NY Giants at Washington Commanders Post-Game Discussion

The passing game is more horizontal than vertical. I get that we are very limited, but at some point you have to try and stretch the field, and not just with deep shots to Slayton. I still don't understand why Sills doesn't play. Golladay doesn't even get in the game. Johnson isn't used as a WR either.
Jones was excellent. Barkley ran well, but it looks to me like he's a little slower than at the start of the season. Bredeson played well. Feliciano was terrible.
The pass rush was terrific, but if we don't get home, our inability to cover at any level of the defense is really exposed. Holmes definitely committed PI on that last play. He's a penalty machine.
McFadden is overmatched. I like to see Carter Coughlin.
We all have a nice holiday week now. Xmas Eve will be a little better. Xmas will be a little bit better. The sauce I make will be a little bit better. Thibs is a demon. Barkley was terrific. OL did it’s job. Jones did his job. Overall not perfect but it sure feels perfect now.
My God did we need this one. Won a big December game. On the road. If validates all those early wins. Still breathing. Still fighting. I’m ecstatic. Not delusional. Not dreaming. Just happy we got this win.
Thibs was awesome.
Another great game by Gano.
That's a great assessment. More horizontal than vertical.
And tonight what made it worse IMO was the lack of misdirection we used a ton this year.
Was effective, mainly because the OL was really moving washington with double team blocks on both DT's as the telecast pointed out. Barkley takes way too much crap when there is no place to run, but then gets too much credit when the OL does a very good job of giving him a place to run.
NBC on what should have been PI and then McLaurin not being on the LoS should not have been called. Yet the TV ref says if it is a penalty in the 1st minute of the game it is a penalty in the last minute. So if McLaurin is off the LoS, it is a penalty and it does not matter if it is a "technical" penalty late in the game. Cannot have your cake and eat it too.
If I'm a Washington fan, I'm crazy about the officiating. But I think almost all were the right calls (Holmes was clearly PI).
If I’m a Washington fan I’m wondering why my offensive coordinator threw a flea flicker when we were getting 8 yards every carry. That incomplete pass ended that drive and a run by the Washington offense. They were running it down our throats there.
When we win the coin toss, and lose when we lose the toss. As soon as we won the toss tonight I felt good about this game.
Funny I said to my son before the game I wanted to win the coin toss so bad. We've lost it for forever and the lady thing I wanted to see in such a big game was out sad sack offense limping out there for another 3 and out to start the game only to give up points to end the half as usual and give the ball to the other team to start the 2nd half
He had him wrapped up pretty hard. It could/should have been called.
But so should have illegal hands to the eyeball by the LT...
was pancaked to the ground on the same 4th down play that everyone said PI on the Giants. Two missed calls on the same play, oh well shit happens. I think this was a great win by the Giants. Good old fashioned NFC East slugfest. Saquon rose to the occasion on that last drive too. Great win no matter how you slice it.
Holmes held (as he often does), the WR’s left shoulder with his left hand for the entire flight of the ball - I’ll be relieved when he’s no longer on the roster.
It’s a shame that we’re gonna have to hear outsiders bitch about the refs at the end.
Holmes- a lot of contact, I’d be upset if it was the other way around. But the refs were letting guys play all night- case in point the first drive, DB got there early and went over Slaytons back…no call.
The DPI flag would’ve been a bailout…a 4th down heave across the field to a play that the Giants did a great job covering.
As for the formation call, that one is black and white. He lined up wrong, technical error by their receiver. The flag came out right away. Be better McClaurin - clearly a yard off the LOS.
I think you are right on both counts. McCloud struggled tonight but he could have made it all up with that INT….but not to be.
You are wrong.
Defender grabbed hold of receiver’s shoulder pads long before the ball got there. It was a classic mugging.
If that ain’t pass interference, then there ain’t no such thing as pass interference.
It’s a shame that we’re gonna have to hear outsiders bitch about the refs at the end.
Holmes- a lot of contact, I’d be upset if it was the other way around. But the refs were letting guys play all night- case in point the first drive, DB got there early and went over Slaytons back…no call.
The DPI flag would’ve been a bailout…a 4th down heave across the field to a play that the Giants did a great job covering.
As for the formation call, that one is black and white. He lined up wrong, technical error by their receiver. The flag came out right away. Be better McClaurin - clearly a yard off the LOS.
Dexter Lawrence was mugged on the same play. That should have been a hold. So I'd say we're even. And also, if it has to come down to the last play of the game, you really don't deserve to win if you didn't get it done.
You have that OL, that running game, those WRs, and you face us with no starting WRs and backup, backup DBs and you want to complain about a PI call? You never should have let it come to that, so F you. We’d have beat you at home if not for “taunting.” Shit happens.
Washington shouldn't have gotten the ball back but Daboll
Why always take the negative spin? The Giants played great at the LOS. Well earned win. They won in the trenches.
He predicted they’d only win 3 or 4 games this season and hasn’t let go of his initial thoughts that they would suck this season. He’s the poster child for posters that would rather be “right” than enjoy the ride. He’s a miserable fuck. The most negative poster on the board and that’s saying something
said he would not have called the illegal formation penalty at the end of the game. Said the WR was 'in the vicinity of the LOS'
The ‘vicinity’? Either the WR is on the line of scrimmage or isn’t.
And THAT’S why he was a dogshit referee.
As for the game, I can’t believe that they won. Which is odd because I thought that they had a really good chance. But to actually pull it off the way they did? Props to everyone, especially the head coach for the 4th & 9. I thought he was fucking insane going for that. But he showed faith in the QB and Danny came through. Props to Bark for the running on that final drive. And props to Thibs for an amazing performance.
Whatever happens with them in the future, they’ve taken a lot of shit and in my opinion they’ve earned a playoff game that will hopefully come for them this season.
Whatever Happens? Sign Jones, Saquon and Lawrence. The rest if fungible. This, what this is now, will be better next year. And we'll make the playoffs this year. Wer're legit 6th seed in the NFC right now, and it's no fluke, tonight showed that.
RE: RE: Happy and grateful for the win, but can't understand why
Had bad nights for NBC. I think Collinsworth is usually excellent, but his complaining about the WC two-point conversion OPI was idiotic. “It wasn’t on the guy covering the receiver” is just stupid. How many times is holding called away from the play? If you commit a penalty it is a penalty. Not sure why he suddenly was concerned with whether or not it impacted the play. That has nothing to do with the rule and I was glad when McAuley corrected him.
But the McAuley went the total opposite way at the end with “I wouldn’t call that because of the game situation” on the illegal formation. As he said with the non-PI call on Holmes, “if it is a penalty in the first minute of the game, it is a penalty in the last minute.” Why does that not apply to an illegal formation?
Producers need to talk to the on air guys and tell them changing their opinions as the game goes on is confusing to the viewers. You want to argue the rule is dumb, have at it. but you can’t argue rules should not be enforced because you liked that play and hated to see it called back.
barely. Onto next game. Would really like to see DJ step up so these aren't razor thin victories.
We have sucked ass for most of the last decade and are on the verge of our first playoff berth since 2016, probably at least 1 year, maybe 2 ahead of schedule and we have complaints about the “type” of win.
Whatever happens with them in the future, they’ve taken a lot of shit and in my opinion they’ve earned a playoff game that will hopefully come for them this season.
Whatever Happens? Sign Jones, Saquon and Lawrence. The rest if fungible. This, what this is now, will be better next year. And we'll make the playoffs this year. Wer're legit 6th seed in the NFC right now, and it's no fluke, tonight showed that.
Jones will be a Giant next season, don’t listen to the noise here. Some were actually blaming Jones for the Bellinger drop.
I saw Allen throw a ball 2 feet behind digs at knee height this afternoon, and Digs caught it
Jones has this team, that many said would win 3 games, on the verge of the playoffs, he s coming back next season, that s been evident for a few weeks
This. Thank you
RE: RE: RE: Happy and grateful for the win, but can't understand why
+1
It also shows the public these mongos' true colors and abject stupidity. McAuley was a shyte official. Why is he giving his opinions/evaluations on national TV?
But, then why no mention of the hands to the face on the same play when KT got poked in the eye?
Might as well mention face mask on Jones on our last FG drive, plus obvious OPI when WFT tight end knocked our LB on his back. Always goes both ways (but not very often our way). Takes me all the way back to “Tackling by the helmet” waiting for the karma…..
Why always take the negative spin? The Giants played great at the LOS. Well earned win. They won in the trenches.
He predicted they’d only win 3 or 4 games this season and hasn’t let go of his initial thoughts that they would suck this season. He’s the poster child for posters that would rather be “right” than enjoy the ride. He’s a miserable fuck. The most negative poster on the board and that’s saying something
As I said to Sean, I enjoyed this win as much as anyone on BBI. A big win in a big game. But it was pass interference. And not just a little. It just wasn’t called. I have no problem with the breaks going the Giants way.
He played well within what they asked him to do and again had key drops - two by Slayton and one by Bellinger.
Mike, you should back off a bit and stop forcing it. You sound like a sore loser when you try to make it sound like Jones had a bad night.
There are bad calls in every game. Sometimes they help and sometimes they hurt. Today they helped. Nobody is suggesting the Giants should call the NFL and try to give back the win. I mainly pointed it out for the “The league and refs hate the Giants and actively try to make them lose” crowd.
It can be true that the Giants deserved this win (they did) and that that last play is called PI 98 times out of 100 in today’s NFL.
RE: Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones
Dude, get the fuck outta here with this post.
RE: Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones
lol @ he was not under pressure all night. Good one. Yes we know Mike. Jones sucks.
he is a classic game-manager, a lot like Alex Smith was IMO. He’s only got 12 passing TDS on the year, but they’ve been fairly conservative with him this year and he doesn’t have much at WR either. We’re not scoring a lot of points and still haven’t scored 30 or more this year or in a while.
That said, we won and a win is a win however you can get it.
He played well within what they asked him to do and again had key drops - two by Slayton and one by Bellinger.
Mike, you should back off a bit and stop forcing it. You sound like a sore loser when you try to make it sound like Jones had a bad night.
So when I wrote “He played a good game,” you understood me to be saying he had a bad night?
Go back and read what you quoted again. You completely mischaracterized what I said. I was responding to the posters suggesting Jones stepped up big tonight. He was a contributor to the win for sure, but it is insulting to the defense that played out of its mind that the QB was one of the heroes of this victory.
RE: RE: Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones
Dude, get the fuck outta here with this post.
Yawn, just go back to the cowturds site!
RE: Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones
I don’t know what game you were watching but that was the game plan quick throws so the WFT DLinemen couldn’t pin there ears back and pressure Jones. Result a Giants win. Enjoy it. It’s been a long time since team has played meaningful games in December.
Jones’ throw on 4th and 9 to James - he had about a foot of space to make that throw and he did. Fuck off with this. Enjoy the win.
Again, nobody suggested Jones did not play well of make plays. I just wrote that he played a good game and was attacked for saying he had a bad night. He made some plays. So did a lot of guys. But the biggest plays of the game were made by the defense who made 13 points by the offense stand up for a win.
Mike, if you think the defense “played out of its mind” tonight, you were watching a completely different game.
Sorry man. We understand you are somewhat mildly upset that Jones is good. You’ll come around eventually. Enjoy these last three games.
You don’t understand what you are watching, Ryan. Go to bed and let the adults talk.
The defense held Washington (and its all world receivers who would make Jones an All-Pro) to 12 points while scoring 7 of their own. But sure, they didn’t play well. It was Jones who single handidly carried the team to the win.
It's a number. We don't throw in the red zone. We literally have one guy- Slayton who can get open more than 10-15 yds from scrimmage and he can't track and secure a deep ball to save his life. Call it excuses. Fine, but it's reality. Sure the O line protection was good but if the other team has 8-9 guys within 8 yds of the LOS at the snap and receivers still can't get open downfield even with solid pass protection that's simply reality.
He played well within what they asked him to do and again had key drops - two by Slayton and one by Bellinger.
Mike, you should back off a bit and stop forcing it. You sound like a sore loser when you try to make it sound like Jones had a bad night.
So when I wrote “He played a good game,” you understood me to be saying he had a bad night?
Go back and read what you quoted again. You completely mischaracterized what I said. I was responding to the posters suggesting Jones stepped up big tonight. He was a contributor to the win for sure, but it is insulting to the defense that played out of its mind that the QB was one of the heroes of this victory.
I don't need to re-read anything. You had the old "backhanded compliment" going in full force and I myself am a "time to move on from Jones" guy. He had two, maybe three bad throws.
I don't care if 25 other QBs could do that - could they do it with this WR group and this oline? It is clear that Daboll and Kafka had a game plan to nullify the Dline of WFT. Like Collinsworth said, catch it then throw it.
Mike - if you are using points as a way to say that the defense played amazing, then fine.
They gave up 400 yards. Washington made some absolute bone headed decisions (including coaching decisions) to help out the fact that they only scored 12 points.
You’re watching a different game.
I have always been watching a different game than you, Ryan. I am not watching it to root for one player and one player alone. I am a Giants fan and always will be. I will never put my feelings for a single player ahead of the team as you so clearly do to an extent that you can’t even process (or more likely admit) what you are seeing.
I'm mentally exhausted
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.
So I will admit I hate Daniel Jones if you admit you hate the Giants defense. I am trying to point out how well they played and you are getting bent out of shape to shit on them.
Why do you hate the Giants defense so much? Why does their excellent game make you so upset?
Excellent defenses don't give up 408 yards. Yes they played hard inside the 20 and made some big stops. But they gave up 400 yards..
You are really having a difficult time reading tonight, Section. I never said they were an excellent defense. I said they played a great game tonight. HUGE difference if you would slow down and read what I wrote.
A good defense does not give up 408 yards. A good QB does not routinely throw for less than 200 yards per game. For the defense that stat matters, but for the QB they don’t if the team wins. How about you explain the difference?
And please slow down when you read this, or even read it a second time so that you understand what I am saying.
I wouldn't say very well, but well enough to beat this opponent. This is the type of game the Giants can win against the Commanders. We can't win like this against the Eagles, and probably not the Cowboys just within the division. I don't think we match up well with the Vikings either, who we'll have to face soon and possibly in the playoffs. Our secondary is a major issue. We should beat the Colts and fingers crossed the Eagles rest some of their studs in week 18 but I wouldn't count on it.
Giants just won their most important game in 6 years and you’re acting like a bitter asshole. They won.
See my first post in the post game thread. I am ecstatic that they won. I certainly don’t need any advice from a dope like you on how to be a fan of this team as I have been for over 40 years.
I get it., you have spent years doubling down on Jones and you desperately need to be right. It’s sad but I know a lot of people are there and I feel for you. I am done talking to people who don’t understand the game and what they are watching so I am done with you.
I am still riding a buzz about this team and will continue to do so despite trolls like you.
I mean our ILB stink, we have one starter in the secondary, and only two good dt, and we held Washington to 12 points. what more can you expect.
On offense we don't have a number one or two receiver. A rookie at right tackle. One good tight end. A lousy center and right guard but we were able to move the ball, control the clock and score some points.
So yes, given our talent level, they played well. This is a well coached team. When was the last time you could say that?
Mike…again. I’m not a troll. And the defense did not play a great game. They played fine/well.
And Jones…he played well. Made the throws when it counted. Nobody was open by less than 3 feet all fucking game.
Jones did play well. The defense was excellent. Would I take a defense that gives up 408 yards every week while surrendering 12 points and scoring 7? Yeah I sure would. Any fan of any team would take that every week.
The offense scored 13. No turnovers was nice. But tonight? The defense is the reason the Giants won this game.
18 plays, 8 minutes and 41 seconds. Just like the 1990 Super Bowl
That drive was huge. The Oline blocked well and the receivers got open and Jones threw on time and on target. They found a rhythm there that seemed to elude them the rest of the game, but tonight it was enough.
I'm mentally exhausted
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.
Agreed Matt.
You can see some pieces in place. The coaching staff is doing the best they can with the talent they have. Having both young OT and OLB positions filled is good. I hope McKinney and Jackson make it back for the Indy game. The o line is getting better. Much to look forward to
I read very well, and I can read between the lines very well. You try too hard to belittle Jones when it is not necessary. Jones is not asked to throw for 300+ yards per game. He is asked to handle the ball carefully, don't turn it over and take what they give him; then hand off to Barkley.
I like Jones, but feel they can do better, especially with having to pay for his 2nd contract and am hoping they don't. But I still root for him and can see when he plays well within what they ask of him.
I'm mentally exhausted
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.
Agreed Matt.
You can see some pieces in place. The coaching staff is doing the best they can with the talent they have. Having both young OT and OLB positions filled is good. I hope McKinney and Jackson make it back for the Indy game. The o line is getting better. Much to look forward to
Agree with all of this. The rebuild is ahead of schedule in that the coaches are maximizing what they they have with the talent challenged roster they were handed. There is a lot of work to do, but the culture and compete levels are better and they are getting everything the can out of what they have.
I read very well, and I can read between the lines very well. You try too hard to belittle Jones when it is not necessary. Jones is not asked to throw for 300+ yards per game. He is asked to handle the ball carefully, don't turn it over and take what they give him; then hand off to Barkley.
I like Jones, but feel they can do better, especially with having to pay for his 2nd contract and am hoping they don't. But I still root for him and can see when he plays well within what they ask of him.
For the third time…I have said Jones played well. You just keep repeating that I said he had a bad night or I am belittling him. You can’t read between the lines well at all because that is never what I said. It is really tiring trying to engage with someone who is reading the exact opposite of what is being typed.
Jones isn’t asked to throw for 300 yards. The defense is not asked to keep opponents under 400 yards. They are asked to make plays when it matters to keep the other team out of the end zone which they did very well today. Yet when I read this board, Jones is a hero for doing what he is asked to do, and the defense is “well, not great” when they do what they are asked to do.
I saw a lot of.positive from this team tonight and I saw our top draft pick have a coming out party, and I get on this board and the same 5 people who rah-rah Jones all over the board are posting “Jones really stepped up tonight.”
The defense gave up 5 net points. I am shocked to see how many people are shitting on them for giving up 408 yards. It is baffling to me.
I'm mentally exhausted
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.
Agreed Matt.
You can see some pieces in place. The coaching staff is doing the best they can with the talent they have. Having both young OT and OLB positions filled is good. I hope McKinney and Jackson make it back for the Indy game. The o line is getting better. Much to look forward to
Agree with all of this. The rebuild is ahead of schedule in that the coaches are maximizing what they they have with the talent challenged roster they were handed. There is a lot of work to do, but the culture and compete levels are better and they are getting everything the can out of what they have.
We have some outstanding young parts to build on. The DL (Thibs, Dex, Williams,Ojulari) is really good. I like McKinney and Love at Safety. The OT's are young and good IMO.
I'm mentally exhausted
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.
Agreed Matt.
You can see some pieces in place. The coaching staff is doing the best they can with the talent they have. Having both young OT and OLB positions filled is good. I hope McKinney and Jackson make it back for the Indy game. The o line is getting better. Much to look forward to
Agree with all of this. The rebuild is ahead of schedule in that the coaches are maximizing what they they have with the talent challenged roster they were handed. There is a lot of work to do, but the culture and compete levels are better and they are getting everything the can out of what they have.
We have some outstanding young parts to build on. The DL (Thibs, Dex, Williams,Ojulari) is really good. I like McKinney and Love at Safety. The OT's are young and good IMO.
Agree. It feels like the needle is pointing in the right direction for the first time in a decade. The defense needs LBs and CBs badly, but the other positions are not that bad. The offense is further away, but having two bookend tackles is a great place to start building. And for the record, I am still all in on Neal. I think he will be very solid next year.
And Mike - Jones went 10/12 for 91 yards for one of the more important drives of the season. Daboll put the game in his hands at that point and he delivered.
Do you think I don’t know that? I posted about 10 minutes ago that that drive by the offense was “huge.” I every said Jones was on time and on target. I don’t hate the guy like you want to pretend I do.
It was a very good drive. It was also unique in this game. That is the bigger problem.
and I think he made a difference tonight. Looked like Gkowinski also had a decent game run blocking.
The only guys on the line who really seemed to struggle were Feliciano and Neal (who seemed to get better as the game went on because it was ugly early). It was an overall good performance considering the talent they were playing against on Washington’s Dline.
and I think he made a difference tonight. Looked like Gkowinski also had a decent game run blocking.
The only guys on the line who really seemed to struggle were Feliciano and Neal (who seemed to get better as the game went on because it was ugly early). It was an overall good performance considering the talent they were playing against on Washington’s Dline.
Yep we need to do something with Feliciano, maybe put Gates back a C and Bredeson at G.
I though Neal got better as the game went along. He is a talented young player and this is a good sign, he rose to eh occasion. I think he will be really good (like Thomas)
This was a big win. Our WRs are absolutely the worst. SlYton has the worst hands in the league. Even when he catches it he double clutches.
I’m not sure how you can say Jones didn’t play well. He made plays. Guys were not open. The offense today was set to quick passing and it worked. It doesn’t matter we won the game.
The D gave up yards but came up big when we needed it. The combination of Thibs and Ojulari is awesome. Thibs has been a game wrecker for a few weeks now and it’s helping our secondary. Collins needs to be a regular at LB.
I mean our ILB stink, we have one starter in the secondary, and only two good dt, and we held Washington to 12 points. what more can you expect.
On offense we don't have a number one or two receiver. A rookie at right tackle. One good tight end. A lousy center and right guard but we were able to move the ball, control the clock and score some points.
So yes, given our talent level, they played well. This is a well coached team. When was the last time you could say that?
Feel like this is an overused phrase- “Giants lack talent” or “overall talent level” isn’t great.
They have some clear weaknesses that limit them (WR, LB) and playing with 3rd and 4th string corners. But there IS talent. Barkley, Thomas, Dex, Leo, KT, Thibs, Azeez, Neal. Even DJ with what he can do as a runner. Playing without 2 really good players in the secondary too
I think that the main reason that people don't have faith in Jones
This team plays hard and definitely has heart. Talent wise we are lacking but the coaches seem to maximize the talent they have.The draft and free agency will upgrade the talent on this roster. Now what we should wish for is that the complete rebuild will be sooner then later.
I can't imagine the coaches even in private would admit the defense was 'excellent' last night. However, my view ain't always right.
I also think if you asked them, they would take 12 points given up against 7 scored every single week. I think every coach in the NFL would. I don’t think most care about style points and stats as much as many on this board do.
I can't imagine the coaches even in private would admit the defense was 'excellent' last night. However, my view ain't always right.
I also think if you asked them, they would take 12 points given up against 7 scored every single week. I think every coach in the NFL would. I don’t think most care about style points and stats as much as many on this board do.
Perhaps, but there is also context within those points given up as well. We see this game very differently defensively. I don't think they played well, while you do. That makes me think that perhaps I am missing something from my angle of the game. I certainly am no expert.
Wink has gone a little bend don't break. Then he seems to have clamped down. They get stops on early down and get off the field on third. Some FG"s. Even during the back end of schedule they have kept points down imv with a couple games that got away later in the game.
He had a big weakness at ILB and then when he lost the secondary guys I think he has just managed differently imv.
No need to over analyze individual positions, Defense made the pays that matter... Offense played within themselves, no TO's, made big plays in big spots... and Punter punted well (coverage not great).
good coaching.
puts ourselves in position for PO's... who could have predicted that?
Who has Sunday night weddings during football season?
But looking at the numbers 1-10 on third down, two turnovers, a TD, and 12 points seems like a very good defensive performance. Giving up yards doesn’t mean much if they don’t give up points.
Those indeed are good stats. The Giants allowed 6.5 yards per play and 159 yards rushing. I felt like Washington was easily able to move the ball, then made unforced mistakes (penalties, a high snap to the qb) once they got into scoring range. Just my view of how the game unfolded defensively.
I can't imagine the coaches even in private would admit the defense was 'excellent' last night. However, my view ain't always right.
I also think if you asked them, they would take 12 points given up against 7 scored every single week. I think every coach in the NFL would. I don’t think most care about style points and stats as much as many on this board do.
Perhaps, but there is also context within those points given up as well. We see this game very differently defensively. I don't think they played well, while you do. That makes me think that perhaps I am missing something from my angle of the game. I certainly am no expert.
Perhaps? You think if you asked every HC before the game “How would you feel if your defense held the other team to 12 points while getting a defensive TD of their own?,” that you would get a mixed bag of answers?
“Well gee, 12 points is fine, but if they average 5 yards a carry I will be really disappointed. PFF won’t be kind to us!”
This place is becoming a looney bin. Now a defense giving up a net of 5 points on the road in a critical game is something that is “perhaps” a good game.
I can't imagine the coaches even in private would admit the defense was 'excellent' last night. However, my view ain't always right.
I also think if you asked them, they would take 12 points given up against 7 scored every single week. I think every coach in the NFL would. I don’t think most care about style points and stats as much as many on this board do.
Perhaps, but there is also context within those points given up as well. We see this game very differently defensively. I don't think they played well, while you do. That makes me think that perhaps I am missing something from my angle of the game. I certainly am no expert.
Perhaps? You think if you asked every HC before the game “How would you feel if your defense held the other team to 12 points while getting a defensive TD of their own?,” that you would get a mixed bag of answers?
“Well gee, 12 points is fine, but if they average 5 yards a carry I will be really disappointed. PFF won’t be kind to us!”
This place is becoming a looney bin. Now a defense giving up a net of 5 points on the road in a critical game is something that is “perhaps” a good game.
Perhaps was in reference to 'most don't care about style points and stats'
To not turn the ball over, and get either a single TD or just two field goals, your defense is carrying you. As another poster mentioned above, some of you must have no idea why Belichick’s defensive game plan from SB 25 is in the HoF. After all, Thurman Thomas ran all over us.
I can't imagine the coaches even in private would admit the defense was 'excellent' last night. However, my view ain't always right.
I also think if you asked them, they would take 12 points given up against 7 scored every single week. I think every coach in the NFL would. I don’t think most care about style points and stats as much as many on this board do.
Perhaps, but there is also context within those points given up as well. We see this game very differently defensively. I don't think they played well, while you do. That makes me think that perhaps I am missing something from my angle of the game. I certainly am no expert.
Perhaps? You think if you asked every HC before the game “How would you feel if your defense held the other team to 12 points while getting a defensive TD of their own?,” that you would get a mixed bag of answers?
“Well gee, 12 points is fine, but if they average 5 yards a carry I will be really disappointed. PFF won’t be kind to us!”
This place is becoming a looney bin. Now a defense giving up a net of 5 points on the road in a critical game is something that is “perhaps” a good game.
Perhaps was in reference to 'most don't care about style points and stats'
Mike - if you are using points as a way to say that the defense played amazing, then fine.
They gave up 400 yards. Washington made some absolute bone headed decisions (including coaching decisions) to help out the fact that they only scored 12 points.
You’re watching a different game.
+1. The Giants defense was gashed repeatedly. We were blown off the LOS most of the night. Washington also made some really bad decisions, especially Rivera deciding to punt several times when he should have gone for it.
What we did do was generate a lot of pressure which rattled Heinicke.
If this is in reference to me I have no idea what you are talking about. I don't think I am being rude in my responses at all. I just can't understand your POV at all.
If you want examples of common courtesy going out the window scan up in this thread and look for Carl in CT. Sometimes the worst part about the Giants are Giants "fans."
I kind of figured you would address where you wrongly assumed I was talking about coaches maybe not willing to take 12 points given up with 7 points scored. You were quite rude and condescending with your comments regarding that.
If this is in reference to me I have no idea what you are talking about. I don't think I am being rude in my responses at all. I just can't understand your POV at all.
If you want examples of common courtesy going out the window scan up in this thread and look for Carl in CT. Sometimes the worst part about the Giants are Giants "fans."
I kind of figured you would address where you wrongly assumed I was talking about coaches maybe not willing to take 12 points given up with 7 points scored. You were quite rude and condescending with your comments regarding that.
I didn't assume anything. I posted that every coach would take a net of 5 points and you started your response with "Perhaps." It was unclear and then you explained it in another post.
I think you are being really thin skinned and will stop responding to you since it seems to be upsetting you.
If this is in reference to me I have no idea what you are talking about. I don't think I am being rude in my responses at all. I just can't understand your POV at all.
If you want examples of common courtesy going out the window scan up in this thread and look for Carl in CT. Sometimes the worst part about the Giants are Giants "fans."
I kind of figured you would address where you wrongly assumed I was talking about coaches maybe not willing to take 12 points given up with 7 points scored. You were quite rude and condescending with your comments regarding that.
I didn't assume anything. I posted that every coach would take a net of 5 points and you started your response with "Perhaps." It was unclear and then you explained it in another post.
I think you are being really thin skinned and will stop responding to you since it seems to be upsetting you.
You wrongly assumed.
Thin skinned? Look in the mirror, you have a real hard time exchanging opinions back and forth without getting bothered. You constantly resort to condescending remarks and insults. Talk about thin skinned.
Let's agree to skip exchanging opinions with each other, ok?
Have a nice day.
I'll continue to call you out if I feel the need.
Very mature. I don't respect your opinion at all so don't expect a response.
Amazing what an opposite opinion does to some. I can't imagine you talk to people outside of the internet this way, and I can't imagine you like being talked to in a condescending tone.
I have no problem at all with opposing opinions. Really good discussions only happen when you have differences of opinion. When they become poor discussions - like this one has - is when someone can't express themselves coherently and then blames it on someone else.
I posted in this thread that I thought Jones played a good game. I got attacked for hating him. I was told I am not really a Giants fan. Nobody criticized what I wrote, they criticized my motivations for saying it.
This forum has a lot of good posters and a lot of bad ones. My opinion is that you are a poor one based on this interaction. I am sure you think the same of me. So how about just letting it go?
but this talk of no talent here is not fair at all. You don't run and hide in the NFL for very long with "5-12" talent. You just don't. You don't win a playoff type game, on the road against a winning team with no talent. The Giants won on the backs of big plays by big time players.
This team was poorly coached the last few years. Now they aren't. The players that would have underachieved before are achieving now. The good players before are playing great now.
Every other post people can't wait to say this team has no talent. Thibs was the best player on the field last night. Andrew Thomas is dominating at LT. Lawrence is an all pro player this year. Barkley is a pro bowl player. Jones is playing well and hard to defend against. We're earning this thanks to good coaching and talented players that are reaching their potential. Giants aren't elite, yet, but they are the very embodiment of "good." Good teams win games like last night.
They will bring back the keepers, plug some holes and hopefully add star power every year and continue to grow.
so many important building block players showed they are building block players, including the coaching.
Can't be overstated how the Giants have gotten off the mat and taken 1.5 from Wash the last 3 weeks. These moments define the season. They won some games early that gave them a shot. Winning last night validates this whole season in my view. Beat the Colts at the very least and we can be very proud of this team and feel good about the future.
All that matters is that this team finds itself in winnable moments. They continue to do so week after week save for really only one game against Philly. To me, the fact that they are in all these games speaks volumes for the future. It's sustainable. And it's going to be easier for the Giants when this rookie class is a year older and we add much needed talent to the WRs.
When it comes down to it, Bredeson is a pretty solid left guard. Nothing special, but seems to get the job done when he's out there.
We've got our tackles. Feliciano is a stop gap, but would it be the most horrific thing ever if he was our center next season? Maybe not. Keep adding mid round OL talent, or if a stud center is available in round 2 or so.
When we win the coin toss, and lose when we lose the toss. As soon as we won the toss tonight I felt good about this game.
Funny, I've been thinking the same thing.
I'll take it
Just wow
Heart still pounding
Or the Titans... or the Jaguars... whoops.
Bust. Guy doesn't get sacks.
Hope he is ok with that poke in the eye.
😆 lMFAO
And yeah, that was probably PI on Holmes. Sometimes the world isn’t aligned against the Giants.
Huge Win! The rest of the games still matter.
Let’s Go Giants!
Rivera punts twice inside the Giants 40 and punts on 4th and 1/2. Thanks for playing to lose!
That was Neal.
But this is karma. What goes around, comes around, motherfuckers. Fuck those Commie bastards.
Go Giants
!!!!!
reached when they took Thibodeaux.
That was Neal.
No, we've moved onto Neal. A month ago it was KT.
reached when they took Thibodeaux.
Hope he is ok with that poke in the eye.
Visors should be mandatory on this team - far too many eye pokes
First Division win and Jones first prime time win!
Eh, that drive where they got like 20 yards a catch, their offensive line was holding like crazy on some of those plays.
People seem to forget all the time he missed and for a rookie that’s huge. But what a night for a coming out party
And yeah, that was probably PI on Holmes. Sometimes the world isn’t aligned against the Giants.
Huge Win! The rest of the games still matter.
Let’s Go Giants!
Also could have been illegal hands to the face on the Lt poking Thibs in the eye...
Kayvon was back on the field after the win celebrating
Tough loss for them
Thibs proves to everyone who didn’t see it. He’s the real deal
Barkley big runs at the end was the difference.
Kayvon was back on the field after the win celebrating
The ironic thing is that he wasn't hurt and walked off to the side, he would've probably crushed Heinicke and sacked him.
ESPECIALLY on that last drive.
Definitely couldn't stretch the field and WSH - who has a smart coordinator - shrank the field.
Was on road in Sf next week. Sea on road in KC
Yeah, Barkley ran angry, but the difference was that the line gave him holes to run through.
Barkley big runs at the end was the difference.
He played well. Definitely one of the 15 best players for the Giants tonight.
This offense has to find a way to score more than 13 points.
That wasn’t such a blatant PI it had to be called, 9 times out of 10 you’re not going to get that call in that spot. And they still would of had to get 2, and NYG still would of had a shot to get 3.
Hmmm!
Defense did a good job!!
My God did we need this one. Won a big December game. On the road. If validates all those early wins. Still breathing. Still fighting. I’m ecstatic. Not delusional. Not dreaming. Just happy we got this win.
That wasn’t such a blatant PI it had to be called, 9 times out of 10 you’re not going to get that call in that spot. And they still would of had to get 2, and NYG still would of had a shot to get 3.
Lol fuck yourself!
BUT
We only scored 13 on offense. It's still a long way away
Problem is he had his left hand wrapped around him and refs are instructed to call that. But since they were both standing still it's a hard call to make.
Yup, dozens of times. Fuck that noise
Jones is a gamer man. Some of those runs/getting crunched gave us some yardage to get FGs.
Barkley big runs at the end was the difference.
He played well. Definitely one of the 15 best players for the Giants tonight.
This offense has to find a way to score more than 13 points.
Top 15?? LOL.. you do realize that you lose credibility with posts like this.
That's a great assessment. More horizontal than vertical.
And tonight what made it worse IMO was the lack of misdirection we used a ton this year.
My wife just hugged me at the end and said I felt dangerously hot and my heart was thumping.
And nobody talking about illegal hands to the face on This on the play
He’s fine. He’s a drama queen
Lets beat Minny and end this next week.
Barkley was huge on the last drive, ran for 55 yds on 5 carries I think. Just give him a small hole
sometimes you don’t ge those calls. We’ve gotten poor calls or non-calls against us all year and so yea sometimes it goes your way.
And nobody talking about illegal hands to the face on This on the play
I did - should have been illegal hands to the face.
If I’m a Washington fan I’m wondering why my offensive coordinator threw a flea flicker when we were getting 8 yards every carry. That incomplete pass ended that drive and a run by the Washington offense. They were running it down our throats there.
Btw if he is going to crash down on the inside run play than someone has to play the QB.
Yup, just posted the same thing
I'm sayin'! Karma
Right, illegal formation is "too technical" but you gotta call PI everytime no matter what.
Bruhhhh
@art_stapleton
Kayvon Thibodeaux headed to NBC set for postgame interview so that should ease any concerns with how he left the field after the final defensive stop.
Impressive performance by the rookie.
Thank you Taylor Heineke. Basically he was a 10 pt swing just by himself
Egregious is generous.
But I’ll take this win no matter how it was served up!
Been a long time!!!
A big win in a big game!
I was screaming this!!!!
WHAT THE HELL?
Giants locker room blasting the music after this win
I suck at predicting the Giants games
Those were HUGE! If not for those turnovers and the pass rush, the game would have probably gone the other way.
Came up huge when they desperately needed it
Yeah, Barkley ran angry, but the difference was that the line gave him holes to run through.
Bredeson's return was critical in that regard.
Didn’t choose. There was a bit of a wind blowing in from that direction all night.
Funny I said to my son before the game I wanted to win the coin toss so bad. We've lost it for forever and the lady thing I wanted to see in such a big game was out sad sack offense limping out there for another 3 and out to start the game only to give up points to end the half as usual and give the ball to the other team to start the 2nd half
I was thinking of blaming him for the win, but I guess that burden falls on washington.
Probably some stupid analytics BS
BUT
We only scored 13 on offense. It's still a long way away
Who cares at this point. We are what we are. We know the flaws.
8-5-1 not one fucking expert or slob had them here. Just enjoy it.
THIS^^^^
Kayvon Thibodeaux STRIP SACK SCOOP & SCORE! - ( New Window )
Anyone taking about the refs has a lot of balls throwing the refs under the bus. The Skins were gifted the last game with the horse shit call on Feliciano.
Daboll chose to kick short on the final drive.
Probably some stupid analytics BS
The wind was much worse going that way. That’s why Washington punted from that side from their own 34 or so. I don’t think it was an intentional short kick off.
U called it
The game is, what would the outcome of the game have been if Jones were swapped with the opposition QB?
Jones throwing to McClaurin, Dotson, Samuel, Gibson and Thomas would be pretty hard to stop. Heinicki throwing to Slayton, Hodgins, James, Bellinger and Barkley not so much..
Giants locker room blasting the music after this win
Back in the USSR in honor of the Commies
He had him wrapped up pretty hard. It could/should have been called.
But so should have illegal hands to the eyeball by the LT...
All right! Go Tony Dungy.
Maria Taylor is so fine....
Holmes held (as he often does), the WR’s left shoulder with his left hand for the entire flight of the ball - I’ll be relieved when he’s no longer on the roster.
Holmes- a lot of contact, I’d be upset if it was the other way around. But the refs were letting guys play all night- case in point the first drive, DB got there early and went over Slaytons back…no call.
The DPI flag would’ve been a bailout…a 4th down heave across the field to a play that the Giants did a great job covering.
As for the formation call, that one is black and white. He lined up wrong, technical error by their receiver. The flag came out right away. Be better McClaurin - clearly a yard off the LOS.
I think you are right on both counts. McCloud struggled tonight but he could have made it all up with that INT….but not to be.
The ‘vicinity’? Either the WR is on the line of scrimmage or isn’t.
“They are who we thought they were… and we let ‘em off the hook.”
(:-)
Much like the people who are now killing Neal.
He looked ok after the game. Wasn’t like the Bellinger injury.
Giants went on the road against a division opponent as a 4.5 pt. underdog, in a "make-or-break" your season game and won by 8.
Sure I would have loved to have dominated the game from start to finish. But we won and I'm happy.
(And BBI is not gonna bring me down tonight!)
I told you that you were depressing….
Seriously.
Giants went on the road against a division opponent as a 4.5 pt. underdog, in a "make-or-break" your season game and won by 8.
Sure I would have loved to have dominated the game from start to finish. But we won and I'm happy.
(And BBI is not gonna bring me down tonight!)
\+1
And KT looked more like LT tonight!
My game balls go to Thibodeaux (who among his many great plays, saved that last TD by keeping Heinicke out of the endzone), Jones, Barkley, and Gano.
That said, ONLY the Giants could make an 8 point lead with 90 seconds left look THAT tenuous.
You are wrong.
Defender grabbed hold of receiver’s shoulder pads long before the ball got there. It was a classic mugging.
If that ain’t pass interference, then there ain’t no such thing as pass interference.
Awesome game by Jones, Barkley, Thibs, Ojulari and James played well, his punt flubs botwithstanding. He made key early and late 3rd dons. He played hard. Jones gets payed.
Holmes- a lot of contact, I’d be upset if it was the other way around. But the refs were letting guys play all night- case in point the first drive, DB got there early and went over Slaytons back…no call.
The DPI flag would’ve been a bailout…a 4th down heave across the field to a play that the Giants did a great job covering.
As for the formation call, that one is black and white. He lined up wrong, technical error by their receiver. The flag came out right away. Be better McClaurin - clearly a yard off the LOS.
Dexter Lawrence was mugged on the same play. That should have been a hold. So I'd say we're even. And also, if it has to come down to the last play of the game, you really don't deserve to win if you didn't get it done.
Wear visors.
Seriously.
Word. I've still got PTSD after that Bellinger injury.
He predicted they’d only win 3 or 4 games this season and hasn’t let go of his initial thoughts that they would suck this season. He’s the poster child for posters that would rather be “right” than enjoy the ride. He’s a miserable fuck. The most negative poster on the board and that’s saying something
That thought was in my head too.
Exactly, I think it was a great win against an improving team that really could have beat us handily if our defense doesn't show up. I thought that was a great gritty win.
As for the game, I can’t believe that they won. Which is odd because I thought that they had a really good chance. But to actually pull it off the way they did? Props to everyone, especially the head coach for the 4th & 9. I thought he was fucking insane going for that. But he showed faith in the QB and Danny came through. Props to Bark for the running on that final drive. And props to Thibs for an amazing performance.
Whatever Happens? Sign Jones, Saquon and Lawrence. The rest if fungible. This, what this is now, will be better next year. And we'll make the playoffs this year. Wer're legit 6th seed in the NFC right now, and it's no fluke, tonight showed that.
But the McAuley went the total opposite way at the end with “I wouldn’t call that because of the game situation” on the illegal formation. As he said with the non-PI call on Holmes, “if it is a penalty in the first minute of the game, it is a penalty in the last minute.” Why does that not apply to an illegal formation?
Producers need to talk to the on air guys and tell them changing their opinions as the game goes on is confusing to the viewers. You want to argue the rule is dumb, have at it. but you can’t argue rules should not be enforced because you liked that play and hated to see it called back.
We have sucked ass for most of the last decade and are on the verge of our first playoff berth since 2016, probably at least 1 year, maybe 2 ahead of schedule and we have complaints about the “type” of win.
Lol
The game is, what would the outcome of the game have been if Jones were swapped with the opposition QB?
Jones throwing to McClaurin, Dotson, Samuel, Gibson and Thomas would be pretty hard to stop. Heinicki throwing to Slayton, Hodgins, James, Bellinger and Barkley not so much..
Exactly, and like last week with AJ Brown, Davonta Smith with Jaylon Hurts. Entirely different situation!
The game is, what would the outcome of the game have been if Jones were swapped with the opposition QB?
Jones throwing to McClaurin, Dotson, Samuel, Gibson and Thomas would be pretty hard to stop. Heinicki throwing to Slayton, Hodgins, James, Bellinger and Barkley not so much..
Exactly, and like last week with AJ Brown, Davonta Smith with Jaylon Hurts. Entirely different situation!
Some experts going back to last week wrong on 15 out of 16 predictions.
Sean — that’s not a negative spin at all. I am as happy about this win tonight as any BBIer. But I also believe in honesty and that was blatant pass interference. 100% . No question whatsoever.
As for the LOS I am very happy with the run blocking tonight and the pass blocking was pretty solid all in all! Pass rush was mighty fine as well. I want dwell on the run D.
But, the coverage sucks this year.
Just put the black shield on. Intimidating and protective
Giants locker room blasting the music after this win
Yung Joka?
But the McAuley went the total opposite way at the end with “I wouldn’t call that because of the game situation” on the illegal formation. As he said with the non-PI call on Holmes, “if it is a penalty in the first minute of the game, it is a penalty in the last minute.” Why does that not apply to an illegal formation?
Producers need to talk to the on air guys and tell them changing their opinions as the game goes on is confusing to the viewers. You want to argue the rule is dumb, have at it. but you can’t argue rules should not be enforced because you liked that play and hated to see it called back.
+1
It also shows the public these mongos' true colors and abject stupidity. McAuley was a shyte official. Why is he giving his opinions/evaluations on national TV?
The offense scored 13 points, including two long field goals.
The 97 yard drive for the TD was very good. The last drive was all Oline and Barkley. For the most part, the offense was again held in check. The defense (primarily Thibs) put the team on its back and carried it to a win.
Might as well mention face mask on Jones on our last FG drive, plus obvious OPI when WFT tight end knocked our LB on his back. Always goes both ways (but not very often our way). Takes me all the way back to “Tackling by the helmet” waiting for the karma…..
Barkley big runs at the end was the difference.
I thought the TD drive was the best drive of the year. But that FG drive was pretty damn good too.
Loved it. The first of many hopefully.
My first thought was where the hell did he come from?
The offense scored 13 points, including two long field goals.
The 97 yard drive for the TD was very good. The last drive was all Oline and Barkley. For the most part, the offense was again held in check. The defense (primarily Thibs) put the team on its back and carried it to a win.
He played well within what they asked him to do and again had key drops - two by Slayton and one by Bellinger.
Mike, you should back off a bit and stop forcing it. You sound like a sore loser when you try to make it sound like Jones had a bad night.
That said, we won and a win is a win however you can get it.
Sean — that’s not a negative spin at all. I am as happy about this win tonight as any BBIer. But I also believe in honesty and that was blatant pass interference. 100% . No question whatsoever.
As for the LOS I am very happy with the run blocking tonight and the pass blocking was pretty solid all in all! Pass rush was mighty fine as well. I want dwell on the run D.
Rewatch the game, you’ll find many flags that weren’t thrown on Washington. But you won’t do that, you’re probably too busy feeling guilty when nobody else is.
What did Mariucci say again? Something like “oh well…”
The offense scored 13 points, including two long field goals.
The 97 yard drive for the TD was very good. The last drive was all Oline and Barkley. For the most part, the offense was again held in check. The defense (primarily Thibs) put the team on its back and carried it to a win.
Sorry man. We understand you are somewhat mildly upset that Jones is good. You’ll come around eventually. Enjoy these last three games.
Again, nobody suggested Jones did not play well of make plays. I just wrote that he played a good game and was attacked for saying he had a bad night. He made some plays. So did a lot of guys. But the biggest plays of the game were made by the defense who made 13 points by the offense stand up for a win.
Sorry man. We understand you are somewhat mildly upset that Jones is good. You’ll come around eventually. Enjoy these last three games.
You don’t understand what you are watching, Ryan. Go to bed and let the adults talk.
The defense held Washington (and its all world receivers who would make Jones an All-Pro) to 12 points while scoring 7 of their own. But sure, they didn’t play well. It was Jones who single handidly carried the team to the win.
You are an absolutely clueless dude.
But to say they played out of their minds is a huge stretch. They got after Heinicke and made plays.
You need to go to bed.
But to say they played out of their minds is a huge stretch. They got after Heinicke and made plays.
They held Washington to 12 points! They scored 7!
Yeah, I guess they were ok enough for the offense to bail them out.
You need to go to bed.
So I will admit I hate Daniel Jones if you admit you hate the Giants defense. I am trying to point out how well they played and you are getting bent out of shape to shit on them.
Why do you hate the Giants defense so much? Why does their excellent game make you so upset?
They gave up 400 yards. Washington made some absolute bone headed decisions (including coaching decisions) to help out the fact that they only scored 12 points.
You’re watching a different game.
I don't need to re-read anything. You had the old "backhanded compliment" going in full force and I myself am a "time to move on from Jones" guy. He had two, maybe three bad throws.
I don't care if 25 other QBs could do that - could they do it with this WR group and this oline? It is clear that Daboll and Kafka had a game plan to nullify the Dline of WFT. Like Collinsworth said, catch it then throw it.
The defense had a lot of trouble with both Washington's run game and their pass game (at least in the second half).
I like their defense. They held up well tonight. Tackled well. Played well enough to win.
They gave up 159 yards rushing and nearly a horrific game tying drive.
Offense and defense played a big part in the win tonight. Don’t make it complicated my dude.
They gave up 400 yards. Washington made some absolute bone headed decisions (including coaching decisions) to help out the fact that they only scored 12 points.
You’re watching a different game.
I have always been watching a different game than you, Ryan. I am not watching it to root for one player and one player alone. I am a Giants fan and always will be. I will never put my feelings for a single player ahead of the team as you so clearly do to an extent that you can’t even process (or more likely admit) what you are seeing.
I like their defense. They held up well tonight. Tackled well. Played well enough to win.
They gave up 159 yards rushing and nearly a horrific game tying drive.
Offense and defense played a big part in the win tonight. Don’t make it complicated my dude.
Well you tell me I hate Jones if I suggest he played well enough to win. Why is it unreasonable for me to suggest that you hate the defense you say only played well enough to win?
There is no logic in anything you post, man. It’s just emotional blather.
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.
Giants just won their most important game in 6 years and you’re acting like a bitter asshole. They won.
You are really having a difficult time reading tonight, Section. I never said they were an excellent defense. I said they played a great game tonight. HUGE difference if you would slow down and read what I wrote.
A good defense does not give up 408 yards. A good QB does not routinely throw for less than 200 yards per game. For the defense that stat matters, but for the QB they don’t if the team wins. How about you explain the difference?
And please slow down when you read this, or even read it a second time so that you understand what I am saying.
I wouldn't say very well, but well enough to beat this opponent. This is the type of game the Giants can win against the Commanders. We can't win like this against the Eagles, and probably not the Cowboys just within the division. I don't think we match up well with the Vikings either, who we'll have to face soon and possibly in the playoffs. Our secondary is a major issue. We should beat the Colts and fingers crossed the Eagles rest some of their studs in week 18 but I wouldn't count on it.
Giants just won their most important game in 6 years and you’re acting like a bitter asshole. They won.
See my first post in the post game thread. I am ecstatic that they won. I certainly don’t need any advice from a dope like you on how to be a fan of this team as I have been for over 40 years.
I get it., you have spent years doubling down on Jones and you desperately need to be right. It’s sad but I know a lot of people are there and I feel for you. I am done talking to people who don’t understand the game and what they are watching so I am done with you.
I am still riding a buzz about this team and will continue to do so despite trolls like you.
And Jones…he played well. Made the throws when it counted. Nobody was open by less than 3 feet all fucking game.
They gave up 12 points tonight. 12. Only 5 more than they scored themselves. But yeah, they were just passable enough to not lose the game.
I have underestimated how important the yardage between the 20s is to some of you.
I mean our ILB stink, we have one starter in the secondary, and only two good dt, and we held Washington to 12 points. what more can you expect.
On offense we don't have a number one or two receiver. A rookie at right tackle. One good tight end. A lousy center and right guard but we were able to move the ball, control the clock and score some points.
So yes, given our talent level, they played well. This is a well coached team. When was the last time you could say that?
And Jones…he played well. Made the throws when it counted. Nobody was open by less than 3 feet all fucking game.
Jones did play well. The defense was excellent. Would I take a defense that gives up 408 yards every week while surrendering 12 points and scoring 7? Yeah I sure would. Any fan of any team would take that every week.
The offense scored 13. No turnovers was nice. But tonight? The defense is the reason the Giants won this game.
18 plays, 8 minutes and 41 seconds. Just like the 1990 Super Bowl
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.
Agreed Matt.
You can see some pieces in place. The coaching staff is doing the best they can with the talent they have. Having both young OT and OLB positions filled is good. I hope McKinney and Jackson make it back for the Indy game. The o line is getting better. Much to look forward to
You are really having a difficult time reading tonight, Section. I never said they were an excellent defense. I said they played a great game tonight. HUGE difference if you would slow down and read what I wrote.
A good defense does not give up 408 yards. A good QB does not routinely throw for less than 200 yards per game. For the defense that stat matters, but for the QB they don’t if the team wins. How about you explain the difference?
And please slow down when you read this, or even read it a second time so that you understand what I am saying.
I read very well, and I can read between the lines very well. You try too hard to belittle Jones when it is not necessary. Jones is not asked to throw for 300+ yards per game. He is asked to handle the ball carefully, don't turn it over and take what they give him; then hand off to Barkley.
I like Jones, but feel they can do better, especially with having to pay for his 2nd contract and am hoping they don't. But I still root for him and can see when he plays well within what they ask of him.
Do you think I don’t know that? I posted about 10 minutes ago that that drive by the offense was “huge.” I every said Jones was on time and on target. I don’t hate the guy like you want to pretend I do.
It was a very good drive. It was also unique in this game. That is the bigger problem.
The only guys on the line who really seemed to struggle were Feliciano and Neal (who seemed to get better as the game went on because it was ugly early). It was an overall good performance considering the talent they were playing against on Washington’s Dline.
I’m not sure how you can say Jones didn’t play well. He made plays. Guys were not open. The offense today was set to quick passing and it worked. It doesn’t matter we won the game.
The D gave up yards but came up big when we needed it. The combination of Thibs and Ojulari is awesome. Thibs has been a game wrecker for a few weeks now and it’s helping our secondary. Collins needs to be a regular at LB.
The defense had a lot of trouble with both Washington's run game and their pass game (at least in the second half).
Their top 3 WR are ALL better than any WR on our roster.
I mean our ILB stink, we have one starter in the secondary, and only two good dt, and we held Washington to 12 points. what more can you expect.
On offense we don't have a number one or two receiver. A rookie at right tackle. One good tight end. A lousy center and right guard but we were able to move the ball, control the clock and score some points.
So yes, given our talent level, they played well. This is a well coached team. When was the last time you could say that?
Feel like this is an overused phrase- “Giants lack talent” or “overall talent level” isn’t great.
They have some clear weaknesses that limit them (WR, LB) and playing with 3rd and 4th string corners. But there IS talent. Barkley, Thomas, Dex, Leo, KT, Thibs, Azeez, Neal. Even DJ with what he can do as a runner. Playing without 2 really good players in the secondary too
But a lot of that may be due to the fact that his pass protection is still not good enough and his passing targets are all practice squad guys.
One of the best sign of the progress that Jones has made is in turnovers. Interceptions in last four years 12, 10, 7, 4 and fumbles (lost) 6(3) 4(2) 2(1) 2(1).
The last number of the sequence is this year and will go up a bit.
If you hate a kid that balls out, protects the football, leads are team, is a Giant, then just get the fuck out of here. Talking shit on a day we had this kind of win.
I thought OL was decent tonight.
I’m not a Giant fan because I suggested the defense was excellent tonight and than Jones played a good game?
Maybe get the hate and stupidity out of your eyes before you post next time?
Bingo.
I also think if you asked them, they would take 12 points given up against 7 scored every single week. I think every coach in the NFL would. I don’t think most care about style points and stats as much as many on this board do.
We can upgrade our CB play with benching Holmes. This clown gets critical penalties on many 3rd down plays when we need a stop. Grabs pulls and gets INT calls every game
He and WE got lucky he didn't get called end of game. He clearly interfered. got a break. We won't next time. Put in Williams. not sure why he isn't playing ahead of him
He had a big weakness at ILB and then when he lost the secondary guys I think he has just managed differently imv.
good coaching.
puts ourselves in position for PO's... who could have predicted that?
But looking at the numbers 1-10 on third down, two turnovers, a TD, and 12 points seems like a very good defensive performance. Giving up yards doesn’t mean much if they don’t give up points.
But looking at the numbers 1-10 on third down, two turnovers, a TD, and 12 points seems like a very good defensive performance. Giving up yards doesn’t mean much if they don’t give up points.
Those indeed are good stats. The Giants allowed 6.5 yards per play and 159 yards rushing. I felt like Washington was easily able to move the ball, then made unforced mistakes (penalties, a high snap to the qb) once they got into scoring range. Just my view of how the game unfolded defensively.
it was a not really a 'great' D performance, but it was a 'timely' one in the sense that the big plays happened at the right times.
This has helped our D with the depth, position group shortcomings and then injuries. This was true early the first half of the season. It seems a big part of the overall strategy imv.
It was a outstanding adjustment/execution on that 95 plus drive when they went to the quick pass game to move the ball. The run game again was struggling.
I am responding primarily to you suggesting every HC in the league would not jump at the thought of their defense giving up 5 net points. I think that is as close to a fact as you can get.
thought we'd be blown out. What do I know? Nothing.
I told you that you were depressing….
Touche.
They gave up 400 yards. Washington made some absolute bone headed decisions (including coaching decisions) to help out the fact that they only scored 12 points.
You’re watching a different game.
+1. The Giants defense was gashed repeatedly. We were blown off the LOS most of the night. Washington also made some really bad decisions, especially Rivera deciding to punt several times when he should have gone for it.
What we did do was generate a lot of pressure which rattled Heinicke.
If this is in reference to me I have no idea what you are talking about. I don't think I am being rude in my responses at all. I just can't understand your POV at all.
If you want examples of common courtesy going out the window scan up in this thread and look for Carl in CT. Sometimes the worst part about the Giants are Giants "fans."
The difference was Heineke's turnovers.
By the way, a wedding is no excuse :)
damn....
Have a nice day.
Have a nice day.
I'll continue to call you out if I feel the need.
This team was poorly coached the last few years. Now they aren't. The players that would have underachieved before are achieving now. The good players before are playing great now.
Every other post people can't wait to say this team has no talent. Thibs was the best player on the field last night. Andrew Thomas is dominating at LT. Lawrence is an all pro player this year. Barkley is a pro bowl player. Jones is playing well and hard to defend against. We're earning this thanks to good coaching and talented players that are reaching their potential. Giants aren't elite, yet, but they are the very embodiment of "good." Good teams win games like last night.
They will bring back the keepers, plug some holes and hopefully add star power every year and continue to grow.
Can't be overstated how the Giants have gotten off the mat and taken 1.5 from Wash the last 3 weeks. These moments define the season. They won some games early that gave them a shot. Winning last night validates this whole season in my view. Beat the Colts at the very least and we can be very proud of this team and feel good about the future.
All that matters is that this team finds itself in winnable moments. They continue to do so week after week save for really only one game against Philly. To me, the fact that they are in all these games speaks volumes for the future. It's sustainable. And it's going to be easier for the Giants when this rookie class is a year older and we add much needed talent to the WRs.
More and more I kind of feel the same way. Add WR of course, but if you told me the Giants would devote 80% of their offseason attn to the trenches and LB, i'd be all for it.
We've got our tackles. Feliciano is a stop gap, but would it be the most horrific thing ever if he was our center next season? Maybe not. Keep adding mid round OL talent, or if a stud center is available in round 2 or so.
Funny, I've been thinking the same thing.