Interesting Tweet from Sy

| The more I watch the Martindale NYG defense from All-22, the more I think a true #1 corner will be the top need on this roster this offseason. Whether Jackson sticks or not.
I feel like with all the talk of adding WRs and LBs this offseason, CB seems to get lost in the shuffle. Here are some free agent CBs that could be available if they don’t resign with their current teams:
Marcus Peters
Bradley Roby
Rock Ya-Sin
Jonathan Jones
Emmanuel Moseley
Byron Murphy
James Bradberry (reunion?)
Peters could be a name to watch with his ties to Wink.
No argument for a CB
It’s on top of need list
I would put ILB higher and another DT right up there with cb
Also have hope Arob is a decent slot and Flott develops into a guy who get time as a cb3 too. He has skills, just needs 5-10 pds of muscle and some time
McKinney is a safety...
You think McKinney is a CB?
Or any other position we seem to be set at. Was my point. Even though we have needs at CB and WR, you take a player of a position that isn’t need if he’s just too valuable. Make your reaches later on in the draft.
If that's the case would that leave improving the ILBs out?
If that's the case would that leave improving the ILBs out?
I think we need an ILB but LBs are early down players. If we had better corners, we don't give up that 3rd and 18.
Flott and Robinson...jury's out on what they can do. I figure they'll battle for the third CB/nickel spot. Holmes should be cut.
Fuck. Tariq Woolen would've been SO PERFECT for this defense.
Oh its high on the radar but not more than ILB
ILB not a premium position cap wise so that could be the target in FA, along with possibly an IOL better than GLOW or someone to play OC
I can see CB and WR be on top of the draft list. No pure stud CBS but a few top 10-25 guys . I think we should be able to get 1 of either wr or cb. Top 25 picks I can count 7-8 that may be worthy. Possibly 10
who doesn't think CB is high on the radar scope isn't paying attention. Remember, they wanted Sauce.
That's if Wink wants to play inside linebackers; he's more likely to take them off the field on passing downs.
For sure agreement from me... It seems like we have been losing the close games since Adoree and McKinney were knocked out of the lineup.
bw - I've read nothing but good things about Witherspoon. How would you compare him to Ringo (GA)?
You can do a LOT of things with shutdown corners in man coverage situationally.
This year's rookie CB class disagrees
You can have him. I’ll take Bradberry.
cornerback makes a ton of sense. You can get rookie WR and rookie LBs to contribute right away. Corner is a position that typically takes time to develop. I expect both FA and draft acquisitions at corner.
cornerback makes a ton of sense. You can get rookie WR and rookie LBs to contribute right away. Corner is a position that typically takes time to develop. I expect both FA and draft acquisitions at corner.
We need playmakers on defense.
But is it a higher need than a legit Number 1 WR?
But this year's rookie CB class go ways deeper than Sauce and Woolen. I track every rookie all season - it is crazy how good this year's complete crop has been.
And it sucks that we didn't hit on any. And, to reiterate what my point is, we need multiple. I am expecting to see players added via FA and the draft. CB is definitely a position where they will play. It has been such a curious year with how the Giants have handled their game day rosters.
Non-QB, yes. But until you get that QB that you believe can win a championship, that is always the biggest need.
But outside of that, I do think I'd prioritize CB with premium picks over WR or other positions.
Mainly because shutdown corners are harder to get.
When the Jets took Sauce at 4 I was really bummed. And he has been incredible for the Jets. That's a guy who's top 5 draft price is worth it. Whereas I also loved Garrett Wilson, but Christian Watson and George Pickens were 2nd rounders, and both have been impact players. Historically, easier to get impact players at WR after the first round than it is impact corners.
But I would've taken Sauce Gardner over Thibs, and not a knock on Thibs. My ideal draft scenario was Sauce at 5, Neal at 7.
We'll have to see where the Giants are picking in the draft.
Still really excited about Thibs as a building block for this team. I think the Giants are a corner away and some depth pieces from having a championship-caliber defense.
Yeah, I think Joey Porter Jr would be a really intriguing player to pursue.
Adoree is fine as one starter, but he's on the smaller side. Wink likes the tall, long CBs like Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith. Joey Porter Jr. is a name to watch as he fits the Wink mold well.
Yeah, I think Joey Porter Jr would be a really intriguing player to pursue.
This is my view as well, but college football scouting I generally leave to the experts.
But this year's rookie CB class go ways deeper than Sauce and Woolen. I track every rookie all season - it is crazy how good this year's complete crop has been.
Deep enough to get a starting CB in round 2?
Obviously CB is a premium position. Jackson has proven to be a valuable player. Flott has started to show ability. But they will need another CB in the 1st two rounds. FA CBs are too expensive.
This is why even though hey have played above their talent level this season, it will be two more drafts until they fill in most of the holes.
If thats the case and we shifted to Thibs does that mean our ideal 1st was Sauce and Thibs?
Thibs and Wan-Dale were the consolation prizes.
But this year's rookie CB class go ways deeper than Sauce and Woolen. I track every rookie all season - it is crazy how good this year's complete crop has been.
This makes me happy to read & I wonder if Schoen goes for a little George Young cluster drafting & takes 2 CBs early. I know the team has lots of needs, but I could see them trading a midround pick (maybe a 4th or 5th) for a Hopkins at WR and using free agency to fill some other needs, but focusing on DBs in the draft.
Look for middle-range money to go to both positions in free agency and then 2 of the first 3 picks during draft to boot.
Look for middle-range money to go to both positions in free agency and then 2 of the first 3 picks during draft to boot.
I agree and I would look for the same midlevel ILB with some quickness.
I think Flott is developing as a player. They have a couple of guys who would be good for depth
You really have to draft a CB every year. You need 3 on almost every play and 5-6 die to injury. Problem is getting them
College coaches have said it - the best athlete are playing WR coming out of high school
Here we go again with you…
Of course you don’t want CB, WR, etc. You still haven’t come to grips with how to build a team in the modern NFL.
Bradbury is not a good man to man corner. This is one reason he wasnt kept in the first place.
WR is by far the biggest need, but it might not match talent level in the 20s in the draft, an area where there will be very good corners. But if the top WRs are gone, I think Schoen might look to trade down and pick up extra 2nd and 3rd rounders. Maybe even an extra first for 2024.
Non-QB, yes. But until you get that QB that you believe can win a championship, that is always the biggest need.
It's still early, but CB and WR crops look better than QB in the '23 first round.
the defense has literally been winning games for us this year and it makes sense to build on that success
I don't think the FO is going to ignore the WR corps though - and they really have no choice, because every WR but Golladay and Robinson are off the payroll at the end of this season; and there is no way they are keeping Golladay after this year. I strongly suspect that there will be improvements in that department going into the next season. And there is evidence of believe that our draft and pro talent evaluators are very, very good now.
McCreary was taken two slots before the Giants pick and thus the smoke shows the fire here on the source given they traded out of their original spot after he was off the board.
Yes even though Giants will be picking in the middlish to early 3rd tranche of each round the positions they have of need or depth are well stocked to add some options. The Toney trade also looks better and better adding that extra pick at end of 3rd. Historically you can make solid depth additions to your roster in the 3rd and 4th rounds.
I’m also interested what this front office does with a little cap flexibility to work around next two offseasons. I don’t think they need to do big contracts. I think you’ll see them target a couple vets to add in spots so any draft picks arent force fed right away.
Probably a good bet. I think we are staring down Leonard Williams last year as a Giant in 2023, so I’d think locking up Lawrence is key. Adding a DL in draft besides Davidson wouldn’t be worst idea so you have some options in 2024.
If they do add an outside FA could see ILB or CB as mid tier signings.
I’d add Clark Phillips III and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to that.
Both Bradberry and Slay are having terrific seasons. Bradberry is 2nd in the NFL in passes defensed and among corners who have started at least 12 games, has allowed the LOWEST completion percentage in the NFL, despite being targeted the 9th most among the same. Bradberry has been elite, and this narrative he's not good in man coverage is clearly false.
Huge hats off to him. He bet on himself and wasn’t willing to take a subpar extension from the Giants or possible trade partners. He knew his down year was due to his Achilles injury and the shitty Giants defense.
He’s going to get paid.