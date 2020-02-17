Circling back....DJ vs Jimmy G

Is a young kid who is still in his infancy stage of his career. What's true now is he's set in an incredible spot. Jalen Hurts is also in a spot similarly. Hurts has great receivers, backs and a top OL, as well as a very good defense. These won't be workable when they have to pay the man big money.
Agree on both counts. Lot of playoff teams emerge with this combo. Then that team can't quite perform to what it normally does against better competition and your QB may now find things a bit more difficult.
Bullshit. What you guys forget is that these teams get themselves in this position by being astute judges of talent. They lose player every year and find more players. You all said the Dallas offense would collapse because they were paying Dak, and they look pretty damn good because they continue to find players like Pollard and Lamb to take the place of guys ageing out or leaving.
Bullshit. What you guys forget is that these teams get themselves in this position by being astute judges of talent. They lose player every year and find more players. You all said the Dallas offense would collapse because they were paying Dak, and they look pretty damn good because they continue to find players like Pollard and Lamb to take the place of guys ageing out or leaving.
I agree about the drafting part. Hopefully this is where the Giants make the biggest improvement next time they have a good quality team. Then we won't have to go through another decade like we have.
with the last pick of the 7th round starting over Jimmy G and some people want Jimmy G to replace Jones? If he can't perform well with Deebo Samuel, Kittle, McCaffrey, and Aiyuk how the hell would he do with the Giants lack of weapons?
Does not have an NFL arm. Smart, knows the offense well for a rookie. Good under pressure. But he doesn’t have the power to make hard throws in this league. He should have been picked at least twice last night. He will be figured out soon. I think he’s a nice 7th round pick and a back up in this league.
them as about a push with the caveat that I only see him play a couple of times a year. I view them as about equal with DJ's biggest advantage being youth. They both have injury histories, but if DJ finishes the season healthy that would also be a big plus in his favor.
I actually think that because of age and injuries you should be able to get Jimmy G for half the price of DJ. I would take that all day, unless Daboll is convinced DJ is the QB of the future.
Jimmy G is not likely to be a difference maker on a team void of talent. He’s a hard no for me.
he was effective for them, and has been when he isn’t hurt. A 7th rounder has been effective for them too. Why does what he did 5 season ago relevant to us wanting to him to be our QB in 2023?
He’s older and hurt more now. His upside is capped and we don’t know how he’d play on a team with significant gaps in talent.
Because he did it without the loaded roster, that’s why it matters. I don’t want Jimmy because of the injuries and price, but he’s also not barely average. That 2017 roster was probably just as weak in terms of weapons as the Giants. He’s an above average not great QB. Calling him barely average is incorrect.
if you had a left tackle that graded out around average, but maybe had talents that led you to believe he can be above average and even on his worst day, does the job from a eye test POV, and is well under 30, would you sign that LT to a relatively fair but FA type contract? MEaning it's "high" but fair based on wat average LTs get...
Or would you say no, fuck him lets draft another guy and save money even though I think he can be an above average player when all is said n done.
BE honest.
A fair contract for an average LT with a potential ceiling
I have not said anything about making a play for JimG in 2023. But if someone doesn't like JimG as a possible solution than cite more material things like durability. It's imbecilic to say the guy is "barely average" when you see his win differential (versus the other QB on his team) and, if we dig deeper, his playoff success and regular season stats.
A big part of this debate is the team they play for. You either think being a 49er is a huge help or you don’t. I know what camp I’m in - if JG was a Giant this year we’d have roughly the same record and an argument can be made that it would be worse since he can’t run.
A big part of this debate is the team they play for. You either think being a 49er is a huge help or you don’t. I know what camp I’m in - if JG was a Giant this year we’d have roughly the same record and an argument can be made that it would be worse since he can’t run.
Knowing his history, he would have been out for the year 8 games sooner with the Giants than he was with SF.
until this bit with Purdy, look up the record over six seasons. JG makes them a contender.
Now, he didn't help them finish the Super Bowl, and has had some bad games in big spots. He's also somewhat injury-prone, and those are important factors to consider. But, he's been an integral part of SF success, separate from the overall talent, and their record spotlights it.
he definitely fits well for what they do in SF, no question. But watching the games he leaves a lot to be desired and that brings me back to why this thread was started.
Does Jimmy G give us more than Jones in 2023? I think you can make an argument either way and it likely comes down to money on what my preference is (whichever is lowest since I don’t think either can win with the current state of our offense).
he's accomplished more in the NFL. But, at this point in time it's a price and viability discussion for me. I'd pick JG over DJ in a vacuum, he's the better NFL QB. But, age and injuries are a factor given the overall youth and current construction of NYG. Timelines don't fit, imv.
A big part of this debate is the team they play for. You either think being a 49er is a huge help or you don’t. I know what camp I’m in - if JG was a Giant this year we’d have roughly the same record and an argument can be made that it would be worse since he can’t run.
That’s kinda my point. And this isn’t directed at you, but there’s a lot people give all the credit for wins for jimmy G to the supporting cast, and all the blame of Jones lack of production to his supporting cast. If Jones would conceivably have the same record in SF, and Jimmy would have the same record here - how is Jimmy a bum and Jones isn’t?
The logic doesn’t connect. And if it’s all about supporting cast to these people, why bother paying Jones then?
A big part of this debate is the team they play for. You either think being a 49er is a huge help or you don’t. I know what camp I’m in - if JG was a Giant this year we’d have roughly the same record and an argument can be made that it would be worse since he can’t run.
That’s kinda my point. And this isn’t directed at you, but there’s a lot people give all the credit for wins for jimmy G to the supporting cast, and all the blame of Jones lack of production to his supporting cast. If Jones would conceivably have the same record in SF, and Jimmy would have the same record here - how is Jimmy a bum and Jones isn’t?
The logic doesn’t connect. And if it’s all about supporting cast to these people, why bother paying Jones then?
The problem with your point is where does this quarterback exist in the NFL who’s in a similar situation as Jones, but is producing in a way that Jones doesn’t or is incapable of doing? That person doesn’t exist because there’s no such thing as playing the position “in a vacuum”. Guys need help, even the best quarterbacks. For example Justin Herbert is a highly productive elite talent. Yet, when the Chargers are missing both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Herbert’s numbers are awful.
As for Jimmy G and Jones, we know what Jimmy G would be if everything was perfect around him. He’s a game manager. We have no clue what Daniel Jones could’ve been in a situation that had elite receivers, a high quality offensive line, and a terrific offensive coordinator. How would he have looked with just one of those things? And the sad part is he will have gone through 4 seasons and we never found out.
To realize Jones isn’t the guy. It’s really a cop out when you guys continually bring that up, and will find the slightest thing someone has better than Jones to waive it away.
And just like Jimmy G is a bum, if Herbert’s numbers without Williams and Allen are awful, what are Jones’ numbers? Because even those numbers are better than Jones’. He had one sub 200 yard passing game without them. Put Jones in Herbert’s shoes, do you honestly think he’d do the things Herbert does?
And you still didn’t answer the question: if it’s all about the supporting cast why bother paying Jones?
You guys realize that JG has been to 2 NFC champ games and 2 SBs, righ
And just like Jimmy G is a bum, if Herbert’s numbers without Williams and Allen are awful, what are Jones’ numbers? Because even those numbers are better than Jones’. He had one sub 200 yard passing game without them. Put Jones in Herbert’s shoes, do you honestly think he’d do the things Herbert does?
And you still didn’t answer the question: if it’s all about the supporting cast why bother paying Jones?
It's amazing, the constant demand to prove a negative.
"Prove Daniel Jones wouldn't be great if he had better WRs."
It's never, "how do his skills compare to the great QBs in the NFL?"
And you know why? Because then people have to lie about Jones's arm strength by saying he's able to "make all the throws". Well, no he's not, because Justin Herbert makes at least one throw in every game that Daniel Jones couldn't make in the backyard with a Nerf Turbo. They have to lie about his athleticism as if straight line speed is the same as elusiveness.
Daniel Jones is "fine", okay. He's a perfectly serviceable NFL QB in that he can run an offense adequately without too many glaring screwups. I'm sure he works hard and everybody likes him, but I truly don't give a shit about either of those things unless they come with a high ceiling and Jones simply doesn't have it.
There isn't a single thing that Daniel Jones does at an elite level. Not one thing. His adequacy defines him, and all the hard work in the world isn't going to make him elite at anything.
RE: You guys realize that JG has been to 2 NFC champ games and 2 SBs, righ
And just like Jimmy G is a bum, if Herbert’s numbers without Williams and Allen are awful, what are Jones’ numbers? Because even those numbers are better than Jones’. He had one sub 200 yard passing game without them. Put Jones in Herbert’s shoes, do you honestly think he’d do the things Herbert does?
And you still didn’t answer the question: if it’s all about the supporting cast why bother paying Jones?
Justin Herbert, the guy with perhaps the strongest arm in the NFL, averages 5.65 YPA when Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both out of the lineup. That number would be dead last in the NFL if he did that over the entire season. Everyone needs help, even the best quarterbacks. We saw what it took to develop a 2 time Super Bowl winning quarterback in Eli Manning. Has any part of that happened in the past 4 years with the Giants?
The craziest thing is that I’ve never once advocated for re-signing Daniel Jones. I’ve just tried to get people to understand that even your favorite quarterback wouldn’t succeed in a situation like this. You know how I know that? Because literally no one is.
JG with the current cast of characters on the Giants lasts 3-4 games. He will be killed. I’m not arguing skill set around him cause there are some on this board who think Jones is just another guy that his middle of the NFL stats are his peak. This is despite our OL giving up tons of preasures sacks and No wide receivers. Others could say Mahomes couldn’t be any better with group. We’ll time will see.
The craziest thing is that I’ve never once advocated for re-signing Daniel Jones. I’ve just tried to get people to understand that even your favorite quarterback wouldn’t succeed in a situation like this. You know how I know that? Because literally no one is.
We have a winning record this year with a QB less physically gifted and less accomplished than Herbert. So, Herbert couldn't at least do as well?
Your premise presupposes that Jones and Herbet are equal in talent. And that is patently absurd.
Herbert was winning games without his All-Pro LT, without one or both his starting WRs, and with torn cartilage on his ribs.
RE: RE: RE: There doesn’t need to be an identical comparison
The craziest thing is that I’ve never once advocated for re-signing Daniel Jones. I’ve just tried to get people to understand that even your favorite quarterback wouldn’t succeed in a situation like this. You know how I know that? Because literally no one is.
We have a winning record this year with a QB less physically gifted and less accomplished than Herbert. So, Herbert couldn't at least do as well?
Your premise presupposes that Jones and Herbet are equal in talent. And that is patently absurd.
Herbert was winning games without his All-Pro LT, without one or both his starting WRs, and with torn cartilage on his ribs.
And the game that he has looked the best this year was last week with the two receivers back, before that he wan't exactly bathing himself in glory. Giants actually have a better record than the Chargers, so is Jones doing more with less or Hebert doing less with more?
And the game that he has looked the best this year was last week with the two receivers back, before that he wan't exactly bathing himself in glory. Giants actually have a better record than the Chargers, so is Jones doing more with less or Hebert doing less with more?
Nice try.
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
And the game that he has looked the best this year was last week with the two receivers back, before that he wan't exactly bathing himself in glory. Giants actually have a better record than the Chargers, so is Jones doing more with less or Hebert doing less with more?
Nice try.
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
Anything else?
Not to mention that his OL is worse than the Giants. Herbert leads the league in pressures under 2.5 seconds.
We have a winning record this year with a QB less physically gifted and less accomplished than Herbert. So, Herbert couldn't at least do as well?
Your premise presupposes that Jones and Herbet are equal in talent. And that is patently absurd.
Herbert was winning games without his All-Pro LT, without one or both his starting WRs, and with torn cartilage on his ribs.
It’s doesn’t “presuppose” that AT ALL. That’s asinine. My point is that even quarterbacks who’re clearly more talented than Daniel Jones, like Justin Herbert, are rendered non-productive when saddled with bad receivers, a bad o-line, or in the case of Judge/Garrett, a horrendous HC/OC combo. BTW, the Chargers are averaging 18 PPG when Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both out of the lineup. That’s not good.
Some of the quarterbacks who’re said to be better than Daniel Jones, like Jimmy G, have had the great blessing of never being saddled with that. These accomplishments you’re referring to don’t happen in a vacuum. They happen with a more talented roster than the Giants have fielded the past 3+ seasons.
We have a winning record this year with a QB less physically gifted and less accomplished than Herbert. So, Herbert couldn't at least do as well?
Your premise presupposes that Jones and Herbet are equal in talent. And that is patently absurd.
Herbert was winning games without his All-Pro LT, without one or both his starting WRs, and with torn cartilage on his ribs.
It’s doesn’t “presuppose” that AT ALL. That’s asinine. My point is that even quarterbacks who’re clearly more talented than Daniel Jones, like Justin Herbert, are rendered non-productive when saddled with bad receivers, a bad o-line, or in the case of Judge/Garrett, a horrendous HC/OC combo. BTW, the Chargers are averaging 18 PPG when Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both out of the lineup. That’s not good.
Do you think if we had Herbert he would be trusted to do more in the passing game than Jones? If so, why?
Herbert is second in the league in passing attempts per game (43) because, again, they can't run the ball. And that number has stayed high even when he's been without Allen or Williams or both. So, he's shouldering the offensive load. Personally, I think the YPA may have been strategic to control the ball (with short passing) because the D has been putrid at stopping team.
By contrast, Jones is near the bottom of the league in attempts per game at 28. He's had a reliable running game for most of the year (including his running, which he should get credit for...)
And the game that he has looked the best this year was last week with the two receivers back, before that he wan't exactly bathing himself in glory. Giants actually have a better record than the Chargers, so is Jones doing more with less or Hebert doing less with more?
Nice try.
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
Anything else?
But the Giants still have a better record and maybe Hebert has vaulted the Chargers all the way to 15th in scoring becaus he has better weapons, Williams and Allen have played in 9 and 6 games and either is vastly superior to what the Giants have. So yes it was a nice try. Do get back to me with your rebuttal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There doesn’t need to be an identical comparison
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
Anything else?
But the Giants still have a better record and maybe Hebert has vaulted the Chargers all the way to 15th in scoring becaus he has better weapons, Williams and Allen have played in 9 and 6 games and either is vastly superior to what the Giants have. So yes it was a nice try. Do get back to me with your rebuttal.
You asked if Jones was doing more with less compared to Herbert. I answered why Herbert is doing more considering his circumstances with no running game and a piss-poor D. And as I said in another post above, just look at how many more attempts per game Herbert has versus Jones. He is shouldering much more of a burden than Jones.
If you really think Jones is doing more with less, and want to declare Jones to be the better QB right now, by all means step out on that ledge...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There doesn’t need to be an identical comparison
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
Anything else?
But the Giants still have a better record and maybe Hebert has vaulted the Chargers all the way to 15th in scoring becaus he has better weapons, Williams and Allen have played in 9 and 6 games and either is vastly superior to what the Giants have. So yes it was a nice try. Do get back to me with your rebuttal.
You asked if Jones was doing more with less compared to Herbert. I answered why Herbert is doing more considering his circumstances with no running game and a piss-poor D. And as I said in another post above, just look at how many more attempts per game Herbert has versus Jones. He is shouldering much more of a burden than Jones.
If you really think Jones is doing more with less, and want to declare Jones to be the better QB right now, by all means step out on that ledge...
But the Giants still have a better record and Jones is working with at the least a comprably bad OL and far, far worse pass catchers. On D the Chargers give up 25.1 pts and 359.9 yards per game, the Giants 23.1 & 365.8;. And no I'm not going to walk into your who's better argument as yes Hebert has very high level arm talent and has won so very much.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There doesn’t need to be an identical comparison
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
Anything else?
But the Giants still have a better record and maybe Hebert has vaulted the Chargers all the way to 15th in scoring becaus he has better weapons, Williams and Allen have played in 9 and 6 games and either is vastly superior to what the Giants have. So yes it was a nice try. Do get back to me with your rebuttal.
You asked if Jones was doing more with less compared to Herbert. I answered why Herbert is doing more considering his circumstances with no running game and a piss-poor D. And as I said in another post above, just look at how many more attempts per game Herbert has versus Jones. He is shouldering much more of a burden than Jones.
If you really think Jones is doing more with less, and want to declare Jones to be the better QB right now, by all means step out on that ledge...
But the Giants still have a better record and Jones is working with at the least a comprably bad OL and far, far worse pass catchers. On D the Chargers give up 25.1 pts and 359.9 yards per game, the Giants 23.1 & 365.8;. And no I'm not going to walk into your who's better argument as yes Hebert has very high level arm talent and has won so very much.
In the 3 years they have been in the NFL together, Hebert is 22-23 and Jones is 16-21-1, not so different and who has had more talent around him? If you want to say jones by all means step out on that ledge....
In the 3 years they have been in the NFL together, Hebert is 22-23 and Jones is 16-21-1, not so different and who has had more talent around him? If you want to say jones by all means step out on that ledge....
Herbert has more talent around him. And I believe Herbert does more with his talent than Jones ever could. Conversely, I think Herbert could do more with the NYG than Jones is...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There doesn’t need to be an identical comparison
In the 3 years they have been in the NFL together, Hebert is 22-23 and Jones is 16-21-1, not so different and who has had more talent around him? If you want to say jones by all means step out on that ledge....
Herbert has more talent around him. And I believe Herbert does more with his talent than Jones ever could. Conversely, I think Herbert could do more with the NYG than Jones is...
You know what BW that may be true, Hebert does have an incredible arm, but in football those playing around you matter a whole lot and Jones has done pretty well with what he's had and even though by your words Hebert is at a level comprable to the bet in the NFL he's under 500 and this year has a worse record than the laughable Daniel Jones, while still playing with a lot more talent around him.
Jones and Herbert are not in the same universe. This is like arguing Darius Slayton is as good as Jamaar Chase. Or Quentin Grimes is as good as Luka Doncic. How is this even a Conversation?
You know what Jerry because I'm not comparing the two perse, Hebert has a tremendous arm and I would like to have him, but again he hasn't exctly blown it up in the win/loss column while palying with a hell of a lot of talent on that offense.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There doesn’t need to be an identical comparison
Herbert has more talent around him. And I believe Herbert does more with his talent than Jones ever could. Conversely, I think Herbert could do more with the NYG than Jones is...
You know what BW that may be true, Hebert does have an incredible arm, but in football those playing around you matter a whole lot and Jones has done pretty well with what he's had and even though by your words Hebert is at a level comprable to the bet in the NFL he's under 500 and this year has a worse record than the laughable Daniel Jones, while still playing with a lot more talent around him.
Herbert has played great for his team. His output has been historical thus far.
And like NYG, the Chargers have been a mess in the front office and with their coaching. Which has impacted their record with Herbert there.
We have people saying Herbert & DJ are in the same stratosphere as QBs? Good Lord. Do we watch the same games?
No my man we're talking about results and those around them and like always on the internet people are rushing in with straw man arguments to try and prove some point that they're stuck on.
No Jones fan has yet to answer the question. If it’s all about supporting cast, why bother to pay Jones and instead throw any schlub back there and build an offense like the 49ers with the money?
Because maybe they know it's not all about the supporting cast, you need a guy with talent, but the supporting cast does mean something, especially when that supporting cast has been an extreme detriment to the team, the QB and themselves.
We have people saying Herbert & DJ are in the same stratosphere as QBs? Good Lord. Do we watch the same games?
No my man we're talking about results and those around them and like always on the internet people are rushing in with straw man arguments to try and prove some point that they're stuck on.
No Jones fan has yet to answer the question. If it’s all about supporting cast, why bother to pay Jones and instead throw any schlub back there and build an offense like the 49ers with the money?
Because maybe they know it's not all about the supporting cast, you need a guy with talent, but the supporting cast does mean something, especially when that supporting cast has been an extreme detriment to the team, the QB and themselves.
Actually the supporting cast and coaching means more than something, it means a lot, let me correct myself before I get jumped all over and we have a semantics battle as well.
What's more important is finding the right QB to integrate and lead that cast.
Because despite what many may think, just because there is more talent around doesn't mean any QB can be effective with it...
Certainly not BW. The argumnet here is two fold with many. You've got plenty of posters here who think the supporting cast is near irrelevant and then there's the Jones has it vs the Jones doesn't have it crowds. I think he has it and the supporting cast has been a real detriment to him. You guys don't think he has it and sometimes gloss right over the supporting cast depending on the poster. I posted at first about how the supporting cast has affected Hebert this year and how whe looked much better with his two very talented receivers back.
or is San Fran so solid?
or is San Fran so solid?
San Fran is solid. Which allows them to ride with Purdy for less than a million per year, for the next 2-3 years
or is San Fran so solid?
And this is why paying Jones $25M per year makes no sense.
Jimmy G was 6-2 as a starter on the 17 and 18 49ers who went a combined 10-22.
NO doubt in my mind DJ wins that game last night if he plays for San Fran. Even without Deebo, that is a premium offense.
or is San Fran so solid?
I would wait to see what Purdy can do when the opposing defenses have game film on him
Agree on both counts. Lot of playoff teams emerge with this combo. Then that team can't quite perform to what it normally does against better competition and your QB may now find things a bit more difficult.
Is a young kid who is still in his infancy stage of his career. What's true now is he's set in an incredible spot. Jalen Hurts is also in a spot similarly. Hurts has great receivers, backs and a top OL, as well as a very good defense. These won't be workable when they have to pay the man big money.
Bullshit. What you guys forget is that these teams get themselves in this position by being astute judges of talent. They lose player every year and find more players. You all said the Dallas offense would collapse because they were paying Dak, and they look pretty damn good because they continue to find players like Pollard and Lamb to take the place of guys ageing out or leaving.
I agree about the drafting part. Hopefully this is where the Giants make the biggest improvement next time they have a good quality team. Then we won't have to go through another decade like we have.
Again, I’d love to see what Jones would look like with talent like the 49ers have surrounding him.
Again, I’d love to see what Jones would look like with talent like the 49ers have surrounding him.
If he's willing to play for Purdy's 2023 cap hit of $889,252 let's go for it.
Is a barely average QB on a very good team. Not to mention he gets hurt a lot. No thanks.
Jimmy G was 6-2 as a starter on the 17 and 18 49ers who went a combined 10-22.
An example of my point how he has problems staying healthy. Plus his tendency to blow up in big moments costs the Niners a super bowl appearance last year, and a super bowl n 2019.
Is a barely average QB on a very good team. Not to mention he gets hurt a lot. No thanks.
Jimmy G was 6-2 as a starter on the 17 and 18 49ers who went a combined 10-22.
I believe this is right (or close), but with JimG as a starter, Shanahan's record is 38-18. Without JimG as the starter, the record is 9-28.
That is not the work of a QB who is "barely average".
He’s older and hurt more now. His upside is capped and we don’t know how he’d play on a team with significant gaps in talent.
I agree JimG's injuries are concerning. But that's not the point.
I don't care who the back-ups are. That's why they are back-ups. When he's been available, the 49ers are +29 in wins over Shanahan's nearly six full years as a HC. JimG has been there for 5.5 years.
In other words, JimG is basically 5+ in WAR. I would guess most elite QBs fall in the range of 7-9 in WAR. So, that alone make JimG more than "barely average".
Lets draft 2-QBs like the Washington Redskins did back in the day anded up with Cousins...or go after a prospect on a practice squad.
Time to develop on team for starters and backups. This is going to be another year of building.
I actually think that because of age and injuries you should be able to get Jimmy G for half the price of DJ. I would take that all day, unless Daboll is convinced DJ is the QB of the future.
Jimmy G is not likely to be a difference maker on a team void of talent. He’s a hard no for me.
2). Discourage teams from paying big bucks for most any QB.
Good system + Good Team = QB less important
And really hard to have a good team with a full contract QB.
He’s older and hurt more now. His upside is capped and we don’t know how he’d play on a team with significant gaps in talent.
Because he did it without the loaded roster, that’s why it matters. I don’t want Jimmy because of the injuries and price, but he’s also not barely average. That 2017 roster was probably just as weak in terms of weapons as the Giants. He’s an above average not great QB. Calling him barely average is incorrect.
that was years ago and with truly terrible backups. Are we really factoring in CJ Beathard? Lol. What matter more than right now? And that’s not even accounting for his injuries.
I agree JimG's injuries are concerning. But that's not the point.
I don't care who the back-ups are. That's why they are back-ups. When he's been available, the 49ers are +29 in wins over Shanahan's nearly six full years as a HC. JimG has been there for 5.5 years.
In other words, JimG is basically 5+ in WAR. I would guess most elite QBs fall in the range of 7-9 in WAR. So, that alone make JimG more than "barely average".
lol teh analytics!
Or would you say no, fuck him lets draft another guy and save money even though I think he can be an above average player when all is said n done.
BE honest.
Jimmy G is not likely to be a difference maker on a team void of talent. He’s a hard no for me.
I have not said anything about making a play for JimG in 2023. But if someone doesn't like JimG as a possible solution than cite more material things like durability. It's imbecilic to say the guy is "barely average" when you see his win differential (versus the other QB on his team) and, if we dig deeper, his playoff success and regular season stats.
A big part of this debate is the team they play for. You either think being a 49er is a huge help or you don’t. I know what camp I’m in - if JG was a Giant this year we’d have roughly the same record and an argument can be made that it would be worse since he can’t run.
What is Daniel Jones then? They can’t win games once the run was taken away.
A big part of this debate is the team they play for. You either think being a 49er is a huge help or you don’t. I know what camp I’m in - if JG was a Giant this year we’d have roughly the same record and an argument can be made that it would be worse since he can’t run.
Knowing his history, he would have been out for the year 8 games sooner with the Giants than he was with SF.
Now, he didn't help them finish the Super Bowl, and has had some bad games in big spots. He's also somewhat injury-prone, and those are important factors to consider. But, he's been an integral part of SF success, separate from the overall talent, and their record spotlights it.
Does Jimmy G give us more than Jones in 2023? I think you can make an argument either way and it likely comes down to money on what my preference is (whichever is lowest since I don’t think either can win with the current state of our offense).
At $25M+ per season, I'd decline both QBs.
What is Daniel Jones then? They can’t win games once the run was taken away.
A big part of this debate is the team they play for. You either think being a 49er is a huge help or you don’t. I know what camp I’m in - if JG was a Giant this year we’d have roughly the same record and an argument can be made that it would be worse since he can’t run.
That’s kinda my point. And this isn’t directed at you, but there’s a lot people give all the credit for wins for jimmy G to the supporting cast, and all the blame of Jones lack of production to his supporting cast. If Jones would conceivably have the same record in SF, and Jimmy would have the same record here - how is Jimmy a bum and Jones isn’t?
The logic doesn’t connect. And if it’s all about supporting cast to these people, why bother paying Jones then?
Maybe 3. Niners thought so much of him and his durability that they broke the draft capital bank to take Trey Lance.
If you have to kill time with one of them while you're looking for a good QB, that's fine. Just don't pay them and don't commit to them.
It's almost impossible to seriously contend with these guys unless you're insanely loaded like SF. But they can be OK. Just don't pay because they're not that valuable and the supply is very large.
What is Daniel Jones then? They can’t win games once the run was taken away.
A big part of this debate is the team they play for. You either think being a 49er is a huge help or you don’t. I know what camp I’m in - if JG was a Giant this year we’d have roughly the same record and an argument can be made that it would be worse since he can’t run.
That’s kinda my point. And this isn’t directed at you, but there’s a lot people give all the credit for wins for jimmy G to the supporting cast, and all the blame of Jones lack of production to his supporting cast. If Jones would conceivably have the same record in SF, and Jimmy would have the same record here - how is Jimmy a bum and Jones isn’t?
The logic doesn’t connect. And if it’s all about supporting cast to these people, why bother paying Jones then?
The problem with your point is where does this quarterback exist in the NFL who’s in a similar situation as Jones, but is producing in a way that Jones doesn’t or is incapable of doing? That person doesn’t exist because there’s no such thing as playing the position “in a vacuum”. Guys need help, even the best quarterbacks. For example Justin Herbert is a highly productive elite talent. Yet, when the Chargers are missing both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Herbert’s numbers are awful.
As for Jimmy G and Jones, we know what Jimmy G would be if everything was perfect around him. He’s a game manager. We have no clue what Daniel Jones could’ve been in a situation that had elite receivers, a high quality offensive line, and a terrific offensive coordinator. How would he have looked with just one of those things? And the sad part is he will have gone through 4 seasons and we never found out.
And just like Jimmy G is a bum, if Herbert’s numbers without Williams and Allen are awful, what are Jones’ numbers? Because even those numbers are better than Jones’. He had one sub 200 yard passing game without them. Put Jones in Herbert’s shoes, do you honestly think he’d do the things Herbert does?
And you still didn’t answer the question: if it’s all about the supporting cast why bother paying Jones?
And just like Jimmy G is a bum, if Herbert’s numbers without Williams and Allen are awful, what are Jones’ numbers? Because even those numbers are better than Jones’. He had one sub 200 yard passing game without them. Put Jones in Herbert’s shoes, do you honestly think he’d do the things Herbert does?
And you still didn’t answer the question: if it’s all about the supporting cast why bother paying Jones?
It's amazing, the constant demand to prove a negative.
"Prove Daniel Jones wouldn't be great if he had better WRs."
It's never, "how do his skills compare to the great QBs in the NFL?"
And you know why? Because then people have to lie about Jones's arm strength by saying he's able to "make all the throws". Well, no he's not, because Justin Herbert makes at least one throw in every game that Daniel Jones couldn't make in the backyard with a Nerf Turbo. They have to lie about his athleticism as if straight line speed is the same as elusiveness.
Daniel Jones is "fine", okay. He's a perfectly serviceable NFL QB in that he can run an offense adequately without too many glaring screwups. I'm sure he works hard and everybody likes him, but I truly don't give a shit about either of those things unless they come with a high ceiling and Jones simply doesn't have it.
There isn't a single thing that Daniel Jones does at an elite level. Not one thing. His adequacy defines him, and all the hard work in the world isn't going to make him elite at anything.
Jimmy G won two playoff games in which he threw for a combined 208 yards, zero TDs, and one interception. He’s thrown for over 200 yards in a playoff game twice… his team lost both of those games.
And just like Jimmy G is a bum, if Herbert’s numbers without Williams and Allen are awful, what are Jones’ numbers? Because even those numbers are better than Jones’. He had one sub 200 yard passing game without them. Put Jones in Herbert’s shoes, do you honestly think he’d do the things Herbert does?
And you still didn’t answer the question: if it’s all about the supporting cast why bother paying Jones?
Justin Herbert, the guy with perhaps the strongest arm in the NFL, averages 5.65 YPA when Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both out of the lineup. That number would be dead last in the NFL if he did that over the entire season. Everyone needs help, even the best quarterbacks. We saw what it took to develop a 2 time Super Bowl winning quarterback in Eli Manning. Has any part of that happened in the past 4 years with the Giants?
The craziest thing is that I’ve never once advocated for re-signing Daniel Jones. I’ve just tried to get people to understand that even your favorite quarterback wouldn’t succeed in a situation like this. You know how I know that? Because literally no one is.
Part of me wants JG here in 2023 so we can actually see this guy play for a crappy team. Would put this debate to bed.
The craziest thing is that I’ve never once advocated for re-signing Daniel Jones. I’ve just tried to get people to understand that even your favorite quarterback wouldn’t succeed in a situation like this. You know how I know that? Because literally no one is.
We have a winning record this year with a QB less physically gifted and less accomplished than Herbert. So, Herbert couldn't at least do as well?
Your premise presupposes that Jones and Herbet are equal in talent. And that is patently absurd.
Herbert was winning games without his All-Pro LT, without one or both his starting WRs, and with torn cartilage on his ribs.
The craziest thing is that I’ve never once advocated for re-signing Daniel Jones. I’ve just tried to get people to understand that even your favorite quarterback wouldn’t succeed in a situation like this. You know how I know that? Because literally no one is.
We have a winning record this year with a QB less physically gifted and less accomplished than Herbert. So, Herbert couldn't at least do as well?
Your premise presupposes that Jones and Herbet are equal in talent. And that is patently absurd.
Herbert was winning games without his All-Pro LT, without one or both his starting WRs, and with torn cartilage on his ribs.
And the game that he has looked the best this year was last week with the two receivers back, before that he wan't exactly bathing himself in glory. Giants actually have a better record than the Chargers, so is Jones doing more with less or Hebert doing less with more?
If you want to say Jones is better than JG, that’s fine, but keep in mind that SF has been trying to upgrade the position for years.
I think even the elite guy's would have a difficult time playing on the Giants.
And the game that he has looked the best this year was last week with the two receivers back, before that he wan't exactly bathing himself in glory. Giants actually have a better record than the Chargers, so is Jones doing more with less or Hebert doing less with more?
Nice try.
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
Anything else?
And Herbert’s AY/A being low doesn’t have anything to do with his arm strength. You don’t need to say supposedly. His arm is toward the top of the league in terms of strength.
And the game that he has looked the best this year was last week with the two receivers back, before that he wan't exactly bathing himself in glory. Giants actually have a better record than the Chargers, so is Jones doing more with less or Hebert doing less with more?
Nice try.
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
Anything else?
Not to mention that his OL is worse than the Giants. Herbert leads the league in pressures under 2.5 seconds.
Remember, too, that Herbert had a bad OL his rookie year and, I believe, had the best (or one the best) QBRs against pressure in the NFL.
We have a winning record this year with a QB less physically gifted and less accomplished than Herbert. So, Herbert couldn't at least do as well?
Your premise presupposes that Jones and Herbet are equal in talent. And that is patently absurd.
Herbert was winning games without his All-Pro LT, without one or both his starting WRs, and with torn cartilage on his ribs.
It’s doesn’t “presuppose” that AT ALL. That’s asinine. My point is that even quarterbacks who’re clearly more talented than Daniel Jones, like Justin Herbert, are rendered non-productive when saddled with bad receivers, a bad o-line, or in the case of Judge/Garrett, a horrendous HC/OC combo. BTW, the Chargers are averaging 18 PPG when Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both out of the lineup. That’s not good.
Some of the quarterbacks who’re said to be better than Daniel Jones, like Jimmy G, have had the great blessing of never being saddled with that. These accomplishments you’re referring to don’t happen in a vacuum. They happen with a more talented roster than the Giants have fielded the past 3+ seasons.
Sure buddy. But let’s play along, then that means 18-20 QBs could do what Jones has done. So why pay him?
We have a winning record this year with a QB less physically gifted and less accomplished than Herbert. So, Herbert couldn't at least do as well?
Your premise presupposes that Jones and Herbet are equal in talent. And that is patently absurd.
Herbert was winning games without his All-Pro LT, without one or both his starting WRs, and with torn cartilage on his ribs.
It’s doesn’t “presuppose” that AT ALL. That’s asinine. My point is that even quarterbacks who’re clearly more talented than Daniel Jones, like Justin Herbert, are rendered non-productive when saddled with bad receivers, a bad o-line, or in the case of Judge/Garrett, a horrendous HC/OC combo. BTW, the Chargers are averaging 18 PPG when Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both out of the lineup. That’s not good.
Do you think if we had Herbert he would be trusted to do more in the passing game than Jones? If so, why?
Herbert is second in the league in passing attempts per game (43) because, again, they can't run the ball. And that number has stayed high even when he's been without Allen or Williams or both. So, he's shouldering the offensive load. Personally, I think the YPA may have been strategic to control the ball (with short passing) because the D has been putrid at stopping team.
By contrast, Jones is near the bottom of the league in attempts per game at 28. He's had a reliable running game for most of the year (including his running, which he should get credit for...)
Part of me wants JG here in 2023 so we can actually see this guy play for a crappy team. Would put this debate to bed.
UConn how about this we put some new toys around DJ, Giants go on a roll, everyone happy and this puts an answer to the debate for everyone in a good way. (Grin)
When Jones gets signed elsewhere we can re-coup the pick on a conditional in 2024.
Just another though...he'd be less money!
Link - ( New Window )
And the game that he has looked the best this year was last week with the two receivers back, before that he wan't exactly bathing himself in glory. Giants actually have a better record than the Chargers, so is Jones doing more with less or Hebert doing less with more?
Nice try.
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
Anything else?
But the Giants still have a better record and maybe Hebert has vaulted the Chargers all the way to 15th in scoring becaus he has better weapons, Williams and Allen have played in 9 and 6 games and either is vastly superior to what the Giants have. So yes it was a nice try. Do get back to me with your rebuttal.
Nice try.
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
Anything else?
But the Giants still have a better record and maybe Hebert has vaulted the Chargers all the way to 15th in scoring becaus he has better weapons, Williams and Allen have played in 9 and 6 games and either is vastly superior to what the Giants have. So yes it was a nice try. Do get back to me with your rebuttal.
You asked if Jones was doing more with less compared to Herbert. I answered why Herbert is doing more considering his circumstances with no running game and a piss-poor D. And as I said in another post above, just look at how many more attempts per game Herbert has versus Jones. He is shouldering much more of a burden than Jones.
If you really think Jones is doing more with less, and want to declare Jones to be the better QB right now, by all means step out on that ledge...
Nice try.
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
Anything else?
But the Giants still have a better record and maybe Hebert has vaulted the Chargers all the way to 15th in scoring becaus he has better weapons, Williams and Allen have played in 9 and 6 games and either is vastly superior to what the Giants have. So yes it was a nice try. Do get back to me with your rebuttal.
You asked if Jones was doing more with less compared to Herbert. I answered why Herbert is doing more considering his circumstances with no running game and a piss-poor D. And as I said in another post above, just look at how many more attempts per game Herbert has versus Jones. He is shouldering much more of a burden than Jones.
If you really think Jones is doing more with less, and want to declare Jones to be the better QB right now, by all means step out on that ledge...
But the Giants still have a better record and Jones is working with at the least a comprably bad OL and far, far worse pass catchers. On D the Chargers give up 25.1 pts and 359.9 yards per game, the Giants 23.1 & 365.8;. And no I'm not going to walk into your who's better argument as yes Hebert has very high level arm talent and has won so very much.
Nice try.
Herbert is doing more because he has no running game (31st), and the D is one of the worst in the league (28th in PPG allowed).
And despite those challenges on offense, LAC is now 15th in PPG scored. Giants have dropped to 21st.
Anything else?
But the Giants still have a better record and maybe Hebert has vaulted the Chargers all the way to 15th in scoring becaus he has better weapons, Williams and Allen have played in 9 and 6 games and either is vastly superior to what the Giants have. So yes it was a nice try. Do get back to me with your rebuttal.
You asked if Jones was doing more with less compared to Herbert. I answered why Herbert is doing more considering his circumstances with no running game and a piss-poor D. And as I said in another post above, just look at how many more attempts per game Herbert has versus Jones. He is shouldering much more of a burden than Jones.
If you really think Jones is doing more with less, and want to declare Jones to be the better QB right now, by all means step out on that ledge...
But the Giants still have a better record and Jones is working with at the least a comprably bad OL and far, far worse pass catchers. On D the Chargers give up 25.1 pts and 359.9 yards per game, the Giants 23.1 & 365.8;. And no I'm not going to walk into your who's better argument as yes Hebert has very high level arm talent and has won so very much.
In the 3 years they have been in the NFL together, Hebert is 22-23 and Jones is 16-21-1, not so different and who has had more talent around him? If you want to say jones by all means step out on that ledge....
Is it because Jones is 12-25 in the first three years? Also two wins a year is a pretty big difference.
So, it you want to believe that elevates Jones to a level that is comparable to the best in the NFL - which you may be suggesting? - than we certainly see the game through much different lenses.
In the 3 years they have been in the NFL together, Hebert is 22-23 and Jones is 16-21-1, not so different and who has had more talent around him? If you want to say jones by all means step out on that ledge....
Herbert has more talent around him. And I believe Herbert does more with his talent than Jones ever could. Conversely, I think Herbert could do more with the NYG than Jones is...
In the 3 years they have been in the NFL together, Hebert is 22-23 and Jones is 16-21-1, not so different and who has had more talent around him? If you want to say jones by all means step out on that ledge....
Herbert has more talent around him. And I believe Herbert does more with his talent than Jones ever could. Conversely, I think Herbert could do more with the NYG than Jones is...
You know what BW that may be true, Hebert does have an incredible arm, but in football those playing around you matter a whole lot and Jones has done pretty well with what he's had and even though by your words Hebert is at a level comprable to the bet in the NFL he's under 500 and this year has a worse record than the laughable Daniel Jones, while still playing with a lot more talent around him.
You know what Jerry because I'm not comparing the two perse, Hebert has a tremendous arm and I would like to have him, but again he hasn't exctly blown it up in the win/loss column while palying with a hell of a lot of talent on that offense.
Herbert has more talent around him. And I believe Herbert does more with his talent than Jones ever could. Conversely, I think Herbert could do more with the NYG than Jones is...
You know what BW that may be true, Hebert does have an incredible arm, but in football those playing around you matter a whole lot and Jones has done pretty well with what he's had and even though by your words Hebert is at a level comprable to the bet in the NFL he's under 500 and this year has a worse record than the laughable Daniel Jones, while still playing with a lot more talent around him.
Herbert has played great for his team. His output has been historical thus far.
And like NYG, the Chargers have been a mess in the front office and with their coaching. Which has impacted their record with Herbert there.
No my man we're talking about results and those around them and like always on the internet people are rushing in with straw man arguments to try and prove some point that they're stuck on.
We have people saying Herbert & DJ are in the same stratosphere as QBs? Good Lord. Do we watch the same games?
No my man we're talking about results and those around them and like always on the internet people are rushing in with straw man arguments to try and prove some point that they're stuck on.
No Jones fan has yet to answer the question. If it’s all about supporting cast, why bother to pay Jones and instead throw any schlub back there and build an offense like the 49ers with the money?
No my man we're talking about results and those around them and like always on the internet people are rushing in with straw man arguments to try and prove some point that they're stuck on.
No Jones fan has yet to answer the question. If it’s all about supporting cast, why bother to pay Jones and instead throw any schlub back there and build an offense like the 49ers with the money?
Because maybe they know it's not all about the supporting cast, you need a guy with talent, but the supporting cast does mean something, especially when that supporting cast has been an extreme detriment to the team, the QB and themselves.
No my man we're talking about results and those around them and like always on the internet people are rushing in with straw man arguments to try and prove some point that they're stuck on.
No Jones fan has yet to answer the question. If it’s all about supporting cast, why bother to pay Jones and instead throw any schlub back there and build an offense like the 49ers with the money?
Because maybe they know it's not all about the supporting cast, you need a guy with talent, but the supporting cast does mean something, especially when that supporting cast has been an extreme detriment to the team, the QB and themselves.
Actually the supporting cast and coaching means more than something, it means a lot, let me correct myself before I get jumped all over and we have a semantics battle as well.
What's more important is finding the right QB to integrate and lead that cast.
Because despite what many may think, just because there is more talent around doesn't mean any QB can be effective with it...
Where?
What's more important is finding the right QB to integrate and lead that cast.
Because despite what many may think, just because there is more talent around doesn't mean any QB can be effective with it...
Certainly not BW. The argumnet here is two fold with many. You've got plenty of posters here who think the supporting cast is near irrelevant and then there's the Jones has it vs the Jones doesn't have it crowds. I think he has it and the supporting cast has been a real detriment to him. You guys don't think he has it and sometimes gloss right over the supporting cast depending on the poster. I posted at first about how the supporting cast has affected Hebert this year and how whe looked much better with his two very talented receivers back.