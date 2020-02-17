for display only
How ya feeling about Sunday?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/27/2022 6:58 pm
Joke of a work week. I took today & Friday off, in addition to having holiday yesterday. ND SC at 330 Friday. Bottoms up.

Sunday 1 PM can't get here soon enough.

This is preview of 'Colts Giants predictions' thread on Friday.

Win & fucking in the Dance for first time since 2016.
I would like to see us blow someone out  
Mike in NY : 12/27/2022 7:02 pm : link
But I don't think we have it in us. That being said, it is great having a coaching staff that doesn't take anything for granted.
Nervous  
Sean : 12/27/2022 7:07 pm : link
I think we’ll know in the first 10 minutes how the game is going to go. Get up 2 scores and I think there’s a chance the Colts pack it in.

I get nervous about Foles. Too much Eagles energy there and we all know how that goes.
A convincing win, but we don’t really blow teams out.  
bceagle05 : 12/27/2022 7:10 pm : link
Just take care of business and hope SF leapfrogs Minny so we can dream of a playoff win.
RE: Nervous  
Blue21 : 12/27/2022 7:16 pm : link
Same although might take more than ten minutes to know.
….  
ryanmkeane : 12/27/2022 7:18 pm : link
Thinking we win by 10+
RE: Nervous  
Trainmaster : 12/27/2022 7:25 pm : link
I agree. The Giants SHOULD win in a low scoring defensive struggle.

The Colts special teams seem to be way better than the Giants (other than Gano).

I think it'll be closer than it has any right to be  
BlackLight : 12/27/2022 7:30 pm : link
Indy convinced me last night that, at least on the defensive side of things, they will come to play hard and try to be spoiler.

Ultimately, though, I'm quite confident we will make the plays we need to do win in the end.
Hmmm...  
Route 9 : 12/27/2022 7:31 pm : link
It all looks good from a logical standpoint. Win and in. Dome team coming to NJ in January. Againg QBs who are terrible. Playoffs on the line. Head coach who should be managing a McDonald's. Odds are stacked in the Giants favor.

That's why I'm picking the Colts.
I am Ninja : 12/27/2022 7:32 pm : link
Similar to houston. Not a masterpiece, but never really in doubt.
cautiously optimistic  
speedywheels : 12/27/2022 7:34 pm : link
as others have said, the first 10 minutes will be big. Get a lead and make them catch up. Foles has a history of fucking NYG, but i don't think they can play catch up.

I'm usually a proponent of deferring possession until the 2nd half. But in this case, I say get the opening kick, score some points (hopefully a TD) and make them play from behind.
I see a loss vs the Colts  
charles355 : 12/27/2022 7:35 pm : link
a Seahawks win and a commanders win + a packers win

then all hell is upon us

and we beat the Eagles in their house

and the packers fall to the Lions
also cautiously optimistic -  
Del Shofner : 12/27/2022 7:36 pm : link
I don't see a blowout but I think we'll win.
I know it seems illogic but we need to make it tough on us  
charles355 : 12/27/2022 7:36 pm : link
plus eagles without Lane Johnson + us with Adoree and Xavier back for the Eagles... I think we will surprise and win this
I feel very confident  
Breeze_94 : 12/27/2022 7:37 pm : link
Giants should be able to dominate the Colts upfront and pressure who ever is playing QB. Offense should be able to get the job done against a defense that has given up a lot of big plays the last few weeks.

Clear coaching advantage as well.

I’m going 31-13 Giants. They finally hit the 30 point mark.
Route 9 : 12/27/2022 7:44 pm : link
The two games I was most confident that the Giants would win were: Week 17 vs Dallas in 2011 and Super Bowl 46. I thought the Giants would win 46 by 10 points.

This I'm not so sure about ...
We are going to win  
noro9 : 12/27/2022 7:45 pm : link
And I never think we're going to win so maybe we'll lose.
I think Dimes haters will predict us to win in a blowout  
BlackLight : 12/27/2022 7:47 pm : link
And use any other result to justify their continued insistence that Dimes should be signed to a one-year extension worth $325,000 while we groom Anthony Richardson.
How many times have you seen this  
BillT : 12/27/2022 7:55 pm : link
A team with something to play for against a team playing out the string. The team with the motivation is the team that usually succeeds. Especially when there is no true rivalry. The Colts will be doing the pre game “one, two, three, Cancun!” cheer.
I don't want to back in to the playoffs  
JoeMoney19 : 12/27/2022 7:59 pm : link
I feel like this is the first true "we should beat this team" game all season, deservedly so given the state of our roster. If we can't get it done, we don't deserve to make the playoffs. If we do, any draft pick consequence hand-wringing about our final record can be put to rest.

The Giants played well last week. It will be different conditions against a better pass defense in likely wet weather East Rutherford, but I'm confident in our coaching staff vs. Jeff Saturday and the crumbling Colts.

I think we'll come out storming and not look back.
Watched the condensed game with Chargers  
bluewave : 12/27/2022 8:13 pm : link
- Their RB Moss is shifty guy who can make some guys miss.
- Buckner is going to be a problem for our interior OL.
- Foles is a little indecisive, but not afraid to throw the intermediate routes and longer if need be. I expect he'll be better this week. I don't expect another 3 INT day. He'll play better against us.

How do I feel? Apprehensive. If we take care of business and don't beat ourselves, then I think we win.
The Giants are going to win  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/27/2022 8:15 pm : link
RE: The Giants are going to win  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/27/2022 8:28 pm : link
Love the confidence.
RE: The Giants are going to win  
bluefin : 12/27/2022 8:44 pm : link
This. The interior o-line is gelling, Barkley looks quick and strong, and Jones is playing very well. Landon Collins is the perfect hybrid, blitzing, covering, and stopping the run. Julian Love is a human marvel, the man does everything.
Giants are going to win.
It's going to be a long grind-it-out  
Hammer : 12/27/2022 9:27 pm : link
type of affair.

The Giants score a touchdown on a 7-play 75-yard opening drive and head into halftime up 10-3.

G-men score another three field goals in the second half to one field goal by the Colts for a final score of 19-6.

A boring slog sounds good to me.
RE: Nervous  
Joe Beckwith : 12/27/2022 9:28 pm : link
+1.
If the front 4 bring it the whole game , contain, and get to him early, the dbacks can play tighter, and Collins can stay low in the run game.
If they play like the Minny game, they’ll get the W.
I definitely see  
M.S. : 12/27/2022 9:58 pm : link

one team winning.
if they don't play really well that would be a very bad sign  
JerrysKids : 12/27/2022 10:19 pm : link
in general about the leadership in that locker room and sideline. Sunday they need to show their Nuts as LT said before Washington.
27-13...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/27/2022 10:30 pm : link
...they still don't get to 30 but the Giants are in control from the 1st drive.

I like our chances  
Optimus-NY : 12/27/2022 10:33 pm : link
Colts suck elephant balls
I'm not feeling anything  
Bill in UT : 12/27/2022 10:49 pm : link
I'm just gonna turn on the game and hope we win
if we play like last week, we'll win easy  
islander1 : 12/27/2022 10:53 pm : link
I'm just doubtful we can.
Colts have given  
Les in TO : 12/27/2022 11:07 pm : link
The Giants problems in recent years. But given their coach and QB situation I think the Giants will pull it out. But it will be a less than one touchdown game.
Strong  
State Your Name : 12/27/2022 11:18 pm : link
to quite strong.
Terrified - very terrified  
PatersonPlank : 12/27/2022 11:21 pm : link
I think what a poster above said is right, we will know what we are in for in the 1st quarter. We need to get ahead by 14-17 pts. The fans and emotions will take it from there
The Colts were and offensive sh*tshow...  
GMen72 : 12/27/2022 11:22 pm : link
The Giants don't exactly set the world on fire offensively, but if they can't outscore the Colts, they have no business in the playoffs. Giants should have 5 sacks and 2 INTs.

19-6 Giants...possibly 26 with a defensive TD.
The only thing that will make my hangover  
thefan : 12/27/2022 11:22 pm : link
semi-bearable come Jan 1 is the Giants punching their ticket to the playoffs. I feel good about a victory. It will probably look like the Texans game where we are up the whole game but never blow them out.
I think  
Route 9 : 12:02 am : link
I've picked the Giants nearly every game this year. One I thought they had absolutely no shot to win was the Philly game.
Excited as hell!  
jpkmets : 5:34 am : link
Really can’t sleep much this week and it’s great. I mean wow, looking at the state of affairs as the new regime took over and then thinking of the significant injuries (wandale, Adoree, XM) and total no-shows (Toney, Golladay) the idea that we can clinch a fargin’ playoff spot on Sunday is mind-blowing.

BLESSED
A lot of you have short memories.  
section125 : 5:53 am : link
This team seems to get behind 10 points before waking up.

I haven't a clue as to what they do. If Barkley comes with the determination that he showed the last two weeks, it will make a huge difference in this game. If Kafka opens it up like he has the last two weeks, I think they win. And by open it up I mean throw some passes early each series. Get the safeties off the LoS and move the LBs back a couple yards.
I am excited  
Giants86 : 7:26 am : link
not nervous at all. Look the Colts are not good.
We have played 2 playoff teams the last 2 weeks and hung right in there. No reason to believe we lose on Sunday.
Home crowd and decent weather! Lets GO!!!
Mezza mez  
SomeFan : 7:27 am : link
About sums it up
go out and put it in the endzone  
Dankbeerman : 7:50 am : link
on the first 3 drives and coast into the playoffs.
Daboll's Test  
Jeffrey : 8:20 am : link
Every coach has a test as to whether he can get a team up for a particular game. The games against Philly, Detroit and Seattle make me wonder. Last week gave me some hope when the team clearly played hard but simply lacks the talent to compete against quality programs like the Vikings.

Today, I expect the Giants to lose--mostly because of injuries, they still are horrible in the secondary and the OL, the Colts stop the run well and Foles has always done well against the Giants. Most importantly I worry that the fact that the Giants do not "need" to win this game can be the greatest challenge for Daboll.
The Colts are awful  
Maijay : 8:22 am : link
If we can't beat them the Giants don't deserve to be in the playoffs. There is no excuse but to win. Losing is not an option.
I am nervous because i am confident  
nygiants16 : 8:26 am : link
Colts have no business coming in here and beating the Giants, it should be a fun atmosphere and the Colts look like a team ready for the offseason..

Giants need to come out fast and biry them quickly
We are the Giants  
Sec 103 : 8:33 am : link
That says it all.
I'm cautiously optimistic, but there is always the possibility for a shitshow.
That said, I really think unless they implode this will be a win.
I am confident they will win.  
Crazed Dogs : 8:44 am : link
The crowd will be fired up and I believe this coaching staff will have the team prepared well. Having said that on any given day.....so we shall see.
