for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Dunleavy tweet re: Golladay

Sean : 12/19/2022 1:14 pm
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Kenny Golladay played 1 snap last night and it's about the 100th biggest story from a #Giants perspective. The book is closed.

It’s a non story now.
More concerned about Daboll's new facial hair  
widmerseyebrow : 12/19/2022 1:15 pm : link
.
He’s a  
Les in TO : 12/19/2022 1:15 pm : link
Quiet quitter. Got paid and checked out.
it will be so much  
46and2Blue : 12/19/2022 1:17 pm : link
better when this is in everyone's rear view. Can't wait to for him to take of the NYG uni. I want to say you don't know what is going on in someone's life. But as fan...he should be damn ashamed of himself for what he put together in NY. where the hell is your pride man.
the book was closed last year  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/19/2022 1:17 pm : link
...
once a Giant always a Giant  
Dr. D : 12/19/2022 1:20 pm : link
might not apply to this guy.
...  
broadbandz : 12/19/2022 1:21 pm : link
At least we arent forced to watch him "play" like they did to Nate Solder.
I still don't understand  
moaltch : 12/19/2022 1:23 pm : link
why he gets a jersey on game day and Sills does not.
I said the same thing 2 months ago  
djm : 12/19/2022 1:23 pm : link
he doesn't exist. Move on. We will save the stupid money over the next 2 seasons. He simply doesn't exist.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/19/2022 1:25 pm : link
AT has more TD catches as a Giant than the $72 million dollar man.
They shoot horses, don't they?  
GiantBlue : 12/19/2022 1:25 pm : link
We need to do the equivalent.

Do not dress this slob!
In Solders defense although difficult  
Chip : 12/19/2022 1:27 pm : link
The two guards and center are giving up to much penetration and not creating a pocket to step up into to make a throw. This is why Jones is forced to roll out that we now see. Create a pocket and Jones will become a much better player. It is a team game and games are won in the drenches.
Bottom line  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/19/2022 1:28 pm : link
It was stupid to invest in a WR who is good at NOT getting open. I don't care how good you are at contested catches...
I’m surprised Jones even looked his way  
giantBCP : 12/19/2022 1:29 pm : link
It looked like he wanted to pass it to him.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/19/2022 1:30 pm : link
lack of return on the Golladay investment is almost unbelievable, especially when you consider that we're not talking about an injured player.

How the hell does he go from All Pro to someone who can't even get on the field on perhaps the worst WR corps in the NFL?
Golladay  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/19/2022 1:32 pm : link
Took his money and ran. He should be released the day after the Super Bowl. Take the cap hit and save the 7 mill.
He was out there practicing like a #1 pre game  
mattlawson : 12/19/2022 1:32 pm : link
Very very odd
RE: More concerned about Daboll's new facial hair  
Rjanyg : 12/19/2022 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15955176 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
.


Yes. Daboll looked like and extra from the movie ELF.
RE: the  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/19/2022 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15955215 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lack of return on the Golladay investment is almost unbelievable, especially when you consider that we're not talking about an injured player.

How the hell does he go from All Pro to someone who can't even get on the field on perhaps the worst WR corps in the NFL?


He almost surely was cooked after 2020 with his hip injury.

I think the real question is how the hell did he pass a physical before they signed him? And who took it?
.  
ChrisRick : 12/19/2022 1:33 pm : link
I would not be surprised to hear that Golladay has some serious issue with a leg(s) or maybe hips that basically has ended his career. He had hip issues in Detroit. I can't imagine the coaches would dress a player that 'checked out'.
RE: He was out there practicing like a #1 pre game  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/19/2022 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15955221 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Very very odd



How does one practice like a #1? Was he getting the majority of the throws from Jones?
Golladay will go down  
Breeze_94 : 12/19/2022 1:36 pm : link
As the worst signing in franchise history. At least Solder played and gave an effort.

Think of the amount of money DG tied up in those 2 players.
I don't doubt the other stuff  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/19/2022 1:37 pm : link
some are saying on this thread and others but I agree with ChrisRick in that the bigger issue is he is most likely damaged goods. O'Brien (FO/let go by JS) after just a year with the franchise who came from Detroit (worked with Judge in NE) probably tells you how disappointed the FO/ownership was w/ this signing.
Thank O'Brien and Judge for this dip$hit.  
Optimus-NY : 12/19/2022 1:47 pm : link
We're stuck with him for the rest of the season. We need him depth-wise at WR, which pathetic. The Giants are short on funds now too cap-wise, so they can't afford to give his roster spot away all nilly willy and shit because it'll further eat into the little cap space they have left for the remainder of this season. None of this news btw. Not sure why some fans continue to bring this up.
RE: In Solders defense although difficult  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/19/2022 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15955212 Chip said:
Quote:
The two guards and center are giving up to much penetration and not creating a pocket to step up into to make a throw. This is why Jones is forced to roll out that we now see. Create a pocket and Jones will become a much better player. It is a team game and games are won in the drenches.

This reads - in present tense - like you might think Solder is still on the team.

And even if that's unfair, no one asked you (or anyone else) to start a comment with "in Solder's defense" as though his signing could somehow be contorted into anything other than an enormous (and expensive) mistake.
This is one of the main reasons  
Dnew15 : 12/19/2022 1:58 pm : link
why I think this regime is different and I'm buying the culture shift and believe that real change is happening.

I definitely believe contracts were dictating playing time under previous coaching staffs and I also believe that certain higher ups were dictating to the coaching staff who was going to play.

I have zero proof - I'm just talking out my ass - but what else can possibly be the reason for some of the guys that were being trotted out there (ie Solder) for as long as they were.
RE: Golladay will go down  
Tom in NY : 12/19/2022 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15955231 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
As the worst signing in franchise history. At least Solder played and gave an effort.

Think of the amount of money DG tied up in those 2 players.


Disagree, but it's really not a good argument either way.
Solder was on the team from 2018 - 2021 (taking 1 year off from Covid) which tied up the Giants' salary cap for 4 seasons. At least Golladay will be gone after 2 years.

I like KG in Detroit and was thrilled to get him (I admit I was even fine with what they paid him), but it's clear the hip injury he suffered has derailed his career.. it's sucks because he does not seem to be a bad guy at all, and his only injury this year was suffered while blocking on a running play.
RE: He’s a  
Giantology : 12/19/2022 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15955177 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Quiet quitter. Got paid and checked out.


That's an insult to quiet quitters everywhere, as there is a standard of at least getting the bare minimum done. This guy can't even claim that.
 
Man In The Box : 12/19/2022 2:01 pm : link
It’ll be interesting to see if he’s a pre-June 1st cut or post-June 1st cut
RE: Ronnie Barnes?  
Blackmax00 : 12/19/2022 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15955224 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15955215 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:
Our medical staff sucks

lack of return on the Golladay investment is almost unbelievable, especially when you consider that we're not talking about an injured player.

How the hell does he go from All Pro to someone who can't even get on the field on perhaps the worst WR corps in the NFL?



He almost surely was cooked after 2020 with his hip injury.

I think the real question is how the hell did he pass a physical before they signed him? And who took it?
RE: the  
bluepepper : 12/19/2022 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15955215 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lack of return on the Golladay investment is almost unbelievable, especially when you consider that we're not talking about an injured player.

How the hell does he go from All Pro to someone who can't even get on the field on perhaps the worst WR corps in the NFL?

Has to be injury. Something that doesn't prevent him from getting on the field but causes him to lose a step would explain it. Remember he missed the last half of 2020 with injuries. We signed him anyway.
I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/19/2022 2:03 pm : link
effected his ability to catch a ball thrown directly to him, and even touching his hands in stride -- are his hand bones attached to his hip bones?
For Golladay to play one snap..  
Crazed Dogs : 12/19/2022 2:04 pm : link
just speaks of the guy not doing it in practice to earn any shot at seeing the filed again..crazy
RE: the  
HomerJones45 : 12/19/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15955215 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lack of return on the Golladay investment is almost unbelievable, especially when you consider that we're not talking about an injured player.

How the hell does he go from All Pro to someone who can't even get on the field on perhaps the worst WR corps in the NFL?
Did you watch our passing game last night? Did that resemble in any way any other passing game in which Galloway participated at his previous employer?
RE: I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury  
ChrisRick : 12/19/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15955296 gidiefor said:
Quote:
effected his ability to catch a ball thrown directly to him, and even touching his hands in stride -- are his hand bones attached to his hip bones?


A wide receiver that does not move well probably can't jump well (high point the ball) may lose trust from the quarterback. I assume you are talking about Golladay being thrown to while covered to use his size as an advantage over a db?
RE: I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury  
ColHowPepper : 12/19/2022 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15955296 gidiefor said:
Quote:
effected his ability to catch a ball thrown directly to him, and even touching his hands in stride -- are his hand bones attached to his hip bones?

With you on this, gidie, seems to me LOS and others are giving KG a benefit of the doubt where absolutely none is warranted. Gettleman was the bigger fool in that trade and KG has decided what side of the bet he rests on.
RE: RE: I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury  
ChrisRick : 12/19/2022 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15955313 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15955296 gidiefor said:


Quote:


effected his ability to catch a ball thrown directly to him, and even touching his hands in stride -- are his hand bones attached to his hip bones?


With you on this, gidie, seems to me LOS and others are giving KG a benefit of the doubt where absolutely none is warranted. Gettleman was the bigger fool in that trade and KG has decided what side of the bet he rests on.


Does KG have a history of dogging or taking plays or whole seasons off?

How bad and/or uncooperative can he be  
jeff57 : 12/19/2022 2:12 pm : link
That he can’t see the field on a team desperate for receivers.

That’s a rhetorical question.
Is there still an advantage to waiting until June 1 to cut a player  
Ira : 12/19/2022 2:16 pm : link
?
RE: …  
LS : 12/19/2022 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15955291 Man In The Box said:
Quote:
It’ll be interesting to see if he’s a pre-June 1st cut or post-June 1st cut


He should be a post June 1 cut.
RE: RE: I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/19/2022 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15955307 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 15955296 gidiefor said:


Quote:


effected his ability to catch a ball thrown directly to him, and even touching his hands in stride -- are his hand bones attached to his hip bones?



A wide receiver that does not move well probably can't jump well (high point the ball) may lose trust from the quarterback. I assume you are talking about Golladay being thrown to while covered to use his size as an advantage over a db?


ChrisRick -- I'm in humoring (ha pun intended!) mood today -- hypothetical -- let's say he doesn't have to jump. He's running a route during the game. He's got a body length of separation in front of the guy who's covering him. Jones passes a strike right on his hands. There is no contesting of the catch. It hits his hands in stride -- no need to jump or make an effort - just catch the ball as it comes into his hands.

(a)Does Golladay Catch it?

(b) True or False?

(c ) Something Else?

#$@%$&!
RE: the  
Mdgiantsfan : 12/19/2022 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15955215 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lack of return on the Golladay investment is almost unbelievable, especially when you consider that we're not talking about an injured player.

How the hell does he go from All Pro to someone who can't even get on the field on perhaps the worst WR corps in the NFL?


Albert Haynesworth was the worst free agent signing that I can remember, but KG is close. The Haynesworth situation was worse because of his blatantly awful performance on the field. But while KG has not had any of the bad attitude and impish behavior, the play on the field feels just as bad. KG simply hasn't been a jerk like Haynesworth.
There was a thread back in May about Golladay  
AnnapolisMike : 12/19/2022 2:24 pm : link
This was the best comment in that thread

KG is softer than Dolly Madison ice cream
MartyNJ1969 : 5/31/2022 9:22 am : link
lack of effort on catches. Another Horrible DG signing we are stuck with until next year.

It is sometimes fun to go back and look at old threads about players and predictions. We really have so little clue.

PS. I hope Go Terps makes it back after the DJ decision is made.
Golladay Thread - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury  
ColHowPepper : 12/19/2022 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15955316 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
Does KG have a history of dogging or taking plays or whole seasons off?
he may not have, but he did sit a good chunk of last season at DET. With NYG my eyes tell me all I need to know in the absence of any medical reports from the team that states he is not medically cleared to play. eos
The fun part was  
JonC : 12/19/2022 2:27 pm : link
posters telling me KG was a legit franchise #1 WR with the Lions and would be with NYG, despite a checkered NFL career with attitude questions throughout.

Fun times.
RE: The fun part was  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/19/2022 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15955348 JonC said:
Quote:
posters telling me KG was a legit franchise #1 WR with the Lions and would be with NYG, despite a checkered NFL career with attitude questions throughout.

Fun times.


I said that - didn't I : )
I do think KG was an O'Brien push  
JonC : 12/19/2022 2:28 pm : link
wonder what he's doing now.
RE: RE: The fun part was  
AnnapolisMike : 12/19/2022 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15955352 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15955348 JonC said:


Quote:


posters telling me KG was a legit franchise #1 WR with the Lions and would be with NYG, despite a checkered NFL career with attitude questions throughout.

Fun times.



I said that - didn't I : )


Seriously...most of us where completely fine with the signing. Too much money was the only real complaint. I for one am shocked he could not do ANTHING this year.
RE: RE: RE: I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury  
ChrisRick : 12/19/2022 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15955330 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15955307 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


In comment 15955296 gidiefor said:


Quote:


effected his ability to catch a ball thrown directly to him, and even touching his hands in stride -- are his hand bones attached to his hip bones?



A wide receiver that does not move well probably can't jump well (high point the ball) may lose trust from the quarterback. I assume you are talking about Golladay being thrown to while covered to use his size as an advantage over a db?



ChrisRick -- I'm in humoring (ha pun intended!) mood today -- hypothetical -- let's say he doesn't have to jump. He's running a route during the game. He's got a body length of separation in front of the guy who's covering him. Jones passes a strike right on his hands. There is no contesting of the catch. It hits his hands in stride -- no need to jump or make an effort - just catch the ball as it comes into his hands.

(a)Does Golladay Catch it?

(b) True or False?

(c ) Something Else?

#$@%$&!


Gotcha, I am assuming his hand-bone being attached to his hip-bone may cause an issue with him catching it.

My official answer:
C. Something Else
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm having problems understanding how his hip injury  
ChrisRick : 12/19/2022 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15955346 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15955316 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


Does KG have a history of dogging or taking plays or whole seasons off?


he may not have, but he did sit a good chunk of last season at DET. With NYG my eyes tell me all I need to know in the absence of any medical reports from the team that states he is not medically cleared to play. eos


I don't think he is 'not medically cleared to play'. I think it is quite possible that his prior injuries have rendered him a zero as a wide receiver. Meaning, he isn't officially injured, but the toll has been taken and this is as good as he will get health wise.

In my view: If Golladay has checked out, I doubt Daboll gives him a jersey. My thinking is he goes inactive for the rest of the year. I may be mistaken on this part here, but I seem to remember Golladay giving good effort in the run game which is the place I would expect effort to disappear from first.
He got paid an lost interest  
ZogZerg : 12/19/2022 2:55 pm : link
At this point, lost money. Move along.
Caveat emptor ....  
Manny in CA : 12/19/2022 3:18 pm : link

Buyer beware - The Giants are paying for mortgaging the farm for damaged goods, bitter lesson.
I think he was like a 4.6 receiver  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/19/2022 3:18 pm : link
coming out but had size. Good things don't happen when those guys become 4.7/4.8. Perhaps the injury has caused this or maybe worse.

Wouldn't you want to send a guy that had Galloday's background down the field to make a play once or twice a game?

Just a thought.



RE: RE: the  
FStubbs : 12/19/2022 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15955335 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15955215 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


lack of return on the Golladay investment is almost unbelievable, especially when you consider that we're not talking about an injured player.

How the hell does he go from All Pro to someone who can't even get on the field on perhaps the worst WR corps in the NFL?



Albert Haynesworth was the worst free agent signing that I can remember, but KG is close. The Haynesworth situation was worse because of his blatantly awful performance on the field. But while KG has not had any of the bad attitude and impish behavior, the play on the field feels just as bad. KG simply hasn't been a jerk like Haynesworth.


This. Haynesworth was openly lazy on the field. I think Golladay is trying and his head is in the right place,but he just ... can't.
RE: He’s a  
ElitoCanton : 12/19/2022 3:26 pm : link
I don't think he checked out. I think his body is shot. He just can't move anymore.


In comment 15955177 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Quiet quitter. Got paid and checked out.
medical staff  
jestersdead : 12/19/2022 3:34 pm : link
needs to be overhauled. Sure the signing stinks but there is a list of doctors that put him through a physical, looked at his records and gave the organization the clear. Its not all on DG or whoever else you want to blame. This was a full organizational failure
The Lions knew something that....  
morrison40 : 12/19/2022 3:36 pm : link
Gettleman wasn't interested in finding out !
Not the same issue, but Leonard Williams 2023 salary  
Angus : 12/19/2022 3:43 pm : link
Is way, way outside of return on investment.
RE: Not the same issue, but Leonard Williams 2023 salary  
FStubbs : 12/19/2022 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15955489 Angus said:
Quote:
Is way, way outside of return on investment.


We'll have so much cap space that I think it's no question we bring him back.
RE: The Lions knew something that....  
FStubbs : 12/19/2022 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15955478 morrison40 said:
Quote:
Gettleman wasn't interested in finding out !


The rest of the league knew. Gettleman was bidding against himself.
If  
AcidTest : 12/19/2022 3:56 pm : link
Golladay is hurt, then why is he even active? The Giants could simply deactivate him every week. But they don't. The problem is that he contributes nothing, which means that he should be a healthy scratch. Play Sills instead. At least Jones occasionally throws him a pass.
RE: I’m surprised Jones even looked his way  
Red Right Hand : 12/19/2022 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15955214 giantBCP said:
Quote:
It looked like he wanted to pass it to him.
Looked to me like Jones saw him kinda open before the route fully developed, had an opportunity to throw it, and said to himself "Nah"....
RE: The Lions knew something that....  
darren in pdx : 12/19/2022 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15955478 morrison40 said:
Quote:
Gettleman wasn't interested in finding out !


Rumour is that the medical people told them they thought the hip would negatively affect him the rest of his career and gave him the money anyway. Not unbelievable considering the same exact thing happened with Kyle Rudolph that same offseason. They were obsessed with giving Jones 'weapons' that offseason. They happened to choose all the wrong ones with Golladay, Rudolph and Toney. Thankfully that turned into getting both KT and Neal and getting a 3rd-round pick for Toney should be enough to get Schoen in the Ring of Honor.
RE: …  
Red Right Hand : 12/19/2022 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15955291 Man In The Box said:
[quote] It’ll be interesting to Whats the difference in cap implications?
RE: I think he was like a 4.6 receiver  
Red Right Hand : 12/19/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15955447 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
coming out but had size. Good things don't happen when those guys become 4.7/4.8. Perhaps the injury has caused this or maybe worse.

Wouldn't you want to send a guy that had Galloday's background down the field to make a play once or twice a game?

Just a thought.


Sure, you'd want to, but after you did it a bunch of times and got no return, maybe you stop doing it?
RE: Not the same issue, but Leonard Williams 2023 salary  
cosmicj : 12/19/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15955489 Angus said:
Quote:
Is way, way outside of return on investment.


I expect Williams will be extended and the cap hit spread out. LW certainly looks like a player in peak form. He’s currently 28, btw.
RE: RE: The Lions knew something that....  
cosmicj : 12/19/2022 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15955577 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
In comment 15955478 morrison40 said:


Quote:


Gettleman wasn't interested in finding out !



Rumour is that the medical people told them they thought the hip would negatively affect him the rest of his career and gave him the money anyway. Not unbelievable considering the same exact thing happened with Kyle Rudolph that same offseason. They were obsessed with giving Jones 'weapons' that offseason. They happened to choose all the wrong ones with Golladay, Rudolph and Toney. Thankfully that turned into getting both KT and Neal and getting a 3rd-round pick for Toney should be enough to get Schoen in the Ring of Honor.


darren - can you give us a little more info about that rumor. Not expecting full disclosure but a bit more detail?
This major medical f up  
Dave on the UWS : 12/19/2022 5:21 pm : link
is enough to overhaul that part of the franchise. Inexcusable to clear a guy with the shape his hip was in. He never should have been signed.
RE: RE: I think he was like a 4.6 receiver  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/19/2022 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15955593 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15955447 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


coming out but had size. Good things don't happen when those guys become 4.7/4.8. Perhaps the injury has caused this or maybe worse.

Wouldn't you want to send a guy that had Galloday's background down the field to make a play once or twice a game?

Just a thought.




Sure, you'd want to, but after you did it a bunch of times and got no return, maybe you stop doing it?



Which goes back to the first point I made. In addition to speed being impact your vertical jump is as well.

This was a big part of his game. Last year when he did come back I remember they tried this. Then it was Jones "can't throw him open" for some.
I'm really conc6 that this hip thing  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/19/2022 5:38 pm : link
Will affect his golf game in 2023
RE: I'm really conc6 that this hip thing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/19/2022 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15955672 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Will affect his golf game in 2023


At least he can tip the caddies well. I hope.
RE: RE: RE: The Lions knew something that....  
darren in pdx : 12/19/2022 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15955596 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15955577 darren in pdx said:


Quote:


In comment 15955478 morrison40 said:


Quote:


Gettleman wasn't interested in finding out !



Rumour is that the medical people told them they thought the hip would negatively affect him the rest of his career and gave him the money anyway. Not unbelievable considering the same exact thing happened with Kyle Rudolph that same offseason. They were obsessed with giving Jones 'weapons' that offseason. They happened to choose all the wrong ones with Golladay, Rudolph and Toney. Thankfully that turned into getting both KT and Neal and getting a 3rd-round pick for Toney should be enough to get Schoen in the Ring of Honor.



darren - can you give us a little more info about that rumor. Not expecting full disclosure but a bit more detail?


Unfortunately that's all I know, I've seen it posted here on the forum either during the offseason or early on in the season. Can't recall if it was from a beat reporter or an asshat, would have to dig through old threads.
RE: This major medical f up  
darren in pdx : 12/19/2022 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15955650 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
is enough to overhaul that part of the franchise. Inexcusable to clear a guy with the shape his hip was in. He never should have been signed.


It's not the medical team's fault that Gettleman signed them after they made him aware of Rudolph's foot issue and if the rumour about Golladay's hip is true. Gettleman was prone to make bad decisions out of desperation and that's just one piece of what made him a poor GM and leader for the franchise.
Solder was a bad signing, but at least he gave a shit.  
Hammer : 12/19/2022 7:31 pm : link
Goloday is a fraud and has no pride in himself or in his profession.

Goloday is just in it for a paycheck and for that he can go fuck himself.
No our staff screwed up  
Carl in CT : 12/19/2022 8:45 pm : link
We signed damaged goods for that amount of money. Either our medical staff or Gettlemen made a big mistake. Or the player is a piece of dung.
Memory lane  
capone : 12/19/2022 9:00 pm : link
Part 1
Link - ( New Window )
Memory lane  
capone : 12/19/2022 9:04 pm : link
Part deux
Link - ( New Window )
RE: He’s a  
DefenseWins : 12/19/2022 9:17 pm : link
In comment 15955177 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Quiet quitter. Got paid and checked out.


Les
The moment he signed a contract with a team that was at the bottom of the league... that is when he quit playing football. He signed here for the money, not to win.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 