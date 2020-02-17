Former agents take on Jones contract structure

| The salary cap was $177.2 million when Bortles signed his deal. In a 2023 salary cap environment, the base value of the Bortles contract would be in the $23 million per year neighborhood. A Jones deal along those lines with incentives and/or salary escalators could make sense barring a collapse over the final three regular season games or a magical playoff run where Jones elevates his level of his play.
Absent one of these developments, Jones runs the risk of pricing himself out of New York if he feels the average starter salary with veteran contracts is good barometer of his worth. The Giants would probably be inclined to let Jones test the open market if seeking in excess of $30 million per year and explore other options at quarterback.
The same Blake Bortles that was 10 minutes from the Super Bowl? Fans have such a bias towards their own QB. I’m sure other teams fans are saying “Daniel fucking Jones”.
is one of the worst comps i've ever seen in my life.
For starters, it's a joke because the agent uses "inflation" to go from 18 to 23 million over 4 years and while the salary cap might have inflated around that amount, the % of cap qb's consume is considerably higher than that...
also add in they don't have a single similar skill set and its fair to say its a shitty comp
Lol. If we sign Jones to any big dollar deal, then we'll already be there.
What indispensable skills will we be losing if Jones signs elsewhere?
I think they would do better with a better QB. I've said elsewhere today that Barkley's receiving numbers have fallen playing with Jones. When I asked about Barkley's receiving numbers the answer I get back is, he's mysteriously not a good receiver anymore. The amount of mental gymnastics from "Jones or busters" is unreal.
I guarantee they wouldn’t be balling out. The QBs you mentioned have SIGNIFICANTLY better options. One thing NOBODY talks about is both teams have a DOG that allows other options to get open. Kelce and diggs draw serious attention this freeing up other guys. It’s why people so often say oh those QBs can do more with pedestrian WRs. It’s because they have that one guy opening up the field for everyone else.
The giants receiving options aren’t even average at this point.
Slayton is prob only one who would be a #3-5 on other teams
I actually thought the article was very fair (maybe written from the "agent trying to get the best deal for his client" angle, but fair).
Corry specifically states that the Giants probably need to see more from Jones before declaring him their long-term answer, and is using Bortles as an example of a team that declined the 5th year option, only to sign the player to a short term extension later. The Jags got out of the deal 2 years later with only $6.5M in dead cap.
If I was to place a wager, the contract Corry is suggesting (avg. $23M for 3 years) will probably be pretty close to the final result.....barring a significant turn of events in these last few games of '22-'23 season.
Is it bashing? Or being honest?
And you're surprised people express consistent opinions? It would be more normal to you if people contradicted opinions they expressed on previous posts?
show up to bash him.
Your very appearance to reply at this hour on confirms my thoughts.
"Express consistent opinions..." well that's one way to put it. Yes, you have been very consistent with your opinion that you want Jones gone. It's more that there can be NO conversations on this board without you jumping on early/often to to try and dissuade anything positive quoted/reposted/shared about him. It's almost like there's an alarm set anytime Jones' name is mentioned on here that you will come a running with your opinion on the topic.
Yes, agreed, you are nothing if not consistent. At least you will have the great comfort in knowing, should Schoen re-sign DJ, that you will be able to continue your campaign for years to come.
I think they would do better with a better QB. I've said elsewhere today that Barkley's receiving numbers have fallen playing with Jones. When I asked about Barkley's receiving numbers the answer I get back is, he's mysteriously not a good receiver anymore. The amount of mental gymnastics from "Jones or busters" is unreal.
There are so many confounding factors in that analysis that the conclusion is meaningless.
It's the anti-Jones brigade that's doing the tap dancing. Since January they've been day-dreaming about who will be the team's new starting QB in 2023. And they thought it would be simple - that this year's team would struggle to win six games, and nobody would question the decision to move on from Jones.
But now their dreams of Anthony Richardson are going down in flames, and they're flailing. Trying to gaslight all of us that Jones isn't actually playing well at all, and it's him holding his receivers back instead of the other way around. When your only persuasion strategy is to make the implausible seem self-evident, you know the argument is all but lost.
that nobody dares take up the other end of the argument that our receiving corps would absolutely be balling out if we had someone like Mahomes or Allen on the roster.
I think they would do better with a better QB. I've said elsewhere today that Barkley's receiving numbers have fallen playing with Jones. When I asked about Barkley's receiving numbers the answer I get back is, he's mysteriously not a good receiver anymore. The amount of mental gymnastics from "Jones or busters" is unreal.
His numbers have fallen? He's been hurt the previous 2 years and he's dropped numerous passes this year - his hands have gotten worse since his 1st year. He is not as reliable as he used to be.
And, you cannot catch it, if it is not thrown, so blame Kafka.
By all means bring back Daniel Jones next year, maybe he somehow magically starts to read the field better than he has over the first three seasons. It could happen.
But I have to be thinking that Schoen is going to be looking for options, not putting his eggs in one quarterback basket, irrespective of how enthusiastic Daboll appears in public about Jones.
And I have to disagree with Sy: quarterbacks need to throw touchdowns. Jones just doesn't throw enough.
The Giants offense as yet doesn’t score enough TDs . That is caused by a lack of long-distance scores. In close the Giants are very good at scoring TDs. Kafka & Daboll are creative . Jones has run the ball in. What’s needed for those passing TDs to reach 30? WRs. No Jones isn’t holding back Hodkins (4.63), Slayton ( 1 skill) or James . 25 million gets it done . All parties .
Yes the front office is getting much better versus when you worked there.
How much should he get per your years of experience?
I am far from a Jones hater, but this is incorrect. You get in QB hell by overpaying for mediocrity without a way of extricating yourself (Arizona could be there, Minnesota looked like it until they changed offensive scheme) or by constantly trying to use draft capital to obtain one. If you are spending Day 1 and 2 picks year after year you are in QB hell. Spending a 1st round pick on a QB and giving him a chance to develop isn’t QB hell. When you are spending 1st round picks in successive drafts on a QB as some on BBI have proposed, that is QB hell. You are also in QB hell when you get like Indy and trade draft pick after draft pick for stopgaps.
Whatever JS does he just needs to be right. If he lets Jones walk he needs to be correct on his draft pick. You also have a situation where a couple FA QB's could also be available to add into the mix.
It's not very complicated.
qb hell for years! A parade of rookies and used up qb's for years, I have been down that road before, it was ugly and I don't wish to do it again.
What indispensable skills will we be losing if Jones signs elsewhere?
This is the question, is it not, and the one we have such disagreement on. The things we might lose - a smart, hard working, team first QB with a good arm, good accuracy, good legs, a demonstrated ability to work with sub par talent and sub par coaching, to adjust his game to new systems without complaint, who squeezes wins and offense out of such situations, who handles the NY media and is never a distraction. Sure we might replace all of that with the next coming of Tom Brady, but we are more likely to replace him with a much worse QB. As far as I can tell the only thing that the naysayers hope to get is a QB that can read the field better. Give DJ another year in a good system with better talent and I guarantee he will read the field better.
I come back to one basic issue. Replace DJ with Mahomes over the last two years and how many more wins do we have? I would guess none, but maybe one or two. Replace him with a bottom half QB - Darnold, Heinecke, Ridder, Pickett, etc. I think we have many fewer wins.
We need to resign DJ if the price is right. Don't care how many years or even the AAV. Care about the guarantee and when the team can get out. I right now would be willing to pay him $75MM for the next 3 years, with $60MM or so guaranteed and really big numbers in year 4+. So if he is in line to make $45 in year 4 and beyond, and he is not worth that, we cut him or renegotiate. Barring injury or collapse, I don't see in a world in which he signs for less than that, unless we franchise him.
that nobody dares take up the other end of the argument that our receiving corps would absolutely be balling out if we had someone like Mahomes or Allen on the roster.
I think they would do better with a better QB. I've said elsewhere today that Barkley's receiving numbers have fallen playing with Jones. When I asked about Barkley's receiving numbers the answer I get back is, he's mysteriously not a good receiver anymore. The amount of mental gymnastics from "Jones or busters" is unreal.
Or it has to do with how Barkley is featured as a pass catcher in the offensive system. Most of Barkley's catches are in the flat or on a swing. Rarely is he used to go up the field and into the secondary on any of its routes. It's a shame the Giants do not use him on circle or angle routes out of the backfield. They rarely EVER do it! That's not on Jones.
As for the Bortles comp, the glaring difference is turnovers. He was the worst in the NFL over his tenure in Jacksonville, despite operating an offense nearly as
conservative as the 2020-21 Giants. Jones had a ball-security issue early on, but he’s now well above average in that department. I believe he’s also more accurate than Bortles. Admittedly, that’s a low bar.
Like most here, I think whether Jones returns will come down to whether another team values him more highly than the Giants do. Even if Schoen and Daboll don’t think he’s a long-term answer, there’s a price at which it makes sense to keep him around in the near term. And even if they really like him, there’s a price at which it makes sense to let him go.
He has to exhibit the qualities that you can see championship in him. Otherwise you are spending a lot of money on a JAG at quarterback which deflates the rest of the money going to other roster investment.
And there have been some JAGs that won superbowls but they probably weren’t making $35M a year.
As for the OP I’m open to Jones coming back on a 2-3 year deal with an AAV in the $20m - $25m range. It doesn’t prevent us from taking a QB whenever we want and doesn’t break the bank to improve the roster now in FA. It also frees up the tag for someone else.
Spot on…
I try to go into each season as optimistic as possible…there is no way anyone saw this season playing out as it has.
Schoen can’t look at this and say “Super Bowl MVP or bust” and tear it all down if he doesn’t envision Jones one of the leagues top passers. He has to set his price, and continue making sound business decisions. A creative deal would allow for us to keep our playoff contention and will also offer flexibility to jump on an upgrade when we see fit.
qb hell for years! A parade of rookies and used up qb's for years, I have been down that road before, it was ugly and I don't wish to do it again.
Lol. If we sign Jones to any big dollar deal, then we'll already be there.
Dude can you shut the fuck up. Your on every thread bashing jones. He's carrying this team to wins weekly. Do you watch the games. Go check out his 4th and 9 throw. Or check out his scramble that gave us a field goal or the fact he doesn't turn the ball over.
that nobody dares take up the other end of the argument that our receiving corps would absolutely be balling out if we had someone like Mahomes or Allen on the roster.
I think they would do better with a better QB. I've said elsewhere today that Barkley's receiving numbers have fallen playing with Jones. When I asked about Barkley's receiving numbers the answer I get back is, he's mysteriously not a good receiver anymore. The amount of mental gymnastics from "Jones or busters" is unreal.
You lose all credibility when you say that. This corps is made up of castoffs from all over.
Schoen can’t look at this and say “Super Bowl MVP or bust” and tear it all down if he doesn’t envision Jones one of the leagues top passers. He has to set his price, and continue making sound business decisions. A creative deal would allow for us to keep our playoff contention and will also offer flexibility to jump on an upgrade when we see fit.
Disagree, the playoffs are a whole other season. Hoping to just catch lightening in a bottle isn’t a plan nor should it be a strategy.
And letting Jones go into the sunset doesn’t result in tearing it all down. There are some core players on both sides of the ball that will stay core. And then the rest of the roster will continue to turn over, find more core pieces and more depth. And continue the rebuild.
That is a plan.
I don’t think that’s true at all and I don’t think you believe it either UConn. Playoff football is a different level of play with more talent and more scheming to prevent an opposing QB being successful.
Take a look at Ryan Tannehill’s stats in the regular season, which look pretty good, and the playoffs, where the results look like a backup QB.
show up to bash him.
You disappeared in the game day thread. Notably during the 97 yard game convincing drive. Be more "honest" if you dealt with your arguments a bit better.
Who thought that was a good move at the time, I certainly didn’t. He was a good player and seems to be a good guy but he’s not a superstar. Sound familiar?
Looking back it’s kind of indifferent, not a bad move but not a great move either. Cousin needs a team around him, but when he does he has the skills to take advantage of it. However overall I think the Vikings are happy with how things turned out with him.
What I also find interesting is that Jones gets praised a lot more on Big Blue View than he does here. BBV is probably more representative of the actual fanbase than BBI. The conversations there are more focused on exactly what kind of deal Jones should get than simply getting rid of him, because Jones exceeded a lot of expectations (including my own) this season, with pretty much one receiver (Slayton) who belongs in an NFL uniform
My more specific point was GMs across the league don’t just go “SB or bust” like you guys make it out to be. Schoen has to balance the very real possibility of the downsides in letting Jones walk which are no playoffs in 2023 and maybe longer if he can’t find his guy. Not exactly an easy sell when you make the playoffs week 1.
In sum, this isn’t as simple as you are making it out to be. There’s a lot at stake, many moving parts, and all options should be considered. I happen to think we should move on from Jones but that’s a $30m+ - if he can be had for cheaper it should absolutely be considered.
Your very appearance to reply at this hour on confirms my thoughts.
"Express consistent opinions..." well that's one way to put it. Yes, you have been very consistent with your opinion that you want Jones gone. It's more that there can be NO conversations on this board without you jumping on early/often to to try and dissuade anything positive quoted/reposted/shared about him. It's almost like there's an alarm set anytime Jones' name is mentioned on here that you will come a running with your opinion on the topic.
Yes, agreed, you are nothing if not consistent. At least you will have the great comfort in knowing, should Schoen re-sign DJ, that you will be able to continue your campaign for years to come.
Bravo Tom in New York……I just put my coffee down and gave you a golf clap.
I agree with several new points made but still not all.
that is what I think it'll amount to personally 25-30 mill wih 50 to 55 GTD
The analogy with Jim Fassel’s 1997 debut just is too striking. After wringing a playoff run out of a team with inadequate QB talent, he didn’t make the playoffs the next two years. Would Fassel have got that 4th year without that playoff appearance? I think it’s doubtful.
That’s why that Washington win on Sunday was just so valuable. A playoff appearance gives Schoen and Daboll much more institutional cred. At this point, I think Daboll is assured a 3rd year and likely a 4th year as long as the team makes it to that wild card game and performs credibly.
If you’re Schoen, retaining Jones even if you are not wowed by his skills is a safety precaution. I want Jones gone but do understand why the front office would want a transition player who can help avoid a crash into a 3-5 win season.
Unless there's a replacement immediately on the horizon (assuming Daboll has any faith in him, otherwise contract talk is moot), a 3 or 4 year backloaded contract that allows an out after 2 years if he doesn't progress, and pays him if he does, would be an ideal contract. His cap hit won't be anywhere near the Avg for the first couple of years, but he'd be appropriately compensated the last couple years if he pans out. There will be dead cap if he's dumped after 2 years, but that's the price for the risk.
The contract devil is all in the guarantees, NOT the avg. The worthiness devil is all in Daboll's estimation of DJ's decision making speed/process.
Either you think he has the upside or not. Otherwise continue to rebuild and look for your next guy.
Daboll is the one who needs the wins. He won't want to push for retaining a QB who can only keep you near .500, if that's where he sees DJ.
Moving on.
What indispensable skills will we be losing if Jones signs elsewhere?
This is the question, is it not, and the one we have such disagreement on. The things we might lose - a smart, hard working, team first QB with a good arm, good accuracy, good legs, a demonstrated ability to work with sub par talent and sub par coaching, to adjust his game to new systems without complaint, who squeezes wins and offense out of such situations, who handles the NY media and is never a distraction. Sure we might replace all of that with the next coming of Tom Brady, but we are more likely to replace him with a much worse QB. As far as I can tell the only thing that the naysayers hope to get is a QB that can read the field better. Give DJ another year in a good system with better talent and I guarantee he will read the field better.
I come back to one basic issue. Replace DJ with Mahomes over the last two years and how many more wins do we have? I would guess none, but maybe one or two. Replace him with a bottom half QB - Darnold, Heinecke, Ridder, Pickett, etc. I think we have many fewer wins.
We need to resign DJ if the price is right. Don't care how many years or even the AAV. Care about the guarantee and when the team can get out. I right now would be willing to pay him $75MM for the next 3 years, with $60MM or so guaranteed and really big numbers in year 4+. So if he is in line to make $45 in year 4 and beyond, and he is not worth that, we cut him or renegotiate. Barring injury or collapse, I don't see in a world in which he signs for less than that, unless we franchise him.
This is exactly the scenario that I think will happen. He is a lot better than many fans here think.
Also, the biggest issue Gettleman had was he was consistently focused on building the team for the immediate next year. Once he drafted Jones, he spent the next few off seasons mostly focused on trying to get players to immediately help him. That's why we over drafted Toney, gave too much money to Golladay and Tate and all of the retread o-lineman. Do we really want to have Jones on another 1 or 2 year test run, with the focus on get Jones immediate help again? So many here say we shouldn't force a pick on QB, while advocating we do the exact same with WR, which we tried, and has left us with 21 million in wasted cap, and a 1st round pick that became a 3rd two years later
He's carrying this team to wins weekly. Do you watch the games. Go check out his 4th and 9 throw. Or check out his scramble that gave us a field goal or the fact he doesn't turn the ball over.
You weren't addressing me, but this is a complete joke.
"Carrying the team"? Are you serious?
That 4th and 9 throw can be made by every single QB in the NFL. Every one. There was nothing special about it at all. Do you watch other NFL games?
Oh he scrambled for a first down on the way to a FG? Wow, nobody else in the league could possibly do that. They scored 13 points offensively.
If not for Thibs being a menace and scoring a TD, and the defense forcing a fumble late in the game, it's a Giants loss.
What does Jones do that is so goddamn special? It's unbelievable.
Also, the biggest issue Gettleman had was he was consistently focused on building the team for the immediate next year. Once he drafted Jones, he spent the next few off seasons mostly focused on trying to get players to immediately help him. That's why we over drafted Toney, gave too much money to Golladay and Tate and all of the retread o-lineman. Do we really want to have Jones on another 1 or 2 year test run, with the focus on get Jones immediate help again? So many here say we shouldn't force a pick on QB, while advocating we do the exact same with WR, which we tried, and has left us with 21 million in wasted cap, and a 1st round pick that became a 3rd two years later
This is where I’m at. If you’re not certain enough to give him a long term deal to be the franchise QB, there’s no point of another trial year to see if he might produce more with better WRs. Because if he doesn’t, you’re not going to be in a position to get a QB in 2024 without trading massive draft capital to get anyway. If the trial run proves he’s just another Tannehill, then what’s the plan? Hope you can win a Super Bowl by getting hot or just not turning the ball over?
I’d rather take a step back next year and try to build a team that can be a consistent Super Bowl contender for a multi year stretch. Coming into this week the Giants rate out to be the luckiest team, and have gone 8-2 in one score games. That’s well above League average, so it’s safe to assume even with a better roster next year some of those games go the other way and the Giants are an 8/9 win team again next year. It’s not like they would be taking a step back from a 13-4 team.
Luck Dashboard - ( New Window )
He's carrying this team to wins weekly. Do you watch the games. Go check out his 4th and 9 throw. Or check out his scramble that gave us a field goal or the fact he doesn't turn the ball over.
You weren't addressing me, but this is a complete joke.
"Carrying the team"? Are you serious?
That 4th and 9 throw can be made by every single QB in the NFL. Every one. There was nothing special about it at all. Do you watch other NFL games?
Oh he scrambled for a first down on the way to a FG? Wow, nobody else in the league could possibly do that. They scored 13 points offensively.
If not for Thibs being a menace and scoring a TD, and the defense forcing a fumble late in the game, it's a Giants loss.
What does Jones do that is so goddamn special? It's unbelievable.
DG has been a huge huge huge part of the team success. Wake up. Look at his qbr if you want some backup info. Highly rated qb
The Giants offense as yet doesn’t score enough TDs . That is caused by a lack of long-distance scores. In close the Giants are very good at scoring TDs. Kafka & Daboll are creative . Jones has run the ball in. What’s needed for those passing TDs to reach 30? WRs. No Jones isn’t holding back Hodkins (4.63), Slayton ( 1 skill) or James . 25 million gets it done . All parties .
The Giants are good at scoring rushing touchdowns. They are not good at scoring throwing/receiving touchdowns.
The Giants offense as yet doesn’t score enough TDs . That is caused by a lack of long-distance scores. In close the Giants are very good at scoring TDs. Kafka & Daboll are creative . Jones has run the ball in. What’s needed for those passing TDs to reach 30? WRs. No Jones isn’t holding back Hodkins (4.63), Slayton ( 1 skill) or James . 25 million gets it done . All parties .
Go ahead and sign up Poor Daniel for another year, two years, ten years, I don't care. Just know you will be bitching about the receivers and the o-line during that entire tenure and it doesn't matter who they get to play those positions.
Move on to the next excuse.
He's carrying this team to wins weekly. Do you watch the games. Go check out his 4th and 9 throw. Or check out his scramble that gave us a field goal or the fact he doesn't turn the ball over.
You weren't addressing me, but this is a complete joke.
"Carrying the team"? Are you serious?
That 4th and 9 throw can be made by every single QB in the NFL. Every one. There was nothing special about it at all. Do you watch other NFL games?
Oh he scrambled for a first down on the way to a FG? Wow, nobody else in the league could possibly do that. They scored 13 points offensively.
If not for Thibs being a menace and scoring a TD, and the defense forcing a fumble late in the game, it's a Giants loss.
What does Jones do that is so goddamn special? It's unbelievable.
He wins with a shitty supporting cast. He's 18-17-1 in his last 36 games now, with an inarguably subpar supporting cast. Winning matters. You better be damn careful dumping a QB who is above .500 playing for Judge/Garrett and now these barstool WRs. It's harder than you think to win & play error free football just using a short passing game. That's how teams that go 2-14 play, not teams that are 8-5-1. Keep in mind, every game Daniel Jones plays is against a defense that is SMOTHERING the quick passing game, knowing we don't have the collective ability to go deep consistently.
What Jones is doing isn't easy, and they are probably interested to see what he could do if he had a *gasp* good supporting cast. If he can go above .500 with what he's working with now, what can he do with a Championship-calibre roster?
You weren't addressing me, but this is a complete joke.
"Carrying the team"? Are you serious?
That 4th and 9 throw can be made by every single QB in the NFL. Every one. There was nothing special about it at all. Do you watch other NFL games?
Oh he scrambled for a first down on the way to a FG? Wow, nobody else in the league could possibly do that. They scored 13 points offensively.
If not for Thibs being a menace and scoring a TD, and the defense forcing a fumble late in the game, it's a Giants loss.
What does Jones do that is so goddamn special? It's unbelievable.
He wins with a shitty supporting cast. He's 18-17-1 in his last 36 games now, with an inarguably subpar supporting cast. Winning matters. You better be damn careful dumping a QB who is above .500 playing for Judge/Garrett and now these barstool WRs. It's harder than you think to win & play error free football just using a short passing game. That's how teams that go 2-14 play, not teams that are 8-5-1. Keep in mind, every game Daniel Jones plays is against a defense that is SMOTHERING the quick passing game, knowing we don't have the collective ability to go deep consistently.
What Jones is doing isn't easy, and they are probably interested to see what he could do if he had a *gasp* good supporting cast. If he can go above .500 with what he's working with now, what can he do with a Championship-calibre roster?
Mitchell Trubisky was 29-21 over his 4 years with the Bears and made the playoffs twice. Should they have given him 25-35 million a year because he knows how to win? Baker Mayfield was 17-13 in his last 30 games with the Browns, and won a playoff in that time span. Should the browns have given him 25-35 million a year? Tyrod Taylor was 22-20 with the bills over his 3 years, and ended a 17 year playoff drought. Should the bills have given him 25-35 million a year?
This is where I’m at. If you’re not certain enough to give him a long term deal to be the franchise QB, there’s no point of another trial year to see if he might produce more with better WRs. Because if he doesn’t, you’re not going to be in a position to get a QB in 2024 without trading massive draft capital to get anyway. If the trial run proves he’s just another Tannehill, then what’s the plan? Hope you can win a Super Bowl by getting hot or just not turning the ball over?
I’d rather take a step back next year and try to build a team that can be a consistent Super Bowl contender for a multi year stretch. Coming into this week the Giants rate out to be the luckiest team, and have gone 8-2 in one score games. That’s well above League average, so it’s safe to assume even with a better roster next year some of those games go the other way and the Giants are an 8/9 win team again next year. It’s not like they would be taking a step back from a 13-4 team. Luck Dashboard - ( New Window )
Put yourself in Daboll and Schoen's position. Do you want to destabalize the QB spot in Year 2 of a rebuild in a city/franchise that has been rotating out coaching staffs after the 2nd year? In most of those cases, it followed a strong first year as well.
I don't think it's remotely binary in the sense that it has to be a longterm commitment to Jones or bust. A short term or even a longterm with an out isn't even another trial run for Jones. It's essentially a high end bridge deal. I have no issue with them drafting a Richardson this year if they value the player while they make a modest commitment to Jones (relative to QB compensation). I do think a true longterm commitment should be out of the question and regardless of what kind of short term commitment they make, the top QBs should be strongly considered or even targeted in this draft. But it's a lot easier to say we should make these kind of moves when your job or job stability isn't at stake. They may see the floor Jones provides at the most important position worthy of a short term sacrifice in cap value.
Correct, they will have time. But I’m fairly certain they don’t think that way. Daboll wants to have a locker room full of players that can go out, win games and make the playoffs. That’s very hard to do with a rookie QB or a journeyman.
I try my best to separate what I as a fan would tolerate (losing bad in 2023 to get a top pick) to what reality is. I can’t see Daboll and Schoen signing up for a likely regression unless the price/years was too great.
As for the OP I’m open to Jones coming back on a 2-3 year deal with an AAV in the $20m - $25m range. It doesn’t prevent us from taking a QB whenever we want and doesn’t break the bank to improve the roster now in FA. It also frees up the tag for someone else.
I'm pretty much in the same place although we don't know what Jones' camp will want. I think this makes sense for all parties but then again I dont get commission off of his number.
With Jones I do believe they can win in the playoffs with a strong defense and support. Most of the games are close in the NFL and more and more I think Jones is showing he can make the throws to win the game. I still think he is too hesitant to take risks but can open up more as the talent around him grows and Daboll trusts him more and he trusts his receivers.
I also believe that the Giants will take a QB in the draft as well.
Daboll will have seen all he needs to see from Jones to make a decision after this season. Seeing how well Jones plays with good receivers won’t be necessary. He’ll already know. Daboll’s comment that Jones can sling it on all three levels is telling. I think the Giants will put the uncertainty around the QB position to bed, and will offer Jones a long term deal.
qb hell for years! A parade of rookies and used up qb's for years, I have been down that road before, it was ugly and I don't wish to do it again.
yes wherever could we possibly find another 2800 yard 15td machine like our guy?
He has to exhibit the qualities that you can see championship in him. Otherwise you are spending a lot of money on a JAG at quarterback which deflates the rest of the money going to other roster investment.
And there have been some JAGs that won superbowls but they probably weren’t making $35M a year.
I will say one thing though, our margin of error is small and turnovers would kill us this year. Throwing Jameis Winston with this roster likely has dire consequences so it might be more than 3 games depending on who the QB is.
What indispensable skills will we be losing if Jones signs elsewhere?
This is the question, is it not, and the one we have such disagreement on. The things we might lose - a smart, hard working, team first QB with a good arm, good accuracy, good legs, a demonstrated ability to work with sub par talent and sub par coaching, to adjust his game to new systems without complaint, who squeezes wins and offense out of such situations, who handles the NY media and is never a distraction. Sure we might replace all of that with the next coming of Tom Brady, but we are more likely to replace him with a much worse QB. As far as I can tell the only thing that the naysayers hope to get is a QB that can read the field better. Give DJ another year in a good system with better talent and I guarantee he will read the field better.
Smart, hard-working, team first, attitude, media management, etc - intangibles - are all replaceable. I would venture to say nearly every QB in the NFL has these attributes. And this theme that dealing with the big, bad, tough NY media is some harrowing experience is laughable. Over the years, the NY media has become softer and even more amateurish. Just listen or read some of the questions they ask day in and day out. No one should be confusing them with the heyday of "60 Minutes" with Mike Wallace, Steve Kroft, Ed Bradley, etc.
In other words, having these intangibles does not differentiate Jones. Why they are constantly cited to bolster Jones's stock is more grasping for straws.
Further, good arm and good accuracy are also not attributes that differentiate Jones. Most of the QBs in the NFL have at least the arm talent and accuracy as Jones.
I will challenge you, however, on Jones's running. It's more than a good runner. He's a very good runner. I would characterize this skill as his only plus skill. It's been great watching Daboll and Kafka take advantage of that skill versus prior staffs.
So, as far as I'm concerned, the point still stands. Other than his running ability, all of the skills Jones possesses are replaceable. And easily.
You weren't addressing me, but this is a complete joke.
"Carrying the team"? Are you serious?
That 4th and 9 throw can be made by every single QB in the NFL. Every one. There was nothing special about it at all. Do you watch other NFL games?
Oh he scrambled for a first down on the way to a FG? Wow, nobody else in the league could possibly do that. They scored 13 points offensively.
If not for Thibs being a menace and scoring a TD, and the defense forcing a fumble late in the game, it's a Giants loss.
What does Jones do that is so goddamn special? It's unbelievable.
DG has been a huge huge huge part of the team success. Wake up. Look at his qbr if you want some backup info. Highly rated qb
Tuckrule, i'm cringing reading your posts. The high school line sent me. And for the record i'm not necessarily dying on any hill of keep jones/dump jones.
Your a moron if you think that 4th and 9 throw was easy. A total idiot who never played the game of football. Did you even play high school? Holy shit. DG has been a huge huge huge part of the team success. Wake up. Look at his qbr if you want some backup info. Highly rated qb
Tuckrule, i'm cringing reading your posts. The high school line sent me. And for the record i'm not necessarily dying on any hill of keep jones/dump jones.
There's no point in replying to a "did you ever play football" comment. Chances are the person who made it is a blockhead.
If someone thinks that throw was hard, it hardly matters how many varsity letters they have.
Can't wait to start blaming the defense when the Giants lose games 23-20. Because you know whose fault it won't ever be?
A three game swing is big no doubt, but i also think there’s real possibility that could happen even with keeping Jones and improving the roster. We can’t expect to win 80% of our one score games again. Improving the WR Corp is going to be relying on a rookie, so I don’t think the offense is going to be able to improve enough to have that many less one score games.
Can't wait to start blaming the defense when the Giants lose games 23-20. Because you know whose fault it won't ever be?
JS and BDs jobs are more at risk bringing Jones back than moving on imo. If he gets resigned and doesn't take the "magic leap forward" then we'll be seeing a new HC and QB sooner than later.
Your a moron if you think that 4th and 9 throw was easy. A total idiot who never played the game of football. Did you even play high school? Holy shit. DG has been a huge huge huge part of the team success. Wake up. Look at his qbr if you want some backup info. Highly rated qb
Was it a hard throw? The Giants basically ran that play three times on that drive in the second quarter. The slot WR on the left covered by safety Bobby McCain would run 10 yards, fake inside and turn out, and Jones would throw a ten-yard pass.
JFC, I would expect Daniel Jones to make that throw, especially if the WR is being covered by a safety.
Do other teams plan around DJ?
Only for his running.
They do not fear the passing attack.
He is a part of that, no matter how much they blame the receivers.
Certainly possible. Like I said I’m all for it if Jones’ price is too high. But a solid deal that keep flexibility has to be in the cards.
Your a moron if you think that 4th and 9 throw was easy. A total idiot who never played the game of football. Did you even play high school? Holy shit. DG has been a huge huge huge part of the team success. Wake up. Look at his qbr if you want some backup info. Highly rated qb
Was it a hard throw? The Giants basically ran that play three times on that drive in the second quarter. The slot WR on the left covered by safety Bobby McCain would run 10 yards, fake inside and turn out, and Jones would throw a ten-yard pass.
JFC, I would expect Daniel Jones to make that throw, especially if the WR is being covered by a safety.
That is a ridiculous take. Watch the play again from behind. He literally had about a 5 inch window to throw into with a ton of zip and anticipation. Watch where he puts that ball. The defender missed tipping it by inches.
The other aspect this is the mental. Now this has some supposition to it, but Skinner pointed out that the Giants usually run that play with an in curl, but in the huddle DJ is clearly talking to James. Skinner thinks he told him that the COmmanders had been playing inside leverage on that and if they do, break the cut outside.
Again that is supposition but that aside, the throw was special especially considering what was at stake there.
Was it a hard throw? The Giants basically ran that play three times on that drive in the second quarter. The slot WR on the left covered by safety Bobby McCain would run 10 yards, fake inside and turn out, and Jones would throw a ten-yard pass.
JFC, I would expect Daniel Jones to make that throw, especially if the WR is being covered by a safety.
That is a ridiculous take. Watch the play again from behind. He literally had about a 5 inch window to throw into with a ton of zip and anticipation. Watch where he puts that ball. The defender missed tipping it by inches.
The other aspect this is the mental. Now this has some supposition to it, but Skinner pointed out that the Giants usually run that play with an in curl, but in the huddle DJ is clearly talking to James. Skinner thinks he told him that the COmmanders had been playing inside leverage on that and if they do, break the cut outside.
Again that is supposition but that aside, the throw was special especially considering what was at stake there.
Here's the All 22 which shows the throw from behind. The TV angle is from the side, which doesn't capture the window properly. It starts at 17:03.
All 22 - ( New Window )
Was it a hard throw? The Giants basically ran that play three times on that drive in the second quarter. The slot WR on the left covered by safety Bobby McCain would run 10 yards, fake inside and turn out, and Jones would throw a ten-yard pass.
JFC, I would expect Daniel Jones to make that throw, especially if the WR is being covered by a safety.
That is a ridiculous take. Watch the play again from behind. He literally had about a 5 inch window to throw into with a ton of zip and anticipation. Watch where he puts that ball. The defender missed tipping it by inches.
I've seen that angle actually. But many pass plays in the NFL are that close. You/we just don't have the luxury of seeing each play at field level. I'm fortunate to have a long-time friend in the sport media who has taken me to many games where we were on the sidelines watching. It's even more incredible in person how tight a lot of the throws are. The speed of the game live can't be reproduced on TV...unfortunately.
Furthermore, the play is basically a throw to the hash mark. Sorry, but those throws are pretty routine in the NFL, especially at ten yards. I would have been more impressed if the throw was an out to the sidelines, where the throw is longer and requires more skill.
A three game swing is big no doubt, but i also think there’s real possibility that could happen even with keeping Jones and improving the roster. We can’t expect to win 80% of our one score games again. Improving the WR Corp is going to be relying on a rookie, so I don’t think the offense is going to be able to improve enough to have that many less one score games.
Certainly possible. Like I said I’m all for it if Jones’ price is too high. But a solid deal that keep flexibility has to be in the cards.
If they decide to bring him back I’d be able to live with the contract mentioned if it’s 3 years to spread out the cap hit. Give team Jones an option after year 2 to get them to take it
It's possible Jones would like a shorter deal that gets him to free agency again in 2-3 years. He's not in the ~$35-40 million AAV tier now but may like his chances of getting there with a couple more years under Daboll. Lots of speculation there but I think a deal that both sides like is possible.
[quote] Look at the conversation outside of Giants bubble. It's hard to find anybody who think he can be elite. 98% of people who think that way, are on BBI.
is it 98%? not 98.3% or 97.9 %? GTFOH you fucking mutt.
Exactly this. Extreme bias. Just look at some of the comments in the Lamar Jackson thread.
Quote:
in the league.
He has to exhibit the qualities that you can see championship in him. Otherwise you are spending a lot of money on a JAG at quarterback which deflates the rest of the money going to other roster investment.
And there have been some JAGs that won superbowls but they probably weren’t making $35M a year.
Are you suggesting Jones is a JAG? Are you actually watching any of these games?!
Well he’s certainly not elite. He’s not consistently good as a passer but offers a nice threat to take off running but that’s not very special. And he also isn’t consistently bad.
So what’s in the middle of all that…a JAG
Yes I am watching the Giants games. Better question is are you watching other games and other QBs?
I have a decent respect for your posts. But I get the feeling that occasionally you modify your thinking and language to appease posters you may not agree with. Because some folks get upset over actual opinions.
Calling Jones a JAG, or less, that's a pretty common opinion outside this bubble. It just is. Why are you castigating me for sharing a widely held opinion? Because it makes some of our fellow BBI'ers sad? Maybe they should reconsider their opinion of the reality of our situation. We have people banging the table here to give Jones $35M a year. A QB who can't seem to form a reliable connection with any WR, which is his damn job. A QB with terrible production numbers, again his job. A QB that has the offense scaled back for the 3rd consecutive year. And before you go on about the WRs, Saquon Barkley was a great passcatcher, with Eli, and now the Jones cult says he can't catch.
I read Big Blue View and the Giants Reddit page as well. I like to gain as much of a pulse on the fan base as possible.
BBI is the most polarized on Jones and it isn't close. Everyone else is in the lets keep him at a reasonable cost group. Its like discussing politics, never ends well.
He's gonna get at least $20 mil on the open market. $25 mil would be below average value for a QB coming off his rookie deal. Who knows if we'll pay it but $25 million given where the cap is and where it will go is not bad for Jones on a 2-3 year deal.
I keep asking aloud who are you replacing him with and no one really has an answer. I think 2024 is way better to draft a QB.
I read Big Blue View and the Giants Reddit page as well. I like to gain as much of a pulse on the fan base as possible.
BBI is the most polarized on Jones and it isn't close. Everyone else is in the lets keep him at a reasonable cost group. Its like discussing politics, never ends well.
He's gonna get at least $20 mil on the open market. $25 mil would be below average value for a QB coming off his rookie deal. Who knows if we'll pay it but $25 million given where the cap is and where it will go is not bad for Jones on a 2-3 year deal.
I keep asking aloud who are you replacing him with and no one really has an answer. I think 2024 is way better to draft a QB.
Maybe 2024 is better. But that doesn’t mean Jones has to stay in place either.
I read Big Blue View and the Giants Reddit page as well. I like to gain as much of a pulse on the fan base as possible.
BBI is the most polarized on Jones and it isn't close. Everyone else is in the lets keep him at a reasonable cost group. Its like discussing politics, never ends well.
He's gonna get at least $20 mil on the open market. $25 mil would be below average value for a QB coming off his rookie deal. Who knows if we'll pay it but $25 million given where the cap is and where it will go is not bad for Jones on a 2-3 year deal.
I keep asking aloud who are you replacing him with and no one really has an answer. I think 2024 is way better to draft a QB.
Maybe 2024 is better. But that doesn’t mean Jones has to stay in place either.
Give me the better alternative.
other teams boards **
the totality of my posts add up to a sound argument. Perhaps you should consider your responses to a fellow poster who you seem to agree with more than you disagree with. Not sure why you are coming in hot on me. All I did was state an opinion. I have posted stats and supporting data ad nauseum.
To the point that the WR group is subpar I have submitted the case of SB. I'm still waiting for a sensible answer to the question that doesn't sound like, Barkley can't catch anymore.
I expect more from you than to lash out and say my arguments aren't sound. My arguments are more rooted in data than any of the pro-Jones folks - who are just wish-casting. But perhaps I was mistaken that you have the critical faculties to differentiate between real data and wishful thinking.
Fair enough. You are entitled to your opinion. But any projection of Jones as anything more than a mid range QB, is based on faith, not established performance or production.
General consensus is luke warm and somewhere on the game manager spectrum for sure but I wouldn't say "less of a JAG" at all unless you're in an insulated bubble as well.
I’m open to almost every option, especially since I have no idea what the top prospects are, when we will be picking and who will be available in the draft. I can say Im opposed to a long, big money deal and I’m also opposed to bringing in a guy like Trubisky or Winston. But there’s a lot in between those two polar opposite strategies.
Linked below 28:15 mark.
Link - ( New Window )
I read Big Blue View and the Giants Reddit page as well. I like to gain as much of a pulse on the fan base as possible.
BBI is the most polarized on Jones and it isn't close. Everyone else is in the lets keep him at a reasonable cost group. Its like discussing politics, never ends well.
He's gonna get at least $20 mil on the open market. $25 mil would be below average value for a QB coming off his rookie deal. Who knows if we'll pay it but $25 million given where the cap is and where it will go is not bad for Jones on a 2-3 year deal.
I keep asking aloud who are you replacing him with and no one really has an answer. I think 2024 is way better to draft a QB.
Maybe 2024 is better. But that doesn’t mean Jones has to stay in place either.
Give me the better alternative.
Why so you can shoot them down? You sound a bit disingenuous in asking.
And you sound silly determining in Dec that Schoen had no better option to explore so why bother.
Linked below 28:15 mark. Link - ( New Window )
That price would be lovely.
that turn all of these threads from idea sharing to dick measuring. This started off as a pretty interesting read and now it’s this. Congrats.
I read Big Blue View and the Giants Reddit page as well. I like to gain as much of a pulse on the fan base as possible.
BBI is the most polarized on Jones and it isn't close. Everyone else is in the lets keep him at a reasonable cost group. Its like discussing politics, never ends well.
He's gonna get at least $20 mil on the open market. $25 mil would be below average value for a QB coming off his rookie deal. Who knows if we'll pay it but $25 million given where the cap is and where it will go is not bad for Jones on a 2-3 year deal.
I keep asking aloud who are you replacing him with and no one really has an answer. I think 2024 is way better to draft a QB.
I haven’t read the giants Reddit but I read BBV a lot and BBI is like a bizarro alternate reality in respect to Jones compared to BBV. Most of the opinion there is Jones has improved quite a bit under Daboll and he’s a worthy option on a 2-3 year deal near the QB franchise tag number. This seems to be the only place where people think Jones regressed or is still a bottom tier QB. He’s at worst Alex Smith with good wheels
Mitchell Trubisky was 29-21 over his 4 years with the Bears and made the playoffs twice. Should they have given him 25-35 million a year because he knows how to win? Baker Mayfield was 17-13 in his last 30 games with the Browns, and won a playoff in that time span. Should the browns have given him 25-35 million a year? Tyrod Taylor was 22-20 with the bills over his 3 years, and ended a 17 year playoff drought. Should the bills have given him 25-35 million a year? [/quote]
It's a fair point, but I also think Jones is better than all 3 of those guys. The difference is, whereas Jones is managing to win games with a subpar supporting cast, the others were seen as holding back and otherwise solid squad.
Mitch Trubisky was throwing to 1st Team All Pro WR Tarik Cohen and Allen Robinson.
Baker Mayfield had Jarvis Landry, OBJ, Rashard Higgins, Austin Hooper, David Njoku and Nick Chubb around him.
Tyrod Taylor? He had Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods, TE Charles Clay, LeSean McCoy & Percy Harvin.
--------------
So your question why did they move on from those guys? It's because those teams determined the QB was holding a solid situation back. In the Giants case with Jones, it's the opposite. He's boosting a bad supporting cast.
If you draft anyone else, you still need a competent QB for most of 2023 to let the new QB develop. Hence, Jones makes sense on a 2 year deal near the franchise tag number…
The comment about outside voices is to provide perspective to the claims by the "Jones or bust" brigade that it is ridiculous to make the argument that he is subpar and a jag. That's all. Many people have posted links to commentaries saying this. We have plenty of QB rankings where Jones comes in at #20 or lower. The Jones or busters want to say that these are outlandish takes. They're not. They are mainstream takes. It is not established by the greater football community that Jones is legit. So it is not crazy, to suggest he isn't legit.
I'm not saying aliens have taken over the government. I am saying a QB who has failed in 4 years to demonstrate enough production to be considered a legit franchise QB, is not a franchise QB.
But to the Jones or busters, and apparently you, that is a wild and ridiculous statement.
Linked below 28:15 mark. Link - ( New Window )
Does that range really exist though for QBs?
Thought there good discussions on here saying that very little exists today between $12M and $30+M. I could be mistaken.
You're down that road right now.
qb hell for years! A parade of rookies and used up qb's for years, I have been down that road before, it was ugly and I don't wish to do it again.
You're down that road right now.
Precisely. To the QB Hell argument I would ask. Do you want to settle for a mid range QB where our ceiling will most likely be that we contest for Wild Card spots once in a while. Or do you want to have a true long range strategy with the goal of obtaining a truly great QB who offers us the chance to win multiple Super Bowl titles.
I guess I'm saying I think he's better than a JAG. I think he's good and can get better. I don't think he's great. If you need a great QB then he's not your guy. But I think a team built around his strengths can win and win in the playoffs.
I guess I'm saying I think he's better than a JAG. I think he's good and can get better. I don't think he's great. If you need a great QB then he's not your guy. But I think a team built around his strengths can win and win in the playoffs.
Fair enough. I don't agree, obviously, but I understand your take and I don't think it is outrageous, even though I would never settle on Jones.
You also have guys out there in Mayfield, Garoppolo probably, and even potentially Goff and Lamar Jackson who frankly, provide quarterbacking with some better resume (although Jackson will want a bundle).
The "demand" out there isn't that huge for a guy like Jones right now. Granted, all it takes is one team to "believe" in an investment but I think we see a 3 yr deal that is in essence a 2 year commitment that allows a clean break after Year 2 if needed with little dead cap hit thereafter, and leaves open possibility of a lucrative longer term contract if Jones really does take that next step with production/improved surrounding cast.
I think you're looking at like a 3 yr 80ish million deal with say 45-50ish million guaranteed.
There's some intriguing QB prospects coming over next 2-4 yrs.
Linked below 28:15 mark. Link - ( New Window )
I can't believe I'm saying this (because I have never liked him), but I'm curious to see what Goff might demand on the market if Detroit decides to sever ties. I have been very impressed with his year and think he's become a legit top 12 QB. He's got it going in Detroit.
someone is paying DJ $30m next season. it might be us on the franchise tag. but if it isn't, some other team is paying that number for one year of his services. you can take that to the bank.
someone is paying DJ $30m next season. it might be us on the franchise tag. but if it isn't, some other team is paying that number for one year of his services. you can take that to the bank.
And that's why we should let Jones hit the market. If another team wants to take that risk on a player with significant question marks than let them have Jones.
I've said scores of times, Jones's skills are not special, and a competent GM should have no problem finding a better solution.
You're down that road right now.
Precisely. To the QB Hell argument I would ask. Do you want to settle for a mid range QB where our ceiling will most likely be that we contest for Wild Card spots once in a while. Or do you want to have a true long range strategy with the goal of obtaining a truly great QB who offers us the chance to win multiple Super Bowl titles.
Which QB do you have in mind?
Stroud or Young? Trading up from the low 20s to the top 3 requires multiple 1st and 2nd round picks. I think both QBs are better than Jones but we also need those picks to build out the roster.
Levis is probably going top 5-7 so throw him in there with Stroud and Young in terms of the price we have to pay in draft picks. Plus he’s not NFL ready so you still need a competent QB next year. Richardson is probably the most likely possibility but he’s a project so you have to tag Jones at the minimum if you select him. He’s also likely to go top 10 because someone without a QB will get desperate…
Lions could definitely draft a QB if they see someone they love. Goff has been what he has always been at his best. He's like Garoppolo. When he's going good, with protection and weapons, he can be very good in spurts. But ultimately he is limited. Why do you think McVay moved on from him?
I don't think they will either, just doesn't strike me as a move Campbell will endorse but they probably should. That offense is ripe to be KC/PHI/BUF level good if you can drop more juice in at QB. They have Goff at 30m/yr the next two years, get a ceiling guy and let him sit behind Goff next year and then move Goff with a minimal dead money hit in 2024.
Which QB do you have in mind?
Stroud or Young? Trading up from the low 20s to the top 3 requires multiple 1st and 2nd round picks. I think both QBs are better than Jones but we also need those picks to build out the roster.
Levis is probably going top 5-7 so throw him in there with Stroud and Young in terms of the price we have to pay in draft picks. Plus he’s not NFL ready so you still need a competent QB next year. Richardson is probably the most likely possibility but he’s a project so you have to tag Jones at the minimum if you select him. He’s also likely to go top 10 because someone without a QB will get desperate…
It's a fair question. But the point I have been making is to not get stuck on names and let's focus in on a strategy. There are any number of QBs that have a higher ceiling than Jones but may have a lower floor. We know what we have in Jones. And it's not great. Let's take a guy in the 1st, 2nd or 3rd who Daboll, Schoen and Kafka believe have a higher ceiling than Jones and give it a shot. And if he sucks, try again in 2024. When you hit on such a player, whether it's Burrow or Russ Wilson, early or later round pick, the good thing is you know right away when you have a winner. You don't have to wait 4 freaking years to conduct a protracted tryout.
someone is paying DJ $30m next season. it might be us on the franchise tag. but if it isn't, some other team is paying that number for one year of his services. you can take that to the bank.
May I suggest a tag and trade deal? (Specifically, the non-exclusive franchise tag.) Before the start of the new league year Schoen works out a trade with a partner including a long-term deal with Jones acceptable to the trade partner, tags Jones and trades him.
We may be able to get a 2nd rounder out of it, which would be fab.
Which QB do you have in mind?
Stroud or Young? Trading up from the low 20s to the top 3 requires multiple 1st and 2nd round picks. I think both QBs are better than Jones but we also need those picks to build out the roster.
Levis is probably going top 5-7 so throw him in there with Stroud and Young in terms of the price we have to pay in draft picks. Plus he’s not NFL ready so you still need a competent QB next year. Richardson is probably the most likely possibility but he’s a project so you have to tag Jones at the minimum if you select him. He’s also likely to go top 10 because someone without a QB will get desperate…
It's a fair question. But the point I have been making is to not get stuck on names and let's focus in on a strategy. There are any number of QBs that have a higher ceiling than Jones but may have a lower floor. We know what we have in Jones. And it's not great. Let's take a guy in the 1st, 2nd or 3rd who Daboll, Schoen and Kafka believe have a higher ceiling than Jones and give it a shot. And if he sucks, try again in 2024. When you hit on such a player, whether it's Burrow or Russ Wilson, early or later round pick, the good thing is you know right away when you have a winner. You don't have to wait 4 freaking years to conduct a protracted tryout.
You ducked the question. Which QB do you have in mind?
Here's Todd McShay's QB rankings at the moment:
1. Bryce Young, Texans (1st overall pick). Texans need a QB.
2. CJ Stroud, Lions (4th overall pick). Goff is a stopgap, Lions need a QB
3. Will Levis, Falcons (6th overall pick). Falcons need a QB.
4. Anthony Richardson, Panthers (11th overall pick). Panthers need a QB.
McShay has the Giants picking Jordan Addison at #20 at the moment because we have no receivers. He writes,
This is easy.
Precisely. To the QB Hell argument I would ask. Do you want to settle for a mid range QB where our ceiling will most likely be that we contest for Wild Card spots once in a while. Or do you want to have a true long range strategy with the goal of obtaining a truly great QB who offers us the chance to win multiple Super Bowl titles.
I get not wanting to sign DJ and I think there is an argument that he is slow to process. Nobody on this board has a clue if it is true, but it is an argument. But your argument here is rank silliness. DJ likely is taking a totally crap offense to a wild card. There is one other legitimately good, mature player and difference maker on that offense (AT. SB is a good RB. So are 50 other guys). He is winning with a crap team. That does not mean he can win more with a good team. But I think it is likely. I see a quarterback who is in the 10 to 20 range and may sneak into the top 10. We have won 2 super bowls with that and arguably 4. In my lifetime we have never had a truly great QB (Eli is close but lets be honest he had one year in his career where he was really a top 5 QB (2011) and he does not belong in the conversation with his brother, TB, Rodgers, Brees, etc.) But we have 4 SBs. I don't think we can pay DJ $45MM/per and expect to get to the show. If we can get him in the $25 to $30 range we got a shot.
In some sense, assuming no injuries, this is all easily testable in a few months. He will sign a contract. Whether with the Giants or someone else. And it will be for a lot more than you think he should get. His minimum is the franchise tag. When that happens just come back and admit how wrong you were or explain how people who do this for a living know so much less than you.
Falcons seem to like Ridder.
Fans here are overstating Jones market. And if Washington wants to pay Jones 35m a year on a dumb contract, he can leave. I’m going to be as respectful as I can be in saying I look forward to us facing him twice per season.
Sure. As I said, any QB with a higher ceiling than Jones, fits for me. If BD et. al. love Hooker, and there seems to be much to like, I'm all for it.
I get not wanting to sign DJ and I think there is an argument that he is slow to process. Nobody on this board has a clue if it is true, but it is an argument. But your argument here is rank silliness. DJ likely is taking a totally crap offense to a wild card. There is one other legitimately good, mature player and difference maker on that offense (AT. SB is a good RB. So are 50 other guys). He is winning with a crap team. That does not mean he can win more with a good team. But I think it is likely. I see a quarterback who is in the 10 to 20 range and may sneak into the top 10. We have won 2 super bowls with that and arguably 4. In my lifetime we have never had a truly great QB (Eli is close but lets be honest he had one year in his career where he was really a top 5 QB (2011) and he does not belong in the conversation with his brother, TB, Rodgers, Brees, etc.) But we have 4 SBs. I don't think we can pay DJ $45MM/per and expect to get to the show. If we can get him in the $25 to $30 range we got a shot.
In some sense, assuming no injuries, this is all easily testable in a few months. He will sign a contract. Whether with the Giants or someone else. And it will be for a lot more than you think he should get. His minimum is the franchise tag. When that happens just come back and admit how wrong you were or explain how people who do this for a living know so much less than you.
If Jones signs a big contract, I won't be proven wrong. I'll be proven wrong when Jones becomes elite. Which will likely be never.
Stroud or Young? Trading up from the low 20s to the top 3 requires multiple 1st and 2nd round picks. I think both QBs are better than Jones but we also need those picks to build out the roster.
Levis is probably going top 5-7 so throw him in there with Stroud and Young in terms of the price we have to pay in draft picks. Plus he’s not NFL ready so you still need a competent QB next year. Richardson is probably the most likely possibility but he’s a project so you have to tag Jones at the minimum if you select him. He’s also likely to go top 10 because someone without a QB will get desperate…
It's a fair question. But the point I have been making is to not get stuck on names and let's focus in on a strategy. There are any number of QBs that have a higher ceiling than Jones but may have a lower floor. We know what we have in Jones. And it's not great. Let's take a guy in the 1st, 2nd or 3rd who Daboll, Schoen and Kafka believe have a higher ceiling than Jones and give it a shot. And if he sucks, try again in 2024. When you hit on such a player, whether it's Burrow or Russ Wilson, early or later round pick, the good thing is you know right away when you have a winner. You don't have to wait 4 freaking years to conduct a protracted tryout.
Can this team afford to burn multiple high picks in consecutive drafts on a QB? I think Daboll, Schoen, and Kafka have shown enough to have the right to select a QB they think they can mold into the QB of the future even if that means a trade up or selecting someone who won't see the field before 2024 so we won't be selecting someone high in 2024.
Falcons seem to like Ridder.
Fans here are overstating Jones market. And if Washington wants to pay Jones 35m a year on a dumb contract, he can leave. I’m going to be as respectful as I can be in saying I look forward to us facing him twice per season.
Four QBs are going in the top 10. The first 10 teams in the draft right now:
1. Texans (need a QB)
2. Chicago (they'll try to develop Fields, they'll pick Will Anderson)
3. Seattle (might pick a QB, Geno Smith is not a franchise QB)
4. Detroit (might pick a QB, Jared Goff is not a franchise QB)
5. Arizona (not picking QB)
6. Indy (need a QB)
7. Atlanta (they picked Ridder in the 3rd round so they're not married to him in the slightest. They could pick QB)
8. Carolina (desperately needs a QB)
9. Philly (will stick with Hurts after a breakout season)
10. Las Vegas (might pick a QB if they think Carr isn't the answer)
So that's a lot of QB needy teams. Richardson is going top 10. Half the league needs a QB so someone is paying Jones $30 MM minimum if he becomes a FA
Agree with Lombardi, rip off the bandaid and find the next QB. $30M is better spent bolstering the roster holes and retaining core players.
Precisely. To the QB Hell argument I would ask. Do you want to settle for a mid range QB where our ceiling will most likely be that we contest for Wild Card spots once in a while. Or do you want to have a true long range strategy with the goal of obtaining a truly great QB who offers us the chance to win multiple Super Bowl titles.
Which QB do you have in mind?
Stroud or Young? Trading up from the low 20s to the top 3 requires multiple 1st and 2nd round picks. I think both QBs are better than Jones but we also need those picks to build out the roster.
Levis is probably going top 5-7 so throw him in there with Stroud and Young in terms of the price we have to pay in draft picks. Plus he’s not NFL ready so you still need a competent QB next year. Richardson is probably the most likely possibility but he’s a project so you have to tag Jones at the minimum if you select him. He’s also likely to go top 10 because someone without a QB will get desperate…
It's a fair question. But the point I have been making is to not get stuck on names and let's focus in on a strategy. There are any number of QBs that have a higher ceiling than Jones but may have a lower floor. We know what we have in Jones. And it's not great. Let's take a guy in the 1st, 2nd or 3rd who Daboll, Schoen and Kafka believe have a higher ceiling than Jones and give it a shot. And if he sucks, try again in 2024. When you hit on such a player, whether it's Burrow or Russ Wilson, early or later round pick, the good thing is you know right away when you have a winner. You don't have to wait 4 freaking years to conduct a protracted tryout.
Can this team afford to burn multiple high picks in consecutive drafts on a QB? I think Daboll, Schoen, and Kafka have shown enough to have the right to select a QB they think they can mold into the QB of the future even if that means a trade up or selecting someone who won't see the field before 2024 so we won't be selecting someone high in 2024.
They can't afford not to if they don't find the guy.
Which QB do you have in mind?
Stroud or Young? Trading up from the low 20s to the top 3 requires multiple 1st and 2nd round picks. I think both QBs are better than Jones but we also need those picks to build out the roster.
Levis is probably going top 5-7 so throw him in there with Stroud and Young in terms of the price we have to pay in draft picks. Plus he’s not NFL ready so you still need a competent QB next year. Richardson is probably the most likely possibility but he’s a project so you have to tag Jones at the minimum if you select him. He’s also likely to go top 10 because someone without a QB will get desperate…
It's a fair question. But the point I have been making is to not get stuck on names and let's focus in on a strategy. There are any number of QBs that have a higher ceiling than Jones but may have a lower floor. We know what we have in Jones. And it's not great. Let's take a guy in the 1st, 2nd or 3rd who Daboll, Schoen and Kafka believe have a higher ceiling than Jones and give it a shot. And if he sucks, try again in 2024. When you hit on such a player, whether it's Burrow or Russ Wilson, early or later round pick, the good thing is you know right away when you have a winner. You don't have to wait 4 freaking years to conduct a protracted tryout.
Can this team afford to burn multiple high picks in consecutive drafts on a QB? I think Daboll, Schoen, and Kafka have shown enough to have the right to select a QB they think they can mold into the QB of the future even if that means a trade up or selecting someone who won't see the field before 2024 so we won't be selecting someone high in 2024.
They can't afford not to if they don't find the guy.
I am concerned with the fact that 1st Round QB's tend to struggle as rookies or if you take a guy who is redshirting this year (like KC did with Mahomes) you won't have a good enough feel on what a QB selected this year will be like in 2024. That is why I think if you are taking one in the top 3 rounds this year you are probably not going to take one that high in 2024 unless your 2023 pick has some sort of career ending injury.
This is easy.
I'm not buying this at all.
Daboll and his staff are leading this team into the playoffs right now.
Jones has 12 TD passes and we're 21st in the NFL in scoring. And the pattern is pretty firmly established for this offense - as Barkley goes so goes this team.
Which QB do you have in mind?
Stroud or Young? Trading up from the low 20s to the top 3 requires multiple 1st and 2nd round picks. I think both QBs are better than Jones but we also need those picks to build out the roster.
Levis is probably going top 5-7 so throw him in there with Stroud and Young in terms of the price we have to pay in draft picks. Plus he’s not NFL ready so you still need a competent QB next year. Richardson is probably the most likely possibility but he’s a project so you have to tag Jones at the minimum if you select him. He’s also likely to go top 10 because someone without a QB will get desperate…
It's a fair question. But the point I have been making is to not get stuck on names and let's focus in on a strategy. There are any number of QBs that have a higher ceiling than Jones but may have a lower floor. We know what we have in Jones. And it's not great. Let's take a guy in the 1st, 2nd or 3rd who Daboll, Schoen and Kafka believe have a higher ceiling than Jones and give it a shot. And if he sucks, try again in 2024. When you hit on such a player, whether it's Burrow or Russ Wilson, early or later round pick, the good thing is you know right away when you have a winner. You don't have to wait 4 freaking years to conduct a protracted tryout.
Can this team afford to burn multiple high picks in consecutive drafts on a QB? I think Daboll, Schoen, and Kafka have shown enough to have the right to select a QB they think they can mold into the QB of the future even if that means a trade up or selecting someone who won't see the field before 2024 so we won't be selecting someone high in 2024.
They can't afford not to if they don't find the guy.
I am concerned with the fact that 1st Round QB's tend to struggle as rookies or if you take a guy who is redshirting this year (like KC did with Mahomes) you won't have a good enough feel on what a QB selected this year will be like in 2024. That is why I think if you are taking one in the top 3 rounds this year you are probably not going to take one that high in 2024 unless your 2023 pick has some sort of career ending injury.
I understand what you're saying. Rookie year is different. Maybe if production isn't there, they see development of traits, or something, that gives them the conviction that a full second year is warranted. I'm not saying it's a binary choice. Unless there is a Burrow or Herbert in the wings.
Falcons seem to like Ridder.
Fans here are overstating Jones market. And if Washington wants to pay Jones 35m a year on a dumb contract, he can leave. I’m going to be as respectful as I can be in saying I look forward to us facing him twice per season.
Four QBs are going in the top 10. The first 10 teams in the draft right now:
1. Texans (need a QB)
2. Chicago (they'll try to develop Fields, they'll pick Will Anderson)
3. Seattle (might pick a QB, Geno Smith is not a franchise QB)
4. Detroit (might pick a QB, Jared Goff is not a franchise QB)
5. Arizona (not picking QB)
6. Indy (need a QB)
7. Atlanta (they picked Ridder in the 3rd round so they're not married to him in the slightest. They could pick QB)
8. Carolina (desperately needs a QB)
9. Philly (will stick with Hurts after a breakout season)
10. Las Vegas (might pick a QB if they think Carr isn't the answer)
So that's a lot of QB needy teams. Richardson is going top 10. Half the league needs a QB so someone is paying Jones $30 MM minimum if he becomes a FA
There’s a good number of draft picks to be taken and some FA QBs.
You’re assuming they all think Jones is any good and worth paying. Does Detroit think Jones is better than Goff? He’s also not the only free agent QB out there. There’s a good chance too a couple guys like a Jordan Love may get traded off.
who will be an improvement over DJ for less than $30m.
who will be an improvement over DJ for less than $30m.
It's also not clear what difference it will make when we have all of these bums at WR
Precisely. To the QB Hell argument I would ask. Do you want to settle for a mid range QB where our ceiling will most likely be that we contest for Wild Card spots once in a while. Or do you want to have a true long range strategy with the goal of obtaining a truly great QB who offers us the chance to win multiple Super Bowl titles.
Sorry this is QB hell:
Zach Wilson (2021-Present) 2nd Overall
Sam Darnold (2018–2020) 3rd Overall
Ryan Fitzpatrick (2015–2016) Journeyman
Geno Smith (2013–2014, 2016) 39th Overall
Mark Sanchez (2009–2012)5th Overall
This is what all of you are lobbying for...
The grass isn't always greener.
Joe Schoen has proven he can find a top QB in the draft. the Jets have proven they suck at finding a QB.
Joe Schoen has proven he can find a top QB in the draft. the Jets have proven they suck at finding a QB.
They should always be looking. The majority here thinks its easy. That any unproven rookie is better than Jones.
I love the posters that claim they know what exactly what Daboll thinks of Jones. Nobody knows anything. Every Jones hater talks in absolutes. Every Jones cheerleader does the same. The people on the fence (me included, but now starting to lean to giving him a long term deal) don't know what he will command for a contract. That is not my problem.
That is Schoen and the Giants problem. Not my checkbook.
If you trust Schoen and Daboll, then trust them. This is all a moot point right now.
We should be focusing on talking about the playoffs and getting there. Isn't that why we watch?
The Jets can keep whiffing on first round QB’s, if they never commit to him fully financially, it’s not that big of a deal.
If you don’t have a franchise QB, maintain flexibility at the position so you can upgrade when the opportunity arises.
That’s why I’d rather see Jones on a 2 year team friendly deal.
Joe Schoen has proven he can find a top QB in the draft. the Jets have proven they suck at finding a QB.
They should always be looking. The majority here thinks its easy. That any unproven rookie is better than Jones.
I love the posters that claim they know what exactly what Daboll thinks of Jones. Nobody knows anything. Every Jones hater talks in absolutes. Every Jones cheerleader does the same. The people on the fence (me included, but now starting to lean to giving him a long term deal) don't know what he will command for a contract. That is not my problem.
That is Schoen and the Giants problem. Not my checkbook.
If you trust Schoen and Daboll, then trust them. This is all a moot point right now.
We should be focusing on talking about the playoffs and getting there. Isn't that why we watch?
No one has said this (bolded above).
The rookie would be cheaper than Jones. And since Jones needs so much around him that a rookie would also need, it stands to reason that there is a viable chance that the rookie represents a better option specifically because of the team that you can build around a rookie contract at QB.
DJ is absolutely better than a rookie QB. He's not $25M (AAV) better than a rookie QB. He's probably not $10M better than a rookie QB, when you factor for how dependent he appears to be on his surrounding cast.
It's not just DJ vs. rookie QB.
It's DJ at $30M+ vs. rookie QB at $5M. And the rookie at $5M + $25M of additional reinforcements on the roster could (and probably would, IMO) result in a better overall team.
Is there a chance that the rookie QB could suck? Absolutely. But there's also a chance that he'll be significantly better than the perpetual C+ (that means slightly above average for the metaphor challenged) we trot out there now, AND we'd get to also get all those roster reinforcements on top of the higher upside.
As for the "not my checkbook" sentiment, the salary cap is a very real and very important factor. Sure, if you're willing to dismiss the cap implications, I can absolutely see where you're coming from on DJ. But the cap does matter quite a bit even if you're not into that part of it.