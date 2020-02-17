Former agents take on Jones contract structure

The salary cap was $177.2 million when Bortles signed his deal. In a 2023 salary cap environment, the base value of the Bortles contract would be in the $23 million per year neighborhood. A Jones deal along those lines with incentives and/or salary escalators could make sense barring a collapse over the final three regular season games or a magical playoff run where Jones elevates his level of his play.



Absent one of these developments, Jones runs the risk of pricing himself out of New York if he feels the average starter salary with veteran contracts is good barometer of his worth. The Giants would probably be inclined to let Jones test the open market if seeking in excess of $30 million per year and explore other options at quarterback.