Jones record as a Giant

Since Jones started his career as a Giant his record is 20 wins-30 loses -1 tie 0r 40% win rate.
During that same time frame the other Giant QBs (Manning, McCoy, Glennon, and Fromm) were 2 wins - 10 losses or 16% win rate
A 40% win rate is not impressive without context. However, it looks a lot better when you compare it to a 16% win rate
With the same Giants teams that these QBs played with Jones win rate was more than double the other QBs.
In Jones last 19 games he has 11 wins- 7 losses-1 tie for a win rate of 61%
This includes wins over the Eagles, Washington, Packers, Ravens, Titans, Jaguars, amongst others.
A 61% win rate is excellent by any standards that would extrapolate to +10 wins a year.
You cannot replicate these wins with scrubs as suggested by a couple of fans.
That is repugnant terminology used to demean a player.
I respect what these players do way to much.
The term was applied by others to cast aspersions against Jones.
Eli was never washed up. He was forced to retired with gas in the tank because the team was trash.
Apparently, stats matter? Can you cover passing yards, passing yards per attempt, air yards per attempt, passing TDs, and points per game? You know, the stats that actually separate QBs?
Is that really the argument? We have to keep Jones because last year's backups didn't win? Draft a rookie, sign a FA...shouldn't be hard to replace 12 passing TDs in 14 games.
What these analytics do is put those stats into context
A great stat that I like is the success rate for throws into tight windows which bye the way Jones is among the leaders
And you then look at separation distances by receivers which bye the way the Giant receivers are among the worst
Another stat that I like is the probability for success based upon the dynamics of a play
I am on my phone but can cite the actual numbers when I get home
Jones is much better than many give him credit for.
Apparently, stats matter? Can you cover passing yards, passing yards per attempt, air yards per attempt, passing TDs, and points per game? You know, the stats that actually separate QBs?
What these analytics do is put those stats into context
A great stat that I like is the success rate for throws into tight windows which bye the way Jones is among the leaders
And you then look at separation distances by receivers which bye the way the Giant receivers are among the worst
Another stat that I like is the probability for success based upon the dynamics of a play
I am on my phone but can cite the actual numbers when I get home
Spin, spin, spin...
Why not just use "the stats I'm looking for?"
Ooohhh...that's right, they're terrible.
I prefer intelligent stats that have both a context and significance
Raw data never tells the story
For example you can look up interceptions that are assigned to the QB but in fact it might be the receivers fault
You have your data but without context it means nothing
TDs and points don't matter? Playing 4 quarters, and outside of one drive, having 70 yards passing, doesn't matter? Got it.
By the way...it is spin.
The reason the Giants' win this year, is Barkley. When he plays well, the Giants win. DJ is average when Barkley plays well, and worse when he doesn't. Look up those stats.
Football is the best example of a team sport
The QB never takes credit for their work and always thanks the other players as he knows that without them he could not do his job
A good QB or any other player does not get excited about stats they care about winning and they care about each other
I am not certain if it is because you just don’t like Jones or because you have no clue about the dynamics on a football field
What difference does it make if Barkley scores or if Jones does?
160 yards, no TDs, and 13 points makes it pretty easy to pass the credit, doesn't it? 12 passing TDs in 14 games...makes it pretty easy to pass credit, I'd guess? He passes credit better than he passes the football.
I'd like to see DJ put the team on his back, win a game when SB doesn't play well, and take the credit. Problem is...it hasn't happened all year.
I get the argument that he might not be able to “elevate” the team, but stat wise he’s been really good this year.
I get the argument that he might not be able to “elevate” the team, but stat wise he’s been really good this year.
20th in total TDs
25th in passing TDs
24th in passing yards per game
Not throwing INTs is great "IF" it leads to other production. With DJ, it doesn't.
Curious. What stats are you looking at that you consider terrible? His TD passes are low, but TD to Int ratio is excellent, and he’s added 5TD rushing. His Yds/Attempt is low. What other stats are you upset with?
I get the argument that he might not be able to “elevate” the team, but stat wise he’s been really good this year.
20th in total TDs
25th in passing TDs
24th in passing yards per game
Not throwing INTs is great "IF" it leads to other production. With DJ, it doesn't.
I think archers point is the stats with context point to DJ struggles being attributed to poor blocking and receiving. I mean….let’s think of it this way
A qb throws a 7 yard pass and wr takes it 70 yards to house. Qb gets credit for 77 yards no?
In DJ’s case there is little YAC so DJ only gets the 7 yards whereas other QBs are getting credit for the 77
I mean….to me it’s obvious a poor OL and WR corp can effect the play hence basic bitch stats for a qb that you’re citing. I mean how many TDs would Tua have this year with our WRs? Aaron Rodgers and packers fans have been complainin About WR quality for a while….your weapons clearly matter and clearly effect performance.
If that is the case then the only stat that I care about is that in his last 19 games as QB the team has won 60 % of their games
This is the ultimate stat
And don’t tell me that it was all about Barkley
I am not certain if it is because you just don’t like Jones or because you have no clue about the dynamics on a football field
What difference does it make if Barkley scores or if Jones does?
Your posts on this thread are enlightening and excellent.
And you’re right: he doesn’t get it.
Tell everyone you're a clown without putting your makeup on.
Jones is much better than many give him credit for.
He is improving and he may not be flashy but he is becoming a winning QB.
When the season started Jones greatest liabilities were his turnovers, Jones is tied with Jimmy Garoppolo for the fewest interceptions (4) for starting QBs.
Jones is 4th among QBs in rushing yards with 583 yards.
Jones QBR is 57.1 for 12th.
Jones RAW is 58.7 for 9th.
Jones EPA is 64.9 for 8th.
This is not a typical formula for winning but it is working.
Other amazing stats are that the Giant receivers have dropped 24 passes in 406 attempts for a 6% drop rate which is 1% greater than Kansas City the next closest team.
Jones has had only 2.6 seconds to pass tied with Jackson and Mahomes for the least time.
the Giants have 1424 yards after the catch for 24th in the league. This includes running backs. If you take out Barkley the Giants are worst in the league with RAC.
The sats confirm poor blocking and poor receiving.
Apparently, stats matter? Can you cover passing yards, passing yards per attempt, air yards per attempt, passing TDs, and points per game? You know, the stats that actually separate QBs?
The THE REAL STATS THAT MATTER ARE TURNOVERS. That is also what separates good QB play. The best in the league with only 4 ints.
This is only relevant if you watch every play in every game by every QB and make the comparison based upon that. Otherwise, you’re just cherry picking plays and situations without context.
Curious. What stats are you looking at that you consider terrible? His TD passes are low, but TD to Int ratio is excellent, and he's added 5TD rushing. His Yds/Attempt is low. What other stats are you upset with?
I get the argument that he might not be able to “elevate” the team, but stat wise he’s been really good this year.
20th in total TDs
25th in passing TDs
24th in passing yards per game
Not throwing INTs is great "IF" it leads to other production. With DJ, it doesn't.
I think archers point is the stats with context point to DJ struggles being attributed to poor blocking and receiving. I mean….let’s think of it this way
A qb throws a 7 yard pass and wr takes it 70 yards to house. Qb gets credit for 77 yards no?
In DJ’s case there is little YAC so DJ only gets the 7 yards whereas other QBs are getting credit for the 77
I mean….to me it’s obvious a poor OL and WR corp can effect the play hence basic bitch stats for a qb that you’re citing. I mean how many TDs would Tua have this year with our WRs? Aaron Rodgers and packers fans have been complainin About WR quality for a while….your weapons clearly matter and clearly effect performance.
Have you considered the possibility that YAC is also a function of a QB throwing an accurate ball that a receiver can catch in stride.
In the last few weeks we’ve had examples of passes that should have been caught despite not being perfect throws. If Jones hits either Barkley or Bellinger in stride on those passes, they go for significantly bigger gains.
your pop warner, high school, intramural, and college football programs - however long ago they were - have no relevance to this debate whatsoever.
In fact, the Giants’ weakness in YAC is one of the major knocks on Jones. He’s often inaccurate, failing to hit receivers in stride.
In fact, the Giants’ weakness in YAC is one of the major knocks on Jones. He’s often inaccurate, failing to hit receivers in stride.
Few passes are vertical and the slants and digs are usually contested.
Jones' game is incomplete but he's not leading generator of poor YAK.
Jones did not change but Toney went off.
It is apparent that great receivers help the QB.
I do believe that playing football gives you a different perspective.
You know and feel the sacrifices that you have to make to compete.
It does not make you any smarter or better informed.
I also think that players look at the game as a team effort and not individual players.
You understand how much football is a team game and that success does not occur in a void.
When people wonder why the Giants can’t score 30 points, that is one of the reasons.
I played football for many years including Division 1
Football is the best example of a team sport
The QB never takes credit for their work and always thanks the other players as he knows that without them he could not do his job
A good QB or any other player does not get excited about stats they care about winning and they care about each other
160 yards, no TDs, and 13 points makes it pretty easy to pass the credit, doesn't it? 12 passing TDs in 14 games...makes it pretty easy to pass credit, I'd guess? He passes credit better than he passes the football.
I'd like to see DJ put the team on his back, win a game when SB doesn't play well, and take the credit. Problem is...it hasn't happened all year.
I've seen pretty bad takes, but this one is a doozy.
The Giants have the absolute worst receiving corp in the league. Their best WR would be a 4th on another team. And your suggestion is to remove their only offensive weapon and say, now show me what DJ can do with that? Seriously? SMH.
The devil you know.
If he wants Aaron Rodgers money and the team is crippled going forward definitely no but that's not going to happen.
Someone else on here said there should be a separate cap for qbs I think that makes a lot of sense.
He's had 4 different coaches, this team sucks and we may go to the playoffs this year.
I don't know what else you guys want.
the Giants have 1424 yards after the catch for 24th in the league. This includes running backs. If you take out Barkley the Giants are worst in the league with RAC.
and if you watched Kurt Warner's film analysis -- the problem here may be Daniel Jones ball placement
The devil you know.
If he wants Aaron Rodgers money and the team is crippled going forward definitely no but that's not going to happen.
Someone else on here said there should be a separate cap for qbs I think that makes a lot of sense.
He's had 4 different coaches, this team sucks and we may go to the playoffs this year.
I don't know what else you guys want.
I don’t think anyone is anti-Jones. I think people are anti-Jones at 25-35M a year when the roster is littered with holes and we are year 1 into a full rebuild.
I played football for many years including Division 1
Football is the best example of a team sport
The QB never takes credit for their work and always thanks the other players as he knows that without them he could not do his job
A good QB or any other player does not get excited about stats they care about winning and they care about each other
160 yards, no TDs, and 13 points makes it pretty easy to pass the credit, doesn't it? 12 passing TDs in 14 games...makes it pretty easy to pass credit, I'd guess? He passes credit better than he passes the football.
I'd like to see DJ put the team on his back, win a game when SB doesn't play well, and take the credit. Problem is...it hasn't happened all year.
I've seen pretty bad takes, but this one is a doozy.
The Giants have the absolute worst receiving corp in the league. Their best WR would be a 4th on another team. And your suggestion is to remove their only offensive weapon and say, now show me what DJ can do with that? Seriously? SMH.
The receiving corps is not the reason for Jones' limitations as a thrower.
Getting better WRs will certainly improve Jones' numbers but they won't make him a completely different QB. He'll still not see the field properly. He won't see open receivers. He'll botch throws, especially the deep outs and throws that need to be placed precisely, like back shoulder throws. He'll still take too long to drop back, to process and then to wind up and release. He will still throw the ball late. Improve his receivers, and his numbers will rise a bit, but the flaws will be more apparent.
The problem i see with Jones currently is that he seems to not see or chooses not to throw to open receivers down field. I agree that the receiving corps is lacking. I am not talking about 50/50 balls. I am specifically referring to choosing a check down over a receiver that has beaten the coverage downfield. I am not sure if he just doesn’t see it happening or he chooses the safe throw instead.
There is also the “throwing the receiver open” that the good QBs seem to know how to do (i sure don’t). I do not believe there are advanced metrics that can cover these things.
He has a lot of three and outs all season - and a lot of low scoring games that he's engineered.
He has not shown me that he is elite in crunch time, or that he can take a team on his back in crunch time routinely and score multiple TDs.
He may be able to do it, we just haven't seen it, and what we have seen is a lot of awkward moments, and blown plays when the pressure is on, and that he does not help his receivers by placing the ball ideally and routinely for Yak.
He has also been the beneficiary of some really good defensive efforts which allowed him to engineer a willing score, because they held the score low for him, and/or gave him great field placement.
The problem i see with Jones currently is that he seems to not see or chooses not to throw to open receivers down field. I agree that the receiving corps is lacking. I am not talking about 50/50 balls. I am specifically referring to choosing a check down over a receiver that has beaten the coverage downfield. I am not sure if he just doesn’t see it happening or he chooses the safe throw instead.
There is also the “throwing the receiver open” that the good QBs seem to know how to do (i sure don’t). I do not believe there are advanced metrics that can cover these things.
Other times, it is a pass that looks off the mark because if led properly, the ball gets defensed.
I agree, he appears to leave plays on the field. All QBs do, but DJ doesn't have many "shots taken" on his 2022 resume'. This might be by design, or it might be an issue.
I still have questions with him but always look at the QB position with what is around him as a big part of the question. He does a lot of nice things. Some things not so nice. But he has shown solid progress and is a big part of a winning effort imv.
I am good with whatever JS does at the position. Just be right.
I hope to see the Giants finish business and get into the playoffs. That would be great to get him in that setting and see how he responds.
To counter, I offer this hypothetical:
If the Giants were 5-8-1 having lost several games 35-31 or by similar scores, would Daniel Jones be a worse QB?
If the 2-pt conversion failed in TEN, the defense didn't gift the Giants 6 early points vs. CAR and Gano hadn't made over 100 yards of FGs in the 4th quarter, if Lamar Jackson hadn't thrown a bonehead INT and the Giants were 5-8-1 this year, would you feel the way you do about Daniel Jones?
Point being, there are many stats and traits that matter in evaluating a player.
When people say it's just about the record, I will immediately dismiss their opinion because it absolutely is NOT just about the record.
If it was, Danny Kanell was a better QB than Steve McNair and Warren Moon in 1997.
He has a lot of three and outs all season - and a lot of low scoring games that he's engineered.
He has not shown me that he is elite in crunch time, or that he can take a team on his back in crunch time routinely and score multiple TDs.
He may be able to do it, we just haven't seen it, and what we have seen is a lot of awkward moments, and blown plays when the pressure is on, and that he does not help his receivers by placing the ball ideally and routinely for Yak.
He has also been the beneficiary of some really good defensive efforts which allowed him to engineer a willing score, because they held the score low for him, and/or gave him great field placement.
Well, said gidie. My view on Jones this year has improved but I think he is a below-average starter. He does some things well - limits turnovers (partially helped by the conservative offensive game plan), runs extremely well - but I think he's limited in the passing game. I don't see the upside and I think people are allowing the wins/losses (which has been driven more by good coaching, clutch defensive play, and Barkley) to color their analysis of Jones individually.
the Giants have 1424 yards after the catch for 24th in the league. This includes running backs. If you take out Barkley the Giants are worst in the league with RAC.
and if you watched Kurt Warner's film analysis -- the problem here may be Daniel Jones ball placement
They were plenty good at it with Shepard, Slayton and Tate.
That obviously matters.
I love satire.
Does Jones get any credit for the Giants success this season?
Who is the QB that could lead the Giants to a much better record?
And who do you want to replace him next year?
Do not consider the costs because contracts can be made so that they are favorable to the team.
Who can the Giants get who will lead them to the playoffs next year?
Jones is not the perfect QB and has plenty yet to improve on but he is 24 and has demonstrated improvement through hard work.
Tell me what my option is if it is not Jones and if there is a better alternative I would go for that.
The devil you know.
If he wants Aaron Rodgers money and the team is crippled going forward definitely no but that's not going to happen.
Someone else on here said there should be a separate cap for qbs I think that makes a lot of sense.
He's had 4 different coaches, this team sucks and we may go to the playoffs this year.
I don't know what else you guys want.
I want the QB who can allow Daboll and Kafka to run the offense they would prefer to deploy, because if there's one thing that I'm certain about, it's that there's NFW that a HC/OC combo from Buffalo and Kansas City, respectively, came here to run Vince Lombardi's playbook.
And I sure as hell don't want to pay a QB 5x what he's making now to not be a good fit in BD/MK's preferred offensive scheme.
If our QB was a prime Tom Brady, and he didn’t fit Daboll’s offense because he wasn’t mobile enough, would we be right to change QBs?
If our QB was a prime Tom Brady, and he didn’t fit Daboll’s offense because he wasn’t mobile enough, would we be right to change QBs?
Totally agree. I like HC's who adapt to both the QB and team around them. I actually see this team forming that can be a big different than KC and Buffalo. Buffalo is still searching for that first Lombardi.
Last time they had that Kgun offense. NFCE sure put a halt on that one.
Who do you want?
In the absence of an alternative, Jones will be back.
I am not fond of the 2023 QB draft. There does not appear to be quality after the first three QBs, who will be long gone by the time the Giants draft.
Don't try and sell me on Richardson or Hooker who for various reasons are developmental QBs who are boom and bust.
Right now the 2023 QB class looks promising but you still need a QB next year.
Who can the Giants acquire from a trade or from free agency?
It is not enough to move on from Jones without a plan.
Would that change your opinion ?
If that is the case then the only stat that I care about is that in his last 19 games as QB the team has won 60 % of their games
This is the ultimate stat
And don’t tell me that it was all about Barkley
It's amazing that many on this board can't see how good DJ is considering the surrounding cast. He IS elevating their play and making something out of nothing. STATS, wait till the team improves and you will see better STATS. Meanwhile, without STATS he is a big reason the team is in the playoff hunt. I would love to see what any of the considered great QBs would do on this team.
I'm not sure how happy you anti Jones people are going to be if we're struggling with some other qb next year. I'm strongly in the keep Jones camp.
The devil you know.
If he wants Aaron Rodgers money and the team is crippled going forward definitely no but that's not going to happen.
Someone else on here said there should be a separate cap for qbs I think that makes a lot of sense.
He's had 4 different coaches, this team sucks and we may go to the playoffs this year.
I don't know what else you guys want.
I want the QB who can allow Daboll and Kafka to run the offense they would prefer to deploy, because if there's one thing that I'm certain about, it's that there's NFW that a HC/OC combo from Buffalo and Kansas City, respectively, came here to run Vince Lombardi's playbook.
And I sure as hell don't want to pay a QB 5x what he's making now to not be a good fit in BD/MK's preferred offensive scheme.
This is 100% wrong. If Daboll has proven anything it's that he will run whatever offensive gameplan/scheme that gives him the best chance to win.
It's amazing that many on this board can't see how good DJ is considering the surrounding cast. He IS elevating their play and making something out of nothing. STATS, wait till the team improves and you will see better STATS. Meanwhile, without STATS he is a big reason the team is in the playoff hunt. I would love to see what any of the considered great QBs would do on this team.
It's just as reasonable to conclude Daboll and Kafka have done a tremendous job coaching Jones and keeping him on a very tight leash, especially in the passing game.
So, I'm not ready to make the "if Jones had more weapons he'd be great" leap.
I'm not sure how happy you anti Jones people are going to be if we're struggling with some other qb next year. I'm strongly in the keep Jones camp.
The devil you know.
If he wants Aaron Rodgers money and the team is crippled going forward definitely no but that's not going to happen.
Someone else on here said there should be a separate cap for qbs I think that makes a lot of sense.
He's had 4 different coaches, this team sucks and we may go to the playoffs this year.
I don't know what else you guys want.
I want the QB who can allow Daboll and Kafka to run the offense they would prefer to deploy, because if there's one thing that I'm certain about, it's that there's NFW that a HC/OC combo from Buffalo and Kansas City, respectively, came here to run Vince Lombardi's playbook.
And I sure as hell don't want to pay a QB 5x what he's making now to not be a good fit in BD/MK's preferred offensive scheme.
This is 100% wrong. If Daboll has proven anything it's that he will run whatever offensive gameplan/scheme that gives him the best chance to win.
He's doing that this year with a roster that includes a lot of players he has inherited from an incompetent regime that preceded him.
I agree that Daboll has demonstrated a willingness and a capability of using whatever strategy gives him the best chance to win.
I do not believe that he actually thinks that the ground game represents the best chance to win, except for with this crappy roster.
Forgive me if I assumed that it was understood that neither Daboll nor Schoen should be planning for the roster to remain crappy or that the roster will somehow remain incongruent with the style of football they actually believe to be most effective, schematically. I do not expect that they'll simply continue to reshape their square holes to fit round pegs any longer than necessary.
Would that change your opinion ?
It would probably change my opinion even more if you knew how to spell the head coach's name.
Jones is much better than many give him credit for.
He is improving and he may not be flashy but he is becoming a winning QB.
When the season started Jones greatest liabilities were his turnovers, Jones is tied with Jimmy Garoppolo for the fewest interceptions (4) for starting QBs.
Jones is 4th among QBs in rushing yards with 583 yards.
Jones QBR is 57.1 for 12th.
Jones RAW is 58.7 for 9th.
Jones EPA is 64.9 for 8th.
This is not a typical formula for winning but it is working.
Other amazing stats are that the Giant receivers have dropped 24 passes in 406 attempts for a 6% drop rate which is 1% greater than Kansas City the next closest team.
Jones has had only 2.6 seconds to pass tied with Jackson and Mahomes for the least time.
the Giants have 1424 yards after the catch for 24th in the league. This includes running backs. If you take out Barkley the Giants are worst in the league with RAC.
The sats confirm poor blocking and poor receiving.
Apparently, stats matter? Can you cover passing yards, passing yards per attempt, air yards per attempt, passing TDs, and points per game? You know, the stats that actually separate QBs?
The THE REAL STATS THAT MATTER ARE TURNOVERS. That is also what separates good QB play. The best in the league with only 4 ints.
This is an unbelievably poor comment. I don't think you really believe this. Limiting turnovers is of course important, but limiting them at the expense of production is a huge red flag and a sign of a bad QB.
I like Dunk's attention to detail with the language.
I wanted to ask him recently if I was using the possessive form of Jones correctly. Am I fine using Jones's or is it Jones'? ;)
The THE REAL STATS THAT MATTER ARE TURNOVERS. That is also what separates good QB play. The best in the league with only 4 ints.
Patrick Mahomes has 11 INTs. Tied for third most in the NFL. And he has 5 fumbles.
On the other hand, he leads the league with 35 TD passes.
What's more important to the Chiefs? Mahomes turnovers? Or his 35 TD passes (38 total TDs)?
Oh, and the Chiefs are 11-3.
If the Giants were 5-8-1 having lost several games 35-31 or by similar scores, would Daniel Jones be a worse QB?
If the 2-pt conversion failed in TEN, the defense didn't gift the Giants 6 early points vs. CAR and Gano hadn't made over 100 yards of FGs in the 4th quarter, if Lamar Jackson hadn't thrown a bonehead INT and the Giants were 5-8-1 this year, would you feel the way you do about Daniel Jones?
best post of the thread.
if the members of the DJFC actually think they are Giants fans more than they are DJ fans, they should all be asking themselves that question - how would you feel about DJ at 5-8-1?
if answering honestly, you know it's a totally different tone and not even a real debate to bring DJ back if the team is 5-8-1. and we're a pubic hair away from having that record.
we're 8-5-1 due to a miracle of coaching, not quarterbacking. does DJ get credit for our record? he gets SOME credit for not turning the ball over and blowing games for us like he has for the past 3 years. but is he the reason we're 8-5-1 and not 5-8-1?
nope.
Sorry if I offended your spelling sensitivities.
I like Dunk's attention to detail with the language.
I wanted to ask him recently if I was using the possessive form of Jones correctly. Am I fine using Jones's or is it Jones'? ;)
weird. did i spell that right?
To counter, I offer this hypothetical:
If the Giants were 5-8-1 having lost several games 35-31 or by similar scores, would Daniel Jones be a worse QB?
If the 2-pt conversion failed in TEN, the defense didn't gift the Giants 6 early points vs. CAR and Gano hadn't made over 100 yards of FGs in the 4th quarter, if Lamar Jackson hadn't thrown a bonehead INT and the Giants were 5-8-1 this year, would you feel the way you do about Daniel Jones?
You can take the same logic and reverse it.
What happens if the Giants had won all of the close games that they have lost this year and last year ?
would you have thought more of Jones if they had won 4-5 more games?
You can not ignore that Jones has had a significant hand in the wins, as evidenced by his quarterbacking (5) fourth quarter game winning drives
Which games would you say Jones lost for the Giants ?
If the Giants were 5-8-1 having lost several games 35-31 or by similar scores, would Daniel Jones be a worse QB?
If the 2-pt conversion failed in TEN, the defense didn't gift the Giants 6 early points vs. CAR and Gano hadn't made over 100 yards of FGs in the 4th quarter, if Lamar Jackson hadn't thrown a bonehead INT and the Giants were 5-8-1 this year, would you feel the way you do about Daniel Jones?
best post of the thread.
if the members of the DJFC actually think they are Giants fans more than they are DJ fans, they should all be asking themselves that question - how would you feel about DJ at 5-8-1?
if answering honestly, you know it's a totally different tone and not even a real debate to bring DJ back if the team is 5-8-1. and we're a pubic hair away from having that record.
we're 8-5-1 due to a miracle of coaching, not quarterbacking. does DJ get credit for our record? he gets SOME credit for not turning the ball over and blowing games for us like he has for the past 3 years. but is he the reason we're 8-5-1 and not 5-8-1?
nope.
Absolutely silly to say only winning because of coaching. No matter the coaching plan the player must execute. I don't care how good the plan is the player needs the talent to make it work. Come on!