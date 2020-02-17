for display only
What do we have with Hodgins?

Giantimistic : 12/24/2022 4:37 pm
I know there are really not many other options and he is getting a chance. Not overly speedy but just seems to make plays.

I truly cannot understand why Golliday cannot be doing at least what Hodgins is doing but that is a whole other issue.

When we retool at WR, what is his ceiling. Can he be a 2 or will he max out as a 4 or 5 with us and a good depth player.

I see us adding 1 high draft pick. Probably need to bring in another slot and number 2.

Does Hodgins just look good because we have nothing else or do we have something?
he's a  
outeiroj : 12/24/2022 4:37 pm : link
free agent
He looks good  
theking : 12/24/2022 4:38 pm : link
Because we have nothing else. He’s a possession guy, like a poor man’s version of what Golladay was supposed to be but without the big play ability.
He reminds me of  
FREDDY BLASSIE : 12/24/2022 4:38 pm : link
Hixon
He's a depth player  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12/24/2022 4:40 pm : link

He's not a starter.
RE: he's a  
JoeSchoens11 : 12/24/2022 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15962780 outeiroj said:
Quote:
free agent
He’s an ERFA. If we think he’s worth a min salary contract then he’ll be a giant next year.

I know what I’d do if I were the GM.
We have a decent #3-#4 I think.  
FStubbs : 12/24/2022 4:44 pm : link
At best. He'd have to keep playing like he did today for me to think any more of him.
Hodgins  
AcidTest : 12/24/2022 4:44 pm : link
will be resigned. He's a big possession WR who runs great routes, has excellent hands, and is extremely tough. Hixon was faster.

I wouldn't resign or would cut everyone else, i.e. Sills, Golladay, James, Shepard, Johnson, and Slayton. They are all either body catchers, fumblers, non contributors, or journeymen. I'd also get rid of everyone on the PS. Robinson returns but likely starts on the PUP. Clean house.
Yeah he is  
section125 : 12/24/2022 4:44 pm : link
a good #3.
He is a 4 or 5 WR  
Vanzetti : 12/24/2022 4:46 pm : link
A guy who gets on the field in 4 WR sets and fills in when another receiver gets injured.

We can’t start from scratch at every position.  
bceagle05 : 12/24/2022 4:47 pm : link
Keep him around.
He's a terrific route runner...  
bw in dc : 12/24/2022 4:48 pm : link
Which is what Sy predicted when we added him.

A classic, dependable move-the-chains receiver.

RE: Hodgins  
jnoble : 12/24/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15962830 AcidTest said:
Quote:
will be resigned. He's a big possession WR who runs great routes, has excellent hands, and is extremely tough. Hixon was faster.

I wouldn't resign or would cut everyone else, i.e. Sills, Golladay, James, Shepard, Johnson, and Slayton. They are all either body catchers, fumblers, non contributors, or journeymen. I'd also get rid of everyone on the PS. Robinson returns but likely starts on the PUP. Clean house.

I'd keep Slayton
He’s a ham and egger  
mittenedman : 12/24/2022 4:52 pm : link
I think it’s been so long since we had a good WR, some have forgotten what they look like.
________  
I am Ninja : 12/24/2022 4:54 pm : link
We got guys like kadarius toney and wan dale robinson doing big things.
Nice possession receiver  
jeff57 : 12/24/2022 4:55 pm : link
Complimentary receiver
Hodgins  
stretch234 : 12/24/2022 5:01 pm : link
He is a nice 3. Rather have him thank Slayton
I think he’s a high end #3  
ajr2456 : 12/24/2022 5:01 pm : link
He’s got height, which we lack at WR. Dependable possession receiver. Runs insanely good routes which makes him a redzone weapon.

Get a burner out side and he’s good for 500-700 yards a year.
He’s a player  
darren in pdx : 12/24/2022 5:03 pm : link
that’d do well with a Jefferson or Diggs type player opposite of him and Wan’dale in the slot.
he's not a slot  
bc4life : 12/24/2022 5:17 pm : link
so he's a #4. But he has value.
You can be a #3 while playing on the outside these days.  
ajr2456 : 12/24/2022 5:19 pm : link
.
My guess is that  
bc4life : 12/24/2022 5:25 pm : link
the Giant's #1 and # 2 are not on the present roster. And, Robinson is probably their future at slot.
RE: He reminds me of  
zxasqw12 : 12/24/2022 5:26 pm : link
Quote:
He reminds me of Hixon

That's a great comparison- he could successfully fill a similar role here.
Wasn't Hixon  
bc4life : 12/24/2022 5:28 pm : link
faster?
RE: I think he’s a high end #3  
Walker Gillette : 12/24/2022 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15962931 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
He’s got height, which we lack at WR. Dependable possession receiver. Runs insanely good routes which makes him a redzone weapon.

Get a burner out side and he’s good for 500-700 yards a year.

Perfectly said.
RE: Wasn't Hixon  
ajr2456 : 12/24/2022 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15963017 bc4life said:
Quote:
faster?


He was. Hixon ran a 4.48 40
A competent FA starter, a high drat choice...  
Walker Gillette : 12/24/2022 5:32 pm : link
Hodgins amd Salayton and the position is in a far better place than itwas or has been in long time.
He's a  
Maggot Brain : 12/24/2022 5:33 pm : link
four. Slayton is a three. Robinson is a solid slot. Need a stud and a solid to make this receiving corp go.
RE: A competent FA starter, a high drat choice...  
ajr2456 : 12/24/2022 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15963023 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
Hodgins amd Salayton and the position is in a far better place than itwas or has been in long time.


Said this during the week and got tons of shit for it!
RE: He's a  
Del Shofner : 12/24/2022 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15963026 Maggot Brain said:
Quote:
four. Slayton is a three. Robinson is a solid slot. Need a stud and a solid #2 to make this receiving corp go.


That's about where I come out too.
We need Robinson back  
Bill in UT : 12/24/2022 5:42 pm : link
plus a new 1 and 2. Hodgins, Slayton, James would make a nice 4-5-6
NYG need to add 3 WRs in the offseason.  
Optimus-NY : 12/24/2022 5:44 pm : link
Slayton is a FA. Re-sign him. He's a 3rd or 4th WR. Hodgins is a 4th or 5th WR. Kid has talent. James is gone next year or is a 6th WR. Wandale is injured and cna't be counted on next year, but if and when he's healthy, he'll be a slot WR. giants need a Day or 2 draft pick to be a WR and they need to sign at least one WR (ODB)? I'd wager 2 FA WRs: one high end and one veteran.
RE: Wasn't Hixon  
Angel Eyes : 12/24/2022 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15963017 bc4life said:
Quote:
faster?

And shorter; wasn't Hixon 6'0" and Hodgins is 6'3" or 6'4"?
Hixon was 6’2  
ajr2456 : 12/24/2022 5:44 pm : link
.
RE: Hixon was 6’2  
Angel Eyes : 12/24/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15963055 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.

Thanks for the reminder. As for the speed, didn't the Giants start out using Hixon as a kick returner (he scored a touchdown in the Giants-Patriots game in the Week 17 game)?
Hixon and Hodgins are different players, but their stories are  
Optimus-NY : 12/24/2022 5:47 pm : link
somewhat similar in terms of how they were acquired (Hixon being released and Hodgins being signed offa Buffalo's taxi squad). Good job by Schoen and Dabes getting this kid.
RE: RE: Hixon was 6’2  
ajr2456 : 12/24/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15963057 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15963055 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


.


Thanks for the reminder. As for the speed, didn't the Giants start out using Hixon as a kick returner (he scored a touchdown in the Giants-Patriots game in the Week 17 game)?


Yea. I don’t recall him being used much as a WR until 2008, but I could be wrong
He's young, so I don't think we need to pigeon hole him by saying he's  
Ira : 12/24/2022 5:49 pm : link
a 3 or 4 or something else. He's got good size, good hands and has been able to get open, so there's definitely a place for him going forward. Reading the interview that was posted, I'd say he's smart and a worker, so he's not the kind of player you want to underestimate.
Hixon was a coup and so was Hedgecock in 2007.  
Optimus-NY : 12/24/2022 5:51 pm : link
NYG got them BOTH off of the scrap heap. The Broncos cut Hixon loose and the NYG pounced. Hixon was hella fast and could return kicks and ounts. The Rams let Madison Hedgecock go cuz the FB position was fungible. He came to the Giants and was a big contributor to the running game. Excellent blocker. Loved that team!
capable wide receiver who should definitely be signed next year  
islander1 : 12/24/2022 6:00 pm : link
.
RE: He is a 4 or 5 WR  
5BowlsSoon : 12/24/2022 6:08 pm : link
In comment 15962843 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
A guy who gets on the field in 4 WR sets and fills in when another receiver gets injured.


Do you lack football acumen? The guy has been producing as a WR 2/3 for weeks. What would you then call him a WR 4/5? He even had a TD taken away in the Dallas game and I think he had another TD taken away in another game. He seems to be a TD maker….something we lack from our WRs, don’t you think?

Oh, and have you ever seen him drop a pass? I didn’t think so. Let’s be honest here- every pass to Slayton and Richie are capable of being dropped. You can’t say that about Hodgins.

He is a huge target and a huge possession receiver every QB needs. Just get a truly bona fide #1 who has speed and reliable hands and I think we have ourselves something to be excited about.
He’s proving to be a legitimate NFL WR  
JerrysKids : 12/24/2022 6:54 pm : link
Definitely hope he’s back on the team in 2023. Great #4 receiver.
RE: He's a  
eli4life : 12/24/2022 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15963026 Maggot Brain said:
Quote:
four. Slayton is a three. Robinson is a solid slot. Need a stud and a solid to make this receiving corp go.


If we had other options slayton wouldn’t see the field until he learns how to catch
RE: Hodgins  
Rudy5757 : 12/24/2022 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15962830 AcidTest said:
Quote:
will be resigned. He's a big possession WR who runs great routes, has excellent hands, and is extremely tough. Hixon was faster.

I wouldn't resign or would cut everyone else, i.e. Sills, Golladay, James, Shepard, Johnson, and Slayton. They are all either body catchers, fumblers, non contributors, or journeymen. I'd also get rid of everyone on the PS. Robinson returns but likely starts on the PUP. Clean house.


This. Hodgins is a 3rd or most likely 4th Wr. He would be great in that role because he can come on and catch against the 3rd or 4th best DB. Everyone else needs to go. And Robinson may never be the guy the Giants thought they drafted. He is small and seemed to get injured every game he played. The NFL may be too much for his small body.
keeping him and Slayton  
Dave on the UWS : 12/24/2022 8:19 pm : link
with Robinson (eventually) coming back, it gives them a base to work with for the WR room. They need a #1 and #2. One probably from the draft, 1 from FA.
RE: Yeah he is  
bradshaw44 : 12/24/2022 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15962833 section125 said:
Quote:
a good #3.


Exactly my thought. Yet on this team he’s #1. So sad.
He can be a serviceable possession  
AG5686 : 12/24/2022 8:53 pm : link
Type of reciever
He understands the offense and catches everything that's close to him
RE: he's not a slot  
widmerseyebrow : 12/24/2022 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15962984 bc4life said:
Quote:
so he's a #4. But he has value.


This. He's a great #4, situational move the chains, red zone guy, that can step in for a starter on occasion and be up to the challenge. Really want him back for at least the continuity as we add to the position.
RE: NYG need to add 3 WRs in the offseason.  
Payasdaddy : 12/24/2022 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15963048 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Slayton is a FA. Re-sign him. He's a 3rd or 4th WR. Hodgins is a 4th or 5th WR. Kid has talent. James is gone next year or is a 6th WR. Wandale is injured and cna't be counted on next year, but if and when he's healthy, he'll be a slot WR. giants need a Day or 2 draft pick to be a WR and they need to sign at least one WR (ODB)? I'd wager 2 FA WRs: one high end and one veteran.

I think he can be a Good possession receiver. If we had a healthy Robinson and a true number 1, no issue him being wr3. Worst case. 4. He looks like real real wr, solid hands , pretty tough, good size, good routes Works for me
RE: You can be a #3 while playing on the outside these days.  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/24/2022 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15962993 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.

This.

There are legit #1 receivers who play primarily in the slot (even for fans who watch nothing but the Giants, peak Victor Cruz was a good example of this). It's antiquated to think of the slot as the designated #3 receiver, IMO.
I like Hodgins  
Matt M. : 12/24/2022 10:33 pm : link
He's a solid route runner and tough. On a good team he falls around a #4 and definitely worth keeping around.
I like him  
Producer : 12/24/2022 11:09 pm : link
Good size. Runs decent routes. Has a nose for the ball. He's not a super athlete but can be a serious reliable contributor if he keeps it up.
