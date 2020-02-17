for display only
Assuming Jones is resigned, what qb do you take in the draft

Jim in Forest Hills : 12/24/2022 10:03 am
Let’s say Jones is given a contract you feel is correct whether it be $8m or $30m, what qb would you want in the upcoming draft?

Do you want to move up to try and grab one of the top 5? A value guy in rd 3?

Flier in red 7?

What dollars would you commit and who do you want in the draft and when?
GBN QB rankings for reference - ( New Window )
If Jones is re-signed  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/24/2022 10:06 am : link
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.
I don't have strong feelings about any of them, but Jaren Hall  
Ira : 12/24/2022 10:07 am : link
might be a good pick if he's around on day 3.
RE: If Jones is re-signed  
Blueworm : 12/24/2022 10:09 am : link
In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.


He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.
RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
Producer : 12/24/2022 10:11 am : link
In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.


But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity
If they sign Jones to some deal  
cjac : 12/24/2022 10:11 am : link
They can’t trade up. They have too many holes to fill
It doesnt help that half their draft picks were injured this year.
But keep building through the draft
Sam Hartman Wake Forest  
Earl the goat : 12/24/2022 10:12 am : link
Really intrigues me in Rd 6 or 7 as a backup to DJ

Kid is smart and very athletic. Played in an up tempo offense
Assuming that the top 4 QBs are gone in the top 10-15 picks,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/24/2022 10:13 am : link
the only plausible answer as a realistic future starter is Hendon Hooker. But he’s not making it out of day 2, maybe not even round 2.

I don’t care for DTR and the other guys strike me as backups.
Did you mean a long term deal or a short term (2 years)??  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/24/2022 10:14 am : link
..
Stroud  
Sammo85 : 12/24/2022 10:14 am : link
is the QB I like in this draft. I think he will break the Ohio State QB pick disappointment streak. He’s their best real QB prospect - Haskins was way overhyped in a Zach Wilson vibe.

But I think he goes to Texans at 1. I like Bryce Young but I don’t buy the long term projection, much like I don’t buy Jones as a long term durable investment.

Giants need to add a development pick at some point. I kind of like Max Duggan even if he really is just a backup type. If he’s there in 5th/6th area I’d take a flyer.
If they are going to trade away draft picks  
redwhiteandbigblue : 12/24/2022 10:14 am : link
to get a QB would rather wait a year and go after Caleb Williams. None in this year's draft impress me that much. Especially Levis.
I think it will depend on the contractual commitment if any to  
arniefez : 12/24/2022 10:14 am : link
Daniel Jones. The Giants have 4 picks in the first 3 rounds. If Jones isn't back or is back on a "bridge" contract (meaning the Giants can get out of it in two years with a reasonable cap hit) I think 1 of those 4 picks will be a QB. The Giants have coaches who have shown they can develop QBs.

But if the Giants front office and coaching staff is all in on Jones and signs him to a top 10/15 starting QB contract I think they pass on QB this year and stick with Taylor and Webb as #2 and #3 in 2023.
RE: If Jones is re-signed  
UConn4523 : 12/24/2022 10:16 am : link
In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.


I don’t agree. If Jones signs a 2 year deal all bets are off on when we take his replacement. If it’s a 4/5 year deal, sure, I doubt we take anyone high.
RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
UConn4523 : 12/24/2022 10:17 am : link
In comment 15961077 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity


That isn’t true. People think Jones + a better team = good. You think they are happy with mediocrity because you don’t think he can be better. Big difference.
RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
Brown_Hornet : 12/24/2022 10:18 am : link
In comment 15961077 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity
You're no longer joining conversations about Jones, you're trying to make the conversations about you.

RE: If Jones is re-signed  
Sean : 12/24/2022 10:19 am : link
In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.

Why? What if he’s resigned to a 2 year deal? They may take a QB in the first round.
RE: If Jones is re-signed  
nochance : 12/24/2022 10:20 am : link
In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



No development QB. If you sign Jones for a decent amount of money you have to get him at least 2 high drafted WR's and draft or sign an IOL. This way if he succeeds great and if he dissappoints go for the QB in the following draft
Tanner McKee in the 4th or 5th intrigues me  
Rick in Dallas : 12/24/2022 10:21 am : link
Had a very mediocre year playing on a bad Stanford team this year
A 5 star recruit out of HS.
If Cam award declares  
Jay on the Island : 12/24/2022 10:22 am : link
The Giants should select him in round 2.
If he were to drop  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/24/2022 10:25 am : link
a bit for size concerns I would be all in for a aggressive move for Young.

Since not likely I would like them to add a dual type in rounds 2-4. Time to get someone on the roster to develop and add to competition and flexibility moving forward. This is if Jones is signed to a deal they can get out of in a couple years or tagged. JS still could let him walk also if he feels he can get someone close to what he is doing.

I see this team for the next couple years being a big D and more balanced offense the next couple years. These teams allow for a wider pool of QB's to be selected imv.
If Jones is tagged...  
Vinny from Danbury : 12/24/2022 10:30 am : link
We'll draft a QB at some point in this year's draft. If he signs a contract I doubt he signs an actual deal for less than 3 years. So if he signs, I doubt we draft anyone, and roll with the backups we have, or similar types of players.
RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
DefenseWins : 12/24/2022 10:30 am : link
In comment 15961077 Producer said:
Quote:



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences.


yeah I call BS on that Producer. The people who want Jones back next year are saying it only because they see no other viable option AT THIS TIME. I dont think anyone is opposed to signing Jones to a one year deal (even if it is the tag), while continuing to look for another QB.

Other than you, BW and a couple other people... most here do not want to go backwards next season.

Here is a bit of a hint for you which may not sit well with you. The Giants are a marketing organization first, then a football team. If you think they are going to let Jones go and roll into the season selling hope to the fans with Tyrod Taylor or some other journeyman backup... then you are mistaken. That decision has zero to do with whether you think Jones can be a championship QB and everything to do with optics from a sales perspective. They finally got people in the stadium this year to sell more medium Pepsis.. and they are not going to give that up.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
HardTruth : 12/24/2022 10:32 am : link
In comment 15961094 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15961077 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity



That isn’t true. People think Jones + a better team = good. You think they are happy with mediocrity because you don’t think he can be better. Big difference.



And other people believe the window to get “a better team” is during the rookie contract and not while paying them big money on their 2nd contract
Giants  
Sammo85 : 12/24/2022 10:33 am : link
need to really draft a RB this year even if Barkley is back.
RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
BMac : 12/24/2022 10:33 am : link
In comment 15961077 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity


And we have a crowd here who don't want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if we don't find the "franchise guy".
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
DefenseWins : 12/24/2022 10:34 am : link
In comment 15961124 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15961077 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity



And we have a crowd here who don't want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if we don't find the "franchise guy".


I would not even call it a crowd. It is a couple of obsessed individuals.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
UConn4523 : 12/24/2022 10:36 am : link
In comment 15961122 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 15961094 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15961077 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity



That isn’t true. People think Jones + a better team = good. You think they are happy with mediocrity because you don’t think he can be better. Big difference.




And other people believe the window to get “a better team” is during the rookie contract and not while paying them big money on their 2nd contract


And that’s perfectly fine but that isn’t what he said.
How far will Hendon Hooker drop?  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/24/2022 10:37 am : link
Weirdly, he’s just 7.5 months younger than Daniel Jones; he’ll turn 25 in January. On top of that, the ACL will wipe out his offseason and may cost him a meaningful rookie year.

On the other hand, if he’s still on the board when that supplemental third-round pick from the Chiefs comes up, he would be an intriguing understudy to Jones, with Tyrod Taylor still under contract as the short-term #2.

In an era where top QBs play well into their late 30s, Hooker’s age may not be a serious deterrent, aside from concerns about him having possibly already reached his ceiling.
If they believe Jones is there guy and sign him  
steve in ky : 12/24/2022 10:40 am : link
filling out the remaining thin roster would be the priority and since they have a backup already signed they probably don’t draft a an unless in lower rounds someone screams value.
Duggan and Cunningham also have traits that might intrigue Daboll.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/24/2022 10:44 am : link
Outside the top half of Round One, you’re buying lottery tickets. With Jones signed, a lottery ticket is fine, at the right price.
I just saw Duggan once  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/24/2022 10:48 am : link
but he is someone I hope JS looks into deeply. I liked what I saw but it was just one game.
If Jones is re-signed then Schoen would have 2 QBs under contract  
NYGgolfer : 12/24/2022 10:52 am : link
so then he certainly wouldn’t go QB on Day 1. Look for a WR or CB to be the pick at that point.

A short term deal or tag on Jones could mean a Day 2 pick though if he checks enough +trait boxes.

But silly to guess who at this point or until we have at least reached the combine.



RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
Dr. D : 12/24/2022 10:57 am : link
In comment 15961077 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity

Can you name a single poster who wants Jones no matter the consequences, even if it means being consigned to mediocrity?

Seems to me, the Jones defenders want to win a championship, just as much as the Jones haters.

The Jones defenders simply believe it's possible that he can be good enough to win a championship, once the IOL is solidified and the team gets some decent WRs (like every other good team) and the LBs are upgraded. In other words, once the TEAM is good enough, like every other good team. Can you name one great team or QB that has poor pass protection AND PS level WRs? Our 3 top WRs are barely above PS level.

The Jones defenders believe that the quickest path to a championship might not be to start over at QB (especially knowing the draft is a total crapshoot for QBs), but to add weapons and improve the pass protection for the current one.

Not sure why that is so hard to understand. You may disagree with that, but NO ONE wants to be "consigned to mediocrity".
I’d take a look at Herndon Hooker  
Section331 : 12/24/2022 10:59 am : link
is he drops. Hooker in the 3rd would be a good spot.
RE: How far will Hendon Hooker drop?  
Section331 : 12/24/2022 11:00 am : link
In comment 15961127 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Weirdly, he’s just 7.5 months younger than Daniel Jones; he’ll turn 25 in January. On top of that, the ACL will wipe out his offseason and may cost him a meaningful rookie year.

On the other hand, if he’s still on the board when that supplemental third-round pick from the Chiefs comes up, he would be an intriguing understudy to Jones, with Tyrod Taylor still under contract as the short-term #2.

In an era where top QBs play well into their late 30s, Hooker’s age may not be a serious deterrent, aside from concerns about him having possibly already reached his ceiling.


Or what BBB said. Great minds think alike!
Can I answer in  
section125 : 12/24/2022 11:00 am : link
three weeks? But yes it absolutely depends on if it is a holding pattern contract or the real deal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
NYGgolfer : 12/24/2022 11:04 am : link
In comment 15961161 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15961077 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity


Can you name a single poster who wants Jones no matter the consequences, even if it means being consigned to mediocrity?

Seems to me, the Jones defenders want to win a championship, just as much as the Jones haters.

The Jones defenders simply believe it's possible that he can be good enough to win a championship, once the IOL is solidified and the team gets some decent WRs (like every other good team) and the LBs are upgraded. In other words, once the TEAM is good enough, like every other good team. Can you name one great team or QB that has poor pass protection AND PS level WRs? Our 3 top WRs are barely above PS level.

The Jones defenders believe that the quickest path to a championship might not be to start over at QB (especially knowing the draft is a total crapshoot for QBs), but to add weapons and improve the pass protection for the current one.

Not sure why that is so hard to understand. You may disagree with that, but NO ONE wants to be "consigned to mediocrity".


You really think his silly comments deserved this much of a response?

Ignore.
RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
joeinpa : 12/24/2022 11:04 am : link
In comment 15961077 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity


But we want a crowd here who wants to move on from Jones no matter the consequences even if it means mediocrity
If Jones is resigned I would more strongly consider  
90.Cal : 12/24/2022 11:05 am : link
Trading out of Round 1 and picking up a future 1st for 2024 where the QB class appears as of now to be stronger. QBs like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Quinn Ewers and Deion Sanders son jump to the front of my mind...
pass  
mdthedream : 12/24/2022 11:12 am : link
keep the Qbs we have. No reason to add a rookie QB if we sign Jones.
The best qb available in the 7th round, that is, if wr's, olinemen,  
Jack Stroud : 12/24/2022 11:15 am : link
dlinemen, lb's, cb's, and a c have been drafted. If not, UDFA qb.
RE: Tanner McKee in the 4th or 5th intrigues me  
Spider43 : 12/24/2022 11:25 am : link
In comment 15961106 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Had a very mediocre year playing on a bad Stanford team this year
A 5 star recruit out of HS.


I like him too. Especially if we can't get Hooker in the 2nd. I think McKee will likely go in the 3rd though, 4th at the latest. So WR in the 1st, LB or OL in the 2nd, and McKee in the 3rd works for me.
RE: If Jones is resigned I would more strongly consider  
Mike in NY : 12/24/2022 11:26 am : link
In comment 15961177 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Trading out of Round 1 and picking up a future 1st for 2024 where the QB class appears as of now to be stronger. QBs like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Quinn Ewers and Deion Sanders son jump to the front of my mind...


At this time last year people were saying wait until 2023. Cam Ward is still the most intriguing to me if he declares and we are willing to have him redshirt in 2023.
the idea of only winning with a QB under a rookie contract  
Dr. D : 12/24/2022 11:29 am : link
isn't based on reality.

Was Eli under his rookie contract in '11?
Was Brady under his rookie contract for his last 4 SBs?
Was Peyton under his rookie contract in '06 and '15?
Was Drew Brees under his rookie contract in '09?
Was John Elway under his rookie contract in '97 and '98?
How about Brad Johnson in '02?
Trent Dilfer in '00?

The answer to all of the above is: no

Some will say it's different now. Ok, was Stafford under his rookie contract in '21?

It's not different now. The majority (7 out of the last 8) of recent SB winning teams did not have a QB playing under his rookie contract. (KC and Mahomes are the 1 out of the last 8).
RE: the idea of only winning with a QB under a rookie contract  
Blueworm : 12/24/2022 11:39 am : link
In comment 15961205 Dr. D said:
Quote:
isn't based on reality.

Was Eli under his rookie contract in '11?
Was Brady under his rookie contract for his last 4 SBs?
Was Peyton under his rookie contract in '06 and '15?
Was Drew Brees under his rookie contract in '09?
Was John Elway under his rookie contract in '97 and '98?
How about Brad Johnson in '02?
Trent Dilfer in '00?

The answer to all of the above is: no

Some will say it's different now. Ok, was Stafford under his rookie contract in '21?

It's not different now. The majority (7 out of the last 8) of recent SB winning teams did not have a QB playing under his rookie contract. (KC and Mahomes are the 1 out of the last 8).

Squeaking in at 9-7 is not a plan for success.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
Producer : 12/24/2022 11:44 am : link
In comment 15961094 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15961077 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity



That isn’t true. People think Jones + a better team = good. You think they are happy with mediocrity because you don’t think he can be better. Big difference.


Better is not good enough. Better is a limp standard. We've been over this a hundred times. It is easier to win trying to find a true elite QB, than it is hoping to be the one or two teams per generation that can build a good enough team to win with a mediocrity.
RE: the idea of only winning with a QB under a rookie contract  
joeinpa : 12/24/2022 11:44 am : link
In comment 15961205 Dr. D said:
Quote:
isn't based on reality.

Was Eli under his rookie contract in '11?
Was Brady under his rookie contract for his last 4 SBs?
Was Peyton under his rookie contract in '06 and '15?
Was Drew Brees under his rookie contract in '09?
Was John Elway under his rookie contract in '97 and '98?
How about Brad Johnson in '02?
Trent Dilfer in '00?

The answer to all of the above is: no

Some will say it's different now. Ok, was Stafford under his rookie contract in '21?

It's not different now. The majority (7 out of the last 8) of recent SB winning teams did not have a QB playing under his rookie contract. (KC and Mahomes are the 1 out of the last 8).


Factual arguments like this are not easy to dismiss or ignore, when discussing the “ rookie quarterback window” theory

It s obviously preferable to become a contender during the 5 year span of a rookies contract, but not a necessity
Most of those 7 teams  
ajr2456 : 12/24/2022 11:51 am : link
Had an elite QB though.
RE: Most of those 7 teams  
Producer : 12/24/2022 11:57 am : link
In comment 15961225 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Had an elite QB though.


One must conclude that these posters feel, once Jones gets better WRs, he will become a hall of famer
Not impressed with Duggan  
redwhiteandbigblue : 12/24/2022 11:57 am : link
and no thanks on Booker. Williams in 2024 for me.
RE: RE: Most of those 7 teams  
DefenseWins : 12/24/2022 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15961233 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15961225 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Had an elite QB though.



One must conclude that these posters feel, once Jones gets better WRs, he will become a hall of famer


Dont be stupid... not a single person has ever suggested that Jones is a future hall of famer.

Meanwhile, why aren't the Packers going to make the playoffs this year with an elite hall of fame QB?
RE: RE: the idea of only winning with a QB under a rookie contract  
Dr. D : 12/24/2022 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15961210 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 15961205 Dr. D said:


Quote:


isn't based on reality.

Was Eli under his rookie contract in '11?
Was Brady under his rookie contract for his last 4 SBs?
Was Peyton under his rookie contract in '06 and '15?
Was Drew Brees under his rookie contract in '09?
Was John Elway under his rookie contract in '97 and '98?
How about Brad Johnson in '02?
Trent Dilfer in '00?

The answer to all of the above is: no

Some will say it's different now. Ok, was Stafford under his rookie contract in '21?

It's not different now. The majority (7 out of the last 8) of recent SB winning teams did not have a QB playing under his rookie contract. (KC and Mahomes are the 1 out of the last 8).


Squeaking in at 9-7 is not a plan for success.

who's plan is that? If you're referring to Eli in '11. They won the division, despite an aging and injured OL and some important D players like Tuck and JPP also missing multiple reg season games. And that's just one of the examples given.

I also trust Schoen more than Reese to construct a roster.
RE: RE: RE: Most of those 7 teams  
Producer : 12/24/2022 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15961244 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 15961233 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15961225 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Had an elite QB though.



One must conclude that these posters feel, once Jones gets better WRs, he will become a hall of famer



Dont be stupid... not a single person has ever suggested that Jones is a future hall of famer.

Meanwhile, why aren't the Packers going to make the playoffs this year with an elite hall of fame QB?


is that what you think passes as an intelligent counterpoint?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
UConn4523 : 12/24/2022 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15961216 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15961094 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15961077 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity



That isn’t true. People think Jones + a better team = good. You think they are happy with mediocrity because you don’t think he can be better. Big difference.



Better is not good enough. Better is a limp standard. We've been over this a hundred times. It is easier to win trying to find a true elite QB, than it is hoping to be the one or two teams per generation that can build a good enough team to win with a mediocrity.


Irrelevant to the point I’m making.
RE: Not impressed with Duggan  
section125 : 12/24/2022 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15961236 redwhiteandbigblue said:
Quote:
and no thanks on Booker. Williams in 2024 for me.


Williams is likely the #1 player taken. Giants will not be there.
why sign DJ and Draft a QB  
JerrysKids : 12/24/2022 12:27 pm : link
DJ is your guy if you sign him. Maybe if he has a poor performance in 2023 you draft a QB in 2024 draft but as far as I'm concerned we sign him and hope he continues along the current trend of improved play.
easy answer  
outeiroj : 12/24/2022 12:29 pm : link
run with dj & tyrod this year, draft receivers & a CB and a tight end

then draft one of the 5 qb's from the next class that are all better than the top qb in this one.

this draft is an extremely bad qb draft
iroj : 12:29 pm : link : reply  
JerrysKids : 12/24/2022 12:41 pm : link
Would you draft a QB in 2024 even if DJ plays well? Are you assuming doesn't play well next year?
Hartman to transfer to ND  
Skittlebish : 12/24/2022 12:48 pm : link
is buzzing right now; Solak made a good case the other day about Levis ultimately being the first QB selected, but not for the reasons you may think. And the Stanford QB seems to lack any mobility, which concerns me in this era of quarterbacking.
RE: the idea of only winning with a QB under a rookie contract  
AcidTest : 12/24/2022 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15961205 Dr. D said:
Quote:
isn't based on reality.

Was Eli under his rookie contract in '11?
Was Brady under his rookie contract for his last 4 SBs?
Was Peyton under his rookie contract in '06 and '15?
Was Drew Brees under his rookie contract in '09?
Was John Elway under his rookie contract in '97 and '98?
How about Brad Johnson in '02?
Trent Dilfer in '00?

The answer to all of the above is: no

Some will say it's different now. Ok, was Stafford under his rookie contract in '21?

It's not different now. The majority (7 out of the last 8) of recent SB winning teams did not have a QB playing under his rookie contract. (KC and Mahomes are the 1 out of the last 8).


Excellent analysis.
Easy question. NO ONE.  
Red Dog : 12/24/2022 1:13 pm : link
You'll have Jones, Taylor is under contract for another year, and Webb is effectively a player/coach who will probably continue in that role for another year or two.

Select an extra arm for camp from the myriad of street and rookie free agents who will be available.
RE: RE: the idea of only winning with a QB under a rookie contract  
.McL. : 12/24/2022 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15961217 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15961205 Dr. D said:


Quote:


isn't based on reality.

Was Eli under his rookie contract in '11?
Was Brady under his rookie contract for his last 4 SBs?
Was Peyton under his rookie contract in '06 and '15?
Was Drew Brees under his rookie contract in '09?
Was John Elway under his rookie contract in '97 and '98?
How about Brad Johnson in '02?
Trent Dilfer in '00?

The answer to all of the above is: no

Some will say it's different now. Ok, was Stafford under his rookie contract in '21?

It's not different now. The majority (7 out of the last 8) of recent SB winning teams did not have a QB playing under his rookie contract. (KC and Mahomes are the 1 out of the last 8).



Factual arguments like this are not easy to dismiss or ignore, when discussing the “ rookie quarterback window” theory

It s obviously preferable to become a contender during the 5 year span of a rookies contract, but not a necessity

Factual? Maybe, but applicable? NO
Different eras, different CBA for most of those guys.
And Brady has always signed team friendly deals.

If you want a proper current day QB not on a rookie deal, look at Stafford last year. But then you also have to look at how quickly it has fallen apart.
I like Clayton Tune of Houston  
Anakim : 12/24/2022 1:35 pm : link
Solid all-around prospect. I could see him being a #2 QB and a spot starter in the NFL for years to come.


I haven't seen him play, but I've heard some really good things about Tyson Bargent.
RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/24/2022 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15961100 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.


Why? What if he’s resigned to a 2 year deal? They may take a QB in the first round.



Why would you do that to Jones? Just puts more pressure on him to perform because people would be calling for the rookie. You either sign Jones or you draft a rookie. You can’t have both.
Don't draft a QB period  
Chip : 12/24/2022 4:19 pm : link
Sign Jones, Sign Barkley, Sign Love. Drafting QBs is a recipe for another disaster and a lot more losing. Where would Jones be if he had Wr that could catch the ball. We would have a few more wins if they could.
Is Jones is back we aren't drafting a QB, period.  
sharp315 : 12/24/2022 4:32 pm : link
This thread makes no sense.
Jones’ decision  
Tyeson : 12/24/2022 5:00 pm : link
What if he wants out, for whatever reason, and gets an offer he can’t refuse ?
Some point of correction  
HardTruth : 12/31/2022 2:38 pm : link
Mahomes isnt only QB to make it on rookie deal in last 8.

Philly had Carson Wentz on rookie deal when they made it and won with backup. I guess you could semantics your way out of that one if you want but its not really intellectually honest. Philly was able to pay a backuo like Foles because of that.

Why stop at 8 years? Is it some sort of line you are cutting off as significant or just because Russell Wilson was on rookie deal when Seattle won 9 years ago?

But also Wilson, Mahomes, Burrow, Goff all made SBs and lost during this stretch on rookie deals.
DTR  
Chocco : 12/31/2022 2:57 pm : link
I would take a late round flyer on Dorian Thompson Robinson if he is still there in round 6 or 7.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
GMen72 : 12/31/2022 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15961124 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15961077 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity



And we have a crowd here who don't want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if we don't find the "franchise guy".


We don't have a franchise QB now...we have a guy that needs hypotheticals, hopes, and opinions to justify paying him.
RE: If they believe Jones is there guy and sign him  
Milton : 12/31/2022 10:33 pm : link
In comment 15961131 steve in ky said:
Quote:
filling out the remaining thin roster would be the priority and since they have a backup already signed they probably don’t draft one unless in lower rounds someone screams value.
"Screams value" is putting it a little too strongly. If there's someone they like, someone with promise who checks a lot of boxes, but not all the boxes; the Giants would be perfectly situated to grab him with anyone of their Day 3 picks. This is especially true given Jones's injury history. On an ideal roster, you should always developing a young QB under his rookie contract, even if you've already got your franchise QB in place. Belichick was drafting QBs right and left during Brady's reign.
If they resign DJ to a multiyear deal  
GMen72 : 12/31/2022 11:13 pm : link
The Giants picked their poison (literally)...no need to draft another QB. Build a great roster, they're gonna need it.
None  
Matt M. : 12/31/2022 11:16 pm : link
If they re-sign Jones, that's their choice. They have too many other positions to worry about via the draft.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
HomerJones45 : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15961161 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15961077 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity


Can you name a single poster who wants Jones no matter the consequences, even if it means being consigned to mediocrity?

Seems to me, the Jones defenders want to win a championship, just as much as the Jones haters.

The Jones defenders simply believe it's possible that he can be good enough to win a championship, once the IOL is solidified and the team gets some decent WRs (like every other good team) and the LBs are upgraded. In other words, once the TEAM is good enough, like every other good team. Can you name one great team or QB that has poor pass protection AND PS level WRs? Our 3 top WRs are barely above PS level.

The Jones defenders believe that the quickest path to a championship might not be to start over at QB (especially knowing the draft is a total crapshoot for QBs), but to add weapons and improve the pass protection for the current one.

Not sure why that is so hard to understand. You may disagree with that, but NO ONE wants to be "consigned to mediocrity".
The Jones Defenders also ignore all evidence to the contrary.

They also ignore the internal illogic of their position: if this qb is so good, why does he need to be propped up with even more multiple high draft picks?

Since he has been here, he's gone through 2 first round receivers, two second round receivers, a first round rb, a highly compensated free agent receiver with multiple 1000 yard seasons under his belt, 2 first round linemen and 2 third round linemen. And with all that, Jones is still a mediocre qb and we have never achieved the offensive rankings for points and yards we had Manning's last year as a starter. Yet, the DJFC continues to holler for more resources for this guy.

At what point is enough resources, enough? At what point do you start looking at the common denominator throughout all this as the problem?
RE: Easy question. NO ONE.  
JohnF : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15961347 Red Dog said:
Quote:
You'll have Jones, Taylor is under contract for another year, and Webb is effectively a player/coach who will probably continue in that role for another year or two.

Select an extra arm for camp from the myriad of street and rookie free agents who will be available.


+1. People who think the Giants are signing Jones for anything other than three years or less than $30-35 million per year are in a fantasy world.

The market for Jones will be several teams who will likely offer him a multi year contract at $30 or more. What I would do is sign Jones for 3 years, $35 million per with incentives, then keep building the team for years 1-2.

After the second year, if DJ shows he's hit his level and isn't going any farther, THEN I would draft his replacement in Round 1. You DON'T draft a rookie QB and have him sit on the bench for more than a year, which is what would happen if we drafted one this year. There are too many needs to waste a pick on a clipboard holder.
RE: RE: Easy question. NO ONE.  
FStubbs : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15971474 JohnF said:
Quote:
In comment 15961347 Red Dog said:


Quote:


You'll have Jones, Taylor is under contract for another year, and Webb is effectively a player/coach who will probably continue in that role for another year or two.

Select an extra arm for camp from the myriad of street and rookie free agents who will be available.



+1. People who think the Giants are signing Jones for anything other than three years or less than $30-35 million per year are in a fantasy world.

The market for Jones will be several teams who will likely offer him a multi year contract at $30 or more. What I would do is sign Jones for 3 years, $35 million per with incentives, then keep building the team for years 1-2.

After the second year, if DJ shows he's hit his level and isn't going any farther, THEN I would draft his replacement in Round 1. You DON'T draft a rookie QB and have him sit on the bench for more than a year, which is what would happen if we drafted one this year. There are too many needs to waste a pick on a clipboard holder.


I'd probably take a flyer on one in the later rounds. If not a DJ replacement, then at least a Tyrod Taylor replacement.
You dont  
Carl in CT : 11:20 am : link
Draft one.
RE: RE: the idea of only winning with a QB under a rookie contract  
Brown_Hornet : 11:44 am : link
In comment 15961210 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 15961205 Dr. D said:


Quote:


isn't based on reality.

Was Eli under his rookie contract in '11?
Was Brady under his rookie contract for his last 4 SBs?
Was Peyton under his rookie contract in '06 and '15?
Was Drew Brees under his rookie contract in '09?
Was John Elway under his rookie contract in '97 and '98?
How about Brad Johnson in '02?
Trent Dilfer in '00?

The answer to all of the above is: no

Some will say it's different now. Ok, was Stafford under his rookie contract in '21?

It's not different now. The majority (7 out of the last 8) of recent SB winning teams did not have a QB playing under his rookie contract. (KC and Mahomes are the 1 out of the last 8).


Squeaking in at 9-7 is not a plan for success.
It is a step.
RE: RE: the idea of only winning with a QB under a rookie contract  
Milton : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15961210 Blueworm said:
Quote:

Squeaking in at 9-7 is not a plan for success.
The last time the Giants squeaked in at 9-7 they won the Super Bowl. And if the Giants manage to squeak in at 9-7-1 this year, it's possible they could win the Super Bowl a month from now. Is it likely? Of course not. But would it take a miracle? Not at all.
I think I’m this scenario  
bradshaw44 : 12:13 pm : link
You only take a QB if one of the top prospects drops to you unexpectedly.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
TJ : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15961096 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15961077 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15961075 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 15961069 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


You aren’t taking a QB in the first 4 rounds. You could draft a guy late in the draft.



He's not a franchise guy.

Sure he may be resigned, but he's not a long term solution.

We would know by now.



But we have a crowd here that want Jones no matter the consequences. Even if it means we're consigned to mediocrity

You're no longer joining conversations about Jones, you're trying to make the conversations about you.


That's what trolls do
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones is re-signed  
Jim in Fairfax : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15971428 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:


They also ignore the internal illogic of their position: if this qb is so good, why does he need to be propped up with even more multiple high draft picks?

Since he has been here, he's gone through 2 first round receivers, two second round receivers, a first round rb, a highly compensated free agent receiver with multiple 1000 yard seasons under his belt, 2 first round linemen and 2 third round linemen. And with all that, Jones is still a mediocre qb and we have never achieved the offensive rankings for points and yards we had Manning's last year as a starter. Yet, the DJFC continues to holler for more resources for this guy.

At what point is enough resources, enough? At what point do you start looking at the common denominator throughout all this as the problem?

What an absurd line of reasoning. You’re saying it makes no difference if the players you draft and sign are any good or can stay healthy. You’re saying the fact that they spent resources is what matters, not whether they spent them well.

At the core of your argument: Dave Gettleman did a great job drafting and signing Free Agents. That’s really what you want to go with?
Obviously we're looking for a guy who is falling for some reason  
widmerseyebrow : 2:48 pm : link
Maybe Hooker because of the ACL.

Maybe Richardson because he's super raw.

Highly unlikely, but maybe Levis because he had a disappointing last season (although injuries to himself and teammates might have been a factor).

Maybe Cam Ward...
