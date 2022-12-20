McLaurin penalty controversy

I am seeing people all over TV and social media saying this was one of the most horrid and inexplicable calls in history, and of course some going so far as to say "the fix was in" etc. I actually haven't seen a single opinion to the contrary.



Here are my thoughts, and please tell me if my homerism is just totally blinding me to this:



Yes it was a ticky-tack call... but everyone is just believing McLaurin's story, which is basically that the ref told him to "move up a little," so he did, then he says he checked with the ref a second time and he told him "you're good" ...



But I don’t think we can be sure the ref said "you're good.” We have no idea what the ref said, but we do have straight from McLaurin that the ref DID tell him to move up.



It looks to me like the ref said “move up a little bit” the first time, so Terry moved up like half an inch. But it looks to me like the ref is then pointing to the line of scrimmage, basically saying “you need to be here.” I don't think he's saying "yeah you're fine now." But Terry only sort of casually half-looked back the 2nd time, and didn’t realize he was still short of the line. If you look closely McLaurin really doesn't seem to definitively "check" with the ref the 2nd time at all.



Not to mention he was like more than a full yard off the line of scrimmage- which I don't even know how he managed to line up that far back knowing the rule. And, again, when the ref told him to move up the first time he literally just sort of repositions his feet but barely moves up at all.

