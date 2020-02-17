for display only
Saquon Barkley Contract Discussion

BigBlue7 : 12/20/2022 9:28 am
I know that many are split or against giving Barkley a long term deal, but looking around the league in the last few years, I think there is a contract out there that could make sense for all involved.

The Saints deal with Alvin Kamara is very well structured and something I would love to see the Giants do with Barkley.

At the surface:

5 years, $75 MM including a $15,000,000 signing bonus, $33,833,000 guaranteed

The Details:
The structure of Kamara's deal essentially makes it a 3 year deal

Year 1 Salary Cap hit: $5 MM ($33 MM Dead Cap)
Year 2 Salary Cap hit: $6.13 MM ($29.5 MM Dead Cap)
Year 3 Salary Cap hit: $16 MM ($19.4 MM Dead Cap)
-----------------------------------------------------
Year 4 Salary Cap hit: $16.8 MM ($9.3 MM Dead Cap)
Year 5 Salary Cap hit: $27.1 MM ($4.2 MM Dead Cap)


Now obviously this was in 2021, so something reasonable like a 5% or so increase in value across the board might make sense.

5 years, $80 MM doesn't seem unreasonable. Will essentially be a 3 year deal with an out before the 4th league year begins.
There is nothing really to discuss  
Essex : 12/20/2022 9:34 am : link
a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.
How about giving him the franchise tag  
superspynyg : 12/20/2022 9:36 am : link
at roughly 14-15 mil.

Look I am a big fan of Saquon and if they signed him long term then fine, but I am also in the camp of not paying big for rbs. He has had a really good season but I am not sure I want to invest 15+ for 4-5 years, especially since rbs break down fast.

Sign Jones and Sexy Dexy long term.
RE: There is nothing really to discuss  
UConn4523 : 12/20/2022 9:37 am : link
In comment 15956159 Essex said:
Quote:
a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.


You can find a replacement for any position and weigh the cost savings with the likely reduction in performance. There’s a number where it makes sense to keep Barkley, I just don’t know what it is. Hopefully Schoen does and he stands firm with it.
RE: How about giving him the franchise tag  
BigBlue7 : 12/20/2022 9:39 am : link
In comment 15956164 superspynyg said:
Quote:
at roughly 14-15 mil.

Look I am a big fan of Saquon and if they signed him long term then fine, but I am also in the camp of not paying big for rbs. He has had a really good season but I am not sure I want to invest 15+ for 4-5 years, especially since rbs break down fast.

Sign Jones and Sexy Dexy long term.


The franchise tag makes his cap hit $15 mm

Contract like the one above gets him for $6MM in 2023 and $9 MM in 2024.
No  
Spider43 : 12/20/2022 9:39 am : link
Pass.
No inside knowledge but I think Barkley plays elsewhere  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/20/2022 9:40 am : link
next year. Hell wouldn't be shocked if its the Eagles who love value pickups.

If I'm the Giants, my $ are spent on OC, ILB in FA. I'd look to the draft for WR and CB which are hella expensive.
Replace him with a 3rd round pick  
Larry from WV : 12/20/2022 9:41 am : link
and invest the money at IOL. Running game would improve. The offense can be built around a running game, but shouldn't be built around a running back.
RE: There is nothing really to discuss  
BigBlue7 : 12/20/2022 9:42 am : link
In comment 15956159 Essex said:
Quote:
a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.


"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is


If many of you are truly believing in the rebuild  
jvm52106 : 12/20/2022 9:43 am : link
then you do not bring Barkley back. He is a cost that doesn't equal the return or the comparative cost benefit if that money was used in multiple spots elsewhere.
Anything more than franchising him would be a monster mistake  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/20/2022 9:43 am : link
...
Yuck  
Rudy5757 : 12/20/2022 9:45 am : link
Barkley has been too up and down. When he’s playing well he is one of the best, then there are games when he doesn’t have it. During the losing streak he was the bad Barkley. I think when he is nicked up he plays scared. I think we need to go cheap, sign a cheap vet and draft a guy. You can spend big money on a RB when it’s a passing league.

TBs just don’t stay healthy, you need a stable. Paying Barkley means we are really a one RB team and I wouldn’t take that injury gamble again. Look at the Buffalo formula, all of their RBs combined make less than Barkley. We need the money for WRa.
Not really interested in the FT  
UConn4523 : 12/20/2022 9:45 am : link
seems like a waste of cap in 2023 when the AAV savings is negligible or a net loss. That said using the FT on him pretty much signifies they only want him for 1 year which makes our future plans a bit more clear.
I think you see how he finishes the season  
Vanzetti : 12/20/2022 9:46 am : link
It seems that he was injured for a few weeks and that's why he suddenly fell off a cliff. He was protecting the shoulder.

But part of earning a big contract is staying healthy.

If he looks as good the next three games as he did against Washington, then give him a contract. If he returns to being ineffective, then you offer a much lower deal that he probably doesn't take.

I will say though  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/20/2022 9:46 am : link
the Giants have a losing record this year without Barkley.
RE: RE: There is nothing really to discuss  
Essex : 12/20/2022 9:48 am : link
In comment 15956179 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15956159 Essex said:


Quote:


a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.



"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is

Really it is hard to find a RB who averages 4.3 YPC?
RE: RE: RE: There is nothing really to discuss  
BigBlue7 : 12/20/2022 9:50 am : link
In comment 15956195 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15956179 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15956159 Essex said:


Quote:


a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.



"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is




Really it is hard to find a RB who averages 4.3 YPC?


Basing your argument on a YPC stat is all I needed to know. Thanks
YPC, lol  
UConn4523 : 12/20/2022 9:51 am : link
.
RE: RE: There is nothing really to discuss  
ajr2456 : 12/20/2022 9:53 am : link
In comment 15956179 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15956159 Essex said:


Quote:


a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.



"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is


It’s pretty easy. Breece Hall tore his ACL and Bam Knight has been very good in his place. Broncos are getting similar production from Murray and Mack in place of Javonte Williams. Pollard is 8th in the league in rushing despite only 177 carries. Rachaad White is playing really well for Tampa since taking over.

That being said, I’d bring back Barkley on the tag
Wayne Gallman can get us 4.3 ypc  
UConn4523 : 12/20/2022 9:55 am : link
let’s get him
RE: YPC, lol  
Essex : 12/20/2022 9:58 am : link
In comment 15956203 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
.

Wait, that is not an important stat?
Other than the Carolina Dallas games  
UConn4523 : 12/20/2022 9:59 am : link
his YPC directly correlates to every win and loss this year just about. When he’s getting solid blocking we win games, simple as that.
RE: RE: YPC, lol  
UConn4523 : 12/20/2022 10:00 am : link
In comment 15956222 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15956203 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


.


Wait, that is not an important stat?


With no context, no. Like I said earlier, Wayne Gallman can do that too, any guesses on what our record would be with him as the feature back?
If there is anyone who YPC does matter for it would be SB  
Essex : 12/20/2022 10:00 am : link
because of how many negative runs he gets you when he is off.
RE: RE: RE: There is nothing really to discuss  
BigBlue7 : 12/20/2022 10:03 am : link
In comment 15956207 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15956179 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15956159 Essex said:


Quote:


a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.



"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is





It’s pretty easy. Breece Hall tore his ACL and Bam Knight has been very good in his place. Broncos are getting similar production from Murray and Mack in place of Javonte Williams. Pollard is 8th in the league in rushing despite only 177 carries. Rachaad White is playing really well for Tampa since taking over.

That being said, I’d bring back Barkley on the tag


Knight had two decent games against Minn and Chicago and then, and average game against Buffalo and a dud against Detroit

White?

9 for 28
13 for 56
11 for 38

in his last 3 games in an offense with Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin


Murray just had a great game against the cardinals.

Before that he's been below average at best behind a pretty good offensive line
You can do that for any RB  
UConn4523 : 12/20/2022 10:04 am : link
if you aren’t factoring in the health of the OL and the 1 dimensional offense we run than we just aren’t going to have a real conversation. Barkley has his faults but he’s not a guy you just pencil in a replacement for. It can certainly be done but I’d be interested to see what his price is before make any definitive opinions on it.
RE: RE: There is nothing really to discuss  
mfjmfj : 12/20/2022 10:04 am : link
In comment 15956166 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15956159 Essex said:


Quote:


a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.



You can find a replacement for any position and weigh the cost savings with the likely reduction in performance. There’s a number where it makes sense to keep Barkley, I just don’t know what it is. Hopefully Schoen does and he stands firm with it.


I agree with this. But my opinion is that the number that makes sense (maybe $6MM per year) is a number SB never accepts. Which is fine. Let him go and build a better team with the savings.
RE: If there is anyone who YPC does matter for it would be SB  
BigBlue7 : 12/20/2022 10:05 am : link
In comment 15956229 Essex said:
Quote:
because of how many negative runs he gets you when he is off.


He is "off" because when he is on the field, the defense only needs to key in on him.

There is literally not one other playmaker on this offense other than Jones with some of the deigned runs.

No WRs, no TEs. Piss poor interior OL.

But we are going to put this all on Barkley?
RE: You can do that for any RB  
BigBlue7 : 12/20/2022 10:06 am : link
In comment 15956239 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
if you aren’t factoring in the health of the OL and the 1 dimensional offense we run than we just aren’t going to have a real conversation. Barkley has his faults but he’s not a guy you just pencil in a replacement for. It can certainly be done but I’d be interested to see what his price is before make any definitive opinions on it.


Exactly. I wish people go separate their hatred for DG and the original pick for the current state of the team and what we need to do in the next 2-3 years.
RE: RE: RE: YPC, lol  
mfjmfj : 12/20/2022 10:08 am : link
In comment 15956228 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15956222 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15956203 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


.


Wait, that is not an important stat?



With no context, no. Like I said earlier, Wayne Gallman can do that too, any guesses on what our record would be with him as the feature back?


I will play. my guess is 8-5-1. But I concede it might be 7-6-1. I have seen a running back in Barkley who accumulates numbers when he gets a lot of carries and make very few special plays. Loved how he ran against the Redskins. Brian Robinson was much better.
an extension is very likely to mirror the CMC deal where it matters  
Eric on Li : 12/20/2022 10:09 am : link
which is the first 3 years. Carolina paid CMC 40m over those 3 years with 30m guaranteed with the rest of the numbers involved basically non-guaranteed window dressing. that's what i expect barkley's deal to effectively be so long as he finishes these last 3 games relatively strong.
RE: Other than the Carolina Dallas games  
madeinstars : 12/20/2022 10:10 am : link
In comment 15956225 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
his YPC directly correlates to every win and loss this year just about. When he’s getting solid blocking we win games, simple as that.


If anything, this is an argument against signing Barkley.
Knight left the game against Detroit  
ajr2456 : 12/20/2022 10:11 am : link
And White has been very good in the receiving game. There’s a cost benefit it comes to running backs. It’s not easy to replace the big play potential that Barkley brings, but the rest is easy to replace at much cheaper cost. 75% of Barkley at $3 million makes more sense than 100% of Barkley at $12+ million. I’d bring back Barkley for the right price though, but running backs are also fairly easy to find
RE: RE: RE: There is nothing really to discuss  
islander1 : 12/20/2022 10:12 am : link
In comment 15956195 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15956179 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15956159 Essex said:


Quote:


a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.



"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is




Really it is hard to find a RB who averages 4.3 YPC?


behind our line?

I'd argue yes.
RE: RE: RE: RE: YPC, lol  
UConn4523 : 12/20/2022 10:13 am : link
In comment 15956248 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 15956228 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15956222 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15956203 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


.


Wait, that is not an important stat?



With no context, no. Like I said earlier, Wayne Gallman can do that too, any guesses on what our record would be with him as the feature back?



I will play. my guess is 8-5-1. But I concede it might be 7-6-1. I have seen a running back in Barkley who accumulates numbers when he gets a lot of carries and make very few special plays. Loved how he ran against the Redskins. Brian Robinson was much better.


We must be watching different games/players then. Wayne Gallman can’t break runs, we’d be picking in the top 5 with him, certainly not on track for playoffs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: YPC, lol  
BigBlue7 : 12/20/2022 10:13 am : link
In comment 15956248 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 15956228 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15956222 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15956203 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


.


Wait, that is not an important stat?



With no context, no. Like I said earlier, Wayne Gallman can do that too, any guesses on what our record would be with him as the feature back?



I will play. my guess is 8-5-1. But I concede it might be 7-6-1. I have seen a running back in Barkley who accumulates numbers when he gets a lot of carries and make very few special plays. Loved how he ran against the Redskins. Brian Robinson was much better.


When are we allowed to use stats to show somebody isn't good? Only when it fits our argument?

We can use the lack of talent on offense to explain away Daniel Jones' lackluster numbers, but Barkley is expected to have world class numbers when all eyes are on him?

And Robinson has been below average outside of his last 3 games (us twice, and against Atlanta). And he has actual talent at WR and TE around him).

Again, the selective statistics are mind numbing.
I think the big question is - what are we prevented from doing  
BigBlue7 : 12/20/2022 10:15 am : link
if we do extend Barkley?

We should have enough cap space to the point where no other moves would be hindered, both short term and long term, if we extend Barkley.
Franchise tag  
mdthedream : 12/20/2022 10:18 am : link
makes sense and than if the Giants want to draft a RB fine. Look to trade him mid season or just keep him. Should not just let him go and get nothing. The Giants also should just get a deal done with Jones ASAP so we can franchise Barkley.
RE: There is nothing really to discuss  
jeff57 : 12/20/2022 10:24 am : link
In comment 15956159 Essex said:
Quote:
a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.


Yes. Paying a lot of money to a running back is a poor allocation of resources.
Barkley is our most explosive skill player  
Rjanyg : 12/20/2022 10:30 am : link
on this roster.

This isn't just about a running back and I think those who think that way will devalue him.

I agree that RB position is undervalued as a whole and spending too much can be detrimental, but we need to not just find a viable replacement as a running back but also add at least 2 game changers to the offense because we need at least 1 if we keep Barkley.

This is the problem with not re-signing or tagging him.
Regardless of his performance  
kelly : 12/20/2022 10:30 am : link
you cannot give an older, injury prone running back a big contract.

How many running backs still maintained their level of production after 4 years? And for how many years after that?

This is why a running back should be the last piece added to a championship roster.

You extend players that play a position that has longevity.
RB contracts really aren’t detrimental anymore  
UConn4523 : 12/20/2022 10:37 am : link
they were 5 years ago but they’ve dropped significantly. It’s a fairly cheap way to keep production, IMO. If you are willing to pay Barkley $12-$13m on the tag for 1 year why wouldn’t you be open to a multi year contract with $25m guaranteed?

I’m not saying it’s an automatic buy but the economics of the position can actually be pretty beneficial right now.
I admire what Barkley has done this year  
arniefez : 12/20/2022 10:39 am : link
for the most he's run with power and he's blocked willingly when asked. But he's not the home run hitter he was as a rookie. I think the Mara brothers want him back but I hope the GM and HC think that putting big money into a RB in his 6th year with an injury history is bad business. The position is just too easy to fill at a fraction of the cost on a team with 5 or 6 replacement level starters on both sides of the ball.

Bigger needs than bringing back Barkley IMO are WR plural in FA and the draft, Center, Guard, DL, ILB, CB2. I think the Giants could save 10 million moving on from Barkley without much drop off.
I think the Giants  
ajr2456 : 12/20/2022 10:39 am : link
Will be fine at the position whether they give him a three year deal or they replace him with cheaper options.
you can't evaluate Barkley by simply looking at YPC  
KDavies : 12/20/2022 10:42 am : link
that is lazy analysis. Reality is, what other offensive weapon do the Giants have? Jones running? Any WRs right now? And TE? Didn't think so.

Teams can and do key largely on stopping Barkley. Unfortunately for the entirety of his career, Barkley has had WRs that could not get separation, let alone become a weapon other teams have to worry about.

The cost to retain a weapon like Barkley is not that high (franchise amount of $12 million). The Giants should be looking to add additional weapons to the offense, not get rid of one the few offensive weapons they have.
He is a playmaker and one of the top at his position  
rasbutant : 12/20/2022 11:40 am : link
A devalued position, but still, the market is adjusted for this.

Top WR's are getting 25-30mil/yr.

Barkley is looking at 1/2 that cost.

His injury history justifies a contract that is structured to be team friendly. He gets his money if he earns it. He also makes more in NYC with endorsement deals. The structure of the deal will be key, and I'd imagine roster bonuses would be the way to go.

Who is going to impact your team more, Barkley or say Allen Robinson (15.5m), Robbie Anderson (14.75m), Corey Davis (12.5m), Michael Gallup (11.5m), Curtis Samuel (11.5m), Tim Patrick (11.33m), Agholor (11m), Boyd (11m)

Pay the man.
Comps:
Cook = Potential Out: 2023, 3 yr, $27,284,650; $6,202,544 dead cap = ~9m/yr
Chubb = Potential Out: 2024, 3 yr, $27,983,059; $4,000,000 dead cap = ~9.3m/yr
Jones = Potential Out: 2023, 2 yr, $19,976,460; $9,580,000 dead cap = ~10/yr.


RE: He is a playmaker and one of the top at his position  
KDavies : 12/20/2022 11:58 am : link
In comment 15956439 rasbutant said:
Quote:
A devalued position, but still, the market is adjusted for this.

Top WR's are getting 25-30mil/yr.

Barkley is looking at 1/2 that cost.

His injury history justifies a contract that is structured to be team friendly. He gets his money if he earns it. He also makes more in NYC with endorsement deals. The structure of the deal will be key, and I'd imagine roster bonuses would be the way to go.

Who is going to impact your team more, Barkley or say Allen Robinson (15.5m), Robbie Anderson (14.75m), Corey Davis (12.5m), Michael Gallup (11.5m), Curtis Samuel (11.5m), Tim Patrick (11.33m), Agholor (11m), Boyd (11m)

Pay the man.
Comps:
Cook = Potential Out: 2023, 3 yr, $27,284,650; $6,202,544 dead cap = ~9m/yr
Chubb = Potential Out: 2024, 3 yr, $27,983,059; $4,000,000 dead cap = ~9.3m/yr
Jones = Potential Out: 2023, 2 yr, $19,976,460; $9,580,000 dead cap = ~10/yr.


Very good post and an excellent point. RBs have become undervalued at this point. I don't at all see the logic in not taking advantage of that situation, and letting our only real offensive playmaker go
WTF  
JaxGiant : 12/20/2022 12:01 pm : link
is the obsession with contract numbers? You're not writing the checks and it's up to Schoen at the end of the day.
RE: RE: He is a playmaker and one of the top at his position  
UConn4523 : 12/20/2022 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15956468 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15956439 rasbutant said:


Quote:


A devalued position, but still, the market is adjusted for this.

Top WR's are getting 25-30mil/yr.

Barkley is looking at 1/2 that cost.

His injury history justifies a contract that is structured to be team friendly. He gets his money if he earns it. He also makes more in NYC with endorsement deals. The structure of the deal will be key, and I'd imagine roster bonuses would be the way to go.

Who is going to impact your team more, Barkley or say Allen Robinson (15.5m), Robbie Anderson (14.75m), Corey Davis (12.5m), Michael Gallup (11.5m), Curtis Samuel (11.5m), Tim Patrick (11.33m), Agholor (11m), Boyd (11m)

Pay the man.
Comps:
Cook = Potential Out: 2023, 3 yr, $27,284,650; $6,202,544 dead cap = ~9m/yr
Chubb = Potential Out: 2024, 3 yr, $27,983,059; $4,000,000 dead cap = ~9.3m/yr
Jones = Potential Out: 2023, 2 yr, $19,976,460; $9,580,000 dead cap = ~10/yr.





Very good post and an excellent point. RBs have become undervalued at this point. I don't at all see the logic in not taking advantage of that situation, and letting our only real offensive playmaker go


Yeah, this is what I was getting at. Saying “never pay RBs” is pretty stupid in 2022/23. The discount right now is great, and if you are comfortable with the injury angle there’s a deal to be made here. No one is suggesting a blank check, but a market deal with some creativity should be explored and taken seriously. It also allows us to take a RB in the mid rounds that can maybe be the guy in a couple years time.

Ultimately im fine if the cost is too high and Schoen moves on but with that I expect a regression on the ground in 2023 (and possible longer if we don’t mail a pick).
RE: an extension is very likely to mirror the CMC deal where it matters  
bw in dc : 12/20/2022 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15956252 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
which is the first 3 years. Carolina paid CMC 40m over those 3 years with 30m guaranteed with the rest of the numbers involved basically non-guaranteed window dressing. that's what i expect barkley's deal to effectively be so long as he finishes these last 3 games relatively strong.


I really dislike this idea. The best idea, IMV, is to pay RBs on a year-to-year basis. Not a fan of this idea either, but the better move is to apply the FT to SB.

Because it's wise to assume that an injury or decline is always around the corner for a RB with as much wear and tear as SB.
RE: RE: an extension is very likely to mirror the CMC deal where it matters  
Walker Gillette : 12/20/2022 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15956520 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15956252 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


which is the first 3 years. Carolina paid CMC 40m over those 3 years with 30m guaranteed with the rest of the numbers involved basically non-guaranteed window dressing. that's what i expect barkley's deal to effectively be so long as he finishes these last 3 games relatively strong.



I really dislike this idea. The best idea, IMV, is to pay RBs on a year-to-year basis. Not a fan of this idea either, but the better move is to apply the FT to SB.

Because it's wise to assume that an injury or decline is always around the corner for a RB with as much wear and tear as SB.

At the very least they should hold that franchise tag over his head a little to get a contract that suits them. I don't mind 2 years at all, if it blows up the team isn't hurt too bad and it gives Barkley some stability and guarantees. Best deals are the ones where neither side is thrilled, but both can live with it. The guarnatees can't be too onerous, but he needs to feel like he got something, because they want a player that is somewhat content.
RE: RE: RE: There is nothing really to discuss  
djm : 12/20/2022 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15956207 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15956179 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15956159 Essex said:


Quote:


a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.



"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is





It’s pretty easy. Breece Hall tore his ACL and Bam Knight has been very good in his place. Broncos are getting similar production from Murray and Mack in place of Javonte Williams. Pollard is 8th in the league in rushing despite only 177 carries. Rachaad White is playing really well for Tampa since taking over.

That being said, I’d bring back Barkley on the tag


Yet all those teams you listed are losing a lot of games. Kind of important detail.

Barkley helped the Giants win their biggest game in 6 years. Also kind of a big deal.


Barkley is currently at 928 carries for his career. There's no reason to think he can't double that or rip off another 700 carries and do so in elite fashion.

Why can't we draft a guard and keep Barkley and deploy an insanely good rushing attack? Why can't we have both those things like Dallas has? Or SF has? Or the Titans have? We can't do that? We can't have both but other teams can.

Barkley is a very very good RB. We should try and keep him if you believe his knee issues are in the past.
the best teams in the league  
djm : 12/20/2022 3:11 pm : link
(most of them) have BIG TIME RBs. The best offenses, most of them have BIG TIME RBs. Chargers? Ekeler. Niners? They over spend every other year on a RB and finally found a healthy one in CM. Dallas? We know about them. Everyone can't wait to pile on Zeke but he's still an important cog and has 1800+ carries, that's 1800--800 than what Barkley will have when he re-signs.

The JEts would be a lot better if Hall doesn't get hurt. The Ravens missed their stating RB when he went down.

The myth needs to be buried once and for all. RBs are vital. The best drafting teams know this and act like it.
If you get ride of Golladay  
blueblood : 12/20/2022 3:12 pm : link
and draft some WRs you can pay Barkley a decent sum of money. The cost for WRs keeps escalating. I wouldnt pay him any more than the average of guys like Nick Chubb and Dalvin Cook.
RE: RE: an extension is very likely to mirror the CMC deal where it matters  
Eric on Li : 12/20/2022 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15956520 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15956252 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


which is the first 3 years. Carolina paid CMC 40m over those 3 years with 30m guaranteed with the rest of the numbers involved basically non-guaranteed window dressing. that's what i expect barkley's deal to effectively be so long as he finishes these last 3 games relatively strong.



I really dislike this idea. The best idea, IMV, is to pay RBs on a year-to-year basis. Not a fan of this idea either, but the better move is to apply the FT to SB.

Because it's wise to assume that an injury or decline is always around the corner for a RB with as much wear and tear as SB.


that's fine - i'd prefer to tag him, the challenge is that i think that's the most likely outcome for jones. in which case then you are deciding on a barkley extension - and i think something in that ballpark is FMV.

so then it's extend or let him walk. i personally dont see anyone in UFA next year that's individually contributing to multiple wins the way SB has this year.
I’m fine with the tag  
ajr2456 : 12/20/2022 3:18 pm : link
Or a two year deal with a non guaranteed third year with similar cap numbers as Cook’s deal. I’m also fine with Corbin and a rookie. Running backs matter, but there’s also more out there. Pacheco looks like a budding star with KC, Allegier looks great for Atlanta.
Let's do a little thought experiment  
.McL. : 12/20/2022 4:26 pm : link
The Giants have something like $59M in cap space next year.

They have a ton of players to sign. Dex, Another starter at corner and some depth, Some starting and depth at LBs, Some depth IDL.
Some depth for the OL maybe a starting IOL. Some depth at TE, RB, and WR.

And especially a QB, a RB, and a WR.

It is going to be expensive, and that cap space will be gone before you know it.

For arguments sake, let's say that they have done everything they want to do on the defense, the OL and the depth all around and the have decided to retain Jones (remember this is just for arguments sake, this is not about Jones).

They have money to sign Barkley and journeyman WR, or sign a top notch WR and a journeyman RB.

Which way do you go?

While this is a hypothetical thought experiment. I would not at all be surprised to see it come down to a decision like this.
In 2020, the record was like 6-7  
RollBlue : 12/20/2022 4:28 pm : link
with Gallman as the featured back. Let Barkley walk if big dollars are needed to sign him. I'm thinking a rotation of Breida and Brightwell, plus a 3rd or 4th round pick, with signing an IOL makes us a better team. There's a lot of good backup RBs in the league, look at Perine in Cinny as one example.
I just don't see Barkley as a big difference maker at this point.
It depends on who the WR is  
UConn4523 : 12/20/2022 4:35 pm : link
I don’t particularly like the idea of spending $25m on a top WR, talk about risk. And looking at the FA class of 2023 the WR options are limited, and I think that’s being kind. There isn’t a #1 out there, a handful up upside #2s so that market might continue to overpay for mediocre players.

So I’d rather draft a WR, pay Barkley, and sign a solid WR with some upside (Chark?).
RE: the best teams in the league  
Blue The Dog : 12/20/2022 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15956858 djm said:
Quote:
(most of them) have BIG TIME RBs. The best offenses, most of them have BIG TIME RBs. Chargers? Ekeler. Niners? They over spend every other year on a RB and finally found a healthy one in CM. Dallas? We know about them. Everyone can't wait to pile on Zeke but he's still an important cog and has 1800+ carries, that's 1800--800 than what Barkley will have when he re-signs.

The JEts would be a lot better if Hall doesn't get hurt. The Ravens missed their stating RB when he went down.

The myth needs to be buried once and for all. RBs are vital. The best drafting teams know this and act like it.


Ahh yes, I forgot how great the RBs are on the Chiefs, Bills, and Eagles
Is Gallman still in the league?  
PatersonPlank : 12/20/2022 5:26 pm : link
People continuing to compare the 2 is ridiculous. Barkley is 4th in the league in rushing even though the defense basically only keys on him.

At $10M-12M per year he is a bargain. Get a little more talent around him and he'd be an even more explosive weapon, certainly more of a weapon than anyone else we can get for that money. Plus he's a leader and a great teammate.
RE: RE: How about giving him the franchise tag  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2022 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15956169 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15956164 superspynyg said:


Quote:


at roughly 14-15 mil.

Look I am a big fan of Saquon and if they signed him long term then fine, but I am also in the camp of not paying big for rbs. He has had a really good season but I am not sure I want to invest 15+ for 4-5 years, especially since rbs break down fast.

Sign Jones and Sexy Dexy long term.



The franchise tag makes his cap hit $15 mm

Contract like the one above gets him for $6MM in 2023 and $9 MM in 2024.

The estimated RB franchise tag for 2023 is $12.6M (link below).

Also, it carries no multi-year guaranteed injury risk and no dead money risk.

Given how the RB market has lagged relative to other positions' recent increases in price tag, it's tempting to get lured into what sounds like a bargain contract for an extremely talented and dynamic offensive weapon.

But he plays a rough position for injuries and has an extensive injury history himself now, so there should be some caution with a multi-year contract that includes significant guarantees. It could go sideways quickly even if it feels favorable initially.

I think the franchise tag is the best path forward with Barkley, mostly because I place a high priority on squeezing one more high-volume year out of him and then potentially tag him again in 2024 (even with the surcharge attached for a 2nd consecutive tag), unless the tag is needed for Dex that offseason (I really hope we don't have to go down the DL franchise tag path again with Dex like we did with LW).

Estimated Tags and Tenders - ( New Window )
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/20/2022 7:02 pm : link
It'd be idiotic to give Saquon huge $. And I don't think Schoen is an idiot. Look @ dudes like Stevenson, Pollard, Pierce, etc...all drafted in later rounds. You can find diamonds in the rough @ RB.
Good thread but nothing here is really all that compelling  
NYGgolfer : 12/20/2022 7:29 pm : link
with regards to providing Barkley larger dollars nor franchise tag dollars as he goes into his 6th year.

And this is not to suggest that Saquon isn't one of the few plus players on the team. But that is far more a function of the dysfunction of the last regime and lack of credible offensive weapons they put on the roster than his current ability. He simply plays at one of the deepest positions (and easiest to get NFL game ready) in football and there is no rational reason to not take advantage of that fact regarding RB supply.

Invest RB monies/picks into an overall RB unit with different contract life-cycles versus putting into one guy's pocket. Saquon's production can be re-created in the aggregate and spread the risk of use and injury overall several guys. And if one of those guys happens to be a rookie middle round pick next year then all the better.

I do think there is some excess than can be allocated to his contract negotiations because of his good attitude and face of franchise thing, but not enough to get me to franchise tag dollars or a multi-year second deal.
This coming offseason  
Bill in UT : 12/20/2022 8:59 pm : link
we've gotta pay Dex and Love and maybe Jones. Barkley has to be factored into that mix if we want to spend any money on FAs. Personally, I think that an OL good enough to open holes for Barkley is good enough to open holes for another RB with some potential. If the holes aren't there, Barkley gets no production. Yes, he's a homerun threat if there's an opening. OTOH, he's not great at converting 3rd and 3.
RE: ...  
JoeSchoens11 : 12/20/2022 10:10 pm : link
In comment 15957191 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It'd be idiotic to give Saquon huge $. And I don't think Schoen is an idiot. Look @ dudes like Stevenson, Pollard, Pierce, etc...all drafted in later rounds. You can find diamonds in the rough @ RB.
Wouldn’t it be more prudent to find that ‘diamond in the rough’ while SB is on the team?

Our quality rbs drafted over the past 15-years consists of…Barkley.

The rest: Brightwell (6), Gallman (4), Perkins (5), Willams (4), Cox (7), Wilson (1), Scott (7), Brown (4)
RE: This coming offseason  
Now Mike in MD : 12/20/2022 10:38 pm : link
In comment 15957340 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
we've gotta pay Dex and Love and maybe Jones. Barkley has to be factored into that mix if we want to spend any money on FAs. Personally, I think that an OL good enough to open holes for Barkley is good enough to open holes for another RB with some potential. If the holes aren't there, Barkley gets no production. Yes, he's a homerun threat if there's an opening. OTOH, he's not great at converting 3rd and 3.


We exercised the 5th year option on Dex so we don't need to address him this year
