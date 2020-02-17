for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:46 pm
....
PLAYOFFS! YESSSS!  
D HOS : 3:46 pm : link
Wow I am so happy!
I was ready to drive DJ to the airport this day  
Joey from GlenCove : 3:47 pm : link
Last year.

Wow!
NYG  
GruningsOnTheHill : 3:47 pm : link
Nice little ass-kicking
DJ, Barkley and the Defense...  
Vinny from Danbury : 3:47 pm : link
Get it done once again. Play-off bound!!
Playoffs!  
truebluelarry : 3:47 pm : link
Never saw this coming! Daboll Coach of the Year!
That was  
Del Shofner : 3:47 pm : link
very enjoyable.
This team has played hard  
rebel yell : 3:47 pm : link
all year. They deserve it. Playoffs, baby!
Daniel Jones has earned his next contract in the NFL  
islander1 : 3:47 pm : link
as a skeptic I congratulate him, his continuous hard work is paying off, I'm glad to be wrong.
Took Mrs Section  
section125 : 3:47 pm : link
to the Outlets and was rewarded with the win. Huge game. Daboll kept them focused.
Congratulations to the Giants and that coaching staff.
what a way  
dlauster : 3:48 pm : link
to start the year!
Playoff game for NFL WC weekend  
Sammo85 : 3:48 pm : link
Can’t ask for anything more. Wild card weekend now falls on MLK weekend.
I want the Vikings!  
Anakim : 3:49 pm : link
I know we can beat their asses. I. WANT. MINNESOTA.
What an incredible job of coaching by Daboll and his staff  
Rick in Dallas : 3:49 pm : link
Playoffs Baby!!!
That was a fun game to watch  
Mike from Ohio : 3:49 pm : link
And my heart appreciates a game well in hand in the 4th quarter!

Fun team to root for and so glad they are getting rewarded with a playoff game.
Eff in CBS couldn't WAIT to switch games.  
Optimus-NY : 3:49 pm : link
Let us see another minute or two of the post-game. giants fans have been waiting for this for a long time. Who effin cares about rushing into Miami and the Patsies? They can wait 2 more minutes.
Great stretch last 3 games  
edavisiii : 3:49 pm : link
Beat Wash, could have beat Minn and now a resounding win today!
Playoffs  
bluepepper : 3:49 pm : link
and we deserve it! What a great season.
That  
AcidTest : 3:50 pm : link
was obviously the best game of the year. Wish we had more dynamic receivers, but Hodgins, James, and Bellinger are at least dependable. Slayton will hopefully also give us something in the playoffs. So good to be saying that word.

With Jackson returning, we should have a much improved secondary. McKinney will also have two more weeks to heal.
PLAYOFFS!!! Daniel Jones said pay me  
dpinzow : 3:50 pm : link
Jones getting his name chanted in a playoff-clinching win was not on my bingo card this season
Redzone mostly ignored the 4th quarter.  
81_Great_Dane : 3:50 pm : link
Usually they do that when the Giants stink. Today they were just too good.
So  
M.S. : 3:50 pm : link

PROUD of this team!
Let’s Hope The Giants Stay Undefeated In 2023!  
Trainmaster : 3:50 pm : link
Go Giants !!!

Huzzah!  
SirLoinOfBeef : 3:51 pm : link
Feels great!
RE: Daniel Jones has earned his next contract in the NFL  
Mike from Ohio : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15972557 islander1 said:
Quote:
as a skeptic I congratulate him, his continuous hard work is paying off, I'm glad to be wrong.


I have been critical of Jones, and he has played well in many games this year, but today was his most complete game. He looked like a guy you build around today.

The only blemish was having to be pulled so that Taylor could save the game for him.

And because this is BBI and the disrespect police are surely circling, that was a joke.
What a game  
PaulN : 3:51 pm : link
Jones played. Plus the entire team and coaching staff. Absolutely sensational.
......  
Route 9 : 3:51 pm : link
If you told me on 9/11 before going into Nashville the Giants would clinch a playoff spot with one game left on the schedule, I would've told you you were high.
RE: I want the Vikings!  
Optimus-NY : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15972566 Anakim said:
Quote:
I know we can beat their asses. I. WANT. MINNESOTA.


Yes sir. Today's 4 o'clock slate will likely determine things in that regard. Root for the Niners in Vegas today and the Packers against the Vikes at Lambeau.
They gave Daboll the Gatorade Bath  
kcgiants : 3:52 pm : link
Well Deserved
Today felt like the official start to this new era.  
bceagle05 : 3:52 pm : link
Dominant win at home to clinch a playoff spot. We’re back among the relevant.
Way to start a new year  
ChicagoMarty : 3:52 pm : link
Feeling me some serious Mitfreude.

Well Giants organization.
When people refer to Jones as a winner  
UConn4523 : 3:53 pm : link
can we stop bringing up his High School record?
Well done!  
ChicagoMarty : 3:53 pm : link
Giants
The Postgame feed is on now LIVE  
Optimus-NY : 3:54 pm : link
Click on the link below...


Live Postgame show on Giants.com and MSG - ( New Window )
RE: I want the Vikings!  
Joe Beckwith : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15972566 Anakim said:
Quote:
I know we can beat their asses. I. WANT. MINNESOTA.

+1.
UFB.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:55 pm : link
Playoffs. Amazing.
I’m okay playing SF in the WC game  
George : 3:55 pm : link
I think Brock Purdy can be had.
Jones with the game of his life  
speedywheels : 3:57 pm : link
Basically saying “fuck you…pay me” to NYG brass

Jones haters can go suck a huge fucking cock…
Feels so good!  
Chiefgiant : 3:57 pm : link
Let’s go!
Well prepared team by the coaching staff  
yalebowl : 3:58 pm : link
Sure the Colts are crab. But we are so used to coming up small in key games.
I’d be ok if they go to SF  
speedywheels : 3:59 pm : link
Because i can go to the game.

But they have a much better chance to beat MIN, so I’m good if they go there.
Thibs  
jpennyva : 3:59 pm : link
Should be in the convo for defensive ROTY. Even if he wouldn't win, still deserves to be in the convo. He's a beast and will only get better.
Playoffs!  
US1 Giants : 4:00 pm : link
Never would have believed it during the offseason!

Eagles have a must win next week to win the division. It will be a tough test.

Such a Big Moment  
clatterbuck : 4:00 pm : link
for these players, this franchise, Giants fans all over the world. Not only winning but winning so convincingly in our house. And, ladies and gentlemen, we have a quarterback.
RE: Well prepared team by the coaching staff  
speedywheels : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15972643 yalebowl said:
Quote:
Sure the Colts are crab. But we are so used to coming up small in key games.


Their defense was no joke, so to put up 31 on them is impressive
Congratulations Brian Daboll - NFL Coach of the Year!  
The Mike : 4:01 pm : link
And now with Eagles losing, go out and play to win just like we did in 2007 against the Pats!

Great day to be a Giants fan!
cant say enough about the job this new regime has done  
Eric on Li : 4:02 pm : link


obviously there's still a way to go with this overall roster but that was a complete effort and this coaching staff has shown themselves to be for real.

the offensive line did a great job today against a good DL. Buckner and Paye were almost invisible (other than getting outrun by jones). i was critical of them and bobby johnson last week but the arrow is clearly pointing in the right direction.

cant say much more about jones that hasnt already been said but thats what its supposed to look like. and he looks like he and this receiving group are settling into their roles and this offense.

on defense thibs and lawrence are legitimate problems for whoever they go up against and the rest of the group around them now hopefully has another week to get healthy.
Daboll should be coach of the year  
US1 Giants : 4:02 pm : link
!
RE: I’m okay playing SF in the WC game  
JohnG in Albany : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15972627 George said:
Quote:
I think Brock Purdy can be had.



Purdy isn't the issue with SF.

It's that brutal defense.

RE: Jones with the game of his life  
Mike from Ohio : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15972634 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Basically saying “fuck you…pay me” to NYG brass

Jones haters can go suck a huge fucking cock…


And there has to be one bitter clown shitting on other fans on a day like today. Classy.
Speedywheels has probably been drinking since noon…  
cosmicj : 4:05 pm : link
Yesterday!
I  
g56blue10 : 4:06 pm : link
Don’t trust our IOL against SF
RE: RE: Jones with the game of his life  
speedywheels : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15972681 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15972634 speedywheels said:


Quote:


Basically saying “fuck you…pay me” to NYG brass

Jones haters can go suck a huge fucking cock…



And there has to be one bitter clown shitting on other fans on a day like today. Classy.


For all the shit you - and others have dolled out on jones.

Yes - fuck all of you.

He’s checked every fucking box (even before today) and some of you assholes can’t admit it.

Suck it.

🤷🏻‍♂️
Regardless of opponent  
ajr2456 : 4:10 pm : link
It’s fantastic to see an all around great game. Hodgins ability to take big hits and make tough catches is impressive. The only thing he’s missing as a WR is a plus speed. He’s above average to very good at every other WR trait.
RE: ......  
markky : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15972595 Route 9 said:
Quote:
If you told me on 9/11 before going into Nashville the Giants would clinch a playoff spot with one game left on the schedule, I would've told you you were high.


Both can be true
Speedywheels  
Mike from Ohio : 4:10 pm : link
You are what is absolutely wrong with sports these days. Too many insecure couch warriors fighting wars nobody else knows are happening.

Enjoy your bitterness and your self righteousness. I’ll enjoy this game and this day instead.
So proud of this team  
Rjanyg : 4:11 pm : link
Front office, coaching staff, roster, all have done a great job. Unreal how the culture has changed.
Playoffs!  
federer70 : 4:11 pm : link
Big congrats to our coaching staff at making lemonade out of lemons - nice to see the fire from everyone today. pretty much an almost perfect game :-). Definitely nice to see a mismatch play out the way it should, especially at home :-). Look fwd to trying our best to continue to shock the world in two weeks vs the niners or vikings (or possibly the eagles?). and not sure what folks think, but I'd do a coughlin next week :-) (play your starters and try to win to stay fresh and ready). although i doubt that Daboll will, but we'll see :-). obviously, if we play solid d and don't turn the ball over, and do ball control, we have a chance every week :-) (but still would like to see one deep ball? :-)).
RE: ......  
Fred-in-Florida : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15972595 Route 9 said:
Quote:
If you told me on 9/11 before going into Nashville the Giants would clinch a playoff spot with one game left on the schedule, I would've told you you were high.


I was!
RE: Speedywheels  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15972716 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
You are what is absolutely wrong with sports these days. Too many insecure couch warriors fighting wars nobody else knows are happening.

Enjoy your bitterness and your self righteousness. I’ll enjoy this game and this day instead.


Mike is right. We shouldn't be bitter...we should be enjoying the playoff berth and the fact that we have seen the future at QB today.
RE: Daboll should be coach of the year  
Joe Beckwith : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15972668 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
!


+1.
Though it will likely go to Campbell or Peterson.
Unless voters actually consider the injuries.
Defense  
stretch234 : 4:15 pm : link
Another game where you watch how important LW is to Dex. LW gets vast majority of the doubles and Dex is just becoming a problem 1 on 1

Get a healthy front 4 and Adoree back and this defense could pose some issues

So proud of this team.  
Maijay : 4:18 pm : link
I am on cloud nine. We're playing with house money bring on any team. This team is full of men who play their hearts out. Coach Daboll and staff should be lauded for getting this team to the playoffs.
Well done to the coaching staff and team  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:19 pm : link
its been a great season watching it play out. Love all the home grown talent from the drafts making impacts.

Rest up. Next step is win a playoff game. They have enough of a team to do this imv.

.  
RicFlair : 4:23 pm : link
RE: .  
Mike from Ohio : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15972783 RicFlair said:
Quote:


That pic needs to be on the front page. Excellent.
Always a good day when the Giants win and Eagles lose  
jhibb : 4:25 pm : link
Add in Giants making the playoffs, Eagles #1 seed now in jeopardy when it looked like a lock a few weeks ago, and the fact that the Eagles giving the Saints another win hurts that draft pick they got from them (even if only a little), and it's a really good day.
RicFlair.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:25 pm : link
Thanks for that photo.

Dabs should get Coach of the Year consideration.
RE: Regardless of opponent  
BigBlueShock : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15972710 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
It’s fantastic to see an all around great game. Hodgins ability to take big hits and make tough catches is impressive. The only thing he’s missing as a WR is a plus speed. He’s above average to very good at every other WR trait.

Lol. THAT is the one thing you decided to mention?

Of course it is…
Love that picture!!  
D HOS : 4:30 pm : link
I am so thankful and pleased with Coach Daboll. He was masterful this season - the whole thing, the staff, the relationships, culture, team building in the staff and among the players, game plans, motivation, it was all really really good.
Jones broke the team down and gave them an extra day off  
Rick in Dallas : 4:32 pm : link
Surprised Daboll but he was ok with it
Back to work on Wednesday.
Coaching Matters more in this sport than the other major sports.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:34 pm : link
Daboll, Wink, Kafka, and the rest of the assistants did a phenomenal job this season.

Congrats to all of them.
RE: Jones broke the team down and gave them an extra day off  
Fred in Atlanta : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15972828 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Surprised Daboll but he was ok with it
Back to work on Wednesday.
I would be surprise if Jones really did not get the ok before giving the day off:).
RE: I’m okay playing SF in the WC game  
Eman11 : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15972627 George said:
Quote:
I think Brock Purdy can be had.


Maybe so but can’t say the same for their D.

I’d rather face them as late as possible.
Daboll said he was surprised but was ok with it  
Rick in Dallas : 4:41 pm : link
Maybe Jones asked someone else… don’t know
RE: RE: Regardless of opponent  
ajr2456 : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15972801 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15972710 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It’s fantastic to see an all around great game. Hodgins ability to take big hits and make tough catches is impressive. The only thing he’s missing as a WR is a plus speed. He’s above average to very good at every other WR trait.


Lol. THAT is the one thing you decided to mention?

Of course it is…


I’m sorry what’s the problem with the post?
A few people I respect  
Thegratefulhead : 4:45 pm : link
Were dismissive about the apparent improvement I saw Jones and adamant that winning as we were was not sustainable.

You know who you are:)
who would  
steve in maryland : 4:56 pm : link
have thunk it.....Congrats to the coaches and the players.
I never in a million years  
M.S. : 4:58 pm : link

Thought I would EVER see Quentin Nelson jacked up and fork lifted backwards into the QB for a sack.

But there was Dexter Lawrence doing just that… a play that utterly destroyed the best OG in the NFL!

All I got to say is: Holy Shit!
RE: .  
NYGgolfer : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15972783 RicFlair said:
Quote:


Great pic.

Hopefully the Coach of the Year gets this type of bath more often.
Good start for GB  
Dave on the UWS : 5:00 pm : link
up 14-3 on two turnovers.
Jones has done everything they've asked of him.
Now, if they upgrade the receiver room and essentially want to run a "throw it all over the lot" offense (which was reportedly what Daboll wants to run), can Jones execute THAT offense. That's really, the only question that remains.
People who see him as have a Tanneyhill, or A. Smith ceiling would say NO.
Personally, I have no clue.
RE: Speedywheels  
middleground : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15972716 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
You are what is absolutely wrong with sports these days. Too many insecure couch warriors fighting wars nobody else knows are happening.

Enjoy your bitterness and your self righteousness. I’ll enjoy this game and this day instead.


Actually I prefer the fans who are ridiculously self righteous about the players on the team they root for. Sure he's kind of a dweeb but at least he's overly defensive about the players on the team he roots for. There's no such thing as a classy fan because there are no rules to being a fan. He's fine keep your dopey big picture arguments to yourself. Happy playoffs.
The interesting thing is...  
mittenedman : 5:01 pm : link
...even though they have subpar WRs, they've managed to gain some stability now. Slayton/Hodgins/James/Bellinger. It's not pretty, but they are back to being able to run an offense.

And, obviously, the Offensive Line is starting to play well. They have a low-key effective passing game, paced by good play design.
RE: Speedywheels  
speedywheels : 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15972716 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
You are what is absolutely wrong with sports these days. Too many insecure couch warriors fighting wars nobody else knows are happening.

Enjoy your bitterness and your self righteousness. I’ll enjoy this game and this day instead.


I’m sure you will enjoy today. I’m also sure you’ll be whistling past the graveyard at the fact the guy who carried the offense on his back today was the same guy you’ve been absolutely shitting on all season.

Irony sure can be ironic sometimes…
RE: RE: RE: Jones with the game of his life  
NYGgolfer : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15972694 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15972681 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15972634 speedywheels said:


Quote:


Basically saying “fuck you…pay me” to NYG brass

Jones haters can go suck a huge fucking cock…



And there has to be one bitter clown shitting on other fans on a day like today. Classy.



For all the shit you - and others have dolled out on jones.

Yes - fuck all of you.

He’s checked every fucking box (even before today) and some of you assholes can’t admit it.

Suck it.

🤷🏻‍♂️


Early candidate for worst poster of the year.

Or is speedy already a former winner?
A lot has been made of thib sack that it was dirty and he should have  
fredgbrown : 5:06 pm : link
been kicked out of game especially with snow angels next to a guy convulsion. I havent seen his response after the game. What do everyone here think?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones with the game of his life  
middleground : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15972978 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15972694 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15972681 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15972634 speedywheels said:


Quote:


Basically saying “fuck you…pay me” to NYG brass

Jones haters can go suck a huge fucking cock…



And there has to be one bitter clown shitting on other fans on a day like today. Classy.



For all the shit you - and others have dolled out on jones.



Yes - fuck all of you.

He’s checked every fucking box (even before today) and some of you assholes can’t admit it.

Suck it.

🤷🏻‍♂️



Early candidate for worst poster of the year.

Or is speedy already a former winner?


Anyone with golfer in their handle should automatically be considered.
Jones was a below average QB last season  
dpinzow : 5:08 pm : link
He's made a significant jump. 12 TDs and 10 turnovers last year to 22 TDs and 8 turnovers this year. Not elite yet but he's in the above average category.

Everyone's favorite QB here, Justin Herbert, had 21 TDs and 13 turnovers coming into today's game. Is Jones on Herbert's level. No he's not. But to say Jones hasn't been an above average QB in 2022 is hogwash
RE: .  
blink667 : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15972783 RicFlair said:
Quote:


Great photo!
RE: A lot has been made of thib sack that it was dirty and he should have  
Del Shofner : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15972980 fredgbrown said:
Quote:
been kicked out of game especially with snow angels next to a guy convulsion. I havent seen his response after the game. What do everyone here think?


The sack itself wasn't dirty. My initial reaction was that the snow angel was inappropriate since Foles was hurt, but looking at the replay I think it's very possible KThibs didn't realize it, as he never looked around, he was on his back looking straight up (doing snow angels).
Check out the Post Game Radio Show on WFAN now.  
Optimus-NY : 5:11 pm : link
Click below...


Giants Postgame Radio Show on WFAN - ( New Window )
RE: RE: A lot has been made of thib sack that it was dirty and he should have  
M.S. : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15972996 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15972980 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


been kicked out of game especially with snow angels next to a guy convulsion. I havent seen his response after the game. What do everyone here think?



The sack itself wasn't dirty. My initial reaction was that the snow angel was inappropriate since Foles was hurt, but looking at the replay I think it's very possible KThibs didn't realize it, as he never looked around, he was on his back looking straight up (doing snow angels).

Looked like Foles fell directly onto the ball.
RE: RE: RE: A lot has been made of thib sack that it was dirty and he should have  
Optimus-NY : 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15973012 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15972996 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 15972980 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


been kicked out of game especially with snow angels next to a guy convulsion. I havent seen his response after the game. What do everyone here think?



The sack itself wasn't dirty. My initial reaction was that the snow angel was inappropriate since Foles was hurt, but looking at the replay I think it's very possible KThibs didn't realize it, as he never looked around, he was on his back looking straight up (doing snow angels).


Looked like Foles fell directly onto the ball.


I hope so. KT didn't hit him in a dirty way anyway.
RE: Good start for GB  
MotownGIANTS : 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15972957 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
up 14-3 on two turnovers.
Jones has done everything they've asked of him.
Now, if they upgrade the receiver room and essentially want to run a "throw it all over the lot" offense (which was reportedly what Daboll wants to run), can Jones execute THAT offense. That's really, the only question that remains.
People who see him as have a Tanneyhill, or A. Smith ceiling would say NO.
Personally, I have no clue.


Could there a be happy medium? How about what we run with better intermediate routes and tick up in ball placement for better YAC /w more talented WRs. Also more tactical deep strikes. While getting stronger IOL play.

We don't have to be Buffalo light. Also Barkely is better running than catching.
What a season!  
St. Jimmy : 5:27 pm : link
Destroyed the Colts today. Punched there ticket in style today. Pound the Eagles next week.
RE: .  
bw in dc : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15972783 RicFlair said:
Quote:


That is a such a great photo. I agree this should be on the home page.
RE: I was ready to drive DJ to the airport this day  
Jack Stroud : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15972544 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
Last year.

Wow!
Apology accepted!
RE: RE: I’m okay playing SF in the WC game  
Jack Stroud : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15972670 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
In comment 15972627 George said:


Quote:


I think Brock Purdy can be had.




Purdy isn't the issue with SF.

It's that brutal defense.
You are spot on, Jones and Barkley will not do as well against SF.
Daboll has to be coach of the year, getting into the plaoffs with this  
Jack Stroud : 5:51 pm : link
roster, he has done an amazing job!
How was Daboll’s  
Gjfro : 5:53 pm : link
Post game press conference?
Best feeling I've had as a Giants fan in such a loooong time.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:55 pm : link
There is finally (alot of) light at the end of the tunnel! And yes; Jones was absolutely fantastic in every way possible today!
I'm lit hard  
thefan : 6:21 pm : link
And all people here is me yelling playoffs in nola
RE: RE: A lot has been made of thib sack that it was dirty and he should have  
SomeFan : 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15972996 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15972980 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


been kicked out of game especially with snow angels next to a guy convulsion. I havent seen his response after the game. What do everyone here think?



The sack itself wasn't dirty. My initial reaction was that the snow angel was inappropriate since Foles was hurt, but looking at the replay I think it's very possible KThibs didn't realize it, as he never looked around, he was on his back looking straight up (doing snow angels).
let’s hope so. Ecause if not, it seemed an asshole move.
This game snd season  
djm : 8:18 pm : link
Has been an oasis in the desert for us all. We haven’t been this happy about the present and future in ten+ years. Savor every fucking minute of it. This is why we’re fans.

So was the scoreboard fuct up? No way nyg scored all those pts. 30+ ? Jones responsible for FOUR?? Must be a glitch. I was told jones can’t do that.

Rejoice.
RE: PLAYOFFS!!! Daniel Jones said pay me  
Dr. D : 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15972579 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Jones getting his name chanted in a playoff-clinching win was not on my bingo card this season

I don't think it was on anyone's
RE: This game snd season  
speedywheels : 9:13 pm : link
In comment 15973498 djm said:
Quote:
Has been an oasis in the desert for us all. We haven’t been this happy about the present and future in ten+ years. Savor every fucking minute of it. This is why we’re fans.

So was the scoreboard fuct up? No way nyg scored all those pts. 30+ ? Jones responsible for FOUR?? Must be a glitch. I was told jones can’t do that.

Rejoice.


It wasn’t due to jones. It was due to the WR “getting more acclimated”.

Or it was because the colts D sucking ass, so they were supposed to dominate today. So they don’t get full credit for hanging 31 on that.

Or something like that. The jones haters keep moving the goalposts, i honestly can’t keep track.
I was at the game and I am one of those guys that prefers to stay home  
Chef : 9:14 pm : link
but what a fucking time that was.. The house almost came down on the Collins pic 6...
RE: RE: Good start for GB  
joeinpa : 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15973017 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15972957 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


up 14-3 on two turnovers.
Jones has done everything they've asked of him.
Now, if they upgrade the receiver room and essentially want to run a "throw it all over the lot" offense (which was reportedly what Daboll wants to run), can Jones execute THAT offense. That's really, the only question that remains.
People who see him as have a Tanneyhill, or A. Smith ceiling would say NO.
Personally, I have no clue.



Could there a be happy medium? How about what we run with better intermediate routes and tick up in ball placement for better YAC /w more talented WRs. Also more tactical deep strikes. While getting stronger IOL play.

We don't have to be Buffalo light. Also Barkely is better running than catching.


I don’t have any question that he would be capable of running “that “ offense.

It will be another in a list of things people said he couldn’t do.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 