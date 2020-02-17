DJ one of only 3 QB’s w/ 3000 passing & 600 rushing yards Sean : 10:16 am

I read this yesterday and credit to Jones. He shares company with Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.



For all the debate this guy gets here, this is an impressive stat. His TD production from the air and Y/A are not as high as they need to be, but that will be the debate when his market value is determined. Does someone like Stefon Diggs or AJ Brown solve that? I don’t know.