New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts Post-Game Discussion

was obviously the best game of the year. Wish we had more dynamic receivers, but Hodgins, James, and Bellinger are at least dependable. Slayton will hopefully also give us something in the playoffs. So good to be saying that word.
With Jackson returning, we should have a much improved secondary. McKinney will also have two more weeks to heal.
obviously there's still a way to go with this overall roster but that was a complete effort and this coaching staff has shown themselves to be for real.
the offensive line did a great job today against a good DL. Buckner and Paye were almost invisible (other than getting outrun by jones). i was critical of them and bobby johnson last week but the arrow is clearly pointing in the right direction.
cant say much more about jones that hasnt already been said but thats what its supposed to look like. and he looks like he and this receiving group are settling into their roles and this offense.
on defense thibs and lawrence are legitimate problems for whoever they go up against and the rest of the group around them now hopefully has another week to get healthy.
It’s fantastic to see an all around great game. Hodgins ability to take big hits and make tough catches is impressive. The only thing he’s missing as a WR is a plus speed. He’s above average to very good at every other WR trait.
Big congrats to our coaching staff at making lemonade out of lemons - nice to see the fire from everyone today. pretty much an almost perfect game :-). Definitely nice to see a mismatch play out the way it should, especially at home :-). Look fwd to trying our best to continue to shock the world in two weeks vs the niners or vikings (or possibly the eagles?). and not sure what folks think, but I'd do a coughlin next week :-) (play your starters and try to win to stay fresh and ready). although i doubt that Daboll will, but we'll see :-). obviously, if we play solid d and don't turn the ball over, and do ball control, we have a chance every week :-) (but still would like to see one deep ball? :-)).
Add in Giants making the playoffs, Eagles #1 seed now in jeopardy when it looked like a lock a few weeks ago, and the fact that the Eagles giving the Saints another win hurts that draft pick they got from them (even if only a little), and it's a really good day.
Lol. THAT is the one thing you decided to mention?
I am so thankful and pleased with Coach Daboll. He was masterful this season - the whole thing, the staff, the relationships, culture, team building in the staff and among the players, game plans, motivation, it was all really really good.
Jones broke the team down and gave them an extra day off
Lol. THAT is the one thing you decided to mention?
Jones has done everything they've asked of him.
Now, if they upgrade the receiver room and essentially want to run a "throw it all over the lot" offense (which was reportedly what Daboll wants to run), can Jones execute THAT offense. That's really, the only question that remains.
People who see him as have a Tanneyhill, or A. Smith ceiling would say NO.
Personally, I have no clue.
You are what is absolutely wrong with sports these days. Too many insecure couch warriors fighting wars nobody else knows are happening.
Enjoy your bitterness and your self righteousness. I’ll enjoy this game and this day instead.
Actually I prefer the fans who are ridiculously self righteous about the players on the team they root for. Sure he's kind of a dweeb but at least he's overly defensive about the players on the team he roots for. There's no such thing as a classy fan because there are no rules to being a fan. He's fine keep your dopey big picture arguments to yourself. Happy playoffs.
I’m sure you will enjoy today. I’m also sure you’ll be whistling past the graveyard at the fact the guy who carried the offense on his back today was the same guy you’ve been absolutely shitting on all season.
He's made a significant jump. 12 TDs and 10 turnovers last year to 22 TDs and 8 turnovers this year. Not elite yet but he's in the above average category.
Everyone's favorite QB here, Justin Herbert, had 21 TDs and 13 turnovers coming into today's game. Is Jones on Herbert's level. No he's not. But to say Jones hasn't been an above average QB in 2022 is hogwash
been kicked out of game especially with snow angels next to a guy convulsion. I havent seen his response after the game. What do everyone here think?
The sack itself wasn't dirty. My initial reaction was that the snow angel was inappropriate since Foles was hurt, but looking at the replay I think it's very possible KThibs didn't realize it, as he never looked around, he was on his back looking straight up (doing snow angels).
Looked like Foles fell directly onto the ball.
RE: RE: RE: A lot has been made of thib sack that it was dirty and he should have
Looked like Foles fell directly onto the ball.
I hope so. KT didn't hit him in a dirty way anyway.
Could there a be happy medium? How about what we run with better intermediate routes and tick up in ball placement for better YAC /w more talented WRs. Also more tactical deep strikes. While getting stronger IOL play.
We don't have to be Buffalo light. Also Barkely is better running than catching.
let’s hope so. Ecause if not, it seemed an asshole move.
Could there a be happy medium? How about what we run with better intermediate routes and tick up in ball placement for better YAC /w more talented WRs. Also more tactical deep strikes. While getting stronger IOL play.
We don't have to be Buffalo light. Also Barkely is better running than catching.
I don’t have any question that he would be capable of running “that “ offense.
It will be another in a list of things people said he couldn’t do.
Wow!
Congratulations to the Giants and that coaching staff.
Fun team to root for and so glad they are getting rewarded with a playoff game.
PROUD of this team!
I have been critical of Jones, and he has played well in many games this year, but today was his most complete game. He looked like a guy you build around today.
The only blemish was having to be pulled so that Taylor could save the game for him.
And because this is BBI and the disrespect police are surely circling, that was a joke.
Yes sir. Today's 4 o'clock slate will likely determine things in that regard. Root for the Niners in Vegas today and the Packers against the Vikes at Lambeau.
Well Giants organization.
Live Postgame show on Giants.com and MSG - ( New Window )
+1.
Jones haters can go suck a huge fucking cock…
But they have a much better chance to beat MIN, so I’m good if they go there.
Eagles have a must win next week to win the division. It will be a tough test.
Their defense was no joke, so to put up 31 on them is impressive
Great day to be a Giants fan!
Purdy isn't the issue with SF.
It's that brutal defense.
And there has to be one bitter clown shitting on other fans on a day like today. Classy.
Quote:
Basically saying “fuck you…pay me” to NYG brass
And there has to be one bitter clown shitting on other fans on a day like today. Classy.
For all the shit you - and others have dolled out on jones.
Yes - fuck all of you.
He’s checked every fucking box (even before today) and some of you assholes can’t admit it.
Suck it.
🤷🏻♂️
Both can be true
I was!
Mike is right. We shouldn't be bitter...we should be enjoying the playoff berth and the fact that we have seen the future at QB today.
+1.
Though it will likely go to Campbell or Peterson.
Unless voters actually consider the injuries.
Get a healthy front 4 and Adoree back and this defense could pose some issues
Rest up. Next step is win a playoff game. They have enough of a team to do this imv.
That pic needs to be on the front page. Excellent.
Dabs should get Coach of the Year consideration.
Of course it is…
Back to work on Wednesday.
Congrats to all of them.
Back to work on Wednesday.
Maybe so but can’t say the same for their D.
I’d rather face them as late as possible.
Quote:
Of course it is…
I’m sorry what’s the problem with the post?
You know who you are:)
Thought I would EVER see Quentin Nelson jacked up and fork lifted backwards into the QB for a sack.
But there was Dexter Lawrence doing just that… a play that utterly destroyed the best OG in the NFL!
All I got to say is: Holy Shit!
Great pic.
Hopefully the Coach of the Year gets this type of bath more often.
Actually I prefer the fans who are ridiculously self righteous about the players on the team they root for. Sure he's kind of a dweeb but at least he's overly defensive about the players on the team he roots for. There's no such thing as a classy fan because there are no rules to being a fan. He's fine keep your dopey big picture arguments to yourself. Happy playoffs.
And, obviously, the Offensive Line is starting to play well. They have a low-key effective passing game, paced by good play design.
I’m sure you will enjoy today. I’m also sure you’ll be whistling past the graveyard at the fact the guy who carried the offense on his back today was the same guy you’ve been absolutely shitting on all season.
Irony sure can be ironic sometimes…
Quote:
In comment 15972634 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Basically saying “fuck you…pay me” to NYG brass
Jones haters can go suck a huge fucking cock…
And there has to be one bitter clown shitting on other fans on a day like today. Classy.
For all the shit you - and others have dolled out on jones.
Yes - fuck all of you.
He’s checked every fucking box (even before today) and some of you assholes can’t admit it.
Suck it.
🤷🏻♂️
Early candidate for worst poster of the year.
Or is speedy already a former winner?
Quote:
In comment 15972681 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15972634 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Basically saying “fuck you…pay me” to NYG brass
Jones haters can go suck a huge fucking cock…
And there has to be one bitter clown shitting on other fans on a day like today. Classy.
For all the shit you - and others have dolled out on jones.
Yes - fuck all of you.
He’s checked every fucking box (even before today) and some of you assholes can’t admit it.
Suck it.
🤷🏻♂️
Early candidate for worst poster of the year.
Or is speedy already a former winner?
Anyone with golfer in their handle should automatically be considered.
Everyone's favorite QB here, Justin Herbert, had 21 TDs and 13 turnovers coming into today's game. Is Jones on Herbert's level. No he's not. But to say Jones hasn't been an above average QB in 2022 is hogwash
Great photo!
Giants Postgame Radio Show on WFAN - ( New Window )
Quote:
been kicked out of game especially with snow angels next to a guy convulsion. I havent seen his response after the game. What do everyone here think?
Quote:
In comment 15972980 fredgbrown said:
Quote:
been kicked out of game especially with snow angels next to a guy convulsion. I havent seen his response after the game. What do everyone here think?
I hope so. KT didn't hit him in a dirty way anyway.
Could there a be happy medium? How about what we run with better intermediate routes and tick up in ball placement for better YAC /w more talented WRs. Also more tactical deep strikes. While getting stronger IOL play.
We don't have to be Buffalo light. Also Barkely is better running than catching.
That is a such a great photo. I agree this should be on the home page.
Wow!
Quote:
I think Brock Purdy can be had.
Quote:
been kicked out of game especially with snow angels next to a guy convulsion. I havent seen his response after the game. What do everyone here think?
So was the scoreboard fuct up? No way nyg scored all those pts. 30+ ? Jones responsible for FOUR?? Must be a glitch. I was told jones can’t do that.
Rejoice.
I don't think it was on anyone's
It wasn’t due to jones. It was due to the WR “getting more acclimated”.
Or it was because the colts D sucking ass, so they were supposed to dominate today. So they don’t get full credit for hanging 31 on that.
Or something like that. The jones haters keep moving the goalposts, i honestly can’t keep track.
Quote:
up 14-3 on two turnovers.
Could there a be happy medium? How about what we run with better intermediate routes and tick up in ball placement for better YAC /w more talented WRs. Also more tactical deep strikes. While getting stronger IOL play.
We don't have to be Buffalo light. Also Barkely is better running than catching.
I don’t have any question that he would be capable of running “that “ offense.
It will be another in a list of things people said he couldn’t do.