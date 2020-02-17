ESPN: Good assessment of NYG QB situation

Current starter: Daniel Jones



What happened in Week 15: The Giants got their playoff hopes back on track with a 20-12 victory over the Commanders. It took a stop on the goal line and a no-call from the referees on what appeared to be a textbook case of pass interference, but Saquon Barkley & Co. will take a win any way they can get it. Jones also helped, going 21 of 32 for 160 yards. Averaging an even 5.0 yards per attempt isn't going to blow anybody away, but he ran for 35 more and held onto the football in a game in which the Giants won the takeaway battle 2-0.



How has it gone in 2022? Jones has improved, particularly with regards to protecting the football. His interception rate has improved for the fourth consecutive season, and the fumble issues that plagued him early in his career have subsided. Jones is a weekly threat to run for 50 yards and a handful of first downs, and in quarterback-friendly game scripts, he has looked confident and in control despite playing with a perpetually changing receiving corps.



Outside of those scripts and once Barkley slowed down in the second half of the season, Jones hasn't been able to push the Giants toward victory. New York's passing attack ranks 22nd in win probability added since Week 8. Over the entirety of the season, his average pass has traveled just 6.1 yards in the air, the third-shortest distance in the league. There's nothing wrong with throwing lots of short passes if you're moving the chains, but he also has a below average first-down rate (32.5%).



Contract for 2023: Jones will be an unrestricted free agent after the Giants declined his fifth-year option last April. General manager Joe Schoen could use the franchise tag and retain Jones for a projected $31.5 million, but with Barkley's contract talks stalling in midseason, the Giants might need to use that tag to keep their star running back. Most teams would value locking up their starting quarterback before they’re running back, but Barkley is understandably a priority in New York.



Jones has been fine while making about $4.2 million this season, but even if he doesn't get the franchise tag next year, he would expect to see a meaningful raise in free agency. He has been too good for backup money, but it's difficult to imagine many teams valuing the 25-year-old in the ballpark of that franchise tag at $30 million. The Giants are more invested in seeing Jones succeed than any other team, and the brain trust which drafted Jones -- Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur -- is long gone.



The closest situation that is comparable to Jones might be Jameis Winston, who had an effective half season for the Saints in 2021 before tearing an ACL. Winston signed a two-year, $28 million pact. Jones should top that mark if he stays healthy, and a two-year deal in the $36 million to $40 million range would likely be his best-case scenario. I'm not sure there would be a huge market for him at that price, which is why the Giants might be willing to let Jones test the waters in free agency before bringing him back.



Other internal candidates: Tyrod Taylor was signed to play behind Jones. He has thrown eight pass attempts across a pair of games. Half of Taylor's $5.4 million base salary in 2023 is guaranteed, so it's likely he'll be back next year. Given that he has posted a 74.3 passer rating since leaving the Bills in 2017, though, he shouldn't be in line to start for an extended period of time. Journeyman Davis Webb will also be out of a contract next year.



Ties to any likely free agents: Schoen and coach Brian Daboll arrived from Buffalo, where they had Mitch Trubisky last season. Trubisky threw only eight passes during his lone year there, and the Giants didn't make any sort of significant effort to sign him in free agency this offseason. The Steelers will likely cut Trubisky this offseason, so the Giants could target him as a Jones replacement if they want a short-term solution.



Most likely QB they'll pursue: One of the rookies in the 2023 draft class. When Bills general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott arrived in Buffalo in 2017, they inherited Taylor and made an unexpected trip to the postseason in their debut campaign. They still went out after the season and traded up for Josh Allen. Schoen and Daboll likely will try to find their own Allen in the draft, either in 2023 or 2024. Daboll spent a year as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, so I suspect he's getting all the intel he needs on Bryce Young from former boss Nick Saban.