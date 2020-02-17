DJ one of only 3 QB’s w/ 3000 passing & 600 rushing yards

I read this yesterday and credit to Jones. He shares company with Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.
For all the debate this guy gets here, this is an impressive stat. His TD production from the air and Y/A are not as high as they need to be, but that will be the debate when his market value is determined. Does someone like Stefon Diggs or AJ Brown solve that? I don’t know.
Yes - #1 WRs increase a QBs productivity.
Last year, 10 QBs threw for 4000. Our bar for being impressed doesn't need to be below the ground
I don’t disagree. But, I think Jones has risen above the threshold of “he sucks” or “backup QB” which we’ve read here for awhile. I still wouldn’t invest a ton of money in him, but credit where it’s due also.
Quote:
Every year, over half the league has 3000 passing yards every year.
I agree, I never was one to think he straight up sucked like Darnold. Since the day he was drafted, my biggest worry has been he is our Dalton or Tannehil. Where he is good enough that the team still doesn't know for sure, and we waste 7 years and massive contract to someone that isn't a difference maker. That's, in my opinion, even worse than a full bust at QB, because then you don't waste an extra half decade on mediocrity.
Yes - #1 WRs increase a QBs productivity.
A 2 or a 3 will help dramatically on this team
It will be twice by the end of this year, but it will be hard for him to hit 20.
Yep. That’s why I called that out too. Going to be fascinating to see his market.
This stat tells me it’s just him and saquon. Keep working on the line and get some weapons that can catch and he won’t have to run so much. Just enough to be a threat is where I’d prefer him to be.
Sure it does. When you combine it with the rushing it means there’s a dynamic added, specifically 2 ways to pick up first downs and TDs inside the 5. DJ also has chunk runs that have big impacts on games, particularly Barkleys effectiveness. Do you think Miles Sanders is having a career year out of the blue?
But but but he has low TD numbers. But but but he’s well below the 4k mark. Trying to envision what the DJ haters will say. I’m proud, along with a select group on bbi, who stood by DJ from day 1 seeing the talent many failed to see. It amazes me on the verge of the playoffs how these anti DJ guys still think he’s no good and a backup. I tell you what, Dallas fans wish they had DJ. That’s a fact. Ever hear Jerry recco on wfan?
You need to put thing in context. How many QBs have thrown for 3000 yards and run for 600 yards with a guy the team wanted to cut as the no. 1 WR, a second round pick who played in, what, three games, a guy not re-signed by his previous team, and a guy cut mid-season by his team. Not to mention a rookie TE as the starter who missed 4 or 5 games. And the rest of the tight ends couldn't make another team.
The 3K+ passing yards is what you should expect for someone who hasn't missed a start through 15 games. On a per game basis, this is Jones's lowest yardage/game in his career.
It's really mind boggling. So much so, that I sometimes wonder if those who act like WR talent is irrelevant to a QBs performance, are really just trolling.
There's so much evidence of it, where the addition of WR talent helps a QB (Allen, Hurts, Geno, et al) and the subtraction hurts (Rodgers).
Quote:
problem these days isn't it. The OP quoted the COMBINATION of 3000 yards AND 600 yards rushing. How much does it mean? He's been productive enough for us to be on the verge of being a playoff team.
The Jone haters are clearly a bizarre echochamber cult led by Producer and his following of gullible true believers on bbi.
And one of 25 with at least 6.8 yards per attempt. Worse than Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.
Mac Jones is an average one-dimensional QB - at best. The Pats should seriously consider moving on from him.
At least DJones can move and move the sticks with his legs. And he's better than Mac Jones.
Joe Judge has run 2 1st round QBs into the ground now.
Apparently you missed the part of him also running for 600+ yards?
I guess reading really is fundamental....
It really does make a difference
I'm not saying Jones is good -- but he was a hell of a lot better with a better Offensive coaching team in place -- and Judge and Patricia are both known for establishing a ridiculous Offensive Scheme - neither of them had anything to do with Jones last year
The 3K+ passing yards is what you should expect for someone who hasn't missed a start through 15 games. On a per game basis, this is Jones's lowest yardage/game in his career.
Which makes sense since they're not playing catch up nearly as often and are controlling the clock at a respectable 12th in TOP after being amongst the lowest in the league in previous seasons.
It really does make a difference
Daniel Jones is Wesley, Mac Jones is The Sicilian and Joe Judge is iocaine powder.
He attempted 38 passes per game in 2019 and it’s gone down each year until now where he’s under 30 a game. In each year his completion % has increased, INT% decreased, and his YPA (while not ideal) has increased.
All the metrics suggest he isn’t the glaring problem in the passing game. While I don’t think he can make every single throw I do think he can make most of them. The problem is overwhelmingly the WRs and porous OL over the years.
Meanwhile, also just about every week, we see an opposing WR like Jefferson, AJ Brown, McLauren, et al. who are often WIDE OPEN, with like 5+ yards of separation. Yeah, that doesn’t matter. Neither does pass protection, i guess.
I guess as far as the Jones haters are concerned, we should draft a QB, but save money on WRs and OL because they don't matter. And whatever QB we draft will automatically be better than Jones (even though based on history, a QB is statistically much more likely to fail than succeed). Clown world.
It’s actually intellectually really tough to determine. I’m trying to be objective about the whole thing because I liked how Jones played vs Wash & Minn, both big games. But it’s just not an easy issue.
Kenny JETS Golladay: 4 receptions for 51 yards.
Kaderious SHAKE AND BAKE Toney: 2 receptions for 0 yards.
So a total of 6 receptions for 51 yards for our top two receivers going into the season. Sweet.
Jones has good accuracy on his mid range and long throws. He's also made some clutch throws. But in the past 2-5-1 stretch he's regressed in this short throws and throws to the numbers. It's been a problem his whole career. If he doesn't throw with mustard he tends to be inaccurate.
Throwing to Barkley's ankles when he was wide open in the Vikings game. Throwing to Belinger's back shoulder on a cross when he was wide open (the fumble play). These should be easy throws that a 4th year QB needs to make.
If you are being objective, you have to look at that along with the good.
It’s actually intellectually really tough to determine. I’m trying to be objective about the whole thing because I liked how Jones played vs Wash & Minn, both big games. But it’s just not an easy issue.
I agree but I think it all goes hand in hand. It’s reasonable to assume better protection and pass catchers would increase any QBs ability to see the field. When you are constantly panicking or making sure you have to be close to perfect, that will come with downside.
I’m with you on not really knowing what these thresholds need to be and what Daboll is assessing in live game scenarios, but he’s looked much better as of late and his pocket movement was great vs. Minnesota.
Does Jalen Hurts rank 12 with Richie James and Slayton? He’s passing to two top 25 WRs one of which might be top 10. Ohh and the TE difference is staggering.
Quote:
No matter who the announcers are, they're commenting on the very tight windows (i.e. lack of separation) that Jones has to fit balls into.
exactly this. the fact that so many giants fans are slobbering jones's knob after a loss in which he had 1 TD pass, 1 int, 1 fumble - in addition to the bad/missed plays you mentioned - and with some fans citing it as the best game he's played in his career- is just sad.
Yea going to have over 4000 all purpose yards this season.
Friendly reminder, he can run.
It will be twice by the end of this year, but it will be hard for him to hit 20.
Five rushing tds. He helps in the redzone.
Jones has improved, there is no question, but the bar wasn't high to begin with, and he isn't putting up impressive numbers. One could argue he would put up impressive with better weapons, but that is projection, and you usually don't have to use projection to say your 4th year QB might actually be a franchise guy.
Does Jones improve at all throwing jump balls to Brown and Smith or not? Because in 4 years he hasn’t had a single WR that was good enough to make plays on mediocre or poorly thrown balls. Other than Rodgers no one is doing more with less in the league right now.
COMBINED, Ryan and Wilson have SEVEN wins. Four for Ryan and Three for Wilson. Smoke that for awhile.
Jalen Hurts is 13-1 with 3472 yards and 22 TDs and he has primo talent, probably best in the league.
Quote:
Every year, over half the league has 3000 passing yards every year.
This.
Quote:
In comment 15968363 Dr. D said:
Quote:
exactly this. the fact that so many giants fans are slobbering jones's knob after a loss in which he had 1 TD pass, 1 int, 1 fumble - in addition to the bad/missed plays you mentioned - and with some fans citing it as the best game he's played in his career- is just sad.
Quote:
with McDaniels Coaching him than with known QB destroyers Joe Judge and Matt Patricia
Daniel Jones is Wesley, Mac Jones is The Sicilian and Joe Judge is iocaine powder.
So if you spend years building up immunity to Joe Judge, you can still survive him as coach? We just didn't wait long enough? Bring him back!
Sure he has missed passes this year but
do does every QB. He has significantly cut down on his turnovers this year as compared to the previous 3 seasons.
We have 2 games to go and I will be rooting like hell for DJ to have good games and get us into the playoffs which I never dreamed possible in August.
Quote:
I’m happy to put the appropriate amount of blame on the pedestrian offensive talent, but a QB producing south of 4K yards and south of 20 TDs is how you end up with a bottom third offense.
Jalen Hurts is 13-1 with 3472 yards and 22 TDs and he has primo talent, probably best in the league.
Jalen Hurts has produced 35 TDs and 4200 yards.
Daniel Jones has produced 18TDs and 3600 yards.
Again, I’m fully aware of the talent disparity, but these are not similar seasons.
It’s actually intellectually really tough to determine. I’m trying to be objective about the whole thing because I liked how Jones played vs Wash & Minn, both big games. But it’s just not an easy issue.
Jones is enigmatic. And this year's performance, IMV, just compounds that. He's had fewer poor performances and more solid moments. That's progress. While Jones deserves credit for that consistency, so does this coaching staff. And I tend to give them more credit. They have identified what Jones can and can't do and have convinced him to stay in his lane.
But for my tastes, there still aren't enough moments that say he's unequivocally the guy to move forward with. If it's not unequivocal, why do it?
So, we are back to the same point as the end of last year - does it make sense to give Jones more time to prove he is?
you're going to continue saying things like this even though it is patently obvious, at this point, that Jones is not the one limiting the offensive production
We just need a player on defense who changes the way the game is played by recreating the athletic profile of their opposing player, and forcing a coach to invent a new position to deal with them.
I don’t think we should pay him a multi year $40m per contract. I do think $20m/$25m is worth it. And why bother? Because we are a playoff team and we can get better. We can also move on if it doesn’t work out and/or still take a QB if the opportunity is there.
I still think Schoen will have a number and he’ll stick to it. I don’t know what Schoen/Daboll think of this QB class, but I’m confident both will want a chance to build the team around a QB they picked, ideally utilizing the rookie contract window while building up the rest of the roster.
What kind of offense does Daboll want to run? Can Jones throw for 4500 yards and 25+ TD’s just by inserting a top end WR? These are all questions which will need to be answered.
Also, Schoen and Daboll giving Jones a multi year contract then puts them on due time if it doesn’t work. Do both want to do that to their job security? Give Jones a fat contract and it doesn’t work, that will be on Schoen and not Gettleman.
Quote:
So in the 8 games stretch you reference he hit 66.4% of his passes. His season average is 66.5%. Kudos to you for being able to suss out that 1 in a thousand difference in the 300 passes he has thrown this season. DJ is quite accurate at all levels. Has been his whole career and all season. He is much better at short range accuracy than Eli ever was. Since his WRs have 26 drops (near the top in the league where he is nowhere near the top in attempts) he is even more accurate.
Quote:
In comment 15968414 christian said:
Quote:
Best receivers vs Worst receivers.
Big windows vs tiny windows.
Top OL vs Bottom OL.
Run for fun vs run for your life.
Quote:
you're going to continue saying things like this even though it is patently obvious, at this point, that Jones is not the one limiting the offensive production
Maybe I can spoon feed it to you like I do my 1-year-old and make airplane sounds. You’re looking for ghosts to get your feelings hurt about Jones.
The Giants don’t have a good offense. The quarterback’s production is a product of many things including his play, the surrounding talent, and the system. Thus I’m happy to put the appropriate amount of blame on the pedestrian offensive talent.
But ultimately when a QB produces less than 4K yards and 20 TDs, that’s how you end up with a bottom third offense.
Has anyone remotely implied the Giants and Eagles have similar offensive talent? What point are you trying to debate?
With some good moves this offseason this offense should be able to add at least 50 yards of total production and 5ppg. Most of that yardage will be in the pass game.
If they don't feel Jones can do this then we probably won't see Jones retained.
Quote:
Has anyone remotely implied the Giants and Eagles have similar offensive talent? What point are you trying to debate?
You stated that a QB with less than 4K yards and 20 TD must basically suck. Correct?
I point out that the talent level around said QB has quite a bit to do with the numbers.
Sorry you don't get it. Do I have to spoon feed it to you like I would a two year old?
Quote:
that's a good amount of production as a QB, but Daniel Jones shouldn't be in the same conversation as Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts because their passing production this year is significantly greater than Jones'. Allen and Hurts are ranked 7th and 12th in the league in average passing yards per game - Jones is ranked 24th.
Does Jalen Hurts rank 12 with Richie James and Slayton? He’s passing to two top 25 WRs one of which might be top 10. Ohh and the TE difference is staggering.
Again, Jones is ranked 24th in passing yards per game. That's still less than the likes of Mac Jones, Andy Dalton, and Ryan Tannehill - most people couldn't name the receivers on their respective teams.
Regardless, the OP started the thread with statistics about Jones' total production - the main point is that total yards aren't a good metric when so many starting QB's have missed games this year and Jones has started in all 15.
And also that even though the 600 yards rushing is impressive, the 3000 yards passing is disproportionately mediocre. We can argue about how he's been impacted by the talent around him on another thread.
Quote:
Apparently you missed the part of him also running for 600+ yards?
I guess reading really is fundamental....
How about Jones being tied for the league's fewest interceptions with four among qualified passers.
I don’t think we should pay him a multi year $40m per contract. I do think $20m/$25m is worth it. And why bother? Because we are a playoff team and we can get better. We can also move on if it doesn’t work out and/or still take a QB if the opportunity is there.
I guess I'm guilty of wanting a sure thing at QB. I don't like a gray area for that position.
So, I'd rather take the risk - again - on a QB on a rookie deal. And hope this staff can develop their QB instead of the more expensive risk of running it back with Jones.
We'll find out in a month or so where this organization wants to go. It's just such a fascinating year watching this team compete for a playoff win despite the QB having such pedestrian production in the passing game.
If you had to rank the players who have been most instrumental in getting us into this position, who would be your top five?
I point out that the talent level around said QB has quite a bit to do with the numbers.
Sorry you don't get it. Do I have to spoon feed it to you like I would a two year old?
Where did I remotely imply or state Jones basically sucked?
I’m assuming the reason Sean posted these stats is to debate whether those stats imply1) Jones is in the same echelon of the other 2 QBs or 2) that threshold is some kind of achievement and a measure of success.
But when you look at the actual numbers, Jones has produced far fewer yards and TDs than those other two, and the 3K + 600 actually isn’t very good production at all.
Now, if you want to have a debate who has the better surrounding talent, go for it. I’m sure we’d agree it’s not the Giants.
That is certainly possible. If so, Jones is probably in line for a contract quite large.
Just imagine the debates that is going to create around here... ;)
Sure, and again, I’m not making a value judgement on Jones as a player or his future value. My only point, which is directly aimed at the stats Sean posted, is that they aren’t impressive or indicator of success.
Quote:
...I agree with many of the points that you make but I wonder if the Giants don't feel like they need to give Jones one more year to prove himself. It is possible that, in the eyes of the staff, that he has already done that.
That is certainly possible. If so, Jones is probably in line for a contract quite large.
Just imagine the debates that is going to create around here... ;)
Exactly. The idea that this debate ends when the contract decision on DJ is adjudicated is BBI folly... This debate will rage on and intensify with every passing day that DJ is here. It is called quarterback hell.
Quote:
It depends on price. Why can’t you live in the gray area that’s basically all of sports especially as fans with little to zero tangible data?
If you had to rank the players who have been most instrumental in getting us into this position, who would be your top five?
Dex, McKinney, Gano, Barkley & Jones.
Quote:
It depends on price. Why can’t you live in the gray area that’s basically all of sports especially as fans with little to zero tangible data?
If you had to rank the players who have been most instrumental in getting us into this position, who would be your top five?
I’m glad you qualified it that way. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting us to try and find the next Mahomes but with that comes a lot of potential issues - ones I’d probably sign up for but many won’t. But I do think there’s value in Jones back at a certain number, one you can pivot from if things go sideways.
Our top 5 players this year which have directly impacted our wins/losses? In no order:
Jones
Barkley
Thomas
Gano
Dex
Quote:
If you had to rank the players who have been most instrumental in getting us into this position, who would be your top five?
Top five:
Dexter Lawrence
Andrew Thomas
Saquon Barkley
Daniel Jones
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Quote:
In comment 15968476 Brown_Hornet said:
Exactly. The idea that this debate ends when the contract decision on DJ is adjudicated is BBI folly... This debate will rage on and intensify with every passing day that DJ is here. It is called quarterback hell.
Basing the debate on raw yardage and YPA and suchlike is just obviously flawed.
Thanks for posting this, but other than some names and numbers, what does it mean?
Barkley, Dex, Jones, Love and Gano. I do think a strong case can be made that X is in the discussion because we have a losing record since he left. I believe we are 2-4-1 without him. So, I will say he and Love are a package deal
In order, I'd say:
1. SB
2. Dex
3. Jones
4. Love/X
5. Gano
Does Jones improve at all throwing jump balls to Brown and Smith or not? Because in 4 years he hasn’t had a single WR that was good enough to make plays on mediocre or poorly thrown balls. Other than Rodgers no one is doing more with less in the league right now.
He would be less effective than Hurts.
If they foolishly give a middling talent, it's hell.
Basing the debate on raw yardage and YPA and suchlike is just obviously flawed.
Agree. Over a 1000 game plays to form a pretty good take on exactly what Jones is and is not (and improvements over the season).
But people on this site think qb performance is unrelated to who they have as receivers.
Minshew throws for 350 yards for Philly but hey having a great line and receivers does not affect qb performance according to some on this site.
Unbelievable. Eric please make it stop.
Yeah, good catch. AT should be at #2.
He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.
Quote:
I’m not slobbering over him, he’s a flawed QB. But the amount of glossing over our roster that’s being done is pretty hilarious.
He would be less effective than Hurts.
Thanks, you definitely answered my questions. Glad you came to join the party.
But people on this site think qb performance is unrelated to who they have as receivers.
Point to a single post or a single person who has remotely said that.
He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.
beningo is a 70-year-old jet fan who was pressured to retire from sports broadcasting because he'd long since lost his fastball.
you are srsly citing him as a credible objective source that daniel jones has had an MVP year?
laughable, man.
Unbelievable. Eric please make it stop.
And how did Adams help Carr?
Quote:
Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .
He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.
laughable, man.
Joe don’t laugh.
Quote:
Two days in a row state Daniel Jones should be in the MVP discussion .
He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.
laughable, man.
If he lost his fastball what does that say for the rest of WFAN?
He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.
I mean, let's not bring up sports commentators, particularly radio sports guys whose sole job is to make controversial hot takes. Most of the time, guys like Skip Bayless don't even really believe what they're saying. They are to sports discussion what Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are to combat sports.
I am not in the DJFC. I do believe his results would be better with better receivers and an OL that is stronger. So would many, many other QBs. I also don't think, if he had all those things, that he would be capable of leading a dynamic offense that can score with the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, and so forth.
Those teams have QBs that can still generate offense when things aren't perfect. People don't make excuses for some of these QBs with their bad OLs because they still put up points with those bad OLs.
IMO DJ would be incrementally better with a couple of new, better receivers and improvement on the OL. The offense right now is near the bottom in scoring in the NFL. The Giants have thrown for the third fewest TDs in the NFL. This doesn't happen in a dynamic offense that can compete with the big boys. I do not believe if the Giants added two strong receivers and a solid OG and C, that DJ would be capable of executing the offense to the point of averaging 28 points per game or more, which is what they need to reach to compete with the big boys. I think there's a chance he can get the team to a point where the offensive efficiency results in 24-25 PPG average, which is good enough to win a Super Bowl; with a top 6 or so defense, strong running game, OL, and receivers. This is basically what Brock Purdy and Jimmy G has accomplished this year with that same recipe.
With all the components there with the team you want to support your QB, you can get what DJ can give you with those ingredients with a lot of QBs. The great QBs can do it with a lot less.
So again, we're back to the money discussion. You can't spend $30M plus for this kind of QB. The teams that do this are not examples of market value, they are cautionary tales.
You keep looking until you find your franchise guy. I don't believe DJ is it.
He HAS changed my mind, though. If I'm Schoen, I'm very much open to signing him to a bridge deal, like 1-yr, $18M, while they continue to seek to identify the long-term answer. This type of deal is what I think his real market should be and will be. If some team wants to give him $25M+ AAV on a multi-year deal to be their QB, I wish him well.
Sure he has missed passes this year but
We have 2 games to go and I will be rooting like hell for DJ to have good games and get us into the playoffs which I never dreamed possible in August.
Although some don't want to admit it DJ is a damn good QB.
Quote:
That was just me jabbing, in good fun, bw, who doesn’t even have DJ as most valuable on the Giants.
Quote:
In comment 15968566 joeinpa said:
That was just me jabbing, in good fun, bw, who doesn’t even have DJ as most valuable on the Giants.
Gotcha, no worries. Although I agree with him.
He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.
Absolutely agree, DJ is helping to make this team better than it is. DJ is a major reason we are in the playoff hunt. What QB would do a better job with this roster? We saw McHomes struggle in SB when OL was terrible.
Quote:
Beningo is retired.
But the pattern for winning games this year has mostly been this: as SB goes, so goes the offense.
But the pattern for winning games this year has mostly been this: as SB goes, so goes the offense.
Yep. When Barkley was slumping the offense was a disaster. Barkley is the engine.
They're actually pretty good in the red zone this year. 61%, good for 8th in the league.
But it's not a coincidence that 7 of barkley's 10 TDs are from 1-4 yards distance.
Quote:
Beningo is retired.
Thanks for the irrelevant info.
this year he's averaging 6.7, lower than Jones' 6.8 - but imagine this, in the last 4 weeks since keenan allen came back it's over 7 again. and in the games earlier in the year before mike williams got hurt, it was also over 7. and in the middle of the year when both were hurt there were 4 games in a row where it was 5 or less.
it's almost like better receivers hit bigger plays.
He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.
Joe Benigno says a lot of stupid things.
He based this on the Giants being in play of contention with this roster. He s extremely high on Jones.
Perhaps he's looking for a new threesome partner...
it's almost like better receivers hit bigger plays.
It’s one of the most important piece of this puzzle IMO. Rodgers is at the second lowest YPA of his career the year he loses his top 3 WR and given a bunch of 3s and 4s. He’s older, but he wants to throw downfield as much as possible and is very much held back by the lack of skill and experience at WR.
A low y/a is a sign you're playing it close to the vest, for whatever reason.