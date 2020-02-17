Has Daniel Jones benefited by being a Giant? Sean : 12/27/2022 11:22 am

We often hear about how Jones has a bad situation here. Bad OL, poor WR group, constant coaching turnover, etc. That is all true, but on the other hand he is still the QB in his 4th season.



The Giants are known as a franchise to have patience although that theory can be debunked looking at McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge. But, they have been patient at QB. A lot of QB’s have had bad situations and it didn’t stop teams from moving on:



-Josh Rosen got one season

-Baker Mayfield went to the playoffs and still the Browns still moved off him.

-Mitch Trubisky made the playoffs and the Bears still moved off him.

-The Jets dumped Sam Darnold for Zach Wilson and now are about to dump Wilson.

-The Broncos traded Drew Lock who hasn’t started since.

-The Colts are a revolving door at QB right now.



I’m not comparing Jones to any of these QB’s, but the Giants have stuck with him. Unlike a lot of other QB’s in the league. For the argument of how bad his situation is, it’s fair to also say he’s had a patient ownership and coaching situation despite a ton of turnover elsewhere.