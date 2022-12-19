An inability or an unwillingness to push the ball downfield?

I don't have the stats in front of me, but we've got to be at the bottom of big plays attempted.
And frankly, I'm not sure whether it's that Kafka/Daboll don't trust DJ or whether they think we don't have the horses at receivers for those big plays. Or maybe it's both. But there has been a constant theme with the offense this season: we rarely go for the home run/big plays. This offense is essentially a WCO that stresses short/intermediate passes and not turning the ball over. Considering that Kafka and Daboll came from coaching two of the best passers (and biggest arms) in the NFL, I have to think that they're altering this offense to suit DJ and/or the lack of quality receivers.
But I'm not sure which one it is...or whether it's both.
So obviously it limits your ability to push the ball down the field at a rate some of the other teams do.
Slayton is rated 17th in getting open and Richie James is rated 37th.
WRs
From ESPN paysite.
You can take this anyway you like but having WR that can't win 1 on 1 battles could be the reason
If you look at the top skill receivers on the best teams, the Giants don't have anyone even remotely close to that. They do not have the frontline speed, the agility or the power to get the type of separation the best receivers and skill players in the league do.
Slayton is rated 17th in getting open and Richie James is rated 37th. WRs
I like Slayton but he is who he is. He ran a 4.3 so he will get separation, but in 62 targets, he has 7 drops.
If you look at the top skill receivers on the best teams, the Giants don't have anyone even remotely close to that. They do not have the frontline speed, the agility or the power to get the type of separation the best receivers and skill players in the league do.
Slayton is rated 17th in getting open and Richie James is rated 37th. WRs
Did you look at the overall ratings? All you need to know is they rated Slayton above Cooper Kupp and Jaylen Waddle. Um…..NO. Giants receivers are a bottom three group in the NFL, period. None of these guys becomes a star if you put them with Josh Allen or Mahomes…none of them. Slayton is a number four on a good team; none of the others make the top 4 on a good team. Go through the rosters of the playoff contending teams and do your own assessment. This rating list is garbage.
If you look at the top skill receivers on the best teams, the Giants don't have anyone even remotely close to that. They do not have the frontline speed, the agility or the power to get the type of separation the best receivers and skill players in the league do.
Slayton is rated 17th in getting open and Richie James is rated 37th. WRs
That's a cool link. Thanks for posting.
Shows Slayton as 87th on making the catch.
If you look at the top skill receivers on the best teams, the Giants don't have anyone even remotely close to that. They do not have the frontline speed, the agility or the power to get the type of separation the best receivers and skill players in the league do.
Slayton is rated 17th in getting open and Richie James is rated 37th. WRs
I’m not sure how Richie James goes from out of the top 100 to 29 with one weeks worth of production when this list is supposed to count for the whole season.
Ok... now you know why they focus on quick short passes.
Especially since Jones has had good numbers throwing deep balls throughout his career. The reason they aren't attacking downfield are Slayton, Jones, and Hodgins. And Golladay.
In comment 15955619 moespree said:
If you look at the top skill receivers on the best teams, the Giants don't have anyone even remotely close to that. They do not have the frontline speed, the agility or the power to get the type of separation the best receivers and skill players in the league do.
Slayton is rated 17th in getting open and Richie James is rated 37th. WRs
Did you look at the overall ratings? All you need to know is they rated Slayton above Cooper Kupp and Jaylen Waddle. Um…..NO. Giants receivers are a bottom three group in the NFL, period. None of these guys becomes a star if you put them with Josh Allen or Mahomes…none of them. Slayton is a number four on a good team; none of the others make the top 4 on a good team. Go through the rosters of the playoff contending teams and do your own assessment. This rating list is garbage.
Bottom 3? You're being nice. It is quite possible none of our 3 would even be a fourth receiver anywhere else.
I'm sure that they have taken into account the QB, WRs, RBs, TEs and the protection.
I just don't think that there's anything more to it than that.
Your math is wrong, Slayton is dropping one of every 9, Davis 1 of every 11. Also you watch the games, do you see Slayton and Richie James as the 17th and 37th best receivers in the league? I like Slayton, kept wondering with what they were faced with why the didn't want to go to him earlier, but he makes way too many mistakes to be a quality starter on a good offense, he is a speed guy who you bring in too take the top offof a defense, he is far to unreliable at this juncture to be anything else. There is alot of conjecture on BBI, such as Daboll and Schoen made their minds up on Jones before the season started, that is why they didn't pick up his option. I have some as well, Daboll didn't play Slayton ealry in the year because he saw him in traing camp and on film and knew what he had and was seeking more reliable guys to use at the WR spot.
Secondly nowhere did I say they were the 17th and 37th ranked WRs, the stat quoted is about getting open. Reading comprehension before you get snarky with people.
And even if we were to accept this laughable proposition, what about the rest of the dreck at the WR position?
In comment 15955619 moespree said:
If you look at the top skill receivers on the best teams, the Giants don't have anyone even remotely close to that. They do not have the frontline speed, the agility or the power to get the type of separation the best receivers and skill players in the league do.
Slayton is rated 17th in getting open and Richie James is rated 37th. WRs
Did you look at the overall ratings? All you need to know is they rated Slayton above Cooper Kupp and Jaylen Waddle. Um…..NO. Giants receivers are a bottom three group in the NFL, period. None of these guys becomes a star if you put them with Josh Allen or Mahomes…none of them. Slayton is a number four on a good team; none of the others make the top 4 on a good team. Go through the rosters of the playoff contending teams and do your own assessment. This rating list is garbage.
At the start of the season, Slayton was a #4 at best on THIS team, just for clarification.
A poster commented that the receivers don’t get open, but the data says otherwise. Slayton is a quality receiver. Nobody is saying Slayton is a #1 or a top receiver in the league, but he’s also not a #4 receiver on a good team. People on here were begging for a trade for Claypool, he’s got a 13.6% drop rate since getting to Chicago.
1) The receivers definitely are lacking…and besides AT, th offensive line has been a major work in progress and has not excelled in pass pro.
2) The coaching staff has definitely emphasized a play it safe approach. On several of the plays on the long drive the receivers ran 4 curl routes (similar to the infamous Jason Garrett offense)
3) DJ seems to be hesitant to take a shot even when open. There have been many times this year when a receiver broke open deep and DJ chose a check down. His confidence is definitely not there. I am not talking 50/50 balls where you need confidence in the receiver. I am talking about guys running open, but deep where a pass needs to be placed between the zone. Even on the 98 yard drive there was 1 or 2 examples of this. It worked out so it likely won’t be over-analyzed. Going back to his rookie year I remember reading that Jones excelled in man to man coverage schemes, but struggled (from a statistical perspective) against the zone. Perhaps there is something to that now.
A poster commented that the receivers don’t get open, but the data says otherwise. Slayton is a quality receiver. Nobody is saying Slayton is a #1 or a top receiver in the league, but he’s also not a #4 receiver on a good team. People on here were begging for a trade for Claypool, he’s got a 13.6% drop rate since getting to Chicago.
Because you and I both know your purpose. You're trying to argue that DJ has good weapons to throw to and therefore the argument that his stats are negatively affected by the surrounding talent is invalid.
The Giants don’t open up the passing game vertically because of a combination of the receivers, Jones and the pass protection. I’m really not sure why this is such an egregious position to have.
The guy is having to get rid of the ball quickly due to the inept protection that he has. How in the world is there enough time to stand back there and wait for a WR to run 20-30 yards down field? He is getting hit right after 8 yard passes.
Not to mention that a deep sideline pass is less risky than all of the short throws over the middle in traffic.
But hey, don't take my word for it when I say that the coach trusts Jones. The coach and the GM will let you know after the season.
Secondly nowhere did I say they were the 17th and 37th ranked WRs, the stat quoted is about getting open. Reading comprehension before you get snarky with people.
You said Slayton has 7 drops in 62 targets and Davis 7 in 77, right? I'm not getting snarky, just talking, a bit sensitive I see. I wish you very Happy Holidays!
So when discussing the OP of pushing the ball down field, getting open within 10 yards kinda doesn’t matter.
Davis has a catch rate 54%. Slayton has a catch rate of 64%.
Secondly nowhere did I say they were the 17th and 37th ranked WRs, the stat quoted is about getting open. Reading comprehension before you get snarky with people.
You said Slayton has 7 drops in 62 targets and Davis 7 in 77, right? I'm not getting snarky, just talking, a bit sensitive I see. I wish you very Happy Holidays!
Catch rate is about number of targets caught.
That leaves his WRs and/or pass blocking.
The Giants don’t open up the passing game vertically because of a combination of the receivers, Jones and the pass protection. I’m really not sure why this is such an egregious position to have.
Yes, an average number 2. Right Maybe on a college team. Teams don't actively try to dump average No. 2 receivers. And yes, Manningham wasn't a great route runner, but that's where the comparisons end. He was better in every way than Slayton and it wasn't close.
Ae you saying Slayton is as good as Gabe Davis?
Remember that in his first two years, DJ had some of the NFL’s best longball accuracy…….so he is not the issue.
A poster commented that the receivers don’t get open, but the data says otherwise. Slayton is a quality receiver. Nobody is saying Slayton is a #1 or a top receiver in the league, but he’s also not a #4 receiver on a good team. People on here were begging for a trade for Claypool, he’s got a 13.6% drop rate since getting to Chicago.
He is a number 4 Receiver at tops to a low 3.
IMO the posts made are sort of done because of posters like you who have highly exaggerated anything negative of Jones. SO you want to put out anything that will counter anything "Pro-jones."
That's yoru history.
I don’t think people actually watch other teams. Gabe Davis has 7 drops on 77 targets, Slayton has 7 on 62 targets according to PFR. Davis is the number 2 receiver in one of the best offenses in the league. Slayton is catching 10% more of his targets.
Ae you saying Slayton is as good as Gabe Davis?
Did I say that? Just simply pointing out that #2 wide receivers even on good teams have flaws. Davis is a mid tier WR2, Slayton is a fringe WR2/top end WR3.
Take any slight compliment of another player on the team and think it’s a slight on Jones. It’s really weird.
A poster commented that the receivers don’t get open, but the data says otherwise. Slayton is a quality receiver. Nobody is saying Slayton is a #1 or a top receiver in the league, but he’s also not a #4 receiver on a good team. People on here were begging for a trade for Claypool, he’s got a 13.6% drop rate since getting to Chicago.
He is a number 4 Receiver at tops to a low 3.
IMO the posts made are sort of done because of posters like you who have highly exaggerated anything negative of Jones. SO you want to put out anything that will counter anything "Pro-jones."
That's yoru history.
Again it’s insane that people aren’t to complement players on this team because they are also critical of Daniel Jones. My comments in this thread are strictly about Darius Slayton, not Daniel Jones. You guys swear you aren’t Daniel Jones fans more than you are Giants fans but it keeps getting harder to believe.
It was the same shit when defending Thibs earlier in the season there were posters coming with “how come you never give Jones the same benefit of the doubt and defense??”. Not everything is about Daniel Jones.
Didn't we already go through this earlier in the season when we were seeing analysis that showed Slayton was flawed when it came to tracking the ball over his shoulder on deep routes so the Giants switched how they were using him?
Also, James is in the league simply because of his skillset as a punt returner/special teamer which include quick cuts. So wouldn't the current offense suit him better?
I’d suggest reading how the open score is calculated, it’s fairly detailed and in depth.
Open score
In comment 15955733 ajr2456 said:
Take any slight compliment of another player on the team and think it’s a slight on Jones. It’s really weird.
A poster commented that the receivers don’t get open, but the data says otherwise. Slayton is a quality receiver. Nobody is saying Slayton is a #1 or a top receiver in the league, but he’s also not a #4 receiver on a good team. People on here were begging for a trade for Claypool, he’s got a 13.6% drop rate since getting to Chicago.
He is a number 4 Receiver at tops to a low 3.
IMO the posts made are sort of done because of posters like you who have highly exaggerated anything negative of Jones. SO you want to put out anything that will counter anything "Pro-jones."
That's yoru history.
Again it’s insane that people aren’t to complement players on this team because they are also critical of Daniel Jones. My comments in this thread are strictly about Darius Slayton, not Daniel Jones. You guys swear you aren’t Daniel Jones fans more than you are Giants fans but it keeps getting harder to believe.
It was the same shit when defending Thibs earlier in the season there were posters coming with “how come you never give Jones the same benefit of the doubt and defense??”. Not everything is about Daniel Jones.
Yes everything with you is about Jones. OFC anyone could know you'd chime in on this thread. Because in part it's about Jones - you just can't help yourself and need to make your little digs sticking up for Slayton.
It’s comical you waste time on a Receiver that SY has referred to as "JV." Then you make a big deal about such an irrlevantReceiver on here that he isn't a "4."
All because a lunatic like you couldn't let it pass that a thread might be "pro-Jones."
SY's reference to him is a lot more relevant that your pathetic attempt on here to build up your boy Slayton. What next? Gonna tell us how much Sill has been mistreated too?
I'd suggest reading how the open score is calculated, it's fairly detailed and in depth. Open score
Even I lean "no," but you actually give me pause.
In comment 15955810 giantstock said:
In comment 15955733 ajr2456 said:
Take any slight compliment of another player on the team and think it’s a slight on Jones. It’s really weird.
A poster commented that the receivers don’t get open, but the data says otherwise. Slayton is a quality receiver. Nobody is saying Slayton is a #1 or a top receiver in the league, but he’s also not a #4 receiver on a good team. People on here were begging for a trade for Claypool, he’s got a 13.6% drop rate since getting to Chicago.
He is a number 4 Receiver at tops to a low 3.
IMO the posts made are sort of done because of posters like you who have highly exaggerated anything negative of Jones. SO you want to put out anything that will counter anything "Pro-jones."
That's yoru history.
Again it’s insane that people aren’t to complement players on this team because they are also critical of Daniel Jones. My comments in this thread are strictly about Darius Slayton, not Daniel Jones. You guys swear you aren’t Daniel Jones fans more than you are Giants fans but it keeps getting harder to believe.
It was the same shit when defending Thibs earlier in the season there were posters coming with “how come you never give Jones the same benefit of the doubt and defense??”. Not everything is about Daniel Jones.
Yes everything with you is about Jones. OFC anyone could know you'd chime in on this thread. Because in part it's about Jones - you just can't help yourself and need to make your little digs sticking up for Slayton.
It’s comical you waste time on a Receiver that SY has referred to as "JV." Then you make a big deal about such an irrlevantReceiver on here that he isn't a "4."
All because a lunatic like you couldn't let it pass that a thread might be "pro-Jones."
SY's reference to him is a lot more relevant that your pathetic attempt on here to build up your boy Slayton. What next? Gonna tell us how much Sill has been mistreated too?
He's a kid, albeit an annoying one who is very full of himself, let it go. He's just trying to prove how smart he is.
Good lord. Fine everyone else on offense is a giant steaming turd except for Daniel Jones. Does that make you happy?
The lack of long passes stems from a combination of offensive flaws across the players and position groups.
+1
By the same logic how do we know Jones would still keep the turnovers low and be successful passing deep if he was asked too? Who knows, but they do get open.
I'd suggest reading how the open score is calculated, it's fairly detailed and in depth. Open score
you're trying too hard to make people feel bad or somehow look bad because they still support DJ.
Even I lean "no," but you actually give me pause.
He's like this all the time. On the thread way back 1st f=game with Dallas, Jones hit a Receiver with a Defender right on top of the WR. And he called it a "A Dangerous throw," He refused to even acknowledge it was a good throw.
Take a step back and does a Giant fan watching a game not wanting to acknowledge a pass that hit the guy in the numbers with a Defender draped all over him - that the throw could have been dangerous and good? Not this guy.
HE even exaggerated the 2nd Dallas game in which Jones and Barkley didn;t connect. He said the ball was at Barkley's ankles.
This guy just can't stand Jones and bothers him so much anytime a positive thread comes up. LMAO.
Change up for the third drive after they can't run well and they can't pass block well and the WR's are opening small windows.
Let's throw on first down and get the ball out. Create favorable down/distance this way with also having WFT off guard to protect the run. Deeper shot or deep shots higher probability of incompletion AND/OR sack/holding which then leaves 2nd and 10 or worse. Let's take 2nd and 4 and move the chains this way.
So combination of OL, WR, TE, backs, Jones. I probably go with this order for fault.
Now if the run like they did in the 4th in next weeks 1st QTR. I hope we see a deep strike somewhere in that game as teams are shading to protect the run on D.
Looking at Slayton’s drop rate and comparing it to another WR with a similar drop rate is like using statistics to tell a lie. If you watch Slayton play, there are a lot of things he’s doing wrong, even when he doesn’t drop the ball. His hand placement and ability to track the ball are exceptionally poor. He likes trapping the ball with his chest, and he has a terrible time catching the ball over his shoulder. He often double catches routine balls. It’s been mentioned before, but they’re adjusting his route tree to hide these deficiencies. It’s really weird to see like this at this level. Not knowing his background, I’d guess that he’s a track athlete that converted to WR late.
This isn't routine. We've seen him throw to lots of guys going North-South over the season. Something was up last night. Maybe they spotted a weakness in the Washington defense. Or maybe any or all of the things people have proposed above: No separation, leaky pass pro, etc. But it was odd.
Below average ball skills, tracking skills, body control, hands, and route running.
Can he make a big play? Yes, when the QB drops one in the perfect spot, he can catch it and run. Sometimes.
Does he ever make the tough catch? I saw him do it once.
It's a classic vicious circle.
Kafka/Daboll don't want to throw deep because an incompletion makes it hard to get a first down. Giants do not have an offense to pick up ten yards in two plays.
They also don't trust OL to give DJ the time.
But fear of the deep ball is what keeps DBs honest, so when you don't complete or even attempt any long bases, the DBs are all over the receivers.
In comment 15955619 moespree said:
If you look at the top skill receivers on the best teams, the Giants don't have anyone even remotely close to that. They do not have the frontline speed, the agility or the power to get the type of separation the best receivers and skill players in the league do.
Slayton is rated 17th in getting open and Richie James is rated 37th. WRs - ( New Window )
I like Slayton but he is who he is. He ran a 4.3 so he will get separation, but in 62 targets, he has 7 drops.
Ok, so that would lead to unsuccessful attempts to throw deep, not an unwillingness to throw to a WR who IS getting open.
Which side of this debate is the one who moves the goalposts?
They're not good WRs, but they DO get open. DJ does have more aggressive options that don't get thrown to at times.
What we don't know is whether that's by direction from Daboll/Kafka, and even if it is, we can't necessarily assume that it's an indictment on DJ. Likewise, we don't know if DJ is the one choosing to throw safer routes, nor can we assume the reason why even if it is DJ's choice (it could be that he doesn't trust his receivers, or it could be that he has just been domesticated to the point where his default is to choose the conservative option. Without knowing the progressions of each route concept, we can't just assume that DJ is intentionally skipping over the more aggressive shot in favor of a conservative route underneath, or who's making that decision and why.
But those who passionately defend DJ should realize that the uncertainty cuts both ways. We can't prove that the offense is conservative primarily because of DJ, and you can't prove that DJ is NOT the reason for the conservative passing game. You just want to believe that it couldn't possibly be due to DJ's limitations, and therefore you read any mention of DJ's limitations (and he does have limitations, whether you want to admit it or not) as an attack, not just against DJ, but against the very idea of being a Giants fan, which is just insanity.
All of that is irrelevant anyway: there is going to have to be some sort of price figured out for DJ's next contract if the Giants intend to keep him, because he's a free agent. So all of the uncertainties and excuses that you want to include in the conversation are great and all, but it doesn't get us any closer to discussing the economics of the situation, which are just as important to a QB decision as his play on the field is. And the questions that surround the latter make any sort of certainty for the former nearly impossible.
Here's the real annoying thing about this debate: not a single one of you will eat crow if DJ continues to be mediocre even with better receivers. You'll either have more excuses or you'll just never mention him again if he signs elsewhere and sucks. But I'm sure every one of you will be chirping nonstop if DJ redeems himself, like the premature victory laps that one of the cheer team captains was trying to do earlier in the season.
I don’t think people actually watch other teams. Gabe Davis has 7 drops on 77 targets, Slayton has 7 on 62 targets according to PFR. Davis is the number 2 receiver in one of the best offenses in the league. Slayton is catching 10% more of his targets.
Ae you saying Slayton is as good as Gabe Davis?
Are you saying Josh Allen would be in any way worse if his WR2 was Slayton instead of Davis?
Because that's kind of the point, right? It's about how the QB is impacted by his receivers. Do you think Josh Allen's production would be impacted in any way if he had Slayton instead of Davis, all other things being equal?
Here's the real annoying thing about this debate: not a single one of you will eat crow if DJ continues to be mediocre even with better receivers. You'll either have more excuses or you'll just never mention him again if he signs elsewhere and sucks. But I'm sure every one of you will be chirping nonstop if DJ redeems himself, like the premature victory laps that one of the cheer team captains was trying to do earlier in the season.
Dunk, I think you make good points save this one. Why should we eat crow rooting for this young man to succeed? Hard working, talented, easy to root for. He may not be the answer but I dont think this is a mature or salient point at all.
Also you watch the games, do you see Slayton and Richie James as the 17th and 37th best receivers in the league? I like Slayton, kept wondering with what they were faced with why the didn't want to go to him earlier, but he makes way too many mistakes to be a quality starter on a good offense, he is a speed guy who you bring in too take the top offof a defense, he is far to unreliable at this juncture to be anything else.
They're not good WRs, but they DO get open. DJ does have more aggressive options that don't get thrown to at times.
What we don't know is whether that's by direction from Daboll/Kafka, and even if it is, we can't necessarily assume that it's an indictment on DJ. Likewise, we don't know if DJ is the one choosing to throw safer routes, nor can we assume the reason why even if it is DJ's choice (it could be that he doesn't trust his receivers, or it could be that he has just been domesticated to the point where his default is to choose the conservative option. Without knowing the progressions of each route concept, we can't just assume that DJ is intentionally skipping over the more aggressive shot in favor of a conservative route underneath, or who's making that decision and why.
But those who passionately defend DJ should realize that the uncertainty cuts both ways. We can't prove that the offense is conservative primarily because of DJ, and you can't prove that DJ is NOT the reason for the conservative passing game. You just want to believe that it couldn't possibly be due to DJ's limitations, and therefore you read any mention of DJ's limitations (and he does have limitations, whether you want to admit it or not) as an attack, not just against DJ, but against the very idea of being a Giants fan, which is just insanity.
All of that is irrelevant anyway: there is going to have to be some sort of price figured out for DJ's next contract if the Giants intend to keep him, because he's a free agent. So all of the uncertainties and excuses that you want to include in the conversation are great and all, but it doesn't get us any closer to discussing the economics of the situation, which are just as important to a QB decision as his play on the field is. And the questions that surround the latter make any sort of certainty for the former nearly impossible.
Here's the real annoying thing about this debate: not a single one of you will eat crow if DJ continues to be mediocre even with better receivers. You'll either have more excuses or you'll just never mention him again if he signs elsewhere and sucks. But I'm sure every one of you will be chirping nonstop if DJ redeems himself, like the premature victory laps that one of the cheer team captains was trying to do earlier in the season.
My God you extrapolated a whole hell of a lot there. There is no monolithic Daniel Jones fan club, this is all a group of people debating a question, sometimes it's frustrating, sometimes it's funny, somestimes it sad, but do not tell m what I will or won't due. I'm a Giant fan who thinks that Jones has the necessary skills to be a good quarterback in this league, yes of course he has limitations, yes the receivers ometimes get open and if they resign Jones and he fails with better players around him or it gets to a point where a change seems to be needed I will want him to go.
Lets not make this whole thing like Republicans and Democrats and that one side has to hate the other because they have different opinions. I don't hate anyone on a maesssage board, not even you, but please cut this crap out with the not one of you guys will do this or that, just like we don't knowwhat the gamepaln is or why something else happens you do not know what anyone will say or do, except for maybe Producer so go lecture him.
In comment 15955709 Walker Gillette said:
Here's the real annoying thing about this debate: not a single one of you will eat crow if DJ continues to be mediocre even with better receivers. You'll either have more excuses or you'll just never mention him again if he signs elsewhere and sucks. But I'm sure every one of you will be chirping nonstop if DJ redeems himself, like the premature victory laps that one of the cheer team captains was trying to do earlier in the season.
Dunk, I think you make good points save this one. Why should we eat crow rooting for this young man to succeed? Hard working, talented, easy to root for. He may not be the answer but I dont think this is a mature or salient point at all.
No one should eat crow for wanting him to succeed. They should eat crow for being wrong and blaming literally dozens of other Giants players and coaches in their effort to defend just one Giants player.
That bothers me, it just does. The DJFC has routinely claimed that DJ critics are bad fans just for questioning DJ's play (and his potential contract value) because we're supposed to blindly worship all things Giants.
Except when it comes time to make excuses for DJ, then it's fine to trash every other player and coach on the offensive side of the football if necessary so long as no one criticizes DJ.
I don't see how it makes someone a better fan to throw DJ's teammates under the bus in order to defend DJ, but I'm supposedly a bad fan for criticizing DJ in the first place. It's odd.
I think there’s a contingent who think Jones is solid and got a raw deal and want their guy here with more support. They shouldn’t be assholes about how they articulate that but I really do think that’s all it is.