McLaurin penalty controversy

I am seeing people all over TV and social media saying this was one of the most horrid and inexplicable calls in history, and of course some going so far as to say "the fix was in" etc. I actually haven't seen a single opinion to the contrary.
Here are my thoughts, and please tell me if my homerism is just totally blinding me to this:
Yes it was a ticky-tack call... but everyone is just believing McLaurin's story, which is basically that the ref told him to "move up a little," so he did, then he says he checked with the ref a second time and he told him "you're good" ...
But I don’t think we can be sure the ref said "you're good.” We have no idea what the ref said, but we do have straight from McLaurin that the ref DID tell him to move up.
It looks to me like the ref said “move up a little bit” the first time, so Terry moved up like half an inch. But it looks to me like the ref is then pointing to the line of scrimmage, basically saying “you need to be here.” I don't think he's saying "yeah you're fine now." But Terry only sort of casually half-looked back the 2nd time, and didn’t realize he was still short of the line. If you look closely McLaurin really doesn't seem to definitively "check" with the ref the 2nd time at all.
Not to mention he was like more than a full yard off the line of scrimmage- which I don't even know how he managed to line up that far back knowing the rule. And, again, when the ref told him to move up the first time he literally just sort of repositions his feet but barely moves up at all.
This raises the profile of the issue.
I think someone mentioned that the Commanders haven't lost a game in years. Every single game lost is a ref job, or some other fault of the stars.
First thing the official will never say move up, the wr comes out and the official says the line is here and will either hold his arm out or point to his leg and thats it, nothing more is said..
If the WR doesnt move up or is not on the line the flag comes out..
You can see the official is ready to throw the flag the second the ball is snapped..
I also can guarantee this wasnt the first time Mclaurin did not line up right and the official warned him
Agreed. Sounded like BS the first time I heard it
more likely is ref told Terry to move up and he didn't move up enough... ref saw he still hadn't moved up enough (may or may not have pointed to where he needed to go) and threw the flag at the snap.
ticky tack, perhaps... but not worthy of this outcry. and as others have noted, we see worse calls each and every week, most notably against the Giants
This is just a sign of the times, make a story of a of something that s not a story, and another example of a prevalent anti New York bias by much less f the media
Who cares , worm finally turned. I say hooray
Three days later they’re still talking about this is total bullshit!
Go change your name again you trashbag franchise.
Terry is playing the X there, he has to line up on the line always when the TE is off the line. He should know this. He wasn't even close to being on the even after he moves "up".
But none of us can hear what was said obviously.
I am fine with the outcome (obviously)
My response to shit like this is "bummer" or enough of these calls go against the Giants that it all evens out but if this was reversed I'm pretty sure the Giants are considered a whiny fan base by everyone else and you all would be pretty vocal about it.
McLaurin 100% moves his left foot after the exchange with the ref - look at the video
was it enough? guess not.
There were 3 you forgot the pik on the 2pt conversion
McLaurin Penalty. Yea that stinks. O well I won’t shed a tear for the commanders
where you'd like to hear the ref's side of it. McLaurin's account doesn't pass the smell test - he asks the ref is he's OK, the refs says yes, then puts his hand on the flag prior to the snap and throws it anyway? Come on.
The Ref did give his side of it and nygiants16 is right on! The Ref said that he never gave a thums up or anything. He motioned to McLauren where the line of scrimmage was and McLauren did not make the necessary adjustment before the ball was snapped. I'd rather hear them cry about the PI in the endzone that was caused by the receiver stopping short and backing up into Holmes. At least that looked egregious at first glance.
And the illegal hand to the face on Thibodeaux...who would have gotten Heineke if his eye wasn't poked
He moves a little but you can see where the ref is pointing and TM doesn't move that far. It is arguable that he moved so minimally it didn't matter.
He moves a little but you can see where the ref is pointing and TM doesn't move that far. It is arguable that he moved so minimally it didn't matter.
agree, the ref threw the flag immediately, so there was no doubt in his mind. Hard for me to see the line and where McLaurin was so I believe it is a penalty.
My only point was McLaurin did move so in his mind he did enough to avoid the call. He was wrong, lol.
I'd rather the Giants win without any controversy.
Sure, it was a technically sound call. But the would-be PI that wasn't called on Holmes right after made it even worse.
It's not their job, but it's apparently common practice when players ask if they're on the right side of the rules, for referees to respond. Which I'm fine with.
But the fact is, this isn't a judgment call like pass interference. The rules clearly state where McLaurin needed to be lined up, and the video evidence clearly shows he wasn't in legal formation. My question is, why is McLaurin asking the referee? You'd think he's done this enough times that he would just know where he has to stand.
Its not bad refereeing, the ref made the right call and i guarantee that wasnt the first time Mclaurin lined up wrong and i guarantee the ref warned him during the game..
Mclaurin did not line up correctly
The refs are taught if they can stop a penalty from happenkng they do it..
Thats why you see refs come up and move guys off the center on a field goal, same thing..
On a to many men, its why they wait until right before the snap, because they are telling the coaches hey you got to many men you want to call a timeout?
And something people may not know, when a guy is running off, the line judge will take a step forward so if the guy gets passed him he wont throw the flag..
They try to avoid throwing flags on technicalities
I'd rather the Giants win without any controversy.
Sure, it was a technically sound call. But the would-be PI that wasn't called on Holmes right after made it even worse.
So what about the hands to the face? the holding on Lawrence on multiple runs? how about the left tackle moving before the snap on the final play?
How about richie James being tackled in the middle of the field on 3rd down and the defender laying on him?
How about washington player lining up offsides 2 weks ago?
Your mad the Giants won on questionable calls? there were questiomable calls all game
This is where I'm at as well.
It seemed like McLaurin had some communication going on. And it's a bid deal because it nullified an easy TD from the one-yard line.
But not calling the PI on Holmes was a blatant miss. If the shoe were on the other foot in such a big game, the outrage would be warranted from our side.
Nevertheless, it's just part of the game and more evidence that the officiating needs to be overhauled.
I don't want to win on a technicality. And I wouldn't necessarily say that was the case here, but it was a tricky tack foul that took a TD off the board. In that sense, the fould had zero impact on the play, and they could've tied with a successful 2-point conversion, but even better, the Giants could've won by stopping the attempt, and not have had this cloud hanging over the outcome that the refs had undue influence, which they did.
I'd rather the Giants win without any controversy.
Sure, it was a technically sound call. But the would-be PI that wasn't called on Holmes right after made it even worse.
So what about the hands to the face? the holding on Lawrence on multiple runs? how about the left tackle moving before the snap on the final play?
How about richie James being tackled in the middle of the field on 3rd down and the defender laying on him?
How about washington player lining up offsides 2 weks ago?
Your mad the Giants won on questionable calls? there were questiomable calls all game
Why are you triggered. There were bad calls and non-calls all night. That's why I said it was bad refereeing. And also that both a bad non-call and maybe over-judicious call both went against the same team in the penultimate goal line situation of the game.
You're right, that was a blown call.
But at the same time, you have to admit, had the Giants won the game in that fashion, they would've been supremely lucky.
at SF. With A LOT more at stake. So what? Life goes on.
You're right, that was a blown call.
But at the same time, you have to admit, had the Giants won the game in that fashion, they would've been supremely lucky.
Also, no one wants to bring up that the WR initiated the contact by backing up into Holmes or that KT should had a facemask penalty for obviously getting poked in the eye.
Signed, a Giants that's seen them get fucked over by actual bullshit penalties for years.
My sentiments exactly…
You have seen a replay? The replay mysteriously was shown only once from an overhead camera, that was behind the play. There was never a replay from the usual sideline shot that I have ever seen.
Very weird that it was dismissed - have a feeling the league snuffed out any viable replay.
On the flip side,IMHO, pass interference calls are mostly there to allow the offense to score easily and it's stupid if both players could possibly get a shot at the ball and both are facing the ball. But thats me. Its as dumb as soccer offsides
Totally agree with this^^. But also, had the shoe been on the other foot, I'd still be pissed that we lost an opportunity to tie that game on that penalty.
It was 100% the right call and it was not at all Ticky tack if you understand what was going on
Like I ask a child were you wrong and you are complaining because you got caught?
So stupid.
The OT was uncovered. Period.
On the flip side,IMHO, pass interference calls are mostly there to allow the offense to score easily and it's stupid if both players could possibly get a shot at the ball and both are facing the ball. But thats me. Its as dumb as soccer offsides
It is a rule - 7 men on LoS and the tackles must be "covered" by an end.
Why can't the oline hold?
Why can't the DBs wrap up the WRs at the LoS?
Rules of the game.
Offside in Soccer is no different than offside in hockey, to prevent players hanging around the goal undefended.
He was clearly not lined up on the line
If an eligible receiver doesn’t cover a tackle, its a penalty
We’d all bitch if it happened to us
Also, I noticed a fast pivot away from the DPI the second Giants fans countered with “what about the hands to the face on KT?”
Always...
...if it wasn't called, it wasn't a penalty.
Next~
2. He never looked back at the ref a 2nd time. He's saying the ref told him he was good but never looked back at him. If he looked back at him he would have seen the ref already reaching for the flag just waiting for the ball to be hiked.
If I was the ref, I'd be insulted that the player didn't really move up after I just told him to do so. What am I stupid? I can't tell that you didn't really move up?
That's my take on it. He wasn't set right before the play and he wasn't set right when the ball was hiked. He's a grown ass man. A professional football player. I'm suppose to believe he can't tell if he's in the legal spot. Hell they have little hash marks on the field to help him after all.
& whatever. We've been screwed so many times by the officiating that I will shed no tears for WFT.
The twitter thread referenced on the segment by Nate Washington (WR) is a very good breakdown of what’s happening on the field between player and ref. He says that the ref is indicating move your ass up, and McClaurin never visually checks back with ref after.
Comprehensive tear down by two vets with rings, from either side or the ball, explaining it like it is.
https://twitter.com/nwash85/status/1604870955721191424?s=61&t=4qDzQcZeElGMGxEjxr04tg
ELI5 breakdown of the penalty on Good Morning Football by Jason McCourty - ( New Window )
On the flip side,IMHO, pass interference calls are mostly there to allow the offense to score easily and it's stupid if both players could possibly get a shot at the ball and both are facing the ball. But thats me. Its as dumb as soccer offsides
It is a big deal, WAS has run plays where the QB throws to the WR instantly on snap. In this case, if he creates artificial separation, more likely he catches the ball and pretty much dive in. If he lines up at the LOS, and then steps back to catch the ball and then dives in to end zone, totally different chances. So I think this is huge, and even if not enforced earlier, it would be now.
2 - the ref throws the flag immediately upon the ball being snapped BEFORE the runner scored.
This. I don't see their complaint.
I was thinking the same thing.
I can feel a critical make-up call happening on Saturday. And it could be late in the game where Cousins throws to Jefferson in a big spot and the refs bail out the Vikings.
It's funny how different people can look at a video clip and see two completely different versions of what happened. The tweeter: "ref points back at McLaurin as of to indicate he’s good." Um, ok. But the tweet primes anyone who then watches the clip to think that's what they're watching.
where you'd like to hear the ref's side of it. McLaurin's account doesn't pass the smell test - he asks the ref is he's OK, the refs says yes, then puts his hand on the flag prior to the snap and throws it anyway? Come on.
The Ref did give his side of it and nygiants16 is right on! The Ref said that he never gave a thums up or anything. He motioned to McLauren where the line of scrimmage was and McLauren did not make the necessary adjustment before the ball was snapped. I'd rather hear them cry about the PI in the endzone that was caused by the receiver stopping short and backing up into Holmes. At least that looked egregious at first glance.
And the illegal hand to the face on Thibodeaux...who would have gotten Heineke if his eye wasn't poked
Despite the fact that the OT also started early and should have been flagged for a false start.
If you've lined up correctly thousands of times in practice and game situations, why is it so difficult to make 100% sure you're lined up correctly on the biggest play of the game, regardless of what the ref allegedly says?
Totally agree with this^^. But also, had the shoe been on the other foot, I'd still be pissed that we lost an opportunity to tie that game on that penalty.
I'd be pissed too -- and I would blame the player who didn't pay attention enough to do what he's done correctly hundreds of times in the past.
He's also using his position to key the defender that it's going to be a pass play.
There is no controversy.
It's funny how different people can look at a video clip and see two completely different versions of what happened. The tweeter: "ref points back at McLaurin as of to indicate he’s good." Um, ok. But the tweet primes anyone who then watches the clip to think that's what they're watching.
I've said it over and over, it isn't a BS or ticky tack call. They have been calling this all year...at least against the Giants. It is also important to be lined up properly because the D keys off the positioning and adjusts accordingly. Lining up wrong can result in the D playing completely differently.
Pardon my ignorance, but isn't this:
Some of you don't have the intellectual honesty to at least admit if the call was reversed you'd be pissed off at the refs and whining about every freaking call like you always do.
He's also using his position to key the defender that it's going to be a pass play.
+1 This explains why he didn't go to the actual line of scrimmage, only making a slight effort to do so. Sorry, at this level you've been playing football for a decade or more, you KNOW where the LOS is, even as a WR.
Oh, and there are things called "hash marks" on the field JUST FOR THIS PURPOSE! If you can't get within a half yard of the ball's placement, then you are cheating. He tried to game the system, he got caught, end of story.
It was a blatant attempt at cheating. He was trying to get a clean release off the line with the defender in press coverage. That's why he didn't really want to move up even though the ref told him to.
He's also using his position to key the defender that it's going to be a pass play.
+1 This explains why he didn't go to the actual line of scrimmage, only making a slight effort to do so. Sorry, at this level you've been playing football for a decade or more, you KNOW where the LOS is, even as a WR.
Oh, and there are things called "hash marks" on the field JUST FOR THIS PURPOSE! If you can't get within a half yard of the ball's placement, then you are cheating. He tried to game the system, he got caught, end of story.
Exactly.
I don't believe McLaurin's version of the story BUT if his version was accurate (or to the extent that is what people believe happened) then this is a huge issue beyond any other foul called/not called... this would be an official telling a player he is lined up legally then throwing a flag because the player was lined up illegally... that is not a missed call, that is fraud (or something close to it).
again, I do NOT believe that is what happened but just comparing this to a missed facemask, etc misses the point.
and yes, the DPI not called was much more egregious and if it was us who got screwed we'd be screaming from the hilltops (and rightly so).
But, this notiong that McLauren moved up is BS. He shifted his feet, with one moving inches...
Pardon my ignorance, but isn't this:
...with one moving inches..
the exact literal definition of "moved up", so how is it BS?
Some of you don't have the intellectual honesty to at least admit if the call was reversed you'd be pissed off at the refs and whining about every freaking call like you always do.
Well I guess he did move up inches, but still seems he's about 36 inches off his mark.
That's significant.
I don't believe McLaurin's version of the story BUT if his version was accurate (or to the extent that is what people believe happened) then this is a huge issue beyond any other foul called/not called... this would be an official telling a player he is lined up legally then throwing a flag because the player was lined up illegally... that is not a missed call, that is fraud (or something close to it).
again, I do NOT believe that is what happened but just comparing this to a missed facemask, etc misses the point.
and yes, the DPI not called was much more egregious and if it was us who got screwed we'd be screaming from the hilltops (and rightly so).
But, this notiong that McLauren moved up is BS. He shifted his feet, with one moving inches...
Pardon my ignorance, but isn't this:
...with one moving inches..
the exact literal definition of "moved up", so how is it BS?
Some of you don't have the intellectual honesty to at least admit if the call was reversed you'd be pissed off at the refs and whining about every freaking call like you always do.
Second, to say it's a ticky tack call is BS. As with the first point, a penalty is a penalty. Also, this is something the league has been calling this year, so not a surprise. Why should the timing matter? If anything, it makes it more important to hold them accountable.
I don't think it's irrelevant or a coincidence that they also got flagged for the illegal motion late in the game. Washington was getting away with a ton of this. Either of these gives the offensive player a distinct advantage, which is against the rules. Why is it all of a sudden not OK to call them?
but there are too many people here seemingly accepting his version but then saying it doesn't matter b/c we had missed calls go against us... my point is those are not equal things.
you want to say 'Bummer' about the DPI non call, then that I agree with... we've been on the crap end of too many of those calls/non calls that I can live with WAS getting screwed on that play.
The other call, hands to the face of KT was ignored but without it the pass attempt never gets made me so the game ends with KT cleaning his clock.
It didn't get called and it had just as big an impact as anything Darnay Holmes did.