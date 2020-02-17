Saquon Barkley Contract Discussion

I know that many are split or against giving Barkley a long term deal, but looking around the league in the last few years, I think there is a contract out there that could make sense for all involved.
The Saints deal with Alvin Kamara is very well structured and something I would love to see the Giants do with Barkley.
At the surface:
5 years, $75 MM including a $15,000,000 signing bonus, $33,833,000 guaranteed
The Details:
The structure of Kamara's deal essentially makes it a 3 year deal
Year 1 Salary Cap hit: $5 MM ($33 MM Dead Cap)
Year 2 Salary Cap hit: $6.13 MM ($29.5 MM Dead Cap)
Year 3 Salary Cap hit: $16 MM ($19.4 MM Dead Cap)
-----------------------------------------------------
Year 4 Salary Cap hit: $16.8 MM ($9.3 MM Dead Cap)
Year 5 Salary Cap hit: $27.1 MM ($4.2 MM Dead Cap)
Now obviously this was in 2021, so something reasonable like a 5% or so increase in value across the board might make sense.
5 years, $80 MM doesn't seem unreasonable. Will essentially be a 3 year deal with an out before the 4th league year begins.
Look I am a big fan of Saquon and if they signed him long term then fine, but I am also in the camp of not paying big for rbs. He has had a really good season but I am not sure I want to invest 15+ for 4-5 years, especially since rbs break down fast.
Sign Jones and Sexy Dexy long term.
You can find a replacement for any position and weigh the cost savings with the likely reduction in performance. There’s a number where it makes sense to keep Barkley, I just don’t know what it is. Hopefully Schoen does and he stands firm with it.
Look I am a big fan of Saquon and if they signed him long term then fine, but I am also in the camp of not paying big for rbs. He has had a really good season but I am not sure I want to invest 15+ for 4-5 years, especially since rbs break down fast.

Sign Jones and Sexy Dexy long term.
Sign Jones and Sexy Dexy long term.
The franchise tag makes his cap hit $15 mm
Contract like the one above gets him for $6MM in 2023 and $9 MM in 2024.
If I'm the Giants, my $ are spent on OC, ILB in FA. I'd look to the draft for WR and CB which are hella expensive.
"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is
TBs just don’t stay healthy, you need a stable. Paying Barkley means we are really a one RB team and I wouldn’t take that injury gamble again. Look at the Buffalo formula, all of their RBs combined make less than Barkley. We need the money for WRa.
But part of earning a big contract is staying healthy.
If he looks as good the next three games as he did against Washington, then give him a contract. If he returns to being ineffective, then you offer a much lower deal that he probably doesn't take.
Quote:
a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.
"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is
Really it is hard to find a RB who averages 4.3 YPC?
Quote:
In comment 15956159 Essex said:
Quote:
a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.
"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is
Really it is hard to find a RB who averages 4.3 YPC?
Basing your argument on a YPC stat is all I needed to know. Thanks
Quote:
a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.
"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is
It’s pretty easy. Breece Hall tore his ACL and Bam Knight has been very good in his place. Broncos are getting similar production from Murray and Mack in place of Javonte Williams. Pollard is 8th in the league in rushing despite only 177 carries. Rachaad White is playing really well for Tampa since taking over.
That being said, I’d bring back Barkley on the tag
Wait, that is not an important stat?
Quote:
.
Wait, that is not an important stat?
With no context, no. Like I said earlier, Wayne Gallman can do that too, any guesses on what our record would be with him as the feature back?
Quote:
In comment 15956159 Essex said:
Quote:
a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.
"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is
It's pretty easy. Breece Hall tore his ACL and Bam Knight has been very good in his place. Broncos are getting similar production from Murray and Mack in place of Javonte Williams. Pollard is 8th in the league in rushing despite only 177 carries. Rachaad White is playing really well for Tampa since taking over.

That being said, I'd bring back Barkley on the tag
That being said, I’d bring back Barkley on the tag
Knight had two decent games against Minn and Chicago and then, and average game against Buffalo and a dud against Detroit
White?
9 for 28
13 for 56
11 for 38
in his last 3 games in an offense with Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin
Murray just had a great game against the cardinals.
Before that he's been below average at best behind a pretty good offensive line
Quote:
a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.
You can find a replacement for any position and weigh the cost savings with the likely reduction in performance. There’s a number where it makes sense to keep Barkley, I just don’t know what it is. Hopefully Schoen does and he stands firm with it.
I agree with this. But my opinion is that the number that makes sense (maybe $6MM per year) is a number SB never accepts. Which is fine. Let him go and build a better team with the savings.
He is "off" because when he is on the field, the defense only needs to key in on him.
There is literally not one other playmaker on this offense other than Jones with some of the deigned runs.
No WRs, no TEs. Piss poor interior OL.
But we are going to put this all on Barkley?
Exactly. I wish people go separate their hatred for DG and the original pick for the current state of the team and what we need to do in the next 2-3 years.
Quote:
In comment 15956203 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
.
Wait, that is not an important stat?
With no context, no. Like I said earlier, Wayne Gallman can do that too, any guesses on what our record would be with him as the feature back?
I will play. my guess is 8-5-1. But I concede it might be 7-6-1. I have seen a running back in Barkley who accumulates numbers when he gets a lot of carries and make very few special plays. Loved how he ran against the Redskins. Brian Robinson was much better.
If anything, this is an argument against signing Barkley.
Quote:
In comment 15956159 Essex said:
Quote:
a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.
"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is
Really it is hard to find a RB who averages 4.3 YPC?
behind our line?
I'd argue yes.
Quote:
In comment 15956222 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15956203 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
.
Wait, that is not an important stat?
With no context, no. Like I said earlier, Wayne Gallman can do that too, any guesses on what our record would be with him as the feature back?
I will play. my guess is 8-5-1. But I concede it might be 7-6-1. I have seen a running back in Barkley who accumulates numbers when he gets a lot of carries and make very few special plays. Loved how he ran against the Redskins. Brian Robinson was much better.
We must be watching different games/players then. Wayne Gallman can’t break runs, we’d be picking in the top 5 with him, certainly not on track for playoffs.
Quote:
In comment 15956222 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15956203 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
.
Wait, that is not an important stat?
With no context, no. Like I said earlier, Wayne Gallman can do that too, any guesses on what our record would be with him as the feature back?
I will play. my guess is 8-5-1. But I concede it might be 7-6-1. I have seen a running back in Barkley who accumulates numbers when he gets a lot of carries and make very few special plays. Loved how he ran against the Redskins. Brian Robinson was much better.
When are we allowed to use stats to show somebody isn't good? Only when it fits our argument?
We can use the lack of talent on offense to explain away Daniel Jones' lackluster numbers, but Barkley is expected to have world class numbers when all eyes are on him?
And Robinson has been below average outside of his last 3 games (us twice, and against Atlanta). And he has actual talent at WR and TE around him).
Again, the selective statistics are mind numbing.
We should have enough cap space to the point where no other moves would be hindered, both short term and long term, if we extend Barkley.
Yes. Paying a lot of money to a running back is a poor allocation of resources.
This isn't just about a running back and I think those who think that way will devalue him.
I agree that RB position is undervalued as a whole and spending too much can be detrimental, but we need to not just find a viable replacement as a running back but also add at least 2 game changers to the offense because we need at least 1 if we keep Barkley.
This is the problem with not re-signing or tagging him.
How many running backs still maintained their level of production after 4 years? And for how many years after that?
This is why a running back should be the last piece added to a championship roster.
You extend players that play a position that has longevity.
I’m not saying it’s an automatic buy but the economics of the position can actually be pretty beneficial right now.
Bigger needs than bringing back Barkley IMO are WR plural in FA and the draft, Center, Guard, DL, ILB, CB2. I think the Giants could save 10 million moving on from Barkley without much drop off.
Teams can and do key largely on stopping Barkley. Unfortunately for the entirety of his career, Barkley has had WRs that could not get separation, let alone become a weapon other teams have to worry about.
The cost to retain a weapon like Barkley is not that high (franchise amount of $12 million). The Giants should be looking to add additional weapons to the offense, not get rid of one the few offensive weapons they have.
Top WR's are getting 25-30mil/yr.
Barkley is looking at 1/2 that cost.
His injury history justifies a contract that is structured to be team friendly. He gets his money if he earns it. He also makes more in NYC with endorsement deals. The structure of the deal will be key, and I'd imagine roster bonuses would be the way to go.
Who is going to impact your team more, Barkley or say Allen Robinson (15.5m), Robbie Anderson (14.75m), Corey Davis (12.5m), Michael Gallup (11.5m), Curtis Samuel (11.5m), Tim Patrick (11.33m), Agholor (11m), Boyd (11m)
Pay the man.
Comps:
Cook = Potential Out: 2023, 3 yr, $27,284,650; $6,202,544 dead cap = ~9m/yr
Chubb = Potential Out: 2024, 3 yr, $27,983,059; $4,000,000 dead cap = ~9.3m/yr
Jones = Potential Out: 2023, 2 yr, $19,976,460; $9,580,000 dead cap = ~10/yr.
Top WR's are getting 25-30mil/yr.
Barkley is looking at 1/2 that cost.
His injury history justifies a contract that is structured to be team friendly. He gets his money if he earns it. He also makes more in NYC with endorsement deals. The structure of the deal will be key, and I'd imagine roster bonuses would be the way to go.
Who is going to impact your team more, Barkley or say Allen Robinson (15.5m), Robbie Anderson (14.75m), Corey Davis (12.5m), Michael Gallup (11.5m), Curtis Samuel (11.5m), Tim Patrick (11.33m), Agholor (11m), Boyd (11m)
Pay the man.
Comps:
Cook = Potential Out: 2023, 3 yr, $27,284,650; $6,202,544 dead cap = ~9m/yr
Chubb = Potential Out: 2024, 3 yr, $27,983,059; $4,000,000 dead cap = ~9.3m/yr
Jones = Potential Out: 2023, 2 yr, $19,976,460; $9,580,000 dead cap = ~10/yr.
Very good post and an excellent point. RBs have become undervalued at this point. I don't at all see the logic in not taking advantage of that situation, and letting our only real offensive playmaker go
Quote:
A devalued position, but still, the market is adjusted for this.
Top WR's are getting 25-30mil/yr.
Barkley is looking at 1/2 that cost.
His injury history justifies a contract that is structured to be team friendly. He gets his money if he earns it. He also makes more in NYC with endorsement deals. The structure of the deal will be key, and I'd imagine roster bonuses would be the way to go.
Who is going to impact your team more, Barkley or say Allen Robinson (15.5m), Robbie Anderson (14.75m), Corey Davis (12.5m), Michael Gallup (11.5m), Curtis Samuel (11.5m), Tim Patrick (11.33m), Agholor (11m), Boyd (11m)
Pay the man.
Comps:
Cook = Potential Out: 2023, 3 yr, $27,284,650; $6,202,544 dead cap = ~9m/yr
Chubb = Potential Out: 2024, 3 yr, $27,983,059; $4,000,000 dead cap = ~9.3m/yr
Jones = Potential Out: 2023, 2 yr, $19,976,460; $9,580,000 dead cap = ~10/yr.
Very good post and an excellent point. RBs have become undervalued at this point. I don't at all see the logic in not taking advantage of that situation, and letting our only real offensive playmaker go
Yeah, this is what I was getting at. Saying “never pay RBs” is pretty stupid in 2022/23. The discount right now is great, and if you are comfortable with the injury angle there’s a deal to be made here. No one is suggesting a blank check, but a market deal with some creativity should be explored and taken seriously. It also allows us to take a RB in the mid rounds that can maybe be the guy in a couple years time.
Ultimately im fine if the cost is too high and Schoen moves on but with that I expect a regression on the ground in 2023 (and possible longer if we don’t mail a pick).
I really dislike this idea. The best idea, IMV, is to pay RBs on a year-to-year basis. Not a fan of this idea either, but the better move is to apply the FT to SB.
Because it's wise to assume that an injury or decline is always around the corner for a RB with as much wear and tear as SB.
Quote:
which is the first 3 years. Carolina paid CMC 40m over those 3 years with 30m guaranteed with the rest of the numbers involved basically non-guaranteed window dressing. that's what i expect barkley's deal to effectively be so long as he finishes these last 3 games relatively strong.
I really dislike this idea. The best idea, IMV, is to pay RBs on a year-to-year basis. Not a fan of this idea either, but the better move is to apply the FT to SB.
Because it's wise to assume that an injury or decline is always around the corner for a RB with as much wear and tear as SB.
At the very least they should hold that franchise tag over his head a little to get a contract that suits them. I don't mind 2 years at all, if it blows up the team isn't hurt too bad and it gives Barkley some stability and guarantees. Best deals are the ones where neither side is thrilled, but both can live with it. The guarnatees can't be too onerous, but he needs to feel like he got something, because they want a player that is somewhat content.
Quote:
In comment 15956159 Essex said:
Quote:
a replacement level for Barkley can be found cheaply. That is the unchangeable fact, especially since he his a below average receiver and blocker. Great person, great intangibles, all of that--still doesn't mean we should pay for that.
"Easy to find replacements" is thrown around so much without much evidence of just how easy it is
It's pretty easy. Breece Hall tore his ACL and Bam Knight has been very good in his place. Broncos are getting similar production from Murray and Mack in place of Javonte Williams. Pollard is 8th in the league in rushing despite only 177 carries. Rachaad White is playing really well for Tampa since taking over.

That being said, I'd bring back Barkley on the tag
That being said, I’d bring back Barkley on the tag
Yet all those teams you listed are losing a lot of games. Kind of important detail.
Barkley helped the Giants win their biggest game in 6 years. Also kind of a big deal.
Barkley is currently at 928 carries for his career. There's no reason to think he can't double that or rip off another 700 carries and do so in elite fashion.
Why can't we draft a guard and keep Barkley and deploy an insanely good rushing attack? Why can't we have both those things like Dallas has? Or SF has? Or the Titans have? We can't do that? We can't have both but other teams can.
Barkley is a very very good RB. We should try and keep him if you believe his knee issues are in the past.
The JEts would be a lot better if Hall doesn't get hurt. The Ravens missed their stating RB when he went down.
The myth needs to be buried once and for all. RBs are vital. The best drafting teams know this and act like it.
Quote:
which is the first 3 years. Carolina paid CMC 40m over those 3 years with 30m guaranteed with the rest of the numbers involved basically non-guaranteed window dressing. that's what i expect barkley's deal to effectively be so long as he finishes these last 3 games relatively strong.
I really dislike this idea. The best idea, IMV, is to pay RBs on a year-to-year basis. Not a fan of this idea either, but the better move is to apply the FT to SB.
Because it's wise to assume that an injury or decline is always around the corner for a RB with as much wear and tear as SB.
that's fine - i'd prefer to tag him, the challenge is that i think that's the most likely outcome for jones. in which case then you are deciding on a barkley extension - and i think something in that ballpark is FMV.
so then it's extend or let him walk. i personally dont see anyone in UFA next year that's individually contributing to multiple wins the way SB has this year.
They have a ton of players to sign. Dex, Another starter at corner and some depth, Some starting and depth at LBs, Some depth IDL.
Some depth for the OL maybe a starting IOL. Some depth at TE, RB, and WR.
And especially a QB, a RB, and a WR.
It is going to be expensive, and that cap space will be gone before you know it.
For arguments sake, let's say that they have done everything they want to do on the defense, the OL and the depth all around and the have decided to retain Jones (remember this is just for arguments sake, this is not about Jones).
They have money to sign Barkley and journeyman WR, or sign a top notch WR and a journeyman RB.
Which way do you go?
While this is a hypothetical thought experiment. I would not at all be surprised to see it come down to a decision like this.
I just don't see Barkley as a big difference maker at this point.
So I’d rather draft a WR, pay Barkley, and sign a solid WR with some upside (Chark?).
The JEts would be a lot better if Hall doesn't get hurt. The Ravens missed their stating RB when he went down.
The myth needs to be buried once and for all. RBs are vital. The best drafting teams know this and act like it.
Ahh yes, I forgot how great the RBs are on the Chiefs, Bills, and Eagles
At $10M-12M per year he is a bargain. Get a little more talent around him and he'd be an even more explosive weapon, certainly more of a weapon than anyone else we can get for that money. Plus he's a leader and a great teammate.
Quote:
at roughly 14-15 mil.
Look I am a big fan of Saquon and if they signed him long term then fine, but I am also in the camp of not paying big for rbs. He has had a really good season but I am not sure I want to invest 15+ for 4-5 years, especially since rbs break down fast.

Sign Jones and Sexy Dexy long term.
Sign Jones and Sexy Dexy long term.
The franchise tag makes his cap hit $15 mm
Contract like the one above gets him for $6MM in 2023 and $9 MM in 2024.
The estimated RB franchise tag for 2023 is $12.6M (link below).
Also, it carries no multi-year guaranteed injury risk and no dead money risk.
Given how the RB market has lagged relative to other positions' recent increases in price tag, it's tempting to get lured into what sounds like a bargain contract for an extremely talented and dynamic offensive weapon.
But he plays a rough position for injuries and has an extensive injury history himself now, so there should be some caution with a multi-year contract that includes significant guarantees. It could go sideways quickly even if it feels favorable initially.
I think the franchise tag is the best path forward with Barkley, mostly because I place a high priority on squeezing one more high-volume year out of him and then potentially tag him again in 2024 (even with the surcharge attached for a 2nd consecutive tag), unless the tag is needed for Dex that offseason (I really hope we don't have to go down the DL franchise tag path again with Dex like we did with LW).
Estimated Tags and Tenders - ( New Window )
And this is not to suggest that Saquon isn't one of the few plus players on the team. But that is far more a function of the dysfunction of the last regime and lack of credible offensive weapons they put on the roster than his current ability. He simply plays at one of the deepest positions (and easiest to get NFL game ready) in football and there is no rational reason to not take advantage of that fact regarding RB supply.
Invest RB monies/picks into an overall RB unit with different contract life-cycles versus putting into one guy's pocket. Saquon's production can be re-created in the aggregate and spread the risk of use and injury overall several guys. And if one of those guys happens to be a rookie middle round pick next year then all the better.
I do think there is some excess than can be allocated to his contract negotiations because of his good attitude and face of franchise thing, but not enough to get me to franchise tag dollars or a multi-year second deal.
Our quality rbs drafted over the past 15-years consists of…Barkley.
The rest: Brightwell (6), Gallman (4), Perkins (5), Willams (4), Cox (7), Wilson (1), Scott (7), Brown (4)
We exercised the 5th year option on Dex so we don't need to address him this year