for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

96.9 QBR

Archer : 1/3/2023 10:17 am
How good was Daniel Jones play on Sunday?

It was exceptional.
Quote:

Daniel Jones had a 96.9 QBR for the game which was the highest QBR for any QB this season.


This occurred in the biggest game this season.

Daniel seems to have a little Eli in him in that his even demeanor allows him to perform his best on the biggest stage.

This portends good things for the future.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/3/2023 10:20 am : link
funny we were told he's a below average to bad quarterback
Jones 96.9 QBR  
Archer : 1/3/2023 10:20 am : link
Attached is a link to a discussion about his game
Link - ( New Window )
not too shabby  
Dr. D : 1/3/2023 10:27 am : link
just hope next year with more receiving weapons, he doesn't have to run quite as much and keep taking hits like he did on Sunday.
could he be NFL  
Dr. D : 1/3/2023 10:28 am : link
O player of the week again?
That might be the highest QBR...  
bw in dc : 1/3/2023 10:28 am : link
I've ever seen. The running really bolsters Jones's performances every week.
He had a great game  
Blueworm : 1/3/2023 10:28 am : link
Now is the passing attack better than 20th overall?


This place is like a Rollercoaster.
But...  
Brown_Hornet : 1/3/2023 10:29 am : link
...YOU CANNOT COMPARE DJ TO ELI!?!
Getting him a top wide receiver makes so much sense  
Ira : 1/3/2023 10:30 am : link
.
RE: ...  
eli4life : 1/3/2023 10:33 am : link
In comment 15976141 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
funny we were told he's a below average to bad quarterback


Coaching definitely matters just look at Dexter Lawrence the past 2 regimes played him in the wrong position and he wasn’t good bring in wink he puts him in his natural position the one he played in college when the best nt in the league
RE: But...  
bw in dc : 1/3/2023 10:35 am : link
In comment 15976169 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...YOU CANNOT COMPARE DJ TO ELI!?!


You can't. When is this board going to accept that they are totally different QBs.
RE: RE: But...  
section125 : 1/3/2023 10:39 am : link
In comment 15976181 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15976169 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...YOU CANNOT COMPARE DJ TO ELI!?!



You can't. When is this board going to accept that they are totally different QBs.


You are correct. It also means you cannot compare him to other QBs, too.
The thing for me...  
Brown_Hornet : 1/3/2023 10:41 am : link
...is that any comparison is fair.

Besides, "having a little Eli in him," is hardly calling the 2 players equals.

Suggesting that their games are mirrors of one another is a different story but certainly doesn't preclude you from noticing their (or any other 2 guys) similarities.
RE: ...  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/3/2023 10:41 am : link
In comment 15976141 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
funny we were told he's a below average to bad quarterback


They're more laughably pathetic than funny.
Jones vs. Eli  
Archer : 1/3/2023 10:44 am : link
I am not comparing Eli and Jones skill sets or abilities.
I am comparing their laid back personalities.
It appears that there are some QBs who can elevate their play at critical times and in critical games.

Jones game Sunday showed that he can elevate his game on the big stage.
Hopefully this is not an anomaly and it is who he is as a player.
here's how all the components graded out  
Eric on Li : 1/3/2023 10:44 am : link
contrary to all the criticisms of indy's defense, the adjustment for opponent quality (raw grade vs. actual) was slightly down and but not nearly as significant as others (like the opponent adjustment for LAR D).



this was jones' 7th top 5 performance of the year but first time finishing top ranked and over 90, and yes this is the highest individual game of the year for any qb. his previous high ranking was week 7 vs jax (87.7, 2nd best that week). his previous high score was 88.1 vs chicago week 4.
RE: Jones vs. Eli  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/3/2023 10:46 am : link
In comment 15976208 Archer said:
Quote:
I am not comparing Eli and Jones skill sets or abilities.
I am comparing their laid back personalities.
It appears that there are some QBs who can elevate their play at critical times and in critical games.

Jones game Sunday showed that he can elevate his game on the big stage.
Hopefully this is not an anomaly and it is who he is as a player.


He's exhibited that for quite some time, but nothing and I mean nothing will make the haters see that.
I don't really get too much  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/3/2023 10:46 am : link
into the QBR thing. There are so many things that impact the play of the QB.

Those posters who like to use the "DJFC" in a mocking way I find some of the worst posters. They not only don't really understand the position they seem off in other things as well. Not all but a good chunk of them.

It's awesome that Jones will have a opportunity to make a mark in the playoffs. Then we can see what we really have.
For the people who are pro-Jones  
Chris684 : 1/3/2023 10:46 am : link
Can we stop comparing him to other QBs? Just let him be Daniel Jones.

As it’s turning out, just being Daniel Jones is looking good!
RE: RE: ...  
broadbandz : 1/3/2023 10:48 am : link
In comment 15976200 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15976141 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


funny we were told he's a below average to bad quarterback



They're more laughably pathetic than funny.


all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.
RE: I don't really get too much  
Producer : 1/3/2023 10:50 am : link
In comment 15976220 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
into the QBR thing. There are so many things that impact the play of the QB.

Those posters who like to use the "DJFC" in a mocking way I find some of the worst posters. They not only don't really understand the position they seem off in other things as well. Not all but a good chunk of them.

It's awesome that Jones will have a opportunity to make a mark in the playoffs. Then we can see what we really have.


yes, only you understand the position and can say others don't understand the position.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/3/2023 10:51 am : link
In comment 15976227 broadbandz said:
Quote:
In comment 15976200 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


In comment 15976141 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


funny we were told he's a below average to bad quarterback



They're more laughably pathetic than funny.



all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.


They're exquisite silence is like a heavenly choir.
no nfl metric is perfect  
Eric on Li : 1/3/2023 10:51 am : link
but this one (and QB rating, and pff) often have patrick mahomes at the top so it's doing something correctly even if by accident.
RE: RE: RE: But...  
bw in dc : 1/3/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 15976192 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15976181 bw in dc said:

You can't. When is this board going to accept that they are totally different QBs.


You are correct. It also means you cannot compare him to other QBs, too.


I don't buy this. Eli was never a peer.

And with a looming contract situation, and whether a player is performing, it's more than fair to compare Jones to his peers because that sets the market value.
can we at least  
djm : 1/3/2023 10:53 am : link
understand why so many NYG fans and Jones defenders WANT to stick their chest out a little bit after this season?

I can stomach NYG fans that don't think Jones is any good, maybe not as much now because of how well Jones has played, but ok fine, you don't think he's much, it's your right to feel that way. What is odd to me is the people that all but recoil in horror when someone says "FUCK YEA I TOLD YOU JONES WAS GOOD!!" -I mean.. shit, we're talking about the NYG QB! What did you think Jones defenders would do these days? OF course they are going to celebrate his play and rub it in a little bit.

It's far worse for an NYG fan to rub it in when a NYG player plays poorly and we all know this happened here, often.

RE: RE: I don't really get too much  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/3/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 15976234 Producer said:
[quote] In comment 15976220 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


into the QBR thing. There are so many things that impact the play of the QB.

Those posters who like to use the "DJFC" in a mocking way I find some of the worst posters. They not only don't really understand the position they seem off in other things as well. Not all but a good chunk of them.

It's awesome that Jones will have a opportunity to make a mark in the playoffs. Then we can see what we really have.



yes, only you understand the position and can say others don't understand the position. [/quote


More than you. Yes. I try to continually learn more. You should consider getting the basics down but appreciate that you do post some stuff from analysts on the position.
RE: RE: RE: RE: But...  
section125 : 1/3/2023 10:55 am : link
In comment 15976242 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15976192 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15976181 bw in dc said:

You can't. When is this board going to accept that they are totally different QBs.


You are correct. It also means you cannot compare him to other QBs, too.



I don't buy this. Eli was never a peer.

And with a looming contract situation, and whether a player is performing, it's more than fair to compare Jones to his peers because that sets the market value.


Never his peer? They were on the team together or did you miss that?
RE: But...  
Spider56 : 1/3/2023 10:55 am : link
In comment 15976169 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...YOU CANNOT COMPARE DJ TO ELI!?!


Anybody can be compared to anybody ...and Eric on Li did so earlier on this board. Thru 4 years, starting 55 games, Eli had a 55% comp rate, 11385 yds, 77 TDs and 64 INTs, with 1 Head coach ... DJ started 53 games, 64% completion, 11603 yds, 60 TDs and 34 INTs, 4 HCs.

They were both coached in college by Cutcliffe, have unquestionable work ethics, are modest and respected by their teammates. I’m not saying DJ will get us 2 rings but I’m good with what he’s shown this year and optimistic for the future.
RE: He had a great game  
djm : 1/3/2023 10:57 am : link
In comment 15976166 Blueworm said:
Quote:
Now is the passing attack better than 20th overall?


This place is like a Rollercoaster.


The offense is now 15th in scoring at 21.8 PPG.

Put that in your pipe and puff on it.
and that my friends  
djm : 1/3/2023 10:59 am : link
officially places this offense in the above average category.

Amazing isn't it.
RE: For the people who are pro-Jones  
Dr. D : 1/3/2023 11:01 am : link
In comment 15976221 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Can we stop comparing him to other QBs? Just let him be Daniel Jones.

As it’s turning out, just being Daniel Jones is looking good!

While I agree with letting Jones be Jones, my guess is, those who are "pro-Jones", compare him to other QBs in response to those on the other side (those who wrote him off a long time ago), who have been comparing him to other QBs (in a negative way) for the last 2-3 years.
I love Eli  
djm : 1/3/2023 11:01 am : link
he should be in canton.

Tell me with absolute certainty Eli is doing more with this offense than Jones did this season. Please.

Nah, just laugh me off the thread and offer up platitudes. Same way I was told I am crazy to even THINK of saying Jones is better than Baker Mayfield...I love that one. Go dig that one up.
Gotta feel good about  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/3/2023 11:03 am : link
DJ's intangibles and how he's "good in the room" going into the playoffs and improving going forward. You primarily here this from coaches and players and not sure if its mostly lip service - unlike a Burrows who you can see oozes intelligence, charisma and leadership just from interviews - even with Brady you kind of had to see the behinds the scenes stuff to see it.
Jones has done a great job with this team and offense  
djm : 1/3/2023 11:04 am : link
without his mobility and 4th quarter drives this team is fucking cooked before they even sniff any talk of a winning record. No one is saying he's elite, or a HOFer or anything crazy, but he's done an absolutely terrific job this season. We can debate how sustainable it is, maybe, as he does take some hits i'd rather not see, but he's been a revelation in 2022. He works hard and never quit and now has earned a starting gig and contract.
and he's basically  
djm : 1/3/2023 11:06 am : link
a 400+ pts scored season away from being a highly rated elite QB. For now he's good and he's elevated players around him. Room to grow. Never want to get too high or too low with a player. Enjoy the ride.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: But...  
bw in dc : 1/3/2023 11:07 am : link
In comment 15976248 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15976242 bw in dc said:

I don't buy this. Eli was never a peer.

And with a looming contract situation, and whether a player is performing, it's more than fair to compare Jones to his peers because that sets the market value.



Never his peer? They were on the team together or did you miss that?


That's a very strange response. Should we look at Eli's contract as a benchmark what to pay Jones? Or should we look at existing contracts in the market?
RE: and he's basically  
Dr. D : 1/3/2023 11:07 am : link
In comment 15976271 djm said:
Quote:
a 400+ pts scored season away from being a highly rated elite QB. For now he's good and he's elevated players around him. Room to grow. Never want to get too high or too low with a player. Enjoy the ride.

I think most of us are enjoying the ride.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Blueworm : 1/3/2023 11:15 am : link
In comment 15976238 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15976227 broadbandz said:


Quote:


In comment 15976200 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


In comment 15976141 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


funny we were told he's a below average to bad quarterback



They're more laughably pathetic than funny.



all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.



They're exquisite silence is like a heavenly choir.


Just hold off on thr anointing oil.

A good stretch of games does not a franchise QB make, or they would have found one in Washington.
RE: RE: He had a great game  
PatersonPlank : 1/3/2023 11:20 am : link
In comment 15976254 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15976166 Blueworm said:


Quote:


Now is the passing attack better than 20th overall?


This place is like a Rollercoaster.



The offense is now 15th in scoring at 21.8 PPG.

Put that in your pipe and puff on it.


Exactly now detractors are pointing to raw passing yards. IMO I don't care if its passing or running by Jones, just move the ball. I look at Sunday and see 275 yards of QB generated offense, 4 TDS, and 0 turnovers. I don't care if he ran for it all or threw for it all. Why is throwing for 275 yds and rushing for 0, better than 177 and 97? In fact I could likely build a case its better to have the ability to do both, its harder to defend against
Jones  
Archer : 1/3/2023 11:22 am : link
I have been a proponent of Daniel Jones and I have hoped that he could be a very good QB.

I want the Giants to succeed and he must play well for that to occur.

Right now I feel great about Jones and his potential.
It is a good feeling thinking that we have our QB for the future.

This development puts the Giants ahead of schedule and on their way to becoming a very good team.
RE: I don't really get too much  
81_Great_Dane : 1/3/2023 11:49 am : link
In comment 15976220 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
into the QBR thing. There are so many things that impact the play of the QB.

Those posters who like to use the "DJFC" in a mocking way I find some of the worst posters. They not only don't really understand the position they seem off in other things as well. Not all but a good chunk of them.

It's awesome that Jones will have a opportunity to make a mark in the playoffs. Then we can see what we really have.

Maybe. It's the first playoff game for him (and for most of the team, for that matter). The playoffs are different.

Eli's first playoff game was a stinker, and that guy had icewater in his veins.

If DJ plays well in his first playoff game, that will be huge.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: But...  
section125 : 1/3/2023 11:50 am : link
In comment 15976274 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15976248 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15976242 bw in dc said:

I don't buy this. Eli was never a peer.

And with a looming contract situation, and whether a player is performing, it's more than fair to compare Jones to his peers because that sets the market value.



Never his peer? They were on the team together or did you miss that?



That's a very strange response. Should we look at Eli's contract as a benchmark what to pay Jones? Or should we look at existing contracts in the market?


Now that is a strange response! If we look at Eli's contract, it was near top of market when signed. Toward the end it was nowhere near top of value. So then we should go with where Eli was when he signed his last contract compared to the league, if that is what you are proposing.

Here are the options as one commentator said. There are two tiers in QB contracts - market value for a starter and market value as a backup. There really is no mid-level value. You either get $40+ mill or below $8 mill.
Where should Jones be vs what he will get? He is a starter and there will be a market for him based on what he is doing. It does not matter what we think. The only thing that matters is what other teams' GMs will pay to sign him away from the Giants and it only takes on team...so where do you think his $$ end up? If he does well in the playoff game, the checkbooks will open wide. If he does not do well, he will get slightly less.
We can sit here and debate all day long, but the only thing that matters is what the GMs of team needing a QB and not in the top ten draft slot are thinking. I see 4 viable 1st round QBs and one(Richardson is a huge risk).

I also do think what happens with Lamar will have a bearing on Jones. Is Lamar better - he was for sure. How is he now? It looks to me the Ravens are having second thoughts at over $45 mill for LJ. They offered 6yrs $250 mill, $135ish gtd and he turned it down(I do not think that was a bad contract for him). IMO, that is too much for DJ(but then again I think it is too much for any QB.)
Just like Daboll did for Josh Allen,  
mittenedman : 1/3/2023 11:54 am : link
he's unlocked Daniel Jones, and it's beautiful to watch.

He's applying constant pressure to the D & he knows exactly what he's doing, and how to use his considerable skillset.

When he becomes a true Jedi-master of this offense, and he's provided a #1 WR, the sky's the limit. Dude's a machine.

What they do have in common  
Chip : 1/3/2023 11:56 am : link
They both suffered from a bad offensive line. Elis was at the end and Dj was at the beginning of his career. I always felt the OL was the problem along with having a non blocking TE. Everything starts up front and if the up front is bad the offense suffers. I think we are just seeing the start of something special with DJ. The OL in the interior of the line needs improving which is why we are seeing so many roll outs. I think one really go G or C will make a big difference. I suspect DJs price tag has gone up into the 30's hopefully it can be worked out.
bw in dc has got to be  
90.Cal : 1/3/2023 12:08 pm : link
The funniest poster on this site at the moment LMAO

I watched Daniel in training camp and thought he was going to be GOD AWFUL this year, he looked soooo bad. I think I’ve been to 5 games this year and OH MY GOD was I wrong. Just give the man his props. He’s playing VERY WELL.
RE: RE: I don't really get too much  
Punklicker : 1/3/2023 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15976234 Producer said:
Quote:



yes, only you understand the position and can say others don't understand the position.


Pot, meet kettle.
DJ just had the highest QBR this year  
map7711 : 1/3/2023 12:55 pm : link
Throwing it to Hodgins and James- two guys no one on BBI knew who they were at the beginning of this season.

Forgive me if I’m wrong but other QBs have played the Colts before this and not posted these numbers right? Other QBs have played shitty teams like Texans Bears Cardinals and not posted these types of numbers right?

In a win and you’re in the POs game no less.

Yea he sucks all right.
Can't we all just admit that Jones has played pretty good football?  
Rjanyg : 1/3/2023 1:05 pm : link
In a world where every little thing an athlete does and we super disect the stats, can we look at the score board and the record and maybe the tunrover ratio and move on?

Football is a team sport. Not every QB needs to throw for 300 yards and 3 TD's every week to be a winning QB.

I'll remind some fans that in 1986 that Phil Simms threw 21 TD passes and 22 interceptions. That is arguably the best Giants team in their 97 year history. The end game is wins and championships. Team sport.
Fucking love it!!  
JerrysKids : 1/3/2023 1:13 pm : link
He’s my quarterback!!!
RE: bw in dc has got to be  
5BowlsSoon : 1/3/2023 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15976450 90.Cal said:
Quote:
The funniest poster on this site at the moment LMAO

I watched Daniel in training camp and thought he was going to be GOD AWFUL this year, he looked soooo bad. I think I’ve been to 5 games this year and OH MY GOD was I wrong. Just give the man his props. He’s playing VERY WELL.


Hmmmm, I don’t find him “funny” at all.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
speedywheels : 1/3/2023 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15976227 broadbandz said:
Quote:
In comment 15976200 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


In comment 15976141 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


funny we were told he's a below average to bad quarterback



They're more laughably pathetic than funny.



all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.


They would have to admit they were wrong. Which some posters still have an embarrassingly difficult time doing.
RE: Fucking love it!!  
5BowlsSoon : 1/3/2023 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15976591 JerrysKids said:
Quote:
He’s my quarterback!!!


You got a good one…..don’t leave home without him! (Wink)
The narrative here has been so woefully off the mark  
mittenedman : 1/3/2023 1:23 pm : link
regarding the reality of Jones. All the noise about some kind of hometown discount is ridiculous.

We are at the point where Daniel Jones is about to bend the Giants over a barrel.

25 years old. He's producing, winning & looking good doing it despite backup/practice squad WRs, a rookie TE and an unsettled OL. He's the reason this team is in the Playoffs. And they would've made it, even without the expanded 7th team.

Look at the free agent class this year: He is arguably the best free agent in the NFL.

And if the Giants wait another year (franchise him) the price is going to go way up.

IMO, all signs point to a monster deal, with sticker shock even for his biggest supporters. Somewhere in the $40-$50M a year range. The Giants always paid Eli well and I expect them to have no problem doing the same again.
RE: bw in dc has got to be  
bw in dc : 1/3/2023 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15976450 90.Cal said:
Quote:
The funniest poster on this site at the moment LMAO

I watched Daniel in training camp and thought he was going to be GOD AWFUL this year, he looked soooo bad. I think I’ve been to 5 games this year and OH MY GOD was I wrong. Just give the man his props. He’s playing VERY WELL.


Okay. I'll bite.

What in the series of posts I've made here are suggestive of anything negative towards Jones?

Answer: nothing.

And for what it's worth, there is no need to apologize. I've learned to live with all of the comprehension challenges many on this board struggle with...
RE: bw in dc has got to be  
Mike in NY : 1/3/2023 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15976450 90.Cal said:
Quote:
The funniest poster on this site at the moment LMAO

I watched Daniel in training camp and thought he was going to be GOD AWFUL this year, he looked soooo bad. I think I’ve been to 5 games this year and OH MY GOD was I wrong. Just give the man his props. He’s playing VERY WELL.


bw is nowhere near the class of posters like GoTerps, HomerJones, Producer, etc. who made up their minds about Jones and will throw things out there completely devoid of context to justify their positions. For example, Producer mindlessly throws stats out without taking into account things like every WR on Miami would likely be a starter for us or using passing yardage and passing TD's as a barometer when there are teams that throw way more often than we do. Against Minnesota, Jones threw 6 fewer times than Cousins yet had 35 MORE yards.
RE: The narrative here has been so woefully off the mark  
Strahan91 : 1/3/2023 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15976620 mittenedman said:
Quote:
regarding the reality of Jones. All the noise about some kind of hometown discount is ridiculous.

We are at the point where Daniel Jones is about to bend the Giants over a barrel.

25 years old. He's producing, winning & looking good doing it despite backup/practice squad WRs, a rookie TE and an unsettled OL. He's the reason this team is in the Playoffs. And they would've made it, even without the expanded 7th team.

Look at the free agent class this year: He is arguably the best free agent in the NFL.

And if the Giants wait another year (franchise him) the price is going to go way up.

IMO, all signs point to a monster deal, with sticker shock even for his biggest supporters. Somewhere in the $40-$50M a year range. The Giants always paid Eli well and I expect them to have no problem doing the same again.


Are you suggesting that Daniel Jones is going to be a top 5-7 paid QB? 0% chance he gets more in AAV than Josh Allen, Dak, Stafford. Somewhere in the $30M range is far, far more likely
Let’s just keep on winning  
djm : 1/3/2023 1:35 pm : link
Jones needs to sustain this, now and next year. What’s encouraging is he’s a hard worker and he’s humble. No reason to think he can’t build a nice career now that things have stabilized.
RE: RE: bw in dc has got to be  
speedywheels : 1/3/2023 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15976634 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15976450 90.Cal said:


Quote:


The funniest poster on this site at the moment LMAO

I watched Daniel in training camp and thought he was going to be GOD AWFUL this year, he looked soooo bad. I think I’ve been to 5 games this year and OH MY GOD was I wrong. Just give the man his props. He’s playing VERY WELL.



Okay. I'll bite.

What in the series of posts I've made here are suggestive of anything negative towards Jones?

Answer: nothing.

And for what it's worth, there is no need to apologize. I've learned to live with all of the comprehension challenges many on this board struggle with...


There was nothing in this post, but you have done many, many times in lots of previous one.

And no surprise you won’t apologize. This has nothing to do with perceived comprehension by others: this is completely about you never admitting to being wrong. About anything.

That’s both pathetic and sad.

RE: RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 1/3/2023 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15976227 broadbandz said:
Quote:


all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.


Let me address this.

I didn't see Jones getting "better and better" in years two and three. I thought he was regressing and believe I can prove it. So, I will stand by that.

I was a fan of Malik Willis and would have been fine taking him round one, two or three. Unlike you, I'm not ready to declare him a failure or bust yet. If he's still throwing the ball in the ground or to the other team too much after three years, I'll admit I botched that one pretty good.

Finally, yes, I was interested in Russell Wilson IF a trade package made sense. Right now, that trade looks like a disaster for Denver, and we likely dodged a bullet. Maybe Wilson bounces back. Time will tell.

Anything else?
RE: RE: RE: bw in dc has got to be  
bw in dc : 1/3/2023 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15976661 speedywheels said:
Quote:


Okay. I'll bite.

What in the series of posts I've made here are suggestive of anything negative towards Jones?

Answer: nothing.

And for what it's worth, there is no need to apologize. I've learned to live with all of the comprehension challenges many on this board struggle with...



There was nothing in this post, but you have done many, many times in lots of previous one.

And no surprise you won’t apologize. This has nothing to do with perceived comprehension by others: this is completely about you never admitting to being wrong. About anything.

That’s both pathetic and sad.


Apologize about what? What is BBI now - a football safe space? Unless I insult another poster, which I never do, there is no apologizing about football opinions.

I have admitted when I have been wrong about subjects. I can't control what you or anyone else reads.
Problem with BBI  
Carl in CT : 1/3/2023 2:03 pm : link
Most people can’t just say, “I was wrong”. They will wait for a bad game and pounce. I’m surprised it hasn’t happened yet.
Evaluating QB’s  
gary_from_chester : 1/3/2023 2:32 pm : link
Stats are misleading; stats are for losers. I can’t respect anyone who bases their argument solely on stats.

Evaluating QB play should be based on at least these elements:

- Ball security
- Decision making
- Accuracy
- Touch
- Anticipation
- Running abilitu
- Leadership
- Clutch play

DJ was lacking in ball security and decision making; he’s made great strides this year. IMO he still needs to improve on touch and anticipation. I think he’s really good in the other areas above. I think we roll with him and trust the GM to get the dollars right.
Jones  
Archer : 1/3/2023 2:41 pm : link
Jones does not have to be great he just needs to good enough to help the Giants win games and he cannot be the reason that they lose.

If the team around him is sound then we can win with Jones.

RE: bw in dc has got to be  
Johnny5 : 1/3/2023 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15976690 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15976661 speedywheels said:


Quote:




Okay. I'll bite.

What in the series of posts I've made here are suggestive of anything negative towards Jones?

Answer: nothing.

And for what it's worth, there is no need to apologize. I've learned to live with all of the comprehension challenges many on this board struggle with...



There was nothing in this post, but you have done many, many times in lots of previous one.

And no surprise you won’t apologize. This has nothing to do with perceived comprehension by others: this is completely about you never admitting to being wrong. About anything.

That’s both pathetic and sad.




Apologize about what? What is BBI now - a football safe space? Unless I insult another poster, which I never do, there is no apologizing about football opinions.

I have admitted when I have been wrong about subjects. I can't control what you or anyone else reads.

Apologizing would be silly. He has been killing it but we still don't know exactly what he is yet without some better talent alongside him... BUT - you could admit you underestimated his ceiling and how strongly the prior regime, the OL issues, and WR and TE lacking negatively affected his stats (and really the overall blah play of the offense) for the past 2 years. Oh and actually compliment the guy without the backhanded (but not necessarily subtle) derision every post... lol
RE: RE: Jones vs. Eli  
bluefin : 1/3/2023 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15976218 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15976208 Archer said:


Quote:


I am not comparing Eli and Jones skill sets or abilities.
I am comparing their laid back personalities.
It appears that there are some QBs who can elevate their play at critical times and in critical games.

Jones game Sunday showed that he can elevate his game on the big stage.
Hopefully this is not an anomaly and it is who he is as a player.



He's exhibited that for quite some time, but nothing and I mean nothing will make the haters see that.

If Eli had ice in his veins, then DJ must have liquid Nitrogen.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
speedywheels : 1/3/2023 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15976673 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15976227 broadbandz said:


Quote:




all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.



Let me address this.

I didn't see Jones getting "better and better" in years two and three. I thought he was regressing and believe I can prove it. So, I will stand by that.


Nice try at deflection. No shit, Sherlock - it was clear as day he regressed during the Judge/Garrett era. No one ever said otherwise. The entire team regressed. Except for those on the roster who had no talent; they couldn’t possibly get any worse (and there were many of those.)

No; what we’re ALL talking about is THIS year.

You (and others) constantly claimed he was not only the worst starting QB in league, there were many backups who were better.

“He can’t win games”
“He can’t process the field do his progressions”
“He can’t lead the team to any game winning drives”
“He can’t make tight throws”
“He can’t throw a deep ball”
“He can’t lead this team to the playoffs”

Meanwhile, you completely downplayed the shitty roster and the aforementioned shitty coaching. “If he was elite, he would elevate the play of everyone around him!” Just recently, you allowed that he had “less than ideal circumstances”. Wow, what a concession by you!

He’s done ALL of that. And more.

Just admit you were wrong about the guy. He’s shown to be a really good all around QB. And while you have acknowledged he’s good with his legs, it’s fine to admit he’s a good passer as well. Makes all the throws makes a ton of good decisions/processing the field, etc.

He’s a really good QB. Period. And that’s with a very mediocre set of skill position players on offense. Especially at WR. Is he as good as Mahomes, burrow and Allen? Nope. Has nowhere their athleticism. But then again, not many do.

But despite all the evidence, you refuse to give him credit.

You still say things like “his receivers are getting better because they’ve had more reps”.

And only complement his running abilities, while saying nothing about his passing abilities, which have skyrocketed this year.

And you have made several references to his raw passing numbers for some games. When anyone with a brain knew those games focused on the running game because it was working. Context is important, but you dont care. But even then in those games, he made several key throws. you ignored that part. Of course. Because you ignore anything that fucks with your narrative.

And you have said things like “well, he almost threw an INT”; but not acknowledging the many dropped passes.

You harp on the 2-3 reads he might miss during a game, but ignore all of the correct reads.

(Psssst - all QB’s miss reads during a game.)

And you always side with the receiver when there was a question about a pass that could have been completed but wasn’t. It was always Jones’s fault. The receiver would have two hands in the ball and had to stretch his arms a bit, and say things like “well jones threw the ball a few inches too high”. When it was clear to anyone who’s being objective that it was a pass that any professional NFL receiver should catch.

(Pssst - all QB’s make throws that are not 💯 on the money.)

But perhaps my favorite- you offer excuses as to why other QB’s are not having a great year, but dismiss those same excuses for jones.

Derek Carr: “well, he has a new HC/OC”. Psst - so did Jones.
Hebert: “Well is OL can’t pass block. Pssst - neither can Jones’s OL
Hebert: “well, his WR have been injured”. Pssst - he still had them for most of the season. And the NYG don’t have any WR that can even sniff the jocks of those two.
Wilson: “well he’s in a new system”. (We’ve covered this one already).

PS: NYG trading for wilson would have been SO stupid. Broncos (one could argue) was a QB away from being a SB contender. NYG obviously were not. And yes, Schoen inquired. But he quickly learned the price was ridiculous. Why do i get the feeling you would have traded for him regardless?

So whether it’s an apology, or just simply admit you were wrong about jones - pick one. Stop offering up red herrings as to why jones is successful and/or other QB’s comparable to him are not. Give Jones all the credit he deserves for his role for the success of this team. Yes, coaching has been huge for him. But he had to have the ability in the first place. But then again, you said he was worse than back ups in the league. Somehow, i doubt back ups would make the leap that Jones did. Call it a hunch.

If you don’t do it, people really can’t take you seriously. (Well some of us already don’t, but I digress)

what has been exhausting with the DJ "debates"...  
Dan in the Springs : 1/3/2023 3:57 pm : link
has been the absolute certainty of some posters in their positions. These particular posters have never allowed that their opinions might be wrong, that their evaluations are JUST opinions. They used stats to validate their own opinions without realizing this - they claimed they were just posting the "facts". This form of argumentation is so tiring, but especially when it comes from a very ill-informed base of fans.

And let me just say that most all of us are ill-informed, myself included. I wanted to believe in DJ and hoped he would improve. I actually fully believed we would see improvement if the conditions around him would improve and he was able to stay healthy enough to get time in a system. But I didn't really ever know this was true. I didn't actually know what he was capable of. I never knew what the organization thought of DJ.

It will be interesting after DJ is signed to a contract to see what happens next, especially if it is a franchise tag.
Agreed Dan  
Johnny5 : 1/3/2023 4:11 pm : link
I am so curious to see what the Giants end up offering him, and if he ultimately accepts. Seems like the consensus is still that he will be franchised, from ESPN article I read today.
Dan  
ChrisRick : 1/3/2023 5:54 pm : link
has always been one of the best posters on this forum.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
wonderback : 1/3/2023 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15976941 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15976673 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15976227 broadbandz said:


Quote:




all those guys almost quit posting entirely. Ive never seen a group of posters being so wrong but carrying a narrative for as long as they did. Everyone could tell Jones was getting better and better. They just wouldnt let it go. Banging the table for Malik Willis and Russell Wilson.



Let me address this.

I didn't see Jones getting "better and better" in years two and three. I thought he was regressing and believe I can prove it. So, I will stand by that.



Nice try at deflection. No shit, Sherlock - it was clear as day he regressed during the Judge/Garrett era. No one ever said otherwise. The entire team regressed. Except for those on the roster who had no talent; they couldn’t possibly get any worse (and there were many of those.)

No; what we’re ALL talking about is THIS year.

You (and others) constantly claimed he was not only the worst starting QB in league, there were many backups who were better.

“He can’t win games”
“He can’t process the field do his progressions”
“He can’t lead the team to any game winning drives”
“He can’t make tight throws”
“He can’t throw a deep ball”
“He can’t lead this team to the playoffs”

Meanwhile, you completely downplayed the shitty roster and the aforementioned shitty coaching. “If he was elite, he would elevate the play of everyone around him!” Just recently, you allowed that he had “less than ideal circumstances”. Wow, what a concession by you!

He’s done ALL of that. And more.

Just admit you were wrong about the guy. He’s shown to be a really good all around QB. And while you have acknowledged he’s good with his legs, it’s fine to admit he’s a good passer as well. Makes all the throws makes a ton of good decisions/processing the field, etc.

He’s a really good QB. Period. And that’s with a very mediocre set of skill position players on offense. Especially at WR. Is he as good as Mahomes, burrow and Allen? Nope. Has nowhere their athleticism. But then again, not many do.

But despite all the evidence, you refuse to give him credit.

You still say things like “his receivers are getting better because they’ve had more reps”.

And only complement his running abilities, while saying nothing about his passing abilities, which have skyrocketed this year.

And you have made several references to his raw passing numbers for some games. When anyone with a brain knew those games focused on the running game because it was working. Context is important, but you dont care. But even then in those games, he made several key throws. you ignored that part. Of course. Because you ignore anything that fucks with your narrative.

And you have said things like “well, he almost threw an INT”; but not acknowledging the many dropped passes.

You harp on the 2-3 reads he might miss during a game, but ignore all of the correct reads.

(Psssst - all QB’s miss reads during a game.)

And you always side with the receiver when there was a question about a pass that could have been completed but wasn’t. It was always Jones’s fault. The receiver would have two hands in the ball and had to stretch his arms a bit, and say things like “well jones threw the ball a few inches too high”. When it was clear to anyone who’s being objective that it was a pass that any professional NFL receiver should catch.

(Pssst - all QB’s make throws that are not 💯 on the money.)

But perhaps my favorite- you offer excuses as to why other QB’s are not having a great year, but dismiss those same excuses for jones.

Derek Carr: “well, he has a new HC/OC”. Psst - so did Jones.
Hebert: “Well is OL can’t pass block. Pssst - neither can Jones’s OL
Hebert: “well, his WR have been injured”. Pssst - he still had them for most of the season. And the NYG don’t have any WR that can even sniff the jocks of those two.
Wilson: “well he’s in a new system”. (We’ve covered this one already).

PS: NYG trading for wilson would have been SO stupid. Broncos (one could argue) was a QB away from being a SB contender. NYG obviously were not. And yes, Schoen inquired. But he quickly learned the price was ridiculous. Why do i get the feeling you would have traded for him regardless?

So whether it’s an apology, or just simply admit you were wrong about jones - pick one. Stop offering up red herrings as to why jones is successful and/or other QB’s comparable to him are not. Give Jones all the credit he deserves for his role for the success of this team. Yes, coaching has been huge for him. But he had to have the ability in the first place. But then again, you said he was worse than back ups in the league. Somehow, i doubt back ups would make the leap that Jones did. Call it a hunch.

If you don’t do it, people really can’t take you seriously. (Well some of us already don’t, but I digress)


Always wanted to sit down and take the time to put together a well thought out, coherent response to tedious posters like this one. Didn’t feel it was worth it but I’m glad someone did and did it well. Also without the immature insults that come from many of these guys. Well done sir!!!
“The running really bolsters his performance”  
90.Cal : 8:37 am : link
Lmao, it’s just very funny, you’re a very funny guy… just my opinion.
^^^  
Dr. D : 8:58 am : link
I feel like I let off some steam and I didn't even say anything.
Jones has been pretty good the last two games  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:00 am : link
but there were legitimate issues in his evaluation over the course of the season -- let's see how he performs in the playoffs

speedywheels...  
bw in dc : 9:14 am : link
Sorry. I forgot about this thread. Since you wrote such a long post, I owe a response.

You attributed quotes/thoughts to me that simply aren't true. This is a common problem around here. And I think it's largely because there are a group of us who think similarly, so we all get mashed together.

Regardless, it's just sloppy work by you and others. For example, I have absolutely questioned Jones's decision making, his ability to throw receivers open, and that he is very mechanical as a QB (a "QB-by-the-numbers"). But I never said Jones was the worst QB in the NFL. I recall saying he was bottom third coming into this season.

But here is what I really want to address. You are on this theme that I make excuses for every other NFL QB, but never Jones gives any benefit of the doubt.

I'll post something about Herbert, and you will pop up and you'll start with this tack. Same with Carr. I enjoy the back and forth, actually, and we bash it out.

Yet, I have said the following about these existing QBs:

+ Tua: He's got a rag arm. Miami made a mistake drafting him instead of Herbert. He throws to open receivers down the field, and they catch the ball like they are fielding a punt. I even said they should move on from him next year and make a play for Daniel Jones because Jones could probably do more in that McDaniel offense.

+ Hurts: He's having a great year playing in a Xanadu-offense -made for him. His circumstances are a luxury. I still question his arm talent and whether he is the long-term solution for Philly. At one point this year, I even said that Roseman should still consider using one of their first rounder in 2023 to draft a QB. He is probably going to make me eat my words, but there is something about his game I don't trust.

+ Geno: Yes, he's having an unexpectedly very good year. But if I'm Seattle, I'm very cautious giving him a big contract because this performance could be an outlier. He just has too many prior years that are inconsistent and ultimately starts to struggle. In fact, we are starting to see some of that manifest in the second half of the season.

+ Mac Jones: I have said he's regressed this year because he's really just not that good. He's a one-trick pony and that trick isn't very good. I said if I'm New England, I seriously think about moving away from him next year. I said our Jones was definitely better.

+ Zac Wilson: I really liked his arm talent out of BYU. But I recently said the kid is clearly not committed to his craft and he's not ready to be an NFL QB. So, the Jets should start looking for a replacement.

+ Wentz: I used to like Wentz. Thought he could make every throw. But he's morphed into a player who helps both his team by scoring points and the other team by giving them great opportunities to score points. He's Mr. Zero Sum Game.

+ Lawrence: He's found his stride the second half of this season, but I was very critical of his rookie performance and thought he was trending more bust than boom. He looked more lost than Jones.

+ Cousins: Pretty good player with a nice resume, but he's not going to help win Minnesota big prizes. He's got a ceiling that he keeps bumping his head against, and that limits how far Minnesota can go.

So, I'm curious. Where are you when I have criticized these QBs and didn't provide my "excuses"? Are you just not paying attention? Or are you intentionally ignoring these posts? Because it's pretty damn clear that I don't give every other QB the benefit of the doubt. And one of those QBs is an MVP candidate.

I'm actually a fairly balanced poster. I try to consider all of the variables before I pass judgment - sometimes I make mistakes - and come to a conclusion that is supportive with some data evidence.

And if I'm slower to come around on Jones, so what? I have praised him all year on his run production and claimed that he's one of the five best running QBs in the NFL. And when he has performed well, I have noted his QBRs, his good throws, etc.

I just have reservations about his passing ability and need to see more. Right now, I see a system QB who has been very smartly managed by this coaching staff and they have set him up for success. And I've always been a guy who never thinks a one-year pop in production/success means that the start of long-term success. When that production/success is done over consecutive years (like an Allen, Herbert, etc) than I will be more on board.
RE: “The running really bolsters his performance”  
bw in dc : 9:16 am : link
In comment 15977698 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Lmao, it’s just very funny, you’re a very funny guy… just my opinion.


It does. But it appears you are a poster, unfortunately, who doesn't know what he doesn't know.
RE: speedywheels...  
Big Blue '56 : 9:26 am : link
In comment 15977742 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Sorry. I forgot about this thread. Since you wrote such a long post, I owe a response.

You attributed quotes/thoughts to me that simply aren't true. This is a common problem around here. And I think it's largely because there are a group of us who think similarly, so we all get mashed together.

Regardless, it's just sloppy work by you and others. For example, I have absolutely questioned Jones's decision making, his ability to throw receivers open, and that he is very mechanical as a QB (a "QB-by-the-numbers"). But I never said Jones was the worst QB in the NFL. I recall saying he was bottom third coming into this season.

But here is what I really want to address. You are on this theme that I make excuses for every other NFL QB, but never Jones gives any benefit of the doubt.

I'll post something about Herbert, and you will pop up and you'll start with this tack. Same with Carr. I enjoy the back and forth, actually, and we bash it out.

Yet, I have said the following about these existing QBs:

+ Tua: He's got a rag arm. Miami made a mistake drafting him instead of Herbert. He throws to open receivers down the field, and they catch the ball like they are fielding a punt. I even said they should move on from him next year and make a play for Daniel Jones because Jones could probably do more in that McDaniel offense.

+ Hurts: He's having a great year playing in a Xanadu-offense -made for him. His circumstances are a luxury. I still question his arm talent and whether he is the long-term solution for Philly. At one point this year, I even said that Roseman should still consider using one of their first rounder in 2023 to draft a QB. He is probably going to make me eat my words, but there is something about his game I don't trust.

+ Geno: Yes, he's having an unexpectedly very good year. But if I'm Seattle, I'm very cautious giving him a big contract because this performance could be an outlier. He just has too many prior years that are inconsistent and ultimately starts to struggle. In fact, we are starting to see some of that manifest in the second half of the season.

+ Mac Jones: I have said he's regressed this year because he's really just not that good. He's a one-trick pony and that trick isn't very good. I said if I'm New England, I seriously think about moving away from him next year. I said our Jones was definitely better.

+ Zac Wilson: I really liked his arm talent out of BYU. But I recently said the kid is clearly not committed to his craft and he's not ready to be an NFL QB. So, the Jets should start looking for a replacement.

+ Wentz: I used to like Wentz. Thought he could make every throw. But he's morphed into a player who helps both his team by scoring points and the other team by giving them great opportunities to score points. He's Mr. Zero Sum Game.

+ Lawrence: He's found his stride the second half of this season, but I was very critical of his rookie performance and thought he was trending more bust than boom. He looked more lost than Jones.

+ Cousins: Pretty good player with a nice resume, but he's not going to help win Minnesota big prizes. He's got a ceiling that he keeps bumping his head against, and that limits how far Minnesota can go.

So, I'm curious. Where are you when I have criticized these QBs and didn't provide my "excuses"? Are you just not paying attention? Or are you intentionally ignoring these posts? Because it's pretty damn clear that I don't give every other QB the benefit of the doubt. And one of those QBs is an MVP candidate.

I'm actually a fairly balanced poster. I try to consider all of the variables before I pass judgment - sometimes I make mistakes - and come to a conclusion that is supportive with some data evidence.

And if I'm slower to come around on Jones, so what? I have praised him all year on his run production and claimed that he's one of the five best running QBs in the NFL. And when he has performed well, I have noted his QBRs, his good throws, etc.

I just have reservations about his passing ability and need to see more. Right now, I see a system QB who has been very smartly managed by this coaching staff and they have set him up for success. And I've always been a guy who never thinks a one-year pop in production/success means that the start of long-term success. When that production/success is done over consecutive years (like an Allen, Herbert, etc) than I will be more on board.


Actually agree with those QB critiques. I’m not as sploogy over Hurts as many are..

DJ is a solid QB who, along with Saquon put this offense on his back. Daboll has brought out the best in him, giving him plays he’s most comfortable with and eliminating those he’s not, as he did with Allen. Should be a primer for all HCs, imv..

I don’t know his floor/ceiling nor do I care where he ranks. I want a QB who can help get us to the tourney and he’s done that and not with a talented burner who actually has hands..If Wandale makes a comeback, I’d be delighted. Hopefully the draft will address that position. I’ll leave his contract stuff to Schoen..
As I and others have said  
Dr. D : 9:30 am : link
The most annoying thing was the absolute certainty that a small number of people had and repeated ad nauseam, that there was NO WAY Jones was ever going to be a good QB. Some refused to acknowledge that he showed some real flashes in his rookie year and the fact that he regressed in years 2-3 couldn't have anything to do with the crappy coaching and play calling.

That and his crappy OL and WRs were "just excuses". "It would be EASY to upgrade from him this offseason" (despite the fact that drafted QBs are 10 times more likely to fail than become even a decent franchise QB), etc., etc.

These thoughts weren't expressed as humble opinions. They were expressed with absolute certainty. Like they are QB experts and everyone else (the majority of us) is just stupid!

Imo, that obnoxious arrogance is why some Jones defenders are venting right now. As Wellington Mara once said, "it's nice to see arrogance humbled".

The Jones defenders aren't angry at anyone who was uncertain or who had doubts. The vast majority of Jones defenders, weren't certain. We simply thought that just MAYBE, with decent coaching/play calling, etc., he could be a top 10 QB and good enough to lead the team eventually to a SB.

RE: As I and others have said  
Big Blue '56 : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15977770 Dr. D said:
Quote:
The most annoying thing was the absolute certainty that a small number of people had and repeated ad nauseam, that there was NO WAY Jones was ever going to be a good QB. Some refused to acknowledge that he showed some real flashes in his rookie year and the fact that he regressed in years 2-3 couldn't have anything to do with the crappy coaching and play calling.

That and his crappy OL and WRs were "just excuses". "It would be EASY to upgrade from him this offseason" (despite the fact that drafted QBs are 10 times more likely to fail than become even a decent franchise QB), etc., etc.

These thoughts weren't expressed as humble opinions. They were expressed with absolute certainty. Like they are QB experts and everyone else (the majority of us) is just stupid!

Imo, that obnoxious arrogance is why some Jones defenders are venting right now. As Wellington Mara once said, "it's nice to see arrogance humbled".

The Jones defenders aren't angry at anyone who was uncertain or who had doubts. The vast majority of Jones defenders, weren't certain. We simply thought that just MAYBE, with decent coaching/play calling, etc., he could be a top 10 QB and good enough to lead the team eventually to a SB.


One of my “favorites” (of many) was “Yes, the OL has been brutal/awful, but that’s no excuse, good QBs rise above; find a way.”

Lol
BW in DC  
Archer : 10:09 am : link
Quote:
I just have reservations about his passing ability and need to see more. Right now, I see a system QB who has been very smartly managed by this coaching staff and they have set him up for success.


What is it about his passing ability that you question?

Jones makes all the throws into tight windows and under duress.
Perhaps the only throw he has difficulty with is the back shoulder throws, but that may also be compounded by not having receivers who threaten deep, so that the back shoulder will not be open.

Jones throws on the run, he moves in the pocket, he throws players open, is exceptionally accurate on passes beyond 40 yards.

I do not see a weakness in his passing game.

As for being a system QB that is an unfair and not accurate assessment.

The Giants run an offense that plays to their strengths. Jones is asked to do more than most QBs within the Giants offense. All teams have a system. Therefore, every QB is a system QB. A system QB seems to suggest that Jones can only succeed within Dabol's offense. I think that Jones would be just as effective playing for any of the good offenses.
RE: Jones has been pretty good the last two games  
AnnapolisMike : 10:25 am : link
In comment 15977721 gidiefor said:
Quote:
but there were legitimate issues in his evaluation over the course of the season -- let's see how he performs in the playoffs


Gidie...Jones has been pretty good all season. Actually, Jones has been pretty good over the balance of the last two seasons in the games which he has played. Jones has played well within the bounds of the offense he is being tasked to run.

He is legitimately at top 20 QB in the league at absolute worst...and is more than likely approaching the top ten. Jones is the hand this current staff has been dealt. He is KJ at this point. Are you really folding thinking that KK or AA is going to drop in your lap?
It occurs to me that the real debate  
LG in NYC : 10:40 am : link
is whether it makes sense to jettison a good/slightly above average QB in an effort to get the elite QB.

No reasonable person can honestly state DJ hasn't played good football this season. At least no one that should be taken seriously here or anywhere. So let's ignore that small vocal minority (not you, bw).

but the real discussion centers on how much to pay DJ (not whether or not he should be signed) and whether he is good enough to build around vs the Giants continuing to try and find the next Mahomes, Rodgers, etc while 'maintaining' the QB position either with a low cost, team friendly deal with DJ (not likely) or a stop gap Jacoby Brissett type QB.
LG  
UConn4523 : 10:43 am : link
how long do you try that for? How long will fans stand for that after a playoff birth? I feel like I’m in the minority where I’d be fine if Schoen said he’s going big or going home but the going home part is realistically far more likely.

We can’t mistake Josh Allen being in the right draft at the right time as being any sort of benchmark to learn from. Schoen seems like a very level headed guy and I bet he’d be the first to say how fortunate they were in that scenario.
1 out of every 10 teams  
djm : 10:45 am : link
don't let the good qb go. It's probably closer to 1 out of 20. Enter the Washington Commies. That's about it.

Now, did the Giants let COllins go? Yes, but they were picking 4th in a loaded QB draft and Collins had just hit rock bottom once again as a player coming off the 03 season. He wasn't that good to begin and the numbers back it up.

Jones is already better and has more upside. They won't let him go.
you guys are so fucking scared of the cap  
djm : 10:46 am : link
it's ridiculous.

The machinations of Schoen's mind, if we only knew.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:46 am : link
This deal for Jones will be interesting to watch unfold. Guaranteed $, length of term.
Personally, my confidence in Schoen is sky high.  
Big Blue '56 : 10:48 am : link
He’ll filled out our squad in a miraculous way with 2nd/3rd teamers, imv and has learned a lot from being up close and personal in Buffalo.

I don’t care what the DJ numbers will be as I’m rather certain JS will work the cap so that we can sign others as well..

Look what he has done with no cap at all..

People are too vested in the $ Numbers. JS will make it work, imo..
RE: It occurs to me that the real debate  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15977907 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
is whether it makes sense to jettison a good/slightly above average QB in an effort to get the elite QB.

No reasonable person can honestly state DJ hasn't played good football this season. At least no one that should be taken seriously here or anywhere. So let's ignore that small vocal minority (not you, bw).

but the real discussion centers on how much to pay DJ (not whether or not he should be signed) and whether he is good enough to build around vs the Giants continuing to try and find the next Mahomes, Rodgers, etc while 'maintaining' the QB position either with a low cost, team friendly deal with DJ (not likely) or a stop gap Jacoby Brissett type QB.


What exactly is a elite QB? Right now Jones has played pretty damn good this season.

The Giants played about as close to a must win against the WFT and Jones played big in this one. Then again this past Sunday he again did the same.

He will now have a opportunity in the playoffs to make a mark.

Plenty of outstanding regular season QB's have fallen short come playoff time.

We really don't have a idea what Jones really is yet. It's great he is going to have a opportunity.

He can put up a clunker of a playoff game and questions will resurface. He also could play brilliantly. Or fall in between. Lot of TBD.

He is still a very young QB.
UConn  
LG in NYC : 10:49 am : link
I agree and don't know the answer.

I am no expert... I know what I think about DJ based on my untrained eyes, but ultimately I am inclined to trust this group of coaches/exces to do the right thing for the short and long term.
RE: Personally, my confidence in Schoen is sky high.  
Brown_Hornet : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15977930 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
He’ll filled out our squad in a miraculous way with 2nd/3rd teamers, imv and has learned a lot from being up close and personal in Buffalo.

I don’t care what the DJ numbers will be as I’m rather certain JS will work the cap so that we can sign others as well..

Look what he has done with no cap at all..

People are too vested in the $ Numbers. JS will make it work, imo..
This, 100X this.

Too many people too confident that they know better than the professionals.
RE: It occurs to me that the real debate  
AnnapolisMike : 11:11 am : link
In comment 15977907 LG in NYC said:
Quote:


but the real discussion centers on how much to pay DJ (not whether or not he should be signed) and whether he is good enough to build around vs the Giants continuing to try and find the next Mahomes, Rodgers, etc while 'maintaining' the QB position either with a low cost, team friendly deal with DJ (not likely) or a stop gap Jacoby Brissett type QB.


This is the retrenched front line from a retreating anti DJ crew. It is now about perceived value.

They will point to stats from QB's on losing teams and claim equivalence. They will ignore example after example of teams struggling to find competence at the position year after year despite overpaying for free agents or expending top 10 picks for a QB. Miami, Jets, Washington and Denver would all kill to be in the Giants position.

The anti Jones crowd is confusing want with need. They want a better QB...they see better QB's around the league. And they are right. Jones is not (at this point) a STAR QB. He is a good QB (at worst) which fulfills the Giants need at QB. A new QB is more than likely to not even be competent. A few become good like Jones and the rare exceptions are in the Mahomes, Brees, Rodgers class. Jones is going to be making a lot of money because competence in the QB position is the exception, rather than the rule. The Giants no longer need the most critical position on a team.
the perceived value argument dies with the option to tag  
Eric on Li : 11:15 am : link
i actually think jones has played well enough he's going to get extended and not tagged, but the tag option makes it a lock that Jones will not see unrestricted free agency.

$31m is going to be the median cap hit of all starting QBs next year.

it is the same amount carson wentz has been traded at twice for a 2nd round pick in the last couple offseasons despite playing poorly enough to be replaced as starter by his trading teams.

expecting jones to hit UFA and get lower than that amount is to be delusional of reality and asset management.
I think money is important factor  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:18 am : link
Hard to deny the SB's won with QB's on rookie contracts.

What gets lost in the discussion is that it just makes it more critical that the team draft well when you are paying the QB big money.

Lot of the issues happen when the drafts go to crap. Then you are forced to overspend in FA. This is when the flawed teams get exposed particularly when injuries hit.
RE: BW in DC  
bw in dc : 11:23 am : link
In comment 15977840 Archer said:
Quote:


Quote:


I just have reservations about his passing ability and need to see more. Right now, I see a system QB who has been very smartly managed by this coaching staff and they have set him up for success.



What is it about his passing ability that you question?

Jones makes all the throws into tight windows and under duress.
Perhaps the only throw he has difficulty with is the back shoulder throws, but that may also be compounded by not having receivers who threaten deep, so that the back shoulder will not be open.

Jones throws on the run, he moves in the pocket, he throws players open, is exceptionally accurate on passes beyond 40 yards.

I do not see a weakness in his passing game.

As for being a system QB that is an unfair and not accurate assessment.

The Giants run an offense that plays to their strengths. Jones is asked to do more than most QBs within the Giants offense. All teams have a system. Therefore, every QB is a system QB. A system QB seems to suggest that Jones can only succeed within Dabol's offense. I think that Jones would be just as effective playing for any of the good offenses.


Let me clean up what I meant. You are correct that every team has a system. But not every system has the same bandwidth. I have to imagine Daboll (having worked with Allen) and Kafka (having worked with Mahomes) would like to use more of their bandwidth. But they can't.

You are going to put more weight on the OL and skill spots. While I think that's a part of it, I also think Jones has limitations, too, and those limitations are considered. To be fair, the last week Jones has run the system very well and he deserves praise (I do think, however, the opposition mattered).

Unfortunately, this is probably where we reach an impasse because your comments suggest you see Jones's throwing ability - makes all the throws, tight windows, on the run, throws receivers open, etc - essentially on par with the elite QBs in the league. And I just don't see that at all based on what I watch around the league. My opinion is Jones is more Carr/Cousins-ish than Allen, Mahomes, etc.
just reading the past few posts  
LG in NYC : 11:38 am : link
reinforces my point.

is DJ more Carr/Cousins than Mahomes/Allen? at this point, yes.

so should the Giants accept that and build off of it, or do they keep going for the brass ring?

They may be able to do both (sign Jones and try to draft a future star QB) but that is often more luck than anything else b/c they aren't likely to trade up for a star QB in the draft if they are signed DJ and trying to build around him.

but it is noteworthy that the few who have stated unequivocally that Jones is a bad QB have become very silent the past few weeks... and that is a blessing itself!
RE: the perceived value argument dies with the option to tag  
AnnapolisMike : 11:42 am : link
In comment 15977970 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i actually think jones has played well enough he's going to get extended and not tagged, but the tag option makes it a lock that Jones will not see unrestricted free agency.

$31m is going to be the median cap hit of all starting QBs next year.

it is the same amount carson wentz has been traded at twice for a 2nd round pick in the last couple offseasons despite playing poorly enough to be replaced as starter by his trading teams.

expecting jones to hit UFA and get lower than that amount is to be delusional of reality and asset management.


The tag is a tool that gives the Giants negotiating leverage for a contract. I would not expect DJ to actually play on the tag next season.
RE: just reading the past few posts  
AnnapolisMike : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15978030 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
reinforces my point.

is DJ more Carr/Cousins than Mahomes/Allen? at this point, yes.

so should the Giants accept that and build off of it, or do they keep going for the brass ring?

They may be able to do both (sign Jones and try to draft a future star QB) but that is often more luck than anything else b/c they aren't likely to trade up for a star QB in the draft if they are signed DJ and trying to build around him.

but it is noteworthy that the few who have stated unequivocally that Jones is a bad QB have become very silent the past few weeks... and that is a blessing itself!


This a good take. Draft an upside guy mid draft and let him grow inside a functional organization.
RE: RE: the perceived value argument dies with the option to tag  
Eric on Li : 11:46 am : link
In comment 15978039 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15977970 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


i actually think jones has played well enough he's going to get extended and not tagged, but the tag option makes it a lock that Jones will not see unrestricted free agency.

$31m is going to be the median cap hit of all starting QBs next year.

it is the same amount carson wentz has been traded at twice for a 2nd round pick in the last couple offseasons despite playing poorly enough to be replaced as starter by his trading teams.

expecting jones to hit UFA and get lower than that amount is to be delusional of reality and asset management.



The tag is a tool that gives the Giants negotiating leverage for a contract. I would not expect DJ to actually play on the tag next season.


the tag is their backup parachute. i agree with you plan A at this point is clearly getting him extended (and i think they will do so).

just pointing out there's no scenario where they free fall at the QB position without pulling the backup parachute just to save $. there's not much on the FA market this year worth the money they will have even with jones tagged or extended.
RE: RE: BW in DC  
AnnapolisMike : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15977990 bw in dc said:
Quote:


Let me clean up what I meant. You are correct that every team has a system. But not every system has the same bandwidth. I have to imagine Daboll (having worked with Allen) and Kafka (having worked with Mahomes) would like to use more of their bandwidth. But they can't.

You are going to put more weight on the OL and skill spots. While I think that's a part of it, I also think Jones has limitations, too, and those limitations are considered. To be fair, the last week Jones has run the system very well and he deserves praise (I do think, however, the opposition mattered).

Unfortunately, this is probably where we reach an impasse because your comments suggest you see Jones's throwing ability - makes all the throws, tight windows, on the run, throws receivers open, etc - essentially on par with the elite QBs in the league. And I just don't see that at all based on what I watch around the league. My opinion is Jones is more Carr/Cousins-ish than Allen, Mahomes, etc.


Bandwidth is a good way to put it. But you have a tendency to assume the QB is the reason for the bandwidth limitations. Mahomes and Allen both perform better when the surrounding talent is better, allowing the offensive gameplan to open up. Jones has never been provided the opportunity to show his stuff with the talent that others have around them.

We are going to see what Jones can do with more talent. We will see if these 'limitations' you say he has, really exist.
RE: RE: RE: the perceived value argument dies with the option to tag  
AnnapolisMike : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15978054 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15978039 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


In comment 15977970 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


i actually think jones has played well enough he's going to get extended and not tagged, but the tag option makes it a lock that Jones will not see unrestricted free agency.

$31m is going to be the median cap hit of all starting QBs next year.

it is the same amount carson wentz has been traded at twice for a 2nd round pick in the last couple offseasons despite playing poorly enough to be replaced as starter by his trading teams.

expecting jones to hit UFA and get lower than that amount is to be delusional of reality and asset management.



The tag is a tool that gives the Giants negotiating leverage for a contract. I would not expect DJ to actually play on the tag next season.



the tag is their backup parachute. i agree with you plan A at this point is clearly getting him extended (and i think they will do so).

just pointing out there's no scenario where they free fall at the QB position without pulling the backup parachute just to save $. there's not much on the FA market this year worth the money they will have even with jones tagged or extended.


Agreed...the Giants are actually in a really good spot. If Jones had been doing this for 4 years...he would be a $50M per guy. He has not, which will save the Giants some $. I think the Giants are going to lock him up for 5 years with at least a $100M signing bonus and first 2 1/2 years guaranteed. AAV of $35-40M. It is alot...but a bargain in a few years.
Jones  
Archer : 2:51 pm : link
Jones has all the prerequisite skills to become a Mahomes or an Allen.

He may not have the arm that they have but I believe that he is a more explosive runner and more accurate passer.

I am not saying that Jones is as good as they are but he has the skills to get there.

He has far more skills than Cousins, Carr, etc.and suggesting that is his upside is just wrong. What will separate Jones from the other QBs will be his ability to win big games.

I think that Jones has needed a competent coaching staff to elevate his game. I am excited to watch his development and see what he can accomplish this season and next season in the second year in this offense.

Here's a good link to Jones' performance against the Colts  
Ira : 6:31 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Being a Cousins isn’t a bad thing  
UConn4523 : 6:36 pm : link
it’s only considered bad because the guy never really wins big games. So that part of the comparison is a complete unknown. If Jones’ ability is capped at Cousins I’m fine with that, but I’d like to think, and hope that he’s got the clutch gene that Cousins doesn’t possess.
RE: Being a Cousins isn’t a bad thing  
Eric on Li : 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15978918 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
it’s only considered bad because the guy never really wins big games. So that part of the comparison is a complete unknown. If Jones’ ability is capped at Cousins I’m fine with that, but I’d like to think, and hope that he’s got the clutch gene that Cousins doesn’t possess.


Cousins, except coming up big in big games is basically Eli.
(which is to say i agree with you Uconn)  
Eric on Li : 6:44 pm : link
since jones can run i'd be more partial to saying he's somewhere on the Alex Smith <------> Russell Wilson scale.

if he comes up small and can't make enough big plays he's alex smith.

if he comes up big and leads big drives to win games he's russell wilson. and if he gets some elite weapons maybe he puts up big numbers a few years like russ did.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 