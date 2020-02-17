BBI poll with 2 games left

Not looking for commentary, just curious where you stand on this issue as the season comes to an end in 2 weeks:
A. Keep building with Jones & Barkley beyond this season
B. Keep Jones and let Barkley walk
C. Keep Barkley and let Jones walk
D. Let both walk and start over
Merry Christmas, BBI!
If for whatever reason these two guys are somewhere else next season, the Giants will take a huge step backwards in 2023 and come NOWHERE close to their 2022 win total. Depend upon it.
Merry Christmas all!
So by default the answer is D.
My guess is both stay - so A
The Chiefs built with Alex Smith at QB, team improved and then QB was the finishing piece. Coming into a strong team in a great situation.
It is a win if we keep Jones for the long go or as a 3 year bridge.
It is also hard to judge a new QB when you bring them into a crap team. Then you go through we have for 4 years of debate about Jones.
As for Barkley you need players on offense, regardless of the position that make defenses have to worry about and can break big plays.
Also I want to add that we will likely be the #6 seed and have a 9-7-1 record. Why would you blow this up and do a full rebuild? You pick the pieces to upgrade and to keep. This isn't a 3-14 team.
I really don’t understand the argument for letting jones walk. Have you looked around the league? There are so many teams in need of a QB. We have no edge in replacing him with someone better. Jones is worthy of a contract it’s unfortunate that we didn’t pick up his 5th year but I get why at the time. He’s played outstanding with the cards he was dealt.
If I can only keep one, make it DJ
RB do not age well in the NFL. Let Barkley get a big long contract somewhere else. Think the Giants will get a good comp pick for losing him.
Use money to extend AT, JL, DL, and XM.
Quote:
Also need to add a WR or two and a G/C. The OL being ok allows the skill players to show what they acan do. Without it, it really doesn't matter who is out there in the skill positions
Also I want to add that we will likely be the #6 seed and have a 9-7-1 record. Why would you blow this up and do a full rebuild? You pick the pieces to upgrade and to keep. This isn't a 3-14 team.
Wow!!! A voice of sanity!
And while Barkley is a great talent, I don't belueve he is worth a giant contract.
A long term deal for Barkley isn't a wise decision, even though he is the best player on the team. The RB, with his injury history, is a bad combination for an investment. Perhaps the tag on him, which is considerably less than the tag for Jones.
Jones is a really interesting one. I am pleased with his improvements. But, I'm still not sure how much better he will be with better weapons. For sure, better weapons and OL obviously boost the overall offense. But, will Jones be significantly better? No clue. I'd like to find out instead of having to find a new QB. But, I just can't see paying him $30M. I don't care if that's what Tannehill gets or anyone else.
A long term deal for Barkley isn't a wise decision, even though he is the best player on the team. The RB, with his injury history, is a bad combination for an investment. Perhaps the tag on him, which is considerably less than the tag for Jones.
Jones is a really interesting one. I am pleased with his improvements. But, I'm still not sure how much better he will be with better weapons. For sure, better weapons and OL obviously boost the overall offense. But, will Jones be significantly better? No clue. I'd like to find out instead of having to find a new QB. But, I just can't see paying him $30M. I don't care if that's what Tannehill gets or anyone else.
I think the Jones you see is what he is. Do you like it? How much do you want to pay for it?
Quote:
My ideal answer would be A...but ONLY if both deals were EXTREMELY team friendly. This isn't realistic.
A long term deal for Barkley isn't a wise decision, even though he is the best player on the team. The RB, with his injury history, is a bad combination for an investment. Perhaps the tag on him, which is considerably less than the tag for Jones.
Jones is a really interesting one. I am pleased with his improvements. But, I'm still not sure how much better he will be with better weapons. For sure, better weapons and OL obviously boost the overall offense. But, will Jones be significantly better? No clue. I'd like to find out instead of having to find a new QB. But, I just can't see paying him $30M. I don't care if that's what Tannehill gets or anyone else.
I think the Jones you see is what he is. Do you like it? How much do you want to pay for it?
3/$120 is the opening FA bid.
For Saquon, 3/$36 or 4/$48 would work, but then the question becomes, which one do you use the franchise tag on? I think at this point it’s Jones, as AB’s are harder to find. Transition tag SB, and if someone blows him away with an offer, so be it.
But a perfect world, it ain't!
So, I go with option B.
Coaching is king. Some of you are scarred with this contract fear due to bad coaching. Same with the Knicks. The contact isn’t deadly when you have a well run organization. Even the bad, regrettable contracts aren’t going to cripple the team when you are well coached. Jones is solid with room to grow. He’s shown he can win games despite less than ideal conditions. We all KNOW this. Barkley is an elite running back. Elite rbs tend to hit the wall at around 1700 rushes, give or take and some last longer. Barkley is at around 1000. Don’t over think it.
Just sayin’….
- Sign DJ to Trubisky/Mariota second contract. Let him walk otherwise.
No need to do anything pre-emptive with Team Jones. Let them test the open market.
Highly unlikely we will snuff a championship with Jones.
We are in a rebuild and have improved to 8-6-1, same record as the Dolphins and Chargers. Why start over by letting them go? Should the Dolphins and Chargers reboot too? Some people think we are the Texans.
If it is Jones, I am ok with it. If he asks for too much, let him walk.
As for the qb, i think he's been overrated on here because he's been playing better in this easier quick read short pass offense but i so don't think he is the answer one we have the tools to play a deep game. I wouldn't want him as anything more than a stopgap extension.
As for the qb, i think he's been overrated on here because he's been playing better in this easier quick read short pass offense but i so don't think he is the answer one we have the tools to play a deep game. I wouldn't want him as anything more than a stopgap extension.
*B or D