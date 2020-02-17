Has Daniel Jones benefited by being a Giant?

We often hear about how Jones has a bad situation here. Bad OL, poor WR group, constant coaching turnover, etc. That is all true, but on the other hand he is still the QB in his 4th season.
The Giants are known as a franchise to have patience although that theory can be debunked looking at McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge. But, they have been patient at QB. A lot of QB’s have had bad situations and it didn’t stop teams from moving on:
-Josh Rosen got one season
-Baker Mayfield went to the playoffs and still the Browns still moved off him.
-Mitch Trubisky made the playoffs and the Bears still moved off him.
-The Jets dumped Sam Darnold for Zach Wilson and now are about to dump Wilson.
-The Broncos traded Drew Lock who hasn’t started since.
-The Colts are a revolving door at QB right now.
I’m not comparing Jones to any of these QB’s, but the Giants have stuck with him. Unlike a lot of other QB’s in the league. For the argument of how bad his situation is, it’s fair to also say he’s had a patient ownership and coaching situation despite a ton of turnover elsewhere.
But many of us were ready to run Eli out of town as late as the Vikings game in 2007 (the same year he played at an MVP level in the post-season).
It also shows that fans need to be patient with 1st round picks still on the roster. Just a few months ago, a lot of BBIers still contended that Dexter Lawrence was a bad pick.
Salary cap has been around for decades now.
I think the bigger problem is the mega contracts players are getting. You can have 1-2 players now who screw up an entire team's salary cap.
Then, when they got him in the building, he looked like everything they wanted. EVERYONE seems to love the guy. It's not hard to be patient with him on a rookie contract.
Now they have to put their money (and careers in some cases) on the line to bet on him to bring sustained success to the franchise.
Now it gets hard.
Quote:
teams has no problem being patient. Now, there is a fine line between being patient, and making a mess of things.
Do we ever forsee a scenario where the NFL goes capless given the strength of each market/owners wealth? Or is it possible if drafted players didnt count against the cap? Thatd be cool tbh.
There will be a cap until they actually start challenging the owners and winning the collective bargaining arguments.
However let's not act like the other guys getting cut short was a result of briliant management. And in the case of Trubisky and Mayfield, both of those players had four years with thier original teams and guess what, this is Jones fourth year.
As for the Colts, what rookie QB have they tried to develope since Luck left? Jacoby Brissett was a third year vet when he took over for Luck. Then they tried Phillips Rivers, Catrson Wentz, and Matt Ryan in that order. The fact that the Colts are a revolving door is due to them picking up end-of-the-line vet QBs hoping for a revival instead of developing one. Unless you "are hearing good things about Sam Ehlinger" as some here have maintained.
Seriously dude, some of the examples in this thread don't appear to be well thought out.
+1
The Yankees haven't won since 2009. They routinely have their season ended by teams who don't spend as much.
So, yes, Jones has been given a long runway by this organization despite a very lukewarm career to date.
I'm not a Jones fanboy but he's shown a lot this year, especially that he's a winner.
Unanimously?
It's amazing the extreme views with DJ on BBI - I love it.
Would he though?
as a franchise QB if he found himself in a better situation, so no, I don’t think the Giants did him any favors.
Would he though?
This is more projection of one's opinion than anything.
Do you know what the word unanimously means?
If so, who are the people who make up this unanimous point of view?
Don’t think it’s that big of a problem in the NFL since the teams split a huge chunk of the revenues with each other. The MLB is all regional TV contracts etc.
I get the question but it ends up just going back to the genesis of the Jones discussion.
Jones is actually a good QB ... He is showing to be coachable, smart, tough, athletic, trending in the right direction, he literally improved in most major categories every season. He is a very good game manager that can keep defenses on their toes with his legs. He is starting to show adjustment for throwing into tight windows, his yard avgs would look really different if not for OBVIOUS drops. That is conceding any questionable drops vs bad throws. He has shown he can air it out at times as well .. you want more of that address the OL.
There has been patience but there has also been a fair analysis of him as an individual and as a part of the team as a whole, especially with the more symbiotic team members.
This year? No, he's finally in a nice situation with room to grow. And it shows. Every week.
IT's like puling teeth...
You may not like that they do, but previous years still matter until he puts together an improved year again next year if he’s back.
Agree, Eli was about 50% liked IIRC on here, and I was one of the 50% on the negative side.
I think it’s clear as day Daniel Jone has improved some basics, without there being much improvement at the skill positions or offensive line. He’s also stayed healthy (which I think in part is to his credit).
Yes, the Giants now have very good coaching, but Jones has also stayed healthy by protecting himself, protected the ball much better when he’s hit, and made good decisions later in games. A lot of that is on him.
I guess if you want an non-level playing field like the Yankees enjoy that would be cool if you want an unfair advantage. Kind of takes the point out of competition.
The Yankees haven't won since 2009. They routinely have their season ended by teams who don't spend as much.
Which is embarrassing for the Yankees and other big market teams who spend millions more. It's not a level playing field.
I guess if you want an non-level playing field like the Yankees enjoy that would be cool if you want an unfair advantage. Kind of takes the point out of competition.
Don’t think it’s that big of a problem in the NFL since the teams split a huge chunk of the revenues with each other. The MLB is all regional TV contracts etc.
The point of the cap is to keep the playing field level. If you do away with the cap, the playing field isn't level anymore.
In comment 15966125 Eric from BBI said:
I guess if you want an non-level playing field like the Yankees enjoy that would be cool if you want an unfair advantage. Kind of takes the point out of competition.
The Yankees haven't won since 2009. They routinely have their season ended by teams who don't spend as much.
Which is embarrassing for the Yankees and other big market teams who spend millions more. It's not a level playing field.
Money doesn't really level anything, is the point. There's a 'level playing field' in the NFL right now and teams that simply spend the most don't win. How long ago did the Giants spend $200 million on the defense. What did they get for it?
People said this about Snyder and Washington too. If there was no salary cap they would just buy all the good players. More money doesn't fix it. Football is too random for that. You can spend double the salary cap and lose those players in a week because he ripped a knee. The Broncos "bought" a veteran QB allegedly in the prime of his career. Total disaster season and fired coach later, they might be in hell with that contract.
In fairness, I think a lot of the criticism surrounding Dex (if you can even call it that) had to do with the Giants' boneheaded insistence on playing him at DE instead of NT, which contributed to his production seeming more pedestrian. Better coaching, a shift to his more natural position along the DL, and continued maturation and development have all led to Dex's breakout season.
As it was, based on his previous three seasons, his production as primarily a run stuffer was genuinely the sort of contribution that you could get from a player drafted on day 2 (or even early day 3). His position and role changed this season. IMO, if Dex had been left at DE, no amount of patience among the fanbase would have mattered - Dex would not have had the same sort of breakout.
To the extent that DJ is comparable to that, I would argue that he would have had to be playing a position other than QB for the past three years (the problem is, there isn't another position in football that is similar enough to QB while still being fundamentally different in such a way to make it apples-to-apples with a DE to NT position shift).
Herbert had a busted line every bit as bad or worse than Jones.
Don't compare Jones to Herbert. There's no comparison.
In comment 15966125 Eric from BBI said:
I guess if you want an non-level playing field like the Yankees enjoy that would be cool if you want an unfair advantage. Kind of takes the point out of competition.
Don’t think it’s that big of a problem in the NFL since the teams split a huge chunk of the revenues with each other. The MLB is all regional TV contracts etc.
The point of the cap is to keep the playing field level. If you do away with the cap, the playing field isn't level anymore.
I think it should be even more leveled. IE. taxes. Free agents can pocket a lot more money just by playing in a different state. That has to play into account when a free agent is picking a team. I do like the idea of a drafted players salary maybe only counting 90% against the cap to reward teams for good drafting.
prior to this year? Are we really even asking this question??
This year? No, he's finally in a nice situation with room to grow. And it shows. Every week.
IT's like puling teeth...
You may not like that they do, but previous years still matter until he puts together an improved year again next year if he’s back.
OK...see how much it matters this time next year.
And see how much circumstances matter. And player development.
Or let the guy walk because Jones went poo poo in 2020. Never mind the details. And by no means should you account for the fact that Jones was in fact the best offensive player on the Giants in 2021, when he was healthy.
Agreed. But on the flip, he has now ended up with what I think are the perfect group of offensive coaches for him.
the same situation that derailed the tail end of Eli’s career. Herbert, for example, landed in a place where Philip Rivers was still thriving. Mahomes and Josh Allen landed on playoff teams. These things matter, but if you want to bury your head in the sand and say that DJ sucks without giving any credence to the importance of team that he’s playing on, you’re more than welcome to.
Herbert had a busted line every bit as bad or worse than Jones.
Don't compare Jones to Herbert. There's no comparison.
Fun weekly update--the Chargers have scored a WHOPPING 21 more points total, than NYG this season.
I know I know...Justin has not had a fuck deck around him this season either.
It's still fun. And quite relevant. Tell me it isn't. I love a good laugh.
Lol
But remember, don't ever fucking compare Jones to herbert. It's sacrilege! That arm of HErb's is a thing to behold. I guess DJ's virtues aren't, like his near elite rushing ability or low turnover totals or good play in the clutch, this season. Let't just focus on HErbert's arm and on the move throwing...it makes you moist.
2020 - 31st
2021 - 30th
2022 - 31st (through 15 weeks)
It also shows that fans need to be patient with 1st round picks still on the roster. Just a few months ago, a lot of BBIers still contended that Dexter Lawrence was a bad pick.
In fairness, I think a lot of the criticism surrounding Dex (if you can even call it that) had to do with the Giants' boneheaded insistence on playing him at DE instead of NT, which contributed to his production seeming more pedestrian. Better coaching, a shift to his more natural position along the DL, and continued maturation and development have all led to Dex's breakout season.
As it was, based on his previous three seasons, his production as primarily a run stuffer was genuinely the sort of contribution that you could get from a player drafted on day 2 (or even early day 3). His position and role changed this season. IMO, if Dex had been left at DE, no amount of patience among the fanbase would have mattered - Dex would not have had the same sort of breakout.
To the extent that DJ is comparable to that, I would argue that he would have had to be playing a position other than QB for the past three years (the problem is, there isn't another position in football that is similar enough to QB while still being fundamentally different in such a way to make it apples-to-apples with a DE to NT position shift).
Possibly, but that's not what the current DL coach said.
But remember, don't ever fucking compare Jones to herbert. It's sacrilege! That arm of HErb's is a thing to behold. I guess DJ's virtues aren't, like his near elite rushing ability or low turnover totals or good play in the clutch, this season. Let't just focus on HErbert's arm and on the move throwing...it makes you moist.
So you would take Jones over Herbert?
If you have more resources than your competitor, you have an uncompetitive advantage. By definition.
If you don't think so, we're not going to see eye to eye on this.
If they had the same resources as the Pirates, they would be the Pirates.
This year? They are nearly identically helpful to their respective team's winning record. Similar record. Similar (slight edge to Chargers) pts scored. It's right there to see. JH doesn't have the ground and pound running game like DJ has, something DJ has himself helped elevate thx to his rushing abilities, but JH can run as well, the Chargers just seem to want him throwing more and running less. Can't blame them. Ekeler is a beast but more a pass receiving boon to the offense where as Barkley more the rushing boon to NYG. I still can't get behind any talk that JH has less pass receiving talent even when guys were hurt. Sorry, not going there--JH has better WR TE talent and it's not even close. Regardless, JH can elevate players around him. Needs a better D and his team can go places. Add it all up that's probably why JH has better passing numbers. He's a better thrower of the football but he also has better receiving options. Jones and the offense run the ball better and some of that is attributed to Jones.
if Jones helps the offense score as many pts as the chargers do this season. I pray it happens.
But remember, don't ever fucking compare Jones to herbert. It's sacrilege! That arm of HErb's is a thing to behold. I guess DJ's virtues aren't, like his near elite rushing ability or low turnover totals or good play in the clutch, this season. Let't just focus on HErbert's arm and on the move throwing...it makes you moist.
So you would take Jones over Herbert?
Did I say that? OR am i merely pointing out how odd it is that half of this place can't wait to vault this guy to Canton while the same people think Jones is below average. DO you not see the odd and inconsistency there?
I don't care about who is better. I care about Jones being able to hold his own for this franchise. Since BBI can't wait to start an I love Herbert discussion, I think he's the perfect comparison and if you buy in to pts scored like I have since forever, isn't it an interesting data point to discuss?
If they had the same resources as the Pirates, they would be the Pirates.
The Pirates are the worst run organization in professional sports - that's not a fair comparison for anything.
it's the reason why the Yankees are in the playoffs practically every year.
If they had the same resources as the Pirates, they would be the Pirates.
The Pirates are the worst run organization in professional sports - that's not a fair comparison for anything.
Tampa wins every year and they have less money to spend than most.
But yes, having financial wiggle room allows you to move on from mistakes and gives you better odds of winning. That said, Baseball isn't the same as 15 years ago. The playing field has been leveled more and more. YEs the PIrates are still cheap but there's more money for the smaller markets to spend. Also, the Pirates are fucking cheap. All these owners that aren't spending can spend more. They are cheap. It's the best or worst kept secret in pro sports.
Not to mention the ways you can circumvent the NFL salary cap. YEs the chicken will come home to roost, but you can slow that process down and buy some time by spending more bonus or up front money. We all know it, some just hate to admit or acknowledge it. Now is usually the time where someone parses my words to make it sound like I said the cap is nothing and doesn't matter at all. Have fun!
This is what Drew Lock on scholarship would look like. But he was a 2nd round pick, not the 6th pick in the entire draft so no scholarship for Drew.
Jones went into a bad situation that got worse. OL has been in the bottom 6 (decade and counting to get in the top 10). SB spent a year hurt and then a year coming back. The WR's that were brought in to help either flamed out or goy hurt.
I think long term he did benefit. He kept at it. Those who face obstacles and find ways to emerge on the other side of it have a experience that can have great benefit. Many crumble.
The next step is to now to keep getting better. TBD how far it goes. Either here or somewhere else.
Jones deserves better and it's great to see him putting it together now. Gonna be a fun season next year and beyond.
Interesting. It’s almost as if offensive line play corresponds to offensive production.
2019 - 17th
Interesting. It’s almost as if offensive line play corresponds to offensive production.
Pfft. It's just another Jones excuse. lol
This is what Drew Lock on scholarship would look like. But he was a 2nd round pick, not the 6th pick in the entire draft so no scholarship for Drew.
WTF are you talking about. Drew Lock never played as well as 2022 Jones.
Your focusing on the bad times under different coaching and systems and ignoring the present. Interesting way to think.
Playing in front of Daniel "Hang on to the ball" Jones, get used to it.
Just realize you could in fact be disparaging Jones because he's actually doing something well, not something wrong as you insist. Jones "could" be buying time in a pocket that collapses faster than most pockets collapse. You're indicting Jones on something that might in fact be a good virtue of his.
This all on display if you re-watch the games. I understand absorbing this shit in real time is tough to do. Re-watch them. You will learn a lot.
Mike Williams - 6'4" - 1st rd, 7th overall pick, pro bowl alt
Gerald Everett, TE - 2nd rd pick
Richie James - 5'9" - late 7th rd pick (not to be confused with 7th overall). Let go by team that drafted him, while only 26 yrs old at time. Signed by Giants for 1 year and about league minimum. No guarantee he'll be on team next yr.
Darius Slayton - 5th rd pick. Had to take major pay cut to make roster. Now getting about league minimum (most likely, his agent would've forced his way out before taking such a pay cut, if another team wanted him). Was a healthy scratch first couple weeks of season. No guarantee he'll be on team next yr.
Isaiah Hodgins - late 6th round pick, taken off Bills practice squad around week 10. 30 other teams could've taken him before we did. I like him, but he is what he is.
^^ see any difference?
Jones went into a bad situation that got worse. OL has been in the bottom 6 (decade and counting to get in the top 10). SB spent a year hurt and then a year coming back. The WR's that were brought in to help either flamed out or goy hurt.
I think long term he did benefit. He kept at it. Those who face obstacles and find ways to emerge on the other side of it have a experience that can have great benefit. Many crumble.
The next step is to now to keep getting better. TBD how far it goes. Either here or somewhere else.
Right now, this team is 20th in points for, 20th in yards gained, 27th in pass attempts, 27th in passing yards, 25th in passing td's, 25th in net yards per attempt- despite having a top 5 running back and a top 6 or 7 running game. You guys blame everyone except the guy who has the ball in his hand every passing attempt.
Look, there are other areas of need on the team. You can't be spending first rounders and FA money on o-line and wideouts every year to try and prop up a sow's ear with a silk purse. You are all going to be back next year, assuming he's here, complaining about the o-line, the receivers and wanting Kafka's head on a platter. It's over. He's had more than a fair shot.
It’s likely true - the evidence shows it - that Judge et al as coaches were inferior to DG as a GM. Astonishing to write that.
So Mara is right to say that Jones hasn’t been put in a good situation at all.
His great rookie season was really just a great rookie preseason against players that have never made an NFL roster. It is highly unlikely he will ever be more than a middle of the pack QB. This is his ceiling. Why some Giants fan seem so invested in him is not explainable.
The idea that DJ is a victim of fringe players when he himself has been the most significant fringe player on this team over the past four years is truly head scratching. We need only look at Evan Engram performing at an elite level now that he has a quality quarterback as proof positive.
And now, after suffering for four years in the bottom rungs of quarterback hell, we are looking to dig even deeper and not only commit to him, but pay him at an elite level? At least in the past, the fans were smart enough to scout out BS when they saw it. Now, many are inexplicably leading the charge...
ha ha. Some people here might think the D is for douche.
I regret the username, btw. It was a nickname from some old friends/co workers.
The idea that DJ is a victim of fringe players when he himself has been the most significant fringe player on this team over the past four years is truly head scratching. We need only look at Evan Engram performing at an elite level now that he has a quality quarterback as proof positive.
You and I have a very different definition of "proof positive". For one, Engram is having an elite stretch of games but he hasn't played this way all year. Now, to the data:
In 2020 and 2021 Engram dropped 10.1 and 8.2% of passes respectively. In 2022 that number is down to 5.4%.
His aDot in 2020 and 2021 was 7.2 and 5.0. In 2022 that number is roughly in line at 6.4. However, his YAC in the 2020 and 2021 was 4.6 and 4.0. Meanwhile it's up to 6.4 this year.
So Engram is playing better. Some of that can be attributed to an improvement in his game. Maybe there's more to it, ie: the pressure of being a 1st round pick in NY got to him. I don't know. While not definitive, it's likely that Pederson is doing a better job of scheming him open in space and he's also benefitting from playing with two legit WR's in Kirk and Zay Jones. No one's going to mistake those two for Chase and Higgins but that's a better 1/2 than he played with during his Giants tenure (post-OBJ).
The idea that DJ is a victim of fringe players when he himself has been the most significant fringe player on this team over the past four years is truly head scratching. We need only look at Evan Engram performing at an elite level now that he has a quality quarterback as proof positive.
Anyone who is blaming DJ for Engram's lack of performance here is the epitome of someone with an agenda. For crissakes, HomerJones45 claimed the other day that DJ was responsible for all Engram's drops and deflections that turned into INTs!! I don't get the contortions that some people will go thru to figure out a way to sh&t on DJ. I really don't understand it
That is not to say he is worth whatever his next contract will be. But he has never been the problem with this team. Not on the field and not off the field. I know the haters believe that he is just a bad QB, based either on the numbers or the "he can't read a defense" meme (from people who can barely spell defense never mind know if he is making the right reads). His numbers have been quite good through out his career, given the crap he has had to play with.
so its not the team that's the issue. Mayfield had solid production with outstanding run support and one of the best OL's in the league.
Jones went into a bad situation that got worse. OL has been in the bottom 6 (decade and counting to get in the top 10). SB spent a year hurt and then a year coming back. The WR's that were brought in to help either flamed out or goy hurt.
I think long term he did benefit. He kept at it. Those who face obstacles and find ways to emerge on the other side of it have a experience that can have great benefit. Many crumble.
The next step is to now to keep getting better. TBD how far it goes. Either here or somewhere else.
Jones is part of the bad situation. The excuses for him are part of the narrative. The same excuses were used to explain his lack of college production for a first rounder (his line was bad! his receivers were terrible! he had no running game!) and here we are, 4 professional seasons later and the excuses are the same.
Right now, this team is 20th in points for, 20th in yards gained, 27th in pass attempts, 27th in passing yards, 25th in passing td's, 25th in net yards per attempt- despite having a top 5 running back and a top 6 or 7 running game. You guys blame everyone except the guy who has the ball in his hand every passing attempt.
Look, there are other areas of need on the team. You can't be spending first rounders and FA money on o-line and wideouts every year to try and prop up a sow's ear with a silk purse. You are all going to be back next year, assuming he's here, complaining about the o-line, the receivers and wanting Kafka's head on a platter. It's over. He's had more than a fair shot.
Your are constantly complaining along with a few others. Every day almost every post. I have been a Giant fan a long time. Lived through a lot of bad teams. Try and let people enjoy the playoffs. Never seen such an argumentative group.
the same situation that derailed the tail end of Eli’s career. Herbert, for example, landed in a place where Philip Rivers was still thriving. Mahomes and Josh Allen landed on playoff teams. These things matter, but if you want to bury your head in the sand and say that DJ sucks without giving any credence to the importance of team that he’s playing on, you’re more than welcome to.
Herbert had a busted line every bit as bad or worse than Jones.
Don't compare Jones to Herbert. There's no comparison.
DJ gettin 3/$120.
That is not to say he is worth whatever his next contract will be. But he has never been the problem with this team. Not on the field and not off the field. I know the haters believe that he is just a bad QB, based either on the numbers or the "he can't read a defense" meme (from people who can barely spell defense never mind know if he is making the right reads). His numbers have been quite good through out his career, given the crap he has had to play with.
I can't take anyone seriously who says that DJ has played "very well throughout his 4 years" here.
You can recognize the myriad obstacles he has faced. You can point to the team's improvement this season and DJ's reliable presence helping to elevate what should have been a rebuilding team this season.
But when you try to sell a line of bullshit like claiming he's played very well for his entire four year stint to date, I don't think there's anything objective about your argument.
In comment 15966223 giantBCP said:
the same situation that derailed the tail end of Eli’s career. Herbert, for example, landed in a place where Philip Rivers was still thriving. Mahomes and Josh Allen landed on playoff teams. These things matter, but if you want to bury your head in the sand and say that DJ sucks without giving any credence to the importance of team that he’s playing on, you’re more than welcome to.
Herbert had a busted line every bit as bad or worse than Jones.
Don't compare Jones to Herbert. There's no comparison.
DJ gettin 3/$120.
Why would the Giants do that when they could literally tag him three straight years for a total of $124M and keep their flexibility year-to-year at that point?
If the AAV approaches or exceeds $40M, the years will almost definitely be 5+, IMO. The Giants aren't going to pay an elite QB AAV on a journeyman length contract. The only way the AAV gets close to that level is a bidding war, and if that happens, someone is bound to go full price on years AND on AAV.
In comment 15966330 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
2019 - 17th
2020 - 31st
2021 - 30th
2022 - 31st (through 15 weeks)
Playing in front of Daniel "Hang on to the ball" Jones, get used to it.
Just realize you could in fact be disparaging Jones because he's actually doing something well, not something wrong as you insist. Jones "could" be buying time in a pocket that collapses faster than most pockets collapse. You're indicting Jones on something that might in fact be a good virtue of his.
If you look at the numbers, this is not an instance of "it's a feature, not a bug" for DJ. His average time-to-throw over the course of his career indicates that it does take him longer to get the ball out than many of his peers (particularly those considered franchise QBs) even when he has protection.
Now, that may be partially (or even entirely) due to his receivers not getting open quickly enough, or it may be partially (or entirely) due to the offensive scheme including route concepts that take longer to develop (intuitively, this would have been more likely under Garrett than Kafka). Either way, there is a fair amount of evidence to suggest that something other than just the quality of the OL is contributing to drag down the OL rankings for the Giants.
That doesn't mean that the OL has been good for most of DJ's career. It's been an issue, obviously. But whatever shortcomings the OL has had during DJ's time here have also been amplified by some other factor(s) within the offense. Whether that's DJ himself, the receivers, the scheme, or some combination of any/all of the above, I'm not certain. But I'm absolutely positive that the OL has been better than the rankings suggest for much of DJ's career. Again, not saying they've been good. Just not one of the three worst OLs in the NFL for the entirety of the past three years.
In comment 15966133 giantBCP said:
as a franchise QB if he found himself in a better situation, so no, I don’t think the Giants did him any favors.
Would he though?
This is more projection of one's opinion than anything.
That doesn't mean that the OL has been good for most of DJ's career. It's been an issue, obviously. But whatever shortcomings the OL has had during DJ's time here have also been amplified by some other factor(s) within the offense. Whether that's DJ himself, the receivers, the scheme, or some combination of any/all of the above, I'm not certain. But I'm absolutely positive that the OL has been better than the rankings suggest for much of DJ's career. Again, not saying they've been good. Just not one of the three worst OLs in the NFL for the entirety of the past three years.
Everyone has their own opinions about PFF but their grading methodology for OL does take into account the amount of time the QB holds the ball and whether or not he drifts into pressure. It's not like they're just taking YPC and sacks and combining the two into a number.