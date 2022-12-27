Sy'56's Giants-Vikings Game Review

I thought the last two games Jones showed a difference in getting the ball out quickly and accurately. It was just better and more decisive, almost as if a light has gone on. Perhaps it is trusting the WRs to be where they are supposed to be(QB and WR on the same page after their reads). Yep the INT was one of the killers - a touch behind allowing Peterson to jump the route.
But as far as the year goes, I thought this was his best game despite the INT. That game tying drive was a thing of beauty.
Wonder how much that bad shoulder midseason was holding back Barkley. Before the WASH game he said it was the best he has felt in December and then two VG games...
- Was it asking too much for Holmes to make a play on the ball on the Hockenson TD?
- Am I wrong in believing that Cousins threw more high danger balls than Daniel Jones did (balls that could’ve or should’ve been intercepted)?
- Surprised by no mention of the special teams, which has made disastrous plays the past three weeks and in several games before that. Is this a coaching issue? Is it a weak bottom of the roster issue? Whether it’s kickoff coverage, punt coverage, poor punts, punt blocking, or that one game when Gano inexplicably missed everything, it seems as if it’s always something. And for a small margin of error team like the Giants, that could lose them a game and you’d hate for it to be in the postseason.
dictates we need to up the talent levels in the secondary. I see the Giants focusing on adding CB and LBr help in Free Agency.. Obviously they need to add WR help.. I think they do resign Slayton, maybe a FA WR but adding through the draft has real potential too.
Good analysis. Surprised to see Bellinger falling off. Perhaps it is the injury. But we really need to get "pre-injury Bellinger" back going forward.
I have to say, this is the best I have felt after a loss in a while. I thought our team was on equal footing with the Vikings who are among the top teams record-wise in the NFL. If not for our unforced errors, we would have likely won this game. Kudos to the "studs" and Daboll who I thought again had this team playing to the best version of themselves.
Unfortunately, by losing, and assuming we beat IND, we will likely now play the 49ers in the first round of the playoffs rather than the Vikings, which is perhaps the worst match up possible for our team. A classic case of "we get what we deserve". Let's hope Green Bay beats MINN this week and SF wins out.
I love the idea of beating the Colts this week and then taking it to the Eagles in the final game, as Christian pointed out in an earlier post, reminiscent of our 2007 performance against New England. Perhaps we can be the team nobody wants to play in January again! Playing with house money can be a beautiful thing in the post-season.
Wishing you a Happy New Year SY. Thanks again for your many contributions on this site.
We need to fix and it will probably take three more successful years for us to be deemed elite. Concentrate of LB’s, corners, WR, OL (and maybe TE). Guys it’s going to be a long process as that’s most the team.
Save for Graham Gano, the Giants special teams are an unmitigated disaster and holding this franchise back. Big time. Currently, the Giants are ranked:
23rd (in NFL) in Return Yards Allowed per Kick-Off
27th in Return Yards Allowed per Punt
26th in Return Yards Gained per Kick-Off
31st in Return Yards Gained per Punt
Just sucks. Among several needs, Joe Schoen has to find himself a bona-fide return guy! And maybe a new Special Teams Coach.
We need to fix and it will probably take three more successful years for us to be deemed elite. Concentrate of LB’s, corners, WR, OL (and maybe TE). Guys it’s going to be a long process as that’s most the team.
Only 3? Why not go for 5?
Every team has holes, even Philly and KC and Buffalo. What those elite teams do have more of is elite talent.
We need elite talent and hopefully one of the holes we do have can be filled with an elite player, be it WR or rangy LB or CB.
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy What more could you have wanted with respect to Jones?
I love these writeups, the new format to focus solely on position evals, and look forward to it each week.
Your take on Daniel is interesting. I’m waiting for the game when he gets an A+ from you. Part of me thinks you’re overly hard on him, but the pick was a backbreaker, so I hear where you’re coming from
WR’s with 3 drops: Jones could have been 33 for 42 closer to 400 yds
Not sure what more we want from Jones. Sure he had a interception but he played a terrific game under pressure multiple times. For me it was his best game of the year.
His movement in the pocket kas really improved.
In the Minn and 1st Wash game we gave up big gains on 3rd downs where we could have ended the game. A #1 corner could have prevented these conversions. If the best player on the board is a CB, take him. If its a WR, take him. Its about who drops but we need more talent at CB and its just as imias getting a #1 receiver
I'm the last one on BBI to tell you who should be a "Stud" or a "Dud", but as an aside I thought maybe Daniel Jones was going to get one of the stud awards against Minny.
I could be totally in the dark here and just spouting nonsense, but I see Daniel Jones securing a significantly large contract from the Giants. And in the off chance it isn't with the Giants, it will be with some other NFL franchise.
Anyone who thinks this team is three years away from being able to
compete doesn’t watch enough of the rest of the NFL. Will they make an NFC Title game or a Super Bowl? Who knows. But fortunes change quickly, and sometimes all it takes is one or two players. See, the Bengals, Bills, Chargers, Eagles, Vikings and possibly the Jags.
I like him but we this board overrates him because his is competent, not necessarily very good
Perfect world is he is a good 2nd TE
On this team ,with lack of targets, he is #1
My #1 has the be a plus blocker and hopefully a plus pass catcher
Think Sy a little critical on jones. Everyone is this league throws some bad balls
Of course I wanted more out of jones but that would equate to a near perfect game.
And yeah, he mentioned OG and Neal is same breathe. Yes he said not yet but by bringing it up it’s on his mind too. Brought it up last week and it was brandished an absurd thought by thought police ( LOL)
Not saying now but his balance issues might never be corrected. If there is a top OT on board at some point, BPA. Not a priority yet but how good would our line look if Neal was blowing up holes inside. It’s a rebuild, best players at best positions
So how would you rate our WR group to the rest of the NFCE??
The bar is set so low that of course when one of them has a good game they sre a “stud”.
Doesn’t the same logic work for the QB then too? I know people don’t want to admit it but the WRs have been playing much better the last month and a half. Nobody mistakes them for the Chargers or Bengals corps, but they’re doing what’s asked of them playing roles above their skill set.
In play from Bellinger post injury. Hoping he can show us more of what he did earlier in the year. Otherwise we might need to plan on him being more of a TE2 than 1 here.
I still think WR is the biggest need on this team. CB has been hampered more so by injuries, Adoree was playing amazing in this defense. Hoping Robinson can come back as he showed some promise too. Fliott has shown flashes too as a rookie. I think we have more depth there than our WRs who can’t get separation, and are just unreliable with the drops in big situations. Hoping they can land one or two in the draft that can be long term solutions, because outside of Hodgins I don’t think there is anyone here who should be counted on for next year. Wandale has to overcome the injury and shouldn’t be counted on, he was pretty frail this year and I’m not sure he should be anything more than a gadget play guy, not a 10 target full time type.
Regarding Cousins...good point. But once you develop a rep in this league with the fans, it is DAMN hard to move past that! Im sure there are many non-Giants fans out there who still think Andrew Thomas is a failed first round pick and that Daniel Jones is still the worst QB in the league.
Is Kirk Cousins good enough to get them to the top of the mountain?
I just don't see it.
If you study KC's numbers this year, they aren't that great despite the talent support. He's 20th in QBR, 20th in YPA, 15th in completion%, top ten for most INTs.
He is 4th in TDs and 5th in yards per game. But that's not surprising with that team.
Some QB stats are so close that there is virtually little difference. Completion % is normally tight and tenths separate several players. Even Rating and QBR have several players with little separation.
RE: RE: So how would you rate our WR group to the rest of the NFCE??
The bar is set so low that of course when one of them has a good game they sre a “stud”.
Doesn’t the same logic work for the QB then too? I know people don’t want to admit it but the WRs have been playing much better the last month and a half. Nobody mistakes them for the Chargers or Bengals corps, but they’re doing what’s asked of them playing roles above their skill set.
Maybe, DJ gets credit for elevating a bunch of fringe guys? You could also argue it that way. Hodges was a good find, and he has good rapport with DJ. Slayton is what he is, a decent player with consistency and ball skill issues. A good guy to have on the roster for sure, but you CLEARLY don't want him as your #1 WR. Richie James same as Slayton, a good depth guy to have on the roster, but not someone you want starting as your primary slot guy, or 1st/2nd best receiver.
We need more. If anyone (you) tries to argue that, then I don't know what else to say. Not sure how you can watch Jefferson for a full game against us, and still come onto BBI to talk up our WR group to prove your "DJ sucks" points.... LOL
Says “nobody would mistake them for the Chargers or Bengals” and that they’re “playing roles not suited for their skill set”. But of course even the slight compliment of the WR group is deemed as an anti Jones comment on this site.
RE: Well apparently you can’t read because my post
Says “nobody would mistake them for the Chargers or Bengals” and that they’re “playing roles not suited for their skill set”. But of course even the slight compliment of the WR group is deemed as an anti Jones comment on this site.
Yeah, because you haven't set any precedents with THAT. Nope. lol
Says “nobody would mistake them for the Chargers or Bengals” and that they’re “playing roles not suited for their skill set”. But of course even the slight compliment of the WR group is deemed as an anti Jones comment on this site.
Yeah, because you haven't set any precedents with THAT. Nope. lol
Because I don’t think Daniel Jones is worth bringing back, every comment I make is an attack on Daniel Jones? Not sure what precedent you’re talking about either.
After Hodgins first game here I said we might have found a Diamond in the rough. Is that an attack on Jones too?
, or if you are a Jets QB you get 3-4 INTS. I really don't mind that, and neither did Parcells for the record. I'd rather be aggressive
Yeah, as you probably know, Parcells once told Simms if he didn't throw an INT once in a while, he wasn't doing his job.
And FWIW, Jones has the lowest INT% in the league (1.1%, which is half of Aaron Rodgers' 2.2%)).
As painful as it was, it's not realistic to expect a QB never throws a pick, especially when he's throwing to a guy that was on another teams' PS 6-7 weeks ago.
The sideline throw to Slayton, the throw to Barkley where he had to go to the ground and lost the ability for YAC, and the int to Hodgins. BTW, there is some debate whether Hodgins contributed to that with a poor route.
Regardless, I'm not sure what more you can ask of a QB than three bad passes in a game. I don't know that I've ever seen a game where a QB doesn't miss some passes.
RE: RE: If you throw 40+ times you likely do get an INT
It was not a horrible throw at all. The receiver was very slightly angling downfield which allowed the pass to be undercut. He needed to be running horizontal. The pass would have been caught or at worst incomplete. That said is was about 6 inches off perfect.
On this site, the tie always goes to Jones. If he plays a game with another QB, unless the other QB throws 4 TDs and Jones throws 2 picks, Jones played better, always. If it doesn't look like he played better, the problem was his line or receivers. There is not a smidge of objectivity about Jones among the "Jones or bust" cult.
It was not a horrible throw at all. The receiver was very slightly angling downfield which allowed the pass to be undercut. He needed to be running horizontal. The pass would have been caught or at worst incomplete. That said is was about 6 inches off perfect.
What are you talking about. It was thrown behind. It's an example of Jones' tendency to botch ball placement on throws beyond 4 yards.
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy's reviews continue to puzzle me concerning DJ. He goes through this long laundry list of all the great things he did, he thought it was his best game of the year, I counted about 10 items that Sy considered excellent play by DJ. I certainly realize the interception was costly, but does that extinguish the glowing remarks, and end with, "game causes more confliction" and "left me wanting more" Huh?
Jones was very good Sunday. Said it multiple times in the post game
But the receivers have also been better the past month and a half. Both things are allowed to be true. Not sure why that is deemed so offensive. Is complimented Andrew Thomas’ play this year also offensive?
If anyone said Jones’ games this year only look better because the bar was so low coming into the year, the Jones supporters would melt down. Saying “the receivers stink and the bar is so low that any good performance makes them a stud” is the same thing. Nobody else on the offense is allowed to be complimented even the slightest.
I'm the last one on BBI to tell you who should be a "Stud" or a "Dud", but as an aside I thought maybe Daniel Jones was going to get one of the stud awards against Minny.
I could be totally in the dark here and just spouting nonsense, but I see Daniel Jones securing a significantly large contract from the Giants. And in the off chance it isn't with the Giants, it will be with some other NFL franchise.
Not in the dark, only common sense. Naysayers are clueless.
RE: RE: RE: If you throw 40+ times you likely do get an INT
, or if you are a Jets QB you get 3-4 INTS. I really don't mind that, and neither did Parcells for the record. I'd rather be aggressive
Yeah, as you probably know, Parcells once told Simms if he didn't throw an INT once in a while, he wasn't doing his job.
And FWIW, Jones has the lowest INT% in the league (1.1%, which is half of Aaron Rodgers' 2.2%)).
As painful as it was, it's not realistic to expect a QB never throws a pick, especially when he's throwing to a guy that was on another teams' PS 6-7 weeks ago.
Since we're throwing out numbers, we're 26th in pass offense as measured by yards and we're 26th in pass TDs. And we have folks banging the table to pay Jones $40M per yr on a 3 yr deal.
Yeah, ah, no. Nobody is banging the table for $40 mill AAV for Jones.
Most are in the $20-$25 mill range, some $15-$20 mill. A couple Tag/Franchise ($31/32 mill).
There are a number who say let him go FA and find his price.
Problem is, with the quality of QB on display weekly, he would likely get better numbers going FA.
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy's reviews continue to puzzle me concerning DJ. He goes through this long laundry list of all the great things he did, he thought it was his best game of the year, I counted about 10 items that Sy considered excellent play by DJ. I certainly realize the interception was costly, but does that extinguish the glowing remarks, and end with, "game causes more confliction" and "left me wanting more" Huh?
I tried to say the same thing and dropped it. I can only think, Sy thinks Jones has more that he can improve on and he shows that he has that ability to make that next step. But hopefully Sy will answer that himself.
On this site, the tie always goes to Jones. If he plays a game with another QB, unless the other QB throws 4 TDs and Jones throws 2 picks, Jones played better, always. If it doesn't look like he played better, the problem was his line or receivers. There is not a smidge of objectivity about Jones among the "Jones or bust" cult.
Well, one could argue - quite convincingly - that among the anti jones crowd, there isn't a "smidge of objectivity about Jones", either.
It was not a horrible throw at all. The receiver was very slightly angling downfield which allowed the pass to be undercut. He needed to be running horizontal. The pass would have been caught or at worst incomplete. That said is was about 6 inches off perfect.
What are you talking about. It was thrown behind. It's an example of Jones' tendency to botch ball placement on throws beyond 4 yards.
So we should ignore the many examples of him having excellent placement of throws beyond 4 yards?
Yet another example of the anti jones crowd having no objectivity when analyzing his performance...
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy's reviews continue to puzzle me concerning DJ. He goes through this long laundry list of all the great things he did, he thought it was his best game of the year, I counted about 10 items that Sy considered excellent play by DJ. I certainly realize the interception was costly, but does that extinguish the glowing remarks, and end with, "game causes more confliction" and "left me wanting more" Huh?
I tried to say the same thing and dropped it. I can only think, Sy thinks Jones has more that he can improve on and he shows that he has that ability to make that next step. But hopefully Sy will answer that himself.
Why is that the only thing you can think? What about the distinct possibility that Jones' whole passing game is limited. He doesn't seem to throw the whole route tree, rather relying mainly on crossers and dump offs, among other defects, show he is limited.
, or if you are a Jets QB you get 3-4 INTS. I really don't mind that, and neither did Parcells for the record. I'd rather be aggressive
Yeah, as you probably know, Parcells once told Simms if he didn't throw an INT once in a while, he wasn't doing his job.
And FWIW, Jones has the lowest INT% in the league (1.1%, which is half of Aaron Rodgers' 2.2%)).
As painful as it was, it's not realistic to expect a QB never throws a pick, especially when he's throwing to a guy that was on another teams' PS 6-7 weeks ago.
Since we're throwing out numbers, we're 26th in pass offense as measured by yards and we're 26th in pass TDs. And we have folks banging the table to pay Jones $40M per yr on a 3 yr deal.
Yeah, ah, no. Nobody is banging the table for $40 mill AAV for Jones.
Most are in the $20-$25 mill range, some $15-$20 mill. A couple Tag/Franchise ($31/32 mill).
There are a number who say let him go FA and find his price.
Problem is, with the quality of QB on display weekly, he would likely get better numbers going FA.
lol.. do you read the site.. there are people, more than one, posting 3/120, and I don't think it's Jones' agent.
On this site, the tie always goes to Jones. If he plays a game with another QB, unless the other QB throws 4 TDs and Jones throws 2 picks, Jones played better, always. If it doesn't look like he played better, the problem was his line or receivers. There is not a smidge of objectivity about Jones among the "Jones or bust" cult.
Well, one could argue - quite convincingly - that among the anti jones crowd, there isn't a "smidge of objectivity about Jones", either.
I want Jones to prove me wrong. I want him to be the next Peyton Manning. I just think the data shows he is limited.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If you throw 40+ times you likely do get an INT
lol.. do you read the site.. there are people, more than one, posting 3/120, and I don't think it's Jones' agent.
oh boy, you got me. 1 person said that and I completely dismissed it...like I said - look at what MOST are saying, not one freakin person. I could easily say people are saying $5-$8 mill show me deal and be more correct.
torched the Giants as much if not more than Jefferson. What happened there?
The lack of respect for Cousins is curious. He has averaged 67% completions, 4000+ yards and 30+ td's a year for the last 8 seasons going back to his last two years in Washington. Maybe its time to swallow some pride and admit this guy is a real pain in the ass for opponents.
We agree here. Cousins has always been underrated by fans and oddly even the team that drafted him. Uaually teams get it even if fans don't. Wash shit the bed with that move.
"Neal’s footwork is a complete mess, his balance isn’t getting any better, and I don’t see the 'learn from mistakes' progress."
Ouch.
Actually, watching the All-22 with Talkin' Giants Bob Skinner has pointed out the same issues, but says he has gotten better. Yes he is still not completing his steps and yes he is leaning forward on some plays and gets off balance. No denying it - even Mark Schlereth pointed it out this weekend.
On this site, the tie always goes to Jones. If he plays a game with another QB, unless the other QB throws 4 TDs and Jones throws 2 picks, Jones played better, always. If it doesn't look like he played better, the problem was his line or receivers. There is not a smidge of objectivity about Jones among the "Jones or bust" cult.
Well, one could argue - quite convincingly - that among the anti jones crowd, there isn't a "smidge of objectivity about Jones", either.
I want Jones to prove me wrong. I want him to be the next Peyton Manning. I just think the data shows he is limited.
Can't he just be a good QB who plays well in the clutch moments? Peyton comes along once every 10-20 years.
torched the Giants as much if not more than Jefferson. What happened there?
The lack of respect for Cousins is curious. He has averaged 67% completions, 4000+ yards and 30+ td's a year for the last 8 seasons going back to his last two years in Washington. Maybe its time to swallow some pride and admit this guy is a real pain in the ass for opponents.
Cousins has always been undervalued. He is far better than people like to sdmit. Prople comparing Jones to him are way off
On this site, the tie always goes to Jones. If he plays a game with another QB, unless the other QB throws 4 TDs and Jones throws 2 picks, Jones played better, always. If it doesn't look like he played better, the problem was his line or receivers. There is not a smidge of objectivity about Jones among the "Jones or bust" cult.
Well, one could argue - quite convincingly - that among the anti jones crowd, there isn't a "smidge of objectivity about Jones", either.
I want Jones to prove me wrong. I want him to be the next Peyton Manning. I just think the data shows he is limited.
Well, hell, if Peyton F'ing Manning is available to replace Jones, sign me up!!!! BUT HE IS NOT! THIS is the question I have for you and all the others who want to ditch Jones: what is your plan to replace him? Who is gonna step in next year and maintain or improve upon what we already have. Which QB who will be available next year could step in to this line up RIGHT NOW and do what Jones is doing? If you dont have an answer, then you are putting us right back in QB hell. You think Washington asked themselves this question before deciding not to sign Cousins? Hows that working out for them so far???
Holmes was in the area - so yes you can say you expected more there.
Cousins has a lot of gunslinger in him. High risk, high reward QB for sure.
ST could certainly slammed. Gano is the saving grace from a big picture perspective. The punting team has been downright terrible and on a team with a small margin - it really hurts.
Fix special teams - you automatically win 2 more games. A Parcells mantra
RE: Sy What more could you have wanted with respect to Jones?
The int was slightly off, it was clearly the right read. It wasn’t some bonehead decision.
I thought he played excellent. He needs to be near perfect to win games with this current squad.
Outside of the INT I guess what else could another qb have realistically done?
That's fair. I did mention I was leaning toward this being the best game of his season. But man, I can't just look past the INT. He made the one mistake he could not make on that throw, and it was leaving it behind Hodgins. He had all the space to work with in front. I think it was a good game for Jones - but the big moments matter. The turnovers matter. They weigh a ton
I'm the last one on BBI to tell you who should be a "Stud" or a "Dud", but as an aside I thought maybe Daniel Jones was going to get one of the stud awards against Minny.
I could be totally in the dark here and just spouting nonsense, but I see Daniel Jones securing a significantly large contract from the Giants. And in the off chance it isn't with the Giants, it will be with some other NFL franchise.
To be honest - I had Jones in there initially. Then took him out for Geno. Those 9 points kept them in it - 44,44,55 is nothing to look past. Flawless day.
It was not a horrible throw at all. The receiver was very slightly angling downfield which allowed the pass to be undercut. He needed to be running horizontal. The pass would have been caught or at worst incomplete. That said is was about 6 inches off perfect.
What are you talking about. It was thrown behind. It's an example of Jones' tendency to botch ball placement on throws beyond 4 yards.
It’s also a perfect illustration of Jones having to be perfect for the Giants to win. That route is designed to create separation, working a guy over the middle with all sorts of room. Yet Hodgins has Patrick Peterson in his hip pocket W zero separation, so a slightly behind throw turns into an INT.
Sure it was an imperfect throw, and it’s going to happen. If the WR had gotten separation like he should on the route, it wouldn’t’ve mattered. Jones will take the blame as the QB and that’s fine. But the routes these WRs run force him to be perfect with the ball.
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy's reviews continue to puzzle me concerning DJ. He goes through this long laundry list of all the great things he did, he thought it was his best game of the year, I counted about 10 items that Sy considered excellent play by DJ. I certainly realize the interception was costly, but does that extinguish the glowing remarks, and end with, "game causes more confliction" and "left me wanting more" Huh?
I've been reading about the Giants' problems there: lot of biting on play-action, the alignment of the defensive linemen allowing the guards to climb to the second level, and being a non-factor in coverage (they only have one deflected pass, which belongs to Tae Crowder).
How much of this is a coaching problem, to give an example? Would it be worthwhile to find linebackers who don't look completely lost in coverage or does Wink not work like that?
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy's reviews continue to puzzle me concerning DJ. He goes through this long laundry list of all the great things he did, he thought it was his best game of the year, I counted about 10 items that Sy considered excellent play by DJ. I certainly realize the interception was costly, but does that extinguish the glowing remarks, and end with, "game causes more confliction" and "left me wanting more" Huh?
This is my response to Sy….
Thanks Sy…always enjoy reading your thoughts….here is one of my thoughts regarding the Jones INT…
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy's reviews continue to puzzle me concerning DJ. He goes through this long laundry list of all the great things he did, he thought it was his best game of the year, I counted about 10 items that Sy considered excellent play by DJ. I certainly realize the interception was costly, but does that extinguish the glowing remarks, and end with, "game causes more confliction" and "left me wanting more" Huh?
I imagine wanting more would be TD’s?? Points
Or not an untimely pick. That said, I think DJ HAS elevated our receiver corps…and STILL would like to see him behind a better group of WR and IOL, though that might be on another team.
RE: RE: Sy What more could you have wanted with respect to Jones?
I think it was a good game for Jones - but the big moments matter. The turnovers matter. They weigh a ton
What matters more to me is that he made the plays he needed to make in the final two minutes including a clutch two-point conversion on a broken play. Interceptions happen. To be a great QB, you need to have the courage and confidence to put the ball in harm's way and sometimes you pay a price for it.
What makes Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes great, young QBs isn't that they never turn the ball over, it's that they make more big plays than bad plays. They're not perfect, they don't make every throw that they need to make, but they make enough plays over the course of the game to overcome whatever throws they miss. And that's what Jones did on Saturday. He didn't make all the plays, but he made enough to win, it just didn't turn out that way (due to extenuating circumstances). At least that's how I see it.
On this site, the tie always goes to Jones. If he plays a game with another QB, unless the other QB throws 4 TDs and Jones throws 2 picks, Jones played better, always. If it doesn't look like he played better, the problem was his line or receivers. There is not a smidge of objectivity about Jones among the "Jones or bust" cult.
Well, one could argue - quite convincingly - that among the anti jones crowd, there isn't a "smidge of objectivity about Jones", either.
I want Jones to prove me wrong. I want him to be the next Peyton Manning. I just think the data shows he is limited.
Well, hell, if Peyton F'ing Manning is available to replace Jones, sign me up!!!! BUT HE IS NOT! THIS is the question I have for you and all the others who want to ditch Jones: what is your plan to replace him? Who is gonna step in next year and maintain or improve upon what we already have. Which QB who will be available next year could step in to this line up RIGHT NOW and do what Jones is doing? If you dont have an answer, then you are putting us right back in QB hell. You think Washington asked themselves this question before deciding not to sign Cousins? Hows that working out for them so far???
Be serious. It's not Peyton per se that I mean.. It could be Herbert, or Allen, or Mahomes, or Burrow, or Rodgers, or (there is always a next guy).
And if you are complaining about Cousins getting a bad contract, we are about to do the same thing with Jones, a player with much less accomplished production than Cousins had when he was signed.
On this site, the tie always goes to Jones. If he plays a game with another QB, unless the other QB throws 4 TDs and Jones throws 2 picks, Jones played better, always. If it doesn't look like he played better, the problem was his line or receivers. There is not a smidge of objectivity about Jones among the "Jones or bust" cult.
Well, one could argue - quite convincingly - that among the anti jones crowd, there isn't a "smidge of objectivity about Jones", either.
I want Jones to prove me wrong. I want him to be the next Peyton Manning. I just think the data shows he is limited.
Well, hell, if Peyton F'ing Manning is available to replace Jones, sign me up!!!! BUT HE IS NOT! THIS is the question I have for you and all the others who want to ditch Jones: what is your plan to replace him? Who is gonna step in next year and maintain or improve upon what we already have. Which QB who will be available next year could step in to this line up RIGHT NOW and do what Jones is doing? If you dont have an answer, then you are putting us right back in QB hell. You think Washington asked themselves this question before deciding not to sign Cousins? Hows that working out for them so far???
No one is considering that maybe staying just as good as we are is not what the plan is for the people in charge.
It was not a horrible throw at all. The receiver was very slightly angling downfield which allowed the pass to be undercut. He needed to be running horizontal. The pass would have been caught or at worst incomplete. That said is was about 6 inches off perfect.
What are you talking about. It was thrown behind. It's an example of Jones' tendency to botch ball placement on throws beyond 4 yards.
So we should ignore the many examples of him having excellent placement of throws beyond 4 yards?
Yet another example of the anti jones crowd having no objectivity when analyzing his performance...
If the receiver had been horizonal the ball was 6 inches off and should have been caught or incomplete. Not a great throw but not the terrible play that some seem to think. Also those who think he is inaccurate need to watch other QBs play,
On this site, the tie always goes to Jones. If he plays a game with another QB, unless the other QB throws 4 TDs and Jones throws 2 picks, Jones played better, always. If it doesn't look like he played better, the problem was his line or receivers. There is not a smidge of objectivity about Jones among the "Jones or bust" cult.
Well, one could argue - quite convincingly - that among the anti jones crowd, there isn't a "smidge of objectivity about Jones", either.
I want Jones to prove me wrong. I want him to be the next Peyton Manning. I just think the data shows he is limited.
Well, hell, if Peyton F'ing Manning is available to replace Jones, sign me up!!!! BUT HE IS NOT! THIS is the question I have for you and all the others who want to ditch Jones: what is your plan to replace him? Who is gonna step in next year and maintain or improve upon what we already have. Which QB who will be available next year could step in to this line up RIGHT NOW and do what Jones is doing? If you dont have an answer, then you are putting us right back in QB hell. You think Washington asked themselves this question before deciding not to sign Cousins? Hows that working out for them so far???
Be serious. It's not Peyton per se that I mean.. It could be Herbert, or Allen, or Mahomes, or Burrow, or Rodgers, or (there is always a next guy).
And if you are complaining about Cousins getting a bad contract, we are about to do the same thing with Jones, a player with much less accomplished production than Cousins had when he was signed.
And thank God that Producer is here on BBI to wage his one man war to prevent the Giants from re-signing Jones to a new contract.
While you are doing your deep dive statistical analysis, please look-up every other team in contention for a playoff spot, and see which one, if any, have worse skill position players than Jones has to throw to?
Btw, I have not seen anyone suggesting Jones get $40MM/year...but I won't be surprised if Schoen offer 4 years $120-$125MM.
I'm not sure I follow the math where 40m/yr is too much
Matt Ryan makes 30m a year but he's on a contract befitting a close to retirement former MVP/borderline hall of famer. Tannehill makes 30m a year and I would wager the team that gave him 4 years 118m wishes they had a better QB. Kirk Cousins makes 30m a year, but no team has ever trusted him to give him longer than 3 years at a time.
On this site, the tie always goes to Jones. If he plays a game with another QB, unless the other QB throws 4 TDs and Jones throws 2 picks, Jones played better, always. If it doesn't look like he played better, the problem was his line or receivers. There is not a smidge of objectivity about Jones among the "Jones or bust" cult.
Well, one could argue - quite convincingly - that among the anti jones crowd, there isn't a "smidge of objectivity about Jones", either.
I want Jones to prove me wrong. I want him to be the next Peyton Manning. I just think the data shows he is limited.
Well, hell, if Peyton F'ing Manning is available to replace Jones, sign me up!!!! BUT HE IS NOT! THIS is the question I have for you and all the others who want to ditch Jones: what is your plan to replace him? Who is gonna step in next year and maintain or improve upon what we already have. Which QB who will be available next year could step in to this line up RIGHT NOW and do what Jones is doing? If you dont have an answer, then you are putting us right back in QB hell. You think Washington asked themselves this question before deciding not to sign Cousins? Hows that working out for them so far???
Be serious. It's not Peyton per se that I mean.. It could be Herbert, or Allen, or Mahomes, or Burrow, or Rodgers, or (there is always a next guy).
And if you are complaining about Cousins getting a bad contract, we are about to do the same thing with Jones, a player with much less accomplished production than Cousins had when he was signed.
And thank God that Producer is here on BBI to wage his one man war to prevent the Giants from re-signing Jones to a new contract.
While you are doing your deep dive statistical analysis, please look-up every other team in contention for a playoff spot, and see which one, if any, have worse skill position players than Jones has to throw to?
Btw, I have not seen anyone suggesting Jones get $40MM/year...but I won't be surprised if Schoen offer 4 years $120-$125MM.
Last night. End of the game thread.
RE: RE: Sy What more could you have wanted with respect to Jones?
The int was slightly off, it was clearly the right read. It wasn’t some bonehead decision.
I thought he played excellent. He needs to be near perfect to win games with this current squad.
Outside of the INT I guess what else could another qb have realistically done?
That's fair. I did mention I was leaning toward this being the best game of his season. But man, I can't just look past the INT. He made the one mistake he could not make on that throw, and it was leaving it behind Hodgins. He had all the space to work with in front. I think it was a good game for Jones - but the big moments matter. The turnovers matter. They weigh a ton
Thank you for your kind reply. I appreciate your analysis and time spent reviewing the games/players. I think the first time ever really disagreed with you on anything giant player related.
Furthermore I finally joined the jones bandwagon this year. I hope they are able to find a way to keep him on a short term deal. However I think that’s unlikely so I expect him to be franchised. If he was able to hit free agency I would not be shocked if a team gave him a 4-5 year deal.
Holmes was in the area - so yes you can say you expected more there.
Cousins has a lot of gunslinger in him. High risk, high reward QB for sure.
ST could certainly slammed. Gano is the saving grace from a big picture perspective. The punting team has been downright terrible and on a team with a small margin - it really hurts.
Fix special teams - you automatically win 2 more games. A Parcells mantra
And that last sentence goes so unnoticed but is so frustrating . How many times do we see a long return after s kickoff or punt return late in the game or after a score or in this game a blocked punt. I ve used the term so many times this year saying during the game "our specials being special" sarcastically. Imagine two more wins right now and being 10-4-1 with two games left. And if our specials just played decent in those critical situations we would be. And Sy thank you. I look forward to these reviews every week.
The int was slightly off, it was clearly the right read. It wasn’t some bonehead decision.
I thought he played excellent. He needs to be near perfect to win games with this current squad.
Outside of the INT I guess what else could another qb have realistically done?
That's fair. I did mention I was leaning toward this being the best game of his season. But man, I can't just look past the INT. He made the one mistake he could not make on that throw, and it was leaving it behind Hodgins. He had all the space to work with in front. I think it was a good game for Jones - but the big moments matter. The turnovers matter. They weigh a ton
Sy,
I see that 1 interception bummed you and made you somewhat downgrade Jones game results. Fair enough. But I have a two part rebuttal to that:
1. 6 plays later after the interception, we got the ball back at our 48 yard line when Minny failed to convert a 4th down. They didn’t score off the turnover and we got the ball back about 20 yards further from where we were when DJ threw the pic. We were at their 32 yard line. I think we lost about 3-4 minutes in that exchange too, getting the ball back with 8+ minutes to play. It does not seem to me anyone should be putting much emphasis on that pic seeing it did no harm and we got the ball back 20 yards further in a few minutes.
2. Pics happen, even to the best of them. You know DJ hardly throws them this year. Why make a big deal over one?
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy's reviews continue to puzzle me concerning DJ. He goes through this long laundry list of all the great things he did, he thought it was his best game of the year, I counted about 10 items that Sy considered excellent play by DJ. I certainly realize the interception was costly, but does that extinguish the glowing remarks, and end with, "game causes more confliction" and "left me wanting more" Huh?
I can see that.
I am trying to show both sides. I'm not leaning into any direction until after the season. In regard to the wanting more comment. I think I just want to see that ONE game where he plays well all game AND steps up big late. Doesn't need be often - but I want to see it especially in a moment of the season like this.
I've been reading about the Giants' problems there: lot of biting on play-action, the alignment of the defensive linemen allowing the guards to climb to the second level, and being a non-factor in coverage (they only have one deflected pass, which belongs to Tae Crowder).
How much of this is a coaching problem, to give an example? Would it be worthwhile to find linebackers who don't look completely lost in coverage or does Wink not work like that?
There could be some scheme-based shortcomings. Wink did not get the most out of his LBs once he became coordinator in BAL I think. Tough sell here that they need to just work with what they have. I think there are better athletes that can read the action as well as McFadden. I think there are better instinct guys that are just at athletic as Jaylon Smith.
Beavers coming back next year could be big - and IND linebacker Bobby Okereke is a FA in the spring. I like his game a ton.
You spew stuff like you’ve been a QB coach for 10 years. You never take into account game plans, what the coaches ask of a player. Your stance has always been “since Jones hasn’t put up elite stats- regardless of ANY circumstances around him, than he should be dumped”. Not ONCE have you made a worthwhile suggestion on replacing Jones. You’ve never considered that in the same offense and better personnel, he could improve.
But you pass your opinion on like it’s the gospel. Pathetic.
RE: RE: RE: Sy What more could you have wanted with respect to Jones?
The int was slightly off, it was clearly the right read. It wasn’t some bonehead decision.
I thought he played excellent. He needs to be near perfect to win games with this current squad.
Outside of the INT I guess what else could another qb have realistically done?
That's fair. I did mention I was leaning toward this being the best game of his season. But man, I can't just look past the INT. He made the one mistake he could not make on that throw, and it was leaving it behind Hodgins. He had all the space to work with in front. I think it was a good game for Jones - but the big moments matter. The turnovers matter. They weigh a ton
Thank you for your kind reply. I appreciate your analysis and time spent reviewing the games/players. I think the first time ever really disagreed with you on anything giant player related.
Furthermore I finally joined the jones bandwagon this year. I hope they are able to find a way to keep him on a short term deal. However I think that’s unlikely so I expect him to be franchised. If he was able to hit free agency I would not be shocked if a team gave him a 4-5 year deal.
One thing I think many are overlooking in relation to the Jones contract:
He is an UFA after the season. He controls his destiny. And I am projecting 10+ teams looking at a new QB next season. 10+
Supply / Demand tells me the market will dictate the price more than some of you think.
RE: RE: RE: Sy What more could you have wanted with respect to Jones?
The int was slightly off, it was clearly the right read. It wasn’t some bonehead decision.
I thought he played excellent. He needs to be near perfect to win games with this current squad.
Outside of the INT I guess what else could another qb have realistically done?
That's fair. I did mention I was leaning toward this being the best game of his season. But man, I can't just look past the INT. He made the one mistake he could not make on that throw, and it was leaving it behind Hodgins. He had all the space to work with in front. I think it was a good game for Jones - but the big moments matter. The turnovers matter. They weigh a ton
Sy,
I see that 1 interception bummed you and made you somewhat downgrade Jones game results. Fair enough. But I have a two part rebuttal to that:
1. 6 plays later after the interception, we got the ball back at our 48 yard line when Minny failed to convert a 4th down. They didn’t score off the turnover and we got the ball back about 20 yards further from where we were when DJ threw the pic. We were at their 32 yard line. I think we lost about 3-4 minutes in that exchange too, getting the ball back with 8+ minutes to play. It does not seem to me anyone should be putting much emphasis on that pic seeing it did no harm and we got the ball back 20 yards further in a few minutes.
2. Pics happen, even to the best of them. You know DJ hardly throws them this year. Why make a big deal over one?
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy's reviews continue to puzzle me concerning DJ. He goes through this long laundry list of all the great things he did, he thought it was his best game of the year, I counted about 10 items that Sy considered excellent play by DJ. I certainly realize the interception was costly, but does that extinguish the glowing remarks, and end with, "game causes more confliction" and "left me wanting more" Huh?
I can see that.
I am trying to show both sides. I'm not leaning into any direction until after the season. In regard to the wanting more comment. I think I just want to see that ONE game where he plays well all game AND steps up big late. Doesn't need be often - but I want to see it especially in a moment of the season like this.
You spew stuff like you’ve been a QB coach for 10 years. You never take into account game plans, what the coaches ask of a player. Your stance has always been “since Jones hasn’t put up elite stats- regardless of ANY circumstances around him, than he should be dumped”. Not ONCE have you made a worthwhile suggestion on replacing Jones. You’ve never considered that in the same offense and better personnel, he could improve.
But you pass your opinion on like it’s the gospel. Pathetic.
Wait. That clown did not seriously try to tell you he’s been a QB coach for 10 years, did he? Please tell me I’m reading that wrong.
That dude is one hell of a bullshit artist, I’ll give him that
Quoting raw passing yardage stats is a real dumb way
of proving something about Jones. He is running an offense put in place to take advantage of the teams strengths and win. The strengths being Barkley, Jones running ability, and short passing. They are doing this because they have the best RB in football, a QB who is very mobile, and an OL that can run block better than pass block. Why would they open things up when the WRs are Slayton, James, and Hodgins. To start the season Slayton was the #6 WR, and the other two were even worse.
If you are running a conservative, TOP offense, by design of course you are not throwing for 300+ yds consistently. Even if Jones completes 70% of his passes, which he does, he still doesn't throw the ball enough to have the opportunity for more stats.
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy's reviews continue to puzzle me concerning DJ. He goes through this long laundry list of all the great things he did, he thought it was his best game of the year, I counted about 10 items that Sy considered excellent play by DJ. I certainly realize the interception was costly, but does that extinguish the glowing remarks, and end with, "game causes more confliction" and "left me wanting more" Huh?
I can see that.
I am trying to show both sides. I'm not leaning into any direction until after the season. In regard to the wanting more comment. I think I just want to see that ONE game where he plays well all game AND steps up big late. Doesn't need be often - but I want to see it especially in a moment of the season like this.
Sy - what about TEN? BAL? WAS (2nd game)? TEX?
TEN: Terrible INT in the end zone and he threw the ball 21 times
BAL: Very good game - lost a fumble end of 1H - but not going crazy on 6.4 yards per attempt kind of day.
WAS (2): Very good game - but over 55% of his production came on one drive and the team scores 20 points. 5 yarns per attempt is crazy-low. Hard to use this as a standout performance.
HOU: Good game. He threw the ball 17 times - not much there to call a hallmark game either.
RE: Quoting raw passing yardage stats is a real dumb way
of proving something about Jones. He is running an offense put in place to take advantage of the teams strengths and win. The strengths being Barkley, Jones running ability, and short passing. They are doing this because they have the best RB in football, a QB who is very mobile, and an OL that can run block better than pass block. Why would they open things up when the WRs are Slayton, James, and Hodgins. To start the season Slayton was the #6 WR, and the other two were even worse.
If you are running a conservative, TOP offense, by design of course you are not throwing for 300+ yds consistently. Even if Jones completes 70% of his passes, which he does, he still doesn't throw the ball enough to have the opportunity for more stats.
No. It is logical. Only this season, with Daniel Jones, does total yardage, as in ydg per game, not matter. But completion pct of long throws based on 38 attampts in 2020, that matters. But not a standard metric like yards. Every great QB in history passed for high ydg. It is a gold standard metric. But we can't use it for our QB. There is always an exception for Daniel Jones.
Does any of your hesitation about the turnovers with Jones have to do with how they’ve come?
In the games they’ve thrown 35 times or more he’s got 3 TDs and 4 INTs. Not a great ratio. My concern is that when they start running a 2021 Bills style offense and throwing it 35+ more often are we going to see basically an INT or two per game?
RE: RE: Quoting raw passing yardage stats is a real dumb way
of proving something about Jones. He is running an offense put in place to take advantage of the teams strengths and win. The strengths being Barkley, Jones running ability, and short passing. They are doing this because they have the best RB in football, a QB who is very mobile, and an OL that can run block better than pass block. Why would they open things up when the WRs are Slayton, James, and Hodgins. To start the season Slayton was the #6 WR, and the other two were even worse.
If you are running a conservative, TOP offense, by design of course you are not throwing for 300+ yds consistently. Even if Jones completes 70% of his passes, which he does, he still doesn't throw the ball enough to have the opportunity for more stats.
No. It is logical. Only this season, with Daniel Jones, does total yardage, as in ydg per game, not matter. But completion pct of long throws based on 38 attampts in 2020, that matters. But not a standard metric like yards. Every great QB in history passed for high ydg. It is a gold standard metric. But we can't use it for our QB. There is always an exception for Daniel Jones.
Yes - there is always an exception to knock down any Jones accomplishment.
Fact - the (correct) criticism was jones was a fumbler.
Fact - he has stopped fumbling.
Fact - he threw a lot of INT per attempt
Fact - his INT’s per attempt is among the lowest in the league.
Fact - he couldn’t win games. (19-30 record as a starter)
Fact - he’s currently 8-6-1. With a shitty set of WR and OL that can’t block for shit.
But yet, the anti Jones crowd continues to move the goal posts.
“But he throws 3 bad passes a game!”
“But he threw the ball 6 inches behind a WR!”
“But he missed two reads in 30 passes!”
Meanwhile, he’s got the shittiest skill position players in the league (minus SB, who’s finally healthy this year. For the most part)
It’s fucking tiresome. And boring.
RE: RE: RE: Quoting raw passing yardage stats is a real dumb way
Meanwhile, he’s got the shittiest skill position players in the league (minus SB, who’s finally healthy this year. For the most part)
It’s fucking tiresome. And boring.
Are they shittier than what the Rams have, minus Higbee, since we're subtracting players, when Mayfield put up 51 against a very good Denver defense? Mayfield. 51. Isn't that double any point total Jones managed with a better unit all season?
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy's reviews continue to puzzle me concerning DJ. He goes through this long laundry list of all the great things he did, he thought it was his best game of the year, I counted about 10 items that Sy considered excellent play by DJ. I certainly realize the interception was costly, but does that extinguish the glowing remarks, and end with, "game causes more confliction" and "left me wanting more" Huh?
I can see that.
I am trying to show both sides. I'm not leaning into any direction until after the season. In regard to the wanting more comment. I think I just want to see that ONE game where he plays well all game AND steps up big late. Doesn't need be often - but I want to see it especially in a moment of the season like this.
Sy - what about TEN? BAL? WAS (2nd game)? TEX?
TEN: Terrible INT in the end zone and he threw the ball 21 times
BAL: Very good game - lost a fumble end of 1H - but not going crazy on 6.4 yards per attempt kind of day.
WAS (2): Very good game - but over 55% of his production came on one drive and the team scores 20 points. 5 yarns per attempt is crazy-low. Hard to use this as a standout performance.
HOU: Good game. He threw the ball 17 times - not much there to call a hallmark game either.
Thank you for this analysis, Sy. You are explaining why some view Jones as a good QB, but a guy who is not worth top dollars. He can play a mistake free game. Nobody questions that. But can he produce offense and limit mistakes? He did that for the most part against MIN, but that game is not typical. Early in his career he produced and turned the ball over. He has now limited the turnovers while the production has dropped.
Jones is a competent QB. The question is, do you pay him $25M - $30M per year while this team rebuilds next year and after? TBD.
QB in the NFL today is first and foremost about production
Meanwhile, he’s got the shittiest skill position players in the league (minus SB, who’s finally healthy this year. For the most part)
It’s fucking tiresome. And boring.
Are they shittier than what the Rams have, minus Higbee, since we're subtracting players, when Mayfield put up 51 against a very good Denver defense? Mayfield. 51. Isn't that double any point total Jones managed with a better unit all season?
Tell me you don’t watch the games without telling me you don’t watch the games. Denver gave up, plain and simple. They had no interest in playing football that day which was obvious to anyone watching. Also Mayfield didn’t “put up 51”, Cam Akers ran for 3 touchdowns AND they returned a pick for one. And since you asked, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell are both talented players who were recent 2nd round picks.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Quoting raw passing yardage stats is a real dumb way
Meanwhile, he’s got the shittiest skill position players in the league (minus SB, who’s finally healthy this year. For the most part)
It’s fucking tiresome. And boring.
Are they shittier than what the Rams have, minus Higbee, since we're subtracting players, when Mayfield put up 51 against a very good Denver defense? Mayfield. 51. Isn't that double any point total Jones managed with a better unit all season?
Tell me you don’t watch the games without telling me you don’t watch the games. Denver gave up, plain and simple. They had no interest in playing football that day which was obvious to anyone watching. Also Mayfield didn’t “put up 51”, Cam Akers ran for 3 touchdowns AND they returned a pick for one. And since you asked, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell are both talented players who were recent 2nd round picks.
+1
Its a lot easier to put up points when your opponent throws 4 interceptions. Mayfield put up all of 230 yards in that great 51 point display.
The int was slightly off, it was clearly the right read. It wasn’t some bonehead decision.
I thought he played excellent. He needs to be near perfect to win games with this current squad.
Outside of the INT I guess what else could another qb have realistically done?
That's fair. I did mention I was leaning toward this being the best game of his season. But man, I can't just look past the INT. He made the one mistake he could not make on that throw, and it was leaving it behind Hodgins. He had all the space to work with in front. I think it was a good game for Jones - but the big moments matter. The turnovers matter. They weigh a ton
Sy,
I see that 1 interception bummed you and made you somewhat downgrade Jones game results. Fair enough. But I have a two part rebuttal to that:
1. 6 plays later after the interception, we got the ball back at our 48 yard line when Minny failed to convert a 4th down. They didn’t score off the turnover and we got the ball back about 20 yards further from where we were when DJ threw the pic. We were at their 32 yard line. I think we lost about 3-4 minutes in that exchange too, getting the ball back with 8+ minutes to play. It does not seem to me anyone should be putting much emphasis on that pic seeing it did no harm and we got the ball back 20 yards further in a few minutes.
2. Pics happen, even to the best of them. You know DJ hardly throws them this year. Why make a big deal over one?
and neither have gushed or heaped praise on Jones play down the stretch.
And while that might be their style and applicable to all players, I tend to think they view Jones as limited, they'd like him back at a certain number but aren't willing to go above that number and would be willing to go forward with a new QB on a rookie deal, one they could develop further and surround with more talent.
RE: QB in the NFL today is first and foremost about production
turnover ratio is important but not at the expense of production.
That is it, pure and simple. This is why some if us don't think he's the answer.
Daniel Jones has definitely shown improvement in his game, and against the Vikings he played very well.
However, the Giants havent scored more than 27 points in a game all season, and he averages fewer than one touchdown per game for each of the last three seasons. That is just not elite, and some of us are not convinced it's all to do with the lack of wide receivers. Can you confidently pay up for such a quarterback? Like I regularly say, I trust Joe Schoen's judgment.
Andy Dalton has never averaged fewer than one touchdown per game. Other than his rookie season, neither has Ryan Tannehill. You gonna pay up for those guys?
I will take k. Allen for 7 games, M. Williams for 11 games, J. Palmer for 14 games and G. Everett for 14 games over what the Giants put out.
In what world is this a worse supporting cast than R. James, I. Hodgins, D. Slayton and Bellinger/TE
Herbert has been sacked 37 times on 634 attempts
Jones has been sacked 44 times on 448 attempts
Again, this is not to say Herbert is not better - it shows how far people go to defend other QBs and bash Jones. Chargers had to adjust offense at times without skill players - what happened - Herbert and their offense is different. This is what Jones deals with every week
RE: the only opinions that matter are Daboll and Schoen
and neither have gushed or heaped praise on Jones play down the stretch.
And while that might be their style and applicable to all players, I tend to think they view Jones as limited, they'd like him back at a certain number but aren't willing to go above that number and would be willing to go forward with a new QB on a rookie deal, one they could develop further and surround with more talent.
You're really reaching with the mental gymnastics.
Your read that in two minutes?
3 rooks on the dud list this week.
Great points on MIN roster build.
They also recently parted with a 2nd and a 3rd in the Hockenson trade.
However, hopefully the solution is in Free Agency, as I think that the Giants desperately need to focus on OL and WR on Day 1-2 this year.
But as far as the year goes, I thought this was his best game despite the INT. That game tying drive was a thing of beauty.
Wonder how much that bad shoulder midseason was holding back Barkley. Before the WASH game he said it was the best he has felt in December and then two VG games...
Quote:
Great work as usual.
Your read that in two minutes?
Producer only reads the comments on Daniel Jones so he can use Sys words as ammunition in 100 other threads if he says something that can be looked at as a negative
When it comes to Jones - beauty is definitely in the eye of the beholder
I agree that he had a really good game and about the still being left wanting -- I couldn't put my finger on how to view that until I read what you wrote
This team still has so many needs -- It really goes to show just how middle of the road most teams are
I have to say, this is the best I have felt after a loss in a while. I thought our team was on equal footing with the Vikings who are among the top teams record-wise in the NFL. If not for our unforced errors, we would have likely won this game. Kudos to the "studs" and Daboll who I thought again had this team playing to the best version of themselves.
Unfortunately, by losing, and assuming we beat IND, we will likely now play the 49ers in the first round of the playoffs rather than the Vikings, which is perhaps the worst match up possible for our team. A classic case of "we get what we deserve". Let's hope Green Bay beats MINN this week and SF wins out.
I love the idea of beating the Colts this week and then taking it to the Eagles in the final game, as Christian pointed out in an earlier post, reminiscent of our 2007 performance against New England. Perhaps we can be the team nobody wants to play in January again! Playing with house money can be a beautiful thing in the post-season.
Wishing you a Happy New Year SY. Thanks again for your many contributions on this site.
Save for Graham Gano, the Giants special teams are an unmitigated disaster and holding this franchise back. Big time. Currently, the Giants are ranked:
23rd (in NFL) in Return Yards Allowed per Kick-Off
27th in Return Yards Allowed per Punt
26th in Return Yards Gained per Kick-Off
31st in Return Yards Gained per Punt
Just sucks. Among several needs, Joe Schoen has to find himself a bona-fide return guy! And maybe a new Special Teams Coach.
Whatever progress he was making appears to have been washed by that leg injury.
Only 3? Why not go for 5?
Every team has holes, even Philly and KC and Buffalo. What those elite teams do have more of is elite talent.
We need elite talent and hopefully one of the holes we do have can be filled with an elite player, be it WR or rangy LB or CB.
Evan Neal has made the Dud List five times:
Dallas (1st game)
Green Bay
Philly
Washington
Minny
I think he's missed ~4 games due to injury, so that's 5 Duds in 11 games (batting almost .500)
I'm sure his injury has not helped matters any. We should know more about this young man same time next year.
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
I thought he played excellent. He needs to be near perfect to win games with this current squad.
Outside of the INT I guess what else could another qb have realistically done?
Your take on Daniel is interesting. I’m waiting for the game when he gets an A+ from you. Part of me thinks you’re overly hard on him, but the pick was a backbreaker, so I hear where you’re coming from
The lack of respect for Cousins is curious. He has averaged 67% completions, 4000+ yards and 30+ td's a year for the last 8 seasons going back to his last two years in Washington. Maybe its time to swallow some pride and admit this guy is a real pain in the ass for opponents.
His movement in the pocket kas really improved.
always an informative, interesting read!
I'm the last one on BBI to tell you who should be a "Stud" or a "Dud", but as an aside I thought maybe Daniel Jones was going to get one of the stud awards against Minny.
I could be totally in the dark here and just spouting nonsense, but I see Daniel Jones securing a significantly large contract from the Giants. And in the off chance it isn't with the Giants, it will be with some other NFL franchise.
I mentioned on another thread that despite Jones playing well on Saturday, other similar QBs with suspect offensive talent have done well against this hideous Minnesota defense this year. For example:
Dalton 20/28, 71% comp, 236 yards, 8.4 YPA, 1/0 TD/INT, 62 QBR
Fields 15/21, 71% comp, 208 yards, 9.9 YPA, 1/0 TD/INT, 80 QBR
MJones 28/39, 72% comp, 382 yards, 9.8 YPA, 2/0 TD/INT, 59 QBR
Perfect world is he is a good 2nd TE
On this team ,with lack of targets, he is #1
My #1 has the be a plus blocker and hopefully a plus pass catcher
Think Sy a little critical on jones. Everyone is this league throws some bad balls
Of course I wanted more out of jones but that would equate to a near perfect game.
And yeah, he mentioned OG and Neal is same breathe. Yes he said not yet but by bringing it up it’s on his mind too. Brought it up last week and it was brandished an absurd thought by thought police ( LOL)
Not saying now but his balance issues might never be corrected. If there is a top OT on board at some point, BPA. Not a priority yet but how good would our line look if Neal was blowing up holes inside. It’s a rebuild, best players at best positions
Quote:
Great work as usual.
Your read that in two minutes?
HAHAHHAAH
That's awesome.
I am doing no work today - thanks BBI.
Doesn’t the same logic work for the QB then too? I know people don’t want to admit it but the WRs have been playing much better the last month and a half. Nobody mistakes them for the Chargers or Bengals corps, but they’re doing what’s asked of them playing roles above their skill set.
Minnesota has provided their highly paid QB with a ton of resources on offense - and they are good - but that has caused an issue with the quality of that defense.
If Jones is retained at a high price tag, and we have to bring in more infantry support to see what Jones can do, this will likely cause a decline defensive quality.
Is Kirk Cousins good enough to get them to the top of the mountain?
If Jones is retained at a high price tag, and we have to bring in more infantry support to see what Jones can do, this will likely cause a decline defensive quality.
The defense isn't really that good as it is now. Wink doing some magic, but they need CBs and ILBs
Ding
Although I agree... if I am playing devil's advocate here, he missed critical time with the knee injury, and he is very clearly hurting again now with that shoulder injury.
I still think WR is the biggest need on this team. CB has been hampered more so by injuries, Adoree was playing amazing in this defense. Hoping Robinson can come back as he showed some promise too. Fliott has shown flashes too as a rookie. I think we have more depth there than our WRs who can’t get separation, and are just unreliable with the drops in big situations. Hoping they can land one or two in the draft that can be long term solutions, because outside of Hodgins I don’t think there is anyone here who should be counted on for next year. Wandale has to overcome the injury and shouldn’t be counted on, he was pretty frail this year and I’m not sure he should be anything more than a gadget play guy, not a 10 target full time type.
The lack of respect for Cousins is curious. He has averaged 67% completions, 4000+ yards and 30+ td's a year for the last 8 seasons going back to his last two years in Washington. Maybe its time to swallow some pride and admit this guy is a real pain in the ass for opponents.
Regarding Cousins...good point. But once you develop a rep in this league with the fans, it is DAMN hard to move past that! Im sure there are many non-Giants fans out there who still think Andrew Thomas is a failed first round pick and that Daniel Jones is still the worst QB in the league.
Is Kirk Cousins good enough to get them to the top of the mountain?
I just don't see it.
If you study KC's numbers this year, they aren't that great despite the talent support. He's 20th in QBR, 20th in YPA, 15th in completion%, top ten for most INTs.
He is 4th in TDs and 5th in yards per game. But that's not surprising with that team.
Quote:
The bar is set so low that of course when one of them has a good game they sre a “stud”.
Doesn’t the same logic work for the QB then too? I know people don’t want to admit it but the WRs have been playing much better the last month and a half. Nobody mistakes them for the Chargers or Bengals corps, but they’re doing what’s asked of them playing roles above their skill set.
Maybe, DJ gets credit for elevating a bunch of fringe guys? You could also argue it that way. Hodges was a good find, and he has good rapport with DJ. Slayton is what he is, a decent player with consistency and ball skill issues. A good guy to have on the roster for sure, but you CLEARLY don't want him as your #1 WR. Richie James same as Slayton, a good depth guy to have on the roster, but not someone you want starting as your primary slot guy, or 1st/2nd best receiver.
We need more. If anyone (you) tries to argue that, then I don't know what else to say. Not sure how you can watch Jefferson for a full game against us, and still come onto BBI to talk up our WR group to prove your "DJ sucks" points.... LOL
Yeah, because you haven't set any precedents with THAT. Nope. lol
Yeah, as you probably know, Parcells once told Simms if he didn't throw an INT once in a while, he wasn't doing his job.
And FWIW, Jones has the lowest INT% in the league (1.1%, which is half of Aaron Rodgers' 2.2%)).
As painful as it was, it's not realistic to expect a QB never throws a pick, especially when he's throwing to a guy that was on another teams' PS 6-7 weeks ago.
Since we're throwing out numbers, we're 26th in pass offense as measured by yards and we're 26th in pass TDs. And we have folks banging the table to pay Jones $40M per yr on a 3 yr deal.
Because I don’t think Daniel Jones is worth bringing back, every comment I make is an attack on Daniel Jones? Not sure what precedent you’re talking about either.
After Hodgins first game here I said we might have found a Diamond in the rough. Is that an attack on Jones too?
lol. Whatever dude. Keep fighting the good fight.
What did I even do?
What are you talking about. It was thrown behind. It's an example of Jones' tendency to botch ball placement on throws beyond 4 yards.
I thought Jones played extremely well. At least one INT was practically inevitable given how many times we threw the ball, and because Jones is throwing to subpar WRs who basically can't separate. That INT didn't cost us the game. We lost because of the other TOs, TOs that were reversed, the blocked punt, dropped passes, and penalties.
This game was another example that most games in the NFL are lost not won.
Sy's reviews continue to puzzle me concerning DJ. He goes through this long laundry list of all the great things he did, he thought it was his best game of the year, I counted about 10 items that Sy considered excellent play by DJ. I certainly realize the interception was costly, but does that extinguish the glowing remarks, and end with, "game causes more confliction" and "left me wanting more" Huh?
If anyone said Jones’ games this year only look better because the bar was so low coming into the year, the Jones supporters would melt down. Saying “the receivers stink and the bar is so low that any good performance makes them a stud” is the same thing. Nobody else on the offense is allowed to be complimented even the slightest.
always an informative, interesting read!
I'm the last one on BBI to tell you who should be a "Stud" or a "Dud", but as an aside I thought maybe Daniel Jones was going to get one of the stud awards against Minny.
I could be totally in the dark here and just spouting nonsense, but I see Daniel Jones securing a significantly large contract from the Giants. And in the off chance it isn't with the Giants, it will be with some other NFL franchise.
Not in the dark, only common sense. Naysayers are clueless.
Continued good news on Flott. If Gates is a better option at Center I hope they make that move.
I thought the Jones int he may not have stepped into the throw as well as he could have. Can't have turnovers especially when we did not create any.
Great review as always Sy.
The lack of respect for Cousins is curious. He has averaged 67% completions, 4000+ yards and 30+ td's a year for the last 8 seasons going back to his last two years in Washington. Maybe its time to swallow some pride and admit this guy is a real pain in the ass for opponents.
We agree here. Cousins has always been underrated by fans and oddly even the team that drafted him. Uaually teams get it even if fans don't. Wash shit the bed with that move.
That wasn't due to real talent.
The lack of respect for Cousins is curious. He has averaged 67% completions, 4000+ yards and 30+ td's a year for the last 8 seasons going back to his last two years in Washington. Maybe its time to swallow some pride and admit this guy is a real pain in the ass for opponents.
Cousins has always been undervalued. He is far better than people like to sdmit. Prople comparing Jones to him are way off
Well, one could argue - quite convincingly - that among the anti jones crowd, there isn't a "smidge of objectivity about Jones", either.
I want Jones to prove me wrong. I want him to be the next Peyton Manning. I just think the data shows he is limited.
LOL! You want Jones to show you he's the next Payton Manning? When there was nothing in his pedigree - even going back to high school - that shows he's even remotely as talented as Peyton??
Well, at least you've proven - beyond a shadow of a doubt - that you're biased against him; of course his accomplishments need to be downplayed, he's not the next Peyton after all!
Unbelievable...
- Am I wrong in believing that Cousins threw more high danger balls than Daniel Jones did (balls that could’ve or should’ve been intercepted)?
I thought he played excellent. He needs to be near perfect to win games with this current squad.
Outside of the INT I guess what else could another qb have realistically done?
That's fair. I did mention I was leaning toward this being the best game of his season. But man, I can't just look past the INT. He made the one mistake he could not make on that throw, and it was leaving it behind Hodgins. He had all the space to work with in front. I think it was a good game for Jones - but the big moments matter. The turnovers matter. They weigh a ton
always an informative, interesting read!
I'm the last one on BBI to tell you who should be a "Stud" or a "Dud", but as an aside I thought maybe Daniel Jones was going to get one of the stud awards against Minny.
I could be totally in the dark here and just spouting nonsense, but I see Daniel Jones securing a significantly large contract from the Giants. And in the off chance it isn't with the Giants, it will be with some other NFL franchise.
To be honest - I had Jones in there initially. Then took him out for Geno. Those 9 points kept them in it - 44,44,55 is nothing to look past. Flawless day.
I imagine wanting more would be TD’s?? Points
How much of this is a coaching problem, to give an example? Would it be worthwhile to find linebackers who don't look completely lost in coverage or does Wink not work like that?
Apologies… this is a little long-winded.
One of the things I saw with Evan Neal against Minny was that his man
would go wide and he did an OK job riding him away from Daniel Jones.
But due to the wide rush Jones was forced to step up into the pocket, which was fine. But Evan Neal’s man would quickly disengage and crash back up into the area Jones had stepped up into.
Is this a balance/footwork issue with Evan Neal? Stamina? He just gave up too soon? Injury? Something else?
Any thoughts very much appreciated!
What makes Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes great, young QBs isn't that they never turn the ball over, it's that they make more big plays than bad plays. They're not perfect, they don't make every throw that they need to make, but they make enough plays over the course of the game to overcome whatever throws they miss. And that's what Jones did on Saturday. He didn't make all the plays, but he made enough to win, it just didn't turn out that way (due to extenuating circumstances). At least that's how I see it.
I want Jones to prove me wrong. I want him to be the next Peyton Manning. I just think the data shows he is limited.
DJ gonna get 3/$120m
Quote:
The int was slightly off, it was clearly the right read. It wasn’t some bonehead decision.
I thought he played excellent. He needs to be near perfect to win games with this current squad.
Outside of the INT I guess what else could another qb have realistically done?
That's fair. I did mention I was leaning toward this being the best game of his season. But man, I can't just look past the INT. He made the one mistake he could not make on that throw, and it was leaving it behind Hodgins. He had all the space to work with in front. I think it was a good game for Jones - but the big moments matter. The turnovers matter. They weigh a ton
Sy,
I see that 1 interception bummed you and made you somewhat downgrade Jones game results. Fair enough. But I have a two part rebuttal to that:
1. 6 plays later after the interception, we got the ball back at our 48 yard line when Minny failed to convert a 4th down. They didn’t score off the turnover and we got the ball back about 20 yards further from where we were when DJ threw the pic. We were at their 32 yard line. I think we lost about 3-4 minutes in that exchange too, getting the ball back with 8+ minutes to play. It does not seem to me anyone should be putting much emphasis on that pic seeing it did no harm and we got the ball back 20 yards further in a few minutes.
2. Pics happen, even to the best of them. You know DJ hardly throws them this year. Why make a big deal over one?
QB INTERCEPTIONS, WEEK 16
RWilson…….3
NFoles……..3
DCarr……..3
Tua……..3
TBrady……2
JAllen…….2
KBurrow…….2
Minshew…….2
Hebert………1
GSmith…….1
Dak……..1
ARodgers…….1
KPickett…….1
DJones……..1
How much of this is a coaching problem, to give an example? Would it be worthwhile to find linebackers who don't look completely lost in coverage or does Wink not work like that?
There could be some scheme-based shortcomings. Wink did not get the most out of his LBs once he became coordinator in BAL I think. Tough sell here that they need to just work with what they have. I think there are better athletes that can read the action as well as McFadden. I think there are better instinct guys that are just at athletic as Jaylon Smith.
Beavers coming back next year could be big - and IND linebacker Bobby Okereke is a FA in the spring. I like his game a ton.
Apologies… this is a little long-winded.
One of the things I saw with Evan Neal against Minny was that his man
would go wide and he did an OK job riding him away from Daniel Jones.
But due to the wide rush Jones was forced to step up into the pocket, which was fine. But Evan Neal’s man would quickly disengage and crash back up into the area Jones had stepped up into.
Is this a balance/footwork issue with Evan Neal? Stamina? He just gave up too soon? Injury? Something else?
Any thoughts very much appreciated!
I believe he is playing without confidence. He is thinking, not reacting. Doesn't look natural.
But you pass your opinion on like it’s the gospel. Pathetic.
If you are running a conservative, TOP offense, by design of course you are not throwing for 300+ yds consistently. Even if Jones completes 70% of his passes, which he does, he still doesn't throw the ball enough to have the opportunity for more stats.
No. It is logical. Only this season, with Daniel Jones, does total yardage, as in ydg per game, not matter. But completion pct of long throws based on 38 attampts in 2020, that matters. But not a standard metric like yards. Every great QB in history passed for high ydg. It is a gold standard metric. But we can't use it for our QB. There is always an exception for Daniel Jones.
In the games they’ve thrown 35 times or more he’s got 3 TDs and 4 INTs. Not a great ratio. My concern is that when they start running a 2021 Bills style offense and throwing it 35+ more often are we going to see basically an INT or two per game?
That is it, pure and simple. This is why some if us don't think he's the answer.
Andy Dalton has never averaged fewer than one touchdown per game. Other than his rookie season, neither has Ryan Tannehill. You gonna pay up for those guys?
https://www.statmuse.com/nfl/ask/daniel-jones-passing-touchdowns-per-game
Herbert has put up games this year with 6.16, 4.18, 5.75, 5.70, 5.60, 5.83 YPA. He has thrown 30 less passes than last year and has 17 less TD passes
What do we hear - he is not playing with K. Allen or M. Williams is not 100%.
Jones is playing with R. James, I. Hodgins and Slayton - a guy who wouldn’t make the Chargers and 2 PS level players are his prime WRs and people expect perfection
Since week 6 the Chargers have scored 19, 23, 20, 16, 27, 20, 23, 20, 17, 20
Since week 6 the Giants have scored. 24, 23, 13, 24, 18, 20, 20, 22, 20, 24
Is there any talk of Herbert not doing enough
Tough year for Herbert, falling out of the top 10. He can still play well in his ‘prove it’ year but you can’t pay a 10-15 quarterback 50 million per year. If only he had a ‘Richie James’ to throw to.
That is it, pure and simple. This is why some if us don't think he's the answer.
Jameis Winston has had production, but what has he won in NFL?
Herbert has put up games this year with 6.16, 4.18, 5.75, 5.70, 5.60, 5.83 YPA. He has thrown 30 less passes than last year and has 17 less TD passes
What do we hear - he is not playing with K. Allen or M. Williams is not 100%.
Jones is playing with R. James, I. Hodgins and Slayton - a guy who wouldn’t make the Chargers and 2 PS level players are his prime WRs and people expect perfection
Since week 6 the Chargers have scored 19, 23, 20, 16, 27, 20, 23, 20, 17, 20
Since week 6 the Giants have scored. 24, 23, 13, 24, 18, 20, 20, 22, 20, 24
Is there any talk of Herbert not doing enough
Well according to the chart posted in the other thread Herbert’s supporting cast has been amongst the worst in the league. Herbert’s down year is still better than Jones’ best year.
