Should Coughlin be in the Hall of Fame?

BlackLight : 12/30/2022 8:52 pm
I'm sure we kicked this around before.

His career record is 170-150. Winning percentage is 75th all-time, but 170 wins is 14th most (Tomlin and Carroll will likely pass him in the next couple of years.

Playoff record is 12-7. Winning percentage is 23rd best, while 12 wins is tied for 8th (with Bill Cowher). Carroll and Harbaugh might tie or surpass him soon.

Only three coaches not in Canton have two Super Bowl victories - Coughlin, Mike Shanahan, and George Seifert. Everyone with three or more is in.

Coughlin's one of the few guys who can legitimately claim to have achieved real success at two different franchises. Took Jacksonville to the AFC Championship game in their second season. Two Super Bowl titles with the Giants.

Two guys who made it to Canton without a seeming knock-down case for it are Dick Vermeil and Tom Flores. Both with fewer coaching wins, lower winning percentage, fewer playoff victories. Flores has two Super Bowl titles, Vermeil has one and an NFC Championship.

Jimmy Johnson made it in with a winning percentage ranked 62nd best in league history, two Super Bowl titles, but fewer regular season and playoff wins than Coughlin.

Marv Levy, 56th highest winning percentage, but also fewer regular season and playoff wins. Also lost four straight Super Bowls.
RE: …  
upnyg : 12/30/2022 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15970199 christian said:
Quote:
I think Coughlin gets in, but it’s a total crime Shanahan isn’t in.
I agree with that
RE: Should be a lay-up...  
Sean : 12/30/2022 11:20 pm : link
In comment 15970205 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for TC, especially with Tom Flores making it.

The Parcells Tree is going to have three HCs make it: BB, TC, and Sean Payton.

That's really remarkable.

I still don’t view Payton as a Parcells guy. Payton loves playing that angle up like he was sitting side by side Parcells for a decade. He was on Fassel’s coaching tree which produced Payton & Fox. Payton was already established by the time he was under Parcells and was only with him in Dallas from 2003-2005.
RE: Speaking for HJ45 and myself,  
HomerJones45 : 12/30/2022 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15970189 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
he’s a lock..😎
LOL. Damn right.
Yes.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/30/2022 11:24 pm : link
On top of the 2 SB wins here, he went to 2 AFC Championship games back to back with an expansion team (Jaguars). I know they lost those games, but still. Not bad for an upstart franchise and putting them on the map.
RE: RE: Should be a lay-up...  
bw in dc : 12/30/2022 11:42 pm : link
In comment 15970298 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15970205 bw in dc said:


Quote:


for TC, especially with Tom Flores making it.

The Parcells Tree is going to have three HCs make it: BB, TC, and Sean Payton.

That's really remarkable.


I still don’t view Payton as a Parcells guy. Payton loves playing that angle up like he was sitting side by side Parcells for a decade. He was on Fassel’s coaching tree which produced Payton & Fox. Payton was already established by the time he was under Parcells and was only with him in Dallas from 2003-2005.


I see your point to a degree. But I think being under Parcells was the final, critical piece that got Payton ready for that next step to be an NFL HC.

No question about it  
.McL. : 12:06 am : link
He will get in and he deserves it!

And regarding Payton being on the Fassel tree... Fassel is on the Parcells tree as well, so no matter how you cut it Payton is on the Parcells tree.
Of course he is  
Joey in VA : 1:00 am : link
As someone shady said, you can't write the history of the NFL without Eli and the same goes for Coughlin. They did the impossible together.
RE: He’ll definitely get in  
Payasdaddy : 1:51 am : link
In comment 15970178 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I’d imagine


Yes. Two SB and built jags from ground up too
No  
Optimus-NY : 6:49 am : link
.
2 rings as a head coach  
Chip : 7:34 am : link
another one with the Giants as WR coach. 3 rings should get him in.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:39 am : link
Yes.
The question is not in debate  
Sean : 8:01 am : link
He’s a HOF coach easy. How anyone can say no is insane. This is a guy who took over an expansion Jaguars team and had them in the AFC title game in their second season & again in 1999.

He won two SB’s as HC of the Giants knocking off Belichick twice. He then got back to the AFC title game as an executive of the Jaguars.

What are we doing here? How is this a debate? I always get a kick out of the BBI’ers that knock Coughlin because he wasn’t as dominant as Parcells teams. Or the old “the Giants had fluke type Super Bowl runs”. Give me a break. 8 straight non losing seasons, the Giants were always dangerous from 2005-2012.

Aside from the Pats who had Belichick & Brady, tell me where all these stretches of dominant football are in the modern NFL? Coughlin is absolutely a HOF’er.
How is George Seifert not in  
Joey from GlenCove : 8:07 am : link
Too short of a tenure? I think he went to 5 championship games and won 2 SBs
RE: How is George Seifert not in  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:11 am : link
In comment 15970392 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
Too short of a tenure? I think he went to 5 championship games and won 2 SBs


He does not have many years as most of the other HOF HC's and took over a team that had won four SB's under Walsh who was the model franchise of the league at the time.

Then when he went to Carolina he won 8, 7 and 1 games.

The one I am surprised by is Holmgren not being in though I think he and Shanahan are finalists this year.
Didn’t TC also win one as the WR coach  
Dave : 8:12 am : link
.
RE: 2 rings as a head coach  
Dave : 8:12 am : link
In comment 15970374 Chip said:
Quote:
another one with the Giants as WR coach. 3 rings should get him in.

+1
100% YES.  
johnnyb : 8:30 am : link
On top of the two Super Bowl victories as HC, and third as a War coach, the work he did with the expansion Jaguars puts him over the top.
Once you let Dungy in  
Essex : 8:35 am : link
and to a lesser extent Cowher, it is going to be hard to keep out a guy who won two super bowls.
Does anyone have a good reason that Mike Shanahan  
arniefez : 8:52 am : link
isn't in? Or George Seifert?

Shanahan has a better career winning percentage than Coughlin and won 2 Super Bowls. Seifert's numbers are ridiculous. He won 2 Super Bowls and 10 or more games every year he coached the 49ers and won 14 three times and 13 once in eight years as HC. I understand he took over a team built by Bill Walsh but how did the HCs who took over for other HOF coaches do? Not too well.

I think eventually Coughlin will get in on the Webb Eubank platform. Webb's career record was barely over .500 but he won two of the most historic games in NFL history. The 1958 Championship game and Super Bowl III.

Winning SB 42 against 18-0 Brady & Belichick and validating it by beating them again in SB 46 should be enough to get him in.
Never even thought it was a quesrion  
Kanavis : 8:53 am : link
He is in. You also have to look at how historic the 07 win was in the calculation.
Question  
Kanavis : 8:53 am : link
Sorry
Shanahan is a finalist  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:59 am : link
this year. I already mentioned Seifert and why possible he is not in as of yet.

Couple things that I think have impacted MS thus far. He had short and not very successful stints with the Raiders and WFT.
The other is there was some questions regarding circumventing the Cap when they won the two SB's in Denver. Not sure how valid this is but there was reporting on it.
Yes.  
The Mike : 9:23 am : link
If Bud Grant, Mara Levy, Bill Cowher and Tony Dungy are in, then Coughlin is a no doubt about it Hall of Famer. As is Mike Shanahan.

A case can also be made that six coaches not yet retired belong in the HoF as well: Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Sean Payton and Pete Carroll. Coughlin would probably be either before or after Tomlin in this list.
Do any of you who think it was such a big deal that Jacksonville was  
arniefez : 9:24 am : link
in the Championship game in year 2 realize so was Carolina with the immortal Dom Capers as HC and Kerry Collins at QB. The expansion rules when Jacksonville and Carolina entered the league were so favorable that they were never used again.

Carolina was run by Bill Polian, Coughlin obviously ran Jacksonville.
Don't get me wrong I'm not suggesting that Coughlin doesn't deserve credit for using the advantages he had to build an excellent team. But he started with no money on his salary cap and both teams were given 14 extra picks in years 1 and 2. Including two in round 1 and two in round 2.

If have held the salary cap rumors in Denver against Shanahan, what are they going to think of Coughlin's 2nd term in Jacksonville?

You can’t tell the story of championship football during his time  
mattlawson : 9:27 am : link
Without him. So yes
RE: Do any of you who think it was such a big deal that Jacksonville was  
Optimus-NY : 9:29 am : link
In comment 15970450 arniefez said:
Quote:
in the Championship game in year 2 realize so was Carolina with the immortal Dom Capers as HC and Kerry Collins at QB. The expansion rules when Jacksonville and Carolina entered the league were so favorable that they were never used again.

Carolina was run by Bill Polian, Coughlin obviously ran Jacksonville.
Don't get me wrong I'm not suggesting that Coughlin doesn't deserve credit for using the advantages he had to build an excellent team. But he started with no money on his salary cap and both teams were given 14 extra picks in years 1 and 2. Including two in round 1 and two in round 2.

If have held the salary cap rumors in Denver against Shanahan, what are they going to think of Coughlin's 2nd term in Jacksonville?


+1
Bill Walsh did not win 4 Super Bowls  
arniefez : 9:30 am : link
He won 3. Seifert won 2. The first in 1989 with almost all Walsh players and the 2nd in 1994 with mostly his own players.
Yes  
Rolyrock : 9:55 am : link
Along with a pic of him on the sidelines during the 2008 NFC Championship game in GB.
RE: I Say Long Shot...  
bradshaw44 : 10:08 am : link
In comment 15970222 mvftw said:
Quote:
He had 13 loses in his 2 SB runs...Parcells had 5...
After that no big deal...but time will tell...


So you’re admitting he won two super bowls with sub par teams. That alone speaks to how great a coaching job he did. Not the reverse. It’s when coaches have loaded teams with tons of HOFers that the coaches should have a harder time getting in.
RE: RE: …  
bradshaw44 : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15970293 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15970199 christian said:


Quote:


I think Coughlin gets in, but it’s a total crime Shanahan isn’t in.

I agree with that



I didn’t realize Shannahan wasn’t in. That’s insane. And doesn’t leave a lot of positive vibes for TC if he’s not in.
I make it a point not to attack fellow posters here as we're all part  
Stu11 : 10:11 am : link
of the Giants fan family...that having been said the fact that there are multiple posters in here that said "no" truly boggles my mind. I'll leave it at that.
Is Barry Switzer in?  
bradshaw44 : 10:16 am : link
If so then you have to put Seifert, Shanny, Coughlin , and Holmgren
arnie  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:18 am : link
Thanks for correction on Walsh.

Here is the difference between the two start franchises. The Panthers after the AFCCG quickly fell off and Capers was soon out of a job and joined TC in Jax as his DC where in year 5 they were 14-2 and in another AFCCG. Panthers had Polian who in now in the HOF. TC was a first time HC and GM. Pretty impressive and they did it with much better results.

You seem to have a little something regarding TC. That's fine. For you he was a .500 HC who won two SB's because of his D line.

I will hold him in a lot higher regard. I think many others will as well.

100% yes.  
RicFlair : 10:21 am : link
.
Lines of Scrimmage  
arniefez : 11:18 am : link
It always amazes me that there are Giants fans who don't like Bill Parcells. Which is pretty hypocritical of me since I don't like Tom Coughlin.

Whether I like him or not is completely meaningless and I'm sure he will one day be in the HOF. Hopefully while he's here to enjoy it, unlike George Young who I loved for what he did for Giants fans.

As far as the Jacksonville vs Carolina comparison goes Polian spent heavily in free agency sooner than Coughlin did and ran into cap hell faster than Coughlin did. Polian's QB Kerry Collins also imploded. In 1999 Jacksonville had the best record in football 14-2. They scored the 6th most points in the NFL and gave up the least in the league. They lost 3 games that year all of them to the immortal Jeff Fisher and the Titans. IMO that 99 Jacksonville team was better than any of the Giants teams he coached, except the first 12 games of 2008. But once Plaxico shot himself the team fell apart (in fairness defensive injuries played a part too) and I blame the coaching staff for not holding that season together.

IMO Tom Coughlin won 2 Super Bowls because he had Eli Manning. Becasue Eli Manning beat Bill Belichick and Tom Brady at the end of both of those games. I struggle to get past that the Giants didn't win a single playoff game the other 10 years he coached them. I know it's pretty foolish to say a HC who won 2 Super Bowls underachieved but that's my opinion.

RE: Lines of Scrimmage  
Optimus-NY : 11:31 am : link
In comment 15970548 arniefez said:
Quote:
It always amazes me that there are Giants fans who don't like Bill Parcells. Which is pretty hypocritical of me since I don't like Tom Coughlin.

Whether I like him or not is completely meaningless and I'm sure he will one day be in the HOF. Hopefully while he's here to enjoy it, unlike George Young who I loved for what he did for Giants fans.

As far as the Jacksonville vs Carolina comparison goes Polian spent heavily in free agency sooner than Coughlin did and ran into cap hell faster than Coughlin did. Polian's QB Kerry Collins also imploded. In 1999 Jacksonville had the best record in football 14-2. They scored the 6th most points in the NFL and gave up the least in the league. They lost 3 games that year all of them to the immortal Jeff Fisher and the Titans. IMO that 99 Jacksonville team was better than any of the Giants teams he coached, except the first 12 games of 2008. But once Plaxico shot himself the team fell apart (in fairness defensive injuries played a part too) and I blame the coaching staff for not holding that season together.

IMO Tom Coughlin won 2 Super Bowls because he had Eli Manning. Becasue Eli Manning beat Bill Belichick and Tom Brady at the end of both of those games. I struggle to get past that the Giants didn't win a single playoff game the other 10 years he coached them. I know it's pretty foolish to say a HC who won 2 Super Bowls underachieved but that's my opinion.


I agree. Man was going to be fired after the 2006 season if not for tiki Barber of all players pulling his butt outta the fire. He was on the hot seat for a few years after that too before actually getting fired (even though the Maras pretend that TC just "retired"). Eli is a HoFamer IMO. TC is close, but no cigar.
Coughlin should be inducted  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:32 am : link
so he can ignore Mara's handshake again on stage.
RE: No question about it  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15970322 .McL. said:
Quote:
He will get in and he deserves it!

And regarding Payton being on the Fassel tree... Fassel is on the Parcells tree as well, so no matter how you cut it Payton is on the Parcells tree.


Umm yeah. Payton's wife even calls him "Little Bill".
yes  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:38 am : link
.
100%  
Grey Pilgrim : 11:59 am : link
...
I think it’s an absolute lock he gets in.......  
Simms11 : 12:12 pm : link
He was a tremendous coach for many many years, had much success and two Super Bowl Titles. He was also the guy that put an expansion franchise on the map and got them to a Championship game. Lastly he served as an executive for that same team in his final years affiliated with the league.
Arnie  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:07 pm : link
Got it. My version of TC.

He was hired to restore a BC program which had fallen on hard times. In three years he put BC in the top 15 including a win over Holtz number one or two ranked team in Sound Bend. Mission accomplished and on to Jax. As you noted Tenn. was a Achilles heal for him. Outstanding tenure just a bit short.

It's interesting you mention Polian. He actually initially made his mark with Buffalo. I recall a Buffalo team with a fancy KGun offense and remember our Giants beating a team who was I believe a 10 point favorite (TC a assistant). In that game it was the Giants physicality that ultimately won the game. After losing to the Giants they then lost to two more NFCE teams. I remember those teams and HC's. NFCE and the NFC in general had its way with the high flying AFC teams.

Ernie Arcossi was a solid GM. He also built a team a little soft and not really the Parcells/Young version. Perhaps you have a different take on the Giants/Ravens SB. For me the Giants were outclassed at the scrimmage lines to start. Ernie had that get a LT and fill in the rest.

Enter TC. First thing he said was the Giants would have to win the lines. He talked of the importance of the mental and physical toughness. In the second round they added Snee. The following year McKenzie. On the D line DT Freddie Robbins. A 260 pound back was added. In Jax his first pick was Boselli. He then added RT Searcy and a 1st round Guard. His two D tackles were Henderson and Stroud. Taylor was a 225lb back. Pretty clear TC's impact on the Giants early.

He actually made Barber a better player.

BC would go on to enjoy a long history of producing OL. Snee was one of those OL.

Here is a little tidbit on who TC was from Brandon Jacobs.
"True Champion True Leader!!! Tom Coughlin is all we needed to be champions. We don’t win shit without him, we played for Tom."

Back story to that one. TC rode Jacobs early. He challenged and said he was not running physical enough. Jacob's felt like punching him at the time or something like that. He later said he learned he was right.

2007. Jacobs sure did set the tone early in Green Bay. Message received. He then found a way to get that yard on the last drive in the SB. Always a nice bodyguard to those oncoming rushers coming after Eli.

It did not end well for TC. Something tells me that a 205 David Wilson was not a TC type back. It shows a clear shift in direction of the franchise. For others the change was wanted. I hope the Giants again go back to the roots.

Some great players helped with the goal of TC. This is always the case. Something tells me that there are a lot of other stories like Jacobs.

In the two SB's we say the great drives at the end. The outstanding D front. What is not appreciated enough was that the Pats in both games were the highest scoring team in the league. One of the key things in both games was the Giants enjoyed a plus 10 and 9 advantage in rushing the ball. The 2011 OL was near its end but they fortunately were able to pull it off one more time. TOP and was a big key to both wins.

I agree about 2008. That was his vision what he set out to do upon taking the job. 2007 just was ahead of schedule.

Perhaps all the TC balance talk had a reason.

Let's hope both BD and JS bring back what TC did when he took the job. I doubt we see another SB until they do. They both have some pretty good mentors. The answers are already mostly in building if you look close enough.
absolutely 100% yes.  
markky : 1:16 pm : link
the playoff runs of his two HC Super Bowl wins should get him in. He's a huge part of the story of that time of the history of the NFL. He absolutely should be in.

And I'd take him over Dungy any time.
RE: I make it a point not to attack fellow posters here as we're all part  
Milton : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15970489 Stu11 said:
Quote:
of the Giants fan family...that having been said the fact that there are multiple posters in here that said "no" truly boggles my mind. I'll leave it at that.
What a great guy you are! The restraint you're showing boggles the mind and warms the heart. The world (and the Universe as a whole) needs more people like you.
I don’t get the anti Coughlin sentiment  
Sean : 2:40 pm : link
And I’m someone who thinks Mara was correct to retain Reese and let Coughlin go. I also think Coughlin doesn’t just get to wipe his hands clean of the personnel decisions from 2012 onward.

But, I think he’s had a hall of fame career for sure.
A great NFL coach.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2:59 pm : link
And even a better person.

Absolutely. No question in my mind.
Dungy made the hall of fame, so why not coughlin?.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:48 pm : link
.
I don't even think this should be a question  
Matt M. : 6:24 pm : link
And, I hope he gets in while he is still young enough to truly enjoy and appreciate it.
RE: Dungy made the hall of fame, so why not coughlin?.  
bw in dc : 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15970814 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


Not even that. Flores made the HoF. I didn't think he was HoF material at all.
RE: RE: How is George Seifert not in  
NINEster : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15970396 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15970392 Joey from GlenCove said:


Quote:


Too short of a tenure? I think he went to 5 championship games and won 2 SBs



He does not have many years as most of the other HOF HC's and took over a team that had won four SB's under Walsh who was the model franchise of the league at the time.

Then when he went to Carolina he won 8, 7 and 1 games.

The one I am surprised by is Holmgren not being in though I think he and Shanahan are finalists this year.


Up until recently I would have agreed that Seifert was a good not great head coach.

But looking back on it, Seifert was a critical piece for those 5 SBs. First as DB coach in 1980 to DC in 1983 up until Walsh retired, he was one of the more premier DCs that focused on the back end instead of the front 7. The '84 team sent all four starting DBs to the Pro Bowl.

He rotated DL to keep them fresh for pass rushing situations. He created the Elephant position for Charles Haley that was the basis for what Pete Carroll would eventually take to Seattle during his time as 49ers DC.

And after the dust settled on the '80s, Seifert had to contend with the Cowboys, a juggernaut in their own right. To be able to get over that hump and then have the upper hand on them for the remainder of the '90s was a big deal.

Not as legendary as Walsh, sure, but Seifert wasn't a mere caretaker either.

Poor guy was quoted as saying "I don't think the organization has forgiven me for what happened in the 1990 NFC Championship game", as if it was really his fault they lost.

To compare to Coughlin, TC was a WR coach, whose time spent on that side of the ball was very key to winning those SBs with the Giants.

Both should get in, and Shanahan too.

I think Jimmy Johnson was really good, but at the same time, his roster was unfair, and hence he might be a little overrated.
