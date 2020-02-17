Was that Daniel Jones’ best game of his career?

But it was not at all special. There were several nice throws, especially the looping sideline throw to Hodgins and the 2 pt play to Bellinger. If you think this is what an elite QB looks like I urge you to watch more Mahomes, Allen, Burrow games. Jones ain't it and doesn't deserve to be paid like one.
To UConn's thought that he outplayed Cousins, no he didn't. They were pretty close. Jones had better runs, as you'd expect. Good runs. Cousins threw better.
And it's time to put the rest the notion that Jones has nothing to work with. He has Barkley, who is elite. You may not like the receiving corps, they certainly aren't great, but people who think we have no receivers that are top 3 for any other team are patently wrong about that.
Can't stop yourself can you? Slayton dropped a 1st down pass on the 1st drive. Richie James dropped two 1st down passes and Hodgins dropped one(maybe two) too. Saying he has WRs has a hollow ring to it. Basically, yes there WRs signed to an NFL contract. Their best WRs are #3s or #4s on every other team in the NFL.
You insist on comparing Jones to "elite" QBs. There are maybe 3 in the NFL right now considering Brady and Rodgers are no longer there. At any one time there may be 5. I am not even saying Jones is very good(second tier). But the fact you cannot even say he had a good game, when he did, means you cannot be honest.
I am not saying this game was in the Mahomes/Allen range - no one is. But what it was(as was last week) is an improvement over what we have see from him in the recent past. This was not the same play from him. Is it good enough for a new contract? I am not there, yet. But I am seeing things from him, I did not think were there.
But, it does not matter what you or I think. Schoen and Daboll still have a choice to make.
Cousins missed throws you’d crucify Jones for including a horrible int that he was fortunate not to have on his stat sheet. Jones outplayed him passing and running.
Do you realize how many drops occurred today? Pivotal game changing drops in addition to the fumble around the red zone. This argument is pretty ridiculous.
The two plays I mentioned were encouraging. The rest of it was typical Jones. He can throw lasers down the middle, usually on target, though the INT was thrown behind. Cousins threw the route tree. Big difference between these QBs when it comes to passing. Jones is not in Cousins' league as a passer. Which fits the stats these QBs put up.
No, he isn't a top 5 QB and he shouldn't get paid like one. But he is a competent NFL starting QB, and he will get paid like one, whether by the Giants or by someone else.
As for the receiving corps, none of those guys were in our top 3 (or even 4) at the beginning of the season.
If you don't think Slayton is top 50 at this juncture, I'm not sure what to tell you. It's not great but that's his range at the moment. Hodgins is certainly making a statement that he is well above top 90, well above, which he wouldn't be if he was not top-3 for any team. Plus Barkley. The supporting cast ain't great, but it's enough to judge a QB. Plus Daniel Jones had a good amount of time to throw today. Jones' context is overly scrutinized. You see the QB he is. What he is right now, is what he is. How do you like it?
Can't stop yourself can you? Slayton dropped a 1st down pass on the 1st drive. Richie James dropped two 1st down passes and Hodgins dropped one(maybe two) too. Saying he has WRs has a hollow ring to it. Basically, yes there WRs signed to an NFL contract. Their best WRs are #3s or #4s on every other team in the NFL.
You insist on comparing Jones to "elite" QBs. There are maybe 3 in the NFL right now considering Brady and Rodgers are no longer there. At any one time there may be 5. I am not even saying Jones is very good(second tier). But the fact you cannot even say he had a good game, when he did, means you cannot be honest.
I am not saying this game was in the Mahomes/Allen range - no one is. But what it was(as was last week) is an improvement over what we have see from him in the recent past. This was not the same play from him. Is it good enough for a new contract? I am not there, yet. But I am seeing things from him, I did not think were there.
But, it does not matter what you or I think. Schoen and Daboll still have a choice to make.
In your rambling post, you basically come around to my exact point of view, yet you can't admit you agree with me.
Not sure where you are seeing this. Stink pointed out a few times today how nicely he moved in the pocket.
Problem with your thinking, and a few others, is you want to see something that is not there. Just saying his pocket awareness isn't good proves nothing. It is repeating something that some people say and an opinion.
the fumble in the first half was 100% DJ’s fault bc he failed to step up in the pocket when the rush was pushed outside.
it works both ways - the DJFC isn’t willing to criticize the guy when he does something wrong. that fumble was 100% his fault. can you admit that?
his sliding in the pocket and TD throw. To think he can’t be much better with better players is pretty strange.
Happens all the time, great players are added, and QBs will not get as big a boost as expected, sometimes. The Raiders added the best receiver in football, how much has it helped Carr?
I really urge people to consider, if and when QBs get better, it is about level jumps, it's not like turning a dial. The QB has to be capable of the level of performance you are projecting for him. If he has never done it before, it is by no means clear and inevitable he can make the jump. It's not a dial you are turning with each new feature you add to the team, whether it's a new OC or a new weapon. The QB has to be capable of that next level of play. If not, you'll have some shiny new weapons and play calls, maybe a modest bump in production, but you won't have a new QB playing at a new level. You'll have the old QB limiting the ceiling of the new offense.
His pocket awareness in my opinion is below average. He has talent but the mental part of the game still seems to limit his ceiling.
Not sure where you are seeing this. Stink pointed out a few times today how nicely he moved in the pocket.
Problem with your thinking, and a few others, is you want to see something that is not there. Just saying his pocket awareness isn't good proves nothing. It is repeating something that some people say and an opinion.
Of course what I wrote is an opinion. It is what I see consistently with him. To a lesser extent today, but too often the ball comes out late, or he does not see the blitz/feel the pressure like he did on the corner blitz today when Peterson knocked the ball out. I think there is plenty of evidence to support that suggestion as it is what Sy wrote about Jones when he was scouting him for the draft and was part of his write up of Jones a couple of weeks ago.
I don’t understand some of these suggestions that opinions about players on this team should not be said if you can’t prove them. “Slayton is unreliable” is an opinion, but nobody gets bent out of shape on that. “Jones doesn’t see to feel the pressure and delivers the ball late” is also an opinion but draws all kinds of attacks.
If you think Jones is really good, that is your opinion. If you think Jones isn’t very good, that is also an opinion. Everything in between is an opinion. Should be just have threads where we post his stats and argue over how many decimal places to round the completion percentage?
Not sure where you are seeing this. Stink pointed out a few times today how nicely he moved in the pocket.
Problem with your thinking, and a few others, is you want to see something that is not there. Just saying his pocket awareness isn't good proves nothing. It is repeating something that some people say and an opinion.
the fumble in the first half was 100% DJ’s fault bc he failed to step up in the pocket when the rush was pushed outside.
it works both ways - the DJFC isn’t willing to criticize the guy when he does something wrong. that fumble was 100% his fault. can you admit that?
Don't be an effing jerkoff. The fumble was his fault because he didn't have two hands on it. Nothing to do with pocket awareness and mostly to do with shitty pass pro.
His pocket awareness in my opinion is below average. He has talent but the mental part of the game still seems to limit his ceiling.
Not sure where you are seeing this. Stink pointed out a few times today how nicely he moved in the pocket.
Problem with your thinking, and a few others, is you want to see something that is not there. Just saying his pocket awareness isn't good proves nothing. It is repeating something that some people say and an opinion.
Of course what I wrote is an opinion. It is what I see consistently with him. To a lesser extent today, but too often the ball comes out late, or he does not see the blitz/feel the pressure like he did on the corner blitz today when Peterson knocked the ball out. I think there is plenty of evidence to support that suggestion as it is what Sy wrote about Jones when he was scouting him for the draft and was part of his write up of Jones a couple of weeks ago.
I don’t understand some of these suggestions that opinions about players on this team should not be said if you can’t prove them. “Slayton is unreliable” is an opinion, but nobody gets bent out of shape on that. “Jones doesn’t see to feel the pressure and delivers the ball late” is also an opinion but draws all kinds of attacks.
If you think Jones is really good, that is your opinion. If you think Jones isn’t very good, that is also an opinion. Everything in between is an opinion. Should be just have threads where we post his stats and argue over how many decimal places to round the completion percentage?
Yea. We shouldn't have to say these are just opinions.
And it's my opinion you saw what Daniel Jones is today, at close to his best as a passer. His protection wasn't bad, he had an elite RB, the receivers got open. Did you like it? Do you want to pay that QB $30M/yr, or whatever? Do you have confidence that the QB you saw today is a Super Bowl champion?
Don’t know “progressions”’ from progressive insurance, but some posters here said it a few dozen times so it’s become gospel to some. Jones doesn’t make the proper reads far too often is the biggest pile of bullshit going this season, around here. Unless you have all 22, and even then this is far from conclusive, save it. Stop with the bullshit.
Don’t know “progressions”’ from progressive insurance, but some posters here said it a few dozen times so it’s become gospel to some. Jones doesn’t make the proper reads far too often is the biggest pile of bullshit going this season, around here. Unless you have all 22, and even then this is far from conclusive, save it. Stop with the bullshit.
Well Sy talks about him missing plays and not seeing the field well so if it is ok with you I will feel ok believing what I see since someone who knows way more about the subject sees it too.
but he went through them today and has shown here and there that he isn’t hopeless in that regard. Sy also listed 5 or 6 QBs that got better at this later in their careers and, coincidentally (or not), it happened when they played on better teams with better coaching.
and his coaching staff blows. But I’m glad you think upgrading Slayton to Adams wouldn’t mean much, lol.
ok.. I'll accept mercy. Carr is only 31 and arguably had his best season last year. And then you finish with a straw man. I like you UConn, but I think you're arguing for nothing. I think you basically agree with what I am saying, you just don't like how I say it.
I am not suggesting the guy sucks or he needs to be replaced. I think Jones is capable of very good games (like today) and very poor games. He has had fewer of them this year, but for the most part they have just been low impact games. We are winning with running (where he contributes a lot) and playing defense.
I am fine with Jones coming back next year, but on a contract that is commensurate with his skill set and allows us to move on if we draft someone who is the long term future of this team. I don’t see Jones being the long term future. If you do? Then we will agree to disagree. I am no more wrong or write than you are. They are opinions.
but he went through them today and has shown here and there that he isn’t hopeless in that regard. Sy also listed 5 or 6 QBs that got better at this later in their careers and, coincidentally (or not), it happened when they played on better teams with better coaching.
All reasonable points and I agree with all of them. I think he has been inconsistent over the years and has gotten more consistent this year. If they bring him back I hope he takes that next step, but I don’t want the team to plan around that happening.
thought the pick was on him. He shouldn't have thrown that pass. The coverage was too tight.
It's terrible. He threw a pick. He sucks. Guys, every QB throws picks. Every QB throws balls he shouldn't have.
Jones has thrown very few, not only this year but in his career. Tom Brady has thrown four in the last two weeks, and 5 in three weeks. He is throwing to Evans and Godwin and Brate. Jones has thrown 5 in 15 games. Perfection is not a reality.
Jones has the fewest interceptions of any QB who has played at least 12 games this year. Only one QB has thrown fewer than 5 INTs in a season. Rodgers - he did it three times. Brady's best year was 7 in 14 games.
and Hockenson, kind of a big deal. Int also overturned. But hey, those things don’t matter.
Open your eyes. His throws were better. Jones had some good throws, but mostly it was the usual stuff, crossers over the middle. Cousins' throws were a higher degree of difficulty. Forget for a moment who he is throwing to, and watch everything the QB does before it gets to the receiver. Jones' approach to the pass game is simplistic and robotic. But he played pretty well and it was close between the two QBs today.
Cousins had some absolutely terrible throws and decisions. He constantly does. idk what this open your eyes bullshit is. Don't pretend to be Orwell when you're fully encapsulated in your own biased turd blanket.
but he went through them today and has shown here and there that he isn’t hopeless in that regard. Sy also listed 5 or 6 QBs that got better at this later in their careers and, coincidentally (or not), it happened when they played on better teams with better coaching.
All reasonable points and I agree with all of them. I think he has been inconsistent over the years and has gotten more consistent this year. If they bring him back I hope he takes that next step, but I don’t want the team to plan around that happening.
Agreed. And the problem with these threads is the black/white viewpoints. Keeping Jones doesn’t mean $45m per year (I don’t think) - if it’s half that it’s reasonable AND lets us take an upgrade when available should the opportunity arise. I don’t want him back at more than that.
But anyone watching the Dallas/Philly game got to see what elite skill position talent looks like. Smith/Brown/Lamb climbing the ladder and Goedert/Schultz dragging defenders should make you Atleast ponder the possibility of what and even average WR corps would do for Jones.
In the end if we move on I’ll support it, but there’s a player in there, he showed me a lot today.
He drove us down the field, scored a TD and made a clutch 2 point conversation in a losing effort. A loss is the second best game of his career. Last week was his best. He threw a brutal interception today. Dude has no margin for error.
We need him to be near perfect next weak to get into the playoffs.
is likely getting one. Its called being aggressive, and it happens to every QB.
Jones can't win. If they play more conservative, he's get bashed for low stats and not taking chances. If they take chances and throw for a lot of yards, he gets dinged for one INT. If the Giants could catch Cousins would have had one or two today also.
Jones played well today and was a big reason we almost won. It showed how much better he has gotten, and also showed that if asked he can play more wide open. I certainly didn't think Cousins looked any better than Jones.
I don't like Jones as a QB, especially a long-term answer. And I thought this game set-up well for the passing game because the Vikings are a sieve on defense.
Yet, Jones played fairly well today. The two-point conversion was a very nice play with the game on the line. The deep sideline throws to Hodgins (excellent catch, too) and James were solid. And there were some nice, improvised runs.
ESPN graded him out to a 58 QBR. And the drag on that number was likely the horrible INT by Peterson. That was a killer.
I dawned on me today that Jones is really a more mobile Cousins. That's his ceiling. And if you don't think Minnesota can win a SB with Cousins - and I subscribe to that - I feel the same exact way about Jones.
But you also can’t have one on that situation both things are allowed to be true. It’s also slightly concerning that the four times they’ve had 35 or more passing attempts has resulted in only 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
That being said he was very good today and did a lot of positive things.
There are no better options out there regardless of cost. Jones is a top 15 quarterback right now with room for improvement.
we can argue all we want but that is the reality of the situation. Look around the league we could be in a much worse situation, just look at the Jets who spent two high first round picks on quarterbacks and have nothing to show for it.
I don't like Jones as a QB, especially a long-term answer. And I thought this game set-up well for the passing game because the Vikings are a sieve on defense.
Yet, Jones played fairly well today. The two-point conversion was a very nice play with the game on the line. The deep sideline throws to Hodgins (excellent catch, too) and James were solid. And there were some nice, improvised runs.
ESPN graded him out to a 58 QBR. And the drag on that number was likely the horrible INT by Peterson. That was a killer.
I dawned on me today that Jones is really a more mobile Cousins. That's his ceiling. And if you don't think Minnesota can win a SB with Cousins - and I subscribe to that - I feel the same exact way about Jones.
You realize that QBR (an ESPN created stat) is different than QB rating, right. It's like the Weather Channel naming winter storms. It's pretty worthless. Jones' actual QB rating was 92.8. Mahomes' QBR by ESPN today was 34.1. His QB rating was 106.8.
Jones looked snappy and clever and knew the pressure
Jones is getting really good at ignoring incoming missiles and unloading. That's good because he can draw a penalty or give himself another second. Kudos to James and Slay. It's getting better and better despite the loss
I don't like Jones as a QB, especially a long-term answer. And I thought this game set-up well for the passing game because the Vikings are a sieve on defense.
Yet, Jones played fairly well today. The two-point conversion was a very nice play with the game on the line. The deep sideline throws to Hodgins (excellent catch, too) and James were solid. And there were some nice, improvised runs.
ESPN graded him out to a 58 QBR. And the drag on that number was likely the horrible INT by Peterson. That was a killer.
I dawned on me today that Jones is really a more mobile Cousins. That's his ceiling. And if you don't think Minnesota can win a SB with Cousins - and I subscribe to that - I feel the same exact way about Jones.
You realize that QBR (an ESPN created stat) is different than QB rating, right. It's like the Weather Channel naming winter storms. It's pretty worthless. Jones' actual QB rating was 92.8. Mahomes' QBR by ESPN today was 34.1. His QB rating was 106.8.
QBR has been touted by many on this site, many of the Jones haters in fact, as the stat most representative of quarterback quality of play. They are tying themselves in knots now, trying to explain why the stat doesn’t matter since Jones has scored well for several weeks now.
Its a perfectly valid opinion to say the Giants shouldn't
sign Jones, just as its perfectly valid to believe we should. I don't think anyone is saying to give him top 5 money.
However its really unfair and "partial" to not give him credit for the game he played today. He and Barkley were the reason we almost beat an 11-3 team on the road, and today we just didn't ride the back of Barkley.
Jones isn't a top elite guy like Mahomes or Rodgers, but IMO he is in the next category with guys like Cousins (maybe the 10-20 range). These guys can win with the right team around them, and their stats will go up/down with the quality of the team.
I haven’t read through all the comments but I’ve skimmed most and the DJ hate continues! It’s comical at this point. If Bellinger doesn’t fumble and Richie James could catch a ball we win this game. DJ is 100% our answer and it’s no question unless you all want to hit the reset button and start from zero with a QB who could turn out to be Ryan Leaf! I love you guys as fellow Giants fans but this board is puzzling sometimes.
I haven’t read through all the comments but I’ve skimmed most and the DJ hate continues! It’s comical at this point. If Bellinger doesn’t fumble and Richie James could catch a ball we win this game. DJ is 100% our answer and it’s no question unless you all want to hit the reset button and start from zero with a QB who could turn out to be Ryan Leaf! I love you guys as fellow Giants fans but this board is puzzling sometimes.
Jones played very good today, but why is the interception left off of the list of plays that if they didn’t happen, we win?
sign Jones, just as its perfectly valid to believe we should. I don't think anyone is saying to give him top 5 money.
However its really unfair and "partial" to not give him credit for the game he played today. He and Barkley were the reason we almost beat an 11-3 team on the road, and today we just didn't ride the back of Barkley.
Jones isn't a top elite guy like Mahomes or Rodgers, but IMO he is in the next category with guys like Cousins (maybe the 10-20 range). These guys can win with the right team around them, and their stats will go up/down with the quality of the team.
No, he’s not in cousins league, sorry. You guys want to blow Dan Jones for generating a couple of td’s against an abysmal pass defense in a Done, ok. But don’t get pissy about people not buying the narrative and pointing out that the emperor has no clothes.
I don't like Jones as a QB, especially a long-term answer. And I thought this game set-up well for the passing game because the Vikings are a sieve on defense.
Yet, Jones played fairly well today. The two-point conversion was a very nice play with the game on the line. The deep sideline throws to Hodgins (excellent catch, too) and James were solid. And there were some nice, improvised runs.
ESPN graded him out to a 58 QBR. And the drag on that number was likely the horrible INT by Peterson. That was a killer.
I dawned on me today that Jones is really a more mobile Cousins. That's his ceiling. And if you don't think Minnesota can win a SB with Cousins - and I subscribe to that - I feel the same exact way about Jones.
You realize that QBR (an ESPN created stat) is different than QB rating, right. It's like the Weather Channel naming winter storms. It's pretty worthless. Jones' actual QB rating was 92.8. Mahomes' QBR by ESPN today was 34.1. His QB rating was 106.8.
You are out of your realm.
Passer Rating, which is what you are referring to, is a plug and play formula that has more holes in it than a piece of swiss cheese.
And to be clear, QBR has flaws, but it's a much better metric than PR. Along with QBR, the other metrics worthwhile are YPA and AY/A.
I don't like Jones as a QB, especially a long-term answer. And I thought this game set-up well for the passing game because the Vikings are a sieve on defense.
Yet, Jones played fairly well today. The two-point conversion was a very nice play with the game on the line. The deep sideline throws to Hodgins (excellent catch, too) and James were solid. And there were some nice, improvised runs.
ESPN graded him out to a 58 QBR. And the drag on that number was likely the horrible INT by Peterson. That was a killer.
I dawned on me today that Jones is really a more mobile Cousins. That's his ceiling. And if you don't think Minnesota can win a SB with Cousins - and I subscribe to that - I feel the same exact way about Jones.
Did I just misread that or are you not feeling well?
Cousins missed throws you’d crucify Jones for including a horrible int that he was fortunate not to have on his stat sheet. Jones outplayed him passing and running.
Do you realize how many drops occurred today? Pivotal game changing drops in addition to the fumble around the red zone. This argument is pretty ridiculous.
The two plays I mentioned were encouraging. The rest of it was typical Jones. He can throw lasers down the middle, usually on target, though the INT was thrown behind. Cousins threw the route tree. Big difference between these QBs when it comes to passing. Jones is not in Cousins' league as a passer. Which fits the stats these QBs put up.
Wrong again....
No, he isn't a top 5 QB and he shouldn't get paid like one. But he is a competent NFL starting QB, and he will get paid like one, whether by the Giants or by someone else.
As for the receiving corps, none of those guys were in our top 3 (or even 4) at the beginning of the season.
If you don't think Slayton is top 50 at this juncture, I'm not sure what to tell you. It's not great but that's his range at the moment. Hodgins is certainly making a statement that he is well above top 90, well above, which he wouldn't be if he was not top-3 for any team. Plus Barkley. The supporting cast ain't great, but it's enough to judge a QB. Plus Daniel Jones had a good amount of time to throw today. Jones' context is overly scrutinized. You see the QB he is. What he is right now, is what he is. How do you like it?
In your rambling post, you basically come around to my exact point of view, yet you can't admit you agree with me.
yup.. the bar is so low, this fan base is so thirsty, they have lost the desire to hope for a great team.
It's so fucking depressing. I remember when the Giants, were Giants.
Problem with your thinking, and a few others, is you want to see something that is not there. Just saying his pocket awareness isn't good proves nothing. It is repeating something that some people say and an opinion.
the fumble in the first half was 100% DJ’s fault bc he failed to step up in the pocket when the rush was pushed outside.
it works both ways - the DJFC isn’t willing to criticize the guy when he does something wrong. that fumble was 100% his fault. can you admit that?
Happens all the time, great players are added, and QBs will not get as big a boost as expected, sometimes. The Raiders added the best receiver in football, how much has it helped Carr?
I really urge people to consider, if and when QBs get better, it is about level jumps, it's not like turning a dial. The QB has to be capable of the level of performance you are projecting for him. If he has never done it before, it is by no means clear and inevitable he can make the jump. It's not a dial you are turning with each new feature you add to the team, whether it's a new OC or a new weapon. The QB has to be capable of that next level of play. If not, you'll have some shiny new weapons and play calls, maybe a modest bump in production, but you won't have a new QB playing at a new level. You'll have the old QB limiting the ceiling of the new offense.
His pocket awareness in my opinion is below average. He has talent but the mental part of the game still seems to limit his ceiling.
Not sure where you are seeing this. Stink pointed out a few times today how nicely he moved in the pocket.
Problem with your thinking, and a few others, is you want to see something that is not there. Just saying his pocket awareness isn't good proves nothing. It is repeating something that some people say and an opinion.
Of course what I wrote is an opinion. It is what I see consistently with him. To a lesser extent today, but too often the ball comes out late, or he does not see the blitz/feel the pressure like he did on the corner blitz today when Peterson knocked the ball out. I think there is plenty of evidence to support that suggestion as it is what Sy wrote about Jones when he was scouting him for the draft and was part of his write up of Jones a couple of weeks ago.
I don’t understand some of these suggestions that opinions about players on this team should not be said if you can’t prove them. “Slayton is unreliable” is an opinion, but nobody gets bent out of shape on that. “Jones doesn’t see to feel the pressure and delivers the ball late” is also an opinion but draws all kinds of attacks.
If you think Jones is really good, that is your opinion. If you think Jones isn’t very good, that is also an opinion. Everything in between is an opinion. Should be just have threads where we post his stats and argue over how many decimal places to round the completion percentage?
Not sure where you are seeing this. Stink pointed out a few times today how nicely he moved in the pocket.
Problem with your thinking, and a few others, is you want to see something that is not there. Just saying his pocket awareness isn't good proves nothing. It is repeating something that some people say and an opinion.
the fumble in the first half was 100% DJ’s fault bc he failed to step up in the pocket when the rush was pushed outside.
it works both ways - the DJFC isn’t willing to criticize the guy when he does something wrong. that fumble was 100% his fault. can you admit that?
Don't be an effing jerkoff. The fumble was his fault because he didn't have two hands on it. Nothing to do with pocket awareness and mostly to do with shitty pass pro.
His pocket awareness in my opinion is below average. He has talent but the mental part of the game still seems to limit his ceiling.
Not sure where you are seeing this. Stink pointed out a few times today how nicely he moved in the pocket.
Problem with your thinking, and a few others, is you want to see something that is not there. Just saying his pocket awareness isn't good proves nothing. It is repeating something that some people say and an opinion.
Of course what I wrote is an opinion. It is what I see consistently with him. To a lesser extent today, but too often the ball comes out late, or he does not see the blitz/feel the pressure like he did on the corner blitz today when Peterson knocked the ball out. I think there is plenty of evidence to support that suggestion as it is what Sy wrote about Jones when he was scouting him for the draft and was part of his write up of Jones a couple of weeks ago.
I don’t understand some of these suggestions that opinions about players on this team should not be said if you can’t prove them. “Slayton is unreliable” is an opinion, but nobody gets bent out of shape on that. “Jones doesn’t see to feel the pressure and delivers the ball late” is also an opinion but draws all kinds of attacks.
If you think Jones is really good, that is your opinion. If you think Jones isn’t very good, that is also an opinion. Everything in between is an opinion. Should be just have threads where we post his stats and argue over how many decimal places to round the completion percentage?
Yea. We shouldn't have to say these are just opinions.
And it's my opinion you saw what Daniel Jones is today, at close to his best as a passer. His protection wasn't bad, he had an elite RB, the receivers got open. Did you like it? Do you want to pay that QB $30M/yr, or whatever? Do you have confidence that the QB you saw today is a Super Bowl champion?
Well Sy talks about him missing plays and not seeing the field well so if it is ok with you I will feel ok believing what I see since someone who knows way more about the subject sees it too.
ok.. I'll accept mercy. Carr is only 31 and arguably had his best season last year. And then you finish with a straw man. I like you UConn, but I think you're arguing for nothing. I think you basically agree with what I am saying, you just don't like how I say it.
I am fine with Jones coming back next year, but on a contract that is commensurate with his skill set and allows us to move on if we draft someone who is the long term future of this team. I don’t see Jones being the long term future. If you do? Then we will agree to disagree. I am no more wrong or write than you are. They are opinions.
All reasonable points and I agree with all of them. I think he has been inconsistent over the years and has gotten more consistent this year. If they bring him back I hope he takes that next step, but I don’t want the team to plan around that happening.
It's terrible. He threw a pick. He sucks. Guys, every QB throws picks. Every QB throws balls he shouldn't have.
Jones has thrown very few, not only this year but in his career. Tom Brady has thrown four in the last two weeks, and 5 in three weeks. He is throwing to Evans and Godwin and Brate. Jones has thrown 5 in 15 games. Perfection is not a reality.
Jones has the fewest interceptions of any QB who has played at least 12 games this year. Only one QB has thrown fewer than 5 INTs in a season. Rodgers - he did it three times. Brady's best year was 7 in 14 games.
and Hockenson, kind of a big deal. Int also overturned. But hey, those things don’t matter.
Open your eyes. His throws were better. Jones had some good throws, but mostly it was the usual stuff, crossers over the middle. Cousins' throws were a higher degree of difficulty. Forget for a moment who he is throwing to, and watch everything the QB does before it gets to the receiver. Jones' approach to the pass game is simplistic and robotic. But he played pretty well and it was close between the two QBs today.
Cousins had some absolutely terrible throws and decisions. He constantly does. idk what this open your eyes bullshit is. Don't pretend to be Orwell when you're fully encapsulated in your own biased turd blanket.
but he went through them today and has shown here and there that he isn’t hopeless in that regard. Sy also listed 5 or 6 QBs that got better at this later in their careers and, coincidentally (or not), it happened when they played on better teams with better coaching.
All reasonable points and I agree with all of them. I think he has been inconsistent over the years and has gotten more consistent this year. If they bring him back I hope he takes that next step, but I don’t want the team to plan around that happening.
Agreed. And the problem with these threads is the black/white viewpoints. Keeping Jones doesn’t mean $45m per year (I don’t think) - if it’s half that it’s reasonable AND lets us take an upgrade when available should the opportunity arise. I don’t want him back at more than that.
But anyone watching the Dallas/Philly game got to see what elite skill position talent looks like. Smith/Brown/Lamb climbing the ladder and Goedert/Schultz dragging defenders should make you Atleast ponder the possibility of what and even average WR corps would do for Jones.
In the end if we move on I’ll support it, but there’s a player in there, he showed me a lot today.
1. His first game v Tampa Bay in season 1
2. OT victory against Washington in season 1
3. Last year’s OT win v. Saints
I’m sure there were more, especially when he had a great OC.
We need him to be near perfect next weak to get into the playoffs.
I thought Jones played a helluva game today. Would really like to see him with a competent group of receivers.
Jones can't win. If they play more conservative, he's get bashed for low stats and not taking chances. If they take chances and throw for a lot of yards, he gets dinged for one INT. If the Giants could catch Cousins would have had one or two today also.
Jones played well today and was a big reason we almost won. It showed how much better he has gotten, and also showed that if asked he can play more wide open. I certainly didn't think Cousins looked any better than Jones.
Yet, Jones played fairly well today. The two-point conversion was a very nice play with the game on the line. The deep sideline throws to Hodgins (excellent catch, too) and James were solid. And there were some nice, improvised runs.
ESPN graded him out to a 58 QBR. And the drag on that number was likely the horrible INT by Peterson. That was a killer.
I dawned on me today that Jones is really a more mobile Cousins. That's his ceiling. And if you don't think Minnesota can win a SB with Cousins - and I subscribe to that - I feel the same exact way about Jones.
That being said he was very good today and did a lot of positive things.
He was the best player on the field.
He was far better than Cousins.
You have no idea what you are talking about when it comes to throwing the route tree. Jones threw his receivers open and into incredibly tight windows. There was no separation by his receivers.
So for the most part you have receivers who cannot gain separation and who drop balls.
Jones had to be perfect. For the most part he was.
He threw his first interception in five games so what.
Jones has demonstrated that he can be the man and you better get used to it because he is going to be here for a while.
They actually had an NFL caliber passing attack today.
…wondering if Hodgins route was a bit lackluster allowing Peterson to undercut it
Bingo!!!
The route was fine. Was a throw that shouldn’t have been made
Tynes disagrees.
https://twitter.com/lt4kicks/status/1606747938830815234?s=46&t=fQWdLxzwPSUvMKpffVqkVQ
They actually had an NFL caliber passing attack today.
…wondering if Hodgins route was a bit lackluster allowing Peterson to undercut it
Bingo!!!
The route was fine. Was a throw that shouldn’t have been made
Tynes disagrees.
https://twitter.com/lt4kicks/status/1606747938830815234?s=46&t=fQWdLxzwPSUvMKpffVqkVQ
Oops.
Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs
@lt4kicks
Hodgins has to come flatter across the field on that route. He rounded it allowing DB to cut under him.
There are no better options out there regardless of cost. Jones is a top 15 quarterback right now with room for improvement.
we can argue all we want but that is the reality of the situation. Look around the league we could be in a much worse situation, just look at the Jets who spent two high first round picks on quarterbacks and have nothing to show for it.
LOL! “Nothing to do with pocket awareness” when the rush is outside, the RT does his job pushing the DE wide, and the QB doesn’t step up in the pocket with nothing but daylight in front of him?
OK pal…
I think it’s a little of both. Not a great throw, but Hodgins wasn’t aggressive when he should have fought for the ball.
If he led him it’s not picked off.
I think it’s a little of both. Not a great throw, but Hodgins wasn’t aggressive when he should have fought for the ball.
I thought so too. The defender also made a pretty good play too.
It wasn't some terrible interception IMV. A little blame on Jones, a little on the WR, and a lot of credit to the defender. It happens.
Yet, Jones played fairly well today. The two-point conversion was a very nice play with the game on the line. The deep sideline throws to Hodgins (excellent catch, too) and James were solid. And there were some nice, improvised runs.
ESPN graded him out to a 58 QBR. And the drag on that number was likely the horrible INT by Peterson. That was a killer.
I dawned on me today that Jones is really a more mobile Cousins. That's his ceiling. And if you don't think Minnesota can win a SB with Cousins - and I subscribe to that - I feel the same exact way about Jones.
You realize that QBR (an ESPN created stat) is different than QB rating, right. It's like the Weather Channel naming winter storms. It's pretty worthless. Jones' actual QB rating was 92.8. Mahomes' QBR by ESPN today was 34.1. His QB rating was 106.8.
I don't like Jones as a QB, especially a long-term answer. And I thought this game set-up well for the passing game because the Vikings are a sieve on defense.
Yet, Jones played fairly well today. The two-point conversion was a very nice play with the game on the line. The deep sideline throws to Hodgins (excellent catch, too) and James were solid. And there were some nice, improvised runs.
ESPN graded him out to a 58 QBR. And the drag on that number was likely the horrible INT by Peterson. That was a killer.
I dawned on me today that Jones is really a more mobile Cousins. That's his ceiling. And if you don't think Minnesota can win a SB with Cousins - and I subscribe to that - I feel the same exact way about Jones.
You realize that QBR (an ESPN created stat) is different than QB rating, right. It's like the Weather Channel naming winter storms. It's pretty worthless. Jones' actual QB rating was 92.8. Mahomes' QBR by ESPN today was 34.1. His QB rating was 106.8.
QBR has been touted by many on this site, many of the Jones haters in fact, as the stat most representative of quarterback quality of play. They are tying themselves in knots now, trying to explain why the stat doesn’t matter since Jones has scored well for several weeks now.
However its really unfair and "partial" to not give him credit for the game he played today. He and Barkley were the reason we almost beat an 11-3 team on the road, and today we just didn't ride the back of Barkley.
Jones isn't a top elite guy like Mahomes or Rodgers, but IMO he is in the next category with guys like Cousins (maybe the 10-20 range). These guys can win with the right team around them, and their stats will go up/down with the quality of the team.
Don't be an effing jerkoff. The fumble was his fault because he didn't have two hands on it. Nothing to do with pocket awareness and mostly to do with shitty pass pro.
LOL! “Nothing to do with pocket awareness” when the rush is outside, the RT does his job pushing the DE wide, and the QB doesn’t step up in the pocket with nothing but daylight in front of him?
OK pal…
Love it when someone says pal or dude. Means they have little to offer and a condescending attitude.
he was the Giants today,
Are you a fan of thr Giants or just a douchebag?
STFU
Jones played very good today, but why is the interception left off of the list of plays that if they didn’t happen, we win?
However its really unfair and "partial" to not give him credit for the game he played today. He and Barkley were the reason we almost beat an 11-3 team on the road, and today we just didn't ride the back of Barkley.
Jones isn't a top elite guy like Mahomes or Rodgers, but IMO he is in the next category with guys like Cousins (maybe the 10-20 range). These guys can win with the right team around them, and their stats will go up/down with the quality of the team.
I don't like Jones as a QB, especially a long-term answer. And I thought this game set-up well for the passing game because the Vikings are a sieve on defense.
Yet, Jones played fairly well today. The two-point conversion was a very nice play with the game on the line. The deep sideline throws to Hodgins (excellent catch, too) and James were solid. And there were some nice, improvised runs.
ESPN graded him out to a 58 QBR. And the drag on that number was likely the horrible INT by Peterson. That was a killer.
I dawned on me today that Jones is really a more mobile Cousins. That's his ceiling. And if you don't think Minnesota can win a SB with Cousins - and I subscribe to that - I feel the same exact way about Jones.
You realize that QBR (an ESPN created stat) is different than QB rating, right. It's like the Weather Channel naming winter storms. It's pretty worthless. Jones' actual QB rating was 92.8. Mahomes' QBR by ESPN today was 34.1. His QB rating was 106.8.
You are out of your realm.
Passer Rating, which is what you are referring to, is a plug and play formula that has more holes in it than a piece of swiss cheese.
And to be clear, QBR has flaws, but it's a much better metric than PR. Along with QBR, the other metrics worthwhile are YPA and AY/A.
Yet, Jones played fairly well today. The two-point conversion was a very nice play with the game on the line. The deep sideline throws to Hodgins (excellent catch, too) and James were solid. And there were some nice, improvised runs.
ESPN graded him out to a 58 QBR. And the drag on that number was likely the horrible INT by Peterson. That was a killer.
I dawned on me today that Jones is really a more mobile Cousins. That's his ceiling. And if you don't think Minnesota can win a SB with Cousins - and I subscribe to that - I feel the same exact way about Jones.
Did I just misread that or are you not feeling well?