Top Choice for WR Trade Fat Wally : 1/3/2023 9:09 am

Using the Bills formula, where they went out and traded for Diggs to give Allen a top weapon. What top WR on a current team would you want to the Giants to go out and get? I'm thinking a 1st rounder + later day 3 pick value.



Mine is DK Metcalf. He's young, tall and fast. Kind of in the Plaxico mold, probably cost more than a 1st rounder plus. Another option would be Pittman from Indy, who may be a cheaper.



who do you got?