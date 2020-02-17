for display only
30 of 42 passes for 334 yards

Blackmax00 : 12/24/2022 8:25 pm
1 td and one pick. I can't kill Jones for one errant throw in 42 attempts. Clearly he did enough today but once again the cast around him came up short. You have to be encouraged by his performance today.
jones still locks onto the receiver a lot  
japanhead : 12/24/2022 8:28 pm : link
.
I'm not encouraged  
BlackLight : 12/24/2022 8:29 pm : link
But then again, when it comes to DJ, I haven't needed encouragement for awhile.

Make the deal, Schoen. You know we got our guy.
RE: It's not just him  
Blackmax00 : 12/24/2022 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15963387 japanhead said:
Quote:
.

Eli did the same thing. Show me a qb who doesn't from time to time.
When it comes to football I'm extremely superstitious  
jnoble : 12/24/2022 8:33 pm : link
So when they opened up the game boasting about how Jones hasn't thrown an interception in a while I immediately knew he was going to before it was over
RE: When it comes to football I'm extremely superstitious  
Blackmax00 : 12/24/2022 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15963391 jnoble said:
Quote:
So when they opened up the game boasting about how Jones hasn't thrown an interception in a while I immediately knew he was going to before it was over
.
I blame the announcers lol
RE: I'm not encouraged  
Payasdaddy : 12/24/2022 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15963388 BlackLight said:
Quote:
But then again, when it comes to DJ, I haven't needed encouragement for awhile.

Make the deal, Schoen. You know we got our guy.


You’re not encouraged? Wtf. Guy played a excellent game today
He is a good qb  
Justlurking : 12/24/2022 8:51 pm : link
He’s flawed but you can win with him. Needs much better weapons. They are fielding a starting group of WRs that would be 5/6/PS on almost every other team in the league. Bellinger may be decent down road but he still has a way to go. Barkley is excellent but backs are the most interchangeable. Would like to see Jones back on a reasonable deal. Load up on WRs in FA/draft. They need weapons.

And the OL is still not fixed. It’s serviceable but we still need more road graters.
RE: RE: I'm not encouraged  
BlackLight : 12/24/2022 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15963407 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15963388 BlackLight said:


Quote:


But then again, when it comes to DJ, I haven't needed encouragement for awhile.

Make the deal, Schoen. You know we got our guy.



You’re not encouraged? Wtf. Guy played a excellent game today


Read it again.
If he can play as well as he has with who he has to work with, imagine  
Ira : 12/24/2022 9:00 pm : link
what he'll do with better receivers and better pass pro.
4 years in and going over 300 yards passing  
widmerseyebrow : 12/24/2022 9:00 pm : link
Is time to pop the bubbly.
RE: 4 years in and going over 300 yards passing  
speedywheels : 12/24/2022 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15963423 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Is time to pop the bubbly.


Given the shit at WR? yeah, it’s pretty impressive.
Imagine if James could catch.  
bceagle05 : 12/24/2022 9:11 pm : link
.
And something no one  
k2tampa : 12/24/2022 9:17 pm : link
Thinks of when talking about the lack of talent at WR. They can all be covered one on one in man coverage. That means few plays where guys can find open spots in the zone. It's why Jones is always throwing into tight windows.
It also frees up defenses to blitz more when they know corners can cover one on one. Or play two and three deep coverages to take away down the field throws.
If the Giants decide to pass on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley  
M.S. : 12/24/2022 9:18 pm : link

due to MONEY, I promise you that as quickly as you can say "The Meadowlands," the Giants will take several steps backwards next season and come nowhere near their 2022 win-total.

Depend upon it.

RE: RE: I'm not encouraged  
Payasdaddy : 12/24/2022 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15963407 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15963388 BlackLight said:


Quote:


But then again, when it comes to DJ, I haven't needed encouragement for awhile.

Make the deal, Schoen. You know we got our guy.



You’re not encouraged? Wtf. Guy played a excellent game today


Sorry. Read that wrong
He led another  
Daniel in MI : 12/24/2022 9:23 pm : link
“Game on the line” drive and DJ got it done. Again. Wasn’t that Accorsi’s test?

D couldn’t hold their mud.

The pick was a tough one... Peterson, one of the best... got him...  
Capisce : 12/24/2022 9:23 pm : link
DJ played great. Imagine if James caught all the balls that hit him in the chest. Slay too.

Or even consider this-

What if DJ had a receiver like Justin Jefferson to throw to?

Or even a speed guy that would keep the D from 100% run commit...

Jones is a talented kid. He's done the best with the talent around him. Which has never been much.

Give DJ a stud receiver and another interior lineman... He will light it up.
RE: The pick was a tough one... Peterson, one of the best... got him...  
M.S. : 12/24/2022 9:26 pm : link
In comment 15963448 Capisce said:
Quote:
DJ played great. Imagine if James caught all the balls that hit him in the chest. Slay too.

Or even consider this-

What if DJ had a receiver like Justin Jefferson to throw to?

Or even a speed guy that would keep the D from 100% run commit...

Jones is a talented kid. He's done the best with the talent around him. Which has never been much.

Give DJ a stud receiver and another interior lineman... He will light it up.

Was thinking the exact same thing after the game.
It was reported this week  
Ron Johnson : 12/24/2022 9:28 pm : link
That James had only one drop this season. Kiss of death, as he drops two that kill us. Practice squad receivers are practice squad receivers in spite of momentary glimpses of competence.
I call bullshit he needs weapons to succeed.  
Carl in CT : 12/24/2022 9:29 pm : link
He just needs what every other good qb has no more or less just the same. Fucking kid played like a stud.
RE: He is a good qb  
HomerJones45 : 12/24/2022 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15963411 Justlurking said:
Quote:
He’s flawed but you can win with him. Needs much better weapons. They are fielding a starting group of WRs that would be 5/6/PS on almost every other team in the league. Bellinger may be decent down road but he still has a way to go. Barkley is excellent but backs are the most interchangeable. Would like to see Jones back on a reasonable deal. Load up on WRs in FA/draft. They need weapons.

And the OL is still not fixed. It’s serviceable but we still need more road graters.
very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time ) Kafka has done an excellent job scheming these guys open and everyone is bitching about him. Get all the “weapons” you want, you will all be here next season bitching about the o line and the receivers and ignoring the common denominator.
Allen had two picks today. Burrow had two picks today.  
MOOPS : 12/24/2022 9:39 pm : link
When you have absolutely no margin for error, the one pick
stands out. A receiver or two that creates space would be a welcome addition.
Hodgins had a good game overall but he didn't do Jones any favors on the pick.
Because  
Toth029 : 12/24/2022 9:40 pm : link
These "weapons" will be key additions on other teams next year.
RE: RE: He is a good qb  
speedywheels : 12/24/2022 9:43 pm : link
In comment 15963459 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15963411 Justlurking said:


Quote:


He’s flawed but you can win with him. Needs much better weapons. They are fielding a starting group of WRs that would be 5/6/PS on almost every other team in the league. Bellinger may be decent down road but he still has a way to go. Barkley is excellent but backs are the most interchangeable. Would like to see Jones back on a reasonable deal. Load up on WRs in FA/draft. They need weapons.

And the OL is still not fixed. It’s serviceable but we still need more road graters.

very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time ) Kafka has done an excellent job scheming these guys open and everyone is bitching about him. Get all the “weapons” you want, you will all be here next season bitching about the o line and the receivers and ignoring the common denominator.


Oh, look - you’re spouting bullshit as usual.

🙄
A lot of plays left on the field?  
Josh in MD : 12/24/2022 9:51 pm : link
Give me a break. His main connection today was with Hodgins who is sure-handed but slow. He got separation on the deep pass. In every other completion Hodgins was covered and Jones managed to drive it in to him anyway. It took both touch and accuracy. I'd say the opposite of what you said. He collected in a lot of plays that weren't there to be had.
The All 22 for any game  
UConn4523 : 12/24/2022 9:53 pm : link
will shows plays left on the field. I saw Jones recognize open receivers today and made some really good throws. He also threw a ton into blanket coverage. It’s preposterous to think our lack of WR talent isn’t an issue and/or is t negatively impacting Jones.
RE: RE: He is a good qb  
KJBBQ : 12/24/2022 10:01 pm : link
In comment 15963459 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15963411 Justlurking said:


Quote:


He’s flawed but you can win with him. Needs much better weapons. They are fielding a starting group of WRs that would be 5/6/PS on almost every other team in the league. Bellinger may be decent down road but he still has a way to go. Barkley is excellent but backs are the most interchangeable. Would like to see Jones back on a reasonable deal. Load up on WRs in FA/draft. They need weapons.

And the OL is still not fixed. It’s serviceable but we still need more road graters.

very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time ) Kafka has done an excellent job scheming these guys open and everyone is bitching about him. Get all the “weapons” you want, you will all be here next season bitching about the o line and the receivers and ignoring the common denominator.



Please point out all these flaws.
Also  
UConn4523 : 12/24/2022 10:03 pm : link
that high throw to slayton in the first quarter was caught today several times in the Dallas/Philly game by Smith and Lamb. The difference in what those kind of WRs can do to bail out the QB is staggering.
RE: If the Giants decide to pass on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley  
Matt M. : 12/24/2022 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15963441 M.S. said:
Quote:

due to MONEY, I promise you that as quickly as you can say "The Meadowlands," the Giants will take several steps backwards next season and come nowhere near their 2022 win-total.

Depend upon it.
It's not MONEY, it's salary cap.
RE: RE: He is a good qb  
PatersonPlank : 12/24/2022 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15963459 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15963411 Justlurking said:


Quote:


He’s flawed but you can win with him. Needs much better weapons. They are fielding a starting group of WRs that would be 5/6/PS on almost every other team in the league. Bellinger may be decent down road but he still has a way to go. Barkley is excellent but backs are the most interchangeable. Would like to see Jones back on a reasonable deal. Load up on WRs in FA/draft. They need weapons.

And the OL is still not fixed. It’s serviceable but we still need more road graters.

very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time ) Kafka has done an excellent job scheming these guys open and everyone is bitching about him. Get all the “weapons” you want, you will all be here next season bitching about the o line and the receivers and ignoring the common denominator.


Ah you're just mad because Jones is playing a lot better. In a few more games you'll be changing your name to DanielJones8
James coming up small is another interesting scenario  
Matt M. : 12/24/2022 10:06 pm : link
He's made some really tough catches for us. But, in a big moment in a big game, he was running without the ball and dropped it. The moment may have been too big for him, which is one thing teams often deal with when lesser players are playing significant roles.
RE: RE: He is a good qb  
BillT : 12/24/2022 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15963459 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15963411 Justlurking said:


Quote:


He’s flawed but you can win with him. Needs much better weapons. They are fielding a starting group of WRs that would be 5/6/PS on almost every other team in the league. Bellinger may be decent down road but he still has a way to go. Barkley is excellent but backs are the most interchangeable. Would like to see Jones back on a reasonable deal. Load up on WRs in FA/draft. They need weapons.

And the OL is still not fixed. It’s serviceable but we still need more road graters.

very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time ) Kafka has done an excellent job scheming these guys open and everyone is bitching about him. Get all the “weapons” you want, you will all be here next season bitching about the o line and the receivers and ignoring the common denominator.

You are so FOS
RE: RE: 4 years in and going over 300 yards passing  
allstarjim : 12/24/2022 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15963429 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15963423 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


Is time to pop the bubbly.



Given the shit at WR? yeah, it’s pretty impressive.


Not really
If the wr could catch  
Carl in CT : 12/24/2022 10:21 pm : link
Or we had a Jefferson DJ would have had 450 yards. 334 +40yds rushing at 8 yds per attempt…. And people complain. It’s cause they have never played.
Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water  
armstead98 : 12/24/2022 10:22 pm : link
I’m sold on a multi year deal, build around the team they have, mostly add WR weapons and see what we can do
Jones is throwing to literal trashbags out there.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/24/2022 10:22 pm : link
One of the few players who actually showed up today. The depression he must feel every morning gameday knowing he's about to throw passes to a bunch of garbage WRs that should be driving UPS trucks this time of year. Poor guy. Can't wait until the news drops that he's signed a new deal. It's going to be a GLORIOUS day on this site.

:)
RE: RE: RE: 4 years in and going over 300 yards passing  
speedywheels : 12/24/2022 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15963509 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15963429 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15963423 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


Is time to pop the bubbly.



Given the shit at WR? yeah, it’s pretty impressive.



Not really


Yeah, it is. But the anti jones in you is clouding your judgement.

🤷🏻‍♂️
RE: RE: 4 years in and going over 300 yards passing  
djm : 12/24/2022 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15963429 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15963423 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


Is time to pop the bubbly.



Given the shit at WR? yeah, it’s pretty impressive.


He’s also done it before but why bother. Waste of time.
RE: I call bullshit he needs weapons to succeed.  
djm : 12/24/2022 10:32 pm : link
In comment 15963455 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
He just needs what every other good qb has no more or less just the same. Fucking kid played like a stud.


This and only this. I’m sick and tired of some here saying we’re making excuses for jones. Sink this into your thick skulls, it’s not excuses, jones doesn’t need excuses, he’s carrying this offense along with Barkley. The offense is capable. You make excuses for qbs when the offense sucks and the team sucks. This offense doesn’t suck balls. And why? Take a wild fucking guess.



It's quite clear..  
BillKo : 12/24/2022 10:37 pm : link
..the game has slowed down for DJ.

You can just see how he carries himself on the field.

I think it's very reasonable to assume as the talent gets better, his numbers/performance will improve in terms of TD passing and yardage.
RE: It's quite clear..  
PatersonPlank : 12/24/2022 10:41 pm : link
In comment 15963530 BillKo said:
Quote:
..the game has slowed down for DJ.

You can just see how he carries himself on the field.

I think it's very reasonable to assume as the talent gets better, his numbers/performance will improve in terms of TD passing and yardage.


Yes I saw this too, and actually commented on it during the game thread. He looks much more relaxed and in control. He is waiting for things to develop now
I posted this on another thread too  
mfsd : 12/24/2022 10:43 pm : link
I just wish we could see Jones play with a guy like Justin Jefferson for a game. Or guys like the cowboys and Eagles have.
Watch the two pts conversion again  
djm : 12/24/2022 10:45 pm : link
And tell me jones can’t go through his reads. His eyes slowly go from the goal
line to the back of the EZ before he throws an absolute seed to hodgins.

Three guys on offense that are more talented than the one on one defender in the open field, those 3 are Thomas, Barkley and jones. Everyone else, even belinger, who probably has a nice future here, is getting by on guile and guts. God bless them for that, truly, I love these guys, but the only guys better than most defenders are those 3. The rest are vulnerable. Beatable or covetable one on one. Thomas destroys his man nearly every play. Barkley and jones make plays on their own. That’s it. It’s impossible to not see this unless you’re trying to reinvent the wheel with this fine tooth comb analysis on Jones.

It used to be too many turnovers. Then it was not enough wins. He’s all but buried those if he can win next week. Now some are saying progressions and reads are his issue. Yea ok. Leaving plays on the field. And how many good
plays is he making? It’s a lot more good than bad.

RE: If the Giants decide to pass on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley  
Essex : 12/24/2022 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15963441 M.S. said:
Quote:

due to MONEY, I promise you that as quickly as you can say "The Meadowlands," the Giants will take several steps backwards next season and come nowhere near their 2022 win-total.

Depend upon it.


Of course this is absolutely true. The question is will they get to where you want to go with them.
RE: Watch the two pts conversion again  
joeinpa : 12/24/2022 10:53 pm : link
In comment 15963535 djm said:
Quote:
And tell me jones can’t go through his reads. His eyes slowly go from the goal
line to the back of the EZ before he throws an absolute seed to hodgins.

Three guys on offense that are more talented than the one on one defender in the open field, those 3 are Thomas, Barkley and jones. Everyone else, even belinger, who probably has a nice future here, is getting by on guile and guts. God bless them for that, truly, I love these guys, but the only guys better than most defenders are those 3. The rest are vulnerable. Beatable or covetable one on one. Thomas destroys his man nearly every play. Barkley and jones make plays on their own. That’s it. It’s impossible to not see this unless you’re trying to reinvent the wheel with this fine tooth comb analysis on Jones.

It used to be too many turnovers. Then it was not enough wins. He’s all but buried those if he can win next week. Now some are saying progressions and reads are his issue. Yea ok. Leaving plays on the field. And how many good
plays is he making? It’s a lot more good than bad.


It s nonsense, it s always been nonsense. He had some time to go through reads today.

Jones is a stud. The criticisms levied against him are talking points with no substance.
RE: Imagine if James could catch.  
islander1 : 12/24/2022 10:59 pm : link
In comment 15963435 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
.


At least James can get open, heh.
Derek Carr  
UConn4523 : 12/24/2022 11:08 pm : link
Lol
Jones is a stud  
bwitz : 12/24/2022 11:11 pm : link
Lmfao!
Derek Carr would've been great...  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/24/2022 11:13 pm : link
like 6 years ago...
RE: Jones is a stud  
joeinpa : 12/24/2022 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15963554 bwitz said:
Quote:
Lmfao!


6’5” athlete with arm talent to get ball in tight windows, a threat to run, a quarterback who is finally flourishing under good coaching, who continues to debunk criticisms of him.

Yea, a stud. On you if you can’t see it
He’s got guys like  
90.Cal : 12/24/2022 11:35 pm : link
Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodges putting up numbers. I think he is making the guys around him better. It would be nice to see him with a pair of “Stud Recievers” like they have in Philly, Cincy, Miami and a few other places…
Going to be tough for Schoen to move off Jones  
Sean : 12/24/2022 11:40 pm : link
He’ll have a price for Jones, but where are the alternatives? I’ve had my concerns about Jones, but he was really good today.

You want to move off Jones for Derek Carr?
Garoppolo?

Jones isn’t Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert or Lawrence. But, he’s also better than quite a few QB’s too. If Schoen moves off Jones and doesn’t solve QB quickly, he’s going to lose a lot of trust among NYG fans. It’s easy for me to say, move off him and find a better talent, but these QB’s don’t grow on trees.

Does Schoen think Jones is a stud? I don’t know. I think he’ll have a price for him, but it’s getting harder for me to see a scenario where he isn’t back.
RE: When it comes to football I'm extremely superstitious  
D HOS : 12:00 am : link
In comment 15963391 jnoble said:
Quote:
So when they opened up the game boasting about how Jones hasn't thrown an interception in a while I immediately knew he was going to before it was over


Same here.
RE: He’s got guys like  
speedywheels : 12:01 am : link
In comment 15963563 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodges putting up numbers. I think he is making the guys around him better. It would be nice to see him with a pair of “Stud Recievers” like they have in Philly, Cincy, Miami and a few other places…


Just ONE stud like WR would do wonders for this offense.

He’ll, even a #2 caliber WR would be great
RE: He’s got guys like  
D HOS : 12:05 am : link
In comment 15963563 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodges putting up numbers. I think he is making the guys around him better. It would be nice to see him with a pair of “Stud Recievers” like they have in Philly, Cincy, Miami and a few other places…


This is what I have been thinking. Jones does elevate a team, he has helped a poor roster perform like an average one, and with the coaching they are getting, the team is playing above even that.

Give Jones an average roster, and he'll help them play like a good one, and the coaching will tune that up into a very good team.

And hopefully in 2-3 years, he'll be playing with a really good roster.

Every QB has their warts, Jones has some really nice strengths to go with his.
I did not see a QB  
Giantimistic : 12:15 am : link
In Cousins, with all the talent he has at WR look much better than Jones. Switch them today and Vikings win.
Homer - in our 20+ years of posting  
pivo : 12:22 am : link
I’ve never known you to be agenda driven.

very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time)

Looks like you’ve painted yourself into a corner on this one…
Jones played a very good game  
JonC : 12:31 am : link
The INT sucked and he missed a few throws, had a few decision lapses in the pocket, but produced many more positive plays.
If you think Jones  
Joey in VA : 12:47 am : link
Didn't play an excellent game you should just watch jai alai and fuck off.
RE: Jones played a very good game  
speedywheels : 12:51 am : link
In comment 15963583 JonC said:
Quote:
The INT sucked and he missed a few throws, had a few decision lapses in the pocket, but produced many more positive plays.


Lol - no mention of the drops. Of course.
RE: jones still locks onto the receiver a lot  
Jack Stroud : 12:55 am : link
In comment 15963387 japanhead said:
Quote:
.
I'm sure if that were true the coaches would have corrected it by now!
RE: If the Giants decide to pass on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley  
Jack Stroud : 12:58 am : link
In comment 15963441 M.S. said:
Quote:

due to MONEY, I promise you that as quickly as you can say "The Meadowlands," the Giants will take several steps backwards next season and come nowhere near their 2022 win-total.

Depend upon it.You are spot on! If they let Jones walk we will be seeing a parade of used up qb's like Ryan, Flacco, Wilson et al and drafting a qb every 2 or 3 years and years of losing football!
RE: RE: Jones played a very good game  
JonC : 12:59 am : link
In comment 15963587 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15963583 JonC said:


Quote:


The INT sucked and he missed a few throws, had a few decision lapses in the pocket, but produced many more positive plays.



Lol - no mention of the drops. Of course.


There were drops, and there were a few missed throws
I have heard DJ compared to cousins quite a few times.  
Scuzzlebutt : 1:01 am : link
In my opinion, DJ clearly outplayed Cousins today. Maybe that isn’t saying much, but give DJ weapons like Cousins has and I think a lot of people would quickly change their opinion of him.
RE: RE: RE: Jones played a very good game  
speedywheels : 1:21 am : link
In comment 15963591 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15963587 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15963583 JonC said:


Quote:


The INT sucked and he missed a few throws, had a few decision lapses in the pocket, but produced many more positive plays.



Lol - no mention of the drops. Of course.



There were drops, and there were a few missed throws


Yes, you already mentioned the missed throws. But you conveniently left out the drops.

If you’re going to paint a picture, you should paint the ENTIRE picture.
RE: RE: He is a good qb  
Walker Gillette : 3:21 am : link
In comment 15963459 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15963411 Justlurking said:


Quote:


He’s flawed but you can win with him. Needs much better weapons. They are fielding a starting group of WRs that would be 5/6/PS on almost every other team in the league. Bellinger may be decent down road but he still has a way to go. Barkley is excellent but backs are the most interchangeable. Would like to see Jones back on a reasonable deal. Load up on WRs in FA/draft. They need weapons.

And the OL is still not fixed. It’s serviceable but we still need more road graters.

very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time ) Kafka has done an excellent job scheming these guys open and everyone is bitching about him. Get all the “weapons” you want, you will all be here next season bitching about the o line and the receivers and ignoring the common denominator.

Man, I really wish I could have spent Christmas Eve with you, you must be a hell of a lot of fun!
RE: 4 years in and going over 300 yards passing  
jvm52106 : 4:46 am : link
In comment 15963423 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Is time to pop the bubbly.


Yawn.. Richie James, Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton - not exactly Burress, Toomer, Smith or Nicks, Cruz and Manningham..
RE: Watch the two pts conversion again  
Optimus-NY : 5:29 am : link
In comment 15963535 djm said:
Quote:
And tell me jones can’t go through his reads. His eyes slowly go from the goal
line to the back of the EZ before he throws an absolute seed to hodgins.

Three guys on offense that are more talented than the one on one defender in the open field, those 3 are Thomas, Barkley and jones. Everyone else, even belinger, who probably has a nice future here, is getting by on guile and guts. God bless them for that, truly, I love these guys, but the only guys better than most defenders are those 3. The rest are vulnerable. Beatable or covetable one on one. Thomas destroys his man nearly every play. Barkley and jones make plays on their own. That’s it. It’s impossible to not see this unless you’re trying to reinvent the wheel with this fine tooth comb analysis on Jones.

It used to be too many turnovers. Then it was not enough wins. He’s all but buried those if he can win next week. Now some are saying progressions and reads are his issue. Yea ok. Leaving plays on the field. And how many good
plays is he making? It’s a lot more good than bad.


+1
RE: Because  
No1MDGiantsFan : 6:08 am : link
In comment 15963470 Toth029 said:
Quote:
These "weapons" will be key additions on other teams next year.


Right like so many others that have on our past few teams
WR  
stretch234 : 6:32 am : link
Someone noted this before. It is not only that this group is worse than 10 NCAA teams, they can’t beat 1 on 1 coverage. Jones so many times has to throw into tight windows or have Hodgins make a great catch. His WR are also slow. Slayton is fast straight line only

Jefferson is open by 5 yards when doubled. Dallas/Philly game had guys open all over
Jones  
mdthedream : 6:41 am : link
is getting better all the time. He is the QB of the future and if we let him go we can expect to be last next year. Have you watched some of the other QBs hell even Kurt Cousins he tried to loss but the Giants dropped the ball. Wrs and TE dropped the ball the James drop was a first down big drop. Fumbles cost us points. I don't understand what you think we are going to find at QB that is as good or better than Jones. We are playing with a lot of really young players and Jones is keeping it together. Yes he threw an Int that will happen once in a while. I am happy to see us playing playoff type football with a team I did not expect this from.
Interestingly enough  
USAF NYG Fan : 6:52 am : link
DJ is 3 for 5 in games he's thrown for over 300 yards. 5 of those games were during his rookie season.
https://www.footballdb.com/players/daniel-jones-jonesda20/300-yard-passing-games - ( New Window )
RE: Homer - in our 20+ years of posting  
OBJRoyal : 7:50 am : link
In comment 15963579 pivo said:
Quote:
I’ve never known you to be agenda driven.

very flawed. The Vikings cannot defend the pass. They suck. I am willing to bet the all 22 will show a lot of plays left on the field. ( the next time Jones leads a receiver across the middle will be the first time)

Looks like you’ve painted yourself into a corner on this one…


or maybe, just maybe......
RE: If you think Jones  
Tom from LI : 8:09 am : link
In comment 15963586 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Didn't play an excellent game you should just watch jai alai and fuck off.


Man, I wish there was a thumbs up feature on this board..




I’m in for Jones  
RetroJint : 8:56 am : link
to receive a multi-year deal. You can always consider other options if you are Daboll & Schoen. But can you imagine having to prioritize getting a QB, as well as adding 2 wide receivers ? Starting over with the QB and waiting ,probably, 3 seasons until that quarterback is playing as well as Daniel is right now ? Moving up costing you draft picks ?

I will say this : Daboll was decidedly muted in his appraisal of Jones in his post-game presser . He’s actually usually praising 8 after the game . Instead Jones received the “He did some good things “ comment . It’s obvious that Dabes is very pissed after losses , especially after those he thinks he should have won . Like Parcells in that regard . I wouldn’t , therefore , put too much emphasis on that .
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones played a very good game  
JonC : 9:06 am : link
In comment 15963598 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15963591 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15963587 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15963583 JonC said:


Quote:


The INT sucked and he missed a few throws, had a few decision lapses in the pocket, but produced many more positive plays.



Lol - no mention of the drops. Of course.



There were drops, and there were a few missed throws



Yes, you already mentioned the missed throws. But you conveniently left out the drops.

If you’re going to paint a picture, you should paint the ENTIRE picture.


I was talking about Jones, not the receivers, obviously.
RE: I have heard DJ compared to cousins quite a few times.  
Dr. D : 9:34 am : link
In comment 15963592 Scuzzlebutt said:
Quote:
In my opinion, DJ clearly outplayed Cousins today. Maybe that isn’t saying much, but give DJ weapons like Cousins has and I think a lot of people would quickly change their opinion of him.

If you switch just James for any of the Vikings top 3 receivers, Giants win. Doesn't even have to be Jefferson.
Dak, Jalen and Joe Cool get bailed out by hero catches  
markky : 9:43 am : link
MULTIPLE TIMES PER GAME. I wish we had a combination of Chase/Higgins to throw to. or the Slim Reaper. or CeeDee Lamb. We will eventually.

judging by Daboll's comments  
BigBlueCane : 9:50 am : link
I think his mind is made up on Jones.
