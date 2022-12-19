I thought Daniel Jones played well

I’ve been critical of him, but also try to be fair. The TD drive to go up 14-3 was the best drive of the season (maybe in years). And, he made that huge run to get in FG territory to go up 17-9.
That run was so crucial and Jones has a knack for making big runs when it matters most.
For a guy that gets a lot of shit, he deserves some credit.
Exactly. He didn't exactly do much outside of that drive.
Enjoy it we will have months to decide his future.
Daboll didn’t trust the OL to protect long enough for people to get open tonight. Jones had a decent amount of clean pockets and yet still…nobody open.
Dude is a gamer and had some key throws tonight. It’s all that was necessary.
If receivers aren’t open down the field, then who is he supposed to throw to, exactly?
And even if they could get open, the OL sucks major moose balls at pass blocking so jones doesn’t have the time to get them the ball.
The o line played really well tonight.
Mr Plank, you’re tasked with the mission of securing generational wealth next year with no WR’s, a makeshift OL group. You’re playing in one of the biggest sports and media markets and are constantly unde the microscope of pencil-neck pseudo-journalists. Additionally, the new regime sends all messages that they are not committed to you, or anyone else for that matter.
Ask yourself: am I just going to chuck it? If the answer is yes, then you’re playing lottery, not football.
It also shines the light on the poor hands and ball skills of our WRs and TEs. Even Bellinger who is normally surehanded dropped a gimme.
Not my number one concern with the type of game Jones had. Glad to see the Giants actually win a crucial game in Primetime!
throw down the field enough. I know our WRs suck, but I'm beginning to think he is being overly cautous and checking down way too quickly. In other words the turnovers are very low, we move the chains, but he leaves plays on the field. It makes the drives very very long. Maybe this is the offense they want, but it would be nice to get an easier scoring drive every so often
LOL - I like this response. You may be right, he could be just prioritizing "zero" mistakes over everything else. Makes sense based on the bashing he's gotten from the media
He played within the limitations of his teammates and the game plan he was given. Call it "game management" if you want but it he manages a win you have to give him the credit. You hear it from the coach all the time "he is doining everything we ask him to".
Well he’s got absolute garbage in place of skill position players, so as a robot he’s doing the best he can.
Danger Brian DaBoll, danger
Yes with more weapons he'd do more, I get it. But if we're talking about today, it was okay. Giants win again despite a pedestrian offense, thanks to the Defense making two huge turnovers, one of which was a TD and getting bailed out by the refs at the end.
Look, I'll take it. I'm happy that this team is very close to playoff bound. The Giants and Lions are going to be the 6th and 7th seeds and play one of the Vikes or 49ers outside of an epic Dallas collapse.
Talks to Melissa Stark like one too. A very low key robot.
I really think there are some Giant "fans" who would rather have the team lose so that they can criticize Jones.
He managed the game very well last night combined with some well timed runs.
For this team to be a serious contender, there needs to be much more explosive plays.
I give credit to the coaching staff who figured out a way to keep the Washington DL at bay while trying to minimize the flaws in our back seven on defense. Would like to see Collins more in the big nickel considering that Smith and McFadden are clearly limited at LB.
I have been neutral on Jones but the WR issue is just too obvious now. Put him on some of these other teams and he would thrive. Just loom across the field last night. We could do a lot worse.
we dont have one WR that you can trust to throw a 50/50 ball to in 1 on 1 coverage. (Not to mention we dont have the line to protect the QB long enough to do it)
And then he fumbles
that he gets into a rhythm on some drives and makes great passes and you think that he looks good. He seems to have a couple of those drives per game - and then it seems to go away.
And then he fumbles
I thought he was solid last night as well. Really poised and efficient on the long drive to turn things around.
I thought Collingsworth made a interesting point about the Giants getting the ball out quick. Something like first training camp installs. The OL was having issues and DJ was distribute the ball effectively.
Agree. He threw hooks and swing passes. When he had time he ran or threw OB. Good game in a very limited way. One TD and two long FG's.
The three traits I feel set him apart from other options.
1. His ability to scramble.
2. He is a tough, hard working kid.
3. He has the right personality for the NY market.
Do not discount #3. QB skills are in many ways transferable from one to another. Some are certainly better than others. But I always loved that Eli could deal with adversity. It did not bother him. I do see that same trait in Jones.
Is he a keeper? Depends on the price.
Enjoy the win and the positives he brings to the table. He’s not a top-10 QB but he’s a gamer and we are going to the playoffs Giants fans!
was really just a part of their rushing attack. Try to make keep down & distance manageable.
That said, competent receivers should be able to catch balls within an arms radius, but DJ does have a habit of making life a little difficult for them. Maybe it's because the receivers are so mediocre at it, and maybe it's because DJ is under the microscope, but to me, his precision is a little spotty.
I'm no football coach, but i couldn't understand why there was no safety valve, like Bellinger down the middle. Where TH was Jones supposed to throw it?
I think the drop by Belinger sums it up best. The throw wasn’t perfect, but it needs to be caught. I saw Josh Allen throw a ball low and significantly behind Digs that he caught.
With Jones some view him through the spectrum of finding a way to blame him. I read the game threads, Some there found fault with his throws to Slayton on early drives, “delivered late and weak?”
How can they tell that from tv? Their bias against Jones causes them to see things that aren’t there.
Their comeback would be, we never think it s Daniel s fault. Might be true for some but not for me.
Anyway, it really doesn’t matter anymore, it s a done deal, he ll be back unless he decides to go elsewhere for more money, i. e. Washington
I find his critics posts to be too frustrating to really be much fun anymore. My focus now that it s obvious he s coming back is totally on making play offs
The discussions have been fun, but really nothing left to debate
If it turns out I m wrong, I won’t hide, I ll keep posting and take my medicine
things would be a lot different I think. on the 3rd down incompletion to Barkley in the 4th qtr, the replay from behind the line showed it all. Not ONE white jersey in view, all burgundy. No play other than to try and force it to Barkley. WTF else do you want the guy to do? He makes the plays that are available, and he runs when they can't.
I'm no football coach, but i couldn't understand why there was no safety valve, like Bellinger down the middle. Where TH was Jones supposed to throw it?
I Think this snippet from Ed Valentine on Big Blue View is pretty accurate:
"A word about Daniel Jones
I think Jones drive another nail into the coffin of those who would argue that he doesn’t deserve to be brought back to quarterback the Giants next season, and perhaps beyond.
Jones was terrific Sunday night. He completed 21 of 32 for 160 yards, but those numbers really tell you nothing about his night.
On the Giants’ amazing 18-play, 97 yard drive he completed 10 of 12 passes. Included were darts to Richie James for first downs on third-and-9 and fourth-and-9. Jones took hits all night. He ran the ball with toughness, carrying 10 times for 35 yards.
Jones never turned the ball over while his counterpart, Taylor Heinicke of Washington, lost two fumbles and threw a pass right into the hands of Nick McCloud near the end of the game that should have been intercepted.
Jones is playing winning football with limited talent around him. Not sure he can do a whole lot more."
Yep. He managed and executed the game plan. Once the Giants are ready to compete for super bowls, they need much more production from the position.
Yep, there were a couple of others as well. Got to make those plays too in tight games.
On the negative side, the coaches and Jones need to resolve to heave it downfield regularly. Doesn’t matter whether it’s complete or not. It loosens up the defense. We saw it on the other side. That tremendous catch by Dotson deep completely rattled the Giants defense and allowed Wash to march downfield that drive.
Slayton is a legit deep threat. They need to go vertical.
Yeah, it’s a statistical question. How often is Jones inaccurate? Don’t know the answer but I do know that I’m getting really annoyed with DJFC posters blaming receivers every time they fail to pull in an inaccurate throw.
On the negative side, the coaches and Jones need to resolve to heave it downfield regularly. Doesn’t matter whether it’s complete or not. It loosens up the defense. We saw it on the other side. That tremendous catch by Dotson deep completely rattled the Giants defense and allowed Wash to march downfield that drive.
Slayton is a legit deep threat. They need to go vertical.
Something I always notice - when the Giants have a TD drive, it’s long and requires precise execution. Heinicke is able to make big plays quick. Is that all supporting cast? I don’t know.
Name one team with 6 or 7 receivers better than Slayton and James.
I suspect this is something about the playcalling for the coaches to discuss. Or maybe Jones is just being cautious.
Many good decisions.
One point I would make - I think Jones throws a "heavy ball."
I think sometimes he gets an adrenaline rush and puts extra zip on his passes which causes or at least contributes to some of the drops we are witnessing.
Game time speed and pressures likely cause Jones to add 5-10 mph to his passes while the receivers who practice with him all week are surprised by the added zip of his passes in game time.
The other thing I note - Jones throws every pass on a line. Every pass is a line drive. There does not seem to be any "touch" to some of his swing passes.
He needs to add some loft and lighten up on his arm drive to soften the impact of his passes to increase receptivity
Is he great, no.
But he's 25, has the physical tools and works his ass off.
Do you keep this guy? At what cost? What would he do with weapons? Could he take us deep into the playoffs with a better team? We'll see what Schoen thinks soon enough.
Some "loaded" teams thought "we could plug and play a QB in there and win". Colts, Broncos, Commanders, it didn't work out.
I suspect this is something about the playcalling for the coaches to discuss. Or maybe Jones is just being cautious.
There was one replay which showed 1:1 coverage down the field on a bunch of vertical routes and Jones checked it down. I think its a trust issue.
Is he great, no.
But he's 25, has the physical tools and works his ass off.
Do you keep this guy? At what cost? What would he do with weapons? Could he take us deep into the playoffs with a better team? We'll see what Schoen thinks soon enough.
Some "loaded" teams thought "we could plug and play a QB in there and win". Colts, Broncos, Commanders, it didn't work out.
Jim, that bolded point is fantastic. And as someone who thinks Schoen should move on from Jones, this point is a big one. QB’s don’t grow on trees, not easy to find. And it’s not as simple as just “plugging in” someone.
That was a great drive. Duggan was pretty positive of Jones but also said "Jones’ 5.0 yards per attempt was the fifth-lowest among starting quarterbacks this week."
Along with center and a couple guards.
Maybe they do stick with him next season, but if they draft a QB in the first three rounds, that will be a clear indication of how they feel about him.
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who really keyed in on that play. The angle they showed was perfect because you could see exactly what Jones sees. No WR with more than a foot of separation between them and the defender.
Look at the other team where you see Dotson, Samuel, and McLaurin getting separation and giving Heinecke a chance to complete something. The difference is Washington has a top 15 WR (McLaurin), a first round pick (Dotson), a decent priced FA (Samuel), and a second round pick (Brown) as their WR corps. The Giants have Slayton (5th round), Richie James (journeyman special teamer) and Hodgins (journeyman) as their trio of WR’s.
I thought he was just throwing those away?
I'm fine with keeping him around next year if Schoen can make the money work but still don't see a gamechanger worth a bigtime deal.
Looking forward to seeing how the season shakes out and seeing him in a playoff game. Still more time to evaluate the players and enjoy the meaningful big games.
I believe in his ceiling, but in the here and now, he is another piece Jones has to worry about.
He's evolving and making players better, none of these guys would be succeeding in the roles they have been in if it wasn't for Jones.
Richie James
Isiah Hodgins
Daniel Bellinger
Even Darius Slayton
Everyone is over-achieving right now.
Sign him
I believe in his ceiling, but in the here and now, he is another piece Jones has to worry about.
just like AT, you dont make that evaluation until 3 years goes by.
I believe in his ceiling, but in the here and now, he is another piece Jones has to worry about.
You can see where they are helping him on some pass sets. I would be interested to know how he does in obvious pass situations or where the run is still in play or in PA situations where the PA means something. Not 3rd and 9.
I'm fine with keeping him around next year if Schoen can make the money work but still don't see a gamechanger worth a bigtime deal.
Looking forward to seeing how the season shakes out and seeing him in a playoff game. Still more time to evaluate the players and enjoy the meaningful big games.
The first TD (98 yard drive) the offense tallied was scored right before halftime.
This was the defense's game.
I thought he was just throwing those away?
He shouldn't have been, the throws were there to be completed, even if they were short completions. They needed every yard last night.
throw down the field enough. I know our WRs suck, but I'm beginning to think he is being overly cautous and checking down way too quickly. In other words the turnovers are very low, we move the chains, but he leaves plays on the field. It makes the drives very very long. Maybe this is the offense they want, but it would be nice to get an easier scoring drive every so often
If receivers aren’t open down the field, then who is he supposed to throw to, exactly?
And even if they could get open, the OL sucks major moose balls at pass blocking so jones doesn’t have the time to get them the ball.
🤷🏻♂️
I think it's important to remember that even our crappy WRs are still pretty close to NFL level (even practice squad players are some of the best football players on the planet), and that bad WRs can usually do *something* pretty well, along with some significant flaws that prevent them from being more than just a bad WR.
In many cases, they either have bad hands, or run mediocre routes, or are a bit too slow or a bit too small or whatever. But it's unusual for even a really bad group of WRs to have players who are bad at all of the above. And typically, if there's one thing that you can find someone on any WR group to do, it's get open deep. There's just only so much ground that any defense can cover, and if you're stretching the field horizontally (as the Giants do with their route concepts), the defense can't always also cover the field vertically.
Generally speaking, even a bad WR group will have a couple of guys capable of getting open deep, and with the Giants' offense this year, it's been the OL's ability to sustain blocks (or lack thereof, at many times) that has determined whether there are shots available downfield.
Last night, our blocking held up. There should have been chances to take shots downfield. Since you can't really pin it on the OL, the question has to be whether the WRs were running any deep routes to give DJ some shots and DJ just missed it, or if the gameplan just didn't have the deep shots included as an intended part of the passing game.
And if it's either of those, it's fair to at least consider DJ's culpability, because it's harder to imagine that there's absolutely no one on the Giants' roster capable of getting open for a deep ball. Is anyone really going to suggest that Slayton or James, limited as they may be, are genuinely incapable of ever getting open deep? Wasn't that specific skill the one redeeming quality for Slayton even with questionable hands?
If there are no deep passes being thrown at all, I don't think you can pin that entirely on the WRs no matter how bad they are (short of just having a handful of BBI members suited up at WR). I'd be willing to consider the OL's role in the deep passing game, but they had a good game last night, so I don't think this one is on them, either.
The lack of deep passes was either by design (by Daboll and Kafka) or by unwillingness to take those shots (by Jones). Without the all-22, it's premature to determine which of those was the primary cause, but I actually think the WRs should not be the target of blame in this one specific instance.
Quote:
wouldn't be on many rosters. But that's irrelevant, as far as the Jones haters (those who hate that he's our QB) are concerned.
Name one team with 6 or 7 receivers better than Slayton and James.
I don't have time or desire to research that. But even if it was a little of an exaggeration, it's a fact that Slayton was barely on OUR roster (w/ caca at WR) at the beginning of the year. He had to take a major pay cut to make the roster (it's not a stretch to think he would've forced his way out somehow, before taking a major cut, if his agent found another team that wanted him). He was a healthy scratch first couple weeks.
James is a former late 7th round pick (from a small school), who was let go by the team that drafted him (SF), despite being only 26 yrs old at the time. We signed him for 1 yr for about 1M. That's 1 yr at about vet league minimum. What's that say about him?
Isaiah Hodgins was on a PS just about 5 weeks ago. So, not only did the Bills have 6-7 better WRs, 30 other teams could've plucked him from their PS before we did, but they didn't.
He's evolving and making players better, none of these guys would be succeeding in the roles they have been in if it wasn't for Jones.
Richie James
Isiah Hodgins
Daniel Bellinger
Even Darius Slayton
Everyone is over-achieving right now.
Sign him
And how much are you putting on the table for him?
Let's start with invalidating your argument right at the top: I think there's a difference between "that's irrelevant" and "both things can simultaneously be true that our WRs are a liability and our QB is also limited."
Sometimes it feels like DJ's most ardent supporters see something like "the WRs are bad but it's also on Jones" and read it as "the WRs don't matter because it's entirely on Jones" but I don't think that latter viewpoint is particularly common.
It's a made-up strawman to argue against some supposed narrative that Jones is the only reason for a limited offense. It's certainly very different to claim that DJ is *a* reason than it is to claim that DJ is *the* reason. The former is much more common than the latter, but DJ's most vocal supporters act as though the latter viewpoint is prevailing among DJ's critics. It's not.
And all of that aside, the WR excuse (and it is an excuse even though it's valid) doesn't change the fact that DJ is a free agent after this year and his value will need to be determined somehow. So do you think DJ should be paid like Kyler Murray (from his own draft class, which is why I'm using that comparison) because of what you think DJ *might* be capable of with a better supporting cast in the passing game (and therefore pay up front for the potential upside)? Or do you offer him a journeyman contract because that's what his actual statistics are consistent with (and therefore penalize DJ for having a bad supporting cast)?
That's where the conversation should be, because that's the part that matters. DJ is our QB this season already, so the conversation about how his play can help the Giants win games this year is different from how much is DJ worth to the Giants on his next contract and how do you determine how much to offer him when you consider both his supporting cast as well as the uncertainty of DJ's untethered potential if his supporting cast were significantly improved.
And that adds another layer of genuinely asking whether any QB other than the absolute upper crust of the elite QBs in the NFL is worth anything more than what his surrounding cast provides. If you're completely hung up on the supporting cast being the reason for DJ's middling statistical production, you might also be unintentionally suggesting that the QB doesn't even matter in the first place, because the surrounding cast is the more important determining factor for any QB's success or failure.
I'm pretty sure that most DJ defenders don't mean for their argument to be interpreted that way, but I think it's logically consistent to at least ask, if you think that the supporting cast defines the ceiling of a QB's production, shouldn't you spend your primary resources (both in terms of cap and draft) on the supporting cast and aim for an inexpensive QB that can be carried by a strong group of teammates? Doesn't that make more sense than spending significant dollars on a QB who requires an upgraded supporting cast, when you consider that the significant dollars needed to be spent on the QB will, by definition of the salary cap, impose a limitation on how much can be spent on the supporting cast that the QB needs?
Define "the right contract."
Ah, I am on board with re-signing DJ but not at $46M per. His contract should be comparable to Ryan Tannehill'contract or Matt Ryan's contract.
Ah, I am on board with re-signing DJ but not at $46M per. His contract should be comparable to Ryan Tannehill'contract or Matt Ryan's contract.
They are going to give him a multi-year deal . And, in my opinion , he deserves it .
adapting to a new offense (his 4th in 5 years)
He's evolving and making players better, none of these guys would be succeeding in the roles they have been in if it wasn't for Jones.
Richie James
Isiah Hodgins
Daniel Bellinger
Even Darius Slayton
Everyone is over-achieving right now.
Sign him
And how much are you putting on the table for him?
I'm not great at these but he's 25, so start at 3 years 60
wouldn't be on many rosters. But that's irrelevant, as far as the Jones haters (those who hate that he's our QB) are concerned.
Let's start with invalidating your argument right at the top: I think there's a difference between "that's irrelevant" and "both things can simultaneously be true that our WRs are a liability and our QB is also limited."
Sometimes it feels like DJ's most ardent supporters see something like "the WRs are bad but it's also on Jones" and read it as "the WRs don't matter because it's entirely on Jones" but I don't think that latter viewpoint is particularly common.
It's a made-up strawman to argue against some supposed narrative that Jones is the only reason for a limited offense. It's certainly very different to claim that DJ is *a* reason than it is to claim that DJ is *the* reason. The former is much more common than the latter, but DJ's most vocal supporters act as though the latter viewpoint is prevailing among DJ's critics. It's not.
And all of that aside, the WR excuse (and it is an excuse even though it's valid) doesn't change the fact that DJ is a free agent after this year and his value will need to be determined somehow. So do you think DJ should be paid like Kyler Murray (from his own draft class, which is why I'm using that comparison) because of what you think DJ *might* be capable of with a better supporting cast in the passing game (and therefore pay up front for the potential upside)? Or do you offer him a journeyman contract because that's what his actual statistics are consistent with (and therefore penalize DJ for having a bad supporting cast)?
That's where the conversation should be, because that's the part that matters. DJ is our QB this season already, so the conversation about how his play can help the Giants win games this year is different from how much is DJ worth to the Giants on his next contract and how do you determine how much to offer him when you consider both his supporting cast as well as the uncertainty of DJ's untethered potential if his supporting cast were significantly improved.
And that adds another layer of genuinely asking whether any QB other than the absolute upper crust of the elite QBs in the NFL is worth anything more than what his surrounding cast provides. If you're completely hung up on the supporting cast being the reason for DJ's middling statistical production, you might also be unintentionally suggesting that the QB doesn't even matter in the first place, because the surrounding cast is the more important determining factor for any QB's success or failure.
I'm pretty sure that most DJ defenders don't mean for their argument to be interpreted that way, but I think it's logically consistent to at least ask, if you think that the supporting cast defines the ceiling of a QB's production, shouldn't you spend your primary resources (both in terms of cap and draft) on the supporting cast and aim for an inexpensive QB that can be carried by a strong group of teammates? Doesn't that make more sense than spending significant dollars on a QB who requires an upgraded supporting cast, when you consider that the significant dollars needed to be spent on the QB will, by definition of the salary cap, impose a limitation on how much can be spent on the supporting cast that the QB needs?
its easy dude, there's one question. Who is available via draft or FA that gives the Giants a better chance to win next year?
Without giving up premium draft picks are overpaying a veteran backup. I dont see it
If you evaluate him, and the circumstances surrounding him on just this year alone, which is what Daboll and Schoen are doing, you have to sign him. Period.
Once Schoen provides him with a solid oline and wr’s, he’s going to be a stone cold killer under Daboll.
Wink: "they have their guy"
Wink probably got his ass chewed by Shoen for that comment. Not the best contract negotiating strategy.
Cowherd is an idiot. All off-season he ripped into Jones saying we should have went after Garrapalo. It's not like he would admit he was wrong.
was really just a part of their rushing attack. Try to make keep down & distance manageable.
That goes to the staff they can’t block longer than that and the trash at receiver if they run longer routes they’ll get lost instead they can run the shorter routes and just drop the ball
And how much are you putting on the table for him?
I'm not great at these but he's 25, so start at 3 years 60
So you think he's roughly worth a little less than half as much as Kyler Murray (in AAV terms; it's more like 75% less in total contract value), and a little bit more than 30% more than Jameis Winston. Ringing endorsement right here.
If you decide you'd like to try another guess in the future, here are the current QB contract AAV rankings in the NFL. You'll notice that there really is no contract comparison in the $20M/yr range, but that price tag is much closer to the post-rookie journeyman range than it is to the established veteran franchise QB range.
I think it's a valid valuation, but I'd be stunned if DJ actually signed for 3y/$60M. I also suspect that you don't realize how much of a lowball offer that would be, but I don't want to assume your intent.
OTC QB Contracts by AAV - ( New Window )
I thought he was just throwing those away?
He shouldn't have been, the throws were there to be completed, even if they were short completions. They needed every yard last night.
I'm not disagreeing that he is a very cautious QB out there, probably because of the bashing he took early on about turnovers. This has led to him being one of the best QBs in the league relative to turnovers. My point was I think those throws weren't "misses" but were what he intended to do. Throw it away at the feet of the receiver.
If he leaves plays on the field is a separate question, I do believe he does. However its a trade off with taking more risk and likely turnovers. I wish he would open it up, but what do I know? Maybe DaBoll wants him to be conservative due to our lousy WR corp?
They are going to give him a multi-year deal . And, in my opinion , he deserves it .
Commanders send four at him. All 4 reach home! Each gets a good hit on him. Daniel throws off back foot. He hits James, who catches the ball for him. Incredible play. Yeah he was low to Barkley twice . He’s being ultra careful to keep his picks down . He made plays with his legs , again . He only threw for 5 yards an attempt , but that wasn’t his problem .
They are going to give him a multi-year deal . And, in my opinion , he deserves it .
But what about JD?
They are going to give him a multi-year deal . And, in my opinion , he deserves it .
Awesome. Can't wait to overpay a non productive QB big dollars and watch him compete for one of the bottom wild card spots for the next five years
Commanders send four at him. All 4 reach home! Each gets a good hit on him. Daniel throws off back foot. He hits James, who catches the ball for him. Incredible play. Yeah he was low to Barkley twice . He’s being ultra careful to keep his picks down . He made plays with his legs , again . He only threw for 5 yards an attempt , but that wasn’t his problem .
They are going to give him a multi-year deal . And, in my opinion , he deserves it .
Awesome. Can't wait to overpay a non productive QB big dollars and watch him compete for one of the bottom wild card spots for the next five years
Keep moving those goal posts my friend. Now it's a shitty bottom Wild card spot, everyone on this site that's even mildly sane would have killed for that in August. You guys just cnnot be happy, are you really watching the games hoping they Giants win but Jones plays poorly, is it worse than that? I'll admit it, I hope that Jones plays very well every week, my diabolic reasoning for that is that if he plays well the Giants have a far better chance to win!
Awesome. Can't wait to overpay a non productive QB big dollars and watch him compete for one of the bottom wild card spots for the next five years
Keep moving those goal posts my friend. Now it's a shitty bottom Wild card spot, everyone on this site that's even mildly sane would have killed for that in August. You guys just cnnot be happy, are you really watching the games hoping they Giants win but Jones plays poorly, is it worse than that? I'll admit it, I hope that Jones plays very well every week, my diabolic reasoning for that is that if he plays well the Giants have a far better chance to win!
no goal post moving. I have the same opinion I have had for a while now. He's not a cornerstone QB. Doesn't mean we can't win some games - especially when he runs - but I'm beyond exhausted watching this training wheels offense.
It doesn't matter to me because it's not my money, but if they sign him to a long-term deal, you guys are going to be on here every year complaining about the o-line and the receivers. It was done for 4 years in college and now going on 4 years in the pros. Somehow, this guy never has a good receiver or a good o-line. Just unlucky?