How good was Daniel Jones play on Sunday?
It was exceptional.
Daniel Jones had a 96.9 QBR for the game which was the highest QBR for any QB this season.
This occurred in the biggest game this season.
Daniel seems to have a little Eli in him in that his even demeanor allows him to perform his best on the biggest stage.
This portends good things for the future.
This place is like a Rollercoaster.
Coaching definitely matters just look at Dexter Lawrence the past 2 regimes played him in the wrong position and he wasn’t good bring in wink he puts him in his natural position the one he played in college when the best nt in the league
You can't. When is this board going to accept that they are totally different QBs.
...YOU CANNOT COMPARE DJ TO ELI!?!
You can't. When is this board going to accept that they are totally different QBs.
You are correct. It also means you cannot compare him to other QBs, too.
Besides, "having a little Eli in him," is hardly calling the 2 players equals.
Suggesting that their games are mirrors of one another is a different story but certainly doesn't preclude you from noticing their (or any other 2 guys) similarities.
They're more laughably pathetic than funny.
I am comparing their laid back personalities.
It appears that there are some QBs who can elevate their play at critical times and in critical games.
Jones game Sunday showed that he can elevate his game on the big stage.
Hopefully this is not an anomaly and it is who he is as a player.
this was jones' 7th top 5 performance of the year but first time finishing top ranked and over 90, and yes this is the highest individual game of the year for any qb. his previous high ranking was week 7 vs jax (87.7, 2nd best that week). his previous high score was 88.1 vs chicago week 4.
I am comparing their laid back personalities.
It appears that there are some QBs who can elevate their play at critical times and in critical games.
Jones game Sunday showed that he can elevate his game on the big stage.
Hopefully this is not an anomaly and it is who he is as a player.
He's exhibited that for quite some time, but nothing and I mean nothing will make the haters see that.
Those posters who like to use the "DJFC" in a mocking way I find some of the worst posters. They not only don't really understand the position they seem off in other things as well. Not all but a good chunk of them.
It's awesome that Jones will have a opportunity to make a mark in the playoffs. Then we can see what we really have.
As it’s turning out, just being Daniel Jones is looking good!
funny we were told he's a below average to bad quarterback
They're more laughably pathetic than funny.
all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.
Those posters who like to use the "DJFC" in a mocking way I find some of the worst posters. They not only don't really understand the position they seem off in other things as well. Not all but a good chunk of them.
It's awesome that Jones will have a opportunity to make a mark in the playoffs. Then we can see what we really have.
yes, only you understand the position and can say others don't understand the position.
In comment 15976141 ryanmkeane said:
funny we were told he's a below average to bad quarterback
They're more laughably pathetic than funny.
all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.
They're exquisite silence is like a heavenly choir.
You can't. When is this board going to accept that they are totally different QBs.
You are correct. It also means you cannot compare him to other QBs, too.
I don't buy this. Eli was never a peer.
And with a looming contract situation, and whether a player is performing, it's more than fair to compare Jones to his peers because that sets the market value.
I can stomach NYG fans that don't think Jones is any good, maybe not as much now because of how well Jones has played, but ok fine, you don't think he's much, it's your right to feel that way. What is odd to me is the people that all but recoil in horror when someone says "FUCK YEA I TOLD YOU JONES WAS GOOD!!" -I mean.. shit, we're talking about the NYG QB! What did you think Jones defenders would do these days? OF course they are going to celebrate his play and rub it in a little bit.
It's far worse for an NYG fan to rub it in when a NYG player plays poorly and we all know this happened here, often.
into the QBR thing. There are so many things that impact the play of the QB.
Those posters who like to use the "DJFC" in a mocking way I find some of the worst posters. They not only don't really understand the position they seem off in other things as well. Not all but a good chunk of them.
It's awesome that Jones will have a opportunity to make a mark in the playoffs. Then we can see what we really have.
yes, only you understand the position and can say others don't understand the position. [/quote
More than you. Yes. I try to continually learn more. You should consider getting the basics down but appreciate that you do post some stuff from analysts on the position.
In comment 15976181 bw in dc said:
You can't. When is this board going to accept that they are totally different QBs.
You are correct. It also means you cannot compare him to other QBs, too.
I don't buy this. Eli was never a peer.
And with a looming contract situation, and whether a player is performing, it's more than fair to compare Jones to his peers because that sets the market value.
Never his peer? They were on the team together or did you miss that?
Anybody can be compared to anybody ...and Eric on Li did so earlier on this board. Thru 4 years, starting 55 games, Eli had a 55% comp rate, 11385 yds, 77 TDs and 64 INTs, with 1 Head coach ... DJ started 53 games, 64% completion, 11603 yds, 60 TDs and 34 INTs, 4 HCs.
They were both coached in college by Cutcliffe, have unquestionable work ethics, are modest and respected by their teammates. I’m not saying DJ will get us 2 rings but I’m good with what he’s shown this year and optimistic for the future.
This place is like a Rollercoaster.
The offense is now 15th in scoring at 21.8 PPG.
Put that in your pipe and puff on it.
Amazing isn't it.
As it’s turning out, just being Daniel Jones is looking good!
While I agree with letting Jones be Jones, my guess is, those who are "pro-Jones", compare him to other QBs in response to those on the other side (those who wrote him off a long time ago), who have been comparing him to other QBs (in a negative way) for the last 2-3 years.
Tell me with absolute certainty Eli is doing more with this offense than Jones did this season. Please.
Nah, just laugh me off the thread and offer up platitudes. Same way I was told I am crazy to even THINK of saying Jones is better than Baker Mayfield...I love that one. Go dig that one up.
I don't buy this. Eli was never a peer.
And with a looming contract situation, and whether a player is performing, it's more than fair to compare Jones to his peers because that sets the market value.
Never his peer? They were on the team together or did you miss that?
That's a very strange response. Should we look at Eli's contract as a benchmark what to pay Jones? Or should we look at existing contracts in the market?
I think most of us are enjoying the ride.
funny we were told he's a below average to bad quarterback
They're more laughably pathetic than funny.
all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.
They're exquisite silence is like a heavenly choir.
Just hold off on thr anointing oil.
A good stretch of games does not a franchise QB make, or they would have found one in Washington.
Now is the passing attack better than 20th overall?
This place is like a Rollercoaster.
The offense is now 15th in scoring at 21.8 PPG.
Put that in your pipe and puff on it.
Exactly now detractors are pointing to raw passing yards. IMO I don't care if its passing or running by Jones, just move the ball. I look at Sunday and see 275 yards of QB generated offense, 4 TDS, and 0 turnovers. I don't care if he ran for it all or threw for it all. Why is throwing for 275 yds and rushing for 0, better than 177 and 97? In fact I could likely build a case its better to have the ability to do both, its harder to defend against
I want the Giants to succeed and he must play well for that to occur.
Right now I feel great about Jones and his potential.
It is a good feeling thinking that we have our QB for the future.
This development puts the Giants ahead of schedule and on their way to becoming a very good team.
Those posters who like to use the "DJFC" in a mocking way I find some of the worst posters. They not only don't really understand the position they seem off in other things as well. Not all but a good chunk of them.
It's awesome that Jones will have a opportunity to make a mark in the playoffs. Then we can see what we really have.
Maybe. It's the first playoff game for him (and for most of the team, for that matter). The playoffs are different.
Eli's first playoff game was a stinker, and that guy had icewater in his veins.
If DJ plays well in his first playoff game, that will be huge.
In comment 15976242 bw in dc said:
I don't buy this. Eli was never a peer.
And with a looming contract situation, and whether a player is performing, it's more than fair to compare Jones to his peers because that sets the market value.
Never his peer? They were on the team together or did you miss that?
That's a very strange response. Should we look at Eli's contract as a benchmark what to pay Jones? Or should we look at existing contracts in the market?
Now that is a strange response! If we look at Eli's contract, it was near top of market when signed. Toward the end it was nowhere near top of value. So then we should go with where Eli was when he signed his last contract compared to the league, if that is what you are proposing.
Here are the options as one commentator said. There are two tiers in QB contracts - market value for a starter and market value as a backup. There really is no mid-level value. You either get $40+ mill or below $8 mill.
Where should Jones be vs what he will get? He is a starter and there will be a market for him based on what he is doing. It does not matter what we think. The only thing that matters is what other teams' GMs will pay to sign him away from the Giants and it only takes on team...so where do you think his $$ end up? If he does well in the playoff game, the checkbooks will open wide. If he does not do well, he will get slightly less.
We can sit here and debate all day long, but the only thing that matters is what the GMs of team needing a QB and not in the top ten draft slot are thinking. I see 4 viable 1st round QBs and one(Richardson is a huge risk).
I also do think what happens with Lamar will have a bearing on Jones. Is Lamar better - he was for sure. How is he now? It looks to me the Ravens are having second thoughts at over $45 mill for LJ. They offered 6yrs $250 mill, $135ish gtd and he turned it down(I do not think that was a bad contract for him). IMO, that is too much for DJ(but then again I think it is too much for any QB.)
He's applying constant pressure to the D & he knows exactly what he's doing, and how to use his considerable skillset.
When he becomes a true Jedi-master of this offense, and he's provided a #1 WR, the sky's the limit. Dude's a machine.
I watched Daniel in training camp and thought he was going to be GOD AWFUL this year, he looked soooo bad. I think I’ve been to 5 games this year and OH MY GOD was I wrong. Just give the man his props. He’s playing VERY WELL.
yes, only you understand the position and can say others don't understand the position.
Pot, meet kettle.
Forgive me if I’m wrong but other QBs have played the Colts before this and not posted these numbers right? Other QBs have played shitty teams like Texans Bears Cardinals and not posted these types of numbers right?
In a win and you’re in the POs game no less.
Yea he sucks all right.
Football is a team sport. Not every QB needs to throw for 300 yards and 3 TD's every week to be a winning QB.
I'll remind some fans that in 1986 that Phil Simms threw 21 TD passes and 22 interceptions. That is arguably the best Giants team in their 97 year history. The end game is wins and championships. Team sport.
I watched Daniel in training camp and thought he was going to be GOD AWFUL this year, he looked soooo bad. I think I’ve been to 5 games this year and OH MY GOD was I wrong. Just give the man his props. He’s playing VERY WELL.
Hmmmm, I don’t find him “funny” at all.
funny we were told he's a below average to bad quarterback
They're more laughably pathetic than funny.
all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.
They would have to admit they were wrong. Which some posters still have an embarrassingly difficult time doing.
You got a good one…..don’t leave home without him! (Wink)
We are at the point where Daniel Jones is about to bend the Giants over a barrel.
25 years old. He's producing, winning & looking good doing it despite backup/practice squad WRs, a rookie TE and an unsettled OL. He's the reason this team is in the Playoffs. And they would've made it, even without the expanded 7th team.
Look at the free agent class this year: He is arguably the best free agent in the NFL.
And if the Giants wait another year (franchise him) the price is going to go way up.
IMO, all signs point to a monster deal, with sticker shock even for his biggest supporters. Somewhere in the $40-$50M a year range. The Giants always paid Eli well and I expect them to have no problem doing the same again.
I watched Daniel in training camp and thought he was going to be GOD AWFUL this year, he looked soooo bad. I think I’ve been to 5 games this year and OH MY GOD was I wrong. Just give the man his props. He’s playing VERY WELL.
Okay. I'll bite.
What in the series of posts I've made here are suggestive of anything negative towards Jones?
Answer: nothing.
And for what it's worth, there is no need to apologize. I've learned to live with all of the comprehension challenges many on this board struggle with...
I watched Daniel in training camp and thought he was going to be GOD AWFUL this year, he looked soooo bad. I think I’ve been to 5 games this year and OH MY GOD was I wrong. Just give the man his props. He’s playing VERY WELL.
bw is nowhere near the class of posters like GoTerps, HomerJones, Producer, etc. who made up their minds about Jones and will throw things out there completely devoid of context to justify their positions. For example, Producer mindlessly throws stats out without taking into account things like every WR on Miami would likely be a starter for us or using passing yardage and passing TD's as a barometer when there are teams that throw way more often than we do. Against Minnesota, Jones threw 6 fewer times than Cousins yet had 35 MORE yards.
We are at the point where Daniel Jones is about to bend the Giants over a barrel.
25 years old. He's producing, winning & looking good doing it despite backup/practice squad WRs, a rookie TE and an unsettled OL. He's the reason this team is in the Playoffs. And they would've made it, even without the expanded 7th team.
Look at the free agent class this year: He is arguably the best free agent in the NFL.
And if the Giants wait another year (franchise him) the price is going to go way up.
IMO, all signs point to a monster deal, with sticker shock even for his biggest supporters. Somewhere in the $40-$50M a year range. The Giants always paid Eli well and I expect them to have no problem doing the same again.
Are you suggesting that Daniel Jones is going to be a top 5-7 paid QB? 0% chance he gets more in AAV than Josh Allen, Dak, Stafford. Somewhere in the $30M range is far, far more likely
The funniest poster on this site at the moment LMAO
I watched Daniel in training camp and thought he was going to be GOD AWFUL this year, he looked soooo bad. I think I’ve been to 5 games this year and OH MY GOD was I wrong. Just give the man his props. He’s playing VERY WELL.
Okay. I'll bite.
What in the series of posts I've made here are suggestive of anything negative towards Jones?
Answer: nothing.
And for what it's worth, there is no need to apologize. I've learned to live with all of the comprehension challenges many on this board struggle with...
There was nothing in this post, but you have done many, many times in lots of previous one.
And no surprise you won’t apologize. This has nothing to do with perceived comprehension by others: this is completely about you never admitting to being wrong. About anything.
That’s both pathetic and sad.
all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.
Let me address this.
I didn't see Jones getting "better and better" in years two and three. I thought he was regressing and believe I can prove it. So, I will stand by that.
I was a fan of Malik Willis and would have been fine taking him round one, two or three. Unlike you, I'm not ready to declare him a failure or bust yet. If he's still throwing the ball in the ground or to the other team too much after three years, I'll admit I botched that one pretty good.
Finally, yes, I was interested in Russell Wilson IF a trade package made sense. Right now, that trade looks like a disaster for Denver, and we likely dodged a bullet. Maybe Wilson bounces back. Time will tell.
Anything else?
Okay. I'll bite.
What in the series of posts I've made here are suggestive of anything negative towards Jones?
Answer: nothing.
And for what it's worth, there is no need to apologize. I've learned to live with all of the comprehension challenges many on this board struggle with...
There was nothing in this post, but you have done many, many times in lots of previous one.
And no surprise you won’t apologize. This has nothing to do with perceived comprehension by others: this is completely about you never admitting to being wrong. About anything.
That’s both pathetic and sad.
Apologize about what? What is BBI now - a football safe space? Unless I insult another poster, which I never do, there is no apologizing about football opinions.
I have admitted when I have been wrong about subjects. I can't control what you or anyone else reads.
Evaluating QB play should be based on at least these elements:
- Ball security
- Decision making
- Accuracy
- Touch
- Anticipation
- Running abilitu
- Leadership
- Clutch play
DJ was lacking in ball security and decision making; he’s made great strides this year. IMO he still needs to improve on touch and anticipation. I think he’s really good in the other areas above. I think we roll with him and trust the GM to get the dollars right.
If the team around him is sound then we can win with Jones.
Okay. I'll bite.
What in the series of posts I've made here are suggestive of anything negative towards Jones?
Answer: nothing.
And for what it's worth, there is no need to apologize. I've learned to live with all of the comprehension challenges many on this board struggle with...
There was nothing in this post, but you have done many, many times in lots of previous one.
And no surprise you won’t apologize. This has nothing to do with perceived comprehension by others: this is completely about you never admitting to being wrong. About anything.
That’s both pathetic and sad.
Apologize about what? What is BBI now - a football safe space? Unless I insult another poster, which I never do, there is no apologizing about football opinions.
I have admitted when I have been wrong about subjects. I can't control what you or anyone else reads.
Apologizing would be silly. He has been killing it but we still don't know exactly what he is yet without some better talent alongside him... BUT - you could admit you underestimated his ceiling and how strongly the prior regime, the OL issues, and WR and TE lacking negatively affected his stats (and really the overall blah play of the offense) for the past 2 years. Oh and actually compliment the guy without the backhanded (but not necessarily subtle) derision every post... lol
I am not comparing Eli and Jones skill sets or abilities.
I am comparing their laid back personalities.
It appears that there are some QBs who can elevate their play at critical times and in critical games.
Jones game Sunday showed that he can elevate his game on the big stage.
Hopefully this is not an anomaly and it is who he is as a player.
He's exhibited that for quite some time, but nothing and I mean nothing will make the haters see that.
If Eli had ice in his veins, then DJ must have liquid Nitrogen.
all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.
Let me address this.
I didn't see Jones getting "better and better" in years two and three. I thought he was regressing and believe I can prove it. So, I will stand by that.
Nice try at deflection. No shit, Sherlock - it was clear as day he regressed during the Judge/Garrett era. No one ever said otherwise. The entire team regressed. Except for those on the roster who had no talent; they couldn’t possibly get any worse (and there were many of those.)
No; what we’re ALL talking about is THIS year.
You (and others) constantly claimed he was not only the worst starting QB in league, there were many backups who were better.
“He can’t win games”
“He can’t process the field do his progressions”
“He can’t lead the team to any game winning drives”
“He can’t make tight throws”
“He can’t throw a deep ball”
“He can’t lead this team to the playoffs”
Meanwhile, you completely downplayed the shitty roster and the aforementioned shitty coaching. “If he was elite, he would elevate the play of everyone around him!” Just recently, you allowed that he had “less than ideal circumstances”. Wow, what a concession by you!
He’s done ALL of that. And more.
Just admit you were wrong about the guy. He’s shown to be a really good all around QB. And while you have acknowledged he’s good with his legs, it’s fine to admit he’s a good passer as well. Makes all the throws makes a ton of good decisions/processing the field, etc.
He’s a really good QB. Period. And that’s with a very mediocre set of skill position players on offense. Especially at WR. Is he as good as Mahomes, burrow and Allen? Nope. Has nowhere their athleticism. But then again, not many do.
But despite all the evidence, you refuse to give him credit.
You still say things like “his receivers are getting better because they’ve had more reps”.
And only complement his running abilities, while saying nothing about his passing abilities, which have skyrocketed this year.
And you have made several references to his raw passing numbers for some games. When anyone with a brain knew those games focused on the running game because it was working. Context is important, but you dont care. But even then in those games, he made several key throws. you ignored that part. Of course. Because you ignore anything that fucks with your narrative.
And you have said things like “well, he almost threw an INT”; but not acknowledging the many dropped passes.
You harp on the 2-3 reads he might miss during a game, but ignore all of the correct reads.
(Psssst - all QB’s miss reads during a game.)
And you always side with the receiver when there was a question about a pass that could have been completed but wasn’t. It was always Jones’s fault. The receiver would have two hands in the ball and had to stretch his arms a bit, and say things like “well jones threw the ball a few inches too high”. When it was clear to anyone who’s being objective that it was a pass that any professional NFL receiver should catch.
(Pssst - all QB’s make throws that are not 💯 on the money.)
But perhaps my favorite- you offer excuses as to why other QB’s are not having a great year, but dismiss those same excuses for jones.
Derek Carr: “well, he has a new HC/OC”. Psst - so did Jones.
Hebert: “Well is OL can’t pass block. Pssst - neither can Jones’s OL
Hebert: “well, his WR have been injured”. Pssst - he still had them for most of the season. And the NYG don’t have any WR that can even sniff the jocks of those two.
Wilson: “well he’s in a new system”. (We’ve covered this one already).
PS: NYG trading for wilson would have been SO stupid. Broncos (one could argue) was a QB away from being a SB contender. NYG obviously were not. And yes, Schoen inquired. But he quickly learned the price was ridiculous. Why do i get the feeling you would have traded for him regardless?
So whether it’s an apology, or just simply admit you were wrong about jones - pick one. Stop offering up red herrings as to why jones is successful and/or other QB’s comparable to him are not. Give Jones all the credit he deserves for his role for the success of this team. Yes, coaching has been huge for him. But he had to have the ability in the first place. But then again, you said he was worse than back ups in the league. Somehow, i doubt back ups would make the leap that Jones did. Call it a hunch.
If you don’t do it, people really can’t take you seriously. (Well some of us already don’t, but I digress)
And let me just say that most all of us are ill-informed, myself included. I wanted to believe in DJ and hoped he would improve. I actually fully believed we would see improvement if the conditions around him would improve and he was able to stay healthy enough to get time in a system. But I didn't really ever know this was true. I didn't actually know what he was capable of. I never knew what the organization thought of DJ.
It will be interesting after DJ is signed to a contract to see what happens next, especially if it is a franchise tag.
all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.
Let me address this.
I didn't see Jones getting "better and better" in years two and three. I thought he was regressing and believe I can prove it. So, I will stand by that.
Nice try at deflection. No shit, Sherlock - it was clear as day he regressed during the Judge/Garrett era. No one ever said otherwise. The entire team regressed. Except for those on the roster who had no talent; they couldn’t possibly get any worse (and there were many of those.)
No; what we’re ALL talking about is THIS year.
You (and others) constantly claimed he was not only the worst starting QB in league, there were many backups who were better.
“He can’t win games”
“He can’t process the field do his progressions”
“He can’t lead the team to any game winning drives”
“He can’t make tight throws”
“He can’t throw a deep ball”
“He can’t lead this team to the playoffs”
Meanwhile, you completely downplayed the shitty roster and the aforementioned shitty coaching. “If he was elite, he would elevate the play of everyone around him!” Just recently, you allowed that he had “less than ideal circumstances”. Wow, what a concession by you!
He’s done ALL of that. And more.
Just admit you were wrong about the guy. He’s shown to be a really good all around QB. And while you have acknowledged he’s good with his legs, it’s fine to admit he’s a good passer as well. Makes all the throws makes a ton of good decisions/processing the field, etc.
He’s a really good QB. Period. And that’s with a very mediocre set of skill position players on offense. Especially at WR. Is he as good as Mahomes, burrow and Allen? Nope. Has nowhere their athleticism. But then again, not many do.
But despite all the evidence, you refuse to give him credit.
You still say things like “his receivers are getting better because they’ve had more reps”.
And only complement his running abilities, while saying nothing about his passing abilities, which have skyrocketed this year.
And you have made several references to his raw passing numbers for some games. When anyone with a brain knew those games focused on the running game because it was working. Context is important, but you dont care. But even then in those games, he made several key throws. you ignored that part. Of course. Because you ignore anything that fucks with your narrative.
And you have said things like “well, he almost threw an INT”; but not acknowledging the many dropped passes.
You harp on the 2-3 reads he might miss during a game, but ignore all of the correct reads.
(Psssst - all QB’s miss reads during a game.)
And you always side with the receiver when there was a question about a pass that could have been completed but wasn’t. It was always Jones’s fault. The receiver would have two hands in the ball and had to stretch his arms a bit, and say things like “well jones threw the ball a few inches too high”. When it was clear to anyone who’s being objective that it was a pass that any professional NFL receiver should catch.
(Pssst - all QB’s make throws that are not 💯 on the money.)
But perhaps my favorite- you offer excuses as to why other QB’s are not having a great year, but dismiss those same excuses for jones.
Derek Carr: “well, he has a new HC/OC”. Psst - so did Jones.
Hebert: “Well is OL can’t pass block. Pssst - neither can Jones’s OL
Hebert: “well, his WR have been injured”. Pssst - he still had them for most of the season. And the NYG don’t have any WR that can even sniff the jocks of those two.
Wilson: “well he’s in a new system”. (We’ve covered this one already).
PS: NYG trading for wilson would have been SO stupid. Broncos (one could argue) was a QB away from being a SB contender. NYG obviously were not. And yes, Schoen inquired. But he quickly learned the price was ridiculous. Why do i get the feeling you would have traded for him regardless?
So whether it’s an apology, or just simply admit you were wrong about jones - pick one. Stop offering up red herrings as to why jones is successful and/or other QB’s comparable to him are not. Give Jones all the credit he deserves for his role for the success of this team. Yes, coaching has been huge for him. But he had to have the ability in the first place. But then again, you said he was worse than back ups in the league. Somehow, i doubt back ups would make the leap that Jones did. Call it a hunch.
If you don’t do it, people really can’t take you seriously. (Well some of us already don’t, but I digress)
Always wanted to sit down and take the time to put together a well thought out, coherent response to tedious posters like this one. Didn’t feel it was worth it but I’m glad someone did and did it well. Also without the immature insults that come from many of these guys. Well done sir!!!
You attributed quotes/thoughts to me that simply aren't true. This is a common problem around here. And I think it's largely because there are a group of us who think similarly, so we all get mashed together.
Regardless, it's just sloppy work by you and others. For example, I have absolutely questioned Jones's decision making, his ability to throw receivers open, and that he is very mechanical as a QB (a "QB-by-the-numbers"). But I never said Jones was the worst QB in the NFL. I recall saying he was bottom third coming into this season.
But here is what I really want to address. You are on this theme that I make excuses for every other NFL QB, but never Jones gives any benefit of the doubt.
I'll post something about Herbert, and you will pop up and you'll start with this tack. Same with Carr. I enjoy the back and forth, actually, and we bash it out.
Yet, I have said the following about these existing QBs:
+ Tua: He's got a rag arm. Miami made a mistake drafting him instead of Herbert. He throws to open receivers down the field, and they catch the ball like they are fielding a punt. I even said they should move on from him next year and make a play for Daniel Jones because Jones could probably do more in that McDaniel offense.
+ Hurts: He's having a great year playing in a Xanadu-offense -made for him. His circumstances are a luxury. I still question his arm talent and whether he is the long-term solution for Philly. At one point this year, I even said that Roseman should still consider using one of their first rounder in 2023 to draft a QB. He is probably going to make me eat my words, but there is something about his game I don't trust.
+ Geno: Yes, he's having an unexpectedly very good year. But if I'm Seattle, I'm very cautious giving him a big contract because this performance could be an outlier. He just has too many prior years that are inconsistent and ultimately starts to struggle. In fact, we are starting to see some of that manifest in the second half of the season.
+ Mac Jones: I have said he's regressed this year because he's really just not that good. He's a one-trick pony and that trick isn't very good. I said if I'm New England, I seriously think about moving away from him next year. I said our Jones was definitely better.
+ Zac Wilson: I really liked his arm talent out of BYU. But I recently said the kid is clearly not committed to his craft and he's not ready to be an NFL QB. So, the Jets should start looking for a replacement.
+ Wentz: I used to like Wentz. Thought he could make every throw. But he's morphed into a player who helps both his team by scoring points and the other team by giving them great opportunities to score points. He's Mr. Zero Sum Game.
+ Lawrence: He's found his stride the second half of this season, but I was very critical of his rookie performance and thought he was trending more bust than boom. He looked more lost than Jones.
+ Cousins: Pretty good player with a nice resume, but he's not going to help win Minnesota big prizes. He's got a ceiling that he keeps bumping his head against, and that limits how far Minnesota can go.
So, I'm curious. Where are you when I have criticized these QBs and didn't provide my "excuses"? Are you just not paying attention? Or are you intentionally ignoring these posts? Because it's pretty damn clear that I don't give every other QB the benefit of the doubt. And one of those QBs is an MVP candidate.
I'm actually a fairly balanced poster. I try to consider all of the variables before I pass judgment - sometimes I make mistakes - and come to a conclusion that is supportive with some data evidence.
And if I'm slower to come around on Jones, so what? I have praised him all year on his run production and claimed that he's one of the five best running QBs in the NFL. And when he has performed well, I have noted his QBRs, his good throws, etc.
I just have reservations about his passing ability and need to see more. Right now, I see a system QB who has been very smartly managed by this coaching staff and they have set him up for success. And I've always been a guy who never thinks a one-year pop in production/success means that the start of long-term success. When that production/success is done over consecutive years (like an Allen, Herbert, etc) than I will be more on board.
It does. But it appears you are a poster, unfortunately, who doesn't know what he doesn't know.
You attributed quotes/thoughts to me that simply aren't true. This is a common problem around here. And I think it's largely because there are a group of us who think similarly, so we all get mashed together.
Regardless, it's just sloppy work by you and others. For example, I have absolutely questioned Jones's decision making, his ability to throw receivers open, and that he is very mechanical as a QB (a "QB-by-the-numbers"). But I never said Jones was the worst QB in the NFL. I recall saying he was bottom third coming into this season.
But here is what I really want to address. You are on this theme that I make excuses for every other NFL QB, but never Jones gives any benefit of the doubt.
I'll post something about Herbert, and you will pop up and you'll start with this tack. Same with Carr. I enjoy the back and forth, actually, and we bash it out.
Yet, I have said the following about these existing QBs:
+ Tua: He's got a rag arm. Miami made a mistake drafting him instead of Herbert. He throws to open receivers down the field, and they catch the ball like they are fielding a punt. I even said they should move on from him next year and make a play for Daniel Jones because Jones could probably do more in that McDaniel offense.
+ Hurts: He's having a great year playing in a Xanadu-offense -made for him. His circumstances are a luxury. I still question his arm talent and whether he is the long-term solution for Philly. At one point this year, I even said that Roseman should still consider using one of their first rounder in 2023 to draft a QB. He is probably going to make me eat my words, but there is something about his game I don't trust.
+ Geno: Yes, he's having an unexpectedly very good year. But if I'm Seattle, I'm very cautious giving him a big contract because this performance could be an outlier. He just has too many prior years that are inconsistent and ultimately starts to struggle. In fact, we are starting to see some of that manifest in the second half of the season.
+ Mac Jones: I have said he's regressed this year because he's really just not that good. He's a one-trick pony and that trick isn't very good. I said if I'm New England, I seriously think about moving away from him next year. I said our Jones was definitely better.
+ Zac Wilson: I really liked his arm talent out of BYU. But I recently said the kid is clearly not committed to his craft and he's not ready to be an NFL QB. So, the Jets should start looking for a replacement.
+ Wentz: I used to like Wentz. Thought he could make every throw. But he's morphed into a player who helps both his team by scoring points and the other team by giving them great opportunities to score points. He's Mr. Zero Sum Game.
+ Lawrence: He's found his stride the second half of this season, but I was very critical of his rookie performance and thought he was trending more bust than boom. He looked more lost than Jones.
+ Cousins: Pretty good player with a nice resume, but he's not going to help win Minnesota big prizes. He's got a ceiling that he keeps bumping his head against, and that limits how far Minnesota can go.
So, I'm curious. Where are you when I have criticized these QBs and didn't provide my "excuses"? Are you just not paying attention? Or are you intentionally ignoring these posts? Because it's pretty damn clear that I don't give every other QB the benefit of the doubt. And one of those QBs is an MVP candidate.
I'm actually a fairly balanced poster. I try to consider all of the variables before I pass judgment - sometimes I make mistakes - and come to a conclusion that is supportive with some data evidence.
And if I'm slower to come around on Jones, so what? I have praised him all year on his run production and claimed that he's one of the five best running QBs in the NFL. And when he has performed well, I have noted his QBRs, his good throws, etc.
I just have reservations about his passing ability and need to see more. Right now, I see a system QB who has been very smartly managed by this coaching staff and they have set him up for success. And I've always been a guy who never thinks a one-year pop in production/success means that the start of long-term success. When that production/success is done over consecutive years (like an Allen, Herbert, etc) than I will be more on board.
Actually agree with those QB critiques. I’m not as sploogy over Hurts as many are..
DJ is a solid QB who, along with Saquon put this offense on his back. Daboll has brought out the best in him, giving him plays he’s most comfortable with and eliminating those he’s not, as he did with Allen. Should be a primer for all HCs, imv..
I don’t know his floor/ceiling nor do I care where he ranks. I want a QB who can help get us to the tourney and he’s done that and not with a talented burner who actually has hands..If Wandale makes a comeback, I’d be delighted. Hopefully the draft will address that position. I’ll leave his contract stuff to Schoen..
That and his crappy OL and WRs were "just excuses". "It would be EASY to upgrade from him this offseason" (despite the fact that drafted QBs are 10 times more likely to fail than become even a decent franchise QB), etc., etc.
These thoughts weren't expressed as humble opinions. They were expressed with absolute certainty. Like they are QB experts and everyone else (the majority of us) is just stupid!
Imo, that obnoxious arrogance is why some Jones defenders are venting right now. As Wellington Mara once said, "it's nice to see arrogance humbled".
The Jones defenders aren't angry at anyone who was uncertain or who had doubts. The vast majority of Jones defenders, weren't certain. We simply thought that just MAYBE, with decent coaching/play calling, etc., he could be a top 10 QB and good enough to lead the team eventually to a SB.
That and his crappy OL and WRs were "just excuses". "It would be EASY to upgrade from him this offseason" (despite the fact that drafted QBs are 10 times more likely to fail than become even a decent franchise QB), etc., etc.
These thoughts weren't expressed as humble opinions. They were expressed with absolute certainty. Like they are QB experts and everyone else (the majority of us) is just stupid!
Imo, that obnoxious arrogance is why some Jones defenders are venting right now. As Wellington Mara once said, "it's nice to see arrogance humbled".
The Jones defenders aren't angry at anyone who was uncertain or who had doubts. The vast majority of Jones defenders, weren't certain. We simply thought that just MAYBE, with decent coaching/play calling, etc., he could be a top 10 QB and good enough to lead the team eventually to a SB.
One of my “favorites” (of many) was “Yes, the OL has been brutal/awful, but that’s no excuse, good QBs rise above; find a way.”
Lol
What is it about his passing ability that you question?
Jones makes all the throws into tight windows and under duress.
Perhaps the only throw he has difficulty with is the back shoulder throws, but that may also be compounded by not having receivers who threaten deep, so that the back shoulder will not be open.
Jones throws on the run, he moves in the pocket, he throws players open, is exceptionally accurate on passes beyond 40 yards.
I do not see a weakness in his passing game.
As for being a system QB that is an unfair and not accurate assessment.
The Giants run an offense that plays to their strengths. Jones is asked to do more than most QBs within the Giants offense. All teams have a system. Therefore, every QB is a system QB. A system QB seems to suggest that Jones can only succeed within Dabol's offense. I think that Jones would be just as effective playing for any of the good offenses.
Gidie...Jones has been pretty good all season. Actually, Jones has been pretty good over the balance of the last two seasons in the games which he has played. Jones has played well within the bounds of the offense he is being tasked to run.
He is legitimately at top 20 QB in the league at absolute worst...and is more than likely approaching the top ten. Jones is the hand this current staff has been dealt. He is KJ at this point. Are you really folding thinking that KK or AA is going to drop in your lap?
No reasonable person can honestly state DJ hasn't played good football this season. At least no one that should be taken seriously here or anywhere. So let's ignore that small vocal minority (not you, bw).
but the real discussion centers on how much to pay DJ (not whether or not he should be signed) and whether he is good enough to build around vs the Giants continuing to try and find the next Mahomes, Rodgers, etc while 'maintaining' the QB position either with a low cost, team friendly deal with DJ (not likely) or a stop gap Jacoby Brissett type QB.
We can’t mistake Josh Allen being in the right draft at the right time as being any sort of benchmark to learn from. Schoen seems like a very level headed guy and I bet he’d be the first to say how fortunate they were in that scenario.
Now, did the Giants let COllins go? Yes, but they were picking 4th in a loaded QB draft and Collins had just hit rock bottom once again as a player coming off the 03 season. He wasn't that good to begin and the numbers back it up.
Jones is already better and has more upside. They won't let him go.
I don’t care what the DJ numbers will be as I’m rather certain JS will work the cap so that we can sign others as well..
Look what he has done with no cap at all..
People are too vested in the $ Numbers. JS will make it work, imo..
No reasonable person can honestly state DJ hasn't played good football this season. At least no one that should be taken seriously here or anywhere. So let's ignore that small vocal minority (not you, bw).
but the real discussion centers on how much to pay DJ (not whether or not he should be signed) and whether he is good enough to build around vs the Giants continuing to try and find the next Mahomes, Rodgers, etc while 'maintaining' the QB position either with a low cost, team friendly deal with DJ (not likely) or a stop gap Jacoby Brissett type QB.
What exactly is a elite QB? Right now Jones has played pretty damn good this season.
The Giants played about as close to a must win against the WFT and Jones played big in this one. Then again this past Sunday he again did the same.
He will now have a opportunity in the playoffs to make a mark.
Plenty of outstanding regular season QB's have fallen short come playoff time.
We really don't have a idea what Jones really is yet. It's great he is going to have a opportunity.
He can put up a clunker of a playoff game and questions will resurface. He also could play brilliantly. Or fall in between. Lot of TBD.
He is still a very young QB.
I am no expert... I know what I think about DJ based on my untrained eyes, but ultimately I am inclined to trust this group of coaches/exces to do the right thing for the short and long term.
I don’t care what the DJ numbers will be as I’m rather certain JS will work the cap so that we can sign others as well..
Look what he has done with no cap at all..
People are too vested in the $ Numbers. JS will make it work, imo..
Too many people too confident that they know better than the professionals.
but the real discussion centers on how much to pay DJ (not whether or not he should be signed) and whether he is good enough to build around vs the Giants continuing to try and find the next Mahomes, Rodgers, etc while 'maintaining' the QB position either with a low cost, team friendly deal with DJ (not likely) or a stop gap Jacoby Brissett type QB.
This is the retrenched front line from a retreating anti DJ crew. It is now about perceived value.
They will point to stats from QB's on losing teams and claim equivalence. They will ignore example after example of teams struggling to find competence at the position year after year despite overpaying for free agents or expending top 10 picks for a QB. Miami, Jets, Washington and Denver would all kill to be in the Giants position.
The anti Jones crowd is confusing want with need. They want a better QB...they see better QB's around the league. And they are right. Jones is not (at this point) a STAR QB. He is a good QB (at worst) which fulfills the Giants need at QB. A new QB is more than likely to not even be competent. A few become good like Jones and the rare exceptions are in the Mahomes, Brees, Rodgers class. Jones is going to be making a lot of money because competence in the QB position is the exception, rather than the rule. The Giants no longer need the most critical position on a team.
$31m is going to be the median cap hit of all starting QBs next year.
it is the same amount carson wentz has been traded at twice for a 2nd round pick in the last couple offseasons despite playing poorly enough to be replaced as starter by his trading teams.
expecting jones to hit UFA and get lower than that amount is to be delusional of reality and asset management.
What gets lost in the discussion is that it just makes it more critical that the team draft well when you are paying the QB big money.
Lot of the issues happen when the drafts go to crap. Then you are forced to overspend in FA. This is when the flawed teams get exposed particularly when injuries hit.
I just have reservations about his passing ability and need to see more. Right now, I see a system QB who has been very smartly managed by this coaching staff and they have set him up for success.
What is it about his passing ability that you question?
Jones makes all the throws into tight windows and under duress.
Perhaps the only throw he has difficulty with is the back shoulder throws, but that may also be compounded by not having receivers who threaten deep, so that the back shoulder will not be open.
Jones throws on the run, he moves in the pocket, he throws players open, is exceptionally accurate on passes beyond 40 yards.
I do not see a weakness in his passing game.
As for being a system QB that is an unfair and not accurate assessment.
The Giants run an offense that plays to their strengths. Jones is asked to do more than most QBs within the Giants offense. All teams have a system. Therefore, every QB is a system QB. A system QB seems to suggest that Jones can only succeed within Dabol's offense. I think that Jones would be just as effective playing for any of the good offenses.
Let me clean up what I meant. You are correct that every team has a system. But not every system has the same bandwidth. I have to imagine Daboll (having worked with Allen) and Kafka (having worked with Mahomes) would like to use more of their bandwidth. But they can't.
You are going to put more weight on the OL and skill spots. While I think that's a part of it, I also think Jones has limitations, too, and those limitations are considered. To be fair, the last week Jones has run the system very well and he deserves praise (I do think, however, the opposition mattered).
Unfortunately, this is probably where we reach an impasse because your comments suggest you see Jones's throwing ability - makes all the throws, tight windows, on the run, throws receivers open, etc - essentially on par with the elite QBs in the league. And I just don't see that at all based on what I watch around the league. My opinion is Jones is more Carr/Cousins-ish than Allen, Mahomes, etc.
is DJ more Carr/Cousins than Mahomes/Allen? at this point, yes.
so should the Giants accept that and build off of it, or do they keep going for the brass ring?
They may be able to do both (sign Jones and try to draft a future star QB) but that is often more luck than anything else b/c they aren't likely to trade up for a star QB in the draft if they are signed DJ and trying to build around him.
but it is noteworthy that the few who have stated unequivocally that Jones is a bad QB have become very silent the past few weeks... and that is a blessing itself!
$31m is going to be the median cap hit of all starting QBs next year.
it is the same amount carson wentz has been traded at twice for a 2nd round pick in the last couple offseasons despite playing poorly enough to be replaced as starter by his trading teams.
expecting jones to hit UFA and get lower than that amount is to be delusional of reality and asset management.
The tag is a tool that gives the Giants negotiating leverage for a contract. I would not expect DJ to actually play on the tag next season.
is DJ more Carr/Cousins than Mahomes/Allen? at this point, yes.
so should the Giants accept that and build off of it, or do they keep going for the brass ring?
They may be able to do both (sign Jones and try to draft a future star QB) but that is often more luck than anything else b/c they aren't likely to trade up for a star QB in the draft if they are signed DJ and trying to build around him.
but it is noteworthy that the few who have stated unequivocally that Jones is a bad QB have become very silent the past few weeks... and that is a blessing itself!
This a good take. Draft an upside guy mid draft and let him grow inside a functional organization.
i actually think jones has played well enough he's going to get extended and not tagged, but the tag option makes it a lock that Jones will not see unrestricted free agency.
$31m is going to be the median cap hit of all starting QBs next year.
it is the same amount carson wentz has been traded at twice for a 2nd round pick in the last couple offseasons despite playing poorly enough to be replaced as starter by his trading teams.
expecting jones to hit UFA and get lower than that amount is to be delusional of reality and asset management.
The tag is a tool that gives the Giants negotiating leverage for a contract. I would not expect DJ to actually play on the tag next season.
the tag is their backup parachute. i agree with you plan A at this point is clearly getting him extended (and i think they will do so).
just pointing out there's no scenario where they free fall at the QB position without pulling the backup parachute just to save $. there's not much on the FA market this year worth the money they will have even with jones tagged or extended.
Let me clean up what I meant. You are correct that every team has a system. But not every system has the same bandwidth. I have to imagine Daboll (having worked with Allen) and Kafka (having worked with Mahomes) would like to use more of their bandwidth. But they can't.
You are going to put more weight on the OL and skill spots. While I think that's a part of it, I also think Jones has limitations, too, and those limitations are considered. To be fair, the last week Jones has run the system very well and he deserves praise (I do think, however, the opposition mattered).
Unfortunately, this is probably where we reach an impasse because your comments suggest you see Jones's throwing ability - makes all the throws, tight windows, on the run, throws receivers open, etc - essentially on par with the elite QBs in the league. And I just don't see that at all based on what I watch around the league. My opinion is Jones is more Carr/Cousins-ish than Allen, Mahomes, etc.
Bandwidth is a good way to put it. But you have a tendency to assume the QB is the reason for the bandwidth limitations. Mahomes and Allen both perform better when the surrounding talent is better, allowing the offensive gameplan to open up. Jones has never been provided the opportunity to show his stuff with the talent that others have around them.
We are going to see what Jones can do with more talent. We will see if these 'limitations' you say he has, really exist.
i actually think jones has played well enough he's going to get extended and not tagged, but the tag option makes it a lock that Jones will not see unrestricted free agency.
$31m is going to be the median cap hit of all starting QBs next year.
it is the same amount carson wentz has been traded at twice for a 2nd round pick in the last couple offseasons despite playing poorly enough to be replaced as starter by his trading teams.
expecting jones to hit UFA and get lower than that amount is to be delusional of reality and asset management.
The tag is a tool that gives the Giants negotiating leverage for a contract. I would not expect DJ to actually play on the tag next season.
the tag is their backup parachute. i agree with you plan A at this point is clearly getting him extended (and i think they will do so).
just pointing out there's no scenario where they free fall at the QB position without pulling the backup parachute just to save $. there's not much on the FA market this year worth the money they will have even with jones tagged or extended.
Agreed...the Giants are actually in a really good spot. If Jones had been doing this for 4 years...he would be a $50M per guy. He has not, which will save the Giants some $. I think the Giants are going to lock him up for 5 years with at least a $100M signing bonus and first 2 1/2 years guaranteed. AAV of $35-40M. It is alot...but a bargain in a few years.
He may not have the arm that they have but I believe that he is a more explosive runner and more accurate passer.
I am not saying that Jones is as good as they are but he has the skills to get there.
He has far more skills than Cousins, Carr, etc.and suggesting that is his upside is just wrong. What will separate Jones from the other QBs will be his ability to win big games.
I think that Jones has needed a competent coaching staff to elevate his game. I am excited to watch his development and see what he can accomplish this season and next season in the second year in this offense.
Cousins, except coming up big in big games is basically Eli.
if he comes up small and can't make enough big plays he's alex smith.
if he comes up big and leads big drives to win games he's russell wilson. and if he gets some elite weapons maybe he puts up big numbers a few years like russ did.