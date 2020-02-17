Tae Crowder Waived

But there was a lot of excitement when he dropped to Mr irrelevant.
Excitement? Ehhh, intrigue I'd agree with. Being the last pick in the draft is a bit of a novelty, and always a curiosity, and there's a ready-made underdog narrative attached to being Mr. Irrelevant. But I don't know if "excitement" is the word I'd use to describe the selection of Crowder, especially when the Giants had already taken three LBs in that draft.
overperformed his draft slot, made it to starter (though not a good one), and tried for years to help the team I root for win games. I get that he committed the sin of saying publicly that he wanted to play more, and that may have been unpardonable as far as the coaches and management were concerned, but I don't see any reason to mock the guy.
Generally, I don't believe in mocking guys who've just lost their job, even if I didn't like the job they were doing. There are guys I want to see off the Giants, but even those guys are human beings and I don't see the point of gloating when they get fired.
that Daboll and Schoen aren't putting up with excessive bullshit.
Very possible.
It's also could simply be the case that McFadden, Smith, and now Collins have moved ahead of him on the depth chart.
I think the other eye opener this year is the Giants are probably going to be moving on from Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown, who only seem to be special teams players at this point and not even considered as defensive players.
Good Lord. Pull yourself together. Tae Crowder is going to be just fine.
Your sensitivity is admirable but unnecessary. Crowder wouldn’t give one single shit if your were fired from your job tomorrow. And he will have another job in less than a week on some other team. No tears needed for him
I generally do not like criticizing players but Crowder was a liability.
Crowder was not instinctual and always seemed to take poor angles to the play. He could not hold up at the point of attack, he could not cover in zone or man, he was a poor tackler, and one of the worst graded interior linebackers the last two years.
It surprised me that it took this long for the Giants to recognize his poor play.
His demise was sealed by his poor play against the Eagles. He refused to take on contact and trailed the running backs allowing for big plays.
Wink said he liked Crowder, said he was everything he wanted in an inside linebacker.
I think criticizing a guy's play is always fair. It's the mocking that I don't like.
Smith and McFadden now the only two true MLB on the roster. Have to think a move might be coming.
I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.
On this we do not agree ...Crowder had his chances and simply did not perform. He is not better than Smith, and only marginally better than Coughlin. Maybe if he kept quiet he would have held on ... but now it’s time to move on.
Crowder has been on the roster bubble since McFadden passed him.
He got a chance to save himself with a full load of special teams snaps against Philadelphia, and couldn't unseat Coughlin or Brown. Crowder isn't vested, so his final three paychecks go directly to paying his replacement - presumably Landon Collins. With the Minimum Salary Benefit, I believe Collins costs exactly the same amount as Crowder.
I doubt the social media stuff was a big factor. The handwriting was on the wall long before that - even before Calitro - who was vested - got cut.
I was a little early on Crowder, because I figured Calitro's vesting status would keep him around longer than Crowder.
Quote:
The ‘More Micah McFadden” part is confirmed.
Big Blue Blogger : 11/13/2022 10:49 am : link
McFadden gets the start against Houston over Tae Crowder. Ominous for Crowder to be benched even with Collins inactive. Tae isn’t vested, so although he has contributed far more than Austin Calitro, the handwriting is on the wall for Crowder because Calitro’s salary is guaranteed .Here’s a list of possible moves for a busy week. I expedited Tony Jefferson’s return because the safety position is so thin. I don’t have any inside information on his foot.
11/16 | OL | Shane Lemieux - Activated from Injured Reserve
11/16 | DB | Rodarius Williams - Activated from Injured Reserve
11/16 | DB | Tony Jefferson - Activated from Injured Reserve
11/16 | OL | Jack Anderson - Waived
11/16 | WR | David Sills - Waived
11/16 | DL | Henry Mondeaux - Signed to Active Roster
11/16 | LB | Tae Crowder - Waived
11/19 | TE | Lawrence Cager - Elevated from Practice Squad (3rd)
11/19 | LB | Landon Collins - Elevated from Practice Squad (3rd)
He got a chance to save himself with a full load of special teams snaps against Philadelphia, and couldn't unseat Coughlin or Brown. Crowder isn't vested, so his final three paychecks go directly to paying his replacement - presumably Landon Collins. With the Minimum Salary Benefit, I believe Collins costs exactly the same amount as Crowder.
I doubt the social media stuff was a big factor. The handwriting was on the wall long before that - even before Calitro - who was vested - got cut.
Hear, hear. You have Echoed my sentiments exactly. I actually think he did well for us considering where he was drafted
A head start on who they do not want as part of the rebuild. Crowder was not a building block I would expect a lot more releases after the season as the scouts search for the next Victor, Richie, Ballard, Tollefson or Devin Thomas.
Guy always played with great effort & passion - can’t deny that. A rare Mr Irrelevant who wasn’t irrelevant- he outplayed his draft slot and made a decent number of plays over the years.
Ultimately, he was an Achilles heel as a starter and not the direction this new regime wanted to go. Slowly got phased out, has a playing time incentive that would have been on the books for next year. Move was only a matter of time, although I’m surprised they do it now with only 2 other ILB’s on the roster.
It was an inevitable move in a few weeks anyway. Once they elevated Collins last week and he had a few big plays, it seemed like a strong possibility because Collins was out of elevations. This was more about keeping Collins active than anything else. But, Crowder is horrible, so not a shock and not a real loss.
But let's pump the brakes on Collins, if he's in pass coverage he's a MAJOR liability. I just hope he can fill in gaps in run coverage.
Have to use Collins close to the LOS, like they did against
WFT. That's how he can help them, stopped a sure first down the other night. He also had a TFL as well.
I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.
I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.
Surprised me, too, but LC's performance the other night helped this along.
Collins could get a contract. Honestly, McFadden sucks. Smith is…average.
It was a good football move, but you sir, are a bad person.
They had to make a decision on Collins, and this is likely it. They chose Collins over Crowder for the remainder of the season
Are you the Boss of the range picker?
Very possible.
It's also could simply be the case that McFadden, Smith, and now Collins have moved ahead of him on the depth chart.
I think the other eye opener this year is the Giants are probably going to be moving on from Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown, who only seem to be special teams players at this point and not even considered as defensive players.
Good Lord. Pull yourself together. Tae Crowder is going to be just fine.
Your sensitivity is admirable but unnecessary. Crowder wouldn’t give one single shit if your were fired from your job tomorrow. And he will have another job in less than a week on some other team. No tears needed for him
He's been de-elevated.
Wink said he liked Crowder, said he was everything he wanted in an inside linebacker.
But that was a long time (and many missed tackles) ago.
I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.
Agree with Eric that the Giants appear ready to move on from Coughlin and Brown at the end of the season. Despite our weak LB situation, they don't get many snaps on defense.
Crowder had a monster game against the Bears. Then it was all downhill again.
I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.
On this we do not agree ...Crowder had his chances and simply did not perform. He is not better than Smith, and only marginally better than Coughlin. Maybe if he kept quiet he would have held on ... but now it’s time to move on.
I doubt the social media stuff was a big factor. The handwriting was on the wall long before that - even before Calitro - who was vested - got cut.
"Lots of excitement" is a freakin stretch, don't ya think?
Big Blue Blogger : 11/13/2022 10:49 am : link
Roster move predictions from 11/13 - ( New Window )
Praise be!
...or simply kept on the practice squad until they decided to either release him or sign him to the roster. It's not as though other teams have been clamoring to offer him a roster spot.
You, sir, are a gentleman.
I truly L’dOL!
I doubt the social media stuff was a big factor. The handwriting was on the wall long before that - even before Calitro - who was vested - got cut.
Excellent analysis.
I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.
wait what? you think crowder is better than smith? what have you been watching?
@JordanRaanan
·
36m
My understanding is Tae Crowder release was performance-based. He was inactive Sunday vs. Washington.
Crowder leaves on good terms. He posted “Free Me” on social media few weeks back when role was reduced, but he said that was out of frustration. He wasn’t asking out. #Giants
I know that Crowder can’t be chirping like that about playing time and he’s far from perfect, but he’s better than Smith right now.
Quote:
Rotation with McFadden?
Collins could get a contract. Honestly, McFadden sucks. Smith is…average.
Daboll and Co. ain’t fucking around. I’m not sure I have ever seen anything like it. Certainly not with The Giants…
The player carousel is more like roller derby…
Sure has been fun…
Ultimately, he was an Achilles heel as a starter and not the direction this new regime wanted to go. Slowly got phased out, has a playing time incentive that would have been on the books for next year. Move was only a matter of time, although I’m surprised they do it now with only 2 other ILB’s on the roster.
As a safety, yes. As a LB, no. Fans can't overlay his safety coverage skills to what he's asked to do as an LB in coverage
Tae Crowder could still be re-signed to the Practice Squad, assuming the Giants want him and/or he wants the Giants.
Basically, Landon Collins jumped ahead of him on the depth chart.
Have to use Collins close to the LOS, like they did against
WFT. That's how he can help them, stopped a sure first down the other night. He also had a TFL as well.