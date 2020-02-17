How ya feeling about Sunday?

Joke of a work week. I took today & Friday off, in addition to having holiday yesterday. ND SC at 330 Friday. Bottoms up.
Sunday 1 PM can't get here soon enough.
This is preview of 'Colts Giants predictions' thread on Friday.
Win & fucking in the Dance for first time since 2016.
I get nervous about Foles. Too much Eagles energy there and we all know how that goes.
The Colts special teams seem to be way better than the Giants (other than Gano).
Ultimately, though, I'm quite confident we will make the plays we need to do win in the end.
That's why I'm picking the Colts.
I'm usually a proponent of deferring possession until the 2nd half. But in this case, I say get the opening kick, score some points (hopefully a TD) and make them play from behind.
then all hell is upon us
and we beat the Eagles in their house
and the packers fall to the Lions
Clear coaching advantage as well.
I’m going 31-13 Giants. They finally hit the 30 point mark.
This I'm not so sure about ...
The Giants played well last week. It will be different conditions against a better pass defense in likely wet weather East Rutherford, but I'm confident in our coaching staff vs. Jeff Saturday and the crumbling Colts.
I think we'll come out storming and not look back.
- Buckner is going to be a problem for our interior OL.
- Foles is a little indecisive, but not afraid to throw the intermediate routes and longer if need be. I expect he'll be better this week. I don't expect another 3 INT day. He'll play better against us.
How do I feel? Apprehensive. If we take care of business and don't beat ourselves, then I think we win.
Love the confidence.
This. The interior o-line is gelling, Barkley looks quick and strong, and Jones is playing very well. Landon Collins is the perfect hybrid, blitzing, covering, and stopping the run. Julian Love is a human marvel, the man does everything.
Giants are going to win.
The Giants score a touchdown on a 7-play 75-yard opening drive and head into halftime up 10-3.
G-men score another three field goals in the second half to one field goal by the Colts for a final score of 19-6.
A boring slog sounds good to me.
+1.
If the front 4 bring it the whole game , contain, and get to him early, the dbacks can play tighter, and Collins can stay low in the run game.
If they play like the Minny game, they’ll get the W.
one team winning.
19-6 Giants...possibly 26 with a defensive TD.
BLESSED
I haven't a clue as to what they do. If Barkley comes with the determination that he showed the last two weeks, it will make a huge difference in this game. If Kafka opens it up like he has the last two weeks, I think they win. And by open it up I mean throw some passes early each series. Get the safeties off the LoS and move the LBs back a couple yards.
We have played 2 playoff teams the last 2 weeks and hung right in there. No reason to believe we lose on Sunday.
Home crowd and decent weather! Lets GO!!!
Today, I expect the Giants to lose--mostly because of injuries, they still are horrible in the secondary and the OL, the Colts stop the run well and Foles has always done well against the Giants. Most importantly I worry that the fact that the Giants do not "need" to win this game can be the greatest challenge for Daboll.
Giants need to come out fast and biry them quickly
I'm cautiously optimistic, but there is always the possibility for a shitshow.
That said, I really think unless they implode this will be a win.