Re Lawrence Taylor...I was too young, but when did it become

lawguy9801 : 12/19/2022 1:50 pm
apparent that he was something special? Was it the INT return on Thanksgiving in 82? Or was he already dominant by then?
it was apparent  
tator : 12/19/2022 1:51 pm : link
At his very first practice on the very first play of that practice
reports came out during training camp  
Shirk130 : 12/19/2022 1:52 pm : link
and it didn't take too long to see that he was just better than everyone else.
RE: it was apparent  
NYG22 : 12/19/2022 1:52 pm : link


At his very first practice on the very first play of that practice


Correct. It is awesome to hear the players on that team recount how obvious it was that he was an entirely different beast.
His rookie year was special, culminating in winning DPOY  
JonC : 12/19/2022 1:53 pm : link
and DROY awards.
Game 1 of his rookie season vs. Philadelphia (1981)  
Tom in NY : 12/19/2022 1:53 pm : link
Madden was pointing him out the whole game and how we was knocking Olinemen out of the way, TEs, pursuing backside running plays to make tackles.
LT was clearly the best player on the field...FAST, but bigger and stronger than almost everyone else.

BTW, the Thanksgiving Day INT game was in 1982 (LT's 2nd season).
Supposedly  
Trainmaster : 12/19/2022 1:55 pm : link
LT went from third string to first string after the first practice.

From Day 1.  
johnnyb : 12/19/2022 1:56 pm : link
The rest is history.
People noted his talent from the get-go  
DieHard : 12/19/2022 1:56 pm : link
But I think that game vs the Cards his rookie year where he made two huge sacks early on (including the one that led to a fumble and George Martin TD) was a huge moment, because it vaulted the Giants into the playoff conversation, which in turn got LT a lot more attention.
RE: it was apparent  
81_Great_Dane : 12/19/2022 1:57 pm : link


At his very first practice on the very first play of that practice
Yup. There were stories that at his first practice, the QB he was practicing against yelled something to the effect of “SOMEBODY BLOCK THAT GUY.”
RE: it was apparent  
Del Shofner : 12/19/2022 1:58 pm : link


At his very first practice on the very first play of that practice


This.
I was young too  
LIbud : 12/19/2022 1:58 pm : link
but it was completely apparent his rookie year for sure. He was ridiculously good as a rookie from day-1. The T-giving game was his 2nd year. FYI - his pick 6 was a culmination of great play after play in that game. And, I'm pretty sure he was hurt that day and didn't start or get in until the 2nd quarter.
Right away in camp  
Matt M. : 12/19/2022 1:59 pm : link
I only just started watching the Giants right around then, but his special talents were being talked about early on.

That Thanksgiving INT for a TD is, for me, one of his signature plays.

During the pandemic, I watched some old Giants games from the 80s and then a very extensive and long LT highlight video (I wish I had the link). It renewed some of my marvel for him. I think most people remember him mostly for the vicious QB hits and chasing down RBs. But, all throughout his career he dropped into coverage a fairly decent amount. I was watching clips of him splitting out wide on 3rd down and shutting down an opposing WR in man coverage. His other skills are often easily overlooked, but throughout his career they were there.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/19/2022 2:04 pm : link
Every other team except the Saints would gave taken LT #1. Thank God NOLA had the first pick.
First pre season game  
cjac : 12/19/2022 2:07 pm : link
he was an absolute terror
The  
holmancomedown : 12/19/2022 2:08 pm : link
moment he stepped on the field!
RE: The  
jeff57 : 12/19/2022 2:09 pm : link


moment he stepped on the field!


This
RE: Game 1 of his rookie season vs. Philadelphia (1981)  
djm : 12/19/2022 2:10 pm : link


Madden was pointing him out the whole game and how we was knocking Olinemen out of the way, TEs, pursuing backside running plays to make tackles.
LT was clearly the best player on the field...FAST, but bigger and stronger than almost everyone else.

BTW, the Thanksgiving Day INT game was in 1982 (LT's 2nd season).


This. It started in camp but word of mouth back then traveled slower than these days. Preseason is started to show. Wk 1 against Philly it was obvious. From there the legend only grew.
He as DPOY as a rookie in 1981  
bluepepper : 12/19/2022 2:11 pm : link
so by TG 1982 he was established BUT that game did bring him a whole other level of attention. I spent that day at college with friends from the midwest and everyone was agog. Yes they had heard of him but there was always skepticism that NY athletes were overhyped. Not after that game.
As others have said  
gersh : 12/19/2022 2:15 pm : link
As soon as you saw him play, you knew. That’s why we bristle at any comparisons. KT had a great game last night, but still….nope

As the story goes, he came to the first practice as a rookie as the 4th string LB. Within a degree plays he was with the no 1s and he hat was it.
His 1st practice  
anova : 12/19/2022 2:18 pm : link
as I recall, they had to take him off the field when scrimmaging the offense, because they couldn't stop him from sacking the QB, or blowing up the running plays. if they left him on the field the offense couldn't get any work done...
Didn’t all 4 LBs make the pro bowl?  
Carl in CT : 12/19/2022 2:19 pm : link
I know three did.
Greatest player in the history of the NFL.  
Optimus-NY : 12/19/2022 2:20 pm : link
He just had "it", whatever "it" was.
RE: reports came out during training camp  
Payasdaddy : 12/19/2022 2:20 pm : link


and it didn't take too long to see that he was just better than everyone else.


Yep
Thru reading the newspaper
Joel bushbaum absolutely loved him too
Anyone have clips from rookie season  
Payasdaddy : 12/19/2022 2:22 pm : link
Or preseason games?
RE: Supposedly  
mfsd : 12/19/2022 2:28 pm : link


LT went from third string to first string after the first practice.


Yup. As I recall, some vets (along with several in the media) questioned drafting LT, as the Giants were already loaded at LB with Carson, Van Pelt, and Kelley. It took all of one practice for everyone to realize LT was a level beyond what any of them had seen
as someone who has seen every single LT moment  
blueblood : 12/19/2022 2:28 pm : link
he minute he stepped on the field. Keep this is mind.. His 1981 rookie season sacks were NOT an official stat. He had 9.5 sacks and like 130 tackles as a ROOKIE..
RE: RE: Supposedly  
blueblood : 12/19/2022 2:29 pm : link








LT went from third string to first string after the first practice.




Yup. As I recall, some vets (along with several in the media) questioned drafting LT, as the Giants were already loaded at LB with Carson, Van Pelt, and Kelley. It took all of one practice for everyone to realize LT was a level beyond what any of them had seen


Exactly...
Enjoy this report from his first full team scrimmage  
truebluelarry : 12/19/2022 2:35 pm : link
at training camp July 1981.

https://i.imgur.com/LTVhgjy.jpg
This one is even better  
truebluelarry : 12/19/2022 2:42 pm : link
as it gives some paly-by-play accounts.

https://i.imgur.com/wYeT8EX.jpg
have to remember too...  
BillKo : 12/19/2022 2:45 pm : link
..Giants hadn't made playoffs since...1960s?

Taylor instantly made the Giants defense formidable.

He was doing things that we hadn't really seen from a linebacker.



RE: have to remember too...  
BillKo : 12/19/2022 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15955389 BillKo said:
Quote:
..Giants hadn't made playoffs since...1960s?

Taylor instantly made the Giants defense formidable.

He was doing things that we hadn't really seen from a linebacker.


And the Giants fielded some good defenses over those years, especially with talent at LB (Carson, Kelly, Van Pelt, Archer, Mendenhall).

Those guys were really good players.

Taylor was on another level, which elevated everyone.

And that was the thing about LT....he made everyone better.
one more  
truebluelarry : 12/19/2022 2:47 pm : link
this one has some good quotes.

https://i.imgur.com/P7NT15c.jpeg

Bottom line, LT didn't just live up to the hype, he exceeded it from Day 1.

RE: it was apparent  
SomeFan : 12/19/2022 2:48 pm : link


At his very first practice on the very first play of that practice
this
That was right about the time I started my fandom  
D HOS : 12/19/2022 2:57 pm : link
I was a kid and my Dad who follows the Jets, back in 1981 with limited draft coverage, knew that that the Giants had just drafted a linebacker was going to be an excellent defensive player. He told me something like "things just got a lot better" for the Giants.

So I would say, it was expected right from the draft, if even my Dad knew about it, and like everyone else said, it was apparent pretty much as soon as he stepped on the practice field, and by his first game, it was accepted. I remember as a kid being so stoked for LT's first game(s) because, I guess, of what I had read in the paper.
I remember a Phil Simms interview  
M.S. : 12/19/2022 3:05 pm : link

During Lawrence Taylor’s first trading camp. When asked about the rookie LBer, Phil Simms just rolled his eyes and said, “Wait till the rest of the league gets a load of this guy.”

I knew then something was up.
I went to the movies and saw Superman 1....  
BillKo : 12/19/2022 3:11 pm : link
...then I went to the movies and saw Superman 2.

Then I said now I'm playing with Superman 3, and that's Lawrence Taylor.

- Gary Jeter
Think of how Kayvon Thibadeaux  
hammock man : 12/19/2022 3:29 pm : link
played yesterday, then multiply that times a career.
RE: As others have said  
Producer : 12/19/2022 3:36 pm : link


As soon as you saw him play, you knew. That’s why we bristle at any comparisons. KT had a great game last night, but still….nope

As the story goes, he came to the first practice as a rookie as the 4th string LB. Within a degree plays he was with the no 1s and he hat was it.


Is anybody comparing KT to LT, really? If so they must not have seen him play.
Watch this short clip  
Festina Lente : 12/19/2022 3:39 pm : link
[Url]https://youtu.be/xLaTU8-K8ps[/url]

Bill belicjock being asked about his first yeard in a media conference. Says he knew he was special from the first day he saw him in practice.
RE: Watch this short clip  
Festina Lente : 12/19/2022 3:40 pm : link


[Url]https://youtu.be/xLaTU8-K8ps[/url]

Bill belicjock being asked about his first yeard in a media conference. Says he knew he was special from the first day he saw him in practice.
sorry link didn't go through. Just copy and pastewhat's between the url brackets
What I recall  
AG5686 : 12/19/2022 3:40 pm : link
Was we had the 2nd pick in the draft behind the Saints,they took the Heisman Trophy winner George Rodgers with the first pick..leaving us with the breadcrumbs and leftovers called LT!!!!!!!!
lmaoooooooooo
RE: From Day 1.  
Joe Beckwith : 12/19/2022 3:42 pm : link


The rest is history.


+1.
His intensity. You could just feel it; he was going to be a tough football player.
It's a perfect example of how different the world was  
Beezer : 12/19/2022 3:44 pm : link
at that time vs. the way social media and media of all types have changed how familiar we are with guys coming out of college now.

RE: This one is even better  
Del Shofner : 12/19/2022 3:48 pm : link


as it gives some paly-by-play accounts.

https://i.imgur.com/wYeT8EX.jpg


I didn't recall that the Giants trained in Pleasantville in those days. Shofner daughter and family live there now.
Meant to include this link there.  
Beezer : 12/19/2022 3:49 pm : link
He looks very much like LT here in these college highlights. There's really no other college recruit that we've seen in all the depths of scouting/highlight reels that comes close to what Taylor looked like in college ...

BUT!

Because outside of a very small percentage of people, no one had an idea what they were about to see, despite the fact that he was THAT good.
One highlight reel - ( New Window )
Funny that there was a "mini-controversy"  
Beezer : 12/19/2022 3:52 pm : link
about the LT pick. Dave Jennings says there was much ado, but apparently some of the Giants LBs mentioned walking out if the Giants drafted another LB.

Ha! It worked out.
LT Draft - the pick is in - ( New Window )
22-year-old Lawrence Taylor  
Beezer : 12/19/2022 3:57 pm : link
was the best young player head coach Ray Perkins had ever seen ... as a rookie.
Ray Perkins comment around the 6:30 mark. (Fun video, all around.) - ( New Window )
KT  
JohnF : 12/19/2022 4:01 pm : link
Had a GREAT game yesterday. But...

That was an average game for LT! I saw all of his early games on TV; LT was just that much faster and powerful than anyone else on the field. And Taylor would make critical play after critical play when it counted, at the end of games.

Everyone knew he was coming, and he still couldn't be stopped. There are lots of players that had LT games (and were called the "next Lawrence Taylor"). Very, very few had LT seasons. That's why LT was a generational talent.
I"ve showed lots of highlights  
Matt in SGS : 12/19/2022 4:05 pm : link
on my BigBlueVCR twitter account about LT's rookie year. He jumped off the screen almost immediately. Even in the 1st game, there was a play were Wilbert Montgomery got around him but the next time LT cut the angle & took him down. Madden said at the time, in his 1st game "I don't know if teams are going to even try to run around him, it won't work". As that season moved along, he kept making play after play. Madden called him the best rookie LB he ever saw. When they made the playoffs, Summerall was saying "the Giants are back, but Perkins is an offensive guy but they are winning because of the defense" Madden said "it's because of Lawrence Taylor". Add in a desire to compete and win, extremely smart players & he was the best. Not even close.
This probably means little in the overall scheme of things but ... LT  
Spider56 : 12/19/2022 4:08 pm : link
played 4 years at UNC and was 10 months older than KT when they started their careers. So maybe if you want to keep the dream alive that we have another one, circle back next fall and see where KT is at. Realistically, it would be great if he just becomes an all pro.
I know if LT was watching last night.....  
GiantBlue : 12/19/2022 4:09 pm : link
He saw himself in that performance by KT!

There was a lot of LT in him last night!

Big players show up at Big Games on the Big Stage!

Nice to see that KT is showing up at the right time!

RE: RE: Supposedly  
81_Great_Dane : 12/19/2022 4:11 pm : link








LT went from third string to first string after the first practice.




Yup. As I recall, some vets (along with several in the media) questioned drafting LT, as the Giants were already loaded at LB with Carson, Van Pelt, and Kelley. It took all of one practice for everyone to realize LT was a level beyond what any of them had seen
I questioned the pick because the Giants were already loaded at linebacker and because LT was said to be kind of a rebel off the field, and the Giants hadn't had a great track record with guys like that. (I remembered Fred Dryer, who wanted out and got his way.) I couldn't have been more wrong about the pick. LT did indeed end up having issues off the field, but I don't recall any drug rumors when he was picked. And his play at LB speaks for itself.

If the idea was to gauge whether Thibs is on track to be as dominant as LT, well, no, but in fairness to Thibs: 1) LT was one of a kind. 2) KT started the season with a significant knee injury and took a while to get healthy. If KT had had last night's performance in Week 1, I'm sure there'd have been buzz about whether we had another one of those guys. But again, LT was one of a kind.

Early rookie  
section125 : 12/19/2022 4:19 pm : link
year.
First few practices  
PatersonPlank : 12/19/2022 4:24 pm : link
There were reports that he was chasing down the running back on sweeps going AWAY from him. It was normal back then to not block the opposite side LBs, probably still is. So right away the offense had to start to game plan for him, even in practice
George Young had a great quote...  
BillKo : 12/19/2022 4:27 pm : link
paraphrasing:

"You could no nothing about football and after 5 minutes you'd realize LT was the best player on the field."

Another one: "Lawrence is a decent person. But if have to play left tackle on Sunday, you might think he's not so decent"

RE: Think of how Kayvon Thibadeaux  
islander1 : 12/19/2022 4:34 pm : link


played yesterday, then multiply that times a career.


pretty much this.
He was dominant  
PaulN : 12/19/2022 5:01 pm : link
From the time you laid your eyes on him. Don't even go where your obviously thinking, because you will naked a fool out if yourself. This game Thibs had would be about an average game for LT. Ue was that good. If you even try because of the TD he scored that it is an exagerration, with the TD included, it would have been an average LT game. His presence and intimidation factor was such a factor that I can't begin to tell you how obvious it was sitting in the stands that the QB was scared to death.
RE: First pre season game  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/19/2022 5:29 pm : link


he was an absolute terror
yep first preseason game we saw him he got flagged on his first two tackles for unnecessary roughness I think he was wearing 98 or 96 then they were calling him Larry Taylor then lol
RE: it was apparent  
Dave : 12/19/2022 5:42 pm : link


At his very first practice on the very first play of that practice


This
keep in mind that back then  
Dave : 12/19/2022 5:44 pm : link
RB's were assigned to block blitzing LB'rs

it wasn't until LT that OT's were used
I think LT took John Skorupans slot  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/19/2022 5:45 pm : link
Perkins was concerned about insulting the veteran LB, but GY said something like even Skorupan will agree
LT literally destroyed, I mean ended many QBs careers  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/19/2022 5:48 pm : link
Besides Theismann. Killed them. Timm Rosenbach, Jaworski, so many became road kill
I watched him...  
GA5 : 12/19/2022 5:56 pm : link
the first week of his first training camp in 1981. Even on the plays where he was out of position, he made up for his lack of experience with superior physicality. Otherworldly even then!
Wearing number 98...  
GA5 : 12/19/2022 5:57 pm : link
by the way!
Thanks guys  
lawguy9801 : 12/19/2022 6:04 pm : link
I started watching the Giants in 1983 so LT had already been established by then. Forgot he was DPOY and ROY!

Didn’t mean to suggest that Kayvon is his equivalent, but his performance just got me thinking about it…

Last night’s performance also brought to mind a young JPP on Sunday night in 2011 vs Dallas, where Collinsworth said if he didn’t make the Pro Bowl “there should be an investigation”
The story I heard, and maybe it was apocryphal  
BlackLight : 12/19/2022 6:46 pm : link
was that the starter linebacker that Taylor replaced didn't even wait for a coach to demote him. He demoted himself rather than compete for the job.
it’s part of the LT lore  
The Jake : 12/19/2022 6:58 pm : link
but I remember my dad telling me a story about how LT allegedly drank 40+ beers on draft night and did it with drinking buddies instead of watching with his family.

LEGEND.
It was apparent  
David B. : 12/19/2022 7:29 pm : link
WAY before it has been with Thibodeaux, if that's what you're asking. As others have said, it was apparent from day 1 in practice.

Thibodeaux's gonna be a beast, as last night showed. If the Giants are lucky, he'll be spoken of in the same breath as Strahan, Osi, and Tuck. And that will be HOF-level great.

LT? Odds are we're never going to see his like again.
None of us could believe we actually GOT a player like LT...  
rnargi : 12/19/2022 8:48 pm : link
..watching him dominate, jaw on the floor in stunned silence, we just could not believe he was a Giant.
LT was the strongest guy on the field....quickest and fastest  
George from PA : 12/19/2022 8:56 pm : link
Add in the most intense on the field

And he would never miss a play.


Think of a modern athlete that goes back in time 100 years

LT was a different animal from day 1


Jaworski (Philly qb back then)  
djm : 12/19/2022 9:31 pm : link
Once called a timeout because he couldn’t locate LT pre snap. He’s looking and looking and can’t find him, calls TO. Turns out LT was on the sidelines that play.
No, it was his first year......his rookie year  
Simms11 : 9:46 am : link
that you knew he’d be something special. They didn’t track sacks in the NFL that year either, but he showed why he was special. Just raw power, speed and relentlessness!
RE: The story I heard, and maybe it was apocryphal  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:47 am : link


was that the starter linebacker that Taylor replaced didn't even wait for a coach to demote him. He demoted himself rather than compete for the job.


You could make a bunch of Chuck Norris jokes for LT, but with things that actually happened. That's how good he was.
Also  
mattnyg05 : 11:57 am : link
you are doing yourself a disservice if the only way you've seen him is via nfl films highlights. Love NFL Films but it is always presented in slow motion.

I was a hair too young to catch LT in his prime but watching the game broadcasts and highlights of broadcasts really gives you an appreciation for how outstanding he was. There's a youtube account under "john smith" that has a ton of highlights. Apologies if this was mentioned already.
