30 of 42 passes for 334 yards

1 td and one pick. I can't kill Jones for one errant throw in 42 attempts. Clearly he did enough today but once again the cast around him came up short. You have to be encouraged by his performance today.
He’s flawed but you can win with him. Needs much better weapons. They are fielding a starting group of WRs that would be 5/6/PS on almost every other team in the league. Bellinger may be decent down road but he still has a way to go. Barkley is excellent but backs are the most interchangeable. Would like to see Jones back on a reasonable deal. Load up on WRs in FA/draft. They need weapons.
And the OL is still not fixed. It’s serviceable but we still need more road graters.
Thinks of when talking about the lack of talent at WR. They can all be covered one on one in man coverage. That means few plays where guys can find open spots in the zone. It's why Jones is always throwing into tight windows.
It also frees up defenses to blitz more when they know corners can cover one on one. Or play two and three deep coverages to take away down the field throws.
If the Giants decide to pass on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley
very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time ) Kafka has done an excellent job scheming these guys open and everyone is bitching about him. Get all the “weapons” you want, you will all be here next season bitching about the o line and the receivers and ignoring the common denominator.
Allen had two picks today. Burrow had two picks today.
When you have absolutely no margin for error, the one pick
stands out. A receiver or two that creates space would be a welcome addition.
Hodgins had a good game overall but he didn't do Jones any favors on the pick.
Give me a break. His main connection today was with Hodgins who is sure-handed but slow. He got separation on the deep pass. In every other completion Hodgins was covered and Jones managed to drive it in to him anyway. It took both touch and accuracy. I'd say the opposite of what you said. He collected in a lot of plays that weren't there to be had.
will shows plays left on the field. I saw Jones recognize open receivers today and made some really good throws. He also threw a ton into blanket coverage. It’s preposterous to think our lack of WR talent isn’t an issue and/or is t negatively impacting Jones.
that high throw to slayton in the first quarter was caught today several times in the Dallas/Philly game by Smith and Lamb. The difference in what those kind of WRs can do to bail out the QB is staggering.
RE: If the Giants decide to pass on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley
Ah you're just mad because Jones is playing a lot better. In a few more games you'll be changing your name to DanielJones8
James coming up small is another interesting scenario
He's made some really tough catches for us. But, in a big moment in a big game, he was running without the ball and dropped it. The moment may have been too big for him, which is one thing teams often deal with when lesser players are playing significant roles.
You are so FOS
RE: RE: 4 years in and going over 300 yards passing
One of the few players who actually showed up today. The depression he must feel every morning gameday knowing he's about to throw passes to a bunch of garbage WRs that should be driving UPS trucks this time of year. Poor guy. Can't wait until the news drops that he's signed a new deal. It's going to be a GLORIOUS day on this site.
:)
RE: RE: RE: 4 years in and going over 300 yards passing
He just needs what every other good qb has no more or less just the same. Fucking kid played like a stud.
This and only this. I’m sick and tired of some here saying we’re making excuses for jones. Sink this into your thick skulls, it’s not excuses, jones doesn’t need excuses, he’s carrying this offense along with Barkley. The offense is capable. You make excuses for qbs when the offense sucks and the team sucks. This offense doesn’t suck balls. And why? Take a wild fucking guess.
And tell me jones can’t go through his reads. His eyes slowly go from the goal
line to the back of the EZ before he throws an absolute seed to hodgins.
Three guys on offense that are more talented than the one on one defender in the open field, those 3 are Thomas, Barkley and jones. Everyone else, even belinger, who probably has a nice future here, is getting by on guile and guts. God bless them for that, truly, I love these guys, but the only guys better than most defenders are those 3. The rest are vulnerable. Beatable or covetable one on one. Thomas destroys his man nearly every play. Barkley and jones make plays on their own. That’s it. It’s impossible to not see this unless you’re trying to reinvent the wheel with this fine tooth comb analysis on Jones.
It used to be too many turnovers. Then it was not enough wins. He’s all but buried those if he can win next week. Now some are saying progressions and reads are his issue. Yea ok. Leaving plays on the field. And how many good
plays is he making? It’s a lot more good than bad.
RE: If the Giants decide to pass on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley
It s nonsense, it s always been nonsense. He had some time to go through reads today.
Jones is a stud. The criticisms levied against him are talking points with no substance.
Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodges putting up numbers. I think he is making the guys around him better. It would be nice to see him with a pair of “Stud Recievers” like they have in Philly, Cincy, Miami and a few other places…
He’ll have a price for Jones, but where are the alternatives? I’ve had my concerns about Jones, but he was really good today.
You want to move off Jones for Derek Carr?
Garoppolo?
Jones isn’t Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert or Lawrence. But, he’s also better than quite a few QB’s too. If Schoen moves off Jones and doesn’t solve QB quickly, he’s going to lose a lot of trust among NYG fans. It’s easy for me to say, move off him and find a better talent, but these QB’s don’t grow on trees.
Does Schoen think Jones is a stud? I don’t know. I think he’ll have a price for him, but it’s getting harder for me to see a scenario where he isn’t back.
RE: When it comes to football I'm extremely superstitious
Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodges putting up numbers. I think he is making the guys around him better. It would be nice to see him with a pair of “Stud Recievers” like they have in Philly, Cincy, Miami and a few other places…
Just ONE stud like WR would do wonders for this offense.
Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodges putting up numbers. I think he is making the guys around him better. It would be nice to see him with a pair of “Stud Recievers” like they have in Philly, Cincy, Miami and a few other places…
This is what I have been thinking. Jones does elevate a team, he has helped a poor roster perform like an average one, and with the coaching they are getting, the team is playing above even that.
Give Jones an average roster, and he'll help them play like a good one, and the coaching will tune that up into a very good team.
And hopefully in 2-3 years, he'll be playing with a really good roster.
Every QB has their warts, Jones has some really nice strengths to go with his.
very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time)
Looks like you’ve painted yourself into a corner on this one…
Man, I really wish I could have spent Christmas Eve with you, you must be a hell of a lot of fun!
Someone noted this before. It is not only that this group is worse than 10 NCAA teams, they can’t beat 1 on 1 coverage. Jones so many times has to throw into tight windows or have Hodgins make a great catch. His WR are also slow. Slayton is fast straight line only
Jefferson is open by 5 yards when doubled. Dallas/Philly game had guys open all over
is getting better all the time. He is the QB of the future and if we let him go we can expect to be last next year. Have you watched some of the other QBs hell even Kurt Cousins he tried to loss but the Giants dropped the ball. Wrs and TE dropped the ball the James drop was a first down big drop. Fumbles cost us points. I don't understand what you think we are going to find at QB that is as good or better than Jones. We are playing with a lot of really young players and Jones is keeping it together. Yes he threw an Int that will happen once in a while. I am happy to see us playing playoff type football with a team I did not expect this from.
very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time)
Looks like you’ve painted yourself into a corner on this one…
to receive a multi-year deal. You can always consider other options if you are Daboll & Schoen. But can you imagine having to prioritize getting a QB, as well as adding 2 wide receivers ? Starting over with the QB and waiting ,probably, 3 seasons until that quarterback is playing as well as Daniel is right now ? Moving up costing you draft picks ?
I will say this : Daboll was decidedly muted in his appraisal of Jones in his post-game presser . He’s actually usually praising 8 after the game . Instead Jones received the “He did some good things “ comment . It’s obvious that Dabes is very pissed after losses , especially after those he thinks he should have won . Like Parcells in that regard . I wouldn’t , therefore , put too much emphasis on that .
Make the deal, Schoen. You know we got our guy.
Eli did the same thing. Show me a qb who doesn't from time to time.
I blame the announcers lol
Make the deal, Schoen. You know we got our guy.
You’re not encouraged? Wtf. Guy played a excellent game today
And the OL is still not fixed. It’s serviceable but we still need more road graters.
But then again, when it comes to DJ, I haven't needed encouragement for awhile.
Make the deal, Schoen. You know we got our guy.
You’re not encouraged? Wtf. Guy played a excellent game today
Read it again.
Given the shit at WR? yeah, it’s pretty impressive.
It also frees up defenses to blitz more when they know corners can cover one on one. Or play two and three deep coverages to take away down the field throws.
due to MONEY, I promise you that as quickly as you can say "The Meadowlands," the Giants will take several steps backwards next season and come nowhere near their 2022 win-total.
Depend upon it.
But then again, when it comes to DJ, I haven't needed encouragement for awhile.
Make the deal, Schoen. You know we got our guy.
You’re not encouraged? Wtf. Guy played a excellent game today
Sorry. Read that wrong
D couldn’t hold their mud.
Or even consider this-
What if DJ had a receiver like Justin Jefferson to throw to?
Or even a speed guy that would keep the D from 100% run commit...
Jones is a talented kid. He's done the best with the talent around him. Which has never been much.
Give DJ a stud receiver and another interior lineman... He will light it up.
Or even consider this-
What if DJ had a receiver like Justin Jefferson to throw to?
Or even a speed guy that would keep the D from 100% run commit...
Jones is a talented kid. He's done the best with the talent around him. Which has never been much.
Give DJ a stud receiver and another interior lineman... He will light it up.
Was thinking the exact same thing after the game.
And the OL is still not fixed. It’s serviceable but we still need more road graters.
stands out. A receiver or two that creates space would be a welcome addition.
Hodgins had a good game overall but he didn't do Jones any favors on the pick.
Oh, look - you’re spouting bullshit as usual.
🙄
Please point out all these flaws.
due to MONEY, I promise you that as quickly as you can say "The Meadowlands," the Giants will take several steps backwards next season and come nowhere near their 2022 win-total.
Depend upon it.
Ah you're just mad because Jones is playing a lot better. In a few more games you'll be changing your name to DanielJones8
You are so FOS
Is time to pop the bubbly.
Given the shit at WR? yeah, it’s pretty impressive.
Not really
:)
Is time to pop the bubbly.
Given the shit at WR? yeah, it’s pretty impressive.
Not really
Yeah, it is. But the anti jones in you is clouding your judgement.
🤷🏻♂️
Is time to pop the bubbly.
Given the shit at WR? yeah, it’s pretty impressive.
He’s also done it before but why bother. Waste of time.
This and only this. I’m sick and tired of some here saying we’re making excuses for jones. Sink this into your thick skulls, it’s not excuses, jones doesn’t need excuses, he’s carrying this offense along with Barkley. The offense is capable. You make excuses for qbs when the offense sucks and the team sucks. This offense doesn’t suck balls. And why? Take a wild fucking guess.
You can just see how he carries himself on the field.
I think it's very reasonable to assume as the talent gets better, his numbers/performance will improve in terms of TD passing and yardage.
You can just see how he carries himself on the field.
I think it's very reasonable to assume as the talent gets better, his numbers/performance will improve in terms of TD passing and yardage.
Yes I saw this too, and actually commented on it during the game thread. He looks much more relaxed and in control. He is waiting for things to develop now
due to MONEY, I promise you that as quickly as you can say "The Meadowlands," the Giants will take several steps backwards next season and come nowhere near their 2022 win-total.
Depend upon it.
Of course this is absolutely true. The question is will they get to where you want to go with them.
It s nonsense, it s always been nonsense. He had some time to go through reads today.
Jones is a stud. The criticisms levied against him are talking points with no substance.
At least James can get open, heh.
6’5” athlete with arm talent to get ball in tight windows, a threat to run, a quarterback who is finally flourishing under good coaching, who continues to debunk criticisms of him.
Yea, a stud. On you if you can’t see it
You want to move off Jones for Derek Carr?
Garoppolo?
Jones isn’t Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert or Lawrence. But, he’s also better than quite a few QB’s too. If Schoen moves off Jones and doesn’t solve QB quickly, he’s going to lose a lot of trust among NYG fans. It’s easy for me to say, move off him and find a better talent, but these QB’s don’t grow on trees.
Does Schoen think Jones is a stud? I don’t know. I think he’ll have a price for him, but it’s getting harder for me to see a scenario where he isn’t back.
Same here.
Just ONE stud like WR would do wonders for this offense.
He’ll, even a #2 caliber WR would be great
This is what I have been thinking. Jones does elevate a team, he has helped a poor roster perform like an average one, and with the coaching they are getting, the team is playing above even that.
Give Jones an average roster, and he'll help them play like a good one, and the coaching will tune that up into a very good team.
And hopefully in 2-3 years, he'll be playing with a really good roster.
Every QB has their warts, Jones has some really nice strengths to go with his.
very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time)
Looks like you’ve painted yourself into a corner on this one…
Lol - no mention of the drops. Of course.
due to MONEY, I promise you that as quickly as you can say "The Meadowlands," the Giants will take several steps backwards next season and come nowhere near their 2022 win-total.
Depend upon it.You are spot on! If they let Jones walk we will be seeing a parade of used up qb's like Ryan, Flacco, Wilson et al and drafting a qb every 2 or 3 years and years of losing football!
The INT sucked and he missed a few throws, had a few decision lapses in the pocket, but produced many more positive plays.
Lol - no mention of the drops. Of course.
There were drops, and there were a few missed throws
The INT sucked and he missed a few throws, had a few decision lapses in the pocket, but produced many more positive plays.
Lol - no mention of the drops. Of course.
There were drops, and there were a few missed throws
Yes, you already mentioned the missed throws. But you conveniently left out the drops.
If you’re going to paint a picture, you should paint the ENTIRE picture.
Man, I really wish I could have spent Christmas Eve with you, you must be a hell of a lot of fun!
Yawn.. Richie James, Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton - not exactly Burress, Toomer, Smith or Nicks, Cruz and Manningham..
+1
Right like so many others that have on our past few teams
Jefferson is open by 5 yards when doubled. Dallas/Philly game had guys open all over
https://www.footballdb.com/players/daniel-jones-jonesda20/300-yard-passing-games - ( New Window )
very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time)
Looks like you’ve painted yourself into a corner on this one…
or maybe, just maybe......
Man, I wish there was a thumbs up feature on this board..
I will say this : Daboll was decidedly muted in his appraisal of Jones in his post-game presser . He’s actually usually praising 8 after the game . Instead Jones received the “He did some good things “ comment . It’s obvious that Dabes is very pissed after losses , especially after those he thinks he should have won . Like Parcells in that regard . I wouldn’t , therefore , put too much emphasis on that .
The INT sucked and he missed a few throws, had a few decision lapses in the pocket, but produced many more positive plays.
Lol - no mention of the drops. Of course.
There were drops, and there were a few missed throws
Yes, you already mentioned the missed throws. But you conveniently left out the drops.
If you’re going to paint a picture, you should paint the ENTIRE picture.
I was talking about Jones, not the receivers, obviously.
If you switch just James for any of the Vikings top 3 receivers, Giants win. Doesn't even have to be Jefferson.