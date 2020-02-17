for display only
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:50 pm
They were competitive, but too many costly mistakes... drops, OL breakdowns, rookies being rookies, key player getting hurt (again).

Giants just need to get better.
Game isn’t over  
Sammo85 : 3:57 pm : link
.
RE: Game isn’t over  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15962426 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
.


Egg on face.
RE: RE: Game isn’t over  
Sammo85 : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15962438 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15962426 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


.



Egg on face.


LOL. you inspired them to make it close. Lot of time left for Vikes.
RE:I know right??  
Blackmax00 : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15962426 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
.

sitting here listening to the stream like I missed something
Very frustrating game. We lost on the fundamentals.  
Anakim : 4:07 pm : link
But you know what? I sincerely hope we meet these fuckers in the Playoffs. Fuck the Eagles. Fuck the 49ers. I want the Vikings. We can beat these Minnesota bastards. I'm sure of it.
Great fight from the team.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:08 pm : link
They blew a very winnable game with mistakes across all 3 units.

- Turnovers we’re both killers
- Special teams gaffe
- Settling for too many FGs
- Dropped INT
Ugh, that sucks..  
jvm52106 : 4:08 pm : link
That last pass to Jefferson got just enough yards to allow this finish.
Great Game  
US1 Giants : 4:08 pm : link
.
Hate the icing the kicker  
bigbluescot : 4:08 pm : link
in that situation.
Glad  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:08 pm : link
is was a good game, but too many frustrating mistakes by all three phases of the team. Total team loss.
RE: Very frustrating game. We lost on the fundamentals.  
markky : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15962529 Anakim said:
Quote:
But you know what? I sincerely hope we meet these fuckers in the Playoffs. Fuck the Eagles. Fuck the 49ers. I want the Vikings. We can beat these Minnesota bastards. I'm sure of it.


i'm with you
Nice effort  
jeff57 : 4:08 pm : link
.
That’s as frustrating a game  
mittenedman : 4:08 pm : link
as you’ll ever see.
Did we get any calls?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:08 pm : link
?
The defense allowing two plays to Jefferson...  
DefenseWins : 4:08 pm : link
on that last drive. That is where we lost the game.

Yes, we had dropped passes all day and yes the Jones INT. However, we came up small there on defense in the end on that drive.
Nobody owns December like the Vikings and Cousins.  
bceagle05 : 4:08 pm : link
Enjoy your home playoff choke job, hopefully courtesy of us.
We played a hell of a game  
PatersonPlank : 4:08 pm : link
Went into 11-3 Minny and almost won. This team is a lot better than some want to believe.
Giants should be very proud  
M.S. : 4:08 pm : link

How hard they played in a very tough loss.

Giants showed all the heart in the world.
I was really, really impressed with Daniel Jones today  
cosmicj : 4:08 pm : link
He played a strong game against a good defense.

The Vikings were VERY lucky to win that.
litany of mistakes  
bluepepper : 4:08 pm : link
just eliminate one or two and that's a W.
I think was the best game  
section125 : 4:08 pm : link
they played this year and maybe in a long time.
that all out blitz killed us  
markky : 4:09 pm : link
Jefferson in general killed us.
You just can’t make the amount of mistakes we did  
Simms11 : 4:09 pm : link
and expect to win! We blew it, most of it self imposed too! STs killed us in the end too, as well.
Once again……  
thrunthrublue : 4:09 pm : link
It’s once again.
and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:09 pm : link
Azeez Ojulari has to stay on the field. This is getting ridiculous with him.
3 losses by 60+  
jpetuch : 4:09 pm : link
In how many years?
Fuck Richie James  
Costy16 : 4:09 pm : link
He’s the new Evan Engram.
......  
Route 9 : 4:09 pm : link
Fuck you Santa you fat slob
you were right the first time, Eric  
fkap : 4:09 pm : link
we were good enough, barely,
but we beat ourselves.
Hope we play them in the playoffs  
WillVAB : 4:09 pm : link
Giants were basically -3 turnovers, on the road, and it took a last second FG to lose. Giants will win next time they meet.
2 turnovers & a blocked punt  
GiantsRage2007 : 4:09 pm : link
And we dropped a couple int & still took a 61 yard fg to beat us.

Don’t have to be perfect to win but you can’t be this sloppy.

RE: Glad  
Anakim : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15962539 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is was a good game, but too many frustrating mistakes by all three phases of the team. Total team loss.


Yep. Agreed. Very frustrating to lose the way we did. We made too many mistakes.

But the Vikings can be beat. We can beat these assholes in the playoffs. Today proved it. They're a much easier team to beat than the Eagles and 49ers.
How did you not call timeout before  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 4:09 pm : link
That 3rd and 10 play! All out blitz and Minn had the numbers . Dumb fucking defensive call!
Nothing  
Will Shine : 4:09 pm : link
to be ashamed of IMO
Call that  
thrunthrublue : 4:09 pm : link
The atv bowl.
RE: We played a hell of a game  
jeff57 : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15962551 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Went into 11-3 Minny and almost won. This team is a lot better than some want to believe.


Agree.
RE: We played a hell of a game  
markky : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15962551 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Went into 11-3 Minny and almost won. This team is a lot better than some want to believe.


the nice thing is that we know we have a few weak units. when we replace just a few of these players with better players this team will really improve.
I dont understand those calls by Wink  
Giantfan21 : 4:10 pm : link
to blitz and leave JEfferson wide open twice on that last drive
RE: and  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15962559 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Azeez Ojulari has to stay on the field. This is getting ridiculous with him.



If he had to get carted off, then I wouldn’t expect him back anytime soon
you cannot blitz there.  
jmalls23 : 4:10 pm : link
3rd and 17. killer bad call
So many of these fucking Vikings kickers have choked  
bwitz : 4:10 pm : link
Couldn’t happen against the Giants?

Fuck.
Jones was good today  
ajr2456 : 4:10 pm : link
The two turnovers and drop in Vikings territory were killers. Can’t get TDS on 2 of 6 drives in Vikings territory.

Defense was good today as well.
I am not going to criticize this team  
Mayo2JZ : 4:10 pm : link
They played a gutsy game and had a chance to win at the end. The defense comes up with a huge sack then gives up a key first down to allow the Vikings to win at the end. I had no doubt that their kicker would make it especially inside. Let's get ready for the Colts!
Picky but three  
section125 : 4:10 pm : link
dropped INTs - McCloud, Flott and I forget the other...
Heartbreaking loss  
RCPhoenix : 4:10 pm : link
Too many dropped passes and mistakes.

Lions & Seattle both lost - a missed opportunity to clinch. But playoffs well within reach still.


I feel like only the Giants get 60+ yard FGs against  
NYerInMA : 4:10 pm : link
It's uncanny at this point.
What is with it  
Breeze_94 : 4:11 pm : link
Had any team allowed more 60+ yard walk off FG’s?

Meanwhile Gano comes up short on his attempt from inside 60

Awful luck.


Also, no idea what the defense was doing on that 3rd and 11. How do you not see a screen coming there. Play straight up. It was 3rd down and they had no timeouts…didn’t blitz, play 2 man under with Jefferson bracketed. There is a time to lay off the blitz, that was it
Strahan  
mittenedman : 4:11 pm : link
saying it was stupid to blitz on that last 3rd down.
RE: I was really, really impressed with Daniel Jones today  
Optimus-NY : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15962553 cosmicj said:
Quote:
He played a strong game against a good defense.

The Vikings were VERY lucky to win that.


Same. It was a referendum game for him and he passed.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:11 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
3m
#Giants lose on an incredibly long field goal for the 100th time in the last 6 years.

This was a terrific game by Daniel Jones.
RE: you cannot blitz there.  
bigbluescot : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15962580 jmalls23 said:
Quote:
3rd and 17. killer bad call


They knew he was going to do it as well.
RE: I dont understand those calls by Wink  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15962578 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
to blitz and leave JEfferson wide open twice on that last drive


He was actually being double teamed on two of his big plays today.

It’s just that 2 bad players are still bad.
Additionally  
WillVAB : 4:11 pm : link
The gimme INT that Flott somehow dropped led to 7 points. The blocked punt was 7 points. The Giants will win next time.
Too many mistakes  
jeff57 : 4:11 pm : link
Amazing they took it to the wire.
...  
broadbandz : 4:11 pm : link
defense played great, should have won the game but you cant let that one Jefferson get that many yards on a screen. Just should never happen ever.
The  
AcidTest : 4:12 pm : link
Giants played hard, but made too many mistakes. Dropped passes, INT, and fumble. Blitzing Cousins on those two plays at the end was a mistake IMO, along with not covering Jefferson on third and 10 for a TD.

Jones was excellent. He was throwing into tight windows all day so an INT was very likely. He also ran well, and was under constant pressure because Neal was terrible.

Another great game by Hodgins. He's a keeper. But we saw again today why James and Slayton should be gone after this year. They don't catch the ball cleanly, or at all.

Good game by Barkley.

We got some good pressure on Cousins, and L. Collins, Love, and Lawrence played very well. Flott showed some good instincts even though he dropped an INT.
RE: Strahan  
Optimus-NY : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15962589 mittenedman said:
Quote:
saying it was stupid to blitz on that last 3rd down.


It was, but live by the blitz, die by the blitz. Wink is who he is.
RE: 3 losses by 60+  
Ralph.C : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15962561 jpetuch said:
Quote:
In how many years?


I know. Before the kid I said “Oh no. We can’t possibly lose on ANOTHER 60 plus yard field goal.
Bummer  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:12 pm : link
So many little plays beat us.
RE: How did you not call timeout before  
sharp315 : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15962571 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:
Quote:
That 3rd and 10 play! All out blitz and Minn had the numbers . Dumb fucking defensive call!

Wink sends the house on 3rd and long more than anyone. Live by the sword die by the sword.
RE: How did you not call timeout before  
RCPhoenix : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15962571 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:
Quote:
That 3rd and 10 play! All out blitz and Minn had the numbers . Dumb fucking defensive call!


Because if they make the down, which they did, you are giving them time to go down the field.

You use a timeout there on 4th down
RE: and  
AcidTest : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15962559 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Azeez Ojulari has to stay on the field. This is getting ridiculous with him.


Yup.
Two 3rd and longs  
Crazed Dogs : 4:12 pm : link
and they again fall short.... by do I miss the old defenses of Taylor etc. And lose on a 61 yard FG..so Giants...good effort but such a Giants result
That sucked  
JohnF : 4:12 pm : link
but the Lions and the SeaHawks both lost. If Washington loses today (vs SF), the Giants are still in good shape. They need to take care of business at home. If you can't beat the Colts, you don't deserve playoffs.
...  
broadbandz : 4:13 pm : link
Im willing to call Flott a bust. Dude never does anything then has a sure int and still drops it. Just a huge reach in the 3rd rnd.
They Deserved To Lose  
GiantGrit : 4:13 pm : link
The Vikings made more plays when it mattered. Eric is right, total team loss. Plays were left on the field in all 3 phases.

With that said, I'm so fucking tired of professional players dropping the ball. Total eye sore to watch.

Jones and Barkley stepped up. Got the ball to Barkley in space, smart. I thought we abandoned the run a little bit.

Healthy Adoree Jackson I like our chances in Minnesota.

Oju & Williams are made of glass and its a legitimate concern for next year.
Jones  
Thegratefulhead : 4:14 pm : link
Got his next contract. He will be the start8ng QB 8n 2023. Done deal.
RE: The  
AcidTest : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15962602 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Giants played hard, but made too many mistakes. Dropped passes, INT, and fumble. Blitzing Cousins on those two plays at the end was a mistake IMO, along with not covering Jefferson on third and 10 for a TD.

Jones was excellent. He was throwing into tight windows all day so an INT was very likely. He also ran well, and was under constant pressure because Neal was terrible.

Another great game by Hodgins. He's a keeper. But we saw again today why James and Slayton should be gone after this year. They don't catch the ball cleanly, or at all.

Good game by Barkley.

We got some good pressure on Cousins, and L. Collins, Love, and Lawrence played very well. Flott showed some good instincts even though he dropped an INT.


ST were also horrendous. Add it all up and we basically gave the game to the Vikings. If we make even half as many mistakes we probably win.
I wanna see Minnesota in Minny again in 3 weeks.  
Optimus-NY : 4:14 pm : link
Not impressed by them (other than Jefferson and Hockenson of course).
Minny has the #1 NFL WR  
M.S. : 4:14 pm : link

Who beat the Giants today single-handedly.

Not sure where our WRs rank but it ain’t close to #1.

But, hey, despite the drops our WRs battled out there today.

It’s just a talent issue that Joe Schoen needs to address in off season.
The blitz was ok, but the missed tackle  
section125 : 4:14 pm : link
were not. He was surrounded there and made all those yards...
I'm frustrated we lost, but this was not like the Eagles game  
Anakim : 4:14 pm : link
The Eagles completely destroyed us. They were clearly the better team. The Vikings didn't and aren't. We can beat these assholes and I hope we meet again in the Playoffs.
RE: RE: Strahan  
jeff57 : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15962604 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15962589 mittenedman said:


Quote:


saying it was stupid to blitz on that last 3rd down.



It was, but live by the blitz, die by the blitz. Wink is who he is.


Agree. Rather stay aggressive than sit back and hope.
can't let Jefferson beat you  
bluepepper : 4:14 pm : link
and in the last few minutes he did.
RE: and  
BigBlueinDE : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15962559 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Azeez Ojulari has to stay on the field. This is getting ridiculous with him.


Couldn't agree more. In fact, they'll have to consider adding one more in the offseason because he struggles to get and stay on the field.
RE: Strahan  
Ira : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15962589 mittenedman said:
Quote:
saying it was stupid to blitz on that last 3rd down.


Strahan was right.
RE: you cannot blitz there.  
GiantGrit : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15962580 jmalls23 said:
Quote:
3rd and 17. killer bad call


They ran about 10 screens before that. I try to be fair with the coordinators, hindsight makes nitpicking easy.

But you had to know they were going to run a screen there. They tried throwing the ball downfield once all game.
RE: ...  
DefenseWins : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15962616 broadbandz said:
Quote:
Im willing to call Flott a bust. Dude never does anything then has a sure int and still drops it. Just a huge reach in the 3rd rnd.


He is a bust already? The guy had tight coverage and made a good play on the ball. That is actually the hardest part of the entire sequence.
You win or you lose  
Bob from Massachusetts : 4:16 pm : link
We lost. There are no good losses. Nothing more to say.
Most Losses are Deserved  
Jeffrey : 4:16 pm : link
This was no exception. Drops, a costly Int. horrible breakdowns on the OL and poor play by the back 6-7 on defense. Hope that this team can find enough WRs, DBs and a new punter while still retaining key players.
RE: RE: Strahan  
AcidTest : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15962589 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15962589 mittenedman said:


Quote:


saying it was stupid to blitz on that last 3rd down.



Strahan was right.


+2.
RE: can't let Jefferson beat you  
M.S. : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15962633 bluepepper said:
Quote:
and in the last few minutes he did.

TWICE
I also warned folks about this with Wink  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:17 pm : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
6m
Wink went aggressive in two key spots and got burned for a first down and Jefferson got them in a long FG range spot for the GW FG.

This is who Wink is. Aggressive to the end.

So many reasons why they lost this one.

Regroup and play to get in playoffs next week.

******

I love his style,, but it will cost you at times.
RE: The blitz was ok, but the missed tackle  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15962628 section125 said:
Quote:
were not. He was surrounded there and made all those yards...


They only rushed 5 guys. It wasn’t an all out blitz as some have said.

But the problem is dropping Thibs and Ward into coverage. They’re not running Jefferson down.
RE: They Deserved To Lose  
Kanavis : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15962618 GiantGrit said:
Quote:


Oju & Williams are made of glass and its a legitimate concern for next year.


Especially with Williams 32 million cap hit. Not sure how that happened. He has been durable but that has resulted in a lot of snaps. Finally catching up to him.
RE: Did we get any calls?  
JohnG in Albany : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15962548 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
?


Ummm, you're asking this a week after the Skins game?
RE: I also warned folks about this with Wink  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15962650 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
6m
Wink went aggressive in two key spots and got burned for a first down and Jefferson got them in a long FG range spot for the GW FG.

This is who Wink is. Aggressive to the end.

So many reasons why they lost this one.

Regroup and play to get in playoffs next week.

******

I love his style,, but it will cost you at times.


Jefferson was being double teamed on the TD AND the big first down.


Some of these players just aren’t good enough.
RE: The blitz was ok, but the missed tackle  
RCPhoenix : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15962628 section125 said:
Quote:
were not. He was surrounded there and made all those yards...


Right - the problem isn’t the blitz, which forces it out quick. It’s poor execution by the LBs/DBs.
RE: I also warned folks about this with Wink  
ajr2456 : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15962650 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
6m
Wink went aggressive in two key spots and got burned for a first down and Jefferson got them in a long FG range spot for the GW FG.

This is who Wink is. Aggressive to the end.

So many reasons why they lost this one.

Regroup and play to get in playoffs next week.

******

I love his style,, but it will cost you at times.


Too be fair, the aggressiveness is also what kept the Giants in the game.
RE: RE: The blitz was ok, but the missed tackle  
section125 : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15962651 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15962628 section125 said:


Quote:


were not. He was surrounded there and made all those yards...



They only rushed 5 guys. It wasn’t an all out blitz as some have said.

But the problem is dropping Thibs and Ward into coverage. They’re not running Jefferson down.


This is correct..
RE: I also warned folks about this with Wink  
Optimus-NY : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15962650 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
6m
Wink went aggressive in two key spots and got burned for a first down and Jefferson got them in a long FG range spot for the GW FG.

This is who Wink is. Aggressive to the end.

So many reasons why they lost this one.

Regroup and play to get in playoffs next week.

******

I love his style,, but it will cost you at times.


+1 Exactly. I remember you stating that months ago.
Eh  
thefan : 4:23 pm : link
Glad dj lead us down the field. Expected a loss. Go giants, merry Christmas
Wink  
RCPhoenix : 4:23 pm : link
Didn’t fumble the ball, drop passes, or let his man beat him on punt protection.

Put the focus on players who didn’t perform. Not on the D coordinator.
RE: What is with it  
Optimus-NY : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15962588 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Had any team allowed more 60+ yard walk off FG’s?

Meanwhile Gano comes up short on his attempt from inside 60

Awful luck.


Also, no idea what the defense was doing on that 3rd and 11. How do you not see a screen coming there. Play straight up. It was 3rd down and they had no timeouts…didn’t blitz, play 2 man under with Jefferson bracketed. There is a time to lay off the blitz, that was it


I agree. but do you see Daboll stopping wink from calling his D in that situation? Dabes is gonna have to have a chat with him at some point about the defense he wants played in that situation. The Giants don't have the horses personnel-wise on D and O, but that was not a prudent call by Wink; however, as Eric stated many months ago, Wink lives and dies by the blitz and it will cost us at times. It did today at the end.
Just a frustrating loss,  
Simms11 : 4:24 pm : link
because you could almost feel like the Giants could possibly squeeze one out after they tied it up! Another 60 + FG to beat us?! Do they ever miss a 60 yarder against us!

Far too many mistakes to ultimately overcome, but we almost did!
And Patrick Graham  
bceagle05 : 4:24 pm : link
would’ve allowed pitch-and-catch completions on their way to FG range. If our punter doesn’t count to 10 before actually punting the ball I think we win this one.
You can say Wink blew it on last call  
M.S. : 4:24 pm : link
But how do you rank that with all the penalties, all the turnovers, all the dropped passes and Evan Neal’s pass blocking?

But in the end, they have the #1 WR in the NFL and the Giants do not.

Still, Giants and their fans should be very proud of the very competitive game the team played today.

Very proud. This team is a far cry from the past 5 years.

Team is moving in the right direction. And 2022 is a “right direction” season for our first year GM and Head Coach.
RE: Wink  
BigBlueinDE : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15962687 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Didn’t fumble the ball, drop passes, or let his man beat him on punt protection.

Put the focus on players who didn’t perform. Not on the D coordinator.


Exactly. If Cousins were sacked on the play, everyone would be singing a different tune.
Overall the team played very well  
Mike from Ohio : 4:25 pm : link
But just made the key mistake when it mattered. Defense had a good game but got beat on a couple 3rd and longs late. Offense moves the ball well and scored in key spots, but a few drops and bad turnovers changed the course of the game. Special teams was good except for the one play where they were terrible and it changed the course of the game.

This game underscores that the team is on the right track, but there is still work to do. Minnesota is a good team, but the 12 wins is misleading. They are much closer to the Giants as a team than they are the Eagles and 49ers.

Need to win next week and secure the playoff spot. All gravy after that.
one problem with Wink  
bluepepper : 4:25 pm : link
is that the pressure in that spot is predictable. Minny was expecting it and set that play up beautifully. Jefferson had 4 blockers leading the way.
I am not upset over this loss...  
DefenseWins : 4:26 pm : link
I am disappointed only because we had it in our grasp. However, if you asked me before the game I would not think we would be tied with a minute to play.

We played well for the most part with the exception of a few serious mistakes.

Offensively we were better than the Vikings today. The difference was turnovers, drops and the blocked punt.

This is a much better team than what we saw last year.
You need a #1 WR  
mittenedman : 4:26 pm : link
in the NFL.

It’s not a luxury item. All the good QBs have good weapons too. It’s almost unbelievable how bad the WRs have been DJ’s entire career.

He started out with Golden Tate - and it’s actually gone down from there.
Tough game  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:26 pm : link
They battled hard as in most games. Like to have seen a little more commitment to the run with the more injuries on D today. Turnovers hurt as they always do and we didn't get any.

Strahan mentioned about the blitz at the end. Love Wink but BD should work with him at looking at this in key situations.
Complaining About Wink  
Bernie : 4:26 pm : link
is an IQ test. Give me aggressiveness over the crap Patrick Graham rolled out every game. If the Giants make it to the playoffs and play Minnesota, the Giants will win.
I'm not one for moral victories, but I liked what I saw today.  
Optimus-NY : 4:27 pm : link
DJ was excellent. So was Sexy Dexy. Barkley stepped up too in the clutch. Let's win next week at home versus the $hitty Colts. Hope the Skins lose against the 69ers.
RE: RE: and  
islander1 : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15962635 BigBlueinDE said:
Quote:
In comment 15962559 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Azeez Ojulari has to stay on the field. This is getting ridiculous with him.



Couldn't agree more. In fact, they'll have to consider adding one more in the offseason because he struggles to get and stay on the field.


absolutely.
RE: RE: I also warned folks about this with Wink  
Giantimistic : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15962676 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15962650 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
6m
Wink went aggressive in two key spots and got burned for a first down and Jefferson got them in a long FG range spot for the GW FG.

This is who Wink is. Aggressive to the end.

So many reasons why they lost this one.

Regroup and play to get in playoffs next week.

******

I love his style,, but it will cost you at times.



+1 Exactly. I remember you stating that months ago.


And when Wink didn’t blitz, they got a touchdown. Sometimes the other team just has the best WR no matter what you do they make plays. Give me the blitz every time.
RE: one problem with Wink  
Optimus-NY : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15962704 bluepepper said:
Quote:
is that the pressure in that spot is predictable. Minny was expecting it and set that play up beautifully. Jefferson had 4 blockers leading the way.


+1

YES! I would LOVE to see these two teams play again in 3 weeks. Would be interesting to see how both staffs adjust.
Too many mistakes  
Matt in SGS : 4:29 pm : link
Giants let them off the hook. Beat the Colts and go to the playoffs. Vikings completely unimpressive to me, I'd love to get a shot at them again.
You guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:29 pm : link
misunderstand me...I'm not knocking Wink. But when you l live by the blitz, you occasionally will die by it too.

Game was lost earlier than this, but that conversion was frustrating too.

There were a half dozen plays that easily could have changed this game.
I take Wink  
GiantGrit : 4:29 pm : link
10/10 times over Graham and sometimes this happens. But you let the #1 WR in the league catch a WR screen to put them in FG position. That just doesn't sit well with me. Where else was that ball going?

With that said they lost this game for a myriad of reasons. Death by a thousand papercuts. Self inflicted wounds. I am so over the WR group. With the WR factory that is CFB no excuse to not have figured out next year.
RE: RE: Wink  
RCPhoenix : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15962697 BigBlueinDE said:
Quote:
In comment 15962687 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Didn’t fumble the ball, drop passes, or let his man beat him on punt protection.

Put the focus on players who didn’t perform. Not on the D coordinator.



Exactly. If Cousins were sacked on the play, everyone would be singing a different tune.


Or if they tackle Jefferson & go on to win in OT
Perhaps  
jpennyva : 4:30 pm : link
The Giants lose this week and beat MIN in the playoffs. I seem to recall another scenario where that worked out well for the Giants (I know, I'm not holding my breath).
Daboll  
BigBlueinDE : 4:30 pm : link
looks pissed.
RE: You guys  
RCPhoenix : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15962723 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
misunderstand me...I'm not knocking Wink. But when you l live by the blitz, you occasionally will die by it too.

Game was lost earlier than this, but that conversion was frustrating too.

There were a half dozen plays that easily could have changed this game.


But they didn’t die by the blitz, they died b/c they didn’t tackle Jefferson
Years of being a fan have made me cynical  
jnoble : 4:30 pm : link
I knew as soon as the Vikings got the ball back they were going to get just close enough to kick a heartbreaking last second game winning field goal. It happens at least once or twice every fucking year
Every one should be disappointed, but  
section125 : 4:30 pm : link
we should not be too picky. Yes there were mistakes, but sweet Lord, they played their asses off. When was the last time we saw a Giants team fight like this? THey could have packed it in after the TD with 3 minutes left. They did not.

The lack of quality WRs hurt. The 3rd and 4th string CBs starting hurts. The oline stepped up after the 1st quarter.

Jones actually looked like an NFL caliber QB today. Whatever Daboll, Kafka and Tierney are doing with him is working.

Yes it is a tough loss. There were too many mistakes and the overcame almost all of them.
Wink calling a blitz late was not the problem  
Mike from Ohio : 4:31 pm : link
That is the identity of this team. It will create big plays on both sides of the ball. The all out blitz did not get there and that will lead to completions. This defense is not talented enough to rush 4 and play coverage. They have a JV team in the secondary outside of Love.

I am not a huge fan of Gillian, but I don’t think that block was on him. The guy was through the middle of the line instantly. I can’t imagine any punters get that one off cleanly.

There were just too many individual mistakes up and down the roster to win.
Richie James frustrates me to no end  
RCPhoenix : 4:32 pm : link
Shows promise at times but wildly inconsistent.
Maybe it's because I've gotten older  
Reese's Pieces : 4:32 pm : link
and have been through dozens of awful years since the end of the Ali Sherman era, but losing this game didn't leave me feeling as awful as I would have felt 10-20 years ago. We were just as good as them.

Disappointed that Thibs didn't carry through to this week.
RE: Wink calling a blitz late was not the problem  
RCPhoenix : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15962743 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
That is the identity of this team. It will create big plays on both sides of the ball. The all out blitz did not get there and that will lead to completions. This defense is not talented enough to rush 4 and play coverage. They have a JV team in the secondary outside of Love.

I am not a huge fan of Gillian, but I don’t think that block was on him. The guy was through the middle of the line instantly. I can’t imagine any punters get that one off cleanly.

There were just too many individual mistakes up and down the roster to win.


Agreed - wasn’t that Coughlin (#52) who missed his block?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:33 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
2m
Brian Daboll clearly still fuming at that loss. “Can’t have those plays,” he said, specifically referring to the fourth quarter blunders.
 
ryanmkeane : 4:33 pm : link
I think we’re better than them based on how that game played out.
RE: RE: The blitz was ok, but the missed tackle  
Vanzetti : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15962651 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
.



They only rushed 5 guys. It wasn’t an all out blitz as some have said.

But the problem is dropping Thibs and Ward into coverage. They’re not running Jefferson down.


Yup. That was just dumb.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:33 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
Azeez Ojulari said he suffered a “basketball” ankle sprain. Best case, but too early to say how much time he’ll miss, if any.
We “felt the hurt” today  
Ralph.C : 4:33 pm : link
Back in the 80s a close friend of mine who bled Giants blue - Billy Gribben - said to me that a football team on the rise must “feel the hurt” of a painful loss to a top level opponent in a game they could have won before they get what it really takes to be a top level team. They need a painful loss against a top team that both proves they can compete with anyone and makes them understand the focus needed not to make mistakes that cause this kind of outcome.

Bill’s been dead for over 10 years but his message lives on. Today? The Giants
had a “feel the hurt” game.

This team is evolving at a fast rate. We lost but a higher level of team confidence has been established.

That being said:

I try to like Richie James. I really want to.
But you just can’t drop that pass. You just can’t.
He makes plays but he’s now played a key role in 2 losses.

Daniel Jones: I don’t want to read any crap about Jones anymore. The guy is emerging as one of the best QBs in the NFL.

Offensive line: We’re thin but if we have all of our starters? NOT BAD.

D-line: Again, all starters in? VERY GOOD

Linebackers: Welcome home Landon Collins!

Secondary: we need Adoree back but these dudes hustle.

Overall: What can you say about what the coaching staff has gotten out of these players? To a man I think not a single player is playing beneath their abilities. Great job.

Outlook: Let’s just kick the Colts asses and get into the playoffs. My perception has changed. I now think that we can be a dangerous team in the playoffs.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:34 pm : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
1m
Ojulari said x-rays looked good and hopes to be back next week
At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now  
RCPhoenix : 4:34 pm : link
From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team
I really like Jones  
GiantGrit : 4:35 pm : link
Coming back from that INT and leading the game tying scoring drive. His 3rd down scramble set up Barkley's run.

I love that mental toughness.
RE: Richie James frustrates me to no end  
Mike from Ohio : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15962744 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Shows promise at times but wildly inconsistent.


He and Slayton are who they are. They are just horribly inconsistent catching the football. So is Barkley. I don’t think you can ever rely on any of them to catch the ball consistently.
RE: Every one should be disappointed, but  
speedywheels : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15962738 section125 said:
Quote:
we should not be too picky. Yes there were mistakes, but sweet Lord, they played their asses off. When was the last time we saw a Giants team fight like this? THey could have packed it in after the TD with 3 minutes left. They did not.

The lack of quality WRs hurt. The 3rd and 4th string CBs starting hurts. The oline stepped up after the 1st quarter.

Jones actually looked like an NFL caliber QB today. Whatever Daboll, Kafka and Tierney are doing with him is working..


He’s looked like a NFL caliber QB all season.

🤷🏻‍♂️
RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15962763 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team


Viking edge rushers are damn good. I was worried about this match-up.
RE: RE: Richie James frustrates me to no end  
RCPhoenix : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15962768 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15962744 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Shows promise at times but wildly inconsistent.



He and Slayton are who they are. They are just horribly inconsistent catching the football. So is Barkley. I don’t think you can ever rely on any of them to catch the ball consistently.


Barkley when healthy is a game changer. Agree on the other two
I’m disgustingly rooting for the eagles  
UConn4523 : 4:37 pm : link
coupled with this loss it can actually net us an ideal matchup round 1 so I’m looking glass half full
Who would have ever thought the Giants  
M.S. : 4:38 pm : link

Would have had more passing yards than the Vikings and more rushing yards than the Vikings.

But 2 turnovers plus a blocked punt vs no turnovers for them.

And seven penalties on us for 60+ yards vs two penalties for them for 14 yards.

And dropped passes for us and no dropped passes for them.

And there you have it. All our yardage up and down the field all for naught.
RE: RE: Every one should be disappointed, but  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15962769 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15962738 section125 said:


Quote:


we should not be too picky. Yes there were mistakes, but sweet Lord, they played their asses off. When was the last time we saw a Giants team fight like this? THey could have packed it in after the TD with 3 minutes left. They did not.

The lack of quality WRs hurt. The 3rd and 4th string CBs starting hurts. The oline stepped up after the 1st quarter.

Jones actually looked like an NFL caliber QB today. Whatever Daboll, Kafka and Tierney are doing with him is working..



He’s looked like a NFL caliber QB all season.

🤷🏻‍♂️


That's arguable. What is not arguable is that today was a great example of making the most of what he has, which has not always been the case with Jones.
RE: We “felt the hurt” today  
ajr2456 : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15962760 Ralph.C said:
Quote:

Daniel Jones: I don’t want to read any crap about Jones anymore. The guy is emerging as one of the best QBs in the NFL.


Jones was very good today but we don’t need to do the hyperbole. James was great all day until the drop. Jones was very good minus the pick. Both plays had a hand in the loss.
RE: RE: Every one should be disappointed, but  
section125 : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15962769 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15962738 section125 said:


Quote:


we should not be too picky. Yes there were mistakes, but sweet Lord, they played their asses off. When was the last time we saw a Giants team fight like this? THey could have packed it in after the TD with 3 minutes left. They did not.

The lack of quality WRs hurt. The 3rd and 4th string CBs starting hurts. The oline stepped up after the 1st quarter.

Jones actually looked like an NFL caliber QB today. Whatever Daboll, Kafka and Tierney are doing with him is working..



He’s looked like a NFL caliber QB all season.

🤷🏻‍♂️


No, not like today and really last week. Different level of play.
I was off the bus, but I may be sucked back in.
RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now  
M.S. : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15962763 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team

In pass protection he was an absolute horror show today.

Sure hope he can get his shit together next season.
RE: RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now  
RCPhoenix : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15962774 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15962763 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team



Viking edge rushers are damn good. I was worried about this match-up.


I agree they are - but posters were calling him the second coming of Ereck Flowers.



What killed me was Cousins just  
Simms11 : 4:39 pm : link
throwing the ball up for Jefferson while getting crushed. He’s got so much confidence in that guy that he can do that and it killed us on multiple occasions today. We need a WR#1 in the worst way next year!
RE: RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now  
RCPhoenix : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15962794 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15962763 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team


In pass protection he was an absolute horror show today.

Sure hope he can get his shit together next season.


No, he wasn’t. He was inconsistent but he’s a rookie
RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now  
Mike from Ohio : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15962763 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team


His run blocking is fine. His pass protection has been rough. I expect he will be fine like Thomas was after his rookie year, but he is getting beaten pretty consistently and pretty cleanly.
RE: RE: We “felt the hurt” today  
section125 : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15962788 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15962760 Ralph.C said:


Quote:



Daniel Jones: I don’t want to read any crap about Jones anymore. The guy is emerging as one of the best QBs in the NFL.





Jones was very good today but we don’t need to do the hyperbole. James was great all day until the drop. Jones was very good minus the pick. Both plays had a hand in the loss.


Yes, the INT was not good. But neither was Bellinger on with his fumble that cost points.
If you are going to throw the ball, there will be INTs.

Giant should have had 3 today.
This Team is better than you think  
Bruner4329 : 4:42 pm : link
My only complaint on last drive is why is Homes guarding the best receiver in the NFL this year on 3rd down earlier in the winning drive. I think having Jackson in the line up would have been a difference maker.

Next year with some more drafting and key FA pickups we will be a deeper and better team. I won't mind not having to see guys like Holmes, Lemieux and even Gates on this team. The Gates story is remarkable but right now he is not very good.
RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now  
FStubbs : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15962763 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team


Offensive lineman sometimes have terrible years as rookies. Neal is starting and getting a lot of live reps. And he's an upgrade over what we've had at RT the last few years. That's as much as we can ask from him this year.
Section  
mittenedman : 4:43 pm : link
Agreed - and those failed INT attempts are killing the team too. This entire team has bad hands.
RE: RE: RE: Every one should be disappointed, but  
speedywheels : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15962783 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15962769 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15962738 section125 said:


Quote:


we should not be too picky. Yes there were mistakes, but sweet Lord, they played their asses off. When was the last time we saw a Giants team fight like this? THey could have packed it in after the TD with 3 minutes left. They did not.

The lack of quality WRs hurt. The 3rd and 4th string CBs starting hurts. The oline stepped up after the 1st quarter.

Jones actually looked like an NFL caliber QB today. Whatever Daboll, Kafka and Tierney are doing with him is working..



He’s looked like a NFL caliber QB all season.

🤷🏻‍♂️



That's arguable.


It’s not arguable. He’s made the most of the crap around him all season.

Has he had some bad moments? Of course. He had one even in this game. All QB’s do, it’s the nature of the position

But he’s been mostly good/really good all season.

Oniy the most ardent of Jones haters are still not willing to admit that.
FStubbs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:43 pm : link
I was thinking about this this morning too. You knew who sucked ass in pass protection his rookie season? Jumbo Elliott. And that was with him playing at RT before they moved him over.
Actually James has been fairly consistent  
Simms11 : 4:43 pm : link
catching the ball this year! He just didn’t have that kind of game today, but still was effective. A lot of folks are dissing James here. We didn’t lose this game because of him. There were two critical turnovers and a blocked punt....period! Take away a few of the miscues and we most likely pull this one out. We just can’t afford to have errors, we can’t overcome them.
RE: RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now  
RCPhoenix : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15962814 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15962763 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team



Offensive lineman sometimes have terrible years as rookies. Neal is starting and getting a lot of live reps. And he's an upgrade over what we've had at RT the last few years. That's as much as we can ask from him this year.


Agreed. He will get better - and I’d rather have someone who can get better than the retreads we’ve had
Agreed  
ajr2456 : 4:44 pm : link
Just like there will be interceptions there’s going to be drops. James has been sure handed as a receiver all year, stinks that drop happened at that moment but it doesn’t mean he wasn’t also good today. James drop didn’t play a bigger part in the loss than the fumble, blocked punt, interception, or dropped Flott interception.

Outside of that drop the WRs played well today. Hodgins is a keeper and might be a solid WR3
RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now  
islander1 : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15962763 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team


pretty much guaranteed to be one of the Duds of the game.
RE: RE: RE: At least we aren’t bitching about Neal right now  
islander1 : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15962795 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15962774 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15962763 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


From the game thread you’d think he was the worst player on the team



Viking edge rushers are damn good. I was worried about this match-up.



I agree they are - but posters were calling him the second coming of Ereck Flowers.




He's been lousy in pass protect ALL year.
RE: Actually James has been fairly consistent  
RCPhoenix : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15962828 Simms11 said:
Quote:
catching the ball this year! He just didn’t have that kind of game today, but still was effective. A lot of folks are dissing James here. We didn’t lose this game because of him. There were two critical turnovers and a blocked punt....period! Take away a few of the miscues and we most likely pull this one out. We just can’t afford to have errors, we can’t overcome them.


He had a terrible drop on a gimmie first down.

And let’s not forget his two fumbles vs Seattle
RE: What killed me was Cousins just  
mittenedman : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15962797 Simms11 said:
Quote:
throwing the ball up for Jefferson while getting crushed. He’s got so much confidence in that guy that he can do that and it killed us on multiple occasions today. We need a WR#1 in the worst way next year!


That’s what Dak does with Lamb too. Eli to Plax. This is the NFL, it is expected every team has a #1 WR. I’m not sure the Giants have a top 3 guy.

Even Hodgins played a decent game but ran some bad routes and couldn’t make a tough catch in the 4th Q. They lack a guy who will step up in the big moments.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Every one should be disappointed, but  
Mike from Ohio : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15962822 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15962783 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15962769 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15962738 section125 said:


Quote:


we should not be too picky. Yes there were mistakes, but sweet Lord, they played their asses off. When was the last time we saw a Giants team fight like this? THey could have packed it in after the TD with 3 minutes left. They did not.

The lack of quality WRs hurt. The 3rd and 4th string CBs starting hurts. The oline stepped up after the 1st quarter.

Jones actually looked like an NFL caliber QB today. Whatever Daboll, Kafka and Tierney are doing with him is working..



He’s looked like a NFL caliber QB all season.

🤷🏻‍♂️



That's arguable.



It’s not arguable. He’s made the most of the crap around him all season.

Has he had some bad moments? Of course. He had one even in this game. All QB’s do, it’s the nature of the position

But he’s been mostly good/really good all season.

Oniy the most ardent of Jones haters are still not willing to admit that.


It’s an opinion, so of course it is arguable.
RE: I was really, really impressed with Daniel Jones today  
Producer : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15962553 cosmicj said:
Quote:
He played a strong game against a good defense.

The Vikings were VERY lucky to win that.


The Vikings pass D has been abysmal.
RE: This Team is better than you think  
section125 : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15962813 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
My only complaint on last drive is why is Homes guarding the best receiver in the NFL this year on 3rd down earlier in the winning drive. I think having Jackson in the line up would have been a difference maker.

Next year with some more drafting and key FA pickups we will be a deeper and better team. I won't mind not having to see guys like Holmes, Lemieux and even Gates on this team. The Gates story is remarkable but right now he is not very good.


Gates killed them on his false start at about the 20. 2 and 4 and moving...
Leonard Williams held the lineman so badly  
M.S. : 4:47 pm : link

He sprained his wrist!
The defense held them out of field goal range  
aka dbrny : 4:47 pm : link
By any practical matter.

To me, the game came down to
- Thibs getting blatantly held regularly with no call
- WRs dropping clutch opportunities
- Failed pick opportunities
- special teams giving up a punt block
- a freakishly good 61 yard FG
We  
AcidTest : 4:48 pm : link
made too many mistakes, and Wink shouldn't have blitzed on the third down and next to last plays. Those two statements are not inconsistent.
I assume if the Giants win next week  
jeff57 : 4:48 pm : link
They clinch a playoff spot.
Yea it’s not like the d  
ajr2456 : 4:48 pm : link
Let them get to the 30. It was a 61 yard field goal. That’s got like a 20% success rate I’d imagine
RE: I assume if the Giants win next week  
Anakim : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15962859 jeff57 said:
Quote:
They clinch a playoff spot.


Win and In
RE: I assume if the Giants win next week  
ajr2456 : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15962859 jeff57 said:
Quote:
They clinch a playoff spot.


A win next week or vs Philly clinches, as does just a Detroit, Washington or Seattle loss next week (if Washington loses today)
RE: Actually James has been fairly consistent  
Mike from Ohio : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15962828 Simms11 said:
Quote:
catching the ball this year! He just didn’t have that kind of game today, but still was effective. A lot of folks are dissing James here. We didn’t lose this game because of him. There were two critical turnovers and a blocked punt....period! Take away a few of the miscues and we most likely pull this one out. We just can’t afford to have errors, we can’t overcome them.


I don’t think anyone is saying we lost solely because of James. He just had one critical mistake like a lot the team did today. His mistake did not cost us the game any more than Bellinger, Flott, Jones or punt pro. In combination they likely cost us the game.
islander1  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:50 pm : link
Regarding Neal, that's not true. But he has had issues lately with the best pass rushers.
Minnesota is Better  
Samiam : 4:50 pm : link
They are a good team playing at home against a team that had to travel on a short week. That said, this was a winnable game but the Giants made too many mistakes, penalties and dropped passes and a critical fumble which stopped a promising drive. I thought the Giants lost a chance to put away a win when they had to settle for FGs on 2 drives here TDs would have been huge.
Nah, the D definitely kinda blew it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:50 pm : link
If the roles were reversed, certain people would be crucifying the offense right now.
RE: Leonard Williams held the lineman so badly  
section125 : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15962853 M.S. said:
Quote:

He sprained his wrist!


Laying on the ground.....
We lost due tl blunders, all of which are correctable  
Anakim : 4:53 pm : link
Flott dropping the INT. James dropping the third-down pass. ST protection. Bellinger fumbling.


Correctable. These are all correctable. We lost today due to these errors and a miracle end-of-the-game kick. Fine. We're still going to make the playoffs (believe that) and we'll clean up the fundamentals.

Hopefully, McKinney and Adoree are ready for the playoffs because I want these Vikings bastards. We've shown we can beat them if we don't beat ourselves. That's what it comes down to. We may not be able to hang with the Eagles or 49ers, but we can definitely hang with the Vikings and today proved it.
RE: RE: Richie James frustrates me to no end  
k2tampa : 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15962768 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15962744 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Shows promise at times but wildly inconsistent.



He and Slayton are who they are. They are just horribly inconsistent catching the football. So is Barkley. I don’t think you can ever rely on any of them to catch the ball consistently.


They are body catchers. Because of that they will be inconsistent and DBs can break up passes easier. Robinson is a body catcher too.
On the interception  
RCPhoenix : 4:54 pm : link
A #1 WR probably establishes better position there on the DB. I’m willing to forgive that by Jones.

What I cannot forgive is punt protection breaking down. It looked like Coughlin screwed up to me, but I could be wrong here.
RE: On the interception  
section125 : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15962889 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
A #1 WR probably establishes better position there on the DB. I’m willing to forgive that by Jones.

What I cannot forgive is punt protection breaking down. It looked like Coughlin screwed up to me, but I could be wrong here.


Two people came through. Love stopped one...I think McGaughey will be seeking employment after January.
RE: RE: I assume if the Giants win next week  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15962867 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15962859 jeff57 said:


Quote:


They clinch a playoff spot.



A win next week or vs Philly clinches, as does just a Detroit, Washington or Seattle loss next week (if Washington loses today)


We are making the playoffs next Sunday.
Nobody expected this  
Arkbach : 5:04 pm : link
to be talking about playoffs at Christmas. We expected 4 or 5 wins with the talent on display last year. I hope other teams don't poach our front office and coaches. I can't believe this season has been this good with the Giants playing with just a bunch of guys.
Minnesota...  
bw in dc : 5:05 pm : link
is having the season of serendipity.

This is going to sound bizarre, but they worst 12-3 team I've ever seen.
RE: RE: McGaughey  
5BowlsSoon : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15962897 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15962889 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


A #1 WR probably establishes better position there on the DB. I’m willing to forgive that by Jones.

What I cannot forgive is punt protection breaking down. It looked like Coughlin screwed up to me, but I could be wrong here.



Two people came through. Love stopped one...I think McGaughey will be seeking employment after January.


I could never understand all the praise he received before the season. The guy is mediocre at best and we never do anything great on specials except Gano, which he has nothing to do with.
RE: Minnesota...  
section125 : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15962943 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is having the season of serendipity.

This is going to sound bizarre, but they worst 12-3 team I've ever seen.


But they are 12-3. 11 one score wins...won't work in the playoffs
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:07 pm : link
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
1m
The Giants are either very good liars or very good job at tuning out the playoff clinching scenario today. To a man they said they had no idea that by the time they tied it late in regulation they were actually in a win-and-in situation.
RE: RE: RE: McGaughey  
section125 : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15962948 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15962897 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15962889 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


A #1 WR probably establishes better position there on the DB. I’m willing to forgive that by Jones.

What I cannot forgive is punt protection breaking down. It looked like Coughlin screwed up to me, but I could be wrong here.



Two people came through. Love stopped one...I think McGaughey will be seeking employment after January.



I could never understand all the praise he received before the season. The guy is mediocre at best and we never do anything great on specials except Gano, which he has nothing to do with.


No he had been pretty good in the previous year, IMV. This year there are just too many breakdowns and miscues..
RE: RE: I was really, really impressed with Daniel Jones today  
Tom in NY : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15962850 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15962553 cosmicj said:


Quote:


He played a strong game against a good defense.

The Vikings were VERY lucky to win that.



The Vikings pass D has been abysmal.


The beacon was sent out....Someone said something positive about Jones, Producer must jump in to diminish that thought immediately.
You are the most consistent poster on this board.
RE: RE: Minnesota...  
bw in dc : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15962951 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15962943 bw in dc said:


Quote:


is having the season of serendipity.

This is going to sound bizarre, but they worst 12-3 team I've ever seen.



But they are 12-3. 11 one score wins...won't work in the playoffs


Raiders had a similar season last year. As expected, that didn't carry over this year and they are struggling to sniff .500.
RE: Minnesota...  
McNally's_Nuts : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15962943 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is having the season of serendipity.

This is going to sound bizarre, but they worst 12-3 team I've ever seen.


12-3 team with + 5 point differential.
RE: RE: RE: Minnesota...  
section125 : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15962977 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15962951 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15962943 bw in dc said:


Quote:


is having the season of serendipity.

This is going to sound bizarre, but they worst 12-3 team I've ever seen.



But they are 12-3. 11 one score wins...won't work in the playoffs



Raiders had a similar season last year. As expected, that didn't carry over this year and they are struggling to sniff .500.


Cannot disagree.
Neal has the physical skills  
Dave on the UWS : 5:19 pm : link
reportedly, has a good attitude, is coachable and is a hard worker. I suspect he will make a BIG jump for season 2.
On Jones INT, the receiver has to cut BACK towards Jones, not drift, otherwise he leaves an angle for the DB to undercut and make the INT (which is what happened).
RE: RE: Minnesota...  
Mike from Ohio : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15962980 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15962943 bw in dc said:


Quote:


is having the season of serendipity.

This is going to sound bizarre, but they worst 12-3 team I've ever seen.



12-3 team with + 5 point differential.


This is what happens when you have an excellent offense and a horrible defense (or vice versa). You will play a lot of one score games which they do. They won more of those than you would expect. That number will hard to maintain against good teams in the playoffs.
Cousins is pressureable into mistakes/bad reads  
zxasqw12 : 5:22 pm : link
No issue with blitzing near the end.

This team could win a playoff rematch if they can get in.
Giants made too many mistakes today to win  
kelly : 5:23 pm : link
But we almost did while playing a playoff bound team away.

We are not far from being a good team. Draft wr, IOL, DT, ILB and another edge rusher.
RE: Neal has the physical skills  
section125 : 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15962991 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
reportedly, has a good attitude, is coachable and is a hard worker. I suspect he will make a BIG jump for season 2.
On Jones INT, the receiver has to cut BACK towards Jones, not drift, otherwise he leaves an angle for the DB to undercut and make the INT (which is what happened).


Pedersen read it and made a good play. Good CBs make good plays. Worst throw Jones made today...
RE: Nobody expected this  
blink667 : 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15962941 Arkbach said:
Quote:
to be talking about playoffs at Christmas. We expected 4 or 5 wins with the talent on display last year. I hope other teams don't poach our front office and coaches. I can't believe this season has been this good with the Giants playing with just a bunch of guys.


My concern is Wink getting a head coaching job for next season.
RE: Neal has the physical skills  
ajr2456 : 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15962991 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
reportedly, has a good attitude, is coachable and is a hard worker. I suspect he will make a BIG jump for season 2.
On Jones INT, the receiver has to cut BACK towards Jones, not drift, otherwise he leaves an angle for the DB to undercut and make the INT (which is what happened).


Disagree. Hodgins was running to a wide open part of the field. Instead of putting that ball right on Hodgins it has to be up and away for Hodgins to adjust.
Perhaps  
Giant volunteer 79 : 5:35 pm : link
It’s the Sam Adams speaking, but 1)they will finish regular season with no worse than a .500 record, 2) beat Colts at home next week and secure playoff birth.
Nobody on here saw that coming. In the military we use the term “garbage in, garbage out” a lot. Coaching staff has done a tremendous job with the garbage they were left with. Could we bitch and complain about plays through the season? Absolutely, that is the human condition. One cannot deny however, the direction this staff had placed this franchise on.
Disappointed in dropping a winnable game  
mikeinbloomfield : 5:41 pm : link
But this sets up win and in in front of us home fans next week. Who would have signed up for that in August?

Just a masterful job by Schoen, Daboll and the staff. Especially given the injuries. The future is bright, boys.
RE: RE: Nobody expected this  
Toth029 : 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15963027 blink667 said:
Quote:
In comment 15962941 Arkbach said:


Quote:


to be talking about playoffs at Christmas. We expected 4 or 5 wins with the talent on display last year. I hope other teams don't poach our front office and coaches. I can't believe this season has been this good with the Giants playing with just a bunch of guys.



My concern is Wink getting a head coaching job for next season.


Top DC's like Dan Quinn and Demeco Ryans will get an opportunity before he does. Age plays a big part too. I feel like the Giants are fortunate he's an older guy.
RE: We lost due tl blunders, all of which are correctable  
M.S. : 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15962882 Anakim said:
Quote:
Flott dropping the INT. James dropping the third-down pass. ST protection. Bellinger fumbling.


Correctable. These are all correctable. We lost today due to these errors and a miracle end-of-the-game kick. Fine. We're still going to make the playoffs (believe that) and we'll clean up the fundamentals.

Hopefully, McKinney and Adoree are ready for the playoffs because I want these Vikings bastards. We've shown we can beat them if we don't beat ourselves. That's what it comes down to. We may not be able to hang with the Eagles or 49ers, but we can definitely hang with the Vikings and today proved it.

Yea, but you left out the biggest long-term “correctable” issue that came out of today’s game:

What is holding back Evan Neal’s development as a pass blocker? It’s not like this was his first NFL game. The season is almost over and there has been little if any progress. Is he out of position? Hurt? Something else?
Experience.  
ajr2456 : 5:47 pm : link
Yea he played in the SEC, but these guys are the best of best. Neal will be fine next year.
RE: The defense held them out of field goal range  
M.S. : 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15962854 aka dbrny said:
Quote:
By any practical matter.

To me, the game came down to
- Thibs getting blatantly held regularly with no call
- WRs dropping clutch opportunities
- Failed pick opportunities
- special teams giving up a punt block
- a freakishly good 61 yard FG

Don’t forget the penalties. Huge divergence:

Giants 7 penalties for over 60 yards
Minny 2 penalties for 14 yards

That’s a killer.

And you forgot something else. They have the #1 WR in the NFL and today he owned the Giants lock, stock and barrel.
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:50 pm : link
writing up this game right now and this is just painful. So many chances to win this game.

I keep saying it... turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Giants had their hands on three. The Vikings won the battle 2-0 and also blocked a punt. You don't win when you do that.
If WInk HADN'T blitzed, Cousins would have had an extra second  
CT Charlie : 5:50 pm : link
or two, plenty of time for JJ or anyone else to get open vs. our current secondary.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:51 pm : link
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
22m
Azeez Ojulari said he rolled his ankle on QB sack. Called it a “basketball sprain.” No boot, no significant swelling or limp walking out. They taped him up to try to get him back in today but it wasn’t healthy enough for that. Expecting him to be cleared before end of reg season.
Our defense is pretty good,  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:52 pm : link
but they HAVE to start hauling in these easy, should be interceptions alot more often. It's ridiculous at this point at how many they drop every single game. Those are potential game-changers right there if they simply haul one or two of them in.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:52 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
11s
Since 2018, the #Giants have been beaten on the final snap by a FG of a least 61 yards three times....Really. 🏈
jj beat us on 3 different 3rd and long  
dancing blue bear : 5:53 pm : link
Wink did different things each time.

Dude is awesome.
could not agree more  
jmalls23 : 5:54 pm : link
I'm
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:50 pm : link : reply
writing up this game right now and this is just painful. So many chances to win this game.

I keep saying it... turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Giants had their hands on three. The Vikings won the battle 2-0 and also blocked a punt. You don't win when you do that.

felt like we actually outplayed them Eric.
RE: jj beat us on 3 different 3rd and long  
Optimus-NY : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15963080 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
Wink did different things each time.

Dude is awesome.


Best WR in the league. Hat's off to him. Gotta get one of those here.
RE: I'm  
section125 : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15963068 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
writing up this game right now and this is just painful. So many chances to win this game.

I keep saying it... turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Giants had their hands on three. The Vikings won the battle 2-0 and also blocked a punt. You don't win when you do that.


It is painful. But I still think they played their asses off. I was not expecting them to be that close. I did not lose my voice.
Just hard to stop a decent offense with 3rd and 4th string CBs and 3rd string FS...
They are simply undermanned.
RE: I'm  
bw in dc : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15963068 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
writing up this game right now and this is just painful. So many chances to win this game.

I keep saying it... turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Giants had their hands on three. The Vikings won the battle 2-0 and also blocked a punt. You don't win when you do that.


Ironically, the Vikings won last week despite giving up a Pick 6, a blocked punt for a TD, and trailing by 33 at one point.
RE: RE: jj beat us on 3 different 3rd and long  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15963086 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15963080 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


Wink did different things each time.

Dude is awesome.



Best WR in the league. Hat's off to him. Gotta get one of those here.


He was being doubled on two of them.
RE: I'm  
M.S. : 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15963068 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
writing up this game right now and this is just painful. So many chances to win this game.

I keep saying it... turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Giants had their hands on three. The Vikings won the battle 2-0 and also blocked a punt. You don't win when you do that.

Painful, indeed… but I am so proud and feeling really good how this team played today despite the ugly turnovers, penalties, dropped passes, etc. Hard to envision such an effort (and close game) over the past five dismal seasons.

Under very difficult circumstances, Schoen and Daboll have nudged the Giants ship around and it sure feels like they’re beginning to sail in the right direction. Another Draft or two and who knows? Looks like a promising future ahead even with this bitter loss today.
Giants defensive stats  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:04 pm : link
are great... held them to 83 yards rushing, 270 yards passing... 4 sacks, 11 QB hits, 6 pass defenses, 6 tackles for losses.

BUT... they didn't get the turnovers AND they allowed too many third down conversions (something Wink's defense has been good at stopping).
The injury team  
PaulN : 6:07 pm : link
Sickening.
Another reason to be optimistic is that there  
cosmicj : 6:08 pm : link
Are glaring weaknesses at positions which aren’t high cost. You can get decent ILBs, interior OL, backup TEs and run oriented DEs in rounds 3-5 or in reasonably priced FA deals.

The weaknesses at WR and CB are going to require investment.

I’m leaving the Jones argument aside for now.
Vikings converted 46% of their third downs  
ajr2456 : 6:08 pm : link
League average is usually around 38%, so basically one third down above league average they let up today.

Even that wasn’t that bad. Defense was great.
Without Ojulari and Williams  
PaulN : 6:09 pm : link
They will lose next week. Then we'll see how happy everyone is. Fucking pathetic.
The China dolls  
PaulN : 6:10 pm : link
Great.
RE: RE: RE: I was really, really impressed with Daniel Jones today  
Payasdaddy : 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15962967 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15962850 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15962553 cosmicj said:


Quote:


He played a strong game against a good defense.

The Vikings were VERY lucky to win that.



The Vikings pass D has been abysmal.



The beacon was sent out....Someone said something positive about Jones, Producer must jump in to diminish that thought immediately.
You are the most consistent poster on this board.


Big game by jones. He impressed me. Think we are sticking with him next few yrs and see what happens
RE: Without Ojulari and Williams  
WillVAB : 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15963130 PaulN said:
Quote:
They will lose next week. Then we'll see how happy everyone is. Fucking pathetic.


Pathetic? What the fuck is wrong with you?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:35 pm : link
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
1h
For the 3rd time since 2017:

NYG has lost via a 60+ yard last second field goal

No other team has had that occur more than once.
All Hands on deck next week!  
Simms11 : 6:48 pm : link
Who believes that we could actually beat Philly in Philly. Next week is most likely a playoff game for us and it's also the last home game of the year!

Time to NUT UP or Shutup!
RE: ...  
Chocco : 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15963075 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
22m
Azeez Ojulari said he rolled his ankle on QB sack. Called it a “basketball sprain.” No boot, no significant swelling or limp walking out. They taped him up to try to get him back in today but it wasn’t healthy enough for that. Expecting him to be cleared before end of reg season.

I miss when players would try to get back out there. It may not be the smartest thing, but man I feel the pendulum has swung so far the other way.
RE: Very frustrating game. We lost on the fundamentals.  
OntheRoad : 7:10 pm : link

Quote:
We can beat these Minnesota bastards. I'm sure of it.


That's the attitude! I am not that disappointed by the loss, partly because it's harder to beat the same team more than once in a row. Clean game wins. Also Adoree' and Xavier may be back. Good coverage + pass rush = playoff win against Vikings.
RE: RE: On the interception  
Joe Beckwith : 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15962897 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15962889 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


A #1 WR probably establishes better position there on the DB. I’m willing to forgive that by Jones.

What I cannot forgive is punt protection breaking down. It looked like Coughlin screwed up to me, but I could be wrong here.



Two people came through. Love stopped one...I think McGaughey will be seeking employment after January.


We can only hope.
RE: Perhaps  
Joe Beckwith : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15963030 Giant volunteer 79 said:
Quote:
It’s the Sam Adams speaking, but 1)they will finish regular season with no worse than a .500 record, 2) beat Colts at home next week and secure playoff birth.
Nobody on here saw that coming. In the military we use the term “garbage in, garbage out” a lot. Coaching staff has done a tremendous job with the garbage they were left with. Could we bitch and complain about plays through the season? Absolutely, that is the human condition. One cannot deny however, the direction this staff had placed this franchise on.


+1.
If we had any inkling on how to stop Jefferson , we win by 4-10.
That said, WC, Detroit, Seattle losing also, sets us up for a ‘controlling our own destiny ‘ game. For me, likely another Red Zone or stream game.
Oh what might have been with a healthy team!
RE: RE: Neal has the physical skills  
Matt M. : 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15963016 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15962991 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


reportedly, has a good attitude, is coachable and is a hard worker. I suspect he will make a BIG jump for season 2.
On Jones INT, the receiver has to cut BACK towards Jones, not drift, otherwise he leaves an angle for the DB to undercut and make the INT (which is what happened).



Pedersen read it and made a good play. Good CBs make good plays. Worst throw Jones made today...
It was a good play by Peterson, but it was also a bad throw. Both can be true. It was too far inside, which allowed Peterson to undercut it. It also seemd like it wasn't a great route by Hodgins.
This is a tough game to diagnose.  
Matt M. : 10:00 pm : link
Overall, the passing game moved the ball, we had some long plays, for the most part played good pass defense, got some pressure. But, 2 turnovers and that dropped pass cost us at least 9 points. Plus that dropped INT was another point swing. If we played a cleaner game, we win by 2 scores.

And that damned blocked punt. For a second, I really thought Love was going to pick up the first down.
RE: This is a tough game to diagnose.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:42 pm : link
In comment 15963491 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Overall, the passing game moved the ball, we had some long plays, for the most part played good pass defense, got some pressure. But, 2 turnovers and that dropped pass cost us at least 9 points. Plus that dropped INT was another point swing. If we played a cleaner game, we win by 2 scores.

And that damned blocked punt. For a second, I really thought Love was going to pick up the first down.


I think it's easy. If you consider the block a "turnover", they won the turnover battle 3-0. Also factor in the killer drop by Cor'Dale Flott.
Would've been a great Christmas gift to win this,  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:58 pm : link
but look at the bright side. The Giants, this time last year, would've gotten absolutely DESTROYED by this Viking team last December. Not the case this year at all. Team is clearly headed in the right direction.
