Re Lawrence Taylor...I was too young, but when did it become

Madden was pointing him out the whole game and how we was knocking Olinemen out of the way, TEs, pursuing backside running plays to make tackles.
LT was clearly the best player on the field...FAST, but bigger and stronger than almost everyone else.
BTW, the Thanksgiving Day INT game was in 1982 (LT's 2nd season).
But I think that game vs the Cards his rookie year where he made two huge sacks early on (including the one that led to a fumble and George Martin TD) was a huge moment, because it vaulted the Giants into the playoff conversation, which in turn got LT a lot more attention.
but it was completely apparent his rookie year for sure. He was ridiculously good as a rookie from day-1. The T-giving game was his 2nd year. FYI - his pick 6 was a culmination of great play after play in that game. And, I'm pretty sure he was hurt that day and didn't start or get in until the 2nd quarter.
I only just started watching the Giants right around then, but his special talents were being talked about early on.
That Thanksgiving INT for a TD is, for me, one of his signature plays.
During the pandemic, I watched some old Giants games from the 80s and then a very extensive and long LT highlight video (I wish I had the link). It renewed some of my marvel for him. I think most people remember him mostly for the vicious QB hits and chasing down RBs. But, all throughout his career he dropped into coverage a fairly decent amount. I was watching clips of him splitting out wide on 3rd down and shutting down an opposing WR in man coverage. His other skills are often easily overlooked, but throughout his career they were there.
Madden was pointing him out the whole game and how we was knocking Olinemen out of the way, TEs, pursuing backside running plays to make tackles.
LT was clearly the best player on the field...FAST, but bigger and stronger than almost everyone else.
BTW, the Thanksgiving Day INT game was in 1982 (LT's 2nd season).
This. It started in camp but word of mouth back then traveled slower than these days. Preseason is started to show. Wk 1 against Philly it was obvious. From there the legend only grew.
so by TG 1982 he was established BUT that game did bring him a whole other level of attention. I spent that day at college with friends from the midwest and everyone was agog. Yes they had heard of him but there was always skepticism that NY athletes were overhyped. Not after that game.
as I recall, they had to take him off the field when scrimmaging the offense, because they couldn't stop him from sacking the QB, or blowing up the running plays. if they left him on the field the offense couldn't get any work done...
LT went from third string to first string after the first practice.
Yup. As I recall, some vets (along with several in the media) questioned drafting LT, as the Giants were already loaded at LB with Carson, Van Pelt, and Kelley. It took all of one practice for everyone to realize LT was a level beyond what any of them had seen
LT went from third string to first string after the first practice.
Yup. As I recall, some vets (along with several in the media) questioned drafting LT, as the Giants were already loaded at LB with Carson, Van Pelt, and Kelley. It took all of one practice for everyone to realize LT was a level beyond what any of them had seen
Exactly...
Enjoy this report from his first full team scrimmage
I was a kid and my Dad who follows the Jets, back in 1981 with limited draft coverage, knew that that the Giants had just drafted a linebacker was going to be an excellent defensive player. He told me something like "things just got a lot better" for the Giants.
So I would say, it was expected right from the draft, if even my Dad knew about it, and like everyone else said, it was apparent pretty much as soon as he stepped on the practice field, and by his first game, it was accepted. I remember as a kid being so stoked for LT's first game(s) because, I guess, of what I had read in the paper.
Was we had the 2nd pick in the draft behind the Saints,they took the Heisman Trophy winner George Rodgers with the first pick..leaving us with the breadcrumbs and leftovers called LT!!!!!!!!
lmaoooooooooo
He looks very much like LT here in these college highlights. There's really no other college recruit that we've seen in all the depths of scouting/highlight reels that comes close to what Taylor looked like in college ...
BUT!
Because outside of a very small percentage of people, no one had an idea what they were about to see, despite the fact that he was THAT good. One highlight reel - ( New Window )
That was an average game for LT! I saw all of his early games on TV; LT was just that much faster and powerful than anyone else on the field. And Taylor would make critical play after critical play when it counted, at the end of games.
Everyone knew he was coming, and he still couldn't be stopped. There are lots of players that had LT games (and were called the "next Lawrence Taylor"). Very, very few had LT seasons. That's why LT was a generational talent.
on my BigBlueVCR twitter account about LT's rookie year. He jumped off the screen almost immediately. Even in the 1st game, there was a play were Wilbert Montgomery got around him but the next time LT cut the angle & took him down. Madden said at the time, in his 1st game "I don't know if teams are going to even try to run around him, it won't work". As that season moved along, he kept making play after play. Madden called him the best rookie LB he ever saw. When they made the playoffs, Summerall was saying "the Giants are back, but Perkins is an offensive guy but they are winning because of the defense" Madden said "it's because of Lawrence Taylor". Add in a desire to compete and win, extremely smart players & he was the best. Not even close.
This probably means little in the overall scheme of things but ... LT
played 4 years at UNC and was 10 months older than KT when they started their careers. So maybe if you want to keep the dream alive that we have another one, circle back next fall and see where KT is at. Realistically, it would be great if he just becomes an all pro.
LT went from third string to first string after the first practice.
Yup. As I recall, some vets (along with several in the media) questioned drafting LT, as the Giants were already loaded at LB with Carson, Van Pelt, and Kelley. It took all of one practice for everyone to realize LT was a level beyond what any of them had seen
I questioned the pick because the Giants were already loaded at linebacker and because LT was said to be kind of a rebel off the field, and the Giants hadn't had a great track record with guys like that. (I remembered Fred Dryer, who wanted out and got his way.) I couldn't have been more wrong about the pick. LT did indeed end up having issues off the field, but I don't recall any drug rumors when he was picked. And his play at LB speaks for itself.
If the idea was to gauge whether Thibs is on track to be as dominant as LT, well, no, but in fairness to Thibs: 1) LT was one of a kind. 2) KT started the season with a significant knee injury and took a while to get healthy. If KT had had last night's performance in Week 1, I'm sure there'd have been buzz about whether we had another one of those guys. But again, LT was one of a kind.
There were reports that he was chasing down the running back on sweeps going AWAY from him. It was normal back then to not block the opposite side LBs, probably still is. So right away the offense had to start to game plan for him, even in practice
From the time you laid your eyes on him. Don't even go where your obviously thinking, because you will naked a fool out if yourself. This game Thibs had would be about an average game for LT. Ue was that good. If you even try because of the TD he scored that it is an exagerration, with the TD included, it would have been an average LT game. His presence and intimidation factor was such a factor that I can't begin to tell you how obvious it was sitting in the stands that the QB was scared to death.
you are doing yourself a disservice if the only way you've seen him is via nfl films highlights. Love NFL Films but it is always presented in slow motion.
I was a hair too young to catch LT in his prime but watching the game broadcasts and highlights of broadcasts really gives you an appreciation for how outstanding he was. There's a youtube account under "john smith" that has a ton of highlights. Apologies if this was mentioned already.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Correct. It is awesome to hear the players on that team recount how obvious it was that he was an entirely different beast.
LT was clearly the best player on the field...FAST, but bigger and stronger than almost everyone else.
BTW, the Thanksgiving Day INT game was in 1982 (LT's 2nd season).
This.
That Thanksgiving INT for a TD is, for me, one of his signature plays.
During the pandemic, I watched some old Giants games from the 80s and then a very extensive and long LT highlight video (I wish I had the link). It renewed some of my marvel for him. I think most people remember him mostly for the vicious QB hits and chasing down RBs. But, all throughout his career he dropped into coverage a fairly decent amount. I was watching clips of him splitting out wide on 3rd down and shutting down an opposing WR in man coverage. His other skills are often easily overlooked, but throughout his career they were there.
This
LT was clearly the best player on the field...FAST, but bigger and stronger than almost everyone else.
BTW, the Thanksgiving Day INT game was in 1982 (LT's 2nd season).
This. It started in camp but word of mouth back then traveled slower than these days. Preseason is started to show. Wk 1 against Philly it was obvious. From there the legend only grew.
As the story goes, he came to the first practice as a rookie as the 4th string LB. Within a degree plays he was with the no 1s and he hat was it.
Yep
Thru reading the newspaper
Joel bushbaum absolutely loved him too
Yup. As I recall, some vets (along with several in the media) questioned drafting LT, as the Giants were already loaded at LB with Carson, Van Pelt, and Kelley. It took all of one practice for everyone to realize LT was a level beyond what any of them had seen
Quote:
LT went from third string to first string after the first practice.
Yup. As I recall, some vets (along with several in the media) questioned drafting LT, as the Giants were already loaded at LB with Carson, Van Pelt, and Kelley. It took all of one practice for everyone to realize LT was a level beyond what any of them had seen
Exactly...
https://i.imgur.com/LTVhgjy.jpg
https://i.imgur.com/wYeT8EX.jpg
Taylor instantly made the Giants defense formidable.
He was doing things that we hadn't really seen from a linebacker.
Taylor instantly made the Giants defense formidable.
He was doing things that we hadn't really seen from a linebacker.
And the Giants fielded some good defenses over those years, especially with talent at LB (Carson, Kelly, Van Pelt, Archer, Mendenhall).
Those guys were really good players.
Taylor was on another level, which elevated everyone.
And that was the thing about LT....he made everyone better.
https://i.imgur.com/P7NT15c.jpeg
Bottom line, LT didn't just live up to the hype, he exceeded it from Day 1.
So I would say, it was expected right from the draft, if even my Dad knew about it, and like everyone else said, it was apparent pretty much as soon as he stepped on the practice field, and by his first game, it was accepted. I remember as a kid being so stoked for LT's first game(s) because, I guess, of what I had read in the paper.
During Lawrence Taylor’s first trading camp. When asked about the rookie LBer, Phil Simms just rolled his eyes and said, “Wait till the rest of the league gets a load of this guy.”
I knew then something was up.
Then I said now I'm playing with Superman 3, and that's Lawrence Taylor.
- Gary Jeter
As the story goes, he came to the first practice as a rookie as the 4th string LB. Within a degree plays he was with the no 1s and he hat was it.
Is anybody comparing KT to LT, really? If so they must not have seen him play.
Bill belicjock being asked about his first yeard in a media conference. Says he knew he was special from the first day he saw him in practice.
Bill belicjock being asked about his first yeard in a media conference. Says he knew he was special from the first day he saw him in practice.
lmaoooooooooo
+1.
His intensity. You could just feel it; he was going to be a tough football player.
https://i.imgur.com/wYeT8EX.jpg
I didn't recall that the Giants trained in Pleasantville in those days. Shofner daughter and family live there now.
BUT!
Because outside of a very small percentage of people, no one had an idea what they were about to see, despite the fact that he was THAT good.
One highlight reel - ( New Window )
Ha! It worked out.
LT Draft - the pick is in - ( New Window )
Ray Perkins comment around the 6:30 mark. (Fun video, all around.) - ( New Window )
That was an average game for LT! I saw all of his early games on TV; LT was just that much faster and powerful than anyone else on the field. And Taylor would make critical play after critical play when it counted, at the end of games.
Everyone knew he was coming, and he still couldn't be stopped. There are lots of players that had LT games (and were called the "next Lawrence Taylor"). Very, very few had LT seasons. That's why LT was a generational talent.
There was a lot of LT in him last night!
Big players show up at Big Games on the Big Stage!
Nice to see that KT is showing up at the right time!
Quote:
LT went from third string to first string after the first practice.
Yup. As I recall, some vets (along with several in the media) questioned drafting LT, as the Giants were already loaded at LB with Carson, Van Pelt, and Kelley. It took all of one practice for everyone to realize LT was a level beyond what any of them had seen
If the idea was to gauge whether Thibs is on track to be as dominant as LT, well, no, but in fairness to Thibs: 1) LT was one of a kind. 2) KT started the season with a significant knee injury and took a while to get healthy. If KT had had last night's performance in Week 1, I'm sure there'd have been buzz about whether we had another one of those guys. But again, LT was one of a kind.
"You could no nothing about football and after 5 minutes you'd realize LT was the best player on the field."
Another one: "Lawrence is a decent person. But if have to play left tackle on Sunday, you might think he's not so decent"
pretty much this.
This
it wasn't until LT that OT's were used
Didn’t mean to suggest that Kayvon is his equivalent, but his performance just got me thinking about it…
Last night’s performance also brought to mind a young JPP on Sunday night in 2011 vs Dallas, where Collinsworth said if he didn’t make the Pro Bowl “there should be an investigation”
LEGEND.
Thibodeaux's gonna be a beast, as last night showed. If the Giants are lucky, he'll be spoken of in the same breath as Strahan, Osi, and Tuck. And that will be HOF-level great.
LT? Odds are we're never going to see his like again.
And he would never miss a play.
Think of a modern athlete that goes back in time 100 years
LT was a different animal from day 1
You could make a bunch of Chuck Norris jokes for LT, but with things that actually happened. That's how good he was.
I was a hair too young to catch LT in his prime but watching the game broadcasts and highlights of broadcasts really gives you an appreciation for how outstanding he was. There's a youtube account under "john smith" that has a ton of highlights. Apologies if this was mentioned already.