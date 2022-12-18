NY Giants at Washington Commanders Post-Game Discussion

for display only
Anakim : 12/18/2022 11:30 pm
Well...that was something.
It's a hard fought win  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link

I'll take it
If  
NYG123 : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
We could just play Washington every week we’d be golden
Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
reached when they took Thibodeaux.
Wow  
JB_in_DC : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
Gonna need to get the blood pressure down before I can sleep
Wow  
lawguy9801 : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
Wow

Just wow

Heart still pounding
......  
Route 9 : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
Yeah!!! Great win best in a long time
Wow,  
section125 : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
finally caught some breaks tonight.
Great win!  
FStubbs : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
Hope Thibodeaux's eye is okay.
That was the win we needed  
jvm52106 : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
To pretty much ensure our path to the playoffs.
I’m happy for Jones and Saquon tonight  
Chris684 : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
Whatever happens with them in the future, they’ve taken a lot of shit and in my opinion they’ve earned a playoff game that will hopefully come for them this season.
It was a good win..  
DefenseWins : 12/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
on the road on prime time. Very difficult for this team.
RE: If  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15953439 NYG123 said:
Quote:
We could just play Washington every week we’d be golden


Or the Titans... or the Jaguars... whoops.
RE: Giants  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15953442 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
reached when they took Thibodeaux.


Bust. Guy doesn't get sacks.
Jones, Barkley, and the Defense  
Vinny from Danbury : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
Get it done again!
RE: Giants  
section125 : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15953442 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
reached when they took Thibodeaux.


Hope he is ok with that poke in the eye.
Where can I buy Taylor Heinicke Pixie Dust?  
bceagle05 : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
I need some last-minute Christmas gifts.
Thibodaux with a huge game  
BigBlueDent : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
Hopefully he's OK after that cheap shot by the WAS OL
Barkley ran hard tonight...  
DefenseWins : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
...
RE: Giants  
Simms11 : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15953442 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
reached when they took Thibodeaux.


😆 lMFAO
Huge game by the defense  
Mike from Ohio : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
Especially Thibs. The Oline and Barkley were huge taking time off the clock at the end.

And yeah, that was probably PI on Holmes. Sometimes the world isn’t aligned against the Giants.

Huge Win! The rest of the games still matter.

Let’s Go Giants!
….  
Micko : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
Ugly at the end but nice to be on this side of that type of win.
Sy's Studs  
GMen72 : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
Barkley, Thibs, and Ron Rivera.

Rivera punts twice inside the Giants 40 and punts on 4th and 1/2. Thanks for playing to lose!
RE: Giants  
giantBCP : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15953442 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
reached when they took Thibodeaux.


That was Neal.
fantastic win  
bluepepper : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
great stand down there albeit with the help from a dimwit WR and the refs.

Maybe I'd be more sympathetic if they didn't call that asinine  
Anakim : 12/18/2022 11:32 pm : link
Feliciano taunting call two weeks ago, which cost us the W against the Commanders.


But this is karma. What goes around, comes around, motherfuckers. Fuck those Commie bastards.
Gentlemen  
Drewcon40 : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
Big W tonight - felt like forever! I know I’m not the 1st to make this comparison but Thibs with an LT type of game!
Can we have the whole team  
Giantimistic : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
Wear visors.
Wow  
UberAlias : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
Gutsy win. Feels great
...  
ilikethenygiants : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
If I'm a Washington fan, I'm crazy about the officiating. But I think almost all were the right calls (Holmes was clearly PI).
A flawed team with a weak  
rebel yell : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
roster...but we're one step closer to the playoffs. Gutsy win! Well deserved, boys!
Woo Hoo  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
!!!!!

Go Giants

!!!!!
Officially can't lose more than they win this year  
moespree : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
First time in god only knows how long. Certainly steps in the right direction.
RE: RE: Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15953477 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15953442 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


reached when they took Thibodeaux.



That was Neal.


No, we've moved onto Neal. A month ago it was KT.
Feels good to win a big game on Sunday Night  
Ben in Tampa : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
again
RE: RE: Giants  
lawguy9801 : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15953462 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953442 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


reached when they took Thibodeaux.



Hope he is ok with that poke in the eye.


Visors should be mandatory on this team - far too many eye pokes
 
christian : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
Barkley straight carrying the team on that field goal drive. Drive of the year.
KT  
thrunthrublue : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
with his best LT impersonation of the season.......is his eye ok?
Thibs coming out party!  
Simms11 : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
He played a hell of a freaking game!

First Division win and Jones first prime time win!
Great win  
EdS56 : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
But now the Vikes… Could we pull the upset?
𝒫𝑅𝐼𝑀𝐸 𝒟𝐼𝑀𝐸 !  
OntheRoad : 12/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
   
RE: ...  
FStubbs : 12/18/2022 11:34 pm : link
In comment 15953486 ilikethenygiants said:
Quote:
If I'm a Washington fan, I'm crazy about the officiating. But I think almost all were the right calls (Holmes was clearly PI).


Eh, that drive where they got like 20 yards a catch, their offensive line was holding like crazy on some of those plays.
RE: Giants  
eli4life : 12/18/2022 11:34 pm : link
In comment 15953442 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
reached when they took Thibodeaux.


People seem to forget all the time he missed and for a rookie that’s huge. But what a night for a coming out party
RE: Huge game by the defense  
section125 : 12/18/2022 11:34 pm : link
In comment 15953471 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Especially Thibs. The Oline and Barkley were huge taking time off the clock at the end.

And yeah, that was probably PI on Holmes. Sometimes the world isn’t aligned against the Giants.

Huge Win! The rest of the games still matter.

Let’s Go Giants!


Also could have been illegal hands to the face on the Lt poking Thibs in the eye...
I like what I am seeing from year 1 of this regime  
George from PA : 12/18/2022 11:34 pm : link
.
Between the World Cup final and this game  
RCPhoenix : 12/18/2022 11:34 pm : link
My heart rate has been elevated for much of the day
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/18/2022 11:34 pm : link
harlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll

Kayvon was back on the field after the win celebrating
Helluva win!  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/18/2022 11:34 pm : link
I can say this now, Daboll looked like Melissa McCarthy on snl playing Daboll.
Yes, we got a lot of calls  
gersh : 12/18/2022 11:34 pm : link
Big win
Tough loss for them
Thibs proves to everyone who didn’t see it. He’s the real deal
Both had a shot at the pass so is that really interference??  
MeanBunny : 12/18/2022 11:34 pm : link
If both players have eyes on the ball and have a shot to catch it is it really interference??
Seems to me we Win the games...  
Vinny from Danbury : 12/18/2022 11:35 pm : link
When we win the coin toss, and lose when we lose the toss. As soon as we won the toss tonight I felt good about this game.
Good win  
sharp315 : 12/18/2022 11:35 pm : link
Got some help from the refs both halves. Fine with me. Offense did not impress but looked better than the past 6 weeks or so. Defense dangerous now.
Can't say enough about Barkley on that last drive  
Greg from LI : 12/18/2022 11:35 pm : link
Came up huge when they desperately needed it
….  
ryanmkeane : 12/18/2022 11:35 pm : link
Jones is a gamer man. Some of those runs/getting crunched gave us some yardage to get FGs.

Barkley big runs at the end was the difference.
Thibs’ play at the goal line  
bceagle05 : 12/18/2022 11:35 pm : link
turned out to be a game saver. Great hustle.
RE: ...  
Anakim : 12/18/2022 11:35 pm : link
In comment 15953510 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
harlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll

Kayvon was back on the field after the win celebrating


The ironic thing is that he wasn't hurt and walked off to the side, he would've probably crushed Heinicke and sacked him.
Awesome win!  
Gfan in PA : 12/18/2022 11:35 pm : link
Jones stepped up, Thibs comes out! Love it...who would have thought 8 wins.
talked about on the game thread....  
BillKo : 12/18/2022 11:36 pm : link
...Giants way to conservative, esp in 2nd half, with their play calling.

ESPECIALLY on that last drive.


Definitely couldn't stretch the field and WSH - who has a smart coordinator - shrank the field.
Jones very likable  
Wiggy : 12/18/2022 11:36 pm : link
in the post game. Barkley too
...  
broadbandz : 12/18/2022 11:36 pm : link
lets all give it up for Slayton for...well we see why he was on the bubble in training camp.
What a stat line for Thibs  
islander1 : 12/18/2022 11:36 pm : link
Defensive player of the week prospect.
Giants showed some balls tonight  
mfsd : 12/18/2022 11:36 pm : link
We all know their flaws, but they don’t quit
And all of this  
RCPhoenix : 12/18/2022 11:36 pm : link
With what, 5 snaps with our highest paid offensive player? Just imagine what the team could look like with that money spent elsewhere
Great win  
M.S. : 12/18/2022 11:36 pm : link

Big assist on obvious P.I.
Crybaby announcers  
yalebowl : 12/18/2022 11:36 pm : link
All the holding never called
Also watching replay of that 4th down...  
Greg from LI : 12/18/2022 11:37 pm : link
Samuel pushed off
Jones was clutch tonight  
ZogZerg : 12/18/2022 11:37 pm : link
4th and 9 pass was a great play.
I don't disagree that was PI  
Matt M. : 12/18/2022 11:37 pm : link
But, then why no mention of the hands to the face on the same play when KT got poked in the eye?
Great win  
Sean : 12/18/2022 11:37 pm : link
Don’t want to hear about refs either. So satisfying.
Listening to this postgame bullshit  
Costy16 : 12/18/2022 11:37 pm : link
The Giants have been fucked over by the officials for YEARS. SHUT THE FUCK UP!
James had a nice game  
RCPhoenix : 12/18/2022 11:37 pm : link
Let’s see more WR screens to him. And he had that huge reception on 4th & 9
I’m still in shock  
5BowlsSoon : 12/18/2022 11:37 pm : link
There was no yellow flag on that last play…..you just come to expect those things.
The  
AcidTest : 12/18/2022 11:37 pm : link
offense is horrendous. One TD drive, and two others that netted long FGs.

The passing game is more horizontal than vertical. I get that we are very limited, but at some point you have to try and stretch the field, and not just with deep shots to Slayton. I still don't understand why Sills doesn't play. Golladay doesn't even get in the game. Johnson isn't used as a WR either.

Jones was excellent. Barkley ran well, but it looks to me like he's a little slower than at the start of the season. Bredeson played well. Feliciano was terrible.

The pass rush was terrific, but if we don't get home, our inability to cover at any level of the defense is really exposed. Holmes definitely committed PI on that last play. He's a penalty machine.

McFadden is overmatched. I like to see Carter Coughlin.

Thibs was awesome.

Another great game by Gano.
 
christian : 12/18/2022 11:37 pm : link
Ouch. If that Holmes PI happened to the Giants I would be livid.
Giants  
stretch234 : 12/18/2022 11:38 pm : link
Huge win on the road - this game perfectly illustrates how handicapped this offense is with no WR talent and Jones made it work

Was on road in Sf next week. Sea on road in KC
These announcers can't  
Tom from LI : 12/18/2022 11:38 pm : link
let the last play call.. meanwhile the d-line was getting mugged and all the false starts never called.
I don’t think that was such horrendous pass interference  
SomeFan : 12/18/2022 11:38 pm : link
I have seen worse not called; many times they say it’s great that they’re letting them play. Fuck these announcers!
RE: Can't say enough about Barkley on that last drive  
CT Charlie : 12/18/2022 11:38 pm : link
In comment 15953517 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Came up huge when they desperately needed it


Yeah, Barkley ran angry, but the difference was that the line gave him holes to run through.
RE: ….  
Mike from Ohio : 12/18/2022 11:38 pm : link
In comment 15953518 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jones is a gamer man. Some of those runs/getting crunched gave us some yardage to get FGs.

Barkley big runs at the end was the difference.


He played well. Definitely one of the 15 best players for the Giants tonight.

This offense has to find a way to score more than 13 points.
I don’t want to hear about calls  
Chris684 : 12/18/2022 11:38 pm : link
DeAngelo Hall crying on GameDay final, go duck yourself.

That wasn’t such a blatant PI it had to be called, 9 times out of 10 you’re not going to get that call in that spot. And they still would of had to get 2, and NYG still would of had a shot to get 3.
Im getting too old for this stuff  
lono801 : 12/18/2022 11:38 pm : link
My blood pressure has to be off the charts
How many times  
bluesince56 : 12/18/2022 11:39 pm : link
have bad calls gone against the Giants? It was our turn to get one for us.
No one mentioned the Jones face mask,  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 12/18/2022 11:39 pm : link
which would have resulted in a 1st down.

Hmmm!
We outplayed them  
BillT : 12/18/2022 11:39 pm : link
And they didn’t make a good enough play to win.
Yes!!!!  
Giants86 : 12/18/2022 11:39 pm : link
Hung in there. Wait til we get talent.
Defense did a good job!!
I’m just so fucking happy  
djm : 12/18/2022 11:39 pm : link
We all have a nice holiday week now. Xmas Eve will be a little better. Xmas will be a little bit better. The sauce I make will be a little bit better. Thibs is a demon. Barkley was terrific. OL did it’s job. Jones did his job. Overall not perfect but it sure feels perfect now.

My God did we need this one. Won a big December game. On the road. If validates all those early wins. Still breathing. Still fighting. I’m ecstatic. Not delusional. Not dreaming. Just happy we got this win.
RE: I don’t want to hear about calls  
Chris684 : 12/18/2022 11:39 pm : link
In comment 15953557 Chris684 said:
Quote:
DeAngelo Hall crying on GameDay final, go duck yourself.

That wasn’t such a blatant PI it had to be called, 9 times out of 10 you’re not going to get that call in that spot. And they still would of had to get 2, and NYG still would of had a shot to get 3.


Lol fuck yourself!
Yea, it was PI, but  
Simms11 : 12/18/2022 11:39 pm : link
sometimes you don’t ge those calls. We’ve gotten poor calls or non-calls against us all year and so yea sometimes it goes your way.
...  
riceneggs : 12/18/2022 11:39 pm : link
Happy we got the win

BUT

We only scored 13 on offense. It's still a long way away
RE: Both had a shot at the pass so is that really interference??  
simgiant : 12/18/2022 11:39 pm : link
In comment 15953513 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
If both players have eyes on the ball and have a shot to catch it is it really interference??

Problem is he had his left hand wrapped around him and refs are instructed to call that. But since they were both standing still it's a hard call to make.
RE: Listening to this postgame bullshit  
mfsd : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
In comment 15953540 Costy16 said:
Quote:
The Giants have been fucked over by the officials for YEARS. SHUT THE FUCK UP!


Yup, dozens of times. Fuck that noise
I hope Thibodeax is ok  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
Fuck we deserved this win
RE: RE: ….  
DefenseWins : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
In comment 15953555 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15953518 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Jones is a gamer man. Some of those runs/getting crunched gave us some yardage to get FGs.

Barkley big runs at the end was the difference.



He played well. Definitely one of the 15 best players for the Giants tonight.

This offense has to find a way to score more than 13 points.


Top 15?? LOL.. you do realize that you lose credibility with posts like this.
So McCauley said  
lawguy9801 : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
should have been PI on Holmes and it’s a penalty no matter when in the game it occurs, but McLaurin committing a clear illegal formation penalty shouldnt have been called? Huh? Did he have $$ on WFT?
RE: The  
BillKo : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
In comment 15953544 AcidTest said:
Quote:
offense is horrendous. One TD drive, and two others that netted long FGs.

The passing game is more horizontal than vertical. I get that we are very limited, but at some point you have to try and stretch the field, and not just with deep shots to Slayton. I still don't understand why Sills doesn't play. Golladay doesn't even get in the game. Johnson isn't used as a WR either.

Jones was excellent. Barkley ran well, but it looks to me like he's a little slower than at the start of the season. Bredeson played well. Feliciano was terrible.

The pass rush was terrific, but if we don't get home, our inability to cover at any level of the defense is really exposed. Holmes definitely committed PI on that last play. He's a penalty machine.

McFadden is overmatched. I like to see Carter Coughlin.

Thibs was awesome.

Another great game by Gano.


That's a great assessment. More horizontal than vertical.

And tonight what made it worse IMO was the lack of misdirection we used a ton this year.
Refs suck throughout NFL  
ZogZerg : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
They gave Tampa 2 wins and countless other bad calls or 🚫 calls that decided games.
Thrilled for the win  
GiantSteps : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
Got away with an egregious PI but…BUMMER
 
christian : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
I thought the offensive line, save Feliciano, played really well.
I guess things evened out  
jeff57 : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
Giants got screwed by the refs at the end of the game 2 weeks ago.
RE: Im getting too old for this stuff  
djm : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
In comment 15953558 lono801 said:
Quote:
My blood pressure has to be off the charts


My wife just hugged me at the end and said I felt dangerously hot and my heart was thumping.
RE: Yea, it was PI, but  
Kevin in Annapolis : 12/18/2022 11:40 pm : link
In comment 15953573 Simms11 said:
Quote:
sometimes you don’t ge those calls. We’ve gotten poor calls or non-calls against us all year and so yea sometimes it goes your way.

And nobody talking about illegal hands to the face on This on the play
Saquon on the last drive  
ChrisRick : 12/18/2022 11:41 pm : link
Was effective, mainly because the OL was really moving washington with double team blocks on both DT's as the telecast pointed out. Barkley takes way too much crap when there is no place to run, but then gets too much credit when the OL does a very good job of giving him a place to run.
Man all the whining on  
section125 : 12/18/2022 11:41 pm : link
NBC on what should have been PI and then McLaurin not being on the LoS should not have been called. Yet the TV ref says if it is a penalty in the 1st minute of the game it is a penalty in the last minute. So if McLaurin is off the LoS, it is a penalty and it does not matter if it is a "technical" penalty late in the game. Cannot have your cake and eat it too.
Jones  
AcidTest : 12/18/2022 11:41 pm : link
was 21/32 for 160 yards, but you can't blame him. He has so little talent. His only two "mistakes" were his not sliding and a pass in the flat that could have been picked.
Hard to cry too much about the PI non call anway  
Greg from LI : 12/18/2022 11:42 pm : link
When you cost yourself a TD with your own stupidity just one play earlier
RE: I hope Thibodeax is ok  
cjac : 12/18/2022 11:42 pm : link
In comment 15953578 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Fuck we deserved this win


He’s fine. He’s a drama queen
Why is nobody talking about  
bigblueny : 12/18/2022 11:42 pm : link
Illegal hands to face poking Thibs eye? All focus on PI when Thibs was taken completely out of the play
yikes  
guitarguybs12 : 12/18/2022 11:42 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy Retweeted
Eric Friedman, MD
@sportsinjuryMD
·
8m
Kayvon thibodeaux already has some erythema (redness) around his left eye. They will check for corneal injury on exam tonight. Let’s hope he’s ok
@rydunleavy
Screw the Redskins - screw them  
PatersonPlank : 12/18/2022 11:42 pm : link
They were lucky the first game.

Lets beat Minny and end this next week.

Barkley was huge on the last drive, ran for 55 yds on 5 carries I think. Just give him a small hole
Maybe overlooked  
Now Mike in MD : 12/18/2022 11:42 pm : link
But after a rough first quarter Neal seemed to play pretty well
RE: RE: Yea, it was PI, but  
section125 : 12/18/2022 11:42 pm : link
In comment 15953598 Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
In comment 15953573 Simms11 said:


Quote:


sometimes you don’t ge those calls. We’ve gotten poor calls or non-calls against us all year and so yea sometimes it goes your way.


And nobody talking about illegal hands to the face on This on the play


I did - should have been illegal hands to the face.
Turnovers  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/18/2022 11:42 pm : link
turnovers... turnovers.
Obvious game plan for offense  
5BowlsSoon : 12/18/2022 11:43 pm : link
Quick passes, no sacks, hope that Barkley can be Barkley. Jones hardly moved out of the pocket….not sure why not though
RE: RE: RE: Giants  
JoeSchoens11 : 12/18/2022 11:43 pm : link
In comment 15953491 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15953477 giantBCP said:


Quote:


In comment 15953442 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


reached when they took Thibodeaux.



That was Neal.



No, we've moved onto Neal. A month ago it was KT.
Luckily we have Robinson queued up just in case Neal strings together some good games.
RE: ...  
bmgints : 12/18/2022 11:43 pm : link
In comment 15953486 ilikethenygiants said:
Quote:
If I'm a Washington fan, I'm crazy about the officiating. But I think almost all were the right calls (Holmes was clearly PI).


If I’m a Washington fan I’m wondering why my offensive coordinator threw a flea flicker when we were getting 8 yards every carry. That incomplete pass ended that drive and a run by the Washington offense. They were running it down our throats there.
Thibs was the difference in this game  
kelly : 12/18/2022 11:43 pm : link
He really destroyed the Washington offense in the first half.

Btw if he is going to crash down on the inside run play than someone has to play the QB.
RE: Why is nobody talking about  
Kevin in Annapolis : 12/18/2022 11:43 pm : link
In comment 15953611 bigblueny said:
Quote:
Illegal hands to face poking Thibs eye? All focus on PI when Thibs was taken completely out of the play


Yup, just posted the same thing
RE: I guess things evened out  
Anakim : 12/18/2022 11:43 pm : link
In comment 15953594 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Giants got screwed by the refs at the end of the game 2 weeks ago.


I'm sayin'! Karma
Happy and grateful for the win, but can't understand why  
CT Charlie : 12/18/2022 11:43 pm : link
Daboll chose to kick short on the final drive.
My one complaint  
Matt M. : 12/18/2022 11:43 pm : link
I did not like the rotation at LG. Feliciano sucks and Gates was a near all pro in 2020 at OC. Move Gates to Oc and start Bredeson at LG. Done.
RE: So McCauley said  
riceneggs : 12/18/2022 11:44 pm : link
In comment 15953583 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
should have been PI on Holmes and it’s a penalty no matter when in the game it occurs, but McLaurin committing a clear illegal formation penalty shouldnt have been called? Huh? Did he have $$ on WFT?


Right, illegal formation is "too technical" but you gotta call PI everytime no matter what.

Bruhhhh
Terry McAulay  
ChrisRick : 12/18/2022 11:44 pm : link
said he would not have called the illegal formation penalty at the end of the game. Said the WR was 'in the vicinity of the LOS'
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/18/2022 11:44 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton

Kayvon Thibodeaux headed to NBC set for postgame interview so that should ease any concerns with how he left the field after the final defensive stop.
Impressive performance by the rookie.
I  
AcidTest : 12/18/2022 11:44 pm : link
thought we'd be blown out. What do I know? Nothing.
RE: Turnovers  
PatersonPlank : 12/18/2022 11:44 pm : link
In comment 15953618 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
turnovers... turnovers.


Thank you Taylor Heineke. Basically he was a 10 pt swing just by himself
RE: Thrilled for the win  
M.S. : 12/18/2022 11:44 pm : link
In comment 15953589 GiantSteps said:
Quote:
Got away with an egregious PI but…BUMMER

Egregious is generous.

But I’ll take this win no matter how it was served up!

Been a long time!!!

A big win in a big game!
RE: Happy and grateful for the win, but can't understand why  
lono801 : 12/18/2022 11:45 pm : link
In comment 15953631 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
Daboll chose to kick short on the final drive.


I was screaming this!!!!

WHAT THE HELL?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/18/2022 11:45 pm : link
Charlotte Carroll @charlottecrrll

Giants locker room blasting the music after this win
RE: I  
ChrisRick : 12/18/2022 11:45 pm : link
In comment 15953638 AcidTest said:
Quote:
thought we'd be blown out. What do I know? Nothing.


I suck at predicting the Giants games
RE: Turnovers  
Simms11 : 12/18/2022 11:45 pm : link
In comment 15953618 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
turnovers... turnovers.


Those were HUGE! If not for those turnovers and the pass rush, the game would have probably gone the other way.
RE: RE: Can't say enough about Barkley on that last drive  
regischarlotte : 12/18/2022 11:45 pm : link
In comment 15953552 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
In comment 15953517 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Came up huge when they desperately needed it



Yeah, Barkley ran angry, but the difference was that the line gave him holes to run through.


Bredeson's return was critical in that regard.
RE: Happy and grateful for the win, but can't understand why  
jeff57 : 12/18/2022 11:46 pm : link
In comment 15953631 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
Daboll chose to kick short on the final drive.


Didn’t choose. There was a bit of a wind blowing in from that direction all night.
Kayvon was everywhere tonight  
Chris L. : 12/18/2022 11:46 pm : link
hopefully no more discussion on him being a bust
RE: Seems to me we Win the games...  
Stu11 : 12/18/2022 11:46 pm : link
In comment 15953514 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
When we win the coin toss, and lose when we lose the toss. As soon as we won the toss tonight I felt good about this game.

Funny I said to my son before the game I wanted to win the coin toss so bad. We've lost it for forever and the lady thing I wanted to see in such a big game was out sad sack offense limping out there for another 3 and out to start the game only to give up points to end the half as usual and give the ball to the other team to start the 2nd half
RE: Jones  
sb2003 : 12/18/2022 11:46 pm : link
In comment 15953607 AcidTest said:
Quote:
was 21/32 for 160 yards, but you can't blame him. He has so little talent. His only two "mistakes" were his not sliding and a pass in the flat that could have been picked.


I was thinking of blaming him for the win, but I guess that burden falls on washington.
We have been screwed so many times  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/18/2022 11:46 pm : link
We deserved this break
RE: Happy and grateful for the win, but can't understand why  
riceneggs : 12/18/2022 11:46 pm : link
In comment 15953631 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
Daboll chose to kick short on the final drive.


Probably some stupid analytics BS
RE: ...  
djm : 12/18/2022 11:46 pm : link
In comment 15953575 riceneggs said:
Quote:
Happy we got the win

BUT

We only scored 13 on offense. It's still a long way away


Who cares at this point. We are what we are. We know the flaws.

8-5-1 not one fucking expert or slob had them here. Just enjoy it.
Holmes  
Ike#88 : 12/18/2022 11:47 pm : link
did not go through the receiver. He did not bump him just reached around, no grabbed shirt, and he played the ball when it was incoming. McCloud should hang his head. that was pathetic dropping that INT.
RE: We have been screwed so many times  
kcgiants : 12/18/2022 11:47 pm : link
In comment 15953661 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
We deserved this break

THIS^^^^
LET'S GO!!!!!  
Geomon : 12/18/2022 11:48 pm : link
We're not done!
Kayvon Thibodeaux STRIP SACK SCOOP & SCORE! - ( New Window )
Remember the Giants should have ended the game with a pick  
Sean : 12/18/2022 11:49 pm : link
GREAT win.
Enjoying the hell out listening to Chris Simms saying “we”  
BlueHurricane : 12/18/2022 11:49 pm : link
About time we get to hear a fan commentate on our game.

Anyone taking about the refs has a lot of balls throwing the refs under the bus. The Skins were gifted the last game with the horse shit call on Feliciano.
RE: RE: Happy and grateful for the win, but can't understand why  
PetesHereNow : 12/18/2022 11:50 pm : link
In comment 15953662 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 15953631 CT Charlie said:


Quote:


Daboll chose to kick short on the final drive.



Probably some stupid analytics BS


The wind was much worse going that way. That’s why Washington punted from that side from their own 34 or so. I don’t think it was an intentional short kick off.
RE: Turnovers  
Giants86 : 12/18/2022 11:50 pm : link
In comment 15953618 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
turnovers... turnovers.



U called it
He he he he he...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/18/2022 11:50 pm : link
When people debate whether Jones should be  
jvm52106 : 12/18/2022 11:51 pm : link
The QB or not be the QB, I always like to play a little game ( ha ha Game of Thrones fans know the reference).

The game is, what would the outcome of the game have been if Jones were swapped with the opposition QB?

Jones throwing to McClaurin, Dotson, Samuel, Gibson and Thomas would be pretty hard to stop. Heinicki throwing to Slayton, Hodgins, James, Bellinger and Barkley not so much..
RE: ...  
Anakim : 12/18/2022 11:51 pm : link
In comment 15953644 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Charlotte Carroll @charlottecrrll

Giants locker room blasting the music after this win


Back in the USSR in honor of the Commies
Watching the postgame online  
Mike in Boston : 12/18/2022 11:51 pm : link
Not sure if its the camera angle or 7 inch heels but Madelyn Burke looks taller than Tyree and Casillas (she isn't--she's 5'7")
There were all kinds of worse PI against Giant receivers  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/18/2022 11:51 pm : link
Early in the game. The NFL officiating is what it is.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/18/2022 11:51 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
3m
Worse night for the Kayvon Thibodeaux won’t give max effort crowd. Hardest I’ve seen a #Giants defensive player go in my 5 years covering team
RE: Holmes  
section125 : 12/18/2022 11:51 pm : link
In comment 15953673 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
did not go through the receiver. He did not bump him just reached around, no grabbed shirt, and he played the ball when it was incoming. McCloud should hang his head. that was pathetic dropping that INT.


He had him wrapped up pretty hard. It could/should have been called.
But so should have illegal hands to the eyeball by the LT...
RE: He he he he he...  
Anakim : 12/18/2022 11:51 pm : link
In comment 15953697 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


All right! Go Tony Dungy.

Maria Taylor is so fine....
So Dexter Lawrence  
MDJintsFan : 12/18/2022 11:51 pm : link
was pancaked to the ground on the same 4th down play that everyone said PI on the Giants. Two missed calls on the same play, oh well shit happens. I think this was a great win by the Giants. Good old fashioned NFC East slugfest. Saquon rose to the occasion on that last drive too. Great win no matter how you slice it.
RE: Holmes  
bluefin : 12/18/2022 11:52 pm : link
In comment 15953673 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
did not go through the receiver. He did not bump him just reached around, no grabbed shirt, and he played the ball when it was incoming. McCloud should hang his head. that was pathetic dropping that INT.

Holmes held (as he often does), the WR’s left shoulder with his left hand for the entire flight of the ball - I’ll be relieved when he’s no longer on the roster.
Victory is great  
Breeze_94 : 12/18/2022 11:52 pm : link
It’s a shame that we’re gonna have to hear outsiders bitch about the refs at the end.

Holmes- a lot of contact, I’d be upset if it was the other way around. But the refs were letting guys play all night- case in point the first drive, DB got there early and went over Slaytons back…no call.

The DPI flag would’ve been a bailout…a 4th down heave across the field to a play that the Giants did a great job covering.

As for the formation call, that one is black and white. He lined up wrong, technical error by their receiver. The flag came out right away. Be better McClaurin - clearly a yard off the LOS.
RE: Holmes  
5BowlsSoon : 12/18/2022 11:53 pm : link
In comment 15953673 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
did not go through the receiver. He did not bump him just reached around, no grabbed shirt, and he played the ball when it was incoming. McCloud should hang his head. that was pathetic dropping that INT.


I think you are right on both counts. McCloud struggled tonight but he could have made it all up with that INT….but not to be.
RE: Terry McAulay  
RCPhoenix : 12/18/2022 11:53 pm : link
In comment 15953635 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
said he would not have called the illegal formation penalty at the end of the game. Said the WR was 'in the vicinity of the LOS'


The ‘vicinity’? Either the WR is on the line of scrimmage or isn’t.
Overheard in Washington locker room.  
M.S. : 12/18/2022 11:53 pm : link

“They are who we thought they were… and we let ‘em off the hook.”

(:-)
This game will be remembered as Kayvon’s coming out party  
Chris684 : 12/18/2022 11:54 pm : link
But I will say that the people who have been overly critical of him have been foolish.

Much like the people who are now killing Neal.
I hope Thibs' eye is ok.  
Optimus-NY : 12/18/2022 11:54 pm : link
Don't ever wanna see another eye injury again.
Dabs has a new beard  
Chris684 : 12/18/2022 11:54 pm : link
Was he trying to cover it up with his hood on the sideline? Lol
RE: I hope Thibs' eye is ok.  
Simms11 : 12/18/2022 11:55 pm : link
In comment 15953729 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Don't ever wanna see another eye injury again.


He looked ok after the game. Wasn’t like the Bellinger injury.
Been on BBI Long Enough to Learn...  
Jim in Tampa : 12/18/2022 11:55 pm : link
That some posters will never be happy with win.

Giants went on the road against a division opponent as a 4.5 pt. underdog, in a "make-or-break" your season game and won by 8.

Sure I would have loved to have dominated the game from start to finish. But we won and I'm happy.

(And BBI is not gonna bring me down tonight!)
RE: I  
BigBlueShock : 12/18/2022 11:55 pm : link
In comment 15953638 AcidTest said:
Quote:
thought we'd be blown out. What do I know? Nothing.

I told you that you were depressing….
RE: Can we have the whole team  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12/18/2022 11:55 pm : link
In comment 15953484 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
Wear visors.



Seriously.
RE: Been on BBI Long Enough to Learn...  
MDJintsFan : 12/18/2022 11:56 pm : link
In comment 15953733 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
That some posters will never be happy with win.

Giants went on the road against a division opponent as a 4.5 pt. underdog, in a "make-or-break" your season game and won by 8.

Sure I would have loved to have dominated the game from start to finish. But we won and I'm happy.

(And BBI is not gonna bring me down tonight!)

\+1
11 game primetime game losing streak  
Tom [Giants fan] : 12/18/2022 11:56 pm : link
snapped!!

And KT looked more like LT tonight!
 
ryanmkeane : 12/18/2022 11:56 pm : link
Thibodeaux went full LT with that effort tonight.
Not quite 4th and 17  
David B. : 12/18/2022 11:56 pm : link
And the season won't end the same way, but 4th and 9 looked pretty good!

My game balls go to Thibodeaux (who among his many great plays, saved that last TD by keeping Heinicke out of the endzone), Jones, Barkley, and Gano.


That said, ONLY the Giants could make an 8 point lead with 90 seconds left look THAT tenuous.
RE: Holmes  
M.S. : 12/18/2022 11:56 pm : link
In comment 15953673 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
did not go through the receiver. He did not bump him just reached around, no grabbed shirt, and he played the ball when it was incoming. McCloud should hang his head. that was pathetic dropping that INT.

You are wrong.

Defender grabbed hold of receiver’s shoulder pads long before the ball got there. It was a classic mugging.

If that ain’t pass interference, then there ain’t no such thing as pass interference.
Bellinger drop  
5BowlsSoon : 12/18/2022 11:57 pm : link
I thought this guy never drops a pass…..what happened? That was huge too…3rd and long….easy first down if he catches it.
MS  
Sean : 12/18/2022 11:58 pm : link
Why always take the negative spin? The Giants played great at the LOS. Well earned win. They won in the trenches.
Blasting New York Groove  
Red Right Hand : 12:00 am : link
On Loop


Awesome game by Jones, Barkley, Thibs, Ojulari and James played well, his punt flubs botwithstanding. He made key early and late 3rd dons. He played hard. Jones gets payed.
RE: Victory is great  
MDJintsFan : 12:00 am : link
In comment 15953715 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
It’s a shame that we’re gonna have to hear outsiders bitch about the refs at the end.

Holmes- a lot of contact, I’d be upset if it was the other way around. But the refs were letting guys play all night- case in point the first drive, DB got there early and went over Slaytons back…no call.

The DPI flag would’ve been a bailout…a 4th down heave across the field to a play that the Giants did a great job covering.

As for the formation call, that one is black and white. He lined up wrong, technical error by their receiver. The flag came out right away. Be better McClaurin - clearly a yard off the LOS.

Dexter Lawrence was mugged on the same play. That should have been a hold. So I'd say we're even. And also, if it has to come down to the last play of the game, you really don't deserve to win if you didn't get it done.
Sorry WFT  
Daniel in MI : 12:00 am : link
You have that OL, that running game, those WRs, and you face us with no starting WRs and backup, backup DBs and you want to complain about a PI call? You never should have let it come to that, so F you. We’d have beat you at home if not for “taunting.” Shit happens.
Washington shouldn't have gotten the ball back but Daboll  
fredgbrown : 12:01 am : link
bowling ball balls from week one are now the size of small grapes. It must be the cold weather. Not playing to win the game almost bit him in the butt again.
RE: RE: Can we have the whole team  
Optimus-NY : 12:02 am : link
In comment 15953739 DisgruntledNYGfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15953484 Giantimistic said:


Quote:


Wear visors.




Seriously.


Word. I've still got PTSD after that Bellinger injury.
Woof that was a win  
thefan : 12:02 am : link
barely. Onto next game. Would really like to see DJ step up so these aren't razor thin victories.
Just want to say…  
wma31 : 12:02 am : link
I’m so damn happy right now!
RE: MS  
BigBlueShock : 12:02 am : link
In comment 15953759 Sean said:
Quote:
Why always take the negative spin? The Giants played great at the LOS. Well earned win. They won in the trenches.

He predicted they’d only win 3 or 4 games this season and hasn’t let go of his initial thoughts that they would suck this season. He’s the poster child for posters that would rather be “right” than enjoy the ride. He’s a miserable fuck. The most negative poster on the board and that’s saying something
RE: …  
Optimus-NY : 12:03 am : link
In comment 15953744 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Thibodeaux went full LT with that effort tonight.


That thought was in my head too.
RE: MS  
MDJintsFan : 12:03 am : link
In comment 15953759 Sean said:
Quote:
Why always take the negative spin? The Giants played great at the LOS. Well earned win. They won in the trenches.

Exactly, I think it was a great win against an improving team that really could have beat us handily if our defense doesn't show up. I thought that was a great gritty win.
RE: RE: Terry McAulay  
section125 : 12:03 am : link
In comment 15953721 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15953635 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


said he would not have called the illegal formation penalty at the end of the game. Said the WR was 'in the vicinity of the LOS'



The ‘vicinity’? Either the WR is on the line of scrimmage or isn’t.


Yes especially when he just said a penalty in the 1st minute of a game is still a penalty in the last minute. Posted that earlier.
RE: RE: Terry McAulay  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:03 am : link
In comment 15953721 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15953635 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


said he would not have called the illegal formation penalty at the end of the game. Said the WR was 'in the vicinity of the LOS'



The ‘vicinity’? Either the WR is on the line of scrimmage or isn’t.


And THAT’S why he was a dogshit referee.


As for the game, I can’t believe that they won. Which is odd because I thought that they had a really good chance. But to actually pull it off the way they did? Props to everyone, especially the head coach for the 4th & 9. I thought he was fucking insane going for that. But he showed faith in the QB and Danny came through. Props to Bark for the running on that final drive. And props to Thibs for an amazing performance.
RE: I’m happy for Jones and Saquon tonight  
Red Right Hand : 12:04 am : link
In comment 15953457 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Whatever happens with them in the future, they’ve taken a lot of shit and in my opinion they’ve earned a playoff game that will hopefully come for them this season.

Whatever Happens? Sign Jones, Saquon and Lawrence. The rest if fungible. This, what this is now, will be better next year. And we'll make the playoffs this year. Wer're legit 6th seed in the NFC right now, and it's no fluke, tonight showed that.
RE: RE: Happy and grateful for the win, but can't understand why  
joeinpa : 12:04 am : link
In comment 15953643 lono801 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953631 CT Charlie said:


Quote:


Daboll chose to kick short on the final drive.



I was screaming this!!!!

WHAT THE HELL?


are you certain he did? I m thinking kickers were having trouble reaching that endzone
I thought Collinsworth and McAuley  
Mike from Ohio : 12:05 am : link
Had bad nights for NBC. I think Collinsworth is usually excellent, but his complaining about the WC two-point conversion OPI was idiotic. “It wasn’t on the guy covering the receiver” is just stupid. How many times is holding called away from the play? If you commit a penalty it is a penalty. Not sure why he suddenly was concerned with whether or not it impacted the play. That has nothing to do with the rule and I was glad when McAuley corrected him.

But the McAuley went the total opposite way at the end with “I wouldn’t call that because of the game situation” on the illegal formation. As he said with the non-PI call on Holmes, “if it is a penalty in the first minute of the game, it is a penalty in the last minute.” Why does that not apply to an illegal formation?

Producers need to talk to the on air guys and tell them changing their opinions as the game goes on is confusing to the viewers. You want to argue the rule is dumb, have at it. but you can’t argue rules should not be enforced because you liked that play and hated to see it called back.
Giants YT stream  
Paul326 : 12:05 am : link
I’ve finally found a place that has more miserable SOBs than this place. I had to shut off the comments it was so bad.
RE: Woof that was a win  
Chris684 : 12:05 am : link
In comment 15953780 thefan said:
Quote:
barely. Onto next game. Would really like to see DJ step up so these aren't razor thin victories.


We have sucked ass for most of the last decade and are on the verge of our first playoff berth since 2016, probably at least 1 year, maybe 2 ahead of schedule and we have complaints about the “type” of win.

Lol

RE: When people debate whether Jones should be  
GeoMan999 : 12:05 am : link
In comment 15953698 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
The QB or not be the QB, I always like to play a little game ( ha ha Game of Thrones fans know the reference).

The game is, what would the outcome of the game have been if Jones were swapped with the opposition QB?

Jones throwing to McClaurin, Dotson, Samuel, Gibson and Thomas would be pretty hard to stop. Heinicki throwing to Slayton, Hodgins, James, Bellinger and Barkley not so much..


Exactly, and like last week with AJ Brown, Davonta Smith with Jaylon Hurts. Entirely different situation!
Thibs had the game saving tackle too - he stopped Heineke at the 1  
PatersonPlank : 12:06 am : link
Wash never scored. I thought he was getting in the endzone
RE: ...  
Red Right Hand : 12:06 am : link
In comment 15953486 ilikethenygiants said:
Quote:
If I'm a Washington fan, I'm crazy about the officiating. But I think almost all were the right calls (Holmes was clearly PI).
meh, they got away with have a dozen flagrant holds
RE: When people debate whether Jones should be  
GeoMan999 : 12:06 am : link
In comment 15953698 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
The QB or not be the QB, I always like to play a little game ( ha ha Game of Thrones fans know the reference).

The game is, what would the outcome of the game have been if Jones were swapped with the opposition QB?

Jones throwing to McClaurin, Dotson, Samuel, Gibson and Thomas would be pretty hard to stop. Heinicki throwing to Slayton, Hodgins, James, Bellinger and Barkley not so much..


Exactly, and like last week with AJ Brown, Davonta Smith with Jaylon Hurts. Entirely different situation!
RE: He he he he he...  
Blue Dream : 12:06 am : link
In comment 15953697 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


Some experts going back to last week wrong on 15 out of 16 predictions.












RE: MS  
M.S. : 12:08 am : link
In comment 15953759 Sean said:
Quote:
Why always take the negative spin? The Giants played great at the LOS. Well earned win. They won in the trenches.

Sean — that’s not a negative spin at all. I am as happy about this win tonight as any BBIer. But I also believe in honesty and that was blatant pass interference. 100% . No question whatsoever.

As for the LOS I am very happy with the run blocking tonight and the pass blocking was pretty solid all in all! Pass rush was mighty fine as well. I want dwell on the run D.
RE: RE: I’m happy for Jones and Saquon tonight  
joeinpa : 12:09 am : link
In comment 15953797 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15953457 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Whatever happens with them in the future, they’ve taken a lot of shit and in my opinion they’ve earned a playoff game that will hopefully come for them this season.


Whatever Happens? Sign Jones, Saquon and Lawrence. The rest if fungible. This, what this is now, will be better next year. And we'll make the playoffs this year. Wer're legit 6th seed in the NFC right now, and it's no fluke, tonight showed that.


Jones will be a Giant next season, don’t listen to the noise here. Some were actually blaming Jones for the Bellinger drop.

I saw Allen throw a ball 2 feet behind digs at knee height this afternoon, and Digs caught it

Jones has this team, that many said would win 3 games, on the verge of the playoffs, he s coming back next season, that s been evident for a few weeks
RE: RE: Holmes  
Rjanyg : 12:09 am : link
In comment 15953708 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953673 Ike#88 said:


Quote:


did not go through the receiver. He did not bump him just reached around, no grabbed shirt, and he played the ball when it was incoming. McCloud should hang his head. that was pathetic dropping that INT.



He had him wrapped up pretty hard. It could/should have been called.
But so should have illegal hands to the eyeball by the LT...


This. Thank you
RE: RE: RE: Happy and grateful for the win, but can't understand why  
section125 : 12:09 am : link
In comment 15953800 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15953643 lono801 said:


Quote:


In comment 15953631 CT Charlie said:


Quote:


Daboll chose to kick short on the final drive.



I was screaming this!!!!

WHAT THE HELL?



are you certain he did? I m thinking kickers were having trouble reaching that endzone


He made it earlier and so did the WFT kicker. It could have been the wind.
But, the coverage sucks this year.
RE: I hope Thibs' eye is ok.  
Rjanyg : 12:11 am : link
In comment 15953729 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Don't ever wanna see another eye injury again.


Just put the black shield on. Intimidating and protective
RE: ...  
JoeMoney19 : 12:11 am : link
In comment 15953644 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Charlotte Carroll @charlottecrrll

Giants locker room blasting the music after this win

Yung Joka?
RE: I thought Collinsworth and McAuley  
Optimus-NY : 12:12 am : link
In comment 15953801 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Had bad nights for NBC. I think Collinsworth is usually excellent, but his complaining about the WC two-point conversion OPI was idiotic. “It wasn’t on the guy covering the receiver” is just stupid. How many times is holding called away from the play? If you commit a penalty it is a penalty. Not sure why he suddenly was concerned with whether or not it impacted the play. That has nothing to do with the rule and I was glad when McAuley corrected him.

But the McAuley went the total opposite way at the end with “I wouldn’t call that because of the game situation” on the illegal formation. As he said with the non-PI call on Holmes, “if it is a penalty in the first minute of the game, it is a penalty in the last minute.” Why does that not apply to an illegal formation?

Producers need to talk to the on air guys and tell them changing their opinions as the game goes on is confusing to the viewers. You want to argue the rule is dumb, have at it. but you can’t argue rules should not be enforced because you liked that play and hated to see it called back.


+1

It also shows the public these mongos' true colors and abject stupidity. McAuley was a shyte official. Why is he giving his opinions/evaluations on national TV?
Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 12:12 am : link
He played a good game today. But the offense scored 13 points. He was not under pressure all night and he did not add much with his legs. He made some good throws and I am not shitting on him, but at least 25 other NFL QBs could have won this game.

The offense scored 13 points, including two long field goals.

The 97 yard drive for the TD was very good. The last drive was all Oline and Barkley. For the most part, the offense was again held in check. The defense (primarily Thibs) put the team on its back and carried it to a win.
RE: I don't disagree that was PI  
pivo : 12:12 am : link
In comment 15953538 Matt M. said:
Quote:
But, then why no mention of the hands to the face on the same play when KT got poked in the eye?


Might as well mention face mask on Jones on our last FG drive, plus obvious OPI when WFT tight end knocked our LB on his back. Always goes both ways (but not very often our way). Takes me all the way back to “Tackling by the helmet” waiting for the karma…..
RE: ….  
Red Right Hand : 12:13 am : link
In comment 15953518 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jones is a gamer man. Some of those runs/getting crunched gave us some yardage to get FGs.

Barkley big runs at the end was the difference.
He made a lot of key third down conversion, and when he ran he ran hard, shouldn't be overlooked. Took the game in his hands more than once, and he was medicine.
I still don't want to pay them  
JoeMoney19 : 12:13 am : link
but that 97 yard drive by Jones in the second quarter and that last FG drive from Barkley earned both of them some money.
RE: RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 12:13 am : link
In comment 15953855 JoeMoney19 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953644 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Charlotte Carroll @charlottecrrll

Giants locker room blasting the music after this win


Yung Joka?


RE: …  
Johnny5 : 12:13 am : link
In comment 15953495 christian said:
Quote:
Barkley straight carrying the team on that field goal drive. Drive of the year.

I thought the TD drive was the best drive of the year. But that FG drive was pretty damn good too.
KT defensive player of the week IMO  
Rjanyg : 12:14 am : link
Single handily won that game. I love it
RE: RE: MS  
M.S. : 12:14 am : link
In comment 15953785 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15953759 Sean said:


Quote:


Why always take the negative spin? The Giants played great at the LOS. Well earned win. They won in the trenches.


He predicted they’d only win 3 or 4 games this season and hasn’t let go of his initial thoughts that they would suck this season. He’s the poster child for posters that would rather be “right” than enjoy the ride. He’s a miserable fuck. The most negative poster on the board and that’s saying something

As I said to Sean, I enjoyed this win as much as anyone on BBI. A big win in a big game. But it was pass interference. And not just a little. It just wasn’t called. I have no problem with the breaks going the Giants way.
RE: KT defensive player of the week IMO  
Optimus-NY : 12:15 am : link
In comment 15953874 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Single handily won that game. I love it


Loved it. The first of many hopefully.
I want to see  
Chocco : 12:15 am : link
How they build off the win
RE: Thibs had the game saving tackle too - he stopped Heineke at the 1  
islander1 : 12:15 am : link
In comment 15953813 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Wash never scored. I thought he was getting in the endzone


My first thought was where the hell did he come from?
Unexpected  
Spider43 : 12:16 am : link
We continue to overachieve, and it's great to see. Playoffs are a real possibility now. We are way ahead of schedule.
RE: Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones  
section125 : 12:16 am : link
In comment 15953862 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He played a good game today. But the offense scored 13 points. He was not under pressure all night and he did not add much with his legs. He made some good throws and I am not shitting on him, but at least 25 other NFL QBs could have won this game.

The offense scored 13 points, including two long field goals.

The 97 yard drive for the TD was very good. The last drive was all Oline and Barkley. For the most part, the offense was again held in check. The defense (primarily Thibs) put the team on its back and carried it to a win.


He played well within what they asked him to do and again had key drops - two by Slayton and one by Bellinger.

Mike, you should back off a bit and stop forcing it. You sound like a sore loser when you try to make it sound like Jones had a bad night.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:17 am : link
I imagine some posters are already adding up the runs on the last drive as to add to their anti Jones argument this week
RE: RE: RE: MS  
Mike from Ohio : 12:17 am : link
In comment 15953876 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15953785 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15953759 Sean said:


Quote:


Why always take the negative spin? The Giants played great at the LOS. Well earned win. They won in the trenches.


He predicted they’d only win 3 or 4 games this season and hasn’t let go of his initial thoughts that they would suck this season. He’s the poster child for posters that would rather be “right” than enjoy the ride. He’s a miserable fuck. The most negative poster on the board and that’s saying something


As I said to Sean, I enjoyed this win as much as anyone on BBI. A big win in a big game. But it was pass interference. And not just a little. It just wasn’t called. I have no problem with the breaks going the Giants way.


There are bad calls in every game. Sometimes they help and sometimes they hurt. Today they helped. Nobody is suggesting the Giants should call the NFL and try to give back the win. I mainly pointed it out for the “The league and refs hate the Giants and actively try to make them lose” crowd.

It can be true that the Giants deserved this win (they did) and that that last play is called PI 98 times out of 100 in today’s NFL.
RE: Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones  
ryanmkeane : 12:18 am : link
In comment 15953862 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He played a good game today. But the offense scored 13 points. He was not under pressure all night and he did not add much with his legs. He made some good throws and I am not shitting on him, but at least 25 other NFL QBs could have won this game.

The offense scored 13 points, including two long field goals.

The 97 yard drive for the TD was very good. The last drive was all Oline and Barkley. For the most part, the offense was again held in check. The defense (primarily Thibs) put the team on its back and carried it to a win.

Dude, get the fuck outta here with this post.
RE: Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones  
Johnny5 : 12:18 am : link
In comment 15953862 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He played a good game today. But the offense scored 13 points. He was not under pressure all night and he did not add much with his legs. He made some good throws and I am not shitting on him, but at least 25 other NFL QBs could have won this game.

The offense scored 13 points, including two long field goals.

The 97 yard drive for the TD was very good. The last drive was all Oline and Barkley. For the most part, the offense was again held in check. The defense (primarily Thibs) put the team on its back and carried it to a win.

lol @ he was not under pressure all night. Good one. Yes we know Mike. Jones sucks.
Jones did what he was asked to do......  
Simms11 : 12:18 am : link
he is a classic game-manager, a lot like Alex Smith was IMO. He’s only got 12 passing TDS on the year, but they’ve been fairly conservative with him this year and he doesn’t have much at WR either. We’re not scoring a lot of points and still haven’t scored 30 or more this year or in a while.

That said, we won and a win is a win however you can get it.
I thought Jones played very well  
Sean : 12:18 am : link
.
RE: RE: MS  
knowledgetimmons : 12:19 am : link
In comment 15953826 M.S. said:
Quote:


Sean — that’s not a negative spin at all. I am as happy about this win tonight as any BBIer. But I also believe in honesty and that was blatant pass interference. 100% . No question whatsoever.

As for the LOS I am very happy with the run blocking tonight and the pass blocking was pretty solid all in all! Pass rush was mighty fine as well. I want dwell on the run D.


Rewatch the game, you’ll find many flags that weren’t thrown on Washington. But you won’t do that, you’re probably too busy feeling guilty when nobody else is.

What did Mariucci say again? Something like “oh well…”

….  
ryanmkeane : 12:20 am : link
Jones’ throw on 4th and 9 to James - he had about a foot of space to make that throw and he did. Fuck off with this. Enjoy the win.
RE: RE: Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 12:21 am : link
In comment 15953885 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953862 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


He played a good game today. But the offense scored 13 points. He was not under pressure all night and he did not add much with his legs. He made some good throws and I am not shitting on him, but at least 25 other NFL QBs could have won this game.

The offense scored 13 points, including two long field goals.

The 97 yard drive for the TD was very good. The last drive was all Oline and Barkley. For the most part, the offense was again held in check. The defense (primarily Thibs) put the team on its back and carried it to a win.



He played well within what they asked him to do and again had key drops - two by Slayton and one by Bellinger.

Mike, you should back off a bit and stop forcing it. You sound like a sore loser when you try to make it sound like Jones had a bad night.


So when I wrote “He played a good game,” you understood me to be saying he had a bad night?

Go back and read what you quoted again. You completely mischaracterized what I said. I was responding to the posters suggesting Jones stepped up big tonight. He was a contributor to the win for sure, but it is insulting to the defense that played out of its mind that the QB was one of the heroes of this victory.
RE: RE: Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones  
Jack Stroud : 12:21 am : link
In comment 15953892 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15953862 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


He played a good game today. But the offense scored 13 points. He was not under pressure all night and he did not add much with his legs. He made some good throws and I am not shitting on him, but at least 25 other NFL QBs could have won this game.

The offense scored 13 points, including two long field goals.

The 97 yard drive for the TD was very good. The last drive was all Oline and Barkley. For the most part, the offense was again held in check. The defense (primarily Thibs) put the team on its back and carried it to a win.


Dude, get the fuck outta here with this post.
Yawn, just go back to the cowturds site!
RE: Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones  
Paul326 : 12:21 am : link
In comment 15953862 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He played a good game today. But the offense scored 13 points. He was not under pressure all night and he did not add much with his legs. He made some good throws and I am not shitting on him, but at least 25 other NFL QBs could have won this game.

The offense scored 13 points, including two long field goals.

The 97 yard drive for the TD was very good. The last drive was all Oline and Barkley. For the most part, the offense was again held in check. The defense (primarily Thibs) put the team on its back and carried it to a win.
I don’t know what game you were watching but that was the game plan quick throws so the WFT DLinemen couldn’t pin there ears back and pressure Jones. Result a Giants win. Enjoy it. It’s been a long time since team has played meaningful games in December.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:22 am : link
Mike, if you think the defense “played out of its mind” tonight, you were watching a completely different game.

Sorry man. We understand you are somewhat mildly upset that Jones is good. You’ll come around eventually. Enjoy these last three games.
RE: ….  
Mike from Ohio : 12:22 am : link
In comment 15953900 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jones’ throw on 4th and 9 to James - he had about a foot of space to make that throw and he did. Fuck off with this. Enjoy the win.
]

Again, nobody suggested Jones did not play well of make plays. I just wrote that he played a good game and was attacked for saying he had a bad night. He made some plays. So did a lot of guys. But the biggest plays of the game were made by the defense who made 13 points by the offense stand up for a win.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Paulie Walnuts : 12:23 am : link
In comment 15953870 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15953855 JoeMoney19 said:


Quote:


In comment 15953644 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Charlotte Carroll @charlottecrrll

Giants locker room blasting the music after this win


Yung Joka?



what happens when Toney hits 50? Old Joka?
RE: RE: ….  
speedywheels : 12:23 am : link
In comment 15953555 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15953518 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Jones is a gamer man. Some of those runs/getting crunched gave us some yardage to get FGs.

Barkley big runs at the end was the difference.



He played well. Definitely one of the 15 best players for the Giants tonight.

This offense has to find a way to score more than 13 points.


Get some real WR and an OL that can pass block - then sure they can score more than 13.
When McCloud dropped that game ending INT  
jmdvm : 12:25 am : link
I was having flashbacks.
RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 12:25 am : link
In comment 15953913 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Mike, if you think the defense “played out of its mind” tonight, you were watching a completely different game.

Sorry man. We understand you are somewhat mildly upset that Jones is good. You’ll come around eventually. Enjoy these last three games.


You don’t understand what you are watching, Ryan. Go to bed and let the adults talk.

The defense held Washington (and its all world receivers who would make Jones an All-Pro) to 12 points while scoring 7 of their own. But sure, they didn’t play well. It was Jones who single handidly carried the team to the win.

You are an absolutely clueless dude.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:25 am : link
I think the defense played somewhat well tonight, with Thibs by himself being a massive difference. They gave up some really bad plays, but ultimately only gave up 1 touchdown all night.

But to say they played out of their minds is a huge stretch. They got after Heinicke and made plays.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:27 am : link
Mike - the Commanders had 408 yards of offense.

You need to go to bed.
RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 12:27 am : link
In comment 15953922 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I think the defense played somewhat well tonight, with Thibs by himself being a massive difference. They gave up some really bad plays, but ultimately only gave up 1 touchdown all night.

But to say they played out of their minds is a huge stretch. They got after Heinicke and made plays.


They held Washington to 12 points! They scored 7!

Yeah, I guess they were ok enough for the offense to bail them out.
The 12 tds passing number for Jones I take with a grain of salt  
Stu11 : 12:28 am : link
It's a number. We don't throw in the red zone. We literally have one guy- Slayton who can get open more than 10-15 yds from scrimmage and he can't track and secure a deep ball to save his life. Call it excuses. Fine, but it's reality. Sure the O line protection was good but if the other team has 8-9 guys within 8 yds of the LOS at the snap and receivers still can't get open downfield even with solid pass protection that's simply reality.
RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 12:28 am : link
In comment 15953929 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Mike - the Commanders had 408 yards of offense.

You need to go to bed.


So I will admit I hate Daniel Jones if you admit you hate the Giants defense. I am trying to point out how well they played and you are getting bent out of shape to shit on them.

Why do you hate the Giants defense so much? Why does their excellent game make you so upset?
 
ryanmkeane : 12:29 am : link
Mike - if you are using points as a way to say that the defense played amazing, then fine.

They gave up 400 yards. Washington made some absolute bone headed decisions (including coaching decisions) to help out the fact that they only scored 12 points.

You’re watching a different game.
RE: RE: RE: Some of you are trying way too hard with Jones  
section125 : 12:29 am : link
In comment 15953905 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15953885 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15953862 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


He played a good game today. But the offense scored 13 points. He was not under pressure all night and he did not add much with his legs. He made some good throws and I am not shitting on him, but at least 25 other NFL QBs could have won this game.

The offense scored 13 points, including two long field goals.

The 97 yard drive for the TD was very good. The last drive was all Oline and Barkley. For the most part, the offense was again held in check. The defense (primarily Thibs) put the team on its back and carried it to a win.



He played well within what they asked him to do and again had key drops - two by Slayton and one by Bellinger.

Mike, you should back off a bit and stop forcing it. You sound like a sore loser when you try to make it sound like Jones had a bad night.



So when I wrote “He played a good game,” you understood me to be saying he had a bad night?

Go back and read what you quoted again. You completely mischaracterized what I said. I was responding to the posters suggesting Jones stepped up big tonight. He was a contributor to the win for sure, but it is insulting to the defense that played out of its mind that the QB was one of the heroes of this victory.


I don't need to re-read anything. You had the old "backhanded compliment" going in full force and I myself am a "time to move on from Jones" guy. He had two, maybe three bad throws.
I don't care if 25 other QBs could do that - could they do it with this WR group and this oline? It is clear that Daboll and Kafka had a game plan to nullify the Dline of WFT. Like Collinsworth said, catch it then throw it.
defense played 'out of it's mind'?  
ChrisRick : 12:30 am : link
I did not see it that way. I also would not consider the Washington wide receivers 'all-world'. McLaurin is, but the rest either have much to prove yet or they are decent complimentary receivers.

The defense had a lot of trouble with both Washington's run game and their pass game (at least in the second half).
 
ryanmkeane : 12:31 am : link
Lol, I hate the giants defense? Jesus dude. You’re unbearable.

I like their defense. They held up well tonight. Tackled well. Played well enough to win.

They gave up 159 yards rushing and nearly a horrific game tying drive.

Offense and defense played a big part in the win tonight. Don’t make it complicated my dude.
RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 12:31 am : link
In comment 15953941 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Mike - if you are using points as a way to say that the defense played amazing, then fine.

They gave up 400 yards. Washington made some absolute bone headed decisions (including coaching decisions) to help out the fact that they only scored 12 points.

You’re watching a different game.


I have always been watching a different game than you, Ryan. I am not watching it to root for one player and one player alone. I am a Giants fan and always will be. I will never put my feelings for a single player ahead of the team as you so clearly do to an extent that you can’t even process (or more likely admit) what you are seeing.
Thibs eye looks fine  
Matt123 : 12:31 am : link
Just watched his press conference, he looked normal.

 
ryanmkeane : 12:32 am : link
Mike - in all seriousness what the fuck are you talking about?
RE: RE: …  
section125 : 12:32 am : link
In comment 15953939 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15953929 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Mike - the Commanders had 408 yards of offense.

You need to go to bed.



So I will admit I hate Daniel Jones if you admit you hate the Giants defense. I am trying to point out how well they played and you are getting bent out of shape to shit on them.

Why do you hate the Giants defense so much? Why does their excellent game make you so upset?


Excellent defenses don't give up 408 yards. Yes they played hard inside the 20 and made some big stops. But they gave up 400 yards..
RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 12:32 am : link
In comment 15953950 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Lol, I hate the giants defense? Jesus dude. You’re unbearable.

I like their defense. They held up well tonight. Tackled well. Played well enough to win.

They gave up 159 yards rushing and nearly a horrific game tying drive.

Offense and defense played a big part in the win tonight. Don’t make it complicated my dude.


Well you tell me I hate Jones if I suggest he played well enough to win. Why is it unreasonable for me to suggest that you hate the defense you say only played well enough to win?

There is no logic in anything you post, man. It’s just emotional blather.
I'm tired  
Matt in SGS : 12:33 am : link
I'm mentally exhausted
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.
..  
ryanmkeane : 12:34 am : link
Mike, you need to call it a night.

Giants just won their most important game in 6 years and you’re acting like a bitter asshole. They won.
RE: RE: RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 12:35 am : link
In comment 15953958 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953939 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15953929 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Mike - the Commanders had 408 yards of offense.

You need to go to bed.



So I will admit I hate Daniel Jones if you admit you hate the Giants defense. I am trying to point out how well they played and you are getting bent out of shape to shit on them.

Why do you hate the Giants defense so much? Why does their excellent game make you so upset?



Excellent defenses don't give up 408 yards. Yes they played hard inside the 20 and made some big stops. But they gave up 400 yards..


You are really having a difficult time reading tonight, Section. I never said they were an excellent defense. I said they played a great game tonight. HUGE difference if you would slow down and read what I wrote.

A good defense does not give up 408 yards. A good QB does not routinely throw for less than 200 yards per game. For the defense that stat matters, but for the QB they don’t if the team wins. How about you explain the difference?

And please slow down when you read this, or even read it a second time so that you understand what I am saying.
Giants  
stretch234 : 12:35 am : link
Winning sure as shit beats losing!
RE: I thought Jones played very well  
JoeMoney19 : 12:36 am : link
In comment 15953896 Sean said:
Quote:
.

I wouldn't say very well, but well enough to beat this opponent. This is the type of game the Giants can win against the Commanders. We can't win like this against the Eagles, and probably not the Cowboys just within the division. I don't think we match up well with the Vikings either, who we'll have to face soon and possibly in the playoffs. Our secondary is a major issue. We should beat the Colts and fingers crossed the Eagles rest some of their studs in week 18 but I wouldn't count on it.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:38 am : link
Mike - I’m sorry but if you think the defense played a “great” game tonight, you do not honestly understand what a great defensive game looks like.
I don't think the D played all that good - I thought they  
PatersonPlank : 12:39 am : link
forced some turnovers to save the day. IN the end turnovers kill you, and Heineke's killed the Deadskins
RE: ..  
Mike from Ohio : 12:39 am : link
In comment 15953962 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Mike, you need to call it a night.

Giants just won their most important game in 6 years and you’re acting like a bitter asshole. They won.


See my first post in the post game thread. I am ecstatic that they won. I certainly don’t need any advice from a dope like you on how to be a fan of this team as I have been for over 40 years.

I get it., you have spent years doubling down on Jones and you desperately need to be right. It’s sad but I know a lot of people are there and I feel for you. I am done talking to people who don’t understand the game and what they are watching so I am done with you.

I am still riding a buzz about this team and will continue to do so despite trolls like you.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:41 am : link
Mike…again. I’m not a troll. And the defense did not play a great game. They played fine/well.

And Jones…he played well. Made the throws when it counted. Nobody was open by less than 3 feet all fucking game.
The 97 yard drive  
Paulie Walnuts : 12:42 am : link
How many plays and how long?
RE: I don't think the D played all that good - I thought they  
Mike from Ohio : 12:42 am : link
In comment 15953974 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
forced some turnovers to save the day. IN the end turnovers kill you, and Heineke's killed the Deadskins


They gave up 12 points tonight. 12. Only 5 more than they scored themselves. But yeah, they were just passable enough to not lose the game.

I have underestimated how important the yardage between the 20s is to some of you.
Considering our talent level  
kelly : 12:42 am : link
The Giants played extremely well tonight.

I mean our ILB stink, we have one starter in the secondary, and only two good dt, and we held Washington to 12 points. what more can you expect.

On offense we don't have a number one or two receiver. A rookie at right tackle. One good tight end. A lousy center and right guard but we were able to move the ball, control the clock and score some points.

So yes, given our talent level, they played well. This is a well coached team. When was the last time you could say that?
RE: RE: RE: MS  
smshmth8690 : 12:44 am : link
In comment 15953897 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
In comment 15953826 M.S. said:


Quote:




Sean — that’s not a negative spin at all. I am as happy about this win tonight as any BBIer. But I also believe in honesty and that was blatant pass interference. 100% . No question whatsoever.

As for the LOS I am very happy with the run blocking tonight and the pass blocking was pretty solid all in all! Pass rush was mighty fine as well. I want dwell on the run D.



Rewatch the game, you’ll find many flags that weren’t thrown on Washington. But you won’t do that, you’re probably too busy feeling guilty when nobody else is.

What did Mariucci say again? Something like “oh well…”


Mariucci said "Bummer"
RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 12:44 am : link
In comment 15953977 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Mike…again. I’m not a troll. And the defense did not play a great game. They played fine/well.

And Jones…he played well. Made the throws when it counted. Nobody was open by less than 3 feet all fucking game.


Jones did play well. The defense was excellent. Would I take a defense that gives up 408 yards every week while surrendering 12 points and scoring 7? Yeah I sure would. Any fan of any team would take that every week.

The offense scored 13. No turnovers was nice. But tonight? The defense is the reason the Giants won this game.
RE: The 97 yard drive  
PatersonPlank : 12:45 am : link
In comment 15953980 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
How many plays and how long?


18 plays, 8 minutes and 41 seconds. Just like the 1990 Super Bowl
RE: RE: The 97 yard drive  
Mike from Ohio : 12:46 am : link
In comment 15953987 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15953980 Paulie Walnuts said:


Quote:


How many plays and how long?



18 plays, 8 minutes and 41 seconds. Just like the 1990 Super Bowl


That drive was huge. The Oline blocked well and the receivers got open and Jones threw on time and on target. They found a rhythm there that seemed to elude them the rest of the game, but tonight it was enough.
That long drive was the moment of the game.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:47 am : link
Hell, fuck that. It was the moment of the season.
RE: I'm tired  
Rjanyg : 12:47 am : link
In comment 15953961 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
I'm mentally exhausted
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.


Agreed Matt.

You can see some pieces in place. The coaching staff is doing the best they can with the talent they have. Having both young OT and OLB positions filled is good. I hope McKinney and Jackson make it back for the Indy game. The o line is getting better. Much to look forward to
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
section125 : 12:48 am : link
In comment 15953966 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:


You are really having a difficult time reading tonight, Section. I never said they were an excellent defense. I said they played a great game tonight. HUGE difference if you would slow down and read what I wrote.

A good defense does not give up 408 yards. A good QB does not routinely throw for less than 200 yards per game. For the defense that stat matters, but for the QB they don’t if the team wins. How about you explain the difference?

And please slow down when you read this, or even read it a second time so that you understand what I am saying.


I read very well, and I can read between the lines very well. You try too hard to belittle Jones when it is not necessary. Jones is not asked to throw for 300+ yards per game. He is asked to handle the ball carefully, don't turn it over and take what they give him; then hand off to Barkley.

I like Jones, but feel they can do better, especially with having to pay for his 2nd contract and am hoping they don't. But I still root for him and can see when he plays well within what they ask of him.
RE: RE: I'm tired  
Mike from Ohio : 12:48 am : link
In comment 15953991 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15953961 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


I'm mentally exhausted
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.



Agreed Matt.

You can see some pieces in place. The coaching staff is doing the best they can with the talent they have. Having both young OT and OLB positions filled is good. I hope McKinney and Jackson make it back for the Indy game. The o line is getting better. Much to look forward to


Agree with all of this. The rebuild is ahead of schedule in that the coaches are maximizing what they they have with the talent challenged roster they were handed. There is a lot of work to do, but the culture and compete levels are better and they are getting everything the can out of what they have.
.  
ChrisRick : 12:49 am : link
Washington also shot themselves in the foot with penalties that helped the defense. Yardage between the twenties matters because of field position and time of possession.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 12:54 am : link
In comment 15953996 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953966 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:




You are really having a difficult time reading tonight, Section. I never said they were an excellent defense. I said they played a great game tonight. HUGE difference if you would slow down and read what I wrote.

A good defense does not give up 408 yards. A good QB does not routinely throw for less than 200 yards per game. For the defense that stat matters, but for the QB they don’t if the team wins. How about you explain the difference?

And please slow down when you read this, or even read it a second time so that you understand what I am saying.



I read very well, and I can read between the lines very well. You try too hard to belittle Jones when it is not necessary. Jones is not asked to throw for 300+ yards per game. He is asked to handle the ball carefully, don't turn it over and take what they give him; then hand off to Barkley.

I like Jones, but feel they can do better, especially with having to pay for his 2nd contract and am hoping they don't. But I still root for him and can see when he plays well within what they ask of him.


For the third time…I have said Jones played well. You just keep repeating that I said he had a bad night or I am belittling him. You can’t read between the lines well at all because that is never what I said. It is really tiring trying to engage with someone who is reading the exact opposite of what is being typed.

Jones isn’t asked to throw for 300 yards. The defense is not asked to keep opponents under 400 yards. They are asked to make plays when it matters to keep the other team out of the end zone which they did very well today. Yet when I read this board, Jones is a hero for doing what he is asked to do, and the defense is “well, not great” when they do what they are asked to do.

I saw a lot of.positive from this team tonight and I saw our top draft pick have a coming out party, and I get on this board and the same 5 people who rah-rah Jones all over the board are posting “Jones really stepped up tonight.”

The defense gave up 5 net points. I am shocked to see how many people are shitting on them for giving up 408 yards. It is baffling to me.
RE: RE: RE: I'm tired  
PatersonPlank : 12:55 am : link
In comment 15953997 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15953991 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


In comment 15953961 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


I'm mentally exhausted
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.



Agreed Matt.

You can see some pieces in place. The coaching staff is doing the best they can with the talent they have. Having both young OT and OLB positions filled is good. I hope McKinney and Jackson make it back for the Indy game. The o line is getting better. Much to look forward to



Agree with all of this. The rebuild is ahead of schedule in that the coaches are maximizing what they they have with the talent challenged roster they were handed. There is a lot of work to do, but the culture and compete levels are better and they are getting everything the can out of what they have.


We have some outstanding young parts to build on. The DL (Thibs, Dex, Williams,Ojulari) is really good. I like McKinney and Love at Safety. The OT's are young and good IMO.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:56 am : link
And Mike - Jones went 10/12 for 91 yards for one of the more important drives of the season. Daboll put the game in his hands at that point and he delivered.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm tired  
Mike from Ohio : 12:58 am : link
In comment 15954015 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15953997 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15953991 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


In comment 15953961 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


I'm mentally exhausted
But for the first time in 6 years, I"m happy. They are building something here. Make the playoffs and maybe take down a team like they did in 1981 and 1984 and it's all gravy go forward.



Agreed Matt.

You can see some pieces in place. The coaching staff is doing the best they can with the talent they have. Having both young OT and OLB positions filled is good. I hope McKinney and Jackson make it back for the Indy game. The o line is getting better. Much to look forward to



Agree with all of this. The rebuild is ahead of schedule in that the coaches are maximizing what they they have with the talent challenged roster they were handed. There is a lot of work to do, but the culture and compete levels are better and they are getting everything the can out of what they have.



We have some outstanding young parts to build on. The DL (Thibs, Dex, Williams,Ojulari) is really good. I like McKinney and Love at Safety. The OT's are young and good IMO.


Agree. It feels like the needle is pointing in the right direction for the first time in a decade. The defense needs LBs and CBs badly, but the other positions are not that bad. The offense is further away, but having two bookend tackles is a great place to start building. And for the record, I am still all in on Neal. I think he will be very solid next year.
RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 1:00 am : link
In comment 15954020 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
And Mike - Jones went 10/12 for 91 yards for one of the more important drives of the season. Daboll put the game in his hands at that point and he delivered.


Do you think I don’t know that? I posted about 10 minutes ago that that drive by the offense was “huge.” I every said Jones was on time and on target. I don’t hate the guy like you want to pretend I do.

It was a very good drive. It was also unique in this game. That is the bigger problem.
Ben Bredeson Played Well  
clatterbuck : 1:05 am : link
and I think he made a difference tonight. Looked like Gkowinski also had a decent game run blocking.
RE: Ben Bredeson Played Well  
Mike from Ohio : 1:07 am : link
In comment 15954037 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
and I think he made a difference tonight. Looked like Gkowinski also had a decent game run blocking.


The only guys on the line who really seemed to struggle were Feliciano and Neal (who seemed to get better as the game went on because it was ugly early). It was an overall good performance considering the talent they were playing against on Washington’s Dline.
The OL  
ChrisRick : 1:07 am : link
Has struggled with run blocking lately from my view. But tonight against a very good line they really played well
RE: RE: Ben Bredeson Played Well  
PatersonPlank : 1:12 am : link
In comment 15954040 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15954037 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


and I think he made a difference tonight. Looked like Gkowinski also had a decent game run blocking.



The only guys on the line who really seemed to struggle were Feliciano and Neal (who seemed to get better as the game went on because it was ugly early). It was an overall good performance considering the talent they were playing against on Washington’s Dline.


Yep we need to do something with Feliciano, maybe put Gates back a C and Bredeson at G.

I though Neal got better as the game went along. He is a talented young player and this is a good sign, he rose to eh occasion. I think he will be really good (like Thomas)
It was a great game to watch  
Rudy5757 : 1:12 am : link
This was a big win. Our WRs are absolutely the worst. SlYton has the worst hands in the league. Even when he catches it he double clutches.

I’m not sure how you can say Jones didn’t play well. He made plays. Guys were not open. The offense today was set to quick passing and it worked. It doesn’t matter we won the game.

The D gave up yards but came up big when we needed it. The combination of Thibs and Ojulari is awesome. Thibs has been a game wrecker for a few weeks now and it’s helping our secondary. Collins needs to be a regular at LB.
RE: defense played 'out of it's mind'?  
islander1 : 1:14 am : link
In comment 15953946 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
I did not see it that way. I also would not consider the Washington wide receivers 'all-world'. McLaurin is, but the rest either have much to prove yet or they are decent complimentary receivers.

The defense had a lot of trouble with both Washington's run game and their pass game (at least in the second half).


Their top 3 WR are ALL better than any WR on our roster.
RE: RE: defense played 'out of it's mind'?  
ChrisRick : 1:14 am : link
In comment 15954047 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15953946 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


I did not see it that way. I also would not consider the Washington wide receivers 'all-world'. McLaurin is, but the rest either have much to prove yet or they are decent complimentary receivers.

The defense had a lot of trouble with both Washington's run game and their pass game (at least in the second half).



Their top 3 WR are ALL better than any WR on our roster.


Certainly
RE: Considering our talent level  
Breeze_94 : 1:41 am : link
In comment 15953982 kelly said:
Quote:
The Giants played extremely well tonight.

I mean our ILB stink, we have one starter in the secondary, and only two good dt, and we held Washington to 12 points. what more can you expect.

On offense we don't have a number one or two receiver. A rookie at right tackle. One good tight end. A lousy center and right guard but we were able to move the ball, control the clock and score some points.

So yes, given our talent level, they played well. This is a well coached team. When was the last time you could say that?


Feel like this is an overused phrase- “Giants lack talent” or “overall talent level” isn’t great.

They have some clear weaknesses that limit them (WR, LB) and playing with 3rd and 4th string corners. But there IS talent. Barkley, Thomas, Dex, Leo, KT, Thibs, Azeez, Neal. Even DJ with what he can do as a runner. Playing without 2 really good players in the secondary too
I think that the main reason that people don't have faith in Jones  
Reese's Pieces : 2:51 am : link
is that he seldom throws the deep ball. To some, he may even look uncomfortable holding the ball in the pocket and he may unload it too soon.

But a lot of that may be due to the fact that his pass protection is still not good enough and his passing targets are all practice squad guys.

One of the best sign of the progress that Jones has made is in turnovers. Interceptions in last four years 12, 10, 7, 4 and fumbles (lost) 6(3) 4(2) 2(1) 2(1).

The last number of the sequence is this year and will go up a bit.
RE: RE: …  
Carl in CT : 3:27 am : link
In comment 15953939 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15953929 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Mike - the Commanders had 408 yards of offense.

You need to go to bed.



So I will admit I hate Daniel Jones if you admit you hate the Giants defense. I am trying to point out how well they played and you are getting bent out of shape to shit on them.

Why do you hate the Giants defense so much? Why does their excellent game make you so upset?


If you hate a kid that balls out, protects the football, leads are team, is a Giant, then just get the fuck out of here. Talking shit on a day we had this kind of win.
•our  
Carl in CT : 3:28 am : link
(You shouldn’t be included).
Defensive strategy was to limit big plays,  
Paulie Walnuts : 4:11 am : link
Offense was to eat the clock, shorten thffe game, non turnovers. Sound familiar ? Check the box score of Super bowl 25 we gave up 371 yards of offense, including 166 rushing
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:13 am : link
Thibs, man. He was all over the field.

I thought OL was decent tonight.
Enjoy the win.  
Maijay : 5:32 am : link
This team plays hard and definitely has heart. Talent wise we are lacking but the coaches seem to maximize the talent they have.The draft and free agency will upgrade the talent on this roster. Now what we should wish for is that the complete rebuild will be sooner then later.
RE: •our  
Mike from Ohio : 7:39 am : link
In comment 15954081 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
(You shouldn’t be included).


I’m not a Giant fan because I suggested the defense was excellent tonight and than Jones played a good game?

Maybe get the hate and stupidity out of your eyes before you post next time?
RE: Defensive strategy was to limit big plays,  
Mike from Ohio : 7:43 am : link
In comment 15954086 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Offense was to eat the clock, shorten thffe game, non turnovers. Sound familiar ? Check the box score of Super bowl 25 we gave up 371 yards of offense, including 166 rushing


Bingo.
.  
ChrisRick : 8:07 am : link
I can't imagine the coaches even in private would admit the defense was 'excellent' last night. However, my view ain't always right.
RE: .  
Mike from Ohio : 8:10 am : link
In comment 15954204 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
I can't imagine the coaches even in private would admit the defense was 'excellent' last night. However, my view ain't always right.


I also think if you asked them, they would take 12 points given up against 7 scored every single week. I think every coach in the NFL would. I don’t think most care about style points and stats as much as many on this board do.
RE: RE: .  
ChrisRick : 8:14 am : link
In comment 15954213 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15954204 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


I can't imagine the coaches even in private would admit the defense was 'excellent' last night. However, my view ain't always right.



I also think if you asked them, they would take 12 points given up against 7 scored every single week. I think every coach in the NFL would. I don’t think most care about style points and stats as much as many on this board do.


Perhaps, but there is also context within those points given up as well. We see this game very differently defensively. I don't think they played well, while you do. That makes me think that perhaps I am missing something from my angle of the game. I certainly am no expert.
great win- replace Holmes  
richinpa : 8:18 am : link
We usually lose these games and I go to bed pissed

We can upgrade our CB play with benching Holmes. This clown gets critical penalties on many 3rd down plays when we need a stop. Grabs pulls and gets INT calls every game

He and WE got lucky he didn't get called end of game. He clearly interfered. got a break. We won't next time. Put in Williams. not sure why he isn't playing ahead of him
I think as the injuries piled up on D  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:23 am : link
Wink has gone a little bend don't break. Then he seems to have clamped down. They get stops on early down and get off the field on third. Some FG"s. Even during the back end of schedule they have kept points down imv with a couple games that got away later in the game.

He had a big weakness at ILB and then when he lost the secondary guys I think he has just managed differently imv.

good team win in big spot  
LG in NYC : 8:31 am : link
No need to over analyze individual positions, Defense made the pays that matter... Offense played within themselves, no TO's, made big plays in big spots... and Punter punted well (coverage not great).

good coaching.

puts ourselves in position for PO's... who could have predicted that?

Didn’t see the game  
ajr2456 : 8:40 am : link
Who has Sunday night weddings during football season?

But looking at the numbers 1-10 on third down, two turnovers, a TD, and 12 points seems like a very good defensive performance. Giving up yards doesn’t mean much if they don’t give up points.
RE: Didn’t see the game  
ChrisRick : 9:02 am : link
In comment 15954267 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Who has Sunday night weddings during football season?

But looking at the numbers 1-10 on third down, two turnovers, a TD, and 12 points seems like a very good defensive performance. Giving up yards doesn’t mean much if they don’t give up points.


Those indeed are good stats. The Giants allowed 6.5 yards per play and 159 yards rushing. I felt like Washington was easily able to move the ball, then made unforced mistakes (penalties, a high snap to the qb) once they got into scoring range. Just my view of how the game unfolded defensively.
WAS was able to move the ball on us  
LG in NYC : 9:05 am : link
but we made some key plays and they made some really big errors that ultimately kept them to 12 points.

it was a not really a 'great' D performance, but it was a 'timely' one in the sense that the big plays happened at the right times.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Mike from Ohio : 9:26 am : link
In comment 15954215 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 15954213 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15954204 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


I can't imagine the coaches even in private would admit the defense was 'excellent' last night. However, my view ain't always right.



I also think if you asked them, they would take 12 points given up against 7 scored every single week. I think every coach in the NFL would. I don’t think most care about style points and stats as much as many on this board do.



Perhaps, but there is also context within those points given up as well. We see this game very differently defensively. I don't think they played well, while you do. That makes me think that perhaps I am missing something from my angle of the game. I certainly am no expert.


Perhaps? You think if you asked every HC before the game “How would you feel if your defense held the other team to 12 points while getting a defensive TD of their own?,” that you would get a mixed bag of answers?

“Well gee, 12 points is fine, but if they average 5 yards a carry I will be really disappointed. PFF won’t be kind to us!”

This place is becoming a looney bin. Now a defense giving up a net of 5 points on the road in a critical game is something that is “perhaps” a good game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
ChrisRick : 9:27 am : link
In comment 15954361 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15954215 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


In comment 15954213 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15954204 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


I can't imagine the coaches even in private would admit the defense was 'excellent' last night. However, my view ain't always right.



I also think if you asked them, they would take 12 points given up against 7 scored every single week. I think every coach in the NFL would. I don’t think most care about style points and stats as much as many on this board do.



Perhaps, but there is also context within those points given up as well. We see this game very differently defensively. I don't think they played well, while you do. That makes me think that perhaps I am missing something from my angle of the game. I certainly am no expert.



Perhaps? You think if you asked every HC before the game “How would you feel if your defense held the other team to 12 points while getting a defensive TD of their own?,” that you would get a mixed bag of answers?

“Well gee, 12 points is fine, but if they average 5 yards a carry I will be really disappointed. PFF won’t be kind to us!”

This place is becoming a looney bin. Now a defense giving up a net of 5 points on the road in a critical game is something that is “perhaps” a good game.


Perhaps was in reference to 'most don't care about style points and stats'
.  
ChrisRick : 9:28 am : link
Perhaps you could ask before assuming?
If all you ask of your offense each week is  
Mike from Ohio : 9:30 am : link
To not turn the ball over, and get either a single TD or just two field goals, your defense is carrying you. As another poster mentioned above, some of you must have no idea why Belichick’s defensive game plan from SB 25 is in the HoF. After all, Thurman Thomas ran all over us.
I really do  
ChrisRick : 9:33 am : link
not see how I am being unreasonable here. I don't think the defense played well. I think Washington's mistakes once they go into scoring range had a big impact on the game.
One other big thing the O  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:35 am : link
did was possess the ball. As a offense they scored 13 points. The play count again played a big role in a win.

This has helped our D with the depth, position group shortcomings and then injuries. This was true early the first half of the season. It seems a big part of the overall strategy imv.

It was a outstanding adjustment/execution on that 95 plus drive when they went to the quick pass game to move the ball. The run game again was struggling.
RE: I really do  
Mike from Ohio : 9:36 am : link
In comment 15954395 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
not see how I am being unreasonable here. I don't think the defense played well. I think Washington's mistakes once they go into scoring range had a big impact on the game.


I am responding primarily to you suggesting every HC in the league would not jump at the thought of their defense giving up 5 net points. I think that is as close to a fact as you can get.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
ChrisRick : 9:37 am : link
In comment 15954367 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 15954361 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15954215 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


In comment 15954213 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15954204 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


I can't imagine the coaches even in private would admit the defense was 'excellent' last night. However, my view ain't always right.



I also think if you asked them, they would take 12 points given up against 7 scored every single week. I think every coach in the NFL would. I don’t think most care about style points and stats as much as many on this board do.



Perhaps, but there is also context within those points given up as well. We see this game very differently defensively. I don't think they played well, while you do. That makes me think that perhaps I am missing something from my angle of the game. I certainly am no expert.



Perhaps? You think if you asked every HC before the game “How would you feel if your defense held the other team to 12 points while getting a defensive TD of their own?,” that you would get a mixed bag of answers?

“Well gee, 12 points is fine, but if they average 5 yards a carry I will be really disappointed. PFF won’t be kind to us!”

This place is becoming a looney bin. Now a defense giving up a net of 5 points on the road in a critical game is something that is “perhaps” a good game.



Perhaps was in reference to 'most don't care about style points and stats'


Did you miss this?
RE: RE: I  
AcidTest : 9:39 am : link
In comment 15953736 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15953638 AcidTest said:


Quote:


thought we'd be blown out. What do I know? Nothing.


I told you that you were depressing….


Touche.
RE: …  
AcidTest : 9:44 am : link
In comment 15953941 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Mike - if you are using points as a way to say that the defense played amazing, then fine.

They gave up 400 yards. Washington made some absolute bone headed decisions (including coaching decisions) to help out the fact that they only scored 12 points.

You’re watching a different game.


+1. The Giants defense was gashed repeatedly. We were blown off the LOS most of the night. Washington also made some really bad decisions, especially Rivera deciding to punt several times when he should have gone for it.

What we did do was generate a lot of pressure which rattled Heinicke.
common courtesy  
ChrisRick : 9:45 am : link
Where have you gone?
RE: common courtesy  
Mike from Ohio : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15954454 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
Where have you gone?


If this is in reference to me I have no idea what you are talking about. I don't think I am being rude in my responses at all. I just can't understand your POV at all.

If you want examples of common courtesy going out the window scan up in this thread and look for Carl in CT. Sometimes the worst part about the Giants are Giants "fans."
RE: RE: common courtesy  
ChrisRick : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15954463 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15954454 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


Where have you gone?



If this is in reference to me I have no idea what you are talking about. I don't think I am being rude in my responses at all. I just can't understand your POV at all.

If you want examples of common courtesy going out the window scan up in this thread and look for Carl in CT. Sometimes the worst part about the Giants are Giants "fans."


I kind of figured you would address where you wrongly assumed I was talking about coaches maybe not willing to take 12 points given up with 7 points scored. You were quite rude and condescending with your comments regarding that.
RE: RE: RE: common courtesy  
Mike from Ohio : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15954475 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 15954463 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15954454 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


Where have you gone?



If this is in reference to me I have no idea what you are talking about. I don't think I am being rude in my responses at all. I just can't understand your POV at all.

If you want examples of common courtesy going out the window scan up in this thread and look for Carl in CT. Sometimes the worst part about the Giants are Giants "fans."



I kind of figured you would address where you wrongly assumed I was talking about coaches maybe not willing to take 12 points given up with 7 points scored. You were quite rude and condescending with your comments regarding that.


I didn't assume anything. I posted that every coach would take a net of 5 points and you started your response with "Perhaps." It was unclear and then you explained it in another post.

I think you are being really thin skinned and will stop responding to you since it seems to be upsetting you.

RE: RE: RE: RE: common courtesy  
ChrisRick : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15954497 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15954475 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


In comment 15954463 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15954454 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


Where have you gone?



If this is in reference to me I have no idea what you are talking about. I don't think I am being rude in my responses at all. I just can't understand your POV at all.

If you want examples of common courtesy going out the window scan up in this thread and look for Carl in CT. Sometimes the worst part about the Giants are Giants "fans."



I kind of figured you would address where you wrongly assumed I was talking about coaches maybe not willing to take 12 points given up with 7 points scored. You were quite rude and condescending with your comments regarding that.



I didn't assume anything. I posted that every coach would take a net of 5 points and you started your response with "Perhaps." It was unclear and then you explained it in another post.

I think you are being really thin skinned and will stop responding to you since it seems to be upsetting you.


You wrongly assumed.
Thin skinned? Look in the mirror, you have a real hard time exchanging opinions back and forth without getting bothered. You constantly resort to condescending remarks and insults. Talk about thin skinned.
RE: Didn’t see the game  
PatersonPlank : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15954267 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Who has Sunday night weddings during football season?

But looking at the numbers 1-10 on third down, two turnovers, a TD, and 12 points seems like a very good defensive performance. Giving up yards doesn’t mean much if they don’t give up points.


The difference was Heineke's turnovers.

By the way, a wedding is no excuse :)
Kayvon Thibodeaux  
blueblood : 9:59 am : link
has more TD's that Kenny Golladay.. LOL !!!!

damn....
Chris  
Mike from Ohio : 9:59 am : link
Let's agree to skip exchanging opinions with each other, ok?

Have a nice day.
RE: Chris  
ChrisRick : 10:01 am : link
In comment 15954524 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Let's agree to skip exchanging opinions with each other, ok?

Have a nice day.


I'll continue to call you out if I feel the need.
RE: RE: Chris  
Mike from Ohio : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15954530 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 15954524 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Let's agree to skip exchanging opinions with each other, ok?

Have a nice day.



I'll continue to call you out if I feel the need.


Very mature. I don't respect your opinion at all so don't expect a response.
RE: RE: Didn’t see the game  
ajr2456 : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15954507 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15954267 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Who has Sunday night weddings during football season?

But looking at the numbers 1-10 on third down, two turnovers, a TD, and 12 points seems like a very good defensive performance. Giving up yards doesn’t mean much if they don’t give up points.



The difference was Heineke's turnovers.

By the way, a wedding is no excuse :)


Jets fans wedding.
RE: RE: RE: Chris  
ChrisRick : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15954534 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15954530 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


In comment 15954524 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Let's agree to skip exchanging opinions with each other, ok?

Have a nice day.



I'll continue to call you out if I feel the need.



Very mature. I don't respect your opinion at all so don't expect a response.


Amazing what an opposite opinion does to some. I can't imagine you talk to people outside of the internet this way, and I can't imagine you like being talked to in a condescending tone.
RE: to Carl in CT  
5BowlsSoon : 10:06 am : link
In comment 15954080 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15953939 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15953929 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Mike - the Commanders had 408 yards of offense.

You need to go to bed.



So I will admit I hate Daniel Jones if you admit you hate the Giants defense. I am trying to point out how well they played and you are getting bent out of shape to shit on them.

Why do you hate the Giants defense so much? Why does their excellent game make you so upset?



If you hate a kid that balls out, protects the football, leads are team, is a Giant, then just get the fuck out of here. Talking shit on a day we had this kind of win.


I love it when you talk tough….I would like to make you BBI policeman to balance out the sore “winners” lol
RE: RE: RE: RE: Chris  
Mike from Ohio : 10:17 am : link
In comment 15954546 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 15954534 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15954530 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


In comment 15954524 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Let's agree to skip exchanging opinions with each other, ok?

Have a nice day.



I'll continue to call you out if I feel the need.



Very mature. I don't respect your opinion at all so don't expect a response.



Amazing what an opposite opinion does to some. I can't imagine you talk to people outside of the internet this way, and I can't imagine you like being talked to in a condescending tone.


I have no problem at all with opposing opinions. Really good discussions only happen when you have differences of opinion. When they become poor discussions - like this one has - is when someone can't express themselves coherently and then blames it on someone else.

I posted in this thread that I thought Jones played a good game. I got attacked for hating him. I was told I am not really a Giants fan. Nobody criticized what I wrote, they criticized my motivations for saying it.

This forum has a lot of good posters and a lot of bad ones. My opinion is that you are a poor one based on this interaction. I am sure you think the same of me. So how about just letting it go?
RE: RE: RE: Didn’t see the game  
PatersonPlank : 10:37 am : link
In comment 15954535 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15954507 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15954267 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Who has Sunday night weddings during football season?

But looking at the numbers 1-10 on third down, two turnovers, a TD, and 12 points seems like a very good defensive performance. Giving up yards doesn’t mean much if they don’t give up points.



The difference was Heineke's turnovers.

By the way, a wedding is no excuse :)



Jets fans wedding.


Ugh, even worse
yes we have holes (most teams do)  
djm : 10:50 am : link
but this talk of no talent here is not fair at all. You don't run and hide in the NFL for very long with "5-12" talent. You just don't. You don't win a playoff type game, on the road against a winning team with no talent. The Giants won on the backs of big plays by big time players.

This team was poorly coached the last few years. Now they aren't. The players that would have underachieved before are achieving now. The good players before are playing great now.

Every other post people can't wait to say this team has no talent. Thibs was the best player on the field last night. Andrew Thomas is dominating at LT. Lawrence is an all pro player this year. Barkley is a pro bowl player. Jones is playing well and hard to defend against. We're earning this thanks to good coaching and talented players that are reaching their potential. Giants aren't elite, yet, but they are the very embodiment of "good." Good teams win games like last night.

They will bring back the keepers, plug some holes and hopefully add star power every year and continue to grow.
Agreed djm  
Johnny5 : 10:55 am : link
We have a good solid core with a bunch of holes. It sucks that we basically need so many LBs and WRs though, because I'd love to focus the draft on OL and DL.
Too tired to post last night, but very impressed with Barkley...  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:56 am : link
...in the 4th Quarter. He really stepped up when the team needed him most.
last night was fucking huge  
djm : 10:56 am : link
so many important building block players showed they are building block players, including the coaching.

Can't be overstated how the Giants have gotten off the mat and taken 1.5 from Wash the last 3 weeks. These moments define the season. They won some games early that gave them a shot. Winning last night validates this whole season in my view. Beat the Colts at the very least and we can be very proud of this team and feel good about the future.

All that matters is that this team finds itself in winnable moments. They continue to do so week after week save for really only one game against Philly. To me, the fact that they are in all these games speaks volumes for the future. It's sustainable. And it's going to be easier for the Giants when this rookie class is a year older and we add much needed talent to the WRs.
RE: Agreed djm  
djm : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15954707 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
We have a good solid core with a bunch of holes. It sucks that we basically need so many LBs and WRs though, because I'd love to focus the draft on OL and DL.


More and more I kind of feel the same way. Add WR of course, but if you told me the Giants would devote 80% of their offseason attn to the trenches and LB, i'd be all for it.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:59 am : link
i'd love to get an absolute stud at WR in round 1, and then focus on LB/CB/OL the rest of the way
....  
ryanmkeane : 11:02 am : link
When it comes down to it, Bredeson is a pretty solid left guard. Nothing special, but seems to get the job done when he's out there.

We've got our tackles. Feliciano is a stop gap, but would it be the most horrific thing ever if he was our center next season? Maybe not. Keep adding mid round OL talent, or if a stud center is available in round 2 or so.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:02 am : link
I am forgetting about Ezeudu. Jury out on him but he's a part of the starting mix next year obviously.
Holes  
jeff57 : 11:38 am : link
They have 3 glaring holes. IOL, ILB and WR. They could also use another CB, DL and TE.
RE: Seems to me we Win the games...  
kickoff : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15953514 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
When we win the coin toss, and lose when we lose the toss. As soon as we won the toss tonight I felt good about this game.

Funny, I've been thinking the same thing.
