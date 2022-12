Interesting Tweet from Sy

Quote: The more I watch the Martindale NYG defense from All-22, the more I think a true #1 corner will be the top need on this roster this offseason. Whether Jackson sticks or not.

I feel like with all the talk of adding WRs and LBs this offseason, CB seems to get lost in the shuffle. Here are some free agent CBs that could be available if they don’t resign with their current teams:Marcus PetersBradley RobyRock Ya-SinJonathan JonesEmmanuel MoseleyByron MurphyJames Bradberry (reunion?)Peters could be a name to watch with his ties to Wink. Sy’s Tweet - ( New Window