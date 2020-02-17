What do we have with Hodgins?

I know there are really not many other options and he is getting a chance. Not overly speedy but just seems to make plays.
I truly cannot understand why Golliday cannot be doing at least what Hodgins is doing but that is a whole other issue.
When we retool at WR, what is his ceiling. Can he be a 2 or will he max out as a 4 or 5 with us and a good depth player.
I see us adding 1 high draft pick. Probably need to bring in another slot and number 2.
Does Hodgins just look good because we have nothing else or do we have something?
He's not a starter.
I know what I’d do if I were the GM.
I wouldn't resign or would cut everyone else, i.e. Sills, Golladay, James, Shepard, Johnson, and Slayton. They are all either body catchers, fumblers, non contributors, or journeymen. I'd also get rid of everyone on the PS. Robinson returns but likely starts on the PUP. Clean house.
A classic, dependable move-the-chains receiver.
I'd keep Slayton
Get a burner out side and he’s good for 500-700 yards a year.
That's a great comparison- he could successfully fill a similar role here.
Perfectly said.
He was. Hixon ran a 4.48 40
Said this during the week and got tons of shit for it!
That's about where I come out too.
And shorter; wasn't Hixon 6'0" and Hodgins is 6'3" or 6'4"?
Thanks for the reminder. As for the speed, didn't the Giants start out using Hixon as a kick returner (he scored a touchdown in the Giants-Patriots game in the Week 17 game)?
Yea. I don’t recall him being used much as a WR until 2008, but I could be wrong
Do you lack football acumen? The guy has been producing as a WR 2/3 for weeks. What would you then call him a WR 4/5? He even had a TD taken away in the Dallas game and I think he had another TD taken away in another game. He seems to be a TD maker….something we lack from our WRs, don’t you think?
Oh, and have you ever seen him drop a pass? I didn’t think so. Let’s be honest here- every pass to Slayton and Richie are capable of being dropped. You can’t say that about Hodgins.
He is a huge target and a huge possession receiver every QB needs. Just get a truly bona fide #1 who has speed and reliable hands and I think we have ourselves something to be excited about.
If we had other options slayton wouldn’t see the field until he learns how to catch
This. Hodgins is a 3rd or most likely 4th Wr. He would be great in that role because he can come on and catch against the 3rd or 4th best DB. Everyone else needs to go. And Robinson may never be the guy the Giants thought they drafted. He is small and seemed to get injured every game he played. The NFL may be too much for his small body.
Exactly my thought. Yet on this team he’s #1. So sad.
He understands the offense and catches everything that's close to him
This. He's a great #4, situational move the chains, red zone guy, that can step in for a starter on occasion and be up to the challenge. Really want him back for at least the continuity as we add to the position.
I think he can be a Good possession receiver. If we had a healthy Robinson and a true number 1, no issue him being wr3. Worst case. 4. He looks like real real wr, solid hands , pretty tough, good size, good routes Works for me
This.
There are legit #1 receivers who play primarily in the slot (even for fans who watch nothing but the Giants, peak Victor Cruz was a good example of this). It's antiquated to think of the slot as the designated #3 receiver, IMO.