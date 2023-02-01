Did Daniel Jones win over Giants' fans?

What he’s done with such pedestrian skill position players outside of Barkley and an inconsistent OL is nothing short of incredible. I was initially a DJ guy but I soured on him and was ready to move on. I owe BB56 an apology. He was right all along. And I wasn’t particularly pleasant in our exchanges. Happy to be wrong
Me over with his play earlier this season especially against Green Bay in the UK. I thought he was a more mobile Dave Brown who would be slinging bonds on Wall Street by 2025. I was wrong and happily so.
When people come on here and get so entrenched in the opinions and everything is there on record, they’re not likely to take a U-turn on their stance. Casual fans that aren’t so invested in “being right” are far more likely to change their opinions on a player than people on this forum.
Morning Ned. You owe me nothing. Honestly. That’s how you felt.
Yes, for me, it was a slam dunk. I saw the arm, the intelligence, the courage, first guy in, last guy out mentality. Most of all, I saw what Daboll did with Allen and though JA is one of the best around, he owes so much of it to Daboll..
He can do it all. Not elite, may never be. But good enough to lead us.
He has to find a way to limit these hits he's taking.
Taking big hits hasn't worked out well for any running QB that I can remember
He’s playing for their playoff lives, he’s putting it all on the line in a game that matters. If he did that in mid season, I would complain. But in a game where it’s you win in you’re in, I don’t mind him doing everything possible to get in.
He has to find a way to limit these hits he's taking.
Taking big hits hasn't worked out well for any running QB that I can remember
He’s playing for their playoff lives, he’s putting it all on the line in a game that matters. If he did that in mid season, I would complain. But in a game where it’s you win in you’re in, I don’t mind him doing everything possible to get in.
I don't know what else he has to do. I think non BBI fans, fans of other teams, and other front offices have thought more highly of him for a while. You will see some substantial interest from other teams. And if we don't resign him, many of you will get your wish. The QB wilderness for the next 5 years.
He isn't top 5. And his pocket feel and decision making will never be elite. But you are underestimating what you are seeing. You are also ignoring how many times elite QBs throw contested balls that they expect elite receivers to come down with. We don't have that.
Agree on the hits though. Needs to get OOB or down more often.
Of course, you can’t expect 100% loyalty. Visit a Dallas Cowboys message board and you will see a strong minority who don’t trust in Dak as well. Unfortunately, Danny Dollars is having to overcome the handicap of the Judge/Garrett administration.
I still want to see him "be great" against good/above average teams.
Not gonna get too emotional over what he did against the Colts...one of the worst teams in the league
He handled his biz yesterday, no doubt
Real test in 2 weeks, imo
Still moving the goalposts? Or is it a case of not buying into the idea that a quarterback, any quarterback s performance is limited by his surrounding cast or elevated by same
Yesterday Daniel played with the better team, and it showed.
There are no real tests left in this season as far as what the Giants want to do going forward with D J. , they want to sign him and probably for bigger money than many critics are going to be happy with
I would like to see less running and more throwing. The hits he has taken and will take under this type of playing will quickly catch up to him. For this year though, he should continue to run balls out. That is our key on offense. Teams may overplay zone with him soon.
I had left the DJ train after the Rams game last year but was still standing on the platform with a chance to get back onboard.
I now have one foot on the steps to re-board. Something has happened in the past three weeks in the way he is playing.
I also now think he will be re-signed. Daboll said Jones gave the team two days off, something they do not do. It appears, that Daboll decided to not countermand the two days off and in fact let the press know it was Jones' decision. A QB on the way out does not "get away" with that kind of thing, as it is not his decision to give days off. Did DJ misspeak? Probably. The fact that Daboll rather pointedly said it was Jones decision is telling the team that Jones is the Captain of the Captains.
We all want the Giants to win a Super Bowl, but a lot of us have different views on the best way for it to get done.
I thought Jones had a solid rookie year, but turned the ball over too much. I did not think he had a good 2020 or 2021. So, I was critical.
But, I can adjust opinions and reassess things. Some can’t. I admit that there are some here that don’t like Jones that will never give him credit. I can also admit there are Jones supporters who get joy of seeing the other side “be wrong”.
The bottom line is Jones never had any stability (not unheard of) but still a factor. I think Judge did him no favors. We are now seeing Jones with a strong head coach and offensive staff and it’s made a big difference. I can also admit the WR group could use improvement and he’s playing with a rookie TE.
I’m going to bold this because I think it’s important and something I’m realizing. There are a lot of QB’s that can come in and look good in small stretches. Gardner Minshew, Taylor Heinicke, Mike White, etc. They aren’t QB’s that can carry a team for the entire season. Daniel Jones is not a backup QB, he’s a legit starter. Some of the names that have been thrown out as better as Jones is insulting. This is where I can say I was wrong.
If you go around the league, there are a lot of QB situations that are downright lousy. Just off the top of my head: WSH, ATL, NO, CAR, NYJ, HOU, IND, DEN & LV. That also doesn’t include teams like CLE & ARI which are locked into questionable QB contracts.
A lot of the national media disrespected and mocked Jones when drafted. Barkley is right, it’s time to put some respect on his name.
I’m still not giving him a blank check, the money does need to make sense. But, if people still aren’t giving him credit that’s lame. Come on.
will start again. Some are laying low today. We ll see. I seriously get the feeling when he makes a great play or has a good game there are those that cringe in disappointment because they are so imbedded in their belief. I want him to be the guy and I like him. As I ve said before time will tell. But listening to Daboll you can tell he likes him. It's not just coach speak. I think the contract is the big question now.
I started in the wait and see crowd. But some on here were talking so badly about him and seem to want to keep drafting QBs until they get the next Mahomes. I will never be in that sort of camp so I kept finding myself defending DJ more than I was comfortable early in the season.
There were a lot of things I wanted to see from DJ in order to properly evaluate his progress. He was dealt a very tough start for an young QB's career to overcome the talent on the field and terrible coaching in previous years.
Yes it sucks we missed out on getting a productive QB on a rookie deal, but you don't throw away a good QB just for that reason alone.
What did I need to see from him?
+ Improve pocket presence and pocket manipulation
+ Reduce Turnovers
+ Improve processing (evidence that game is slowing down for him)
+ Be a reason why we win games and not the reason we lose them
+ Stay Healthy
At the start of the season I wasn't even sure if a QB could improve their pocket presence or processing, but DJ showed evidence of all of these items. Is there more room for improvement? Sure but that is not a bad thing. Daniel has a solid floor and his ceiling is higher than some would like to admit once the team improves around him.
Ultimately, Can I trust DJ to keep working and keep improving? Yes, Yes I can.
Danny Determination
+ walks onto a Division 1 Football team and becomes a starter and gets drafted in the first round of the NFL draft despite having one of the worst WR cores in college football.
+ 3 head coaches and 3 offensive coordinators in 4 years and the set he had for multiple years were probably the worst ones.
+ Terrible Offensive lines giving limited time to process the field for a young QB
+ Terrible WR corps to help bail a young QB out with a bad line.
+ Under constant scrutiny from NFL media and fans in a rabid New York market
+ Team opts out of his 5th year option leaving him with a prove it year, with a new HC and new OC, and still without a great offensive line or great WRs.
+ Become one of the reasons why the Giants achieve their first playoff bid since 2016 in a rebuild year when a his team has 54.6 Million in Dead Money that is not on the field to help. On top of that he had a 20 Million dollar receiver who is toast (Golladay) , lost a veteran receiver (Shep), rookie 2nd round Pick (Robinson), and last years first round pick (Toney). He also had a rookie Right Tackle a make shift interior offensive line.
DJ has proven to me that his floor is higher than I thought, and more importantly, his ceiling is also higher. I used to think middle of the pack was the best he could be - now, maybe it’s outside the top 5 but within the top 10? Daboll, Kafka and co know.
I remember thinking the cowboys paid Dak too much. Now it’s our turn
(1) I always blamed the previous FOs for Eli being a .500 QB. The team around him got old and basically the replacements and lack of just plain sucked. They wasted a lot of Eli's good years. This was the same team Jones inherited. (2) Despite the turnovers which were a problem his rookie year he showed a lot of talent. Now does this Colts game mean he's arrived? Hope so. Certainly a step in the right direction.
in the context of earning it and deserving an investment to keep rolling forward as the guy at QB. Guy got a standing ovation from fans which is not usual.
I like QBs who are mentally tough who play hard. I long felt while I doubted if Jones was the guy, that Judge was doing an awful job micromanaging the offense and the chaos on offensive side. Evan Engram also killed Jones repeatedly with the tipped passes for picks and drops.
I think some folks are going too overboard with the “we might have to pay him whatever he wants” comments. A bit ridiculous and over-emotive. But he’s going to get a nice new salary increase no doubt that he has shown he can win games and win with a proper coaching staff. We need to get some WRs and playmakers still for him but we may have a nice window setting up if Schoen and his staff can keep drafting and add some more pieces in 2024 and 2025.
The OL is not as bad as some fans keep spouting this year. A little more improvement and Giants will be fine in that regard.
Too many people talk about real elite franchise QBs. I don’t know if Jones is a “ten year” guy for Giants going forward. NFL paths change quickly and bizarrely in both directions but Jones has earned belief and investment as the QB steering the offense for a 3-5 yr window of contention here.
similar to Eli Manning. Don't get me wrong, he still has a lot to accomplish, but he's doing the things to win over the fan base.
This to be sure... He may never get there, but the trajectory, style, determination, intangibles, dedication, and leadership seem to be identical.
Rooting for the kid, he has taken on an awful lot without a negative word to mutter.
He raised his level of play and lead a poor roster to the playoffs with the help of an excellent coaching staff.
I've been a Giant fan since the mid 60's. There is a percentage of the fan base that has always blamed the HC and QB for all that is wrong in Giants land. I don't think it will ever change. From Allie Sherman and Tarkington to Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones and every HC and QB in between even after they won Super Bowls.
I think Daniel Jones deserved his day yesterday. He's put in the work and lived through the misery that is losing in NY sports. I was happy for him and for us as Giant fans. It's been a long time since the Giants were on the good end of a day like yesterday. I said yesterday and I have no doubt about it. Daniel Jones is going to get PAID. Probably by the Giants but if not the Giants some team will give him a top half of the league starting QB contract.
I've never been a Daniel Jones hater, but I've always been skeptical. And while showing some nice improvement this year, I'm still skeptical. I remember when he was drafted thinking "This pick will make or break Gettleman." Well, it broke him.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well, but his passing ability is sub-par, IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
I've never been a Daniel Jones hater, but I've always been skeptical. And while showing some nice improvement this year, I'm still skeptical. I remember when he was drafted thinking "This pick will make or break Gettleman." Well, it broke him.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well, but his passing ability is sub-par, IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
He has 275 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 turnovers, and we won 38-10. What more do you want? Why are you only considering passing yards when our offense is also based on running just as much? What other QBs could rush for almost 100 yds?
Keep giving the guy no credit. He is a running and passing threat, those are pretty rare frankly and cause more stress on a defense (look at Lamar when he is going well).
I've never been a Daniel Jones hater, but I've always been skeptical. And while showing some nice improvement this year, I'm still skeptical. I remember when he was drafted thinking "This pick will make or break Gettleman." Well, it broke him.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well, but his passing ability is sub-par, IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
He has 275 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 turnovers, and we won 38-10. What more do you want? Why are you only considering passing yards when our offense is also based on running just as much? What other QBs could rush for almost 100 yds?
Keep giving the guy no credit. He is a running and passing threat, those are pretty rare frankly and cause more stress on a defense (look at Lamar when he is going well).
Plus the offense only called for him to throw 24 times, of which he completed an excellent 19. How is that bad passing? That is almost 10 yds per completion and almost 80% completions, that is great. When you throw 24 total times you will not get 350 yds, its just math. He actually threw the ball really well. Stats without context is meaningless
He raised his level of play and lead a poor roster to the playoffs with the help of an excellent coaching staff.
I've been a Giant fan since the mid 60's. There is a percentage of the fan base that has always blamed the HC and QB for all that is wrong in Giants land. I don't think it will ever change. From Allie Sherman and Tarkington to Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones and every HC and QB in between even after they won Super Bowls.
I think Daniel Jones deserved his day yesterday. He's put in the work and lived through the misery that is losing in NY sports. I was happy for him and for us as Giant fans. It's been a long time since the Giants were on the good end of a day like yesterday. I said yesterday and I have no doubt about it. Daniel Jones is going to get PAID. Probably by the Giants but if not the Giants some team will give him a top half of the league starting QB contract.
Your paragraph about HC and QB criticism applies to every other fanbase. They are no different and this is not unique to Giants fans. Frankly I think Jones had a lot more up front excitement snd support from the fanbase than any QB I can remember. There was a huge contingent that quit on Eli early and had vitriol for him for the whole draft day charade til the day he retired despite winning two SBs. Some folks never really warmed to Collins. There was a large contingent that never liked Simms.
I've never been a Daniel Jones hater, but I've always been skeptical. And while showing some nice improvement this year, I'm still skeptical. I remember when he was drafted thinking "This pick will make or break Gettleman." Well, it broke him.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well, but his passing ability is sub-par, IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
He has 275 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 turnovers, and we won 38-10. What more do you want? Why are you only considering passing yards when our offense is also based on running just as much? What other QBs could rush for almost 100 yds?
Keep giving the guy no credit. He is a running and passing threat, those are pretty rare frankly and cause more stress on a defense (look at Lamar when he is going well).
Yeah I never got that either and probably never will..Nowadays, 300+ yards passing is more ho-hum than impressive, especially given the 45-50 passes that are thrown by many QBs in the league each week and many still average less than 7 YPA with those 300 yards..
Sustained drives, coming up big in key moments, leading a team to a W anyway you can is ALWAYS more important, at least to this fan.
I've never been a Daniel Jones hater, but I've always been skeptical. And while showing some nice improvement this year, I'm still skeptical. I remember when he was drafted thinking "This pick will make or break Gettleman." Well, it broke him.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well,[b] but his passing ability is sub-par,[b/] IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
And thought as a single unit, then maybe that is a legitimate question. But outside of being a stupid question, it is also a meaningless question. What if he didn’t win some fans over? Is Schoen taking a survey of the fan base to decide what comes next for Jones?
Idiotic fluff piece, but will play well to many here.
But anyone who still thinks we should let him walk, is crazy.
The draft is a complete crapshoot, especially for QBs.
Since 2000, 261 QBs have been drafted, including several in the first rd. Statistically, a QB drafted is about 10 times more likely to fail, than to become even a decent franchise QB (about 20 times more likely to fail than to become an elite QB).
There's a reason guys like Matt Ryan are still in the league.
I'm sure Daboll and Schoen know this. They also know that Jones isn't a finished product and they know the significant impact a good WR can have on a QB (something Jones has never had).
He'll help them win some games they have no business winning and will probably help them lose games they should have won. I think he can consistently be a top 15 qb in the NFL. Unless there's a surefire QB prospect and the Giants are in the position to draft him, talking about any other QB is silly.
That all being said, I wouldn't over index on whooping up on one of the worst teams in the NFL. They need to put up more points, and he's the QB. Next year will be interesting with more talent. To be clear, yesterday was awesome and I happen to be a DJ fan. I look forward to seeing what he does.
As a therapist, I can say that it's widely known that people will unconsciously manipulate data to make whatever emotional argument they want (great books on that are the Happiness Hypothesis and Stumbling on Happiness). Emotional centers of people's brains light up when they're making "factual arguments".
From many other places. You are not drafting the QB skills but their ability to handle NY. Just ask Zach Wilson, Sam Darnold, ect…
No it isn’t. Do you think more people are reading the New York Post than watching NFL Network or ESPN? This was true in the 80s and 90s, but hasn’t been for a very long time. Every team needs a QB who can handle the media and the pressure. New York has nothing to do with it.
At first I wanted him back because the Giants weren't going to be in position to land the top QB's in this years draft so Jones was clearly the best option for next year. Also the 2024 class looks loaded so I wanted to wait.
Over the past two games Jones has elevated his game. What makes me think that he is the guy is simple. Good QB's elevate the play of the players around him. The Giants have arguably the worst WR and TE corps in the NFL yet Hodgins, James, and Bellinger are making impacts.
Obviously it will come down to price but I hope Jones signs a 3-4 year deal.
And have been especially concerned about the cap implications of an expensive QB contract with significant uncertainty hanging over it (Kyler Murray, anyone?).
That said, DJ's level of play yesterday is what I've been dying to see from him. I know DJ's most ardent supporters will say that the DJ we saw yesterday has been there all along, obscured only by the obstacles surrounding him, but for me, yesterday was a watershed moment for two reasons:
1) that was the kind of ass-kicking that the Giants should have put on the Colts yesterday, with the playoffs on the line and an electric atmosphere in the stadium. Too often in the DJ era we've seen those games be closer than necessary, even with Daboll at the helm this year. I don't like letting crappy teams hang around to potentially steal a win (early in the season it felt like the Giants were the crappy team that was hanging around stealing wins) - yesterday the Giants kept their foot on the Colts' throat and just kept pressing down.
2) I am in full-bloom love with Brian Daboll as our head coach. I know we've had early success (or at least glimpses of progress) in year 1 with a couple of our recent head coaching hires, but Daboll just feels different. And maybe it's a mirage like 2016 wound up being, but it doesn't feel that way to me. I'm content to have DJ's fate in BD's hands. If DJ is BD's guy, then DJ is my guy too.
I have been saying for weeks that I think DJ was probably on track for a contract in the neighborhood of 4y/$130M, but that I didn't want the Giants to be the ones to pay that (because it felt too high for DJ). My POV on that has changed as well - if Schoen and Daboll were to give DJ that contract, I'll still be somewhat concerned about leaving enough room to fill in some other key pieces (especially if Barkley also commands a major contract), but we'll see what tricks Schoen has up his sleeve for the offseason now that he's not being handcuffed by DG's cap catastrophe.
I now question whether my previous estimate of 4y/$130M is even high enough. I'm kind of thinking that DJ's contract could get to 5y/$175M (although I'm not sure that it would be a fundamentally different contract from the 4y/$130M iteration other than the headline optics).
Most importantly, bring on the fucking Vikings in the wild card round and let's see this team get a chance to spark a little postseason run.
To me, he is totally a conundrum wrapped in an enigma😃 it is what it is to me. How do u evaluate someone we don’t ask to do a whole heck of a lot? We ask him to be a game manager, throw short passes, and use his legs. Definitely he is doing all that well. And I understand he has never had a no. 1 wr. There is perhaps the small sample size from New Orleans last year when we aired it out and had great results. I just find it impossible to really evaluate someone with no weapons and so many injuries that we ask to be a game manager. Think u just have to roll the dice on a decent multi year deal or move on. But I definitely don’t want someone long term who I think has little chance to bring us back from more than 14 points down.
Mrs. Dunk and I went out dinner last night after the Giants game, and I overheard some guy in the front of the restaurant claiming that DJ reminds him of Patrick Mahomes, and honestly, that almost brought me all the way back to being critical of DJ. There are always some fans who take it too far and make the argument ridiculous.
So if you're the fan who was waiting for a table at Cheng Du 23 yesterday evening and told the guy sitting next to you that DJ is "basically a clone of the Kansas City kid" just know that you're an idiot. Then again, so am I, clearly, for getting triggered by some obviously casual fan who couldn't even be bothered to remember Mahomes' name.
And have been especially concerned about the cap implications of an expensive QB contract with significant uncertainty hanging over it (Kyler Murray, anyone?).
That said, DJ's level of play yesterday is what I've been dying to see from him. I know DJ's most ardent supporters will say that the DJ we saw yesterday has been there all along, obscured only by the obstacles surrounding him, but for me, yesterday was a watershed moment for two reasons:
1) that was the kind of ass-kicking that the Giants should have put on the Colts yesterday, with the playoffs on the line and an electric atmosphere in the stadium. Too often in the DJ era we've seen those games be closer than necessary, even with Daboll at the helm this year. I don't like letting crappy teams hang around to potentially steal a win (early in the season it felt like the Giants were the crappy team that was hanging around stealing wins) - yesterday the Giants kept their foot on the Colts' throat and just kept pressing down.
2) I am in full-bloom love with Brian Daboll as our head coach. I know we've had early success (or at least glimpses of progress) in year 1 with a couple of our recent head coaching hires, but Daboll just feels different. And maybe it's a mirage like 2016 wound up being, but it doesn't feel that way to me. I'm content to have DJ's fate in BD's hands. If DJ is BD's guy, then DJ is my guy too.
I have been saying for weeks that I think DJ was probably on track for a contract in the neighborhood of 4y/$130M, but that I didn't want the Giants to be the ones to pay that (because it felt too high for DJ). My POV on that has changed as well - if Schoen and Daboll were to give DJ that contract, I'll still be somewhat concerned about leaving enough room to fill in some other key pieces (especially if Barkley also commands a major contract), but we'll see what tricks Schoen has up his sleeve for the offseason now that he's not being handcuffed by DG's cap catastrophe.
I now question whether my previous estimate of 4y/$130M is even high enough. I'm kind of thinking that DJ's contract could get to 5y/$175M (although I'm not sure that it would be a fundamentally different contract from the 4y/$130M iteration other than the headline optics).
Most importantly, bring on the fucking Vikings in the wild card round and let's see this team get a chance to spark a little postseason run.
The QB chaos on the green side of the Meadowlands makes this interpretation of Jones' future contract demands correct. That is probably what the Jets would offer Jones if he hit FA
To me, he is totally a conundrum wrapped in an enigma😃 it is what it is to me. How do u evaluate someone we don’t ask to do a whole heck of a lot? We ask him to be a game manager, throw short passes, and use his legs. Definitely he is doing all that well. And I understand he has never had a no. 1 wr. There is perhaps the small sample size from New Orleans last year when we aired it out and had great results. I just find it impossible to really evaluate someone with no weapons and so many injuries that we ask to be a game manager. Think u just have to roll the dice on a decent multi year deal or move on. But I definitely don’t want someone long term who I think has little chance to bring us back from more than 14 points down.
He brought us back from that multiple times already, Tenn, Balt, GB. Also it seems like the past 2 weeks Jones was asked to lead the team. 42 passing attempts vs Minny (334 yds). and yesterday he was asked to make all the plays both with his arm and legs.
Seriously, do you actually watch any of the games? This is an old complaint from 2 years ago.
To me, he is totally a conundrum wrapped in an enigma😃 it is what it is to me. How do u evaluate someone we don’t ask to do a whole heck of a lot? We ask him to be a game manager, throw short passes, and use his legs. Definitely he is doing all that well. And I understand he has never had a no. 1 wr. There is perhaps the small sample size from New Orleans last year when we aired it out and had great results. I just find it impossible to really evaluate someone with no weapons and so many injuries that we ask to be a game manager. Think u just have to roll the dice on a decent multi year deal or move on. But I definitely don’t want someone long term who I think has little chance to bring us back from more than 14 points down.
This is also a good point. I was very emotional yesterday and so happy for DJ the human because he's a hardworking, tough sob who seems like a standup guy (as were many on here and his coaching staff and teammates). But the FO really had to be dispassionate and logical in how they move forward and I hope they make a good call. I'm now convinced his floor is middle of the pack qb. What's his cieling? Can he take us to the promised land? Will we be able to build a stacked roster around him if he gets a big contract? Etc etc
RE: Jones has improved on his shortcomings every year
His pocket presence was lacking.....now, he seems to have eyes in the back of his head.
I can debate if anyone is worth 40/50 million....seems more like an anchor....so I still hope we can secure for a home town discount
The first TD to Richie James was an excellent example of this. He felt pressure moved inside the pocket to actually get to a free space and threw to Richie. His ability to move in the pocket gave Richie a ton of time to find a soft spot in their 8 man drop back at goaline
a player who got initially crushed in NY turn it around. I saw it this summer with Edwin Diaz. I absolutely think he won over some of the holdouts that weren’t behind Jones with his play yesterday. Saving the best game of your season (possibly career) for a win-and-in is always going to make the coffee taste great even to some hard cases!
This is not the time to adjudicate anything as to what the Giants should do beyond this year. The Colts did not come to play yesterday. Anyone who watched Deforest Buckner last week and saw his performance yesterday knows they laid down. And please spare me the great blocking commentary by Glowinski et al. The Giants undoubtedly played well yesterday, but the Colts are shot.
Nevertheless, DJ has earned the benefit of the doubt by getting the Giants to the playoffs. And I don't think there is anyone on this site that is against a second contract at this point. The magnitude and the duration are the only things being debated at this point.
Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders are no longer on the schedule now. Every game from this point forward will be a true test. If he does what he did yesterday against the Eagles and the Vikings, there will be greater consensus for a more ambitious second contract. If he performs poorly, there will be greater consensus for a less ambitious second contract.
But the time for excuses is now over. This coaching staff is superb. The defense is top notch. They have an elite running back and the offensive line and receivers are good enough to win against the best teams in the league. DJ's future will now be self-fulfilling. Perform well and win, and he should be rewarded. Perform poorly and lose and he should not. Pretty simple really.
The deficit never got bigger than 14 points in those games. Basically, do we have confidence in him to win a shootout if necessary? It’s hard to have that confidence when we aren’t even throwing a single ball over 20 yards in the air in two of the last three games? Obviously, in perhaps the small sample size of New Orleans and the first Washington game last year, he has shown the capability. I just find it impossible to evaluate a guy with such restrictions put on him I guess due to lack of weapons, oline, limit turnovers, trust the d, ball control, etc. I guess I am ok with a decent multi year contract and mandate we give him weapons to continue the evaluation.
This is not the time to adjudicate anything as to what the Giants should do beyond this year. The Colts did not come to play yesterday. Anyone who watched Deforest Buckner last week and saw his performance yesterday knows they laid down. And please spare me the great blocking commentary by Glowinski et al. The Giants undoubtedly played well yesterday, but the Colts are shot.
Nevertheless, DJ has earned the benefit of the doubt by getting the Giants to the playoffs. And I don't think there is anyone on this site that is against a second contract at this point. The magnitude and the duration are the only things being debated at this point.
Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders are no longer on the schedule now. Every game from this point forward will be a true test. If he does what he did yesterday against the Eagles and the Vikings, there will be greater consensus for a more ambitious second contract. If he performs poorly, there will be greater consensus for a less ambitious second contract.
But the time for excuses is now over. This coaching staff is superb. The defense is top notch. They have an elite running back and the offensive line and receivers are good enough to win against the best teams in the league. DJ's future will now be self-fulfilling. Perform well and win, and he should be rewarded. Perform poorly and lose and he should not. Pretty simple really.
Didn't he just do this vs Minny last week? 334 yards, 71% completions, game tying drive with 1 minute to go (including 2 pt conversion)
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
I've never been a Daniel Jones hater, but I've always been skeptical. And while showing some nice improvement this year, I'm still skeptical. I remember when he was drafted thinking "This pick will make or break Gettleman." Well, it broke him.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well, but his passing ability is sub-par, IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
He has 275 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 turnovers, and we won 38-10. What more do you want? Why are you only considering passing yards when our offense is also based on running just as much? What other QBs could rush for almost 100 yds?
Keep giving the guy no credit. He is a running and passing threat, those are pretty rare frankly and cause more stress on a defense (look at Lamar when he is going well).
And yea, look at Lamar. Last 2 years he's been injured/out when it matters the most (with all that running around)
Look at Hurts
99% of us know that DJ will be back next year and beyond
80% believe he can be a top 12 QB with the right weapons around him
99% knows he's not elite
99% knows he's gonna have a short career running around
I'm fine with him being a dual threat running QB. It is what it is. I just also know that he'll be toast in 3 years
So if we can get 3-5 more years of running + improved passing, let's do it
Yall seem to forget he's already had a concussion and neck surgery
I’m in the same boat as you. I’m trying to isolate what Jones is now doing from his teammates and the quality of the opposition and what I see is the addition of NFL starter skills. Letting go of his rights - which is what I favored a month ago - is now out of the question.
One thing I hope Daboll considers is bringing in a QB “guru” to work with Jones. The current QB coach, Shea Tierney, is very young and in his first yr in this job. Not claiming for a sec he’s incompetent but could both Jones and Tierney benefit from another very experienced view?
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
Oh f**** stop it. I am a Giants fans and support all our players, esp the really good ones. If Jones is developing into an above avg QB, it’s a massive step forward for the franchise and will be welcomed by all.
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
This reads like a huge projection.
IMV, there are indeed Jones haters.
I also don't see anyone putting Jones before the success of the team.
Does a bear shit in the woods? LOL, pulling chains, and I think your post is balanced and fair.
In comment 15974218 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
That said, DJ's level of play yesterday is what I've been dying to see from him.
This is similar to Sy's comment in his review last week, to the effect: <Jones played very well, but I still wanted to see more>, to wit, does Jones have more?
Quote:
...2) I am in full-bloom love with Brian Daboll as our head coach....Daboll just feels different. And maybe it's a mirage like 2016 wound up being, but it doesn't feel that way to me. I'm content to have DJ's fate in BD's hands. If DJ is BD's guy, then DJ is my guy too.
Seems abundantly clear that DJ is, for now at least, BD's guy (viz. RifFlair's posted photo from Sunday threads).
It has to give comfort, at a pretty high level, to almost all but the most willfully blind fans, that BD is in DJ's camp. You can say his QB cultivating pedigree is pretty good. I suppose a case can be made that (and it will), given where the Giants are, where they will pick, their cap constraints and urgent needs at so many positions, getting behind DJ at acceptable $$ numbers, is a very practical and constructive step forward for the franchise, and that in this context DJ is good enough to move forward. But BD seems to be saying in so many ways that DJ is more than that.
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
This reads like a huge projection.
IMV, there are indeed Jones haters.
I also don't see anyone putting Jones before the success of the team.
People have been trashing Jones's teammates all season to explain away some of his middling performances. Those guys are Giants also. Trashing some Giants to support a different Giant absolutely qualifies as putting Jones before the team, IMO. No one has rooted against the success of the team, not even the supposed "Jones haters"; everyone here wants the Giants to win.
Remind me again which side of the DJ debate has an obsession with being right rather than just rooting for the Giants to win? Dr. D's post to which I replied already answers my question, no need for a further response.
Mrs. Dunk and I went out dinner last night after the Giants game, and I overheard some guy in the front of the restaurant claiming that DJ reminds him of Patrick Mahomes, and honestly, that almost brought me all the way back to being critical of DJ. There are always some fans who take it too far and make the argument ridiculous.
So if you're the fan who was waiting for a table at Cheng Du 23 yesterday evening and told the guy sitting next to you that DJ is "basically a clone of the Kansas City kid" just know that you're an idiot. Then again, so am I, clearly, for getting triggered by some obviously casual fan who couldn't even be bothered to remember Mahomes' name.
I agree that he is not a Mahommes clone, but he did have a few very Mahommes-like plays yesterday. That pass where he was going to the ground and shot a perfect dime out was very Mahommes-like, and he scrambled around and made plays, not quite on Mahommes level, but in that he improvised and made the improv work on the move.
It was a very good game he played yesterday, against a not so good team. It was boyz to men in the coaching department, and the QB position. We will see him get tested in the playoffs, and I'm interested to see how it goes.
Look if Daboll and Shoen think he can play winning football and bring the Giants a Super Bowl win, then I'm all for it.
The fact that there are a large body of those with issues with how much he's going to be paid out there means there are unanswered questions still, because if he's the guy, he's going to get paid.
Mrs. Dunk and I went out dinner last night after the Giants game, and I overheard some guy in the front of the restaurant claiming that DJ reminds him of Patrick Mahomes, and honestly, that almost brought me all the way back to being critical of DJ. There are always some fans who take it too far and make the argument ridiculous.
So if you're the fan who was waiting for a table at Cheng Du 23 yesterday evening and told the guy sitting next to you that DJ is "basically a clone of the Kansas City kid" just know that you're an idiot. Then again, so am I, clearly, for getting triggered by some obviously casual fan who couldn't even be bothered to remember Mahomes' name.
I agree that he is not a Mahommes clone, but he did have a few very Mahommes-like plays yesterday. That pass where he was going to the ground and shot a perfect dime out was very Mahommes-like, and he scrambled around and made plays, not quite on Mahommes level, but in that he improvised and made the improv work on the move.
It was a very good game he played yesterday, against a not so good team. It was boyz to men in the coaching department, and the QB position. We will see him get tested in the playoffs, and I'm interested to see how it goes.
Look if Daboll and Shoen think he can play winning football and bring the Giants a Super Bowl win, then I'm all for it.
The fact that there are a large body of those with issues with how much he's going to be paid out there means there are unanswered questions still, because if he's the guy, he's going to get paid.
If he hits free agency the Jets are almost guaranteed to throw huge money at him. They have a really good roster that was held back by really bad QB play
Something was severely broken with the Giants for years.
I didn't know if it was just OL, or was a combination of play design and OL, but in the end they ruined the final years of Eli's career nearly getting the guy killed. Only to put a young Daniel Jones in the same position. Sure, he could run for his life on occasion but ball control problems plagued him. It was painful to watch.
It's clear the folks running the show now have built an offense that works with the current pieces and DJ's star gets brighter every week. In one season it's gone from painful to something very exciting to watch.
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
I don't know who said that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere. That's crazy talk. I've never seen it and I doubt there are many that feel like that.
The vast majority of people, who you might think are in the DJFC, simply thought that he was dealt a real shitty hand, not only with the coaching/play calling, but OL and WRs and that just MAYBE with better coaching/play calling, better protection, etc., he could develop into a QB who's good enough to win a SB.
I also don't see anyone trashing DJ's teammates. Some of us simply point out something that pretty much everyone sees (except those who hate that Jones is our QB). Every single week, no matter who the announcer is, they point out that the Giants receivers are far from elite, to put it nicely.
It's a fact that arguably our best WR, Hodgins, was on the street about 8 weeks ago. By definition, 31 other teams felt they had 6-8 WRs who were better. James was signed for league minimum, largely for returns and to be the 5th WR. Slayton barely made our roster, had to take major pay cut to league minimum and was a healthy scratch early. James was also benched not too long ago.
Slayton and James were expected to be the bottom of our roster, which was widely considered near the bottom of the league. It's not a stretch to say they wouldn't have made some other rosters (never mind be a #1, 2 or 3). And Hodgins literally wasn't on another roster 8-9 weeks ago.
I like Hodgins and I'm glad James is playing as well as he is, but there's no way Daboll and Schoen aren't going to be upgrading WR this offseason.
Only some Jones hardcore critics refuse to recognize that receiver talent can significantly impact a QBs performance, either positively or negatively.
To me, he is totally a conundrum wrapped in an enigma😃 it is what it is to me. How do u evaluate someone we don’t ask to do a whole heck of a lot? We ask him to be a game manager, throw short passes, and use his legs. Definitely he is doing all that well. And I understand he has never had a no. 1 wr. There is perhaps the small sample size from New Orleans last year when we aired it out and had great results. I just find it impossible to really evaluate someone with no weapons and so many injuries that we ask to be a game manager. Think u just have to roll the dice on a decent multi year deal or move on. But I definitely don’t want someone long term who I think has little chance to bring us back from more than 14 points down.
A game manager?! That was your take away from yesterday's game, a game manager?!
I kind of feel bad for certain posters, who are so negative. I've decided I'm not going to respond directly to some.
But it will be interesting to see Jones stats this time next year, after a season with better receivers (there's no way Schoen and Daboll don't upgrade this offseason).
It's part of the reason I don't think they're going to tag Jones. With another year in Daboll and Kafka's system, an improved OL and more talented receivers, (assuming Jones stays healthy), he's going to put up better stats (including wins) next year, so his price tag will be higher.
I don't think Daboll and Schoen need another year to evaluate him, so better to lock him in now (4 or 5 yrs) vs. tagging him and negotiating again in '24.
To me, he is totally a conundrum wrapped in an enigma😃 it is what it is to me. How do u evaluate someone we don’t ask to do a whole heck of a lot? We ask him to be a game manager, throw short passes, and use his legs. Definitely he is doing all that well. And I understand he has never had a no. 1 wr. There is perhaps the small sample size from New Orleans last year when we aired it out and had great results. I just find it impossible to really evaluate someone with no weapons and so many injuries that we ask to be a game manager. Think u just have to roll the dice on a decent multi year deal or move on. But I definitely don’t want someone long term who I think has little chance to bring us back from more than 14 points down.
A game manager?! That was your take away from yesterday's game, a game manager?!
It's that type of stuff that makes me wonder if some of these guys are just trolling.
I think Jones improved quite a bit and has ascended from a bottom of the pack, to middle of the pack QB. I give him credit, I give the offensive skill players credit, and more than anything I give the offensive staff credit.
Both Jones and the skill players are exceeding expectations and playing at a level many didn’t believe they were capable at the start of the year.
I was never not a fan of his. I was, however, reluctant for the giants to give him the $30M+ contract. I am now resigned to the fact that it seems inevitable. While I still feel that is a bit high for him, I recognize it is becoming the market for the type of QB he is and I'm excited to see how much more he progresses with this coaching staff with a couple of WRs and a better overall OL.
I think it is fair to say this site has an even number
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
RE: I think it is fair to say this site has an even number
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
"Jones hater", no one thinks the person actually "hates" Daniel Jones, the person. Can we please stop with that silliness.
But when certain posters give little to no credit to Jones, refuse to acknowledge the shit sandwich he's had since he's been here, as far as coaching/playcalling, OL, WRs and say things like "he's a career backup" and "it will be easy to upgrade from Jones" and repeat ad nauseam almost nothing but negative shit about him on every thread, including some that weren't even about Jones, they seem like "Jones haters". They hate that Jones is our QB. Can we please stop with the "no one hates Jones" crap.
I'm in complete agreement with your 10:09 am post.
I think the issue with a 2nd contract for DJ will be the years and guaranteed money.
Josh Allen 6 years 258M. 43M per year. 150M guaranteed. 100M fully guaranteed.
I think DJ will slot in somewhere below that. But not as far below as most of us would hope. I guess that's the 2022/23 NFL and the HC and GM will have to make it work. Thomas is going to get paid. Lawrence is going to get paid. Barkley is probably going to get paid. Not an easy puzzle.
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
That's partly because you refuse to accept what "DJ over Giants" means.
If you're willing to trash DJ's teammates to craft excuses for DJ's own mistakes (he does make them), that's being a fan of DJ over being a fan of the Giants, because those teammates are Giants, too.
And here are a few examples of DJ over NYG:
outeiroj said:
Quote:
I hope he ends up on a team like the colts or saints and has a long productive career and I hope whoever the giants draft to replace him bombs because that’s what giants fans deserve at this point.
Dukie Dimes said:
Quote:
Jones has done everything with class and integrity. He has also performed quite admirably given the crappy situation surrounding him. Having fans actively root against the starting QB of their team is sickening. Giants fans deserve the shit they’ll hopefully get with a new QB.
I'm still looking for the posts where a few fans pledged their allegiance to rooting for DJ if he signs elsewhere, even against the Giants. Unless those were in since-deleted threads, I'll add them as soon as I dig them up.
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
The draft capital required to trade up is likely more valuable than the cap space anyways. At best it's equivalent, so the Giants would need to be willing to sacrifice that for a chance that the player they trade up for will be better than Jones in a year or two. Unless they're absolutely in love with said player (unlikely since that would mean their in love with QB3-5 overall in this class) it doesn't seem like the best decision for the franchise.
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
The draft capital required to trade up is likely more valuable than the cap space anyways. At best it's equivalent, so the Giants would need to be willing to sacrifice that for a chance that the player they trade up for will be better than Jones in a year or two. Unless they're absolutely in love with said player (unlikely since that would mean their in love with QB3-5 overall in this class) it doesn't seem like the best decision for the franchise.
Tankathon has the Giants picking 22nd right now (23rd but Miami forfeits their pick so it's 22). To move from 22 to 5.
According to the Draftek value chart the Giants have a total draft value of 1410. They would need to spend 980 of that to move to the 5th pick. So that means:
1st this year (780 points)
1st next year (equal to a 2nd, 360 points), or a 2nd this year
That's probably at a minimum. Maybe if one of the QBs slips to 15 you can pull the trigger w/o spending a lot of draft capital
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
Did I say anything about trading up? No, I did not.
RE: RE: I think it is fair to say this site has an even number
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
I am not calling out individual posters because that is childish. But there are several who post after every game either “Jones won the game” or “Jones did not lose this game” no matter how he plays. While practically everyone on this site was celebrating the win yesterday, he was telling anyone who doubted Jones to go fuck themselves. Nothing positive about the team or game - just hatred and anger to anyone who didn’t praise Jones enough.
There is a thread started today asking is Jones is just as good as Joe Burrow. Opinions on Jones are extreme and unwarranted on both sides. If you can’t see that it is because you are in one of those groups.
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
Did I say anything about trading up? No, I did not.
How are you getting the QB? With a lower round pick? I mean it's possible but even with some examples of lower round picks making it, 95% of them don't. No FA QB that the Giants can realistically get is better than Jones at the moment.
None of the top 4 QBs (Stroud, Young, Levis, Richardson) are dropping to the 20s. Hendon Hooker is the only real option then but he has to sit a year because he has a major knee injury. I'd actually be OK with picking Hooker but then you have to keep Jones for 2023
RE: RE: RE: I think it is fair to say this site has an even number
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
I am not calling out individual posters because that is childish. But there are several who post after every game either “Jones won the game” or “Jones did not lose this game” no matter how he plays. While practically everyone on this site was celebrating the win yesterday, he was telling anyone who doubted Jones to go fuck themselves. Nothing positive about the team or game - just hatred and anger to anyone who didn’t praise Jones enough.
There is a thread started today asking is Jones is just as good as Joe Burrow. Opinions on Jones are extreme and unwarranted on both sides. If you can’t see that it is because you are in one of those groups.
Very well stated. I expressed the same sentiment, but not as well, in a previous thread. Basiclly I said the *extreme* pro Jones camp has now begun to rival the *extreme* anti-Jones camp, for the most number of crazy takes.
Connor Hughes on Daniel Jones' performance on Sunday
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
Did I say anything about trading up? No, I did not.
How are you getting the QB? With a lower round pick? I mean it's possible but even with some examples of lower round picks making it, 95% of them don't. No FA QB that the Giants can realistically get is better than Jones at the moment.
None of the top 4 QBs (Stroud, Young, Levis, Richardson) are dropping to the 20s. Hendon Hooker is the only real option then but he has to sit a year because he has a major knee injury. I'd actually be OK with picking Hooker but then you have to keep Jones for 2023
I don't believe you need a high #1 QB pick to be able to generate the same level of offensive output that we currently get from Jones. You might take a small step back in their rookie season but I think there are definitely lower 1st round QBs and high day two guys out there that could produce 17-24 points of offense even with the same exact supporting cast as Jones has had.
If you are of the mind that Jones is not "the guy", moving forward with him and waiting a year or years to try and find a "sure thing" makes no sense to me. Maybe Schoen and Dabol thinks Jones is "the guy". We shall see.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think it is fair to say this site has an even number
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
I am not calling out individual posters because that is childish. But there are several who post after every game either “Jones won the game” or “Jones did not lose this game” no matter how he plays. While practically everyone on this site was celebrating the win yesterday, he was telling anyone who doubted Jones to go fuck themselves. Nothing positive about the team or game - just hatred and anger to anyone who didn’t praise Jones enough.
There is a thread started today asking is Jones is just as good as Joe Burrow. Opinions on Jones are extreme and unwarranted on both sides. If you can’t see that it is because you are in one of those groups.
Very well stated. I expressed the same sentiment, but not as well, in a previous thread. Basiclly I said the *extreme* pro Jones camp has now begun to rival the *extreme* anti-Jones camp, for the most number of crazy takes.
The daily negative comments have far out weighed the positive takes over the last 3.5 years. Not even close. So if are in the negative camp you are in the minority and will have to accept what comes. At this point I think unless DJ wants too much he will be the starter next year.
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
I am not calling out individual posters because that is childish. But there are several who post after every game either “Jones won the game” or “Jones did not lose this game” no matter how he plays. While practically everyone on this site was celebrating the win yesterday, he was telling anyone who doubted Jones to go fuck themselves. Nothing positive about the team or game - just hatred and anger to anyone who didn’t praise Jones enough.
There is a thread started today asking is Jones is just as good as Joe Burrow. Opinions on Jones are extreme and unwarranted on both sides. If you can’t see that it is because you are in one of those groups.
Very well stated. I expressed the same sentiment, but not as well, in a previous thread. Basiclly I said the *extreme* pro Jones camp has now begun to rival the *extreme* anti-Jones camp, for the most number of crazy takes.
The daily negative comments have far out weighed the positive takes over the last 3.5 years. Not even close. So if are in the negative camp you are in the minority and will have to accept what comes. At this point I think unless DJ wants too much he will be the starter next year.
I said "has now begun to rival", I didn't say anything about what's been going on for 3.5 years.
I was seriously wondering at the time, what those who have been the most vocal and vehement about moving on from Jones (much longer to write than the term I used above, but maybe less controversial) were thinking when the crowd was chanting his name. I guess it more rhetorical, because most likely those who it applies to, aren't going to answer.
In comment 15974107 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
From many other places. You are not drafting the QB skills but their ability to handle NY. Just ask Zach Wilson, Sam Darnold, ect…
No it isn’t. Do you think more people are reading the New York Post than watching NFL Network or ESPN? This was true in the 80s and 90s, but hasn’t been for a very long time. Every team needs a QB who can handle the media and the pressure. New York has nothing to do with it.
I bet you have never lived in any other area than NY because if you did you would know that NY sports media is a massive overwhelming pain-in-the-ass. i.e. NY would have 15 people covering the team while others might have 3-5, which means these 15 have to do something to differentiate themselves to get the eyeballs. Listen to Daboll's after the game press conference and how they absolutely hound him and ask the same stupid question over and over usually trying to cause a problem or controversy.
There is total truth that not all athletes can handle NY. We've seen many over the years fail in NY but succeed elsewhere. It's a real thing. So, obviously, first and foremost, a QB must be able to play, but handling the media is a much larger concern and requirement in NY. Just the way it is. BTW, when one does succeed in NY, the victory is sweeter and more gratifying!
In comment 15974107 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
From many other places. You are not drafting the QB skills but their ability to handle NY. Just ask Zach Wilson, Sam Darnold, ect…
No it isn’t. Do you think more people are reading the New York Post than watching NFL Network or ESPN? This was true in the 80s and 90s, but hasn’t been for a very long time. Every team needs a QB who can handle the media and the pressure. New York has nothing to do with it.
I bet you have never lived in any other area than NY because if you did you would know that NY sports media is a massive overwhelming pain-in-the-ass. i.e. NY would have 15 people covering the team while others might have 3-5, which means these 15 have to do something to differentiate themselves to get the eyeballs. Listen to Daboll's after the game press conference and how they absolutely hound him and ask the same stupid question over and over usually trying to cause a problem or controversy.
There is total truth that not all athletes can handle NY. We've seen many over the years fail in NY but succeed elsewhere. It's a real thing. So, obviously, first and foremost, a QB must be able to play, but handling the media is a much larger concern and requirement in NY. Just the way it is. BTW, when one does succeed in NY, the victory is sweeter and more gratifying!
I have not lived in New York since I was in my early 20s. I have lived on the west coast, Midwest and the South. What I learned is that a lot of New Yorkers have an outsized view of New York and that people everywhere else are just dabbing drool off their face wishing they were in New York.
How many careers do you think Ralph Vacciano ended?
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
Wow is this dumb!
I agree, it's really fucking dumb. And it's hardly the only logical inconsistency at the core of the years-long DJFC ideology. But you said it best, and it describes hundreds of DJFC-authored posts on BBI: "Wow is this dumb!"
I still want to see him "be great" against good/above average teams.
Not gonna get too emotional over what he did against the Colts...one of the worst teams in the league
He handled his biz yesterday, no doubt
Real test in 2 weeks, imo
You mean like throwing for 334 against the Vikings way back in last week? The same team you think will be a big test again in 2 weeks. Move those goalposts!
Yea and never mind the POW honors Jones got when he beat Jax in their house. The same Jax that is now white hot and boats one of the better defenses and one of the most respected young QBs in the game.
HE also outplayed Jackson when he beat the Ravens, another good D.
This isn't just the last 2-3 weeks. Jones has done it all year.
We've seen these kind of "maybe there is something there after all" games from Jones before only to see him lapse back into below average mediocrity.
Posters' appraisals now are being done while basking in the warm glow of making the playoffs. Everyone is forgetting that this team is 3-5-1 after its 6-1 start.
And stop whining about the receivers. This group is perfect for the low risk short slants, curls, hooks and 5 yard outs that Jones is comfortable throwing.
We most definitely have NOT seen this before, sustained play like this? Cmon, no fucking way. We did see glimpses, which is why some of us wanted to see more. Some of us believed with better coaching and things in place Jones would shine. Now he is.
Was just different. Not sure the exact meaning of it, but you could just tell it meant more than “good job bud”. After such an all-around Win, it was just so satisfying to hear and see.
Some chants are just different. No matter what happens to the rest of Jones’ tenure here, I’m happy he got to experience such a pleasant “thanking” after celebrating New Years. He absolutely deserved it.
Mrs. Dunk and I went out dinner last night after the Giants game, and I overheard some guy in the front of the restaurant claiming that DJ reminds him of Patrick Mahomes, and honestly, that almost brought me all the way back to being critical of DJ. There are always some fans who take it too far and make the argument ridiculous.
So if you're the fan who was waiting for a table at Cheng Du 23 yesterday evening and told the guy sitting next to you that DJ is "basically a clone of the Kansas City kid" just know that you're an idiot. Then again, so am I, clearly, for getting triggered by some obviously casual fan who couldn't even be bothered to remember Mahomes' name.
Ok, I admit it, I was at Cheng Du the other night.
And have been especially concerned about the cap implications of an expensive QB contract with significant uncertainty hanging over it (Kyler Murray, anyone?).
That said, DJ's level of play yesterday is what I've been dying to see from him. I know DJ's most ardent supporters will say that the DJ we saw yesterday has been there all along, obscured only by the obstacles surrounding him, but for me, yesterday was a watershed moment for two reasons:
1) that was the kind of ass-kicking that the Giants should have put on the Colts yesterday, with the playoffs on the line and an electric atmosphere in the stadium. Too often in the DJ era we've seen those games be closer than necessary, even with Daboll at the helm this year. I don't like letting crappy teams hang around to potentially steal a win (early in the season it felt like the Giants were the crappy team that was hanging around stealing wins) - yesterday the Giants kept their foot on the Colts' throat and just kept pressing down.
2) I am in full-bloom love with Brian Daboll as our head coach. I know we've had early success (or at least glimpses of progress) in year 1 with a couple of our recent head coaching hires, but Daboll just feels different. And maybe it's a mirage like 2016 wound up being, but it doesn't feel that way to me. I'm content to have DJ's fate in BD's hands. If DJ is BD's guy, then DJ is my guy too.
I have been saying for weeks that I think DJ was probably on track for a contract in the neighborhood of 4y/$130M, but that I didn't want the Giants to be the ones to pay that (because it felt too high for DJ). My POV on that has changed as well - if Schoen and Daboll were to give DJ that contract, I'll still be somewhat concerned about leaving enough room to fill in some other key pieces (especially if Barkley also commands a major contract), but we'll see what tricks Schoen has up his sleeve for the offseason now that he's not being handcuffed by DG's cap catastrophe.
I now question whether my previous estimate of 4y/$130M is even high enough. I'm kind of thinking that DJ's contract could get to 5y/$175M (although I'm not sure that it would be a fundamentally different contract from the 4y/$130M iteration other than the headline optics).
Most importantly, bring on the fucking Vikings in the wild card round and let's see this team get a chance to spark a little postseason run.
This is the most balanced, fair post I’ve ever seen you make regarding DJ. Interesting that you seem to be warming to the idea of 40m AAV. Recently that has warranted a “Low IQ” comment from your team mates.
While thousands and thousands of lurkers find you insufferable, it appears you are capable of reconsidering your position.
So if you're the fan who was waiting for a table at Cheng Du 23 yesterday evening and told the guy sitting next to you that DJ is "basically a clone of the Kansas City kid" just know that you're an idiot. Then again, so am I, clearly, for getting triggered by some obviously casual fan who couldn't even be bothered to remember Mahomes' name.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
He’ll be paid somewhere in the 30 million per year range for 4 or 5 years and BBI will howl because they don’t believe in him
Not gonna get too emotional over what he did against the Colts...one of the worst teams in the league
He handled his biz yesterday, no doubt
Real test in 2 weeks, imo
He can do it all. Not elite, may never be. But good enough to lead us.
Health with him and SB were my major concerns..
Now get him more help..
Love me my Giants..:)
He has to find a way to limit these hits he's taking.
Taking big hits hasn't worked out well for any running QB that I can remember
He has to find a way to limit these hits he's taking.
Taking big hits hasn't worked out well for any running QB that I can remember
He’s a tough SOB. The players and coaches love him, imv..But agree, he needs to limit those hits or he won’t be here for long..
I can debate if anyone is worth 40/50 million....seems more like an anchor....so I still hope we can secure for a home town discount
Now of course he could totally shit the bed in the play offs and that would complicate matters even more.
He can do it all. Not elite, may never be. But good enough to lead us.
Health with him and SB were my major concerns..
Now get him more help..
Love me my Giants..:)
That's the tricky part moving...
We still need more pieces. So how much do you pay him?
Do you pay Saquon or let him walk?
Do you pay DJ + extend Dexter Lawrence, let Saquon walk and use that money to get a WR
DJ and the offense didn't look as good when Saquon was hurt. Now that Saquon looks better, DJ looks better. Do the two go hand in hand
Gonna be interesting
He has to find a way to limit these hits he's taking.
Taking big hits hasn't worked out well for any running QB that I can remember
He’s playing for their playoff lives, he’s putting it all on the line in a game that matters. If he did that in mid season, I would complain. But in a game where it’s you win in you’re in, I don’t mind him doing everything possible to get in.
I'm glad to hear it man. I know we're all passionate about this team but I was at a point where my disagreements were pretty nasty. Working on that in 23.
Quote:
And unless he's stronger than he looks...
He has to find a way to limit these hits he's taking.
Taking big hits hasn't worked out well for any running QB that I can remember
He’s a tough SOB. The players and coaches love him, imv..But agree, he needs to limit those hits or he won’t be here for long..
All NFL players are "tough".
But these big hits to the shoulders...forearms to the head...they worry me
Quote:
And unless he's stronger than he looks...
He has to find a way to limit these hits he's taking.
Taking big hits hasn't worked out well for any running QB that I can remember
He’s playing for their playoff lives, he’s putting it all on the line in a game that matters. If he did that in mid season, I would complain. But in a game where it’s you win in you’re in, I don’t mind him doing everything possible to get in.
He's been getting hit hard all year
He isn't top 5. And his pocket feel and decision making will never be elite. But you are underestimating what you are seeing. You are also ignoring how many times elite QBs throw contested balls that they expect elite receivers to come down with. We don't have that.
Agree on the hits though. Needs to get OOB or down more often.
Of course, you can’t expect 100% loyalty. Visit a Dallas Cowboys message board and you will see a strong minority who don’t trust in Dak as well. Unfortunately, Danny Dollars is having to overcome the handicap of the Judge/Garrett administration.
Plays winning football. Not sexy but….give him some pass catching weapons and there will be a lot more ‘juice’ to his game. I’m all in now.
Not gonna get too emotional over what he did against the Colts...one of the worst teams in the league
He handled his biz yesterday, no doubt
Real test in 2 weeks, imo
Still moving the goalposts? Or is it a case of not buying into the idea that a quarterback, any quarterback s performance is limited by his surrounding cast or elevated by same
Yesterday Daniel played with the better team, and it showed.
There are no real tests left in this season as far as what the Giants want to do going forward with D J. , they want to sign him and probably for bigger money than many critics are going to be happy with
I now have one foot on the steps to re-board. Something has happened in the past three weeks in the way he is playing.
I also now think he will be re-signed. Daboll said Jones gave the team two days off, something they do not do. It appears, that Daboll decided to not countermand the two days off and in fact let the press know it was Jones' decision. A QB on the way out does not "get away" with that kind of thing, as it is not his decision to give days off. Did DJ misspeak? Probably. The fact that Daboll rather pointedly said it was Jones decision is telling the team that Jones is the Captain of the Captains.
I thought Jones had a solid rookie year, but turned the ball over too much. I did not think he had a good 2020 or 2021. So, I was critical.
But, I can adjust opinions and reassess things. Some can’t. I admit that there are some here that don’t like Jones that will never give him credit. I can also admit there are Jones supporters who get joy of seeing the other side “be wrong”.
The bottom line is Jones never had any stability (not unheard of) but still a factor. I think Judge did him no favors. We are now seeing Jones with a strong head coach and offensive staff and it’s made a big difference. I can also admit the WR group could use improvement and he’s playing with a rookie TE.
I’m going to bold this because I think it’s important and something I’m realizing. There are a lot of QB’s that can come in and look good in small stretches. Gardner Minshew, Taylor Heinicke, Mike White, etc. They aren’t QB’s that can carry a team for the entire season. Daniel Jones is not a backup QB, he’s a legit starter. Some of the names that have been thrown out as better as Jones is insulting. This is where I can say I was wrong.
If you go around the league, there are a lot of QB situations that are downright lousy. Just off the top of my head: WSH, ATL, NO, CAR, NYJ, HOU, IND, DEN & LV. That also doesn’t include teams like CLE & ARI which are locked into questionable QB contracts.
A lot of the national media disrespected and mocked Jones when drafted. Barkley is right, it’s time to put some respect on his name.
I’m still not giving him a blank check, the money does need to make sense. But, if people still aren’t giving him credit that’s lame. Come on.
Thank you Danny - ( New Window )
There were a lot of things I wanted to see from DJ in order to properly evaluate his progress. He was dealt a very tough start for an young QB's career to overcome the talent on the field and terrible coaching in previous years.
Yes it sucks we missed out on getting a productive QB on a rookie deal, but you don't throw away a good QB just for that reason alone.
What did I need to see from him?
+ Improve pocket presence and pocket manipulation
+ Reduce Turnovers
+ Improve processing (evidence that game is slowing down for him)
+ Be a reason why we win games and not the reason we lose them
+ Stay Healthy
At the start of the season I wasn't even sure if a QB could improve their pocket presence or processing, but DJ showed evidence of all of these items. Is there more room for improvement? Sure but that is not a bad thing. Daniel has a solid floor and his ceiling is higher than some would like to admit once the team improves around him.
Ultimately, Can I trust DJ to keep working and keep improving? Yes, Yes I can.
Danny Determination
+ walks onto a Division 1 Football team and becomes a starter and gets drafted in the first round of the NFL draft despite having one of the worst WR cores in college football.
+ 3 head coaches and 3 offensive coordinators in 4 years and the set he had for multiple years were probably the worst ones.
+ Terrible Offensive lines giving limited time to process the field for a young QB
+ Terrible WR corps to help bail a young QB out with a bad line.
+ Under constant scrutiny from NFL media and fans in a rabid New York market
+ Team opts out of his 5th year option leaving him with a prove it year, with a new HC and new OC, and still without a great offensive line or great WRs.
+ Become one of the reasons why the Giants achieve their first playoff bid since 2016 in a rebuild year when a his team has 54.6 Million in Dead Money that is not on the field to help. On top of that he had a 20 Million dollar receiver who is toast (Golladay) , lost a veteran receiver (Shep), rookie 2nd round Pick (Robinson), and last years first round pick (Toney). He also had a rookie Right Tackle a make shift interior offensive line.
And that number keeps going up.
And there is still a number that is too high
DJ has proven to me that his floor is higher than I thought, and more importantly, his ceiling is also higher. I used to think middle of the pack was the best he could be - now, maybe it’s outside the top 5 but within the top 10? Daboll, Kafka and co know.
I remember thinking the cowboys paid Dak too much. Now it’s our turn
Quote:
In comment 15973965 riceneggs said:
Quote:
And unless he's stronger than he looks...
He has to find a way to limit these hits he's taking.
Taking big hits hasn't worked out well for any running QB that I can remember
He’s a tough SOB. The players and coaches love him, imv..But agree, he needs to limit those hits or he won’t be here for long..
All NFL players are "tough".
But these big hits to the shoulders...forearms to the head...they worry me
Kadarius Toney?
I like QBs who are mentally tough who play hard. I long felt while I doubted if Jones was the guy, that Judge was doing an awful job micromanaging the offense and the chaos on offensive side. Evan Engram also killed Jones repeatedly with the tipped passes for picks and drops.
I think some folks are going too overboard with the “we might have to pay him whatever he wants” comments. A bit ridiculous and over-emotive. But he’s going to get a nice new salary increase no doubt that he has shown he can win games and win with a proper coaching staff. We need to get some WRs and playmakers still for him but we may have a nice window setting up if Schoen and his staff can keep drafting and add some more pieces in 2024 and 2025.
The OL is not as bad as some fans keep spouting this year. A little more improvement and Giants will be fine in that regard.
Too many people talk about real elite franchise QBs. I don’t know if Jones is a “ten year” guy for Giants going forward. NFL paths change quickly and bizarrely in both directions but Jones has earned belief and investment as the QB steering the offense for a 3-5 yr window of contention here.
This to be sure... He may never get there, but the trajectory, style, determination, intangibles, dedication, and leadership seem to be identical.
Rooting for the kid, he has taken on an awful lot without a negative word to mutter.
All NFL players are "tough".
Kadarius Toney?
Yeah, KT is tough af. He plays WR in the national football league
He just has bad hamstrings
Not gonna get too emotional over what he did against the Colts...one of the worst teams in the league
He handled his biz yesterday, no doubt
Real test in 2 weeks, imo
You mean like throwing for 334 against the Vikings way back in last week? The same team you think will be a big test again in 2 weeks. Move those goalposts!
I've been a Giant fan since the mid 60's. There is a percentage of the fan base that has always blamed the HC and QB for all that is wrong in Giants land. I don't think it will ever change. From Allie Sherman and Tarkington to Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones and every HC and QB in between even after they won Super Bowls.
I think Daniel Jones deserved his day yesterday. He's put in the work and lived through the misery that is losing in NY sports. I was happy for him and for us as Giant fans. It's been a long time since the Giants were on the good end of a day like yesterday. I said yesterday and I have no doubt about it. Daniel Jones is going to get PAID. Probably by the Giants but if not the Giants some team will give him a top half of the league starting QB contract.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well, but his passing ability is sub-par, IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well, but his passing ability is sub-par, IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
He has 275 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 turnovers, and we won 38-10. What more do you want? Why are you only considering passing yards when our offense is also based on running just as much? What other QBs could rush for almost 100 yds?
Keep giving the guy no credit. He is a running and passing threat, those are pretty rare frankly and cause more stress on a defense (look at Lamar when he is going well).
Quote:
I've never been a Daniel Jones hater, but I've always been skeptical. And while showing some nice improvement this year, I'm still skeptical. I remember when he was drafted thinking "This pick will make or break Gettleman." Well, it broke him.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well, but his passing ability is sub-par, IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
He has 275 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 turnovers, and we won 38-10. What more do you want? Why are you only considering passing yards when our offense is also based on running just as much? What other QBs could rush for almost 100 yds?
Keep giving the guy no credit. He is a running and passing threat, those are pretty rare frankly and cause more stress on a defense (look at Lamar when he is going well).
Plus the offense only called for him to throw 24 times, of which he completed an excellent 19. How is that bad passing? That is almost 10 yds per completion and almost 80% completions, that is great. When you throw 24 total times you will not get 350 yds, its just math. He actually threw the ball really well. Stats without context is meaningless
I've been a Giant fan since the mid 60's. There is a percentage of the fan base that has always blamed the HC and QB for all that is wrong in Giants land. I don't think it will ever change. From Allie Sherman and Tarkington to Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones and every HC and QB in between even after they won Super Bowls.
I think Daniel Jones deserved his day yesterday. He's put in the work and lived through the misery that is losing in NY sports. I was happy for him and for us as Giant fans. It's been a long time since the Giants were on the good end of a day like yesterday. I said yesterday and I have no doubt about it. Daniel Jones is going to get PAID. Probably by the Giants but if not the Giants some team will give him a top half of the league starting QB contract.
Your paragraph about HC and QB criticism applies to every other fanbase. They are no different and this is not unique to Giants fans. Frankly I think Jones had a lot more up front excitement snd support from the fanbase than any QB I can remember. There was a huge contingent that quit on Eli early and had vitriol for him for the whole draft day charade til the day he retired despite winning two SBs. Some folks never really warmed to Collins. There was a large contingent that never liked Simms.
Quote:
I've never been a Daniel Jones hater, but I've always been skeptical. And while showing some nice improvement this year, I'm still skeptical. I remember when he was drafted thinking "This pick will make or break Gettleman." Well, it broke him.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well, but his passing ability is sub-par, IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
He has 275 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 turnovers, and we won 38-10. What more do you want? Why are you only considering passing yards when our offense is also based on running just as much? What other QBs could rush for almost 100 yds?
Keep giving the guy no credit. He is a running and passing threat, those are pretty rare frankly and cause more stress on a defense (look at Lamar when he is going well).
Yeah I never got that either and probably never will..Nowadays, 300+ yards passing is more ho-hum than impressive, especially given the 45-50 passes that are thrown by many QBs in the league each week and many still average less than 7 YPA with those 300 yards..
Sustained drives, coming up big in key moments, leading a team to a W anyway you can is ALWAYS more important, at least to this fan.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well,[b] but his passing ability is sub-par,[b/] IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
Is it though?
Sub-par?
Idiotic fluff piece, but will play well to many here.
The draft is a complete crapshoot, especially for QBs.
Since 2000, 261 QBs have been drafted, including several in the first rd. Statistically, a QB drafted is about 10 times more likely to fail, than to become even a decent franchise QB (about 20 times more likely to fail than to become an elite QB).
There's a reason guys like Matt Ryan are still in the league.
I'm sure Daboll and Schoen know this. They also know that Jones isn't a finished product and they know the significant impact a good WR can have on a QB (something Jones has never had).
That all being said, I wouldn't over index on whooping up on one of the worst teams in the NFL. They need to put up more points, and he's the QB. Next year will be interesting with more talent. To be clear, yesterday was awesome and I happen to be a DJ fan. I look forward to seeing what he does.
As a therapist, I can say that it's widely known that people will unconsciously manipulate data to make whatever emotional argument they want (great books on that are the Happiness Hypothesis and Stumbling on Happiness). Emotional centers of people's brains light up when they're making "factual arguments".
No it isn’t. Do you think more people are reading the New York Post than watching NFL Network or ESPN? This was true in the 80s and 90s, but hasn’t been for a very long time. Every team needs a QB who can handle the media and the pressure. New York has nothing to do with it.
At first I wanted him back because the Giants weren't going to be in position to land the top QB's in this years draft so Jones was clearly the best option for next year. Also the 2024 class looks loaded so I wanted to wait.
Over the past two games Jones has elevated his game. What makes me think that he is the guy is simple. Good QB's elevate the play of the players around him. The Giants have arguably the worst WR and TE corps in the NFL yet Hodgins, James, and Bellinger are making impacts.
Obviously it will come down to price but I hope Jones signs a 3-4 year deal.
That said, DJ's level of play yesterday is what I've been dying to see from him. I know DJ's most ardent supporters will say that the DJ we saw yesterday has been there all along, obscured only by the obstacles surrounding him, but for me, yesterday was a watershed moment for two reasons:
1) that was the kind of ass-kicking that the Giants should have put on the Colts yesterday, with the playoffs on the line and an electric atmosphere in the stadium. Too often in the DJ era we've seen those games be closer than necessary, even with Daboll at the helm this year. I don't like letting crappy teams hang around to potentially steal a win (early in the season it felt like the Giants were the crappy team that was hanging around stealing wins) - yesterday the Giants kept their foot on the Colts' throat and just kept pressing down.
2) I am in full-bloom love with Brian Daboll as our head coach. I know we've had early success (or at least glimpses of progress) in year 1 with a couple of our recent head coaching hires, but Daboll just feels different. And maybe it's a mirage like 2016 wound up being, but it doesn't feel that way to me. I'm content to have DJ's fate in BD's hands. If DJ is BD's guy, then DJ is my guy too.
I have been saying for weeks that I think DJ was probably on track for a contract in the neighborhood of 4y/$130M, but that I didn't want the Giants to be the ones to pay that (because it felt too high for DJ). My POV on that has changed as well - if Schoen and Daboll were to give DJ that contract, I'll still be somewhat concerned about leaving enough room to fill in some other key pieces (especially if Barkley also commands a major contract), but we'll see what tricks Schoen has up his sleeve for the offseason now that he's not being handcuffed by DG's cap catastrophe.
I now question whether my previous estimate of 4y/$130M is even high enough. I'm kind of thinking that DJ's contract could get to 5y/$175M (although I'm not sure that it would be a fundamentally different contract from the 4y/$130M iteration other than the headline optics).
Most importantly, bring on the fucking Vikings in the wild card round and let's see this team get a chance to spark a little postseason run.
Not gonna get too emotional over what he did against the Colts...one of the worst teams in the league
He handled his biz yesterday, no doubt
Real test in 2 weeks, imo
Was going to write basically this. Took the words out of my mouth. It was an awesome performance. Want to see what he'll do against the big boys in the postseason.
So if you're the fan who was waiting for a table at Cheng Du 23 yesterday evening and told the guy sitting next to you that DJ is "basically a clone of the Kansas City kid" just know that you're an idiot. Then again, so am I, clearly, for getting triggered by some obviously casual fan who couldn't even be bothered to remember Mahomes' name.
That said, DJ's level of play yesterday is what I've been dying to see from him. I know DJ's most ardent supporters will say that the DJ we saw yesterday has been there all along, obscured only by the obstacles surrounding him, but for me, yesterday was a watershed moment for two reasons:
1) that was the kind of ass-kicking that the Giants should have put on the Colts yesterday, with the playoffs on the line and an electric atmosphere in the stadium. Too often in the DJ era we've seen those games be closer than necessary, even with Daboll at the helm this year. I don't like letting crappy teams hang around to potentially steal a win (early in the season it felt like the Giants were the crappy team that was hanging around stealing wins) - yesterday the Giants kept their foot on the Colts' throat and just kept pressing down.
2) I am in full-bloom love with Brian Daboll as our head coach. I know we've had early success (or at least glimpses of progress) in year 1 with a couple of our recent head coaching hires, but Daboll just feels different. And maybe it's a mirage like 2016 wound up being, but it doesn't feel that way to me. I'm content to have DJ's fate in BD's hands. If DJ is BD's guy, then DJ is my guy too.
I have been saying for weeks that I think DJ was probably on track for a contract in the neighborhood of 4y/$130M, but that I didn't want the Giants to be the ones to pay that (because it felt too high for DJ). My POV on that has changed as well - if Schoen and Daboll were to give DJ that contract, I'll still be somewhat concerned about leaving enough room to fill in some other key pieces (especially if Barkley also commands a major contract), but we'll see what tricks Schoen has up his sleeve for the offseason now that he's not being handcuffed by DG's cap catastrophe.
I now question whether my previous estimate of 4y/$130M is even high enough. I'm kind of thinking that DJ's contract could get to 5y/$175M (although I'm not sure that it would be a fundamentally different contract from the 4y/$130M iteration other than the headline optics).
Most importantly, bring on the fucking Vikings in the wild card round and let's see this team get a chance to spark a little postseason run.
The QB chaos on the green side of the Meadowlands makes this interpretation of Jones' future contract demands correct. That is probably what the Jets would offer Jones if he hit FA
He brought us back from that multiple times already, Tenn, Balt, GB. Also it seems like the past 2 weeks Jones was asked to lead the team. 42 passing attempts vs Minny (334 yds). and yesterday he was asked to make all the plays both with his arm and legs.
Seriously, do you actually watch any of the games? This is an old complaint from 2 years ago.
This is also a good point. I was very emotional yesterday and so happy for DJ the human because he's a hardworking, tough sob who seems like a standup guy (as were many on here and his coaching staff and teammates). But the FO really had to be dispassionate and logical in how they move forward and I hope they make a good call. I'm now convinced his floor is middle of the pack qb. What's his cieling? Can he take us to the promised land? Will we be able to build a stacked roster around him if he gets a big contract? Etc etc
I can debate if anyone is worth 40/50 million....seems more like an anchor....so I still hope we can secure for a home town discount
The first TD to Richie James was an excellent example of this. He felt pressure moved inside the pocket to actually get to a free space and threw to Richie. His ability to move in the pocket gave Richie a ton of time to find a soft spot in their 8 man drop back at goaline
This is not the time to adjudicate anything as to what the Giants should do beyond this year. The Colts did not come to play yesterday. Anyone who watched Deforest Buckner last week and saw his performance yesterday knows they laid down. And please spare me the great blocking commentary by Glowinski et al. The Giants undoubtedly played well yesterday, but the Colts are shot.
Nevertheless, DJ has earned the benefit of the doubt by getting the Giants to the playoffs. And I don't think there is anyone on this site that is against a second contract at this point. The magnitude and the duration are the only things being debated at this point.
Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders are no longer on the schedule now. Every game from this point forward will be a true test. If he does what he did yesterday against the Eagles and the Vikings, there will be greater consensus for a more ambitious second contract. If he performs poorly, there will be greater consensus for a less ambitious second contract.
But the time for excuses is now over. This coaching staff is superb. The defense is top notch. They have an elite running back and the offensive line and receivers are good enough to win against the best teams in the league. DJ's future will now be self-fulfilling. Perform well and win, and he should be rewarded. Perform poorly and lose and he should not. Pretty simple really.
This is not the time to adjudicate anything as to what the Giants should do beyond this year. The Colts did not come to play yesterday. Anyone who watched Deforest Buckner last week and saw his performance yesterday knows they laid down. And please spare me the great blocking commentary by Glowinski et al. The Giants undoubtedly played well yesterday, but the Colts are shot.
Nevertheless, DJ has earned the benefit of the doubt by getting the Giants to the playoffs. And I don't think there is anyone on this site that is against a second contract at this point. The magnitude and the duration are the only things being debated at this point.
Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders are no longer on the schedule now. Every game from this point forward will be a true test. If he does what he did yesterday against the Eagles and the Vikings, there will be greater consensus for a more ambitious second contract. If he performs poorly, there will be greater consensus for a less ambitious second contract.
But the time for excuses is now over. This coaching staff is superb. The defense is top notch. They have an elite running back and the offensive line and receivers are good enough to win against the best teams in the league. DJ's future will now be self-fulfilling. Perform well and win, and he should be rewarded. Perform poorly and lose and he should not. Pretty simple really.
Didn't he just do this vs Minny last week? 334 yards, 71% completions, game tying drive with 1 minute to go (including 2 pt conversion)
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
Quote:
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
Stop. Of course there are.
Quote:
I've never been a Daniel Jones hater, but I've always been skeptical. And while showing some nice improvement this year, I'm still skeptical. I remember when he was drafted thinking "This pick will make or break Gettleman." Well, it broke him.
I don't know why ppl are changing their opinion of Daniel after passing for 177 yards. He has some good intangibles and he runs well, but his passing ability is sub-par, IMO.
The truth is, he can't be judged without a better supporting cast, but he won't have one until his 2nd contract. There's the rub. It'll be a very expensive try-out. Personally, I'd let him walk unless he elevates his game in the playoffs or is willing to sign a team-friendly 2-year deal.
He has 275 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 turnovers, and we won 38-10. What more do you want? Why are you only considering passing yards when our offense is also based on running just as much? What other QBs could rush for almost 100 yds?
Keep giving the guy no credit. He is a running and passing threat, those are pretty rare frankly and cause more stress on a defense (look at Lamar when he is going well).
And yea, look at Lamar. Last 2 years he's been injured/out when it matters the most (with all that running around)
Look at Hurts
99% of us know that DJ will be back next year and beyond
80% believe he can be a top 12 QB with the right weapons around him
99% knows he's not elite
99% knows he's gonna have a short career running around
I'm fine with him being a dual threat running QB. It is what it is. I just also know that he'll be toast in 3 years
So if we can get 3-5 more years of running + improved passing, let's do it
Yall seem to forget he's already had a concussion and neck surgery
One thing I hope Daboll considers is bringing in a QB “guru” to work with Jones. The current QB coach, Shea Tierney, is very young and in his first yr in this job. Not claiming for a sec he’s incompetent but could both Jones and Tierney benefit from another very experienced view?
Oh f**** stop it. I am a Giants fans and support all our players, esp the really good ones. If Jones is developing into an above avg QB, it’s a massive step forward for the franchise and will be welcomed by all.
No one would have believed it if you said that in Week 16 Giants fans would be chanting Daniel Jones name in honor of him.
Quote:
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
IMV, there are indeed Jones haters.
I also don't see anyone putting Jones before the success of the team.
In comment 15974218 Gatorade Dunk said:
This is similar to Sy's comment in his review last week, to the effect: <Jones played very well, but I still wanted to see more>, to wit, does Jones have more?
Seems abundantly clear that DJ is, for now at least, BD's guy (viz. RifFlair's posted photo from Sunday threads).
It has to give comfort, at a pretty high level, to almost all but the most willfully blind fans, that BD is in DJ's camp. You can say his QB cultivating pedigree is pretty good. I suppose a case can be made that (and it will), given where the Giants are, where they will pick, their cap constraints and urgent needs at so many positions, getting behind DJ at acceptable $$ numbers, is a very practical and constructive step forward for the franchise, and that in this context DJ is good enough to move forward. But BD seems to be saying in so many ways that DJ is more than that.
Quote:
In comment 15974280 Dr. D said:
Quote:
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
This reads like a huge projection.
IMV, there are indeed Jones haters.
I also don't see anyone putting Jones before the success of the team.
People have been trashing Jones's teammates all season to explain away some of his middling performances. Those guys are Giants also. Trashing some Giants to support a different Giant absolutely qualifies as putting Jones before the team, IMO. No one has rooted against the success of the team, not even the supposed "Jones haters"; everyone here wants the Giants to win.
Remind me again which side of the DJ debate has an obsession with being right rather than just rooting for the Giants to win? Dr. D's post to which I replied already answers my question, no need for a further response.
So if you're the fan who was waiting for a table at Cheng Du 23 yesterday evening and told the guy sitting next to you that DJ is "basically a clone of the Kansas City kid" just know that you're an idiot. Then again, so am I, clearly, for getting triggered by some obviously casual fan who couldn't even be bothered to remember Mahomes' name.
I agree that he is not a Mahommes clone, but he did have a few very Mahommes-like plays yesterday. That pass where he was going to the ground and shot a perfect dime out was very Mahommes-like, and he scrambled around and made plays, not quite on Mahommes level, but in that he improvised and made the improv work on the move.
It was a very good game he played yesterday, against a not so good team. It was boyz to men in the coaching department, and the QB position. We will see him get tested in the playoffs, and I'm interested to see how it goes.
Look if Daboll and Shoen think he can play winning football and bring the Giants a Super Bowl win, then I'm all for it.
The fact that there are a large body of those with issues with how much he's going to be paid out there means there are unanswered questions still, because if he's the guy, he's going to get paid.
Quote:
Mrs. Dunk and I went out dinner last night after the Giants game, and I overheard some guy in the front of the restaurant claiming that DJ reminds him of Patrick Mahomes, and honestly, that almost brought me all the way back to being critical of DJ. There are always some fans who take it too far and make the argument ridiculous.
So if you're the fan who was waiting for a table at Cheng Du 23 yesterday evening and told the guy sitting next to you that DJ is "basically a clone of the Kansas City kid" just know that you're an idiot. Then again, so am I, clearly, for getting triggered by some obviously casual fan who couldn't even be bothered to remember Mahomes' name.
I agree that he is not a Mahommes clone, but he did have a few very Mahommes-like plays yesterday. That pass where he was going to the ground and shot a perfect dime out was very Mahommes-like, and he scrambled around and made plays, not quite on Mahommes level, but in that he improvised and made the improv work on the move.
It was a very good game he played yesterday, against a not so good team. It was boyz to men in the coaching department, and the QB position. We will see him get tested in the playoffs, and I'm interested to see how it goes.
Look if Daboll and Shoen think he can play winning football and bring the Giants a Super Bowl win, then I'm all for it.
The fact that there are a large body of those with issues with how much he's going to be paid out there means there are unanswered questions still, because if he's the guy, he's going to get paid.
If he hits free agency the Jets are almost guaranteed to throw huge money at him. They have a really good roster that was held back by really bad QB play
It's clear the folks running the show now have built an offense that works with the current pieces and DJ's star gets brighter every week. In one season it's gone from painful to something very exciting to watch.
I'm happy for Jones.
Quote:
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
I don't know who said that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere. That's crazy talk. I've never seen it and I doubt there are many that feel like that.
The vast majority of people, who you might think are in the DJFC, simply thought that he was dealt a real shitty hand, not only with the coaching/play calling, but OL and WRs and that just MAYBE with better coaching/play calling, better protection, etc., he could develop into a QB who's good enough to win a SB.
I also don't see anyone trashing DJ's teammates. Some of us simply point out something that pretty much everyone sees (except those who hate that Jones is our QB). Every single week, no matter who the announcer is, they point out that the Giants receivers are far from elite, to put it nicely.
It's a fact that arguably our best WR, Hodgins, was on the street about 8 weeks ago. By definition, 31 other teams felt they had 6-8 WRs who were better. James was signed for league minimum, largely for returns and to be the 5th WR. Slayton barely made our roster, had to take major pay cut to league minimum and was a healthy scratch early. James was also benched not too long ago.
Slayton and James were expected to be the bottom of our roster, which was widely considered near the bottom of the league. It's not a stretch to say they wouldn't have made some other rosters (never mind be a #1, 2 or 3). And Hodgins literally wasn't on another roster 8-9 weeks ago.
I like Hodgins and I'm glad James is playing as well as he is, but there's no way Daboll and Schoen aren't going to be upgrading WR this offseason.
Only some Jones hardcore critics refuse to recognize that receiver talent can significantly impact a QBs performance, either positively or negatively.
Posters' appraisals now are being done while basking in the warm glow of making the playoffs. Everyone is forgetting that this team is 3-5-1 after its 6-1 start.
And stop whining about the receivers. This group is perfect for the low risk short slants, curls, hooks and 5 yard outs that Jones is comfortable throwing.
Posters' appraisals now are being done while basking in the warm glow of making the playoffs. Everyone is forgetting that this team is 3-5-1 after its 6-1 start.
And stop whining about the receivers. This group is perfect for the low risk short slants, curls, hooks and 5 yard outs that Jones is comfortable throwing.
Giants are 3-5-1 in the last 9 games because they had a lot of injuries on defense (McKinney, Adoree Jackson, Leonard Williams, Ojulari)
A game manager?! That was your take away from yesterday's game, a game manager?!
But it will be interesting to see Jones stats this time next year, after a season with better receivers (there's no way Schoen and Daboll don't upgrade this offseason).
It's part of the reason I don't think they're going to tag Jones. With another year in Daboll and Kafka's system, an improved OL and more talented receivers, (assuming Jones stays healthy), he's going to put up better stats (including wins) next year, so his price tag will be higher.
I don't think Daboll and Schoen need another year to evaluate him, so better to lock him in now (4 or 5 yrs) vs. tagging him and negotiating again in '24.
Quote:
To me, he is totally a conundrum wrapped in an enigma😃 it is what it is to me. How do u evaluate someone we don’t ask to do a whole heck of a lot? We ask him to be a game manager, throw short passes, and use his legs. Definitely he is doing all that well. And I understand he has never had a no. 1 wr. There is perhaps the small sample size from New Orleans last year when we aired it out and had great results. I just find it impossible to really evaluate someone with no weapons and so many injuries that we ask to be a game manager. Think u just have to roll the dice on a decent multi year deal or move on. But I definitely don’t want someone long term who I think has little chance to bring us back from more than 14 points down.
A game manager?! That was your take away from yesterday's game, a game manager?!
It's that type of stuff that makes me wonder if some of these guys are just trolling.
Both Jones and the skill players are exceeding expectations and playing at a level many didn’t believe they were capable at the start of the year.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
But when certain posters give little to no credit to Jones, refuse to acknowledge the shit sandwich he's had since he's been here, as far as coaching/playcalling, OL, WRs and say things like "he's a career backup" and "it will be easy to upgrade from Jones" and repeat ad nauseam almost nothing but negative shit about him on every thread, including some that weren't even about Jones, they seem like "Jones haters". They hate that Jones is our QB. Can we please stop with the "no one hates Jones" crap.
I think the issue with a 2nd contract for DJ will be the years and guaranteed money.
Josh Allen 6 years 258M. 43M per year. 150M guaranteed. 100M fully guaranteed.
I think DJ will slot in somewhere below that. But not as far below as most of us would hope. I guess that's the 2022/23 NFL and the HC and GM will have to make it work. Thomas is going to get paid. Lawrence is going to get paid. Barkley is probably going to get paid. Not an easy puzzle.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
Quote:
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
That's partly because you refuse to accept what "DJ over Giants" means.
If you're willing to trash DJ's teammates to craft excuses for DJ's own mistakes (he does make them), that's being a fan of DJ over being a fan of the Giants, because those teammates are Giants, too.
And here are a few examples of DJ over NYG:
outeiroj said:
Dukie Dimes said:
I'm still looking for the posts where a few fans pledged their allegiance to rooting for DJ if he signs elsewhere, even against the Giants. Unless those were in since-deleted threads, I'll add them as soon as I dig them up.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
The draft capital required to trade up is likely more valuable than the cap space anyways. At best it's equivalent, so the Giants would need to be willing to sacrifice that for a chance that the player they trade up for will be better than Jones in a year or two. Unless they're absolutely in love with said player (unlikely since that would mean their in love with QB3-5 overall in this class) it doesn't seem like the best decision for the franchise.
Quote:
In comment 15974926 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
The draft capital required to trade up is likely more valuable than the cap space anyways. At best it's equivalent, so the Giants would need to be willing to sacrifice that for a chance that the player they trade up for will be better than Jones in a year or two. Unless they're absolutely in love with said player (unlikely since that would mean their in love with QB3-5 overall in this class) it doesn't seem like the best decision for the franchise.
Tankathon has the Giants picking 22nd right now (23rd but Miami forfeits their pick so it's 22). To move from 22 to 5.
According to the Draftek value chart the Giants have a total draft value of 1410. They would need to spend 980 of that to move to the 5th pick. So that means:
1st this year (780 points)
1st next year (equal to a 2nd, 360 points), or a 2nd this year
That's probably at a minimum. Maybe if one of the QBs slips to 15 you can pull the trigger w/o spending a lot of draft capital
Quote:
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
Did I say anything about trading up? No, I did not.
Quote:
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
I am not calling out individual posters because that is childish. But there are several who post after every game either “Jones won the game” or “Jones did not lose this game” no matter how he plays. While practically everyone on this site was celebrating the win yesterday, he was telling anyone who doubted Jones to go fuck themselves. Nothing positive about the team or game - just hatred and anger to anyone who didn’t praise Jones enough.
There is a thread started today asking is Jones is just as good as Joe Burrow. Opinions on Jones are extreme and unwarranted on both sides. If you can’t see that it is because you are in one of those groups.
Quote:
In comment 15974926 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
Did I say anything about trading up? No, I did not.
How are you getting the QB? With a lower round pick? I mean it's possible but even with some examples of lower round picks making it, 95% of them don't. No FA QB that the Giants can realistically get is better than Jones at the moment.
None of the top 4 QBs (Stroud, Young, Levis, Richardson) are dropping to the 20s. Hendon Hooker is the only real option then but he has to sit a year because he has a major knee injury. I'd actually be OK with picking Hooker but then you have to keep Jones for 2023
Quote:
In comment 15974696 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
I am not calling out individual posters because that is childish. But there are several who post after every game either “Jones won the game” or “Jones did not lose this game” no matter how he plays. While practically everyone on this site was celebrating the win yesterday, he was telling anyone who doubted Jones to go fuck themselves. Nothing positive about the team or game - just hatred and anger to anyone who didn’t praise Jones enough.
There is a thread started today asking is Jones is just as good as Joe Burrow. Opinions on Jones are extreme and unwarranted on both sides. If you can’t see that it is because you are in one of those groups.
Very well stated. I expressed the same sentiment, but not as well, in a previous thread. Basiclly I said the *extreme* pro Jones camp has now begun to rival the *extreme* anti-Jones camp, for the most number of crazy takes.
Link - ( New Window )
2 WR
A center and perhaps a guard
Maybe a RB to back up Saquon
At least 2 LBs
At least 1 CB, probably 2
At least 1 DL for depth
Quote:
In comment 15974935 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 15974926 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
That being said, I think yesterday was Jones best game since New Orleans last year. These very good performances are too few and far between for me.
I still hope they let him walk. Then continue the search for a QB and use the huge amount of cap space that would have been spent on Jones, to shore up other areas of need. I simply don't see Jones as being good enough to warrant the type of contract that many on BBI are estimating that he may command.
Which QB do you want us to trade up for then? We're not getting a QB better than Jones in free agency and the playoff appearance this year means we have to keep meeting expectations of at least competing for the playoffs.
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are 2 of the first 3 picks. Will Levis is probably going top 5 or 6 with so many QB hungry teams. Someone will be desperate enough to take Anthony Richardson in the top 10. Hendon Hooker might be an option but he's injured and probably won't be available in 2023, so we need a QB that season (meaning a franchise tag for Jones)
Did I say anything about trading up? No, I did not.
How are you getting the QB? With a lower round pick? I mean it's possible but even with some examples of lower round picks making it, 95% of them don't. No FA QB that the Giants can realistically get is better than Jones at the moment.
None of the top 4 QBs (Stroud, Young, Levis, Richardson) are dropping to the 20s. Hendon Hooker is the only real option then but he has to sit a year because he has a major knee injury. I'd actually be OK with picking Hooker but then you have to keep Jones for 2023
I don't believe you need a high #1 QB pick to be able to generate the same level of offensive output that we currently get from Jones. You might take a small step back in their rookie season but I think there are definitely lower 1st round QBs and high day two guys out there that could produce 17-24 points of offense even with the same exact supporting cast as Jones has had.
If you are of the mind that Jones is not "the guy", moving forward with him and waiting a year or years to try and find a "sure thing" makes no sense to me. Maybe Schoen and Dabol thinks Jones is "the guy". We shall see.
Quote:
In comment 15974804 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15974696 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
I am not calling out individual posters because that is childish. But there are several who post after every game either “Jones won the game” or “Jones did not lose this game” no matter how he plays. While practically everyone on this site was celebrating the win yesterday, he was telling anyone who doubted Jones to go fuck themselves. Nothing positive about the team or game - just hatred and anger to anyone who didn’t praise Jones enough.
There is a thread started today asking is Jones is just as good as Joe Burrow. Opinions on Jones are extreme and unwarranted on both sides. If you can’t see that it is because you are in one of those groups.
Very well stated. I expressed the same sentiment, but not as well, in a previous thread. Basiclly I said the *extreme* pro Jones camp has now begun to rival the *extreme* anti-Jones camp, for the most number of crazy takes.
The daily negative comments have far out weighed the positive takes over the last 3.5 years. Not even close. So if are in the negative camp you are in the minority and will have to accept what comes. At this point I think unless DJ wants too much he will be the starter next year.
Yeah this didn’t happen, but good story.
Quote:
In comment 15974976 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15974804 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15974696 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Of “Jones Haters” as it does “DJ over Giants” people. Nobody has actually declared to be in either camp, so everyone is guessing at membership.
If you think doubting Jones is a long term answer for the Giants at QB means that person hates Jones and actually roots for him to fail, you are a dolt. Nobody on this site is wasting day after day posting about a team they are not passionate about. Again, if you think they are, your own biases are clouding your judgment.
Everyone on this site wants the Giants to win. The argument is always about what players make that most likely. Nobody woke up one day and decided Jones was an asshole and should fail. That is borderline idiotic.
I think we can easily name multiple posters who give little to no credit to Jones, who desperately want to move on from him and think it will be easy to do so (those who some call "Jones haters"). They show up on almost every thread, even bashing Jones on threads that weren't about him.
Can you name one “DJ over Giants” poster? I seriously haven't noticed a single one. If there is one, they're in a tiny minority and they surely don't come around much.
I am not calling out individual posters because that is childish. But there are several who post after every game either “Jones won the game” or “Jones did not lose this game” no matter how he plays. While practically everyone on this site was celebrating the win yesterday, he was telling anyone who doubted Jones to go fuck themselves. Nothing positive about the team or game - just hatred and anger to anyone who didn’t praise Jones enough.
There is a thread started today asking is Jones is just as good as Joe Burrow. Opinions on Jones are extreme and unwarranted on both sides. If you can’t see that it is because you are in one of those groups.
Very well stated. I expressed the same sentiment, but not as well, in a previous thread. Basiclly I said the *extreme* pro Jones camp has now begun to rival the *extreme* anti-Jones camp, for the most number of crazy takes.
The daily negative comments have far out weighed the positive takes over the last 3.5 years. Not even close. So if are in the negative camp you are in the minority and will have to accept what comes. At this point I think unless DJ wants too much he will be the starter next year.
I said "has now begun to rival", I didn't say anything about what's been going on for 3.5 years.
Is Mrs. Dunk a stickler for grammar and syntax, too? ;)
Quote:
From many other places. You are not drafting the QB skills but their ability to handle NY. Just ask Zach Wilson, Sam Darnold, ect…
No it isn’t. Do you think more people are reading the New York Post than watching NFL Network or ESPN? This was true in the 80s and 90s, but hasn’t been for a very long time. Every team needs a QB who can handle the media and the pressure. New York has nothing to do with it.
I bet you have never lived in any other area than NY because if you did you would know that NY sports media is a massive overwhelming pain-in-the-ass. i.e. NY would have 15 people covering the team while others might have 3-5, which means these 15 have to do something to differentiate themselves to get the eyeballs. Listen to Daboll's after the game press conference and how they absolutely hound him and ask the same stupid question over and over usually trying to cause a problem or controversy.
There is total truth that not all athletes can handle NY. We've seen many over the years fail in NY but succeed elsewhere. It's a real thing. So, obviously, first and foremost, a QB must be able to play, but handling the media is a much larger concern and requirement in NY. Just the way it is. BTW, when one does succeed in NY, the victory is sweeter and more gratifying!
Quote:
Mrs. Dunk and I went out dinner last night after the Giants game...
Is Mrs. Dunk a stickler for grammar and syntax, too? ;)
Sadly, and infuriatingly, no.
Quote:
Mrs. Dunk and I went out dinner last night after the Giants game, and I overheard some guy in the front of the restaurant claiming that DJ reminds him of Patrick Mahomes,'
Yeah this didn’t happen, but good story.
How the fuck would you know, you dweeb? What reason would I have to not only make up the story but also name the restaurant? Do you want to see the leftovers in my fridge, psycho?
Is Mrs. Dunk a stickler for grammar and syntax, too? ;)
Sadly, and infuriatingly, no.
Opposites attract.
Is she like Eric on LI where she doesn't capitalize anything or use punctuation like E.E. Cummings?
Quote:
In comment 15974107 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
From many other places. You are not drafting the QB skills but their ability to handle NY. Just ask Zach Wilson, Sam Darnold, ect…
No it isn’t. Do you think more people are reading the New York Post than watching NFL Network or ESPN? This was true in the 80s and 90s, but hasn’t been for a very long time. Every team needs a QB who can handle the media and the pressure. New York has nothing to do with it.
I bet you have never lived in any other area than NY because if you did you would know that NY sports media is a massive overwhelming pain-in-the-ass. i.e. NY would have 15 people covering the team while others might have 3-5, which means these 15 have to do something to differentiate themselves to get the eyeballs. Listen to Daboll's after the game press conference and how they absolutely hound him and ask the same stupid question over and over usually trying to cause a problem or controversy.
There is total truth that not all athletes can handle NY. We've seen many over the years fail in NY but succeed elsewhere. It's a real thing. So, obviously, first and foremost, a QB must be able to play, but handling the media is a much larger concern and requirement in NY. Just the way it is. BTW, when one does succeed in NY, the victory is sweeter and more gratifying!
I have not lived in New York since I was in my early 20s. I have lived on the west coast, Midwest and the South. What I learned is that a lot of New Yorkers have an outsized view of New York and that people everywhere else are just dabbing drool off their face wishing they were in New York.
How many careers do you think Ralph Vacciano ended?
Quote:
In comment 15975144 bw in dc said:
Is Mrs. Dunk a stickler for grammar and syntax, too? ;)
Sadly, and infuriatingly, no.
Opposites attract.
Is she like Eric on LI where she doesn't capitalize anything or use punctuation like E.E. Cummings?
But well done, nonetheless.
Quote:
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
Wow is this dumb!
Quote:
In comment 15974280 Dr. D said:
Quote:
were feeling when the crowd was chanting Daniel Jones.
There are no "Jones haters" there are only fans who care more about the Giants than any individual player, unlike the DJFC who have spent all season trashing DJ's teammates for holding back their hero and have openly admitted that they'd be rooting for DJ to beat the Giants if he signed elsewhere.
Wow is this dumb!
I agree, it's really fucking dumb. And it's hardly the only logical inconsistency at the core of the years-long DJFC ideology. But you said it best, and it describes hundreds of DJFC-authored posts on BBI: "Wow is this dumb!"
Quote:
I still want to see him "be great" against good/above average teams.
Not gonna get too emotional over what he did against the Colts...one of the worst teams in the league
He handled his biz yesterday, no doubt
Real test in 2 weeks, imo
You mean like throwing for 334 against the Vikings way back in last week? The same team you think will be a big test again in 2 weeks. Move those goalposts!
Yea and never mind the POW honors Jones got when he beat Jax in their house. The same Jax that is now white hot and boats one of the better defenses and one of the most respected young QBs in the game.
HE also outplayed Jackson when he beat the Ravens, another good D.
This isn't just the last 2-3 weeks. Jones has done it all year.
Jones would be a dual threat QB who finally found his way thx to stable coaching. Barkley would be a viscous downhill runner with more moves than anyone else.
Some of you don't watch other QBs and RBs. You eat your own.
Posters' appraisals now are being done while basking in the warm glow of making the playoffs. Everyone is forgetting that this team is 3-5-1 after its 6-1 start.
And stop whining about the receivers. This group is perfect for the low risk short slants, curls, hooks and 5 yard outs that Jones is comfortable throwing.
We most definitely have NOT seen this before, sustained play like this? Cmon, no fucking way. We did see glimpses, which is why some of us wanted to see more. Some of us believed with better coaching and things in place Jones would shine. Now he is.
Oh horseshit. I'd think Jones is just as mediocre whatever uniform he might be wearing.
Some chants are just different. No matter what happens to the rest of Jones’ tenure here, I’m happy he got to experience such a pleasant “thanking” after celebrating New Years. He absolutely deserved it.
So if you're the fan who was waiting for a table at Cheng Du 23 yesterday evening and told the guy sitting next to you that DJ is "basically a clone of the Kansas City kid" just know that you're an idiot. Then again, so am I, clearly, for getting triggered by some obviously casual fan who couldn't even be bothered to remember Mahomes' name.
Ok, I admit it, I was at Cheng Du the other night.
That said, DJ's level of play yesterday is what I've been dying to see from him. I know DJ's most ardent supporters will say that the DJ we saw yesterday has been there all along, obscured only by the obstacles surrounding him, but for me, yesterday was a watershed moment for two reasons:
1) that was the kind of ass-kicking that the Giants should have put on the Colts yesterday, with the playoffs on the line and an electric atmosphere in the stadium. Too often in the DJ era we've seen those games be closer than necessary, even with Daboll at the helm this year. I don't like letting crappy teams hang around to potentially steal a win (early in the season it felt like the Giants were the crappy team that was hanging around stealing wins) - yesterday the Giants kept their foot on the Colts' throat and just kept pressing down.
2) I am in full-bloom love with Brian Daboll as our head coach. I know we've had early success (or at least glimpses of progress) in year 1 with a couple of our recent head coaching hires, but Daboll just feels different. And maybe it's a mirage like 2016 wound up being, but it doesn't feel that way to me. I'm content to have DJ's fate in BD's hands. If DJ is BD's guy, then DJ is my guy too.
I have been saying for weeks that I think DJ was probably on track for a contract in the neighborhood of 4y/$130M, but that I didn't want the Giants to be the ones to pay that (because it felt too high for DJ). My POV on that has changed as well - if Schoen and Daboll were to give DJ that contract, I'll still be somewhat concerned about leaving enough room to fill in some other key pieces (especially if Barkley also commands a major contract), but we'll see what tricks Schoen has up his sleeve for the offseason now that he's not being handcuffed by DG's cap catastrophe.
I now question whether my previous estimate of 4y/$130M is even high enough. I'm kind of thinking that DJ's contract could get to 5y/$175M (although I'm not sure that it would be a fundamentally different contract from the 4y/$130M iteration other than the headline optics).
Most importantly, bring on the fucking Vikings in the wild card round and let's see this team get a chance to spark a little postseason run.
This is the most balanced, fair post I’ve ever seen you make regarding DJ. Interesting that you seem to be warming to the idea of 40m AAV. Recently that has warranted a “Low IQ” comment from your team mates.
While thousands and thousands of lurkers find you insufferable, it appears you are capable of reconsidering your position.
I salute you for this post.