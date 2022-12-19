Dunleavy tweet re: Golladay

better when this is in everyone's rear view. Can't wait to for him to take of the NYG uni. I want to say you don't know what is going on in someone's life. But as fan...he should be damn ashamed of himself for what he put together in NY. where the hell is your pride man.
The two guards and center are giving up to much penetration and not creating a pocket to step up into to make a throw. This is why Jones is forced to roll out that we now see. Create a pocket and Jones will become a much better player. It is a team game and games are won in the drenches.
I would not be surprised to hear that Golladay has some serious issue with a leg(s) or maybe hips that basically has ended his career. He had hip issues in Detroit. I can't imagine the coaches would dress a player that 'checked out'.
RE: He was out there practicing like a #1 pre game
some are saying on this thread and others but I agree with ChrisRick in that the bigger issue is he is most likely damaged goods. O'Brien (FO/let go by JS) after just a year with the franchise who came from Detroit (worked with Judge in NE) probably tells you how disappointed the FO/ownership was w/ this signing.
We're stuck with him for the rest of the season. We need him depth-wise at WR, which pathetic. The Giants are short on funds now too cap-wise, so they can't afford to give his roster spot away all nilly willy and shit because it'll further eat into the little cap space they have left for the remainder of this season. None of this news btw. Not sure why some fans continue to bring this up.
This reads - in present tense - like you might think Solder is still on the team.
And even if that's unfair, no one asked you (or anyone else) to start a comment with "in Solder's defense" as though his signing could somehow be contorted into anything other than an enormous (and expensive) mistake.
As the worst signing in franchise history. At least Solder played and gave an effort.
Think of the amount of money DG tied up in those 2 players.
Disagree, but it's really not a good argument either way.
I like KG in Detroit and was thrilled to get him (I admit I was even fine with what they paid him), but it's clear the hip injury he suffered has derailed his career.. it's sucks because he does not seem to be a bad guy at all, and his only injury this year was suffered while blocking on a running play.
lack of return on the Golladay investment is almost unbelievable, especially when you consider that we're not talking about an injured player.
How the hell does he go from All Pro to someone who can't even get on the field on perhaps the worst WR corps in the NFL?
Has to be injury. Something that doesn't prevent him from getting on the field but causes him to lose a step would explain it. Remember he missed the last half of 2020 with injuries. We signed him anyway.
I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury
A wide receiver that does not move well probably can't jump well (high point the ball) may lose trust from the quarterback. I assume you are talking about Golladay being thrown to while covered to use his size as an advantage over a db?
RE: I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury
With you on this, gidie, seems to me LOS and others are giving KG a benefit of the doubt where absolutely none is warranted. Gettleman was the bigger fool in that trade and KG has decided what side of the bet he rests on.
RE: RE: I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury
Does KG have a history of dogging or taking plays or whole seasons off?
ChrisRick -- I'm in humoring (ha pun intended!) mood today -- hypothetical -- let's say he doesn't have to jump. He's running a route during the game. He's got a body length of separation in front of the guy who's covering him. Jones passes a strike right on his hands. There is no contesting of the catch. It hits his hands in stride -- no need to jump or make an effort - just catch the ball as it comes into his hands.
lack of return on the Golladay investment is almost unbelievable, especially when you consider that we're not talking about an injured player.
Albert Haynesworth was the worst free agent signing that I can remember, but KG is close. The Haynesworth situation was worse because of his blatantly awful performance on the field. But while KG has not had any of the bad attitude and impish behavior, the play on the field feels just as bad. KG simply hasn't been a jerk like Haynesworth.
Does KG have a history of dogging or taking plays or whole seasons off?
he may not have, but he did sit a good chunk of last season at DET. With NYG my eyes tell me all I need to know in the absence of any medical reports from the team that states he is not medically cleared to play. eos
(a)Does Golladay Catch it?
(b) True or False?
(c ) Something Else?
#$@%$&!
Gotcha, I am assuming his hand-bone being attached to his hip-bone may cause an issue with him catching it.
My official answer:
C. Something Else
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury
Does KG have a history of dogging or taking plays or whole seasons off?
he may not have, but he did sit a good chunk of last season at DET. With NYG my eyes tell me all I need to know in the absence of any medical reports from the team that states he is not medically cleared to play. eos
I don't think he is 'not medically cleared to play'. I think it is quite possible that his prior injuries have rendered him a zero as a wide receiver. Meaning, he isn't officially injured, but the toll has been taken and this is as good as he will get health wise.
In my view: If Golladay has checked out, I doubt Daboll gives him a jersey. My thinking is he goes inactive for the rest of the year. I may be mistaken on this part here, but I seem to remember Golladay giving good effort in the run game which is the place I would expect effort to disappear from first.
This. Haynesworth was openly lazy on the field. I think Golladay is trying and his head is in the right place,but he just ... can't.
needs to be overhauled. Sure the signing stinks but there is a list of doctors that put him through a physical, looked at his records and gave the organization the clear. Its not all on DG or whoever else you want to blame. This was a full organizational failure
Golladay is hurt, then why is he even active? The Giants could simply deactivate him every week. But they don't. The problem is that he contributes nothing, which means that he should be a healthy scratch. Play Sills instead. At least Jones occasionally throws him a pass.
Rumour is that the medical people told them they thought the hip would negatively affect him the rest of his career and gave him the money anyway. Not unbelievable considering the same exact thing happened with Kyle Rudolph that same offseason. They were obsessed with giving Jones 'weapons' that offseason. They happened to choose all the wrong ones with Golladay, Rudolph and Toney. Thankfully that turned into getting both KT and Neal and getting a 3rd-round pick for Toney should be enough to get Schoen in the Ring of Honor.
darren - can you give us a little more info about that rumor. Not expecting full disclosure but a bit more detail?
darren - can you give us a little more info about that rumor. Not expecting full disclosure but a bit more detail?
Unfortunately that's all I know, I've seen it posted here on the forum either during the offseason or early on in the season. Can't recall if it was from a beat reporter or an asshat, would have to dig through old threads.
is enough to overhaul that part of the franchise. Inexcusable to clear a guy with the shape his hip was in. He never should have been signed.
It's not the medical team's fault that Gettleman signed them after they made him aware of Rudolph's foot issue and if the rumour about Golladay's hip is true. Gettleman was prone to make bad decisions out of desperation and that's just one piece of what made him a poor GM and leader for the franchise.
Solder was a bad signing, but at least he gave a shit.
Les
The moment he signed a contract with a team that was at the bottom of the league... that is when he quit playing football. He signed here for the money, not to win.
Do not dress this slob!
Yes. Daboll looked like and extra from the movie ELF.
He almost surely was cooked after 2020 with his hip injury.
I think the real question is how the hell did he pass a physical before they signed him? And who took it?
How does one practice like a #1? Was he getting the majority of the throws from Jones?
Think of the amount of money DG tied up in those 2 players.
I definitely believe contracts were dictating playing time under previous coaching staffs and I also believe that certain higher ups were dictating to the coaching staff who was going to play.
I have zero proof - I'm just talking out my ass - but what else can possibly be the reason for some of the guys that were being trotted out there (ie Solder) for as long as they were.
That's an insult to quiet quitters everywhere, as there is a standard of at least getting the bare minimum done. This guy can't even claim that.
Quote:
Our medical staff sucks
lack of return on the Golladay investment is almost unbelievable, especially when you consider that we're not talking about an injured player.
Has to be injury. Something that doesn't prevent him from getting on the field but causes him to lose a step would explain it. Remember he missed the last half of 2020 with injuries. We signed him anyway.
With you on this, gidie, seems to me LOS and others are giving KG a benefit of the doubt where absolutely none is warranted. Gettleman was the bigger fool in that trade and KG has decided what side of the bet he rests on.
Quote:
Does KG have a history of dogging or taking plays or whole seasons off?
That’s a rhetorical question.
He should be a post June 1 cut.
Quote:
KG is softer than Dolly Madison ice cream
MartyNJ1969 : 5/31/2022 9:22 am
lack of effort on catches. Another Horrible DG signing we are stuck with until next year.
It is sometimes fun to go back and look at old threads about players and predictions. We really have so little clue.
PS. I hope Go Terps makes it back after the DJ decision is made.
Golladay Thread
Fun times.
I said that - didn't I : )
Quote:
posters telling me KG was a legit franchise #1 WR with the Lions and would be with NYG, despite a checkered NFL career with attitude questions throughout.
I said that - didn't I : )
Seriously...most of us where completely fine with the signing. Too much money was the only real complaint. I for one am shocked he could not do ANTHING this year.
Quote:
In comment 15955296 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Gotcha, I am assuming his hand-bone being attached to his hip-bone may cause an issue with him catching it.
My official answer:
C. Something Else
Quote:
I don't think he is 'not medically cleared to play'. I think it is quite possible that his prior injuries have rendered him a zero as a wide receiver. Meaning, he isn't officially injured, but the toll has been taken and this is as good as he will get health wise.
In my view: If Golladay has checked out, I doubt Daboll gives him a jersey. My thinking is he goes inactive for the rest of the year. I may be mistaken on this part here, but I seem to remember Golladay giving good effort in the run game which is the place I would expect effort to disappear from first.
Buyer beware - The Giants are paying for mortgaging the farm for damaged goods, bitter lesson.
Wouldn't you want to send a guy that had Galloday's background down the field to make a play once or twice a game?
Just a thought.
Quote:
This. Haynesworth was openly lazy on the field. I think Golladay is trying and his head is in the right place,but he just ... can't.
In comment 15955177 Les in TO said:
We'll have so much cap space that I think it's no question we bring him back.
The rest of the league knew. Gettleman was bidding against himself.
Rumour is that the medical people told them they thought the hip would negatively affect him the rest of his career and gave him the money anyway. Not unbelievable considering the same exact thing happened with Kyle Rudolph that same offseason. They were obsessed with giving Jones 'weapons' that offseason. They happened to choose all the wrong ones with Golladay, Rudolph and Toney. Thankfully that turned into getting both KT and Neal and getting a 3rd-round pick for Toney should be enough to get Schoen in the Ring of Honor.
[quote] It’ll be interesting to Whats the difference in cap implications?
Wouldn't you want to send a guy that had Galloday's background down the field to make a play once or twice a game?
Just a thought.
I expect Williams will be extended and the cap hit spread out. LW certainly looks like a player in peak form. He’s currently 28, btw.
Quote:
Gettleman wasn't interested in finding out !
darren - can you give us a little more info about that rumor. Not expecting full disclosure but a bit more detail?
Quote:
coming out but had size. Good things don't happen when those guys become 4.7/4.8. Perhaps the injury has caused this or maybe worse.
Wouldn't you want to send a guy that had Galloday's background down the field to make a play once or twice a game?
Just a thought.
Sure, you'd want to, but after you did it a bunch of times and got no return, maybe you stop doing it?
Which goes back to the first point I made. In addition to speed being impact your vertical jump is as well.
This was a big part of his game. Last year when he did come back I remember they tried this. Then it was Jones "can't throw him open" for some.
At least he can tip the caddies well. I hope.
Quote:
In comment 15955478 morrison40 said:
Quote:
darren - can you give us a little more info about that rumor. Not expecting full disclosure but a bit more detail?
Unfortunately that's all I know, I've seen it posted here on the forum either during the offseason or early on in the season. Can't recall if it was from a beat reporter or an asshat, would have to dig through old threads.
It's not the medical team's fault that Gettleman signed them after they made him aware of Rudolph's foot issue and if the rumour about Golladay's hip is true. Gettleman was prone to make bad decisions out of desperation and that's just one piece of what made him a poor GM and leader for the franchise.
Goloday is just in it for a paycheck and for that he can go fuck himself.
Link - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
Les
The moment he signed a contract with a team that was at the bottom of the league... that is when he quit playing football. He signed here for the money, not to win.