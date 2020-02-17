How ya feeling about Sunday? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/27/2022 6:58 pm

Joke of a work week. I took today & Friday off, in addition to having holiday yesterday. ND SC at 330 Friday. Bottoms up.



Sunday 1 PM can't get here soon enough.



This is preview of 'Colts Giants predictions' thread on Friday.



Win & fucking in the Dance for first time since 2016.