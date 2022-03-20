For the Records: Guess Jones’s Next Contract

The same I've said for weeks. They either Tender him non-exclusive, or he gets paid somewhere around 30 million a year for 3 to 4 years, with guarantees that are fulfilled after the 2nd or 3rd year, depending on the original contract length.
If the Giants don’t franchise Jones, I think Carolina is where he ends up, actually.
So, if he isn't franchised, he won't want to stay here? I think a deal gets done prior to FA.
I don't know what to think anymore. I'd like the Giants to resign him and build the team up. I think the odds are that will happen, but I wouldn't bet on it. He is definitely going to get paid; I just have no idea if it will be by the Giants at this point... lol
If the Giants don’t franchise Jones, I think Carolina is where he ends up, actually.
So, if he isn't franchised, he won't want to stay here? I think a deal gets done prior to FA.
I think it’s a lock Waldron is the next head coach in Carolina, and Jones is a great fit for his system.
I think Fitterer and Tepper will make a huge swing at Jones.
If the Giants want him, I think he stays. Why would he want to go to another team with a new HC and new OC? Why not stay with Daboll who believes in him (assumption based on my prior comment that the Giants want him).
Living under BBI microscope for 4 years. Drama continues for some who have little else to do. Make him an offer. He may chose to leave because he sees a better opportunity. It’s not like our offense has so many great weapons.
If the Giants don’t franchise Jones, I think Carolina is where he ends up, actually.
So, if he isn't franchised, he won't want to stay here? I think a deal gets done prior to FA.
I think it’s a lock Waldron is the next head coach in Carolina, and Jones is a great fit for his system.
I think Fitterer and Tepper will make a huge swing at Jones.
If the Giants want him, I think he stays. Why would he want to go to another team with a new HC and new OC? Why not stay with Daboll who believes in him (assumption based on my prior comment that the Giants want him).
Depends on the money, if some other team offers significantly more guaranteed, why stay with the Giants?
Living under BBI microscope for 4 years. Drama continues for some who have little else to do. Make him an offer. He may chose to leave because he sees a better opportunity. It’s not like our offense has so many great weapons.
Welcome to being a QB in NYC... you think Jones has had it different than any other QB here ever?
and cuttable in the 3rd season like Golladay. The QB draft class is not great. I see Kiper has Levins first and watched him play twice and he was not impressive.
Levis looked great a season ago, when he had a better offensive line and Wandale. I don't know much about the team but I suspect not all of the blame can be put on Levis. His numbers have been pretty good in-spite of the team not performing as well.
all about the guarantees and cap hits. I have trouble seeing a deal that doesn’t give the Giants some options after 2 years. I could see them giving more up front guarantees than locking themselves in from flexibility to move on in 2-3 yrs.
My guess is a 3 yr 100 mil deal thereabouts with 65 in guarantees that’s really just a 2 yr deal.
it may not be us, but from someone. My guess is we sign Barkley, and then talk about Jones, and we really don't know (outside of a few here who profess to know everything) what Daboll and JS think about Jones.
My guess however is $35M per year as I guess above is pushing it for JS. I could easily see them using the $$ on good FA, and then trading up a bunch of draft picks in the 2023 draft to get a QB, instead of paying Jones.
Living under BBI microscope for 4 years. Drama continues for some who have little else to do. Make him an offer. He may chose to leave because he sees a better opportunity. It’s not like our offense has so many great weapons.
Welcome to being a QB in NYC... you think Jones has had it different than any other QB here ever?
It's no different here than anywhere else, every week is a big week for NFL QBs.
The guys with more impressive resumes get some more slack if they have an off game here and there, but if you want to be among the best in the NFL, it means you need to play well almost all of the time.
From what is being said (outside of BBI) I think that’s something like 4 years, $120/140m. The idea that he’s going to only get 2/3 years or something below $30m AAV isn’t realistic.
And why those numbers is because that will put him in the 10/12 range in QB contracts which seems about right.
34 passing TDs (and 42 total TDs) in his last 50 games makes him a top 10-12 QB? DJ would almost have to double his TD production to be worth the kind of money you're throwing around, which is highly unlikely.
he lets Jones hit the open market. And maybe has a gentlemen's agreement with Team Jones for last look to match or counter.
If that happens, I think Miami moves on from Tua and invests in Jones. Probably 3 yrs/$100M.
Do you think that's a smart move by Miami?
I actually think Jones could be an upgrade over Tua. He's got a bigger toolbox. And McDaniel has proven he hasn't fallen too far from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. So, he should be able to fully utilize Jones's skills.
But I don't think Jones gets Miami to the biggest prize. I think Jones and Cousins share the same low ceiling...
10 teams, besides the Giants, who will be looking for a starting QB. Law of supply and demand. If he leads NY into the playoffs, it will take a team north of 35 million PER year to sign him. The Giants probably 30-35 with high guaranteed dollars, but don't look for a short term deal either.
And he likely will NOT be happy playing on a franchise deal. I don't think Schoen operates that way. If he and Daboll are convinced Jones is their guy, they will sign him to a long term deal fair to both sides.
Wins a playoff game he is going to be here a long time, if he wins multiple playoff games hes probably gonna spend his whole career here. I say this from a big picture perspective and team history, the giants are not going to give up on a quarterback that they drafted that won playoff games in his 4th year.
From what is being said (outside of BBI) I think that’s something like 4 years, $120/140m. The idea that he’s going to only get 2/3 years or something below $30m AAV isn’t realistic.
And why those numbers is because that will put him in the 10/12 range in QB contracts which seems about right.
34 passing TDs (and 42 total TDs) in his last 50 games makes him a top 10-12 QB? DJ would almost have to double his TD production to be worth the kind of money you're throwing around, which is highly unlikely.
Gee, such a novel take from you. It’s why I said “From what is being said (outside of BBI)”. Thanks anyway.
I don't get why people think NYG are signing him to a long term deal
At most, they would franchise him. Even his biggest supporters would agree that any long term contract would be based on the projection that with weapons and more coaching he can become a guy that produces like a 35-40 mil QB. If the Giants feel the same way, why would they give him a long term contract at or above the franchise tag level? It would seem to me that if a contract is going to be over 30 mil AAV, they would just franchise him and see if he actually produces.
Either way, I agree with other that he signs a contract elsewhere. Even with his improved play this year (not an incredibly high bar), I don't see how his production this year would make the FO go from saying no to a 1 year 20 mil contract last offseason (5th year option) to 4-5 years at 1.5-2 times that amount.
Second, unless you're willing to give up a ton of draft picks to get in the top 5 or 6 picks or willing to trade them for a guy like Carr or Goff who are more expensive btw. DJ is far and away the best option for this team for the next 3-4 years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He will get a market value contract
From what is being said (outside of BBI) I think that’s something like 4 years, $120/140m. The idea that he’s going to only get 2/3 years or something below $30m AAV isn’t realistic.
And why those numbers is because that will put him in the 10/12 range in QB contracts which seems about right.
34 passing TDs (and 42 total TDs) in his last 50 games makes him a top 10-12 QB? DJ would almost have to double his TD production to be worth the kind of money you're throwing around, which is highly unlikely.
Gee, such a novel take from you. It’s why I said “From what is being said (outside of BBI)”. Thanks anyway.
His production doesn't scare you? Just gonna give him money because....what?
I think they go all in with Jones at near 5 years 150 million
Wow! Just curious...what if you (and others) are wrong and DJ isn't much better than he's playing now. Let's say he gets his weapons, and he's 50% better (which would be a huge jump)...that's still 20ish passing TDs per year. Is that worth $30 million?
Wins a playoff game he is going to be here a long time, if he wins multiple playoff games hes probably gonna spend his whole career here. I say this from a big picture perspective and team history, the giants are not going to give up on a quarterback that they drafted that won playoff games in his 4th year.
If they don’t think he’s the long term answer they’d keep him his whole career just because he won a playoff because that’s “how the franchise operates”? Does how those playoff wins matter? There are valid arguments for bringing Jones back, but winning a playoff game isn’t one - that’s not how good franchise operate. Goff went to a Super Bowl and got moved on from.
Second, unless you're willing to give up a ton of draft picks to get in the top 5 or 6 picks or willing to trade them for a guy like Carr or Goff who are more expensive btw. DJ is far and away the best option for this team for the next 3-4 years.
I love how someone suggests a lowball QB contract and then tacks on "he has earned it first of all."
Earned what? To be paid more like a journeyman than a franchise QB?
I guess I agree with you. That's pretty much what he has earned. It's not what he's going to get paid, but it is what he has earned in his career to date.
I don’t see him getting over 50% of the deal guaranteed. There’s still too much unknown. Josh Allen got 60% guaranteed, Mahomes got 31%. I’d be shocked if he got $60 million guaranteed on $100 million or $100 million guaranteed on $150 million like suggested.
Because that is what the market for him will be. And I think Schoen knows that and will decide to either sign him to that kind of contract or let him go. I believe it will be the former.
But even if that is the market for him, the Giants are the one team that doesn't have pay market price. If the market says he is worth 40 mil, the Giants can side step that and give him a franchise tag, and then see if he produces like a 40 mil QB. I don't see the advantage in the Giants signing him long term this offseason, unless you think he is going to have an MVP-like season next year and command 50 mil.
Wow! Just curious...what if you (and others) are wrong and DJ isn't much better than he's playing now. Let's say he gets his weapons, and he's 50% better (which would be a huge jump)...that's still 20ish passing TDs per year. Is that worth $30 million?
Second, unless you're willing to give up a ton of draft picks to get in the top 5 or 6 picks or willing to trade them for a guy like Carr or Goff who are more expensive btw. DJ is far and away the best option for this team for the next 3-4 years.
I love how someone suggests a lowball QB contract and then tacks on "he has earned it first of all."
Earned what? To be paid more like a journeyman than a franchise QB?
I guess I agree with you. That's pretty much what he has earned. It's not what he's going to get paid, but it is what he has earned in his career to date.
$28M per year would put him right around the 10th highest paid QBs. Which is where he is. Nothing to sneeze at and hardly journeyman like salary.
Really a 3 year 100m deal with big team options years 4 and 5.
Signing bonus is 10m with a roster bonus of 20m in 23 and 24.
Yr 1 - 30m in sign and cash bonuses...vet min...22m cap
Yr 2 - 20m bonuses...10m salary...cap 32m
Yr 3 - no bonus...40m salary...cap 42m
Yr 4 - no bonus...40m salary...cap 42m
Yr 5 - no bonus...50m salary...cap 52m
If the Giants wanted Jones back he wouldn’t take that deal. He’d let himself get franchised, it’s more money. There’s no upside for Jones getting stuck in a deal with no guarantees after year 2 where he makes less than he would on the franchise tag in those first two years
Because that is what the market for him will be. And I think Schoen knows that and will decide to either sign him to that kind of contract or let him go. I believe it will be the former.
But even if that is the market for him, the Giants are the one team that doesn't have pay market price. If the market says he is worth 40 mil, the Giants can side step that and give him a franchise tag, and then see if he produces like a 40 mil QB. I don't see the advantage in the Giants signing him long term this offseason, unless you think he is going to have an MVP-like season next year and command 50 mil.
All true but I think franchising him after declining his fifth year option will not be seen either by Jones or Schoen as the right thing to do. I think Jones wants to be here and Schoen wants him to be here and not giving him a long term deal won’t be considered well certainly by Jones or Schoen. They had that choice and declined it. Time to make a decision not squeeze out another year.
Wow! Just curious...what if you (and others) are wrong and DJ isn't much better than he's playing now. Let's say he gets his weapons, and he's 50% better (which would be a huge jump)...that's still 20ish passing TDs per year. Is that worth $30 million?
And what about his rushing stats (including TD's)? What if he has 25 passing TD's and 8+ rushing TD's?
i've predicted tag for a while and i still think that
but i do think there's a growing possibility for an extension in the 2-3 year range as both he and the offense have shown improvement/growth in games against playoff teams. it won't be at any sort of a discount, in fact the AAV would almost definitely have to be higher than the 1 year tag amount unless he falls on his face in the last few weeks.
Putting myself in Jones' shoes, a 3 year 100m deal with 50m guaranteed in the first 2 years (or something like that) may be appealing enough to do if the alternative is 1 or 2 years of tags and im sick of changing systems even though 2 tags would net him more money in the first 2 years (bc there is less security in that). especially if it also includes some healthy incentives that could bring the AAV over 40m in success (pro bowl, playoffs, etc) because then i'd be gaining both security and upside over the 2 tags which he'd need to play well again in 2023 to get any way.
that would essentially be a 2 year deal setting up a longer term extension (or a cut) ahead of 2025 which would be Jones' age 28 year. in a worst case where 2023 is a disaster you'd still be able to get out and save $5m while eating 25m in dead money. so that is what is being risked vs 2 years of tags (which would pay Jones more in total bc the tag next year would be higher). in a median case you are in the same place as right now next year looking at the 2024 draft for possible upgrades.
if he has the josh allen break out incentives should pay him like josh allen and they start negotiating an extension in the 40's.
i think something in this general structure could work though this could be too light in guaranteed $ if he plays well to end this year, especially if he plays well in a playoff win.
Wow! Just curious...what if you (and others) are wrong and DJ isn't much better than he's playing now. Let's say he gets his weapons, and he's 50% better (which would be a huge jump)...that's still 20ish passing TDs per year. Is that worth $30 million?
And what about his rushing stats (including TD's)? What if he has 25 passing TD's and 8+ rushing TD's?
So, his passing TDs are going to double, why? He's having one of his best rushing seasons and has 5 rushing TDs...but will magically get 8 and double his passing TDs. Seems likely!
See, this is where the fanboy argument falls apart...this belief that DJ can just magically produce like a franchise QB without actually explaining at how it can happen (just WRs and Online.) The road to 33 total TDs (or even 30) is almost impossible, given his skill set. This is his best year, and he has 18 TDs in 15 games. The odds he stays healthy for another full year are as unlikely as a huge jump in production.
After declining his fifth year option forcing a tag on Jones at what I think is below market value isn’t a good move. First, I’m sure Jones wouldn’t like it. Would you? Second, if Schoen/Daboll don’t know if Jones is their guy after a year with him and all the other years here we may have the wrong guys running the team. Time to make a choice.
RE: i've predicted tag for a while and i still think that
but i do think there's a growing possibility for an extension in the 2-3 year range as both he and the offense have shown improvement/growth in games against playoff teams. it won't be at any sort of a discount, in fact the AAV would almost definitely have to be higher than the 1 year tag amount unless he falls on his face in the last few weeks.
Putting myself in Jones' shoes, a 3 year 100m deal with 50m guaranteed in the first 2 years (or something like that) may be appealing enough to do if the alternative is 1 or 2 years of tags and im sick of changing systems even though 2 tags would net him more money in the first 2 years (bc there is less security in that). especially if it also includes some healthy incentives that could bring the AAV over 40m in success (pro bowl, playoffs, etc) because then i'd be gaining both security and upside over the 2 tags which he'd need to play well again in 2023 to get any way.
that would essentially be a 2 year deal setting up a longer term extension (or a cut) ahead of 2025 which would be Jones' age 28 year. in a worst case where 2023 is a disaster you'd still be able to get out and save $5m while eating 25m in dead money. so that is what is being risked vs 2 years of tags (which would pay Jones more in total bc the tag next year would be higher). in a median case you are in the same place as right now next year looking at the 2024 draft for possible upgrades.
if he has the josh allen break out incentives should pay him like josh allen and they start negotiating an extension in the 40's.
i think something in this general structure could work though this could be too light in guaranteed $ if he plays well to end this year, especially if he plays well in a playoff win.
Worked for Cousins, he has been paid crazy money on the tags and now the Vikings. Could see Jones do the same.
After declining his fifth year option forcing a tag on Jones at what I think is below market value isn’t a good move. First, I’m sure Jones wouldn’t like it. Would you? Second, if Schoen/Daboll don’t know if Jones is their guy after a year with him and all the other years here we may have the wrong guys running the team. Time to make a choice.
I’d normally agree, but based on the quote I put in the thread starter, Schoen went into this willing to use the tag to buy a year.
After declining his fifth year option forcing a tag on Jones at what I think is below market value isn’t a good move. First, I’m sure Jones wouldn’t like it. Would you? Second, if Schoen/Daboll don’t know if Jones is their guy after a year with him and all the other years here we may have the wrong guys running the team. Time to make a choice.
I’d normally agree, but based on the quote I put in the thread starter, Schoen went into this willing to use the tag to buy a year.
Sure, it’s an “option” but not one I think Schoen wants to use. He knows whether Jones is the guy or not. A tag to get a deal done, maybe. But not as another look and see.
After declining his fifth year option forcing a tag on Jones at what I think is below market value isn’t a good move. First, I’m sure Jones wouldn’t like it. Would you? Second, if Schoen/Daboll don’t know if Jones is their guy after a year with him and all the other years here we may have the wrong guys running the team. Time to make a choice.
No player likes the tag, it’s what’s in the best interest of the team not Daniel Jones feelings. I’m not a fan of the guys skill set but he also doesn’t strike me as the guy who is going to sulk because he got tagged if anything it’ll give him a chip on his shoulder. They shouldn’t tag Jones if it’s the right move because they declined his option? That’s not how good teams operate. And because of my line of work I’ll be the first to say the tag is stupid and should be done away with, but teams aren’t not going to use it to their advantage.
It’s unlikely the tag is going to be below market value. At worst (for Jones) it’s at market value, with the likelier option that it’s above market value. How much above remains to be seen.
I’d normally agree, but based on the quote I put in the thread starter, Schoen went into this willing to use the tag to buy a year.
Sure, it’s an “option” but not one I think Schoen wants to use. He knows whether Jones is the guy or not. A tag to get a deal done, maybe. But not as another look and see.
I don’t think he knows if Jones is the guy. It’s such a weird situation. They’ve had one year with him, and there are valid reasons to argue both sides. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jones has an Alex Smith career or a Mariota career.
After declining his fifth year option forcing a tag on Jones at what I think is below market value isn’t a good move. First, I’m sure Jones wouldn’t like it. Would you? Second, if Schoen/Daboll don’t know if Jones is their guy after a year with him and all the other years here we may have the wrong guys running the team. Time to make a choice.
No player likes the tag, it’s what’s in the best interest of the team not Daniel Jones feelings. I’m not a fan of the guys skill set but he also doesn’t strike me as the guy who is going to sulk because he got tagged if anything it’ll give him a chip on his shoulder. They shouldn’t tag Jones if it’s the right move because they declined his option? That’s not how good teams operate. And because of my line of work I’ll be the first to say the tag is stupid and should be done away with, but teams aren’t not going to use it to their advantage.
It’s unlikely the tag is going to be below market value. At worst (for Jones) it’s at market value, with the likelier option that it’s above market value. How much above remains to be seen.
It’s below market value because it’s only one year. And they don’t need another year. I believe they know one way or another.
I don’t see him getting over 50% of the deal guaranteed. There’s still too much unknown. Josh Allen got 60% guaranteed, Mahomes got 31%. I’d be shocked if he got $60 million guaranteed on $100 million or $100 million guaranteed on $150 million like suggested.
Mahomes got 31% guaranteed because he signed a 10 year deal 503M deal. There was no possible way KC was going to guarantee over 50% of that. Mahomes wanted the years.
If they knew already they would have had extension talks.
extension was 258M. The reason the guarantees weren't crazy was because of the full value of the contract. If Jones gets a 100M contract, it would be expected that at least half of that would be guaranteed.
I’d normally agree, but based on the quote I put in the thread starter, Schoen went into this willing to use the tag to buy a year.
Sure, it’s an “option” but not one I think Schoen wants to use. He knows whether Jones is the guy or not. A tag to get a deal done, maybe. But not as another look and see.
I don’t think he knows if Jones is the guy. It’s such a weird situation. They’ve had one year with him, and there are valid reasons to argue both sides. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jones has an Alex Smith career or a Mariota career.
We’ll have to disagree about that. It’s true we don’t know because we don’t know jack compared to what Schoen knows. I trust his football acumen more than that.
RE: If they knew already they would have had extension talks.
I don’t see him getting over 50% of the deal guaranteed. There’s still too much unknown. Josh Allen got 60% guaranteed, Mahomes got 31%. I’d be shocked if he got $60 million guaranteed on $100 million or $100 million guaranteed on $150 million like suggested.
Mahomes got 31% guaranteed because he signed a 10 year deal 503M deal. There was no possible way KC was going to guarantee over 50% of that. Mahomes wanted the years.
Through the first 5 years of the deal, when the dead cap comes off and he’s cuttable, the guarantees still only come out to 62%. Jones is going to get nearly as much guaranteed on a 4 or 5 year deal as Allen and Mahomes? Unlikely given that a lot of the idea behind resigning Jones is that there might be another level if there’s better weapons around him. It’s either going to be a two year deal or a three year deal with very minimal guarantees in year 2.
If he did get a 4 year/$100 million deal it likely ends up something like $35-40 million guaranteed to minimize the year one cap hit and get those weapons. Putting all the $60 million in guarantees in the first two years makes little sense for the Giants. At that point they’re better off just tagging him. Having potential dead money later on in the deal makes a little more sense, but probably unwise if you’re not sure he’s your guy for the next four years.
extension was 258M. The reason the guarantees weren't crazy was because of the full value of the contract. If Jones gets a 100M contract, it would be expected that at least half of that would be guaranteed.
Carr got a 3 year $121.5 million deal with 53% guaranteed. The only similar player’s deal that is remotely comparable is Tannehill, who got 77% guaranteed and who’s contract is now albatross.
don't know what the numbers will be, but I think he stays with the Giants. Remember that the Giants can just use the FT to prevent him from signing with another team if they can't reach agreement on a long-term contract. That buys them another year to evaluate his performance with a hopefully improved WR corps, and also gives them more time to work out a long-term contract if they so choose. We also have the cap room to do so.
The fact that the Giants declined his fifth year option is irrelevant. Schoen and Daboll had no first hand knowledge of Jones, were in their first year as GM and head coach, and Jones was coming off a pretty serious neck injury.
And draft a QB. Not sold on Jones, and if he's the answer, let him prove it with a better supporting cast next year. Then sign him to a long-term deal. The rookie QB is insurance against Jones flopping or walking.
Jones has steadily improved this year, but there are things he hasn't been able to show, most importantly the ability to consistently/repeatedly take the team down and score TDs.
It maybe because of his surrounding cast, but he hasn't shown it.
I call his agent in and say, look we think your boy has improved but his metrics are on par with an average QB in the league -- he slot him in the upper $20s range value wise. Here's our offer -- we don't want this to be embarrassing or a pissing match, we really want to see what happens if we get him a few more pieces. Instead of putting him on the Transition tag and having you shop, we will offer you a Contract for a 1 year deal based at $25 million guaranteed with incentives that can bring it to $35. We want to see if he's our boy.
Second, unless you're willing to give up a ton of draft picks to get in the top 5 or 6 picks or willing to trade them for a guy like Carr or Goff who are more expensive btw. DJ is far and away the best option for this team for the next 3-4 years.
I love how someone suggests a lowball QB contract and then tacks on "he has earned it first of all."
Earned what? To be paid more like a journeyman than a franchise QB?
I guess I agree with you. That's pretty much what he has earned. It's not what he's going to get paid, but it is what he has earned in his career to date.
$28M per year would put him right around the 10th highest paid QBs. Which is where he is. Nothing to sneeze at and hardly journeyman like salary.
Those contracts that represent the range you're talking about were signed years ago. Adjust for cap inflation and you're north of $30M AAV just to be the equivalent of those dated contracts at the bottom end of the middle tier.
I can accept that you had no idea that you were suggesting a lowball offer, but do yourself a favor and don't die on this hill.
RE: RE: I'll be the outlier. If they want him here,
the actual best NYG contract offer will be 6 yrs $200MM. Only $50MM guaranteed means the Giants can still be shopping for a long-term solution at QB and if DJ continues to develop or shows increased value they hold a trading chip should a better QB come along.
If DJ does not improve he is released after two years with a smaller cap hit (under $20MM).
DJ knows he can finish this contract if he plays well and still have time for another, much bigger contract as a still younger veteran QB, whether with the NYG or elsewhere.
After declining his fifth year option forcing a tag on Jones at what I think is below market value isn’t a good move. First, I’m sure Jones wouldn’t like it. Would you? Second, if Schoen/Daboll don’t know if Jones is their guy after a year with him and all the other years here we may have the wrong guys running the team. Time to make a choice.
I’d normally agree, but based on the quote I put in the thread starter, Schoen went into this willing to use the tag to buy a year.
Sure, it’s an “option” but not one I think Schoen wants to use. He knows whether Jones is the guy or not. A tag to get a deal done, maybe. But not as another look and see.
i think you guys are looking at the "hard feelings" angle wrong.
if jones gets tagged he is +9m over what the 5yo would have been not to mention 1 year closer to FA. i think he's probably pretty close to having already shown enough to write schoen a thank you card.
so the tag as an option vs an extension imo comes down to how much daboll likes jones. if he doesnt like him it's easy to tag him and publicly claim to want to extend him but slow play things behind the scenes while going year to year and keeping 1 eye in the draft and trade market. it's a bit of a repeat of this year but with some continuity and hopefully a better roster built to go farther. this same outcome is probably the most likely one even if they do like him but are simply unable to find extension terms (which is never simple).
if they like jones that's a more interesting scenario because there may be a chance to lock him up long term at a relative value based on what kyler got and hurts/burrow/herbert/jackson are about to get. and honestly even without much more progression im not sure id trade jones for kyler straight up right now even if he is set to begin next year 100%. the closest statistical and situational comp to jones this year is lamar jackson and that mvp season is the one that's starting to look like the outlier pretty far in the rear view mirror (kind of like michael vicks big year in philly).
RE: RE: RE: I'll be the outlier. If they want him here,
i see what you're saying, but any QB who signs a 10OM contract is going to get at least 50% of that contract guaranteed, its just the nature of how they structure things now. Jones will get at least 50% guaranteed, he would be pretty stupid to sign anything otherwise.
In fact, wouldn't shock me if they signed him 3 years 90M, all guaranteed.
After declining his fifth year option forcing a tag on Jones at what I think is below market value isn’t a good move. First, I’m sure Jones wouldn’t like it. Would you? Second, if Schoen/Daboll don’t know if Jones is their guy after a year with him and all the other years here we may have the wrong guys running the team. Time to make a choice.
No player likes the tag, it’s what’s in the best interest of the team not Daniel Jones feelings. I’m not a fan of the guys skill set but he also doesn’t strike me as the guy who is going to sulk because he got tagged if anything it’ll give him a chip on his shoulder. They shouldn’t tag Jones if it’s the right move because they declined his option? That’s not how good teams operate. And because of my line of work I’ll be the first to say the tag is stupid and should be done away with, but teams aren’t not going to use it to their advantage.
Seriously, now we have to consider this guy's feelings?
If the Giants tag him he's in exactly the same position as if they'd picked up his 5th year, except that he will have made another $9-10 million. Poor guy.
I say 5 years @ $35M per year. Considering NY taxes, I wouldn't be shocked at closer to $40M per year. Otoh, they just may not want him. So it's go big or go home.
NY taxes are irrelevant for two reasons:
1) the salary cap is not tax-adjusted by state.
2) the Giants don't play or operate their business in NY.
I don't see how the salary cap statement matters? And I know it's not adjusted by state. If their business operates out of NJ, state taxes are as bad as NY, aren't they? Just checked- NJ top rate is 10.75%. Then you consider that Florida has no state income tax at all, NC is 5.25%. When you're looking at $30M plus a year, that's a big bite.
RE: RE: RE: I'll be the outlier. If they want him here,
I say 5 years @ $35M per year. Considering NY taxes, I wouldn't be shocked at closer to $40M per year. Otoh, they just may not want him. So it's go big or go home.
NY taxes are irrelevant for two reasons:
1) the salary cap is not tax-adjusted by state.
2) the Giants don't play or operate their business in NY.
I don't see how the salary cap statement matters? And I know it's not adjusted by state. If their business operates out of NJ, state taxes are as bad as NY, aren't they? Just checked- NJ top rate is 10.75%. Then you consider that Florida has no state income tax at all, NC is 5.25%. When you're looking at $30M plus a year, that's a big bite.
The cap statement matters because the Giants can't afford to assess a state income tax surcharge upon themselves to the detriment of their roster.
They're not going to pay DJ more just because his taxes will be higher for his home games, that's my point.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'll be the outlier. If they want him here,
They're not going to pay DJ more just because his taxes will be higher for his home games, that's my point.
ok, I get that that's your point. But I don't know that it's correct. Agents understand that getting $30M a year in NY/NJ is not worth as much as getting $30M in FL or NC. NYG may be forced to modify their offer to match or exceed real net dollars.
especially if we make the playoffs and pick in the 20s. Buys a year and gets us to almost all the shitty contracts off the books in 2024 and makes Jones have to duplicate 2022 or improve (whatever their benchmark is for a long term contract).
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'll be the outlier. If they want him here,
They're not going to pay DJ more just because his taxes will be higher for his home games, that's my point.
ok, I get that that's your point. But I don't know that it's correct. Agents understand that getting $30M a year in NY/NJ is not worth as much as getting $30M in FL or NC. NYG may be forced to modify their offer to match or exceed real net dollars.
This is Daniel Jones, not Johnny Unitas in his prime. Giants aren’t paying a “lower income state” threat tax on a new contract.
the tax implications for nfl aren't as impactful as other sports
signing/roster bonuses can get paid out in the offseason, and i believe there's enough time over the calendar for player's state of residence to be wherever they want (i.e. a lower tax state, and lower tax rate on their signing bonus).
from what i understand salary (game checks) typically get paid out based on the location of the game. so the 8 home games get taxed ny/nj but the road games are variable for all players on all teams. if you play for miami you are still paying NJ/NY/NE tax rates on your AFC East games, etc.
then when you add back in the endorsement opportunities being better in bigger markets it's just a very different thing than a guaranteed $300m baseball contract where there's a real take home difference amounting to 10-20m over the life the deal.
RE: the tax implications for nfl aren't as impactful as other sports
then when you add back in the endorsement opportunities being better in bigger markets
In theory, yeah. But Mahomes (State Farm), Aaron Rodgers (State Farm), Josh Allen (assorted) and Mayfield (Progressive) were doing ok out of small markets.
the best players are going to get national endorsements wherever they are for the most part, but it's just a reality that there are more opportunities for endorsements in big markets (beyond national commercials).
I think if the stars align and his hometown team offers him a mega deal, he takes it. I don’t think the Giants offer him top 10 money. I think the Panthers will.
I think the Panthers are tapped out with the "maybe QB X needs a change of scenery" approach. But more importantly for them, they still need to solve their HC opening. That's a huge variable.
Like I mentioned, don't rule out Miami. Tua's limitations and his concussions are very likely going to push him out of Miami.
I agree that Carolina probably can’t hitch their wagon to another high first round pick who didn’t work out with the tea that drafted him. I am not equating Jones’ career with Darnold’s or Mayfield’s, but to the fan base this will be taking on another QB the team that drafted him didn’t want to re-sign.
In February, Schoen in talking to Jones’ agent and hearing rumors from other teams is hearing DJ will receive offers in the $35mm AAV range from several QB desperate teams. (The Raiders just got added to that list.)
Schoen and Daboll appreciate what Jones has done for the team and are interested in him long term but have reservations about paying that much. (Is Jones 2023 a “contract drive” season?)
They slap a non exclusive franchise tag on Jones after negotiating a trade with a partner at the market level they’d been hearing about. The acquiring team signs Jones to a $35mm AAV contract as part of the trade. This non exclusive tag is supposed to generate 2 1sts but combine that with a big QB contract so maybe Schoen throws in a lower pick along with Jones to sweeten the pot.
Schoen now has 2 1st rounders in each of 2023 and 2024. He uses that draft capital to trade up for Anthony Richardson. Taylor is the Giants starting QB next September.
In February, Schoen in talking to Jones’ agent and hearing rumors from other teams is hearing DJ will receive offers in the $35mm AAV range from several QB desperate teams. (The Raiders just got added to that list.)
Schoen and Daboll appreciate what Jones has done for the team and are interested in him long term but have reservations about paying that much. (Is Jones 2023 a “contract drive” season?)
That's an interesting take
They slap a non exclusive franchise tag on Jones after negotiating a trade with a partner at the market level they’d been hearing about. The acquiring team signs Jones to a $35mm AAV contract as part of the trade. This non exclusive tag is supposed to generate 2 1sts but combine that with a big QB contract so maybe Schoen throws in a lower pick along with Jones to sweeten the pot.
Schoen now has 2 1st rounders in each of 2023 and 2024. He uses that draft capital to trade up for Anthony Richardson. Taylor is the Giants starting QB next September.
then when you add back in the endorsement opportunities being better in bigger markets
In theory, yeah. But Mahomes (State Farm), Aaron Rodgers (State Farm), Josh Allen (assorted) and Mayfield (Progressive) were doing ok out of small markets.
the best players are going to get national endorsements wherever they are for the most part, but it's just a reality that there are more opportunities for endorsements in big markets (beyond national commercials).
i see what you're saying, but any QB who signs a 10OM contract is going to get at least 50% of that contract guaranteed, its just the nature of how they structure things now. Jones will get at least 50% guaranteed, he would be pretty stupid to sign anything otherwise.
In fact, wouldn't shock me if they signed him 3 years 90M, all guaranteed.
Not arguing that, I said he wouldn’t get more than 50%
RE: RE: RE: the tax implications for nfl aren't as impactful as other sports
then when you add back in the endorsement opportunities being better in bigger markets
In theory, yeah. But Mahomes (State Farm), Aaron Rodgers (State Farm), Josh Allen (assorted) and Mayfield (Progressive) were doing ok out of small markets.
the best players are going to get national endorsements wherever they are for the most part, but it's just a reality that there are more opportunities for endorsements in big markets (beyond national commercials).
oddly enough fantasy football is probably the reason that players from small markets have and get more exposure.
It would seem to me that if a contract is going to be over 30 mil AAV, they would just franchise him and see if he actually produces.
But he is "actually" producing! The Giants and their rag tag group of receivers are 8-6-1 and headed for the playoffs when most were thinking six or seven wins was optimistic (and that was before they lost Shepard and Wan'Dale to injury, Golladay to apathy, and Toney to insanity). One thing you can say about the season Jones has had is that he's produced above and beyond expectations.
I wouldn't be shocked at closer to $40M per year. Otoh, they just may not want him. So it's go big or go home.
I think it's "go big or go tag him" but he will be the Giants starting QB next year. Even if they wind up trading up for a QB in the first round, tagging him is the wise decision, if for no other reason than insurance against not getting the QB they may have their eye on.
RE: RE: I don't get why people think NYG are signing him to a long term deal
It would seem to me that if a contract is going to be over 30 mil AAV, they would just franchise him and see if he actually produces.
But he is "actually" producing! The Giants and their rag tag group of receivers are 8-6-1 and headed for the playoffs when most were thinking six or seven wins was optimistic (and that was before they lost Shepard and Wan'Dale to injury, Golladay to apathy, and Toney to insanity). One thing you can say about the season Jones has had is that he's produced above and beyond expectations.
The team has won, but he has not produced at the level of a top dollar QB. 3000 yards and 13 TDs in 15 games with the 20th ranked offense in PPG is not the production of a top QB. You can explain it and say it is due to the circumstances around him, and he would put up better numbers and score more points with better pieces, but how much he improves is a projection. QBs usually don't get mega contracts off of projection.
I wouldn't be shocked at closer to $40M per year. Otoh, they just may not want him. So it's go big or go home.
I think it's "go big or go tag him" but he will be the Giants starting QB next year. Even if they wind up trading up for a QB in the first round, tagging him is the wise decision, if for no other reason than insurance against not getting the QB they may have their eye on.
I think the Tag as draft insurance could be perceived as a logical, decisive move.
But Tag in any other fashion is a move fraught with just pure indecision.
I have not a clue as to what they will do. Despite the loss last week, He actually looked like a real NFL QB. He did at DC too.
I have been off the DJ train since last year, but the last two games he was just better.
Unlike us, I think Schoen and Daboll know exactly what they have now. But none of us really do.
The Tag is a possibility to buy time, unless they just do not think he is the guy. You can get a lot of nice players for $31.5 mill.
IMHO, I think they let him go to FA. It will be a hard decision. I think they are so far behind in quality players that it makes no sense to pay over $30 mill to a QB while trying to assemble a reputable team.
I have not a clue as to what they will do. Despite the loss last week, He actually looked like a real NFL QB. He did at DC too.
I have been off the DJ train since last year, but the last two games he was just better.
Unlike us, I think Schoen and Daboll know exactly what they have now. But none of us really do.
The Tag is a possibility to buy time, unless they just do not think he is the guy. You can get a lot of nice players for $31.5 mill.
IMHO, I think they let him go to FA. It will be a hard decision. I think they are so far behind in quality players that it makes no sense to pay over $30 mill to a QB while trying to assemble a reputable team.
I agree completely with your first paragraph but not at all with your last. I seriously doubt they allow him to reach free agency without a tag applied to him. Whether he's playing on the tag or playing on a long term contract will have a lot to do with that first paragraph of yours, but I'd be very surprised if he's not starting for the Giants next year.
As for your point about the Giants being "so far behind in quality players that it make no sense" I think you are too attached to your pre-conceived notions of the team's talent going into the season. What is clear to me is that they aren't that far behind at all. There are no great teams in the NFL. There aren't even any very good teams. There is a handful of good teams, a bunch of mediocre teams, and a handful of bad teams. Right now the Giants are actually one of the better mediocre teams and there isn't much separating them from the handful of good teams that a good draft and some prudent free agency moves can't solve if it's your belief that Daniel Jones is a winning QB.
p.s.--And let's face it, there isn't a QB in the NFL right now (including Mahomes, Allen, and Herbert) that is playing at the level of a Brady, Manning, Brees, or Rodgers from yesteryear. So good luck finding someone who combines the talent, character, and work ethic it takes to be truly great among the current generation of QBs we can expect to see in the 2023 and 2024 drafts.
I have not a clue as to what they will do. Despite the loss last week, He actually looked like a real NFL QB. He did at DC too.
I have been off the DJ train since last year, but the last two games he was just better.
Unlike us, I think Schoen and Daboll know exactly what they have now. But none of us really do.
The Tag is a possibility to buy time, unless they just do not think he is the guy. You can get a lot of nice players for $31.5 mill.
IMHO, I think they let him go to FA. It will be a hard decision. I think they are so far behind in quality players that it makes no sense to pay over $30 mill to a QB while trying to assemble a reputable team.
I agree completely with your first paragraph but not at all with your last. I seriously doubt they allow him to reach free agency without a tag applied to him. Whether he's playing on the tag or playing on a long term contract will have a lot to do with that first paragraph of yours, but I'd be very surprised if he's not starting for the Giants next year.
As for your point about the Giants being "so far behind in quality players that it make no sense" I think you are too attached to your pre-conceived notions of the team's talent going into the season. What is clear to me is that they aren't that far behind at all. There are no great teams in the NFL. There aren't even any very good teams. There is a handful of good teams, a bunch of mediocre teams, and a handful of bad teams. Right now the Giants are actually one of the better mediocre teams and there isn't much separating them from the handful of good teams that a good draft and some prudent free agency moves can't solve if it's your belief that Daniel Jones is a winning QB.
p.s.--And let's face it, there isn't a QB in the NFL right now (including Mahomes, Allen, and Herbert) that is playing at the level of a Brady, Manning, Brees, or Rodgers from yesteryear. So good luck finding someone who combines the talent, character, and work ethic it takes to be truly great among the current generation of QBs we can expect to see in the 2023 and 2024 drafts.
You have good points, but I think Daboll and Wink are making lemonade from lemons.
The DLine is good - needs a couple better backups
The ILBs suck - need two at least
The CBs are lacking a starter opposite Jackson. Flott will be an OK back up or slot and maybe Morneau or McCloud can be viable back ups. I think Holmes is toast.
Safety I think is OK with McKinney, Pinnock and re-sign Love
The interior OLine is a mess. Ezeudu and McKethan may be ok but they need a center and I am not sure about Gates. Bredesen appears to be a capable back up.
They need 3 WRs. I would say Slayton, Hodgins and James can be backups.
RB - Do they keep Saquon? Breida and Brightwell are ok, but they can do better.
or offer at least a 4 year deal that either keeps him or he leaves for better $s. A 2-3 year deal does not seem feasible. In the latter case, maybe someone offers him a better deal and he leaves. But has any QB signed a top 10 contract without having shown that he can be a top 10 passer?
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
If the Giants don’t franchise Jones, I think Carolina is where he ends up, actually.
Quote:
😎
If the Giants don’t franchise Jones, I think Carolina is where he ends up, actually.
So, if he isn't franchised, he won't want to stay here? I think a deal gets done prior to FA.
$31M 2023 salary fully guarantees on 3/20/2022 (injury guaranteed now)
2024 Roster Bonus: $5M (5th league day of 2024)
Annual $500,000 deescalator for missing workouts
No-Tag clause
No-Trade clause
2025-2026 are void years for cap purposes, automatically void the last league day of 2024
2026 void year will allow the 2022 base salary to be restructured
Annual Super Bowl win + 50% snaps: $1M
Quote:
In comment 15967367 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
😎
If the Giants don’t franchise Jones, I think Carolina is where he ends up, actually.
So, if he isn't franchised, he won't want to stay here? I think a deal gets done prior to FA.
I don't know what to think anymore. I'd like the Giants to resign him and build the team up. I think the odds are that will happen, but I wouldn't bet on it. He is definitely going to get paid; I just have no idea if it will be by the Giants at this point... lol
So, if he isn't franchised, he won't want to stay here? I think a deal gets done prior to FA.
I think it’s a lock Waldron is the next head coach in Carolina, and Jones is a great fit for his system.
I think Fitterer and Tepper will make a huge swing at Jones.
If that happens, I think Miami moves on from Tua and invests in Jones. Probably 3 yrs/$100M.
Quote:
If the Giants don’t franchise Jones, I think Carolina is where he ends up, actually.
So, if he isn't franchised, he won't want to stay here? I think a deal gets done prior to FA.
I think it’s a lock Waldron is the next head coach in Carolina, and Jones is a great fit for his system.
I think Fitterer and Tepper will make a huge swing at Jones.
If the Giants want him, I think he stays. Why would he want to go to another team with a new HC and new OC? Why not stay with Daboll who believes in him (assumption based on my prior comment that the Giants want him).
Lowball offer, 2 years 55 million.
We make playoffs and lose.
3 years 30 to per with significant escalators for things like starts, mvp, all pro ect.
Wins a playoff game
4 years 35 per same escalators
Multiple playoff wins
5 years and big.
this is with the Giants.
If that happens, I think Miami moves on from Tua and invests in Jones. Probably 3 yrs/$100M.
Do you think that's a smart move by Miami?
That's a great point.
You gotta think he feels this system can be right for him as it improves around him.
I think the Panthers are tapped out with the "maybe QB X needs a change of scenery" approach. But more importantly for them, they still need to solve their HC opening. That's a huge variable.
Like I mentioned, don't rule out Miami. Tua's limitations and his concussions are very likely going to push him out of Miami.
Quote:
In comment 15967373 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
If the Giants don’t franchise Jones, I think Carolina is where he ends up, actually.
So, if he isn't franchised, he won't want to stay here? I think a deal gets done prior to FA.
I think it’s a lock Waldron is the next head coach in Carolina, and Jones is a great fit for his system.
I think Fitterer and Tepper will make a huge swing at Jones.
If the Giants want him, I think he stays. Why would he want to go to another team with a new HC and new OC? Why not stay with Daboll who believes in him (assumption based on my prior comment that the Giants want him).
Depends on the money, if some other team offers significantly more guaranteed, why stay with the Giants?
Welcome to being a QB in NYC... you think Jones has had it different than any other QB here ever?
I agree if it is drastically different then he should take the guaranteed money while he can.
Levis looked great a season ago, when he had a better offensive line and Wandale. I don't know much about the team but I suspect not all of the blame can be put on Levis. His numbers have been pretty good in-spite of the team not performing as well.
My guess is a 3 yr 100 mil deal thereabouts with 65 in guarantees that’s really just a 2 yr deal.
My guess however is $35M per year as I guess above is pushing it for JS. I could easily see them using the $$ on good FA, and then trading up a bunch of draft picks in the 2023 draft to get a QB, instead of paying Jones.
Who knows.
How much guaranteed?
Quote:
Living under BBI microscope for 4 years. Drama continues for some who have little else to do. Make him an offer. He may chose to leave because he sees a better opportunity. It’s not like our offense has so many great weapons.
Welcome to being a QB in NYC... you think Jones has had it different than any other QB here ever?
It's no different here than anywhere else, every week is a big week for NFL QBs.
The guys with more impressive resumes get some more slack if they have an off game here and there, but if you want to be among the best in the NFL, it means you need to play well almost all of the time.
And why those numbers is because that will put him in the 10/12 range in QB contracts which seems about right.
Quote:
I think if the stars align and his hometown team offers him a mega deal, he takes it. I don’t think the Giants offer him top 10 money. I think the Panthers will.
I agree if it is drastically different then he should take the guaranteed money while he can.
I also think the Giants would need to offer Kyler money or franchise Jones for Denton not to take Jones to free agency.
But, gun to my head, I think Schoen franchises Jones.
Bold, but a very possible option.
With the Carolina Panthers.
It was a bridge too far for Joe Schoen.
Quote:
From what is being said (outside of BBI) I think that’s something like 4 years, $120/140m. The idea that he’s going to only get 2/3 years or something below $30m AAV isn’t realistic.
And why those numbers is because that will put him in the 10/12 range in QB contracts which seems about right.
34 passing TDs (and 42 total TDs) in his last 50 games makes him a top 10-12 QB? DJ would almost have to double his TD production to be worth the kind of money you're throwing around, which is highly unlikely.
Quote:
he lets Jones hit the open market. And maybe has a gentlemen's agreement with Team Jones for last look to match or counter.
If that happens, I think Miami moves on from Tua and invests in Jones. Probably 3 yrs/$100M.
Do you think that's a smart move by Miami?
I actually think Jones could be an upgrade over Tua. He's got a bigger toolbox. And McDaniel has proven he hasn't fallen too far from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. So, he should be able to fully utilize Jones's skills.
But I don't think Jones gets Miami to the biggest prize. I think Jones and Cousins share the same low ceiling...
And he likely will NOT be happy playing on a franchise deal. I don't think Schoen operates that way. If he and Daboll are convinced Jones is their guy, they will sign him to a long term deal fair to both sides.
$100 guaranteed
5th yr voidable
Quote:
In comment 15967449 BillT said:
Quote:
From what is being said (outside of BBI) I think that’s something like 4 years, $120/140m. The idea that he’s going to only get 2/3 years or something below $30m AAV isn’t realistic.
And why those numbers is because that will put him in the 10/12 range in QB contracts which seems about right.
34 passing TDs (and 42 total TDs) in his last 50 games makes him a top 10-12 QB? DJ would almost have to double his TD production to be worth the kind of money you're throwing around, which is highly unlikely.
Gee, such a novel take from you. It’s why I said “From what is being said (outside of BBI)”. Thanks anyway.
Either way, I agree with other that he signs a contract elsewhere. Even with his improved play this year (not an incredibly high bar), I don't see how his production this year would make the FO go from saying no to a 1 year 20 mil contract last offseason (5th year option) to 4-5 years at 1.5-2 times that amount.
Second, unless you're willing to give up a ton of draft picks to get in the top 5 or 6 picks or willing to trade them for a guy like Carr or Goff who are more expensive btw. DJ is far and away the best option for this team for the next 3-4 years.
Quote:
In comment 15967453 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15967449 BillT said:
Quote:
From what is being said (outside of BBI) I think that’s something like 4 years, $120/140m. The idea that he’s going to only get 2/3 years or something below $30m AAV isn’t realistic.
And why those numbers is because that will put him in the 10/12 range in QB contracts which seems about right.
34 passing TDs (and 42 total TDs) in his last 50 games makes him a top 10-12 QB? DJ would almost have to double his TD production to be worth the kind of money you're throwing around, which is highly unlikely.
Gee, such a novel take from you. It’s why I said “From what is being said (outside of BBI)”. Thanks anyway.
His production doesn't scare you? Just gonna give him money because....what?
Contract fully guarantees ($99m) based on incentives
$100 guaranteed
5th yr voidable
Wow! Just curious...what if you (and others) are wrong and DJ isn't much better than he's playing now. Let's say he gets his weapons, and he's 50% better (which would be a huge jump)...that's still 20ish passing TDs per year. Is that worth $30 million?
He doesn't look special and Carolina looks to trade him after year 2.
4 years / $130M total ($32.5M AAV) / $90M guaranteed
If they don’t think he’s the long term answer they’d keep him his whole career just because he won a playoff because that’s “how the franchise operates”? Does how those playoff wins matter? There are valid arguments for bringing Jones back, but winning a playoff game isn’t one - that’s not how good franchise operate. Goff went to a Super Bowl and got moved on from.
Second, unless you're willing to give up a ton of draft picks to get in the top 5 or 6 picks or willing to trade them for a guy like Carr or Goff who are more expensive btw. DJ is far and away the best option for this team for the next 3-4 years.
I love how someone suggests a lowball QB contract and then tacks on "he has earned it first of all."
Earned what? To be paid more like a journeyman than a franchise QB?
I guess I agree with you. That's pretty much what he has earned. It's not what he's going to get paid, but it is what he has earned in his career to date.
But even if that is the market for him, the Giants are the one team that doesn't have pay market price. If the market says he is worth 40 mil, the Giants can side step that and give him a franchise tag, and then see if he produces like a 40 mil QB. I don't see the advantage in the Giants signing him long term this offseason, unless you think he is going to have an MVP-like season next year and command 50 mil.
I don’t think Daniel Jones would be smart to accept some of the numbers posted here for a deal covering the 2023-2026 season, adjusted for cap inflation and the deals other QBs have for those years.
Quote:
...$150
$100 guaranteed
5th yr voidable
Wow! Just curious...what if you (and others) are wrong and DJ isn't much better than he's playing now. Let's say he gets his weapons, and he's 50% better (which would be a huge jump)...that's still 20ish passing TDs per year. Is that worth $30 million?
I have no idea.
The man said "guess," so I did.
Quote:
He has earned it first of all.
Second, unless you're willing to give up a ton of draft picks to get in the top 5 or 6 picks or willing to trade them for a guy like Carr or Goff who are more expensive btw. DJ is far and away the best option for this team for the next 3-4 years.
I love how someone suggests a lowball QB contract and then tacks on "he has earned it first of all."
Earned what? To be paid more like a journeyman than a franchise QB?
I guess I agree with you. That's pretty much what he has earned. It's not what he's going to get paid, but it is what he has earned in his career to date.
$28M per year would put him right around the 10th highest paid QBs. Which is where he is. Nothing to sneeze at and hardly journeyman like salary.
Really a 3 year 100m deal with big team options years 4 and 5.
Signing bonus is 10m with a roster bonus of 20m in 23 and 24.
Yr 1 - 30m in sign and cash bonuses...vet min...22m cap
Yr 2 - 20m bonuses...10m salary...cap 32m
Yr 3 - no bonus...40m salary...cap 42m
Yr 4 - no bonus...40m salary...cap 42m
Yr 5 - no bonus...50m salary...cap 52m
Good to see.
Really a 3 year 100m deal with big team options years 4 and 5.
Signing bonus is 10m with a roster bonus of 20m in 23 and 24.
Yr 1 - 30m in sign and cash bonuses...vet min...22m cap
Yr 2 - 20m bonuses...10m salary...cap 32m
Yr 3 - no bonus...40m salary...cap 42m
Yr 4 - no bonus...40m salary...cap 42m
Yr 5 - no bonus...50m salary...cap 52m
If the Giants wanted Jones back he wouldn’t take that deal. He’d let himself get franchised, it’s more money. There’s no upside for Jones getting stuck in a deal with no guarantees after year 2 where he makes less than he would on the franchise tag in those first two years
Quote:
Because that is what the market for him will be. And I think Schoen knows that and will decide to either sign him to that kind of contract or let him go. I believe it will be the former.
But even if that is the market for him, the Giants are the one team that doesn't have pay market price. If the market says he is worth 40 mil, the Giants can side step that and give him a franchise tag, and then see if he produces like a 40 mil QB. I don't see the advantage in the Giants signing him long term this offseason, unless you think he is going to have an MVP-like season next year and command 50 mil.
All true but I think franchising him after declining his fifth year option will not be seen either by Jones or Schoen as the right thing to do. I think Jones wants to be here and Schoen wants him to be here and not giving him a long term deal won’t be considered well certainly by Jones or Schoen. They had that choice and declined it. Time to make a decision not squeeze out another year.
Quote:
...$150
$100 guaranteed
5th yr voidable
Wow! Just curious...what if you (and others) are wrong and DJ isn't much better than he's playing now. Let's say he gets his weapons, and he's 50% better (which would be a huge jump)...that's still 20ish passing TDs per year. Is that worth $30 million?
And what about his rushing stats (including TD's)? What if he has 25 passing TD's and 8+ rushing TD's?
Putting myself in Jones' shoes, a 3 year 100m deal with 50m guaranteed in the first 2 years (or something like that) may be appealing enough to do if the alternative is 1 or 2 years of tags and im sick of changing systems even though 2 tags would net him more money in the first 2 years (bc there is less security in that). especially if it also includes some healthy incentives that could bring the AAV over 40m in success (pro bowl, playoffs, etc) because then i'd be gaining both security and upside over the 2 tags which he'd need to play well again in 2023 to get any way.
that would essentially be a 2 year deal setting up a longer term extension (or a cut) ahead of 2025 which would be Jones' age 28 year. in a worst case where 2023 is a disaster you'd still be able to get out and save $5m while eating 25m in dead money. so that is what is being risked vs 2 years of tags (which would pay Jones more in total bc the tag next year would be higher). in a median case you are in the same place as right now next year looking at the 2024 draft for possible upgrades.
if he has the josh allen break out incentives should pay him like josh allen and they start negotiating an extension in the 40's.
i think something in this general structure could work though this could be too light in guaranteed $ if he plays well to end this year, especially if he plays well in a playoff win.
Quote:
In comment 15967488 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...$150
$100 guaranteed
5th yr voidable
Wow! Just curious...what if you (and others) are wrong and DJ isn't much better than he's playing now. Let's say he gets his weapons, and he's 50% better (which would be a huge jump)...that's still 20ish passing TDs per year. Is that worth $30 million?
And what about his rushing stats (including TD's)? What if he has 25 passing TD's and 8+ rushing TD's?
So, his passing TDs are going to double, why? He's having one of his best rushing seasons and has 5 rushing TDs...but will magically get 8 and double his passing TDs. Seems likely!
See, this is where the fanboy argument falls apart...this belief that DJ can just magically produce like a franchise QB without actually explaining at how it can happen (just WRs and Online.) The road to 33 total TDs (or even 30) is almost impossible, given his skill set. This is his best year, and he has 18 TDs in 15 games. The odds he stays healthy for another full year are as unlikely as a huge jump in production.
Putting myself in Jones' shoes, a 3 year 100m deal with 50m guaranteed in the first 2 years (or something like that) may be appealing enough to do if the alternative is 1 or 2 years of tags and im sick of changing systems even though 2 tags would net him more money in the first 2 years (bc there is less security in that). especially if it also includes some healthy incentives that could bring the AAV over 40m in success (pro bowl, playoffs, etc) because then i'd be gaining both security and upside over the 2 tags which he'd need to play well again in 2023 to get any way.
that would essentially be a 2 year deal setting up a longer term extension (or a cut) ahead of 2025 which would be Jones' age 28 year. in a worst case where 2023 is a disaster you'd still be able to get out and save $5m while eating 25m in dead money. so that is what is being risked vs 2 years of tags (which would pay Jones more in total bc the tag next year would be higher). in a median case you are in the same place as right now next year looking at the 2024 draft for possible upgrades.
if he has the josh allen break out incentives should pay him like josh allen and they start negotiating an extension in the 40's.
i think something in this general structure could work though this could be too light in guaranteed $ if he plays well to end this year, especially if he plays well in a playoff win.
I’d normally agree, but based on the quote I put in the thread starter, Schoen went into this willing to use the tag to buy a year.
Quote:
After declining his fifth year option forcing a tag on Jones at what I think is below market value isn’t a good move. First, I’m sure Jones wouldn’t like it. Would you? Second, if Schoen/Daboll don’t know if Jones is their guy after a year with him and all the other years here we may have the wrong guys running the team. Time to make a choice.
I’d normally agree, but based on the quote I put in the thread starter, Schoen went into this willing to use the tag to buy a year.
Sure, it’s an “option” but not one I think Schoen wants to use. He knows whether Jones is the guy or not. A tag to get a deal done, maybe. But not as another look and see.
No player likes the tag, it’s what’s in the best interest of the team not Daniel Jones feelings. I’m not a fan of the guys skill set but he also doesn’t strike me as the guy who is going to sulk because he got tagged if anything it’ll give him a chip on his shoulder. They shouldn’t tag Jones if it’s the right move because they declined his option? That’s not how good teams operate. And because of my line of work I’ll be the first to say the tag is stupid and should be done away with, but teams aren’t not going to use it to their advantage.
It’s unlikely the tag is going to be below market value. At worst (for Jones) it’s at market value, with the likelier option that it’s above market value. How much above remains to be seen.
If NYG decides to pass on him, I'm sure someone will give him that kind of deal (or one with similar numbers)
Sure, it’s an “option” but not one I think Schoen wants to use. He knows whether Jones is the guy or not. A tag to get a deal done, maybe. But not as another look and see.
I don’t think he knows if Jones is the guy. It’s such a weird situation. They’ve had one year with him, and there are valid reasons to argue both sides. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jones has an Alex Smith career or a Mariota career.
Quote:
After declining his fifth year option forcing a tag on Jones at what I think is below market value isn’t a good move. First, I’m sure Jones wouldn’t like it. Would you? Second, if Schoen/Daboll don’t know if Jones is their guy after a year with him and all the other years here we may have the wrong guys running the team. Time to make a choice.
No player likes the tag, it’s what’s in the best interest of the team not Daniel Jones feelings. I’m not a fan of the guys skill set but he also doesn’t strike me as the guy who is going to sulk because he got tagged if anything it’ll give him a chip on his shoulder. They shouldn’t tag Jones if it’s the right move because they declined his option? That’s not how good teams operate. And because of my line of work I’ll be the first to say the tag is stupid and should be done away with, but teams aren’t not going to use it to their advantage.
It’s unlikely the tag is going to be below market value. At worst (for Jones) it’s at market value, with the likelier option that it’s above market value. How much above remains to be seen.
It’s below market value because it’s only one year. And they don’t need another year. I believe they know one way or another.
Mahomes got 31% guaranteed because he signed a 10 year deal 503M deal. There was no possible way KC was going to guarantee over 50% of that. Mahomes wanted the years.
Quote:
I’d normally agree, but based on the quote I put in the thread starter, Schoen went into this willing to use the tag to buy a year.
Sure, it’s an “option” but not one I think Schoen wants to use. He knows whether Jones is the guy or not. A tag to get a deal done, maybe. But not as another look and see.
I don’t think he knows if Jones is the guy. It’s such a weird situation. They’ve had one year with him, and there are valid reasons to argue both sides. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jones has an Alex Smith career or a Mariota career.
We’ll have to disagree about that. It’s true we don’t know because we don’t know jack compared to what Schoen knows. I trust his football acumen more than that.
That’s an assumption, first that the would have and second that the haven’t had.
Quote:
And they can tag him multiple times.
That’s an assumption, first that the would have and second that the haven’t had.
they!
Quote:
I don’t see him getting over 50% of the deal guaranteed. There’s still too much unknown. Josh Allen got 60% guaranteed, Mahomes got 31%. I’d be shocked if he got $60 million guaranteed on $100 million or $100 million guaranteed on $150 million like suggested.
Mahomes got 31% guaranteed because he signed a 10 year deal 503M deal. There was no possible way KC was going to guarantee over 50% of that. Mahomes wanted the years.
Through the first 5 years of the deal, when the dead cap comes off and he’s cuttable, the guarantees still only come out to 62%. Jones is going to get nearly as much guaranteed on a 4 or 5 year deal as Allen and Mahomes? Unlikely given that a lot of the idea behind resigning Jones is that there might be another level if there’s better weapons around him. It’s either going to be a two year deal or a three year deal with very minimal guarantees in year 2.
If he did get a 4 year/$100 million deal it likely ends up something like $35-40 million guaranteed to minimize the year one cap hit and get those weapons. Putting all the $60 million in guarantees in the first two years makes little sense for the Giants. At that point they’re better off just tagging him. Having potential dead money later on in the deal makes a little more sense, but probably unwise if you’re not sure he’s your guy for the next four years.
Hey man that’s more than I expected from you (grin). God the Knicks was ugly yesterday.
Carr got a 3 year $121.5 million deal with 53% guaranteed. The only similar player’s deal that is remotely comparable is Tannehill, who got 77% guaranteed and who’s contract is now albatross.
Quote:
Whether from the Giants or someone else.
Hey man that’s more than I expected from you (grin). God the Knicks was ugly yesterday.
Not sure what the football equivalent of dropping the rebound and blowing a 9 point lead in under a minute is.
It’s only slightly up from the $15 mill per year I’d thought he’d get (Winston + revenue inflation + stronger QB market).
2 years $40 million total. First year $15 million fully guaranteed. $5 million roster bonus in 2024. Maybe incentives for year 2 if he’s the starter that brings the deal closer to $50 million total.
The fact that the Giants declined his fifth year option is irrelevant. Schoen and Daboll had no first hand knowledge of Jones, were in their first year as GM and head coach, and Jones was coming off a pretty serious neck injury.
It maybe because of his surrounding cast, but he hasn't shown it.
I call his agent in and say, look we think your boy has improved but his metrics are on par with an average QB in the league -- he slot him in the upper $20s range value wise. Here's our offer -- we don't want this to be embarrassing or a pissing match, we really want to see what happens if we get him a few more pieces. Instead of putting him on the Transition tag and having you shop, we will offer you a Contract for a 1 year deal based at $25 million guaranteed with incentives that can bring it to $35. We want to see if he's our boy.
Really a 3 year 100m deal with big team options years 4 and 5.
Signing bonus is 10m with a roster bonus of 20m in 23 and 24.
Yr 1 - 30m in sign and cash bonuses...vet min...22m cap
Yr 2 - 20m bonuses...10m salary...cap 32m
Yr 3 - no bonus...40m salary...cap 42m
Yr 4 - no bonus...40m salary...cap 42m
Yr 5 - no bonus...50m salary...cap 52m
This looks pretty accurate.
NY taxes are irrelevant for two reasons:
1) the salary cap is not tax-adjusted by state.
2) the Giants don't play or operate their business in NY.
I could see this, but i think you're right it'd be more like 5x40m. I dont see him (or any young starting QB) going "long term" without hitting the 2 after last offseason.
Quote:
In comment 15967493 dannyman3131 said:
Quote:
He has earned it first of all.
Second, unless you're willing to give up a ton of draft picks to get in the top 5 or 6 picks or willing to trade them for a guy like Carr or Goff who are more expensive btw. DJ is far and away the best option for this team for the next 3-4 years.
I love how someone suggests a lowball QB contract and then tacks on "he has earned it first of all."
Earned what? To be paid more like a journeyman than a franchise QB?
I guess I agree with you. That's pretty much what he has earned. It's not what he's going to get paid, but it is what he has earned in his career to date.
$28M per year would put him right around the 10th highest paid QBs. Which is where he is. Nothing to sneeze at and hardly journeyman like salary.
Those contracts that represent the range you're talking about were signed years ago. Adjust for cap inflation and you're north of $30M AAV just to be the equivalent of those dated contracts at the bottom end of the middle tier.
I can accept that you had no idea that you were suggesting a lowball offer, but do yourself a favor and don't die on this hill.
Quote:
I say 5 years @ $35M per year. Considering NY taxes, I wouldn't be shocked at closer to $40M per year. Otoh, they just may not want him. So it's go big or go home.
NY taxes are irrelevant for two reasons:
1) the salary cap is not tax-adjusted by state.
2) the Giants don't play or operate their business in NY.
Pretty sure New Jersey State tax rates are as bad as New York State's!
If DJ does not improve he is released after two years with a smaller cap hit (under $20MM).
DJ knows he can finish this contract if he plays well and still have time for another, much bigger contract as a still younger veteran QB, whether with the NYG or elsewhere.
Quote:
In comment 15967563 BillT said:
Quote:
After declining his fifth year option forcing a tag on Jones at what I think is below market value isn’t a good move. First, I’m sure Jones wouldn’t like it. Would you? Second, if Schoen/Daboll don’t know if Jones is their guy after a year with him and all the other years here we may have the wrong guys running the team. Time to make a choice.
I’d normally agree, but based on the quote I put in the thread starter, Schoen went into this willing to use the tag to buy a year.
Sure, it’s an “option” but not one I think Schoen wants to use. He knows whether Jones is the guy or not. A tag to get a deal done, maybe. But not as another look and see.
i think you guys are looking at the "hard feelings" angle wrong.
if jones gets tagged he is +9m over what the 5yo would have been not to mention 1 year closer to FA. i think he's probably pretty close to having already shown enough to write schoen a thank you card.
so the tag as an option vs an extension imo comes down to how much daboll likes jones. if he doesnt like him it's easy to tag him and publicly claim to want to extend him but slow play things behind the scenes while going year to year and keeping 1 eye in the draft and trade market. it's a bit of a repeat of this year but with some continuity and hopefully a better roster built to go farther. this same outcome is probably the most likely one even if they do like him but are simply unable to find extension terms (which is never simple).
if they like jones that's a more interesting scenario because there may be a chance to lock him up long term at a relative value based on what kyler got and hurts/burrow/herbert/jackson are about to get. and honestly even without much more progression im not sure id trade jones for kyler straight up right now even if he is set to begin next year 100%. the closest statistical and situational comp to jones this year is lamar jackson and that mvp season is the one that's starting to look like the outlier pretty far in the rear view mirror (kind of like michael vicks big year in philly).
Quote:
In comment 15967579 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
I say 5 years @ $35M per year. Considering NY taxes, I wouldn't be shocked at closer to $40M per year. Otoh, they just may not want him. So it's go big or go home.
NY taxes are irrelevant for two reasons:
1) the salary cap is not tax-adjusted by state.
2) the Giants don't play or operate their business in NY.
Pretty sure New Jersey State tax rates are as bad as New York State's!
See point #1.
Wa s going to be my response as well, if they knew they liked Jones, why didn’t they approach him about an extension at the bye week??
In fact, wouldn't shock me if they signed him 3 years 90M, all guaranteed.
Quote:
After declining his fifth year option forcing a tag on Jones at what I think is below market value isn’t a good move. First, I’m sure Jones wouldn’t like it. Would you? Second, if Schoen/Daboll don’t know if Jones is their guy after a year with him and all the other years here we may have the wrong guys running the team. Time to make a choice.
No player likes the tag, it’s what’s in the best interest of the team not Daniel Jones feelings. I’m not a fan of the guys skill set but he also doesn’t strike me as the guy who is going to sulk because he got tagged if anything it’ll give him a chip on his shoulder. They shouldn’t tag Jones if it’s the right move because they declined his option? That’s not how good teams operate. And because of my line of work I’ll be the first to say the tag is stupid and should be done away with, but teams aren’t not going to use it to their advantage.
Seriously, now we have to consider this guy's feelings?
If the Giants tag him he's in exactly the same position as if they'd picked up his 5th year, except that he will have made another $9-10 million. Poor guy.
Quote:
I say 5 years @ $35M per year. Considering NY taxes, I wouldn't be shocked at closer to $40M per year. Otoh, they just may not want him. So it's go big or go home.
NY taxes are irrelevant for two reasons:
1) the salary cap is not tax-adjusted by state.
2) the Giants don't play or operate their business in NY.
I don't see how the salary cap statement matters? And I know it's not adjusted by state. If their business operates out of NJ, state taxes are as bad as NY, aren't they? Just checked- NJ top rate is 10.75%. Then you consider that Florida has no state income tax at all, NC is 5.25%. When you're looking at $30M plus a year, that's a big bite.
Quote:
In comment 15967579 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
I say 5 years @ $35M per year. Considering NY taxes, I wouldn't be shocked at closer to $40M per year. Otoh, they just may not want him. So it's go big or go home.
NY taxes are irrelevant for two reasons:
1) the salary cap is not tax-adjusted by state.
2) the Giants don't play or operate their business in NY.
I don't see how the salary cap statement matters? And I know it's not adjusted by state. If their business operates out of NJ, state taxes are as bad as NY, aren't they? Just checked- NJ top rate is 10.75%. Then you consider that Florida has no state income tax at all, NC is 5.25%. When you're looking at $30M plus a year, that's a big bite.
The cap statement matters because the Giants can't afford to assess a state income tax surcharge upon themselves to the detriment of their roster.
They're not going to pay DJ more just because his taxes will be higher for his home games, that's my point.
They're not going to pay DJ more just because his taxes will be higher for his home games, that's my point.
ok, I get that that's your point. But I don't know that it's correct. Agents understand that getting $30M a year in NY/NJ is not worth as much as getting $30M in FL or NC. NYG may be forced to modify their offer to match or exceed real net dollars.
Quote:
They're not going to pay DJ more just because his taxes will be higher for his home games, that's my point.
ok, I get that that's your point. But I don't know that it's correct. Agents understand that getting $30M a year in NY/NJ is not worth as much as getting $30M in FL or NC. NYG may be forced to modify their offer to match or exceed real net dollars.
This is Daniel Jones, not Johnny Unitas in his prime. Giants aren’t paying a “lower income state” threat tax on a new contract.
from what i understand salary (game checks) typically get paid out based on the location of the game. so the 8 home games get taxed ny/nj but the road games are variable for all players on all teams. if you play for miami you are still paying NJ/NY/NE tax rates on your AFC East games, etc.
then when you add back in the endorsement opportunities being better in bigger markets it's just a very different thing than a guaranteed $300m baseball contract where there's a real take home difference amounting to 10-20m over the life the deal.
then when you add back in the endorsement opportunities being better in bigger markets
In theory, yeah. But Mahomes (State Farm), Aaron Rodgers (State Farm), Josh Allen (assorted) and Mayfield (Progressive) were doing ok out of small markets.
Quote:
then when you add back in the endorsement opportunities being better in bigger markets
In theory, yeah. But Mahomes (State Farm), Aaron Rodgers (State Farm), Josh Allen (assorted) and Mayfield (Progressive) were doing ok out of small markets.
the best players are going to get national endorsements wherever they are for the most part, but it's just a reality that there are more opportunities for endorsements in big markets (beyond national commercials).
Quote:
I think if the stars align and his hometown team offers him a mega deal, he takes it. I don’t think the Giants offer him top 10 money. I think the Panthers will.
I think the Panthers are tapped out with the "maybe QB X needs a change of scenery" approach. But more importantly for them, they still need to solve their HC opening. That's a huge variable.
Like I mentioned, don't rule out Miami. Tua's limitations and his concussions are very likely going to push him out of Miami.
I agree that Carolina probably can’t hitch their wagon to another high first round pick who didn’t work out with the tea that drafted him. I am not equating Jones’ career with Darnold’s or Mayfield’s, but to the fan base this will be taking on another QB the team that drafted him didn’t want to re-sign.
Schoen and Daboll appreciate what Jones has done for the team and are interested in him long term but have reservations about paying that much. (Is Jones 2023 a “contract drive” season?)
They slap a non exclusive franchise tag on Jones after negotiating a trade with a partner at the market level they’d been hearing about. The acquiring team signs Jones to a $35mm AAV contract as part of the trade. This non exclusive tag is supposed to generate 2 1sts but combine that with a big QB contract so maybe Schoen throws in a lower pick along with Jones to sweeten the pot.
Schoen now has 2 1st rounders in each of 2023 and 2024. He uses that draft capital to trade up for Anthony Richardson. Taylor is the Giants starting QB next September.
Schoen and Daboll appreciate what Jones has done for the team and are interested in him long term but have reservations about paying that much. (Is Jones 2023 a “contract drive” season?)
That's an interesting take
They slap a non exclusive franchise tag on Jones after negotiating a trade with a partner at the market level they’d been hearing about. The acquiring team signs Jones to a $35mm AAV contract as part of the trade. This non exclusive tag is supposed to generate 2 1sts but combine that with a big QB contract so maybe Schoen throws in a lower pick along with Jones to sweeten the pot.
Schoen now has 2 1st rounders in each of 2023 and 2024. He uses that draft capital to trade up for Anthony Richardson. Taylor is the Giants starting QB next September.
Wouldn’t hurt to see jones carry this offense to shockingly awesome heights for the next month or so. Can we wait? No jinx cmon people!
Quote:
In comment 15967763 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
then when you add back in the endorsement opportunities being better in bigger markets
In theory, yeah. But Mahomes (State Farm), Aaron Rodgers (State Farm), Josh Allen (assorted) and Mayfield (Progressive) were doing ok out of small markets.
the best players are going to get national endorsements wherever they are for the most part, but it's just a reality that there are more opportunities for endorsements in big markets (beyond national commercials).
I don't think Jones has the looks for TV :)
In fact, wouldn't shock me if they signed him 3 years 90M, all guaranteed.
Not arguing that, I said he wouldn’t get more than 50%
Quote:
In comment 15967763 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
then when you add back in the endorsement opportunities being better in bigger markets
In theory, yeah. But Mahomes (State Farm), Aaron Rodgers (State Farm), Josh Allen (assorted) and Mayfield (Progressive) were doing ok out of small markets.
the best players are going to get national endorsements wherever they are for the most part, but it's just a reality that there are more opportunities for endorsements in big markets (beyond national commercials).
Green Bay probably has the most cheddar, but I don't know if they're looking
Quote:
It would seem to me that if a contract is going to be over 30 mil AAV, they would just franchise him and see if he actually produces.
But he is "actually" producing! The Giants and their rag tag group of receivers are 8-6-1 and headed for the playoffs when most were thinking six or seven wins was optimistic (and that was before they lost Shepard and Wan'Dale to injury, Golladay to apathy, and Toney to insanity). One thing you can say about the season Jones has had is that he's produced above and beyond expectations.
The team has won, but he has not produced at the level of a top dollar QB. 3000 yards and 13 TDs in 15 games with the 20th ranked offense in PPG is not the production of a top QB. You can explain it and say it is due to the circumstances around him, and he would put up better numbers and score more points with better pieces, but how much he improves is a projection. QBs usually don't get mega contracts off of projection.
Wouldn’t hurt to see jones carry this offense to shockingly awesome heights for the next month or so. Can we wait? No jinx cmon people!
So you're internally haggling between the $32M/year offer and the $40M/year offer?
Quote:
I wouldn't be shocked at closer to $40M per year. Otoh, they just may not want him. So it's go big or go home.
I think it's "go big or go tag him" but he will be the Giants starting QB next year. Even if they wind up trading up for a QB in the first round, tagging him is the wise decision, if for no other reason than insurance against not getting the QB they may have their eye on.
I think the Tag as draft insurance could be perceived as a logical, decisive move.
But Tag in any other fashion is a move fraught with just pure indecision.
I have been off the DJ train since last year, but the last two games he was just better.
Unlike us, I think Schoen and Daboll know exactly what they have now. But none of us really do.
The Tag is a possibility to buy time, unless they just do not think he is the guy. You can get a lot of nice players for $31.5 mill.
IMHO, I think they let him go to FA. It will be a hard decision. I think they are so far behind in quality players that it makes no sense to pay over $30 mill to a QB while trying to assemble a reputable team.
my take - Barkley is getting tagged, not Jones, and Jones goes to the highest bidder in free agency, something like 4 years, 140m, 50m guaranteed.
I have been off the DJ train since last year, but the last two games he was just better.
Unlike us, I think Schoen and Daboll know exactly what they have now. But none of us really do.
The Tag is a possibility to buy time, unless they just do not think he is the guy. You can get a lot of nice players for $31.5 mill.
IMHO, I think they let him go to FA. It will be a hard decision. I think they are so far behind in quality players that it makes no sense to pay over $30 mill to a QB while trying to assemble a reputable team.
As for your point about the Giants being "so far behind in quality players that it make no sense" I think you are too attached to your pre-conceived notions of the team's talent going into the season. What is clear to me is that they aren't that far behind at all. There are no great teams in the NFL. There aren't even any very good teams. There is a handful of good teams, a bunch of mediocre teams, and a handful of bad teams. Right now the Giants are actually one of the better mediocre teams and there isn't much separating them from the handful of good teams that a good draft and some prudent free agency moves can't solve if it's your belief that Daniel Jones is a winning QB.
p.s.--And let's face it, there isn't a QB in the NFL right now (including Mahomes, Allen, and Herbert) that is playing at the level of a Brady, Manning, Brees, or Rodgers from yesteryear. So good luck finding someone who combines the talent, character, and work ethic it takes to be truly great among the current generation of QBs we can expect to see in the 2023 and 2024 drafts.
Quote:
I have not a clue as to what they will do. Despite the loss last week, He actually looked like a real NFL QB. He did at DC too.
I have been off the DJ train since last year, but the last two games he was just better.
Unlike us, I think Schoen and Daboll know exactly what they have now. But none of us really do.
The Tag is a possibility to buy time, unless they just do not think he is the guy. You can get a lot of nice players for $31.5 mill.
IMHO, I think they let him go to FA. It will be a hard decision. I think they are so far behind in quality players that it makes no sense to pay over $30 mill to a QB while trying to assemble a reputable team.
I agree completely with your first paragraph but not at all with your last. I seriously doubt they allow him to reach free agency without a tag applied to him. Whether he's playing on the tag or playing on a long term contract will have a lot to do with that first paragraph of yours, but I'd be very surprised if he's not starting for the Giants next year.
As for your point about the Giants being "so far behind in quality players that it make no sense" I think you are too attached to your pre-conceived notions of the team's talent going into the season. What is clear to me is that they aren't that far behind at all. There are no great teams in the NFL. There aren't even any very good teams. There is a handful of good teams, a bunch of mediocre teams, and a handful of bad teams. Right now the Giants are actually one of the better mediocre teams and there isn't much separating them from the handful of good teams that a good draft and some prudent free agency moves can't solve if it's your belief that Daniel Jones is a winning QB.
p.s.--And let's face it, there isn't a QB in the NFL right now (including Mahomes, Allen, and Herbert) that is playing at the level of a Brady, Manning, Brees, or Rodgers from yesteryear. So good luck finding someone who combines the talent, character, and work ethic it takes to be truly great among the current generation of QBs we can expect to see in the 2023 and 2024 drafts.
You have good points, but I think Daboll and Wink are making lemonade from lemons.
The DLine is good - needs a couple better backups
The ILBs suck - need two at least
The CBs are lacking a starter opposite Jackson. Flott will be an OK back up or slot and maybe Morneau or McCloud can be viable back ups. I think Holmes is toast.
Safety I think is OK with McKinney, Pinnock and re-sign Love
The interior OLine is a mess. Ezeudu and McKethan may be ok but they need a center and I am not sure about Gates. Bredesen appears to be a capable back up.
They need 3 WRs. I would say Slayton, Hodgins and James can be backups.
RB - Do they keep Saquon? Breida and Brightwell are ok, but they can do better.
Gano is money
Gillan - meh, they can do better
Lots of upgrades to be made.