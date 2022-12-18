for display only
New York Giants at Washington Commanders Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/18/2022 8:03 pm
The officials also missed that  
GFAN52 : 12/18/2022 11:30 pm : link
facemask call on the Jones running play. Things even out.
A win in a hugely  
M.S. : 12/18/2022 11:30 pm : link

Important game!

Doesn’t get any better than that!!!
RE: Fuck you Tirico and Collinsworth  
yalebowl : 12/18/2022 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15953406 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Eat shit!


Screw those guys!
RE: Can Daboll please start calling plays ?  
Blue21 : 12/18/2022 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15953417 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Kafka is in over his head
and include passes beyond the line of scrimmage
Jesus Holmes mugged him  
mfsd : 12/18/2022 11:30 pm : link
Fuck it, we’re due for a break
RE: Can Daboll please start calling plays ?  
RCPhoenix : 12/18/2022 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15953417 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Kafka is in over his head


Strange take
RE: That should have been pass interference  
Boss 63 : 12/18/2022 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15953396 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Yep
Omg  
Kanavis : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
Has there ever been a win that was more important but less satisfying? Holmes gets a penalty on almost every freakin play
RE: Fuck you Tirico and Collinsworth  
jeff57 : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15953406 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Eat shit!


They’re right
RE: Banks and papa  
BillKo : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15953401 Boss 63 said:
Quote:
Dexter Lawrence was tackled


I replayed it, he got shoved down and then the center sat on him.

Wasn't really holding or a pull down, but did look it at first glance.

Giants lucky there!!!!
Holmes got away with it  
illmatic : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
But it looks like Washington’s OL got away with a few things on that play too but you won’t hear people talking about that.
RE: RE: That should have been pass interference  
mphbullet36 : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15953434 Boss 63 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953396 jeff57 said:


Quote:


.



Yep


also illegal hands to the face on Thibs...so at best re-due the down
RE: Can Daboll please start calling plays ?  
Costy16 : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15953417 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Kafka is in over his head


That fucking third down call to Slayton while trying to chew the clock was absolute chicken shit. They needed six yards for a first down.
This hot garbage team is going to the playoffs.  
BlueHurricane : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
LFG!!!!!!
thibs  
thrunthrublue : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
eye injury? how about a clear plexiglass mandate?
Barkley’s best game since before the bye!  
Simms11 : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
He came on string in second half and Kafka rode him.....
RE: Fine with me  
Blackmax00 : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15953432 mfsd said:
Quote:
Fuck it, we’re due for a break

Ill take it.
Maybe I'd be more sympathetic if they didn't call that asinine  
Anakim : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
Feliciano taunting call two weeks ago, which cost us the W.


But this is kharma. Fuck the Commanders.
RE: How is that PI  
M.S. : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15953423 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
He played the ball

Did you see the play?

The Giants player was draped all over the WR’s shoulders long before the ball got there
Number 5  
bluesince56 : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
stopping the QB at the one yard line saved the game
RE: As many times as the Giants have been screwed over the years?  
islander1 : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15953422 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Yeah. Doooooooooooooooon't care


It's true. We got one back tonight.
Was PI called?  
VanillaVick : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
Nope! Then it wasn’t PI.
Great Fucking Game!  
Jim in Tampa : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
Giants D is coming on!
RE: even at our fucking rock bottom  
BillKo : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15953408 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
The commanders/foreskins we're always our bitches


LOL, yeah I am really laughing here!!!
RE: RE: RE: That should have been pass interference  
mfsd : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15953443 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953434 Boss 63 said:


Quote:


In comment 15953396 jeff57 said:


Quote:


.



Yep



also illegal hands to the face on Thibs...so at best re-due the down


Yup well said. They missed plenty on us. Boo hoo Commie fans
RE: RE: Can Daboll please start calling plays ?  
M.S. : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15953444 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953417 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


Kafka is in over his head



That fucking third down call to Slayton while trying to chew the clock was absolute chicken shit. They needed six yards for a first down.

AGREED!!!
Holmes got away with murder there . . .  
Ralph.C : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
. . . But who cares?!?

What a win.

DJ is one of the best QBs in the league.
RE: Was PI called?  
BigBlueinDE : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15953470 VanillaVick said:
Quote:
Nope! Then it wasn’t PI.


Could have easily been called. Glad it wasn't.
RE: RE: Can Daboll please start calling plays ?  
Giantfan21 : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15953433 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15953417 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


Kafka is in over his head



Strange take


What is strange about it exactly ? This offense has been dogshit and a lot of it has to do with the playcalling and lack of creativity
F**k washington  
DC Gmen Fan : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
.
RE: .  
GruningsOnTheHill : 12/18/2022 11:34 pm : link
In comment 15953424 Banks said:
Quote:
Tough loss for Washington. Heinecke gets stopped by a hair, a dumb penalty takes off a td, and then a no call on a blatant pi. We've been there

+1
We’ll take it and get the hell out of Dodge. I thought the TD was a forgone conclusion, and they’d have to hope to stop the 2-pt conversion.
RE: Omg  
Stu11 : 12/18/2022 11:35 pm : link
In comment 15953435 Kanavis said:
Quote:
Has there ever been a win that was more important but less satisfying? Holmes gets a penalty on almost every freakin play

Huge December win on the road. The Dline made huge plays all night. Jones was real solid. Gano with 2 huge money kicks. You wanna be "dissatisfied" be my guess you miserable oger.
Jones Owns the Washington...  
Jim in Tampa : 12/18/2022 11:35 pm : link
whatever their name is this year!
Next week  
JoeMoney19 : 12/18/2022 11:36 pm : link
Could be a preview of our round one playoff matchup.
wow DJ on the postgame  
3rdWAM : 12/18/2022 11:36 pm : link
is doing his best Eli!
RE: RE: Omg  
Now Mike in MD : 12/18/2022 11:38 pm : link
In comment 15953515 Stu11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953435 Kanavis said:


Quote:


Has there ever been a win that was more important but less satisfying? Holmes gets a penalty on almost every freakin play


Huge December win on the road. The Dline made huge plays all night. Jones was real solid. Gano with 2 huge money kicks. You wanna be "dissatisfied" be my guess you miserable oger.


How anyone can find that win unsatisfying is beyond me
The offense is so plain vanilla  
Rick in Dallas : 12/18/2022 11:38 pm : link
No creativity at all.
Very lucky to win. Holmes was obvious PI on last play.
We would be losing our shit if that happened to us
RE: Holmes got away with murder there . . .  
BlueVinnie : 12/18/2022 11:38 pm : link
In comment 15953480 Ralph.C said:
Quote:
. . . But who cares?!?

What a win.

DJ is one of the best QBs in the league.

Huge win but get a grip Ralph.
RE: Holmes got away with it  
BigBlueinDE : 12/18/2022 11:39 pm : link
In comment 15953441 illmatic said:
Quote:
But it looks like Washington’s OL got away with a few things on that play too but you won’t hear people talking about that.


Exactly! Hands to the face on Thibs.
The TV Crew is still bitching about the call  
Jim in Tampa : 12/18/2022 11:39 pm : link
But Washington had to get the TD and the 2 point conversion AND stop the Giants from scoring with 50 seconds left, just to get the game to overtime.

Giants got the win. That's all that counts!
RE: Omg  
JoeMoney19 : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
In comment 15953435 Kanavis said:
Quote:
Has there ever been a win that was more important but less satisfying? Holmes gets a penalty on almost every freakin play

Might be time for a new hobby. That was fking awesome.
Bummer about the Holmes play  
Optimus-NY : 12/18/2022 11:41 pm : link
lol. Hail to the Foreskins!
RE: Omg  
Jim in Tampa : 12/18/2022 11:42 pm : link
In comment 15953435 Kanavis said:
Quote:
Has there ever been a win that was more important but less satisfying? Holmes gets a penalty on almost every freakin play

You're making a strong, late season push for dumbest post of the year!

Congrats!

My guess is that you're the only dissatisfied fan here.
RE: Omg  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12/18/2022 11:45 pm : link
In comment 15953435 Kanavis said:
Quote:
Has there ever been a win that was more important but less satisfying? Holmes gets a penalty on almost every freakin play



He needs to start practicing while wearing handcuffs 🤣
RE: Holmes got away with it  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12/18/2022 11:46 pm : link
In comment 15953441 illmatic said:
Quote:
But it looks like Washington’s OL got away with a few things on that play too but you won’t hear people talking about that.


Like illegal hands to the face on Thibs.
True  
Kanavis : 12/18/2022 11:47 pm : link
And it looks like Lawrence was pulled down
RE: RE: Holmes got away with it  
BigBlueinDE : 12/18/2022 11:49 pm : link
In comment 15953655 DisgruntledNYGfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15953441 illmatic said:


Quote:


But it looks like Washington’s OL got away with a few things on that play too but you won’t hear people talking about that.



Like illegal hands to the face on Thibs.


Exactly!
RE: Bummer about the Holmes play  
Rjanyg : 12/18/2022 11:53 pm : link
In comment 15953603 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
lol. Hail to the Foreskins!


On the same play Thibs was poked in the eye. That is illegal hands to the face. The non call there equals the non call on the OPI

Off setting penalties. So screw the Foreskin Commies!
RE: The TV Crew is still bitching about the call  
M.S. : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15953563 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
But Washington had to get the TD and the 2 point conversion AND stop the Giants from scoring with 50 seconds left, just to get the game to overtime.

Giants got the win. That's all that counts!

Amen to that!
RE: The offense is so plain vanilla  
M.S. : 10:38 am : link
In comment 15953549 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
No creativity at all.
Very lucky to win. Holmes was obvious PI on last play.
We would be losing our shit if that happened to us

My guess they went into that game with the plan that they were going to use the passing attack as an extension of their running attack. Throw the ball 5 yards, keep down and distance manageable.
