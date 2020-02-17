for display only
Chris Bisignana: Daboll LOVES DJ …another trial balloon?

dancing blue bear : 3:24 pm
Giants huddle podcast With John schmelk (state radio propaganda machine) but biz is the guest and a beat writer and he has he his own podcast. Talking like it is a done deal that DJ is back. Said JS & BD were high on him before season but they love him now. There was not a mention of years or money. Don’t kill the messenger

This has Mara’s rat prints all over it!
Only a moron  
PaulN : 3:26 pm : link
Wouldn't see it that way. Mara prints. Real intellectual.
If Daboll does  
Gman11 : 3:27 pm : link
I respect his evaluation rather than a bunch of fans.

It's amazing how a lot of people think they know more about evaluating personnel than people that have been working in the business all their adult life.
why do you say it's a trial balloon  
pjcas18 : 3:27 pm : link
if the fans don't like it they won't do it?

if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.

I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.

Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.

This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?

god I hope you are wrong.
Given the state of things  
BlackLight : 3:28 pm : link
I'd expect DJ to be re-signed. Unless he tests free agency and either Carolina or Washington makes him a Godfather offer.

But the Giants are on the upswing, DJ likely doesn't want to start over with yet another new HC/OC, we're not likely to see a more viable alternative his free agency, and drafting any new Day 1 starter likely turns the clock back on the rebuild.
So DJ it is.
Is is kinda crazy once you recognize it  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:29 pm : link
how easy to see when the team leaks info it wants out there.
RE: why do you say it's a trial balloon  
Giantsfan79 : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15949527 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
if the fans don't like it they won't do it?

if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.

I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.

Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.

This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?

god I hope you are wrong.


Amen!
This makes no sense  
Blue The Dog : 3:30 pm : link
If they were high on him before the season, and they love him now, why wouldn't they have picked up the option or tried to negotiate at the bye? It's not like he has done anything since the bye to really cement himself.
RE: why do you say it's a trial balloon  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15949527 pjcas18 said:
Quote:


Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.



They earned this skepticism by, in fact, reacting to fan sentiment. We know they're keen to it because Mara has commented on fan reaction reaching him.
Chris Bisignana might as well be Paul Dottino  
Sean : 3:31 pm : link
.
Everything is a “trial balloon” now  
Sean : 3:32 pm : link
.
RE: RE: why do you say it's a trial balloon  
pjcas18 : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15949539 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15949527 pjcas18 said:


Quote:




Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.





They earned this skepticism by, in fact, reacting to fan sentiment. We know they're keen to it because Mara has commented on fan reaction reaching him.


Not about personnel decisions.

About the free Pepsi to season ticket holders sure and about how displeased fans were with how Eli's benching was handled in a lost season absolutely, but not about extending/signing players.

At least not that I have seen. This would be an all-time low for the NYG and really any sports franchise.
if you think Mara is pulling the strings and always has  
djm : 3:33 pm : link
then you might as well just stop rooting or watching them every week OR hope like hell Mara gets it right once in a while.


PS--Mara isn't pulling strings. Occam's razor. Saying that Daboll and Schoen are being forced to like a player....that is just a coping mechanism being used by the fans here that insist DJ sucks and always will suck. Maybe some were just wrong.
RE: Everything is a “trial balloon” now  
NoGainDayne : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15949541 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Just wait for the trial balloon, trial balloons.
RE: If Daboll does  
AcidTest : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15949526 Gman11 said:
Quote:
I respect his evaluation rather than a bunch of fans.

It's amazing how a lot of people think they know more about evaluating personnel than people that have been working in the business all their adult life.


+1. It's entirely possible that JS and BD think highly enough of DJ to resign him. They could have easily concluded that the offensive struggles are more about our porous interior OL and bad WRs than Jones.
If Schoen and Daboll...  
bw in dc : 3:36 pm : link
were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:

1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?

RE: Chris Bisignana might as well be Paul Dottino  
ElitoCanton : 3:36 pm : link
This. This clown has no real sources. He claimed a parody tweet as his own source once.

In comment 15949540 Sean said:
Quote:
.
Jones is back  
PaulN : 3:37 pm : link
That's a done deal. Those of you who don't like it, get used to it. Anyone can see Jones has elevated this the team. So if the voucher and GM like him, it's the owners influence that us making them go in that direction. Oh yea, then you really intelligent fans are really right about Jones. By this time next season you will disappear. That is another guarantee.
thought experiment time...  
knowledgetimmons : 3:37 pm : link
Let's imagine this is a true statement. Daboll and Schoen love DJ. Full Bloom. LOL

Is that a bad thing? Objectively, this is a great thing. Bird in the hand is worth 2 in the bush.

I would say the reality of the situation is considerably different and more multifaceted. There are things about him they believe they can coach up, and there are aspects they probably think are unchangeable flaws. They also have thoughts on how he propels the team forward, and also ones that are holding the team back.

It is, and always will be...about the $$$$

PS. It's conceivable that Mara, Schoen and Daboll can have signed off on these puff pieces, colaboratively. At the end of the day, we're talking about a person (DJ), who they hadn't previously conveyed much commitment to, for better or worse.
What is the fucking difference  
PaulN : 3:39 pm : link
They love him now. That is all that matters, they were smart to see for themselves close up. But that thinking iz beyond your intellect.
RE: why do you say it's a trial balloon  
djm : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15949527 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
if the fans don't like it they won't do it?

if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.

I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.

Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.

This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?

god I hope you are wrong.


Also, you'd think fans who are so concerned about the economics of things would heed those same economics when discussing shit like this.

IN other words, Mara isn't paying someone millions upon millions simply because he likes him or Jones reminds him of Eli. Stop already. Did he like DJ in college because of those traits? Sure why not--maybe he even pushed for him because of those traits. He aint paying him simply because DJ is the kind of guy you'd let bang your sister.

Daboll and Schoen are going to go with the QB they want to go with. Make peace with that. Stop with the conspiracy nonsense.
RE: If Schoen and Daboll...  
djm : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15949550 bw in dc said:
Quote:
were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:

1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?

This season was the real trial balloon! For realz.
RE: If Schoen and Daboll...  
cjd2404 : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15949550 bw in dc said:
Quote:
were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:

1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?


Honest question to your point #1. Could they have with how bad that cap was at the beginning of the season? I really just don't know the ins and outs of cap management. Now I know anything is possible, but would they have had to do a whole bunch of re-structuring of other players just to make it work.

Point #2. Do we know that the team has not started negotiations? Or do we assume they haven't because we as fans are unaware of it? -- Again just an honest question
The Mara thing is nonsense  
BillT : 3:43 pm : link
No way Schoen takes the job without assurances he had complete control of personnel. And QB is the ultimate personnel decision. The idea Mara would force DJ on Schoen is ridiculous.
lastly  
djm : 3:45 pm : link
here's one way to lok at this that would make the cap freaks here a little happier even if they did in fact pay Jones a lot of money or too much money or whatever money scares some of you. If they pay Jones, that means the Giants aren't spending draft capital ( I say capital due to possibly spending a lot of picks) on a young QB this coming draft. Maybe they use a 2nd or 3rd rounder...ok fine it still isn't the same as a first or trading up.

If they like Jones, this is a good thing. Put faith in the staff...it's the only thing we have at this point.
I  
AcidTest : 3:45 pm : link
don't think the fact that the Giants didn't exercise the fifth year option on Jones means that they won't resign him. JS and BD wanted to see him up close for themselves. But I also don't think this is a done deal because of a few articles. I could see them resigning him or letting him go. Let's see what happens the rest of the season.
RE: If Schoen and Daboll...  
BillT : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15949550 bw in dc said:
Quote:
were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:

1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?

Because they are in charge of the franchise and you not?
RE: The Mara thing is nonsense  
AcidTest : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15949563 BillT said:
Quote:
No way Schoen takes the job without assurances he had complete control of personnel. And QB is the ultimate personnel decision. The idea Mara would force DJ on Schoen is ridiculous.


Totally agree.
Trial Balloon ?  
Archer : 3:46 pm : link
You are giving the fans more power than they have or deserve.
This is about team building and the decision on Giants QB is probably the most significant choice that the GM and Coach will make.
Their success and the team's success is linked to their choice.
If they fail it could be devastating for their careers.

The fans will not play a role in what they do and it should not and as such a trial balloon is unnecessary.
exactly djm  
pjcas18 : 3:47 pm : link
no idea how in some fans minds this franchise works:

Doball and Schoen: we really like Jones, now that we have most of a season under our belt, we think we can win a Super Bowl with him, we've seen him up close at practice and games all year under some terrible circumstances. He's our guy.

Mara: I'm not sure, I know you two are hired for this job specifically, but what do the fans think? Let's leak this to a reporter no one knows named Chris Bisignana have him report it.

If the fans like it, great, if not, we'll need to poll them and see who they like for our next QB - maybe they want us to draft someone, or sign a veteran, not sure, but the fans definitely know best.

I wrote this on another thread  
NoGainDayne : 3:47 pm : link
but I'm just not sure how it is possible to be "high" on a QB leading the 23rd ranked offense in yards with the 4th highest RB in yards.

It doesn't compute. Man WHAT a game manager. Really gets that adrenaline pumping. Let's pay this man.
RE: The Mara thing is nonsense  
djm : 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15949563 BillT said:
Quote:
No way Schoen takes the job without assurances he had complete control of personnel. And QB is the ultimate personnel decision. The idea Mara would force DJ on Schoen is ridiculous.


Hottest coaching candidate going along with the hottest GM candidate going, or some of the hottest, but they just came here knowing Mara is a troll like figure doing his best 1985 Steinbrenner impersonation.

Meanwhile, in the real world, there is ZERO evidence of Mara ever doing anything of the sort. Zero.
RE: exactly djm  
pjcas18 : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15949570 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
no idea how in some fans minds this franchise works:

Doball and Schoen: we really like Jones, now that we have most of a season under our belt, we think we can win a Super Bowl with him, we've seen him up close at practice and games all year under some terrible circumstances. He's our guy.

Mara: I'm not sure, I know you two are hired for this job specifically, but what do the fans think? Let's leak this to a reporter no one knows named Chris Bisignana have him report it.

If the fans like it, great, if not, we'll need to poll them and see who they like for our next QB - maybe they want us to draft someone, or sign a veteran, not sure, but the fans definitely know best.


Doball, lol. Daboll, whatever it's the fans who matter.
RE: This makes no sense  
ZoneXDOA : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15949536 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
If they were high on him before the season, and they love him now, why wouldn't they have picked up the option or tried to negotiate at the bye? It's not like he has done anything since the bye to really cement himself.
because you can be high on a player and still be cautious. Makes sense that they saw film and thought there was a lot to work with but also a lot to work on and that they did not want to make a decision based on assumptions. They wanted to test drive Jones and they were able to do so under multiple and various circumstances and, according to the OP’s paraphrasing, they are ready to make a division….er….decision.
RE: RE: If Daboll does  
Spiciest Memelord : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15949547 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15949526 Gman11 said:


Quote:


I respect his evaluation rather than a bunch of fans.

It's amazing how a lot of people think they know more about evaluating personnel than people that have been working in the business all their adult life.



+1. It's entirely possible that JS and BD think highly enough of DJ to resign him. They could have easily concluded that the offensive struggles are more about our porous interior OL and bad WRs than Jones.


Don't forget relying on an injured rookie TE and an injured RT who trips over his shoelaces.
Jones was always coming back for at least next year.  
David B. : 3:58 pm : link
Just a matter of how. Tag or contract.

If Schoen and Daboll (NOT MARA) are 100% convinced they gonna win with Jones, they'll give him a contract. If not they'll tag him for a year, and he'll be the bridge QB to the next guy.
RE: I wrote this on another thread  
djm : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15949571 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
but I'm just not sure how it is possible to be "high" on a QB leading the 23rd ranked offense in yards with the 4th highest RB in yards.

It doesn't compute. Man WHAT a game manager. Really gets that adrenaline pumping. Let's pay this man.



that's another story but one could speculate that DJ has helped keep this offense scoring in the low 20s instead of it being in the high teens if some slob was behind center.

17-18 ppg is much much worse than 20-21. But who knows... maybe they don't like DJ and this is all noise.
5th year was declined  
Mondo : 3:59 pm : link
Before the neck was cleared, no?
Hey remember when  
Scooter185 : 3:59 pm : link
Joe Judge was a lock to be our head coach this year?

Pepperidge Farm remembers
RE: The Mara thing is nonsense  
giantBCP : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15949563 BillT said:
Quote:
No way Schoen takes the job without assurances he had complete control of personnel. And QB is the ultimate personnel decision. The idea Mara would force DJ on Schoen is ridiculous.


They’ll die on that hill. After clamoring for a new GM and a complete overhaul, which they got, they have nothing left but to blame Mara.
Does seem like a stupid trial balloon  
Spiciest Memelord : 4:00 pm : link
if Jone's agent gets wind.
one more thing  
djm : 4:02 pm : link
if an owner meddles or makes most of the decisions you know about it. Remember Steinbrenner? EVERYONE knew about it. Christ the guy was on the cover of sports illustrated more than once.

Ego is a fascinating thing. It usually exposes people for what they are.

Mara made some bad decisions, but those pertained to the HC/GM hires. He doesn't impact personnel nearly as much as some would believe.
RE: If Schoen and Daboll...  
MOOPS : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15949550 bw in dc said:
Quote:
were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:

1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?


I'm looking at new cars now. I want to sit in them, drive them, really get to know what they're all about before I lay any coin down on the one I really like.
I find this very unlikely  
Sean : 4:06 pm : link
Maybe a 2 year deal, but Schoen will want to build a team around a rookie QB contract window.
RE: This makes no sense  
Bizfoodie : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15949536 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
If they were high on him before the season, and they love him now, why wouldn't they have picked up the option or tried to negotiate at the bye? It's not like he has done anything since the bye to really cement himself.


Have you ever been attracted to someone from the outside and then you get to know who they truly are? Same deal
RE: I find this very unlikely  
djm : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15949597 Sean said:
Quote:
Maybe a 2 year deal, but Schoen will want to build a team around a rookie QB contract window.


YEa I could see that too. MAybe another trail balloon type year...


sorry couldn't resist. But yea I could see a short term deal.
Didn’t he say they were keeping judge?  
ajr2456 : 4:09 pm : link
This dudes a clown with no sources
RE: Jones was always coming back for at least next year.  
BlackLight : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15949587 David B. said:
Quote:
Just a matter of how. Tag or contract.

If Schoen and Daboll (NOT MARA) are 100% convinced they gonna win with Jones, they'll give him a contract. If not they'll tag him for a year, and he'll be the bridge QB to the next guy.


They aren't going to pay DJ a guaranteed franchise tag salary just to be a lame duck QB for one year while they wait for the QB they really want to come along. If we're already thinking about finding a new Day 1 starter for the 2024, we can sign a journeyman QB to tread water for a year for way less, and use the difference to build a stronger supporting cast.
If this was true,  
robbieballs2003 : 4:11 pm : link
It might explain why we all of a sudden saw a big drop in DJ running the ball on designed runs.
RE: RE: If Schoen and Daboll...  
Dr. D : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15949595 MOOPS said:
Quote:
In comment 15949550 bw in dc said:


Quote:


were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:

1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?




I'm looking at new cars now. I want to sit in them, drive them, really get to know what they're all about before I lay any coin down on the one I really like.

MOOPS, I was just about to make the exact same analogy (I recently spent a ridiculous amount of time checking out cars before i bought 1). I don’t understand why it's so hard to grasp.

So they liked him from afar, but weren't sure enough to give him the 5th year option. Wanted to see up close before committing. It shouldn't be so impossible to comprehend.
 
christian : 4:16 pm : link
This is simple guys. Tim (Mara) McDonnell is a future owner, current director or player personnel, in Daboll’s and Schoen’s circle, and demonstrated information emissary.

John Mara isn’t sitting down debating and leaking this information. His heir apparent, and nephew is.
RE: RE: This makes no sense  
Spiciest Memelord : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15949600 Bizfoodie said:
Quote:
In comment 15949536 Blue The Dog said:


Quote:


If they were high on him before the season, and they love him now, why wouldn't they have picked up the option or tried to negotiate at the bye? It's not like he has done anything since the bye to really cement himself.



Have you ever been attracted to someone from the outside and then you get to know who they truly are? Same deal


Dumping Jones for some crumb bum could be like Brady dumping Bridget Moynihan for Giselle. So so stupid.
I have felt BD has been pretty positive with Jones  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:21 pm : link
going back to the spring. He is definitely guarded and I think that is just him so I can see this on his end. JS I go a little the other way but little that tells me he does not have positive thoughts.

We will find out soon enough but I don't think the have a very negative feeling about this QB. This does not mean they won't move on either. Draft and Jones evaluation with cost for me.

Whatever, what does Blue Horseshoe think?  
Mad Mike : 4:22 pm : link
*
RE: Whatever, what does Blue Horseshoe think?  
larryflower37 : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15949620 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
*

I think he said he loves Anacott Steel and Daniel Jones
Hope this is true  
JerrysKids : 4:25 pm : link
would love to see DJ in a Giants Uniform for the rest of his career.
RE: If this was true,  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15949605 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
It might explain why we all of a sudden saw a big drop in DJ running the ball on designed runs.


Like your posts robbie but one I put about a 2% chance of being true. I don't think BD has any fear of having his QB.
RE: thought experiment time...  
giantstock : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15949553 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
Let's imagine this is a true statement. Daboll and Schoen love DJ. Full Bloom. LOL

Is that a bad thing? Objectively, this is a great thing. Bird in the hand is worth 2 in the bush.

I would say the reality of the situation is considerably different and more multifaceted. There are things about him they believe they can coach up, and there are aspects they probably think are unchangeable flaws. They also have thoughts on how he propels the team forward, and also ones that are holding the team back.

It is, and always will be...about the $$$$

PS. It's conceivable that Mara, Schoen and Daboll can have signed off on these puff pieces, colaboratively. At the end of the day, we're talking about a person (DJ), who they hadn't previously conveyed much commitment to, for better or worse.


I don't trust the comments but if they loved Jones - then yes I would be more optimistic. Because of my belief in them.

But from what I see in games - and the comments SY makes- it's extremely hard to believe that they love him.
RE: The Mara thing is nonsense  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15949563 BillT said:
Quote:
No way Schoen takes the job without assurances he had complete control of personnel. And QB is the ultimate personnel decision. The idea Mara would force DJ on Schoen is ridiculous.


Agree. Now if this crew does not advance the organization in about three years I could see Mara finding is way back in more.
“Trial balloon”  
UConn4523 : 4:29 pm : link
is a new BBI favorite term I see.
If the Giants are leaking these stories  
Bill in UT : 4:30 pm : link
I don't think it's to judge fan reaction- that would be terribly unfair to Jones and also not the way to do business. They would just be wanting to prepare the fans for what's going to happen. And if that's the case, I wouldn't be shocked if they've already come to some kind of agreement with DJ on the QT
Bisignano loves DJ  
Sammo85 : 4:31 pm : link
That's all I take from this post really.
Daboll and JS know firsthand  
Dr. D : 4:37 pm : link
what a difference a good OL and a really good WR (like Diggs) can make for a QB. Statistically, Jones rookie season was better than Josh Allen's first 2 seasons. Yes, Allen improved somewhat in his 2nd yr, but he really took off in his 3rd season after the Bills brought in Diggs (who had a huge yr).
RE: Daboll and JS know firsthand  
Scooter185 : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15949636 Dr. D said:
Quote:
what a difference a good OL and a really good WR (like Diggs) can make for a QB. Statistically, Jones rookie season was better than Josh Allen's first 2 seasons. Yes, Allen improved somewhat in his 2nd yr, but he really took off in his 3rd season after the Bills brought in Diggs (who had a huge yr).


And unlike Allen, Jones is a pending FA. So JS needs to pay him and add weapons. Didn't need to do that in BUF
RE: why do you say it's a trial balloon  
joeinpa : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15949527 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
if the fans don't like it they won't do it?

if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.

I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.

Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.

This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?

god I hope you are wrong.


This Mara narrative regarding Jones, that has sprung up in the past few days, is a preemptive strike at having to admit how wrong the critics of Jones here will have been if Dabol and or Schoen actually do love Daniel.

Cannot be true, has to be Mara interference, lol
A good thing if they love him  
Spiciest Memelord : 4:46 pm : link
intangibles are important for a championship QB, its about half the battle.

Now if only Mara is an astute judge of character...
 
christian : 4:46 pm : link
I’ve worked directly (players) and indirectly with the Giants on media stuff, and they are ultra concerned with how their fan base perceives things. John Mara deplores negativity aimed at the Giants.

I don’t think this is so much Mara influencing management. This is the Giants M.O. when it comes to potentially unpopular decisions. Get it out there, send friendlies to defend it, and leave the option open to back peddle if the fans get irate.
Dr.D  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:46 pm : link
In addition to adding a Diggs talent I hope BD/JS have fully recognized the NFCE likes to mix it up on the lines. They need to have a higher standard for the OL they build here than Buffalo imv.
RE: Daboll and JS know firsthand  
Sammo85 : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15949636 Dr. D said:
Quote:
what a difference a good OL and a really good WR (like Diggs) can make for a QB. Statistically, Jones rookie season was better than Josh Allen's first 2 seasons. Yes, Allen improved somewhat in his 2nd yr, but he really took off in his 3rd season after the Bills brought in Diggs (who had a huge yr).


It's a synergy effect (various areas have to feed off of and into the other).

RE: RE: why do you say it's a trial balloon  
rsjem1979 : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15949640 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15949527 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


if the fans don't like it they won't do it?

if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.

I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.

Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.

This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?

god I hope you are wrong.



This Mara narrative regarding Jones, that has sprung up in the past few days, is a preemptive strike at having to admit how wrong the critics of Jones here will have been if Dabol and or Schoen actually do love Daniel.

Cannot be true, has to be Mara interference, lol


I won’t blame Mara if Jones is brought back, but I will think less of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. Absent evidence to the contrary I don’t like Jones as a long term solution.

To head off any counter argument that they know more than I do, I concede that point. That doesn’t make them necessarily correct.
RE: RE: If Schoen and Daboll...  
bw in dc : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15949562 cjd2404 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949550 bw in dc said:


Quote:


were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:

1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?




Honest question to your point #1. Could they have with how bad that cap was at the beginning of the season? I really just don't know the ins and outs of cap management. Now I know anything is possible, but would they have had to do a whole bunch of re-structuring of other players just to make it work.

Point #2. Do we know that the team has not started negotiations? Or do we assume they haven't because we as fans are unaware of it? -- Again just an honest question


The 5th year option impacts 2023. That cost was, I believe, $22M. The FT for QBs is going to likely be $32M+. That's a big delta in costs.

There were rumblings near the trade deadline that extensions were being considered. But it sounded like Barkley's was the most serious. But to your point, I don't know any of that factually. Yet.
If I'm DJ, I'd leave.  
Optimus-NY : 4:52 pm : link
If a team like the 49ers offers him a deal, then he should take it. The Giants haven't given him any help since he's been here. I don't have any confidence they'll do it in the next year or two either.
RE: RE: why do you say it's a trial balloon  
ajr2456 : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15949640 joeinpa said:
Quote:

This Mara narrative regarding Jones, that has sprung up in the past few days, is a preemptive strike at having to admit how wrong the critics of Jones here will have been if Dabol and or Schoen actually do love Daniel.

Cannot be true, has to be Mara interference, lol


The trial balloon doesn’t have to be Mara interfering and getting his way. It’s as simple as Mara or someone in the front office gauging the fan based opinion to use as evidence when they sit down to make this decision.
Logically, it’s possible that the negotiations with Barkley  
cosmicj : 4:53 pm : link
We’re intended to sign him and free up the tag to apply it to Jones.

That’s consistent with the evidence.
RE: …  
Bill in UT : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15949643 christian said:
Quote:
I’ve worked directly (players) and indirectly with the Giants on media stuff, and they are ultra concerned with how their fan base perceives things. John Mara deplores negativity aimed at the Giants.

I don’t think this is so much Mara influencing management. This is the Giants M.O. when it comes to potentially unpopular decisions. Get it out there, send friendlies to defend it, and leave the option open to back peddle if the fans get irate.


I see that for the most part, I just don't see basing who your starting QB is on fan sentiment. That's something you have to leave to the professionals
RE: RE: If Schoen and Daboll...  
bw in dc : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15949566 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15949550 bw in dc said:


Quote:


were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:

1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?



Because they are in charge of the franchise and you not?


Its quality replies like that that make BBI so special... ;)
who knows if true  
LG in NYC : 4:58 pm : link
but all this talk of "trial balloons" and "Mara forcing DJ" on Schoen is such juvenile BS from people who are unhappy their opinion may not match up with the actual coach and GM of the team.

I was just with a couple of Jets buddies of mine and they like DJ quite a bit. They believe if DJ was their starting QB, with their defense and receivers, they'd have 10 wins already on their way to 12 or 13.
Not the first time I have heard fans of other teams talk positive about Jones.

My point? other teams fans have a much higher opinion of DJ than many Giants fans... so it isn't inconceivable that the coach & GM might also be seeing things that emotional Giants fans are not.
RE: who knows if true  
Spiciest Memelord : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15949659 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
but all this talk of "trial balloons" and "Mara forcing DJ" on Schoen is such juvenile BS from people who are unhappy their opinion may not match up with the actual coach and GM of the team.

I was just with a couple of Jets buddies of mine and they like DJ quite a bit. They believe if DJ was their starting QB, with their defense and receivers, they'd have 10 wins already on their way to 12 or 13.
Not the first time I have heard fans of other teams talk positive about Jones.

My point? other teams fans have a much higher opinion of DJ than many Giants fans... so it isn't inconceivable that the coach & GM might also be seeing things that emotional Giants fans are not.


Having Wilson/White/Flacco as your QBs will beat that opinion into you.
i pray Jones is back  
YorkAveGiant : 5:00 pm : link
have you guys seen NFL QB play this year? its not very good save the top 5. and DJ is right there in the next 10, maybe even next 5.

letting him walk would be a huge mistake. id imagine they would take a QB around round 4 or so.
RE: 5th year was declined  
bw in dc : 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15949589 Mondo said:
Quote:
Before the neck was cleared, no?


I think the option was declined the day before the draft.

But there were reports about a month prior that Jones was going to be cleared to play with no issues.
 
christian : 5:02 pm : link
Let’s watch them go find an All Pro level WR on a team friendly deal, fix the interior offensive line, and for fun they’ll probably need to get a 2nd big time running back for when Barkley suffers his annual season ending injury or cliff. That’ll be a piece of cake.
Maybe they do franchise him  
Sean : 5:05 pm : link
I’d hate it, but at least it’s just for a year. It’s best to move on completely I think, but we’ll see.

I think Jones needs to make the playoffs to be back. If the Giants go 8-8-1 and miss the playoffs, I don’t see him being back.
RE: i pray Jones is back  
Spiciest Memelord : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15949662 YorkAveGiant said:
Quote:
have you guys seen NFL QB play this year? its not very good save the top 5. and DJ is right there in the next 10, maybe even next 5.

letting him walk would be a huge mistake. id imagine they would take a QB around round 4 or so.


It's not so much Jones elevated his game this year (which he most certainly did) but most of the QB play fell off this year. Something many would be bbi GMs are not considering.

Plus the QB draft class is ass.
Again if Daboll/Schoen  
Sammo85 : 5:05 pm : link
have conviction and alignment on this with "buying" Jones for their regime going forward, then they should do it. But they should be prepared to face higher expectations and a loss of the honeymoon period you get first year. Further, if it fails to result in any discernable competition into playoffs, they're both fired in 2 yrs time and unlikely to get second jobs respectively.


RE: RE: why do you say it's a trial balloon  
Dr. D : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15949640 joeinpa said:
Quote:



This Mara narrative regarding Jones, that has sprung up in the past few days, is a preemptive strike at having to admit how wrong the critics of Jones here will have been if Dabol and or Schoen actually do love Daniel.

Cannot be true, has to be Mara interference, lol

If they do re-sign him, there are going to be some real butt hurt Jones haters (those who hate that he's our QB) here.
RE: Maybe they do franchise him  
christian : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15949666 Sean said:
Quote:
I’d hate it, but at least it’s just for a year. It’s best to move on completely I think, but we’ll see.

I think Jones needs to make the playoffs to be back. If the Giants go 8-8-1 and miss the playoffs, I don’t see him being back.


I think Daniel Jones is Blake Bortles. I’d rather the Giants prove or disprove that theory on a one year commitment, rather than five.
Haha  
Jerry in_DC : 5:08 pm : link
So the guy who constructed the aerial circus helmed by an all worle talent at QB comes here and constructs a run heavy, gimmicky, single read system that you'd seen for a college walk on QB....wants to do this?

He wants to run the ball down 15 in the 4th Q? He wants to turtle up in fear of a turnover in every 2 minute drill?

I guess anything is possible. But it sure would be setting us up for another period of boring, mediocre football.

Hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll would torpedo their own ambitions by tying themselves to a mediocrity like Jones
RE: who knows if true  
NoGainDayne : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15949659 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
but all this talk of "trial balloons" and "Mara forcing DJ" on Schoen is such juvenile BS from people who are unhappy their opinion may not match up with the actual coach and GM of the team.

I was just with a couple of Jets buddies of mine and they like DJ quite a bit. They believe if DJ was their starting QB, with their defense and receivers, they'd have 10 wins already on their way to 12 or 13.
Not the first time I have heard fans of other teams talk positive about Jones.

My point? other teams fans have a much higher opinion of DJ than many Giants fans... so it isn't inconceivable that the coach & GM might also be seeing things that emotional Giants fans are not.


Ummmm show me your data on the other fans like Jones better. Because all I hear is people shitting on Jones but I'm not the one making bold generalizations like that.

Also, yeah people are so crazy, some owner gets up before the season basically anoints the starting QB and throws the rest of that QBs teammates from prior years under the bus. NO WAY that guy gets in the way of his people evaluating a QB. You know other than the weird Eli situation, that comment, his general ineptitude and insecure behavior. Yeah, you are probably right it is the people that are skeptical of that guy that have a random ax to grind against that highly capable individual.
RE: “Trial balloon”  
bw in dc : 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15949630 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
is a new BBI favorite term I see.


I think the term surfaced - and JonC seemed to confirm it - when there were various pro-Gettleman articles being posted in the press at the same time a few years back.

Seemed like a coordinated effort to remind the fan base what a great guy Gettleman was and how impressive he football resume was...
RE: Haha  
Now Mike in MD : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15949673 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
So the guy who constructed the aerial circus helmed by an all worle talent at QB comes here and constructs a run heavy, gimmicky, single read system that you'd seen for a college walk on QB....wants to do this?

He wants to run the ball down 15 in the 4th Q? He wants to turtle up in fear of a turnover in every 2 minute drill?

I guess anything is possible. But it sure would be setting us up for another period of boring, mediocre football.

Hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll would torpedo their own ambitions by tying themselves to a mediocrity like Jones


Is it not possible that those decisions are a function of the shit show at WR and the pass pro deficiencies? You put the blame squarely on Jones, but isn't that even possible?
RE: Again if Daboll/Schoen  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15949668 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
have conviction and alignment on this with "buying" Jones for their regime going forward, then they should do it. But they should be prepared to face higher expectations and a loss of the honeymoon period you get first year. Further, if it fails to result in any discernable competition into playoffs, they're both fired in 2 yrs time and unlikely to get second jobs respectively.


You have to be disaster bad to get fired in two years. Everyone should anticipate that Daboll and Schoen will get a chance to draft their own QB. I believe that was always the plan. 9 months ago, this was a rebuild. At best and (highly unlikely) the Giants are going to finish a distant 2-3-1 in the NFC east and they haven't even flushed the bad contracts yet.
I think  
Archer : 5:18 pm : link
I think that the Giants should have a poll to determine what the Giants should do about all personnel decisions.

It appears that Giant fans know far more than the General Manager and the Head Coach.

The fans are into statistics and can better evaluate the players. Jones clearly is a liability and cannot be a winner because he doesn't throw for 200 yards a game and the Giants only score 17 points.

The fans wanted Russell Wilson, well maybe we can still get him from Denver

As a matter of fact we should get rid of the entire management team and just have a panel of fans to tell the Giants what to do.

It doesn't matter that the fans have never played a down of football it's their opinions that count.
NoGain - data??  
LG in NYC : 5:19 pm : link
I stated pretty clearly my comments stemmed from talking to fans of other teams.

they are very quick to point out our lack of weapons, injuries and crappy O Line in defense of Jones. N

Agree, disagree... doesn't matter to me... but as fans we can sometimes be a little too close to the situation. so perhaps (I emphasize, perhaps), Daboll & Schoen are seeing things in a light that is different than rabid fans.
RE: RE: RE: If Schoen and Daboll...  
BillT : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15949658 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15949566 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 15949550 bw in dc said:


Quote:


were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:

1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?



Because they are in charge of the franchise and you not?



Its quality replies like that that make BBI so special... ;)

As good a reply as the questions deserved.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 5:20 pm : link
Why is all this stuff coming out now? The dumb Eisen article comparing Jones to Eli, the articles from the beats.

Makes no sense. If they wanted Jones back they could have done it during the bye when the record was still really impressive. Now they're struggling and pumping him up. Weird.
RE: RE: Again if Daboll/Schoen  
Sammo85 : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15949681 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15949668 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


have conviction and alignment on this with "buying" Jones for their regime going forward, then they should do it. But they should be prepared to face higher expectations and a loss of the honeymoon period you get first year. Further, if it fails to result in any discernable competition into playoffs, they're both fired in 2 yrs time and unlikely to get second jobs respectively.





You have to be disaster bad to get fired in two years. Everyone should anticipate that Daboll and Schoen will get a chance to draft their own QB. I believe that was always the plan. 9 months ago, this was a rebuild. At best and (highly unlikely) the Giants are going to finish a distant 2-3-1 in the NFC east and they haven't even flushed the bad contracts yet.


I should have clarified my 2 yr starting point would be this offseason (not including this year).

If they don't make discernable improvement by Year 3, they aren't getting a 4th. Not in today's NFL.
I don’t see  
Joe Beckwith : 5:22 pm : link
why Mara would throw that out there, only to end up having a ‘conversation’ w/ Schoen, Brown, Daboll and defend it if the 3 thought otherwise.
Maybe it’s CB just looking for CB ( click bait). Or it’s him pushing his position.
RE: This makes no sense  
joeinpa : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15949536 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
If they were high on him before the season, and they love him now, why wouldn't they have picked up the option or tried to negotiate at the bye? It's not like he has done anything since the bye to really cement himself.


That s your take. Isn’t it a possibility that coaches who see him every day, understand the game plans and execution of those things might have a different perspective on “cementing himself”




RE: Haha  
bw in dc : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15949673 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:


Hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll would torpedo their own ambitions by tying themselves to a mediocrity like Jones


And both have obviously seen what special QB play can do for a franchise with front row seats for the Josh Allen Experience.

Kafka, too, with his front row seats for the Patrick Mahomes Show.

Look, credit to Jones for playing better this year, especially with ball protection and a few key drives. And maybe Daboll/Kafka think they can elevate Jones further. But I think that is a very risky bet. And could easily derail the careers of Schoen and Daboll.
RE: Chris Bisignana might as well be Paul Dottino  
joeinpa : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15949540 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Sean that s not even close to the truth. I have heard Bisignano be very critical of the Giants and much more objective than Dottino

Besides, he s a reporter, he needs credibility. He didn’t say he loves Daniel, he said Dabol does, why would he make that up
RE: RE: RE: why do you say it's a trial balloon  
joeinpa : 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15949646 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949640 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15949527 pjcas18 said:

The argument regarding Jones has more often than not been about would they bring him back, or course there are no guarantees it would be the right decision, but I feel good about it s chances of being right


Quote:


if the fans don't like it they won't do it?

if so, that's a horseshit way to run a sports franchise.

I don't buy any of these trial balloon conspiracy theories some fans have.

Mainly because if this team is truly influenced by fan sentiment - about personnel decisions - we are in worse shape than I thought.

This isn't a free Pepsi to season ticket holders, these are potential franchise altering decisions and you think the Giants are crowd sourcing the decisions?

god I hope you are wrong.



This Mara narrative regarding Jones, that has sprung up in the past few days, is a preemptive strike at having to admit how wrong the critics of Jones here will have been if Dabol and or Schoen actually do love Daniel.

Cannot be true, has to be Mara interference, lol



I won’t blame Mara if Jones is brought back, but I will think less of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. Absent evidence to the contrary I don’t like Jones as a long term solution.

To head off any counter argument that they know more than I do, I concede that point. That doesn’t make them necessarily correct.
I wonder, I say I wonder...  
Johnny5 : 5:39 pm : link
...how many pages / days will this one go?

lol
So just going off of this, and without knowing if its true,  
PatersonPlank : 5:44 pm : link
on the surface tells me that Daboll/Schoen think that Jones is capable of running a more wide open, "Buffalo-like" passing offense (something we haven't seen so we really can only guess)

Also I have to think, again in my opinion, that this puts the Barkley renewal in a little flux. I'm not the "Capologist" here, but wouldn't signing both be a problem for us?
RE: RE: Chris Bisignana might as well be Paul Dottino  
joeinpa : 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15949551 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
This. This clown has no real sources. He claimed a parody tweet as his own source once.

In comment 15949540 Sean said:


Quote:


.



Well he s in the building often speaking with people and on and off the record, tight with Carl Banks, not sure what your statement is based on,

But he s obviously more qualified to know things about the team than just about anyone on bbi, including you and me

It doesn’t add up for me  
Sean : 5:53 pm : link
Teams who win generally find a QB via the draft who is cheap and then build the roster with a cheap QB. By year 2 or 3 of that rookie deal QB, the team is ready to compete with deep playoff runs.

The Giants have so many holes, why invest $25M per year in a QB no one is really sure about? Would be an odd choice by Schoen/Daboll and the actions in game don’t support this logic.

I don’t buy any of this.
RE: Given the state of things  
Payasdaddy : 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15949530 BlackLight said:
Quote:
I'd expect DJ to be re-signed. Unless he tests free agency and either Carolina or Washington makes him a Godfather offer.

But the Giants are on the upswing, DJ likely doesn't want to start over with yet another new HC/OC, we're not likely to see a more viable alternative his free agency, and drafting any new Day 1 starter likely turns the clock back on the rebuild.
So DJ it is.


If JS and daboll were high on h8m b4 season, would’ve gave him 5th yr option
Not saying he hasn’t impressed them enough now but seems like narrative changing
RE: If Schoen and Daboll...  
Payasdaddy : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15949550 bw in dc said:
Quote:
were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:

1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?


This
RE: i pray Jones is back  
Payasdaddy : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15949662 YorkAveGiant said:
Quote:
have you guys seen NFL QB play this year? its not very good save the top 5. and DJ is right there in the next 10, maybe even next 5.

letting him walk would be a huge mistake. id imagine they would take a QB around round 4 or so.


That I agree with. Jones isn’t top guy but it sure could be a lot worse
RE: It doesn’t add up for me  
Payasdaddy : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15949716 Sean said:
Quote:
Teams who win generally find a QB via the draft who is cheap and then build the roster with a cheap QB. By year 2 or 3 of that rookie deal QB, the team is ready to compete with deep playoff runs.

The Giants have so many holes, why invest $25M per year in a QB no one is really sure about? Would be an odd choice by Schoen/Daboll and the actions in game don’t support this logic.

I don’t buy any of this.



Could see niners as a fit
He can go run that offense in a heartbeat
RE: RE: If Schoen and Daboll...  
PatersonPlank : 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15949719 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15949550 bw in dc said:


Quote:


were "high" on DJ before the season, why didn't they:

1) exercise his 5th year option?
2) or negotiate a new deal when DJ was cleared to play?




This


Again, not sure if this is true, but if it is I think its perfectly reasonable for Daboll and Schoen to want a close up look at Jones before they signed him. Maybe they were on the fence before, and wanted to work with him to see his work ethic, processing and decision making abilities, leadership, etc., etc.

I know when I manage a new group I always want to take my own, clean view of the people
RE: So just going off of this, and without knowing if its true,  
Payasdaddy : 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15949706 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
on the surface tells me that Daboll/Schoen think that Jones is capable of running a more wide open, "Buffalo-like" passing offense (something we haven't seen so we really can only guess)

Also I have to think, again in my opinion, that this puts the Barkley renewal in a little flux. I'm not the "Capologist" here, but wouldn't signing both be a problem for us?


If they think jones can be qb solution, or at least give it a go a couple more yrs, saquon should be on his way out or just franchise him 1 more yr
He may be pissed and then u trade him
 
christian : 6:03 pm : link
Butt hurt? Coming from the goofballs who held onto the Gettleman and Judge dream until the very end is rich.

Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.
I actually think they already know he’s out  
Chris684 : 6:05 pm : link
but that’s just me.

Gun to my head I think that Tyrod Taylor opens camp as the starter with competition from a rookie they selected in the 1st round.
RE: I actually think they already know he’s out  
giantBCP : 6:08 pm : link
In comment 15949729 Chris684 said:
Quote:
but that’s just me.

Gun to my head I think that Tyrod Taylor opens camp as the starter with competition from a rookie they selected in the 1st round.


I think the previous post stating that Jones would be a bridge QB was more accurate than this. This organization has too much pride to tank a year, be it at the expense of a franchise tag if necessary, even if they want to move on from Jones.
BD and JS  
kickoff : 6:15 pm : link
Wait a minute, if this is true why should we accept the opinions of DB/JS when we have so many more experts on this board who think he's terrible.
JS/BD  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:18 pm : link
Could be simply looking to make a course correction from the initial plan they came here with from Buffalo. It's not very complicated to figure it out and requires little statistical analysis. Sometimes getting smacked around helps with this and clears it up. Just like BD/JS have figured out.

Most answers reside in the Giants building and elsewhere in the NFCE. You just have to follow the good years and the right fundamentals. It has a answer for every type of team in in the league since 1981.



...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:19 pm : link
Does Dab love DJ like Chris loves saying 'Jerry'?

Too much pride to tank?  
ajr2456 : 6:19 pm : link
Did you see the teams they let Gettleman out on the field for four years?
RE: …  
Sean : 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15949728 christian said:
Quote:
Butt hurt? Coming from the goofballs who held onto the Gettleman and Judge dream until the very end is rich.

Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.

Yep. Quite a few posters here are bigger Jones fans than Giant fans.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:20 pm : link
I have no clue what Schoen & Dabs think of DJ, but I will point out that Schoen wasn't throwing rose pedals @ DJ @ his presser during the bye week. He emphasized that there was a lot of season left to be played.

DJ needs to play a good game Sunday in DC.
RE: I actually think they already know he’s out  
Payasdaddy : 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15949729 Chris684 said:
Quote:
but that’s just me.

Gun to my head I think that Tyrod Taylor opens camp as the starter with competition from a rookie they selected in the 1st round.


Taylor shows me nothing and doesn’t seem that durable when he does play.
Levi’s or Richardson? Would have to trade up. We don’t have the ammo unless they love a guy
Freeing up jones money in FA would let us fill a couple more holes though
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:21 pm : link
I don't get the DJ lovers.

Yeah, he seems like a nice kid, hard worker, & tough. But he's won nothing here. Nada.
RE: Haha  
Tuckrule : 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15949673 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
So the guy who constructed the aerial circus helmed by an all worle talent at QB comes here and constructs a run heavy, gimmicky, single read system that you'd seen for a college walk on QB....wants to do this?

He wants to run the ball down 15 in the 4th Q? He wants to turtle up in fear of a turnover in every 2 minute drill?

I guess anything is possible. But it sure would be setting us up for another period of boring, mediocre football.

Hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll would torpedo their own ambitions by tying themselves to a mediocrity like Jones


Are you dense. You think the entire offense is run this way just because of jones? Yea it isn’t the shit line or the bad skill players who can’t win a 50/50 ball or get any separation. It’s all jones fault!!!
RE: RE: …  
joeinpa : 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15949745 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15949728 christian said:


Quote:


Butt hurt? Coming from the goofballs who held onto the Gettleman and Judge dream until the very end is rich.

Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.


Yep. Quite a few posters here are bigger Jones fans than Giant fans.


Don’t know if that’s true. But as soon as Giants move on from DJ. so do I
Jones  
kickoff : 6:25 pm : link
I think BD/JS have figured out that this kid is making steak out of hamburger meat,
RE: Haha  
g56blue10 : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15949673 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
So the guy who constructed the aerial circus helmed by an all worle talent at QB comes here and constructs a run heavy, gimmicky, single read system that you'd seen for a college walk on QB....wants to do this?

He wants to run the ball down 15 in the 4th Q? He wants to turtle up in fear of a turnover in every 2 minute drill?

I guess anything is possible. But it sure would be setting us up for another period of boring, mediocre football.

Hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll would torpedo their own ambitions bytying themselves to a mediocrity like Jones



I have no idea how he feels about Jones but it’s silly to sit here and say as if it’s some kind of fact that the offense we are running is do to Jones. We literally have the worst group of WR’s in the league, poor IOL and a promising rookie TE who’s missed a lot of time. Minus him there are the worst TE unit in the league but by all means lay the blame solely at Jones feet
Wow, imagine that!  
GeoMan999 : 6:36 pm : link
DJ being a 15-18 QB with no weapons, no protection….who would obviously become Top 10 with an average oline and and average wide receivers! What would happen if Jaylon Hurts and Daniel Jones traded places? Seriously?
RE: Sean.  
Bill in UT : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15949748 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don't get the DJ lovers.

Yeah, he seems like a nice kid, hard worker, & tough. But he's won nothing here. Nada.


I'm not a DJ lover. But since he's been here, this roster has sucked. God couldn't win as QB of this team
I mean, all of Alex Smith's coaches loved him too  
sb from NYT Forum : 6:40 pm : link
...It didn't mean he was anything more than a slightly better than average QB who was a placeholder until the team got a better QB.
What irks me about the Jones debate  
Sean : 6:42 pm : link
He never has to do anything. There is always a built in excuse.

If Jones was this much of an asset, why isn’t there an expectation that this team makes the playoffs? Why isn’t there an expectation to score 30 points? How about throwing for 300 yards that doesn’t include garbage time at the end of the game?

And before any of you start talking about the OL, Justin Herbert is the highest pressured QB in the NFL this year.

Why aren’t the standards higher here?
Jones and Saquon  
Scooter185 : 6:44 pm : link
Are almost a package deal methinks. I can see SB staying and Jones leaving, but not Jones staying and Saquon leaving. Not how it's been the tale of 2 halves with SB looking like rookie year SB and DJs production increasing as a result as well in the first half and...well how poor it's looked the second half
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:44 pm : link
Bill, I will grant he hasn't been dealt the greatest hand, but he's also never elevated the team. And when you draft someone #6, you should expect as much.
RE: ...  
giantBCP : 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15949771 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Bill, I will grant he hasn't been dealt the greatest hand, but he's also never elevated the team. And when you draft someone #6, you should expect as much.


Did you see the team’s performance last season when he went down?
No one else could win here at QB?  
Sean : 6:48 pm : link
The standards here are so bad. Giant fans seem to think every other franchise has loaded rosters with no flaws.

You know there were Eagle fans making excuses for Wentz in 2020 because of their “weak” roster.
giantBCP.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:50 pm : link
Yeah, the roster around him sucks. But I refuse to think that we can't upgrade @ the QB position if that's what Schoen & Daboll want.
Why do we need this  
section125 : 6:52 pm : link
BS every day.
And if the roster is so bad  
Sean : 6:54 pm : link
It’s an easy decision to let him walk since he doesn’t line up with the Giants window to compete financially.
RE: And if the roster is so bad  
giantBCP : 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15949779 Sean said:
Quote:
It’s an easy decision to let him walk since he doesn’t line up with the Giants window to compete financially.


He’ll be here a long time, so I’m sure that we can build a strong roster at some point. Signing him long term doesn’t preclude that.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:02 pm : link
I'll boil down my DJ thoughts to this:

I root for the dude because he's a Giant & if he succeeds, the team succeeds. He seems like a good dude. From all accounts, he's a hard worker. He's tough AF.

But I just don't think he's an upper echelon QB in this league. And I don't think he'll ever be. We can do better @ the position.
RE: No one else could win here at QB?  
Scooter185 : 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15949775 Sean said:
Quote:
The standards here are so bad. Giant fans seem to think every other franchise has loaded rosters with no flaws.

You know there were Eagle fans making excuses for Wentz in 2020 because of their “weak” roster.


Some fans are so afraid of taking a step backwards they refuse to see any path forwards. So let's tread water with Jones
RE: RE: No one else could win here at QB?  
giantBCP : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15949788 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949775 Sean said:


Quote:


The standards here are so bad. Giant fans seem to think every other franchise has loaded rosters with no flaws.

You know there were Eagle fans making excuses for Wentz in 2020 because of their “weak” roster.



Some fans are so afraid of taking a step backwards they refuse to see any path forwards. So let's tread water with Jones


They’re free to scout QBs, and I’m sure they do. We don’t even know if Jones is getting re-signed, but even if he does, they can still move onto another QB depending on the structure of his contract. You act as if moving backward and tanking is the only way forward, and that’s nonsense. Schoen doesn’t have the right to tank a season if that’s not Mara’s will. It’s not Madden franchise mode he’s playing.
Fans are afraid?  
UConn4523 : 7:22 pm : link
We have no control, none of this arguing matters. Some people really like Jones, some people don’t and your preference proves nothing.

It comes down to how much you want to be right on BBI because I refuse to believe you guys act like this in conversations with people in your day to day.
RE: RE: RE: No one else could win here at QB?  
Scooter185 : 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15949791 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15949788 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15949775 Sean said:


Quote:


The standards here are so bad. Giant fans seem to think every other franchise has loaded rosters with no flaws.

You know there were Eagle fans making excuses for Wentz in 2020 because of their “weak” roster.



Some fans are so afraid of taking a step backwards they refuse to see any path forwards. So let's tread water with Jones



They’re free to scout QBs, and I’m sure they do. We don’t even know if Jones is getting re-signed, but even if he does, they can still move onto another QB depending on the structure of his contract. You act as if moving backward and tanking is the only way forward, and that’s nonsense. Schoen doesn’t have the right to tank a season if that’s not Mara’s will. It’s not Madden franchise mode he’s playing.


I wasn't referring to tanking, but anytime the "who but Jones?" Question arises it's said as a fact no other options are better for 2023. But what if a lateral move or even slight step back at QB in 23 allows for a better team in 24 than signing Jones would allow for?


I also don't think Jones is signing without them commiting to him as the guy.
RE: RE: RE: No one else could win here at QB?  
Scooter185 : 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15949791 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15949788 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15949775 Sean said:


Quote:


The standards here are so bad. Giant fans seem to think every other franchise has loaded rosters with no flaws.

You know there were Eagle fans making excuses for Wentz in 2020 because of their “weak” roster.



Some fans are so afraid of taking a step backwards they refuse to see any path forwards. So let's tread water with Jones



They’re free to scout QBs, and I’m sure they do. We don’t even know if Jones is getting re-signed, but even if he does, they can still move onto another QB depending on the structure of his contract. You act as if moving backward and tanking is the only way forward, and that’s nonsense. Schoen doesn’t have the right to tank a season if that’s not Mara’s will. It’s not Madden franchise mode he’s playing.


I wasn't referring to tanking, but anytime the "who but Jones?" Question arises it's said as a fact no other options are better for 2023. But what if a lateral move or even slight step back at QB in 23 allows for a better team in 24 than signing Jones would allow for?


I also don't think Jones is signing without them commiting to him as the guy.
RE: Fans are afraid?  
Sean : 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15949792 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
We have no control, none of this arguing matters. Some people really like Jones, some people don’t and your preference proves nothing.

It comes down to how much you want to be right on BBI because I refuse to believe you guys act like this in conversations with people in your day to day.

It’s a major fork in the road decision that is 3 months away. It’s not unexpected that this results in passionate debate.
Daboll and Schoen may very well love Jones,  
Section331 : 7:38 pm : link
but the idea that they loved him before the season is ludicrous. If so, they would have exercised his option. Some of these guys aren’t even trying.
RE: Daboll and Schoen may very well love Jones,  
Sean : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15949802 Section331 said:
Quote:
but the idea that they loved him before the season is ludicrous. If so, they would have exercised his option. Some of these guys aren’t even trying.

Schoen definitely didn’t sound like a guy that loved him during the bye week.
I’d prefer to move on from Jones (unless I’m way off on the $)  
UConn4523 : 7:40 pm : link
but if someone thinks we can win with DJ my response shouldn’t be “you are scared to move backward” or “you are a bigger Jones fan than Giants fan”. It’s a really crappy way of telling someone their opinion is wrong.

What’s the alternative?  
GiantBlue : 7:48 pm : link
Top QB’s are in short supply.
RE: I’d prefer to move on from Jones (unless I’m way off on the $)  
Scooter185 : 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but if someone thinks we can win with DJ my response shouldn’t be “you are scared to move backward” or “you are a bigger Jones fan than Giants fan”. It’s a really crappy way of telling someone their opinion is wrong.


As opposed to being called a bad fan, miserable asshole, or the myriad of other names those who dare criticize Jones are called?

And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained
If Daboll and Schoen  
section125 : 7:52 pm : link
decide to move on, then that is what they need to do.

If Daboll and Schoen decide to keep Jones, then they see something that they can win with.

They are the pros with decades of experience. We are fans, some sharper than others. Some barely recognize a football.

I think the Giants can do better at QB - WTF do I know.
RE: I’d prefer to move on from Jones (unless I’m way off on the $)  
Sean : 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but if someone thinks we can win with DJ my response shouldn’t be “you are scared to move backward” or “you are a bigger Jones fan than Giants fan”. It’s a really crappy way of telling someone their opinion is wrong.

That’s fair, UConn. Calling people out for being bigger Jones fans than Giant fans isn’t fair.
RE: RE: I’d prefer to move on from Jones (unless I’m way off on the $)  
section125 : 7:54 pm : link
In comment 15949811 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


but if someone thinks we can win with DJ my response shouldn’t be “you are scared to move backward” or “you are a bigger Jones fan than Giants fan”. It’s a really crappy way of telling someone their opinion is wrong.




As opposed to being called a bad fan, miserable asshole, or the myriad of other names those who dare criticize Jones are called?

And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained


Think you have it backward on the name calling, but at worst it is a two way street.
RE: Why do we need this  
djm : 7:54 pm : link
In comment 15949778 section125 said:
Quote:
BS every day.


Exhausting.
It’s a two way street  
UConn4523 : 8:01 pm : link
and those people are wrong as well. That said since a couple of the trolls that are now gone I don’t really see the “bad fan” stuff as much anymore.
RE: RE: I’d prefer to move on from Jones (unless I’m way off on the $)  
UConn4523 : 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15949814 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


but if someone thinks we can win with DJ my response shouldn’t be “you are scared to move backward” or “you are a bigger Jones fan than Giants fan”. It’s a really crappy way of telling someone their opinion is wrong.



That’s fair, UConn. Calling people out for being bigger Jones fans than Giant fans isn’t fair.


Forget it man.
RE: RE: I’d prefer to move on from Jones (unless I’m way off on the $)  
Bill in UT : 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15949811 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:


Quote:








And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained


I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?
OK  
Spiciest Memelord : 8:05 pm : link
so we need to find like the 3 or 4 human beings on the planet who belong in the Mahomes, Burrow, Allen and probably Herbert class. Brilliant strategy bbi! I would argue there's a bunch of QBs in the large tier below them including Jones (I guess Trevor Lawrence is the best of them, I think maybe).

Yeah I get it, some on bbi watched ESPN highlights and want to pay Lamar Jackson 50 million a year for 8 years or something, but I would rather not.
RE: If Daboll and Schoen  
UConn4523 : 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15949812 section125 said:
Quote:
decide to move on, then that is what they need to do.

If Daboll and Schoen decide to keep Jones, then they see something that they can win with.

They are the pros with decades of experience. We are fans, some sharper than others. Some barely recognize a football.

I think the Giants can do better at QB - WTF do I know.


Love it, exactly where I’m at.
RE: …  
Red Right Hand : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15949643 christian said:
Quote:
I’ve worked directly (players) and indirectly with the Giants on media stuff, and they are ultra concerned with how their fan base perceives things. John Mara deplores negativity aimed at the Giants.

I don’t think this is so much Mara influencing management. This is the Giants M.O. when it comes to potentially unpopular decisions. Get it out there, send friendlies to defend it, and leave the option open to back peddle if the fans get irate.
Exactly. This isn't hard to figure out.
RE: If Daboll and Schoen  
Bill in UT : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15949812 section125 said:
Quote:

I think the Giants can do better at QB - WTF do I know.

You may very well be right that the Giants should have a better QB- the trickier part is actually getting one, especially at a reasonable cost (money and/or draft picks)
RE: RE: RE: I’d prefer to move on from Jones (unless I’m way off on the $)  
Scooter185 : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15949830 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15949811 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:


Quote:








And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained



I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?


5Bowls said he'd root for Jones to prove everyone in NY wrong in the event he goes to Washington

Walker Gillette and another poster who's handle I don't recall made the more general statement about hoping that the next QB sucks
RE: RE: …  
Dr. D : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15949745 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15949728 christian said:


Quote:


Butt hurt? Coming from the goofballs who held onto the Gettleman and Judge dream until the very end is rich.

Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.


Yep. Quite a few posters here are bigger Jones fans than Giant fans.

Can you give ONE example of A SINGLE poster who's a bigger Jones fan than a Giants fan?

It seems to me EVERY SINGLE poster who defends Jones is simply saying he would be significantly better if the OL AND WRs didn't ROYALLY SUCK. They point to other examples of QBs who performed SIGNIFICANTLY better when they had BETTER OLs and WRs. Like me, they recognize the SIGNIFICANT jump a QB like Josh Allen took when he got a good WR like Diggs. There are many examples of this.

Can you provide ONE example of a QB who actually looked great with the worst combination of OL and WR?
RE: Daboll and Schoen may very well love Jones,  
bw in dc : 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15949802 Section331 said:
Quote:
but the idea that they loved him before the season is ludicrous. If so, they would have exercised his option. Some of these guys aren’t even trying.


That was my point earlier. If they were so "high on him" - as stated by the OP - exercising the 5th year option should have been a lay-up, especially with the news a month prior to the deadline option that Jones was going to be fine with his neck injury.

Paying $22M in 2023 would be a real bargain for this new regime and the QB they apparently admired so much...
The Entertainah Podcast has Lawrence Tynes  
Simms11 : 8:29 pm : link
on and he loves DJ. Thinks he will definitely be back. Tynes also said that he knows many former, retired NFL Football Players and they all think DJ is a good QB and that the Giants can definitely win with him. It’s interesting to hear that from former NFLers.
RE: Daboll and Schoen may very well love Jones,  
bw in dc : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15949802 Section331 said:
Quote:
but the idea that they loved him before the season is ludicrous. If so, they would have exercised his option. Some of these guys aren’t even trying.


That was my point earlier. If they were so "high on him" - as stated by the OP - exercising the 5th year option should have been a lay-up, especially with the news a month prior to the deadline option that Jones was going to be fine with his neck injury.

Paying $22M in 2023 would be a real bargain for this new regime and the QB they apparently admired so much...
RE: It’s a two way street  
Scooter185 : 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15949823 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and those people are wrong as well. That said since a couple of the trolls that are now gone I don’t really see the “bad fan” stuff as much anymore.


I agree that it's better now. The worst was probably Gentleman's first two years.
When I said bigger Jones fans than Giant fans  
Sean : 8:35 pm : link
It’s when I read things like “can’t wait to see how all the haters act when Jones is back.” I think comments like that are just as bad as the other side. Mocking fans who think the best chance to win a Super Bowl is with an upgrade at QB.
You have to entertain the possibility of  
UConn4523 : 8:39 pm : link
the next guy not being good. I trust Shoen and Daboll so I’m not worried about it, but it’s possible and I think that’s what those people are getting at, Atleast that’s how I read it.

It’s all stupid posturing though, none of it is productive and usually derails threads in the process.
.  
ChrisRick : 8:44 pm : link
UConn 👍
RE: You have to entertain the possibility of  
Sean : 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15949859 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
the next guy not being good. I trust Shoen and Daboll so I’m not worried about it, but it’s possible and I think that’s what those people are getting at, Atleast that’s how I read it.

It’s all stupid posturing though, none of it is productive and usually derails threads in the process.

That’s true and there is the aspect of fans who pushed for Russell Wilson last summer and seeing how that’s turned out.
They love you...  
Blueworm : 8:50 pm : link
right up until they cut you.


or in this case, let the contract expire.
RE: RE: RE: why do you say it's a trial balloon  
DefenseWins : 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15949543 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
....and about how displeased fans were with how Eli's benching was handled in a lost season absolutely, but not about extending/signing players.

At least not that I have seen. This would be an all-time low for the NYG and really any sports franchise.


I remember John Mara responding (re the Eli benching) in a press conference saying that he was surprised at how "emotional" the fans got over that.

Now, what we will never know is whether the Giants were going to part ways with Eli after that season or whether they held onto him after seeing the fans reaction.
RE: RE: Daboll and Schoen may very well love Jones,  
DefenseWins : 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15949804 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15949802 Section331 said:


Quote:


but the idea that they loved him before the season is ludicrous. If so, they would have exercised his option. Some of these guys aren’t even trying.


Schoen definitely didn’t sound like a guy that loved him during the bye week.


Do you really think he wants to telegraph that he loves him right before going into a contract negotiation?
RE: RE: You have to entertain the possibility of  
UConn4523 : 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15949869 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15949859 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


the next guy not being good. I trust Shoen and Daboll so I’m not worried about it, but it’s possible and I think that’s what those people are getting at, Atleast that’s how I read it.

It’s all stupid posturing though, none of it is productive and usually derails threads in the process.


That’s true and there is the aspect of fans who pushed for Russell Wilson last summer and seeing how that’s turned out.


I would have supported it depending what the package was and we have no idea how it would have turned out under this FO/Coaching staff. Russell Wilson’s career isn’t over but it isn’t stopping people from positing like it is.

And if I’m wrong, I’m wrong. Don’t really care.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’d prefer to move on from Jones (unless I’m way off on the $)  
Walker Gillette : 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15949847 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949830 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15949811 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:


Quote:








And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained



I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?



5Bowls said he'd root for Jones to prove everyone in NY wrong in the event he goes to Washington

Walker Gillette and another poster who's handle I don't recall made the more general statement about hoping that the next QB sucks

Never under any circumstances have I ever said that! I have been a Giants fan for a long time and always root for the team first. Please show me where I said this. I look forward to your silence!
 
christian : 9:27 pm : link
Ultimately BBI is a place for fans to trade opinions and our best guesses as to what the team should and will do.

Call me crazy, but I can’t wait to see how mad it makes you when you guessed wrong seems like a pretty low rent way to spend life.

That’s the type of contribution I find that really damages the community here. There’s probably some shitty Twitter argument about your local school board where you can put that noise.
Many posters on BBI are absolutely scared that a replacement  
chick310 : 9:31 pm : link
of Jones won’t be good so they default to stay the course with him in the short term.

Sticking it out with Jones may not be the wrong decision but at least support that view because you think he has championship-caliber aspects to his game given more time and resources.

Otherwise not trying to get better at QB during this rebuild is a flawed approach.



Gotta love the "DJ has to raise the level of players around him..."  
bluewave : 9:40 pm : link
If that was a valid argument, then why is Justin Herbert and the Chargers 7-6? That guy is supposed to be god, but I don't see any raising of players there on that team.

The truth hurts, and the truth is: even great players need a team around them.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’d prefer to move on from Jones (unless I’m way off on the $)  
Scooter185 : 9:40 pm : link
In comment 15949881 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15949847 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15949830 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15949811 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:


Quote:








And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained



I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?



5Bowls said he'd root for Jones to prove everyone in NY wrong in the event he goes to Washington

Walker Gillette and another poster who's handle I don't recall made the more general statement about hoping that the next QB sucks


Never under any circumstances have I ever said that! I have been a Giants fan for a long time and always root for the team first. Please show me where I said this. I look forward to your silence!


Walker, I apologize, it was not you in the thread I was thinking of.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’d prefer to move on from Jones (unless I’m way off on the $)  
Walker Gillette : 10:09 pm : link
In comment 15949911 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15949881 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15949847 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15949830 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15949811 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:


Quote:








And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained



I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?



5Bowls said he'd root for Jones to prove everyone in NY wrong in the event he goes to Washington

Walker Gillette and another poster who's handle I don't recall made the more general statement about hoping that the next QB sucks


Never under any circumstances have I ever said that! I have been a Giants fan for a long time and always root for the team first. Please show me where I said this. I look forward to your silence!



Walker, I apologize, it was not you in the thread I was thinking of.
Apology accepted, thank you Scooter.
RE: RE: Daboll and Schoen may very well love Jones,  
section125 : 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15949852 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15949802 Section331 said:


Quote:


but the idea that they loved him before the season is ludicrous. If so, they would have exercised his option. Some of these guys aren’t even trying.



That was my point earlier. If they were so "high on him" - as stated by the OP - exercising the 5th year option should have been a lay-up, especially with the news a month prior to the deadline option that Jones was going to be fine with his neck injury.

Paying $22M in 2023 would be a real bargain for this new regime and the QB they apparently admired so much...


The simple and most reliable truth is that both truly wanted to see what Jones could do in their system with different coaching. They were not committing $22 mill for 2023 for someone they did not know and probably looked sketchy on film(and injury prone). If he turned out to be worth another contract, then they offer a contract. If he turns out poorly, they walk away and the Giants have money for several players.
Not really rocket science. Cannot blindly commit $22 mill to the most important position on the field without actual hands on experience. What was on film did warrant the 5th year option.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’d prefer to move on from Jones (unless I’m way off on the $)  
Scooter185 : 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15949929 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15949911 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15949881 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15949847 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15949830 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15949811 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15949805 UConn4523 said:


Quote:








And some posters have shown themselves to be Jones fans first, saying they'll root for the next QB to fail off Jones isn't retained



I read a lot of threads, and I don't recall any comments like that. Care to name names?



5Bowls said he'd root for Jones to prove everyone in NY wrong in the event he goes to Washington

Walker Gillette and another poster who's handle I don't recall made the more general statement about hoping that the next QB sucks


Never under any circumstances have I ever said that! I have been a Giants fan for a long time and always root for the team first. Please show me where I said this. I look forward to your silence!



Walker, I apologize, it was not you in the thread I was thinking of.

Apology accepted, thank you Scooter.


Here's the thread I had in mind, and Walker didn't even post in it! Sorry again bud, not trying to misattribute quotes to you.
Link - ( New Window )
Ok......  
Brown_Hornet : 10:32 pm : link
I didn't go thru 3 pages, but if it's true that DB loves DJ,than he should be signed and the team can address other spots

Simple, no?!
If they resign DJ...he better be damn good  
GMen72 : 10:49 pm : link
Everybody loves him because he's cheap,"tough, works hard, and has been given an impossible situation."

If he's making top 12 QB money, nobody is going to give 2 shits about those things...if he throws 15 TDs next year and the Giants can't win on luck again, the pitchforks will come out for him, Daboll, and Schoen.

I still think this is BS...no HC or GM could watch this offense and DJ and want to risk their careers on running it back.
RE: RE: …  
Johnny5 : 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15949745 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15949728 christian said:


Quote:


Butt hurt? Coming from the goofballs who held onto the Gettleman and Judge dream until the very end is rich.

Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.


Yep. Quite a few posters here are bigger Jones fans than Giant fans.

lol. Get the fuck outta here with that dopey shit.
RE: RE: RE: …  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15949849 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15949745 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15949728 christian said:


Quote:


Butt hurt? Coming from the goofballs who held onto the Gettleman and Judge dream until the very end is rich.

Some of us will be disappointed because we don’t feel he’s that good. And some of want the team to invest in cornerstones who have proven they have championship pedigree.


Yep. Quite a few posters here are bigger Jones fans than Giant fans.


Can you give ONE example of A SINGLE poster who's a bigger Jones fan than a Giants fan?

It seems to me EVERY SINGLE poster who defends Jones is simply saying he would be significantly better if the OL AND WRs didn't ROYALLY SUCK. They point to other examples of QBs who performed SIGNIFICANTLY better when they had BETTER OLs and WRs. Like me, they recognize the SIGNIFICANT jump a QB like Josh Allen took when he got a good WR like Diggs. There are many examples of this.

Can you provide ONE example of a QB who actually looked great with the worst combination of OL and WR?


As usual this is spot on. When you boil it down, there really are two camps. 1) Those that say Jones sucks and has never been good and never will be good and 2) Those who refute that take and think he can be good

It is why people in group number 1 say stupid shit like Jones has never been good at any level (including High School) and who spend hours a week on the site drawn to Jones threads to tell the board how much this guy sucks, even in a playoff run.

Group 2 calls those idiots out and gets berated for being fans of the team.

Meanwhile, instead of discussing the playoffs and the Washington game, Group 1 would rather discuss Jones future, "trial balloons" (a term that anyone who utters should immediately be throat punched), and talk about how if Jones is resigned that Schoen and Daboll don't know what the hell they are doing.

But hey, the 10+ hours a week they spend telling the board that sure seems worthwhile on some level, I guess. Even if some make horseshit up saying they know exactly what pushes Mara's buttons.
One last thing...and why this is BS  
GMen72 : 11:33 pm : link
"IF" Schoen and Daboll do "love" DJ and want to resign him, you don't let it be publicly known and fuck up what little leverage you have in negotiations.
