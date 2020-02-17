New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts Game Discussion

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
In comment 15972438 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
.
Relax, he’s out now.
No… that shit was dumb. He can get a standing ovation AFTER the game.
He was handing off the ball that series.
R-E-L-A-X
The opposite of Zack Wilson. Even when Jones played poorly the past two seasons, NO ONE ever criticized him. His teammates really like and respect him.
2 throwing TDS
2 Running TDs
125 QB rating
Zero turnovers.
Fuck yes
Quote:
In comment 15972443 j_rud said:
Quote:
.
"Daniel Jones"
For all of you who had "Daniel Jones Playoff Clinching Curtain Call" on your 2023 bingo card, you're off to a great start!
You would also have been right if you had:
- Both offensive tackles - BENCHED
- Daniel Jones - BENCHED
LOL
I honestly can't think of anything more disrespectful
Great day for the G-Men and its fans.
Kudos to Mara, Tisch, Schoen and Daboll. Tremendous accomplishment this year!
2 throwing TDS
2 Running TDs
125 QB rating
Zero turnovers.
In the game that counted the most
PROUD of this team!
Quote:
Just do it.
I honestly can't think of anything more disrespectful
To be clear I FULLY support this
2 throwing TDS
2 Running TDs
125 QB rating
Zero turnovers.
But, but, but - he only has 177 yards passing!
🙄🙄🙄
Might be overstating it a bit, but wouldn’t be stunned if Rivera gets canned. My gut says with sale pending over next year he may get kept on one more year until new owner is approved.
lol
We need to transform into the biggest Green Bay Packers fans ever for the next 3.5 hours.
What if they make a comeback?
Quote:
with three INTs.
Might be overstating it a bit, but wouldn’t be stunned if Rivera gets canned. My gut says with sale pending over next year he may get kept on one more year until new owner is approved.
Minshew Pick-6. Eagles lose again
Quote:
with three INTs.
Might be overstating it a bit, but wouldn’t be stunned if Rivera gets canned. My gut says with sale pending over next year he may get kept on one more year until new owner is approved.
Agreed. The sale probably preserves his job.
Wentz just sent a pass five yards over the head of a RB in the flat with no one around him.
We may see a lot more of that next week
I don't.
Quote:
They lead 20-10. Eagles will need the win next week.
We need to transform into the biggest Green Bay Packers fans ever for the next 3.5 hours.
Yup. Root for the Niners too today in Vegas.
They won’t be throwing bouquets at Sirianni any time soon after last two weeks. Regardless of Hurts situation, that team has played “down” three weeks in a row now.
My 3rd favorite poster on BBI
Why we want Green Bay to win? Thanks!
Quote:
.
My 3rd favorite poster on BBI
Not 1st or 2nd ... ;)
Why we want Green Bay to win? Thanks!
Because then SF would move up to the #2 seed and Minny drop to the #3 seed
Who Dunked Him?
Quote:
.
Who Dunked Him?
Julian Love
I'm with you, I want this rematch bad. We will definitely better them the 2nd time around.