DJ one of only 3 QB’s w/ 3000 passing & 600 rushing yards

Sean : 10:16 am
I read this yesterday and credit to Jones. He shares company with Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.

For all the debate this guy gets here, this is an impressive stat. His TD production from the air and Y/A are not as high as they need to be, but that will be the debate when his market value is determined. Does someone like Stefon Diggs or AJ Brown solve that? I don’t know.
You don't know?  
mittenedman : 10:17 am : link
I'll help you.

Yes - #1 WRs increase a QBs productivity.
3000 yards just doesn't meant anything  
Blue The Dog : 10:21 am : link
Every year, over half the league has 3000 passing yards every year.

Last year, 10 QBs threw for 4000. Our bar for being impressed doesn't need to be below the ground
RE: 3000 yards just doesn't meant anything  
Sean : 10:24 am : link
In comment 15968279 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
Every year, over half the league has 3000 passing yards every year.

Last year, 10 QBs threw for 4000. Our bar for being impressed doesn't need to be below the ground

I don’t disagree. But, I think Jones has risen above the threshold of “he sucks” or “backup QB” which we’ve read here for awhile. I still wouldn’t invest a ton of money in him, but credit where it’s due also.
RE: RE: 3000 yards just doesn't meant anything  
Blue The Dog : 10:29 am : link
In comment 15968282 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15968279 Blue The Dog said:


Quote:


Every year, over half the league has 3000 passing yards every year.

Last year, 10 QBs threw for 4000. Our bar for being impressed doesn't need to be below the ground


I don’t disagree. But, I think Jones has risen above the threshold of “he sucks” or “backup QB” which we’ve read here for awhile. I still wouldn’t invest a ton of money in him, but credit where it’s due also.


I agree, I never was one to think he straight up sucked like Darnold. Since the day he was drafted, my biggest worry has been he is our Dalton or Tannehil. Where he is good enough that the team still doesn't know for sure, and we waste 7 years and massive contract to someone that isn't a difference maker. That's, in my opinion, even worse than a full bust at QB, because then you don't waste an extra half decade on mediocrity.
Reading comprehension is really a  
Dave on the UWS : 10:32 am : link
problem these days isn't it. The OP quoted the COMBINATION of 3000 yards AND 600 yards rushing. How much does it mean? He's been productive enough for us to be on the verge of being a playoff team.
RE: You don't know?  
eli4life : 10:32 am : link
In comment 15968269 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I'll help you.

Yes - #1 WRs increase a QBs productivity.


A 2 or a 3 will help dramatically on this team
You can find stats  
section125 : 10:33 am : link
for all occasions.
Hes also  
RicFlair : 10:34 am : link
Only thrown more than 13 tds once.

It will be twice by the end of this year, but it will be hard for him to hit 20.
He's also...  
rsjem1979 : 10:36 am : link
One of 19 QBs with 18+ total TDs, a list that includes two guys who were benched and are no longer with their teams.
RE: Hes also  
Sean : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15968301 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Only thrown more than 13 tds once.

It will be twice by the end of this year, but it will be hard for him to hit 20.

Yep. That’s why I called that out too. Going to be fascinating to see his market.
With our TE/WR corps  
Thunderstruck27 : 10:38 am : link
I'm impressed he's gotten 3000 yards. Not only are they bad...they are oft injured. Barkley has been a big factor in the passing game and even he has sometimes looked pretty pedestrian when trying to catch out of the backfield.
Imagine if we dare......  
Walker Gillette : 10:39 am : link
Having a receiver or two that could make game changing plays! Guys taking it to the house on a slant or turning a WR screen into 50. Guys that made great catches instead of guys that dropped important passes on 3rd & 6, this would likely lead to 4,000 yards. I could get completely insane and say what if we had a couple of receivers like that and just an average amount of pressure, instead of a jail break up the middle half the time.
RE: You can find stats  
eli4life : 10:40 am : link
In comment 15968299 section125 said:
Quote:
for all occasions.


This stat tells me it’s just him and saquon. Keep working on the line and get some weapons that can catch and he won’t have to run so much. Just enough to be a threat is where I’d prefer him to be.
RE: 3000 yards just doesn't meant anything  
UConn4523 : 10:46 am : link
In comment 15968279 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
Every year, over half the league has 3000 passing yards every year.

Last year, 10 QBs threw for 4000. Our bar for being impressed doesn't need to be below the ground


Sure it does. When you combine it with the rushing it means there’s a dynamic added, specifically 2 ways to pick up first downs and TDs inside the 5. DJ also has chunk runs that have big impacts on games, particularly Barkleys effectiveness. Do you think Miles Sanders is having a career year out of the blue?
RE: Reading comprehension is really a  
Tuckrule : 10:46 am : link
In comment 15968296 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
problem these days isn't it. The OP quoted the COMBINATION of 3000 yards AND 600 yards rushing. How much does it mean? He's been productive enough for us to be on the verge of being a playoff team.


But but but he has low TD numbers. But but but he’s well below the 4k mark. Trying to envision what the DJ haters will say. I’m proud, along with a select group on bbi, who stood by DJ from day 1 seeing the talent many failed to see. It amazes me on the verge of the playoffs how these anti DJ guys still think he’s no good and a backup. I tell you what, Dallas fans wish they had DJ. That’s a fact. Ever hear Jerry recco on wfan?
And you can make a case that we don’t have  
UConn4523 : 10:47 am : link
a top 50/75 WR on this team. Why people just ignore that impact I have no idea.
RE: 3000 yards just doesn't meant anything  
k2tampa : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15968279 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
Every year, over half the league has 3000 passing yards every year.

Last year, 10 QBs threw for 4000. Our bar for being impressed doesn't need to be below the ground


You need to put thing in context. How many QBs have thrown for 3000 yards and run for 600 yards with a guy the team wanted to cut as the no. 1 WR, a second round pick who played in, what, three games, a guy not re-signed by his previous team, and a guy cut mid-season by his team. Not to mention a rookie TE as the starter who missed 4 or 5 games. And the rest of the tight ends couldn't make another team.
Our receivers and TE are so bad  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:56 am : link
we pinned our desperate hopes on Myarick.
The 600+ yards is a very noteworthy...  
bw in dc : 10:57 am : link
and Jones should get credit.

The 3K+ passing yards is what you should expect for someone who hasn't missed a start through 15 games. On a per game basis, this is Jones's lowest yardage/game in his career.
Was listening to A Boston sports radio station this morning. Boston  
Blue21 : 10:58 am : link
are very down on Mac Jones. They sound like BBI . Very impressive first year but not his second year. They want a replacement for him. They were talking potential free agent QBs who will start on some team next year. Geno Smith and David Carr and Daniel Jones were in that group along with a couple others. Now they never formed a strong opinion on any of them but found it interesting that they were convinced he would be among one of the group of free agent QBs that would definitely start some where.
RE: And you can make a case that we don’t have  
Dr. D : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15968320 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
a top 50/75 WR on this team. Why people just ignore that impact I have no idea.

It's really mind boggling. So much so, that I sometimes wonder if those who act like WR talent is irrelevant to a QBs performance, are really just trolling.

There's so much evidence of it, where the addition of WR talent helps a QB (Allen, Hurts, Geno, et al) and the subtraction hurts (Rodgers).
RE: RE: Reading comprehension is really a  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15968319 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15968296 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


problem these days isn't it. The OP quoted the COMBINATION of 3000 yards AND 600 yards rushing. How much does it mean? He's been productive enough for us to be on the verge of being a playoff team.



But but but he has low TD numbers. But but but he’s well below the 4k mark. Trying to envision what the DJ haters will say. I’m proud, along with a select group on bbi, who stood by DJ from day 1 seeing the talent many failed to see. It amazes me on the verge of the playoffs how these anti DJ guys still think he’s no good and a backup. I tell you what, Dallas fans wish they had DJ. That’s a fact. Ever hear Jerry recco on wfan?


The Jone haters are clearly a bizarre echochamber cult led by Producer and his following of gullible true believers on bbi.
RE: He's also...  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15968305 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
One of 19 QBs with 18+ total TDs, a list that includes two guys who were benched and are no longer with their teams.


And one of 25 with at least 6.8 yards per attempt. Worse than Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.
My one concern  
Sammo85 : 11:02 am : link
on term with Jones is the run threat and twitchy run ability will dissipate. I feel same with looking at Lamar Jackson. I’d like to believe his improvement as passer will render that just an evolutionary matter with him.
RE: Was listening to A Boston sports radio station this morning. Boston  
bw in dc : 11:04 am : link
In comment 15968335 Blue21 said:
Quote:
are very down on Mac Jones. They sound like BBI . Very impressive first year but not his second year. They want a replacement for him. They were talking potential free agent QBs who will start on some team next year. Geno Smith and David Carr and Daniel Jones were in that group along with a couple others. Now they never formed a strong opinion on any of them but found it interesting that they were convinced he would be among one of the group of free agent QBs that would definitely start some where.


Mac Jones is an average one-dimensional QB - at best. The Pats should seriously consider moving on from him.

At least DJones can move and move the sticks with his legs. And he's better than Mac Jones.
I remember GIants fans being angries  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:06 am : link
at Simms for not throwing as many yards and TD as Chris Everett... I mean Jim Everett.
RE: Was listening to A Boston sports radio station this morning. Boston  
mittenedman : 11:06 am : link
In comment 15968335 Blue21 said:
Quote:
are very down on Mac Jones. They sound like BBI . Very impressive first year but not his second year. They want a replacement for him. They were talking potential free agent QBs who will start on some team next year. Geno Smith and David Carr and Daniel Jones were in that group along with a couple others. Now they never formed a strong opinion on any of them but found it interesting that they were convinced he would be among one of the group of free agent QBs that would definitely start some where.


Joe Judge has run 2 1st round QBs into the ground now.
RE: 3000 yards just doesn't meant anything  
speedywheels : 11:10 am : link
In comment 15968279 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
Every year, over half the league has 3000 passing yards every year.

Last year, 10 QBs threw for 4000. Our bar for being impressed doesn't need to be below the ground


Apparently you missed the part of him also running for 600+ yards?

I guess reading really is fundamental....
Mac Jones was a different QB  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:11 am : link
with McDaniels Coaching him than with known QB destroyers Joe Judge and Matt Patricia

It really does make a difference

I'm not saying Jones is good -- but he was a hell of a lot better with a better Offensive coaching team in place -- and Judge and Patricia are both known for establishing a ridiculous Offensive Scheme - neither of them had anything to do with Jones last year
RE: The 600+ yards is a very noteworthy...  
Strahan91 : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15968334 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and Jones should get credit.

The 3K+ passing yards is what you should expect for someone who hasn't missed a start through 15 games. On a per game basis, this is Jones's lowest yardage/game in his career.

Which makes sense since they're not playing catch up nearly as often and are controlling the clock at a respectable 12th in TOP after being amongst the lowest in the league in previous seasons.
QBs also benefit from a strong rushing attack,  
cosmicj : 11:16 am : link
which the Giants very much have. The weak WRs argument is annoying not because it’s wrong -- but because it’s skewed.

The Giants have been playing catch-up all season.  
cosmicj : 11:17 am : link
One of their 2022 themes is falling behind in the 1st half and then making a comeback in the 2nd.
RE: Mac Jones was a different QB  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15968353 gidiefor said:
Quote:
with McDaniels Coaching him than with known QB destroyers Joe Judge and Matt Patricia

It really does make a difference

I'm not saying Jones is good -- but he was a hell of a lot better with a better Offensive coaching team in place -- and Judge and Patricia are both known for establishing a ridiculous Offensive Scheme - neither of them had anything to do with Jones last year


Daniel Jones is Wesley, Mac Jones is The Sicilian and Joe Judge is iocaine powder.
RE: The 600+ yards is a very noteworthy...  
UConn4523 : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15968334 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and Jones should get credit.

The 3K+ passing yards is what you should expect for someone who hasn't missed a start through 15 games. On a per game basis, this is Jones's lowest yardage/game in his career.


He attempted 38 passes per game in 2019 and it’s gone down each year until now where he’s under 30 a game. In each year his completion % has increased, INT% decreased, and his YPA (while not ideal) has increased.

All the metrics suggest he isn’t the glaring problem in the passing game. While I don’t think he can make every single throw I do think he can make most of them. The problem is overwhelmingly the WRs and porous OL over the years.
It seems every week  
Dr. D : 11:18 am : link
No matter who the announcers are, they're commenting on the very tight windows (i.e. lack of separation) that Jones has to fit balls into.

Meanwhile, also just about every week, we see an opposing WR like Jefferson, AJ Brown, McLauren, et al. who are often WIDE OPEN, with like 5+ yards of separation. Yeah, that doesn’t matter. Neither does pass protection, i guess.

I guess as far as the Jones haters are concerned, we should draft a QB, but save money on WRs and OL because they don't matter. And whatever QB we draft will automatically be better than Jones (even though based on history, a QB is statistically much more likely to fail than succeed). Clown world.
UConn  
cosmicj : 11:22 am : link
the issue is the field vision and the lack of pocket skills. The argument about resigning Jones comes down to whether he has been improving in those areas or not and whether he will continue to do so.

It’s actually intellectually really tough to determine. I’m trying to be objective about the whole thing because I liked how Jones played vs Wash & Minn, both big games. But it’s just not an easy issue.
...  
broadbandz : 11:24 am : link
If you want more yards from Jones you're going to lose most games. More yards means holding it for longer with a bad o-line except Thomas. And it means trusting your bad wr's a lot more. Which leads to more turnovers in both cases. I would rather win games until the personal is upgraded to at least avg on the wr core and o-line.
Let's see how our "BIG TWO", aka "DOMINGO GIGANTE",  
MOOPS : 11:26 am : link
have contributed to those 3000 yards.

Kenny JETS Golladay: 4 receptions for 51 yards.

Kaderious SHAKE AND BAKE Toney: 2 receptions for 0 yards.

So a total of 6 receptions for 51 yards for our top two receivers going into the season. Sweet.
Total Touchdowns:  
CromartiesKid21 : 11:27 am : link
Josh Allen 39 - Jalen Hurts 35 - Daniel Jones 18
RE: It seems every week  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:31 am : link
In comment 15968363 Dr. D said:
Quote:
No matter who the announcers are, they're commenting on the very tight windows (i.e. lack of separation) that Jones has to fit balls into.

Meanwhile, also just about every week, we see an opposing WR like Jefferson, AJ Brown, McLauren, et al. who are often WIDE OPEN, with like 5+ yards of separation. Yeah, that doesn’t matter. Neither does pass protection, i guess.

I guess as far as the Jones haters are concerned, we should draft a QB, but save money on WRs and OL because they don't matter. And whatever QB we draft will automatically be better than Jones (even though based on history, a QB is statistically much more likely to fail than succeed). Clown world.


Jones has good accuracy on his mid range and long throws. He's also made some clutch throws. But in the past 2-5-1 stretch he's regressed in this short throws and throws to the numbers. It's been a problem his whole career. If he doesn't throw with mustard he tends to be inaccurate.

Throwing to Barkley's ankles when he was wide open in the Vikings game. Throwing to Belinger's back shoulder on a cross when he was wide open (the fumble play). These should be easy throws that a 4th year QB needs to make.

If you are being objective, you have to look at that along with the good.
I'm not discrediting the 617 yards rushing  
eclipz928 : 11:32 am : link
that's a good amount of production as a QB, but Daniel Jones shouldn't be in the same conversation as Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts because their passing production this year is significantly greater than Jones'. Allen and Hurts are ranked 7th and 12th in the league in average passing yards per game - Jones is ranked 24th.
RE: UConn  
UConn4523 : 11:34 am : link
In comment 15968367 cosmicj said:
Quote:
the issue is the field vision and the lack of pocket skills. The argument about resigning Jones comes down to whether he has been improving in those areas or not and whether he will continue to do so.

It’s actually intellectually really tough to determine. I’m trying to be objective about the whole thing because I liked how Jones played vs Wash & Minn, both big games. But it’s just not an easy issue.


I agree but I think it all goes hand in hand. It’s reasonable to assume better protection and pass catchers would increase any QBs ability to see the field. When you are constantly panicking or making sure you have to be close to perfect, that will come with downside.

I’m with you on not really knowing what these thresholds need to be and what Daboll is assessing in live game scenarios, but he’s looked much better as of late and his pocket movement was great vs. Minnesota.
RE: I'm not discrediting the 617 yards rushing  
UConn4523 : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15968379 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
that's a good amount of production as a QB, but Daniel Jones shouldn't be in the same conversation as Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts because their passing production this year is significantly greater than Jones'. Allen and Hurts are ranked 7th and 12th in the league in average passing yards per game - Jones is ranked 24th.


Does Jalen Hurts rank 12 with Richie James and Slayton? He’s passing to two top 25 WRs one of which might be top 10. Ohh and the TE difference is staggering.
RE: RE: It seems every week  
japanhead : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15968376 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15968363 Dr. D said:


Quote:


No matter who the announcers are, they're commenting on the very tight windows (i.e. lack of separation) that Jones has to fit balls into.

Meanwhile, also just about every week, we see an opposing WR like Jefferson, AJ Brown, McLauren, et al. who are often WIDE OPEN, with like 5+ yards of separation. Yeah, that doesn’t matter. Neither does pass protection, i guess.

I guess as far as the Jones haters are concerned, we should draft a QB, but save money on WRs and OL because they don't matter. And whatever QB we draft will automatically be better than Jones (even though based on history, a QB is statistically much more likely to fail than succeed). Clown world.



Jones has good accuracy on his mid range and long throws. He's also made some clutch throws. But in the past 2-5-1 stretch he's regressed in this short throws and throws to the numbers. It's been a problem his whole career. If he doesn't throw with mustard he tends to be inaccurate.

Throwing to Barkley's ankles when he was wide open in the Vikings game. Throwing to Belinger's back shoulder on a cross when he was wide open (the fumble play). These should be easy throws that a 4th year QB needs to make.

If you are being objective, you have to look at that along with the good.


exactly this. the fact that so many giants fans are slobbering jones's knob after a loss in which he had 1 TD pass, 1 int, 1 fumble - in addition to the bad/missed plays you mentioned - and with some fans citing it as the best game he's played in his career- is just sad.
RE: 3000 yards just doesn't meant anything  
djm : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15968279 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
Every year, over half the league has 3000 passing yards every year.

Last year, 10 QBs threw for 4000. Our bar for being impressed doesn't need to be below the ground


Yea going to have over 4000 all purpose yards this season.


Friendly reminder, he can run.
RE: Hes also  
djm : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15968301 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Only thrown more than 13 tds once.

It will be twice by the end of this year, but it will be hard for him to hit 20.


Five rushing tds. He helps in the redzone.
On a per game basis he is 17 in total yards  
Blue The Dog : 11:39 am : link
Look, it is obvious that he has improved. but 17th in total yards per game, while leading an offense that is 20th in league in scoring isn't particularly impressive. The Browns, led mostly by Brisset, with not many weapons, and the Panthers, led by Darnold and no great weapons, have scored more this year.

Jones has improved, there is no question, but the bar wasn't high to begin with, and he isn't putting up impressive numbers. One could argue he would put up impressive with better weapons, but that is projection, and you usually don't have to use projection to say your 4th year QB might actually be a franchise guy.
Matt Ryan has more total yards per game than Jones  
Blue The Dog : 11:41 am : link
As does Russel Wilson and he is having a year that got his coach fired
Just ask yourself what Jones would do in the eagle offense  
UConn4523 : 11:42 am : link
I’m not slobbering over him, he’s a flawed QB. But the amount of glossing over our roster that’s being done is pretty hilarious.

Does Jones improve at all throwing jump balls to Brown and Smith or not? Because in 4 years he hasn’t had a single WR that was good enough to make plays on mediocre or poorly thrown balls. Other than Rodgers no one is doing more with less in the league right now.
RE: Matt Ryan has more total yards per game than Jones  
MOOPS : 11:49 am : link
In comment 15968395 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
As does Russel Wilson and he is having a year that got his coach fired



COMBINED, Ryan and Wilson have SEVEN wins. Four for Ryan and Three for Wilson. Smoke that for awhile.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:50 am : link
He's hopefully going to lead this undermanned team to a playoff berth. He's the QB of the immediate future and the long term IMV.
 
christian : 11:58 am : link
I’m happy to put the appropriate amount of blame on the pedestrian offensive talent, but a QB producing south of 4K yards and south of 20 TDs is how you end up with a bottom third offense.
RE: …  
MOOPS : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15968414 christian said:
Quote:
I’m happy to put the appropriate amount of blame on the pedestrian offensive talent, but a QB producing south of 4K yards and south of 20 TDs is how you end up with a bottom third offense.


Jalen Hurts is 13-1 with 3472 yards and 22 TDs and he has primo talent, probably best in the league.
RE: RE: 3000 yards just doesn't meant anything  
Ira : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15968326 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15968279 Blue The Dog said:


Quote:


Every year, over half the league has 3000 passing yards every year.

Last year, 10 QBs threw for 4000. Our bar for being impressed doesn't need to be below the ground



You need to put thing in context. How many QBs have thrown for 3000 yards and run for 600 yards with a guy the team wanted to cut as the no. 1 WR, a second round pick who played in, what, three games, a guy not re-signed by his previous team, and a guy cut mid-season by his team. Not to mention a rookie TE as the starter who missed 4 or 5 games. And the rest of the tight ends couldn't make another team.


This.
RE: RE: RE: It seems every week  
SomeFan : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15968388 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15968376 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


In comment 15968363 Dr. D said:


Quote:


No matter who the announcers are, they're commenting on the very tight windows (i.e. lack of separation) that Jones has to fit balls into.

Meanwhile, also just about every week, we see an opposing WR like Jefferson, AJ Brown, McLauren, et al. who are often WIDE OPEN, with like 5+ yards of separation. Yeah, that doesn’t matter. Neither does pass protection, i guess.

I guess as far as the Jones haters are concerned, we should draft a QB, but save money on WRs and OL because they don't matter. And whatever QB we draft will automatically be better than Jones (even though based on history, a QB is statistically much more likely to fail than succeed). Clown world.



Jones has good accuracy on his mid range and long throws. He's also made some clutch throws. But in the past 2-5-1 stretch he's regressed in this short throws and throws to the numbers. It's been a problem his whole career. If he doesn't throw with mustard he tends to be inaccurate.

Throwing to Barkley's ankles when he was wide open in the Vikings game. Throwing to Belinger's back shoulder on a cross when he was wide open (the fumble play). These should be easy throws that a 4th year QB needs to make.

If you are being objective, you have to look at that along with the good.



exactly this. the fact that so many giants fans are slobbering jones's knob after a loss in which he had 1 TD pass, 1 int, 1 fumble - in addition to the bad/missed plays you mentioned - and with some fans citing it as the best game he's played in his career- is just sad.
It also has to be taken into account that Minny has probably the worst pass defense in the NFL, which arguably evened out our offensive weaknesses. So maybe the Minny game is the standard for DJ. The Colts are also ranked quite low so we'll see what he can do against another bad defense.
More noteworthy than his 600 rushing yards  
giantBCP : 12:10 pm : link
are his 49 rushing first downs. Saquon is at 60 rushing first downs as a full time RB with almost 3x the rushing attempts.
RE: RE: Mac Jones was a different QB  
mfjmfj : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15968361 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15968353 gidiefor said:


Quote:


with McDaniels Coaching him than with known QB destroyers Joe Judge and Matt Patricia

It really does make a difference

I'm not saying Jones is good -- but he was a hell of a lot better with a better Offensive coaching team in place -- and Judge and Patricia are both known for establishing a ridiculous Offensive Scheme - neither of them had anything to do with Jones last year



Daniel Jones is Wesley, Mac Jones is The Sicilian and Joe Judge is iocaine powder.


So if you spend years building up immunity to Joe Judge, you can still survive him as coach? We just didn't wait long enough? Bring him back!
I don’t think you are being honest in your DJ evaluation  
Rick in Dallas : 12:23 pm : link
If you don’t see the improvement in his pocket awareness and accuracy this year.And no I am not part of the DJFC.
Sure he has missed passes this year but
do does every QB. He has significantly cut down on his turnovers this year as compared to the previous 3 seasons.
We have 2 games to go and I will be rooting like hell for DJ to have good games and get us into the playoffs which I never dreamed possible in August.

RE: RE: …  
christian : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15968417 MOOPS said:
Quote:
In comment 15968414 christian said:


Quote:


I’m happy to put the appropriate amount of blame on the pedestrian offensive talent, but a QB producing south of 4K yards and south of 20 TDs is how you end up with a bottom third offense.



Jalen Hurts is 13-1 with 3472 yards and 22 TDs and he has primo talent, probably best in the league.


Jalen Hurts has produced 35 TDs and 4200 yards.

Daniel Jones has produced 18TDs and 3600 yards.

Again, I’m fully aware of the talent disparity, but these are not similar seasons.
RE: UConn  
bw in dc : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15968367 cosmicj said:
Quote:


It’s actually intellectually really tough to determine. I’m trying to be objective about the whole thing because I liked how Jones played vs Wash & Minn, both big games. But it’s just not an easy issue.


Jones is enigmatic. And this year's performance, IMV, just compounds that. He's had fewer poor performances and more solid moments. That's progress. While Jones deserves credit for that consistency, so does this coaching staff. And I tend to give them more credit. They have identified what Jones can and can't do and have convinced him to stay in his lane.

But for my tastes, there still aren't enough moments that say he's unequivocally the guy to move forward with. If it's not unequivocal, why do it?

So, we are back to the same point as the end of last year - does it make sense to give Jones more time to prove he is?

RE: …  
ryanmkeane : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15968414 christian said:
Quote:
I’m happy to put the appropriate amount of blame on the pedestrian offensive talent, but a QB producing south of 4K yards and south of 20 TDs is how you end up with a bottom third offense.

you're going to continue saying things like this even though it is patently obvious, at this point, that Jones is not the one limiting the offensive production
RE: I remember GIants fans being angries  
Blueworm : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15968348 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
at Simms for not throwing as many yards and TD as Chris Everett... I mean Jim Everett.


We just need a player on defense who changes the way the game is played by recreating the athletic profile of their opposing player, and forcing a coach to invent a new position to deal with them.
Bw  
UConn4523 : 12:31 pm : link
It depends on price. Why can’t you live in the gray area that’s basically all of sports especially as fans with little to zero tangible data?

I don’t think we should pay him a multi year $40m per contract. I do think $20m/$25m is worth it. And why bother? Because we are a playoff team and we can get better. We can also move on if it doesn’t work out and/or still take a QB if the opportunity is there.
I think given Jones skill set  
Sean : 12:32 pm : link
The chances of a team like Carolina paying him more than what Schoen is willing to offer is very possible.

I still think Schoen will have a number and he’ll stick to it. I don’t know what Schoen/Daboll think of this QB class, but I’m confident both will want a chance to build the team around a QB they picked, ideally utilizing the rookie contract window while building up the rest of the roster.

What kind of offense does Daboll want to run? Can Jones throw for 4500 yards and 25+ TD’s just by inserting a top end WR? These are all questions which will need to be answered.

Also, Schoen and Daboll giving Jones a multi year contract then puts them on due time if it doesn’t work. Do both want to do that to their job security? Give Jones a fat contract and it doesn’t work, that will be on Schoen and not Gettleman.
RE: RE: It seems every week  
mfjmfj : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15968376 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15968363 Dr. D said:


Quote:


No matter who the announcers are, they're commenting on the very tight windows (i.e. lack of separation) that Jones has to fit balls into.

Meanwhile, also just about every week, we see an opposing WR like Jefferson, AJ Brown, McLauren, et al. who are often WIDE OPEN, with like 5+ yards of separation. Yeah, that doesn’t matter. Neither does pass protection, i guess.

I guess as far as the Jones haters are concerned, we should draft a QB, but save money on WRs and OL because they don't matter. And whatever QB we draft will automatically be better than Jones (even though based on history, a QB is statistically much more likely to fail than succeed). Clown world.



Jones has good accuracy on his mid range and long throws. He's also made some clutch throws. But in the past 2-5-1 stretch he's regressed in this short throws and throws to the numbers. It's been a problem his whole career. If he doesn't throw with mustard he tends to be inaccurate.

Throwing to Barkley's ankles when he was wide open in the Vikings game. Throwing to Belinger's back shoulder on a cross when he was wide open (the fumble play). These should be easy throws that a 4th year QB needs to make.

If you are being objective, you have to look at that along with the good.


So in the 8 games stretch you reference he hit 66.4% of his passes. His season average is 66.5%. Kudos to you for being able to suss out that 1 in a thousand difference in the 300 passes he has thrown this season. DJ is quite accurate at all levels. Has been his whole career and all season. He is much better at short range accuracy than Eli ever was. Since his WRs have 26 drops (near the top in the league where he is nowhere near the top in attempts) he is even more accurate.
RE: RE: RE: …  
MOOPS : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15968436 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15968417 MOOPS said:


Quote:


In comment 15968414 christian said:


Quote:


I’m happy to put the appropriate amount of blame on the pedestrian offensive talent, but a QB producing south of 4K yards and south of 20 TDs is how you end up with a bottom third offense.



Jalen Hurts is 13-1 with 3472 yards and 22 TDs and he has primo talent, probably best in the league.



Jalen Hurts has produced 35 TDs and 4200 yards.

Daniel Jones has produced 18TDs and 3600 yards.

Again, I’m fully aware of the talent disparity, but these are not similar seasons.



Best receivers vs Worst receivers.
Big windows vs tiny windows.

Top OL vs Bottom OL.
Run for fun vs run for your life.
Jalen Hurts  
giantBCP : 12:37 pm : link
also looked like an XFL level player against the Bucs last postseason.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15968441 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15968414 christian said:


Quote:


I’m happy to put the appropriate amount of blame on the pedestrian offensive talent, but a QB producing south of 4K yards and south of 20 TDs is how you end up with a bottom third offense.


you're going to continue saying things like this even though it is patently obvious, at this point, that Jones is not the one limiting the offensive production


Maybe I can spoon feed it to you like I do my 1-year-old and make airplane sounds. You’re looking for ghosts to get your feelings hurt about Jones.

The Giants don’t have a good offense. The quarterback’s production is a product of many things including his play, the surrounding talent, and the system. Thus I’m happy to put the appropriate amount of blame on the pedestrian offensive talent.

But ultimately when a QB produces less than 4K yards and 20 TDs, that’s how you end up with a bottom third offense.
 
christian : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15968461 MOOPS said:
Quote:
Jalen Hurts has produced 35 TDs and 4200 yards.

Daniel Jones has produced 18TDs and 3600 yards.

Again, I’m fully aware of the talent disparity, but these are not similar seasons.

Best receivers vs Worst receivers.
Big windows vs tiny windows.

Top OL vs Bottom OL.
Run for fun vs run for your life.


Has anyone remotely implied the Giants and Eagles have similar offensive talent? What point are you trying to debate?
bw...  
Brown_Hornet : 12:41 pm : link
...I agree with many of the points that you make but I wonder if the Giants don't feel like they need to give Jones one more year to prove himself. It is possible that, in the eyes of the staff, that he has already done that.
The most significant think is how close  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:46 pm : link
did he get to reaching the potential of what the players around him allowed for. I don't think his production is far off where it should be for what some would consider better QB's. This is a big part of the evaluation for the staff.

With some good moves this offseason this offense should be able to add at least 50 yards of total production and 5ppg. Most of that yardage will be in the pass game.

If they don't feel Jones can do this then we probably won't see Jones retained.

RE: …  
MOOPS : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15968475 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15968461 MOOPS said:


Quote:


Jalen Hurts has produced 35 TDs and 4200 yards.

Daniel Jones has produced 18TDs and 3600 yards.

Again, I’m fully aware of the talent disparity, but these are not similar seasons.

Best receivers vs Worst receivers.
Big windows vs tiny windows.

Top OL vs Bottom OL.
Run for fun vs run for your life.



Has anyone remotely implied the Giants and Eagles have similar offensive talent? What point are you trying to debate?


You stated that a QB with less than 4K yards and 20 TD must basically suck. Correct?
I point out that the talent level around said QB has quite a bit to do with the numbers.
Sorry you don't get it. Do I have to spoon feed it to you like I would a two year old?
Christian  
UConn4523 : 1:01 pm : link
isn’t that kind of obvious and well known? If Jones had 30 TDs we wouldn’t have a bad offense. You either think he can run an effective offense with better players or you don’. Not sure where you sit on that but I think it’s pretty reasonable to think he’d have at least 500 more total yards and 5+ more TDs if we had any playmakers in the passing game and with a better OL. And that isn’t worth $40m but it’s worth way more than his 2022 cap hit.
RE: RE: I'm not discrediting the 617 yards rushing  
eclipz928 : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15968386 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15968379 eclipz928 said:


Quote:


that's a good amount of production as a QB, but Daniel Jones shouldn't be in the same conversation as Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts because their passing production this year is significantly greater than Jones'. Allen and Hurts are ranked 7th and 12th in the league in average passing yards per game - Jones is ranked 24th.



Does Jalen Hurts rank 12 with Richie James and Slayton? He’s passing to two top 25 WRs one of which might be top 10. Ohh and the TE difference is staggering.

Again, Jones is ranked 24th in passing yards per game. That's still less than the likes of Mac Jones, Andy Dalton, and Ryan Tannehill - most people couldn't name the receivers on their respective teams.

Regardless, the OP started the thread with statistics about Jones' total production - the main point is that total yards aren't a good metric when so many starting QB's have missed games this year and Jones has started in all 15.

And also that even though the 600 yards rushing is impressive, the 3000 yards passing is disproportionately mediocre. We can argue about how he's been impacted by the talent around him on another thread.
RE: RE: 3000 yards just doesn't meant anything  
charlito : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15968352 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15968279 Blue The Dog said:


Quote:


Every year, over half the league has 3000 passing yards every year.

Last year, 10 QBs threw for 4000. Our bar for being impressed doesn't need to be below the ground



Apparently you missed the part of him also running for 600+ yards?

I guess reading really is fundamental....



How about Jones being tied for the league's fewest interceptions with four among qualified passers.
RE: Bw  
bw in dc : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15968449 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
It depends on price. Why can’t you live in the gray area that’s basically all of sports especially as fans with little to zero tangible data?

I don’t think we should pay him a multi year $40m per contract. I do think $20m/$25m is worth it. And why bother? Because we are a playoff team and we can get better. We can also move on if it doesn’t work out and/or still take a QB if the opportunity is there.


I guess I'm guilty of wanting a sure thing at QB. I don't like a gray area for that position.

So, I'd rather take the risk - again - on a QB on a rookie deal. And hope this staff can develop their QB instead of the more expensive risk of running it back with Jones.

We'll find out in a month or so where this organization wants to go. It's just such a fascinating year watching this team compete for a playoff win despite the QB having such pedestrian production in the passing game.

If you had to rank the players who have been most instrumental in getting us into this position, who would be your top five?
RE: RE: …  
christian : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15968492 MOOPS said:
Quote:
You stated that a QB with less than 4K yards and 20 TD must basically suck. Correct?
I point out that the talent level around said QB has quite a bit to do with the numbers.
Sorry you don't get it. Do I have to spoon feed it to you like I would a two year old?


Where did I remotely imply or state Jones basically sucked?

I’m assuming the reason Sean posted these stats is to debate whether those stats imply1) Jones is in the same echelon of the other 2 QBs or 2) that threshold is some kind of achievement and a measure of success.

But when you look at the actual numbers, Jones has produced far fewer yards and TDs than those other two, and the 3K + 600 actually isn’t very good production at all.

Now, if you want to have a debate who has the better surrounding talent, go for it. I’m sure we’d agree it’s not the Giants.
RE: bw...  
bw in dc : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15968476 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...I agree with many of the points that you make but I wonder if the Giants don't feel like they need to give Jones one more year to prove himself. It is possible that, in the eyes of the staff, that he has already done that.


That is certainly possible. If so, Jones is probably in line for a contract quite large.

Just imagine the debates that is going to create around here... ;)
RE: Christian  
christian : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15968499 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
isn’t that kind of obvious and well known? If Jones had 30 TDs we wouldn’t have a bad offense. You either think he can run an effective offense with better players or you don’. Not sure where you sit on that but I think it’s pretty reasonable to think he’d have at least 500 more total yards and 5+ more TDs if we had any playmakers in the passing game and with a better OL. And that isn’t worth $40m but it’s worth way more than his 2022 cap hit.


Sure, and again, I’m not making a value judgement on Jones as a player or his future value. My only point, which is directly aimed at the stats Sean posted, is that they aren’t impressive or indicator of success.
RE: RE: bw...  
The Mike : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15968512 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15968476 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...I agree with many of the points that you make but I wonder if the Giants don't feel like they need to give Jones one more year to prove himself. It is possible that, in the eyes of the staff, that he has already done that.



That is certainly possible. If so, Jones is probably in line for a contract quite large.

Just imagine the debates that is going to create around here... ;)


Exactly. The idea that this debate ends when the contract decision on DJ is adjudicated is BBI folly... This debate will rage on and intensify with every passing day that DJ is here. It is called quarterback hell.
RE: RE: Bw  
Brown_Hornet : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15968509 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15968449 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


It depends on price. Why can’t you live in the gray area that’s basically all of sports especially as fans with little to zero tangible data?

I don’t think we should pay him a multi year $40m per contract. I do think $20m/$25m is worth it. And why bother? Because we are a playoff team and we can get better. We can also move on if it doesn’t work out and/or still take a QB if the opportunity is there.



I guess I'm guilty of wanting a sure thing at QB. I don't like a gray area for that position.

So, I'd rather take the risk - again - on a QB on a rookie deal. And hope this staff can develop their QB instead of the more expensive risk of running it back with Jones.

We'll find out in a month or so where this organization wants to go. It's just such a fascinating year watching this team compete for a playoff win despite the QB having such pedestrian production in the passing game.

If you had to rank the players who have been most instrumental in getting us into this position, who would be your top five?

Dex, McKinney, Gano, Barkley & Jones.
RE: RE: Bw  
UConn4523 : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15968509 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15968449 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


It depends on price. Why can’t you live in the gray area that’s basically all of sports especially as fans with little to zero tangible data?

I don’t think we should pay him a multi year $40m per contract. I do think $20m/$25m is worth it. And why bother? Because we are a playoff team and we can get better. We can also move on if it doesn’t work out and/or still take a QB if the opportunity is there.



I guess I'm guilty of wanting a sure thing at QB. I don't like a gray area for that position.

So, I'd rather take the risk - again - on a QB on a rookie deal. And hope this staff can develop their QB instead of the more expensive risk of running it back with Jones.

We'll find out in a month or so where this organization wants to go. It's just such a fascinating year watching this team compete for a playoff win despite the QB having such pedestrian production in the passing game.

If you had to rank the players who have been most instrumental in getting us into this position, who would be your top five?


I’m glad you qualified it that way. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting us to try and find the next Mahomes but with that comes a lot of potential issues - ones I’d probably sign up for but many won’t. But I do think there’s value in Jones back at a certain number, one you can pivot from if things go sideways.

Our top 5 players this year which have directly impacted our wins/losses? In no order:

Jones
Barkley
Thomas
Gano
Dex
RE: RE: Bw  
gary_from_chester : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15968509 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15968449 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


It depends on price. Why can’t you live in the gray area that’s basically all of sports especially as fans with little to zero tangible data?

I don’t think we should pay him a multi year $40m per contract. I do think $20m/$25m is worth it. And why bother? Because we are a playoff team and we can get better. We can also move on if it doesn’t work out and/or still take a QB if the opportunity is there.



I guess I'm guilty of wanting a sure thing at QB. I don't like a gray area for that position.

So, I'd rather take the risk - again - on a QB on a rookie deal. And hope this staff can develop their QB instead of the more expensive risk of running it back with Jones.

We'll find out in a month or so where this organization wants to go. It's just such a fascinating year watching this team compete for a playoff win despite the QB having such pedestrian production in the passing game.

If you had to rank the players who have been most instrumental in getting us into this position, who would be your top five?


Top five:

Dexter Lawrence
Andrew Thomas
Saquon Barkley
Daniel Jones
Kayvon Thibodeaux
RE: RE: RE: bw...  
Brown_Hornet : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15968519 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15968512 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15968476 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...I agree with many of the points that you make but I wonder if the Giants don't feel like they need to give Jones one more year to prove himself. It is possible that, in the eyes of the staff, that he has already done that.



That is certainly possible. If so, Jones is probably in line for a contract quite large.

Just imagine the debates that is going to create around here... ;)



Exactly. The idea that this debate ends when the contract decision on DJ is adjudicated is BBI folly... This debate will rage on and intensify with every passing day that DJ is here. It is called quarterback hell.
Nah, it's called social media hell.
The Giants are not in QB hell, lol  
UConn4523 : 1:18 pm : link
they have a ton of data to make this decision on, they have a coaching staff that seems up for the task of catering an offense to a QBs strengths, and they will be flush with cap once Schoen is done purging the roster. Not knowing who our QB will be is not QB hell.
One of the frustrating things about this debate  
cosmicj : 1:21 pm : link
Is that we are using the available stats, not the right stats. The right stats are something like what % of plays does Jones make an on target throw in a reasonable window of time after snap to the optimal receiver? And how does this % compare to top QBs?

Basing the debate on raw yardage and YPA and suchlike is just obviously flawed.
RE: Total Touchdowns:  
Walker Gillette : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15968374 CromartiesKid21 said:
Quote:
Josh Allen 39 - Jalen Hurts 35 - Daniel Jones 18

Thanks for posting this, but other than some names and numbers, what does it mean?
I would say my top five impacting...  
bw in dc : 1:23 pm : link
our season the most this year have been:

Barkley, Dex, Jones, Love and Gano. I do think a strong case can be made that X is in the discussion because we have a losing record since he left. I believe we are 2-4-1 without him. So, I will say he and Love are a package deal

In order, I'd say:

1. SB
2. Dex
3. Jones
4. Love/X
5. Gano
This OL would be in shambles without Thomas  
UConn4523 : 1:29 pm : link
.
RE: Just ask yourself what Jones would do in the eagle offense  
Producer : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15968397 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I’m not slobbering over him, he’s a flawed QB. But the amount of glossing over our roster that’s being done is pretty hilarious.

Does Jones improve at all throwing jump balls to Brown and Smith or not? Because in 4 years he hasn’t had a single WR that was good enough to make plays on mediocre or poorly thrown balls. Other than Rodgers no one is doing more with less in the league right now.


He would be less effective than Hurts.
RE: The Giants are not in QB hell, lol  
Producer : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15968526 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
they have a ton of data to make this decision on, they have a coaching staff that seems up for the task of catering an offense to a QBs strengths, and they will be flush with cap once Schoen is done purging the roster. Not knowing who our QB will be is not QB hell.


If they foolishly give a middling talent, it's hell.
*a middling talent a large deal..  
Producer : 1:32 pm : link
.
To ensure Jones signs with Giants  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:32 pm : link
give him his own office and parking spaces. The QB market is absolutely brutal next year.
RE: One of the frustrating things about this debate  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15968529 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Is that we are using the available stats, not the right stats. The right stats are something like what % of plays does Jones make an on target throw in a reasonable window of time after snap to the optimal receiver? And how does this % compare to top QBs?

Basing the debate on raw yardage and YPA and suchlike is just obviously flawed.


Agree. Over a 1000 game plays to form a pretty good take on exactly what Jones is and is not (and improvements over the season).

So Tua becomes a supposedly stud QB  
kelly : 1:36 pm : link
after they add two stud receivers.

But people on this site think qb performance is unrelated to who they have as receivers.

Minshew throws for 350 yards for Philly but hey having a great line and receivers does not affect qb performance according to some on this site.

Unbelievable. Eric please make it stop.
RE: This OL would be in shambles without Thomas  
bw in dc : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15968550 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
.


Yeah, good catch. AT should be at #2.
Heard Joe Beningo  
joeinpa : 1:40 pm : link
Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.
RE: RE: Just ask yourself what Jones would do in the eagle offense  
UConn4523 : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15968554 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15968397 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


I’m not slobbering over him, he’s a flawed QB. But the amount of glossing over our roster that’s being done is pretty hilarious.

Does Jones improve at all throwing jump balls to Brown and Smith or not? Because in 4 years he hasn’t had a single WR that was good enough to make plays on mediocre or poorly thrown balls. Other than Rodgers no one is doing more with less in the league right now.



He would be less effective than Hurts.


Thanks, you definitely answered my questions. Glad you came to join the party.
RE: So Tua becomes a supposedly stud QB  
christian : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15968563 kelly said:
Quote:
after they add two stud receivers.

But people on this site think qb performance is unrelated to who they have as receivers.


Point to a single post or a single person who has remotely said that.
RE: Heard Joe Beningo  
japanhead : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.


beningo is a 70-year-old jet fan who was pressured to retire from sports broadcasting because he'd long since lost his fastball.

you are srsly citing him as a credible objective source that daniel jones has had an MVP year?

laughable, man.
RE: So Tua becomes a supposedly stud QB  
Producer : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15968563 kelly said:
Quote:
after they add two stud receivers.

But people on this site think qb performance is unrelated to who they have as receivers.

Minshew throws for 350 yards for Philly but hey having a great line and receivers does not affect qb performance according to some on this site.

Unbelievable. Eric please make it stop.


And how did Adams help Carr?
RE: RE: Heard Joe Beningo  
christian : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15968586 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.



beningo is a 70-year-old jet fan who was pressured to retire from sports broadcasting because he'd long since lost his fastball.

you are srsly citing him as a credible objective source that daniel jones has had an MVP year?

laughable, man.




Joe don’t laugh.
RE: RE: Heard Joe Beningo  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15968586 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.



beningo is a 70-year-old jet fan who was pressured to retire from sports broadcasting because he'd long since lost his fastball.

you are srsly citing him as a credible objective source that daniel jones has had an MVP year?

laughable, man.


If he lost his fastball what does that say for the rest of WFAN?
RE: Heard Joe Beningo  
allstarjim : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.


I mean, let's not bring up sports commentators, particularly radio sports guys whose sole job is to make controversial hot takes. Most of the time, guys like Skip Bayless don't even really believe what they're saying. They are to sports discussion what Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are to combat sports.

I am not in the DJFC. I do believe his results would be better with better receivers and an OL that is stronger. So would many, many other QBs. I also don't think, if he had all those things, that he would be capable of leading a dynamic offense that can score with the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, and so forth.

Those teams have QBs that can still generate offense when things aren't perfect. People don't make excuses for some of these QBs with their bad OLs because they still put up points with those bad OLs.

IMO DJ would be incrementally better with a couple of new, better receivers and improvement on the OL. The offense right now is near the bottom in scoring in the NFL. The Giants have thrown for the third fewest TDs in the NFL. This doesn't happen in a dynamic offense that can compete with the big boys. I do not believe if the Giants added two strong receivers and a solid OG and C, that DJ would be capable of executing the offense to the point of averaging 28 points per game or more, which is what they need to reach to compete with the big boys. I think there's a chance he can get the team to a point where the offensive efficiency results in 24-25 PPG average, which is good enough to win a Super Bowl; with a top 6 or so defense, strong running game, OL, and receivers. This is basically what Brock Purdy and Jimmy G has accomplished this year with that same recipe.

With all the components there with the team you want to support your QB, you can get what DJ can give you with those ingredients with a lot of QBs. The great QBs can do it with a lot less.

So again, we're back to the money discussion. You can't spend $30M plus for this kind of QB. The teams that do this are not examples of market value, they are cautionary tales.

You keep looking until you find your franchise guy. I don't believe DJ is it.

He HAS changed my mind, though. If I'm Schoen, I'm very much open to signing him to a bridge deal, like 1-yr, $18M, while they continue to seek to identify the long-term answer. This type of deal is what I think his real market should be and will be. If some team wants to give him $25M+ AAV on a multi-year deal to be their QB, I wish him well.
RE: I don’t think you are being honest in your DJ evaluation  
kickoff : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15968434 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
If you don’t see the improvement in his pocket awareness and accuracy this year.And no I am not part of the DJFC.
Sure he has missed passes this year but
do does every QB. He has significantly cut down on his turnovers this year as compared to the previous 3 seasons.
We have 2 games to go and I will be rooting like hell for DJ to have good games and get us into the playoffs which I never dreamed possible in August.
Although some don't want to admit it DJ is a damn good QB.
RE: RE: Heard Joe Beningo  
joeinpa : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15968611 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.



I mean, let's not bring up sports commentators, particularly radio sports guys whose sole job is to make controversial hot takes. Most of the time, guys like Skip Bayless don't even really believe what they're saying. They are to sports discussion what Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are to combat sports.

I am not in the DJFC. I do believe his results would be better with better receivers and an OL that is stronger. So would many, many other QBs. I also don't think, if he had all those things, that he would be capable of leading a dynamic offense that can score with the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, and so forth.

Those teams have QBs that can still generate offense when things aren't perfect. People don't make excuses for some of these QBs with their bad OLs because they still put up points with those bad OLs.

IMO DJ would be incrementally better with a couple of new, better receivers and improvement on the OL. The offense right now is near the bottom in scoring in the NFL. The Giants have thrown for the third fewest TDs in the NFL. This doesn't happen in a dynamic offense that can compete with the big boys. I do not believe if the Giants added two strong receivers and a solid OG and C, that DJ would be capable of executing the offense to the point of averaging 28 points per game or more, which is what they need to reach to compete with the big boys. I think there's a chance he can get the team to a point where the offensive efficiency results in 24-25 PPG average, which is good enough to win a Super Bowl; with a top 6 or so defense, strong running game, OL, and receivers. This is basically what Brock Purdy and Jimmy G has accomplished this year with that same recipe.

With all the components there with the team you want to support your QB, you can get what DJ can give you with those ingredients with a lot of QBs. The great QBs can do it with a lot less.

So again, we're back to the money discussion. You can't spend $30M plus for this kind of QB. The teams that do this are not examples of market value, they are cautionary tales.

You keep looking until you find your franchise guy. I don't believe DJ is it.

He HAS changed my mind, though. If I'm Schoen, I'm very much open to signing him to a bridge deal, like 1-yr, $18M, while they continue to seek to identify the long-term answer. This type of deal is what I think his real market should be and will be. If some team wants to give him $25M+ AAV on a multi-year deal to be their QB, I wish him well.


That was just me jabbing, in good fun, bw, who doesn’t even have DJ as most valuable on the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: Heard Joe Beningo  
allstarjim : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15968617 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15968611 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.



I mean, let's not bring up sports commentators, particularly radio sports guys whose sole job is to make controversial hot takes. Most of the time, guys like Skip Bayless don't even really believe what they're saying. They are to sports discussion what Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are to combat sports.

I am not in the DJFC. I do believe his results would be better with better receivers and an OL that is stronger. So would many, many other QBs. I also don't think, if he had all those things, that he would be capable of leading a dynamic offense that can score with the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, and so forth.

Those teams have QBs that can still generate offense when things aren't perfect. People don't make excuses for some of these QBs with their bad OLs because they still put up points with those bad OLs.

IMO DJ would be incrementally better with a couple of new, better receivers and improvement on the OL. The offense right now is near the bottom in scoring in the NFL. The Giants have thrown for the third fewest TDs in the NFL. This doesn't happen in a dynamic offense that can compete with the big boys. I do not believe if the Giants added two strong receivers and a solid OG and C, that DJ would be capable of executing the offense to the point of averaging 28 points per game or more, which is what they need to reach to compete with the big boys. I think there's a chance he can get the team to a point where the offensive efficiency results in 24-25 PPG average, which is good enough to win a Super Bowl; with a top 6 or so defense, strong running game, OL, and receivers. This is basically what Brock Purdy and Jimmy G has accomplished this year with that same recipe.

With all the components there with the team you want to support your QB, you can get what DJ can give you with those ingredients with a lot of QBs. The great QBs can do it with a lot less.

So again, we're back to the money discussion. You can't spend $30M plus for this kind of QB. The teams that do this are not examples of market value, they are cautionary tales.

You keep looking until you find your franchise guy. I don't believe DJ is it.

He HAS changed my mind, though. If I'm Schoen, I'm very much open to signing him to a bridge deal, like 1-yr, $18M, while they continue to seek to identify the long-term answer. This type of deal is what I think his real market should be and will be. If some team wants to give him $25M+ AAV on a multi-year deal to be their QB, I wish him well.



That was just me jabbing, in good fun, bw, who doesn’t even have DJ as most valuable on the Giants.


Gotcha, no worries. Although I agree with him.
RE: Heard Joe Beningo  
kickoff : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.

Absolutely agree, DJ is helping to make this team better than it is. DJ is a major reason we are in the playoff hunt. What QB would do a better job with this roster? We saw McHomes struggle in SB when OL was terrible.
RE: RE: Heard Joe Beningo  
kickoff : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15968611 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.



I mean, let's not bring up sports commentators, particularly radio sports guys whose sole job is to make controversial hot takes. Most of the time, guys like Skip Bayless don't even really believe what they're saying. They are to sports discussion what Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are to combat sports.

I am not in the DJFC. I do believe his results would be better with better receivers and an OL that is stronger. So would many, many other QBs. I also don't think, if he had all those things, that he would be capable of leading a dynamic offense that can score with the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, and so forth.

Those teams have QBs that can still generate offense when things aren't perfect. People don't make excuses for some of these QBs with their bad OLs because they still put up points with those bad OLs.

IMO DJ would be incrementally better with a couple of new, better receivers and improvement on the OL. The offense right now is near the bottom in scoring in the NFL. The Giants have thrown for the third fewest TDs in the NFL. This doesn't happen in a dynamic offense that can compete with the big boys. I do not believe if the Giants added two strong receivers and a solid OG and C, that DJ would be capable of executing the offense to the point of averaging 28 points per game or more, which is what they need to reach to compete with the big boys. I think there's a chance he can get the team to a point where the offensive efficiency results in 24-25 PPG average, which is good enough to win a Super Bowl; with a top 6 or so defense, strong running game, OL, and receivers. This is basically what Brock Purdy and Jimmy G has accomplished this year with that same recipe.

With all the components there with the team you want to support your QB, you can get what DJ can give you with those ingredients with a lot of QBs. The great QBs can do it with a lot less.

So again, we're back to the money discussion. You can't spend $30M plus for this kind of QB. The teams that do this are not examples of market value, they are cautionary tales.

You keep looking until you find your franchise guy. I don't believe DJ is it.

He HAS changed my mind, though. If I'm Schoen, I'm very much open to signing him to a bridge deal, like 1-yr, $18M, while they continue to seek to identify the long-term answer. This type of deal is what I think his real market should be and will be. If some team wants to give him $25M+ AAV on a multi-year deal to be their QB, I wish him well.

Beningo is retired.
joeinpa...  
bw in dc : 2:34 pm : link
I have Jones in my top five of most valuable Giants this year (above).

But the pattern for winning games this year has mostly been this: as SB goes, so goes the offense.
At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is scoring.  
Kmed6000 : 2:34 pm : link
Yards don't get you points and it's easier to move the ball between the 20's. I'd be very curious what Jones' stats look like in the Red Zone because it SEEMS like he fails more in the Red Zone which is when it gets much tougher.

Obviously no weapons in the passing game play a major role, but on the other hand, we do have a great running game which should help.
RE: joeinpa...  
Sean : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15968634 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I have Jones in my top five of most valuable Giants this year (above).

But the pattern for winning games this year has mostly been this: as SB goes, so goes the offense.

Yep. When Barkley was slumping the offense was a disaster. Barkley is the engine.
RE: At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is scoring.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15968637 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
Yards don't get you points and it's easier to move the ball between the 20's. I'd be very curious what Jones' stats look like in the Red Zone because it SEEMS like he fails more in the Red Zone which is when it gets much tougher.

Obviously no weapons in the passing game play a major role, but on the other hand, we do have a great running game which should help.


They're actually pretty good in the red zone this year. 61%, good for 8th in the league.

But it's not a coincidence that 7 of barkley's 10 TDs are from 1-4 yards distance.
RE: RE: RE: Heard Joe Beningo  
allstarjim : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15968633 kickoff said:
Quote:
In comment 15968611 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.



I mean, let's not bring up sports commentators, particularly radio sports guys whose sole job is to make controversial hot takes. Most of the time, guys like Skip Bayless don't even really believe what they're saying. They are to sports discussion what Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are to combat sports.

I am not in the DJFC. I do believe his results would be better with better receivers and an OL that is stronger. So would many, many other QBs. I also don't think, if he had all those things, that he would be capable of leading a dynamic offense that can score with the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, and so forth.

Those teams have QBs that can still generate offense when things aren't perfect. People don't make excuses for some of these QBs with their bad OLs because they still put up points with those bad OLs.

IMO DJ would be incrementally better with a couple of new, better receivers and improvement on the OL. The offense right now is near the bottom in scoring in the NFL. The Giants have thrown for the third fewest TDs in the NFL. This doesn't happen in a dynamic offense that can compete with the big boys. I do not believe if the Giants added two strong receivers and a solid OG and C, that DJ would be capable of executing the offense to the point of averaging 28 points per game or more, which is what they need to reach to compete with the big boys. I think there's a chance he can get the team to a point where the offensive efficiency results in 24-25 PPG average, which is good enough to win a Super Bowl; with a top 6 or so defense, strong running game, OL, and receivers. This is basically what Brock Purdy and Jimmy G has accomplished this year with that same recipe.

With all the components there with the team you want to support your QB, you can get what DJ can give you with those ingredients with a lot of QBs. The great QBs can do it with a lot less.

So again, we're back to the money discussion. You can't spend $30M plus for this kind of QB. The teams that do this are not examples of market value, they are cautionary tales.

You keep looking until you find your franchise guy. I don't believe DJ is it.

He HAS changed my mind, though. If I'm Schoen, I'm very much open to signing him to a bridge deal, like 1-yr, $18M, while they continue to seek to identify the long-term answer. This type of deal is what I think his real market should be and will be. If some team wants to give him $25M+ AAV on a multi-year deal to be their QB, I wish him well.


Beningo is retired.


Thanks for the irrelevant info.
yards per attempt is the most misused stat in football  
Eric on Li : 2:45 pm : link
justin herbert's career y/a is 7.2 and i dont think anyone would argue he's one of the best downfield throwers in football.

this year he's averaging 6.7, lower than Jones' 6.8 - but imagine this, in the last 4 weeks since keenan allen came back it's over 7 again. and in the games earlier in the year before mike williams got hurt, it was also over 7. and in the middle of the year when both were hurt there were 4 games in a row where it was 5 or less.

it's almost like better receivers hit bigger plays.
RE: Heard Joe Beningo  
rsjem1979 : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.


Joe Benigno says a lot of stupid things.
RE: Heard Joe Beningo  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .

He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.


Perhaps he's looking for a new threesome partner...
RE: yards per attempt is the most misused stat in football  
UConn4523 : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15968657 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
justin herbert's career y/a is 7.2 and i dont think anyone would argue he's one of the best downfield throwers in football.

this year he's averaging 6.7, lower than Jones' 6.8 - but imagine this, in the last 4 weeks since keenan allen came back it's over 7 again. and in the games earlier in the year before mike williams got hurt, it was also over 7. and in the middle of the year when both were hurt there were 4 games in a row where it was 5 or less.

it's almost like better receivers hit bigger plays.


It’s one of the most important piece of this puzzle IMO. Rodgers is at the second lowest YPA of his career the year he loses his top 3 WR and given a bunch of 3s and 4s. He’s older, but he wants to throw downfield as much as possible and is very much held back by the lack of skill and experience at WR.
I use it more to get a picture of what the offensive identity is  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:56 pm : link
You get the while picture when you then look at roster and context. I dont think anyone should use it to flatly said x has a bad arm or is a bad thrower. Up until this year everyone said Tua had a weak arm. Now he doesn't.

A low y/a is a sign you're playing it close to the vest, for whatever reason.
