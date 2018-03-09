Purely anecdotal, but opinion of Daniel Jones is changing

I was at the doctor's office today and I discovered one of the technicians I was talking to is a big Giants fan.
First thing out of his mouth when I said I liked the Giants too was "We've got to re-sign Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley."
It's not just what he said, but the way he said it.
I think Giants lock him up and build around him
The Giants will be picking in the 20's so the QB's available won't be worth being selected that high. I would prefer to see them extend or franchise Jones and draft Cam Ward on day 2 if he decides to declare for the draft.
I'm worried the Raiders are setting their sights.
"Let me start off by saying 2 things. One, this QB class isn’t close to what the 2018 QB class was. Two, Josh Rosen is a couple tiers above all of these guys and as I said in February, I am willing to give up a 1st round pick for him if it came down to that. If WAS offered their 15th overall pick, can NYG maybe offer #6 and get back Rosen plus ARI #33 overall? I think it is a bargain to pay for a franchise QB. If you told me last year at this time that NYG could have Rosen AND Barkley AND 3 picks in the top 37 of the 2019 draft, I am not even thinking about it. That is a no brainer in my eyes."
No wonder he is so reluctant to give DJ his deserved props...
It almost seems like the previous 3 seasons are an afterthought, for example no one is making fun of him for tripping on his 70 yard run anymore
Jones proved this year he could stay healthy and play consistently as a leader in games more than a “manager” like Judge had him doing.
And no, I am not an anti-dentite.
They’re a part of the journey and process. But this year was a pretty remarkable year given the issues faced and changes occurring.
To be fair on opposite end of spectrum, if Giants have a rough losing season next year and Jones struggles or gets hurt, there is going to be a rehash of questions of where or how to go forward all the same.
It's a titanic power struggle. I never thought the EXTREME anti-Jones camp could be out-crazied. However, the EXTREME pro-Jones camp has stepped up their game and have matched that level of crazy.
The raiders have Brady written all over them
Quote:
Technically its not a winning season yet, but if they win Sunday its the first time the guy will have one, and make the playoffs for that matter.
I'm fairly confident Jones has the "intangibles" to keep working on and improving his game, although his intangibles aren't as obvious and transparent as a Burrows who you can tell has a sharp football mind simply from his interviews and press conferences and will be living deep in the playoffs for a decade.
Maybe for a New Year’s resolution, stop worrying?
If Raiders do set sights, what does that change? Are Raiders going to offer 40-42m a year with Kyler Murray like guarantees and do we think or know if Jones wants to go there?
If so, you take the first round picks and go forward. Folks think there is going to be a bidding war like this is MLB free agency. Giants will set a price valuation and term on Jones and go from there.
I really suspect Jones wants to stay here. Despite the struggles much like Eli he seems to really enjoy being a Giant and the organization has verbalized its understanding of his and their own struggles in getting the team better and prioritized his health last two seasons.
The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.
He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.
The overall state of QB play is pretty poor. Outside of a few elite examples, it is a sad state of affairs in the NFL... the shine has come off of a few previously decorated QB's (Murray & Carr for example) while folks like Brady & Rogers are struggling mightily. Many of the younger QB's just don't seem to be working out at this time (Z Wilson, Trey Lance, etc) and too many teams are on a QB carousel.
when looking at the league as a whole, Jones's overall play is pretty good. Very low TO numbers and on track for the playoffs... that will change some opinions for sure.
His overall points/TD production is not fantastic but most reasonable people will factor in our WR and O Line performance when judging Jones's #'s and grade him on a curve.
I have said this before but I think there are several teams who would snap Jones up if given the oppty.
Overall the Giants appear to be building something positive and Jones seems to be a part of that... obviously the contract details have to be factored in but it is easy to look around the league and the upcoming draft and see why more people are considering keeping Jones as the smart play.
The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.
He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.
What are the Giants risking by trying to replace him? You think we are on the brink of lifting several Lombardi’s in a row or something? We are much closer to being the worst team in the division versus the best.
If you really think there isn’t a good chance to upgrade at QB then we most certainly do not have the right GM and Head Coach in place.
Quote:
Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.
The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.
He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.
What are the Giants risking by trying to replace him? You think we are on the brink of lifting several Lombardi’s in a row or something? We are much closer to being the worst team in the division versus the best.
If you really think there isn’t a good chance to upgrade at QB then we most certainly do not have the right GM and Head Coach in place.
What are they risking? Perpetual losing.
Remind me again of all the top 5 QBs in our history that led us to Super Bowls...
I agree that we are not talking about replacing an elite QB but what realistic FA or draft QB's would you consider a strong upgrade over DJ?
We can keep building, winning and be safe in doing so by having Jones.
We can commit to Jones for 3 years and still go after a qb one or 2 years from now.
The Chiefs drafted Mahomes when they had Alex Smith.
Keeping Jones I think is playing it safe with upside.
The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.
Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue.
golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )
I think that Schoen is definitely going to try to re-sign him
People were saying "Jones needs to show improvement and that he can win, regardless of circumstances or personnel around him." Well, he's done that this year. I think he's currently around the 12th or 14th rated QB in the league.
Don't you think, with better players around him, (IOL and WR), he would break the top 10?. That's what you want.
To let him go, and take a total flyer on a rookie for FA is nuts!! Rookie deals are the current model, but the guy has to be able to play AND at a high level. Very few can.
I don't see ANY way Schoen doesn't resign him at this point.
Now, dollars and length of contract?? That's a whole different conversation.
He hasnt done that since that game. Kudos to Daboll
Read the Dunne article I posted above. "Tough love" ain't the half of it according to the article.
Quote:
The pro-Jones and anti-Jones camps are fully entrenched, braced for a long, protracted winter on the battlefront.
Just need a bottle of the finest, Vat 69 to get thru the day.
The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.
Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )
This is why people claiming success/failure based on preseason workouts and scrimmages is ridiculous (and many were). We have no idea what is really going on
So he could definitely help get you there, and once there, like the saying, defense wins championships. He'll do his part, but won't be the single reason the game was won.
Pay him like good QB he is, three years at a time, while they constantly look for the chance to draft that young guy who might eventually become elite. That doesn't have to come in the top 20 picks.
Yeah, we'll be waiting a while, maybe once every 10 years, and they miss on a couple of prospects, but if they aren't drafting high, they aren't being humiliated year after year and likely they are a usual playoff contender. I'll take that. Get hot one year in the playoffs with a great defense and a stud RB, who knows. I don't think Jones would solely hold a team back from that.
Did I just describe Joe Flacco and the Ravens?
Quote:
yelling right in his face week 1 in Tennessee did wonders for his game. That interception on the 1 yard line was quintessential Daniel Jones the previous 3 years, get us down into scoring position, then totally fuck up.
He hasnt done that since that game. Kudos to Daboll
Read the Dunne article I posted above. "Tough love" ain't the half of it according to the article.
That practice strategy is interesting, i remember the beat writers talking about how Taylor outshined Jones in camp
Pretty much all of the people that cover the Giants are sold on Jones and for the last month or so, have been proclaiming so, over and over.
Quote:
In comment 15969471 islander1 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.
The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.
He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.
What are the Giants risking by trying to replace him? You think we are on the brink of lifting several Lombardi’s in a row or something? We are much closer to being the worst team in the division versus the best.
If you really think there isn’t a good chance to upgrade at QB then we most certainly do not have the right GM and Head Coach in place.
What are they risking? Perpetual losing.
Remind me again of all the top 5 QBs in our history that led us to Super Bowls...
This makes no sense. Are you really suggesting we are at QB ceiling levels? It doesn’t get any better than this?
This team also isn't more talented than any of those teams they faced.
Jones has played very good since Week 3.
I agree that we are not talking about replacing an elite QB but what realistic FA or draft QB's would you consider a strong upgrade over DJ?
I don’t need to offer examples for the future unless you are telling me college football is completely done turning out plus QBs over the near term...are you?
The same college game that has churned out Lawrence, Fields, Hurts, Burrow, Herbert, Tua, Jackson, Allen and Mahomes in the last 5 drafts or so. It’s all dried up?
The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.
Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )
Wow, that is a fascinating insight and would explain a lot of the early reports about Jones/Taylor. I've got to say, that sounds exactly like something Parcells would do.
He's a "winning QB" who somehow had a record of 31-44 in college and NFL combined prior to this season (53-55-1 if you want to go all the way back to high school). In 10 years of playing organized football at the high school level or higher, DJ has a losing record in 60% of those seasons and a losing record overall prior to this year, but he's a "winning QB." Makes sense.
I can't tell if some of you don't bother to actually fact check your own bullshit or if you just assume that no one else will.
isn't that what you are saying, that DJ is so meh that we should be able to secure a QB in the draft to replace him and not lose anything?
the rest of history is not what is being debated... next year's QB is. and we have all seen MANY more college QB's fail than succeed... so I am curious which if the upcoming college draftees will be better than DJ in 2023 & 2024?
I don't think you meant "supplant", which means to supreced and replace. perhaps you meant "cement"
Quote:
is a winning quarterback...This is his 4th year in the league with his 3rd head coach and OC. Even his detractors have to acknowledge his vast improvement in ball security AND decision making. He is 25 years old and a tireless worker. He has executed multiple late game winning drives this year. It will be shocking to me if he's not signed to a long term deal.
He's a "winning QB" who somehow had a record of 31-44 in college and NFL combined prior to this season (53-55-1 if you want to go all the way back to high school). In 10 years of playing organized football at the high school level or higher, DJ has a losing record in 60% of those seasons and a losing record overall prior to this year, but he's a "winning QB." Makes sense.
I can't tell if some of you don't bother to actually fact check your own bullshit or if you just assume that no one else will.
Going back to college (or high school) matters why, exactly?
Yes, he was 19-30 before this season. Congrats on being master of the obvious!
What is also obvious: the teams - and coaches - were absolute shit around his first three years. Especially '20 and '21 - or did you already forget about Joe fucking Judge and Jason fucking Garrett? Hell, we had one poster who said that Derek Carr "just needed some stability" as a way to explain why he's had his worst season in a while; well his coach is a million times better than having those two clowns.
What is also obvious: this year Jones has 1) significantly better coaching, 2) a healthy SB, 3) marginally better OL and 4) a decent TE (for 10 games, anyway); add it all up, and he's currently a winning QB. His WR's still suck major balls, but I guess we can't have everything.
Facts - they can be your friend....
Quote:
The pro-Jones and anti-Jones camps are fully entrenched, braced for a long, protracted winter on the battlefront.
Happened with Simms & Eli. Happening with Jones. Will happen with insert any QB the Giants draft.
We are a tough, impatient and unforgiving fanbase.
Add to that the availability of influential content that is all over the place on the internet + medium to share whatever is in someone's thoughts!
No wonder he is so reluctant to give DJ his deserved props...
And yet, here's Sy's review from the Vikings game, the one where so many think he was great:
I'm with Sy on this 100%. I see big improvement this year in a lot of areas, but he is still a big question mark. Which is basically what he was 2019-2021.
This year was supposed to be the year when we'd know for sure, but we are still stuck with "maybe if he had some weapons he'd be better."
Quote:
In comment 15969570 Gjfro said:
Quote:
is a winning quarterback...This is his 4th year in the league with his 3rd head coach and OC. Even his detractors have to acknowledge his vast improvement in ball security AND decision making. He is 25 years old and a tireless worker. He has executed multiple late game winning drives this year. It will be shocking to me if he's not signed to a long term deal.
He's a "winning QB" who somehow had a record of 31-44 in college and NFL combined prior to this season (53-55-1 if you want to go all the way back to high school). In 10 years of playing organized football at the high school level or higher, DJ has a losing record in 60% of those seasons and a losing record overall prior to this year, but he's a "winning QB." Makes sense.
I can't tell if some of you don't bother to actually fact check your own bullshit or if you just assume that no one else will.
Going back to college (or high school) matters why, exactly?
Yes, he was 19-30 before this season. Congrats on being master of the obvious!
What is also obvious: the teams - and coaches - were absolute shit around his first three years. Especially '20 and '21 - or did you already forget about Joe fucking Judge and Jason fucking Garrett? Hell, we had one poster who said that Derek Carr "just needed some stability" as a way to explain why he's had his worst season in a while; well his coach is a million times better than having those two clowns.
What is also obvious: this year Jones has 1) significantly better coaching, 2) a healthy SB, 3) marginally better OL and 4) a decent TE (for 10 games, anyway); add it all up, and he's currently a winning QB. His WR's still suck major balls, but I guess we can't have everything.
Facts - they can be your friend....
19-30?
Now we're pretending he wasn't missing any games due to injury in his first three years?
By the way, adding college (19-19) and high school (22-11-1) helped DJ's record. It was just an attempt to include as much known data as possible. You know, facts.
Barkley was managing his work life balance. Evil Kneivel of safeties didn't help matters either.
It is great that he has “improved” etc but the question is now value
Jones is being paid 8.2 mil this year. The tag on him is about 32 million. Otherwise they must negotiate a multiyear deal that many speculate will be at minimum the 25 million range.
This is looking like a 3X-4X salary increase for Jones
And while we started 6-1, this team is also 2-5-1 in its last 8 despite this improvement.
isn't that what you are saying, that DJ is so meh that we should be able to secure a QB in the draft to replace him and not lose anything?
the rest of history is not what is being debated... next year's QB is. and we have all seen MANY more college QB's fail than succeed... so I am curious which if the upcoming college draftees will be better than DJ in 2023 & 2024?
No you aren’t getting it. I don’t need to name guys...Schoen has to evaluate them and draft one he likes. I am fairly certain I will like a few in the next draft and the one after that but the time to assess that is next April.
Unless both you and Schoen feel Jones is the highest ceiling we can reach and that the college ranks stopped producing better QBs than Jones. If that is your position, then you should just extend Jones because that’s as good as it gets.
I am not subscribing to that narrow thinking, even if it means putting up with a rookie QB season again.
Whatever happens with him a good portion of NY fans and even those outside of him are going to pull for him imv.
There are things he needs to show that he has not shown -- the ability to quickly take the team down the field under pressure and score repeatedly especially at the end of the game.
He has shown he can make a methodical drive - but he has not shown the above.
Is it the players around him -- could be -- but he has not shown it in a way I believe it. There are times when he yips under pressure at key spots that concern me.
This year, his only win against a winning team is the Ravens. In that game, he lost a fumble and literally blew the game when he threw a game losing interception. Fortunately, that play was called back on penalty and Barkley scored the go ahead touchdown on the next play. And then Lamar Jackson literally blew the game first with the ill-advised interception to Love and then the great strip sack fumble by Thibs.
The Colts are right in DJ's powerhouse. A team that could not suck more with a coach who has no more business being an NFL head coach than me. I suspect Daboll will masterly win this game with a strong running game, stout defense and a quarterback who plays within his limitations to a well controlled game managed victory.
Unfortunately, we won't be facing any losing teams in the playoffs.
isn't that what you are saying, that DJ is so meh that we should be able to secure a QB in the draft to replace him and not lose anything?
I believe we should be able to find a QB in this draft with skills/tools > than Jones. That's really not a tough ask. Outside of his vertical running ability, his throwing skills are average. I continue to be amazed that a large float of posters think they are watching something special in Jones's play.
In fact, I've never been more convinced that most Giants fans do not watch other QBs play.
Now, Jones have 4 years of NFL experience, which is important, but I trust Daboll's teaching and development to overcome that in time.
From a risk management standpoint, I'd rather roll the dice with a rookie contract and use money we don't invest with Jones on building out more pieces on this team.
Quote:
In comment 15969450 cjac said:
Quote:
Technically its not a winning season yet, but if they win Sunday its the first time the guy will have one, and make the playoffs for that matter.
It almost seems like the previous 3 seasons are an afterthought, for example no one is making fun of him for tripping on his 70 yard run anymore
They’re a part of the journey and process. But this year was a pretty remarkable year given the issues faced and changes occurring.
To be fair on opposite end of spectrum, if Giants have a rough losing season next year and Jones struggles or gets hurt, there is going to be a rehash of questions of where or how to go forward all the same.
I'm fairly confident Jones has the "intangibles" to keep working on and improving his game, although his intangibles aren't as obvious and transparent as a Burrows who you can tell has a sharp football mind simply from his interviews and press conferences and will be living deep in the playoffs for a decade.
After 4 years, you're counting on hard to notice intangibles and squeaking out wins against a terrible schedule? Sounds like a recipe for success!
Quote:
ok, so what College QB can we draft in 2023 that will be better than DJ?
isn't that what you are saying, that DJ is so meh that we should be able to secure a QB in the draft to replace him and not lose anything?
I believe we should be able to find a QB in this draft with skills/tools > than Jones. That's really not a tough ask. Outside of his vertical running ability, his throwing skills are average. I continue to be amazed that a large float of posters think they are watching something special in Jones's play.
In fact, I've never been more convinced that most Giants fans do not watch other QBs play.
Now, Jones have 4 years of NFL experience, which is important, but I trust Daboll's teaching and development to overcome that in time.
From a risk management standpoint, I'd rather roll the dice with a rookie contract and use money we don't invest with Jones on building out more pieces on this team.
Of course this is most prudent path forward.
Giants fans so sick of losing that they now are comfortable hanging around in complacent-zone. The risk averse commentary is really something.
Team game so there is nothing about being right as usual about that. It's just posters who do not understand the concept of football and how it takes everyone doing its job. When they don't it reveals weaknesses at several areas. QB can be a part of that but it is not he only variable.
But its the QB.........
No wonder he is so reluctant to give DJ his deserved props...
So you’re saying Sy is basing his current takes on the fact he doesn’t want to be wrong? Cmon. He’s been fair to Jones. But there are also are holes in his game that leaves more questions than answers.
The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.
He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.
This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.
We can keep building, winning and be safe in doing so by having Jones.
We can commit to Jones for 3 years and still go after a qb one or 2 years from now.
The Chiefs drafted Mahomes when they had Alex Smith.
Keeping Jones I think is playing it safe with upside.
The record of the teams the Giants have beaten this year: 49-69-2
Number of teams with a winning record the Giants have beaten this year: 1 (Ravens)...and they gifted 2 turnovers in their own redzone up by 10.
The "we can win with DJ' crowd better hope we have a terrible schedule every year, because the Giants dont beat good teams.
We're fine. We're winning. We score pts when needed and the offense is infantile in its development. It's right there in front of you to see. Forget what happened in 2020. MIght as well be 1920.
We're fine. We're winning. We score pts when needed and the offense is infantile in its development. It's right there in front of you to see. Forget what happened in 2020. MIght as well be 1920.
It boggles my mind that people aren’t allowed to be critical of Jones, who is flawed as a player because he’s home grown, but it’s perfectly ok to be critical of other home grown players and call them trash.
Jones is to QBs as what Slayton is to WRs, middle of the pack maybe slightly below.
Quote:
Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.
The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.
He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.
This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.
75% of 1st round QBs are laughable failures, and that's being generous in my book. Not sure why bbi ascribe magical powers to Schoen and Daboll.
75% of 1st round QBs are laughable failures, and that's being generous in my book. Not sure why bbi ascribe magical powers to Schoen and Daboll.
Yet, the DJFC think Gettleman hit paydirt with Jones.
I am willing to trust - if it gets to this point - that Schoen/Daboll can find their QB.
Quote:
In comment 15969471 islander1 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.
The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.
He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.
This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.
75% of 1st round QBs are laughable failures, and that's being generous in my book. Not sure why bbi ascribe magical powers to Schoen and Daboll.
Because you’re happy with magical powers of Getts and Jones?
Quote:
ok, so what College QB can we draft in 2023 that will be better than DJ?
isn't that what you are saying, that DJ is so meh that we should be able to secure a QB in the draft to replace him and not lose anything?
I believe we should be able to find a QB in this draft with skills/tools > than Jones. That's really not a tough ask. Outside of his vertical running ability, his throwing skills are average. I continue to be amazed that a large float of posters think they are watching something special in Jones's play.
In fact, I've never been more convinced that most Giants fans do not watch other QBs play.
Now, Jones have 4 years of NFL experience, which is important, but I trust Daboll's teaching and development to overcome that in time.
From a risk management standpoint, I'd rather roll the dice with a rookie contract and use money we don't invest with Jones on building out more pieces on this team.
I think some folks just personally like Jones. A lot. It's almost beyond football.
Lol, are you really one to talk? How often have you been wrong the past 5 years? Do you not own any mirrors in your house?
Jones proved this year he could stay healthy and play consistently as a leader in games more than a “manager” like Judge had him doing.
Yes.
You may be right. But I think that's the riskiest decision here if the contract is multi-year and with an AAV > than the FT.
Team game so there is nothing about being right as usual about that. It's just posters who do not understand the concept of football and how it takes everyone doing its job. When they don't it reveals weaknesses at several areas. QB can be a part of that but it is not he only variable.
But its the QB.........
You are stuck on who is to blame. Thats not the question anymore. Jones is not under contract for 2023. The question is at what cost and value is it going to be.
As you correctly point out the team has many weaknesses. How can these be addressed while simultaneously paying the QB 3x-4X more money?
Quote:
75% of 1st round QBs are laughable failures, and that's being generous in my book. Not sure why bbi ascribe magical powers to Schoen and Daboll.
Yet, the DJFC think Gettleman hit paydirt with Jones.
I am willing to trust - if it gets to this point - that Schoen/Daboll can find their QB.
The funniest part of it, as you note, is that DJ's most ardent supporters are terrified of the unknown because they see the high bust rate with QBs, yet they somehow think the Giants nailed their last two meaningful QB selections back to back, including one that was made by the worst GM in franchise history.
I guess it's hard to see the abyss from the abyss.
I agree that we are not talking about replacing an elite QB but what realistic FA or draft QB's would you consider a strong upgrade over DJ?
That is the complete backwards way of looking at it.
Paying a premium for average is a greater risk than taking your swings in the draft.
Pay for a Jacoby Brissett for a year and go to the draft and take your cuts.
It s so easy to throw out terms like, “ Not a championship quarterback “ as if it s a fact. But it s a non sequitur, as there have been lesser talents at that position that have indeed won championships. There is also a very real possibility that we have yet to see the best of Daniel Jones
We will find out soon enough what the NFL thinks of him. It appears certain he is going to get starter money somewhere, the amount of which is much greater than his critics ever suspected, especially those who claim with certainty he is a back up in the league, which by the way has turned out to be another non sequitur
Quote:
In our last 8 games
This team also isn't more talented than any of those teams they faced.
Jones has played very good since Week 3.
They lost to Seattle & Detroit and tied Washington during this stretch . Det was up 24-6 and Seattle won 27-13.
Dallas & Philly sure. But they were largely not in those games down 28-13 after 3 vs D and 21-0 in 2Q vs Philly.
Quote:
The whole team has struggles against the more stiffer competition. Go look at the numbers across the board.
Team game so there is nothing about being right as usual about that. It's just posters who do not understand the concept of football and how it takes everyone doing its job. When they don't it reveals weaknesses at several areas. QB can be a part of that but it is not he only variable.
But its the QB.........
You are stuck on who is to blame. Thats not the question anymore. Jones is not under contract for 2023. The question is at what cost and value is it going to be.
As you correctly point out the team has many weaknesses. How can these be addressed while simultaneously paying the QB 3x-4X more money?
I am stuck on its a team game and there is a lot that goes into the QB position that has a impact on the position and the production with it.
You will not see where I have ever called Jones a franchise guy or that the Giants should absolutely resign him.
Whoever the next QB is whether it is Jones or somebody else a lot more work needs to be to support that QB. The D will be very good next year imv.
Reality is HC's have to win to stay around. Jones may be the answer or not. That is for JS to evaluate in the draft and measure against Jones. What he should know is what Jones is and what is needed around him. That will have a price to it as the salary he is willing to pay. Then he has to asses the risk. This is not easy to solve imv.
You will never see me post as a QB fixes all problems. I have too much respect for this game and all the players involved to make it work.
Quote:
i think to make a statement like the one you made sort of requires you to offer examples...
I agree that we are not talking about replacing an elite QB but what realistic FA or draft QB's would you consider a strong upgrade over DJ?
That is the complete backwards way of looking at it.
Paying a premium for average is a greater risk than taking your swings in the draft.
Pay for a Jacoby Brissett for a year and go to the draft and take your cuts.
Exactly.
And it's not just "find me someone better than DJ" because DJ at $8M vs. DJ at $40M are two very different calculations. So no one should have to produce an alternative that simply represents a QB upgrade. The upgrade is about the team. So if you have $50M to spend (just using a round number here) and your options are:
1) Spend $32M on DJ and $18M on other offensive talent.
2) Spend $18M on some other veteran journeyman and $32M on other offensive talent.
3) Spend $5M on rookie and $45M on other offensive talent.
Which gives the TEAM the best outcome? No one is making the DJFC name all the guaranteed upgrades they're going to predict for the rest of the offense to somehow unlock DJ's latent potential, nor should anyone have to name the specific QB upgrade because it's not about targeting a specific QB when you're in this range.
By their own argument, the DJFC has been claiming all season that surrounding talent has a massive influence on the productivity of the QB. Then, when the options are to heavy up on the surrounding talent or to give the dependent QB a 4x raise, they enthusiastically opt for giving the QB the raise, to the detriment of the spending power required for surrounding talent.
Quote:
Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.
The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.
He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.
This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.
So the question is do you go with Jones even though he'll probably be fairly expensive? Do you go with a less capable but cheaper veteran (Tyrod Taylor? Teddy Bridgewater? Mariota?) and hope you can get enough talent elsewhere with the cap difference to make up for it? Or do you go with a rookie and take your chances, recognizing that you have less than a 25% chance (probably much less in the back half of round 1) of getting the elite QB you are hoping for.
What are flapping your gums about? Are you saying that the roster bad or not?
If the offense has plenty of talent already, then DJ sucks, based on what he's producing offensively.
If the offense needs an influx of talent (I would agree with this), wouldn't any reasonable person rather have more money to spend on the surrounding talent than to give the dependent QB a 4-5x raise?
Ehh..
Producer BBI legend
Quote:
that the (mostly) silent majority of Giants fans are conflicted about Jones. Deep down, they know he's not a championship caliber quarterback, but they also know he may very well turn out to be the best option available for the Giants for the next season or two. The unequivocal Jones haters and Jones fanboys are an extremely loud minority and are only interested in talking to each other.
It s so easy to throw out terms like, “ Not a championship quarterback “ as if it s a fact. But it s a non sequitur, as there have been lesser talents at that position that have indeed won championships. There is also a very real possibility that we have yet to see the best of Daniel Jones
We will find out soon enough what the NFL thinks of him. It appears certain he is going to get starter money somewhere, the amount of which is much greater than his critics ever suspected, especially those who claim with certainty he is a back up in the league, which by the way has turned out to be another non sequitur
You want to give DJ $100-120 million because of Trent Dilfer? Have you looked at our roster? It would take 3-5 years to build a roster as talented as the Ravens (then) or 49ers (now) . Or, move on from DJ, find a real franchise QB, and the Giants won't need the best roster in the NFL to compete for championships.
Quote:
In comment 15969471 islander1 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.
The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.
He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.
This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.
Fair enough but what does it say if they decide to keep him?
Gawd help us! 8-9 or 9-8, at best, every year. When we play a real schedule, 6-11.
There are things he needs to show that he has not shown -- the ability to quickly take the team down the field under pressure and score repeatedly especially at the end of the game.
He has shown he can make a methodical drive - but he has not shown the above.
Is it the players around him -- could be -- but he has not shown it in a way I believe it. There are times when he yips under pressure at key spots that concern me.
He literally just drove teh team 75 yards in roughly a minute, in the 4th quarter, against teh 12-3 Vikings.He still is near the top of the league on 4th quarter drives.
Dumbest post I've seen from a MOD in a long time.
Quote:
In comment 15969471 islander1 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.
The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.
He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.
This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.
75% of 1st round QBs are laughable failures, and that's being generous in my book. Not sure why bbi ascribe magical powers to Schoen and Daboll.
Think the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, Chargers, etc. regret their decision to move on? Does it always workout? No...but the goal should be Super Bowls, not fighting for 3rd in the NFCE.
Quote:
yelling right in his face week 1 in Tennessee did wonders for his game. That interception on the 1 yard line was quintessential Daniel Jones the previous 3 years, get us down into scoring position, then totally fuck up.
He hasnt done that since that game. Kudos to Daboll
Read the Dunne article I posted above. "Tough love" ain't the half of it according to the article.
Great find Racer, thanks. Just goes to show sometimes when people judge these athletes they don’t know what they don’t know
I remember Daniel being heavily condemned for those poor performances in early training camp
Bust rate - ( New Window )
If the Giants cant sign Jones to a fair contract for both team and player, move on. With so many needs on this team, to have to allocate one to another QB takes us close to QB purgatory. Seeing as how we will have a lower pick, it will cost us multiple picks and set us back further.
Pick your poison.
He literally just drove teh team 75 yards in roughly a minute, in the 4th quarter, against teh 12-3 Vikings.He still is near the top of the league on 4th quarter drives.
Dumbest post I've seen from a MOD in a long time.
Jones did indeed execute against the worst pass defense in the league.
Data scientists are no fucking joke. I marvel at their abilities. I work in that arena but I am a mere mortal in the SQL landscape. Do yourself a favor and just say yes dear, love you, thx for the advice;)
Quote:
In comment 15969507 eugibs said:
Quote:
that the (mostly) silent majority of Giants fans are conflicted about Jones. Deep down, they know he's not a championship caliber quarterback, but they also know he may very well turn out to be the best option available for the Giants for the next season or two. The unequivocal Jones haters and Jones fanboys are an extremely loud minority and are only interested in talking to each other.
It s so easy to throw out terms like, “ Not a championship quarterback “ as if it s a fact. But it s a non sequitur, as there have been lesser talents at that position that have indeed won championships. There is also a very real possibility that we have yet to see the best of Daniel Jones
We will find out soon enough what the NFL thinks of him. It appears certain he is going to get starter money somewhere, the amount of which is much greater than his critics ever suspected, especially those who claim with certainty he is a back up in the league, which by the way has turned out to be another non sequitur
You want to give DJ $100-120 million because of Trent Dilfer? Have you looked at our roster? It would take 3-5 years to build a roster as talented as the Ravens (then) or 49ers (now) . Or, move on from DJ, find a real franchise QB, and the Giants won't need the best roster in the NFL to compete for championships.
Who said anything about Trent Dilfer? If I had the inclination I would go through all Super Bowl Winning quarterbacks and list those I feel are no more talented than Daniel
We wouldn’t agree on the choices because you have a much lower opinion of Jones than do I
But it won’t be me making the decision to keep Jones or what to pay him. The people who get paid millions to make that decision will.
I m betting their opinion of D. J. is closer to mine than yours…we ll see
Quote:
we finally have a homegrown player here who can run and pass, despite absolute trash at WR, TE and a still not their yet OL, and people are citing "30 point games" as some sort of remember the alamo rallying cry.
We're fine. We're winning. We score pts when needed and the offense is infantile in its development. It's right there in front of you to see. Forget what happened in 2020. MIght as well be 1920.
It boggles my mind that people aren’t allowed to be critical of Jones, who is flawed as a player because he’s home grown, but it’s perfectly ok to be critical of other home grown players and call them trash.
Jones is to QBs as what Slayton is to WRs, middle of the pack maybe slightly below.
Critical is one thing. You're saying to get rid of him for a rookie. That's quite another thing.
I am critical of Jones too. You want the guy gone. That goes well beyond critical.
Quote:
We score pts when needed
Ehh..
WHo had this offense scoring 21 PPG and going 8-6-1? No one. If it was scoring 17 ppg i'd be singing a different tune, the same tune I sang most of 20-21. Jones needed to improve even with the built in excuses. HE has. We score pts when needed. There's a difference between 20th and a 5-10 record and 20th with an 8-6-1 record.
It needs to improve and it can improve, with Jones under center.
And it's not just "find me someone better than DJ" because DJ at $8M vs. DJ at $40M are two very different calculations. So no one should have to produce an alternative that simply represents a QB upgrade. The upgrade is about the team. So if you have $50M to spend (just using a round number here) and your options are:
1) Spend $32M on DJ and $18M on other offensive talent.
2) Spend $18M on some other veteran journeyman and $32M on other offensive talent.
3) Spend $5M on rookie and $45M on other offensive talent.
Which gives the TEAM the best outcome? No one is making the DJFC name all the guaranteed upgrades they're going to predict for the rest of the offense to somehow unlock DJ's latent potential, nor should anyone have to name the specific QB upgrade because it's not about targeting a specific QB when you're in this range.
Except this is flawed logic.
There is a significant difference between 50 million real dollars and 50 million salary cap dollars.
Jones's contract can be structured so that the salary cap hit (for the first year or so) to be significantly less than 32 million. Depending on signing bonus/length of contract, etc, it could be as low as 10-15 million, which leaves 35-40 million for other talent.
1st overall pick. And Jones helped beat him 6 weeks ago. And if Daboll is here from the jump do you think Jones is the same mess he was from 19-21?
I’m hesitant to pay a guy who has been mediocre for most of 4 years with occasional flashes like the Minnesota game. Paying mediocre QBs off the hope they’re better with better weapons is a risky business. We don’t have a clear picture of what Jones would be with better weapons, it’s all projection and hope. That’s not a guy I sign for a 4 year deal with over $25 million AAV.
I also don’t think you’re getting a much clearer answer after next year unless they find a #1 wr to trade for or hit the jackpot with Jefferson in the draft. It’s more likely to be another year of incremental improvement that leaves wanting more. It’s a better roster building in my opinion to go through that with someone on a rookie contract than someone on a second more expensive contract whose ceiling may just be mediocre.
OK. But isn't it also safe to guess that Jones would have been significantly better in years 2 + 3 (when he was healthy) if he didn't have Joe fucking Judge and Jason fucking Garrett? If they had Schoen and Daboll instead of those two assholes, Giants might have been fairly decent as well.
Maybe not. But we'll never know
Maybe not, or maybe they have already moved on from Jones. Nobody knows until they start running the offense they truly want to run. What gives me a lot of pause is the production in the 4 games they’ve thrown 35 or more times: 3 touchdowns, 4 interceptions. That’s 13 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over 17 games. Is it just a small sample size or is that what we’re going to see when things open up more with better weapons?
Quote:
And it's not just "find me someone better than DJ" because DJ at $8M vs. DJ at $40M are two very different calculations. So no one should have to produce an alternative that simply represents a QB upgrade. The upgrade is about the team. So if you have $50M to spend (just using a round number here) and your options are:
1) Spend $32M on DJ and $18M on other offensive talent.
2) Spend $18M on some other veteran journeyman and $32M on other offensive talent.
3) Spend $5M on rookie and $45M on other offensive talent.
Which gives the TEAM the best outcome? No one is making the DJFC name all the guaranteed upgrades they're going to predict for the rest of the offense to somehow unlock DJ's latent potential, nor should anyone have to name the specific QB upgrade because it's not about targeting a specific QB when you're in this range.
Except this is flawed logic.
There is a significant difference between 50 million real dollars and 50 million salary cap dollars.
Jones's contract can be structured so that the salary cap hit (for the first year or so) to be significantly less than 32 million. Depending on signing bonus/length of contract, etc, it could be as low as 10-15 million, which leaves 35-40 million for other talent.
Well, yes, it can be structured to spread the cap hit in various ways, including lowering the 1st year hit. But at some point, every dollar you pay a player hits the cap. so yes, if he averages, say, $35M/yr the hit will be lower the first year, and rise after that with the expectation that the cap will also rise year to year. So there is a real choice and effect of the opportunities with the rest of the roster in deciding whether to pay Jones a market rate salary, or go with a rookie (or hope the coaches can reclaim someone like Darnold.)
Quote:
that the (mostly) silent majority of Giants fans are conflicted about Jones. Deep down, they know he's not a championship caliber quarterback, but they also know he may very well turn out to be the best option available for the Giants for the next season or two. The unequivocal Jones haters and Jones fanboys are an extremely loud minority and are only interested in talking to each other.
It s so easy to throw out terms like, “ Not a championship quarterback “ as if it s a fact. But it s a non sequitur, as there have been lesser talents at that position that have indeed won championships. There is also a very real possibility that we have yet to see the best of Daniel Jones
We will find out soon enough what the NFL thinks of him. It appears certain he is going to get starter money somewhere, the amount of which is much greater than his critics ever suspected, especially those who claim with certainty he is a back up in the league, which by the way has turned out to be another non sequitur
Congrats on the Latin phrase. How do you say fanboy in Latin? The point is he is not an elite an nfl quarterback. Is he one of the best 32 qbs in the league right now where about half the teams have no starting qb at all? Sure. Is he better than Trent Dilfer or Brad Johnson? I guess, though I don’t feel nearly as strongly about that as you seem to do. But what does these questions have to do whether it’s a good idea to make Jones the biggest hit against the team’s salary cap for the next 5-7 years? I would say not a damn thing. If you are not elite, you are expendable (see Derek Carr). It’s just a fact in the modern NFL. The hurt feels from the fanboys over that fact is so tedious.
"So, when training camp began, he devised a plan. As one source close to the coach explained, Daboll purposely structured practice for Jones to fail and Taylor to succeed.
“He wanted Daniel Jones to deal with the adversity,” this source explained. “He wanted to see how he dealt with it on a daily basis. And he passed it with flying colors. So, I know he loves Daniel Jones.
“He loves Daniel Jones. He loves him.”
So this explains some of the statements from camp about how poorly DJ was playing and how well Taylor was playing.
And most obviously, the statement that Daboll "loves" DJ.
"So, when training camp began, he devised a plan. As one source close to the coach explained, Daboll purposely structured practice for Jones to fail and Taylor to succeed.
“He wanted Daniel Jones to deal with the adversity,” this source explained. “He wanted to see how he dealt with it on a daily basis. And he passed it with flying colors. So, I know he loves Daniel Jones.
“He loves Daniel Jones. He loves him.”
So this explains some of the statements from camp about how poorly DJ was playing and how well Taylor was playing.
And most obviously, the statement that Daboll "loves" DJ.
I posted this earlier in regards to the article, we were all freaking out when the beat writers were saying how much better Taylor looked in camp.
Save me the buillshit with this elite talk. Eli was ripped to shred around here and everywhere else until his 4th season was in the books. Then he was ripped again in his 6th and 7th seasons for throwing too many INts or not winning enough. Then he was vaulted to legend literally overnight after the 2011 season. Eli wasn't "elite" until he was considered elite. My point is no one knew shit until it was over.
Jones can or cannot lead the team to a title. Can he lead this team to the playoffs every year? Is this level of play sustainable? Can the offense score more pts with Jones going forward? That's the debate.
Elite is a ridiculous platitude to argue about.
Quote:
linked above:
"So, when training camp began, he devised a plan. As one source close to the coach explained, Daboll purposely structured practice for Jones to fail and Taylor to succeed.
“He wanted Daniel Jones to deal with the adversity,” this source explained. “He wanted to see how he dealt with it on a daily basis. And he passed it with flying colors. So, I know he loves Daniel Jones.
“He loves Daniel Jones. He loves him.”
So this explains some of the statements from camp about how poorly DJ was playing and how well Taylor was playing.
And most obviously, the statement that Daboll "loves" DJ.
I posted this earlier in regards to the article, we were all freaking out when the beat writers were saying how much better Taylor looked in camp.
Sorry, I missed that. And I was feeling so inciteful LOL. The funny thing is that many people have used Taylor's performance in camp as evidence that he would do as well as DJ in the offense. I guess this shoots that to sh&t
Save me the buillshit with this elite talk. Eli was ripped to shred around here and everywhere else until his 4th season was in the books. Then he was ripped again in his 6th and 7th seasons for throwing too many INts or not winning enough. Then he was vaulted to legend literally overnight after the 2011 season. Eli wasn't "elite" until he was considered elite. My point is no one knew shit until it was over.
Jones can or cannot lead the team to a title. Can he lead this team to the playoffs every year? Is this level of play sustainable? Can the offense score more pts with Jones going forward? That's the debate.
Elite is a ridiculous platitude to argue about.
Careful or you're going to be chastised for comparing Eli to Jones. Bw, will start discussing Eli's pedigree, as if that means anything once you're in the NFL. The fact of the matter is that outside of Giants fans, you will find few people who believe Eli was ever a Top 5 QB. Eli was a good to very good regular season QB, who had stretches of pretty poor games, but who is absolutely as clutch as they come during the playoffs. I think that is a fair description of his career.
Save me the buillshit with this elite talk. Eli was ripped to shred around here and everywhere else until his 4th season was in the books. Then he was ripped again in his 6th and 7th seasons for throwing too many INts or not winning enough. Then he was vaulted to legend literally overnight after the 2011 season. Eli wasn't "elite" until he was considered elite. My point is no one knew shit until it was over.
Jones can or cannot lead the team to a title. Can he lead this team to the playoffs every year? Is this level of play sustainable? Can the offense score more pts with Jones going forward? That's the debate.
Elite is a ridiculous platitude to argue about.
The economics with Eli were way different he signed a 6 or 7 year deal for his rookie contract, the Giants were locked in. It’s not the same as right now.
Also, when it came to Eli’s contract there was no debate internally that he was worth it. They knew they were going to sign him to a 6 year deal for close to $100 million. And they were comfortable with it.
That would make the 28-year-old the eighth quarterback to top the $100 million barrier, and would put him near the top with Philadelphia’s Donovan McNabb (12 years, $115million), Cincinnati’s Carson Palmer (nine years, $118.75 million), and former Atlanta quarterback Michael Vick (10 years, $130 million).
“We know,” said one team source. “But that’s money we’re going to be happy to pay.”
There was never a “maybe if we got him this, this and this he’ll be worth what we’re going to pay him”. Granted, he already had that. But he was looked at unanimously internally as a franchise QB, not one that was just along for the ride or an equal piece to a championship team.
Quote:
And it's not just "find me someone better than DJ" because DJ at $8M vs. DJ at $40M are two very different calculations. So no one should have to produce an alternative that simply represents a QB upgrade. The upgrade is about the team. So if you have $50M to spend (just using a round number here) and your options are:
1) Spend $32M on DJ and $18M on other offensive talent.
2) Spend $18M on some other veteran journeyman and $32M on other offensive talent.
3) Spend $5M on rookie and $45M on other offensive talent.
Which gives the TEAM the best outcome? No one is making the DJFC name all the guaranteed upgrades they're going to predict for the rest of the offense to somehow unlock DJ's latent potential, nor should anyone have to name the specific QB upgrade because it's not about targeting a specific QB when you're in this range.
Except this is flawed logic.
There is a significant difference between 50 million real dollars and 50 million salary cap dollars.
Jones's contract can be structured so that the salary cap hit (for the first year or so) to be significantly less than 32 million. Depending on signing bonus/length of contract, etc, it could be as low as 10-15 million, which leaves 35-40 million for other talent.
The $32M was based loosely on the franchise tag, not a y1 cap hit on a multi-year deal. That said, your point is valid, although it would also apply to scenario #2 in the same fashion.
Either way, you're ducking the question. If the reason why DJ's actual production is so much lower than the rest of the league's established franchise QBs is because of the surrounding talent, why wouldn't the priority be to build up the surrounding talent as much as possible rather than give the QB a 4x pay raise?
The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.
Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )
MAn that article gives me the warm and fuzzies...Daboll seems awesome. Thx for the link.
Quote:
In comment 15969507 eugibs said:
Quote:
that the (mostly) silent majority of Giants fans are conflicted about Jones. Deep down, they know he's not a championship caliber quarterback, but they also know he may very well turn out to be the best option available for the Giants for the next season or two. The unequivocal Jones haters and Jones fanboys are an extremely loud minority and are only interested in talking to each other.
It s so easy to throw out terms like, “ Not a championship quarterback “ as if it s a fact. But it s a non sequitur, as there have been lesser talents at that position that have indeed won championships. There is also a very real possibility that we have yet to see the best of Daniel Jones
We will find out soon enough what the NFL thinks of him. It appears certain he is going to get starter money somewhere, the amount of which is much greater than his critics ever suspected, especially those who claim with certainty he is a back up in the league, which by the way has turned out to be another non sequitur
Congrats on the Latin phrase. How do you say fanboy in Latin? The point is he is not an elite an nfl quarterback. Is he one of the best 32 qbs in the league right now where about half the teams have no starting qb at all? Sure. Is he better than Trent Dilfer or Brad Johnson? I guess, though I don’t feel nearly as strongly about that as you seem to do. But what does these questions have to do whether it’s a good idea to make Jones the biggest hit against the team’s salary cap for the next 5-7 years? I would say not a damn thing. If you are not elite, you are expendable (see Derek Carr). It’s just a fact in the modern NFL. The hurt feels from the fanboys over that fact is so tedious.
Not sure why you think calling me a fan of the quarterback that plays for the New York Giants is something I should take issue with; sorry to disappoint ☹️
Also with all due respect you have no idea to what level Daniel can ascend to. Stating with certainty that you do is obtuse. ( That might be a Latin derivative too, not sure)
Quote:
it is whether he can be part of a championship caliber team. Can he drive the bus to a title? We're gonna find out in the off-season.
Save me the buillshit with this elite talk. Eli was ripped to shred around here and everywhere else until his 4th season was in the books. Then he was ripped again in his 6th and 7th seasons for throwing too many INts or not winning enough. Then he was vaulted to legend literally overnight after the 2011 season. Eli wasn't "elite" until he was considered elite. My point is no one knew shit until it was over.
Jones can or cannot lead the team to a title. Can he lead this team to the playoffs every year? Is this level of play sustainable? Can the offense score more pts with Jones going forward? That's the debate.
Elite is a ridiculous platitude to argue about.
Careful or you're going to be chastised for comparing Eli to Jones. Bw, will start discussing Eli's pedigree, as if that means anything once you're in the NFL. The fact of the matter is that outside of Giants fans, you will find few people who believe Eli was ever a Top 5 QB. Eli was a good to very good regular season QB, who had stretches of pretty poor games, but who is absolutely as clutch as they come during the playoffs. I think that is a fair description of his career.
I have always said Eli was a very good QB who had a great HOF career. He did enough, obviously.
Wasn't comparing the players but more the circumstances or situations. Eli and DJ couldn't be more different. That's not directed to you, like you said it's to the people that lose their shit when you say Eli in a DJ thread.
Quote:
whatever your belief of Jones is, my belief is based on what I can see -- I like Jones, I like his work ethic, I like aspects of his game- but he still makes me nervous
There are things he needs to show that he has not shown -- the ability to quickly take the team down the field under pressure and score repeatedly especially at the end of the game.
He has shown he can make a methodical drive - but he has not shown the above.
Is it the players around him -- could be -- but he has not shown it in a way I believe it. There are times when he yips under pressure at key spots that concern me.
He literally just drove teh team 75 yards in roughly a minute, in the 4th quarter, against teh 12-3 Vikings.He still is near the top of the league on 4th quarter drives.
Dumbest post I've seen from a MOD in a long time.
Yes -- he did it one time -- I said "and score repeatedly"
so you are reading what you wish to read and not what I wrote
The overall state of QB play is pretty poor. Outside of a few elite examples, it is a sad state of affairs in the NFL... the shine has come off of a few previously decorated QB's (Murray & Carr for example) while folks like Brady & Rogers are struggling mightily. Many of the younger QB's just don't seem to be working out at this time (Z Wilson, Trey Lance, etc) and too many teams are on a QB carousel.
when looking at the league as a whole, Jones's overall play is pretty good. Very low TO numbers and on track for the playoffs... that will change some opinions for sure.
His overall points/TD production is not fantastic but most reasonable people will factor in our WR and O Line performance when judging Jones's #'s and grade him on a curve.
I have said this before but I think there are several teams who would snap Jones up if given the oppty.
Overall the Giants appear to be building something positive and Jones seems to be a part of that... obviously the contract details have to be factored in but it is easy to look around the league and the upcoming draft and see why more people are considering keeping Jones as the smart play.
This ^^^ Well said
Yet, Schoen/Daboll still signed Tyrod Taylor to be a backup here at 2 yrs 14 mil
Did they not like him, then like him? Its about value.
If the Giants believe option A makes the most sense, you should be on board.
Quote:
Dumbest post I've seen from a MOD in a long time.
yes -- you are right -- he is/was a dupe
The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.
Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )
Nice link. Thanks.
The debate between Simms/Gannon vs team execs was very similar to BBI debates.
For example:
“But when you strip away everything and just watch certain things that quarterbacks do, you can really see how they perform,” he says. “Independent of anything going on around him, just watch. Or Herbert vs. Tua. If you just watched that game, that dude was getting rushed every single play, and the play’s just starting for him. It’s just starting for Justin Herbert. You can see the brilliance. Where, with Tua, it’s ‘Oh yeah. As soon as he gets a little something, the play’s over with.’ That’s the thing with Daniel. Yeah, OK. He doesn’t have receivers. But what is he doing on his own to create offense and make plays and raise the level? He’s really not. That’s the problem.”
This upcoming decision on Jones may be the most critical in the history of NYG football.
Quote:
These so called “holes” are more of the same fiction being peddled by the amateurs. No one on the board can know a QB’s ceiling.
What are flapping your gums about? Are you saying that the roster bad or not?
If the offense has plenty of talent already, then DJ sucks, based on what he's producing offensively.
If the offense needs an influx of talent (I would agree with this), wouldn't any reasonable person rather have more money to spend on the surrounding talent than to give the dependent QB a 4-5x raise?
For you to say DJ sucks shows your crass ignorance. You are aren’t a QB evaluator. Sy can’t even say for sure. Let the GM do his job and build a team Let us know when you find your franchise QB.
Yet, Schoen/Daboll still signed Tyrod Taylor to be a backup here at 2 yrs 14 mil
Did they not like him, then like him? Its about value.
Actually Daboll was not with Buff. in 2017. He was a co-offensive coordinator at Bama.
Buffalo aver. 302 yds/game and 18.9 points.
They moved on because the offense was not very good.
For Daboll's first two years they were pretty much the same offense with Allen.
Assumptions don't play out well in a real time contact sport.
Not to speak for eugibs, and I don't want to put words in your mouth either, Joe. But I know that when I personally note that someone is a DJ fan, I usually mean that they hold DJ in higher regard than the rest of the team. I mean that they claim that rooting for the QB is a requirement for being a good and loyal fan, but of course they don't mind trashing some of his teammates if they have to explain away any gaps in actual production. Not every Giant gets the same benefit of the doubt that DJ fans give Jones.
And I'd even go a step further and say that for some fans, they absolutely want the Giants to win, but it somehow seems like it means more to them that they like the QB. For example, I'll throw out a crazy hypothetical to illustrate my point:
If I could somehow guarantee a choice of the following two outcomes, what would you choose?
1) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the next three Super Bowls (and their fate would be undecided in each game), but the Giants' QB would be Geno Smith.
2) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the playoffs for the next three seasons, but absolutely will not go farther than the NFCCG, and their QB would be Daniel Jones.
I would genuinely be curious what your answer is. I'm curious what most Giants fans' answers would be. I suspect a significant number of Giants fans would choose option 2. By the way, this isn't meant to suggest that I think Geno Smith is a superior QB or that he would actually be likely take the Giants farther than Jones; I'm choosing a QB that I consider to be generally representative of the fungible class of journeyman veteran QB, but I am intentionally selecting one that may trigger a bias of dislike among certain Giants fans.
Now replace Geno Smith with Deshaun Watson in option 1 and you can even change the guarantee to WIN the Super Bowl for the next three years, and I suspect a strong segment of Giants fans (possibly a majority) would choose option 2.
But if you're just in it because you want the Giants to win, the correct answer is option 1 in both cases.
Quote:
Dunne is the guy who wrote the scathing article about Mara Central.
The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.
Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )
Wow, that is a fascinating insight and would explain a lot of the early reports about Jones/Taylor. I've got to say, that sounds exactly like something Parcells would do.
+1
Quote:
In comment 15969744 joe48 said:
Quote:
These so called “holes” are more of the same fiction being peddled by the amateurs. No one on the board can know a QB’s ceiling.
What are flapping your gums about? Are you saying that the roster bad or not?
If the offense has plenty of talent already, then DJ sucks, based on what he's producing offensively.
If the offense needs an influx of talent (I would agree with this), wouldn't any reasonable person rather have more money to spend on the surrounding talent than to give the dependent QB a 4-5x raise?
For you to say DJ sucks shows your crass ignorance. You are aren’t a QB evaluator. Sy can’t even say for sure. Let the GM do his job and build a team Let us know when you find your franchise QB.
I didn't say DJ sucks; I'm sorry that if/then statements make your brain hurt. You're the one who first said that the roster is flawed, and then said that the holes are fiction. Those can't both be true.
I said that IF the offense currently has plenty of talent, THEN it means that DJ must suck, because his production is presumably only held back by the lack of surrounding talent. Since it is logically impossible for there to simultaneously be a shortage of offensive talent AND a surplus of offensive talent, then defining the value and balance of the offensive talent helps to define the value of DJ's production and to what extent it's being held back.
And that is an important consideration when determining how best to invest resources to improve the roster. If DJ was under contract at a slight inflation for next year, there would be no debate. But we're talking about having to dramatically improve the parts that surround the QB and dramatically increase how much we pay the QB, and both of those things would need to happen at the same time.
. Yeah, OK. He doesn’t have receivers. But what is he doing on his own to create offense and make plays and raise the level? He’s really not. That’s the problem.”
This upcoming decision on Jones may be the most critical in the history of NYG football.
Is he really not raising the level of other players?
Is he really only hitting a first read and not creating offense.
He has not been good in every game but I think that suggesting that Daniel Jones has not elevated the play of some of his teammates as well as help to create points, is inaccurate.
Quote:
In comment 15969515 Racer said:
Quote:
Dunne is the guy who wrote the scathing article about Mara Central.
The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.
Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )
Wow, that is a fascinating insight and would explain a lot of the early reports about Jones/Taylor. I've got to say, that sounds exactly like something Parcells would do.
+1
Dabaoll spent over ten years with Belichick. He started with Saban and then went back again to reboot is OC opportunity. BP, BP, TC, NS they have a lot of similarities with how they look at the game.
TC went overload on Eli. Parcells was hard on QB's and had his 10/11 Commandments. Etc.
Why? They understand this game and particularly the QB position is about handling stress.
Many of very good regular season QB's have come up short in big moments when the team really needs you.
Shock....
Denial. ...
Anger. ...
Bargaining. ...
Depression. ...
Acceptance and hope. ...
Processing grief.
so many salty tears...
Quote:
As an example Schoen/Daboll were part of a Buffalo team that made the playoffs with Tryod Taylor as the starting QB. the Bills still traded up for Allen at immense cost and then traded him
Yet, Schoen/Daboll still signed Tyrod Taylor to be a backup here at 2 yrs 14 mil
Did they not like him, then like him? Its about value.
Actually Daboll was not with Buff. in 2017. He was a co-offensive coordinator at Bama.
Buffalo aver. 302 yds/game and 18.9 points.
They moved on because the offense was not very good.
For Daboll's first two years they were pretty much the same offense with Allen.
Assumptions don't play out well in a real time contact sport.
Brian Daboll was named OC of Buffalo Bills on Jan 4, 2018
The Bills traded Tyrod Taylor on March 9, 2018
So yes Brian Daboll was part of the decision making evaluation.
This Giants team is avg 333 yds per game and 20.7 ppg.
Shock....
Denial. ...
Anger. ...
Bargaining. ...
Depression. ...
Acceptance and hope. ...
Processing grief.
so many salty tears...
Quote:
other teams opinion on Jones is also changing.
I'm worried the Raiders are setting their sights.
The raiders have Brady written all over them
or Mac Jones
or Jimmy G
Is he really not raising the level of other players?
Is he really only hitting a first read and not creating offense.
He has not been good in every game but I think that suggesting that Daniel Jones has not elevated the play of some of his teammates as well as help to create points, is inaccurate.
Jones does deserve credit for his off-script runs in some big spots (Green Bay, Washington, etc). Those plays have a positive ripple effect through the entire offense - moves the sticks, gives SB a chance to get more carries, play action opportunities, etc.
But I don't see that impact in the passing game. Jones is more of a QB-by-the-numbers type who does not have that off-script, ad-lib DNA. And I don't see the type of arm talent to consistently throw receivers open. My intuition is the staff is okay with that - for now - as long as Jones doesn't turn the ball over. So, they will trade the punt and field position to avoid the turnover. And that has worked this year, btw...
I don't think Jones is purely a one-read QB. He does scan the field. It's clear. But it seems, and we have seen a fair amount of video on this, Jones has missed golden opportunities for big plays. And those are problematic (see the Seattle game, for example).
Yes, I do believe every QB misses plays during a game. So, Jones is not unique in that regard. But it does seem he misses more than others.
Quote:
In comment 15969440 Rory said:
Quote:
other teams opinion on Jones is also changing.
I'm worried the Raiders are setting their sights.
The raiders have Brady written all over them
or Mac Jones
or Jimmy G
Tim Tebow
DJ is a good Giant. A hard worker. A solid teammate. But his ceiling is average. He is an above average runner and a below average passer. His team must elevate him. He cannot elevate his team. Which is why the drum beat continues to be that he lacks talent around him. And this is true. Except that an elite quarterback would not need anything more than what DJ currently has to put this team on his back and make a run in the playoffs. Can he do it this year? We will know with certainty very soon.
But Daboll has demonstrated that he can make "average" work. So in the absence of a proven elite talent, while we draft and develop our next Eli, signing DJ to a modest second contract ala Mariota or Trubisky would make some sense. There will be many quarterbacks available to choose from comparable to DJ (Brissett, Rush, et al), but DJ's time in Daboll's system is certainly an advantage for keeping DJ.
Paying DJ like he is an elite quarterback however would be about the dumbest possible thing Schoen could do. There is no doubt that within a year or two of doing so, Schoen himself will need to seek comfort from the wisdom of Elisabeth Kübler-Ross whilst looking for his next job...
DJ is a good Giant. A hard worker. A solid teammate. But his ceiling is average. He is an above average runner and a below average passer. His team must elevate him. He cannot elevate his team. Which is why the drum beat continues to be that he lacks talent around him. And this is true. Except that an elite quarterback would not need anything more than what DJ currently has to put this team on his back and make a run in the playoffs. Can he do it this year? We will know with certainty very soon.
But Daboll has demonstrated that he can make "average" work. So in the absence of a proven elite talent, while we draft and develop our next Eli, signing DJ to a modest second contract ala Mariota or Trubisky would make some sense. There will be many quarterbacks available to choose from comparable to DJ (Brissett, Rush, et al), but DJ's time in Daboll's system is certainly an advantage for keeping DJ.
Paying DJ like he is an elite quarterback however would be about the dumbest possible thing Schoen could do. There is no doubt that within a year or two of doing so, Schoen himself will need to seek comfort from the wisdom of Elisabeth Kübler-Ross whilst looking for his next job...
Don't make huge brush strokes because you don't get the conversation that you want.
At the end of the day, if Daboll and Kafka like DJ and they sign him, the DJFC is correct...even if a bit overzealous.
BBV is a much more accurate representation of the Giants fan base than this place is
At the end of the day, if Daboll and Kafka like DJ and they sign him, the DJFC is correct...even if a bit overzealous.
Neither side is right based off of if they sign him or not. If Jones walks and goes and plays like a franchise QB somewhere else and the Giants can’t find a QB, the Jones critics weren’t right. Same if they sign him and he is still mediocre, the Jones fans weren’t right.
Nobody is right or wrong just based on the decision that’s made this offseason.
Huh?
Quote:
Than Jones has ever had, has the Jags in the playoff hunt and is one game worse record wise than the Giants. It’s a safe guess that if it wasn’t for Urban Meyer the Jags would have been fairly decent last year.
Huh?
What’s the confusion?
Just let it go man. He’s the QB. You and everyone else who haven’t accepted it should go root for another team.
Sure coaching matters but certainly you’d expect more from year 3 Daniel Jones despite the coaching, than rookie Trevor Lawrence no?
Was signing KG to a dumb contract a win for those people on this site who pounded the table for him? Of course not. It only emboldened those of us who despised that contract. As it will if DJ is signed to an elite contract.
Sure coaching matters but certainly you’d expect more from year 3 Daniel Jones despite the coaching, than rookie Trevor Lawrence no?
Who fucking cares dude. Lawrence was the #1 overall pick and by all means a decade type prospect. He’s supposed to be really fucking good. Jones wasn’t that type of player and is obviously not as talented as Trevor Lawrence.
You guys keep mentioning Mahomes, Herbert, Allen, etc. Jones is the QB of our team and we don’t have those guys. So either keep crying about it or keep posting about them day after day, it won’t change the fact that Jones is our QB. This shit is so tiresome already. NFL teams don’t take new quarterbacks every fucking year.
Just let it go man. He’s the QB. You and everyone else who haven’t accepted it should go root for another team.
Embarrassed? Cmon man. I’m not the one who went on a Saqoun victory tour for months and then went quiet when his production was down. I don’t care if I’m right or wrong about Daniel Jones as long as the Giants are consistent contenders. I hope I’m wrong and they can spend the first this year and land a Jefferson and Jones turns into the next Eli! It’s just not likely from what we’ve seen for four years. But nobody is right either way until we see how he plays on his next contract. Whether he’s signed or not proved nothing yet. Not sure why that’s a take that bothers you so much, it’s the same let’s wait and see opinion you always have.
I won’t keep talking about Jones if he’s no longer a Giant. He’ll be irrelevant to me. I doubt you’d do the same though.
It’s a message board where people are discussing Daniel Jones - opinions will vary. Maybe you should let go of the fact that everyone won’t agree with you about Jones, and stop talking in absolutes. You’ll be a lot happier. I think I’ve been fair to Jones. I’ve said when he’s played well, but that doesn’t mean there’s still not holes in his games and things to be concerned about when handing over a multi year contract.
And lastly I’ll keep rooting for the Giants and spend thousands of dollars in season tickets every year, taking losses during the down years, because I’m a Giants fan. Stop being a loser and telling people how they should be a fan of their team.
And Jones got outplayed by Cooper Rush when the two played and it wasn’t particularly close.
Quote:
Putting together a better season than Jones ever had. He’s throwing to the guy responsible for most of Jones’ interceptions, Zay Jones who drops as many balls as Slayton. Kirk is better than any WR the Giants have but Saqoun is better than anyone they have at RB. They’re 11th in points and 6th in yards.
Sure coaching matters but certainly you’d expect more from year 3 Daniel Jones despite the coaching, than rookie Trevor Lawrence no?
Who fucking cares dude. Lawrence was the #1 overall pick and by all means a decade type prospect. He’s supposed to be really fucking good. Jones wasn’t that type of player and is obviously not as talented as Trevor Lawrence.
You guys keep mentioning Mahomes, Herbert, Allen, etc. Jones is the QB of our team and we don’t have those guys. So either keep crying about it or keep posting about them day after day, it won’t change the fact that Jones is our QB. This shit is so tiresome already. NFL teams don’t take new quarterbacks every fucking year.
Not as tiresome as you trying to police discussions on here but like always, you’re what you accuse other people of doing.
Quote:
And by the way - when the Giants played at Jacksonville this season, Jones outplayed Lawrence and it wasn’t particularly close that day.
And Jones got outplayed by Cooper Rush when the two played and it wasn’t particularly close.
LOL...
Psst - check out the offensive talent of DAL and then compare to NYG.
Here's a hint - it's MUCH better in DAL...
Do we have a threshhold for SAT scores? That's pretty important too
Exactly my point, one game head to head doesn’t prove much.
Just let it go man. He’s the QB. You and everyone else who haven’t accepted it should go root for another team.
Daniel Jones is not currently under contract for next year.
Giants allowed five sacks. I believe Neal said something like this was his worst game ever.
Details matter.
Then you can look at the quality of Wrs on top of it.
Lawrence has made strides. Their division is one of the poorest. NFCE has three D’s in the top 5. Dallas was number 1 for this game I believe.
Details
Quote:
Joe Burrow.
Exactly my point, one game head to head doesn’t prove much.
Yeah I don’t think H2H matters all that much until you get into the playoffs. Then you start seeing who’s better with everything on the line.
Lawrence is and should be better than Jones. That’s ok, what matters is we don’t pay Jones like the Jags will be paying Lawrence.
Quote:
Not sure why you think calling me a fan of the quarterback that plays for the New York Giants is something I should take issue with; sorry to disappoint ☹️
Not to speak for eugibs, and I don't want to put words in your mouth either, Joe. But I know that when I personally note that someone is a DJ fan, I usually mean that they hold DJ in higher regard than the rest of the team. I mean that they claim that rooting for the QB is a requirement for being a good and loyal fan, but of course they don't mind trashing some of his teammates if they have to explain away any gaps in actual production. Not every Giant gets the same benefit of the doubt that DJ fans give Jones.
And I'd even go a step further and say that for some fans, they absolutely want the Giants to win, but it somehow seems like it means more to them that they like the QB. For example, I'll throw out a crazy hypothetical to illustrate my point:
If I could somehow guarantee a choice of the following two outcomes, what would you choose?
1) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the next three Super Bowls (and their fate would be undecided in each game), but the Giants' QB would be Geno Smith.
2) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the playoffs for the next three seasons, but absolutely will not go farther than the NFCCG, and their QB would be Daniel Jones.
I would genuinely be curious what your answer is. I'm curious what most Giants fans' answers would be. I suspect a significant number of Giants fans would choose option 2. By the way, this isn't meant to suggest that I think Geno Smith is a superior QB or that he would actually be likely take the Giants farther than Jones; I'm choosing a QB that I consider to be generally representative of the fungible class of journeyman veteran QB, but I am intentionally selecting one that may trigger a bias of dislike among certain Giants fans.
Now replace Geno Smith with Deshaun Watson in option 1 and you can even change the guarantee to WIN the Super Bowl for the next three years, and I suspect a strong segment of Giants fans (possibly a majority) would choose option 2.
But if you're just in it because you want the Giants to win, the correct answer is option 1 in both cases.
For the record in regard to first paragraph, that s not me. If Giants move on from Jones, so do I. I ve always been a Giants fan over any individual
I loved Parcells, still do, but never once rooted for his team to win once he left Giants.
But I think you are probably correct in your assessment for some here.
Quote:
Not sure why you think calling me a fan of the quarterback that plays for the New York Giants is something I should take issue with; sorry to disappoint ☹️
Not to speak for eugibs, and I don't want to put words in your mouth either, Joe. But I know that when I personally note that someone is a DJ fan, I usually mean that they hold DJ in higher regard than the rest of the team. I mean that they claim that rooting for the QB is a requirement for being a good and loyal fan, but of course they don't mind trashing some of his teammates if they have to explain away any gaps in actual production. Not every Giant gets the same benefit of the doubt that DJ fans give Jones.
And I'd even go a step further and say that for some fans, they absolutely want the Giants to win, but it somehow seems like it means more to them that they like the QB. For example, I'll throw out a crazy hypothetical to illustrate my point:
If I could somehow guarantee a choice of the following two outcomes, what would you choose?
1) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the next three Super Bowls (and their fate would be undecided in each game), but the Giants' QB would be Geno Smith.
2) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the playoffs for the next three seasons, but absolutely will not go farther than the NFCCG, and their QB would be Daniel Jones.
I would genuinely be curious what your answer is. I'm curious what most Giants fans' answers would be. I suspect a significant number of Giants fans would choose option 2. By the way, this isn't meant to suggest that I think Geno Smith is a superior QB or that he would actually be likely take the Giants farther than Jones; I'm choosing a QB that I consider to be generally representative of the fungible class of journeyman veteran QB, but I am intentionally selecting one that may trigger a bias of dislike among certain Giants fans.
Now replace Geno Smith with Deshaun Watson in option 1 and you can even change the guarantee to WIN the Super Bowl for the next three years, and I suspect a strong segment of Giants fans (possibly a majority) would choose option 2.
But if you're just in it because you want the Giants to win, the correct answer is option 1 in both cases.
My answer, which ever quarterback wears Giants blue that s who I root for, # 1 is the easy choice
Unlike many here I rooted for Geno when he replaced Eli, even though at that point in the season it was better for them to lose.
Quote:
You should tell that technician to stop reading BBV and start reading BBI.
BBV is a much more accurate representation of the Giants fan base than this place is
Keep telling yourself that. Echo chambers rock!
Quote:
In comment 15969574 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
You should tell that technician to stop reading BBV and start reading BBI.
BBV is a much more accurate representation of the Giants fan base than this place is
Keep telling yourself that. Echo chambers rock!
BBV gets twice the traffic. A poll with twice the respondents is more accurate. And they don't ban the Jones haters over there either. It's just that far more people go over there for their Giants fix
the know it all/ arm chair GMs here are far more certain of their own prowess, but also far more wrong about it.
As for pure volume BBI Is un matched. The will to be repetitive is indomitable. Where one finds that time is another question.
For entertainment I take BBI every time. The massive Dj contract is gonna keep me in high cotton for a good long while
Quote:
Joe Burrow.
Exactly my point, one game head to head doesn’t prove much.
Man, sounds like we need to get this Cooper Rush guy on our roster.
Oh wait.
the know it all/ arm chair GMs here are far more certain of their own prowess, but also far more wrong about it.
As for pure volume BBI Is un matched. The will to be repetitive is indomitable. Where one finds that time is another question.
For entertainment I take BBI every time. The massive Dj contract is gonna keep me in high cotton for a good long while
BBV was actually just as critical of Jones last year and in the offseason as BBI was. A lot of minds got changed over there; I'd say it runs 3-1 in favor of keeping Jones