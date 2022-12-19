I thought Daniel Jones played well Sean : 12:22 am

I’ve been critical of him, but also try to be fair. The TD drive to go up 14-3 was the best drive of the season (maybe in years). And, he made that huge run to get in FG territory to go up 17-9.



That run was so crucial and Jones has a knack for making big runs when it matters most.



For a guy that gets a lot of shit, he deserves some credit.