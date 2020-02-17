for display only
Interesting Tweet from Sy

nyjuggernaut2 : 12/26/2022 9:43 pm
Quote:
The more I watch the Martindale NYG defense from All-22, the more I think a true #1 corner will be the top need on this roster this offseason. Whether Jackson sticks or not.


I feel like with all the talk of adding WRs and LBs this offseason, CB seems to get lost in the shuffle. Here are some free agent CBs that could be available if they don’t resign with their current teams:

Marcus Peters
Bradley Roby
Rock Ya-Sin
Jonathan Jones
Emmanuel Moseley
Byron Murphy
James Bradberry (reunion?)

Peters could be a name to watch with his ties to Wink.



Sy’s Tweet - ( New Window )
He's right  
JonC : 12/26/2022 9:45 pm : link
...  
Mdgiantsfan : 12/26/2022 9:46 pm : link
I sure hope Peters is not on the wish list. I feel like he's too far past his prime.
They extended adoree. I expect him here in 2023  
Payasdaddy : 12/26/2022 9:46 pm : link
He played well this yr
No argument for a CB
It’s on top of need list
I would put ILB higher and another DT right up there with cb
Also have hope Arob is a decent slot and Flott develops into a guy who get time as a cb3 too. He has skills, just needs 5-10 pds of muscle and some time
Playmakers  
Sammo85 : 12/26/2022 9:48 pm : link
on both sides of ball. Would not stun me to see CB/WR top 2 rounds in draft either order.
Agree  
DavidinBMNY : 12/26/2022 9:52 pm : link
Play fast and free. Value and need may align in rd 1.
If the value is there in round one...  
Milton : 12/26/2022 9:52 pm : link
That's how they should go. It's easier to find receivers in free agency and/or round 2 than it is corners (and Adoree is fragile). The ideal scenario is CB being BPA when the Giants are on the clock.
If we go after guys in FA,  
robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2022 9:55 pm : link
cornerback makes a ton of sense. You can get rookie WR and rookie LBs to contribute right away. Corner is a position that typically takes time to develop. I expect both FA and draft acquisitions at corner.
I’m all in for a FA CB if it’s not cost prohibitive  
BillT : 12/26/2022 9:56 pm : link
Top CBs can be pretty expensive but addIng a decent FA to Jackson and Robinson would be nice.
No surprise.  
Pepe LePugh : 12/26/2022 9:59 pm : link
We heard since Wink was hired that CB was the key to his defenses. WR has to be addressed as well, but CB will come first.
FA??  
AG5686 : 12/26/2022 10:00 pm : link
Will we be able to afford it and re-sign DJ Saquon..I am getting a bit concerned about DL and the amount spent there..
 
christian : 12/26/2022 10:03 pm : link
James Bradbury, anyone?
ILB in free agency  
ElitoCanton : 12/26/2022 10:07 pm : link
Corner and WR at the top of the draft if possible. Keep adding to the OL at some point in rounds 3 or 4.
I’d take 6 positions  
WillVAB : 12/26/2022 10:13 pm : link
Before CB.
It makes sense when you hear too  
Giantimistic : 12/26/2022 10:18 pm : link
That Sauce was our top target.
Can never have enough  
ChicagoMarty : 12/26/2022 10:18 pm : link
quality corners
The Giants have two top tier cb's coming back, Jackson and McKinney.  
Jack Stroud : 12/26/2022 10:20 pm : link
Drafting for the giants should continue to be the best player available.
Our corners and WR’s  
Carl in CT : 12/26/2022 10:22 pm : link
Always drop like flies. It’s crazy the injuries at those positions year after year
Rd 1 will be BPA  
bradshaw44 : 12/26/2022 10:22 pm : link
Need will factor in if there is a grouping of similarly ranked players and how they factor in to our needs. But if an ER is there and he’s light years ahead of the rest, we better damn well take him.
RE: The Giants have two top tier cb's coming back, Jackson and McKinney.  
Anakim : 12/26/2022 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15965608 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Drafting for the giants should continue to be the best player available.


McKinney is a safety...
RE: The Giants have two top tier cb's coming back, Jackson and McKinney.  
robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2022 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15965608 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Drafting for the giants should continue to be the best player available.


You think McKinney is a CB?
RE: Rd 1 will be BPA  
bradshaw44 : 12/26/2022 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15965613 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Need will factor in if there is a grouping of similarly ranked players and how they factor in to our needs. But if an ER is there and he’s light years ahead of the rest, we better damn well take him.


Or any other position we seem to be set at. Was my point. Even though we have needs at CB and WR, you take a player of a position that isn’t need if he’s just too valuable. Make your reaches later on in the draft.
I don't see it.  
BigBlueNH : 12/26/2022 10:25 pm : link
I think any significant FA $ are gonna be spent on positions that can be upgraded without breaking the bank:. ILB or IOL. After signing our own guys, I don't think we'll have the $$ to spend on a CB who is demonstrably better than what we've got. (I like Flott and ARobinson.)
Would've been nice if Robinson or Flott could've shown  
Anakim : 12/26/2022 10:26 pm : link
that they could man the starting outside CB spot, but alas, Robinson got hurt and Flott hasn't earned that trust yet.
If Wink could play with 6 CBs he would  
robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2022 10:28 pm : link
RE: If Wink could play with 6 CBs he would  
Angel Eyes : 12/26/2022 10:32 pm : link
In comment 15965628 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.

If that's the case would that leave improving the ILBs out?
I agree...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/26/2022 10:33 pm : link
Anyone  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/26/2022 10:35 pm : link
who doesn't think CB is high on the radar scope isn't paying attention. Remember, they wanted Sauce.
RE: RE: If Wink could play with 6 CBs he would  
robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2022 10:37 pm : link
In comment 15965634 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15965628 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


.


If that's the case would that leave improving the ILBs out?


I think we need an ILB but LBs are early down players. If we had better corners, we don't give up that 3rd and 18.
And I'd like a CB with some length  
Anakim : 12/26/2022 10:43 pm : link
Adoree is fine as one starter, but he's on the smaller side. Wink likes the tall, long CBs like Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith. Joey Porter Jr. is a name to watch as he fits the Wink mold well.

Flott and Robinson...jury's out on what they can do. I figure they'll battle for the third CB/nickel spot. Holmes should be cut.

Fuck. Tariq Woolen would've been SO PERFECT for this defense.
Two words...  
bw in dc : 12/26/2022 10:44 pm : link
Devon Witherspoon.
They were crushed when Sauce came off the board  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/26/2022 10:49 pm : link
They have known CB was a big need from the day they hired Wink.
RE: Anyone  
Payasdaddy : 12/26/2022 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15965637 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
who doesn't think CB is high on the radar scope isn't paying attention. Remember, they wanted Sauce.


Oh its high on the radar but not more than ILB
ILB not a premium position cap wise so that could be the target in FA, along with possibly an IOL better than GLOW or someone to play OC

I can see CB and WR be on top of the draft list. No pure stud CBS but a few top 10-25 guys . I think we should be able to get 1 of either wr or cb. Top 25 picks I can count 7-8 that may be worthy. Possibly 10
Why do people always have to compare things that make no sense?  
robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2022 10:54 pm : link
It isn't CB or another position. First round picks aren't the only way to improve your team. It isn't FA or draft.
RE: RE: Anyone  
Angel Eyes : 12/26/2022 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15965659 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15965637 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


who doesn't think CB is high on the radar scope isn't paying attention. Remember, they wanted Sauce.



Oh its high on the radar but not more than ILB
ILB not a premium position cap wise so that could be the target in FA, along with possibly an IOL better than GLOW or someone to play OC

I can see CB and WR be on top of the draft list. No pure stud CBS but a few top 10-25 guys . I think we should be able to get 1 of either wr or cb. Top 25 picks I can count 7-8 that may be worthy. Possibly 10

That's if Wink wants to play inside linebackers; he's more likely to take them off the field on passing downs.
RE: He's right  
Johnny5 : 12/26/2022 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15965564 JonC said:
Quote:
.

For sure agreement from me... It seems like we have been losing the close games since Adoree and McKinney were knocked out of the lineup.
RE: Two words...  
Tom in NY : 12/26/2022 11:11 pm : link
In comment 15965650 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Devon Witherspoon.


bw - I've read nothing but good things about Witherspoon. How would you compare him to Ringo (GA)?
It's not surprising  
islander1 : 12/26/2022 11:22 pm : link
Wink has always valued corners over everything else. He even told us this much when he first arrived.

You can do a LOT of things with shutdown corners in man coverage situationally.
RE: If we go after guys in FA,  
Sy'56 : 12/26/2022 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15965576 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
cornerback makes a ton of sense. You can get rookie WR and rookie LBs to contribute right away. Corner is a position that typically takes time to develop. I expect both FA and draft acquisitions at corner.


This year's rookie CB class disagrees
RE: …  
FranknWeezer : 12/26/2022 11:36 pm : link
In comment 15965588 christian said:
Quote:
James Bradbury, anyone?


You can have him. I’ll take Bradberry.
That's why we targeted corners in rounds 1 and 2  
Rico : 12/26/2022 11:37 pm : link
But we missed by one pick each time.
RE: RE: If we go after guys in FA,  
Eric on Li : 12/26/2022 11:42 pm : link
In comment 15965680 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15965576 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


cornerback makes a ton of sense. You can get rookie WR and rookie LBs to contribute right away. Corner is a position that typically takes time to develop. I expect both FA and draft acquisitions at corner.



This year's rookie CB class disagrees


last year's was almost as good too. corner and wide receiver are basically must haves every year with a top 120 picks now.
RE: RE: If we go after guys in FA,  
robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2022 11:43 pm : link
In comment 15965680 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15965576 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


cornerback makes a ton of sense. You can get rookie WR and rookie LBs to contribute right away. Corner is a position that typically takes time to develop. I expect both FA and draft acquisitions at corner.



This year's rookie CB class disagrees


Absolutely. Sauce and Woolen have been great. It isn't traditionally one that guys have been as awesome as they have. All I am saying is that it is tough to rely on a guy at corner if he is a rookie and that is all you have. I think this team would benefit greatly from a guy like Sam Madison while a Corey Webster develops.
Sauce and Roger McCreary were our targets  
Rico : 12/26/2022 11:44 pm : link
Thibs and Wan-Dale were the consolation prizes.
Right  
Sy'56 : 12/26/2022 11:45 pm : link
Tough position to play. Tough position to scout.

But this year's rookie CB class go ways deeper than Sauce and Woolen. I track every rookie all season - it is crazy how good this year's complete crop has been.
Could you imagine this defense  
1st and 10 : 12/26/2022 11:46 pm : link
if we drafted Sauce at 5 and KT at 7?
CB is..  
Bill E : 12/26/2022 11:47 pm : link
..a priority, without a doubt.
We need playmakers on defense.
But is it a higher need than a legit Number 1 WR?
RE: Right  
robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2022 11:48 pm : link
In comment 15965695 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Tough position to play. Tough position to scout.

But this year's rookie CB class go ways deeper than Sauce and Woolen. I track every rookie all season - it is crazy how good this year's complete crop has been.


And it sucks that we didn't hit on any. And, to reiterate what my point is, we need multiple. I am expecting to see players added via FA and the draft. CB is definitely a position where they will play. It has been such a curious year with how the Giants have handled their game day rosters.
Ummm  
mattlawson : 12/26/2022 11:55 pm : link
No shit?
RE: He's right  
allstarjim : 12:07 am : link
In comment 15965564 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Non-QB, yes. But until you get that QB that you believe can win a championship, that is always the biggest need.

But outside of that, I do think I'd prioritize CB with premium picks over WR or other positions.

Mainly because shutdown corners are harder to get.

When the Jets took Sauce at 4 I was really bummed. And he has been incredible for the Jets. That's a guy who's top 5 draft price is worth it. Whereas I also loved Garrett Wilson, but Christian Watson and George Pickens were 2nd rounders, and both have been impact players. Historically, easier to get impact players at WR after the first round than it is impact corners.

But I would've taken Sauce Gardner over Thibs, and not a knock on Thibs. My ideal draft scenario was Sauce at 5, Neal at 7.

We'll have to see where the Giants are picking in the draft.

Still really excited about Thibs as a building block for this team. I think the Giants are a corner away and some depth pieces from having a championship-caliber defense.
RE: And I'd like a CB with some length  
santacruzom : 12:56 am : link
In comment 15965647 Anakim said:
Quote:
Adoree is fine as one starter, but he's on the smaller side. Wink likes the tall, long CBs like Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith. Joey Porter Jr. is a name to watch as he fits the Wink mold well.


Yeah, I think Joey Porter Jr would be a really intriguing player to pursue.
I wants me some mo' Bradberry.  
Optimus-NY : 1:20 am : link
Sign him back up here long-term again.
RE: RE: And I'd like a CB with some length  
islander1 : 1:41 am : link
In comment 15965715 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15965647 Anakim said:


Quote:


Adoree is fine as one starter, but he's on the smaller side. Wink likes the tall, long CBs like Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith. Joey Porter Jr. is a name to watch as he fits the Wink mold well.





Yeah, I think Joey Porter Jr would be a really intriguing player to pursue.


This is my view as well, but college football scouting I generally leave to the experts.
RE: Right  
AG5686 : 2:23 am : link
In comment 15965695 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Tough position to play. Tough position to scout.

But this year's rookie CB class go ways deeper than Sauce and Woolen. I track every rookie all season - it is crazy how good this year's complete crop has been.

Deep enough to get a starting CB in round 2?
The Giants have enough needs  
section125 : 5:54 am : link
that BPA is still viable in that WR, CB, ILB, OG are top of list candidates. OGs can be gotten later.
Obviously CB is a premium position. Jackson has proven to be a valuable player. Flott has started to show ability. But they will need another CB in the 1st two rounds. FA CBs are too expensive.
This is why even though hey have played above their talent level this season, it will be two more drafts until they fill in most of the holes.
I like the combo of a top free agent corner (one of the younger ones  
Ira : 7:07 am : link
from jugger's list) a first round wideout and a second round inside linebacker. Using that strategy, and if we sign and draft well, we'll be in very good shape for 2023.
RE: Sauce and Roger McCreary were our targets  
Dankbeerman : 7:30 am : link
In comment 15965694 Rico said:
Quote:
Thibs and Wan-Dale were the consolation prizes.


If thats the case and we shifted to Thibs does that mean our ideal 1st was Sauce and Thibs?
More and more, I’m preferring the draft.  
Big Blue '56 : 7:31 am : link
In FA, more fizzles than sizzles, imv
RE: RE: Sauce and Roger McCreary were our targets  
chick310 : 7:44 am : link
In comment 15965757 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
In comment 15965694 Rico said:


Quote:


Thibs and Wan-Dale were the consolation prizes.



If thats the case and we shifted to Thibs does that mean our ideal 1st was Sauce and Thibs?


No, our ideal 1st was Sauce and Neal. Giants were always going OT with one of the first two picks.

When it became clear that they would get one of their OT targets no matter what at #7 they moved up Thibs on their board to grab him at #5.

RE: Right  
Matt in SGS : 7:44 am : link
In comment 15965695 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Tough position to play. Tough position to scout.

But this year's rookie CB class go ways deeper than Sauce and Woolen. I track every rookie all season - it is crazy how good this year's complete crop has been.


This makes me happy to read & I wonder if Schoen goes for a little George Young cluster drafting & takes 2 CBs early. I know the team has lots of needs, but I could see them trading a midround pick (maybe a 4th or 5th) for a Hopkins at WR and using free agency to fill some other needs, but focusing on DBs in the draft.
Seem logical the Giants will add a CB and WR in free agency  
chick310 : 7:48 am : link
and then address both fairly early in the draft as well.

Look for middle-range money to go to both positions in free agency and then 2 of the first 3 picks during draft to boot.
Why would anyone want  
JoeyBigBlue : 7:48 am : link
James Bradberry in Wink’s scheme? Bradberry is a zone corner at this stage of his career. The Giants need a strong man to man corner that can keep up with receivers while Wink causes havoc with the blitz.
RE: Seem logical the Giants will add a CB and WR in free agency  
section125 : 7:49 am : link
In comment 15965768 chick310 said:
Quote:
and then address both fairly early in the draft as well.

Look for middle-range money to go to both positions in free agency and then 2 of the first 3 picks during draft to boot.


I agree and I would look for the same midlevel ILB with some quickness.
Agree Completely  
Jeffrey : 8:16 am : link
Anyone who has watched the Giants defense this year and thinks it does not have major holes in the secondary is looking with their heart and not their head. Hopefully, the return of McKinney after his recovery for a moment of stupidity will help, but truly Love and Pinnock have not been the problem. The return of Jackson, after the coach's moment of stupidity brought on by desperation after the James fumble-fest, will help, but no one should think that Holmes, Moreau, and the other backups are suitable as starters going forward.
CB  
stretch234 : 8:16 am : link
Jackson is a top CB when healthy. He is also 5-11. 1” shorter than Peters and Humphrey

I think Flott is developing as a player. They have a couple of guys who would be good for depth

You really have to draft a CB every year. You need 3 on almost every play and 5-6 die to injury. Problem is getting them

College coaches have said it - the best athlete are playing WR coming out of high school
RE: I’d take 6 positions  
BigBlueShock : 8:27 am : link
In comment 15965600 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Before CB.

Here we go again with you…

Of course you don’t want CB, WR, etc. You still haven’t come to grips with how to build a team in the modern NFL.
Certainly a possibility.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:01 am : link
BAL has also taken ILBs high, Queen, Arthur Brown. They've had Mosely, etc. I do question who would have a bigger WAR, a stud ILB vs a stud CB vs WR for the Giants, great thought exercise.

RE: I wants me some mo' Bradberry.  
blueblood : 9:09 am : link
In comment 15965720 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Sign him back up here long-term again.


Bradbury is not a good man to man corner. This is one reason he wasnt kept in the first place.
We couldn’t’ve  
mittenedman : 9:21 am : link
Wanted McCreary that bad if we traded down so much in the 2nd round.
Is a top corner  
k2tampa : 9:36 am : link
any more important to Martindale's defense than NFL caliber WRs are to Daboll's offense? No. Martindale has one top CB. Daboll has zero good receivers. You get another starting CB and Robinson or Morneau goes to no. 3, the other goes to 4. You add a top wide receiver and ... you still need two more good receivers who aren't on the roster. Yes, CB needs to be upgraded. But the WR cupboard is bare, which is why we are not seeing the kind of offense Daboll wants to run. They know they need a corner. They know they desperately need receivers.

WR is by far the biggest need, but it might not match talent level in the 20s in the draft, an area where there will be very good corners. But if the top WRs are gone, I think Schoen might look to trade down and pick up extra 2nd and 3rd rounders. Maybe even an extra first for 2024.
RE: RE: He's right  
JonC : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15965704 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15965564 JonC said:


Quote:


.



Non-QB, yes. But until you get that QB that you believe can win a championship, that is always the biggest need.

But outside of that, I do think I'd prioritize CB with premium picks over WR or other positions.

Mainly because shutdown corners are harder to get.

When the Jets took Sauce at 4 I was really bummed. And he has been incredible for the Jets. That's a guy who's top 5 draft price is worth it. Whereas I also loved Garrett Wilson, but Christian Watson and George Pickens were 2nd rounders, and both have been impact players. Historically, easier to get impact players at WR after the first round than it is impact corners.

But I would've taken Sauce Gardner over Thibs, and not a knock on Thibs. My ideal draft scenario was Sauce at 5, Neal at 7.

We'll have to see where the Giants are picking in the draft.

Still really excited about Thibs as a building block for this team. I think the Giants are a corner away and some depth pieces from having a championship-caliber defense.


It's still early, but CB and WR crops look better than QB in the '23 first round.
K2Tampa  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:59 am : link
that's the point -- you aren't going to fix the Offense with just one player at WR -- but the Defense instantly improves with a top CB

the defense has literally been winning games for us this year and it makes sense to build on that success

I don't think the FO is going to ignore the WR corps though - and they really have no choice, because every WR but Golladay and Robinson are off the payroll at the end of this season; and there is no way they are keeping Golladay after this year. I strongly suspect that there will be improvements in that department going into the next season. And there is evidence of believe that our draft and pro talent evaluators are very, very good now.
RE: We couldn’t’ve  
Sammo85 : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15965840 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Wanted McCreary that bad if we traded down so much in the 2nd round.


McCreary was taken two slots before the Giants pick and thus the smoke shows the fire here on the source given they traded out of their original spot after he was off the board.
RE: RE: RE: He's right  
Sammo85 : 10:07 am : link
In comment 15965884 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15965704 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 15965564 JonC said:


Quote:


.



Non-QB, yes. But until you get that QB that you believe can win a championship, that is always the biggest need.

But outside of that, I do think I'd prioritize CB with premium picks over WR or other positions.

Mainly because shutdown corners are harder to get.

When the Jets took Sauce at 4 I was really bummed. And he has been incredible for the Jets. That's a guy who's top 5 draft price is worth it. Whereas I also loved Garrett Wilson, but Christian Watson and George Pickens were 2nd rounders, and both have been impact players. Historically, easier to get impact players at WR after the first round than it is impact corners.

But I would've taken Sauce Gardner over Thibs, and not a knock on Thibs. My ideal draft scenario was Sauce at 5, Neal at 7.

We'll have to see where the Giants are picking in the draft.

Still really excited about Thibs as a building block for this team. I think the Giants are a corner away and some depth pieces from having a championship-caliber defense.



It's still early, but CB and WR crops look better than QB in the '23 first round.


Yes even though Giants will be picking in the middlish to early 3rd tranche of each round the positions they have of need or depth are well stocked to add some options. The Toney trade also looks better and better adding that extra pick at end of 3rd. Historically you can make solid depth additions to your roster in the 3rd and 4th rounds.

I’m also interested what this front office does with a little cap flexibility to work around next two offseasons. I don’t think they need to do big contracts. I think you’ll see them target a couple vets to add in spots so any draft picks arent force fed right away.
They'll figure to need the bulk of their cap space  
JonC : 10:14 am : link
to keep their own guys on defense, SB, and presumably a short deal to bridge Jones. So this would jive too with being smart with UFA and must draft better especially after the first round.
RE: They'll figure to need the bulk of their cap space  
Sammo85 : 10:21 am : link
In comment 15965918 JonC said:
Quote:
to keep their own guys on defense, SB, and presumably a short deal to bridge Jones. So this would jive too with being smart with UFA and must draft better especially after the first round.


Probably a good bet. I think we are staring down Leonard Williams last year as a Giant in 2023, so I’d think locking up Lawrence is key. Adding a DL in draft besides Davidson wouldn’t be worst idea so you have some options in 2024.

If they do add an outside FA could see ILB or CB as mid tier signings.
RE: Two words...  
GoDeep13 : 11:22 am : link
In comment 15965650 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Devon Witherspoon.

I’d add Clark Phillips III and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to that.
This is crazy  
allstarjim : 1:14 pm : link
All these guys talking about Bradberry being a zone-only corner...the Eagles play man coverage the 7th most in the NFL this year and 48% on third down (3rd highest), 73.3% on 4th down (2nd highest).

Both Bradberry and Slay are having terrific seasons. Bradberry is 2nd in the NFL in passes defensed and among corners who have started at least 12 games, has allowed the LOWEST completion percentage in the NFL, despite being targeted the 9th most among the same. Bradberry has been elite, and this narrative he's not good in man coverage is clearly false.
 
christian : 1:18 pm : link
Bradberry has really impressed me. He actually never played a lot of man coverage either in Carolina or New York.

Huge hats off to him. He bet on himself and wasn’t willing to take a subpar extension from the Giants or possible trade partners. He knew his down year was due to his Achilles injury and the shitty Giants defense.

He’s going to get paid.
I think it's hard to determine which should be the focus for round 1  
Matt M. : 2:58 pm : link
But, I have been saying we need at least one top CB for a little while now. The scouts have had more luck with CBs in the FA ranks than WR, so maybe that's the route to go for CB.
