Should Coughlin be in the Hall of Fame?

I'm sure we kicked this around before.
His career record is 170-150. Winning percentage is 75th all-time, but 170 wins is 14th most (Tomlin and Carroll will likely pass him in the next couple of years.
Playoff record is 12-7. Winning percentage is 23rd best, while 12 wins is tied for 8th (with Bill Cowher). Carroll and Harbaugh might tie or surpass him soon.
Only three coaches not in Canton have two Super Bowl victories - Coughlin, Mike Shanahan, and George Seifert. Everyone with three or more is in.
Coughlin's one of the few guys who can legitimately claim to have achieved real success at two different franchises. Took Jacksonville to the AFC Championship game in their second season. Two Super Bowl titles with the Giants.
Two guys who made it to Canton without a seeming knock-down case for it are Dick Vermeil and Tom Flores. Both with fewer coaching wins, lower winning percentage, fewer playoff victories. Flores has two Super Bowl titles, Vermeil has one and an NFC Championship.
Jimmy Johnson made it in with a winning percentage ranked 62nd best in league history, two Super Bowl titles, but fewer regular season and playoff wins than Coughlin.
Marv Levy, 56th highest winning percentage, but also fewer regular season and playoff wins. Also lost four straight Super Bowls.
The Parcells Tree is going to have three HCs make it: BB, TC, and Sean Payton.
That's really remarkable.
I still don’t view Payton as a Parcells guy. Payton loves playing that angle up like he was sitting side by side Parcells for a decade. He was on Fassel’s coaching tree which produced Payton & Fox. Payton was already established by the time he was under Parcells and was only with him in Dallas from 2003-2005.
Quote:
for TC, especially with Tom Flores making it.
The Parcells Tree is going to have three HCs make it: BB, TC, and Sean Payton.
That's really remarkable.
I still don’t view Payton as a Parcells guy. Payton loves playing that angle up like he was sitting side by side Parcells for a decade. He was on Fassel’s coaching tree which produced Payton & Fox. Payton was already established by the time he was under Parcells and was only with him in Dallas from 2003-2005.
I see your point to a degree. But I think being under Parcells was the final, critical piece that got Payton ready for that next step to be an NFL HC.
And regarding Payton being on the Fassel tree... Fassel is on the Parcells tree as well, so no matter how you cut it Payton is on the Parcells tree.
Yes. Two SB and built jags from ground up too
He won two SB’s as HC of the Giants knocking off Belichick twice. He then got back to the AFC title game as an executive of the Jaguars.
What are we doing here? How is this a debate? I always get a kick out of the BBI’ers that knock Coughlin because he wasn’t as dominant as Parcells teams. Or the old “the Giants had fluke type Super Bowl runs”. Give me a break. 8 straight non losing seasons, the Giants were always dangerous from 2005-2012.
Aside from the Pats who had Belichick & Brady, tell me where all these stretches of dominant football are in the modern NFL? Coughlin is absolutely a HOF’er.
He does not have many years as most of the other HOF HC's and took over a team that had won four SB's under Walsh who was the model franchise of the league at the time.
Then when he went to Carolina he won 8, 7 and 1 games.
The one I am surprised by is Holmgren not being in though I think he and Shanahan are finalists this year.
+1
Shanahan has a better career winning percentage than Coughlin and won 2 Super Bowls. Seifert's numbers are ridiculous. He won 2 Super Bowls and 10 or more games every year he coached the 49ers and won 14 three times and 13 once in eight years as HC. I understand he took over a team built by Bill Walsh but how did the HCs who took over for other HOF coaches do? Not too well.
I think eventually Coughlin will get in on the Webb Eubank platform. Webb's career record was barely over .500 but he won two of the most historic games in NFL history. The 1958 Championship game and Super Bowl III.
Winning SB 42 against 18-0 Brady & Belichick and validating it by beating them again in SB 46 should be enough to get him in.
Couple things that I think have impacted MS thus far. He had short and not very successful stints with the Raiders and WFT.
The other is there was some questions regarding circumventing the Cap when they won the two SB's in Denver. Not sure how valid this is but there was reporting on it.
A case can also be made that six coaches not yet retired belong in the HoF as well: Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Sean Payton and Pete Carroll. Coughlin would probably be either before or after Tomlin in this list.
Carolina was run by Bill Polian, Coughlin obviously ran Jacksonville.
Don't get me wrong I'm not suggesting that Coughlin doesn't deserve credit for using the advantages he had to build an excellent team. But he started with no money on his salary cap and both teams were given 14 extra picks in years 1 and 2. Including two in round 1 and two in round 2.
If have held the salary cap rumors in Denver against Shanahan, what are they going to think of Coughlin's 2nd term in Jacksonville?
Carolina was run by Bill Polian, Coughlin obviously ran Jacksonville.
Don't get me wrong I'm not suggesting that Coughlin doesn't deserve credit for using the advantages he had to build an excellent team. But he started with no money on his salary cap and both teams were given 14 extra picks in years 1 and 2. Including two in round 1 and two in round 2.
If have held the salary cap rumors in Denver against Shanahan, what are they going to think of Coughlin's 2nd term in Jacksonville?
+1
After that no big deal...but time will tell...
So you’re admitting he won two super bowls with sub par teams. That alone speaks to how great a coaching job he did. Not the reverse. It’s when coaches have loaded teams with tons of HOFers that the coaches should have a harder time getting in.
Quote:
I think Coughlin gets in, but it’s a total crime Shanahan isn’t in.
I agree with that
I didn’t realize Shannahan wasn’t in. That’s insane. And doesn’t leave a lot of positive vibes for TC if he’s not in.
Here is the difference between the two start franchises. The Panthers after the AFCCG quickly fell off and Capers was soon out of a job and joined TC in Jax as his DC where in year 5 they were 14-2 and in another AFCCG. Panthers had Polian who in now in the HOF. TC was a first time HC and GM. Pretty impressive and they did it with much better results.
You seem to have a little something regarding TC. That's fine. For you he was a .500 HC who won two SB's because of his D line.
I will hold him in a lot higher regard. I think many others will as well.
Whether I like him or not is completely meaningless and I'm sure he will one day be in the HOF. Hopefully while he's here to enjoy it, unlike George Young who I loved for what he did for Giants fans.
As far as the Jacksonville vs Carolina comparison goes Polian spent heavily in free agency sooner than Coughlin did and ran into cap hell faster than Coughlin did. Polian's QB Kerry Collins also imploded. In 1999 Jacksonville had the best record in football 14-2. They scored the 6th most points in the NFL and gave up the least in the league. They lost 3 games that year all of them to the immortal Jeff Fisher and the Titans. IMO that 99 Jacksonville team was better than any of the Giants teams he coached, except the first 12 games of 2008. But once Plaxico shot himself the team fell apart (in fairness defensive injuries played a part too) and I blame the coaching staff for not holding that season together.
IMO Tom Coughlin won 2 Super Bowls because he had Eli Manning. Becasue Eli Manning beat Bill Belichick and Tom Brady at the end of both of those games. I struggle to get past that the Giants didn't win a single playoff game the other 10 years he coached them. I know it's pretty foolish to say a HC who won 2 Super Bowls underachieved but that's my opinion.
Whether I like him or not is completely meaningless and I'm sure he will one day be in the HOF. Hopefully while he's here to enjoy it, unlike George Young who I loved for what he did for Giants fans.
As far as the Jacksonville vs Carolina comparison goes Polian spent heavily in free agency sooner than Coughlin did and ran into cap hell faster than Coughlin did. Polian's QB Kerry Collins also imploded. In 1999 Jacksonville had the best record in football 14-2. They scored the 6th most points in the NFL and gave up the least in the league. They lost 3 games that year all of them to the immortal Jeff Fisher and the Titans. IMO that 99 Jacksonville team was better than any of the Giants teams he coached, except the first 12 games of 2008. But once Plaxico shot himself the team fell apart (in fairness defensive injuries played a part too) and I blame the coaching staff for not holding that season together.
IMO Tom Coughlin won 2 Super Bowls because he had Eli Manning. Becasue Eli Manning beat Bill Belichick and Tom Brady at the end of both of those games. I struggle to get past that the Giants didn't win a single playoff game the other 10 years he coached them. I know it's pretty foolish to say a HC who won 2 Super Bowls underachieved but that's my opinion.
I agree. Man was going to be fired after the 2006 season if not for tiki Barber of all players pulling his butt outta the fire. He was on the hot seat for a few years after that too before actually getting fired (even though the Maras pretend that TC just "retired"). Eli is a HoFamer IMO. TC is close, but no cigar.
And regarding Payton being on the Fassel tree... Fassel is on the Parcells tree as well, so no matter how you cut it Payton is on the Parcells tree.
Umm yeah. Payton's wife even calls him "Little Bill".
He was hired to restore a BC program which had fallen on hard times. In three years he put BC in the top 15 including a win over Holtz number one or two ranked team in Sound Bend. Mission accomplished and on to Jax. As you noted Tenn. was a Achilles heal for him. Outstanding tenure just a bit short.
It's interesting you mention Polian. He actually initially made his mark with Buffalo. I recall a Buffalo team with a fancy KGun offense and remember our Giants beating a team who was I believe a 10 point favorite (TC a assistant). In that game it was the Giants physicality that ultimately won the game. After losing to the Giants they then lost to two more NFCE teams. I remember those teams and HC's. NFCE and the NFC in general had its way with the high flying AFC teams.
Ernie Arcossi was a solid GM. He also built a team a little soft and not really the Parcells/Young version. Perhaps you have a different take on the Giants/Ravens SB. For me the Giants were outclassed at the scrimmage lines to start. Ernie had that get a LT and fill in the rest.
Enter TC. First thing he said was the Giants would have to win the lines. He talked of the importance of the mental and physical toughness. In the second round they added Snee. The following year McKenzie. On the D line DT Freddie Robbins. A 260 pound back was added. In Jax his first pick was Boselli. He then added RT Searcy and a 1st round Guard. His two D tackles were Henderson and Stroud. Taylor was a 225lb back. Pretty clear TC's impact on the Giants early.
He actually made Barber a better player.
BC would go on to enjoy a long history of producing OL. Snee was one of those OL.
Here is a little tidbit on who TC was from Brandon Jacobs.
"True Champion True Leader!!! Tom Coughlin is all we needed to be champions. We don’t win shit without him, we played for Tom."
Back story to that one. TC rode Jacobs early. He challenged and said he was not running physical enough. Jacob's felt like punching him at the time or something like that. He later said he learned he was right.
2007. Jacobs sure did set the tone early in Green Bay. Message received. He then found a way to get that yard on the last drive in the SB. Always a nice bodyguard to those oncoming rushers coming after Eli.
It did not end well for TC. Something tells me that a 205 David Wilson was not a TC type back. It shows a clear shift in direction of the franchise. For others the change was wanted. I hope the Giants again go back to the roots.
Some great players helped with the goal of TC. This is always the case. Something tells me that there are a lot of other stories like Jacobs.
In the two SB's we say the great drives at the end. The outstanding D front. What is not appreciated enough was that the Pats in both games were the highest scoring team in the league. One of the key things in both games was the Giants enjoyed a plus 10 and 9 advantage in rushing the ball. The 2011 OL was near its end but they fortunately were able to pull it off one more time. TOP and was a big key to both wins.
I agree about 2008. That was his vision what he set out to do upon taking the job. 2007 just was ahead of schedule.
Perhaps all the TC balance talk had a reason.
Let's hope both BD and JS bring back what TC did when he took the job. I doubt we see another SB until they do. They both have some pretty good mentors. The answers are already mostly in building if you look close enough.
And I'd take him over Dungy any time.
But, I think he’s had a hall of fame career for sure.
Absolutely. No question in my mind.
Not even that. Flores made the HoF. I didn't think he was HoF material at all.
Quote:
Too short of a tenure? I think he went to 5 championship games and won 2 SBs
He does not have many years as most of the other HOF HC's and took over a team that had won four SB's under Walsh who was the model franchise of the league at the time.
Then when he went to Carolina he won 8, 7 and 1 games.
The one I am surprised by is Holmgren not being in though I think he and Shanahan are finalists this year.
Up until recently I would have agreed that Seifert was a good not great head coach.
But looking back on it, Seifert was a critical piece for those 5 SBs. First as DB coach in 1980 to DC in 1983 up until Walsh retired, he was one of the more premier DCs that focused on the back end instead of the front 7. The '84 team sent all four starting DBs to the Pro Bowl.
He rotated DL to keep them fresh for pass rushing situations. He created the Elephant position for Charles Haley that was the basis for what Pete Carroll would eventually take to Seattle during his time as 49ers DC.
And after the dust settled on the '80s, Seifert had to contend with the Cowboys, a juggernaut in their own right. To be able to get over that hump and then have the upper hand on them for the remainder of the '90s was a big deal.
Not as legendary as Walsh, sure, but Seifert wasn't a mere caretaker either.
Poor guy was quoted as saying "I don't think the organization has forgiven me for what happened in the 1990 NFC Championship game", as if it was really his fault they lost.
To compare to Coughlin, TC was a WR coach, whose time spent on that side of the ball was very key to winning those SBs with the Giants.
Both should get in, and Shanahan too.
I think Jimmy Johnson was really good, but at the same time, his roster was unfair, and hence he might be a little overrated.