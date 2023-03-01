for display only
Top Choice for WR Trade

Fat Wally : 1/3/2023 9:09 am
Using the Bills formula, where they went out and traded for Diggs to give Allen a top weapon. What top WR on a current team would you want to the Giants to go out and get? I'm thinking a 1st rounder + later day 3 pick value.

Mine is DK Metcalf. He's young, tall and fast. Kind of in the Plaxico mold, probably cost more than a 1st rounder plus. Another option would be Pittman from Indy, who may be a cheaper.

who do you got?
Tee  
Eli owns all : 1/3/2023 9:12 am : link
Higgins, dk metcalf then one of the two bronco wr Jeudy or sutton
Since I believe WRs nowadays appear to be a dime a dozen,  
Big Blue '56 : 1/3/2023 9:13 am : link
I would not give up a 1 in trade for one
Dime a dozen in the draft,  
Big Blue '56 : 1/3/2023 9:13 am : link
that is
Let’s see what the playoffs bring  
Carl in CT : 1/3/2023 9:15 am : link
First for me.
We’re not one player away  
BillT : 1/3/2023 9:16 am : link
You build through the draft and FA..
I like Jeudy for NYG  
JonC : 1/3/2023 9:16 am : link
but not for a #1 pick.
I would sign OBJ  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/3/2023 9:16 am : link
and draft 2 in the upcoming 23 draft. Within the top 100 picks.

Next year can start OBJ, Hodgins, Robinson, rd 3 pick Charlie Jones, Rd 3 Pick Ronnie Bell, Richie James.
I would not trade for any of them...  
DefenseWins : 1/3/2023 9:17 am : link
...
I have complete confidence  
gmenrule : 1/3/2023 9:19 am : link
that Schoen will get it right. When was the last time you could say that about Gettleman ?
WR's produce much faster after  
Biteymax22 : 1/3/2023 9:21 am : link
being drafted than they did years ago. It used to be draft a guy and you didn't really get major production for 3 years, now a days guys hit the ground running.

With that in mind I'd rather use a first round pick on a guy than trade one for one.
depending on what direction  
bigbluehoya : 1/3/2023 9:28 am : link
CAR goes in, I still really like DJ Moore.
I am not for trading  
section125 : 1/3/2023 9:29 am : link
to get a WR. They would probably already have a big contract. Just draft someone - there are plenty of really good WRs coming out of college and at a really inexpensive rate.

I may look to FA for a faster version of Hodgins.
I do agree that drafting a WR is the way to go  
Fat Wally : 1/3/2023 9:31 am : link
but it's still a crapshoot. For every Justin Jefferson, there is a Jaylon Reagor. I think the idea of trading for a proven WR is valid. Especially one that is young and the incoming wr class is weaker than years previous.

I trust Schoen too! this isn't a suggestion, more of a thought experiment on a Tuesday.
RE: I like Jeudy for NYG  
Giantophile : 1/3/2023 9:35 am : link
In comment 15976022 JonC said:
Quote:
but not for a #1 pick.


You'd be buying low on Jeudy which is part of the appeal. Don't think there's a chance in hell Jeudy commands a first. He can possibly be had for a conditional 3rd. I like him as a target though.
We need to build through the draft  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/3/2023 9:35 am : link
Especially with some of our guys due for significant pay increases (Lawrence, Thomas, Love, Jones, and Barkley?).
RE: RE: I like Jeudy for NYG  
JonC : 1/3/2023 9:37 am : link
In comment 15976042 Giantophile said:
Quote:
In comment 15976022 JonC said:


Quote:


but not for a #1 pick.



You'd be buying low on Jeudy which is part of the appeal. Don't think there's a chance in hell Jeudy commands a first. He can possibly be had for a conditional 3rd. I like him as a target though.


Rumor before the trade deadline was Denver wanted a pair of picks including a #2, and probably could negotiate from there.
RE: I like Jeudy for NYG  
Festina Lente : 1/3/2023 9:40 am : link
In comment 15976022 JonC said:
Quote:
but not for a #1 pick.


I agree with Jon here.

I wouldn't want to trade a high pick when we're rebuilding. The only guy is pay top dollar for is Devante Adams. He is just special
I’d rather trade up  
George : 1/3/2023 9:43 am : link
In the first to get Quentin Johnston than lose a high pick on a current NFL player.
if they are going that route (they should)  
Dave on the UWS : 1/3/2023 9:49 am : link
Tee Higgins is the guy. He has big play #1 written all over him. He's big, fast, and the Bengals can't afford both him AND Chase. Oh and he's only 25.
Arizona is going to blow it up  
Matt in SGS : 1/3/2023 9:56 am : link
this offseason. You might be able to get Hopkins for a later pick as the Cards will just want to dump salary. I'd be curious if he would be available for a mid round pick, maybe a 4th/5th and then work out the dollars. Anything higher than that, forget it.
RE: Arizona is going to blow it up  
Festina Lente : 1/3/2023 9:58 am : link
In comment 15976084 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
this offseason. You might be able to get Hopkins for a later pick as the Cards will just want to dump salary. I'd be curious if he would be available for a mid round pick, maybe a 4th/5th and then work out the dollars. Anything higher than that, forget it.


Lol Hopkins is a freaking STUD. no way he goes for that little.
they are currently at 23 in tankathon  
stoneman : 1/3/2023 10:07 am : link
1st and 2nd gets you to mid teens. Top receiver QJ is going in the 10 area. Still early, but the next WR is very doable. They will get a very good WR, even sitting at 23. Not quite the same top heavy WR classes as previous years. Still early though.
WR Trade  
stretch234 : 1/3/2023 10:08 am : link
the Diggs trade was unique. he had a large contract in MN but they had changed OC and reduced his targets and he got pissed off and they traded him. Buffalo needed a stud WR

The Bills gave up a 1st, 4th, 5th & 6th - 4 picks

You also had a lot of really good WR in that draft year (Lamb, Jeudy, Jefferson, Ruggs, Higgins, etc

I am not sure how they look at a potential trade - I am not giving up a 1 for any WR at this point
Round 1 and 2 WR are pretty close as far as hit rate  
Mattman : 1/3/2023 10:14 am : link
You have a 50/50 shot at success in both those rounds with the success rate drops to 25% in round 3 and steadily decreases after that.

2nd round is the sweet spot for WR - trading a first for a proven WR is a viable option as long as you don't give up much more than a first. You will pay for the delta between the known and unknown and also spend additional money as the player will be hitting FA sooner. This is a better scenario if you are closer to being complete as a team. Better use of draft capital would be to trade down to pick up extra picks and take more swings.

OL and specifically interior OL has the highest hit rate in the first. With a late first round pick that might be the best option.

hopkins is a great idea and he's costly in a good way like cooper  
Eric on Li : 1/3/2023 10:14 am : link
last year. the trading team would have to absorb a 19.4m salary, although it's not guaranteed so they could also renegotiate with him or immediately bonus some of it to restructure. they also have dortch, hollywood, and rondale so it's a position they can afford to move on from for some cap savings + draft capital.

i think he'd cost a day 2 pick, and for 1 of the 3rds and maybe a 2024 conditional pick id do it.

jeudy is going to cost a 1st i think given what claypool went for, but if Denver is looking to shop a WR id inquire on Tim Patrick. He tore his ACL preseason but i think you might be able to get him for a day 3 pick. the way jeudy clicked with wilson down the stretch i doubt they move him unless it's a big return.
Wally: Did you see what Metcalfe is doing this year? He may come cheap  
Ivan15 : 1/3/2023 10:36 am : link
But I can’t figure out if he peaked or if he misses Wilson.
I don't see  
Sammo85 : 1/3/2023 10:37 am : link
Giants trading any Day 1 or 2 picks. There's also a ton of WRs in the draft this year - you need to add youth and speed to this corps. Ideally, Giants might want to draft two WR.

I think they could look at an Amari Cooper like trade the Browns pulled. Hopkins might fit in that mold, but I am not paying anything more than a 4th or 5th - given the contract, age and some noticeable decline in his separation ability last few seasons.

I don't think Mike Evans will be moved out of TB - seems destined to retire there, but with Brady moving on likely, that roster is due for a retool sooner than later and if they can't get a veteran QB (maybe Carr?) - that might be worth a watch.

RE: Dime a dozen in the draft,  
Essex : 1/3/2023 10:38 am : link
In comment 15976018 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
that is


The Eagles gave up a one for AJ Brown (and paid him 25 per) and that has worked out splendidly for them.
Serious question for everyone who wants to trade  
Tuckrule : 1/3/2023 10:40 am : link
Your trading for a payer you will have to pay big money to. Why not cluster draft WRs and UDFAs and may the best man win. You need salary control. Trading for a WR doesn’t make any sense to me.
the reality on the Diggs trade is the Bills  
KDavies : 1/3/2023 10:40 am : link
could have just kept the picks, drafted a WR just as good (if not better) in Jefferson, and had him a lot cheaper
I'd wager drafting one or more WRs  
JonC : 1/3/2023 10:43 am : link
is much more likely than trading premium picks for one.
No way draft draft draft  
eli4life : 1/3/2023 10:44 am : link
And if anyone good slips out in free agency. And by good I mean what dabs and Kafka are looking for not just a name everyone recognizes
RE: RE: Dime a dozen in the draft,  
Big Blue '56 : 1/3/2023 10:46 am : link
In comment 15976190 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15976018 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


that is



The Eagles gave up a one for AJ Brown (and paid him 25 per) and that has worked out splendidly for them.


Sure and he’s young as well, but those players are few and far between. For every Brown, you get a Golladay..Unless that star shows up and is young, go to the draft to get your receiver and save the money for players on your own team who have proven their mettle and who’s contract is about to run out
I would prefer the draft route, too...  
bw in dc : 1/3/2023 11:04 am : link
over a trade. But there is a lot of value, too, in acquiring a proven asset. When you know what you are getting - forget Golladay for now, let's assume he's a one-off situation - you don't have to worry about learning curves, etc.

If TB45 rolls out of Tampa, I could see them doing a fire sale with Evans, Godwin, Gage. So, I would keep an eye on that situation.
RE: RE: Arizona is going to blow it up  
Matt in SGS : 1/3/2023 11:10 am : link
In comment 15976090 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
In comment 15976084 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


this offseason. You might be able to get Hopkins for a later pick as the Cards will just want to dump salary. I'd be curious if he would be available for a mid round pick, maybe a 4th/5th and then work out the dollars. Anything higher than that, forget it.



Lol Hopkins is a freaking STUD. no way he goes for that little.


He's over 30 with a big cap number on a team ready to blow up. He won't go for as much as people think he will.
RE: We’re not one player away  
BigBlueShock : 1/3/2023 11:31 am : link
In comment 15976021 BillT said:
Quote:
You build through the draft and FA..

This mindset drives me crazy. So no trades are ever to be made if that one player you’re trading for isn’t going to lead you to a Super Bowl by himself? It’s just one move. You add other players in the draft. You add more players in FA. The idea is to add as many good players as you can. By any means possible. If that happens to be via trade, so be it. Nobody is suggesting trading for a WR for one season. The idea would be to have them around for the long term
DJ Moore  
Breeze_94 : 1/3/2023 11:32 am : link
For the right price- if he can be had for, let’s say a package centered around this years number 2 and a 4 next year, pull the trigger.

I really don’t see many NFL ready, outside receivers in this class. A lot of very good ‘slot’ types.
Brandon Aiyuk  
AdamBrag : 1/3/2023 11:36 am : link
He has one year left on his rookie deal. He's had a shaky relationship with Shanahan. He's a really really good WR, that's likely undervalued because Jimmy G can't throw the ball deep.

I'd love to trade for him and then also draft a WR.
Aiyuk is an interesting name  
AcesUp : 1/3/2023 11:39 am : link
That may realistically be available given the niners skill position investments.

I wouldn't rule out a midround pick for a vet like Brandin Cooks either. You obviously need to fortify that with a Day 1 or Day 2 pick as well. But the homerun ball isn't the only solution in a trade.
Metcalf  
pjcas18 : 1/3/2023 11:41 am : link
just signed an extension this past July.

I'd prefer a lesser cost option.

I don't quite agree WR's are dime a dozen but I'd only pay market rate for one in extreme cases (Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp maybe if he were healthy - that level), and Metcalf isn't it.
RE: I would not give up a 1 in trade for one  
Trainmaster : 1/3/2023 11:41 am : link
I agree
RE: We’re not one player away  
Breeze_94 : 1/3/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 15976021 BillT said:
Quote:
You build through the draft and FA..


It’s amazing that this narrative still exists. There’s not a team in the league who has a superstar at every position.

The giants are in the playoffs- their competition is SF, Philly, Minnesota, Dallas, TB, and GB. As seen last Sunday, Philly was a Hurts injury away from being very beatable. They won’t be able to retain many guys next year due to the cap. Same goes for Dallas. GB and TB have aging QB’s and their windows are closing. Minnesota- I’m not so sure giants aren’t better than they are right now. SanFran- great roster but question marks at QB and they clearly have holes that were exposed by Jarrett freakin Stidham.

I’m not saying the Giants are SB favorites, but to sit here and say they aren’t close is ridiculous. The talent gap between the top teams in the NFL is small- which combined with injuries, makes the outcomes of games unpredictable. Anything you can do to close that gap is worthwhile.

The purpose is to add as many good players as possible. At a certain point, with as big a need as the Giants have at WR, giving up a couple picks for a proven commodity makes sense. The talent gap in the NFL is small
aiyuk is a good one but will probably cost a 1st (or 2nd+)  
Eric on Li : 1/3/2023 11:45 am : link
that would be similar to the diggs trade though.

robert woods is a likely cap casualty who i could see fitting as a signing.

and again if he passes their character test obj for a gallup type deal is relatively cheap compared to giving up day 1/2 picks AND spending 20m.
How did trading for a WR workout last time?  
yalebowl : 1/3/2023 11:54 am : link
Golloday sure helped
The draft...  
The Mike : 1/3/2023 11:54 am : link
I think a couple of solid route running receivers is what this team needs. And the best way to do it at this point of the rebuild is through the draft.

So go for the Rashod Batemans and George Pickens of the world, not the Kadarius Toneys and Wandale Robinsons. Need a speedster to take the top off the defense (ala AJ Brown or Metcalf) and a larger body possession receiver (ala Plaxico) for the out routes and back shoulders. But both need to be superb route runners. And no more smurfs please. Lots of those are available as UDFAs.

I agree that a trade is not the way to go. To get a premium route running WR in a trade will cost a first round pick. Possibly some free agents might fit the bill, but only if a sensible contract can be made. Paying for former "elite" receivers has been disastrous for this franchise. See Tate and Golladay.
RE: Brandon Aiyuk  
bw in dc : 1/3/2023 11:55 am : link
In comment 15976360 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
He has one year left on his rookie deal. He's had a shaky relationship with Shanahan. He's a really really good WR, that's likely undervalued because Jimmy G can't throw the ball deep.

I'd love to trade for him and then also draft a WR.


Like the idea, but I can't see it. Aiyuk has done a nice job filling the role of Samuelson and dealing with a rookie QB. If I had to guess, he's back in the penthouse at 9ers Central.

One of my favorite players in the NFL is Tyler Lockett. He's hit 30, but he continues to make plays as a WR1-light/WR2+. I would keep him on the radar, too, especially of Seattle uses one of their two first rounders on a WR.
RE: How did trading for a WR workout last time?  
Eric on Li : 1/3/2023 11:58 am : link
In comment 15976411 yalebowl said:
Quote:
Golloday sure helped


he was a free agent not a trade.
A lot of people on here know more about college players, but  
Dinger : 1/3/2023 12:27 pm : link
watching TCU and Michigan, give me Quentin Johnston. I hope the next receiver they draft or sign is a big body. I know Johnston won't make it to our draft position and DK Metcalf is going to be way too expensive but a player in that body/mold. We've had SS, OBJ, Toney, and now Wandale all smaller receivers who have been injury prone. Find someone who can stay on the field and catch....
RE: The draft...  
bw in dc : 1/3/2023 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15976412 The Mike said:
Quote:
Paying for former "elite" receivers has been disastrous for this franchise. See Tate and Golladay.


The obvious pushback here is our former GM dunce was responsible for those moves.

It looks like the exorcism Schoen has performed at Jints Central is working and I would trust him to execute a better trade... ;)
RE: A lot of people on here know more about college players, but  
Eric on Li : 1/3/2023 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15976495 Dinger said:
Quote:
watching TCU and Michigan, give me Quentin Johnston. I hope the next receiver they draft or sign is a big body. I know Johnston won't make it to our draft position and DK Metcalf is going to be way too expensive but a player in that body/mold. We've had SS, OBJ, Toney, and now Wandale all smaller receivers who have been injury prone. Find someone who can stay on the field and catch....


he is probably WR1 so if last year is any indication that's probably a top 15 pick. bruce feldman has him at 6'4 210 with his vert at 42 inches, broad at 11 feet, and 40 at 4.3 - so he should light up the combine.
I think they spend at least 2 picks in the draft  
blueblood : 1/3/2023 12:36 pm : link
at the WR position..
I'd take almost anyone...  
ambr0se201 : 1/3/2023 1:37 pm : link
But I would definitely prefer speed/separation over a contested catch guy. It is also highly likely that my preference is due to the infamous KG, who I was ecstatic that we got.

Perhaps we just draft Jordan Addison???
I don't see it like this  
DavidinBMNY : 1/3/2023 5:33 pm : link
The Giants did so much with so little this year. Sure a #1 WR would be great, but then what if that player gets hurt.

Rather I'd look to strengthen , strengths. If I had a choice I'd add either a DL to rotate, a CB to take up the #2 CB slot, or a ILB.

My rational would be the first 3 positions are strong but took hits due to injury The ILB position is more that the entire year they tried (and not like with WR) they never found something that really worked.

So I'd rather they draft 2 capable WR's to round out the unit then go all in on 1 guy and then improve the defense.

I'm not opposed to a trade, but I am opposed to trading your #1 pick. Talk to me about a #3 and a #6 for a Juedy or a Pittman and then I'd be interested.
RE: I'd wager drafting one or more WRs  
bwitz : 1/3/2023 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15976207 JonC said:
Quote:
is much more likely than trading premium picks for one.


With the way this current regime has handled the roster so far, this would be the preferred option IMO.
RE: I don't see it like this  
bw in dc : 1/3/2023 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15977224 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
The Giants did so much with so little this year. Sure a #1 WR would be great, but then what if that player gets hurt.

Rather I'd look to strengthen , strengths. If I had a choice I'd add either a DL to rotate, a CB to take up the #2 CB slot, or a ILB.



So, it's less risky to draft a DL, CB or ILB versus a WR?
RE: RE: Arizona is going to blow it up  
djm : 1/3/2023 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15976090 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
In comment 15976084 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


this offseason. You might be able to get Hopkins for a later pick as the Cards will just want to dump salary. I'd be curious if he would be available for a mid round pick, maybe a 4th/5th and then work out the dollars. Anything higher than that, forget it.



Lol Hopkins is a freaking STUD. no way he goes for that little.


He’d cost less than the perfect, grand slam type wr trade that we’ve seen over the years. He’s 30 and coming off good but not great 2 seasons of work. In many ways this is the perfect guy to go for.
RE: RE: We’re not one player away  
djm : 1/3/2023 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15976349 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15976021 BillT said:


Quote:


You build through the draft and FA..


This mindset drives me crazy. So no trades are ever to be made if that one player you’re trading for isn’t going to lead you to a Super Bowl by himself? It’s just one move. You add other players in the draft. You add more players in FA. The idea is to add as many good players as you can. By any means possible. If that happens to be via trade, so be it. Nobody is suggesting trading for a WR for one season. The idea would be to have them around for the long term


Preach on. Could not agree more.

Ps Rob carpenter and the 81 giants. Remember us?
I trust the GM to figure out what's best...  
Dan in the Springs : 1/3/2023 6:19 pm : link
but given the results of coaching/scheme that NYG got out of the current starters, I'm certainly intrigued by the idea of getting one of more undervalued/talented WR in free agency. This would not mean getting someone who has had great success, but someone who has underachieved and can be had at a discount. In other words, don't pay top dollar for Equanimeous St. Brown based on his current results, but find a couple of guys like Demarcus Robinson (maybe Kafka likes him?) coming off a 1 yr, $1MM contract with Balt or Miles Boykin (maybe Wink saw something?) coming off a 1 year $2.5MM contract with Pitt (who stole him from division rival Balt). Yes, their numbers haven't been spectacular, but, could our coaches/system/QB maybe help?

Who is there out there that fits that bill?

If you can find some talent that way maybe we don't need to use draft resources to find a super-stud.

Also, drafting in the twenties you can still find some pretty good WR talent. It's not top ten or bust.
Bisignano  
mittenedman : 1/3/2023 6:36 pm : link
is saying watch out for a trade for DeAndre Hopkins.

I was always curious about how we signed Plax...  
Dan in the Springs : 1/3/2023 6:38 pm : link
it seemed like nobody else was interested in him, even though he had all the tools to dominate (selected #8 overall in the draft). We got him in 2005 for a 6 year $25MM contract with only $5MM guaranteed, which wasn't cheap but also wasn't outrageous. There also didn't seem to be any other bidders iirc, and he didn't sign until mid-March when free agency opened in early February.

Times have changed, so for some perspective consider this contract:

Muhsin Muhammad - 6 yrs $30MM with $12MM guaranteed

Muhsin was coming off a career year where he led the league in yards and touchdowns. Too bad for Chicago who watched him revert to his statistical norms.

Plax was coming off a low season where he missed five games but also saw his avg per game down nearly 20 yds from his high a couple years earlier.
The Giants are severely lacking talent at ILB and interior OL  
cosmicj : 1/3/2023 6:45 pm : link
It would really be good to add a good 2nd TE, too.

All of those are cheap, lower paid positions (although guards are getting pricey).

We will have some cap room, esp if we restructure Williams. Why don’t why sign 4-5 mid price vets in these areas and really plug some holes instead of banking everything on some great WR with a big contract?

I think that path will do more for the team.
RE: Bisignano  
cosmicj : 1/3/2023 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15977325 mittenedman said:
Quote:
is saying watch out for a trade for DeAndre Hopkins.


Hopkins will be 31 by the time training camp opens next season but the financial impact is ok. An acquiring team would be on the hook for $19mm in 2023 and $15mm in 2024.

Depends on what the Cards want in return.
RE: RE: The draft...  
The Mike : 1/3/2023 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15976506 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15976412 The Mike said:


Quote:


Paying for former "elite" receivers has been disastrous for this franchise. See Tate and Golladay.



The obvious pushback here is our former GM dunce was responsible for those moves.

It looks like the exorcism Schoen has performed at Jints Central is working and I would trust him to execute a better trade... ;)


No doubt about it. And if we are talking about all-pro receivers like Hopkins or Adams, then I would completely agree. But trading top draft picks for mid-tier WRs like the Golladays and Tates of the world is fraught with peril.

But I do trust Schoen here given the precedent of getting Diggs for Allen. So let's see what they can do. Should be a fascinating off season...
I don’t see JS  
Joe Beckwith : 9:16 am : link
trading for a WR until he felt he:
‘Built the team’ ( and with the lower end of the ‘22 draft of players on IR may have set that back a little , especially in a plan for the ‘23 draft),
Had the cap under control,
Thought a WR trade would help get the team up and over, deep into the playoffs for a few seasons.
If anything, he trades for a veteran IOL or LB since they are hard to find and immediately upgrades one of our weak areas.
