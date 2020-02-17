for display only
Tae Crowder Waived

Simms2McConkey : 12/20/2022 5:15 pm
Official, per Giants Twitter.
Link - ( New Window )
Anyone surprised?  
DefenseWins : 12/20/2022 5:18 pm : link
get the cancer out of the locker room
Finally  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/20/2022 5:19 pm : link
Guy was a JAG anyway now he free
Obvious short coming at ILB  
George from PA : 12/20/2022 5:20 pm : link
Actually impressed by move.

why marginal players mouth off on social media  
Essex : 12/20/2022 5:20 pm : link
is really one of life's great mysteries.
Wink quote after tweet  
PatersonPlank : 12/20/2022 5:20 pm : link
"Well life is full of decisions" - LOL
Wow. A little surprised.  
Vin_Cuccs : 12/20/2022 5:21 pm : link
Smith and McFadden now the only two true MLB on the roster. Have to think a move might be coming.

I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.
Long past time  
jeff57 : 12/20/2022 5:21 pm : link
They need two new ILBs for next season.
Does this mean Collins sees the field now more?  
Simms11 : 12/20/2022 5:21 pm : link
Rotation with McFadden?
RE: Wow. A little surprised.  
FranknWeezer : 12/20/2022 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15957039 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
Smith and McFadden now the only two true MLB on the roster. Have to think a move might be coming.

I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.


Surprised me, too, but LC's performance the other night helped this along.
I  
AcidTest : 12/20/2022 5:22 pm : link
assume this means that Collins will be promoted to the 53.
Makes sense  
DavidinBMNY : 12/20/2022 5:24 pm : link
Listen he did pretty well for a 7th Rd draft pick. He had some relevance for a Mr. Irrelevant. He might land on another roster.
it's so easy to talk shit now  
Giantsfan79 : 12/20/2022 5:25 pm : link
But there was a lot of excitement when he dropped to Mr irrelevant.
He’s very athletic, but has a low football IQ  
Anakim : 12/20/2022 5:26 pm : link
We need one, possibly two, ILBs in the off-season
RE: Does this mean Collins sees the field now more?  
Anakim : 12/20/2022 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15957042 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Rotation with McFadden?


Collins could get a contract. Honestly, McFadden sucks. Smith is…average.
Was in  
noro9 : 12/20/2022 5:29 pm : link
Over his head but I thought he played well for a 7th round pick. Should have never been starting nor should he have shit talked his team on social media.
RE: Anyone surprised?  
Mike in Long Beach : 12/20/2022 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15957032 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
get the cancer out of the locker room


It was a good football move, but you sir, are a bad person.
RE: Does this mean Collins sees the field now more?  
PatersonPlank : 12/20/2022 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15957042 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Rotation with McFadden?


They had to make a decision on Collins, and this is likely it. They chose Collins over Crowder for the remainder of the season
It  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/20/2022 5:31 pm : link
will be interesting to see if he is offered a PS contract or if he is interested in staying with the team.
Rest up Tae  
The_Boss : 12/20/2022 5:39 pm : link
Come the spring, I’m sure you can get a job driving a range picker at your nearest country club…
The man is finally free.  
BlackLight : 12/20/2022 5:42 pm : link
.
RE: it's so easy to talk shit now  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/20/2022 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15957048 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
But there was a lot of excitement when he dropped to Mr irrelevant.

Excitement? Ehhh, intrigue I'd agree with. Being the last pick in the draft is a bit of a novelty, and always a curiosity, and there's a ready-made underdog narrative attached to being Mr. Irrelevant. But I don't know if "excitement" is the word I'd use to describe the selection of Crowder, especially when the Giants had already taken three LBs in that draft.
Geez, there's a lotta piling on a guy who  
81_Great_Dane : 12/20/2022 5:44 pm : link
overperformed his draft slot, made it to starter (though not a good one), and tried for years to help the team I root for win games. I get that he committed the sin of saying publicly that he wanted to play more, and that may have been unpardonable as far as the coaches and management were concerned, but I don't see any reason to mock the guy.

Generally, I don't believe in mocking guys who've just lost their job, even if I didn't like the job they were doing. There are guys I want to see off the Giants, but even those guys are human beings and I don't see the point of gloating when they get fired.
it's a statement  
islander1 : 12/20/2022 5:44 pm : link
that Daboll and Schoen aren't putting up with excessive bullshit.
RE: Rest up Tae  
noro9 : 12/20/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15957067 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Come the spring, I’m sure you can get a job driving a range picker at your nearest country club…

Are you the Boss of the range picker?
RE: it's a statement  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/20/2022 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15957073 islander1 said:
Quote:
that Daboll and Schoen aren't putting up with excessive bullshit.


Very possible.

It's also could simply be the case that McFadden, Smith, and now Collins have moved ahead of him on the depth chart.

I think the other eye opener this year is the Giants are probably going to be moving on from Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown, who only seem to be special teams players at this point and not even considered as defensive players.
Waived is just another way of saying....  
MOOPS : 12/20/2022 5:51 pm : link
you're permanently inactive.
RE: Geez, there's a lotta piling on a guy who  
BigBlueShock : 12/20/2022 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15957072 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
overperformed his draft slot, made it to starter (though not a good one), and tried for years to help the team I root for win games. I get that he committed the sin of saying publicly that he wanted to play more, and that may have been unpardonable as far as the coaches and management were concerned, but I don't see any reason to mock the guy.

Generally, I don't believe in mocking guys who've just lost their job, even if I didn't like the job they were doing. There are guys I want to see off the Giants, but even those guys are human beings and I don't see the point of gloating when they get fired.

Good Lord. Pull yourself together. Tae Crowder is going to be just fine.

Your sensitivity is admirable but unnecessary. Crowder wouldn’t give one single shit if your were fired from your job tomorrow. And he will have another job in less than a week on some other team. No tears needed for him
Crowder  
Archer : 12/20/2022 5:54 pm : link
I generally do not like criticizing players but Crowder was a liability.

Crowder was not instinctual and always seemed to take poor angles to the play. He could not hold up at the point of attack, he could not cover in zone or man, he was a poor tackler, and one of the worst graded interior linebackers the last two years.

It surprised me that it took this long for the Giants to recognize his poor play.

His demise was sealed by his poor play against the Eagles. He refused to take on contact and trailed the running backs allowing for big plays.
RE: Waived is just another way of saying....  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/20/2022 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15957082 MOOPS said:
Quote:
you're permanently inactive.


He's been de-elevated.
RE: Crowder  
Angel Eyes : 12/20/2022 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15957086 Archer said:
Quote:
I generally do not like criticizing players but Crowder was a liability.

Crowder was not instinctual and always seemed to take poor angles to the play. He could not hold up at the point of attack, he could not cover in zone or man, he was a poor tackler, and one of the worst graded interior linebackers the last two years.

It surprised me that it took this long for the Giants to recognize his poor play.

His demise was sealed by his poor play against the Eagles. He refused to take on contact and trailed the running backs allowing for big plays.

Wink said he liked Crowder, said he was everything he wanted in an inside linebacker.
Another Festivus Miracle!  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12/20/2022 6:07 pm : link
.
Angel Eyes  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/20/2022 6:08 pm : link
Yes he did.

But that was a long time (and many missed tackles) ago.
RE: Wow. A little surprised.  
Blue21 : 12/20/2022 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15957039 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
Smith and McFadden now the only two true MLB on the roster. Have to think a move might be coming.

I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.
maybe or they feel Collins can do everything he did except better.
Good move...  
Capisce : 12/20/2022 6:13 pm : link
Sends a message. Collins did well the other night and is good in the locker room. More importantly, Crowder hasn't done anything good since the hit he put on Henry in the opener.
R. Williams  
AcidTest : 12/20/2022 6:14 pm : link
now has even more incentive to keep his mouth shut, as if being inactive the last two games wasn't enough.

Agree with Eric that the Giants appear ready to move on from Coughlin and Brown at the end of the season. Despite our weak LB situation, they don't get many snaps on defense.
He should never have been playing starter snap %  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/20/2022 6:16 pm : link
And also he should never have opened his trap about playing time.

Yeah, seems Collins  
section125 : 12/20/2022 6:17 pm : link
is the logical choice - but he is light in the pants for ILB.
RE: Good move...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/20/2022 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15957110 Capisce said:
Quote:
Sends a message. Collins did well the other night and is good in the locker room. More importantly, Crowder hasn't done anything good since the hit he put on Henry in the opener.


Crowder had a monster game against the Bears. Then it was all downhill again.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/20/2022 6:19 pm : link
Dude sucked.
RE: Crowder  
81_Great_Dane : 12/20/2022 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15957086 Archer said:
Quote:
I generally do not like criticizing players but Crowder was a liability.

Crowder was not instinctual and always seemed to take poor angles to the play. He could not hold up at the point of attack, he could not cover in zone or man, he was a poor tackler, and one of the worst graded interior linebackers the last two years.

It surprised me that it took this long for the Giants to recognize his poor play.

His demise was sealed by his poor play against the Eagles. He refused to take on contact and trailed the running backs allowing for big plays.
I think criticizing a guy's play is always fair. It's the mocking that I don't like.
81 Great Dane.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/20/2022 6:36 pm : link
Crowder brought a lot of it on himself with his social media nonsense. What's the point? He's not endearing himself to the coaching staff or the fan base with that passive aggressive shit.
Needed a spot for LC  
mattlawson : 12/20/2022 6:38 pm : link
There you have it
RE: Wow. A little surprised.  
Spider56 : 12/20/2022 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15957039 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
Smith and McFadden now the only two true MLB on the roster. Have to think a move might be coming.

I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.


On this we do not agree ...Crowder had his chances and simply did not perform. He is not better than Smith, and only marginally better than Coughlin. Maybe if he kept quiet he would have held on ... but now it’s time to move on.
Crowder has been on the roster bubble since McFadden passed him.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/20/2022 6:44 pm : link
He got a chance to save himself with a full load of special teams snaps against Philadelphia, and couldn't unseat Coughlin or Brown. Crowder isn't vested, so his final three paychecks go directly to paying his replacement - presumably Landon Collins. With the Minimum Salary Benefit, I believe Collins costs exactly the same amount as Crowder.

I doubt the social media stuff was a big factor. The handwriting was on the wall long before that - even before Calitro - who was vested - got cut.
RE: it's so easy to talk shit now  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/20/2022 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15957048 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
But there was a lot of excitement when he dropped to Mr irrelevant.


"Lots of excitement" is a freakin stretch, don't ya think?
Forgive me while I pat myself on the back.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/20/2022 6:58 pm : link
I was a little early on Crowder, because I figured Calitro's vesting status would keep him around longer than Crowder.
Quote:
The ‘More Micah McFadden” part is confirmed.
Big Blue Blogger : 11/13/2022 10:49 am : link
McFadden gets the start against Houston over Tae Crowder. Ominous for Crowder to be benched even with Collins inactive. Tae isn’t vested, so although he has contributed far more than Austin Calitro, the handwriting is on the wall for Crowder because Calitro’s salary is guaranteed .Here’s a list of possible moves for a busy week. I expedited Tony Jefferson’s return because the safety position is so thin. I don’t have any inside information on his foot.

11/16 | OL | Shane Lemieux - Activated from Injured Reserve
11/16 | DB | Rodarius Williams - Activated from Injured Reserve
11/16 | DB | Tony Jefferson - Activated from Injured Reserve
11/16 | OL | Jack Anderson - Waived
11/16 | WR | David Sills - Waived
11/16 | DL | Henry Mondeaux - Signed to Active Roster
11/16 | LB | Tae Crowder - Waived
11/19 | TE | Lawrence Cager - Elevated from Practice Squad (3rd)
11/19 | LB | Landon Collins - Elevated from Practice Squad (3rd)

Roster move predictions from 11/13 - ( New Window )
Agree with Matt Lawson  
3putt : 12/20/2022 6:59 pm : link
I believe Collins was out of practice squad moves. He had to be activated or lost.
RE: The man is finally free.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 12/20/2022 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15957069 BlackLight said:
Quote:
.


Praise be!

By the way, the Giants probably got a bit of cap help...  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/20/2022 7:02 pm : link
... when Calitro signed with the Raiders' practice squad two weeks ago. The offset would only be about 30% of his weekly cap hit, but every little bit helps at this point.
Not Surprised..  
bklynGman : 12/20/2022 7:03 pm : link
When you talk smack around this franchise, your days are limited. Thanks for the week 1 hit on Henry, but peace #255...
The definition of Fuck around and find out  
RELICDOA : 12/20/2022 7:04 pm : link
.
RE: Agree with Matt Lawson  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/20/2022 7:05 pm : link
3putt said:
Quote:
I believe Collins was out of practice squad moves. He had to be activated or lost.

...or simply kept on the practice squad until they decided to either release him or sign him to the roster. It's not as though other teams have been clamoring to offer him a roster spot.
RE: Geez, there's a lotta piling on a guy who  
Hammer : 12/20/2022 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15957072 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
overperformed his draft slot, made it to starter (though not a good one), and tried for years to help the team I root for win games. I get that he committed the sin of saying publicly that he wanted to play more, and that may have been unpardonable as far as the coaches and management were concerned, but I don't see any reason to mock the guy.

Generally, I don't believe in mocking guys who've just lost their job, even if I didn't like the job they were doing. There are guys I want to see off the Giants, but even those guys are human beings and I don't see the point of gloating when they get fired.


You, sir, are a gentleman.
It had to be more than just a single tweet  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/20/2022 7:08 pm : link
.
RE: The definition of Fuck around and find out  
Joe Beckwith : 12/20/2022 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15957194 RELICDOA said:
Quote:
.


I truly L’dOL!
RE: Crowder has been on the roster bubble since McFadden passed him.  
AcidTest : 12/20/2022 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15957156 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
He got a chance to save himself with a full load of special teams snaps against Philadelphia, and couldn't unseat Coughlin or Brown. Crowder isn't vested, so his final three paychecks go directly to paying his replacement - presumably Landon Collins. With the Minimum Salary Benefit, I believe Collins costs exactly the same amount as Crowder.

I doubt the social media stuff was a big factor. The handwriting was on the wall long before that - even before Calitro - who was vested - got cut.


Excellent analysis.
Buh Bye  
Bleedin Blue : 12/20/2022 7:21 pm : link
Do you think we reach out to Chase Blackburn??😂😂😂
RE: Geez, there's a lotta piling on a guy who  
Festina Lente : 12/20/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15957072 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
overperformed his draft slot, made it to starter (though not a good one), and tried for years to help the team I root for win games. I get that he committed the sin of saying publicly that he wanted to play more, and that may have been unpardonable as far as the coaches and management were concerned, but I don't see any reason to mock the guy.

Generally, I don't believe in mocking guys who've just lost their job, even if I didn't like the job they were doing. There are guys I want to see off the Giants, but even those guys are human beings and I don't see the point of gloating when they get fired.

Hear, hear. You have Echoed my sentiments exactly. I actually think he did well for us considering where he was drafted
RE: Wow. A little surprised.  
mikemo599 : 12/20/2022 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15957039 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
Smith and McFadden now the only two true MLB on the roster. Have to think a move might be coming.

I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.



wait what? you think crowder is better than smith? what have you been watching?
Guy can't tackle, thats a big problem  
JerrysKids : 12/20/2022 7:49 pm : link
Landon Collins is a better linebacker IMO he should be our man.
I wish him luck  
JerrysKids : 12/20/2022 7:51 pm : link
I think he has a great motor and will probably land with another team as a back up / special teams guy.
Actions  
cjac : 12/20/2022 8:32 pm : link
Have consequences
He got his wish, he should be thrilled  
steve in ky : 12/20/2022 8:33 pm : link
.
Free Agent Tremaine Edmunds  
Earl the goat : 12/20/2022 8:44 pm : link
Would look really good in giants uniform
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/20/2022 9:59 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
36m
My understanding is Tae Crowder release was performance-based. He was inactive Sunday vs. Washington.

Crowder leaves on good terms. He posted “Free Me” on social media few weeks back when role was reduced, but he said that was out of frustration. He wasn’t asking out. #Giants
Can’t wait for the Appreciation Thread  
5BowlsSoon : 12/20/2022 10:23 pm : link
Who does this? A mod? Eric?
It’s good that the Giants are getting  
greatgrandpa : 12/20/2022 10:26 pm : link
A head start on who they do not want as part of the rebuild. Crowder was not a building block I would expect a lot more releases after the season as the scouts search for the next Victor, Richie, Ballard, Tollefson or Devin Thomas.
RE: Wow. A little surprised.  
Red Right Hand : 12/20/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15957039 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
Smith and McFadden now the only two true MLB on the roster. Have to think a move might be coming.

I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.
They need room for Collins
RE: RE: Does this mean Collins sees the field now more?  
Red Right Hand : 12/20/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15957052 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15957042 Simms11 said:


Quote:


Rotation with McFadden?



Collins could get a contract. Honestly, McFadden sucks. Smith is…average.
Smith sucks, he got pushed around like a ragdoll against washington, it was embarassing.
( In my best Tom Coughlin voice )  
lono801 : 1:35 am : link
‘He has a Pink Slip’

Daboll and Co. ain’t fucking around. I’m not sure I have ever seen anything like it. Certainly not with The Giants…

The player carousel is more like roller derby…

Sure has been fun…
Thank you Tae  
Breeze_94 : 1:35 am : link
Guy always played with great effort & passion - can’t deny that. A rare Mr Irrelevant who wasn’t irrelevant- he outplayed his draft slot and made a decent number of plays over the years.

Ultimately, he was an Achilles heel as a starter and not the direction this new regime wanted to go. Slowly got phased out, has a playing time incentive that would have been on the books for next year. Move was only a matter of time, although I’m surprised they do it now with only 2 other ILB’s on the roster.
Have no problem with the move  
Costy16 : 8:17 am : link
But let's pump the brakes on Collins, if he's in pass coverage he's a MAJOR liability. I just hope he can fill in gaps in run coverage.
RE: Have no problem with the move  
Now Mike in MD : 8:22 am : link
In comment 15957607 Costy16 said:
Quote:
But let's pump the brakes on Collins, if he's in pass coverage he's a MAJOR liability. I just hope he can fill in gaps in run coverage.


As a safety, yes. As a LB, no. Fans can't overlay his safety coverage skills to what he's asked to do as an LB in coverage
Wink doesn't strike me as someone you mess around with  
PatersonPlank : 9:41 am : link
Either you're with him or against him, which is perfect for an NFL Coach
Not a fan of the move  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:55 am : link
When we have so few quality inside linebackers on the team. Crowder isn’t good but IMO he’s better than Smith. Smith might the worse starting middle linebacker in football right now.
RE: Not a fan of the move  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15957770 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
When we have so few quality inside linebackers on the team. Crowder isn’t good but IMO he’s better than Smith. Smith might the worse starting middle linebacker in football right now.


Tae Crowder could still be re-signed to the Practice Squad, assuming the Giants want him and/or he wants the Giants.

Basically, Landon Collins jumped ahead of him on the depth chart.
Not really surprising.  
Matt M. : 11:45 am : link
It was an inevitable move in a few weeks anyway. Once they elevated Collins last week and he had a few big plays, it seemed like a strong possibility because Collins was out of elevations. This was more about keeping Collins active than anything else. But, Crowder is horrible, so not a shock and not a real loss.
RE: Have no problem with the move  
Carson53 : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15957607 Costy16 said:
Quote:
But let's pump the brakes on Collins, if he's in pass coverage he's a MAJOR liability. I just hope he can fill in gaps in run coverage.
.

Have to use Collins close to the LOS, like they did against
WFT. That's how he can help them, stopped a sure first down the other night. He also had a TFL as well.
