BBI poll with 2 games left

Sean : 12/25/2022 8:36 am
Not looking for commentary, just curious where you stand on this issue as the season comes to an end in 2 weeks:

A. Keep building with Jones & Barkley beyond this season
B. Keep Jones and let Barkley walk
C. Keep Barkley and let Jones walk
D. Let both walk and start over

Merry Christmas, BBI!
A. Keep building with Jones & Barkley beyond this season  
M.S. : 12/25/2022 8:39 am : link

If for whatever reason these two guys are somewhere else next season, the Giants will take a huge step backwards in 2023 and come NOWHERE close to their 2022 win total. Depend upon it.
Option A.  
johnnyb : 12/25/2022 8:40 am : link
Jones showed me a lot yesterday.

Merry Christmas all!
B  
uther99 : 12/25/2022 8:42 am : link
I will change my mind a dozen times just today
D  
Route 9 : 12/25/2022 8:45 am : link
...
B  
mfjmfj : 12/25/2022 8:47 am : link
!
A  
Pepe LePugh : 12/25/2022 8:48 am : link
Ideally. As long as both sides are reasonable.
Depends  
Mike in Boston : 12/25/2022 8:50 am : link
I'd like to see them keep both, but it depends on the deal. They both increased their market value this year, so they might not be able to keep them without lots of damage elsewhere.
Depending on Salary, A.  
MyNameIsMyName : 12/25/2022 8:51 am : link
If they want above what I’m willing to offer,D.
C  
HardTruth : 12/25/2022 8:52 am : link
And we should tag Barkley.
B  
Matt123 : 12/25/2022 8:55 am : link
.
A  
RELICDOA : 12/25/2022 8:58 am : link
.
A for me  
Chip : 12/25/2022 8:59 am : link
If we start over we will be losing for the next 5 years. I am sick of it. We are winning with garbage at WR and garbage in the middle of the Offensive line. Look at the Jet who keep chasing QBs and they still suck. Detroit has been doing this for 30 years and have not made the playoffs. starting over is a huge mistake.
The problem with A, B or C is that paying those two players  
NYGgolfer : 12/25/2022 9:01 am : link
more money doesn’t make the Giants better going forward.

So by default the answer is D.
B  
FatHeadTommy : 12/25/2022 9:02 am : link
.
Without  
g56blue10 : 12/25/2022 9:03 am : link
Considering cost I am choosing A. In reality there are a lot of variables that impact this decision though. I think if it was only one chances are higher it would be Jones
Would love to see A  
mdthedream : 12/25/2022 9:04 am : link
but not sure we can get both done. Rather keep Jones over Barkley but also would love to Keep Barkley on this team a great leader and player.
I haven't a clue.  
section125 : 12/25/2022 9:06 am : link
I have been on and off Jones for two seasons. Thought Barkley was cooked a few weeks back, now he isn't.

My guess is both stay - so A
B  
Sammo85 : 12/25/2022 9:09 am : link
But only on short term deals for both. If either wants a cap crunching contract you let them walk.
A. Don't know how but I think they  
Blue21 : 12/25/2022 9:30 am : link
try to do this. I pretty confident they want to keep Jones. The other options don't look better
Not trying to be that guy but  
UConn4523 : 12/25/2022 9:31 am : link
without costs I really can’t answer
A.  
Giantimistic : 12/25/2022 9:31 am : link
You keep building with both because we know we can win games with them and start to build a winning culture. You draft well and build a deep team. They are both great leaders and will be part of a great culture.

The Chiefs built with Alex Smith at QB, team improved and then QB was the finishing piece. Coming into a strong team in a great situation.

It is a win if we keep Jones for the long go or as a 3 year bridge.

It is also hard to judge a new QB when you bring them into a crap team. Then you go through we have for 4 years of debate about Jones.

As for Barkley you need players on offense, regardless of the position that make defenses have to worry about and can break big plays.

B  
winoguy : 12/25/2022 9:34 am : link
.
A  
PatersonPlank : 12/25/2022 9:36 am : link
Also need to add a WR or two and a G/C. The OL being ok allows the skill players to show what they acan do. Without it, it really doesn't matter who is out there in the skill positions
I would want A  
igotyourbackman : 12/25/2022 9:37 am : link
But think B seems more likely.
RE: A  
PatersonPlank : 12/25/2022 9:39 am : link
In comment 15963784 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Also need to add a WR or two and a G/C. The OL being ok allows the skill players to show what they acan do. Without it, it really doesn't matter who is out there in the skill positions


Also I want to add that we will likely be the #6 seed and have a 9-7-1 record. Why would you blow this up and do a full rebuild? You pick the pieces to upgrade and to keep. This isn't a 3-14 team.
C or D  
Scooter185 : 12/25/2022 9:40 am : link
If I have to choose between SB and DJ I'm taking SB all day, but I'll cry exactly 0 tears if both are on another team next season
B  
kelly : 12/25/2022 9:41 am : link
Running backs have a short shelf life.
2 games left  
Cheech d : 12/25/2022 9:49 am : link
Franchise Barkley…sign Jones to hopefully a reasonable deal.
B  
Maggot Brain : 12/25/2022 9:53 am : link
Solid running backs can be found in the draft on the regular.
B  
SJGiant : 12/25/2022 9:59 am : link
Only consider keeping Barkley on franchise tag.
A, with reasonable contracts and length.....  
Simms11 : 12/25/2022 10:09 am : link
.
.  
charlito : 12/25/2022 10:30 am : link
B
A  
tomjgiant : 12/25/2022 10:31 am : link
A
D  
Tony in Tampa : 12/25/2022 10:31 am : link
Keep Jones only if he and the Giants can work out a team friendly deal. Otherwise, buh bye.
A for me  
NYGIANTS86 : 12/25/2022 10:32 am : link
seems they are the engine driving this train (also, the question is also, what do you replace them with?)
A or B  
Joey from GlenCove : 12/25/2022 10:33 am : link
Depending obviously on contract terms for saqoun.

I really don’t understand the argument for letting jones walk. Have you looked around the league? There are so many teams in need of a QB. We have no edge in replacing him with someone better. Jones is worthy of a contract it’s unfortunate that we didn’t pick up his 5th year but I get why at the time. He’s played outstanding with the cards he was dealt.
A if the deals are intermediate  
fkap : 12/25/2022 10:40 am : link
D if they command back up the money wagon deals.

If I can only keep one, make it DJ
B  
US1 Giants : 12/25/2022 10:42 am : link
Need a bridge type deal with Jones.

RB do not age well in the NFL. Let Barkley get a big long contract somewhere else. Think the Giants will get a good comp pick for losing him.
A and it's not even close  
WillieYoung : 12/25/2022 10:59 am : link
I've had more fun this year than in the last 5 combined. Don't want to experience another tear down.
A  
TheMick7 : 12/25/2022 11:04 am : link
.
B  
George : 12/25/2022 11:09 am : link
Don’t have money for both. Easier to find an RB than it is to find a QB.

Use money to extend AT, JL, DL, and XM.
RE: RE: A  
wonderback : 12/25/2022 11:10 am : link
In comment 15963787 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15963784 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


Also need to add a WR or two and a G/C. The OL being ok allows the skill players to show what they acan do. Without it, it really doesn't matter who is out there in the skill positions




Also I want to add that we will likely be the #6 seed and have a 9-7-1 record. Why would you blow this up and do a full rebuild? You pick the pieces to upgrade and to keep. This isn't a 3-14 team.


Wow!!! A voice of sanity!
D. And I don't think you have framed it fairly  
Producer : 12/25/2022 11:10 am : link
It's not starting over to let Jones walk. He's not good enough to build a championship team around.

And while Barkley is a great talent, I don't belueve he is worth a giant contract.
* framed it unfairly  
Producer : 12/25/2022 11:11 am : link
.
B  
armstead98 : 12/25/2022 11:12 am : link
Get a comp pick for Barkley. Draft WR and RB
I can't really answer  
Matt M. : 12/25/2022 11:24 am : link
My ideal answer would be A...but ONLY if both deals were EXTREMELY team friendly. This isn't realistic.

A long term deal for Barkley isn't a wise decision, even though he is the best player on the team. The RB, with his injury history, is a bad combination for an investment. Perhaps the tag on him, which is considerably less than the tag for Jones.

Jones is a really interesting one. I am pleased with his improvements. But, I'm still not sure how much better he will be with better weapons. For sure, better weapons and OL obviously boost the overall offense. But, will Jones be significantly better? No clue. I'd like to find out instead of having to find a new QB. But, I just can't see paying him $30M. I don't care if that's what Tannehill gets or anyone else.
RE: I can't really answer  
Producer : 12/25/2022 11:30 am : link
In comment 15963919 Matt M. said:
Quote:
My ideal answer would be A...but ONLY if both deals were EXTREMELY team friendly. This isn't realistic.

A long term deal for Barkley isn't a wise decision, even though he is the best player on the team. The RB, with his injury history, is a bad combination for an investment. Perhaps the tag on him, which is considerably less than the tag for Jones.

Jones is a really interesting one. I am pleased with his improvements. But, I'm still not sure how much better he will be with better weapons. For sure, better weapons and OL obviously boost the overall offense. But, will Jones be significantly better? No clue. I'd like to find out instead of having to find a new QB. But, I just can't see paying him $30M. I don't care if that's what Tannehill gets or anyone else.


I think the Jones you see is what he is. Do you like it? How much do you want to pay for it?
RE: RE: I can't really answer  
ChubbyColeMedina : 12/25/2022 11:33 am : link
In comment 15963927 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15963919 Matt M. said:


Quote:


My ideal answer would be A...but ONLY if both deals were EXTREMELY team friendly. This isn't realistic.

A long term deal for Barkley isn't a wise decision, even though he is the best player on the team. The RB, with his injury history, is a bad combination for an investment. Perhaps the tag on him, which is considerably less than the tag for Jones.

Jones is a really interesting one. I am pleased with his improvements. But, I'm still not sure how much better he will be with better weapons. For sure, better weapons and OL obviously boost the overall offense. But, will Jones be significantly better? No clue. I'd like to find out instead of having to find a new QB. But, I just can't see paying him $30M. I don't care if that's what Tannehill gets or anyone else.



I think the Jones you see is what he is. Do you like it? How much do you want to pay for it?


3/$120 is the opening FA bid.
Currently A  
Chocco : 12/25/2022 11:38 am : link
But I want to see how they finish the season. Must win games are a great test.
It all depends on cost,  
Section331 : 12/25/2022 11:45 am : link
I think Schoen and Daboll will want to bring both back. I’ve been on the fence about Jones, but he played really well yesterday, on the road against a very good team. But what will he cost? I think the 4/$100 with $60M guaranteed sounds about right, it I’m not sure if the Jones camp will go for that.

For Saquon, 3/$36 or 4/$48 would work, but then the question becomes, which one do you use the franchise tag on? I think at this point it’s Jones, as AB’s are harder to find. Transition tag SB, and if someone blows him away with an offer, so be it.
A  
Bill E : 12/25/2022 11:50 am : link
in a perfect world.
But a perfect world, it ain't!
So, I go with option B.
A  
djm : 12/25/2022 11:51 am : link
But nothing is etched in stone. Offseason Teams can do stupid things. Assuming things go pretty much by rote I want them both back. And We’ll be fine.

Coaching is king. Some of you are scarred with this contract fear due to bad coaching. Same with the Knicks. The contact isn’t deadly when you have a well run organization. Even the bad, regrettable contracts aren’t going to cripple the team when you are well coached. Jones is solid with room to grow. He’s shown he can win games despite less than ideal conditions. We all KNOW this. Barkley is an elite running back. Elite rbs tend to hit the wall at around 1700 rushes, give or take and some last longer. Barkley is at around 1000. Don’t over think it.
E. Franchise Gano  
pivo : 12/25/2022 11:58 am : link
He’s accounted for 113 of our 311 points to date, (more than B or C) at about 92% success rate. If he was a QB, his seasonal QBR would be about 125.

Just sayin’….
A  
CMACDC : 12/25/2022 12:01 pm : link
I think Schoen can pull this off.
B  
mvftw : 12/25/2022 12:02 pm : link
Love #26, but you can find more value at RB...
A given they can tag 1 (whichever they consider more placeholder)  
Eric on Li : 12/25/2022 12:41 pm : link
i will say however that i've probably shifted from extending barkley and tagging jones to the opposite depending on Jones' price tag. anything below kyler murray i think represents a value signing in today's NFL/qb payscale. Including the tag amount. Jones isn't one of the small handful of elite QBs but as this season continues he keeps checking the boxes of being able to do pretty much anything else. Watching what he did with his supporting case relative to cousins and his and im pretty confident factoring in the running ability and age difference I'd take him over cousins. even assuming kyler is projected to come back 100% in sept, i'd take him over Kyler. i think jones is approaching if not pretty safely in the Dak/Lamar tier and given more weapons will be able to put up some big statistical years as they have.
A B C D  
budman88 : 12/25/2022 12:41 pm : link
Time to get off the Merry-Go-Round…I will play these and double down with these players and staff as well!
...  
The Mike : 12/25/2022 12:53 pm : link
- Franchise tag Barkley. Trade for McCaffrey-like compensation if he holds out.

- Sign DJ to Trubisky/Mariota second contract. Let him walk otherwise.
C or D...  
bw in dc : 12/25/2022 12:55 pm : link
A one-year deal for SB makes the most sense.

No need to do anything pre-emptive with Team Jones. Let them test the open market.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/25/2022 1:01 pm : link
I lean A but $ is biggest factor.
Easy answer A  
JerrysKids : 12/25/2022 1:04 pm : link
We will win a championship with that duo book it!!! Build a olive and get better on defense and you can win with this team. I think both guys can be in the HOF some day. Jones convinced me this year he is a fucking stud QB.
A  
exiled : 12/25/2022 1:33 pm : link
.
RE: Easy answer A  
Producer : 12/25/2022 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15964060 JerrysKids said:
Quote:
We will win a championship with that duo book it!!! Build a olive and get better on defense and you can win with this team. I think both guys can be in the HOF some day. Jones convinced me this year he is a fucking stud QB.


Highly unlikely we will snuff a championship with Jones.
D  
Shirk130 : 12/25/2022 2:35 pm : link
We're too far away from actually competing for a championship to use cap space on either. Build up the lines. I trust the new management to find cheaper replacements.
RE: D  
PatersonPlank : 12/25/2022 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15964190 Shirk130 said:
Quote:
We're too far away from actually competing for a championship to use cap space on either. Build up the lines. I trust the new management to find cheaper replacements.


We are in a rebuild and have improved to 8-6-1, same record as the Dolphins and Chargers. Why start over by letting them go? Should the Dolphins and Chargers reboot too? Some people think we are the Texans.
Definitely keep Jones  
BlackLight : 12/25/2022 2:42 pm : link
Barkley's easy to root for, but whether we keep him depends on what kind of offense Daboll and Kafka are planning to run once they beef up the WR and OL positions. I'm fine with either keeping him or letting him go.
I think we have the best coaching staff we've had in decades  
Shirk130 : 12/25/2022 3:15 pm : link
and I'm confidant in the front office. They've done a remarkable job this year but I still believe so much has to be done to upgrade the roster that it doesn't make sense to give big money to Jones unless its a very short term deal (which I don't know why he would sign). He's tough as nails, but I still don't see him as a guy to lead the team to the SB. I saw something in Simms when Parcells started Brunner, and for some reason I still believed in Eli even when his QBR was 0.0. I just don't see that in DJ. Of course if we do sign him I trust our leadership and I will pray I'm wrong.
A is my preference…  
Vinny from Danbury : 12/25/2022 3:51 pm : link
With B as the next option. It’s just easier to find a RB than it is to find a QB.
B  
jeff57 : 12/25/2022 3:55 pm : link
.
B or D  
.McL. : 12/25/2022 6:14 pm : link
We will need a bridge QB and I am not buying Taylor as that.

If it is Jones, I am ok with it. If he asks for too much, let him walk.
A  
yalebowl : 12/25/2022 11:05 pm : link
A no doubt
A.  
lono801 : 12/25/2022 11:14 pm : link
its only going to get better
A.  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12:28 am : link
Anything else is fantasizing.
B or C  
Festina Lente : 4:05 am : link
You don't give big money to a RB, especially an oft injured one, on a team with this many holes.

As for the qb, i think he's been overrated on here because he's been playing better in this easier quick read short pass offense but i so don't think he is the answer one we have the tools to play a deep game. I wouldn't want him as anything more than a stopgap extension.
RE: B or C  
Festina Lente : 4:06 am : link
In comment 15964676 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
You don't give big money to a RB, especially an oft injured one, on a team with this many holes.

As for the qb, i think he's been overrated on here because he's been playing better in this easier quick read short pass offense but i so don't think he is the answer one we have the tools to play a deep game. I wouldn't want him as anything more than a stopgap extension.

*B or D
C or D  
OBJRoyal : 6:14 am : link
We need more for the $$ that will be invested there
B. Keep Jones and let Barkley walk  
Gregorio : 7:09 am : link
I believe in Jones. Barkley is and always was a luxury on a team that desperately needs the basics.
D  
Greg from LI : 9:10 am : link
.
Prefer D  
JoeMoney19 : 9:37 am : link
Think B.
