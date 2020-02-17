New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Post-Game Discussion

They played a gutsy game and had a chance to win at the end. The defense comes up with a huge sack then gives up a key first down to allow the Vikings to win at the end. I had no doubt that their kicker would make it especially inside. Let's get ready for the Colts!
Meanwhile Gano comes up short on his attempt from inside 60
Awful luck.
Also, no idea what the defense was doing on that 3rd and 11. How do you not see a screen coming there. Play straight up. It was 3rd down and they had no timeouts…didn’t blitz, play 2 man under with Jefferson bracketed. There is a time to lay off the blitz, that was it
Giants played hard, but made too many mistakes. Dropped passes, INT, and fumble. Blitzing Cousins on those two plays at the end was a mistake IMO, along with not covering Jefferson on third and 10 for a TD.
Jones was excellent. He was throwing into tight windows all day so an INT was very likely. He also ran well, and was under constant pressure because Neal was terrible.
Another great game by Hodgins. He's a keeper. But we saw again today why James and Slayton should be gone after this year. They don't catch the ball cleanly, or at all.
Good game by Barkley.
We got some good pressure on Cousins, and L. Collins, Love, and Lawrence played very well. Flott showed some good instincts even though he dropped an INT.
but the Lions and the SeaHawks both lost. If Washington loses today (vs SF), the Giants are still in good shape. They need to take care of business at home. If you can't beat the Colts, you don't deserve playoffs.
ST were also horrendous. Add it all up and we basically gave the game to the Vikings. If we make even half as many mistakes we probably win.
This was no exception. Drops, a costly Int. horrible breakdowns on the OL and poor play by the back 6-7 on defense. Hope that this team can find enough WRs, DBs and a new punter while still retaining key players.
I agree. but do you see Daboll stopping wink from calling his D in that situation? Dabes is gonna have to have a chat with him at some point about the defense he wants played in that situation. The Giants don't have the horses personnel-wise on D and O, but that was not a prudent call by Wink; however, as Eric stated many months ago, Wink lives and dies by the blitz and it will cost us at times. It did today at the end.
But just made the key mistake when it mattered. Defense had a good game but got beat on a couple 3rd and longs late. Offense moves the ball well and scored in key spots, but a few drops and bad turnovers changed the course of the game. Special teams was good except for the one play where they were terrible and it changed the course of the game.
This game underscores that the team is on the right track, but there is still work to do. Minnesota is a good team, but the 12 wins is misleading. They are much closer to the Giants as a team than they are the Eagles and 49ers.
Need to win next week and secure the playoff spot. All gravy after that.
10/10 times over Graham and sometimes this happens. But you let the #1 WR in the league catch a WR screen to put them in FG position. That just doesn't sit well with me. Where else was that ball going?
With that said they lost this game for a myriad of reasons. Death by a thousand papercuts. Self inflicted wounds. I am so over the WR group. With the WR factory that is CFB no excuse to not have figured out next year.
I knew as soon as the Vikings got the ball back they were going to get just close enough to kick a heartbreaking last second game winning field goal. It happens at least once or twice every fucking year
we should not be too picky. Yes there were mistakes, but sweet Lord, they played their asses off. When was the last time we saw a Giants team fight like this? THey could have packed it in after the TD with 3 minutes left. They did not.
The lack of quality WRs hurt. The 3rd and 4th string CBs starting hurts. The oline stepped up after the 1st quarter.
Jones actually looked like an NFL caliber QB today. Whatever Daboll, Kafka and Tierney are doing with him is working.
Yes it is a tough loss. There were too many mistakes and the overcame almost all of them.
That is the identity of this team. It will create big plays on both sides of the ball. The all out blitz did not get there and that will lead to completions. This defense is not talented enough to rush 4 and play coverage. They have a JV team in the secondary outside of Love.
I am not a huge fan of Gillian, but I don’t think that block was on him. The guy was through the middle of the line instantly. I can’t imagine any punters get that one off cleanly.
There were just too many individual mistakes up and down the roster to win.
and have been through dozens of awful years since the end of the Ali Sherman era, but losing this game didn't leave me feeling as awful as I would have felt 10-20 years ago. We were just as good as them.
Disappointed that Thibs didn't carry through to this week.
Agreed - wasn’t that Coughlin (#52) who missed his block?
Back in the 80s a close friend of mine who bled Giants blue - Billy Gribben - said to me that a football team on the rise must “feel the hurt” of a painful loss to a top level opponent in a game they could have won before they get what it really takes to be a top level team. They need a painful loss against a top team that both proves they can compete with anyone and makes them understand the focus needed not to make mistakes that cause this kind of outcome.
Bill’s been dead for over 10 years but his message lives on. Today? The Giants
had a “feel the hurt” game.
This team is evolving at a fast rate. We lost but a higher level of team confidence has been established.
That being said:
I try to like Richie James. I really want to.
But you just can’t drop that pass. You just can’t.
He makes plays but he’s now played a key role in 2 losses.
Daniel Jones: I don’t want to read any crap about Jones anymore. The guy is emerging as one of the best QBs in the NFL.
Offensive line: We’re thin but if we have all of our starters? NOT BAD.
D-line: Again, all starters in? VERY GOOD
Linebackers: Welcome home Landon Collins!
Secondary: we need Adoree back but these dudes hustle.
Overall: What can you say about what the coaching staff has gotten out of these players? To a man I think not a single player is playing beneath their abilities. Great job.
Outlook: Let’s just kick the Colts asses and get into the playoffs. My perception has changed. I now think that we can be a dangerous team in the playoffs.
He’s looked like a NFL caliber QB all season.
🤷🏻♂️
RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now
That's arguable. What is not arguable is that today was a great example of making the most of what he has, which has not always been the case with Jones.
I was off the bus, but I may be sucked back in.
RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now
throwing the ball up for Jefferson while getting crushed. He’s got so much confidence in that guy that he can do that and it killed us on multiple occasions today. We need a WR#1 in the worst way next year!
RE: RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now
My only complaint on last drive is why is Homes guarding the best receiver in the NFL this year on 3rd down earlier in the winning drive. I think having Jackson in the line up would have been a difference maker.
Next year with some more drafting and key FA pickups we will be a deeper and better team. I won't mind not having to see guys like Holmes, Lemieux and even Gates on this team. The Gates story is remarkable but right now he is not very good.
RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now
From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team
Offensive lineman sometimes have terrible years as rookies. Neal is starting and getting a lot of live reps. And he's an upgrade over what we've had at RT the last few years. That's as much as we can ask from him this year.
That's arguable.
It’s not arguable. He’s made the most of the crap around him all season.
Has he had some bad moments? Of course. He had one even in this game. All QB’s do, it’s the nature of the position
But he’s been mostly good/really good all season.
Oniy the most ardent of Jones haters are still not willing to admit that.
catching the ball this year! He just didn’t have that kind of game today, but still was effective. A lot of folks are dissing James here. We didn’t lose this game because of him. There were two critical turnovers and a blocked punt....period! Take away a few of the miscues and we most likely pull this one out. We just can’t afford to have errors, we can’t overcome them.
Just like there will be interceptions there’s going to be drops. James has been sure handed as a receiver all year, stinks that drop happened at that moment but it doesn’t mean he wasn’t also good today. James drop didn’t play a bigger part in the loss than the fumble, blocked punt, interception, or dropped Flott interception.
Outside of that drop the WRs played well today. Hodgins is a keeper and might be a solid WR3
throwing the ball up for Jefferson while getting crushed. He’s got so much confidence in that guy that he can do that and it killed us on multiple occasions today. We need a WR#1 in the worst way next year!
That’s what Dak does with Lamb too. Eli to Plax. This is the NFL, it is expected every team has a #1 WR. I’m not sure the Giants have a top 3 guy.
Even Hodgins played a decent game but ran some bad routes and couldn’t make a tough catch in the 4th Q. They lack a guy who will step up in the big moments.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Every one should be disappointed, but
That's arguable.
It’s not arguable. He’s made the most of the crap around him all season.
Has he had some bad moments? Of course. He had one even in this game. All QB’s do, it’s the nature of the position
But he’s been mostly good/really good all season.
Oniy the most ardent of Jones haters are still not willing to admit that.
It’s an opinion, so of course it is arguable.
RE: I was really, really impressed with Daniel Jones today
Gates killed them on his false start at about the 20. 2 and 4 and moving...
To me, the game came down to
- Thibs getting blatantly held regularly with no call
- WRs dropping clutch opportunities
- Failed pick opportunities
- special teams giving up a punt block
- a freakishly good 61 yard FG
I don’t think anyone is saying we lost solely because of James. He just had one critical mistake like a lot the team did today. His mistake did not cost us the game any more than Bellinger, Flott, Jones or punt pro. In combination they likely cost us the game.
They are a good team playing at home against a team that had to travel on a short week. That said, this was a winnable game but the Giants made too many mistakes, penalties and dropped passes and a critical fumble which stopped a promising drive. I thought the Giants lost a chance to put away a win when they had to settle for FGs on 2 drives here TDs would have been huge.
Flott dropping the INT. James dropping the third-down pass. ST protection. Bellinger fumbling.
Correctable. These are all correctable. We lost today due to these errors and a miracle end-of-the-game kick. Fine. We're still going to make the playoffs (believe that) and we'll clean up the fundamentals.
Hopefully, McKinney and Adoree are ready for the playoffs because I want these Vikings bastards. We've shown we can beat them if we don't beat ourselves. That's what it comes down to. We may not be able to hang with the Eagles or 49ers, but we can definitely hang with the Vikings and today proved it.
to be talking about playoffs at Christmas. We expected 4 or 5 wins with the talent on display last year. I hope other teams don't poach our front office and coaches. I can't believe this season has been this good with the Giants playing with just a bunch of guys.
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
1m
The Giants are either very good liars or very good job at tuning out the playoff clinching scenario today. To a man they said they had no idea that by the time they tied it late in regulation they were actually in a win-and-in situation.
reportedly, has a good attitude, is coachable and is a hard worker. I suspect he will make a BIG jump for season 2.
On Jones INT, the receiver has to cut BACK towards Jones, not drift, otherwise he leaves an angle for the DB to undercut and make the INT (which is what happened).
This is going to sound bizarre, but they worst 12-3 team I've ever seen.
12-3 team with + 5 point differential.
This is what happens when you have an excellent offense and a horrible defense (or vice versa). You will play a lot of one score games which they do. They won more of those than you would expect. That number will hard to maintain against good teams in the playoffs.
Pedersen read it and made a good play. Good CBs make good plays. Worst throw Jones made today...
to be talking about playoffs at Christmas. We expected 4 or 5 wins with the talent on display last year. I hope other teams don't poach our front office and coaches. I can't believe this season has been this good with the Giants playing with just a bunch of guys.
My concern is Wink getting a head coaching job for next season.
Disagree. Hodgins was running to a wide open part of the field. Instead of putting that ball right on Hodgins it has to be up and away for Hodgins to adjust.
It’s the Sam Adams speaking, but 1)they will finish regular season with no worse than a .500 record, 2) beat Colts at home next week and secure playoff birth.
Nobody on here saw that coming. In the military we use the term “garbage in, garbage out” a lot. Coaching staff has done a tremendous job with the garbage they were left with. Could we bitch and complain about plays through the season? Absolutely, that is the human condition. One cannot deny however, the direction this staff had placed this franchise on.
Top DC's like Dan Quinn and Demeco Ryans will get an opportunity before he does. Age plays a big part too. I feel like the Giants are fortunate he's an older guy.
RE: We lost due tl blunders, all of which are correctable
Flott dropping the INT. James dropping the third-down pass. ST protection. Bellinger fumbling.
Correctable. These are all correctable. We lost today due to these errors and a miracle end-of-the-game kick. Fine. We're still going to make the playoffs (believe that) and we'll clean up the fundamentals.
Hopefully, McKinney and Adoree are ready for the playoffs because I want these Vikings bastards. We've shown we can beat them if we don't beat ourselves. That's what it comes down to. We may not be able to hang with the Eagles or 49ers, but we can definitely hang with the Vikings and today proved it.
Yea, but you left out the biggest long-term “correctable” issue that came out of today’s game:
What is holding back Evan Neal’s development as a pass blocker? It’s not like this was his first NFL game. The season is almost over and there has been little if any progress. Is he out of position? Hurt? Something else?
To me, the game came down to
- Thibs getting blatantly held regularly with no call
- WRs dropping clutch opportunities
- Failed pick opportunities
- special teams giving up a punt block
- a freakishly good 61 yard FG
Don’t forget the penalties. Huge divergence:
Giants 7 penalties for over 60 yards
Minny 2 penalties for 14 yards
That’s a killer.
And you forgot something else. They have the #1 WR in the NFL and today he owned the Giants lock, stock and barrel.
but they HAVE to start hauling in these easy, should be interceptions alot more often. It's ridiculous at this point at how many they drop every single game. Those are potential game-changers right there if they simply haul one or two of them in.
writing up this game right now and this is just painful. So many chances to win this game.
I keep saying it... turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Giants had their hands on three. The Vikings won the battle 2-0 and also blocked a punt. You don't win when you do that.
It is painful. But I still think they played their asses off. I was not expecting them to be that close. I did not lose my voice.
Just hard to stop a decent offense with 3rd and 4th string CBs and 3rd string FS...
They are simply undermanned.
writing up this game right now and this is just painful. So many chances to win this game.
I keep saying it... turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Giants had their hands on three. The Vikings won the battle 2-0 and also blocked a punt. You don't win when you do that.
Painful, indeed… but I am so proud and feeling really good how this team played today despite the ugly turnovers, penalties, dropped passes, etc. Hard to envision such an effort (and close game) over the past five dismal seasons.
Under very difficult circumstances, Schoen and Daboll have nudged the Giants ship around and it sure feels like they’re beginning to sail in the right direction. Another Draft or two and who knows? Looks like a promising future ahead even with this bitter loss today.
I miss when players would try to get back out there. It may not be the smartest thing, but man I feel the pendulum has swung so far the other way.
RE: Very frustrating game. We lost on the fundamentals.
We can beat these Minnesota bastards. I'm sure of it.
That's the attitude! I am not that disappointed by the loss, partly because it's harder to beat the same team more than once in a row. Clean game wins. Also Adoree' and Xavier may be back. Good coverage + pass rush = playoff win against Vikings.
It’s the Sam Adams speaking, but 1)they will finish regular season with no worse than a .500 record, 2) beat Colts at home next week and secure playoff birth.
Nobody on here saw that coming. In the military we use the term “garbage in, garbage out” a lot. Coaching staff has done a tremendous job with the garbage they were left with. Could we bitch and complain about plays through the season? Absolutely, that is the human condition. One cannot deny however, the direction this staff had placed this franchise on.
+1.
If we had any inkling on how to stop Jefferson , we win by 4-10.
That said, WC, Detroit, Seattle losing also, sets us up for a ‘controlling our own destiny ‘ game. For me, likely another Red Zone or stream game.
Oh what might have been with a healthy team!
Pedersen read it and made a good play. Good CBs make good plays. Worst throw Jones made today...
It was a good play by Peterson, but it was also a bad throw. Both can be true. It was too far inside, which allowed Peterson to undercut it. It also seemd like it wasn't a great route by Hodgins.
Overall, the passing game moved the ball, we had some long plays, for the most part played good pass defense, got some pressure. But, 2 turnovers and that dropped pass cost us at least 9 points. Plus that dropped INT was another point swing. If we played a cleaner game, we win by 2 scores.
And that damned blocked punt. For a second, I really thought Love was going to pick up the first down.
Overall, the passing game moved the ball, we had some long plays, for the most part played good pass defense, got some pressure. But, 2 turnovers and that dropped pass cost us at least 9 points. Plus that dropped INT was another point swing. If we played a cleaner game, we win by 2 scores.
And that damned blocked punt. For a second, I really thought Love was going to pick up the first down.
I think it's easy. If you consider the block a "turnover", they won the turnover battle 3-0. Also factor in the killer drop by Cor'Dale Flott.
but look at the bright side. The Giants, this time last year, would've gotten absolutely DESTROYED by this Viking team last December. Not the case this year at all. Team is clearly headed in the right direction.
Egg on face.
sitting here listening to the stream like I missed something
- Turnovers we’re both killers
- Special teams gaffe
- Settling for too many FGs
- Dropped INT
i'm with you
Yes, we had dropped passes all day and yes the Jones INT. However, we came up small there on defense in the end on that drive.
How hard they played in a very tough loss.
Giants showed all the heart in the world.
The Vikings were VERY lucky to win that.
but we beat ourselves.
Don’t have to be perfect to win but you can’t be this sloppy.
Yep. Agreed. Very frustrating to lose the way we did. We made too many mistakes.
But the Vikings can be beat. We can beat these assholes in the playoffs. Today proved it. They're a much easier team to beat than the Eagles and 49ers.
Agree.
the nice thing is that we know we have a few weak units. when we replace just a few of these players with better players this team will really improve.
If he had to get carted off, then I wouldn’t expect him back anytime soon
Fuck.
Defense was good today as well.
Lions & Seattle both lost - a missed opportunity to clinch. But playoffs well within reach still.
The Vikings were VERY lucky to win that.
Same. It was a referendum game for him and he passed.
@rydunleavy
·
3m
#Giants lose on an incredibly long field goal for the 100th time in the last 6 years.
This was a terrific game by Daniel Jones.
They knew he was going to do it as well.
He was actually being double teamed on two of his big plays today.
It’s just that 2 bad players are still bad.
It was, but live by the blitz, die by the blitz. Wink is who he is.
I know. Before the kid I said “Oh no. We can’t possibly lose on ANOTHER 60 plus yard field goal.
Wink sends the house on 3rd and long more than anyone. Live by the sword die by the sword.
Because if they make the down, which they did, you are giving them time to go down the field.
You use a timeout there on 4th down
Yup.
With that said, I'm so fucking tired of professional players dropping the ball. Total eye sore to watch.
Jones and Barkley stepped up. Got the ball to Barkley in space, smart. I thought we abandoned the run a little bit.
Healthy Adoree Jackson I like our chances in Minnesota.
Oju & Williams are made of glass and its a legitimate concern for next year.
Who beat the Giants today single-handedly.
Not sure where our WRs rank but it ain’t close to #1.
But, hey, despite the drops our WRs battled out there today.
It’s just a talent issue that Joe Schoen needs to address in off season.
Couldn't agree more. In fact, they'll have to consider adding one more in the offseason because he struggles to get and stay on the field.
Strahan was right.
They ran about 10 screens before that. I try to be fair with the coordinators, hindsight makes nitpicking easy.
But you had to know they were going to run a screen there. They tried throwing the ball downfield once all game.
He is a bust already? The guy had tight coverage and made a good play on the ball. That is actually the hardest part of the entire sequence.
@GiantInsider
·
6m
Wink went aggressive in two key spots and got burned for a first down and Jefferson got them in a long FG range spot for the GW FG.
This is who Wink is. Aggressive to the end.
So many reasons why they lost this one.
Regroup and play to get in playoffs next week.
******
I love his style,, but it will cost you at times.
They only rushed 5 guys. It wasn’t an all out blitz as some have said.
But the problem is dropping Thibs and Ward into coverage. They’re not running Jefferson down.
Oju & Williams are made of glass and its a legitimate concern for next year.
Especially with Williams 32 million cap hit. Not sure how that happened. He has been durable but that has resulted in a lot of snaps. Finally catching up to him.
Ummm, you're asking this a week after the Skins game?
Jefferson was being double teamed on the TD AND the big first down.
Some of these players just aren’t good enough.
Right - the problem isn’t the blitz, which forces it out quick. It’s poor execution by the LBs/DBs.
Too be fair, the aggressiveness is also what kept the Giants in the game.
Quote:
were not. He was surrounded there and made all those yards...
They only rushed 5 guys. It wasn’t an all out blitz as some have said.
But the problem is dropping Thibs and Ward into coverage. They’re not running Jefferson down.
This is correct..
+1 Exactly. I remember you stating that months ago.
Put the focus on players who didn’t perform. Not on the D coordinator.
Far too many mistakes to ultimately overcome, but we almost did!
But in the end, they have the #1 WR in the NFL and the Giants do not.
Still, Giants and their fans should be very proud of the very competitive game the team played today.
Very proud. This team is a far cry from the past 5 years.
Team is moving in the right direction. And 2022 is a “right direction” season for our first year GM and Head Coach.
Put the focus on players who didn’t perform. Not on the D coordinator.
Exactly. If Cousins were sacked on the play, everyone would be singing a different tune.
This game underscores that the team is on the right track, but there is still work to do. Minnesota is a good team, but the 12 wins is misleading. They are much closer to the Giants as a team than they are the Eagles and 49ers.
Need to win next week and secure the playoff spot. All gravy after that.
We played well for the most part with the exception of a few serious mistakes.
Offensively we were better than the Vikings today. The difference was turnovers, drops and the blocked punt.
This is a much better team than what we saw last year.
It’s not a luxury item. All the good QBs have good weapons too. It’s almost unbelievable how bad the WRs have been DJ’s entire career.
He started out with Golden Tate - and it’s actually gone down from there.
Strahan mentioned about the blitz at the end. Love Wink but BD should work with him at looking at this in key situations.
Quote:
Azeez Ojulari has to stay on the field. This is getting ridiculous with him.
Couldn't agree more. In fact, they'll have to consider adding one more in the offseason because he struggles to get and stay on the field.
absolutely.
Quote:
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
6m
Wink went aggressive in two key spots and got burned for a first down and Jefferson got them in a long FG range spot for the GW FG.
This is who Wink is. Aggressive to the end.
So many reasons why they lost this one.
Regroup and play to get in playoffs next week.
******
I love his style,, but it will cost you at times.
+1 Exactly. I remember you stating that months ago.
And when Wink didn’t blitz, they got a touchdown. Sometimes the other team just has the best WR no matter what you do they make plays. Give me the blitz every time.
+1
YES! I would LOVE to see these two teams play again in 3 weeks. Would be interesting to see how both staffs adjust.
Game was lost earlier than this, but that conversion was frustrating too.
There were a half dozen plays that easily could have changed this game.
With that said they lost this game for a myriad of reasons. Death by a thousand papercuts. Self inflicted wounds. I am so over the WR group. With the WR factory that is CFB no excuse to not have figured out next year.
Quote:
Didn’t fumble the ball, drop passes, or let his man beat him on punt protection.
Put the focus on players who didn’t perform. Not on the D coordinator.
Exactly. If Cousins were sacked on the play, everyone would be singing a different tune.
Or if they tackle Jefferson & go on to win in OT
Game was lost earlier than this, but that conversion was frustrating too.
There were a half dozen plays that easily could have changed this game.
But they didn’t die by the blitz, they died b/c they didn’t tackle Jefferson
@JordanRaanan
·
2m
Brian Daboll clearly still fuming at that loss. “Can’t have those plays,” he said, specifically referring to the fourth quarter blunders.
They only rushed 5 guys. It wasn’t an all out blitz as some have said.
But the problem is dropping Thibs and Ward into coverage. They’re not running Jefferson down.
Yup. That was just dumb.
@DDuggan21
·
1m
Azeez Ojulari said he suffered a “basketball” ankle sprain. Best case, but too early to say how much time he’ll miss, if any.
Bill’s been dead for over 10 years but his message lives on. Today? The Giants
had a “feel the hurt” game.
This team is evolving at a fast rate. We lost but a higher level of team confidence has been established.
That being said:
I try to like Richie James. I really want to.
But you just can’t drop that pass. You just can’t.
He makes plays but he’s now played a key role in 2 losses.
Daniel Jones: I don’t want to read any crap about Jones anymore. The guy is emerging as one of the best QBs in the NFL.
Offensive line: We’re thin but if we have all of our starters? NOT BAD.
D-line: Again, all starters in? VERY GOOD
Linebackers: Welcome home Landon Collins!
Secondary: we need Adoree back but these dudes hustle.
Overall: What can you say about what the coaching staff has gotten out of these players? To a man I think not a single player is playing beneath their abilities. Great job.
Outlook: Let’s just kick the Colts asses and get into the playoffs. My perception has changed. I now think that we can be a dangerous team in the playoffs.
@charlottecrrll
·
1m
Ojulari said x-rays looked good and hopes to be back next week
I love that mental toughness.
He and Slayton are who they are. They are just horribly inconsistent catching the football. So is Barkley. I don’t think you can ever rely on any of them to catch the ball consistently.
Viking edge rushers are damn good. I was worried about this match-up.
Quote:
Shows promise at times but wildly inconsistent.
He and Slayton are who they are. They are just horribly inconsistent catching the football. So is Barkley. I don’t think you can ever rely on any of them to catch the ball consistently.
Barkley when healthy is a game changer. Agree on the other two
Would have had more passing yards than the Vikings and more rushing yards than the Vikings.
But 2 turnovers plus a blocked punt vs no turnovers for them.
And seven penalties on us for 60+ yards vs two penalties for them for 14 yards.
And dropped passes for us and no dropped passes for them.
And there you have it. All our yardage up and down the field all for naught.
Daniel Jones: I don’t want to read any crap about Jones anymore. The guy is emerging as one of the best QBs in the NFL.
Jones was very good today but we don’t need to do the hyperbole. James was great all day until the drop. Jones was very good minus the pick. Both plays had a hand in the loss.
Quote:
In pass protection he was an absolute horror show today.
Sure hope he can get his shit together next season.
Quote:
Daniel Jones: I don’t want to read any crap about Jones anymore. The guy is emerging as one of the best QBs in the NFL.
Jones was very good today but we don’t need to do the hyperbole. James was great all day until the drop. Jones was very good minus the pick. Both plays had a hand in the loss.
Yes, the INT was not good. But neither was Bellinger on with his fumble that cost points.
If you are going to throw the ball, there will be INTs.
Giant should have had 3 today.
Next year with some more drafting and key FA pickups we will be a deeper and better team. I won't mind not having to see guys like Holmes, Lemieux and even Gates on this team. The Gates story is remarkable but right now he is not very good.
Offensive lineman sometimes have terrible years as rookies. Neal is starting and getting a lot of live reps. And he's an upgrade over what we've had at RT the last few years. That's as much as we can ask from him this year.
Quote:
From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team
Offensive lineman sometimes have terrible years as rookies. Neal is starting and getting a lot of live reps. And he's an upgrade over what we've had at RT the last few years. That's as much as we can ask from him this year.
Agreed. He will get better - and I’d rather have someone who can get better than the retreads we’ve had
Outside of that drop the WRs played well today. Hodgins is a keeper and might be a solid WR3
pretty much guaranteed to be one of the Duds of the game.
He had a terrible drop on a gimmie first down.
And let’s not forget his two fumbles vs Seattle
That’s what Dak does with Lamb too. Eli to Plax. This is the NFL, it is expected every team has a #1 WR. I’m not sure the Giants have a top 3 guy.
Even Hodgins played a decent game but ran some bad routes and couldn’t make a tough catch in the 4th Q. They lack a guy who will step up in the big moments.
The Vikings were VERY lucky to win that.
The Vikings pass D has been abysmal.
Next year with some more drafting and key FA pickups we will be a deeper and better team. I won't mind not having to see guys like Holmes, Lemieux and even Gates on this team. The Gates story is remarkable but right now he is not very good.
Gates killed them on his false start at about the 20. 2 and 4 and moving...
He sprained his wrist!
To me, the game came down to
- Thibs getting blatantly held regularly with no call
- WRs dropping clutch opportunities
- Failed pick opportunities
- special teams giving up a punt block
- a freakishly good 61 yard FG
Win and In
A win next week or vs Philly clinches, as does just a Detroit, Washington or Seattle loss next week (if Washington loses today)
I don’t think anyone is saying we lost solely because of James. He just had one critical mistake like a lot the team did today. His mistake did not cost us the game any more than Bellinger, Flott, Jones or punt pro. In combination they likely cost us the game.
He sprained his wrist!
Laying on the ground.....
Correctable. These are all correctable. We lost today due to these errors and a miracle end-of-the-game kick. Fine. We're still going to make the playoffs (believe that) and we'll clean up the fundamentals.
Hopefully, McKinney and Adoree are ready for the playoffs because I want these Vikings bastards. We've shown we can beat them if we don't beat ourselves. That's what it comes down to. We may not be able to hang with the Eagles or 49ers, but we can definitely hang with the Vikings and today proved it.
What I cannot forgive is punt protection breaking down. It looked like Coughlin screwed up to me, but I could be wrong here.
What I cannot forgive is punt protection breaking down. It looked like Coughlin screwed up to me, but I could be wrong here.
Two people came through. Love stopped one...I think McGaughey will be seeking employment after January.
This is going to sound bizarre, but they worst 12-3 team I've ever seen.
This is going to sound bizarre, but they worst 12-3 team I've ever seen.
But they are 12-3. 11 one score wins...won't work in the playoffs
@TomRock_Newsday
·
1m
The Giants are either very good liars or very good job at tuning out the playoff clinching scenario today. To a man they said they had no idea that by the time they tied it late in regulation they were actually in a win-and-in situation.
This is going to sound bizarre, but they worst 12-3 team I've ever seen.
12-3 team with + 5 point differential.
On Jones INT, the receiver has to cut BACK towards Jones, not drift, otherwise he leaves an angle for the DB to undercut and make the INT (which is what happened).
This team could win a playoff rematch if they can get in.
We are not far from being a good team. Draft wr, IOL, DT, ILB and another edge rusher.
On Jones INT, the receiver has to cut BACK towards Jones, not drift, otherwise he leaves an angle for the DB to undercut and make the INT (which is what happened).
Pedersen read it and made a good play. Good CBs make good plays. Worst throw Jones made today...
My concern is Wink getting a head coaching job for next season.
On Jones INT, the receiver has to cut BACK towards Jones, not drift, otherwise he leaves an angle for the DB to undercut and make the INT (which is what happened).
Disagree. Hodgins was running to a wide open part of the field. Instead of putting that ball right on Hodgins it has to be up and away for Hodgins to adjust.
Nobody on here saw that coming. In the military we use the term “garbage in, garbage out” a lot. Coaching staff has done a tremendous job with the garbage they were left with. Could we bitch and complain about plays through the season? Absolutely, that is the human condition. One cannot deny however, the direction this staff had placed this franchise on.
Just a masterful job by Schoen, Daboll and the staff. Especially given the injuries. The future is bright, boys.
Correctable. These are all correctable. We lost today due to these errors and a miracle end-of-the-game kick. Fine. We're still going to make the playoffs (believe that) and we'll clean up the fundamentals.
Hopefully, McKinney and Adoree are ready for the playoffs because I want these Vikings bastards. We've shown we can beat them if we don't beat ourselves. That's what it comes down to. We may not be able to hang with the Eagles or 49ers, but we can definitely hang with the Vikings and today proved it.
Yea, but you left out the biggest long-term “correctable” issue that came out of today’s game:
What is holding back Evan Neal’s development as a pass blocker? It’s not like this was his first NFL game. The season is almost over and there has been little if any progress. Is he out of position? Hurt? Something else?
To me, the game came down to
- Thibs getting blatantly held regularly with no call
- WRs dropping clutch opportunities
- Failed pick opportunities
- special teams giving up a punt block
- a freakishly good 61 yard FG
Don’t forget the penalties. Huge divergence:
Giants 7 penalties for over 60 yards
Minny 2 penalties for 14 yards
That’s a killer.
And you forgot something else. They have the #1 WR in the NFL and today he owned the Giants lock, stock and barrel.
I keep saying it... turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Giants had their hands on three. The Vikings won the battle 2-0 and also blocked a punt. You don't win when you do that.
@giantswfan
·
11s
Since 2018, the #Giants have been beaten on the final snap by a FG of a least 61 yards three times....Really. 🏈
Dude is awesome.
Dude is awesome.
Best WR in the league. Hat's off to him. Gotta get one of those here.
I keep saying it... turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Giants had their hands on three. The Vikings won the battle 2-0 and also blocked a punt. You don't win when you do that.
It is painful. But I still think they played their asses off. I was not expecting them to be that close. I did not lose my voice.
Just hard to stop a decent offense with 3rd and 4th string CBs and 3rd string FS...
They are simply undermanned.
I keep saying it... turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Giants had their hands on three. The Vikings won the battle 2-0 and also blocked a punt. You don't win when you do that.
Ironically, the Vikings won last week despite giving up a Pick 6, a blocked punt for a TD, and trailing by 33 at one point.
I keep saying it... turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Giants had their hands on three. The Vikings won the battle 2-0 and also blocked a punt. You don't win when you do that.
Painful, indeed… but I am so proud and feeling really good how this team played today despite the ugly turnovers, penalties, dropped passes, etc. Hard to envision such an effort (and close game) over the past five dismal seasons.
Under very difficult circumstances, Schoen and Daboll have nudged the Giants ship around and it sure feels like they’re beginning to sail in the right direction. Another Draft or two and who knows? Looks like a promising future ahead even with this bitter loss today.
BUT... they didn't get the turnovers AND they allowed too many third down conversions (something Wink's defense has been good at stopping).
The weaknesses at WR and CB are going to require investment.
I’m leaving the Jones argument aside for now.
Even that wasn’t that bad. Defense was great.
Pathetic? What the fuck is wrong with you?
@Ourlads_Sy
·
1h
For the 3rd time since 2017:
NYG has lost via a 60+ yard last second field goal
No other team has had that occur more than once.
Time to NUT UP or Shutup!
That's the attitude! I am not that disappointed by the loss, partly because it's harder to beat the same team more than once in a row. Clean game wins. Also Adoree' and Xavier may be back. Good coverage + pass rush = playoff win against Vikings.
Nobody on here saw that coming. In the military we use the term “garbage in, garbage out” a lot. Coaching staff has done a tremendous job with the garbage they were left with. Could we bitch and complain about plays through the season? Absolutely, that is the human condition. One cannot deny however, the direction this staff had placed this franchise on.
+1.
If we had any inkling on how to stop Jefferson , we win by 4-10.
That said, WC, Detroit, Seattle losing also, sets us up for a ‘controlling our own destiny ‘ game. For me, likely another Red Zone or stream game.
Oh what might have been with a healthy team!
And that damned blocked punt. For a second, I really thought Love was going to pick up the first down.
And that damned blocked punt. For a second, I really thought Love was going to pick up the first down.
I think it's easy. If you consider the block a "turnover", they won the turnover battle 3-0. Also factor in the killer drop by Cor'Dale Flott.