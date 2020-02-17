BBI poll with 2 games left Sean : 12/25/2022 8:36 am

Not looking for commentary, just curious where you stand on this issue as the season comes to an end in 2 weeks:



A. Keep building with Jones & Barkley beyond this season

B. Keep Jones and let Barkley walk

C. Keep Barkley and let Jones walk

D. Let both walk and start over



Merry Christmas, BBI!