What do we have with Hodgins? Giantimistic : 12/24/2022 4:37 pm

I know there are really not many other options and he is getting a chance. Not overly speedy but just seems to make plays.



I truly cannot understand why Golliday cannot be doing at least what Hodgins is doing but that is a whole other issue.



When we retool at WR, what is his ceiling. Can he be a 2 or will he max out as a 4 or 5 with us and a good depth player.



I see us adding 1 high draft pick. Probably need to bring in another slot and number 2.



Does Hodgins just look good because we have nothing else or do we have something?

