Jones record as a Giant

Since Jones started his career as a Giant his record is 20 wins-30 loses -1 tie 0r 40% win rate.



During that same time frame the other Giant QBs (Manning, McCoy, Glennon, and Fromm) were 2 wins - 10 losses or 16% win rate



A 40% win rate is not impressive without context. However, it looks a lot better when you compare it to a 16% win rate



With the same Giants teams that these QBs played with Jones win rate was more than double the other QBs.



In Jones last 19 games he has 11 wins- 7 losses-1 tie for a win rate of 61%



This includes wins over the Eagles, Washington, Packers, Ravens, Titans, Jaguars, amongst others.



A 61% win rate is excellent by any standards that would extrapolate to +10 wins a year.



You cannot replicate these wins with scrubs as suggested by a couple of fans.



