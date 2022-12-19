An inability or an unwillingness to push the ball downfield? Anakim : 12/19/2022 4:51 pm

I don't have the stats in front of me, but we've got to be at the bottom of big plays attempted.



And frankly, I'm not sure whether it's that Kafka/Daboll don't trust DJ or whether they think we don't have the horses at receivers for those big plays. Or maybe it's both. But there has been a constant theme with the offense this season: we rarely go for the home run/big plays. This offense is essentially a WCO that stresses short/intermediate passes and not turning the ball over. Considering that Kafka and Daboll came from coaching two of the best passers (and biggest arms) in the NFL, I have to think that they're altering this offense to suit DJ and/or the lack of quality receivers.



But I'm not sure which one it is...or whether it's both.