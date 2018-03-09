for display only
Purely anecdotal, but opinion of Daniel Jones is changing

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:04 am
I was at the doctor's office today and I discovered one of the technicians I was talking to is a big Giants fan.

First thing out of his mouth when I said I liked the Giants too was "We've got to re-sign Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley."

It's not just what he said, but the way he said it.
Jones - 100% yes  
JohnB : 11:06 am : link
If it's decided to let SB walk, I'm good with that but he's been a good Giant and ownership is loyal.
too funny :-)  
federer70 : 11:08 am : link
first, of course, hope you're fine and just a routine checkup. second, hopefully you told the tech to stop drinking the kool-aid :-). guess just enjoy the playoffs, and hopefully the off-season unfolds how it should unfold for repeated success :-)
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:10 am : link
Fans inching closer to reality on Jones week by week
What are people screaming on sports radio?  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:11 am : link
Tierney and Tiki are firmly in the Jones camp.
Keeping Jones is the safer choice  
armstead98 : 11:12 am : link
If Giants let him go and they end up with a worse QB they’ll lose much of the team who loves him and fans will be upset resetting.

I think Giants lock him up and build around him
I don't see how they can not bring Jones back  
Jay on the Island : 11:15 am : link
I would prefer a short term deal but what other options do they have? The best FA QB's available are Tom Brady(won't come here even if they wanted him), Sam Darnold, Jimmy Garoppolo, Geno Smith, and Baker Mayfield.

The Giants will be picking in the 20's so the QB's available won't be worth being selected that high. I would prefer to see them extend or franchise Jones and draft Cam Ward on day 2 if he decides to declare for the draft.

the problem is now  
Rory : 11:16 am : link
other teams opinion on Jones is also changing.

I'm worried the Raiders are setting their sights.
...yeah, even Sy'56 will gradually begin to think so...  
Mcphedge : 11:17 am : link
...cause this is what he said in April 2019:

"Let me start off by saying 2 things. One, this QB class isn’t close to what the 2018 QB class was. Two, Josh Rosen is a couple tiers above all of these guys and as I said in February, I am willing to give up a 1st round pick for him if it came down to that. If WAS offered their 15th overall pick, can NYG maybe offer #6 and get back Rosen plus ARI #33 overall? I think it is a bargain to pay for a franchise QB. If you told me last year at this time that NYG could have Rosen AND Barkley AND 3 picks in the top 37 of the 2019 draft, I am not even thinking about it. That is a no brainer in my eyes."

No wonder he is so reluctant to give DJ his deserved props...
Meanwhile on BBI  
DieHard : 11:18 am : link
The pro-Jones and anti-Jones camps are fully entrenched, braced for a long, protracted winter on the battlefront.
Funny what having a winning season can do for you  
cjac : 11:21 am : link
Technically its not a winning season yet, but if they win Sunday its the first time the guy will have one, and make the playoffs for that matter.

It almost seems like the previous 3 seasons are an afterthought, for example no one is making fun of him for tripping on his 70 yard run anymore
There  
Sammo85 : 11:23 am : link
are a lot of Giants - “Jones” fans that have been behind him since day one so I don’t think you can just say it’s changing wholesale.

Jones proved this year he could stay healthy and play consistently as a leader in games more than a “manager” like Judge had him doing.



...  
The Mike : 11:23 am : link
This is reminiscent of the old financial markets adage that when the shoe shine guys are giving stock tips, it is time to get out of the market...

And no, I am not an anti-dentite.
Barkley is far from a must keep  
Dave in PA : 11:23 am : link
Jones (out of necessity, market conditions and lack of a high draft pick or great incoming rookie QB talent) is looking more like a “better to keep him than not” choice.
RE: Meanwhile on BBI  
Chris in Philly : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15969444 DieHard said:
Quote:
The pro-Jones and anti-Jones camps are fully entrenched, braced for a long, protracted winter on the battlefront.


RE: Funny what having a winning season can do for you  
Sammo85 : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15969450 cjac said:
Quote:
Technically its not a winning season yet, but if they win Sunday its the first time the guy will have one, and make the playoffs for that matter.

It almost seems like the previous 3 seasons are an afterthought, for example no one is making fun of him for tripping on his 70 yard run anymore


They’re a part of the journey and process. But this year was a pretty remarkable year given the issues faced and changes occurring.

To be fair on opposite end of spectrum, if Giants have a rough losing season next year and Jones struggles or gets hurt, there is going to be a rehash of questions of where or how to go forward all the same.
RE: Meanwhile on BBI  
BlueVinnie : 11:26 am : link
In comment 15969444 DieHard said:
Quote:
The pro-Jones and anti-Jones camps are fully entrenched, braced for a long, protracted winter on the battlefront.

It's a titanic power struggle. I never thought the EXTREME anti-Jones camp could be out-crazied. However, the EXTREME pro-Jones camp has stepped up their game and have matched that level of crazy.
RE: the problem is now  
eli4life : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15969440 Rory said:
Quote:
other teams opinion on Jones is also changing.

I'm worried the Raiders are setting their sights.


The raiders have Brady written all over them
RE: RE: Funny what having a winning season can do for you  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15969460 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15969450 cjac said:


Quote:


Technically its not a winning season yet, but if they win Sunday its the first time the guy will have one, and make the playoffs for that matter.

It almost seems like the previous 3 seasons are an afterthought, for example no one is making fun of him for tripping on his 70 yard run anymore



They’re a part of the journey and process. But this year was a pretty remarkable year given the issues faced and changes occurring.

To be fair on opposite end of spectrum, if Giants have a rough losing season next year and Jones struggles or gets hurt, there is going to be a rehash of questions of where or how to go forward all the same.


I'm fairly confident Jones has the "intangibles" to keep working on and improving his game, although his intangibles aren't as obvious and transparent as a Burrows who you can tell has a sharp football mind simply from his interviews and press conferences and will be living deep in the playoffs for a decade.
RE: the problem is now  
Sammo85 : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15969440 Rory said:
Quote:
other teams opinion on Jones is also changing.

I'm worried the Raiders are setting their sights.


Maybe for a New Year’s resolution, stop worrying?

If Raiders do set sights, what does that change? Are Raiders going to offer 40-42m a year with Kyler Murray like guarantees and do we think or know if Jones wants to go there?

If so, you take the first round picks and go forward. Folks think there is going to be a bidding war like this is MLB free agency. Giants will set a price valuation and term on Jones and go from there.

I really suspect Jones wants to stay here. Despite the struggles much like Eli he seems to really enjoy being a Giant and the organization has verbalized its understanding of his and their own struggles in getting the team better and prioritized his health last two seasons.
I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
islander1 : 11:32 am : link
Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.

The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.

He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.
it makes sense  
LG in NYC : 11:36 am : link
regardless of what you might think personally, just take a look at the landscape...

The overall state of QB play is pretty poor. Outside of a few elite examples, it is a sad state of affairs in the NFL... the shine has come off of a few previously decorated QB's (Murray & Carr for example) while folks like Brady & Rogers are struggling mightily. Many of the younger QB's just don't seem to be working out at this time (Z Wilson, Trey Lance, etc) and too many teams are on a QB carousel.

when looking at the league as a whole, Jones's overall play is pretty good. Very low TO numbers and on track for the playoffs... that will change some opinions for sure.
His overall points/TD production is not fantastic but most reasonable people will factor in our WR and O Line performance when judging Jones's #'s and grade him on a curve.
I have said this before but I think there are several teams who would snap Jones up if given the oppty.

Overall the Giants appear to be building something positive and Jones seems to be a part of that... obviously the contract details have to be factored in but it is easy to look around the league and the upcoming draft and see why more people are considering keeping Jones as the smart play.
RE: I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
chick310 : 11:52 am : link
In comment 15969471 islander1 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.

The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.

He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.


What are the Giants risking by trying to replace him? You think we are on the brink of lifting several Lombardi’s in a row or something? We are much closer to being the worst team in the division versus the best.

If you really think there isn’t a good chance to upgrade at QB then we most certainly do not have the right GM and Head Coach in place.
RE: RE: I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
islander1 : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15969503 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15969471 islander1 said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.

The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.

He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.



What are the Giants risking by trying to replace him? You think we are on the brink of lifting several Lombardi’s in a row or something? We are much closer to being the worst team in the division versus the best.

If you really think there isn’t a good chance to upgrade at QB then we most certainly do not have the right GM and Head Coach in place.


What are they risking? Perpetual losing.

Remind me again of all the top 5 QBs in our history that led us to Super Bowls...
chick  
LG in NYC : 11:56 am : link
i think to make a statement like the one you made sort of requires you to offer examples...

I agree that we are not talking about replacing an elite QB but what realistic FA or draft QB's would you consider a strong upgrade over DJ?
I continue to maintain  
eugibs : 11:56 am : link
that the (mostly) silent majority of Giants fans are conflicted about Jones. Deep down, they know he's not a championship caliber quarterback, but they also know he may very well turn out to be the best option available for the Giants for the next season or two. The unequivocal Jones haters and Jones fanboys are an extremely loud minority and are only interested in talking to each other.
It is clear that you can have a winning team with Jones  
Giantimistic : 11:57 am : link
Evidence this year.

We can keep building, winning and be safe in doing so by having Jones.

We can commit to Jones for 3 years and still go after a qb one or 2 years from now.

The Chiefs drafted Mahomes when they had Alex Smith.

Keeping Jones I think is playing it safe with upside.



To the original post, the Jets may be part of changing sentiment  
Giantimistic : 11:59 am : link
You can be a Giants fan but can’t avoid in Not hearing about the Jets and seeing their search for even avg QB play. Giants fans have a next door neighbor that has failed with the QB position so bad so many times and would probably love an avg QB.
I've been a pretty heavy critic  
Joey in VA : 12:00 pm : link
Of Jones but I have done a 180 on him. I'm firmly in the Jones camp, he's impressed me week by week and his growth is evident if you watch the game closely. No offense to anyone but if you are not on board now, you are simply hoping to be right about an initial assessment. I was wrong and I am happy to admit it. It annoys me that my fledgling Giant fan wife was right about him and all of my experience is basically shite when it comes to DJ. She has said repeatedly that he has the tools he just needs to trust them. And she's been watching the game for about 4 years now. She is a data scientist though so maybe they aren't the computah folks that Gettleman loathed.
Check out this article by Tyler Dunne  
Racer : 12:06 pm : link
Dunne is the guy who wrote the scathing article about Mara Central.

The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.

Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue.
golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )
DJ is a rock solid QB well liked in the locker room who works hard  
Rick in Dallas : 12:09 pm : link
Under the current coaching staff he has definitely improved his pocket awareness, accuracy and cut down on his turnovers.
I think that Schoen is definitely going to try to re-sign him
This reminds me of the "goal posts" threads  
Dave on the UWS : 12:09 pm : link
we were getting last year. (hell if Joey is convinced, that should convince everyone else here).
People were saying "Jones needs to show improvement and that he can win, regardless of circumstances or personnel around him." Well, he's done that this year. I think he's currently around the 12th or 14th rated QB in the league.
Don't you think, with better players around him, (IOL and WR), he would break the top 10?. That's what you want.
To let him go, and take a total flyer on a rookie for FA is nuts!! Rookie deals are the current model, but the guy has to be able to play AND at a high level. Very few can.
I don't see ANY way Schoen doesn't resign him at this point.
Now, dollars and length of contract?? That's a whole different conversation.
I still think that Daboll  
cjac : 12:09 pm : link
yelling right in his face week 1 in Tennessee did wonders for his game. That interception on the 1 yard line was quintessential Daniel Jones the previous 3 years, get us down into scoring position, then totally fuck up.

He hasnt done that since that game. Kudos to Daboll
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:11 pm : link
He's got a chance to fully supplant himself as the leader of this team on Sunday. Time to step up!
RE: I still think that Daboll  
Racer : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15969519 cjac said:
Quote:
yelling right in his face week 1 in Tennessee did wonders for his game. That interception on the 1 yard line was quintessential Daniel Jones the previous 3 years, get us down into scoring position, then totally fuck up.

He hasnt done that since that game. Kudos to Daboll


Read the Dunne article I posted above. "Tough love" ain't the half of it according to the article.
2-5-1  
HardTruth : 12:21 pm : link
In our last 8 games
RE: RE: Meanwhile on BBI  
McNally's_Nuts : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15969459 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 15969444 DieHard said:


Quote:


The pro-Jones and anti-Jones camps are fully entrenched, braced for a long, protracted winter on the battlefront.





Just need a bottle of the finest, Vat 69 to get thru the day.
RE: Check out this article by Tyler Dunne  
PatersonPlank : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15969515 Racer said:
Quote:
Dunne is the guy who wrote the scathing article about Mara Central.

The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.

Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )


This is why people claiming success/failure based on preseason workouts and scrimmages is ridiculous (and many were). We have no idea what is really going on
While Jones isn't a "championship" QB  
D HOS : 12:27 pm : link
I can easily imagine him on a better roster that wins the Super Bowl, probably with great defense and a RB who takes over late in the game. I can't see him winning SB MVP, more likely the RB.

So he could definitely help get you there, and once there, like the saying, defense wins championships. He'll do his part, but won't be the single reason the game was won.

Pay him like good QB he is, three years at a time, while they constantly look for the chance to draft that young guy who might eventually become elite. That doesn't have to come in the top 20 picks.

Yeah, we'll be waiting a while, maybe once every 10 years, and they miss on a couple of prospects, but if they aren't drafting high, they aren't being humiliated year after year and likely they are a usual playoff contender. I'll take that. Get hot one year in the playoffs with a great defense and a stud RB, who knows. I don't think Jones would solely hold a team back from that.

Did I just describe Joe Flacco and the Ravens?
RE: RE: I still think that Daboll  
cjac : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15969525 Racer said:
Quote:
In comment 15969519 cjac said:


Quote:


yelling right in his face week 1 in Tennessee did wonders for his game. That interception on the 1 yard line was quintessential Daniel Jones the previous 3 years, get us down into scoring position, then totally fuck up.

He hasnt done that since that game. Kudos to Daboll



Read the Dunne article I posted above. "Tough love" ain't the half of it according to the article.


That practice strategy is interesting, i remember the beat writers talking about how Taylor outshined Jones in camp
The podcasters and beats seem all in  
D HOS : 12:28 pm : link
I listen to most of the podcasts and read most of the beat articles. I don't pay much attention to the national level.

Pretty much all of the people that cover the Giants are sold on Jones and for the last month or so, have been proclaiming so, over and over.
RE: RE: RE: I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
chick310 : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15969504 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15969503 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15969471 islander1 said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.

The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.

He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.



What are the Giants risking by trying to replace him? You think we are on the brink of lifting several Lombardi’s in a row or something? We are much closer to being the worst team in the division versus the best.

If you really think there isn’t a good chance to upgrade at QB then we most certainly do not have the right GM and Head Coach in place.



What are they risking? Perpetual losing.

Remind me again of all the top 5 QBs in our history that led us to Super Bowls...


This makes no sense. Are you really suggesting we are at QB ceiling levels? It doesn’t get any better than this?
RE: 2-5-1  
Toth029 : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15969539 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In our last 8 games


This team also isn't more talented than any of those teams they faced.

Jones has played very good since Week 3.
RE: chick  
chick310 : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15969506 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
i think to make a statement like the one you made sort of requires you to offer examples...

I agree that we are not talking about replacing an elite QB but what realistic FA or draft QB's would you consider a strong upgrade over DJ?


I don’t need to offer examples for the future unless you are telling me college football is completely done turning out plus QBs over the near term...are you?

The same college game that has churned out Lawrence, Fields, Hurts, Burrow, Herbert, Tua, Jackson, Allen and Mahomes in the last 5 drafts or so. It’s all dried up?
RE: Check out this article by Tyler Dunne  
mittenedman : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15969515 Racer said:
Quote:
Dunne is the guy who wrote the scathing article about Mara Central.

The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.

Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )


Wow, that is a fascinating insight and would explain a lot of the early reports about Jones/Taylor. I've got to say, that sounds exactly like something Parcells would do.
Daniel Jones  
Gjfro : 12:47 pm : link
is a winning quarterback...This is his 4th year in the league with his 3rd head coach and OC. Even his detractors have to acknowledge his vast improvement in ball security AND decision making. He is 25 years old and a tireless worker. He has executed multiple late game winning drives this year. It will be shocking to me if he's not signed to a long term deal.
Eric  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:48 pm : link
You should tell that technician to stop reading BBV and start reading BBI.
RE: Daniel Jones  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15969570 Gjfro said:
Quote:
is a winning quarterback...This is his 4th year in the league with his 3rd head coach and OC. Even his detractors have to acknowledge his vast improvement in ball security AND decision making. He is 25 years old and a tireless worker. He has executed multiple late game winning drives this year. It will be shocking to me if he's not signed to a long term deal.

He's a "winning QB" who somehow had a record of 31-44 in college and NFL combined prior to this season (53-55-1 if you want to go all the way back to high school). In 10 years of playing organized football at the high school level or higher, DJ has a losing record in 60% of those seasons and a losing record overall prior to this year, but he's a "winning QB." Makes sense.

I can't tell if some of you don't bother to actually fact check your own bullshit or if you just assume that no one else will.
chick  
LG in NYC : 1:02 pm : link
ok, so what College QB can we draft in 2023 that will be better than DJ?

isn't that what you are saying, that DJ is so meh that we should be able to secure a QB in the draft to replace him and not lose anything?

the rest of history is not what is being debated... next year's QB is. and we have all seen MANY more college QB's fail than succeed... so I am curious which if the upcoming college draftees will be better than DJ in 2023 & 2024?
RE: ...  
Mike in Boston : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15969522 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
He's got a chance to fully supplant himself as the leader of this team on Sunday. Time to step up!


I don't think you meant "supplant", which means to supreced and replace. perhaps you meant "cement"
RE: RE: Daniel Jones  
speedywheels : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15969585 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15969570 Gjfro said:


Quote:


is a winning quarterback...This is his 4th year in the league with his 3rd head coach and OC. Even his detractors have to acknowledge his vast improvement in ball security AND decision making. He is 25 years old and a tireless worker. He has executed multiple late game winning drives this year. It will be shocking to me if he's not signed to a long term deal.


He's a "winning QB" who somehow had a record of 31-44 in college and NFL combined prior to this season (53-55-1 if you want to go all the way back to high school). In 10 years of playing organized football at the high school level or higher, DJ has a losing record in 60% of those seasons and a losing record overall prior to this year, but he's a "winning QB." Makes sense.

I can't tell if some of you don't bother to actually fact check your own bullshit or if you just assume that no one else will.


Going back to college (or high school) matters why, exactly?

Yes, he was 19-30 before this season. Congrats on being master of the obvious!

What is also obvious: the teams - and coaches - were absolute shit around his first three years. Especially '20 and '21 - or did you already forget about Joe fucking Judge and Jason fucking Garrett? Hell, we had one poster who said that Derek Carr "just needed some stability" as a way to explain why he's had his worst season in a while; well his coach is a million times better than having those two clowns.

What is also obvious: this year Jones has 1) significantly better coaching, 2) a healthy SB, 3) marginally better OL and 4) a decent TE (for 10 games, anyway); add it all up, and he's currently a winning QB. His WR's still suck major balls, but I guess we can't have everything.

Facts - they can be your friend....
Gatorade Dunk...  
Gjfro : 1:10 pm : link
you are one unhappy dude...By winning QB, I obviously meant making winning plays this year. No problem with the disagreement but try and tone down the hostility brother. We'll find out in the offseason what the real decision makers think. As for this board, your opinion is no more valid than anyone else.
RE: RE: Meanwhile on BBI  
gfinop : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15969459 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 15969444 DieHard said:


Quote:


The pro-Jones and anti-Jones camps are fully entrenched, braced for a long, protracted winter on the battlefront.





Happened with Simms & Eli. Happening with Jones. Will happen with insert any QB the Giants draft.

We are a tough, impatient and unforgiving fanbase.

Add to that the availability of influential content that is all over the place on the internet + medium to share whatever is in someone's thoughts!

He's been one of the best players on the team.  
Heisenberg : 1:13 pm : link
He's earned respect this year, IMO
RE: ...yeah, even Sy'56 will gradually begin to think so...  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15969443 Mcphedge said:
Quote:
...cause this is what he said in April 2019:

"Let me start off by saying 2 things. One, this QB class isn’t close to what the 2018 QB class was. Two, Josh Rosen is a couple tiers above all of these guys and as I said in February, I am willing to give up a 1st round pick for him if it came down to that. If WAS offered their 15th overall pick, can NYG maybe offer #6 and get back Rosen plus ARI #33 overall? I think it is a bargain to pay for a franchise QB. If you told me last year at this time that NYG could have Rosen AND Barkley AND 3 picks in the top 37 of the 2019 draft, I am not even thinking about it. That is a no brainer in my eyes."

No wonder he is so reluctant to give DJ his deserved props...


And yet, here's Sy's review from the Vikings game, the one where so many think he was great:

Quote:
Jones’ movement in the pocket was brilliant. His clock was spot on, his footwork while keeping his eyes downfield was clean, accuracy was a plus, and decision making was near-perfect. The one blemish was, of course, the fourth-quarter interception on the drive following MIN’s go-ahead touchdown. The ball was intercepted in the red zone, and it was a misplaced ball. Jones had two other bad throws. Nobody can demand perfection out of him, but when you see his stat line and add in the fact Saquon Barkley had another strong day, settling on just 20 points is a loss for the offense overall. While there were other issues stemming from the line, the Bellinger fumble, and the drop by Richie James, the interception was a big-time miss in a big-time situation. He also fumbled earlier in the game (did not result in a turnover) where his ball security technique was the main culprit. This game causes more confliction. For almost the entire game I was ready to say this was the best we have seen out of Jones all year when breaking all elements down. Then, the ill-timed interception. I see vast improvement across multiple components to the position, but once again he left me wanting more.


I'm with Sy on this 100%. I see big improvement this year in a lot of areas, but he is still a big question mark. Which is basically what he was 2019-2021.

This year was supposed to be the year when we'd know for sure, but we are still stuck with "maybe if he had some weapons he'd be better."

RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15969599 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15969585 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15969570 Gjfro said:


Quote:


is a winning quarterback...This is his 4th year in the league with his 3rd head coach and OC. Even his detractors have to acknowledge his vast improvement in ball security AND decision making. He is 25 years old and a tireless worker. He has executed multiple late game winning drives this year. It will be shocking to me if he's not signed to a long term deal.


He's a "winning QB" who somehow had a record of 31-44 in college and NFL combined prior to this season (53-55-1 if you want to go all the way back to high school). In 10 years of playing organized football at the high school level or higher, DJ has a losing record in 60% of those seasons and a losing record overall prior to this year, but he's a "winning QB." Makes sense.

I can't tell if some of you don't bother to actually fact check your own bullshit or if you just assume that no one else will.



Going back to college (or high school) matters why, exactly?

Yes, he was 19-30 before this season. Congrats on being master of the obvious!

What is also obvious: the teams - and coaches - were absolute shit around his first three years. Especially '20 and '21 - or did you already forget about Joe fucking Judge and Jason fucking Garrett? Hell, we had one poster who said that Derek Carr "just needed some stability" as a way to explain why he's had his worst season in a while; well his coach is a million times better than having those two clowns.

What is also obvious: this year Jones has 1) significantly better coaching, 2) a healthy SB, 3) marginally better OL and 4) a decent TE (for 10 games, anyway); add it all up, and he's currently a winning QB. His WR's still suck major balls, but I guess we can't have everything.

Facts - they can be your friend....

19-30?

Now we're pretending he wasn't missing any games due to injury in his first three years?

By the way, adding college (19-19) and high school (22-11-1) helped DJ's record. It was just an attempt to include as much known data as possible. You know, facts.
RE: 2-5-1  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15969539 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In our last 8 games


Barkley was managing his work life balance. Evil Kneivel of safeties didn't help matters either.
I ve been in the wait and see camp. Let the coaches make  
Blue21 : 1:18 pm : link
The decision. They know a heck of a lot more than I do. And they know the game plans and the reasons why. I like him a lot though and lean to the gotta keep him camp. I just hope the price is right. But again gotta Leave that up to them to get it right.
Once again I remind everyone  
HardTruth : 1:23 pm : link
Daniel Jones is not under contract for next season.

It is great that he has “improved” etc but the question is now value

Jones is being paid 8.2 mil this year. The tag on him is about 32 million. Otherwise they must negotiate a multiyear deal that many speculate will be at minimum the 25 million range.

This is looking like a 3X-4X salary increase for Jones

And while we started 6-1, this team is also 2-5-1 in its last 8 despite this improvement.
RE: chick  
chick310 : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15969588 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
ok, so what College QB can we draft in 2023 that will be better than DJ?

isn't that what you are saying, that DJ is so meh that we should be able to secure a QB in the draft to replace him and not lose anything?

the rest of history is not what is being debated... next year's QB is. and we have all seen MANY more college QB's fail than succeed... so I am curious which if the upcoming college draftees will be better than DJ in 2023 & 2024?


No you aren’t getting it. I don’t need to name guys...Schoen has to evaluate them and draft one he likes. I am fairly certain I will like a few in the next draft and the one after that but the time to assess that is next April.

Unless both you and Schoen feel Jones is the highest ceiling we can reach and that the college ranks stopped producing better QBs than Jones. If that is your position, then you should just extend Jones because that’s as good as it gets.

I am not subscribing to that narrow thinking, even if it means putting up with a rookie QB season again.
I think it means something to this fanbase  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:26 pm : link
to see a QB keep battling. For a lot of reasons )team and Jones in the blame) he kept at it with a great attitude. He has shown he is tough. The team respects him. Never threw anybody under the bus. Shown improvement. Played big in big moments at times. Etc.

Whatever happens with him a good portion of NY fans and even those outside of him are going to pull for him imv.
Sy is on the fence  
gidiefor : Mod : 1:27 pm : link
whatever your belief of Jones is, my belief is based on what I can see -- I like Jones, I like his work ethic, I like aspects of his game- but he still makes me nervous

There are things he needs to show that he has not shown -- the ability to quickly take the team down the field under pressure and score repeatedly especially at the end of the game.

He has shown he can make a methodical drive - but he has not shown the above.

Is it the players around him -- could be -- but he has not shown it in a way I believe it. There are times when he yips under pressure at key spots that concern me.



GD is correct as usual...  
The Mike : 1:28 pm : link
Daniel Jones has won exactly four games in his NFL career against teams who ended up with a winning record. The combined records of the teams he has beaten in the NFL is 128-200.

This year, his only win against a winning team is the Ravens. In that game, he lost a fumble and literally blew the game when he threw a game losing interception. Fortunately, that play was called back on penalty and Barkley scored the go ahead touchdown on the next play. And then Lamar Jackson literally blew the game first with the ill-advised interception to Love and then the great strip sack fumble by Thibs.

The Colts are right in DJ's powerhouse. A team that could not suck more with a coach who has no more business being an NFL head coach than me. I suspect Daboll will masterly win this game with a strong running game, stout defense and a quarterback who plays within his limitations to a well controlled game managed victory.

Unfortunately, we won't be facing any losing teams in the playoffs.

Middle of the road QB  
HarryCarson53 : 1:31 pm : link
doesn't interest me. Start Tyrod or a FA QB on a short prove-it type deal and draft a QB. A lot of great QB's were found later in the draft. We just have to find one.
RE: chick  
bw in dc : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15969588 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
ok, so what College QB can we draft in 2023 that will be better than DJ?

isn't that what you are saying, that DJ is so meh that we should be able to secure a QB in the draft to replace him and not lose anything?


I believe we should be able to find a QB in this draft with skills/tools > than Jones. That's really not a tough ask. Outside of his vertical running ability, his throwing skills are average. I continue to be amazed that a large float of posters think they are watching something special in Jones's play.

In fact, I've never been more convinced that most Giants fans do not watch other QBs play.

Now, Jones have 4 years of NFL experience, which is important, but I trust Daboll's teaching and development to overcome that in time.

From a risk management standpoint, I'd rather roll the dice with a rookie contract and use money we don't invest with Jones on building out more pieces on this team.
RE: RE: RE: Funny what having a winning season can do for you  
GMen72 : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15969467 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15969460 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15969450 cjac said:


Quote:


Technically its not a winning season yet, but if they win Sunday its the first time the guy will have one, and make the playoffs for that matter.

It almost seems like the previous 3 seasons are an afterthought, for example no one is making fun of him for tripping on his 70 yard run anymore



They’re a part of the journey and process. But this year was a pretty remarkable year given the issues faced and changes occurring.

To be fair on opposite end of spectrum, if Giants have a rough losing season next year and Jones struggles or gets hurt, there is going to be a rehash of questions of where or how to go forward all the same.



I'm fairly confident Jones has the "intangibles" to keep working on and improving his game, although his intangibles aren't as obvious and transparent as a Burrows who you can tell has a sharp football mind simply from his interviews and press conferences and will be living deep in the playoffs for a decade.


After 4 years, you're counting on hard to notice intangibles and squeaking out wins against a terrible schedule? Sounds like a recipe for success!
RE: RE: chick  
chick310 : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15969641 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15969588 LG in NYC said:


Quote:


ok, so what College QB can we draft in 2023 that will be better than DJ?

isn't that what you are saying, that DJ is so meh that we should be able to secure a QB in the draft to replace him and not lose anything?





I believe we should be able to find a QB in this draft with skills/tools > than Jones. That's really not a tough ask. Outside of his vertical running ability, his throwing skills are average. I continue to be amazed that a large float of posters think they are watching something special in Jones's play.

In fact, I've never been more convinced that most Giants fans do not watch other QBs play.

Now, Jones have 4 years of NFL experience, which is important, but I trust Daboll's teaching and development to overcome that in time.

From a risk management standpoint, I'd rather roll the dice with a rookie contract and use money we don't invest with Jones on building out more pieces on this team.


Of course this is most prudent path forward.

Giants fans so sick of losing that they now are comfortable hanging around in complacent-zone. The risk averse commentary is really something.
The Mike  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:50 pm : link
The whole team has struggles against the more stiffer competition. Go look at the numbers across the board.

Team game so there is nothing about being right as usual about that. It's just posters who do not understand the concept of football and how it takes everyone doing its job. When they don't it reveals weaknesses at several areas. QB can be a part of that but it is not he only variable.

But its the QB.........
RE: ...yeah, even Sy'56 will gradually begin to think so...  
ajr2456 : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15969443 Mcphedge said:
Quote:
...cause this is what he said in April 2019:

"Let me start off by saying 2 things. One, this QB class isn’t close to what the 2018 QB class was. Two, Josh Rosen is a couple tiers above all of these guys and as I said in February, I am willing to give up a 1st round pick for him if it came down to that. If WAS offered their 15th overall pick, can NYG maybe offer #6 and get back Rosen plus ARI #33 overall? I think it is a bargain to pay for a franchise QB. If you told me last year at this time that NYG could have Rosen AND Barkley AND 3 picks in the top 37 of the 2019 draft, I am not even thinking about it. That is a no brainer in my eyes."

No wonder he is so reluctant to give DJ his deserved props...


So you’re saying Sy is basing his current takes on the fact he doesn’t want to be wrong? Cmon. He’s been fair to Jones. But there are also are holes in his game that leaves more questions than answers.
RE: I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
GMen72 : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15969471 islander1 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.

The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.

He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.


This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.
RE: It is clear that you can have a winning team with Jones  
GMen72 : 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15969508 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
Evidence this year.

We can keep building, winning and be safe in doing so by having Jones.

We can commit to Jones for 3 years and still go after a qb one or 2 years from now.

The Chiefs drafted Mahomes when they had Alex Smith.

Keeping Jones I think is playing it safe with upside.


The record of the teams the Giants have beaten this year: 49-69-2

Number of teams with a winning record the Giants have beaten this year: 1 (Ravens)...and they gifted 2 turnovers in their own redzone up by 10.

The "we can win with DJ' crowd better hope we have a terrible schedule every year, because the Giants dont beat good teams.
mind boggling to me  
djm : 1:57 pm : link
we finally have a homegrown player here who can run and pass, despite absolute trash at WR, TE and a still not their yet OL, and people are citing "30 point games" as some sort of remember the alamo rallying cry.

We're fine. We're winning. We score pts when needed and the offense is infantile in its development. It's right there in front of you to see. Forget what happened in 2020. MIght as well be 1920.
RE: mind boggling to me  
ajr2456 : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15969662 djm said:
Quote:
we finally have a homegrown player here who can run and pass, despite absolute trash at WR, TE and a still not their yet OL, and people are citing "30 point games" as some sort of remember the alamo rallying cry.

We're fine. We're winning. We score pts when needed and the offense is infantile in its development. It's right there in front of you to see. Forget what happened in 2020. MIght as well be 1920.


It boggles my mind that people aren’t allowed to be critical of Jones, who is flawed as a player because he’s home grown, but it’s perfectly ok to be critical of other home grown players and call them trash.

Jones is to QBs as what Slayton is to WRs, middle of the pack maybe slightly below.
RE: RE: I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15969654 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15969471 islander1 said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.

The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.

He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.



This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.


75% of 1st round QBs are laughable failures, and that's being generous in my book. Not sure why bbi ascribe magical powers to Schoen and Daboll.
RE: RE: RE: I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
bw in dc : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15969668 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:


75% of 1st round QBs are laughable failures, and that's being generous in my book. Not sure why bbi ascribe magical powers to Schoen and Daboll.


Yet, the DJFC think Gettleman hit paydirt with Jones.

I am willing to trust - if it gets to this point - that Schoen/Daboll can find their QB.
bw  
ryanmkeane : 2:10 pm : link
I don’t think you’re getting it. Schoen and Daboll will not be searching for their QB. They have one.
RE: RE: RE: I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
chick310 : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15969668 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15969654 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 15969471 islander1 said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.

The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.

He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.



This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.



75% of 1st round QBs are laughable failures, and that's being generous in my book. Not sure why bbi ascribe magical powers to Schoen and Daboll.


Because you’re happy with magical powers of Getts and Jones?
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 2:11 pm : link
as long as you’re a poster here, please remember all of your tweets from this season. You’ll look back at them and have a real good chuckle one day.
RE: RE: chick  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15969641 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15969588 LG in NYC said:


Quote:


ok, so what College QB can we draft in 2023 that will be better than DJ?

isn't that what you are saying, that DJ is so meh that we should be able to secure a QB in the draft to replace him and not lose anything?





I believe we should be able to find a QB in this draft with skills/tools > than Jones. That's really not a tough ask. Outside of his vertical running ability, his throwing skills are average. I continue to be amazed that a large float of posters think they are watching something special in Jones's play.

In fact, I've never been more convinced that most Giants fans do not watch other QBs play.

Now, Jones have 4 years of NFL experience, which is important, but I trust Daboll's teaching and development to overcome that in time.

From a risk management standpoint, I'd rather roll the dice with a rookie contract and use money we don't invest with Jones on building out more pieces on this team.


I think some folks just personally like Jones. A lot. It's almost beyond football.



RE: ajr  
ajr2456 : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15969683 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
as long as you’re a poster here, please remember all of your tweets from this season. You’ll look back at them and have a real good chuckle one day.


Lol, are you really one to talk? How often have you been wrong the past 5 years? Do you not own any mirrors in your house?
RE: There  
joeinpa : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15969455 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
are a lot of Giants - “Jones” fans that have been behind him since day one so I don’t think you can just say it’s changing wholesale.

Jones proved this year he could stay healthy and play consistently as a leader in games more than a “manager” like Judge had him doing.




Yes.
RE: bw  
bw in dc : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15969679 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I don’t think you’re getting it. Schoen and Daboll will not be searching for their QB. They have one.


You may be right. But I think that's the riskiest decision here if the contract is multi-year and with an AAV > than the FT.
RE: The Mike  
HardTruth : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15969651 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
The whole team has struggles against the more stiffer competition. Go look at the numbers across the board.

Team game so there is nothing about being right as usual about that. It's just posters who do not understand the concept of football and how it takes everyone doing its job. When they don't it reveals weaknesses at several areas. QB can be a part of that but it is not he only variable.

But its the QB.........



You are stuck on who is to blame. Thats not the question anymore. Jones is not under contract for 2023. The question is at what cost and value is it going to be.

As you correctly point out the team has many weaknesses. How can these be addressed while simultaneously paying the QB 3x-4X more money?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15969676 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15969668 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:




75% of 1st round QBs are laughable failures, and that's being generous in my book. Not sure why bbi ascribe magical powers to Schoen and Daboll.



Yet, the DJFC think Gettleman hit paydirt with Jones.

I am willing to trust - if it gets to this point - that Schoen/Daboll can find their QB.

The funniest part of it, as you note, is that DJ's most ardent supporters are terrified of the unknown because they see the high bust rate with QBs, yet they somehow think the Giants nailed their last two meaningful QB selections back to back, including one that was made by the worst GM in franchise history.

I guess it's hard to see the abyss from the abyss.
RE: chick  
allstarjim : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15969506 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
i think to make a statement like the one you made sort of requires you to offer examples...

I agree that we are not talking about replacing an elite QB but what realistic FA or draft QB's would you consider a strong upgrade over DJ?


That is the complete backwards way of looking at it.

Paying a premium for average is a greater risk than taking your swings in the draft.

Pay for a Jacoby Brissett for a year and go to the draft and take your cuts.

RE: I continue to maintain  
joeinpa : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15969507 eugibs said:
Quote:
that the (mostly) silent majority of Giants fans are conflicted about Jones. Deep down, they know he's not a championship caliber quarterback, but they also know he may very well turn out to be the best option available for the Giants for the next season or two. The unequivocal Jones haters and Jones fanboys are an extremely loud minority and are only interested in talking to each other.


It s so easy to throw out terms like, “ Not a championship quarterback “ as if it s a fact. But it s a non sequitur, as there have been lesser talents at that position that have indeed won championships. There is also a very real possibility that we have yet to see the best of Daniel Jones

We will find out soon enough what the NFL thinks of him. It appears certain he is going to get starter money somewhere, the amount of which is much greater than his critics ever suspected, especially those who claim with certainty he is a back up in the league, which by the way has turned out to be another non sequitur
RE: RE: 2-5-1  
HardTruth : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15969558 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15969539 HardTruth said:


Quote:


In our last 8 games



This team also isn't more talented than any of those teams they faced.

Jones has played very good since Week 3.




They lost to Seattle & Detroit and tied Washington during this stretch . Det was up 24-6 and Seattle won 27-13.

Dallas & Philly sure. But they were largely not in those games down 28-13 after 3 vs D and 21-0 in 2Q vs Philly.
RE: RE: The Mike  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15969706 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 15969651 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


The whole team has struggles against the more stiffer competition. Go look at the numbers across the board.

Team game so there is nothing about being right as usual about that. It's just posters who do not understand the concept of football and how it takes everyone doing its job. When they don't it reveals weaknesses at several areas. QB can be a part of that but it is not he only variable.

But its the QB.........




You are stuck on who is to blame. Thats not the question anymore. Jones is not under contract for 2023. The question is at what cost and value is it going to be.

As you correctly point out the team has many weaknesses. How can these be addressed while simultaneously paying the QB 3x-4X more money?


I am stuck on its a team game and there is a lot that goes into the QB position that has a impact on the position and the production with it.

You will not see where I have ever called Jones a franchise guy or that the Giants should absolutely resign him.

Whoever the next QB is whether it is Jones or somebody else a lot more work needs to be to support that QB. The D will be very good next year imv.

Reality is HC's have to win to stay around. Jones may be the answer or not. That is for JS to evaluate in the draft and measure against Jones. What he should know is what Jones is and what is needed around him. That will have a price to it as the salary he is willing to pay. Then he has to asses the risk. This is not easy to solve imv.

You will never see me post as a QB fixes all problems. I have too much respect for this game and all the players involved to make it work.
RE: RE: chick  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15969712 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15969506 LG in NYC said:


Quote:


i think to make a statement like the one you made sort of requires you to offer examples...

I agree that we are not talking about replacing an elite QB but what realistic FA or draft QB's would you consider a strong upgrade over DJ?



That is the complete backwards way of looking at it.

Paying a premium for average is a greater risk than taking your swings in the draft.

Pay for a Jacoby Brissett for a year and go to the draft and take your cuts.

Exactly.

And it's not just "find me someone better than DJ" because DJ at $8M vs. DJ at $40M are two very different calculations. So no one should have to produce an alternative that simply represents a QB upgrade. The upgrade is about the team. So if you have $50M to spend (just using a round number here) and your options are:

1) Spend $32M on DJ and $18M on other offensive talent.

2) Spend $18M on some other veteran journeyman and $32M on other offensive talent.

3) Spend $5M on rookie and $45M on other offensive talent.


Which gives the TEAM the best outcome? No one is making the DJFC name all the guaranteed upgrades they're going to predict for the rest of the offense to somehow unlock DJ's latent potential, nor should anyone have to name the specific QB upgrade because it's not about targeting a specific QB when you're in this range.

By their own argument, the DJFC has been claiming all season that surrounding talent has a massive influence on the productivity of the QB. Then, when the options are to heavy up on the surrounding talent or to give the dependent QB a 4x raise, they enthusiastically opt for giving the QB the raise, to the detriment of the spending power required for surrounding talent.
As usual same people evaluate the QB with the current flawed roster.  
joe48 : 2:35 pm : link
These so called “holes” are more of the same fiction being peddled by the amateurs. No one on the board can know a QB’s ceiling.
GD...  
bw in dc : 2:37 pm : link
That is an excellent 2:31, EST, post.
RE: RE: I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
Blue21 : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15969654 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15969471 islander1 said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.

The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.

He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.



This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.
Fair enough but what does it say if they decide to keep him?
Of 26 QB's taken in the 1st round  
Mike in Boston : 2:39 pm : link
since 2014, 4 (I mean Burrow, Herbert, Allen and Mahomes) are clearly much better than Jones. (And I am going by current performance--I have no idea whether Jones or any of the others --well, except Haskins--has reached his ceiling. Nor do I know who might do better or worse in a different situation.) Another 4-5 are in the same tier as Jones (one can argue who's the better--my personal opinion is that Jones is neither the best nor the worst of those) The other 15 or 16 are clearly doing worse.

So the question is do you go with Jones even though he'll probably be fairly expensive? Do you go with a less capable but cheaper veteran (Tyrod Taylor? Teddy Bridgewater? Mariota?) and hope you can get enough talent elsewhere with the cap difference to make up for it? Or do you go with a rookie and take your chances, recognizing that you have less than a 25% chance (probably much less in the back half of round 1) of getting the elite QB you are hoping for.

RE: As usual same people evaluate the QB with the current flawed roster.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15969744 joe48 said:
Quote:
These so called “holes” are more of the same fiction being peddled by the amateurs. No one on the board can know a QB’s ceiling.

What are flapping your gums about? Are you saying that the roster bad or not?

If the offense has plenty of talent already, then DJ sucks, based on what he's producing offensively.

If the offense needs an influx of talent (I would agree with this), wouldn't any reasonable person rather have more money to spend on the surrounding talent than to give the dependent QB a 4-5x raise?
RE: mind boggling to me  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15969662 djm said:
Quote:
We score pts when needed


Ehh..
"Trade Him  
Sec 103 : 2:43 pm : link
for a bag of used footballs"
Producer BBI legend
RE: RE: I continue to maintain  
GMen72 : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15969721 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15969507 eugibs said:


Quote:


that the (mostly) silent majority of Giants fans are conflicted about Jones. Deep down, they know he's not a championship caliber quarterback, but they also know he may very well turn out to be the best option available for the Giants for the next season or two. The unequivocal Jones haters and Jones fanboys are an extremely loud minority and are only interested in talking to each other.



It s so easy to throw out terms like, “ Not a championship quarterback “ as if it s a fact. But it s a non sequitur, as there have been lesser talents at that position that have indeed won championships. There is also a very real possibility that we have yet to see the best of Daniel Jones

We will find out soon enough what the NFL thinks of him. It appears certain he is going to get starter money somewhere, the amount of which is much greater than his critics ever suspected, especially those who claim with certainty he is a back up in the league, which by the way has turned out to be another non sequitur


You want to give DJ $100-120 million because of Trent Dilfer? Have you looked at our roster? It would take 3-5 years to build a roster as talented as the Ravens (then) or 49ers (now) . Or, move on from DJ, find a real franchise QB, and the Giants won't need the best roster in the NFL to compete for championships.
RE: RE: RE: I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
GMen72 : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15969749 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15969654 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 15969471 islander1 said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.

The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.

He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.



This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.

Fair enough but what does it say if they decide to keep him?


Gawd help us! 8-9 or 9-8, at best, every year. When we play a real schedule, 6-11.
RE: Sy is on the fence  
ChubbyColeMedina : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15969620 gidiefor said:
Quote:
whatever your belief of Jones is, my belief is based on what I can see -- I like Jones, I like his work ethic, I like aspects of his game- but he still makes me nervous

There are things he needs to show that he has not shown -- the ability to quickly take the team down the field under pressure and score repeatedly especially at the end of the game.

He has shown he can make a methodical drive - but he has not shown the above.

Is it the players around him -- could be -- but he has not shown it in a way I believe it. There are times when he yips under pressure at key spots that concern me.


He literally just drove teh team 75 yards in roughly a minute, in the 4th quarter, against teh 12-3 Vikings.He still is near the top of the league on 4th quarter drives.

Dumbest post I've seen from a MOD in a long time.
RE: RE: RE: I think Jay on the Island hit it correct  
GMen72 : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15969668 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15969654 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 15969471 islander1 said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones has improved and shown enough to make himself a middle tier starting QB in the league now.

The risk of replacing him is greater than the risk of keeping him, now.

He will get a contract to start in the NFL somewhere, and odds are great they'll have a better offense than we do.



This is such a loser mentality. For all of you clamoring to keepDJ, you're really saying that you don't trust Schoen and Daboll to be better than Gettleman, and improve over a mediocre QB.



75% of 1st round QBs are laughable failures, and that's being generous in my book. Not sure why bbi ascribe magical powers to Schoen and Daboll.


Think the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, Chargers, etc. regret their decision to move on? Does it always workout? No...but the goal should be Super Bowls, not fighting for 3rd in the NFCE.
RE: RE: Sy is on the fence  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15969771 ChubbyColeMedina said:
Quote:
Dumbest post I've seen from a MOD in a long time.

RE: RE: I still think that Daboll  
joeinpa : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15969525 Racer said:
Quote:
In comment 15969519 cjac said:


Quote:


yelling right in his face week 1 in Tennessee did wonders for his game. That interception on the 1 yard line was quintessential Daniel Jones the previous 3 years, get us down into scoring position, then totally fuck up.

He hasnt done that since that game. Kudos to Daboll



Read the Dunne article I posted above. "Tough love" ain't the half of it according to the article.


Great find Racer, thanks. Just goes to show sometimes when people judge these athletes they don’t know what they don’t know

I remember Daniel being heavily condemned for those poor performances in early training camp
The bust rate for first round QBs is actually  
ajr2456 : 3:04 pm : link
58%
Bust rate - ( New Window )
I'm not up for backing up the truck for Jones for a couple of reasons  
Dinger : 3:05 pm : link
but primarily because he's had his healthiest year in his contract year. I think at a realistic price I'd LOVE to keep him. But this league is full of geniuses who overpay for the likes of Murray, Goff, Tannehill, Wentz etc. So I think Jones will be gone. That said, I don't understand those who can make statements that 'there are QBs available in this draft whose talent > Jones'. Have they missed the past 5 years of drafts? Two drafts ago I think everyone thought whatever team took Lawrence was immediately legit. They realized that even the sure fire guys need a coach and some talent around him. The next two picks were consensus, at the time. Do either of those picks, Wilson and Lance, excite you now? Fields and Jones both fell. Not sure I'd want to start the rebuild with either of them. Last draft there were people screaming for Malik Willis. The only QB in the 1st round, Pickett, is meh so far. Murray, the QB selected ahead of DJ signed a huge contract that his team almost immediately regretted. 2018 5 QBs went. Of the two who are still considered good, one is injured again and making his team debate the cost of resigning him and Allen was on a sure fire SB contender with a defense that will make it not so sure fire.
If the Giants cant sign Jones to a fair contract for both team and player, move on. With so many needs on this team, to have to allocate one to another QB takes us close to QB purgatory. Seeing as how we will have a lower pick, it will cost us multiple picks and set us back further.
Pick your poison.
RE: RE: Sy is on the fence  
bw in dc : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15969771 ChubbyColeMedina said:
Quote:


He literally just drove teh team 75 yards in roughly a minute, in the 4th quarter, against teh 12-3 Vikings.He still is near the top of the league on 4th quarter drives.

Dumbest post I've seen from a MOD in a long time.


Jones did indeed execute against the worst pass defense in the league.
RE: I've been a pretty heavy critic  
djm : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15969512 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Of Jones but I have done a 180 on him. I'm firmly in the Jones camp, he's impressed me week by week and his growth is evident if you watch the game closely. No offense to anyone but if you are not on board now, you are simply hoping to be right about an initial assessment. I was wrong and I am happy to admit it. It annoys me that my fledgling Giant fan wife was right about him and all of my experience is basically shite when it comes to DJ. She has said repeatedly that he has the tools he just needs to trust them. And she's been watching the game for about 4 years now. She is a data scientist though so maybe they aren't the computah folks that Gettleman loathed.


Data scientists are no fucking joke. I marvel at their abilities. I work in that arena but I am a mere mortal in the SQL landscape. Do yourself a favor and just say yes dear, love you, thx for the advice;)
Lawrence is having a better year in year 2  
ajr2456 : 3:10 pm : link
Than Jones has ever had, has the Jags in the playoff hunt and is one game worse record wise than the Giants. It’s a safe guess that if it wasn’t for Urban Meyer the Jags would have been fairly decent last year.
RE: RE: RE: I continue to maintain  
joeinpa : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15969765 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15969721 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15969507 eugibs said:


Quote:


that the (mostly) silent majority of Giants fans are conflicted about Jones. Deep down, they know he's not a championship caliber quarterback, but they also know he may very well turn out to be the best option available for the Giants for the next season or two. The unequivocal Jones haters and Jones fanboys are an extremely loud minority and are only interested in talking to each other.



It s so easy to throw out terms like, “ Not a championship quarterback “ as if it s a fact. But it s a non sequitur, as there have been lesser talents at that position that have indeed won championships. There is also a very real possibility that we have yet to see the best of Daniel Jones

We will find out soon enough what the NFL thinks of him. It appears certain he is going to get starter money somewhere, the amount of which is much greater than his critics ever suspected, especially those who claim with certainty he is a back up in the league, which by the way has turned out to be another non sequitur



You want to give DJ $100-120 million because of Trent Dilfer? Have you looked at our roster? It would take 3-5 years to build a roster as talented as the Ravens (then) or 49ers (now) . Or, move on from DJ, find a real franchise QB, and the Giants won't need the best roster in the NFL to compete for championships.


Who said anything about Trent Dilfer? If I had the inclination I would go through all Super Bowl Winning quarterbacks and list those I feel are no more talented than Daniel

We wouldn’t agree on the choices because you have a much lower opinion of Jones than do I

But it won’t be me making the decision to keep Jones or what to pay him. The people who get paid millions to make that decision will.

I m betting their opinion of D. J. is closer to mine than yours…we ll see
RE: RE: mind boggling to me  
djm : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15969666 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15969662 djm said:


Quote:


we finally have a homegrown player here who can run and pass, despite absolute trash at WR, TE and a still not their yet OL, and people are citing "30 point games" as some sort of remember the alamo rallying cry.

We're fine. We're winning. We score pts when needed and the offense is infantile in its development. It's right there in front of you to see. Forget what happened in 2020. MIght as well be 1920.



It boggles my mind that people aren’t allowed to be critical of Jones, who is flawed as a player because he’s home grown, but it’s perfectly ok to be critical of other home grown players and call them trash.

Jones is to QBs as what Slayton is to WRs, middle of the pack maybe slightly below.


Critical is one thing. You're saying to get rid of him for a rookie. That's quite another thing.

I am critical of Jones too. You want the guy gone. That goes well beyond critical.
RE: RE: mind boggling to me  
djm : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15969757 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15969662 djm said:


Quote:


We score pts when needed



Ehh..


WHo had this offense scoring 21 PPG and going 8-6-1? No one. If it was scoring 17 ppg i'd be singing a different tune, the same tune I sang most of 20-21. Jones needed to improve even with the built in excuses. HE has. We score pts when needed. There's a difference between 20th and a 5-10 record and 20th with an 8-6-1 record.

It needs to improve and it can improve, with Jones under center.
RE: RE: RE: chick  
speedywheels : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15969741 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:

And it's not just "find me someone better than DJ" because DJ at $8M vs. DJ at $40M are two very different calculations. So no one should have to produce an alternative that simply represents a QB upgrade. The upgrade is about the team. So if you have $50M to spend (just using a round number here) and your options are:

1) Spend $32M on DJ and $18M on other offensive talent.

2) Spend $18M on some other veteran journeyman and $32M on other offensive talent.

3) Spend $5M on rookie and $45M on other offensive talent.


Which gives the TEAM the best outcome? No one is making the DJFC name all the guaranteed upgrades they're going to predict for the rest of the offense to somehow unlock DJ's latent potential, nor should anyone have to name the specific QB upgrade because it's not about targeting a specific QB when you're in this range.


Except this is flawed logic.

There is a significant difference between 50 million real dollars and 50 million salary cap dollars.

Jones's contract can be structured so that the salary cap hit (for the first year or so) to be significantly less than 32 million. Depending on signing bonus/length of contract, etc, it could be as low as 10-15 million, which leaves 35-40 million for other talent.
RE: Lawrence is having a better year in year 2  
djm : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15969813 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Than Jones has ever had, has the Jags in the playoff hunt and is one game worse record wise than the Giants. It’s a safe guess that if it wasn’t for Urban Meyer the Jags would have been fairly decent last year.


1st overall pick. And Jones helped beat him 6 weeks ago. And if Daboll is here from the jump do you think Jones is the same mess he was from 19-21?

Because of the economics  
ajr2456 : 3:20 pm : link
If Jones was still under contract for next year on his rookie deal, I would have seen enough improvement this year to warrant sticking out the last year of his rookie deal. But he’s not still on that contract.

I’m hesitant to pay a guy who has been mediocre for most of 4 years with occasional flashes like the Minnesota game. Paying mediocre QBs off the hope they’re better with better weapons is a risky business. We don’t have a clear picture of what Jones would be with better weapons, it’s all projection and hope. That’s not a guy I sign for a 4 year deal with over $25 million AAV.

I also don’t think you’re getting a much clearer answer after next year unless they find a #1 wr to trade for or hit the jackpot with Jefferson in the draft. It’s more likely to be another year of incremental improvement that leaves wanting more. It’s a better roster building in my opinion to go through that with someone on a rookie contract than someone on a second more expensive contract whose ceiling may just be mediocre.
RE: Lawrence is having a better year in year 2  
speedywheels : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15969813 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Than Jones has ever had, has the Jags in the playoff hunt and is one game worse record wise than the Giants. It’s a safe guess that if it wasn’t for Urban Meyer the Jags would have been fairly decent last year.


OK. But isn't it also safe to guess that Jones would have been significantly better in years 2 + 3 (when he was healthy) if he didn't have Joe fucking Judge and Jason fucking Garrett? If they had Schoen and Daboll instead of those two assholes, Giants might have been fairly decent as well.

Maybe not. But we'll never know
RE: Lawrence is having a better year in year 2  
ajr2456 : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15969813 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Than Jones has ever had, has the Jags in the playoff hunt and is one game worse record wise than the Giants. It’s a safe guess that if it wasn’t for Urban Meyer the Jags would have been fairly decent last year.


Maybe not, or maybe they have already moved on from Jones. Nobody knows until they start running the offense they truly want to run. What gives me a lot of pause is the production in the 4 games they’ve thrown 35 or more times: 3 touchdowns, 4 interceptions. That’s 13 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over 17 games. Is it just a small sample size or is that what we’re going to see when things open up more with better weapons?
RE: RE: RE: RE: chick  
Mike in Boston : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15969820 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15969741 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:



And it's not just "find me someone better than DJ" because DJ at $8M vs. DJ at $40M are two very different calculations. So no one should have to produce an alternative that simply represents a QB upgrade. The upgrade is about the team. So if you have $50M to spend (just using a round number here) and your options are:

1) Spend $32M on DJ and $18M on other offensive talent.

2) Spend $18M on some other veteran journeyman and $32M on other offensive talent.

3) Spend $5M on rookie and $45M on other offensive talent.


Which gives the TEAM the best outcome? No one is making the DJFC name all the guaranteed upgrades they're going to predict for the rest of the offense to somehow unlock DJ's latent potential, nor should anyone have to name the specific QB upgrade because it's not about targeting a specific QB when you're in this range.





Except this is flawed logic.

There is a significant difference between 50 million real dollars and 50 million salary cap dollars.

Jones's contract can be structured so that the salary cap hit (for the first year or so) to be significantly less than 32 million. Depending on signing bonus/length of contract, etc, it could be as low as 10-15 million, which leaves 35-40 million for other talent.


Well, yes, it can be structured to spread the cap hit in various ways, including lowering the 1st year hit. But at some point, every dollar you pay a player hits the cap. so yes, if he averages, say, $35M/yr the hit will be lower the first year, and rise after that with the expectation that the cap will also rise year to year. So there is a real choice and effect of the opportunities with the rest of the roster in deciding whether to pay Jones a market rate salary, or go with a rookie (or hope the coaches can reclaim someone like Darnold.)
RE: RE: I continue to maintain  
eugibs : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15969721 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15969507 eugibs said:


Quote:


that the (mostly) silent majority of Giants fans are conflicted about Jones. Deep down, they know he's not a championship caliber quarterback, but they also know he may very well turn out to be the best option available for the Giants for the next season or two. The unequivocal Jones haters and Jones fanboys are an extremely loud minority and are only interested in talking to each other.



It s so easy to throw out terms like, “ Not a championship quarterback “ as if it s a fact. But it s a non sequitur, as there have been lesser talents at that position that have indeed won championships. There is also a very real possibility that we have yet to see the best of Daniel Jones

We will find out soon enough what the NFL thinks of him. It appears certain he is going to get starter money somewhere, the amount of which is much greater than his critics ever suspected, especially those who claim with certainty he is a back up in the league, which by the way has turned out to be another non sequitur


Congrats on the Latin phrase. How do you say fanboy in Latin? The point is he is not an elite an nfl quarterback. Is he one of the best 32 qbs in the league right now where about half the teams have no starting qb at all? Sure. Is he better than Trent Dilfer or Brad Johnson? I guess, though I don’t feel nearly as strongly about that as you seem to do. But what does these questions have to do whether it’s a good idea to make Jones the biggest hit against the team’s salary cap for the next 5-7 years? I would say not a damn thing. If you are not elite, you are expendable (see Derek Carr). It’s just a fact in the modern NFL. The hurt feels from the fanboys over that fact is so tedious.
Two interesting points from the article  
Now Mike in MD : 3:37 pm : link
linked above:

"So, when training camp began, he devised a plan. As one source close to the coach explained, Daboll purposely structured practice for Jones to fail and Taylor to succeed.

“He wanted Daniel Jones to deal with the adversity,” this source explained. “He wanted to see how he dealt with it on a daily basis. And he passed it with flying colors. So, I know he loves Daniel Jones.

“He loves Daniel Jones. He loves him.”

So this explains some of the statements from camp about how poorly DJ was playing and how well Taylor was playing.

And most obviously, the statement that Daboll "loves" DJ.
RE: Two interesting points from the article  
cjac : 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15969852 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
linked above:

"So, when training camp began, he devised a plan. As one source close to the coach explained, Daboll purposely structured practice for Jones to fail and Taylor to succeed.

“He wanted Daniel Jones to deal with the adversity,” this source explained. “He wanted to see how he dealt with it on a daily basis. And he passed it with flying colors. So, I know he loves Daniel Jones.

“He loves Daniel Jones. He loves him.”

So this explains some of the statements from camp about how poorly DJ was playing and how well Taylor was playing.

And most obviously, the statement that Daboll "loves" DJ.


I posted this earlier in regards to the article, we were all freaking out when the beat writers were saying how much better Taylor looked in camp.
it's not about whether he's elite  
djm : 3:40 pm : link
it is whether he can be part of a championship caliber team. Can he drive the bus to a title? We're gonna find out in the off-season.

Save me the buillshit with this elite talk. Eli was ripped to shred around here and everywhere else until his 4th season was in the books. Then he was ripped again in his 6th and 7th seasons for throwing too many INts or not winning enough. Then he was vaulted to legend literally overnight after the 2011 season. Eli wasn't "elite" until he was considered elite. My point is no one knew shit until it was over.

Jones can or cannot lead the team to a title. Can he lead this team to the playoffs every year? Is this level of play sustainable? Can the offense score more pts with Jones going forward? That's the debate.

Elite is a ridiculous platitude to argue about.
RE: RE: Two interesting points from the article  
Now Mike in MD : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15969854 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 15969852 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


linked above:

"So, when training camp began, he devised a plan. As one source close to the coach explained, Daboll purposely structured practice for Jones to fail and Taylor to succeed.

“He wanted Daniel Jones to deal with the adversity,” this source explained. “He wanted to see how he dealt with it on a daily basis. And he passed it with flying colors. So, I know he loves Daniel Jones.

“He loves Daniel Jones. He loves him.”

So this explains some of the statements from camp about how poorly DJ was playing and how well Taylor was playing.

And most obviously, the statement that Daboll "loves" DJ.



I posted this earlier in regards to the article, we were all freaking out when the beat writers were saying how much better Taylor looked in camp.


Sorry, I missed that. And I was feeling so inciteful LOL. The funny thing is that many people have used Taylor's performance in camp as evidence that he would do as well as DJ in the offense. I guess this shoots that to sh&t
RE: it's not about whether he's elite  
Now Mike in MD : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15969856 djm said:
Quote:
it is whether he can be part of a championship caliber team. Can he drive the bus to a title? We're gonna find out in the off-season.

Save me the buillshit with this elite talk. Eli was ripped to shred around here and everywhere else until his 4th season was in the books. Then he was ripped again in his 6th and 7th seasons for throwing too many INts or not winning enough. Then he was vaulted to legend literally overnight after the 2011 season. Eli wasn't "elite" until he was considered elite. My point is no one knew shit until it was over.

Jones can or cannot lead the team to a title. Can he lead this team to the playoffs every year? Is this level of play sustainable? Can the offense score more pts with Jones going forward? That's the debate.

Elite is a ridiculous platitude to argue about.


Careful or you're going to be chastised for comparing Eli to Jones. Bw, will start discussing Eli's pedigree, as if that means anything once you're in the NFL. The fact of the matter is that outside of Giants fans, you will find few people who believe Eli was ever a Top 5 QB. Eli was a good to very good regular season QB, who had stretches of pretty poor games, but who is absolutely as clutch as they come during the playoffs. I think that is a fair description of his career.
RE: it's not about whether he's elite  
ajr2456 : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15969856 djm said:
Quote:
it is whether he can be part of a championship caliber team. Can he drive the bus to a title? We're gonna find out in the off-season.

Save me the buillshit with this elite talk. Eli was ripped to shred around here and everywhere else until his 4th season was in the books. Then he was ripped again in his 6th and 7th seasons for throwing too many INts or not winning enough. Then he was vaulted to legend literally overnight after the 2011 season. Eli wasn't "elite" until he was considered elite. My point is no one knew shit until it was over.

Jones can or cannot lead the team to a title. Can he lead this team to the playoffs every year? Is this level of play sustainable? Can the offense score more pts with Jones going forward? That's the debate.

Elite is a ridiculous platitude to argue about.


The economics with Eli were way different he signed a 6 or 7 year deal for his rookie contract, the Giants were locked in. It’s not the same as right now.

Also, when it came to Eli’s contract there was no debate internally that he was worth it. They knew they were going to sign him to a 6 year deal for close to $100 million. And they were comfortable with it.

Quote:
Based on interviews with several agents and personnel people, Eli Manning appears to be in line for a seven- or eight-year contract worth $110 million-$120 million with $40 million in guarantees.

That would make the 28-year-old the eighth quarterback to top the $100 million barrier, and would put him near the top with Philadelphia’s Donovan McNabb (12 years, $115million), Cincinnati’s Carson Palmer (nine years, $118.75 million), and former Atlanta quarterback Michael Vick (10 years, $130 million).

“We know,” said one team source. “But that’s money we’re going to be happy to pay.”


There was never a “maybe if we got him this, this and this he’ll be worth what we’re going to pay him”. Granted, he already had that. But he was looked at unanimously internally as a franchise QB, not one that was just along for the ride or an equal piece to a championship team.
RE: RE: RE: RE: chick  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15969820 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15969741 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:



And it's not just "find me someone better than DJ" because DJ at $8M vs. DJ at $40M are two very different calculations. So no one should have to produce an alternative that simply represents a QB upgrade. The upgrade is about the team. So if you have $50M to spend (just using a round number here) and your options are:

1) Spend $32M on DJ and $18M on other offensive talent.

2) Spend $18M on some other veteran journeyman and $32M on other offensive talent.

3) Spend $5M on rookie and $45M on other offensive talent.


Which gives the TEAM the best outcome? No one is making the DJFC name all the guaranteed upgrades they're going to predict for the rest of the offense to somehow unlock DJ's latent potential, nor should anyone have to name the specific QB upgrade because it's not about targeting a specific QB when you're in this range.





Except this is flawed logic.

There is a significant difference between 50 million real dollars and 50 million salary cap dollars.

Jones's contract can be structured so that the salary cap hit (for the first year or so) to be significantly less than 32 million. Depending on signing bonus/length of contract, etc, it could be as low as 10-15 million, which leaves 35-40 million for other talent.

The $32M was based loosely on the franchise tag, not a y1 cap hit on a multi-year deal. That said, your point is valid, although it would also apply to scenario #2 in the same fashion.

Either way, you're ducking the question. If the reason why DJ's actual production is so much lower than the rest of the league's established franchise QBs is because of the surrounding talent, why wouldn't the priority be to build up the surrounding talent as much as possible rather than give the QB a 4x pay raise?
RE: Check out this article by Tyler Dunne  
djm : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15969515 Racer said:
Quote:
Dunne is the guy who wrote the scathing article about Mara Central.

The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.

Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )


MAn that article gives me the warm and fuzzies...Daboll seems awesome. Thx for the link.
RE: RE: RE: I continue to maintain  
joeinpa : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15969850 eugibs said:
Quote:
In comment 15969721 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15969507 eugibs said:


Quote:


that the (mostly) silent majority of Giants fans are conflicted about Jones. Deep down, they know he's not a championship caliber quarterback, but they also know he may very well turn out to be the best option available for the Giants for the next season or two. The unequivocal Jones haters and Jones fanboys are an extremely loud minority and are only interested in talking to each other.



It s so easy to throw out terms like, “ Not a championship quarterback “ as if it s a fact. But it s a non sequitur, as there have been lesser talents at that position that have indeed won championships. There is also a very real possibility that we have yet to see the best of Daniel Jones

We will find out soon enough what the NFL thinks of him. It appears certain he is going to get starter money somewhere, the amount of which is much greater than his critics ever suspected, especially those who claim with certainty he is a back up in the league, which by the way has turned out to be another non sequitur



Congrats on the Latin phrase. How do you say fanboy in Latin? The point is he is not an elite an nfl quarterback. Is he one of the best 32 qbs in the league right now where about half the teams have no starting qb at all? Sure. Is he better than Trent Dilfer or Brad Johnson? I guess, though I don’t feel nearly as strongly about that as you seem to do. But what does these questions have to do whether it’s a good idea to make Jones the biggest hit against the team’s salary cap for the next 5-7 years? I would say not a damn thing. If you are not elite, you are expendable (see Derek Carr). It’s just a fact in the modern NFL. The hurt feels from the fanboys over that fact is so tedious.


Not sure why you think calling me a fan of the quarterback that plays for the New York Giants is something I should take issue with; sorry to disappoint ☹️


Also with all due respect you have no idea to what level Daniel can ascend to. Stating with certainty that you do is obtuse. ( That might be a Latin derivative too, not sure)
RE: RE: it's not about whether he's elite  
djm : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15969862 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 15969856 djm said:


Quote:


it is whether he can be part of a championship caliber team. Can he drive the bus to a title? We're gonna find out in the off-season.

Save me the buillshit with this elite talk. Eli was ripped to shred around here and everywhere else until his 4th season was in the books. Then he was ripped again in his 6th and 7th seasons for throwing too many INts or not winning enough. Then he was vaulted to legend literally overnight after the 2011 season. Eli wasn't "elite" until he was considered elite. My point is no one knew shit until it was over.

Jones can or cannot lead the team to a title. Can he lead this team to the playoffs every year? Is this level of play sustainable? Can the offense score more pts with Jones going forward? That's the debate.

Elite is a ridiculous platitude to argue about.



Careful or you're going to be chastised for comparing Eli to Jones. Bw, will start discussing Eli's pedigree, as if that means anything once you're in the NFL. The fact of the matter is that outside of Giants fans, you will find few people who believe Eli was ever a Top 5 QB. Eli was a good to very good regular season QB, who had stretches of pretty poor games, but who is absolutely as clutch as they come during the playoffs. I think that is a fair description of his career.


I have always said Eli was a very good QB who had a great HOF career. He did enough, obviously.

Wasn't comparing the players but more the circumstances or situations. Eli and DJ couldn't be more different. That's not directed to you, like you said it's to the people that lose their shit when you say Eli in a DJ thread.
RE: RE: Sy is on the fence  
gidiefor : Mod : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15969771 ChubbyColeMedina said:
Quote:
In comment 15969620 gidiefor said:


Quote:


whatever your belief of Jones is, my belief is based on what I can see -- I like Jones, I like his work ethic, I like aspects of his game- but he still makes me nervous

There are things he needs to show that he has not shown -- the ability to quickly take the team down the field under pressure and score repeatedly especially at the end of the game.

He has shown he can make a methodical drive - but he has not shown the above.

Is it the players around him -- could be -- but he has not shown it in a way I believe it. There are times when he yips under pressure at key spots that concern me.






He literally just drove teh team 75 yards in roughly a minute, in the 4th quarter, against teh 12-3 Vikings.He still is near the top of the league on 4th quarter drives.

Dumbest post I've seen from a MOD in a long time.


Yes -- he did it one time -- I said "and score repeatedly"

so you are reading what you wish to read and not what I wrote
RE: it makes sense  
River Mike : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15969478 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
regardless of what you might think personally, just take a look at the landscape...

The overall state of QB play is pretty poor. Outside of a few elite examples, it is a sad state of affairs in the NFL... the shine has come off of a few previously decorated QB's (Murray & Carr for example) while folks like Brady & Rogers are struggling mightily. Many of the younger QB's just don't seem to be working out at this time (Z Wilson, Trey Lance, etc) and too many teams are on a QB carousel.

when looking at the league as a whole, Jones's overall play is pretty good. Very low TO numbers and on track for the playoffs... that will change some opinions for sure.
His overall points/TD production is not fantastic but most reasonable people will factor in our WR and O Line performance when judging Jones's #'s and grade him on a curve.
I have said this before but I think there are several teams who would snap Jones up if given the oppty.

Overall the Giants appear to be building something positive and Jones seems to be a part of that... obviously the contract details have to be factored in but it is easy to look around the league and the upcoming draft and see why more people are considering keeping Jones as the smart play.


This ^^^ Well said
The whole Daboll “likes/loves” Jones is inconsequential  
HardTruth : 4:12 pm : link
As an example Schoen/Daboll were part of a Buffalo team that made the playoffs with Tryod Taylor as the starting QB. the Bills still traded up for Allen at immense cost and then traded him

Yet, Schoen/Daboll still signed Tyrod Taylor to be a backup here at 2 yrs 14 mil

Did they not like him, then like him? Its about value.
Dunk...  
Brown_Hornet : 4:18 pm : link
... your 231 post is a fair way to look at it.

If the Giants believe option A makes the most sense, you should be on board.
RE: RE: RE: Sy is on the fence  
gidiefor : Mod : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15969790 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15969771 ChubbyColeMedina said:


Quote:


Dumbest post I've seen from a MOD in a long time.


yes -- you are right -- he is/was a dupe
RE: Check out this article by Tyler Dunne  
bw in dc : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15969515 Racer said:
Quote:
Dunne is the guy who wrote the scathing article about Mara Central.

The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.

Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )


Nice link. Thanks.

The debate between Simms/Gannon vs team execs was very similar to BBI debates.

For example:

“But when you strip away everything and just watch certain things that quarterbacks do, you can really see how they perform,” he says. “Independent of anything going on around him, just watch. Or Herbert vs. Tua. If you just watched that game, that dude was getting rushed every single play, and the play’s just starting for him. It’s just starting for Justin Herbert. You can see the brilliance. Where, with Tua, it’s ‘Oh yeah. As soon as he gets a little something, the play’s over with.’ That’s the thing with Daniel. Yeah, OK. He doesn’t have receivers. But what is he doing on his own to create offense and make plays and raise the level? He’s really not. That’s the problem.”

This upcoming decision on Jones may be the most critical in the history of NYG football.
RE: RE: As usual same people evaluate the QB with the current flawed roster.  
joe48 : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15969753 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15969744 joe48 said:


Quote:


These so called “holes” are more of the same fiction being peddled by the amateurs. No one on the board can know a QB’s ceiling.


What are flapping your gums about? Are you saying that the roster bad or not?

If the offense has plenty of talent already, then DJ sucks, based on what he's producing offensively.

If the offense needs an influx of talent (I would agree with this), wouldn't any reasonable person rather have more money to spend on the surrounding talent than to give the dependent QB a 4-5x raise?

For you to say DJ sucks shows your crass ignorance. You are aren’t a QB evaluator. Sy can’t even say for sure. Let the GM do his job and build a team Let us know when you find your franchise QB.
RE: The whole Daboll “likes/loves” Jones is inconsequential  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15969895 HardTruth said:
Quote:
As an example Schoen/Daboll were part of a Buffalo team that made the playoffs with Tryod Taylor as the starting QB. the Bills still traded up for Allen at immense cost and then traded him

Yet, Schoen/Daboll still signed Tyrod Taylor to be a backup here at 2 yrs 14 mil

Did they not like him, then like him? Its about value.



Actually Daboll was not with Buff. in 2017. He was a co-offensive coordinator at Bama.

Buffalo aver. 302 yds/game and 18.9 points.

They moved on because the offense was not very good.

For Daboll's first two years they were pretty much the same offense with Allen.

Assumptions don't play out well in a real time contact sport.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I continue to maintain  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15969879 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Not sure why you think calling me a fan of the quarterback that plays for the New York Giants is something I should take issue with; sorry to disappoint ☹️

Not to speak for eugibs, and I don't want to put words in your mouth either, Joe. But I know that when I personally note that someone is a DJ fan, I usually mean that they hold DJ in higher regard than the rest of the team. I mean that they claim that rooting for the QB is a requirement for being a good and loyal fan, but of course they don't mind trashing some of his teammates if they have to explain away any gaps in actual production. Not every Giant gets the same benefit of the doubt that DJ fans give Jones.

And I'd even go a step further and say that for some fans, they absolutely want the Giants to win, but it somehow seems like it means more to them that they like the QB. For example, I'll throw out a crazy hypothetical to illustrate my point:

If I could somehow guarantee a choice of the following two outcomes, what would you choose?

1) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the next three Super Bowls (and their fate would be undecided in each game), but the Giants' QB would be Geno Smith.

2) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the playoffs for the next three seasons, but absolutely will not go farther than the NFCCG, and their QB would be Daniel Jones.

I would genuinely be curious what your answer is. I'm curious what most Giants fans' answers would be. I suspect a significant number of Giants fans would choose option 2. By the way, this isn't meant to suggest that I think Geno Smith is a superior QB or that he would actually be likely take the Giants farther than Jones; I'm choosing a QB that I consider to be generally representative of the fungible class of journeyman veteran QB, but I am intentionally selecting one that may trigger a bias of dislike among certain Giants fans.

Now replace Geno Smith with Deshaun Watson in option 1 and you can even change the guarantee to WIN the Super Bowl for the next three years, and I suspect a strong segment of Giants fans (possibly a majority) would choose option 2.

But if you're just in it because you want the Giants to win, the correct answer is option 1 in both cases.
RE: RE: Check out this article by Tyler Dunne  
Optimus-NY : 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15969568 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15969515 Racer said:


Quote:


Dunne is the guy who wrote the scathing article about Mara Central.

The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.

Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )



Wow, that is a fascinating insight and would explain a lot of the early reports about Jones/Taylor. I've got to say, that sounds exactly like something Parcells would do.


+1
RE: RE: RE: As usual same people evaluate the QB with the current flawed roster.  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15969909 joe48 said:
Quote:
In comment 15969753 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15969744 joe48 said:


Quote:


These so called “holes” are more of the same fiction being peddled by the amateurs. No one on the board can know a QB’s ceiling.


What are flapping your gums about? Are you saying that the roster bad or not?

If the offense has plenty of talent already, then DJ sucks, based on what he's producing offensively.

If the offense needs an influx of talent (I would agree with this), wouldn't any reasonable person rather have more money to spend on the surrounding talent than to give the dependent QB a 4-5x raise?


For you to say DJ sucks shows your crass ignorance. You are aren’t a QB evaluator. Sy can’t even say for sure. Let the GM do his job and build a team Let us know when you find your franchise QB.

I didn't say DJ sucks; I'm sorry that if/then statements make your brain hurt. You're the one who first said that the roster is flawed, and then said that the holes are fiction. Those can't both be true.

I said that IF the offense currently has plenty of talent, THEN it means that DJ must suck, because his production is presumably only held back by the lack of surrounding talent. Since it is logically impossible for there to simultaneously be a shortage of offensive talent AND a surplus of offensive talent, then defining the value and balance of the offensive talent helps to define the value of DJ's production and to what extent it's being held back.

And that is an important consideration when determining how best to invest resources to improve the roster. If DJ was under contract at a slight inflation for next year, there would be no debate. But we're talking about having to dramatically improve the parts that surround the QB and dramatically increase how much we pay the QB, and both of those things would need to happen at the same time.
RE: RE: Check out this article by Tyler Dunne  
Brown_Hornet : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15969905 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15969515 Racer said:

. Yeah, OK. He doesn’t have receivers. But what is he doing on his own to create offense and make plays and raise the level? He’s really not. That’s the problem.”

This upcoming decision on Jones may be the most critical in the history of NYG football.

Is he really not raising the level of other players?
Is he really only hitting a first read and not creating offense.

He has not been good in every game but I think that suggesting that Daniel Jones has not elevated the play of some of his teammates as well as help to create points, is inaccurate.
RE: RE: RE: Check out this article by Tyler Dunne  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15969920 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15969568 mittenedman said:


Quote:


In comment 15969515 Racer said:


Quote:


Dunne is the guy who wrote the scathing article about Mara Central.

The parts about somebody close to Daboll claiming that the head coach put #8 through a survival course in quarterbacking and mental toughness starting in camp are intriguing. Set Tyrod up for success? Told Wink the plays? Strong claims here.

Daboll is different from other New England coaches because he's got better people feel and is more of a man's man? Hard to argue. golongtd.com is-daniel-jones-the-future - ( New Window )



Wow, that is a fascinating insight and would explain a lot of the early reports about Jones/Taylor. I've got to say, that sounds exactly like something Parcells would do.



+1


Dabaoll spent over ten years with Belichick. He started with Saban and then went back again to reboot is OC opportunity. BP, BP, TC, NS they have a lot of similarities with how they look at the game.

TC went overload on Eli. Parcells was hard on QB's and had his 10/11 Commandments. Etc.

Why? They understand this game and particularly the QB position is about handling stress.

Many of very good regular season QB's have come up short in big moments when the team really needs you.
I would say the DJCB  
dancing blue bear : 4:50 pm : link
is somewhere between bargaining and depression.

Shock....
Denial. ...
Anger. ...
Bargaining. ...
Depression. ...
Acceptance and hope. ...
Processing grief.

so many salty tears...
RE: RE: The whole Daboll “likes/loves” Jones is inconsequential  
HardTruth : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15969913 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15969895 HardTruth said:


Quote:


As an example Schoen/Daboll were part of a Buffalo team that made the playoffs with Tryod Taylor as the starting QB. the Bills still traded up for Allen at immense cost and then traded him

Yet, Schoen/Daboll still signed Tyrod Taylor to be a backup here at 2 yrs 14 mil

Did they not like him, then like him? Its about value.





Actually Daboll was not with Buff. in 2017. He was a co-offensive coordinator at Bama.

Buffalo aver. 302 yds/game and 18.9 points.

They moved on because the offense was not very good.

For Daboll's first two years they were pretty much the same offense with Allen.

Assumptions don't play out well in a real time contact sport.




Brian Daboll was named OC of Buffalo Bills on Jan 4, 2018

The Bills traded Tyrod Taylor on March 9, 2018

So yes Brian Daboll was part of the decision making evaluation.

This Giants team is avg 333 yds per game and 20.7 ppg.

RE: I would say the DJCB  
Spiciest Memelord : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15969947 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
is somewhere between bargaining and depression.

Shock....
Denial. ...
Anger. ...
Bargaining. ...
Depression. ...
Acceptance and hope. ...
Processing grief.

so many salty tears...


RE: RE: the problem is now  
upnyg : 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15969466 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 15969440 Rory said:


Quote:


other teams opinion on Jones is also changing.

I'm worried the Raiders are setting their sights.



The raiders have Brady written all over them

or Mac Jones
or Jimmy G
RE: RE: RE: Check out this article by Tyler Dunne  
bw in dc : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15969935 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:

Is he really not raising the level of other players?
Is he really only hitting a first read and not creating offense.

He has not been good in every game but I think that suggesting that Daniel Jones has not elevated the play of some of his teammates as well as help to create points, is inaccurate.


Jones does deserve credit for his off-script runs in some big spots (Green Bay, Washington, etc). Those plays have a positive ripple effect through the entire offense - moves the sticks, gives SB a chance to get more carries, play action opportunities, etc.

But I don't see that impact in the passing game. Jones is more of a QB-by-the-numbers type who does not have that off-script, ad-lib DNA. And I don't see the type of arm talent to consistently throw receivers open. My intuition is the staff is okay with that - for now - as long as Jones doesn't turn the ball over. So, they will trade the punt and field position to avoid the turnover. And that has worked this year, btw...

I don't think Jones is purely a one-read QB. He does scan the field. It's clear. But it seems, and we have seen a fair amount of video on this, Jones has missed golden opportunities for big plays. And those are problematic (see the Seattle game, for example).

Yes, I do believe every QB misses plays during a game. So, Jones is not unique in that regard. But it does seem he misses more than others.
RE: RE: RE: the problem is now  
Spiciest Memelord : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15969971 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15969466 eli4life said:


Quote:


In comment 15969440 Rory said:


Quote:


other teams opinion on Jones is also changing.

I'm worried the Raiders are setting their sights.



The raiders have Brady written all over them


or Mac Jones
or Jimmy G


Tim Tebow
This is the problem with debating the DJFC  
The Mike : 5:50 pm : link
Criticism is not allowed. You must love everything about DJ, or you are somehow suffering through the stages of death and dying with Elisabeth Kübler-Ross. This was truly just about the most bizarre take I have ever read on this board...

DJ is a good Giant. A hard worker. A solid teammate. But his ceiling is average. He is an above average runner and a below average passer. His team must elevate him. He cannot elevate his team. Which is why the drum beat continues to be that he lacks talent around him. And this is true. Except that an elite quarterback would not need anything more than what DJ currently has to put this team on his back and make a run in the playoffs. Can he do it this year? We will know with certainty very soon.

But Daboll has demonstrated that he can make "average" work. So in the absence of a proven elite talent, while we draft and develop our next Eli, signing DJ to a modest second contract ala Mariota or Trubisky would make some sense. There will be many quarterbacks available to choose from comparable to DJ (Brissett, Rush, et al), but DJ's time in Daboll's system is certainly an advantage for keeping DJ.

Paying DJ like he is an elite quarterback however would be about the dumbest possible thing Schoen could do. There is no doubt that within a year or two of doing so, Schoen himself will need to seek comfort from the wisdom of Elisabeth Kübler-Ross whilst looking for his next job...
RE: This is the problem with debating the DJFC  
Brown_Hornet : 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15970001 The Mike said:
Quote:
Criticism is not allowed. You must love everything about DJ, or you are somehow suffering through the stages of death and dying with Elisabeth Kübler-Ross. This was truly just about the most bizarre take I have ever read on this board...

DJ is a good Giant. A hard worker. A solid teammate. But his ceiling is average. He is an above average runner and a below average passer. His team must elevate him. He cannot elevate his team. Which is why the drum beat continues to be that he lacks talent around him. And this is true. Except that an elite quarterback would not need anything more than what DJ currently has to put this team on his back and make a run in the playoffs. Can he do it this year? We will know with certainty very soon.

But Daboll has demonstrated that he can make "average" work. So in the absence of a proven elite talent, while we draft and develop our next Eli, signing DJ to a modest second contract ala Mariota or Trubisky would make some sense. There will be many quarterbacks available to choose from comparable to DJ (Brissett, Rush, et al), but DJ's time in Daboll's system is certainly an advantage for keeping DJ.

Paying DJ like he is an elite quarterback however would be about the dumbest possible thing Schoen could do. There is no doubt that within a year or two of doing so, Schoen himself will need to seek comfort from the wisdom of Elisabeth Kübler-Ross whilst looking for his next job...
That's no more fair,...than suggesting that those who don't like DJ are capable of discussion as any praise is also not allowed. You must hate everything about him.

Don't make huge brush strokes because you don't get the conversation that you want.

At the end of the day, if Daboll and Kafka like DJ and they sign him, the DJFC is correct...even if a bit overzealous.

capable...  
Brown_Hornet : 6:01 pm : link
...incapable
RE: Eric  
dpinzow : 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15969574 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
You should tell that technician to stop reading BBV and start reading BBI.


BBV is a much more accurate representation of the Giants fan base than this place is
RE: RE: This is the problem with debating the DJFC  
ajr2456 : 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15970006 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:

At the end of the day, if Daboll and Kafka like DJ and they sign him, the DJFC is correct...even if a bit overzealous.


Neither side is right based off of if they sign him or not. If Jones walks and goes and plays like a franchise QB somewhere else and the Giants can’t find a QB, the Jones critics weren’t right. Same if they sign him and he is still mediocre, the Jones fans weren’t right.

Nobody is right or wrong just based on the decision that’s made this offseason.
RE: Lawrence is having a better year in year 2  
Alan W : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15969813 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Than Jones has ever had, has the Jags in the playoff hunt and is one game worse record wise than the Giants. It’s a safe guess that if it wasn’t for Urban Meyer the Jags would have been fairly decent last year.


Huh?
RE: RE: Lawrence is having a better year in year 2  
ajr2456 : 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15970014 Alan W said:
Quote:
In comment 15969813 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Than Jones has ever had, has the Jags in the playoff hunt and is one game worse record wise than the Giants. It’s a safe guess that if it wasn’t for Urban Meyer the Jags would have been fairly decent last year.



Huh?


What’s the confusion?
So, bad coacing CAN retard a young qbs  
dancing blue bear : 6:56 pm : link
development? interesting. does this apply to all qbs or just when convenient to the point you're currently trying to make.
 
ryanmkeane : 6:59 pm : link
ajr, by you continuing to talk about Jones the way you do, it is becoming more abundantly clear that you’re a little embarrassed/not sure what to do. Terps had that reality come to him awhile back and he took it so bad that he left the forum. I hope you stay - but you really don’t have to keep talking negatively about Jones. It’s not going to change the fact that he’s the franchise QB. Let it go and you’ll be a lot happier.
 
ryanmkeane : 7:01 pm : link
And by saying things like “well nobody is right or wrong” you just continue to act as if he’s somehow not the answer and you’ll be talking about this his whole career even if he leads the Giants to multiple deep playoff runs, which he probably will.

Just let it go man. He’s the QB. You and everyone else who haven’t accepted it should go root for another team.
Trevor Lawrence is in Year 2.  
ajr2456 : 7:04 pm : link
Putting together a better season than Jones ever had. He’s throwing to the guy responsible for most of Jones’ interceptions, Zay Jones who drops as many balls as Slayton. Kirk is better than any WR the Giants have but Saqoun is better than anyone they have at RB. They’re 11th in points and 6th in yards.

Sure coaching matters but certainly you’d expect more from year 3 Daniel Jones despite the coaching, than rookie Trevor Lawrence no?
Brown Hornet  
The Mike : 7:04 pm : link
This is not a debate about what the Giants will do. It is a debate about what the Giants should do. In recent years, the Giants have frequently proven to be incompetent when it comes to making sensible contracts. Losing Bradberry this year because of the Golladay and LW contracts is all we need to know about the sensibility of cap management around here.

Was signing KG to a dumb contract a win for those people on this site who pounded the table for him? Of course not. It only emboldened those of us who despised that contract. As it will if DJ is signed to an elite contract.
RE: Trevor Lawrence is in Year 2.  
ryanmkeane : 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15970063 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Putting together a better season than Jones ever had. He’s throwing to the guy responsible for most of Jones’ interceptions, Zay Jones who drops as many balls as Slayton. Kirk is better than any WR the Giants have but Saqoun is better than anyone they have at RB. They’re 11th in points and 6th in yards.

Sure coaching matters but certainly you’d expect more from year 3 Daniel Jones despite the coaching, than rookie Trevor Lawrence no?

Who fucking cares dude. Lawrence was the #1 overall pick and by all means a decade type prospect. He’s supposed to be really fucking good. Jones wasn’t that type of player and is obviously not as talented as Trevor Lawrence.

You guys keep mentioning Mahomes, Herbert, Allen, etc. Jones is the QB of our team and we don’t have those guys. So either keep crying about it or keep posting about them day after day, it won’t change the fact that Jones is our QB. This shit is so tiresome already. NFL teams don’t take new quarterbacks every fucking year.
 
ryanmkeane : 7:08 pm : link
And by the way - when the Giants played at Jacksonville this season, Jones outplayed Lawrence and it wasn’t particularly close that day.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15970057 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
And by saying things like “well nobody is right or wrong” you just continue to act as if he’s somehow not the answer and you’ll be talking about this his whole career even if he leads the Giants to multiple deep playoff runs, which he probably will.

Just let it go man. He’s the QB. You and everyone else who haven’t accepted it should go root for another team.


Embarrassed? Cmon man. I’m not the one who went on a Saqoun victory tour for months and then went quiet when his production was down. I don’t care if I’m right or wrong about Daniel Jones as long as the Giants are consistent contenders. I hope I’m wrong and they can spend the first this year and land a Jefferson and Jones turns into the next Eli! It’s just not likely from what we’ve seen for four years. But nobody is right either way until we see how he plays on his next contract. Whether he’s signed or not proved nothing yet. Not sure why that’s a take that bothers you so much, it’s the same let’s wait and see opinion you always have.

I won’t keep talking about Jones if he’s no longer a Giant. He’ll be irrelevant to me. I doubt you’d do the same though.

Quote:
but you really don’t have to keep talking negatively about Jones. It’s not going to change the fact that he’s the franchise QB. Let it go and you’ll be a lot happier.


It’s a message board where people are discussing Daniel Jones - opinions will vary. Maybe you should let go of the fact that everyone won’t agree with you about Jones, and stop talking in absolutes. You’ll be a lot happier. I think I’ve been fair to Jones. I’ve said when he’s played well, but that doesn’t mean there’s still not holes in his games and things to be concerned about when handing over a multi year contract.

And lastly I’ll keep rooting for the Giants and spend thousands of dollars in season tickets every year, taking losses during the down years, because I’m a Giants fan. Stop being a loser and telling people how they should be a fan of their team.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15970068 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
And by the way - when the Giants played at Jacksonville this season, Jones outplayed Lawrence and it wasn’t particularly close that day.


And Jones got outplayed by Cooper Rush when the two played and it wasn’t particularly close.
RE: RE: Trevor Lawrence is in Year 2.  
ajr2456 : 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15970067 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15970063 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Putting together a better season than Jones ever had. He’s throwing to the guy responsible for most of Jones’ interceptions, Zay Jones who drops as many balls as Slayton. Kirk is better than any WR the Giants have but Saqoun is better than anyone they have at RB. They’re 11th in points and 6th in yards.

Sure coaching matters but certainly you’d expect more from year 3 Daniel Jones despite the coaching, than rookie Trevor Lawrence no?


Who fucking cares dude. Lawrence was the #1 overall pick and by all means a decade type prospect. He’s supposed to be really fucking good. Jones wasn’t that type of player and is obviously not as talented as Trevor Lawrence.

You guys keep mentioning Mahomes, Herbert, Allen, etc. Jones is the QB of our team and we don’t have those guys. So either keep crying about it or keep posting about them day after day, it won’t change the fact that Jones is our QB. This shit is so tiresome already. NFL teams don’t take new quarterbacks every fucking year.


Not as tiresome as you trying to police discussions on here but like always, you’re what you accuse other people of doing.
Also someone above said  
ajr2456 : 7:19 pm : link
Lawrence wasn’t better than Jones, that why it got discussed. But I know facts don’t matter to you, it’s whatever is going on in Ryan’s head.
We need a 5* recruit  
Spiciest Memelord : 7:21 pm : link
that's as highly rated prospect as Luck and Elway. Got it.
RE: RE: …  
speedywheels : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15970077 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15970068 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


And by the way - when the Giants played at Jacksonville this season, Jones outplayed Lawrence and it wasn’t particularly close that day.



And Jones got outplayed by Cooper Rush when the two played and it wasn’t particularly close.


LOL...

Psst - check out the offensive talent of DAL and then compare to NYG.

Here's a hint - it's MUCH better in DAL...
The lady doth protest too much  
dancing blue bear : 7:24 pm : link
me thinks
RE: We need a 5* recruit  
dancing blue bear : 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15970084 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
that's as highly rated prospect as Luck and Elway. Got it.


Do we have a threshhold for SAT scores? That's pretty important too
Cooper Rush also outplayed  
UConn4523 : 7:26 pm : link
Joe Burrow.
RE: Cooper Rush also outplayed  
ajr2456 : 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15970090 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Joe Burrow.


Exactly my point, one game head to head doesn’t prove much.
RE: …  
HardTruth : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15970057 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
And by saying things like “well nobody is right or wrong” you just continue to act as if he’s somehow not the answer and you’ll be talking about this his whole career even if he leads the Giants to multiple deep playoff runs, which he probably will.

Just let it go man. He’s the QB. You and everyone else who haven’t accepted it should go root for another team.


Daniel Jones is not currently under contract for next year.
The first Dallas  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:33 pm : link
Game the Giants didn’t sack Rush. It was thibs and oju’s first game and Williams was out. Both players on a pitch count.

Giants allowed five sacks. I believe Neal said something like this was his worst game ever.

Details matter.

Then you can look at the quality of Wrs on top of it.

Lawrence has made strides. Their division is one of the poorest. NFCE has three D’s in the top 5. Dallas was number 1 for this game I believe.

Details
RE: RE: Cooper Rush also outplayed  
UConn4523 : 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15970095 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15970090 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


Joe Burrow.



Exactly my point, one game head to head doesn’t prove much.


Yeah I don’t think H2H matters all that much until you get into the playoffs. Then you start seeing who’s better with everything on the line.

Lawrence is and should be better than Jones. That’s ok, what matters is we don’t pay Jones like the Jags will be paying Lawrence.
Agreed on both points  
ajr2456 : 7:44 pm : link
Uconn
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I continue to maintain  
joeinpa : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15969917 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15969879 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Not sure why you think calling me a fan of the quarterback that plays for the New York Giants is something I should take issue with; sorry to disappoint ☹️


Not to speak for eugibs, and I don't want to put words in your mouth either, Joe. But I know that when I personally note that someone is a DJ fan, I usually mean that they hold DJ in higher regard than the rest of the team. I mean that they claim that rooting for the QB is a requirement for being a good and loyal fan, but of course they don't mind trashing some of his teammates if they have to explain away any gaps in actual production. Not every Giant gets the same benefit of the doubt that DJ fans give Jones.

And I'd even go a step further and say that for some fans, they absolutely want the Giants to win, but it somehow seems like it means more to them that they like the QB. For example, I'll throw out a crazy hypothetical to illustrate my point:

If I could somehow guarantee a choice of the following two outcomes, what would you choose?

1) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the next three Super Bowls (and their fate would be undecided in each game), but the Giants' QB would be Geno Smith.

2) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the playoffs for the next three seasons, but absolutely will not go farther than the NFCCG, and their QB would be Daniel Jones.

I would genuinely be curious what your answer is. I'm curious what most Giants fans' answers would be. I suspect a significant number of Giants fans would choose option 2. By the way, this isn't meant to suggest that I think Geno Smith is a superior QB or that he would actually be likely take the Giants farther than Jones; I'm choosing a QB that I consider to be generally representative of the fungible class of journeyman veteran QB, but I am intentionally selecting one that may trigger a bias of dislike among certain Giants fans.

Now replace Geno Smith with Deshaun Watson in option 1 and you can even change the guarantee to WIN the Super Bowl for the next three years, and I suspect a strong segment of Giants fans (possibly a majority) would choose option 2.

But if you're just in it because you want the Giants to win, the correct answer is option 1 in both cases.


For the record in regard to first paragraph, that s not me. If Giants move on from Jones, so do I. I ve always been a Giants fan over any individual

I loved Parcells, still do, but never once rooted for his team to win once he left Giants.

But I think you are probably correct in your assessment for some here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I continue to maintain  
joeinpa : 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15969917 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15969879 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Not sure why you think calling me a fan of the quarterback that plays for the New York Giants is something I should take issue with; sorry to disappoint ☹️


Not to speak for eugibs, and I don't want to put words in your mouth either, Joe. But I know that when I personally note that someone is a DJ fan, I usually mean that they hold DJ in higher regard than the rest of the team. I mean that they claim that rooting for the QB is a requirement for being a good and loyal fan, but of course they don't mind trashing some of his teammates if they have to explain away any gaps in actual production. Not every Giant gets the same benefit of the doubt that DJ fans give Jones.

And I'd even go a step further and say that for some fans, they absolutely want the Giants to win, but it somehow seems like it means more to them that they like the QB. For example, I'll throw out a crazy hypothetical to illustrate my point:

If I could somehow guarantee a choice of the following two outcomes, what would you choose?

1) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the next three Super Bowls (and their fate would be undecided in each game), but the Giants' QB would be Geno Smith.

2) The Giants are guaranteed to reach the playoffs for the next three seasons, but absolutely will not go farther than the NFCCG, and their QB would be Daniel Jones.

I would genuinely be curious what your answer is. I'm curious what most Giants fans' answers would be. I suspect a significant number of Giants fans would choose option 2. By the way, this isn't meant to suggest that I think Geno Smith is a superior QB or that he would actually be likely take the Giants farther than Jones; I'm choosing a QB that I consider to be generally representative of the fungible class of journeyman veteran QB, but I am intentionally selecting one that may trigger a bias of dislike among certain Giants fans.

Now replace Geno Smith with Deshaun Watson in option 1 and you can even change the guarantee to WIN the Super Bowl for the next three years, and I suspect a strong segment of Giants fans (possibly a majority) would choose option 2.

But if you're just in it because you want the Giants to win, the correct answer is option 1 in both cases.


My answer, which ever quarterback wears Giants blue that s who I root for, # 1 is the easy choice

Unlike many here I rooted for Geno when he replaced Eli, even though at that point in the season it was better for them to lose.
RE: RE: Eric  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15970008 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 15969574 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


You should tell that technician to stop reading BBV and start reading BBI.



BBV is a much more accurate representation of the Giants fan base than this place is

Keep telling yourself that. Echo chambers rock!
RE: RE: RE: Eric  
dpinzow : 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15970135 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15970008 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 15969574 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


You should tell that technician to stop reading BBV and start reading BBI.



BBV is a much more accurate representation of the Giants fan base than this place is


Keep telling yourself that. Echo chambers rock!


BBV gets twice the traffic. A poll with twice the respondents is more accurate. And they don't ban the Jones haters over there either. It's just that far more people go over there for their Giants fix
It’s way more civil on BBV  
dancing blue bear : 8:48 pm : link
The fans that don’t like DJ are no where near as miserable and toxic as some of our more frequent dissenters here. Plus in terms of overestimating their own knowledge and intellect I would classify them as inflated as opposed to delusional and or deranged.

the know it all/ arm chair GMs here are far more certain of their own prowess, but also far more wrong about it.


As for pure volume BBI Is un matched. The will to be repetitive is indomitable. Where one finds that time is another question.

For entertainment I take BBI every time. The massive Dj contract is gonna keep me in high cotton for a good long while
I checked out BBV for the first time earlier this week  
UConn4523 : 8:54 pm : link
got a headache with that layout and left. Not sure if there’s different layout options, but if there isn’t they should add one.
RE: RE: Cooper Rush also outplayed  
FStubbs : 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15970095 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15970090 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


Joe Burrow.



Exactly my point, one game head to head doesn’t prove much.


Man, sounds like we need to get this Cooper Rush guy on our roster.

Oh wait.
RE: It’s way more civil on BBV  
dpinzow : 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15970162 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
The fans that don’t like DJ are no where near as miserable and toxic as some of our more frequent dissenters here. Plus in terms of overestimating their own knowledge and intellect I would classify them as inflated as opposed to delusional and or deranged.

the know it all/ arm chair GMs here are far more certain of their own prowess, but also far more wrong about it.


As for pure volume BBI Is un matched. The will to be repetitive is indomitable. Where one finds that time is another question.

For entertainment I take BBI every time. The massive Dj contract is gonna keep me in high cotton for a good long while


BBV was actually just as critical of Jones last year and in the offseason as BBI was. A lot of minds got changed over there; I'd say it runs 3-1 in favor of keeping Jones
Just to show you where I stand  
dpinzow : 9:23 pm : link
I'm not really keen on giving Jones more than 2 years at the franchise tag number if we have to negotiate a contract with him, so I'd probably be a lukewarm member in terms of supporting Jones
