Assuming Jones is resigned, what qb do you take in the draft

Let’s say Jones is given a contract you feel is correct whether it be $8m or $30m, what qb would you want in the upcoming draft?
Do you want to move up to try and grab one of the top 5? A value guy in rd 3?
Flier in red 7?
What dollars would you commit and who do you want in the draft and when? GBN QB rankings for reference
He's not a franchise guy.
Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.
We would know by now.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity
It doesnt help that half their draft picks were injured this year.
But keep building through the draft
Kid is smart and very athletic. Played in an up tempo offense
I don’t care for DTR and the other guys strike me as backups.
But I think he goes to Texans at 1. I like Bryce Young but I don’t buy the long term projection, much like I don’t buy Jones as a long term durable investment.
Giants need to add a development pick at some point. I kind of like Max Duggan even if he really is just a backup type. If he’s there in 5th/6th area I’d take a flyer.
But if the Giants front office and coaching staff is all in on Jones and signs him to a top 10/15 starting QB contract I think they pass on QB this year and stick with Taylor and Webb as #2 and #3 in 2023.
I don’t agree. If Jones signs a 2 year deal all bets are off on when we take his replacement. If it’s a 4/5 year deal, sure, I doubt we take anyone high.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
That isn’t true. People think Jones + a better team = good. You think they are happy with mediocrity because you don’t think he can be better. Big difference.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
Why? What if he’s resigned to a 2 year deal? They may take a QB in the first round.
No development QB. If you sign Jones for a decent amount of money you have to get him at least 2 high drafted WR's and draft or sign an IOL. This way if he succeeds great and if he dissappoints go for the QB in the following draft
A 5 star recruit out of HS.
Since not likely I would like them to add a dual type in rounds 2-4. Time to get someone on the roster to develop and add to competition and flexibility moving forward. This is if Jones is signed to a deal they can get out of in a couple years or tagged. JS still could let him walk also if he feels he can get someone close to what he is doing.
I see this team for the next couple years being a big D and more balanced offense the next couple years. These teams allow for a wider pool of QB's to be selected imv.
But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences.
yeah I call BS on that Producer. The people who want Jones back next year are saying it only because they see no other viable option AT THIS TIME. I dont think anyone is opposed to signing Jones to a one year deal (even if it is the tag), while continuing to look for another QB.
Other than you, BW and a couple other people... most here do not want to go backwards next season.
Here is a bit of a hint for you which may not sit well with you. The Giants are a marketing organization first, then a football team. If you think they are going to let Jones go and roll into the season selling hope to the fans with Tyrod Taylor or some other journeyman backup... then you are mistaken. That decision has zero to do with whether you think Jones can be a championship QB and everything to do with optics from a sales perspective. They finally got people in the stadium this year to sell more medium Pepsis.. and they are not going to give that up.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
That isn’t true. People think Jones + a better team = good. You think they are happy with mediocrity because you don’t think he can be better. Big difference.
And other people believe the window to get “a better team” is during the rookie contract and not while paying them big money on their 2nd contract
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
And we have a crowd here who don't want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if we don't find the "franchise guy".
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
And we have a crowd here who don't want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if we don't find the "franchise guy".
I would not even call it a crowd. It is a couple of obsessed individuals.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
That isn’t true. People think Jones + a better team = good. You think they are happy with mediocrity because you don’t think he can be better. Big difference.
And other people believe the window to get “a better team” is during the rookie contract and not while paying them big money on their 2nd contract
And that’s perfectly fine but that isn’t what he said.
On the other hand, if he’s still on the board when that supplemental third-round pick from the Chiefs comes up, he would be an intriguing understudy to Jones, with Tyrod Taylor still under contract as the short-term #2.
In an era where top QBs play well into their late 30s, Hooker’s age may not be a serious deterrent, aside from concerns about him having possibly already reached his ceiling.
A short term deal or tag on Jones could mean a Day 2 pick though if he checks enough +trait boxes.
But silly to guess who at this point or until we have at least reached the combine.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
Can you name a single poster who wants Jones no matter the consequences, even if it means being consigned to mediocrity?
Seems to me, the Jones defenders want to win a championship, just as much as the Jones haters.
The Jones defenders simply believe it's possible that he can be good enough to win a championship, once the IOL is solidified and the team gets some decent WRs (like every other good team) and the LBs are upgraded. In other words, once the TEAM is good enough, like every other good team. Can you name one great team or QB that has poor pass protection AND PS level WRs? Our 3 top WRs are barely above PS level.
The Jones defenders believe that the quickest path to a championship might not be to start over at QB (especially knowing the draft is a total crapshoot for QBs), but to add weapons and improve the pass protection for the current one.
Not sure why that is so hard to understand. You may disagree with that, but NO ONE wants to be "consigned to mediocrity".
Or what BBB said. Great minds think alike!
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
Can you name a single poster who wants Jones no matter the consequences, even if it means being consigned to mediocrity?
Seems to me, the Jones defenders want to win a championship, just as much as the Jones haters.
The Jones defenders simply believe it's possible that he can be good enough to win a championship, once the IOL is solidified and the team gets some decent WRs (like every other good team) and the LBs are upgraded. In other words, once the TEAM is good enough, like every other good team. Can you name one great team or QB that has poor pass protection AND PS level WRs? Our 3 top WRs are barely above PS level.
The Jones defenders believe that the quickest path to a championship might not be to start over at QB (especially knowing the draft is a total crapshoot for QBs), but to add weapons and improve the pass protection for the current one.
Not sure why that is so hard to understand. You may disagree with that, but NO ONE wants to be "consigned to mediocrity".
You really think his silly comments deserved this much of a response?
Ignore.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
But we want a crowd here who wants to move on from Jones no matter the consequences even if it means mediocrity
A 5 star recruit out of HS.
I like him too. Especially if we can't get Hooker in the 2nd. I think McKee will likely go in the 3rd though, 4th at the latest. So WR in the 1st, LB or OL in the 2nd, and McKee in the 3rd works for me.
At this time last year people were saying wait until 2023. Cam Ward is still the most intriguing to me if he declares and we are willing to have him redshirt in 2023.
Was Eli under his rookie contract in '11?
Was Brady under his rookie contract for his last 4 SBs?
Was Peyton under his rookie contract in '06 and '15?
Was Drew Brees under his rookie contract in '09?
Was John Elway under his rookie contract in '97 and '98?
How about Brad Johnson in '02?
Trent Dilfer in '00?
The answer to all of the above is: no
Some will say it's different now. Ok, was Stafford under his rookie contract in '21?
It's not different now. The majority (7 out of the last 8) of recent SB winning teams did not have a QB playing under his rookie contract. (KC and Mahomes are the 1 out of the last 8).
Squeaking in at 9-7 is not a plan for success.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
That isn’t true. People think Jones + a better team = good. You think they are happy with mediocrity because you don’t think he can be better. Big difference.
Better is not good enough. Better is a limp standard. We've been over this a hundred times. It is easier to win trying to find a true elite QB, than it is hoping to be the one or two teams per generation that can build a good enough team to win with a mediocrity.
Factual arguments like this are not easy to dismiss or ignore, when discussing the “ rookie quarterback window” theory
It s obviously preferable to become a contender during the 5 year span of a rookies contract, but not a necessity
One must conclude that these posters feel, once Jones gets better WRs, he will become a hall of famer
Had an elite QB though.
One must conclude that these posters feel, once Jones gets better WRs, he will become a hall of famer
Dont be stupid... not a single person has ever suggested that Jones is a future hall of famer.
Meanwhile, why aren't the Packers going to make the playoffs this year with an elite hall of fame QB?
isn't based on reality.
Squeaking in at 9-7 is not a plan for success.
who's plan is that? If you're referring to Eli in '11. They won the division, despite an aging and injured OL and some important D players like Tuck and JPP also missing multiple reg season games. And that's just one of the examples given.
I also trust Schoen more than Reese to construct a roster.
Had an elite QB though.
One must conclude that these posters feel, once Jones gets better WRs, he will become a hall of famer
Dont be stupid... not a single person has ever suggested that Jones is a future hall of famer.
Meanwhile, why aren't the Packers going to make the playoffs this year with an elite hall of fame QB?
is that what you think passes as an intelligent counterpoint?
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
That isn’t true. People think Jones + a better team = good. You think they are happy with mediocrity because you don’t think he can be better. Big difference.
Better is not good enough. Better is a limp standard. We've been over this a hundred times. It is easier to win trying to find a true elite QB, than it is hoping to be the one or two teams per generation that can build a good enough team to win with a mediocrity.
Irrelevant to the point I’m making.
Williams is likely the #1 player taken. Giants will not be there.
then draft one of the 5 qb's from the next class that are all better than the top qb in this one.
this draft is an extremely bad qb draft
Excellent analysis.
Select an extra arm for camp from the myriad of street and rookie free agents who will be available.
isn't based on reality.
Factual arguments like this are not easy to dismiss or ignore, when discussing the “ rookie quarterback window” theory
It s obviously preferable to become a contender during the 5 year span of a rookies contract, but not a necessity
Factual? Maybe, but applicable? NO
Different eras, different CBA for most of those guys.
And Brady has always signed team friendly deals.
If you want a proper current day QB not on a rookie deal, look at Stafford last year. But then you also have to look at how quickly it has fallen apart.
I haven't seen him play, but I've heard some really good things about Tyson Bargent.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
Why? What if he’s resigned to a 2 year deal? They may take a QB in the first round.
Why would you do that to Jones? Just puts more pressure on him to perform because people would be calling for the rookie. You either sign Jones or you draft a rookie. You can’t have both.
Philly had Carson Wentz on rookie deal when they made it and won with backup. I guess you could semantics your way out of that one if you want but its not really intellectually honest. Philly was able to pay a backuo like Foles because of that.
Why stop at 8 years? Is it some sort of line you are cutting off as significant or just because Russell Wilson was on rookie deal when Seattle won 9 years ago?
But also Wilson, Mahomes, Burrow, Goff all made SBs and lost during this stretch on rookie deals.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
And we have a crowd here who don't want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if we don't find the "franchise guy".
We don't have a franchise QB now...we have a guy that needs hypotheticals, hopes, and opinions to justify paying him.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
Can you name a single poster who wants Jones no matter the consequences, even if it means being consigned to mediocrity?
Seems to me, the Jones defenders want to win a championship, just as much as the Jones haters.
The Jones defenders simply believe it's possible that he can be good enough to win a championship, once the IOL is solidified and the team gets some decent WRs (like every other good team) and the LBs are upgraded. In other words, once the TEAM is good enough, like every other good team. Can you name one great team or QB that has poor pass protection AND PS level WRs? Our 3 top WRs are barely above PS level.
The Jones defenders believe that the quickest path to a championship might not be to start over at QB (especially knowing the draft is a total crapshoot for QBs), but to add weapons and improve the pass protection for the current one.
Not sure why that is so hard to understand. You may disagree with that, but NO ONE wants to be "consigned to mediocrity".
They also ignore the internal illogic of their position: if this qb is so good, why does he need to be propped up with even more multiple high draft picks?
Since he has been here, he's gone through 2 first round receivers, two second round receivers, a first round rb, a highly compensated free agent receiver with multiple 1000 yard seasons under his belt, 2 first round linemen and 2 third round linemen. And with all that, Jones is still a mediocre qb and we have never achieved the offensive rankings for points and yards we had Manning's last year as a starter. Yet, the DJFC continues to holler for more resources for this guy.
At what point is enough resources, enough? At what point do you start looking at the common denominator throughout all this as the problem?
Select an extra arm for camp from the myriad of street and rookie free agents who will be available.
+1. People who think the Giants are signing Jones for anything other than three years or less than $30-35 million per year are in a fantasy world.
The market for Jones will be several teams who will likely offer him a multi year contract at $30 or more. What I would do is sign Jones for 3 years, $35 million per with incentives, then keep building the team for years 1-2.
After the second year, if DJ shows he's hit his level and isn't going any farther, THEN I would draft his replacement in Round 1. You DON'T draft a rookie QB and have him sit on the bench for more than a year, which is what would happen if we drafted one this year. There are too many needs to waste a pick on a clipboard holder.
You'll have Jones, Taylor is under contract for another year, and Webb is effectively a player/coach who will probably continue in that role for another year or two.
Select an extra arm for camp from the myriad of street and rookie free agents who will be available.
+1. People who think the Giants are signing Jones for anything other than three years or less than $30-35 million per year are in a fantasy world.
The market for Jones will be several teams who will likely offer him a multi year contract at $30 or more. What I would do is sign Jones for 3 years, $35 million per with incentives, then keep building the team for years 1-2.
After the second year, if DJ shows he's hit his level and isn't going any farther, THEN I would draft his replacement in Round 1. You DON'T draft a rookie QB and have him sit on the bench for more than a year, which is what would happen if we drafted one this year. There are too many needs to waste a pick on a clipboard holder.
I'd probably take a flyer on one in the later rounds. If not a DJ replacement, then at least a Tyrod Taylor replacement.
isn't based on reality.
Squeaking in at 9-7 is not a plan for success.
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
You're no longer joining conversations about Jones, you're trying to make the conversations about you.
That's what trolls do
They also ignore the internal illogic of their position: if this qb is so good, why does he need to be propped up with even more multiple high draft picks?
Since he has been here, he's gone through 2 first round receivers, two second round receivers, a first round rb, a highly compensated free agent receiver with multiple 1000 yard seasons under his belt, 2 first round linemen and 2 third round linemen. And with all that, Jones is still a mediocre qb and we have never achieved the offensive rankings for points and yards we had Manning's last year as a starter. Yet, the DJFC continues to holler for more resources for this guy.
At what point is enough resources, enough? At what point do you start looking at the common denominator throughout all this as the problem?
What an absurd line of reasoning. You’re saying it makes no difference if the players you draft and sign are any good or can stay healthy. You’re saying the fact that they spent resources is what matters, not whether they spent them well.
At the core of your argument: Dave Gettleman did a great job drafting and signing Free Agents. That’s really what you want to go with?
Maybe Richardson because he's super raw.
Highly unlikely, but maybe Levis because he had a disappointing last season (although injuries to himself and teammates might have been a factor).
Maybe Cam Ward...