Purely anecdotal, but opinion of Daniel Jones is changing Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:04 am : 11:04 am

I was at the doctor's office today and I discovered one of the technicians I was talking to is a big Giants fan.



First thing out of his mouth when I said I liked the Giants too was "We've got to re-sign Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley."



It's not just what he said, but the way he said it.