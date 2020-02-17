Did DJ have a good game...

I'm in a group chat with the fellas and we can't decide if DJ had a good game or not.
21/32 for 160 yards and no TDs (13 points on offense) is not that great to me. But for some reason it feels like he did better than the stats show
happy for the win, no doubt
but good game or nah?
Tldr: he was okay.
I think he missed some throws and his accuracy could've been better on quick outs. Those margins are especially important when you're receivers don't separate well or have the best hands.
On the other hand, he was tough and did a good job trying not to get murdered. I think he was more of a game manager. Nothing special but not bad. That my 2 cents
took care of ball
managed a very nice drive
I'd give him a B+
They knew they were undermanned on O -so they had to keep that monster front at bay. Long Drives.
They knew their line could not hold off that D long enough to get WRs open downfield and keep the QB healthy. Long Drives
They knew they had to keep the game close into the 4th quarter. Long Drives.
They knew they could not turn the ball over.. Long Drives.
Mission accomplished.. He had a great game.
But he also made passes (mostly short passes) that were off target, like the one to Bellinger, and in the first drive the pass with no zip at all that was easily knocked down by the DB.
I would give him a B.
This was the big adjustment they made on that 95 plus yard drive with the short ball control offense. DJ was outstanding in this imv.
Otherwise like a lot of games he faces difficult circumstances which seems to come back to the two biggest issues (Ol and WR's) when they hit mostly poor down/distance situations.
The Giants did what they needed to do to win 8 games this season. Jones is part of the TEAM that has done that. He is good in the situation he is in now. Do the powers that be imagine he will fit into what they want to do in the future?
That was the difference.
I thought the pass to Bellinger was a bit behind him making it a difficult catch
I have never seen a Giant QB so overanalyed not even Dave Brown.
However - he's limited by the personnel and in the second half WSH started to shrink the field on his one read quick throws.
I thought the game plan would have had more misdirection and at least try a few deep patterns.
Like Bill Parcells said in the preseason of 1985, I want more "easy scores". We've improved on play calling inside the 20 to get into the endzone easier than under Garrett, but we still usually need to drive the 80 yards in a fair number of plays.
Chunk plays are not our strength....yet.
That Bellinger pass should have been caught as well.
18 plays, 98 yard drive for a TD and he had clutch throws that whole drive..
Not really. People should be able to discuss a player on their favorite team without someone getting mad.
I think this game was won by the defense. Jones did make some good throws and runs.
If anybody watched Josh Allen on Saturday night, I thought he was spectacular in those conditions with 4 TD passes, 0 INTs, 60%+ completion and big yards running. But he only earned a 54 QBR (8th for the week).
Tough to reconcile that gap between Jones and Allen. But that's the result.
To me eyes, Jones played fairly sound football. But it was the typical Jones that we've seen most of the year - nothing catastrophic, nothing close to brilliant.
And when we needed a big drive late in the 4th quarter to stretch the lead from 17-12, we took the ball out of Jones's hand. We ran eight plays - 7 runs (Barkley with 6 carries), 1 pass. And the one pass was a no gainer to Slayton on third down before Gano buried the 50 yarder.
That strategy worked as the OL took over; and Barkley ran hard with three straight first downs.
IMV, we won last night because the OL showed up big and the D held the home team to only 12 points, which is very impressive. And Jones outplayed the opposing QB by simply not giving the ball away.
He wasn't bad but he certainly wasn't close to "great" or "outstanding" which are adjectives that have been used several times in other threads. I give him a "C" grade at best.
We need to and can do better at QB for the team to take the next step.
I thought the pass to Bellinger was a bit behind him making it a difficult catch
I have never seen a Giant QB so overanalyed not even Dave Brown.
So what?
He made some third down (and 4th down) throws that not a lot of QBs make week to week. It wasn't a "great" game by any stretch but he was on the money all night.
But he also made passes (mostly short passes) that were off target, like the one to Bellinger, and in the first drive the pass with no zip at all that was easily knocked down by the DB.
I would give him a B.
That sums it up pretty well.
If anybody watched Josh Allen on Saturday night, I thought he was spectacular in those conditions with 4 TD passes, 0 INTs, 60%+ completion and big yards running. But he only earned a 54 QBR (8th for the week).
Tough to reconcile that gap between Jones and Allen. But that's the result.
To me eyes, Jones played fairly sound football. But it was the typical Jones that we've seen most of the year - nothing catastrophic, nothing close to brilliant.
And when we needed a big drive late in the 4th quarter to stretch the lead from 17-12, we took the ball out of Jones's hand. We ran eight plays - 7 runs (Barkley with 6 carries), 1 pass. And the one pass was a no gainer to Slayton on third down before Gano buried the 50 yarder.
That strategy worked as the OL took over; and Barkley ran hard with three straight first downs.
IMV, we won last night because the OL showed up big and the D held the home team to only 12 points, which is very impressive. And Jones outplayed the opposing QB by simply not giving the ball away.
I really was hoping they'd just pound one in for a TD on that 17-12 drive but nope.
Look around the league. Jones was mostly very good last night. That's all he needed to be.
Quote:
some of you complain or hyper analyze a good blow job.
Not really. People should be able to discuss a player on their favorite team without someone getting mad.
I think this game was won by the defense. Jones did make some good throws and runs.
Who is mad? Not me.
He didn't light up anyone's fantasy team, but the object is to win the game.
Quote:
...He made some great clutch throws to preserve drives. And he made some tough runs.
But he also made passes (mostly short passes) that were off target, like the one to Bellinger, and in the first drive the pass with no zip at all that was easily knocked down by the DB.
I would give him a B.
That sums it up pretty well.
He hasn't been maddeinly inconsistent at all this season and wasn't last night. He was solid. He took what the D gave him.
HE's doing fine with what he's working with. QBs miss plays. Jones misses plays too. He also has 4 INTs.
4.
FOUR.
His TD to INT ratio is excellent even if his TD totals are meh.
That's anything but inconsistent.
If anybody watched Josh Allen on Saturday night, I thought he was spectacular in those conditions with 4 TD passes, 0 INTs, 60%+ completion and big yards running. But he only earned a 54 QBR (8th for the week).
I think Allen had a turnover (fumble)......
Would be interesting on an explanation by the stat keepers.
Tough to reconcile that gap between Jones and Allen. But that's the result.
To me eyes, Jones played fairly sound football. But it was the typical Jones that we've seen most of the year - nothing catastrophic, nothing close to brilliant.
And when we needed a big drive late in the 4th quarter to stretch the lead from 17-12, we took the ball out of Jones's hand. We ran eight plays - 7 runs (Barkley with 6 carries), 1 pass. And the one pass was a no gainer to Slayton on third down before Gano buried the 50 yarder.
That strategy worked as the OL took over; and Barkley ran hard with three straight first downs.
IMV, we won last night because the OL showed up big and the D held the home team to only 12 points, which is very impressive. And Jones outplayed the opposing QB by simply not giving the ball away.
I thought the pass to Bellinger was a bit behind him making it a difficult catch
I have never seen a Giant QB so overanalyed not even Dave Brown.
Did you sleep thru the Eli era?
National media used to debate whether or not Eli was "elite"
He's fine. HE's not Mahomes or everyone's darling Justin HErbert ( Chargers have only scored about 30 more pts total than NYG by the way) but he's a dual threat QB who has learned to limit the mistakes. He's going to be more prolific next season if things go as expected here. That's not wishful thinking as much as it is simple logic.
Jones is in complete control of this offsense. Rarely if ever is he making the wrong read or making any glaring mistakes. His WRs are playing hard and tough as balls but they aren't helping him as much as Jones is helping them. Jones is in fact elevating this offense. If you can't see it, you simply don't want to. A below avg QB and this team is DONE before December.
We get it. All other QBs are throwing to at least 1 or more All Pro receivers and none of those receivers ever drop a pass. Jones is dealing with obstacles of biblical proportions.
For $30M he had better make everyone better, not be dependent upon ideal conditions.
Simms tweet...
"I’ve seen enough this year & Daniel Jones has exceeded expectations"
That's definitely an emotional tweet. Unless you had some super super low expectations.
I don't think there's many people here that would say DJ has exceeded expectations
For $30M he had better make everyone better, not be dependent upon ideal conditions.
What does that even mean? First off he has 17 TDs.
And can we mention that he's on pace for like 800 rushing yards or no? DO those yards count?
And why can't Jones throw even more TDs in 2023? WTF is going on with these takes? They make no sense. Things are fluid. Not every 20 total TD season is equal.
800 rushing yards. But he's a JAG. Sure he is.
For $30M he had better make everyone better, not be dependent upon ideal conditions.
You're gonna have to get very it. If not non-exclusive tagged, he's getting at least a 30 million avg from whomever he signs with. Probably more.
All 3 guys are going to be able to tell their grandkids they made their mark in an NFL season despite being virtual walk ons.
Jones is the second best skill player on offense. HE's an essential cog in this team's 8-5-1 record. We'd be dead without his legs and second half drives this year. Dead.
Quote:
For 15TD hampers the roster.
For $30M he had better make everyone better, not be dependent upon ideal conditions.
You're gonna have to get very it. If not non-exclusive tagged, he's getting at least a 30 million avg from whomever he signs with. Probably more.
Name the team you think will give DJ 30 million/year and explain why
The money....it's gotten to the point of absurdity.
Quote:
In comment 15954871 Blueworm said:
Quote:
For 15TD hampers the roster.
For $30M he had better make everyone better, not be dependent upon ideal conditions.
You're gonna have to get very it. If not non-exclusive tagged, he's getting at least a 30 million avg from whomever he signs with. Probably more.
Name the team you think will give DJ 30 million/year and explain why
Because he's dual threat QB who can lead the worst group of WRs to a playoff berth. What else do you want to know.
When Parcells took over the Jets he said he would have taken Manning at number one if he came out. He did not. He signed a capable veteran who his team let go. Parcells made his third championship game with his third team. Wondered what would have happened had he not tore that achilles...
Hope Schoen modernizes while also seeing different paths.
TBD
If anybody watched Josh Allen on Saturday night, I thought he was spectacular in those conditions with 4 TD passes, 0 INTs, 60%+ completion and big yards running. But he only earned a 54 QBR (8th for the week).
Tough to reconcile that gap between Jones and Allen. But that's the result.
To me eyes, Jones played fairly sound football. But it was the typical Jones that we've seen most of the year - nothing catastrophic, nothing close to brilliant.
And when we needed a big drive late in the 4th quarter to stretch the lead from 17-12, we took the ball out of Jones's hand. We ran eight plays - 7 runs (Barkley with 6 carries), 1 pass. And the one pass was a no gainer to Slayton on third down before Gano buried the 50 yarder.
That strategy worked as the OL took over; and Barkley ran hard with three straight first downs.
IMV, we won last night because the OL showed up big and the D held the home team to only 12 points, which is very impressive. And Jones outplayed the opposing QB by simply not giving the ball away.
I haven't done a deep dive into the mechanics of QBR but it does seem to reward efficiency over production and generally favors running over passing. So it's good for a QB like Jones who has evolved to become an efficient QB, who runs a little and avoids TDs.
Quote:
In comment 15954884 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15954871 Blueworm said:
Quote:
For 15TD hampers the roster.
For $30M he had better make everyone better, not be dependent upon ideal conditions.
You're gonna have to get very it. If not non-exclusive tagged, he's getting at least a 30 million avg from whomever he signs with. Probably more.
Name the team you think will give DJ 30 million/year and explain why
Because he's dual threat QB who can lead the worst group of WRs to a playoff berth. What else do you want to know.
Step outside the team. No one is offering him that.
Quote:
In comment 15954884 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15954871 Blueworm said:
Quote:
For 15TD hampers the roster.
For $30M he had better make everyone better, not be dependent upon ideal conditions.
You're gonna have to get very it. If not non-exclusive tagged, he's getting at least a 30 million avg from whomever he signs with. Probably more.
Name the team you think will give DJ 30 million/year and explain why
Because he's dual threat QB who can lead the worst group of WRs to a playoff berth. What else do you want to know.
Who are we beating in the playoffs scoring 13 points on offense?
He did what he was supposed to do and didn't do anything really good or really bad, so C.
Quote:
QBR of 74 last night. That's very high and is fourth for the week. No TD passes or TD runs, and very low YPA. And while he did have 10 rushes, that only produced 35 yards.
If anybody watched Josh Allen on Saturday night, I thought he was spectacular in those conditions with 4 TD passes, 0 INTs, 60%+ completion and big yards running. But he only earned a 54 QBR (8th for the week).
I think Allen had a turnover (fumble)......
Would be interesting on an explanation by the stat keepers.
Tough to reconcile that gap between Jones and Allen. But that's the result.
To me eyes, Jones played fairly sound football. But it was the typical Jones that we've seen most of the year - nothing catastrophic, nothing close to brilliant.
And when we needed a big drive late in the 4th quarter to stretch the lead from 17-12, we took the ball out of Jones's hand. We ran eight plays - 7 runs (Barkley with 6 carries), 1 pass. And the one pass was a no gainer to Slayton on third down before Gano buried the 50 yarder.
That strategy worked as the OL took over; and Barkley ran hard with three straight first downs.
IMV, we won last night because the OL showed up big and the D held the home team to only 12 points, which is very impressive. And Jones outplayed the opposing QB by simply not giving the ball away.
Good catch on Allen. He did lose a fumble. And it's funny that you mentioned reaching out to the QBR staff/ESPN. I actually did this morning. ;)
BTW, Tua also had the same 54 QBR with no turnovers. And I thought he played well, too. Just not as well as Allen.
Hell, Dak received a 72 QBR with two INTs. Although I do think the Pick 6 was not his fault.
But it's been that way for most of the year with QBR results. There have been some strange outcomes that don't seem commensurate with what you watch.
And we got a W. Too bad some of our posters can't see the forest for the trees.
But while he deserves credit for executing a superior game plan by a smart coaching staff, this idea that he had a "great game" or "only a handful of quarterbacks can do what he does" is just nonsense. This game was won on the backs of Barkley and Thibs. And if not for a bunch of silly unforced errors by the Commanders as well as some generous holiday gifts from the referees, this could have easily been a loss.
Game management can only get you so far in this league. It is a recipe for certain failure when trailing by multiple scores in the second half of games. Can DJ put this team on his back the way Barkley and Thibs did yesterday when the Giants are trailing, the defense is struggling and the run game is not there?
Fortunately, we didn't have to find out yesterday. Kudos to Daboll, Kafka and Wink for the master class in NFL coaching that we have been treated to this year.
Tldr: he was okay.
I think he missed some throws and his accuracy could've been better on quick outs. Those margins are especially important when you're receivers don't separate well or have the best hands.
On the other hand, he was tough and did a good job trying not to get murdered. I think he was more of a game manager. Nothing special but not bad. That my 2 cents
He did what he was supposed to do and didn't do anything really good or really bad, so C.
This is actually not true. Check out Barkley's numbers before the last drive. He might have gotten 40 plus yards on that one drive. I would say he was at about 75 total yards before that. Jones last night was the guy who kept the Giants in it.
Quote:
In comment 15954819 bw in dc said:
Quote:
QBR of 74 last night. That's very high and is fourth for the week. No TD passes or TD runs, and very low YPA. And while he did have 10 rushes, that only produced 35 yards.
If anybody watched Josh Allen on Saturday night, I thought he was spectacular in those conditions with 4 TD passes, 0 INTs, 60%+ completion and big yards running. But he only earned a 54 QBR (8th for the week).
I think Allen had a turnover (fumble)......
Would be interesting on an explanation by the stat keepers.
Tough to reconcile that gap between Jones and Allen. But that's the result.
To me eyes, Jones played fairly sound football. But it was the typical Jones that we've seen most of the year - nothing catastrophic, nothing close to brilliant.
And when we needed a big drive late in the 4th quarter to stretch the lead from 17-12, we took the ball out of Jones's hand. We ran eight plays - 7 runs (Barkley with 6 carries), 1 pass. And the one pass was a no gainer to Slayton on third down before Gano buried the 50 yarder.
That strategy worked as the OL took over; and Barkley ran hard with three straight first downs.
IMV, we won last night because the OL showed up big and the D held the home team to only 12 points, which is very impressive. And Jones outplayed the opposing QB by simply not giving the ball away.
Good catch on Allen. He did lose a fumble. And it's funny that you mentioned reaching out to the QBR staff/ESPN. I actually did this morning. ;)
BTW, Tua also had the same 54 QBR with no turnovers. And I thought he played well, too. Just not as well as Allen.
Hell, Dak received a 72 QBR with two INTs. Although I do think the Pick 6 was not his fault.
But it's been that way for most of the year with QBR results. There have been some strange outcomes that don't seem commensurate with what you watch.
Good catch on my misplaced, imbedded comment.
Let us know if they respond!
If you rank the reasons why the Giants won last night, it would be:
1. Defense (pass rush and turnovers)
2. Saquon (4th quarter)
3. Jones (3rd and 4th down throws, no turnovers)
But jeez louise, stop clutching your pearls when someone points out that some of the stalled drives were because of inaccurate throws.
If you rank the reasons why the Giants won last night, it would be:
1. Defense (pass rush and turnovers)
2. Saquon (4th quarter)
3. Jones (3rd and 4th down throws, no turnovers)
But jeez louise, stop clutching your pearls when someone points out that some of the stalled drives were because of inaccurate throws.
Sssshhhhhh... you're not allowed to say anything critical of the NYG qb here.
Quote:
For 15TD hampers the roster.
For $30M he had better make everyone better, not be dependent upon ideal conditions.
What does that even mean? First off he has 17 TDs.
And can we mention that he's on pace for like 800 rushing yards or no? DO those yards count?
And why can't Jones throw even more TDs in 2023? WTF is going on with these takes? They make no sense. Things are fluid. Not every 20 total TD season is equal.
800 rushing yards. But he's a JAG. Sure he is.
He's not a rookie. How much more improvement are you projecting?
17TD
Come on. The projection is for 15TD passing.
If you think DJ running around is good for his long-term career, go ahead.
The strength of opponent and surrounding talent is taken into account.
For example, if DJ threw the 10 yard pass to Bellinger, which is caught, ran 50 yards for a TD, DJ would only get credit for the 10 yard pass. Probably the same grade he would get for throwing a 10 yard pass that Bellinger should have caught but didn't.
Link - ( New Window )
They won largely based on the run game and defense, which has been their formula for success this season. You aren't going to win a lot of games in this league scoring 13pts on offense, but they did last night and that's all that matters.
Quote:
In comment 15954890 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 15954884 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15954871 Blueworm said:
Quote:
For 15TD hampers the roster.
For $30M he had better make everyone better, not be dependent upon ideal conditions.
You're gonna have to get very it. If not non-exclusive tagged, he's getting at least a 30 million avg from whomever he signs with. Probably more.
Name the team you think will give DJ 30 million/year and explain why
Because he's dual threat QB who can lead the worst group of WRs to a playoff berth. What else do you want to know.
Step outside the team. No one is offering him that.
Yea...ok...and that doesn't mean he gets low balled or takes a garbage type offer from NYG. Doesn't always work that way nor do you know what other teams will or will not offer.
Quote:
In comment 15954890 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 15954884 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15954871 Blueworm said:
Quote:
For 15TD hampers the roster.
For $30M he had better make everyone better, not be dependent upon ideal conditions.
You're gonna have to get very it. If not non-exclusive tagged, he's getting at least a 30 million avg from whomever he signs with. Probably more.
Name the team you think will give DJ 30 million/year and explain why
Because he's dual threat QB who can lead the worst group of WRs to a playoff berth. What else do you want to know.
Who are we beating in the playoffs scoring 13 points on offense?
With all due respect these questions aren't worth my time. Ask someone else. WTF do you want to hear?
But while he deserves credit for executing a superior game plan by a smart coaching staff, this idea that he had a "great game" or "only a handful of quarterbacks can do what he does" is just nonsense. This game was won on the backs of Barkley and Thibs. And if not for a bunch of silly unforced errors by the Commanders as well as some generous holiday gifts from the referees, this could have easily been a loss.
Game management can only get you so far in this league. It is a recipe for certain failure when trailing by multiple scores in the second half of games. Can DJ put this team on his back the way Barkley and Thibs did yesterday when the Giants are trailing, the defense is struggling and the run game is not there?
Fortunately, we didn't have to find out yesterday. Kudos to Daboll, Kafka and Wink for the master class in NFL coaching that we have been treated to this year.
Last night was DJ's ceiling???
I can't anymore.
If you rank the reasons why the Giants won last night, it would be:
1. Defense (pass rush and turnovers)
2. Saquon (4th quarter)
3. Jones (3rd and 4th down throws, no turnovers)
But jeez louise, stop clutching your pearls when someone points out that some of the stalled drives were because of inaccurate throws.
Yea except that's not why people are pearl clutching, which is a stupid ass social media term that needs to go away by the way.
Quote:
In comment 15954871 Blueworm said:
Quote:
For 15TD hampers the roster.
For $30M he had better make everyone better, not be dependent upon ideal conditions.
What does that even mean? First off he has 17 TDs.
And can we mention that he's on pace for like 800 rushing yards or no? DO those yards count?
And why can't Jones throw even more TDs in 2023? WTF is going on with these takes? They make no sense. Things are fluid. Not every 20 total TD season is equal.
800 rushing yards. But he's a JAG. Sure he is.
He's not a rookie. How much more improvement are you projecting?
17TD
Come on. The projection is for 15TD passing.
If you think DJ running around is good for his long-term career, go ahead.
Eli threw 24 TDs in 2005. About the same in 2006. About the same in 2007. LESS in 2008. By his 6th season he was what he was right?
Then he threw for 30+ TDs in four seasons from 10-16.
DJ threw 24 TDs in his rookie year.
Yep. DJ clearly can't be more prolific next season and beyond. No way he does better if his offense is more talented and cohesive. Clearly. And we all know what you see is what you get from every QB ever to play the game. By year 3-4, it's always the same going forward. Always. BEcause I said so.
Enjoy your day. I am done.
Jones was clutch last night?
Aside from the 4th down throw to Ritchie in the 2nd quarter when we were in football-no-man's-land, where were these clutch plays?
Do you credit the handoffs to Barkley on the last drive for the FG to extend the lead?
My broad view on Jones hasn’t changed though. Bring him back on a short, cheap deal if anything.
My broad view on Jones hasn’t changed though. Bring him back on a short, cheap deal if anything.
I can live with managing the game well. That's captures the performance accurately.
An example of clutch was Herbert at the end of the Titans/Chargers game.
Quote:
The 4th & 9 throw and the run to get in FG territory making it 17-12 were big plays.
My broad view on Jones hasn’t changed though. Bring him back on a short, cheap deal if anything.
I can live with managing the game well. That's captures the performance accurately.
An example of clutch was Herbert at the end of the Titans/Chargers game.
lol..
Is this meant for me?
If your definition of clutch is making no mistakes, throwing no TDs, running for no TDs, being 2/11 on third down and averaging 5 YPA then, yes, Jones was "clutch".
Quote:
the throw that Bellinger dropped...was it a perfect throw? no, absolutely not. but nearly every quarterback in football makes throws like that every game that are caught.
We get it. All other QBs are throwing to at least 1 or more All Pro receivers and none of those receivers ever drop a pass. Jones is dealing with obstacles of biblical proportions.
I must have missed the rule change concerning QB passes. When did it come about that every QB pass must be perfect?
That's the same question dude, you're just wording it different
Question: how good of a game did he have
Possible Answer: not so good of a game
Question: did he have a good game
Possible Answer: no, it was decent
Same thing smart guy
And we got a W. Too bad some of our posters can't see the forest for the trees.
What also seems to be forgotten is his scramble on the 3rd down last possession to get Gano in field goal range.
Quote:
it was a clutch performance by Jones. Playoffs on the line, season on the line, career in NY on the line. Prime time, nationally televised game. Yep, it was a clutch performance.
Is this meant for me?
If your definition of clutch is making no mistakes, throwing no TDs, running for no TDs, being 2/11 on third down and averaging 5 YPA then, yes, Jones was "clutch".
BW I can tell you have an understanding the game, why run back to the stats to try and prove your argument as you know that they don't tell thw whole picture. You weren't privy to the gameplan in advance but I'm guessing you can see how it unfolded. The Giants were seeking to get the ball out fast and keep the ball out of the Redskins hand as much as possible, sure they weren't agianst Jones running for or throwing any TDs, I'm sure they would have been thrilled if he accounted for 6 of them, but you said the other day supporting cast matters and it's obvious that the gameplan was created to avoid the linitations of the the offfense and stay away form the strengths of the Washington D.
In your opinion what happens if the Giants tried last night to come out and run an intermediate or deep passing game. Should they have tried to use our Jamar Chase (Darius Slayton) to wreak havoc on the Redskins secondary. Would you imagaine that Neal and the interior OL would have given Jones all the time in the world to wait for the receivers to break open for long gains. Would those receivers make fantastic plays on the ball and make guys miss left and right. The coaching staff uses what they have, James has some quickness and he did make some plays as he was put in position to do so around the LOS, he isn't going to beat guys deep. Sayton bobbled some balls again last night. We all like Hodgkins as a backup, but he isn't going to smoke anyone either. Yes Daniel Jones isn't Mahomes, the whole world understands that. Mahomes also has a lot more to work with (including himself) than the Jones does and he can afford to be a little wreckless because they have a lot greater means to make up for mistakes than the Giants (no margain for error whatsoever) do. He played well last night, I'll say clutch, the Giants won and I cannot figure out why you and some others seem a little bit unhappy about it. Would it be better if he threw 4 picks and they still won?
it doesn't absolve him of his own shortcomings but it certainly factors into the stats/game plan. the same crew here who would kill him for turnovers are killing him for playing it safe and helping the team win the game.
the O Line is leaky on its best day and the receivers are bench players on any other team... NOT an excuse for DJ, but it does play a role in his performance.
There is a totally legitimate debate as to whether to sign him long term and for how much... but the constant need to run him down after every play/game ruins whatever legit discussion might be had.
Like I mentioned to Sean, I thought Jones managed the game well last night. We grabbed an early lead and managed to keep it. And Jones didn't make any mistakes that changed momentum and lead to points the other way. Like Heinicke.
I'm focused on this clutch issue that was brought up earlier. It's conclusions like that tend to create many of these Jones debates. I don't find this one based in any reality.
Like I mentioned to Sean, I thought Jones managed the game well last night. We grabbed an early lead and managed to keep it. And Jones didn't make any mistakes that changed momentum and lead to points the other way. Like Heinicke.
I'm focused on this clutch issue that was brought up earlier. It's conclusions like that tend to create many of these Jones debates. I don't find this one based in any reality.
The 4th & 9 was clutch, the run to get into field goal range was clutch, you are a man that demands a lot of clutch I see....
Daniel won a playoff game against a more talented,less injured, better rested team playing at home yesterday.
I would wager he gets another contract from the Giants.
Quote:
We're talking about two different subjects. I understand everything you laid out in terms of limitations, strategy, etc.
Like I mentioned to Sean, I thought Jones managed the game well last night. We grabbed an early lead and managed to keep it. And Jones didn't make any mistakes that changed momentum and lead to points the other way. Like Heinicke.
I'm focused on this clutch issue that was brought up earlier. It's conclusions like that tend to create many of these Jones debates. I don't find this one based in any reality.
The 4th & 9 was clutch, the run to get into field goal range was clutch, you are a man that demands a lot of clutch I see....
The 4th and 9 was a good play. I guess I can meet you halfway on that one if you want to call a play in the first half clutch.
The first down run you referenced (I'm assuming on the last drive to get the lead to 20) was on second and seven. I'll give Jones credit for not going out of bounds. If that play was made on third down, however, I'd be more open-minded.
Now, if the 4th and 9 play came late in the 4th quarter when the game was on the line, then you have something...
Now, I feel confident he sees someone open and is accurate enough to get the ball there. Wether or not the WR catches is is another story.
He had a real solid game last night. He can win in this league.
Now, I feel confident he sees someone open and is accurate enough to get the ball there. Wether or not the WR catches is is another story.
He had a real solid game last night. He can win in this league.