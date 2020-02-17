ESPN: Good assessment of NYG QB situation

|
|Current starter: Daniel Jones
What happened in Week 15: The Giants got their playoff hopes back on track with a 20-12 victory over the Commanders. It took a stop on the goal line and a no-call from the referees on what appeared to be a textbook case of pass interference, but Saquon Barkley & Co. will take a win any way they can get it. Jones also helped, going 21 of 32 for 160 yards. Averaging an even 5.0 yards per attempt isn't going to blow anybody away, but he ran for 35 more and held onto the football in a game in which the Giants won the takeaway battle 2-0.
How has it gone in 2022? Jones has improved, particularly with regards to protecting the football. His interception rate has improved for the fourth consecutive season, and the fumble issues that plagued him early in his career have subsided. Jones is a weekly threat to run for 50 yards and a handful of first downs, and in quarterback-friendly game scripts, he has looked confident and in control despite playing with a perpetually changing receiving corps.
Outside of those scripts and once Barkley slowed down in the second half of the season, Jones hasn't been able to push the Giants toward victory. New York's passing attack ranks 22nd in win probability added since Week 8. Over the entirety of the season, his average pass has traveled just 6.1 yards in the air, the third-shortest distance in the league. There's nothing wrong with throwing lots of short passes if you're moving the chains, but he also has a below average first-down rate (32.5%).
Contract for 2023: Jones will be an unrestricted free agent after the Giants declined his fifth-year option last April. General manager Joe Schoen could use the franchise tag and retain Jones for a projected $31.5 million, but with Barkley's contract talks stalling in midseason, the Giants might need to use that tag to keep their star running back. Most teams would value locking up their starting quarterback before they’re running back, but Barkley is understandably a priority in New York.
Jones has been fine while making about $4.2 million this season, but even if he doesn't get the franchise tag next year, he would expect to see a meaningful raise in free agency. He has been too good for backup money, but it's difficult to imagine many teams valuing the 25-year-old in the ballpark of that franchise tag at $30 million. The Giants are more invested in seeing Jones succeed than any other team, and the brain trust which drafted Jones -- Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur -- is long gone.
The closest situation that is comparable to Jones might be Jameis Winston, who had an effective half season for the Saints in 2021 before tearing an ACL. Winston signed a two-year, $28 million pact. Jones should top that mark if he stays healthy, and a two-year deal in the $36 million to $40 million range would likely be his best-case scenario. I'm not sure there would be a huge market for him at that price, which is why the Giants might be willing to let Jones test the waters in free agency before bringing him back.
Other internal candidates: Tyrod Taylor was signed to play behind Jones. He has thrown eight pass attempts across a pair of games. Half of Taylor's $5.4 million base salary in 2023 is guaranteed, so it's likely he'll be back next year. Given that he has posted a 74.3 passer rating since leaving the Bills in 2017, though, he shouldn't be in line to start for an extended period of time. Journeyman Davis Webb will also be out of a contract next year.
Ties to any likely free agents: Schoen and coach Brian Daboll arrived from Buffalo, where they had Mitch Trubisky last season. Trubisky threw only eight passes during his lone year there, and the Giants didn't make any sort of significant effort to sign him in free agency this offseason. The Steelers will likely cut Trubisky this offseason, so the Giants could target him as a Jones replacement if they want a short-term solution.
Most likely QB they'll pursue: One of the rookies in the 2023 draft class. When Bills general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott arrived in Buffalo in 2017, they inherited Taylor and made an unexpected trip to the postseason in their debut campaign. They still went out after the season and traded up for Josh Allen. Schoen and Daboll likely will try to find their own Allen in the draft, either in 2023 or 2024. Daboll spent a year as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, so I suspect he's getting all the intel he needs on Bryce Young from former boss Nick Saban.
Dear god do NOT franchise Barkley!
If they decide to let Jones go, I hope they just go get a QB in the draft. Why would any team want Trubisky- even as a bridge guy. It would likely save money that they could use to wrap up Dex Lawrence, Julian Love or perhaps Andrew Thomas, but just yuck. I could live with a rookie developing not watch Mitch fail over and over.
So kind of disagree with general assessment....but a 2 year deal in the 30mil range....I sense it is what happens.
Anyway the last point is super interesting. I forgot they made it to the postseason in 2017. If they ID a qb they look they will make the moves in the draft.
And if he gets an offer he can't refuse than so be it.
Jones skills are very, very replaceable.
A lot of Giants fans have bias for Jones because they watch him every week and like his attitude and work ethic. But, I think non Giant fans just see a limited QB who doesn’t produce. Probably a short term deal or he signs elsewhere.
What does it matter if there are no explosive plays? It’s almost like fans would prop up Jones over Manning because lack of turnovers.
What did Bill Parcells say to Simms? “If you aren’t throwing INT’s, you aren’t trying.” No turnovers with lack of production isn’t a big positive to me.
Yes, Winston threw a lot of picks, but his teams also could score over 30 points.
anyway, I agree this is a fair overall assessment of DJ and the situation. Will be interesting to see it play out.
Trubisky...Thats a good one!
FWIW, Parcells was always run first. Simms rarely had good receivers.
Yes, Winston had a lot of TDs and a LOT of INTs. Tampa and New Orleans also had god WRs. Their records weren't that great, were they(?)
We can draft our future QB in either of the next 2 year’s draft. I think Schoen likes Levis in this year’s draft. But he will be gone long before we pick. He has tremendous arm talent but suffers from terrible decision making. I think NFL teams will look at his 2021 tape as he was beat up this year at Kentucky. He is a tough dude with good leadership skills.
If we overpay a mediocre QB, which is what Jones is, we will deserve to get what we pay for, a mediocre team.
If I'm a Commanders fan I probably thought I was watching two mediocre to bad QBs who couldn't score points. One was a little more aggressive throwing the deep ball, mostly into double coverage, the other was afraid to make mistakes. Which is exactly what I thought as a Giants fan.
They're both backups in the NFL.
Jones, overall, is a poor thrower of the football compared to the likes of the middle tier of NFL QBs which is led by Kirk Cousins. He can run well, but does he do it often enough to have the potential to crack the top 10 - I think not. He would have to run for close to 1000 yards to really be a serious top 10 QB candidate. Time to let him go, and find a QB who can win with his arm.
This team has an outstanding chance at a playoff spot which will yield another high pressure game.
I think we will have a good idea going forward.
Regardless, I no doubt believe that Schoen and company are targeting a QB in the draft and will do what they can to get that person.
I m where you are Tommy. But I think judging by the number of quarterback posts every day, repeating the same refrains we are in the minority
Seems like many are much more interested in the off season.
He's gone downhill, and not in a running sense.
He ran through gaping holes on 3 or 4 consecutive runs on Sunday, but only a couple of nice contested runs otherwise. He simply can't stay healthy, and doesn't play well dinged.
I'd rather franchise Jones, let Barkley walk/draft a RB. I'd really rather that 30-40 mil 2 year deal, but that may be a pipe dream. He'll get a better offer, says the view from the cheap seats. League insiders may know differently.
Buffalo traded up for Allen but if I remember correctly they had a couple #1 picks to make a deal. Though I could be wrong.
The Giants have almost no margin for error. They are outmanned every week.
So the question is what do the GM and HC think the QB could do with better players around him? It's possible they aren't sure and are willing to see what the rest of the league considers Jones market value. If the price goes above their comfort level I could see them moving on.
Go find 2 WRs, 2 OL, 2 ILB, 1 DL and at least 1 more DB. People can breathe easy for now that Holmes was not flagged but he is a penalty waiting to happen every game and after the publicity of this last game's ending, I can practically guarantee the officials next week and after will be watching him very closely. If there was a prop bet on him getting holding or PI calls in the next 3 games I would put the over/under at 3.
Some points. Jones got very good protection in the last game and frankly I was disappointed in only one TD drive against an average defense (yes with a very good d-line). He made some nice throws (and James made two great catches on third downs) and some poor throws (the two to Slayton were both timing and both thrown late so batted away) If and when the Giants make the playoffs their schedule next season will be harder. It’s doubtful they can play as conservative week by week against better teams given that fact
They will add probably two quality receivers and another OL. Jones should be better and more confident with the additions but he is still a one read passer; he still processes the field slow; he still has trouble sensing pressure in the pocket, he is still a running QB who risks injury every game and can be schemed out of his running options by smart defensive coaches.
Does Jones come back? I think yes, if as the article points out, his demand and the number of years are not excessive. Jones can win games. Is he a game changing QB worth $35 million? Not that I’ve seen I do think His ceiling will be higher with a true #1 receiver but the issues with him are still there. I also think that Schoen and Daboll are going to look for their next QB in the next two drafts. Sure fire franchise QBs flop and good QBs fall in the draft. S and D will find one.
Trubisky...Thats a good one!
Why was it necessary to mention that the Giants won because of a questionable non call ?
How does that impact the evaluation of Jones ?
Throwing stats out there with zero context to bolster an argument is weak sauce. His WR's are Slayton who most here wanted to dump to save $2M and Richie James. Who exactly can he throw to? I believe most GM's understand the dearth of talent on the roster and see what Jones is able to do given what he has.
Having said that, he's not Herbert either. He doesn't suck, he's much better than a bunch of the QB journeymen out there, but he's not great. I think with a decent WR corp he can be very good. So, a contract in the $20M per year guaranteed range with incentives that can bump it to $30M per year makes sense. I'd rather the Giants do that and invest draft capital on positions of need like WR, CB, OL and LB.
I think it's more likely they believe that we need to add a couple of quality wide receivers and then find a quarterback to match them.
Just checking.
1). Comparing DJ to Jameis Winston is silly. Jameis leaves a team and they immediately win the SB. He goes to a team that was a perennial contender and they don't make the playoffs. Now the latter is not really his fault but the former is. If you watch both of them play, Jameis has never been as good as DJ, despite playing on very good teams, AND he had a torn ACL when he signed his last, pretty big, contract.
2). Barring injury or collapse, I cannot see DJ getting too much less than a Tannehill type contract - 4/$120. I would happily sign him for anything less than that tomorrow. If we don't pay up, someone will. If we don't want to pay up, but want to keep him, franchise is the only option.
3). Using a franchise tag on Saquon is a fireable offense. It never makes sense to pay max money for a running back, and even if it did Saquon isn't worth it. I was thrilled with how he played against Washington, mostly because he ran so hard. But let's be honest, that has been missing since the bye. And I would take Robinson over Saquon in a heartbeat.
4). Mitchell Trubisky? Are you kidding me?
5). The trope that DJ has a turnover problem is so lazy. He had a fumbling problem his rookie year. The primary issue was he was patting the ball while looking downfield. He solved that problem, and while his ball security isn't the best (i.e. the almost fumble on Sunday), it is not an actual problem. He has never thrown a lot of interceptions, although like most QBs he makes the occasional bonehead play.
The devil is in the details. A deal that makes him relatively easy to cut after two years would be OK. And/or depends on what they think of the late first round and below draft QBs.
Just checking.
No it hasn’t.
1). Comparing DJ to Jameis Winston is silly. Jameis leaves a team and they immediately win the SB. He goes to a team that was a perennial contender and they don't make the playoffs.
I wonder if TB immediately won the Super Bowl because they got Tom Brady and upgraded their defense dramatically.
Winston made 7 starts for the Saints, threw 14 TDs and only 3 INTs, and had a 5-2 record in 2021 before getting hurt. While you acknowledged it wasn't his fault, mentioning it al all glosses over that reality.
If they decide to let Jones go, I hope they just go get a QB in the draft. Why would any team want Trubisky- even as a bridge guy. It would likely save money that they could use to wrap up Dex Lawrence, Julian Love or perhaps Andrew Thomas, but just yuck. I could live with a rookie developing not watch Mitch fail over and over.
Good post. No need to waste time with the Trubiskys of the football world.
If Jones is gone, go with a rookie and let him be tutored and developed by Taylor, Daboll and Kafka.
You saw signs of the turnover issues when Winston was at Florida State but some reason the Bucs ran this let it rip system with zero regard for the turnovers. Obviously Winston gets some blame for the turnovers, but also wasn’t put in a position to succeed.
When Brady arrived they ran an offense much more similar to New Englands and Brady was effectively calling the plays.
[quote] In 2019, 5% of all of Tampa Bay’s routes were deep outs, according to ESPN route classification based on Next Gen Stats player tracking data, the highest rate for any team. This season, that number has dipped all the way below 1%, the second-lowest rate in the league.
Deep outs aren’t the only route group to drop off in usage: the Bucs have lowered their rate of hook routes (comebacks and curls) from 8% to 5% and dig routes from 5% down to 3%. Those might not sound like big differences, but in total that’s a sizable shift.
The Bucs winning the Super Bowl had more to do with gaining Brady than losing Winston.
Lawrence Tynes has already said, and I quote "You bet your ass he's going to have a market!". Teams he named: Colts, 49ers, Commanders, Texans to name a few.
Let Jones hit the open market to see his actual value.
And if he gets an offer he can't refuse than so be it.
Jones skills are very, very replaceable.
A lot of Giants fans have bias for Jones because they watch him every week and like his attitude and work ethic. But, I think non Giant fans just see a limited QB who doesn’t produce. Probably a short term deal or he signs elsewhere.
"But, I think non Giant fans just see a limited QB who doesn’t produce. Probably a short term deal or he signs elsewhere."
Is this what non-Giants fans feel or is this what you feel?
is a leader a guy that will do what is best for the team not his ego. What worries me is we are going to let him go and he becomes a great QB. I dont want a guy that plays for himself like a Mayfield or whatever. Sign Jones today for all I care and lets move on.
Lawrence Tynes has already said, and I quote "You bet your ass he's going to have a market!". Teams he named: Colts, 49ers, Commanders, Texans to name a few.
One more thing he said. He said if the Giants don't tag him with either a transition tag or franchise tag, it's a mistake. He thinks the 49ers are primed to sign someone like Jones and offer like a 5 year deal 200 million. That could happen if they don't tag him.
Barnwell gets to the heart of the Jones dilemma, too. He has been better than a backup, but hasn't exactly been amazing as a starter either. He's won without weapons, but is that enough for another team to hire him for starter money? The team that is most invested in him probably has its eye on someone else. I think he'll land somewhere good, but I don't think he'll be the guy again.
Jones is not worth the FT, imo, I think that's rather obvious ... Barnwell is a knowledgeable NFL writer, he very likely has good info here. I'd wager Jones' camp wants a bigger number than the one Schoen assigns to him, and they'll let him test the market to establish his actual value.
it’s being reported now that Jones is coming back, right?
Just checking.
No it hasn’t.
Yes it has. Bisignano is starting to leak it. The guy has contacts and is reporting it as fact.
I realize people here will dismiss it because it doesn’t suit their agenda, but he’s not a liar, and would sabotage his career by doing so. He was the one reporting the Giants wanted Toney to play vs. the Jets, but he refused.
Everyone called bullshit and a few weeks later, Toney was gone. It may not be a fact yet, but I put a helluva lot more stock into what Bisignano is reporting than some random person on the internet who disagrees.
I don’t see teams begging to sign Jones on the first day of FA, but maybe I will be proven wrong.
I don't know why so many people keep forgetting that the Taylor contract was for multiple years and thus Taylor was designed to be the bridge QB in 2023 if Jones is gone.
There are really only a few scenarios that could play out here
Jones Franchised, Taylor Remains, draft QB
Jones 2-3yr deal
Jones long term deal
Jones is not re-signed, Taylor remains, draft QB
I do not foresee any scenario where Jones doesn't re-sign AND we sign another QB
Yes it has. Bisignano is starting to leak it. The guy has contacts and is reporting it as fact.
I realize people here will dismiss it because it doesn’t suit their agenda, but he’s not a liar, and would sabotage his career by doing so. He was the one reporting the Giants wanted Toney to play vs. the Jets, but he refused.
Everyone called bullshit and a few weeks later, Toney was gone. It may not be a fact yet, but I put a helluva lot more stock into what Bisignano is reporting than some random person on the internet who disagrees.
Bisignano has been wrong a ton. A step up from Dottino. He’s not breaking any news.
Taylor’s a backup QB.
There’s a reason the Giants have 8 wins this year despite having the worst injury situation in the league.
They have about 10-12 core players who help us win. Jones is one of them. They need to build out, around that core. I think that’s where Schoenberg & Daboll are at. We’ll find out soon.
Jones is not worth the FT, imo, I think that's rather obvious ... Barnwell is a knowledgeable NFL writer, he very likely has good info here. I'd wager Jones' camp wants a bigger number than the one Schoen assigns to him, and they'll let him test the market to establish his actual value.
Isnt he also a Giants fan? Makes the write up more valuable in my opinion.
Everyone’s wrong at times. Even you.
No offense, but I’ll take his word over anybody’s on this thread. He is staying it as fact: Daniel Jones is coming back next year, and he’s actually saying for multiple years. Dismiss it in favor of a ESPN article if you will. No sweat here.
1). Comparing DJ to Jameis Winston is silly. Jameis leaves a team and they immediately win the SB. He goes to a team that was a perennial contender and they don't make the playoffs. Now the latter is not really his fault but the former is. If you watch both of them play, Jameis has never been as good as DJ, despite playing on very good teams, AND he had a torn ACL when he signed his last, pretty big, contract.
2). Barring injury or collapse, I cannot see DJ getting too much less than a Tannehill type contract - 4/$120. I would happily sign him for anything less than that tomorrow. If we don't pay up, someone will. If we don't want to pay up, but want to keep him, franchise is the only option.
3). Using a franchise tag on Saquon is a fireable offense. It never makes sense to pay max money for a running back, and even if it did Saquon isn't worth it. I was thrilled with how he played against Washington, mostly because he ran so hard. But let's be honest, that has been missing since the bye. And I would take Robinson over Saquon in a heartbeat.
4). Mitchell Trubisky? Are you kidding me?
5). The trope that DJ has a turnover problem is so lazy. He had a fumbling problem his rookie year. The primary issue was he was patting the ball while looking downfield. He solved that problem, and while his ball security isn't the best (i.e. the almost fumble on Sunday), it is not an actual problem. He has never thrown a lot of interceptions, although like most QBs he makes the occasional bonehead play.
I agree with all these points. Can you imagine Jones throwing to McLaurin and Dotson? He is throwing to preseason depth chart 5th and 7th receivers and a player the Bills waived.
Always interesting to talk about DJs fumbling problem without mentioning that he was getting sacked and that the players protecting him are all gone.
He is the best player on the team. If you don't think so, watch the last 7 games of last year again. They have a 90% chance of making the playoffs with mediocre receivers and IOL.
when they've already secured Taylor as a bridge in 2023, if need be.
Taylor’s a backup QB.
There’s a reason the Giants have 8 wins this year despite having the worst injury situation in the league.
They have about 10-12 core players who help us win. Jones is one of them. They need to build out, around that core. I think that’s where Schoenberg & Daboll are at. We’ll find out soon.
Again - nothing is Binary
Jones can both be a big reason we've won 8 games this year AND not be someone we should build around long term.
Not sure why this is so hard for some to understand.
Taylor’s a backup QB.
There’s a reason the Giants have 8 wins this year despite having the worst injury situation in the league.
They have about 10-12 core players who help us win. Jones is one of them. They need to build out, around that core. I think that’s where Schoenberg & Daboll are at. We’ll find out soon.
Taylor is a backup, or in this case a veteran bridge QB for a rebuild one year in. Giants are going to look significantly different in 2023, which many don't seem to realize. They need to get the QB decision correct, and taking a small step back could well be part of the calculus.
Even if they do retain Jones, I'd wager he's gone before NYG is a contender. Jones has guts and maybe in some respects is easy to root for, but there's no mystery his ceiling isn't what a team should aim to be content with.
If we overpay a mediocre QB, which is what Jones is, we will deserve to get what we pay for, a mediocre team.
Didn't the Vikings overpay Cousins? What about Dallas? Both those teams look good to me, maybe not perfect but they win every year.
Why is it so bad to pay an average QB? Where the hell did this latest myth come from?
The big bad cap I guess. Those dumb ass Vikings...paying all that money to Cousins. They will score well over 400 pts this season while the team everyone applauded for NOT signing the same QB, will miss the postseason.
You can win with a decent highly paid QB. You can't win with a cheap and ineffective one. Tell me I am wrong. Let's just establish that fact right here and now before we go any further down the latest rabbit hole of make believe.
Sign Jones if it's relatively reasonable and keep the QB pipeline open here. There is nothing wrong with that!
I don't know why so many people keep forgetting that the Taylor contract was for multiple years and thus Taylor was designed to be the bridge QB in 2023 if Jones is gone.
There are really only a few scenarios that could play out here
Jones Franchised, Taylor Remains, draft QB
Jones 2-3yr deal
Jones long term deal
Jones is not re-signed, Taylor remains, draft QB
I do not foresee any scenario where Jones doesn't re-sign AND we sign another QB
I really don't see a long term deal for Jones now, far too many questions remain.
One might suggest that Jones's deep passing metrics are strong because he only throws the ball downfield when someone is wide open. The raw numbers in anything you'll be able to cite as evidence always show that Jones attempts far fewer deep passes than others. The throws he chooses not to make that others do may be less successful on a percentage basis, but can be more impactful when they are completed.
There were a number of instances on Sunday night when Jones had more than enough time to go downfield, and virtually without exception chose something underneath.
Now, is it possible that there is NEVER a Giants WR open downfield? Certainly. Is it also possible that Jones doesn't anticipate or recognize when receivers are about to be open and doesn't make throws that could be made? The case has been made by others who have all-22 access that he's missed more than a few of those.
Taylor’s a backup QB.
There’s a reason the Giants have 8 wins this year despite having the worst injury situation in the league.
They have about 10-12 core players who help us win. Jones is one of them. They need to build out, around that core. I think that’s where Schoenberg & Daboll are at. We’ll find out soon.
Taylor is a backup, or in this case a veteran bridge QB for a rebuild one year in. Giants are going to look significantly different in 2023, which many don't seem to realize. They need to get the QB decision correct, and taking a small step back could well be part of the calculus.
Even if they do retain Jones, I'd wager he's gone before NYG is a contender. Jones has guts and maybe in some respects is easy to root for, but there's no mystery his ceiling isn't what a team should aim to be content with.
Taylor worries me as a veteran bridge because he can't stay healthy. In the one game where he needed most to stay in the game he is reckless and gets himself hurt. I would feel more comfortable with Davis Webb as a bridge QB.
he got carted off in August during preseason. he played in 1 game this year and got concussed within a quarter.
he is barely reliable enough to be a backup let alone a starter at this stage. id be less surprised if he's off the 2023 giants than jones.
I m where you are Tommy. But I think judging by the number of quarterback posts every day, repeating the same refrains we are in the minority
Seems like many are much more interested in the off season.
I'm not sure that being excited about a potential playoff birth this season and thinking about the draft in the spring are things that are mutually exclusive, forcing people to pick which one to think about now.
Didn't the Vikings overpay Cousins? What about Dallas? Both those teams look good to me, maybe not perfect but they win every year.
Why is it so bad to pay an average QB? Where the hell did this latest myth come from?
The big bad cap I guess. Those dumb ass Vikings...paying all that money to Cousins. They will score well over 400 pts this season while the team everyone applauded for NOT signing the same QB, will miss the postseason.
You can win with a decent highly paid QB. You can't win with a cheap and ineffective one. Tell me I am wrong. Let's just establish that fact right here and now before we go any further down the latest rabbit hole of make believe.
Sign Jones if it's relatively reasonable and keep the QB pipeline open here. There is nothing wrong with that!
Can we be clear that before the Vikings signed him Kirk Cousins' resume over the previous three years was rather impressive:
67% comp, 7.8 Y/A, 81 TDs, 36 INTs, 97.5 rating
Is he overpaid? Absolutely. Is he a better QB than the one you're hoping the Giants overpay? Also yes.
Lions and Goff = current the hottest team in the NFL
Dallas = also winning every year Dak is healthy
^^now, we can debate how good Dak is or isn't, I like him, but he was a 4th round pick and we can all agree his skills are closer to average than elite. Of course now I am sure some here will say he's elite. HE's solid.
HEre are some teams paying bargain basement rates for lesser talents:
Saints = they suck
ATL = they suck
Jets = they suck
Skins = average and desperately need more from QB
TExans = trash
Jax = finally showing signs of life--shouldn't they be so much better with such a cheap and talented QB? Guess not.
I can go on.
For every Philly or Seattle with cheaper Russel WIlson there are plenty of teams NOT winning with the young QB and plenty of teams WINNING o the backs of a highly paid capable vet, and not even a superstar at that.
IT's not so black n white.
Why is it so bad to pay an average QB? Where the hell did this latest myth come from?
The big bad cap I guess. Those dumb ass Vikings...paying all that money to Cousins. They will score well over 400 pts this season while the team everyone applauded for NOT signing the same QB, will miss the postseason.
You can win with a decent highly paid QB. You can't win with a cheap and ineffective one. Tell me I am wrong. Let's just establish that fact right here and now before we go any further down the latest rabbit hole of make believe.
Sign Jones if it's relatively reasonable and keep the QB pipeline open here. There is nothing wrong with that!
Can we be clear that before the Vikings signed him Kirk Cousins' resume over the previous three years was rather impressive:
67% comp, 7.8 Y/A, 81 TDs, 36 INTs, 97.5 rating
Is he overpaid? Absolutely. Is he a better QB than the one you're hoping the Giants overpay? Also yes.
I like Cousins. Lked him prior to the singning. I also like Jones. There's plenty of reasons to think Jones can be a more mobile version of Cousins here. Different skill sets. But we go over this shit day after day and I won't do it again.
HEre's the fucking truth---if the Giants sign Jones, they think he can be that guy.
It's called projection. IT's also a team game. Jones is one of the reasons why we are where we are right now. HE can be part of an even better offense going forward if I had to bet. We will see what the brain trust thinks.
After the firing of Rex Ryan, it was widely speculated that the Bills would either trade Taylor or decline his option. Nonetheless, the Bills and Taylor agreed to restructure his contract, keeping Taylor signed with the team until the end of the 2018 season.[70] Taylor sustained a concussion early in the third preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens,[71] but was able to recover in time to start in the Week 1 game against the New York Jets.[72]
During the Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor helped lead the Bills to a fourth-quarter comeback, driving the offense 75 yards downfield for the game-tying touchdown with less than three minutes remaining. The Buccaneers fumbled on their next possession, setting up the Bills' game-winning field goal by Steven Hauschka. Taylor finished the game with 268 passing yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 53 yards.[73] On November 2, he had a career-high 29 completions on 40 attempts for 285 yards and two passing touchdowns to go along with 35 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a 31–24 loss to the New York Jets.[74]
On November 15, following a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in which Taylor only threw for 56 yards, the Bills announced that Taylor would be benched in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman.[75][76] However, Peterman threw five interceptions during his first start against the Los Angeles Chargers and was replaced by Taylor at halftime.[77] Taylor returned to the Bills' starting lineup in Week 12.[78] During Week 13 against the New England Patriots, Taylor was limited to only 65 passing yards and was carted off the field after aggravating a knee injury initially suffered in the first quarter. He was relieved by Peterman for the remainder of the game as the Bills lost 23–3.[79] Due to the knee injury, Taylor was inactive for Week 14,[80] but returned as the starter in Week 15. The Bills finished the season with a 9–7 record, clinching their first playoff berth since 1999.[81][82]
In the Wild Card Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Taylor had 134 passing yards and an interception before leaving the 10–3 loss with a concussion.[83]
i have a hard time believing any NFL GM/HC would put their careers in the hands of any increment of a season entering training camp with Tyrod at the top of the depth chart.
HEre's the fucking truth---if the Giants sign Jones, they think he can be that guy.
It's called projection. IT's also a team game. Jones is one of the reasons why we are where we are right now. HE can be part of an even better offense going forward if I had to bet. We will see what the brain trust thinks.
Believe me, I recognize that at this point it seems likely Jones is back next year. That doesn't mean I have to like it or that a reasonable argument can't be made in opposition.
You're entitled to your opinion on Jones as well. I don't agree with it.
he has 2 more years on his deal at 30m. to get goff you probably have to give up draft picks in line with what wentz was traded for at a similar number the last 2 years but i think detroit is likely to keep him as their starter going forward.
hey that's what i said.
And the Giants are in the QB free agent market this spring. Are you signing Jared Goff?
he has 2 more years on his deal at 30m. to get goff you probably have to give up draft picks in line with what wentz was traded for at a similar number the last 2 years but i think detroit is likely to keep him as their starter going forward.
It was a made up scenario
But he does exist.
You need to give me more. Who was the QB this season here? What was our record? What held the team back?
Let's say it was Taylor. And we are averaging about 18 ppg instead of 21 and we lost Taylor for a month and we sit at 6-8 right now.
I don't know what i'd do about Goff. I probably don't sign him. This is impossible to compare. Jones IS HERE. We know he can play reasonable here with limited talent around him. I still can't process how some of you refuse to see this impossibly simple fact.
If Aaron Rodgers is throwing passes to Mo, Larry and Curley (literally) is he a HOFer ? Of course not. If he was throwing passes to the same WRs he had from week 1-8 for his entire career is he the same Aaron Rodgers?
Jones is having a nice little stat season playing with nothing at WR and next to nothing at TE and behind an average at best (being kind) OL. He's got room for growth here. It's beyond clear.
And here is the thing, if Jones had a fading but still effective 2007 Amani Toomer and maybe a guy like 2000 Ike Hilliard? We'd be saying his WRs are average and maybe then I would bring some pause to the whole Jones can do more with more thing. But he doesn't have 2000 Ike or 2007 Toomer. HE has one ok WR in Slayton who is a 3 and walk ons.
The WR is so easily upgraded to professional it stands to reason Jones will lead a more effective passing game next season(s)--it's almost impossible to fathom the WRs never improve even just one step upward and realistically possible they improve dramatically. Not to mention the OL. How are we not taking this into account? 20 tds and 5-6 INTs and 21 PPG can't improve to 24-25 PPG?
I don't know...maybe I am crazy.
he has 2 more years on his deal at 30m. to get goff you probably have to give up draft picks in line with what wentz was traded for at a similar number the last 2 years but i think detroit is likely to keep him as their starter going forward.
It was a made up scenario
got well the reality of that scenario does sort of portend that there's a mid-market QB range likely to start establishing at the 30m range where goff and tannehill are, and where wentz was that he brought back picks each of the last 2 offseasons. cousins is at the higher end of that range before you start hitting the top 10 guys who are either proven sb contenders or considered to have that upside (dak, kyler, lamer, etc).
But absent a complete meltdown, I do think that Jones will have a lot of suitors this offseason. He's tough, a leader, a team player, a good runner, and some teams might well conclude that our offensive limitations are more a function of our bad interior OL and pedestrian WRs than his limitations. It's also a QB-driven league.
Let's see what he does the rest of the season before making any final conclusions.
It's called projection. IT's also a team game. Jones is one of the reasons why we are where we are right now. HE can be part of an even better offense going forward if I had to bet. We will see what the brain trust thinks.
Believe me, I recognize that at this point it seems likely Jones is back next year. That doesn't mean I have to like it or that a reasonable argument can't be made in opposition.
You're entitled to your opinion on Jones as well. I don't agree with it.
You don't agree because you're afraid of paying a decent QB based on fear that comes from made up fan speak. It's not real. It's a myth. The cap is real. Losing because you pay a decent QB is not.
No, he is a statue and tends to play very poorly in the cold and wind!
The Jets had no choice. We do.
Let's play cap games then--would you trade a known B- QB (Jones) away for a C- QB and since he's cheaper, ok fine, add a starting guard who is solid. So you're trading a slightly above average Qb for a below average QB and a guard.
You're gonna lose if you make that trade.
He might be a superstar in waiting if they improved the weapons isn’t enough to hand out a multi year deal in my opinion. Plus, where are you getting that true #1 option? The free agent market is bare. We don’t know yet if any of the draft options will be there or even pan out. If the Giants brought back Jones on a one year $10-15 million deal I’d probably be fine with it, but I don’t think you’re getting a clearer answer after next year either. It’s going to likely take two years to get the WR room to the level it needs to be to be a Super Bowl contender.
Richardson and Levis in particular.
However if they don't pick one who can play right away, their best option is to re-sign Jones to a 2-3 (third year being an option of sorts) deal. They CANNOT rely on Taylor. It's a massive mistake. If Jones goes elsewhere and they have a new rookie in play, play him.
The Giants didn't have one for 50 years, but apparently they are fungible. So are elite RBs, or so I am told. We haven't had one of those either since Tiki and maybe Jake and Bradshaw were at their peak. But ok. They are easy to find too.
You make a football decision on Jones this off-season. We have tons of cap room and flexibility. If you think Jones can lead this offense to better places you sign him. IT's really as simple as that.
He might be a superstar in waiting if they improved the weapons isn’t enough to hand out a multi year deal in my opinion. Plus, where are you getting that true #1 option? The free agent market is bare. We don’t know yet if any of the draft options will be there or even pan out. If the Giants brought back Jones on a one year $10-15 million deal I’d probably be fine with it, but I don’t think you’re getting a clearer answer after next year either. It’s going to likely take two years to get the WR room to the level it needs to be to be a Super Bowl contender.
Golden Tate and Shepard would be receiving a hero's parade this season. Not to mention Slayton was there as well.
Plus, DJ was a rookie that year and not as consistent as he is now. My god with the stats already, please. They aren't always the end all be all. DJ is miles better today than he was in 2019. He lost games left and right that year. The entire offense was a mess but he scored 35 pts once a month against some shit team.
The 2019 offense will score more pts than this year's offense. Take a wild guess which offense is better and better served to win games? Take your time.
But absent a complete meltdown, I do think that Jones will have a lot of suitors this offseason. He's tough, a leader, a team player, a good runner, and some teams might well conclude that our offensive limitations are more a function of our bad interior OL and pedestrian WRs than his limitations. It's also a QB-driven league.
And we should let Team Jones test that.
The prudent approach to do is not bid against ourselves for a player who has not clearly proven is the franchise guy.
Let's see what other teams outside of 1925 Giants Way Drive think about Daniel Jones...
Whatever Daboll and Schoen decide on Jones, they have far more ability than any posters on BBI to make the correct decision. That includes highly respected posters. I’m mentioning this because it seems certain contributors are already setting the stage to hammer Dabs and Schoen’s decision if it goes against their opinion of Jones. They have the right to do it, but it would be arrogant and laughable. No one on this site knows more about Quarterback play than Daboll and Schoen.
Notice how the Giants don’t win when Barkley plays poorly, but have a better chance of winning when he plays well?
Barkley has moved the needle more than Jones this year.
We shall see.
@ mid 20s mill ... Barkley is the one that may not be back unless they tag him. A contender will pay SB a bit more Buff, KC comes to mind
Notice how the Giants don’t win when Barkley plays poorly, but have a better chance of winning when he plays well?
Barkley has moved the needle more than Jones this year.
Incredibly, BArkley is still underrated around here. He had a few quiet weeks and so many couldn't wait to say he's not any good. Yea, wrong. He's elite. Make no mistake. HE will be back. I'd bet on it, even more than Jones. HE will sign his second contract before hitting over 1000 rushes or right around that mark. He has plenty of tread left. He helps give NYG their identity. Jones has helped Barkley too.
If Jones is miles better than he was as a rookie, why do we still not know if he can be the answer at QB?
Believe me, I recognize that at this point it seems likely Jones is back next year. That doesn't mean I have to like it or that a reasonable argument can't be made in opposition.
You're entitled to your opinion on Jones as well. I don't agree with it.
You don't agree because you're afraid of paying a decent QB based on fear that comes from made up fan speak. It's not real. It's a myth. The cap is real. Losing because you pay a decent QB is not.
How dare you tell me why I have the opinion that I do, then make a judgment based on your own speculation.
My opinion is a myth? Who the hell died and made you arbiter of opinions?
Daniel Jones isn't good enough. I don't like him as a QB on a rookie deal, I sure as hell don't like him at $25 million.
You want him back? Fine. That's YOUR OPINION, and it's not worth any more or less than mine is.
This year's offense is the antitheses of those teams. When it needs to score 21- it scores 21. When it needs to drive in the 4th quarter and kick that FG and eat up 5 minutes it does it. How many times this season have we sat there watching the game begging for a late drive to help seal the deal and how many times has the offense done exactly that? I can think of at least 8 times now.
Not every 20 PPG offense is created equal. yes we need to improve, big time, but this isn't a BAD offense. If it was, we'd be 5-8-1. It needs work, but it's been professional and clutch more often than not. Jones deserves some credit for that. So does everyone else.
How dare you tell me why I have the opinion that I do, then make a judgment based on your own speculation.
My opinion is a myth? Who the hell died and made you arbiter of opinions?
Daniel Jones isn't good enough. I don't like him as a QB on a rookie deal, I sure as hell don't like him at $25 million.
You want him back? Fine. That's YOUR OPINION, and it's not worth any more or less than mine is.
OK.
If Jones is miles better than he was as a rookie, why do we still not know if he can be the answer at QB?
You don't know. I suspect many others feel differently.
Exhausting.
Whatever Daboll and Schoen decide on Jones, they have far more ability than any posters on BBI to make the correct decision. That includes highly respected posters. I’m mentioning this because it seems certain contributors are already setting the stage to hammer Dabs and Schoen’s decision if it goes against their opinion of Jones. They have the right to do it, but it would be arrogant and laughable. No one on this site knows more about Quarterback play than Daboll and Schoen.
I don't agree with this at all. If Jones was having a great year by all key metrics than keeping him would be without dispute on this board.
So, you can conjure up all the excuses/reasons you want, but Jones has not made that case yet. His output is a mixed bag - good, average, some poor.
He's certainly played a part in this team having a winning season. No doubt. But the formula this year has been this: as Barkley goes, so goes NYG.
If Jones is miles better than he was as a rookie, why do we still not know if he can be the answer at QB?
You don't know. I suspect many others feel differently.
Exhausting.
Do we? The whole idea is based on the guess that he’ll put up top end QB numbers if he gets better weapons. You said it yourself, bringing him back is based on projection. That’s not knowing for sure if he’s the answer or not.
LOFL. I've said this to you a few times - please, don't ever change.
If Jones is miles better than he was as a rookie, why do we still not know if he can be the answer at QB?
You don't know. I suspect many others feel differently.
Exhausting.
Do we? The whole idea is based on the guess that he’ll put up top end QB numbers if he gets better weapons. You said it yourself, bringing him back is based on projection. That’s not knowing for sure if he’s the answer or not.
I know the guy can play at a high enough level to win and that is in an offense devoid of pass catching talent. Even the D isn't that great but it's been clutch too. Period. Full stop. I know (but since he's never HAD THIS, it's projection) he can play at a statistical high level with better talent around him. Full stop. Again, he's NEVER EVER EVER had a good talent base around him. So I am going on projection there because what choice do we have.
Done. HAve a good day.
I even hate myself for posting on them. I hate my points, your points and all the rest. The same regurgitated shit day after day I don't know I take the bait.
Peace.
LOFL. I've said this to you a few times - please, don't ever change.
I call myself out as much as I call out others. I am consistent and fair.
This
just like it is each person's opinion on what will happen.
The only people that are in the know are not saying anything. Just leave it there.
We will know when they let us know.
So let's put this non-sense to bed for now. We are in a playoff hunt in December!
I m where you are Tommy. But I think judging by the number of quarterback posts every day, repeating the same refrains we are in the minority
Seems like many are much more interested in the off season.
I'm not sure that being excited about a potential playoff birth this season and thinking about the draft in the spring are things that are mutually exclusive, forcing people to pick which one to think about now.
Mike sometimes I miss your point. I simply responded that me being more interested in the playoff chase than the quarterback discussion seems to be a minority position.
Given the inordinate number of posts about Jones from the former are you suggesting that is not a valid take?
Where in my post did I suggest otherwise?
I watch alot of football and don't want a guy like Mayfield as a QB. Jones is in the middle of the pack and improving. He is a much better QB than most think. He has no WR weapons. He can run and throw plus he does not do what other QBs do that is turn the ball over.
What does it matter if there are no explosive plays? It’s almost like fans would prop up Jones over Manning because lack of turnovers.
What did Bill Parcells say to Simms? “If you aren’t throwing INT’s, you aren’t trying.” No turnovers with lack of production isn’t a big positive to me.
Yes, Winston threw a lot of picks, but his teams also could score over 30 points.
We old timers also remember that Parcells' Giants were never exactly a reliable machine on offense. They scuffled through most of the '86 season. The O was a big worry. I think that 4th down play against Minnesota was where things began to turn around. They clicked in the playoffs and we remember the eruption in the Super Bowl, but those teams often struggled to score points. (Sound familiar?)
The difference between then and now is, those Giants had an elite defense which also freed up the offense to take chances. These Giants aren't thre yet.
Unless it's an unorthodox deal with massive guarantees, why would Jones box his career into that corner coming off his best season as a pro?
Unless it's an unorthodox deal with massive guarantees, why would Jones box his career into that corner coming off his best season as a pro?
And what does Team Jones do when Schoen cites offensive production? I don’t know if Team Jones can take a stance like that.
Let him test the market.
1) New Orleans moving on from Andy Dalton and Jamis Winston
2) New England moving on from Mac Jones
3) Washington (enough said)
4) Carolina moving on from Sam Darnold or will they turn to 3rd round pick Matt Corral
The Colts, Panters, and Texans are likely to get rookie QBs.
Then there are teams like Baltimore and Seattle who's current starters are free agents next year and might be forced to look for a replacement if they lost them.
Based on that alone, Jone's has a much better market for his services than Jamis Winston who had the stimga of a throwing the first 30 interception season in the NFL since Vinny Testaverde 2nd year with the Bucs in 1988.
If I had to wager today, I still think the Giants place one of the tags on him, and let him test the market.
He's having the best season of his career, there's no way he's relegating himself to Mariota or Winston status just yet.
If he doesn't get a big pay day, his best option is a 1-year prove deal and take another bite at the pay day.
The tweener/backup money will always be out there for him. The starter money may not be.
I'd be happy with that. Let DJ be the bridge QB.
Upgrade the WRs, solidify the IOL and who knows, with continued improvement and playing in same O system for first time in career, (not including 2 years of the Garrett caca), maybe DJ could be the bridge to a better DJ (then the cap people can argue over how much to give him in '25).
Lol. The Jets are not offering a deal to Jones. Some of this fan fiction is priceless. They already have a flawed QB, but at least Zach has an electric arm, unlike Jones who carries a pea shooter by comparison.
Lol. The Jets are not offering a deal to Jones. Some of this fan fiction is priceless. They already have a flawed QB, but at least Zach has an electric arm, unlike Jones who carries a pea shooter by comparison.
I like your posts generally, but you really lose me there. The second you mention Zack Wilson in a conversation with Jones you lose a lot of credibility.
I was only gonna post again if I saw something amazingly dumb. There is is. You're better than that. If the Jets have Jones they might win that division this year.
Zack is a worse player than Dave Brown right now. Fuck his arm. He's a mess until proven otherwise.
But that's way too easy. I'd hate that take if I was insistent on saying Jones is below average. It would bother me in its simplistic yet hilariously truthful feel to it.
Lol. The Jets are not offering a deal to Jones. Some of this fan fiction is priceless. They already have a flawed QB, but at least Zach has an electric arm, unlike Jones who carries a pea shooter by comparison.
LOL - he might have an electric arm, but that doesn't do him any good when he can't hit the broad side of a barn.