Top Choice for WR Trade

Using the Bills formula, where they went out and traded for Diggs to give Allen a top weapon. What top WR on a current team would you want to the Giants to go out and get? I'm thinking a 1st rounder + later day 3 pick value.
Mine is DK Metcalf. He's young, tall and fast. Kind of in the Plaxico mold, probably cost more than a 1st rounder plus. Another option would be Pittman from Indy, who may be a cheaper.
who do you got?
Next year can start OBJ, Hodgins, Robinson, rd 3 pick Charlie Jones, Rd 3 Pick Ronnie Bell, Richie James.
With that in mind I'd rather use a first round pick on a guy than trade one for one.
I may look to FA for a faster version of Hodgins.
I trust Schoen too! this isn't a suggestion, more of a thought experiment on a Tuesday.
You'd be buying low on Jeudy which is part of the appeal. Don't think there's a chance in hell Jeudy commands a first. He can possibly be had for a conditional 3rd. I like him as a target though.
but not for a #1 pick.
You'd be buying low on Jeudy which is part of the appeal. Don't think there's a chance in hell Jeudy commands a first. He can possibly be had for a conditional 3rd. I like him as a target though.
Rumor before the trade deadline was Denver wanted a pair of picks including a #2, and probably could negotiate from there.
I agree with Jon here.
I wouldn't want to trade a high pick when we're rebuilding. The only guy is pay top dollar for is Devante Adams. He is just special
Lol Hopkins is a freaking STUD. no way he goes for that little.
The Bills gave up a 1st, 4th, 5th & 6th - 4 picks
You also had a lot of really good WR in that draft year (Lamb, Jeudy, Jefferson, Ruggs, Higgins, etc
I am not sure how they look at a potential trade - I am not giving up a 1 for any WR at this point
2nd round is the sweet spot for WR - trading a first for a proven WR is a viable option as long as you don't give up much more than a first. You will pay for the delta between the known and unknown and also spend additional money as the player will be hitting FA sooner. This is a better scenario if you are closer to being complete as a team. Better use of draft capital would be to trade down to pick up extra picks and take more swings.
OL and specifically interior OL has the highest hit rate in the first. With a late first round pick that might be the best option.
i think he'd cost a day 2 pick, and for 1 of the 3rds and maybe a 2024 conditional pick id do it.
jeudy is going to cost a 1st i think given what claypool went for, but if Denver is looking to shop a WR id inquire on Tim Patrick. He tore his ACL preseason but i think you might be able to get him for a day 3 pick. the way jeudy clicked with wilson down the stretch i doubt they move him unless it's a big return.
I think they could look at an Amari Cooper like trade the Browns pulled. Hopkins might fit in that mold, but I am not paying anything more than a 4th or 5th - given the contract, age and some noticeable decline in his separation ability last few seasons.
I don't think Mike Evans will be moved out of TB - seems destined to retire there, but with Brady moving on likely, that roster is due for a retool sooner than later and if they can't get a veteran QB (maybe Carr?) - that might be worth a watch.
The Eagles gave up a one for AJ Brown (and paid him 25 per) and that has worked out splendidly for them.
that is
The Eagles gave up a one for AJ Brown (and paid him 25 per) and that has worked out splendidly for them.
Sure and he’s young as well, but those players are few and far between. For every Brown, you get a Golladay..Unless that star shows up and is young, go to the draft to get your receiver and save the money for players on your own team who have proven their mettle and who’s contract is about to run out
If TB45 rolls out of Tampa, I could see them doing a fire sale with Evans, Godwin, Gage. So, I would keep an eye on that situation.
this offseason. You might be able to get Hopkins for a later pick as the Cards will just want to dump salary. I'd be curious if he would be available for a mid round pick, maybe a 4th/5th and then work out the dollars. Anything higher than that, forget it.
Lol Hopkins is a freaking STUD. no way he goes for that little.
He's over 30 with a big cap number on a team ready to blow up. He won't go for as much as people think he will.
This mindset drives me crazy. So no trades are ever to be made if that one player you’re trading for isn’t going to lead you to a Super Bowl by himself? It’s just one move. You add other players in the draft. You add more players in FA. The idea is to add as many good players as you can. By any means possible. If that happens to be via trade, so be it. Nobody is suggesting trading for a WR for one season. The idea would be to have them around for the long term
I really don’t see many NFL ready, outside receivers in this class. A lot of very good ‘slot’ types.
I'd love to trade for him and then also draft a WR.
I wouldn't rule out a midround pick for a vet like Brandin Cooks either. You obviously need to fortify that with a Day 1 or Day 2 pick as well. But the homerun ball isn't the only solution in a trade.
I'd prefer a lesser cost option.
I don't quite agree WR's are dime a dozen but I'd only pay market rate for one in extreme cases (Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp maybe if he were healthy - that level), and Metcalf isn't it.
It’s amazing that this narrative still exists. There’s not a team in the league who has a superstar at every position.
The giants are in the playoffs- their competition is SF, Philly, Minnesota, Dallas, TB, and GB. As seen last Sunday, Philly was a Hurts injury away from being very beatable. They won’t be able to retain many guys next year due to the cap. Same goes for Dallas. GB and TB have aging QB’s and their windows are closing. Minnesota- I’m not so sure giants aren’t better than they are right now. SanFran- great roster but question marks at QB and they clearly have holes that were exposed by Jarrett freakin Stidham.
I’m not saying the Giants are SB favorites, but to sit here and say they aren’t close is ridiculous. The talent gap between the top teams in the NFL is small- which combined with injuries, makes the outcomes of games unpredictable. Anything you can do to close that gap is worthwhile.
The purpose is to add as many good players as possible. At a certain point, with as big a need as the Giants have at WR, giving up a couple picks for a proven commodity makes sense. The talent gap in the NFL is small
robert woods is a likely cap casualty who i could see fitting as a signing.
and again if he passes their character test obj for a gallup type deal is relatively cheap compared to giving up day 1/2 picks AND spending 20m.
So go for the Rashod Batemans and George Pickens of the world, not the Kadarius Toneys and Wandale Robinsons. Need a speedster to take the top off the defense (ala AJ Brown or Metcalf) and a larger body possession receiver (ala Plaxico) for the out routes and back shoulders. But both need to be superb route runners. And no more smurfs please. Lots of those are available as UDFAs.
I agree that a trade is not the way to go. To get a premium route running WR in a trade will cost a first round pick. Possibly some free agents might fit the bill, but only if a sensible contract can be made. Paying for former "elite" receivers has been disastrous for this franchise. See Tate and Golladay.
I'd love to trade for him and then also draft a WR.
Like the idea, but I can't see it. Aiyuk has done a nice job filling the role of Samuelson and dealing with a rookie QB. If I had to guess, he's back in the penthouse at 9ers Central.
One of my favorite players in the NFL is Tyler Lockett. He's hit 30, but he continues to make plays as a WR1-light/WR2+. I would keep him on the radar, too, especially of Seattle uses one of their two first rounders on a WR.
he was a free agent not a trade.
The obvious pushback here is our former GM dunce was responsible for those moves.
It looks like the exorcism Schoen has performed at Jints Central is working and I would trust him to execute a better trade... ;)
he is probably WR1 so if last year is any indication that's probably a top 15 pick. bruce feldman has him at 6'4 210 with his vert at 42 inches, broad at 11 feet, and 40 at 4.3 - so he should light up the combine.
Perhaps we just draft Jordan Addison???
Rather I'd look to strengthen , strengths. If I had a choice I'd add either a DL to rotate, a CB to take up the #2 CB slot, or a ILB.
My rational would be the first 3 positions are strong but took hits due to injury The ILB position is more that the entire year they tried (and not like with WR) they never found something that really worked.
So I'd rather they draft 2 capable WR's to round out the unit then go all in on 1 guy and then improve the defense.
I'm not opposed to a trade, but I am opposed to trading your #1 pick. Talk to me about a #3 and a #6 for a Juedy or a Pittman and then I'd be interested.
With the way this current regime has handled the roster so far, this would be the preferred option IMO.
Rather I'd look to strengthen , strengths. If I had a choice I'd add either a DL to rotate, a CB to take up the #2 CB slot, or a ILB.
So, it's less risky to draft a DL, CB or ILB versus a WR?
this offseason. You might be able to get Hopkins for a later pick as the Cards will just want to dump salary. I'd be curious if he would be available for a mid round pick, maybe a 4th/5th and then work out the dollars. Anything higher than that, forget it.
Lol Hopkins is a freaking STUD. no way he goes for that little.
He’d cost less than the perfect, grand slam type wr trade that we’ve seen over the years. He’s 30 and coming off good but not great 2 seasons of work. In many ways this is the perfect guy to go for.
You build through the draft and FA..
This mindset drives me crazy. So no trades are ever to be made if that one player you're trading for isn't going to lead you to a Super Bowl by himself? It's just one move. You add other players in the draft. You add more players in FA. The idea is to add as many good players as you can. By any means possible. If that happens to be via trade, so be it. Nobody is suggesting trading for a WR for one season. The idea would be to have them around for the long term
Preach on. Could not agree more.
Ps Rob carpenter and the 81 giants. Remember us?
Who is there out there that fits that bill?
If you can find some talent that way maybe we don't need to use draft resources to find a super-stud.
Also, drafting in the twenties you can still find some pretty good WR talent. It's not top ten or bust.
Times have changed, so for some perspective consider this contract:
Muhsin Muhammad - 6 yrs $30MM with $12MM guaranteed
Muhsin was coming off a career year where he led the league in yards and touchdowns. Too bad for Chicago who watched him revert to his statistical norms.
Plax was coming off a low season where he missed five games but also saw his avg per game down nearly 20 yds from his high a couple years earlier.
All of those are cheap, lower paid positions (although guards are getting pricey).
We will have some cap room, esp if we restructure Williams. Why don’t why sign 4-5 mid price vets in these areas and really plug some holes instead of banking everything on some great WR with a big contract?
I think that path will do more for the team.
Hopkins will be 31 by the time training camp opens next season but the financial impact is ok. An acquiring team would be on the hook for $19mm in 2023 and $15mm in 2024.
Depends on what the Cards want in return.
Paying for former "elite" receivers has been disastrous for this franchise. See Tate and Golladay.
The obvious pushback here is our former GM dunce was responsible for those moves.
It looks like the exorcism Schoen has performed at Jints Central is working and I would trust him to execute a better trade... ;)
No doubt about it. And if we are talking about all-pro receivers like Hopkins or Adams, then I would completely agree. But trading top draft picks for mid-tier WRs like the Golladays and Tates of the world is fraught with peril.
But I do trust Schoen here given the precedent of getting Diggs for Allen. So let's see what they can do. Should be a fascinating off season...
‘Built the team’ ( and with the lower end of the ‘22 draft of players on IR may have set that back a little , especially in a plan for the ‘23 draft),
Had the cap under control,
Thought a WR trade would help get the team up and over, deep into the playoffs for a few seasons.
If anything, he trades for a veteran IOL or LB since they are hard to find and immediately upgrades one of our weak areas.