny Kanells and Jesse Palmers of the world.

Meanwhile, with Jones the Giants have to know at least what they are getting, i.e. he's at least good enough to have them competing for a playoff spot with a less than perfect supporting cast. That's his floor. And I don't think anybody really knows what his ceiling is and you are never really going to know that until you put him in an offense with functional parts.

Which I guess is a long winded way of saying I am wondering if the simplest solution with Jones this year would be to franchise him and break what's left of the bank doing whatever you can to get him some quality receivers.
In that sense


Great idea. Let’s be happy where we are and become complacent because it’s too risky to try and get better at QB. We have played 4 games in our own division and don’t even have a win yet, but we should be satisfied as to the level the team has reached

So the plan should be to giveJones a big raise next year which allows less for everybody else but yet somehow break the bank on adding WRs just for him. Sounds like a Super Bowl strategy alright.

Gotta’ love the GBN.

