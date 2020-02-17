BLEAV in Giants - Papa/Banks on MN game and Jones paycheck

1. They feel Jones is getting paid by someone. And if fans expect a 'team friendly' deal, it ain't happening.
2. Feel the brain trust and Jones no longer have trust issues with the WRs, but now it's that they don't trust the OL.
3. A few mistakes avoided, they win the MN going away.
4. Creativity is there on O, fans don't seem to understand what they're seeing. Bellinger fumble play and late pass to Slayton are evidence of the creativity.
5. Talking about the opportunity to play in the postseason, and not the draft and/or changes in personnel with 2 games left. Great feeling.
6. Wink's DEF in final minutes was what it was due to having to get in Cousin's face immediately and hope the back end could make a play. They got Jefferson to the ground and Joseph hit a 61 yarder after missing 5 of 7 from greater than 50 this year. In other words, the Giants did what they thought they had to do and the other guy just made a great play. BLEAV in Giants
The Giants are just running hot hands or healthy legs out at WR. Jones doesn’t really have a choice but he has shown ability to get rapport going with Slayton, James, Hodgins.
It’s clear to me Daboll and Kafka are working with what they have, and not what they’d ideally want in that group to attack and work defenses.
This is true, and yet I was sure he was going to make the damn thing.
Son of a...
Three times we've lost on 61-yard field goals!!!
WTF!
If they’re tuned into the building, then it sounds like Jones camp is playing hardball and Schoen is about the have egg on his face, either by overpaying or franchising him to keep him here, or losing him to another team.
We've gone from Schoen is a fuck up because he didn't draft a QB to replace Jones to Schoen is a fuck up because he didn't pick up his 5th-year option, when virtually no one in the league, media, or fanbase would have done so.
But hey, we've got to find something to complain about so it's all good.
Our bad luck - unless it ends up getting us a better opponent in the first playoff game.
How is this not DJ and SB?
It’ll be fascinating to see what his market is.
He s not giving them a home town discount, nor should he. He s earned a big contract, time to cash in, good for him.
Seems obvious Giants want him back, probably going to be for a bunch more $ than some here will like.
He s not giving them a home town discount, nor should he. He s earned a big contract, time to cash in, good for him.
Seems obvious Giants want him back, probably going to be for a bunch more $ than some here will like.
I agree, Joe....and Banks said to get ready for a number that has a "3" at the beginning. Someone's going to pay it.
He s not giving them a home town discount, nor should he. He s earned a big contract, time to cash in, good for him.
Seems obvious Giants want him back, probably going to be for a bunch more $ than some here will like.
There may also be others that will be unhappy if he’s playing elsewhere. I think it’s 50/50 he’s back. Schoen will have a number for him and I don’t see him exceeding it.
I would be surprised to see someone willing to pay DJ like a top 10 QB - which is where about 30 mil a year gets you.
Quote:
Prefer to remain a Giant, it s also likely them not picking up his 5 th year got his competitive juices flowing
He s not giving them a home town discount, nor should he. He s earned a big contract, time to cash in, good for him.
Seems obvious Giants want him back, probably going to be for a bunch more $ than some here will like.
There may also be others that will be unhappy if he’s playing elsewhere. I think it’s 50/50 he’s back. Schoen will have a number for him and I don’t see him exceeding it.
Wow, 50/50, maybe you re right, because of dollars.
I think the original debate, would Schoen want him back, has been decided, yes.
But you have been consistent in that it would be about the $
I heard somewhere that in the history of the league 60+ yard winning kicks being made is 15 out of 60 something
Against the Giants it s 3 of 3. That is a remarkable variance
Based on reports, they liked what they had seen from afar, but he missed several games last yr w a neck and they wanted to see him up close, how he ran their O, see if he could stay healthy, etc., before making a longer term $ commitment (like taking a test drive before buying a car). It's not that complicated.
2. Russell Wilson (Broncos): $49 million (5-year, $245 million contract)
3. Kyler Murray (Cardinals): $46.1 million (5-year, $230.5 million contract)
4. Deshaun Watson (Browns): $46 million (5-year $230 million contract)
5. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): $45 million (10-year $450 million contract)
6. Josh Allen (Bills): $43 million (6-year $258 million contract)
7. Derek Carr (Raiders): $40.47 million (3-year, $121.4 million contract)
T-8. Dak Prescott (Cowboys): $40 million (4-year, $160 million contract)
T-8. Matt Stafford (Rams): $40 million (4-year $160 million contract)
T-10. Kirk Cousins (Vikings): $35 million (1-year $35 million contract)
11. Jared Goff (Lions): $33.5 million (4-year $134 million contract)
12. Carson Wentz (Commanders): $32 million ($4-year 128 million contract)
13. Matt Ryan (Colts): $30 million (5-year $150 million contract)
14. Ryan Tannehill (Titans): $29.5 million (4-year $118 million contract)
15. Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers): $27.5 million (5-year $137.5 million contract)
16. Tom Brady (Buccaneers): $25 million (1-year contract)
17. Jameis Winston (Saints): $14 million (2-year $28 million contract)
18. Marcus Mariota (Falcons): $9.375 million (2-year $18.75 million contract)
19. Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars): $9.19 million (4-year $36.79 million contract)
20. Joe Burrow (Bengals): $9.04 million (4-year $36.19 million contract)
If people dont think he is going to get around 30 million a year average there are fooling themselves. He is going to fall in between the Tannehill and Cousins number.
Quote:
the thing... the Vikings' kicker was terrible on distance kicks this year.
I heard somewhere that in the history of the league 60+ yard winning kicks being made is 15 out of 60 something
Against the Giants it s 3 of 3. That is a remarkable variance
I saw this too!
It was like - since 2016 teams kicking GW FG of over 60 yrds against the Giants, opponents are 3/3 the rest of the league is 2 for 15 all teams against each other.
I would be surprised to see someone willing to pay DJ like a top 10 QB - which is where about 30 mil a year gets you.
you are not dialed into the desperation of the teams that have no QB right now.
Also, you cannot compare what the top 10 QBs are being paid right now because they all did not sign their deals THIS year. Like everything else in this world, it is a supply and demand situation. If Jones is one of the better free agents available, then he WILL get $30 million.
Everyone just needs to wake up. We are not getting a high draft pick (it sucks winning games with a QB that you hate) and there are no better QBs than Jones available via free agency. End of story
Spend your time arguing over whether you think we should sign Barkley, tag him, or tag and trade him. The RB can be replaced much more easily than the QB.
If they go that route, they shorten their window considerably to bring sustained success to the franchise.
If they start over at QB, they buy themselves more time. If they get a bridge guy, they buy themselves even more time.
If they go that route, they shorten their window considerably to bring sustained success to the franchise.
If they start over at QB, they buy themselves more time. If they get a bridge guy, they buy themselves even more time.
I view Jones as that bridge guy.
Imagine next yr our IOL provides better pass pro and Jones has a legit WR or 2 to throw to; he puts up significantly better stats, including more wins and then we have to negotiate a contract. Cha ching.
Although I’m not big on this stuff in general, I’m getting a feeling of Wide Right karma.
Geez, the team has one win since mid November and now the Giants are supposed to back up the Brinks truck?
Jones has looked good, but also has some really bad throws too. The pass to Saquon's ankles that he barely was able to catch? that was an easy 10 yard throw tops, and if accurate could have been a TD.
That throw that Papa and Banks mention as being "Creative" that Bellinger ended up fumbling? Another bad pass to Bellinger's back shoulder that if hit his front shoulder in stride Bellinger would have been untouched.
Quote:
the thing... the Vikings' kicker was terrible on distance kicks this year.
Although I’m not big on this stuff in general, I’m getting a feeling of Wide Right karma.
Before the kick, i was thinking I really wished the Vikings still played outdoors
Quote:
In comment 15965907 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the thing... the Vikings' kicker was terrible on distance kicks this year.
I heard somewhere that in the history of the league 60+ yard winning kicks being made is 15 out of 60 something
Against the Giants it s 3 of 3. That is a remarkable variance
I saw this too!
It was like - since 2016 teams kicking GW FG of over 60 yrds against the Giants, opponents are 3/3 the rest of the league is 2 for 15 all teams against each other.
Well, I was way off 😊. Thanks
Quote:
I don't know how dialed in Papa and Banks are to the inner circle of the NFL scouting world.
I would be surprised to see someone willing to pay DJ like a top 10 QB - which is where about 30 mil a year gets you.
you are not dialed into the desperation of the teams that have no QB right now.
Also, you cannot compare what the top 10 QBs are being paid right now because they all did not sign their deals THIS year. Like everything else in this world, it is a supply and demand situation. If Jones is one of the better free agents available, then he WILL get $30 million.
Everyone just needs to wake up. We are not getting a high draft pick (it sucks winning games with a QB that you hate)
Lol, so true, and a point I ve made to a few of the regulars here who don’t like him as a quarterback
Quote:
the thing... the Vikings' kicker was terrible on distance kicks this year.
I heard somewhere that in the history of the league 60+ yard winning kicks being made is 15 out of 60 something
Against the Giants it s 3 of 3. That is a remarkable variance
It feels like Giants have been a statistical anomaly for the last decade or so. Stats usually go back to the norm. I'm hoping it's soon. Despite that kick Giants have had some unusual wins this year. Maybe it's turning.
Quote:
In comment 15966006 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
I don't know how dialed in Papa and Banks are to the inner circle of the NFL scouting world.
I would be surprised to see someone willing to pay DJ like a top 10 QB - which is where about 30 mil a year gets you.
you are not dialed into the desperation of the teams that have no QB right now.
Also, you cannot compare what the top 10 QBs are being paid right now because they all did not sign their deals THIS year. Like everything else in this world, it is a supply and demand situation. If Jones is one of the better free agents available, then he WILL get $30 million.
Everyone just needs to wake up. We are not getting a high draft pick (it sucks winning games with a QB that you hate)
Lol, so true, and a point I ve made to a few of the regulars here who don’t like him as a quarterback
I don't hate DJ.
I just don't like him at the price the Giants are probably going to have to pay him. I think his contract will be an anchor moving forward for a franchise with a lot of work to do in a rebuild that needs more time.
I also like Teslas. But I can't afford one with two kids going to private schools.
It's not personal - it's the probable reality of the situation.
Quote:
In comment 15966028 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 15966006 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
I don't know how dialed in Papa and Banks are to the inner circle of the NFL scouting world.
I would be surprised to see someone willing to pay DJ like a top 10 QB - which is where about 30 mil a year gets you.
you are not dialed into the desperation of the teams that have no QB right now.
Also, you cannot compare what the top 10 QBs are being paid right now because they all did not sign their deals THIS year. Like everything else in this world, it is a supply and demand situation. If Jones is one of the better free agents available, then he WILL get $30 million.
Everyone just needs to wake up. We are not getting a high draft pick (it sucks winning games with a QB that you hate)
Lol, so true, and a point I ve made to a few of the regulars here who don’t like him as a quarterback
I don't hate DJ.
I just don't like him at the price the Giants are probably going to have to pay him. I think his contract will be an anchor moving forward for a franchise with a lot of work to do in a rebuild that needs more time.
I also like Teslas. But I can't afford one with two kids going to private schools.
It's not personal - it's the probable reality of the situation.
Of course it s not personal. But it s not a good place to be as a fan when you don’t believe the quarterback is in place.
I ve been there, it s just a different vibe.
I do agree it's looking increasing likely that Jones will get a contract from someone that starts with a "3," but let's see how the rest of the year plays out.
BUT...
I wonder what the rate of NFL players who had their 5th year option declined, end up re-signing with the team that ended up doing the said declining for an extension.
Quote:
In comment 15966028 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 15966006 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
I don't know how dialed in Papa and Banks are to the inner circle of the NFL scouting world.
I would be surprised to see someone willing to pay DJ like a top 10 QB - which is where about 30 mil a year gets you.
you are not dialed into the desperation of the teams that have no QB right now.
Also, you cannot compare what the top 10 QBs are being paid right now because they all did not sign their deals THIS year. Like everything else in this world, it is a supply and demand situation. If Jones is one of the better free agents available, then he WILL get $30 million.
Everyone just needs to wake up. We are not getting a high draft pick (it sucks winning games with a QB that you hate)
Lol, so true, and a point I ve made to a few of the regulars here who don’t like him as a quarterback
I don't hate DJ.
I just don't like him at the price the Giants are probably going to have to pay him. I think his contract will be an anchor moving forward for a franchise with a lot of work to do in a rebuild that needs more time.
I also like Teslas. But I can't afford one with two kids going to private schools.
It's not personal - it's the probable reality of the situation.
If you have the $ to send them to private schools then you CAN afford a Tesla
My kids future is a better investment than a Tesla (well...my oldest makes me question that frequently - but that's another story for another time :)
That's kinda the point I'm making about DJ. Do you want invest in him over other pieces that are more likely to be better investments moving forward?
There are a lot of Giants fans that are more sure than I about DJ being a good financial risk moving forward.
I personally think he’s better than
Wilson
Carr
Watson
Murray
Wentz
Goff
Ryan
Tannenhill
Winston
Marriota
Weren’t they the #1 D that year?
If he does come through, then I'm sure Schoen will give him a contract up to $35 million, which I think is fair for Jones in this market. If Jones wants $40 plus, then Schoen will let him walk, IMO.
If Jones comes up small against the Colts, I think the Giants just let him walk. And I'm not talking necessarily a win, but Jones needs to do as good or better than what he did last week against the Vikings. He needs to show he can preform in "prime time", much like Eli did.
For those of you who don't think Jones isn't worth $35 million, just look at the QB market right now in the NFL. Teams will over pay, but Jones needs to realize the grass isn't always greener with another team (for example, Wilson with the Broncos).
Schoen isn't the former GM, he most likely had a plan in place for JUST this scenario when he declined the option. BBI may not like the plan, but the cards aren't in BBI's hands, they are in the GM's. And he will chose how he plays his hand.
This is not true.
The ball was waste high. Watch the replay. I did.
He's not going anywhere.
He's not going anywhere.
HAHAHAHAHAH
The only thing that DJ has done consistently is get people fired :)
Is it really a cautionary tale? Titans unfortunately play in on a conference with a ton of top tier QBs. He’s lost to Mahomes, Jackson, and Burrow. I’d also argue that their run the last 3/4 years was completely worth that contract despite not winning a title.
I personally think he’s better than
Wilson (this year yes, but not if RE gets back on track)
Carr - Carr has better skills
Watson - TBD, hasn't played in 2 years
Murray - Murray is way better
Wentz - yes, better
Goff - hel nah, have you watched this year?
Ryan - yes, better
Tannenhill - same player
Winston - washed
Marriota - a little better
Geez, the team has one win since mid November and now the Giants are supposed to back up the Brinks truck?
Jones has looked good, but also has some really bad throws too. The pass to Saquon's ankles that he barely was able to catch? that was an easy 10 yard throw tops, and if accurate could have been a TD.
That throw that Papa and Banks mention as being "Creative" that Bellinger ended up fumbling? Another bad pass to Bellinger's back shoulder that if hit his front shoulder in stride Bellinger would have been untouched.
People are speaking strictly from emotions. The talk started after the Washington game. we only scored 13 on offense but folks were so high on the win that they completely forgot that we didn't do much on offense
One good game against the Vikings and now it's "30 million a year, no less"
Like weeks 1 thru 15 were irrelevant
They did compete for a SB, they came up short against the best QB in the NFL. And they weren’t forced to trade Brown, they thought they could replace him and spend money elsewhere and failed miserably.
Henry has a very friendly deal as well. His salary has nothing to do with them now getting to a SB.
I never watched him enough to have an opinion. But I know many here believe his better than Jones, I m not one of them.
My evaluation of quarterbacks has been on the physical attributes because I believe the intangibles can be developed
It s why I was a fan of Simms when most were not, Eli, same thing and now Daniel.
Quote:
The idea is to compete for Super Bowls. These contracts forced the team to trade AJ Brown. Their offense has gone downhill as a result. Paying an average QB and a running back will always bite you in the ass.
They did compete for a SB, they came up short against the best QB in the NFL. And they weren’t forced to trade Brown, they thought they could replace him and spend money elsewhere and failed miserably.
Henry has a very friendly deal as well. His salary has nothing to do with them now getting to a SB.
They came up short b/c of their QB.
I would be surprised to see someone willing to pay DJ like a top 10 QB - which is where about 30 mil a year gets you.
Top 10 is closer to 40 mil a year
I also think he is going to want to compete moving forward the next couple years. He may have to go a little over what he wanted but I don't think he is going to turn the team over to a rookie if his evaluation is not strong enough. We also could have some veterans shake free which may give him some leverage. This is a critical decision for him to get right.
What’s the alternative? Don’t pay him and continue to tread water with sub par QBs hoping you get the next Mahomes? Sounds nice from the fans perspective but from the Titans perspective they nailed that decision it just wasn’t enough and that happens.
The increase in the salary cap gives the Giants the luxury to hold on to Jones while they build the team through the draft.
He is the type of QBs coordinators are looking for.
Big, fast, and can play in and outside the pocket.
plenty of coordinators are going to think they can make him a pro bowl QB.
Washington let Cousins walk because they couldn't commit and have been in a carousel of QBs since.
Quote:
I don't know how dialed in Papa and Banks are to the inner circle of the NFL scouting world.
I would be surprised to see someone willing to pay DJ like a top 10 QB - which is where about 30 mil a year gets you.
you are not dialed into the desperation of the teams that have no QB right now.
Agree.
So Giants fan X may hate Jones, or think he's mediocre. If you're the Colts or the Jets or maybe the Bucs or the Commanders, DJ is an upgrade. What does it cost to get that upgrade? Probably upwards of $30M/year. So Giants fan X may think "Jones isn't worth $30M, no way I'd offer him that." But the market determines what a QB is worth, and the market is going to say he's worth $30M+. The Giants probably don't have a good alternative under $30M, either. So it's either pay up for DJ, pay up for a different (overpriced) free agent QB, get lucky in the draft, or start Tyrod Taylor or Davis Webb in 2023.
Whatever happens, Giants fan X will be calling Schoen an idiot on BBI.
How is this not DJ and SB?
For one thing, the only thing "career year" about DJ's performance this year is the fact that he has stayed healthy. Other than that, his individual performance looks a lot like his individual performance in each of the Joe Judge years. I'm not saying that DJ's actual level of play hasn't improved; just that his performance doesn't really scream "career year" when you look at the numbers.
It's kind of the same story with Barkley, with the main difference being that his talent was never really the question - with him it's been almost entirely about health and positional value (and those two go hand-in-hand when discussing RBs). Conversely, there's no positional value question with DJ - obviously QB is the most valuable position - but there have been questions about DJ's ability.
Either way, I don't really think the "career year" thing applies to either DJ or SB. If this is DJ's "career year" then we should let him walk. And it's definitely not SB's career year in the sense that he's already had a definitively better season once before.
When I think of a player having a career year in his contract year, it looks a lot more like Leonard Williams in 2020.
He’s scored almost the same as Herbert. But who cares. He’s scoring pts in an offense devoid of any wr or te or OL talent, but who cares. He’s been terrific in the 4th quarter of many games. But again, who cares.
My prediction for several weeks now has been 4y/$130M for DJ. That AAV ($32.5M) lands almost exactly halfway between Tannehill and Cousins (although that's not what informed my prediction since Tannehill's contract has aged too much at this point to remain a valid comp, IMO).
I continue to find it curious that there are fans who steadfastly defend DJ and very vocally describe him as a franchise QB in no uncertain terms, and then when it comes time to predict DJ's contract value, they suggest an AAV in the low $20M's. That tells me that either their enthusiasm for keeping DJ isn't quite as strong as they say, or they haven't bothered to look at a QB contract since Eli retired, and they're basing the AAV in the range that Eli's final contract put him into.
What’s the alternative? Don’t pay him and continue to tread water with sub par QBs hoping you get the next Mahomes? Sounds nice from the fans perspective but from the Titans perspective they nailed that decision it just wasn’t enough and that happens.
That's a valid POV, and I think it does apply to the DJ situation. But I think it's incomplete to leave out the part where the Tannehill and Henry contracts basically forced the Titans to trade away A.J. Brown and hope that Treylon Burks could replace his production - that particular trade-off and transition hasn't gone perfectly for Tennessee this year (OTOH, the same sort of trade-off at WR went absolutely perfectly for Minnesota when they traded Diggs and drafted Jefferson).
It's noteworthy because one of the things that presumably will make Jones worth keeping is the improvement he'll make with better receivers. Except that we're seeing examples with other teams that the huge increase in QB price tag often leads them to rely primarily rookie contract reinforcements at WR.
That might be the best path forward for the Giants anyway, but it might also mean that the WR help that we're all desperately pining for could turn out to be a redux of Toney and/or Randle.
He is the type of QBs coordinators are looking for.
Big, fast, and can play in and outside the pocket.
plenty of coordinators are going to think they can make him a pro bowl QB.
Washington let Cousins walk because they couldn't commit and have been in a carousel of QBs since.
I see 13 TDs, behind Davis Mills
I’m 100% game for the as a Giants fan because the alternative isn’t automatically “elite QB leading us to a title”. It’s far more likely we regress and then we really need Schoen/Magic.
BUT...
I wonder what the rate of NFL players who had their 5th year option declined, end up re-signing with the team that ended up doing the said declining for an extension.
I'm not even spending the 5 seconds. I'm pretty certain it's 0%. But it also is a scenario that is extremely infrequent to begin with. A lot of players who would fall into the no-doubt category for their 5yo end up getting signed to extensions after their 3rd season, before that 5yo decision needs to be made. We'll probably see that play out with Thomas this offseason, for example.
I’m 100% game for the as a Giants fan because the alternative isn’t automatically “elite QB leading us to a title”. It’s far more likely we regress and then we really need Schoen/Magic.
Can Giants move to AFCS, because that's 6 wins. Titans suck
He's not going anywhere.
I agree 100% and hope the front office feels the same way
That seems like projection.
That seems like projection.
In nearly every press conference, Dabs in fact says that Jones is running the offense the way he's been told, making good decisions, doing what they want him to do. Do you believe he's lying?
Quote:
Daboll wants to run it?
That seems like projection.
In nearly every press conference, Dabs in fact says that Jones is running the offense the way he's been told, making good decisions, doing what they want him to do. Do you believe he's lying?
I don't want to speak for TTH, but there's a difference between BD lauding Jones's handling of the offense as instructed vs. confirming that the current offensive scheme is fairly representative of what BD/MK would ideally be deploying.
Both of these things can simultaneously be true:
1) Daboll/Kafka are running a watered-down version (or completely different version entirely) of the offense they'd prefer to be running, out of necessity.
2) Jones is successfully doing everything Daboll is asking of him this year within that watered-down offense.
That doesn't mean that DJ is the reason for the offense to be watered down, but it doesn't necessarily absolve him, either. And on the flip side, it doesn't necessarily mean that the current offense even resembles the scheme that Daboll prefers, in which case DJ running *this* scheme exactly as intended may not represent a vote of confidence for the future (but also it might be exactly that).
Either way, it's perfectly reasonable (IMO) to question whether DJ ultimately fits into BD/MK's vision for the offense without even suggesting that BD has at any point lied about how he feels DJ is playing this season.
Even the slightest look at the offenses that he has run in the past tell you he's not a run heavy, pass if you must, type of coaching mind.
Even the slightest look at the offenses that he has run in the past tell you he's not a run heavy, pass if you must, type of coaching mind.
That's not ture. Below are the seasons where Brian Daboll's team ran more than they passed while he was an offensive coordinator.
2012 KC Chief - 475 passes / 500 rushes
2011 Dolpins - 469 passes / 469 rushes
2009 Browns - 443 passes / 498 rushes
Until 2018, Daboll only had one season as an offensive coordinator in the NFL where the offense passed more than they ran. His only season as an offensive coordinator in College Football was with Alabama where in 2017 Jalen Hurts was the QB so the team ran the ball about 70% of the time. Also, the first two years of his time with the Bills, the pass/run ratio was nearly 48%. Daboll may have opened up the offense for Josh Allen passing the last two years but before that he wasn't an Andy Reid clone.
The situations he has been in the pros is very familiar. In KC, Miami, and Cleveland he didn't have QBs but he had parts that he could build offense around. He had Jamaal Charles. You run him, obviously, Just like you're running Barkley now.
In Miami you have Henne and Matt Moore. You're not going to pass a lot. In Cleveland, same. Frankly it wasn't very good. That's why he's bounced around. But in each situation where he has had players to back it up, he has fielded a offense that rings up points and takes chances. The opposite of what we've seen this year excite in really, really limited moments.
And yes, the players have a lot to do with it. The question remains if Jones is the QB that can play the way he wants and do what he wants when they build this offense out the way they want. Many here are guessing that Jones can just be plugged in to that situation. Well, he has never in his career had the chance to demonstrate it, so it's all speculation that only Daboll can answer. All we know is they've been very safe and conservative this year.
Plays that require more time to develop have been rare, relative to the other playoff teams run.
The staff likely taking several things into consideration:
- Can the OL give a play the time needed to develop?
- Can the QB make the correct read and deliver a catchable ball?
- Will the skills be able to create a window large enough and be able to win with the ball in the air?
DJ is not a unicorn but he has the physical tools. He seems to be doing a goid job being efficient at what he's asked to do.
I can get behind a decision to move on at QB, but I would rather use the draft to build the other positions if the guys in the QB room think that they've got a guy that can do all they need him to do.
People that keep saying the offense “he prefers to run” remind me of the way macadoo ran an offense. This is my offense and what I want to do. That’s fine -sorta but not the way o view BDs approach to offense.
The system doesn’t travel in a box and get unpacked at each stop. It is created at each stop and honed for the personal of the team. Additionally it is “living” and evolving as players improve or decline, get added or move on
He has said and I believe he doesn’t care if they run or pass every down. Whatever gives them the best chance to win.
Quote:
He has thrown for 3000 years and 15 tds 5 ints and run for over 600 and 5 tds all while staying healthy.
He is the type of QBs coordinators are looking for.
Big, fast, and can play in and outside the pocket.
plenty of coordinators are going to think they can make him a pro bowl QB.
Washington let Cousins walk because they couldn't commit and have been in a carousel of QBs since.
I see 13 TDs, behind Davis Mills
Exactly...I'd love to the list of OCs jumping in line for a QB with 13 passing TDs in 15 games...and 34 passingbTDs in his last 50 games. They might as well hand in their resignation letter instead.
This is an incredibly down year for QBs in the NFL, and DJ still can't crack the top 20 in passing TDs or passing yards per game...but, but, give him $30 million!
Six years as OC his teams hovered around 300 yards/game and under 20 pts. When Diggs was signed they saw about a 100 yard increase and 10 pts/game for two years before becoming OC. In Buffalo they made big efforts to improve the ground game between the tackles and with production not as dependent on Allen.
I hope and think he will want bigger impact from the pass game but will keep and strive to improve on our run game. Where this goes balance wise is a TBD but it will be based on talent and match up.
The three highest scoring NE teams all lost in the SB to NFCE teams. It's a different brand of ball in the NFCE and NFC overall. This has been the case for decades. Defense matters.
Exactly...I'd love to the list of OCs jumping in line for a QB with 13 passing TDs in 15 games...and 34 passingbTDs in his last 50 games. They might as well hand in their resignation letter instead.
This is an incredibly down year for QBs in the NFL, and DJ still can't crack the top 20 in passing TDs or passing yards per game...but, but, give him $30 million!
The TDs passing are what they are because that is the offense Daboll and Kafka have chosen to run. Only recently have they attempted to throw more. Cannot get TDs passing if you do not pass.
But, of course, you knew that.