New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:55 pm
...
......  
Route 9 : 4:03 pm : link
Could use a strip sack for a Giants TD right now
Whatever happens here  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:03 pm : link
TACKLE HIM INBOUNDS!!!!!
RE: He just throws it up to Jefferson and he gets it!  
DefenseWins : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15962495 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Damn


the mistake you are making is thinking that he is just throwing it up.

They practice these plays and he knows when Jefferson is going to make his break.
RE: THAT WAS HOLDING!!!!!!  
Simms11 : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15962486 Anakim said:
Quote:
THIBS WAS HELD!!!!


What else is new!
Ugh…  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:04 pm : link
I think that’s about 60 yards?
How do we allow that play to happen???  
DefenseWins : 4:04 pm : link
How????
......  
Route 9 : 4:04 pm : link
Yuck
Ughh  
UConn4523 : 4:05 pm : link
So fucking lame
RE: BIG SACK BY LANDON COLLINS!  
ArcadeSlumlord : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15962496 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


PLEASE BROTHER!
RE: Ugh…  
Route 9 : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15962504 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
I think that’s about 60 yards?


Yeah and?
Wink  
Giantfan21 : 4:05 pm : link
doesnt learn calling the blitz leaving Jefferson wide open on 2 passes
RE: How do we allow that play to happen???  
Simms11 : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15962506 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
How????


Missed tackles
We have lost so many games on very long field goals...  
DefenseWins : 4:05 pm : link
I have seen this playout before
block it and  
markky : 4:06 pm : link
run it back
We’ve had two plus 60 yarders hit against us  
Simms11 : 4:06 pm : link
Over the years
we've seen this movie  
Dave on the UWS : 4:06 pm : link
before 60+ to beat us. fingers crossed.
Wow....  
Anakim : 4:06 pm : link
Just wow
Teams always make long FGs  
bigbluescot : 4:06 pm : link
.
FUCK  
KevinBBWC : 4:06 pm : link
.
Unbelievable  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:06 pm : link
That sucked.
Thibodeux has been egregiously held a bunch of times today  
D HOS : 4:06 pm : link
no calls.
Heartbreaking loss  
Giantfan21 : 4:06 pm : link
Should have won this game
Defense blows it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:06 pm : link
.
Too  
AcidTest : 4:06 pm : link
bad. We just made too many mistakes. Blitzing on those third down plays was a mistake IMO.
......  
Route 9 : 4:06 pm : link
Of course. All these fucking cunt kickers have a horseshoe up there fucking cunt every time they kick against this fucking God damn fucking team
 
christian : 4:07 pm : link
Fuck that
JFC  
Dave on the UWS : 4:07 pm : link
not again.
Unfuckingbelievble!  
Simms11 : 4:07 pm : link
Just so fucking frustrating
Cmon dude  
mittenedman : 4:07 pm : link
WTF
are you fucking kidding me  
islander1 : 4:07 pm : link
unreal
hope we get  
Dave on the UWS : 4:08 pm : link
to meet them again in the playoffs. should have won this game.
That would have been good  
santacruzom : 4:08 pm : link
From 65
......  
Route 9 : 4:08 pm : link
So now that these guys couldn't handle the big time what's the deal with depending on other teams? Since we need other men to do our work
Saw it coming  
bwitz : 4:08 pm : link
It’s like you knew he was going to make it.
RE: Defense blows it.  
ArcadeSlumlord : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15962523 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


THATS YOUR TAKE? GTFO!
RE: Too  
Giantfan21 : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15962524 AcidTest said:
Quote:
bad. We just made too many mistakes. Blitzing on those third down plays was a mistake IMO.


This was the knock on Wink in Baltimore. I dont understand calling those blitzes when if they dont get there you are leaving Jefferson wide open to beat you
RE: ......  
SomeFan : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15962525 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Of course. All these fucking cunt kickers have a horseshoe up there fucking cunt every time they kick against this fucking God damn fucking team
agree, freaking annoying
RE: Defense blows it.  
islander1 : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15962523 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Where was "The Closer" last drive?

washed off
He was something like 2 for 7 at 55 plus  
Kanavis : 4:09 pm : link
And now that would have been good from 65! Kudos to the team and coaches though for coming to play!
What a game!!! We keep losing on record setting FG’s  
Rick in Dallas : 4:09 pm : link
Just not meant to be….
Proud of the Giants
That kick would have been good from 65  
Optimus-NY : 4:09 pm : link
Fudge
RE: RE: Defense blows it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15962541 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
In comment 15962523 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



THATS YOUR TAKE? GTFO!


All they had to do was not give up points.
RE: Wink  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15962511 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
doesnt learn calling the blitz leaving Jefferson wide open on 2 passes


You want an aggressive DC, this is the type of stuff that comes with it.

He is always going to bet on pressure.
The block punt  
blink667 : 4:11 pm : link
Fucked the game
RE: RE: RE: Defense blows it.  
ArcadeSlumlord : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15962574 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15962541 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 15962523 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



THATS YOUR TAKE? GTFO!



All they had to do was not give up points.


Fucking stop it. We had 2 turnovers. The defense is the only reason we were in the game. This kind of shit pisses me off. What a loser take.
RE: The block punt  
ArcadeSlumlord : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15962600 blink667 said:
Quote:
Fucked the game


Specials and turnovers.
Hawks & lions both lost..  
Goin Deep : 4:13 pm : link
beat COLTS next week a must.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Defense blows it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15962603 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
In comment 15962574 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15962541 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 15962523 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



THATS YOUR TAKE? GTFO!



All they had to do was not give up points.



Fucking stop it. We had 2 turnovers. The defense is the only reason we were in the game. This kind of shit pisses me off. What a loser take.


The offense just tied it, you fucking dolt, and the defense gave it up and dropped about about 10 picks. STFU.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Defense blows it.  
ArcadeSlumlord : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15962626 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15962603 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 15962574 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15962541 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 15962523 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



THATS YOUR TAKE? GTFO!



All they had to do was not give up points.



Fucking stop it. We had 2 turnovers. The defense is the only reason we were in the game. This kind of shit pisses me off. What a loser take.



The offense just tied it, you fucking dolt, and the defense gave it up and dropped about about 10 picks. STFU.


You are welcome to come and try me you weebo pussy ass bitch. Spoiler alert, my neck is a size 21.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Defense blows it.  
blink667 : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15962741 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
In comment 15962626 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15962603 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 15962574 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15962541 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 15962523 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



THATS YOUR TAKE? GTFO!



All they had to do was not give up points.



Fucking stop it. We had 2 turnovers. The defense is the only reason we were in the game. This kind of shit pisses me off. What a loser take.



The offense just tied it, you fucking dolt, and the defense gave it up and dropped about about 10 picks. STFU.



You are welcome to come and try me you weebo pussy ass bitch. Spoiler alert, my neck is a size 21.


You’re threatening someone on a sports blog?
