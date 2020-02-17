for display only
New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:57 pm
....
That shot just gave me the feels a little  
D HOS : 3:34 pm : link
DJ getting all that love from the defense... he is the TEAM leader. Far far removed from when the O and the D didn't respect each other.
C'mon. I know it's unsportsmanlike, but just one TD throw to Golladay  
Anakim : 3:34 pm : link
Just do it.
Brieda  
jeff57 : 3:34 pm : link
Having a game
Thomas  
AcidTest : 3:35 pm : link
and Neal out.
RE: RE: RE: WHY THE FUCK IS DANIEL JONES STILL IN THE GAME??!?!!  
speedywheels : 3:35 pm : link
R-E-L-A-X
RE: That shot just gave me the feels a little  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:35 pm : link
The opposite of Zack Wilson. Even when Jones played poorly the past two seasons, NO ONE ever criticized him. His teammates really like and respect him.
Wentz  
AcidTest : 3:35 pm : link
with three INTs.
I want to see a 40 burger  
speedywheels : 3:36 pm : link
.
Breida running like Bradshaw  
j_rud : 3:36 pm : link
.
DJ Stats  
map7711 : 3:36 pm : link
79% completion
2 throwing TDS
2 Running TDs
125 QB rating
Zero turnovers.

Go for it!  
Anakim : 3:36 pm : link
And throw it to Golladay!
RE: I want to see a 40 burger  
j_rud : 3:36 pm : link
Does Okereke have 90 tackles today?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:37 pm : link
..
RE: RE: RE: What are they chanting?  
markky : 3:37 pm : link
......  
Route 9 : 3:37 pm : link
Wooohooo. We're going to the playoffs!!
RE: C'mon. I know it's unsportsmanlike, but just one TD throw to Golladay  
j_rud : 3:37 pm : link
So this is what a laugher feels like!  
The Mike : 3:38 pm : link
It has been so many years, I had forgotten.

Great day for the G-Men and its fans.

Kudos to Mara, Tisch, Schoen and Daboll. Tremendous accomplishment this year!
RE: DJ Stats  
markky : 3:38 pm : link
So  
M.S. : 3:38 pm : link

PROUD of this team!
RE: RE: C'mon. I know it's unsportsmanlike, but just one TD throw to Golladay  
j_rud : 3:38 pm : link
......  
Route 9 : 3:39 pm : link
Great start for 2023!!
Pick six for the Saints.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3:39 pm : link
They lead 20-10. Eagles will need the win next week.
RE: DJ Stats  
speedywheels : 3:39 pm : link
RE: Wentz  
Sammo85 : 3:39 pm : link
Might be overstating it a bit, but wouldn’t be stunned if Rivera gets canned. My gut says with sale pending over next year he may get kept on one more year until new owner is approved.
RE: Go for it!  
Optimus-NY : 3:39 pm : link
whoever had  
Dave on the UWS : 3:39 pm : link
the final OL of Peart-Brederson-Gates-Phillips-Neal wins the pool. Good teams beat up a team like Indy. This is a good team. Really hope they get Minn again so they can smack them around.
Bob Papa: “Giants just pounding the Colts”  
81_Great_Dane : 3:40 pm : link
Ahhhhhhhh that feels good.
RE: Pick six for the Saints.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:40 pm : link
Wanted 41 points  
Sean : 3:40 pm : link
.
Throwing it to Golladay would be rubbing it in!  
Optimus-NY : 3:40 pm : link
lol
Should have kicked the FG for the 40 burger!  
speedywheels : 3:40 pm : link
I kid, i kid
......  
Route 9 : 3:40 pm : link
Why the FUCK did we go for it???

What if they make a comeback?
Cbs serious  
bubba0825 : 3:41 pm : link
Going to commercials? Fucking greed
RE: RE: Wentz  
PatersonPlank : 3:41 pm : link
Philly still imploding  
yalebowl : 3:41 pm : link
Love it!
RE: RE: Wentz  
AcidTest : 3:41 pm : link
RE: whoever had  
speedywheels : 3:41 pm : link
Taylor should have kept it  
Dave on the UWS : 3:41 pm : link
get the first and slide.
RE: Should have kicked the FG for the 40 burger!  
Bramton1 : 3:41 pm : link
RE: RE: Pick six for the Saints.  
Optimus-NY : 3:42 pm : link
RE: Philly still imploding  
Sammo85 : 3:42 pm : link
I just want the Vikings in the first round  
Anakim : 3:43 pm : link
Because I know we can beat those fuckers
The Gatorade Dunk  
kcgiants : 3:45 pm : link
.
RE: The Gatorade Dunk  
Route 9 : 3:45 pm : link
Could someone please explain  
M.S. : 3:47 pm : link

Why we want Green Bay to win? Thanks!
RE: RE: The Gatorade Dunk  
kcgiants : 3:48 pm : link
RE: Could someone please explain  
PatersonPlank : 3:49 pm : link
RE: The Gatorade Dunk  
mvftw : 3:49 pm : link
RE: RE: The Gatorade Dunk  
yalebowl : 3:50 pm : link
RE: I just want the Vikings in the first round  
markky : 3:58 pm : link
