Should Coughlin be in the Hall of Fame? BlackLight : 12/30/2022 8:52 pm

I'm sure we kicked this around before.



His career record is 170-150. Winning percentage is 75th all-time, but 170 wins is 14th most (Tomlin and Carroll will likely pass him in the next couple of years.



Playoff record is 12-7. Winning percentage is 23rd best, while 12 wins is tied for 8th (with Bill Cowher). Carroll and Harbaugh might tie or surpass him soon.



Only three coaches not in Canton have two Super Bowl victories - Coughlin, Mike Shanahan, and George Seifert. Everyone with three or more is in.



Coughlin's one of the few guys who can legitimately claim to have achieved real success at two different franchises. Took Jacksonville to the AFC Championship game in their second season. Two Super Bowl titles with the Giants.



Two guys who made it to Canton without a seeming knock-down case for it are Dick Vermeil and Tom Flores. Both with fewer coaching wins, lower winning percentage, fewer playoff victories. Flores has two Super Bowl titles, Vermeil has one and an NFC Championship.



Jimmy Johnson made it in with a winning percentage ranked 62nd best in league history, two Super Bowl titles, but fewer regular season and playoff wins than Coughlin.



Marv Levy, 56th highest winning percentage, but also fewer regular season and playoff wins. Also lost four straight Super Bowls.