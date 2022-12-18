New York Giants at Washington Commanders Game Discussion

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
Important game!
Doesn’t get any better than that!!!
Screw those guys!
Strange take
Yep
They’re right
I replayed it, he got shoved down and then the center sat on him.
Wasn't really holding or a pull down, but did look it at first glance.
Giants lucky there!!!!
also illegal hands to the face on Thibs...so at best re-due the down
That fucking third down call to Slayton while trying to chew the clock was absolute chicken shit. They needed six yards for a first down.
Ill take it.
But this is kharma. Fuck the Commanders.
Did you see the play?
The Giants player was draped all over the WR’s shoulders long before the ball got there
It's true. We got one back tonight.
LOL, yeah I am really laughing here!!!
In comment 15953396 jeff57 said:
Yup well said. They missed plenty on us. Boo hoo Commie fans
Kafka is in over his head
AGREED!!!
What a win.
DJ is one of the best QBs in the league.
Could have easily been called. Glad it wasn't.
Kafka is in over his head
Strange take
What is strange about it exactly ? This offense has been dogshit and a lot of it has to do with the playcalling and lack of creativity
+1
We’ll take it and get the hell out of Dodge. I thought the TD was a forgone conclusion, and they’d have to hope to stop the 2-pt conversion.
Huge December win on the road. The Dline made huge plays all night. Jones was real solid. Gano with 2 huge money kicks. You wanna be "dissatisfied" be my guess you miserable oger.
Has there ever been a win that was more important but less satisfying? Holmes gets a penalty on almost every freakin play
How anyone can find that win unsatisfying is beyond me
Very lucky to win. Holmes was obvious PI on last play.
We would be losing our shit if that happened to us
What a win.
Huge win but get a grip Ralph.
Exactly! Hands to the face on Thibs.
Might be time for a new hobby. That was fking awesome.
You're making a strong, late season push for dumbest post of the year!
Congrats!
My guess is that you're the only dissatisfied fan here.
He needs to start practicing while wearing handcuffs 🤣
Like illegal hands to the face on Thibs.
But it looks like Washington’s OL got away with a few things on that play too but you won’t hear people talking about that.
Exactly!
On the same play Thibs was poked in the eye. That is illegal hands to the face. The non call there equals the non call on the OPI
Off setting penalties. So screw the Foreskin Commies!
Amen to that!
Very lucky to win. Holmes was obvious PI on last play.
We would be losing our shit if that happened to us
My guess they went into that game with the plan that they were going to use the passing attack as an extension of their running attack. Throw the ball 5 yards, keep down and distance manageable.