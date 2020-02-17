Saquon Barkley Contract Discussion BigBlue7 : 12/20/2022 9:28 am

I know that many are split or against giving Barkley a long term deal, but looking around the league in the last few years, I think there is a contract out there that could make sense for all involved.



The Saints deal with Alvin Kamara is very well structured and something I would love to see the Giants do with Barkley.



At the surface:



5 years, $75 MM including a $15,000,000 signing bonus, $33,833,000 guaranteed



The Details:

The structure of Kamara's deal essentially makes it a 3 year deal



Year 1 Salary Cap hit: $5 MM ($33 MM Dead Cap)

Year 2 Salary Cap hit: $6.13 MM ($29.5 MM Dead Cap)

Year 3 Salary Cap hit: $16 MM ($19.4 MM Dead Cap)

-----------------------------------------------------

Year 4 Salary Cap hit: $16.8 MM ($9.3 MM Dead Cap)

Year 5 Salary Cap hit: $27.1 MM ($4.2 MM Dead Cap)





Now obviously this was in 2021, so something reasonable like a 5% or so increase in value across the board might make sense.



5 years, $80 MM doesn't seem unreasonable. Will essentially be a 3 year deal with an out before the 4th league year begins.

