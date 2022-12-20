Sy'56's Giants-Commanders Game Review

Because he’s always going to get the 3rd and 1 conversions and the extra yards. Would be curious to see if he gets a little quicker a year removed from the shooting, he had some big plays at Bama.
I think Hodgins is going to be a very solid #4 WR when this roster is filled out. A guy who is going to have those games that sneak up on you and he grabs 6 for 100 and two tds playing with a real #1 and a #2.
that we weren't consistently having to pass in obvious passing situations. Much more in first down. I realize they want to stay ahead of the chains, but substitute the short quick passes for runs. Also, glad they adjusted and stopped so much play action, which clearly was not working.
Collinsworth mentioned during the game that Washington was playing a bunch of 2 deep shell coverage. I’m curious if this is true after watching the film? It seems like a strange strategy against a team without any significant deep threats and if it is the case, it could explain the lack of deep ball attempts and more success in the running game and pass pro if they weren’t bringing extra men into the box
I would make the entire ILB group a Dud instead of Neal.
Agree that he had a rough start but he really played well after that start.
The ILB group continues to be our biggest weakness in run defense.
It’s amazing that Richie James is our go to WR but he has done well.
Without the amount of nickel and dime being played and how quickly pass rushers are disrupting the timing now, I think the number is four. Three of them need to be receivers, and the fourth can be a tight end or a running back. Goes to show how far away NYG currently is from that kind of potential and how long it can and will take.
Agree 100%. Very interesting offseason ahead for Schoen.
1- Regarding Cordale Flott and run defense in general for corners. Has the rule change (not being allowed to attack the offensive lineman’s legs) made it more difficult for run defenders on the edge? It seems like guys are getting rolled when having to confront pulling linemen.
2- Regarding 4 weapons in the passing game. I can’t help but think of Jake Ballard in 2011 as the fourth option behind the 3 receivers. A slow TE who somehow finished top 20 in yards per reception that season. I know Sy likes James and Hodgins, but I don’t think any of the Giants receivers when they finally build up the roster are currently on the team.
3- Regarding Minnesota. Sy brought up it as being a difficult matchup. The Vikings defense has been mostly abysmal the past 6 weeks giving up 300+ yard passers and 150+ yards rushing games. Do you think the Giants get a little more aggressive with the passing game (like the JAX game) or do they play their relatively low ceiling running game to keep the Vikes off the field?
the review of the receiver group is particularly notable
james has been a relatively reliable chain mover since week 1. he has made difficult catches over the middle all year.
hodgins catch radius and ability to use his size to his advantage has been notable and he's starting to find areas of the field to work.
slayton is obviously a big play threat though flawed.
bellinger is perhaps their best offensive rookie and one of the unsung players of the year.
that's actually not as terrible of a group as things seemed a month ago considering they lost their top 3 WRs over the course of the season. they are functional. especially adding in the threat of barkley out of the backfield and jones' ability to run.
i think this week against minnesota they are going to have to finally cut things loose and even though that's not the ideal pace for this team to win hopefully the offense can develop a little confidence going downfield. they need to add in some kind of big play capability to compete with better teams and i think they can do that.
HE ain't great, but he did what he had to do at the time he had to do it!
That 97 yard drive was reminiscent of years past, except this one was more pass heavy. Two very key plays on 3rd and 4th down.
Maybe not a 40 mil a year QB, but if we don't pay him someone else will, then what you got left?
Shout-out to Sy'56 for highlighting Robinson pre-draft...
...as a great fit for the Giants. The grade (78) wasn't super high, but Sy saw what had been missing from Barkley's game, and recognized a solution running over people at 'Bama.
While it's still possible that Ezeudu and Flott will have longer, better NFL careers, Robinson would have been a fantastic addition. And if another team had drafted him, he never would have crossed paths with the two idiot kids that shot him. What a story.
review. Really happy to see the good play from Bredeson, Hodgins, Pinnock, and Flott. Jones did very well IMO given how little he as at WR. He made some high quality throws into very tight windows, but he needs to slide and get down instead of trying for an extra yard or two unless that is absolutely necessary. Thibs of course was fantastic. If Jackson returns in the next week or two we could finally have some stability in the secondary.
I liked what you said about Neal. He was getting ripped apart in the game thread and I thought, as you noted, that there were some struggles early, that he really competed well as the game went on. This was just from the casual watch. It's nice to see that you felt his game deserved some recognition as an overall positive one against a very tough assignment after your review of the film.
I really wish some posters on BBI would realize that some patience is needed with some of these guys.
If you ask me, Neal is ahead of where Thomas was this time in Thomas' rookie year.
Very interesting hypothesis regarding turf vs grass when it comes to Barkley's effectiveness. I'm going to dive into that further when I get a chance.
I believe that the return of Bredeson really helped. There was a play in this last game where Jonathan Allen blew up Feliciano immediately, getting into the backfield and meeting Saquon almost as soon as he got the ball, and at least one poster blamed Saquon for the 4 or 5 yard loss on that play. It's amazing that posters can't understand that when you have a big DT in your face as soon as you take the hand-off, that's not a recipe for success for any RB, I don't care if you're Saquon, Derrick Henry, or Walter Payton.
I said a few weeks ago that once this line got healthier and Bellinger returned, people would start to say that Barkley looks better. To me, give Saquon some solid blocking and he will be a force-multiplier. Give him a little, he'll give you a lot back. But you got to set him up enough to where he trusts what he sees in front of him.
RE: the review of the receiver group is particularly notable
james has been a relatively reliable chain mover since week 1. he has made difficult catches over the middle all year.
hodgins catch radius and ability to use his size to his advantage has been notable and he's starting to find areas of the field to work.
slayton is obviously a big play threat though flawed.
bellinger is perhaps their best offensive rookie and one of the unsung players of the year.
that's actually not as terrible of a group as things seemed a month ago considering they lost their top 3 WRs over the course of the season. they are functional. especially adding in the threat of barkley out of the backfield and jones' ability to run.
i think this week against minnesota they are going to have to finally cut things loose and even though that's not the ideal pace for this team to win hopefully the offense can develop a little confidence going downfield. they need to add in some kind of big play capability to compete with better teams and i think they can do that.
Careful, according to giantstock we’re not allowed to give small compliments to the WR group.
Question on Thibs: Is the breakdown on the edge something we should expect to improve significantly with time and coaching, or is it the price of doing business with his skill set? I think of Osi who was great, but never learned to set the edge, in my opinion.
In regards to how he plays in grass vs turf. I think that answers the question on whether he is worth re-signing or not with what the Giants decide to do with the field at MetLife moving forward. This version of Barkley is a great weapon to have and along with Jones can really be the focal point of the offense if we can manage to keep them both together. This team desperately needs some help at WR, I can’t believe we have won this many games this year with this unit and with the way the game is won in today’s NFL. Great read Sy!
with Philly for least amount of turnovers in the league. BTW, two of those were by James on punts. So if you look only at the turnovers by the offense, we lead the league.
Sometimes fans really undervalue the importance of winning the turnover battle in the NFL. Sunday's game is a perfect point. Heineke's yards surpassed DJ's by a good amount, but he had two turnovers, we had none and we win the game.
But it deserves repeating, the line having one of its better games this year I believe may be the bigger factor here. I'm not saying that Sy's hypothesis doesn't have merit at all.
But it did look like in this game, for the first time in weeks, Saquon was getting that initial crease to run through with more regularity. Picking up assignments and actually creating a running lane, I mean, who knew? What he can do once he gets through that first wall of defenders is what makes Saquon special.
I think the frustration comes in when he isn't afforded the opportunity to get past that first wall of defenders, and people start to think he's a JAG. Well, we saw in this game his ability to make linebackers and safeties miss and get the extra yards, that's when he really thrives.
I really hope we can see the best version of this OL in the last three games.
On the WR topic, I really like Hodgins. Starting to think he can really be a contributor for the long term. If he continues to develop and improve on the finer points, a little sharper route running, work on his releases, perhaps he can be a real find and help be part of the solution.
We still need two more guys even if that happens, though.
On WAS last drive, when Heinicke scrambles and gets down to the 2 yd line... did anyone else notice D Homles retreat into the EZ (presumably to cover someone) despite the fact that Heinicke had already passed the LOS?
to me it stuck out as it was happening... looked like he vacated the area completely giving Heinicke more open to space to run to.
Combined with everything else he does badly, I am eager to upgrade #30.
for your review.
I think you may have something with Barkley and grass, but he said all week we felt great - best he has felt in December ever(IIRC). Perhaps the shoulder finally healed and the neck twinge cleared up.
I do not know if I am nuts, but it seems to me that when Jones gets into a drive, he gets sharper and sharper. Almost as if, once they get the second 1st down, his passes come out faster, with confidence and quickly.
On WAS last drive, when Heinicke scrambles and gets down to the 2 yd line... did anyone else notice D Homles retreat into the EZ (presumably to cover someone) despite the fact that Heinicke had already passed the LOS?
to me it stuck out as it was happening... looked like he vacated the area completely giving Heinicke more open to space to run to.
Combined with everything else he does badly, I am eager to upgrade #30.
I did see Holmes turn and go to find a WR. Not sure Heineke was passed the LoS yet. But I did think it was strange he just turned tail and ran away...
I care less about touchdowns and yards per attempt (5 yards per is VERY low) because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver. I do care about making the big throws in big moments. I do care about him protecting the ball. I do care about him creating opportunities on his own. Jones did all of the above.
and:
Quote:
The quickness in getting the ball out made all the difference and it is amazing how much better the result is when he does so. It took him an average of 2.55 seconds to throw. It was the best of the year and I believe there is a correlation between that time and the offensive efficiency. The quality pass protection helped a lot, too.
.
So let me get this straight - if a QB has a clean(ish) pocket, that will give him more time to make better decisions, and not have to worry about running for his life after 1-2 seconds?
Wow. Who knew? I was told QB's were supposed to perform like studs no matter what, regardless of the fact they are surrounded by crap.
RE: RE: the review of the receiver group is particularly notable
james has been a relatively reliable chain mover since week 1. he has made difficult catches over the middle all year.
hodgins catch radius and ability to use his size to his advantage has been notable and he's starting to find areas of the field to work.
slayton is obviously a big play threat though flawed.
bellinger is perhaps their best offensive rookie and one of the unsung players of the year.
that's actually not as terrible of a group as things seemed a month ago considering they lost their top 3 WRs over the course of the season. they are functional. especially adding in the threat of barkley out of the backfield and jones' ability to run.
i think this week against minnesota they are going to have to finally cut things loose and even though that's not the ideal pace for this team to win hopefully the offense can develop a little confidence going downfield. they need to add in some kind of big play capability to compete with better teams and i think they can do that.
Careful, according to giantstock we’re not allowed to give small compliments to the WR group.
just my 2c but following the team's evolution is more enjoyable without heels dug in on any subject. the ol was garbage in the prior month but they showed up in the 2nd half in the biggest game of the year and if they keep doing that all is obviously forgiven. outcomes are very dynamic in the nfl, especially with a young team and first year regime.
I care less about touchdowns and yards per attempt (5 yards per is VERY low) because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver. I do care about making the big throws in big moments. I do care about him protecting the ball. I do care about him creating opportunities on his own. Jones did all of the above.
and:
Quote:
The quickness in getting the ball out made all the difference and it is amazing how much better the result is when he does so. It took him an average of 2.55 seconds to throw. It was the best of the year and I believe there is a correlation between that time and the offensive efficiency. The quality pass protection helped a lot, too.
.
So let me get this straight - if a QB has a clean(ish) pocket, that will give him more time to make better decisions, and not have to worry about running for his life after 1-2 seconds?
Wow. Who knew? I was told QB's were supposed to perform like studs no matter what, regardless of the fact they are surrounded by crap.
And I was told if a good QB had "quality pass protection" they would be able to generate more offensive production. Yet the offense only produced 13 points. Hmm...
Looks like Wash. is finally coming around to realization he's "not the one." Seems to me, with their receivers and run game they should be scoring more points and he's the reason why their not. He's a nice story but it may be coming to a conclusion.
Looks like Wash. is finally coming around to realization he's "not the one." Seems to me, with their receivers and run game they should be scoring more points and he's the reason why their not. He's a nice story but it may be coming to a conclusion.
Check out the review of the 1st game vs. WAS. I think he talks about him at the end of it.
just my 2c but following the team's evolution is more enjoyable without heels dug in on any subject. the ol was garbage in the prior month but they showed up in the 2nd half in the biggest game of the year and if they keep doing that all is obviously forgiven. outcomes are very dynamic in the nfl, especially with a young team and first year regime.
Agreed. Didn’t watch the game until yesterday but the oline was probably the best it’s played in awhile. The receivers are still not ideal, but also haven’t been as bad recently as people make them out to be.
And I was told if a good QB had "quality pass protection" they would be able to generate more offensive production. Yet the offense only produced 13 points. Hmm...
Well they do, when their quality WRs hold the ball that is thrown to them.
Also, it depends on the game plan. If all the staff wants is to hold the ball and not turn it over, then there will not be much passing.
How many passes were thrown almost straight sideways in that game - about 6?
maybe I am wrong about the LOS... I didn't slow it down... but at the time and on the real time replay, it looked like Heinicke was clearly in run mode and Holmes just turned tail and ran the other direction.
And I was told if a good QB had "quality pass protection" they would be able to generate more offensive production. Yet the offense only produced 13 points. Hmm...
LOL. Did you even read the first part I quoted? You know, the part about it being hard to generate offense "because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver"
Of course I read it. Obviously Jones, or any other QB, will produce better numbers when surrounded by better players. But this excuse that Jones can't throw the ball more 10 yards past the line of scrimmage due to WR quality is ridiculous. It's becoming comical - the obstacles of biblical proportions that Jones must face. Never before in the history of the NFL has any QB faced such monumental adversity.
C'mon man, the WRs aren't very good but neither is Jones. Yes, Jones performance would improve slightly with better receivers. Also, the WRs performance would improve if they were playing with a quality QB.
I care less about touchdowns and yards per attempt (5 yards per is VERY low) because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver. I do care about making the big throws in big moments. I do care about him protecting the ball. I do care about him creating opportunities on his own. Jones did all of the above.
and:
Quote:
The quickness in getting the ball out made all the difference and it is amazing how much better the result is when he does so. It took him an average of 2.55 seconds to throw. It was the best of the year and I believe there is a correlation between that time and the offensive efficiency. The quality pass protection helped a lot, too.
.
So let me get this straight - if a QB has a clean(ish) pocket, that will give him more time to make better decisions, and not have to worry about running for his life after 1-2 seconds?
Wow. Who knew? I was told QB's were supposed to perform like studs no matter what, regardless of the fact they are surrounded by crap.
This place is full of a handful of people who express ridiculously skewed opinions. For every "Daniel Jones couldn't throw a ball 6 yards to save his life" poster there is a post comparing his career stats to QBs in the HoF.
If people could stop highlighting/echoing the 5 extreme posters on every side of an argument we might be able to have threads where an actual conversation happens.
What you highlighted from Sy's review is nothing that 98% of this board doesn't already know.
Thanks Sy 2 quick questions on Tibs and our Secondary
I have noticed that Thibs tends to play better early in games than late....even the other night.I even saw him getting oxygen I think in the 2nd half.Perhaps he isn't in his best shape yet/post injury....have you noticed this too?
Second,from a laypersons position,I thought the secondary played very well,overall-I see you were critcal of McCloud and Holmes....but they gave up 12 points to a team that had a semblance of a running game to keep them honest and near the LOS at the snap.Washington has an excellent pair of receivers.
Even a decent 3rd one as Collinsworth pointed out,so I am willing to cut thema bit of slack all things considered...
what's very interesting to me is that the NFL/Media types hype up the Washington DL every year. And aside from the tie, Giants have largely played well against them. And then against a team like the Lions, Giants OL had a really rough game. I guess injuries played a part in that as well.
All that is to say...I still think that Washington's DL is very overrated by most.
if we find a true legit WR in the draft, Slayton still has a ton of value. I could see him producing in that #3 role like he did in 2019 where he was scoring a bunch on deep throws.
I could live with slayton as a #4, too inconsistent
Isiah H as a 4/5
We need two wrs at least and wandale to be ok mid season as a slot
Don’t know if we can count on two rookies. May have to use what we have cash wise on a young vet FA who maybe be a 3/4 on other teams that projects as a wr2. But they sure cost a lot
I have noticed that Thibs tends to play better early in games than late....even the other night.I even saw him getting oxygen I think in the 2nd half.Perhaps he isn't in his best shape yet/post injury....have you noticed this too?
Second,from a laypersons position,I thought the secondary played very well,overall-I see you were critcal of McCloud and Holmes....but they gave up 12 points to a team that had a semblance of a running game to keep them honest and near the LOS at the snap.Washington has an excellent pair of receivers.
Even a decent 3rd one as Collinsworth pointed out,so I am willing to cut thema bit of slack all things considered...
He did play his ass off early. Was intense game. Will work on pacing himself
Can also see him adding a 5-7 pds of muscle in offseason. Not so much to slow him down. Just to add to point of attack and endurance. Throw is another pass rush move or two and we are good. U can see his game speeding up as yr progressing
I felt the same way after the first Barkley carry. I wanna talk about this. I think he sulked after the bye because he did not get his contract. To me this is about desire. He came to play Sunday and it made all the difference.
If we pay him the contract which Barkley will we get? This looked like the 7-2 Giants again. The difference is when Barkley runs with power, changes the whole team. The defense even feeds of it.
This team is dangerous in January if Barkley runs like that.
I would make the entire ILB group a Dud instead of Neal.
Agree that he had a rough start but he really played well after that start.
The ILB group continues to be our biggest weakness in run defense.
It’s amazing that Richie James is our go to WR but he has done well.
The ILB group is also a weakness in pass defense; none of them disrupt passing lanes.
Collinsworth mentioned during the game that Washington was playing a bunch of 2 deep shell coverage. I’m curious if this is true after watching the film? It seems like a strange strategy against a team without any significant deep threats and if it is the case, it could explain the lack of deep ball attempts and more success in the running game and pass pro if they weren’t bringing extra men into the box
Yes they were playing high - tough to throw deep against for sure.
Question on Thibs: Is the breakdown on the edge something we should expect to improve significantly with time and coaching, or is it the price of doing business with his skill set? I think of Osi who was great, but never learned to set the edge, in my opinion.
It needs tp be fixed. He has the juice to wait the extra half second and not lose an opportunity at making a play. Coaching and his discipline will get the job done.
Question on Thibs: Is the breakdown on the edge something we should expect to improve significantly with time and coaching, or is it the price of doing business with his skill set? I think of Osi who was great, but never learned to set the edge, in my opinion.
It needs tp be fixed. He has the juice to wait the extra half second and not lose an opportunity at making a play. Coaching and his discipline will get the job done.
Could it be something as simple as it’s better disguised at the NFL than at the college level and he’s making the reads how he would have in college?
RE: RE: Thanks Sy 2 quick questions on Tibs and our Secondary
I have noticed that Thibs tends to play better early in games than late....even the other night.I even saw him getting oxygen I think in the 2nd half.Perhaps he isn't in his best shape yet/post injury....have you noticed this too?
Second,from a laypersons position,I thought the secondary played very well,overall-I see you were critcal of McCloud and Holmes....but they gave up 12 points to a team that had a semblance of a running game to keep them honest and near the LOS at the snap.Washington has an excellent pair of receivers.
Even a decent 3rd one as Collinsworth pointed out,so I am willing to cut thema bit of slack all things considered...
He did play his ass off early. Was intense game. Will work on pacing himself
Can also see him adding a 5-7 pds of muscle in offseason. Not so much to slow him down. Just to add to point of attack and endurance. Throw is another pass rush move or two and we are good. U can see his game speeding up as yr progressing
I have noticed it in other games too...he will get a tackle or 2 then kinda fade away...
what's very interesting to me is that the NFL/Media types hype up the Washington DL every year. And aside from the tie, Giants have largely played well against them. And then against a team like the Lions, Giants OL had a really rough game. I guess injuries played a part in that as well.
All that is to say...I still think that Washington's DL is very overrated by most.
The Washington DTs literally lived in the backfield against the Giants in the first game. Look at the stats alone I posted in my last game preview.
The reason why Washington is 4th in defense is their DL.
what's very interesting to me is that the NFL/Media types hype up the Washington DL every year. And aside from the tie, Giants have largely played well against them. And then against a team like the Lions, Giants OL had a really rough game. I guess injuries played a part in that as well.
All that is to say...I still think that Washington's DL is very overrated by most.
The Washington DTs literally lived in the backfield against the Giants in the first game. Look at the stats alone I posted in my last game preview.
The reason why Washington is 4th in defense is their DL.
in the first game the giants gave up 4 sacks and 18 yards lost, lost time of possession by 12 minutes and rushing yard battle by -30.
in this game the nyg lost the rushing battle by the same amount (-30) but had 0 sacks and giants were +1 min on TOP.
3rd down conversion% was about the same in both games, total first downs similar, and the nyg actually gained fewer yards overall.
I don't think it's a stretch to say the OL holding up and not giving up those 4 sacks may have been the difference in this outcome because add 4 more negative plays and you are probably ending at least 1 or 2 drives earlier, giving up field position, and putting the defense on the field longer when they were bending and very close to breaking as it was.
and all of those numbers would have looked dramatically worse if not for that last drive where Barkley ran for multiple first downs. this was the kind of performance the OL needed. they helped give the defense every inch of cushion they needed with that drive at the end of the game otherwise this game was heading into OT just like the last one.
and play count has been a very under rated part of the Giants strategy for a good part of the year. They are not scoring a lot of points but they are running a lot of plays and having long drives. In wins this has been the case.
This approach has served out D well. With shortcomings at position groups to start the season then injuries to key players and lacking some depth on the DL it is critical to help them out. They also have been really good at clamping down somewhere in drives keeping points down.
I think you’re 100% right. The oline not giving up the sacks again was a major difference maker. I think it also shows what the ceiling of this oline is. I think they really just need to add depth to it and not really sink assets into starters.
I have noticed that Thibs tends to play better early in games than late....even the other night.I even saw him getting oxygen I think in the 2nd half.Perhaps he isn't in his best shape yet/post injury....have you noticed this too?
Second,from a laypersons position,I thought the secondary played very well,overall-I see you were critcal of McCloud and Holmes....but they gave up 12 points to a team that had a semblance of a running game to keep them honest and near the LOS at the snap.Washington has an excellent pair of receivers.
Even a decent 3rd one as Collinsworth pointed out,so I am willing to cut thema bit of slack all things considered...
He did play his ass off early. Was intense game. Will work on pacing himself
Can also see him adding a 5-7 pds of muscle in offseason. Not so much to slow him down. Just to add to point of attack and endurance. Throw is another pass rush move or two and we are good. U can see his game speeding up as yr progressing
Wink also seemed to have him drop into coverage in the 2nd half a lot.
Collinsworth mentioned during the game that Washington was playing a bunch of 2 deep shell coverage. I’m curious if this is true after watching the film? It seems like a strange strategy against a team without any significant deep threats and if it is the case, it could explain the lack of deep ball attempts and more success in the running game and pass pro if they weren’t bringing extra men into the box
Yes they were playing high - tough to throw deep against for sure.
WTF were they thinking? If I were them I'd focus on Barkley and Jones running and let them take some shots. They must have counted on their DL neutralizing the run but they got tired.
I think you’re 100% right. The oline not giving up the sacks again was a major difference maker. I think it also shows what the ceiling of this oline is. I think they really just need to add depth to it and not really sink assets into starters.
I think LG is likely to be competition between Bredeson, Ezeudu, and anyone else they add with 1 of the 11 draft picks. Maybe McKethan or Phillips gets into that competition. The other 3 spots are set for better or worse but hopefully mostly the better.
So kind of comes down to what they think of feliciano and gates. either could be the 6th OL, or competing for starting C, or in that LG competition. or both could be gone and they could choose to go out and sign a center from the outside, but there's not really anyone on the FA market that seems like a meaningful upgrade or scheme fit so i think id guess both back competing for starting C.
As of now excites me. Maybe someone gets cut as a cap casualty makes sense, but if the market stays the same I’d rather stick with continuity and add some competition as depth.
If one of Gates or Feliciano have a bounce back year and Ezedu develops the line could be pretty solid. More so if Neal takes a Thomas like jump
yeah that's why there is a lot on these guys trending in the right direction these last few games. you would think the 'tie breaker' goes to consistency and keeping whatever chemistry together unless there's regression.
Anyone think Ward could play ILB on running downs?
what's very interesting to me is that the NFL/Media types hype up the Washington DL every year. And aside from the tie, Giants have largely played well against them. And then against a team like the Lions, Giants OL had a really rough game. I guess injuries played a part in that as well.
All that is to say...I still think that Washington's DL is very overrated by most.
The Washington DTs literally lived in the backfield against the Giants in the first game. Look at the stats alone I posted in my last game preview.
The reason why Washington is 4th in defense is their DL.
in the first game the giants gave up 4 sacks and 18 yards lost, lost time of possession by 12 minutes and rushing yard battle by -30.
in this game the nyg lost the rushing battle by the same amount (-30) but had 0 sacks and giants were +1 min on TOP.
3rd down conversion% was about the same in both games, total first downs similar, and the nyg actually gained fewer yards overall.
I don't think it's a stretch to say the OL holding up and not giving up those 4 sacks may have been the difference in this outcome because add 4 more negative plays and you are probably ending at least 1 or 2 drives earlier, giving up field position, and putting the defense on the field longer when they were bending and very close to breaking as it was.
and all of those numbers would have looked dramatically worse if not for that last drive where Barkley ran for multiple first downs. this was the kind of performance the OL needed. they helped give the defense every inch of cushion they needed with that drive at the end of the game otherwise this game was heading into OT just like the last one.
I don't have the actual stat at my finger tips, but I believe the emphasis on getting the ball out quicker definitely helped avoid sacks. Probably was an important consideration in the game plan.
Eric - I guess my point is that the Giants usually play Washington really well. Jones is 5-1-1 against them in his career.
It’s just odd that the Giants OL doesn’t do as great against other DLs that are perceived to be worse than Washington’s. The tie game - that was the only game I remember in awhile against them where their DL manhandled us. Typically we’ve been good against them offensively.
james has been a relatively reliable chain mover since week 1. he has made difficult catches over the middle all year.
hodgins catch radius and ability to use his size to his advantage has been notable and he's starting to find areas of the field to work.
slayton is obviously a big play threat though flawed.
bellinger is perhaps their best offensive rookie and one of the unsung players of the year.
that's actually not as terrible of a group as things seemed a month ago considering they lost their top 3 WRs over the course of the season. they are functional. especially adding in the threat of barkley out of the backfield and jones' ability to run.
i think this week against minnesota they are going to have to finally cut things loose and even though that's not the ideal pace for this team to win hopefully the offense can develop a little confidence going downfield. they need to add in some kind of big play capability to compete with better teams and i think they can do that.
Careful, according to giantstock we’re not allowed to give small compliments to the WR group.
No need to be careful. I just notice sometimes phony posters like you. Below is what SY said:
" I care less about touchdowns and yards per attempt (5 yards per is VERY low) because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver."
Just think how many times other posters have gone after Slayton and then you were there so often to defend him.
Well we have it here- SY was relatively positive with Jones. And he is clearly being tough on your boy. You have no problem going after other posters when they dig on Slayton. Care to go after SY considering he was generally positive with Jones? Otherwise you agree with SY, right? That Slayton is part of "the handicap?" He's not as bad as the worst- but he is part of the overall crew, isn’t he?
If you agree that overall Slayton is a handicap and that Jones played pretty well for this game, then we are in agreement. Do you agree?
And think of all the posters always so concerned with lack of TD’s and yards per attempt. Think of all those posters that have used Burrow last year and Herbert this year as examples in order to slam Jones. While SY isn’t saying we ignore TDs and yards per attempt, but as a pro scout he is saying he is not as concerned with it than one would generally think. SO all those posters you and I can laugh at them for bringing it up as a specific example to slam Jones, can’t we? Because Jones is playing with a handicap of WR’s, right?
Jones is a player you can win with but everyone else is trash. Sy can speak for himself but I gather his handicap comment is more about the lack of a number 1 receiver than guys like Slayton being a #4 WR. #4 WRs don’t stick around in the league long.
Slayton is a guy you can win with as a number two or three. If you swapped Slayton and Gabe Davis, the Bills would have the same record. If you swapped Slayton and Adam Thielan, the Vikings probably have the same record. If you swapped Slayton and Valdez Scantling, the Chiefs would have the same record. Swap Higgins with Slayton and the drop off probably isn’t that big.
The only first place teams with WR2s that are significantly better than Slayton are Philly with Smith and San Fran with Aiyuk. Put Justin Jefferson in the Giants offense and Slayton would look good as the second or third option.
but I wouldn’t feel comfortable with him as a starting WR. We went into this season with Golladay, Shepard and Robinson as the 1-3 and even that felt light. We need a major upgrade at the position, even moreso with the Robinson injury.
How much better everyone else would look with a legit WR1. We can’t use that only as a hypothetical for Jones.
Slaytons asked to play the role of a number one, so of course he’s going to look underwhelming that’s not his role. I left Boyd out of my original comment but besides Cincinnati, Philly, and San Fran the gap between WR2 on first place teams isn’t as big as it’s made out to be. He’s not a top end #2 but he’s definitely a back end #2, high end number 3.
and in a perfect world that would include a #2 as well with Robinson in the slot. Slayton is too inconsistent and makes too many mistakes to be one of our top guys. Simple as that for me. If he ever fixes his issues, I’d change my stance on it.
How much better everyone else would look with a legit WR1. We can’t use that only as a hypothetical for Jones.
Slaytons asked to play the role of a number one, so of course he’s going to look underwhelming that’s not his role. I left Boyd out of my original comment but besides Cincinnati, Philly, and San Fran the gap between WR2 on first place teams isn’t as big as it’s made out to be. He’s not a top end #2 but he’s definitely a back end #2, high end number 3.
The "slayton is a No.2 WR" is such an odd hill to choose to die on. We'll see, but I guarantee you that after this season, whether it's on the Giants or any other team, Slayton will never be paid like a No.2 or be the No. 2 receiver on any team. He'll settle into a nice role player where he catches maybe 30-35 passes a year as a 3 or more likely a 4.
Despite his technical flaws and dropsies, when he is playing, he makes things happen. That to me means that we are aware of his flaws but ignoring all the things he is doing right. He’d also look better playing with a better QB.
I’m a fan.
I’m really curious to see whether the coaches have warmed to Slayton. He obviously spent the summer deep in the dog house. Has that changed? We shall see. Objectively, my best guess is he leaves the team - but I hope he’s resigned.
Despite his technical flaws and dropsies, when he is playing, he makes things happen. That to me means that we are aware of his flaws but ignoring all the things he is doing right. He’d also look better playing with a better QB.
I’m a fan.
I’m really curious to see whether the coaches have warmed to Slayton. He obviously spent the summer deep in the dog house. Has that changed? We shall see. Objectively, my best guess is he leaves the team - but I hope he’s resigned.
I really think the "excitement" that some fans have re Slayton is a more a function of the dearth of talent the Giants have at WR. He's a guy who when you look at his physical abilities seems like one of the few guys on the roster who can make things happen. But if we had even a decent corps of receiver he would be nothing more than an afterthought.
Ask yourself this: in probably in the biggest down of the year (the 4th an 9), did the Giants set up the play for Slayton? No. They went to journeyman James. I think that's telling. The staff just doesn't trust his hands or his route running.
production is not far off from Slaytons, keep that in mind. Isn’t a big play guy but makes catches in traffic and moves the chains. Hodgins has shown me the most, however. I think he can be an interesting player for us, and incredibly cheap.
new WRs. Slayton has speed and size but questionable hands(not bad, just iffy). If they get two new guys, I would still have Hodgins as the #3 - big, reliable hands, good route runner. Slayton, IMV, could be the #2, but in reality would be the #4. I would not be surprised if Hodgins is re-signed ahead of Slayton and they may pass on Slayton. They may sign Richie James as slot WR, ahead of Slayton.
And I like Slayton, but IMV he is a vet minimum player.
Maybe James just open first that play? It truly is fascinating that can be indictment on the team not trusting Slayton, but for some players questioning trust isn’t allowed.
And it’s not dying on the Slayton hill. It’s the fact that the WR group isn’t as bad as it’s made out to be, and that’s not even a shot at Jones even though you think it is. They just look worse because all of them are playing a role above what their skill level is. Just like many would claim the situation for Jones isn’t ideal, it’s not ideal for them either.
Ideally the Giants upgrade from Slayton too. I’d love an AJ Brown/Devonta Smith duo as the 1 and 2. But that’s also not likely to happen anytime soon. In the meantime Slayton, Robinson, Hodgins are guys you can win with as 2,3,4 if you get a big time #1 talent in here.
Maybe James just open first that play? It truly is fascinating that can be indictment on the team not trusting Slayton, but for some players questioning trust isn’t allowed.
And it’s not dying on the Slayton hill. It’s the fact that the WR group isn’t as bad as it’s made out to be, and that’s not even a shot at Jones even though you think it is. They just look worse because all of them are playing a role above what their skill level is. Just like many would claim the situation for Jones isn’t ideal, it’s not ideal for them either.
Ideally the Giants upgrade from Slayton too. I’d love an AJ Brown/Devonta Smith duo as the 1 and 2. But that’s also not likely to happen anytime soon. In the meantime Slayton, Robinson, Hodgins are guys you can win with as 2,3,4 if you get a big time #1 talent in here.
James has dropped 1 pass. He is questionable on punts, true. First two balls to Slayton were dropped Sunday night. I think the 1st should have been PI as the DB came over his back, but he still had position with the DB blocked and should have caught it. The second, had he taken one step back toward the QB, the DB could not have made a play on it.
If Sy says this group is the JV, that is all you need to understand. He is not calling them out because he is being mean. It is clear that Hodgins and James are where they are supposed to be on each play and are likely to make the catch if the ball comes their way.
Things do change as the season goes on, and the receivers have played much better the last month. Sy said after the Titans game that Richie James could be the Cole Beasley of this offense. He might still be right on that, they just don’t have a Stefon Diggs on the field with him.
Again, nobody is saying this group is outstanding, but they’re also not guys who don’t belong in the NFL.
but that still doesn’t change the fact that there may not be a team in the league with a worse off WR corps. There’s always a home for 4th WRs, ours just happen to be starting and they aren’t good enough to take this offense to the next level.
Things do change as the season goes on, and the receivers have played much better the last month. Sy said after the Titans game that Richie James could be the Cole Beasley of this offense. He might still be right on that, they just don’t have a Stefon Diggs on the field with him.
Again, nobody is saying this group is outstanding, but they’re also not guys who don’t belong in the NFL.
He has said it at least twice, once earlier in the season and I believe last week or the week before - in addition to the statement this week.
However, if you have not seen them, it means you are not reading Sy's reviews or you are not processing what he writes.
Sy did praise James this week, saying he has only 1 dropped pass all year.
They are NFL WRs, but they should be 4th, 5th or 6th WRs, not starters.
Hodgins was cut from the Bills and he is now the Giants #2. That should tell you something. Marcus Johnson was cut and is the Giants #4(was the #1), Sills was cut 3 times by the Giants...
There was no room for Hodgins in Buffalos receiving corp at the moment
Hodgins wasn’t necessarily cut because of a lack of talent. He was stuck on the practice because he missed two years with injuries, played pretty well in the preseason. They’re deep at WR and he doesn’t play special teams so they didn’t really have any other moves to make when they needed space after they made the trades. If he wasn’t claimed on waivers the Bills were going to bring him back to the practice squad.
I looked through all the game reviews and unless I missed it I don’t see it. It’s not in last weeks.
And probably for the millionth time; nobody is saying that the WRs aren’t a handicap, but a big reason why they’re a handicap is because guys have to play roles they aren’t made for.
he mentions that out WR unit has an incredibly long way to go. Doesn’t say JV specifically but might as well have. This is splitting hairs/semantics at this point, our WR situation is pitiful anyway you slice it.
I care less about touchdowns and yards per attempt (5 yards per is VERY low) because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver. I do care about making the big throws in big moments. I do care about him protecting the ball. I do care about him creating opportunities on his own. Jones did all of the above.
and:
Quote:
The quickness in getting the ball out made all the difference and it is amazing how much better the result is when he does so. It took him an average of 2.55 seconds to throw. It was the best of the year and I believe there is a correlation between that time and the offensive efficiency. The quality pass protection helped a lot, too.
.
So let me get this straight - if a QB has a clean(ish) pocket, that will give him more time to make better decisions, and not have to worry about running for his life after 1-2 seconds?
Wow. Who knew? I was told QB's were supposed to perform like studs no matter what, regardless of the fact they are surrounded by crap.
And I was told if a good QB had "quality pass protection" they would be able to generate more offensive production. Yet the offense only produced 13 points. Hmm...
Do you guys ever get tired? JFC just stop already and let it go.
is that He doesn't catch the ball cleanly. Whetjer it's a catch or a drop, it's too often a Bobble. He might lead the league in double and triple Bobble Catches---and let's hope THAT is not a tracked stat! :). I Like Slayton... he can't be a 4 ( or a 2, 3, 1...whatever!) with such questionable hands.
Interesting Pre Game observation--- Hodgins and Jones walked the tunnel together, talking energetically as they made the field. Hodgins looks like a 3/4 possibility
the most dominant and decorated NYG team of all time, could NOT get out of its own way, offensively, for most of that 86 season. Simms was hearing it from all angles, fans, media all of it and from everywhere.
Why does every play and game have to be a referendum on Jones? Same shit with Eli. Different QB. Different decade. Different team. Same shit every day.
He's playing well. HE isn't lighting it up circa Brett Favre 1995, ok. fine. No game or team is the same. No system is the same. NYG don't turn it over. NYG run the ball as well as any team going and they do what is needed to win games, usually 23-19 give or take. hat's the game plan right now. Run the ball, with Jones and Bark and pass when needed. Steal yards throughout. Win games late. If you think Jones is holding the team back right now, fine but you're ignoring the other factors that are clearly more limited in this offense right now. Regardless, citing "13 pts" as some kind of deal breaker or even 21 PPG this season as some kind of NOPE he's done here platitude is to ignore all the other factors that go into QB play and evaluation.
Whatever happens happens in the offseason. vomiting up all these pointless stats every week is so fucking lazy and pointless and misses the mark on how teams look at their QB.
You don't need the best an d most flashy of QBs to win in this league. You need a good one that doesn't wilt under pressure and keeps his composure and for the Giants, they want an ambassador as well, a CEO.
Don't be surprised if Jones is back on a pretty large deal and don't be shocked if and when he's hanging 35 pts. HE can do this. He's done it before. Just because they aren't scoring 40 pts per doesn't mean it can't happen later. Enough with the blanket absolutes. Fucking ridiculous.
is that He doesn't catch the ball cleanly. Whetjer it's a catch or a drop, it's too often a Bobble. He might lead the league in double and triple Bobble Catches---and let's hope THAT is not a tracked stat! :). I Like Slayton... he can't be a 4 ( or a 2, 3, 1...whatever!) with such questionable hands.
Interesting Pre Game observation--- Hodgins and Jones walked the tunnel together, talking energetically as they made the field. Hodgins looks like a 3/4 possibility
Also other team WRs can win with strength and body control on a contested catch on a go route against cover 1, I see CBs gently push Slayton out of bounds no problem no flags.
the most dominant and decorated NYG team of all time, could NOT get out of its own way, offensively, for most of that 86 season. Simms was hearing it from all angles, fans, media all of it and from everywhere.
Why does every play and game have to be a referendum on Jones? Same shit with Eli. Different QB. Different decade. Different team. Same shit every day.
You might get crap for the '86 Giants comparison (how dare he compare Simms with Jones!), but situationally, you're not far off. People forget that Simms was also working with a skeleton crew at WR most of that year, and an O-line that sometimes struggled with pass protection. (Of course he did have Bavaro, which was a huge advantage.)
But I can also understand the other perspective. Simms struggled in '86 but he was also more established at that point, coming off a Pro-Bowl '85 season (and as you say, he still got plenty of crap). Jones has accomplished far less -- not all of it his fault to be sure, but the QB position has always been a lightning rod for analysis and criticism, and always will be. And we have the additional factor of the salary cap and Jones' impending free agency to worry about, so of course people are going to have strong opinions about him, and what should be done.
To draw another historical comparison, Jones might be a repeat of 1997 Danny Kanell: a guy who had one promising year with a limited supporting cast but couldn't elevate his team after that. We'll just have to wait and see, but naturally, that won't prevent the referendums after every game. What else is there to do on this board? ;-)
the most dominant and decorated NYG team of all time, could NOT get out of its own way, offensively, for most of that 86 season. Simms was hearing it from all angles, fans, media all of it and from everywhere.
Why does every play and game have to be a referendum on Jones? Same shit with Eli. Different QB. Different decade. Different team. Same shit every day.
You might get crap for the '86 Giants comparison (how dare he compare Simms with Jones!), but situationally, you're not far off. People forget that Simms was also working with a skeleton crew at WR most of that year, and an O-line that sometimes struggled with pass protection. (Of course he did have Bavaro, which was a huge advantage.)
But I can also understand the other perspective. Simms struggled in '86 but he was also more established at that point, coming off a Pro-Bowl '85 season (and as you say, he still got plenty of crap). Jones has accomplished far less -- not all of it his fault to be sure, but the QB position has always been a lightning rod for analysis and criticism, and always will be. And we have the additional factor of the salary cap and Jones' impending free agency to worry about, so of course people are going to have strong opinions about him, and what should be done.
To draw another historical comparison, Jones might be a repeat of 1997 Danny Kanell: a guy who had one promising year with a limited supporting cast but couldn't elevate his team after that. We'll just have to wait and see, but naturally, that won't prevent the referendums after every game. What else is there to do on this board? ;-)
Hear you. DJ isn't KAnell on his worst day but I get your point.
Simms improvement coincided with Bavaro? Kind of crazy, I heard your weapons don't matter for a QB.
Hey, I'm with you when it comes to Jones and the lack of weapons. But give Simms his due, he had good stretches before Bavaro showed up, including a 4,000-yard season (a rarity in those days) in 1984.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I think Hodgins is going to be a very solid #4 WR when this roster is filled out. A guy who is going to have those games that sneak up on you and he grabs 6 for 100 and two tds playing with a real #1 and a #2.
I’d have put one of the two starting ILB’s there instead, but I watch as a fan and don’t have Sy’s scouting expertise.
Agree that he had a rough start but he really played well after that start.
The ILB group continues to be our biggest weakness in run defense.
It’s amazing that Richie James is our go to WR but he has done well.
This team could be trending up at the right time. If Adoree and eventually McKinney can get back out there things can change a lot.
Agree 100%. Very interesting offseason ahead for Schoen.
1- Regarding Cordale Flott and run defense in general for corners. Has the rule change (not being allowed to attack the offensive lineman’s legs) made it more difficult for run defenders on the edge? It seems like guys are getting rolled when having to confront pulling linemen.
2- Regarding 4 weapons in the passing game. I can’t help but think of Jake Ballard in 2011 as the fourth option behind the 3 receivers. A slow TE who somehow finished top 20 in yards per reception that season. I know Sy likes James and Hodgins, but I don’t think any of the Giants receivers when they finally build up the roster are currently on the team.
3- Regarding Minnesota. Sy brought up it as being a difficult matchup. The Vikings defense has been mostly abysmal the past 6 weeks giving up 300+ yard passers and 150+ yards rushing games. Do you think the Giants get a little more aggressive with the passing game (like the JAX game) or do they play their relatively low ceiling running game to keep the Vikes off the field?
hodgins catch radius and ability to use his size to his advantage has been notable and he's starting to find areas of the field to work.
slayton is obviously a big play threat though flawed.
bellinger is perhaps their best offensive rookie and one of the unsung players of the year.
that's actually not as terrible of a group as things seemed a month ago considering they lost their top 3 WRs over the course of the season. they are functional. especially adding in the threat of barkley out of the backfield and jones' ability to run.
i think this week against minnesota they are going to have to finally cut things loose and even though that's not the ideal pace for this team to win hopefully the offense can develop a little confidence going downfield. they need to add in some kind of big play capability to compete with better teams and i think they can do that.
That 97 yard drive was reminiscent of years past, except this one was more pass heavy. Two very key plays on 3rd and 4th down.
Maybe not a 40 mil a year QB, but if we don't pay him someone else will, then what you got left?
While it's still possible that Ezeudu and Flott will have longer, better NFL careers, Robinson would have been a fantastic addition. And if another team had drafted him, he never would have crossed paths with the two idiot kids that shot him. What a story.
I thought the short passing game was more about the staff not having confidence in the OL holding blocks and not wanting to create sacks/holding potential but good that most on the OL executed here.
I really wish some posters on BBI would realize that some patience is needed with some of these guys.
If you ask me, Neal is ahead of where Thomas was this time in Thomas' rookie year.
Very interesting hypothesis regarding turf vs grass when it comes to Barkley's effectiveness. I'm going to dive into that further when I get a chance.
I believe that the return of Bredeson really helped. There was a play in this last game where Jonathan Allen blew up Feliciano immediately, getting into the backfield and meeting Saquon almost as soon as he got the ball, and at least one poster blamed Saquon for the 4 or 5 yard loss on that play. It's amazing that posters can't understand that when you have a big DT in your face as soon as you take the hand-off, that's not a recipe for success for any RB, I don't care if you're Saquon, Derrick Henry, or Walter Payton.
I said a few weeks ago that once this line got healthier and Bellinger returned, people would start to say that Barkley looks better. To me, give Saquon some solid blocking and he will be a force-multiplier. Give him a little, he'll give you a lot back. But you got to set him up enough to where he trusts what he sees in front of him.
hodgins catch radius and ability to use his size to his advantage has been notable and he's starting to find areas of the field to work.
slayton is obviously a big play threat though flawed.
bellinger is perhaps their best offensive rookie and one of the unsung players of the year.
that's actually not as terrible of a group as things seemed a month ago considering they lost their top 3 WRs over the course of the season. they are functional. especially adding in the threat of barkley out of the backfield and jones' ability to run.
i think this week against minnesota they are going to have to finally cut things loose and even though that's not the ideal pace for this team to win hopefully the offense can develop a little confidence going downfield. they need to add in some kind of big play capability to compete with better teams and i think they can do that.
Careful, according to giantstock we’re not allowed to give small compliments to the WR group.
Question on Thibs: Is the breakdown on the edge something we should expect to improve significantly with time and coaching, or is it the price of doing business with his skill set? I think of Osi who was great, but never learned to set the edge, in my opinion.
Sometimes fans really undervalue the importance of winning the turnover battle in the NFL. Sunday's game is a perfect point. Heineke's yards surpassed DJ's by a good amount, but he had two turnovers, we had none and we win the game.
Then we will have Taylor as a bridge QB and a developmental rookie while someone else will be stuck with a highly overpaid mediocre (at best) QB. Sign me up!
But it did look like in this game, for the first time in weeks, Saquon was getting that initial crease to run through with more regularity. Picking up assignments and actually creating a running lane, I mean, who knew? What he can do once he gets through that first wall of defenders is what makes Saquon special.
I think the frustration comes in when he isn't afforded the opportunity to get past that first wall of defenders, and people start to think he's a JAG. Well, we saw in this game his ability to make linebackers and safeties miss and get the extra yards, that's when he really thrives.
I really hope we can see the best version of this OL in the last three games.
On the WR topic, I really like Hodgins. Starting to think he can really be a contributor for the long term. If he continues to develop and improve on the finer points, a little sharper route running, work on his releases, perhaps he can be a real find and help be part of the solution.
We still need two more guys even if that happens, though.
Quote:
...Maybe not a 40 mil a year QB, but if we don't pay him someone else will, then what you got left?
Then we will have Taylor as a bridge QB and a developmental rookie while someone else will be stuck with a highly overpaid mediocre (at best) QB. Sign me up!
If that happens, just play the rookie. Taylor can't relied upon anymore.
If Sy thinks Samuel is not a 2, it shows you how truly awful the Giants WR are
Samuel has 57-600 3tds.
Quote:
In comment 15956233 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
...Maybe not a 40 mil a year QB, but if we don't pay him someone else will, then what you got left?
Then we will have Taylor as a bridge QB and a developmental rookie while someone else will be stuck with a highly overpaid mediocre (at best) QB. Sign me up!
If that happens, just play the rookie. Taylor can't relied upon anymore.
I'd be okay with that. Actually, it would be my preference.
to me it stuck out as it was happening... looked like he vacated the area completely giving Heinicke more open to space to run to.
Combined with everything else he does badly, I am eager to upgrade #30.
I think you may have something with Barkley and grass, but he said all week we felt great - best he has felt in December ever(IIRC). Perhaps the shoulder finally healed and the neck twinge cleared up.
I do not know if I am nuts, but it seems to me that when Jones gets into a drive, he gets sharper and sharper. Almost as if, once they get the second 1st down, his passes come out faster, with confidence and quickly.
to me it stuck out as it was happening... looked like he vacated the area completely giving Heinicke more open to space to run to.
Combined with everything else he does badly, I am eager to upgrade #30.
I did see Holmes turn and go to find a WR. Not sure Heineke was passed the LoS yet. But I did think it was strange he just turned tail and ran away...
and:
So let me get this straight - if a QB has a clean(ish) pocket, that will give him more time to make better decisions, and not have to worry about running for his life after 1-2 seconds?
Wow. Who knew? I was told QB's were supposed to perform like studs no matter what, regardless of the fact they are surrounded by crap.
Quote:
james has been a relatively reliable chain mover since week 1. he has made difficult catches over the middle all year.
hodgins catch radius and ability to use his size to his advantage has been notable and he's starting to find areas of the field to work.
slayton is obviously a big play threat though flawed.
bellinger is perhaps their best offensive rookie and one of the unsung players of the year.
that's actually not as terrible of a group as things seemed a month ago considering they lost their top 3 WRs over the course of the season. they are functional. especially adding in the threat of barkley out of the backfield and jones' ability to run.
i think this week against minnesota they are going to have to finally cut things loose and even though that's not the ideal pace for this team to win hopefully the offense can develop a little confidence going downfield. they need to add in some kind of big play capability to compete with better teams and i think they can do that.
Careful, according to giantstock we’re not allowed to give small compliments to the WR group.
just my 2c but following the team's evolution is more enjoyable without heels dug in on any subject. the ol was garbage in the prior month but they showed up in the 2nd half in the biggest game of the year and if they keep doing that all is obviously forgiven. outcomes are very dynamic in the nfl, especially with a young team and first year regime.
Quote:
I care less about touchdowns and yards per attempt (5 yards per is VERY low) because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver. I do care about making the big throws in big moments. I do care about him protecting the ball. I do care about him creating opportunities on his own. Jones did all of the above.
and:
Quote:
The quickness in getting the ball out made all the difference and it is amazing how much better the result is when he does so. It took him an average of 2.55 seconds to throw. It was the best of the year and I believe there is a correlation between that time and the offensive efficiency. The quality pass protection helped a lot, too.
.
So let me get this straight - if a QB has a clean(ish) pocket, that will give him more time to make better decisions, and not have to worry about running for his life after 1-2 seconds?
Wow. Who knew? I was told QB's were supposed to perform like studs no matter what, regardless of the fact they are surrounded by crap.
And I was told if a good QB had "quality pass protection" they would be able to generate more offensive production. Yet the offense only produced 13 points. Hmm...
That and the KT grand slam play are worth watching on repeat.
Check out the review of the 1st game vs. WAS. I think he talks about him at the end of it.
just my 2c but following the team's evolution is more enjoyable without heels dug in on any subject. the ol was garbage in the prior month but they showed up in the 2nd half in the biggest game of the year and if they keep doing that all is obviously forgiven. outcomes are very dynamic in the nfl, especially with a young team and first year regime.
Agreed. Didn’t watch the game until yesterday but the oline was probably the best it’s played in awhile. The receivers are still not ideal, but also haven’t been as bad recently as people make them out to be.
And I was told if a good QB had "quality pass protection" they would be able to generate more offensive production. Yet the offense only produced 13 points. Hmm...
Well they do, when their quality WRs hold the ball that is thrown to them.
Also, it depends on the game plan. If all the staff wants is to hold the ball and not turn it over, then there will not be much passing.
How many passes were thrown almost straight sideways in that game - about 6?
And I was told if a good QB had "quality pass protection" they would be able to generate more offensive production. Yet the offense only produced 13 points. Hmm...
LOL. Did you even read the first part I quoted? You know, the part about it being hard to generate offense "because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver"
Start printing out the Giants-Jax SB tickets.
it struck me as odd.
Quote:
And I was told if a good QB had "quality pass protection" they would be able to generate more offensive production. Yet the offense only produced 13 points. Hmm...
LOL. Did you even read the first part I quoted? You know, the part about it being hard to generate offense "because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver"
Of course I read it. Obviously Jones, or any other QB, will produce better numbers when surrounded by better players. But this excuse that Jones can't throw the ball more 10 yards past the line of scrimmage due to WR quality is ridiculous. It's becoming comical - the obstacles of biblical proportions that Jones must face. Never before in the history of the NFL has any QB faced such monumental adversity.
C'mon man, the WRs aren't very good but neither is Jones. Yes, Jones performance would improve slightly with better receivers. Also, the WRs performance would improve if they were playing with a quality QB.
"But this excuse that Jones can't throw the ball more 10 yards past the line of scrimmage"
Right. HE can't throw it 10 yards. Except when he did it numerous times on that huge drive before the half.
Lol, I would love to hear from those people now after his performance @Washington
Quote:
I care less about touchdowns and yards per attempt (5 yards per is VERY low) because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver. I do care about making the big throws in big moments. I do care about him protecting the ball. I do care about him creating opportunities on his own. Jones did all of the above.
and:
Quote:
The quickness in getting the ball out made all the difference and it is amazing how much better the result is when he does so. It took him an average of 2.55 seconds to throw. It was the best of the year and I believe there is a correlation between that time and the offensive efficiency. The quality pass protection helped a lot, too.
.
So let me get this straight - if a QB has a clean(ish) pocket, that will give him more time to make better decisions, and not have to worry about running for his life after 1-2 seconds?
Wow. Who knew? I was told QB's were supposed to perform like studs no matter what, regardless of the fact they are surrounded by crap.
This place is full of a handful of people who express ridiculously skewed opinions. For every "Daniel Jones couldn't throw a ball 6 yards to save his life" poster there is a post comparing his career stats to QBs in the HoF.
If people could stop highlighting/echoing the 5 extreme posters on every side of an argument we might be able to have threads where an actual conversation happens.
What you highlighted from Sy's review is nothing that 98% of this board doesn't already know.
Second,from a laypersons position,I thought the secondary played very well,overall-I see you were critcal of McCloud and Holmes....but they gave up 12 points to a team that had a semblance of a running game to keep them honest and near the LOS at the snap.Washington has an excellent pair of receivers.
Even a decent 3rd one as Collinsworth pointed out,so I am willing to cut thema bit of slack all things considered...
Thank you
All that is to say...I still think that Washington's DL is very overrated by most.
I could live with slayton as a #4, too inconsistent
Isiah H as a 4/5
We need two wrs at least and wandale to be ok mid season as a slot
Don’t know if we can count on two rookies. May have to use what we have cash wise on a young vet FA who maybe be a 3/4 on other teams that projects as a wr2. But they sure cost a lot
That and the KT grand slam play are worth watching on repeat.
Barkley runs are around the 4-minute mark. Enjoy!
5-minutes of Highlights - ( New Window )
Second,from a laypersons position,I thought the secondary played very well,overall-I see you were critcal of McCloud and Holmes....but they gave up 12 points to a team that had a semblance of a running game to keep them honest and near the LOS at the snap.Washington has an excellent pair of receivers.
Even a decent 3rd one as Collinsworth pointed out,so I am willing to cut thema bit of slack all things considered...
He did play his ass off early. Was intense game. Will work on pacing himself
Can also see him adding a 5-7 pds of muscle in offseason. Not so much to slow him down. Just to add to point of attack and endurance. Throw is another pass rush move or two and we are good. U can see his game speeding up as yr progressing
If we pay him the contract which Barkley will we get? This looked like the 7-2 Giants again. The difference is when Barkley runs with power, changes the whole team. The defense even feeds of it.
This team is dangerous in January if Barkley runs like that.
Agree that he had a rough start but he really played well after that start.
The ILB group continues to be our biggest weakness in run defense.
It’s amazing that Richie James is our go to WR but he has done well.
The ILB group is also a weakness in pass defense; none of them disrupt passing lanes.
Yes they were playing high - tough to throw deep against for sure.
Question on Thibs: Is the breakdown on the edge something we should expect to improve significantly with time and coaching, or is it the price of doing business with his skill set? I think of Osi who was great, but never learned to set the edge, in my opinion.
It needs tp be fixed. He has the juice to wait the extra half second and not lose an opportunity at making a play. Coaching and his discipline will get the job done.
Quote:
As always, one of the best parts of BBI.
Question on Thibs: Is the breakdown on the edge something we should expect to improve significantly with time and coaching, or is it the price of doing business with his skill set? I think of Osi who was great, but never learned to set the edge, in my opinion.
It needs tp be fixed. He has the juice to wait the extra half second and not lose an opportunity at making a play. Coaching and his discipline will get the job done.
Could it be something as simple as it’s better disguised at the NFL than at the college level and he’s making the reads how he would have in college?
Quote:
I have noticed that Thibs tends to play better early in games than late....even the other night.I even saw him getting oxygen I think in the 2nd half.Perhaps he isn't in his best shape yet/post injury....have you noticed this too?
Second,from a laypersons position,I thought the secondary played very well,overall-I see you were critcal of McCloud and Holmes....but they gave up 12 points to a team that had a semblance of a running game to keep them honest and near the LOS at the snap.Washington has an excellent pair of receivers.
Even a decent 3rd one as Collinsworth pointed out,so I am willing to cut thema bit of slack all things considered...
He did play his ass off early. Was intense game. Will work on pacing himself
Can also see him adding a 5-7 pds of muscle in offseason. Not so much to slow him down. Just to add to point of attack and endurance. Throw is another pass rush move or two and we are good. U can see his game speeding up as yr progressing
I have noticed it in other games too...he will get a tackle or 2 then kinda fade away...
All that is to say...I still think that Washington's DL is very overrated by most.
The Washington DTs literally lived in the backfield against the Giants in the first game. Look at the stats alone I posted in my last game preview.
The reason why Washington is 4th in defense is their DL.
Quote:
what's very interesting to me is that the NFL/Media types hype up the Washington DL every year. And aside from the tie, Giants have largely played well against them. And then against a team like the Lions, Giants OL had a really rough game. I guess injuries played a part in that as well.
All that is to say...I still think that Washington's DL is very overrated by most.
The Washington DTs literally lived in the backfield against the Giants in the first game. Look at the stats alone I posted in my last game preview.
The reason why Washington is 4th in defense is their DL.
in the first game the giants gave up 4 sacks and 18 yards lost, lost time of possession by 12 minutes and rushing yard battle by -30.
in this game the nyg lost the rushing battle by the same amount (-30) but had 0 sacks and giants were +1 min on TOP.
3rd down conversion% was about the same in both games, total first downs similar, and the nyg actually gained fewer yards overall.
I don't think it's a stretch to say the OL holding up and not giving up those 4 sacks may have been the difference in this outcome because add 4 more negative plays and you are probably ending at least 1 or 2 drives earlier, giving up field position, and putting the defense on the field longer when they were bending and very close to breaking as it was.
and all of those numbers would have looked dramatically worse if not for that last drive where Barkley ran for multiple first downs. this was the kind of performance the OL needed. they helped give the defense every inch of cushion they needed with that drive at the end of the game otherwise this game was heading into OT just like the last one.
This approach has served out D well. With shortcomings at position groups to start the season then injuries to key players and lacking some depth on the DL it is critical to help them out. They also have been really good at clamping down somewhere in drives keeping points down.
Quote:
I have noticed that Thibs tends to play better early in games than late....even the other night.I even saw him getting oxygen I think in the 2nd half.Perhaps he isn't in his best shape yet/post injury....have you noticed this too?
Second,from a laypersons position,I thought the secondary played very well,overall-I see you were critcal of McCloud and Holmes....but they gave up 12 points to a team that had a semblance of a running game to keep them honest and near the LOS at the snap.Washington has an excellent pair of receivers.
Even a decent 3rd one as Collinsworth pointed out,so I am willing to cut thema bit of slack all things considered...
He did play his ass off early. Was intense game. Will work on pacing himself
Can also see him adding a 5-7 pds of muscle in offseason. Not so much to slow him down. Just to add to point of attack and endurance. Throw is another pass rush move or two and we are good. U can see his game speeding up as yr progressing
Wink also seemed to have him drop into coverage in the 2nd half a lot.
Quote:
Collinsworth mentioned during the game that Washington was playing a bunch of 2 deep shell coverage. I’m curious if this is true after watching the film? It seems like a strange strategy against a team without any significant deep threats and if it is the case, it could explain the lack of deep ball attempts and more success in the running game and pass pro if they weren’t bringing extra men into the box
Yes they were playing high - tough to throw deep against for sure.
WTF were they thinking? If I were them I'd focus on Barkley and Jones running and let them take some shots. They must have counted on their DL neutralizing the run but they got tired.
I think LG is likely to be competition between Bredeson, Ezeudu, and anyone else they add with 1 of the 11 draft picks. Maybe McKethan or Phillips gets into that competition. The other 3 spots are set for better or worse but hopefully mostly the better.
So kind of comes down to what they think of feliciano and gates. either could be the 6th OL, or competing for starting C, or in that LG competition. or both could be gone and they could choose to go out and sign a center from the outside, but there's not really anyone on the FA market that seems like a meaningful upgrade or scheme fit so i think id guess both back competing for starting C.
If one of Gates or Feliciano have a bounce back year and Ezedu develops the line could be pretty solid. More so if Neal takes a Thomas like jump
If one of Gates or Feliciano have a bounce back year and Ezedu develops the line could be pretty solid. More so if Neal takes a Thomas like jump
yeah that's why there is a lot on these guys trending in the right direction these last few games. you would think the 'tie breaker' goes to consistency and keeping whatever chemistry together unless there's regression.
I mean it may not be ideal but is it better than what we have been doing? Why not give it a try at least.
I mean it may not be ideal but is it better than what we have been doing? Why not give it a try at least.
too slow at 295 lbs
Quote:
In comment 15956524 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
what's very interesting to me is that the NFL/Media types hype up the Washington DL every year. And aside from the tie, Giants have largely played well against them. And then against a team like the Lions, Giants OL had a really rough game. I guess injuries played a part in that as well.
All that is to say...I still think that Washington's DL is very overrated by most.
The Washington DTs literally lived in the backfield against the Giants in the first game. Look at the stats alone I posted in my last game preview.
The reason why Washington is 4th in defense is their DL.
in the first game the giants gave up 4 sacks and 18 yards lost, lost time of possession by 12 minutes and rushing yard battle by -30.
in this game the nyg lost the rushing battle by the same amount (-30) but had 0 sacks and giants were +1 min on TOP.
3rd down conversion% was about the same in both games, total first downs similar, and the nyg actually gained fewer yards overall.
I don't think it's a stretch to say the OL holding up and not giving up those 4 sacks may have been the difference in this outcome because add 4 more negative plays and you are probably ending at least 1 or 2 drives earlier, giving up field position, and putting the defense on the field longer when they were bending and very close to breaking as it was.
and all of those numbers would have looked dramatically worse if not for that last drive where Barkley ran for multiple first downs. this was the kind of performance the OL needed. they helped give the defense every inch of cushion they needed with that drive at the end of the game otherwise this game was heading into OT just like the last one.
I don't have the actual stat at my finger tips, but I believe the emphasis on getting the ball out quicker definitely helped avoid sacks. Probably was an important consideration in the game plan.
It’s just odd that the Giants OL doesn’t do as great against other DLs that are perceived to be worse than Washington’s. The tie game - that was the only game I remember in awhile against them where their DL manhandled us. Typically we’ve been good against them offensively.
Maybe so...
This game didn't gaurentee making or missing the playoffs but I wouldn't see them having a chance if they had lost.
It's a pretty important win in regards to the franchise moving forward and exorcising the stink of the past decade of losing football.
Quote:
james has been a relatively reliable chain mover since week 1. he has made difficult catches over the middle all year.
hodgins catch radius and ability to use his size to his advantage has been notable and he's starting to find areas of the field to work.
slayton is obviously a big play threat though flawed.
bellinger is perhaps their best offensive rookie and one of the unsung players of the year.
that's actually not as terrible of a group as things seemed a month ago considering they lost their top 3 WRs over the course of the season. they are functional. especially adding in the threat of barkley out of the backfield and jones' ability to run.
i think this week against minnesota they are going to have to finally cut things loose and even though that's not the ideal pace for this team to win hopefully the offense can develop a little confidence going downfield. they need to add in some kind of big play capability to compete with better teams and i think they can do that.
Careful, according to giantstock we’re not allowed to give small compliments to the WR group.
No need to be careful. I just notice sometimes phony posters like you. Below is what SY said:
" I care less about touchdowns and yards per attempt (5 yards per is VERY low) because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver."
Just think how many times other posters have gone after Slayton and then you were there so often to defend him.
Well we have it here- SY was relatively positive with Jones. And he is clearly being tough on your boy. You have no problem going after other posters when they dig on Slayton. Care to go after SY considering he was generally positive with Jones? Otherwise you agree with SY, right? That Slayton is part of "the handicap?" He's not as bad as the worst- but he is part of the overall crew, isn’t he?
If you agree that overall Slayton is a handicap and that Jones played pretty well for this game, then we are in agreement. Do you agree?
And think of all the posters always so concerned with lack of TD’s and yards per attempt. Think of all those posters that have used Burrow last year and Herbert this year as examples in order to slam Jones. While SY isn’t saying we ignore TDs and yards per attempt, but as a pro scout he is saying he is not as concerned with it than one would generally think. SO all those posters you and I can laugh at them for bringing it up as a specific example to slam Jones, can’t we? Because Jones is playing with a handicap of WR’s, right?
Slayton is a guy you can win with as a number two or three. If you swapped Slayton and Gabe Davis, the Bills would have the same record. If you swapped Slayton and Adam Thielan, the Vikings probably have the same record. If you swapped Slayton and Valdez Scantling, the Chiefs would have the same record. Swap Higgins with Slayton and the drop off probably isn’t that big.
The only first place teams with WR2s that are significantly better than Slayton are Philly with Smith and San Fran with Aiyuk. Put Justin Jefferson in the Giants offense and Slayton would look good as the second or third option.
$6-$7 million a year is back end WR2 money.
Slaytons asked to play the role of a number one, so of course he’s going to look underwhelming that’s not his role. I left Boyd out of my original comment but besides Cincinnati, Philly, and San Fran the gap between WR2 on first place teams isn’t as big as it’s made out to be. He’s not a top end #2 but he’s definitely a back end #2, high end number 3.
Slaytons asked to play the role of a number one, so of course he’s going to look underwhelming that’s not his role. I left Boyd out of my original comment but besides Cincinnati, Philly, and San Fran the gap between WR2 on first place teams isn’t as big as it’s made out to be. He’s not a top end #2 but he’s definitely a back end #2, high end number 3.
The "slayton is a No.2 WR" is such an odd hill to choose to die on. We'll see, but I guarantee you that after this season, whether it's on the Giants or any other team, Slayton will never be paid like a No.2 or be the No. 2 receiver on any team. He'll settle into a nice role player where he catches maybe 30-35 passes a year as a 3 or more likely a 4.
I’m a fan.
I’m really curious to see whether the coaches have warmed to Slayton. He obviously spent the summer deep in the dog house. Has that changed? We shall see. Objectively, my best guess is he leaves the team - but I hope he’s resigned.
I’m a fan.
I’m really curious to see whether the coaches have warmed to Slayton. He obviously spent the summer deep in the dog house. Has that changed? We shall see. Objectively, my best guess is he leaves the team - but I hope he’s resigned.
I really think the "excitement" that some fans have re Slayton is a more a function of the dearth of talent the Giants have at WR. He's a guy who when you look at his physical abilities seems like one of the few guys on the roster who can make things happen. But if we had even a decent corps of receiver he would be nothing more than an afterthought.
Ask yourself this: in probably in the biggest down of the year (the 4th an 9), did the Giants set up the play for Slayton? No. They went to journeyman James. I think that's telling. The staff just doesn't trust his hands or his route running.
And I like Slayton, but IMV he is a vet minimum player.
And it’s not dying on the Slayton hill. It’s the fact that the WR group isn’t as bad as it’s made out to be, and that’s not even a shot at Jones even though you think it is. They just look worse because all of them are playing a role above what their skill level is. Just like many would claim the situation for Jones isn’t ideal, it’s not ideal for them either.
Ideally the Giants upgrade from Slayton too. I’d love an AJ Brown/Devonta Smith duo as the 1 and 2. But that’s also not likely to happen anytime soon. In the meantime Slayton, Robinson, Hodgins are guys you can win with as 2,3,4 if you get a big time #1 talent in here.
And it’s not dying on the Slayton hill. It’s the fact that the WR group isn’t as bad as it’s made out to be, and that’s not even a shot at Jones even though you think it is. They just look worse because all of them are playing a role above what their skill level is. Just like many would claim the situation for Jones isn’t ideal, it’s not ideal for them either.
Ideally the Giants upgrade from Slayton too. I’d love an AJ Brown/Devonta Smith duo as the 1 and 2. But that’s also not likely to happen anytime soon. In the meantime Slayton, Robinson, Hodgins are guys you can win with as 2,3,4 if you get a big time #1 talent in here.
James has dropped 1 pass. He is questionable on punts, true. First two balls to Slayton were dropped Sunday night. I think the 1st should have been PI as the DB came over his back, but he still had position with the DB blocked and should have caught it. The second, had he taken one step back toward the QB, the DB could not have made a play on it.
If Sy says this group is the JV, that is all you need to understand. He is not calling them out because he is being mean. It is clear that Hodgins and James are where they are supposed to be on each play and are likely to make the catch if the ball comes their way.
Again, nobody is saying this group is outstanding, but they’re also not guys who don’t belong in the NFL.
Again, nobody is saying this group is outstanding, but they’re also not guys who don’t belong in the NFL.
He has said it at least twice, once earlier in the season and I believe last week or the week before - in addition to the statement this week.
However, if you have not seen them, it means you are not reading Sy's reviews or you are not processing what he writes.
Sy did praise James this week, saying he has only 1 dropped pass all year.
They are NFL WRs, but they should be 4th, 5th or 6th WRs, not starters.
Hodgins was cut from the Bills and he is now the Giants #2. That should tell you something. Marcus Johnson was cut and is the Giants #4(was the #1), Sills was cut 3 times by the Giants...
I looked through all the game reviews and unless I missed it I don’t see it. It’s not in last weeks.
And probably for the millionth time; nobody is saying that the WRs aren’t a handicap, but a big reason why they’re a handicap is because guys have to play roles they aren’t made for.
Quote:
Quote:
I care less about touchdowns and yards per attempt (5 yards per is VERY low) because of the handicap he is playing with at receiver. I do care about making the big throws in big moments. I do care about him protecting the ball. I do care about him creating opportunities on his own. Jones did all of the above.
and:
Quote:
The quickness in getting the ball out made all the difference and it is amazing how much better the result is when he does so. It took him an average of 2.55 seconds to throw. It was the best of the year and I believe there is a correlation between that time and the offensive efficiency. The quality pass protection helped a lot, too.
.
So let me get this straight - if a QB has a clean(ish) pocket, that will give him more time to make better decisions, and not have to worry about running for his life after 1-2 seconds?
Wow. Who knew? I was told QB's were supposed to perform like studs no matter what, regardless of the fact they are surrounded by crap.
And I was told if a good QB had "quality pass protection" they would be able to generate more offensive production. Yet the offense only produced 13 points. Hmm...
Do you guys ever get tired? JFC just stop already and let it go.
Interesting Pre Game observation--- Hodgins and Jones walked the tunnel together, talking energetically as they made the field. Hodgins looks like a 3/4 possibility
Why does every play and game have to be a referendum on Jones? Same shit with Eli. Different QB. Different decade. Different team. Same shit every day.
He's playing well. HE isn't lighting it up circa Brett Favre 1995, ok. fine. No game or team is the same. No system is the same. NYG don't turn it over. NYG run the ball as well as any team going and they do what is needed to win games, usually 23-19 give or take. hat's the game plan right now. Run the ball, with Jones and Bark and pass when needed. Steal yards throughout. Win games late. If you think Jones is holding the team back right now, fine but you're ignoring the other factors that are clearly more limited in this offense right now. Regardless, citing "13 pts" as some kind of deal breaker or even 21 PPG this season as some kind of NOPE he's done here platitude is to ignore all the other factors that go into QB play and evaluation.
Whatever happens happens in the offseason. vomiting up all these pointless stats every week is so fucking lazy and pointless and misses the mark on how teams look at their QB.
You don't need the best an d most flashy of QBs to win in this league. You need a good one that doesn't wilt under pressure and keeps his composure and for the Giants, they want an ambassador as well, a CEO.
Don't be surprised if Jones is back on a pretty large deal and don't be shocked if and when he's hanging 35 pts. HE can do this. He's done it before. Just because they aren't scoring 40 pts per doesn't mean it can't happen later. Enough with the blanket absolutes. Fucking ridiculous.
Interesting Pre Game observation--- Hodgins and Jones walked the tunnel together, talking energetically as they made the field. Hodgins looks like a 3/4 possibility
Also other team WRs can win with strength and body control on a contested catch on a go route against cover 1, I see CBs gently push Slayton out of bounds no problem no flags.
Why does every play and game have to be a referendum on Jones? Same shit with Eli. Different QB. Different decade. Different team. Same shit every day.
You might get crap for the '86 Giants comparison (how dare he compare Simms with Jones!), but situationally, you're not far off. People forget that Simms was also working with a skeleton crew at WR most of that year, and an O-line that sometimes struggled with pass protection. (Of course he did have Bavaro, which was a huge advantage.)
But I can also understand the other perspective. Simms struggled in '86 but he was also more established at that point, coming off a Pro-Bowl '85 season (and as you say, he still got plenty of crap). Jones has accomplished far less -- not all of it his fault to be sure, but the QB position has always been a lightning rod for analysis and criticism, and always will be. And we have the additional factor of the salary cap and Jones' impending free agency to worry about, so of course people are going to have strong opinions about him, and what should be done.
To draw another historical comparison, Jones might be a repeat of 1997 Danny Kanell: a guy who had one promising year with a limited supporting cast but couldn't elevate his team after that. We'll just have to wait and see, but naturally, that won't prevent the referendums after every game. What else is there to do on this board? ;-)
Quote:
the most dominant and decorated NYG team of all time, could NOT get out of its own way, offensively, for most of that 86 season. Simms was hearing it from all angles, fans, media all of it and from everywhere.
Why does every play and game have to be a referendum on Jones? Same shit with Eli. Different QB. Different decade. Different team. Same shit every day.
You might get crap for the '86 Giants comparison (how dare he compare Simms with Jones!), but situationally, you're not far off. People forget that Simms was also working with a skeleton crew at WR most of that year, and an O-line that sometimes struggled with pass protection. (Of course he did have Bavaro, which was a huge advantage.)
But I can also understand the other perspective. Simms struggled in '86 but he was also more established at that point, coming off a Pro-Bowl '85 season (and as you say, he still got plenty of crap). Jones has accomplished far less -- not all of it his fault to be sure, but the QB position has always been a lightning rod for analysis and criticism, and always will be. And we have the additional factor of the salary cap and Jones' impending free agency to worry about, so of course people are going to have strong opinions about him, and what should be done.
To draw another historical comparison, Jones might be a repeat of 1997 Danny Kanell: a guy who had one promising year with a limited supporting cast but couldn't elevate his team after that. We'll just have to wait and see, but naturally, that won't prevent the referendums after every game. What else is there to do on this board? ;-)
Hear you. DJ isn't KAnell on his worst day but I get your point.
Hey, I'm with you when it comes to Jones and the lack of weapons. But give Simms his due, he had good stretches before Bavaro showed up, including a 4,000-yard season (a rarity in those days) in 1984.