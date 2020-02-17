Giants to offer multi year contracts to Jones and Barkley

Doesn't mean the respective player takes it depending on the terms. I think it more likely that Barkley is still on the team next season than Jones as I think it more likely another team may be willing to overpay for Jones. But, if both are on next year's roster, I'm OK with that.
barkley is just the better contract to work out right now because the comps in the RB market are reasonable. Based on what was leaked during bye week I'd expect them to get him on something that is effectively a 3x40m, with 30m guaranteed and mostly paid out in the first 2 years. that checks both sides boxes of a CMC-level deal and an AAV around 12m.
there is no comp for jones and the scale of any QB deal is 3-4x whatever barkley's deal will be so that negotiation could go any number of ways - but the tag value is likely to be cheaper than almost any extension so he seems the easier player to forecast on tag.
Fully expected after the season each has delivered. However, without details, no way of knowing whether either would accept the new deal or take their chances in free agency. Given the dearth of QB talent around the league, the price for DJ rises each day with the demise of another starter. Not every team will be able to address the need via the draft and DJ stands to benefit. Less clear for Saquon, but the Le’Veon Bell situation from a few years back has to play in his mind, but some team will make him a decent offer. Just not clear how that will compare to what the Giants offer.
Here comes the part where the armchair BBIers turn on Schoen and Daboll and think they know better.
And here comes the part where someone on a discussion board says there should be no discussion
+1. I honestly don’t know why some people come to this site just to tell everyone to stop talking about things they don’t want to hear. If you are that insecure please just stay away and let people who have opinions talk.
with Schoen and Daboll, but to come on here and insinuate that their idiots and that you know better is just laughable. No one’s done that yet, but I’m sure it’s coming. Time to grasp that the incompetence is gone and the big boys are in charge.
RE: RE: And the rebuild process takes an early hit
Why is the guy an asshole because he doesn’t like the idea of signing Jones and Barkley to multi-year deals? You know it is possible to simply have different opinions on subjects without one of the people having to be an asshole.
I think some of you would love living in North Korea where there is only one opinion on every subject and people who disagree go away.
Jones in particular is still being evaluated and part of that evaluation includes today, the biggest game of his life. He needs to show something. Win the damn game
I really think you re wrong about that. It s all about the details now
Agree with this. Schoen and the front office have to have a strong idea of what they are doing with Jones and Barkley right now. They are not waiting until the Giants finish their last game to sit down and talk about it. The next few games could move the numbers marginally, but it is foolish to think there is not already plans A - Z in place.
If he wins today...and pulls out a playoff win, then the price to retain him goes up. There are multiple teams that would overpay Jones at that point (Jets, Washington, Titans).
If the above happens, I think JS will have to go to $35 million to have a realistic chance of keeping DJ. $20 million is just fantasy, Jones gets at LEAST $30 million per after his performance this year.
I don’t see how you can’t change your opinion on Gettleman. If he had the balls to take this QB who everyone else thought was overdrafted and gets a second contract, how can these same people bash Gettleman?
To me this means team favorable deals have been offered
How many years, how much money? Both players have put themselves in a better bargaining position this season. I say Jones 2-3 years, $25M/yr. But if Jones is now considered a successful QB, does this make Gettleman seem like less of a disaster?
I assume the Giants view Daniel Jones as "part of their future" the same way the Raiders viewed Derek Carr last offseason. A Carr-type deal allowing them to move on at season's end without major damage should be the model
I assume the Giants view Daniel Jones as "part of their future" the same way the Raiders viewed Derek Carr last offseason. A Carr-type deal allowing them to move on at season's end without major damage should be the model
Carr was already there for many years. I don’t think there’s a chance that Jones takes a long term contract that amounts to a one year deal at the team’s discretion.
How many years, how much money? Both players have put themselves in a better bargaining position this season. I say Jones 2-3 years, $25M/yr. But if Jones is now considered a successful QB, does this make Gettleman seem like less of a disaster?
dj - 3/100
sb - 3/45
are the starting points i heard. well see how it changes with years aav. heard nothing about guarantees. don't wanna try to pry too much info as im grateful for what i get
I don't know about the deals it will take to keep both
We have discussed ad nauseum that the FO probably wants to re-sign both players. As everyone has stated the devil is in the details.
I do think the tag will probably be used on one of them. I don’t see a long term contract offered to either one of them.
I do think the market value for DJ is going to be in the $30 to$35 million range per year. But that just my opinion which is one of hundreds on this site.
Before the last week of the season and we had no WRs and our best 2 offense players are Jones and Barkley, why wouldn’t we sign up for that again even if it is not our final destination but a bridge to get there?
RE: RE: And the rebuild process takes an early hit
I don’t see how you can’t change your opinion on Gettleman. If he had the balls to take this QB who everyone else thought was overdrafted and gets a second contract, how can these same people bash Gettleman?
Because he still screed up a couple of first rd picks in Toney and the CB out of UGA before him. Not to mention missing on so many mid round picks.
He deserves credit for DJ, Dex, Saquon, and Thomas but honestly when picking three of those at so high of picks, no professional GM should miss.
Considering where he got him. I think Dex might actually be his best pick as Giant GM.
then who? Do the Giants play QB roulette like so many other teams? Where do these no-DJ people propose to get a QB from?
I heard this morning there have been 62 starting QBs this year the most ever.
You should have heard the no-Alex Smith people in Kansas City and the no-Tyrod people in Buffalo. Where the hell were they supposed to get a QB?
If only there was some sort of event where teams could find new players every year.
Lol, that s actually very funny, but true and a good point. If Giants traded away their next two ones for a guy they believe in enough to do that for, you have to be all in as a fan, at least I would be, and some here believe I m President of the DJFC….. 😉
I mean the owner was still paying him or even if they cut him it wasn’t so simple to just cleanly move on to another player.
Not to mention this insistence by some that signing one player to big money guarantees you aren’t getting the greener grass on the other side. It doesn’t. Jones and Barkley are here, they are in our grasps. Who else you getting if not them? Nothing is certain. You let bark goes and then what? Who is getting that 12 million or so that we just saved? Who? Some linebacker from the Texans? Prove it. Guarantee us all that this LB is coming in Barkley’s place and will be a star. You can’t.
I don’t see how you can’t change your opinion on Gettleman. If he had the balls to take this QB who everyone else thought was overdrafted and gets a second contract, how can these same people bash Gettleman?
Nothing in life is so black and white (in fact i remember from an art class many moons ago that in nature, you'll never see true black or white).
Is it really not possible that DG got some things right, while doing a poor job, overall?
then who? Do the Giants play QB roulette like so many other teams? Where do these no-DJ people propose to get a QB from?
I heard this morning there have been 62 starting QBs this year the most ever.
Let's see. There was Russell Wilson who many wanted to trade multiple picks for as he was worth so many wins. And there were those last year who wanted Glennon to replace Jones. They unfortunately got their wish when Jones was injured, but it did not work out the way they thought it would.
I don’t see how you can’t change your opinion on Gettleman. If he had the balls to take this QB who everyone else thought was overdrafted and gets a second contract, how can these same people bash Gettleman?
It’s all about guarantees and how the bonuses are structured for cap hits that render some deals really short term. Don’t focus just on years and the “face” number.
I'm not arguing for or against at this point.
But there is a time cost here too.
Absolutely.
I would add a contingency that while a down year next year doesn’t throw baby out with bath water, it would invite pressure and introduce potential off ramp options for personnel decisions on Schoen and Daboll, even more so if Year 3 doesn’t lead to a successful campaign.
Here comes the part where the armchair BBIers turn on Schoen and Daboll and think they know better.
Here comes the part where the armchair BBIers turn on Schoen and Daboll and think they know better.
It’s a football forum. If nobody disagreed with the teams moves or decisions what would be the point of this place?
Here comes the part where the armchair BBIers turn on Schoen and Daboll and think they know better.
And here comes the part where someone on a discussion board says there should be no discussion
Can we get through the year?
Here comes the part where the armchair BBIers turn on Schoen and Daboll and think they know better.
Except I’m standing.
Remember, Schoen is Daboll's keeper... this is just a GM's way of helping his coach today :)
there is no comp for jones and the scale of any QB deal is 3-4x whatever barkley's deal will be so that negotiation could go any number of ways - but the tag value is likely to be cheaper than almost any extension so he seems the easier player to forecast on tag.
Jones will be getting much closer to 30 (if not over it) than 20.
I think they’ll both be offered 4yrs with it structured to give the team some cap flexibility, while getting the players their cash early on in the deals.
I think the guys who lobbied for Russell Wilson know more…don’t you think?
Sorry, I do like to put a big grin on my face.
+1. I honestly don’t know why some people come to this site just to tell everyone to stop talking about things they don’t want to hear. If you are that insecure please just stay away and let people who have opinions talk.
VWhat an asshole you are.....
And here’s another one…
Why is the guy an asshole because he doesn’t like the idea of signing Jones and Barkley to multi-year deals? You know it is possible to simply have different opinions on subjects without one of the people having to be an asshole.
I think some of you would love living in North Korea where there is only one opinion on every subject and people who disagree go away.
Exactly. It's a long way from a done deal.
But the Giants' cap situation has been so freakin awful for so long, it's hard not to.
I really think you re wrong about that. It s all about the details now
If it makes you feel better, I don't think I know better that Schoen or Daboll.
But I definitely know more than you, as does most of BBI.
I really think you re wrong about that. It s all about the details now
Agree with this. Schoen and the front office have to have a strong idea of what they are doing with Jones and Barkley right now. They are not waiting until the Giants finish their last game to sit down and talk about it. The next few games could move the numbers marginally, but it is foolish to think there is not already plans A - Z in place.
I guess I do not have a problem with this
Jones has absolutely no incentive to sign that deal. None.
If the above happens, I think JS will have to go to $35 million to have a realistic chance of keeping DJ. $20 million is just fantasy, Jones gets at LEAST $30 million per after his performance this year.
I heard this morning there have been 62 starting QBs this year the most ever.
Also upgrade the receiving room, and continue to bring in talent on the OL, DB, and LB's...
or barkley for that matter
I heard this morning there have been 62 starting QBs this year the most ever.
You should have heard the no-Alex Smith people in Kansas City and the no-Tyrod people in Buffalo. Where the hell were they supposed to get a QB?
If only there was some sort of event where teams could find new players every year.
I assume the Giants view Daniel Jones as "part of their future" the same way the Raiders viewed Derek Carr last offseason. A Carr-type deal allowing them to move on at season's end without major damage should be the model
Carr was already there for many years. I don’t think there’s a chance that Jones takes a long term contract that amounts to a one year deal at the team’s discretion.
dj - 3/100
sb - 3/45
are the starting points i heard. well see how it changes with years aav. heard nothing about guarantees. don't wanna try to pry too much info as im grateful for what i get
I'm just sitting back and laughing my ass off. This is hilarious.
I do think the tag will probably be used on one of them. I don’t see a long term contract offered to either one of them.
I do think the market value for DJ is going to be in the $30 to$35 million range per year. But that just my opinion which is one of hundreds on this site.
Exactly, I think this is great news. They both have shown their worth.
I heard this morning there have been 62 starting QBs this year the most ever.
Thing is, Jones has played himself into an extension of SOME KIND because we aren't in draft position to draft a potential day 1 starter (unless we somehow got lucky in the 3rd round or something).
But you don't want to overpay either, because he's not worth a cap crippling contract. If Daniel F. Snyder or someone wants to throw 45M+/year at him, then you let him go.
15 QBs currently make 25m per year. You will then have Lawrence, Burrow, Tua, Herbert, Jackson, Hurts likely in the 40m range
I think he will be in the Wentz Goff range of 32 per year and after all the other guys sign he will rank in the 15-20 range salary wise
If they go this direction hopefully something they can get out of 2-3 years into it.
But the Giants' cap situation has been so freakin awful for so long, it's hard not to.
You could do like myself and some others do and let the professionals worry about it. And start by giving Schoen and staff the benefit of the doubt (and hope he's smarter than DG).
You think Schoen might sign Daniel to a multi year contract and “actively “ look to upgrade at quarterback?
I think they probably focus on improving other positions if and when they make that move
If Giants do resign Jones to multi year contract with good money, some here are just going to have to realize the Giants have a higher opinion of him than many fans believed
Because he still screed up a couple of first rd picks in Toney and the CB out of UGA before him. Not to mention missing on so many mid round picks.
He deserves credit for DJ, Dex, Saquon, and Thomas but honestly when picking three of those at so high of picks, no professional GM should miss.
Considering where he got him. I think Dex might actually be his best pick as Giant GM.
If they go this direction hopefully something they can get out of 2-3 years into it.
The upside to this is if they are right about these decisions, they are further along the rebuild - by 2-3 years.
The downside is if they are wrong... well, we know what that means.
That would be unbelievably disappointing giving a contract like that to a RB.
I'm not arguing for or against at this point.
But there is a time cost here too.
15 QBs currently make 25m per year. You will then have Lawrence, Burrow, Tua, Herbert, Jackson, Hurts likely in the 40m range
I think he will be in the Wentz Goff range of 32 per year and after all the other guys sign he will rank in the 15-20 range salary wise
Lately, the middle class of QBs has made less than their proportional value compared to elite QBs. Maybe paying the middle class of QBs will make a comeback.
Exactly!
I can’t wait when the contact details are official, about 10 posters most already on this thread are going to have a little kid meltdown temper tantrum.
Lol, that s actually very funny, but true and a good point. If Giants traded away their next two ones for a guy they believe in enough to do that for, you have to be all in as a fan, at least I would be, and some here believe I m President of the DJFC….. 😉
But the Giants' cap situation has been so freakin awful for so long, it's hard not to.
Then don’t worry about the money. What’s the worst thing that can happen? Seriously? Remember all the worry about Oliver vernon? They traded him after his 3rd (or second) season and that was that.
It’s essentially the same game it was in the 80s. If you draft good players you will win. If you signed a guy to big money who then got hurt you were still on the hook, cap or no cap.
If a contract doesn’t work out it doesn’t have to be the fucking titanic around here. Teams that are well coached survive. Teams that aren’t won’t survive good or bad contracts.
People need to calm the fuck down with the financial obsessions. It’s football, not your 401K. And no one lives and dies with nyg more than me.
Not to mention this insistence by some that signing one player to big money guarantees you aren’t getting the greener grass on the other side. It doesn’t. Jones and Barkley are here, they are in our grasps. Who else you getting if not them? Nothing is certain. You let bark goes and then what? Who is getting that 12 million or so that we just saved? Who? Some linebacker from the Texans? Prove it. Guarantee us all that this LB is coming in Barkley’s place and will be a star. You can’t.
Bark and jones are trusted athletes. Pay them.
Nothing in life is so black and white (in fact i remember from an art class many moons ago that in nature, you'll never see true black or white).
Is it really not possible that DG got some things right, while doing a poor job, overall?
I heard this morning there have been 62 starting QBs this year the most ever.
Let's see. There was Russell Wilson who many wanted to trade multiple picks for as he was worth so many wins. And there were those last year who wanted Glennon to replace Jones. They unfortunately got their wish when Jones was injured, but it did not work out the way they thought it would.
Yeah, it’s a no brainer to try and bring them back. How serious they are about doing that remains to be seen with the actual offers.
Exactly!
People need to calm the fuck down with the financial obsessions. It’s football, not your 401K. And no one lives and dies with nyg more than me.
+1
The amazing thing is most fans believe we are over-paying everyone. Some want to release our better players, then complain about the lack of talent.
Even with Gettleman... most felt the guy was a horrible GM, but wanted him to trade good players away for more picks that they did not trust him with on draft day.
Just enjoy the soup that Daboll and Schoen are making for you. No need to go back into the kitchen and get all upset over how much they paid for the ingredients.
By the way, a soup is exactly what a football team is.
Blind squirrel, broken clock...................
I'm not arguing for or against at this point.
But there is a time cost here too.
Absolutely.
I would add a contingency that while a down year next year doesn’t throw baby out with bath water, it would invite pressure and introduce potential off ramp options for personnel decisions on Schoen and Daboll, even more so if Year 3 doesn’t lead to a successful campaign.