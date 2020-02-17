Did DJ have a good game... riceneggs : 10:50 am

I'm in a group chat with the fellas and we can't decide if DJ had a good game or not.



21/32 for 160 yards and no TDs (13 points on offense) is not that great to me. But for some reason it feels like he did better than the stats show



happy for the win, no doubt



but good game or nah?