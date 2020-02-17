Chris Bisignana: Daboll LOVES DJ …another trial balloon?

Giants huddle podcast With John schmelk (state radio propaganda machine) but biz is the guest and a beat writer and he has he his own podcast. Talking like it is a done deal that DJ is back. Said JS & BD were high on him before season but they love him now. There was not a mention of years or money. Don’t kill the messenger
This has Mara’s rat prints all over it!
It's amazing how a lot of people think they know more about evaluating personnel than people that have been working in the business all their adult life.
if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.
I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.
Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.
This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?
god I hope you are wrong.
But the Giants are on the upswing, DJ likely doesn't want to start over with yet another new HC/OC, we're not likely to see a more viable alternative his free agency, and drafting any new Day 1 starter likely turns the clock back on the rebuild.
So DJ it is.
if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.
I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.
Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.
This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?
god I hope you are wrong.
Amen!
Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.
They earned this skepticism by, in fact, reacting to fan sentiment. We know they're keen to it because Mara has commented on fan reaction reaching him.
Quote:
Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.
They earned this skepticism by, in fact, reacting to fan sentiment. We know they're keen to it because Mara has commented on fan reaction reaching him.
Not about personnel decisions.
About the free Pepsi to season ticket holders sure and about how displeased fans were with how Eli's benching was handled in a lost season absolutely, but not about extending/signing players.
At least not that I have seen. This would be an all-time low for the NYG and really any sports franchise.
PS--Mara isn't pulling strings. Occam's razor. Saying that Daboll and Schoen are being forced to like a player....that is just a coping mechanism being used by the fans here that insist DJ sucks and always will suck. Maybe some were just wrong.
Just wait for the trial balloon, trial balloons.
It's amazing how a lot of people think they know more about evaluating personnel than people that have been working in the business all their adult life.
+1. It's entirely possible that JS and BD think highly enough of DJ to resign him. They could have easily concluded that the offensive struggles are more about our porous interior OL and bad WRs than Jones.
1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?
In comment 15949540 Sean said:
Is that a bad thing? Objectively, this is a great thing. Bird in the hand is worth 2 in the bush.
I would say the reality of the situation is considerably different and more multifaceted. There are things about him they believe they can coach up, and there are aspects they probably think are unchangeable flaws. They also have thoughts on how he propels the team forward, and also ones that are holding the team back.
It is, and always will be...about the $$$$
PS. It's conceivable that Mara, Schoen and Daboll can have signed off on these puff pieces, colaboratively. At the end of the day, we're talking about a person (DJ), who they hadn't previously conveyed much commitment to, for better or worse.
if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.
I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.
Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.
This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?
god I hope you are wrong.
Also, you'd think fans who are so concerned about the economics of things would heed those same economics when discussing shit like this.
IN other words, Mara isn't paying someone millions upon millions simply because he likes him or Jones reminds him of Eli. Stop already. Did he like DJ in college because of those traits? Sure why not--maybe he even pushed for him because of those traits. He aint paying him simply because DJ is the kind of guy you'd let bang your sister.
Daboll and Schoen are going to go with the QB they want to go with. Make peace with that. Stop with the conspiracy nonsense.
1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?
This season was the real trial balloon! For realz.
1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?
Honest question to your point #1. Could they have with how bad that cap was at the beginning of the season? I really just don't know the ins and outs of cap management. Now I know anything is possible, but would they have had to do a whole bunch of re-structuring of other players just to make it work.
Point #2. Do we know that the team has not started negotiations? Or do we assume they haven't because we as fans are unaware of it? -- Again just an honest question
If they like Jones, this is a good thing. Put faith in the staff...it's the only thing we have at this point.
1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?
Because they are in charge of the franchise and you not?
Totally agree.
This is about team building and the decision on Giants QB is probably the most significant choice that the GM and Coach will make.
Their success and the team's success is linked to their choice.
If they fail it could be devastating for their careers.
The fans will not play a role in what they do and it should not and as such a trial balloon is unnecessary.
Doball and Schoen: we really like Jones, now that we have most of a season under our belt, we think we can win a Super Bowl with him, we've seen him up close at practice and games all year under some terrible circumstances. He's our guy.
Mara: I'm not sure, I know you two are hired for this job specifically, but what do the fans think? Let's leak this to a reporter no one knows named Chris Bisignana have him report it.
If the fans like it, great, if not, we'll need to poll them and see who they like for our next QB - maybe they want us to draft someone, or sign a veteran, not sure, but the fans definitely know best.
It doesn't compute. Man WHAT a game manager. Really gets that adrenaline pumping. Let's pay this man.
Hottest coaching candidate going along with the hottest GM candidate going, or some of the hottest, but they just came here knowing Mara is a troll like figure doing his best 1985 Steinbrenner impersonation.
Meanwhile, in the real world, there is ZERO evidence of Mara ever doing anything of the sort. Zero.
Doball and Schoen: we really like Jones, now that we have most of a season under our belt, we think we can win a Super Bowl with him, we've seen him up close at practice and games all year under some terrible circumstances. He's our guy.
Mara: I'm not sure, I know you two are hired for this job specifically, but what do the fans think? Let's leak this to a reporter no one knows named Chris Bisignana have him report it.
If the fans like it, great, if not, we'll need to poll them and see who they like for our next QB - maybe they want us to draft someone, or sign a veteran, not sure, but the fans definitely know best.
Doball, lol. Daboll, whatever it's the fans who matter.
Quote:
I respect his evaluation rather than a bunch of fans.
It's amazing how a lot of people think they know more about evaluating personnel than people that have been working in the business all their adult life.
+1. It's entirely possible that JS and BD think highly enough of DJ to resign him. They could have easily concluded that the offensive struggles are more about our porous interior OL and bad WRs than Jones.
Don't forget relying on an injured rookie TE and an injured RT who trips over his shoelaces.
If Schoen and Daboll (NOT MARA) are 100% convinced they gonna win with Jones, they'll give him a contract. If not they'll tag him for a year, and he'll be the bridge QB to the next guy.
It doesn't compute. Man WHAT a game manager. Really gets that adrenaline pumping. Let's pay this man.
that's another story but one could speculate that DJ has helped keep this offense scoring in the low 20s instead of it being in the high teens if some slob was behind center.
17-18 ppg is much much worse than 20-21. But who knows... maybe they don't like DJ and this is all noise.
Pepperidge Farm remembers
They’ll die on that hill. After clamoring for a new GM and a complete overhaul, which they got, they have nothing left but to blame Mara.
Ego is a fascinating thing. It usually exposes people for what they are.
Mara made some bad decisions, but those pertained to the HC/GM hires. He doesn't impact personnel nearly as much as some would believe.
1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?
I'm looking at new cars now. I want to sit in them, drive them, really get to know what they're all about before I lay any coin down on the one I really like.
Have you ever been attracted to someone from the outside and then you get to know who they truly are? Same deal
YEa I could see that too. MAybe another trail balloon type year...
sorry couldn't resist. But yea I could see a short term deal.
If Schoen and Daboll (NOT MARA) are 100% convinced they gonna win with Jones, they'll give him a contract. If not they'll tag him for a year, and he'll be the bridge QB to the next guy.
They aren't going to pay DJ a guaranteed franchise tag salary just to be a lame duck QB for one year while they wait for the QB they really want to come along. If we're already thinking about finding a new Day 1 starter for the 2024, we can sign a journeyman QB to tread water for a year for way less, and use the difference to build a stronger supporting cast.
Quote:
were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:
1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?
I'm looking at new cars now. I want to sit in them, drive them, really get to know what they're all about before I lay any coin down on the one I really like.
MOOPS, I was just about to make the exact same analogy (I recently spent a ridiculous amount of time checking out cars before i bought 1). I don’t understand why it's so hard to grasp.
So they liked him from afar, but weren't sure enough to give him the 5th year option. Wanted to see up close before committing. It shouldn't be so impossible to comprehend.
John Mara isn’t sitting down debating and leaking this information. His heir apparent, and nephew is.
Quote:
If they were high on him before the season, and they love him now, why wouldn't they have picked up the option or tried to negotiate at the bye? It's not like he has done anything since the bye to really cement himself.
Have you ever been attracted to someone from the outside and then you get to know who they truly are? Same deal
Dumping Jones for some crumb bum could be like Brady dumping Bridget Moynihan for Giselle. So so stupid.
We will find out soon enough but I don't think the have a very negative feeling about this QB. This does not mean they won't move on either. Draft and Jones evaluation with cost for me.
I think he said he loves Anacott Steel and Daniel Jones
Like your posts robbie but one I put about a 2% chance of being true. I don't think BD has any fear of having his QB.
Is that a bad thing? Objectively, this is a great thing. Bird in the hand is worth 2 in the bush.
I would say the reality of the situation is considerably different and more multifaceted. There are things about him they believe they can coach up, and there are aspects they probably think are unchangeable flaws. They also have thoughts on how he propels the team forward, and also ones that are holding the team back.
It is, and always will be...about the $$$$
PS. It's conceivable that Mara, Schoen and Daboll can have signed off on these puff pieces, colaboratively. At the end of the day, we're talking about a person (DJ), who they hadn't previously conveyed much commitment to, for better or worse.
I don't trust the comments but if they loved Jones - then yes I would be more optimistic. Because of my belief in them.
But from what I see in games - and the comments SY makes- it's extremely hard to believe that they love him.
Agree. Now if this crew does not advance the organization in about three years I could see Mara finding is way back in more.
And unlike Allen, Jones is a pending FA. So JS needs to pay him and add weapons. Didn't need to do that in BUF
if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.
I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.
Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.
This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?
god I hope you are wrong.
This Mara narrative regarding Jones, that has sprung up in the past few days, is a preemptive strike at having to admit how wrong the critics of Jones here will have been if Dabol and or Schoen actually do love Daniel.
Cannot be true, has to be Mara interference, lol
Now if only Mara is an astute judge of character...
I don’t think this is so much Mara influencing management. This is the Giants M.O. when it comes to potentially unpopular decisions. Get it out there, send friendlies to defend it, and leave the option open to back peddle if the fans get irate.
It's a synergy effect (various areas have to feed off of and into the other).
Quote:
if the fans don't like it they won't do it?
if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.
I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.
Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.
This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?
god I hope you are wrong.
This Mara narrative regarding Jones, that has sprung up in the past few days, is a preemptive strike at having to admit how wrong the critics of Jones here will have been if Dabol and or Schoen actually do love Daniel.
Cannot be true, has to be Mara interference, lol
I won’t blame Mara if Jones is brought back, but I will think less of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. Absent evidence to the contrary I don’t like Jones as a long term solution.
To head off any counter argument that they know more than I do, I concede that point. That doesn’t make them necessarily correct.
Quote:
were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:
1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?
Honest question to your point #1. Could they have with how bad that cap was at the beginning of the season? I really just don't know the ins and outs of cap management. Now I know anything is possible, but would they have had to do a whole bunch of re-structuring of other players just to make it work.
Point #2. Do we know that the team has not started negotiations? Or do we assume they haven't because we as fans are unaware of it? -- Again just an honest question
The 5th year option impacts 2023. That cost was, I believe, $22M. The FT for QBs is going to likely be $32M+. That's a big delta in costs.
There were rumblings near the trade deadline that extensions were being considered. But it sounded like Barkley's was the most serious. But to your point, I don't know any of that factually. Yet.
This Mara narrative regarding Jones, that has sprung up in the past few days, is a preemptive strike at having to admit how wrong the critics of Jones here will have been if Dabol and or Schoen actually do love Daniel.
Cannot be true, has to be Mara interference, lol
The trial balloon doesn’t have to be Mara interfering and getting his way. It’s as simple as Mara or someone in the front office gauging the fan based opinion to use as evidence when they sit down to make this decision.
That’s consistent with the evidence.
I don’t think this is so much Mara influencing management. This is the Giants M.O. when it comes to potentially unpopular decisions. Get it out there, send friendlies to defend it, and leave the option open to back peddle if the fans get irate.
I see that for the most part, I just don't see basing who your starting QB is on fan sentiment. That's something you have to leave to the professionals
Quote:
were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:
1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?
Because they are in charge of the franchise and you not?
Its quality replies like that that make BBI so special... ;)
I was just with a couple of Jets buddies of mine and they like DJ quite a bit. They believe if DJ was their starting QB, with their defense and receivers, they'd have 10 wins already on their way to 12 or 13.
Not the first time I have heard fans of other teams talk positive about Jones.
My point? other teams fans have a much higher opinion of DJ than many Giants fans... so it isn't inconceivable that the coach & GM might also be seeing things that emotional Giants fans are not.
I was just with a couple of Jets buddies of mine and they like DJ quite a bit. They believe if DJ was their starting QB, with their defense and receivers, they'd have 10 wins already on their way to 12 or 13.
Not the first time I have heard fans of other teams talk positive about Jones.
My point? other teams fans have a much higher opinion of DJ than many Giants fans... so it isn't inconceivable that the coach & GM might also be seeing things that emotional Giants fans are not.
Having Wilson/White/Flacco as your QBs will beat that opinion into you.
letting him walk would be a huge mistake. id imagine they would take a QB around round 4 or so.
I think the option was declined the day before the draft.
But there were reports about a month prior that Jones was going to be cleared to play with no issues.
I think Jones needs to make the playoffs to be back. If the Giants go 8-8-1 and miss the playoffs, I don’t see him being back.
letting him walk would be a huge mistake. id imagine they would take a QB around round 4 or so.
It's not so much Jones elevated his game this year (which he most certainly did) but most of the QB play fell off this year. Something many would be bbi GMs are not considering.
Plus the QB draft class is ass.
This Mara narrative regarding Jones, that has sprung up in the past few days, is a preemptive strike at having to admit how wrong the critics of Jones here will have been if Dabol and or Schoen actually do love Daniel.
Cannot be true, has to be Mara interference, lol
If they do re-sign him, there are going to be some real butt hurt Jones haters (those who hate that he's our QB) here.
I think Jones needs to make the playoffs to be back. If the Giants go 8-8-1 and miss the playoffs, I don’t see him being back.
I think Daniel Jones is Blake Bortles. I’d rather the Giants prove or disprove that theory on a one year commitment, rather than five.
He wants to run the ball down 15 in the 4th Q? He wants to turtle up in fear of a turnover in every 2 minute drill?
I guess anything is possible. But it sure would be setting us up for another period of boring, mediocre football.
Hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll would torpedo their own ambitions by tying themselves to a mediocrity like Jones
I was just with a couple of Jets buddies of mine and they like DJ quite a bit. They believe if DJ was their starting QB, with their defense and receivers, they'd have 10 wins already on their way to 12 or 13.
Not the first time I have heard fans of other teams talk positive about Jones.
My point? other teams fans have a much higher opinion of DJ than many Giants fans... so it isn't inconceivable that the coach & GM might also be seeing things that emotional Giants fans are not.
Ummmm show me your data on the other fans like Jones better. Because all I hear is people shitting on Jones but I'm not the one making bold generalizations like that.
Also, yeah people are so crazy, some owner gets up before the season basically anoints the starting QB and throws the rest of that QBs teammates from prior years under the bus. NO WAY that guy gets in the way of his people evaluating a QB. You know other than the weird Eli situation, that comment, his general ineptitude and insecure behavior. Yeah, you are probably right it is the people that are skeptical of that guy that have a random ax to grind against that highly capable individual.
I think the term surfaced - and JonC seemed to confirm it - when there were various pro-Gettleman articles being posted in the press at the same time a few years back.
Seemed like a coordinated effort to remind the fan base what a great guy Gettleman was and how impressive he football resume was...
He wants to run the ball down 15 in the 4th Q? He wants to turtle up in fear of a turnover in every 2 minute drill?
I guess anything is possible. But it sure would be setting us up for another period of boring, mediocre football.
Hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll would torpedo their own ambitions by tying themselves to a mediocrity like Jones
Is it not possible that those decisions are a function of the shit show at WR and the pass pro deficiencies? You put the blame squarely on Jones, but isn't that even possible?
You have to be disaster bad to get fired in two years. Everyone should anticipate that Daboll and Schoen will get a chance to draft their own QB. I believe that was always the plan. 9 months ago, this was a rebuild. At best and (highly unlikely) the Giants are going to finish a distant 2-3-1 in the NFC east and they haven't even flushed the bad contracts yet.
It appears that Giant fans know far more than the General Manager and the Head Coach.
The fans are into statistics and can better evaluate the players. Jones clearly is a liability and cannot be a winner because he doesn't throw for 200 yards a game and the Giants only score 17 points.
The fans wanted Russell Wilson, well maybe we can still get him from Denver
As a matter of fact we should get rid of the entire management team and just have a panel of fans to tell the Giants what to do.
It doesn't matter that the fans have never played a down of football it's their opinions that count.
they are very quick to point out our lack of weapons, injuries and crappy O Line in defense of Jones. N
Agree, disagree... doesn't matter to me... but as fans we can sometimes be a little too close to the situation. so perhaps (I emphasize, perhaps), Daboll & Schoen are seeing things in a light that is different than rabid fans.
Quote:
In comment 15949550 bw in dc said:
Quote:
were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:
1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?
Because they are in charge of the franchise and you not?
Its quality replies like that that make BBI so special... ;)
As good a reply as the questions deserved.
Makes no sense. If they wanted Jones back they could have done it during the bye when the record was still really impressive. Now they're struggling and pumping him up. Weird.
Quote:
have conviction and alignment on this with "buying" Jones for their regime going forward, then they should do it. But they should be prepared to face higher expectations and a loss of the honeymoon period you get first year. Further, if it fails to result in any discernable competition into playoffs, they're both fired in 2 yrs time and unlikely to get second jobs respectively.
You have to be disaster bad to get fired in two years. Everyone should anticipate that Daboll and Schoen will get a chance to draft their own QB. I believe that was always the plan. 9 months ago, this was a rebuild. At best and (highly unlikely) the Giants are going to finish a distant 2-3-1 in the NFC east and they haven't even flushed the bad contracts yet.
I should have clarified my 2 yr starting point would be this offseason (not including this year).
If they don't make discernable improvement by Year 3, they aren't getting a 4th. Not in today's NFL.
Maybe it’s CB just looking for CB ( click bait). Or it’s him pushing his position.
That s your take. Isn’t it a possibility that coaches who see him every day, understand the game plans and execution of those things might have a different perspective on “cementing himself”
Hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll would torpedo their own ambitions by tying themselves to a mediocrity like Jones
And both have obviously seen what special QB play can do for a franchise with front row seats for the Josh Allen Experience.
Kafka, too, with his front row seats for the Patrick Mahomes Show.
Look, credit to Jones for playing better this year, especially with ball protection and a few key drives. And maybe Daboll/Kafka think they can elevate Jones further. But I think that is a very risky bet. And could easily derail the careers of Schoen and Daboll.
Sean that s not even close to the truth. I have heard Bisignano be very critical of the Giants and much more objective than Dottino
Besides, he s a reporter, he needs credibility. He didn’t say he loves Daniel, he said Dabol does, why would he make that up
Quote:
In comment 15949527 pjcas18 said:
The argument regarding Jones has more often than not been about would they bring him back, or course there are no guarantees it would be the right decision, but I feel good about it s chances of being right
Quote:
if the fans don't like it they won't do it?
if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.
I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.
Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.
This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?
god I hope you are wrong.
This Mara narrative regarding Jones, that has sprung up in the past few days, is a preemptive strike at having to admit how wrong the critics of Jones here will have been if Dabol and or Schoen actually do love Daniel.
Cannot be true, has to be Mara interference, lol
I won’t blame Mara if Jones is brought back, but I will think less of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. Absent evidence to the contrary I don’t like Jones as a long term solution.
To head off any counter argument that they know more than I do, I concede that point. That doesn’t make them necessarily correct.
lol
Also I have to think, again in my opinion, that this puts the Barkley renewal in a little flux. I'm not the "Capologist" here, but wouldn't signing both be a problem for us?
In comment 15949540 Sean said:
Quote:
.
Well he s in the building often speaking with people and on and off the record, tight with Carl Banks, not sure what your statement is based on,
But he s obviously more qualified to know things about the team than just about anyone on bbi, including you and me
The Giants have so many holes, why invest $25M per year in a QB no one is really sure about? Would be an odd choice by Schoen/Daboll and the actions in game don’t support this logic.
I don’t buy any of this.
But the Giants are on the upswing, DJ likely doesn't want to start over with yet another new HC/OC, we're not likely to see a more viable alternative his free agency, and drafting any new Day 1 starter likely turns the clock back on the rebuild.
So DJ it is.
If JS and daboll were high on h8m b4 season, would’ve gave him 5th yr option
Not saying he hasn’t impressed them enough now but seems like narrative changing
1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?
This
letting him walk would be a huge mistake. id imagine they would take a QB around round 4 or so.
That I agree with. Jones isn’t top guy but it sure could be a lot worse
The Giants have so many holes, why invest $25M per year in a QB no one is really sure about? Would be an odd choice by Schoen/Daboll and the actions in game don’t support this logic.
I don’t buy any of this.
Could see niners as a fit
He can go run that offense in a heartbeat
Quote:
were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:
1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?
This
Again, not sure if this is true, but if it is I think its perfectly reasonable for Daboll and Schoen to want a close up look at Jones before they signed him. Maybe they were on the fence before, and wanted to work with him to see his work ethic, processing and decision making abilities, leadership, etc., etc.
I know when I manage a new group I always want to take my own, clean view of the people
Also I have to think, again in my opinion, that this puts the Barkley renewal in a little flux. I'm not the "Capologist" here, but wouldn't signing both be a problem for us?
If they think jones can be qb solution, or at least give it a go a couple more yrs, saquon should be on his way out or just franchise him 1 more yr
He may be pissed and then u trade him
Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.
Gun to my head I think that Tyrod Taylor opens camp as the starter with competition from a rookie they selected in the 1st round.
Gun to my head I think that Tyrod Taylor opens camp as the starter with competition from a rookie they selected in the 1st round.
I think the previous post stating that Jones would be a bridge QB was more accurate than this. This organization has too much pride to tank a year, be it at the expense of a franchise tag if necessary, even if they want to move on from Jones.
Most answers reside in the Giants building and elsewhere in the NFCE. You just have to follow the good years and the right fundamentals. It has a answer for every type of team in in the league since 1981.
Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.
Yep. Quite a few posters here are bigger Jones fans than Giant fans.
DJ needs to play a good game Sunday in DC.
Gun to my head I think that Tyrod Taylor opens camp as the starter with competition from a rookie they selected in the 1st round.
Taylor shows me nothing and doesn’t seem that durable when he does play.
Levi’s or Richardson? Would have to trade up. We don’t have the ammo unless they love a guy
Freeing up jones money in FA would let us fill a couple more holes though
Yeah, he seems like a nice kid, hard worker, & tough. But he's won nothing here. Nada.
He wants to run the ball down 15 in the 4th Q? He wants to turtle up in fear of a turnover in every 2 minute drill?
I guess anything is possible. But it sure would be setting us up for another period of boring, mediocre football.
Hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll would torpedo their own ambitions by tying themselves to a mediocrity like Jones
Are you dense. You think the entire offense is run this way just because of jones? Yea it isn’t the shit line or the bad skill players who can’t win a 50/50 ball or get any separation. It’s all jones fault!!!
Quote:
Butt hurt? Coming from the goofballs who held onto the Gettleman and Judge dream until the very end is rich.
Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.
Yep. Quite a few posters here are bigger Jones fans than Giant fans.
Don’t know if that’s true. But as soon as Giants move on from DJ. so do I
He wants to run the ball down 15 in the 4th Q? He wants to turtle up in fear of a turnover in every 2 minute drill?
I guess anything is possible. But it sure would be setting us up for another period of boring, mediocre football.
Hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll would torpedo their own ambitions bytying themselves to a mediocrity like Jones
I have no idea how he feels about Jones but it’s silly to sit here and say as if it’s some kind of fact that the offense we are running is do to Jones. We literally have the worst group of WR’s in the league, poor IOL and a promising rookie TE who’s missed a lot of time. Minus him there are the worst TE unit in the league but by all means lay the blame solely at Jones feet
Yeah, he seems like a nice kid, hard worker, & tough. But he's won nothing here. Nada.
I'm not a DJ lover. But since he's been here, this roster has sucked. God couldn't win as QB of this team
If Jones was this much of an asset, why isn’t there an expectation that this team makes the playoffs? Why isn’t there an expectation to score 30 points? How about throwing for 300 yards that doesn’t include garbage time at the end of the game?
And before any of you start talking about the OL, Justin Herbert is the highest pressured QB in the NFL this year.
Why aren’t the standards higher here?
Did you see the team’s performance last season when he went down?
You know there were Eagle fans making excuses for Wentz in 2020 because of their “weak” roster.
He’ll be here a long time, so I’m sure that we can build a strong roster at some point. Signing him long term doesn’t preclude that.
I root for the dude because he's a Giant & if he succeeds, the team succeeds. He seems like a good dude. From all accounts, he's a hard worker. He's tough AF.
But I just don't think he's an upper echelon QB in this league. And I don't think he'll ever be. We can do better @ the position.
You know there were Eagle fans making excuses for Wentz in 2020 because of their “weak” roster.
Some fans are so afraid of taking a step backwards they refuse to see any path forwards. So let's tread water with Jones
Quote:
The standards here are so bad. Giant fans seem to think every other franchise has loaded rosters with no flaws.
You know there were Eagle fans making excuses for Wentz in 2020 because of their “weak” roster.
Some fans are so afraid of taking a step backwards they refuse to see any path forwards. So let's tread water with Jones
They’re free to scout QBs, and I’m sure they do. We don’t even know if Jones is getting re-signed, but even if he does, they can still move onto another QB depending on the structure of his contract. You act as if moving backward and tanking is the only way forward, and that’s nonsense. Schoen doesn’t have the right to tank a season if that’s not Mara’s will. It’s not Madden franchise mode he’s playing.
It comes down to how much you want to be right on BBI because I refuse to believe you guys act like this in conversations with people in your day to day.
Quote:
In comment 15949775 Sean said:
Quote:
The standards here are so bad. Giant fans seem to think every other franchise has loaded rosters with no flaws.
You know there were Eagle fans making excuses for Wentz in 2020 because of their “weak” roster.
Some fans are so afraid of taking a step backwards they refuse to see any path forwards. So let's tread water with Jones
They’re free to scout QBs, and I’m sure they do. We don’t even know if Jones is getting re-signed, but even if he does, they can still move onto another QB depending on the structure of his contract. You act as if moving backward and tanking is the only way forward, and that’s nonsense. Schoen doesn’t have the right to tank a season if that’s not Mara’s will. It’s not Madden franchise mode he’s playing.
I wasn't referring to tanking, but anytime the "who but Jones?" Question arises it's said as a fact no other options are better for 2023. But what if a lateral move or even slight step back at QB in 23 allows for a better team in 24 than signing Jones would allow for?
I also don't think Jones is signing without them commiting to him as the guy.
Quote:
In comment 15949775 Sean said:
Quote:
The standards here are so bad. Giant fans seem to think every other franchise has loaded rosters with no flaws.
You know there were Eagle fans making excuses for Wentz in 2020 because of their “weak” roster.
Some fans are so afraid of taking a step backwards they refuse to see any path forwards. So let's tread water with Jones
They’re free to scout QBs, and I’m sure they do. We don’t even know if Jones is getting re-signed, but even if he does, they can still move onto another QB depending on the structure of his contract. You act as if moving backward and tanking is the only way forward, and that’s nonsense. Schoen doesn’t have the right to tank a season if that’s not Mara’s will. It’s not Madden franchise mode he’s playing.
I wasn't referring to tanking, but anytime the "who but Jones?" Question arises it's said as a fact no other options are better for 2023. But what if a lateral move or even slight step back at QB in 23 allows for a better team in 24 than signing Jones would allow for?
I also don't think Jones is signing without them commiting to him as the guy.
It comes down to how much you want to be right on BBI because I refuse to believe you guys act like this in conversations with people in your day to day.
It’s a major fork in the road decision that is 3 months away. It’s not unexpected that this results in passionate debate.
Schoen definitely didn’t sound like a guy that loved him during the bye week.
As opposed to being called a bad fan, miserable asshole, or the myriad of other names those who dare criticize Jones are called?
And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained
If Daboll and Schoen decide to keep Jones, then they see something that they can win with.
They are the pros with decades of experience. We are fans, some sharper than others. Some barely recognize a football.
I think the Giants can do better at QB - WTF do I know.
That’s fair, UConn. Calling people out for being bigger Jones fans than Giant fans isn’t fair.
Quote:
but if someone thinks we can win with DJ my response shouldn’t be “you are scared to move backward” or “you are a bigger Jones fan than Giants fan”. It’s a really crappy way of telling someone their opinion is wrong.
As opposed to being called a bad fan, miserable asshole, or the myriad of other names those who dare criticize Jones are called?
And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained
Think you have it backward on the name calling, but at worst it is a two way street.
Exhausting.
Quote:
but if someone thinks we can win with DJ my response shouldn’t be “you are scared to move backward” or “you are a bigger Jones fan than Giants fan”. It’s a really crappy way of telling someone their opinion is wrong.
That’s fair, UConn. Calling people out for being bigger Jones fans than Giant fans isn’t fair.
Forget it man.
Quote:
And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained
I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?
Yeah I get it, some on bbi watched ESPN highlights and want to pay Lamar Jackson 50 million a year for 8 years or something, but I would rather not.
If Daboll and Schoen decide to keep Jones, then they see something that they can win with.
They are the pros with decades of experience. We are fans, some sharper than others. Some barely recognize a football.
I think the Giants can do better at QB - WTF do I know.
Love it, exactly where I’m at.
I don’t think this is so much Mara influencing management. This is the Giants M.O. when it comes to potentially unpopular decisions. Get it out there, send friendlies to defend it, and leave the option open to back peddle if the fans get irate.
I think the Giants can do better at QB - WTF do I know.
You may very well be right that the Giants should have a better QB- the trickier part is actually getting one, especially at a reasonable cost (money and/or draft picks)
Quote:
In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained
I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?
5Bowls said he'd root for Jones to prove everyone in NY wrong in the event he goes to Washington
Walker Gillette and another poster who's handle I don't recall made the more general statement about hoping that the next QB sucks
Quote:
Butt hurt? Coming from the goofballs who held onto the Gettleman and Judge dream until the very end is rich.
Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.
Yep. Quite a few posters here are bigger Jones fans than Giant fans.
Can you give ONE example of A SINGLE poster who's a bigger Jones fan than a Giants fan?
It seems to me EVERY SINGLE poster who defends Jones is simply saying he would be significantly better if the OL AND WRs didn't ROYALLY SUCK. They point to other examples of QBs who performed SIGNIFICANTLY better when they had BETTER OLs and WRs. Like me, they recognize the SIGNIFICANT jump a QB like Josh Allen took when he got a good WR like Diggs. There are many examples of this.
Can you provide ONE example of a QB who actually looked great with the worst combination of OL and WR?
That was my point earlier. If they were so "high on him" - as stated by the OP - exercising the 5th year option should have been a lay-up, especially with the news a month prior to the deadline option that Jones was going to be fine with his neck injury.
Paying $22M in 2023 would be a real bargain for this new regime and the QB they apparently admired so much...
That was my point earlier. If they were so "high on him" - as stated by the OP - exercising the 5th year option should have been a lay-up, especially with the news a month prior to the deadline option that Jones was going to be fine with his neck injury.
Paying $22M in 2023 would be a real bargain for this new regime and the QB they apparently admired so much...
I agree that it's better now. The worst was probably Gentleman's first two years.
It’s all stupid posturing though, none of it is productive and usually derails threads in the process.
It’s all stupid posturing though, none of it is productive and usually derails threads in the process.
That’s true and there is the aspect of fans who pushed for Russell Wilson last summer and seeing how that’s turned out.
or in this case, let the contract expire.
At least not that I have seen. This would be an all-time low for the NYG and really any sports franchise.
I remember John Mara responding (re the Eli benching) in a press conference saying that he was surprised at how "emotional" the fans got over that.
Now, what we will never know is whether the Giants were going to part ways with Eli after that season or whether they held onto him after seeing the fans reaction.
Quote:
but the idea that they loved him before the season is ludicrous. If so, they would have exercised his option. Some of these guys aren’t even trying.
Schoen definitely didn’t sound like a guy that loved him during the bye week.
Do you really think he wants to telegraph that he loves him right before going into a contract negotiation?
Quote:
the next guy not being good. I trust Shoen and Daboll so I’m not worried about it, but it’s possible and I think that’s what those people are getting at, Atleast that’s how I read it.
It’s all stupid posturing though, none of it is productive and usually derails threads in the process.
That’s true and there is the aspect of fans who pushed for Russell Wilson last summer and seeing how that’s turned out.
I would have supported it depending what the package was and we have no idea how it would have turned out under this FO/Coaching staff. Russell Wilson’s career isn’t over but it isn’t stopping people from positing like it is.
And if I’m wrong, I’m wrong. Don’t really care.
Quote:
In comment 15949811 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained
I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?
5Bowls said he'd root for Jones to prove everyone in NY wrong in the event he goes to Washington
Walker Gillette and another poster who's handle I don't recall made the more general statement about hoping that the next QB sucks
Never under any circumstances have I ever said that! I have been a Giants fan for a long time and always root for the team first. Please show me where I said this. I look forward to your silence!
Call me crazy, but I can’t wait to see how mad it makes you when you guessed wrong seems like a pretty low rent way to spend life.
That’s the type of contribution I find that really damages the community here. There’s probably some shitty Twitter argument about your local school board where you can put that noise.
Sticking it out with Jones may not be the wrong decision but at least support that view because you think he has championship-caliber aspects to his game given more time and resources.
Otherwise not trying to get better at QB during this rebuild is a flawed approach.
The truth hurts, and the truth is: even great players need a team around them.
Quote:
In comment 15949830 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15949811 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained
I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?
5Bowls said he'd root for Jones to prove everyone in NY wrong in the event he goes to Washington
Walker Gillette and another poster who's handle I don't recall made the more general statement about hoping that the next QB sucks
Never under any circumstances have I ever said that! I have been a Giants fan for a long time and always root for the team first. Please show me where I said this. I look forward to your silence!
Walker, I apologize, it was not you in the thread I was thinking of.
Quote:
In comment 15949847 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949830 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15949811 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained
I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?
5Bowls said he'd root for Jones to prove everyone in NY wrong in the event he goes to Washington
Walker Gillette and another poster who's handle I don't recall made the more general statement about hoping that the next QB sucks
Never under any circumstances have I ever said that! I have been a Giants fan for a long time and always root for the team first. Please show me where I said this. I look forward to your silence!
Walker, I apologize, it was not you in the thread I was thinking of.
Quote:
but the idea that they loved him before the season is ludicrous. If so, they would have exercised his option. Some of these guys aren’t even trying.
That was my point earlier. If they were so "high on him" - as stated by the OP - exercising the 5th year option should have been a lay-up, especially with the news a month prior to the deadline option that Jones was going to be fine with his neck injury.
Paying $22M in 2023 would be a real bargain for this new regime and the QB they apparently admired so much...
The simple and most reliable truth is that both truly wanted to see what Jones could do in their system with different coaching. They were not committing $22 mill for 2023 for someone they did not know and probably looked sketchy on film(and injury prone). If he turned out to be worth another contract, then they offer a contract. If he turns out poorly, they walk away and the Giants have money for several players.
Not really rocket science. Cannot blindly commit $22 mill to the most important position on the field without actual hands on experience. What was on film did warrant the 5th year option.
Quote:
In comment 15949881 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15949847 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949830 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15949811 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained
I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?
5Bowls said he'd root for Jones to prove everyone in NY wrong in the event he goes to Washington
Walker Gillette and another poster who's handle I don't recall made the more general statement about hoping that the next QB sucks
Never under any circumstances have I ever said that! I have been a Giants fan for a long time and always root for the team first. Please show me where I said this. I look forward to your silence!
Walker, I apologize, it was not you in the thread I was thinking of.
Apology accepted, thank you Scooter.
Here's the thread I had in mind, and Walker didn't even post in it! Sorry again bud, not trying to misattribute quotes to you.
Link - ( New Window )
Simple, no?!
If he's making top 12 QB money, nobody is going to give 2 shits about those things...if he throws 15 TDs next year and the Giants can't win on luck again, the pitchforks will come out for him, Daboll, and Schoen.
I still think this is BS...no HC or GM could watch this offense and DJ and want to risk their careers on running it back.
Quote:
Butt hurt? Coming from the goofballs who held onto the Gettleman and Judge dream until the very end is rich.
Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.
Yep. Quite a few posters here are bigger Jones fans than Giant fans.
lol. Get the fuck outta here with that dopey shit.
Quote:
In comment 15949728 christian said:
Quote:
Butt hurt? Coming from the goofballs who held onto the Gettleman and Judge dream until the very end is rich.
Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.
Yep. Quite a few posters here are bigger Jones fans than Giant fans.
Can you give ONE example of A SINGLE poster who's a bigger Jones fan than a Giants fan?
It seems to me EVERY SINGLE poster who defends Jones is simply saying he would be significantly better if the OL AND WRs didn't ROYALLY SUCK. They point to other examples of QBs who performed SIGNIFICANTLY better when they had BETTER OLs and WRs. Like me, they recognize the SIGNIFICANT jump a QB like Josh Allen took when he got a good WR like Diggs. There are many examples of this.
Can you provide ONE example of a QB who actually looked great with the worst combination of OL and WR?
As usual this is spot on. When you boil it down, there really are two camps. 1) Those that say Jones sucks and has never been good and never will be good and 2) Those who refute that take and think he can be good
It is why people in group number 1 say stupid shit like Jones has never been good at any level (including High School) and who spend hours a week on the site drawn to Jones threads to tell the board how much this guy sucks, even in a playoff run.
Group 2 calls those idiots out and gets berated for being fans of the team.
Meanwhile, instead of discussing the playoffs and the Washington game, Group 1 would rather discuss Jones future, "trial balloons" (a term that anyone who utters should immediately be throat punched), and talk about how if Jones is resigned that Schoen and Daboll don't know what the hell they are doing.
But hey, the 10+ hours a week they spend telling the board that sure seems worthwhile on some level, I guess. Even if some make horseshit up saying they know exactly what pushes Mara's buttons.