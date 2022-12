BLEAV in Giants - Papa/Banks on MN game and Jones paycheck

1. They feel Jones is getting paid by someone. And if fans expect a 'team friendly' deal, it ain't happening.2. Feel the brain trust and Jones no longer have trust issues with the WRs, but now it's that they don't trust the OL.3. A few mistakes avoided, they win the MN going away.4. Creativity is there on O, fans don't seem to understand what they're seeing. Bellinger fumble play and late pass to Slayton are evidence of the creativity.5. Talking about the opportunity to play in the postseason, and not the draft and/or changes in personnel with 2 games left. Great feeling.6. Wink's DEF in final minutes was what it was due to having to get in Cousin's face immediately and hope the back end could make a play. They got Jefferson to the ground and Joseph hit a 61 yarder after missing 5 of 7 from greater than 50 this year. In other words, the Giants did what they thought they had to do and the other guy just made a great play. BLEAV in Giants - ( New Window