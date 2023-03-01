Great segment on the Giants from The GM Shuffle podcast

I linked it below. Fast forward to the 1:04 hour mark. The discussion talks about how Daboll deserves coach of the year and how well he’s managed these games.
It also talks about Jones. Lombardi thinks the Giants should re-sign Jones at $25M per year. If Jones wants $40M, NYG should let him walk. Basically, Jones is part of the winning but not the reason for the winning. Jones needs to buy into it.
I agree with everything that was said. Link
I think we're gearing up for a Barkley contract and Jones tag.
You want to start over? So be it.
Tagging Jones probably makes the most sense then.
Whatever the number is, Schoen will be comfortable with. He knows what will and will not hamstring us. We really don’t.
Best case scenario is some sort of high guarantee contract ($80 million?) that is cap-neutral if he has to be cut after 3 years.
Maybe 4 year contract, $40 million signing bonus, first salary of $15 million guaranteed, Second year salary of $25 million guaranteed? 3rd year (guaranteed for injury only) of $30 million?
A contract like that he’s better off just playing on the tag for two years. It’s more guaranteed over just two years.
Whoever he signs the contract with it’s going to be closer to $25 million than $35 million.
NYG have leverage in being a known quantity and a place DJ can clearly continue to progress.
Player and agent have leverage from teams that know how to coach QBs, can use one that's playing like DJ has in '22 and have have the cap space to pay higher than market to do so.
Shall we begin?
Quote:
I would hope he does, but unlikely.
No it’s not because Jones has a history with a neck injury and one bad hit could aggravate it
The QB market will demand more.....there is more to it than just Jones buying in....
The players association, the agents and of course, other teams.
I would love a good deal....30 mil is probably the lowest....
If they are forced into a bad deal, make it a short deal
And if that is the case, then there’s no chance he gets a long term deal with heavy guarantees at over $25 million per.
You arent signing him for anywhere NEAR 20 million.. not even close.. Baker Mayfield is making 15 million.. Brady who is going into washed territory is making 25 and its 948 years old..
Tannehill is making 29.5, Matt Ryan is 30 mil, Carson Wentz is 32, Goff is 33.5..
NO WAY he signs for 20 million..
There are no words
We’ll tag him if necessary
I'm not sure if the market for Jones will be that robust, but that's a risk, IMV, we should be willing to take if the AAV being sought by Team Jones is > than the FT. Which is why the likely move would be to tag Jones for a year and make him prove this year wasn't an outlier.
Which complicates the Barkley situation...And I'm fine letting him walk if need be...
As to the whole "he's not the reason they're winning," well, I guess sometimes smart people say things that sound dumb. It's a team game. No one player determines wins and losses. (As one football blogger likes to tweet about wins and losses: "Not a quarterback stat.") DJ would be the first to say so. If you think DJ is just a game manager, you'd rather have $10m more in cap space, and you're ok either running with Tyrod Taylor or Jacoby Brisette or some other fringe starter, or with spending three years training up a rookie, then sure, lowball the guy.
...As if 6 fumbles (only 3 lost) is some insane amount (T-15th with 6 other QB's) and he still has a fumbling issue.
This is a fair take, I’d draw the line at $25 million and nothing longer than 2 years with an option. If he’s looking for a $40 million deal he’s unlikely to find it.
Team Jones will be looking for 100M guaranteed at signing at or above 40M AAV. The Giants will require 5 years of team control, if they go that route.
My money is still on the Giants tagging Jones.
I have to imagine an important variable driving the range is based on: Does one good year equal an upcoming trend or is this an outlier?
I think Jones and his agent will want to bet on continued growth and development with these coaches with an eye on a jackpot 2 years down the road. I don't think the market sees that value in him yet which is why I think a shorter term deal for him may be in his best interest.
While true, they’ve likely already had under the table conversations with teams other than the Giants to gauge what the market value is. They’ll start looking for a contract from the Giants slightly above what they’ve been given by other teams, knowing that they’ll have the market to fall back on. Unless they know some team is out there willing to give them something close to Murray they won’t come into meetings with the Giants looking for the same.
...As if 6 fumbles (only 3 lost) is some insane amount (T-15th with 6 other QB's) and he still has a fumbling issue.
100% Agree - that stood out and is Lazy analysis. This is an area of his game that he has totally improved upon.
Agreed. And I think Team Barkley feels similarly shooting for the highest contract for RB.
i mostly agree with your argument but here's a flip side - jones resume over multiple seasons isn't what murray's was (2 pro bowls + ap roy) so barring a magical playoff run, he should cost less.
and any dollar under murray could represent "value" if you believe in jones enough to want to go 5 years. especially if you expect burrow/herbert/lamar/hurts to keep pushing the price of qbs upwards towards 50m AAV and 75%+ guaranteed in the interim while jones plays on a tag.
let's use your structure, does jones turn down 5 years, 200m, 100m guaranteed?
do the giants view him at a discount of 60m less guaranteed (and 30m overall) lower than kyler as a good value deal?
is there a compromise option both sides prefer in the 3 year 100m range with a big chunk (70m) guaranteed?
Quote:
But everyone I’ve spoken to, including some that represent free agent QBs, expects the market to be around $25 million with $30 million being the absolute highest end.
I have to imagine an important variable driving the range is based on: Does one good year equal an upcoming trend or is this an outlier?
Right, there’s a top end teams are willing to pay without knowing if this year is going to an outlier or not. Not saying it is an outlier before people jump down my throat, but that’s where team thinking is right now. What happens January 14/15 is going to do a lot for his market.
What happened to 4y/$100M (with half guaranteed) and DJ being such a swell dude that he'd be glad to do the Giants a favor by accepting a lowball offer?
I think Jones and his agent will want to bet on continued growth and development with these coaches with an eye on a jackpot 2 years down the road. I don't think the market sees that value in him yet which is why I think a shorter term deal for him may be in his best interest.
Not so sure, Mike. If he ascends as I fully expect he will, a 3 year deal is not in the Giants best interest, imv as cap expected increases aside, ecause after those 3 years, QB contracts could exceed 60-60 mill per year
I think Jones and his agent will want to bet on continued growth and development with these coaches with an eye on a jackpot 2 years down the road. I don't think the market sees that value in him yet which is why I think a shorter term deal for him may be in his best interest.
Team Jones isn’t taking a long term deal at a discount, agreed. If there isn’t a Kyler deal out there among the 9 or so teams in the QB market, Jones probably looks for a 1-year deal.
a 2-3 year deal at $25-$30M here, which is to establish a deeper track record of success and still hitting free agency in his late 20s where a long-term, lucrative contract is an option. It will also help to not be locked into a longer term deal when the new TV deal kicks in and the cap may grow significantly.
I think Jones and his agent will want to bet on continued growth and development with these coaches with an eye on a jackpot 2 years down the road. I don't think the market sees that value in him yet which is why I think a shorter term deal for him may be in his best interest.
Team Jones isn’t taking a long term deal at a discount, agreed. If there isn’t a Kyler deal out there among the 9 or so teams in the QB market, Jones probably looks for a 1-year deal.
there is a better chance a team signs jones off the non-exclusive tag and gives up first round picks (improbable) than the giants allowing jones to hit open market without non-exclusive tag. if carson wentz is worth 2nd round picks back to back years at 30m that would be asset malpractice.
and any dollar under murray could represent "value" if you believe in jones enough to want to go 5 years. especially if you expect burrow/herbert/lamar/hurts to keep pushing the price of qbs upwards towards 50m AAV and 75%+ guaranteed in the interim while jones plays on a tag.
let's use your structure, does jones turn down 5 years, 200m, 100m guaranteed?
do the giants view him at a discount of 60m less guaranteed (and 30m overall) lower than kyler as a good value deal?
is there a compromise option both sides prefer in the 3 year 100m range with a big chunk (70m) guaranteed?
Years four and five hold the biggest economic value for the team, with typically little new guarantees and the benefit of cap inflation working in their favor.
If a team is giving on that, the player likely needs to give substantially on the guarantees.
But I don’t think it goes that route because I think there is a 5-year 200M deal out there for Jones.
i mostly agree with your argument but here's a flip side - jones resume over multiple seasons isn't what murray's was (2 pro bowls + ap roy) so barring a magical playoff run, he should cost less.
and any dollar under murray could represent "value" if you believe in jones enough to want to go 5 years. especially if you expect burrow/herbert/lamar/hurts to keep pushing the price of qbs upwards towards 50m AAV and 75%+ guaranteed in the interim while jones plays on a tag.
let's use your structure, does jones turn down 5 years, 200m, 100m guaranteed?
do the giants view him at a discount of 60m less guaranteed (and 30m overall) lower than kyler as a good value deal?
is there a compromise option both sides prefer in the 3 year 100m range with a big chunk (70m) guaranteed?
Years four and five hold the biggest economic value for the team, with typically little new guarantees and the benefit of cap inflation working in their favor.
If a team is giving on that, the player likely needs to give substantially on the guarantees.
But I don’t think it goes that route because I think there is a 5-year 200M deal out there for Jones.
I really agree with your last sentence be it with us or someone else. So again, the tag might be the way to go as they hopefully come to terms
For mediocrity.
There are no words
Yes there are.
Mediocre
Average
Median
Mean
Middling
The numbers are there, and they are middle of the road at best.
Can you imagine BBI if Schoen signs him for 5 yrs and 160-170M?
Eric's gonna need a bigger server!
I know some will think I'm loco in the caboose o, but I could see something like that happening.
I think it's very possible Schoen and Daboll do believe in Jones and they know he's not a finished product and that with another year in the system, with improved OL and upgraded receivers, his stats next year (including wins) could be quite a lot better, so his price tag will be higher.
Tagging him, will only make them have to negotiate with him next year when his cost and demand for his services will be higher.
a 2-3 year deal at $25-$30M here, which is to establish a deeper track record of success and still hitting free agency in his late 20s where a long-term, lucrative contract is an option. It will also help to not be locked into a longer term deal when the new TV deal kicks in and the cap may grow significantly.
I think Jones and his agent will want to bet on continued growth and development with these coaches with an eye on a jackpot 2 years down the road. I don't think the market sees that value in him yet which is why I think a shorter term deal for him may be in his best interest.
Not so sure, Mike. If he ascends as I fully expect he will, a 3 year deal is not in the Giants best interest, imv as cap expected increases aside, ecause after those 3 years, QB contracts could exceed 60-60 mill per year
I was talking about from Jones' perspective. Right now Jones has one solid year of game play on tape. That will undoubtedly impact a long term deal he signs this offseason. If he puts another year or two of progress on tape? He is hitting free agency at the top of the market and at the top of his game. Despite the euphoria now about how he played against Indy, the whole year has not looked like that.
My personal view, I’d tag him and make him prove it again.
My personal view, I’d tag him and make him prove it again.
I think your last sentence is where I would be with Plan B.
I'm not sure if there is a "market with high demand" for Jones, but I'd like to test it as Plan A.
LOL.
He’ll be making a lot more money than that, and probably from the Giants.
Get used to it.
And if that is the case, then there’s no chance he gets a long term deal with heavy guarantees at over $25 million per.
Neck injury from last season. With football players that risk never goes away
The tag is a leverage if demands get out of hand but JS has some risk with that. Another team may be willing to give up picks.
Hopefully a good balance between paying Jones and still having enough.
History shows it is really hard when you are paying top money at the position. Very few teams have been standing at the end when they do this.
I think Jones and his agent will want to bet on continued growth and development with these coaches with an eye on a jackpot 2 years down the road. I don't think the market sees that value in him yet which is why I think a shorter term deal for him may be in his best interest.
Not so sure, Mike. If he ascends as I fully expect he will, a 3 year deal is not in the Giants best interest, imv as cap expected increases aside, ecause after those 3 years, QB contracts could exceed 60-60 mill per year
I was talking about from Jones' perspective. Right now Jones has one solid year of game play on tape. That will undoubtedly impact a long term deal he signs this offseason. If he puts another year or two of progress on tape? He is hitting free agency at the top of the market and at the top of his game. Despite the euphoria now about how he played against Indy, the whole year has not looked like that.
If Jones improves from this year and puts up another year or two on tape the Giants will never let him hit free agency
And if it’s not a lot more than that then what?
Even if they signed Jones to a 5 year deal at $25-$30 million and he turns out to play consistently like a top 10 QB, Team Jones is going to look to redo that deal before it’s up anyway. They’re not really gliding much signing him to a shorter deal.
You don't get a commission from his next contract, and why would you want the Giants to overpay Jones and risk not being able to pay someone else?
You don't get a commission from his next contract, and why would you want the Giants to overpay Jones and risk not being able to pay someone else?
My answers:
(1) “You don't get a commission from his next contract…”
That is correct. I am a private citizen with no connection to either Daniel Jones nor the NFL
(2) “…and why would you want the Giants to overpay Jones and risk not being able to pay someone else?”
What Giants fan in their right mind would want the team to overpay anyone including Daniel Jones?
(3) My statement was made just to state what to me seems obvious: The Giants want Daniel Jones back and his market value will be >$25 Million per year… and Joe Schoen will get the OK from John Mara to pay the market rate which will be somewhere between $30 - $35 Million.
I think DJ will sign for between $35-38 million with incentives if he has a playoff win under his belt. Again, the teams I mentioned (Jets, Washington, Tampa Bay, Miami) have teams that think they can compete for a title, but have too many wins to get a high QB pick.
They are going to drive the market for Jones, not what we think his fair value should be.
Jones is a cog in the operation right now. He needs to be paid in a way that still allows the team to function and improve. Not cap strap the team.
Unfortunately it only takes one team willing to overpay to put you in a precarious situation. Schoen is adamant on his value points.
Jones is a cog in the operation right now. He needs to be paid in a way that still allows the team to function and improve. Not cap strap the team.
He’s more than a cog and will be paid accordingly.
Again, no he won't. NFL players care about guaranteed money. You guys have been wrong about this from the beginning and are still somehow wrong.
If Schoen offers Jones 5 years 150M but only 65-70M is guaranteed, vs 3 years 100M fully guaranteed, he's taking the fully guaranteed contract.
If you’re Team Jones, how do you look at Jones vs. Kyler Murray, and come away feeling your client is worth significantly less? Especially if the Giants win a playoff game. Taking substantially less would be malpractice.
Team Jones will be looking for 100M guaranteed at signing at or above 40M AAV. The Giants will require 5 years of team control, if they go that route.
My money is still on the Giants tagging Jones.
While true, they’ve likely already had under the table conversations with teams other than the Giants to gauge what the market value is. They’ll start looking for a contract from the Giants slightly above what they’ve been given by other teams, knowing that they’ll have the market to fall back on. Unless they know some team is out there willing to give them something close to Murray they won’t come into meetings with the Giants looking for the same.
That is tampering I believe. I do not think teams can talk to a players agent while the player is under contract with another team.
Option 1: 3 years, 100M, fully guaranteed
Option 2: 4 years, 120M, 90M guaranteed
Option 3: 5 years, 140M, 75M guaranteed
If I'm Jones I go with option 2
That is tampering I believe. I do not think teams can talk to a players agent while the player is under contract with another team.
Cocaine is also illegal.
I’m not interested in hearing about the rosters weaknesses. When a QB makes that amount of money they are being paid to overcome those weaknesses.
Jones is a cog in the operation right now. He needs to be paid in a way that still allows the team to function and improve. Not cap strap the team.
He’s more than a cog and will be paid accordingly.
MS, that’s fine. But no more talk of rebuilds then. The Giants would be making the point that they are a win now team. So if it’s week 1 and they are trailing 14-3, no saying it’s a 3 year rebuild.
Signing Jones does not mean all of a sudden that the Giants need to make the NFC Championship game next year. Come on man.
You’re going to have to do that anyway even if he signs a 4 or 5 year deal. If he’s the franchise QB you think he is, he’s not playing a full contract that’s only around $30 million AAV while every other franchise QB is signing contracts close to or north of $50 million. Team Jones is going to want that contract redone before it’s up. The Giants don’t lose much tagging him or signing him to a 2 year deal.
Signing Jones does not mean all of a sudden that the Giants need to make the NFC Championship game next year. Come on man.
If they pay him $40M a year it does. You’re paying the QB to overcome the deficiencies and win despite other weaknesses.
There is no “rebuilding” and paying a QB $40M per year.
JS knows exactly how much he will offer Jones, and how much wiggle room the Giants have to sign him (or use the tag). We have a competent GM in place now, as opposed to earlier years.
There will also be plans in place to go forward with Jones and Barkley, no Jones, no Barkley, or neither. The only variable right now is the value of the FA market for QB's, and what DJ will command. Schoen has a price point for Daniel, and either Daniel agrees to it, gets tagged, or leaves.
Cocaine is also illegal.
Agents don't need to get into tampering(they'd probably lose their license along with being fined). They know what a player is worth or close to it.
Jones will be the best FA QB. His only real competition will be the draft class. There are limited 1st round QBs worth taking(I think four).
I think those that say the tag is likely where the Giants are at, are probably correct. I will grant that his improvement this year was gradual until the last three games which have been much better.
If Jones gets to the FA market, he will likely see $35 to $38 mill for 4 or 5 years and 100 mill gtd.
It's going to be very interesting if Jones' camp will be willing to compromise in your range, be agreeable on a short deal to avoid the tag and remain with NYG. If they want more than 3 years and the non-exclusive tag, me thinks common ground will be difficult to find, unless it's structured with an escape hatch for NYG.
If you’re still not sure (I doubt that), the tag
Can you imagine BBI if Schoen signs him for 5 yrs and 160-170M?
Eric's gonna need a bigger server!
I know some will think I'm loco in the caboose o, but I could see something like that happening.
I think it's very possible Schoen and Daboll do believe in Jones and they know he's not a finished product and that with another year in the system, with improved OL and upgraded receivers, his stats next year (including wins) could be quite a lot better, so his price tag will be higher.
Tagging him, will only make them have to negotiate with him next year when his cost and demand for his services will be higher.
We've been butting heads for days, and yet I already predicted 5y/$175M yesterday.
This is one of the problems with this entire debate. Posters parse the adjectives but miss the subject. Because I've been painted as a DJ "hater" it must mean that I want him gone no matter what, which is not the case. My concern has always been about the cost.
And here we are, just finding out that you think it would break BBI's servers for DJ to receive a contract that's not even as lucrative as the supposed DJ hater predicted yesterday.
For all of you who think you've been pro-DJ all along, I don't understand why none of you seem to think he's worth a contract at least equal to that of his fellow 2019 first-round QB, Kyler Murray. And you think a contract worth 30% less than Murray's would blow up BBI?
If Daboll loves DJ and Schoen gets him locked up for 5y/$160M, I'd call that a HUGE win for the Giants regardless of my own personal opinion and concerns about Jones's skills. If BD wants DJ as his QB, then I want DJ as his QB. And if they can get him below the true market for veteran QB1's (which really starts at $35M AAV, IMO), I won't complain about it. I'll still have my concerns about building the whole roster with the pricy QB contract already on the books, but I'm fine with whatever Daboll wants for his roster unless/until there's a good reason not to be.
But I'm a hater, right?
The Giants have no incentive to give both, and are not negotiating from a position of weakness, since they have the franchise tender available.
If Jones is their guy, my guess is they’ll want a 5-year agreement, to benefit from cap inflation, allow for flexibility in structure, and they’ll park some of the guarantees as roster bonuses (in the event Jones gets traded).
Agents don't need to get into tampering(they'd probably lose their license along with being fined). They know what a player is worth or close to it.
Jones will be the best FA QB. His only real competition will be the draft class. There are limited 1st round QBs worth taking(I think four).
I think those that say the tag is likely where the Giants are at, are probably correct. I will grant that his improvement this year was gradual until the last three games which have been much better.
If Jones gets to the FA market, he will likely see $35 to $38 mill for 4 or 5 years and 100 mill gtd.
I'm pretty sure AJR is a licensed sports agent, and has plenty of visibility into what is/isn't tampering vs. what does/doesn't actually happen.
is going to be between 32 and 36m.
It's going to be very interesting if Jones' camp will be willing to compromise in your range, be agreeable on a short deal to avoid the tag and remain with NYG. If they want more than 3 years and the non-exclusive tag, me thinks common ground will be difficult to find, unless it's structured with an escape hatch for NYG.
The Watson/Murray deals have introduced a bit of a roulette approach in negotiations with QBs where you just need one team to frankly be desperate or stupid or in some sense both the team and the player on market, "be timely and lucky". Some teams are going to make interesting choices and it's about the negotiation, timing, fortunes/luck involved year to year with players and whether they want to gamble on themselves or take different compensation guarantees over term.
Cousins deal was a risk for Vikings, but it was short term and they've extended/reworked the deal now twice with annual extensions. The cap will be going up over next few years significantly, but there's increasing discontent from within the Union even on what some of the QBs are making - NFL owners understand the value of scarcity and supply/demand quality affecting these deals in some sense of a QB market and some equitable spread of the pie (Owners are resisting giving more, so something will have to give, because you're getting a lot of top end contracts, and a lot of "filler" talent on rosters).
Actually, they’re 1 playoff win away from being considered a SB contender..:)
Jones will be the best FA QB. His only real competition will be the draft class. There are limited 1st round QBs worth taking(I think four).
With the Carr situation, he's now going to be available for a trade. So, that's real competition to Team Jones. And while most on this board detest Mayfield, he's showing some pretty decent form with the LAR and could be a cheaper alternative to Jones.
Can you imagine BBI if Schoen signs him for 5 yrs and 160-170M?
Eric's gonna need a bigger server!
I know some will think I'm loco in the caboose o, but I could see something like that happening.
I think it's very possible Schoen and Daboll do believe in Jones and they know he's not a finished product and that with another year in the system, with improved OL and upgraded receivers, his stats next year (including wins) could be quite a lot better, so his price tag will be higher.
Tagging him, will only make them have to negotiate with him next year when his cost and demand for his services will be higher.
We've been butting heads for days, and yet I already predicted 5y/$175M yesterday.
This is one of the problems with this entire debate. Posters parse the adjectives but miss the subject. Because I've been painted as a DJ "hater" it must mean that I want him gone no matter what, which is not the case. My concern has always been about the cost.
And here we are, just finding out that you think it would break BBI's servers for DJ to receive a contract that's not even as lucrative as the supposed DJ hater predicted yesterday.
For all of you who think you've been pro-DJ all along, I don't understand why none of you seem to think he's worth a contract at least equal to that of his fellow 2019 first-round QB, Kyler Murray. And you think a contract worth 30% less than Murray's would blow up BBI?
If Daboll loves DJ and Schoen gets him locked up for 5y/$160M, I'd call that a HUGE win for the Giants regardless of my own personal opinion and concerns about Jones's skills. If BD wants DJ as his QB, then I want DJ as his QB. And if they can get him below the true market for veteran QB1's (which really starts at $35M AAV, IMO), I won't complain about it. I'll still have my concerns about building the whole roster with the pricy QB contract already on the books, but I'm fine with whatever Daboll wants for his roster unless/until there's a good reason not to be.
But I'm a hater, right?
Yeah you are, but I love ya anyway. :)..
I agree that figure, 5/175 could very well be the end number..
Option 1: 3 years, 100M, fully guaranteed
Option 2: 4 years, 120M, 90M guaranteed
Option 3: 5 years, 140M, 75M guaranteed
If I'm Jones I go with option 2
If Jones bothered to go to class while he was at Duke, he'd choose option 1 from these three scenarios. Most aggregate guaranteed money, fewest years, quickest opportunity to take another bite at the apple in an even more inflated cap environment.
The options, as you have them listed, get progressively worse for DJ. You keep adding years and taking away guaranteed money. What's in it for him? More years of team control and headline dollars that he might never get?
if the giants want 3 extra years, well ok, then they are probably paying pretty close to the 5 year deal murray got. that's the relevant recent comp.
if the giants want just 1 extra year, it's a bit simpler to negotiate but that negotiation starts at the 75m in the first 2 years and then probably adds a 3rd year around 40m, with a substantial chunk guaranteed.
team jones may have a preference one way or the other but ultimately the giants are in the drivers seat. adjusting the math is easier than guessing daboll's preference.
The Giants have no incentive to give both, and are not negotiating from a position of weakness, since they have the franchise tender available.
If Jones is their guy, my guess is they’ll want a 5-year agreement, to benefit from cap inflation, allow for flexibility in structure, and they’ll park some of the guarantees as roster bonuses (in the event Jones gets traded).
This is pretty much spot on. If they are convinced he’s the guy they want for their entire tenure, it’s going to be a 5-7 year deal, probably around $30 million per to add as much cap hit flexibility earlier on in the deal or at the back end. If Jones plays like a top 10 QB the first 3 years he’s going to want the deal redone and the Giants will probably oblige. Which is why the Giants having to pay more later on if they tag him or sign him to a short deal is irrelevant, they’re going to have to do it anyway if he turns out to be a top 10 QB.
If they like him but still want to see a repeat of this year it’s going to be a shorter deal. This is where teams that aren’t the Giants stand right now.
I think it ends up being #2, probably around $25 million AAV with $40 million guaranteed.
If I'm Jones I go with option 2
If Jones bothered to go to class while he was at Duke, he'd choose option 1 from these three scenarios. Most aggregate guaranteed money, fewest years, quickest opportunity to take another bite at the apple in an even more inflated cap environment.
The options, as you have them listed, get progressively worse for DJ. You keep adding years and taking away guaranteed money. What's in it for him? More years of team control and headline dollars that he might never get?
Zero chance Jones camp take option 2 if option 1 is on the table. It’s less AAV and less guaranteed money. They’ll want to pass up on the potential $900k commission in Year 4 to get a chance at him making $50 million in year 4. It’s also likely that the last year of any Jones deal is an escape hatch, so there’s really no point in taking that deal.
That’s basically the amount of guaranteed cash Murray got, without having to commit any extra years.
Agents don't need to get into tampering(they'd probably lose their license along with being fined). They know what a player is worth or close to it.
Jones will be the best FA QB. His only real competition will be the draft class. There are limited 1st round QBs worth taking(I think four).
I think those that say the tag is likely where the Giants are at, are probably correct. I will grant that his improvement this year was gradual until the last three games which have been much better.
If Jones gets to the FA market, he will likely see $35 to $38 mill for 4 or 5 years and 100 mill gtd.
I'm pretty sure AJR is a licensed sports agent, and has plenty of visibility into what is/isn't tampering vs. what does/doesn't actually happen.
I should have known...:-(
I was talking about from Jones' perspective. Right now Jones has one solid year of game play on tape. That will undoubtedly impact a long term deal he signs this offseason. If he puts another year or two of progress on tape? He is hitting free agency at the top of the market and at the top of his game. Despite the euphoria now about how he played against Indy, the whole year has not looked like that.
If Jones improves from this year and puts up another year or two on tape the Giants will never let him hit free agency
Agree. If he does that, the massive contract is likely from the Giants. If he signs a 5 year deal now he will be 30 when free agency comes around for him next and then that starts becoming a factor in the next deal.
No, I don't think the Giants should give Jones $40+MM/yr, but I can easily see this finish in the $30-$35M/yr area....for 4 years. That gets Jones to 29 years old, and if structured properly will give the Giants operating room.
With the cap about to go up, we have to adjust to what the market rate is for top 15 QB.
Sean, no offense man but that is a pretty brutal take. The Giants are not a win now team, but they do have their quarterback.
Signing Jones does not mean all of a sudden that the Giants need to make the NFC Championship game next year. Come on man.
If they pay him $40M a year it does. You’re paying the QB to overcome the deficiencies and win despite other weaknesses.
There is no “rebuilding” and paying a QB $40M per year.
Perhaps you have boxed yourself in with your own self-created dichotomy: Daniel Jones needs to settle for $25 Million a year because he sure as hell ain't worth $40 Million. Maybe reality falls in between these two figures.
No, I don't think the Giants should give Jones $40+MM/yr, but I can easily see this finish in the $30-$35M/yr area....for 4 years. That gets Jones to 29 years old, and if structured properly will give the Giants operating room.
With the cap about to go up, we have to adjust to what the market rate is for top 15 QB.
Lombardi, the guy who has never said a good word about Jones, is going to be objective on his contract possibilities? Sure.
But longer term success come from putting the client in a good situation, too. Will Washington or the Jets be a better situation than the Giants? Daboll is great for Jones and Jones knows it. That gives him a reason to stay if the money is close.
And, on top of that, money is a lot but it isn’t everything. Clients have other reasons to want to take a deal in one city or another. Gary Zimmerman didn’t want to live in the NY area because he liked to hunt and fish and stuff. I heard a report that Jacob deGrom moved from NY to TX partly because of politics. Some people thought Nimmo would leave for the same reason. People thought Aaron Judge might want to go home to the Bay Area. Guys want to be near family or around nightlife or get ready for their career after football.
If someone offers a little more than the Giants, maybe he stays for personal reasons. Tougher decision if someone offers a lot more.
Perhaps you have boxed yourself in with your own self-created dichotomy: Daniel Jones needs to settle for $25 Million a year because he sure as hell ain't worth $40 Million. Maybe reality falls in between these two figures.
Ultimately, we want the same thing. We want the roster to be strong enough in all facets to make deep playoff runs. I want the Giants to maintain cap flexibility.
I hope Schoen will be wiser and structure the contract pretty evenly over the life of the contract to allow the Giants to be fully competitive all seasons. And if Jones plays 2023 on the tag, this idea applies to any projected 2024 negotiations also.
And Dexter!
But longer term success come from putting the client in a good situation, too. Will Washington or the Jets be a better situation than the Giants? Daboll is great for Jones and Jones knows it. That gives him a reason to stay if the money is close.
And, on top of that, money is a lot but it isn’t everything. Clients have other reasons to want to take a deal in one city or another. Gary Zimmerman didn’t want to live in the NY area because he liked to hunt and fish and stuff. I heard a report that Jacob deGrom moved from NY to TX partly because of politics. Some people thought Nimmo would leave for the same reason. People thought Aaron Judge might want to go home to the Bay Area. Guys want to be near family or around nightlife or get ready for their career after football.
If someone offers a little more than the Giants, maybe he stays for personal reasons. Tougher decision if someone offers a lot more.
All of that is true - I don't think Denton is going to try to pull a Boras move (to borrow your baseball comparison), but he'd also be negligent to not be soliciting offers from other teams to the extent that he's able to do so (based on the tag, etc.) if for no other reason than to drive up the price.
DJ can have an extremely strong preference to stay with the Giants, and his agent can still pull levers to drive up the Giants' price. That's the primary value of the tag, IMO: it gives the current team some sort of opportunity to call an agent's bluff on other offers (by reviewing any valid competing offer via the transition tag with the chance to match it, or by having two 1st-round picks as insurance via the franchise tag in case some other team unexpectedly blows the market out of the water).
But ultimately it still comes back to the same original debate: if some other team offers a few million more, or a slightly different structure, or no offset language, or whatever, Schoen can choose to modify his offer as well. I'm sure he has a price in mind already, and I'm sure he has preferences on the structure of guarantees, the length of the contract, etc., and maybe one side or the other gets exactly what they're looking for.
More likely, however, is that Schoen's price tag on DJ is a range, and he'll match whatever feels comfortable within that range. Same for every other contract element. And if another offer exists for a different team that is in a completely different stratosphere, then you probably wish him well, collect your two 1st round picks, and start planning for DJ's successor. Many fans won't be happy if that's the way it plays out, but it's the right way for Schoen to handle it. And I'm sure JS does have a contingency plan for QB, because DJ has been an impending FA all season. There's never been an absolute guarantee of bringing him back for 2023 (and there still isn't an absolute guarantee now, short of the exclusive FT), so there's always been preparation for an alternate scenario happening for a 2023 offseason that requires a QB pursuit.
We're still stuck on this antiquated QB development timeline?
Regardless, you offer what a player's worth in your valuation. You don't lowball a player for jollies. You offer what you think he's worth. If he has suitors elsewhere, so be it. And you may be compelled to at least consider matching an offer that you wouldn't have made yourself, but that's the nature of a competitive market.
What you don't do is overpay because you're afraid of your own inability to find a replacement, or the instant gratification of needing that potential replacement to pick up exactly where his predecessor left off.
I’m not so sure, granted it was the Colts but the defense looked night and day with him out there. His market ceiling is probably right around what squander Diggs got.
I agree that there's no chance that the Giants let him walk without a tag. But I can definitely see a scenario where the Giants could potentially still lose DJ even on either the transition tag or non-exclusive franchise tag (and I highly doubt they're going to use the exclusive franchise tag).
It's not especially likely, but it's not impossible. If some other team comes offering $250M+ (or whatever extreme number exists far outside the range of what Schoen has for his valuation on DJ) and is willing to part with two 1st-round picks, there is at least a greater than zero chance that Schoen scoops up the picks and wishes DJ well.
Again, no he won't. NFL players care about guaranteed money. You guys have been wrong about this from the beginning and are still somehow wrong.
If Schoen offers Jones 5 years 150M but only 65-70M is guaranteed, vs 3 years 100M fully guaranteed, he's taking the fully guaranteed contract.
No shit. You're the one who has it backwards. Your dumb three-scenario outlook proved that. You seem to think ANYONE is saying that more years is to the benefit of the player. No one besides you is saying that.
You haven't been right about anything. You said "wait and see" about every player for the past decade and most of them failed. You don't get a feather in your cap for finally being right. And you've proven yourself to be absolutely clueless every time cap and contract discussions come up, yet somehow you find the audacity to be condescending on top of your lack of knowledge.
You are the reason why the BBI Mute extension was created.
1) Jones isn’t accepting a deal that will severely underpay him in the future if he develops into a top 10 QB. The Giants aren’t getting a long term bargain.
2) The Giants aren’t giving Jones the same fully guaranteed money on a 3-year deal, that Kyler Murray got on a deal that gave the Cardinals 7 years of team control — 100M fully guaranteed. That’s fucking stupid, you horse trade guarantees for years of control.
I think many are underrating the idea that Team Jones may prefer a two year deal. A two year $50-$60 million deal that is fully guaranteed is appealing for a couple of reasons.
1) it puts you back on the FA market at 27 years old, with a larger salary cap.
2) if you continue to improve you’re entering consistent top 10 QB range and your price goes way up.
3) you’re basically betting on yourself not to regress. If this is Jones’ ceiling he’s getting $25-$30 million anyway in three years on a new deal, so there’s no reason to lock yourself into it now.
so the only question is how much do extra years of control cost? how may do the nyg want to buy?
guesses based on market rates (all with about 50% gtd):
+1 year = 40m (3x115m)
+2 years = 80m (4x165m)
+3 years = 120m (5x205m)
any of those deals gives jones at least 20m more guaranteed than the tag while also essentially locking in the initial 75m. and keeping him with a head coach/system that clearly seems to be clicking with him.
i think jones' options are good in any extension - which is why he's going to extend at whatever length the giants prefer.
josh allen wishes he signed a shorter deal right now because he's going to be out of the top 10 soon.
the key for jones is to continue playing well and he knows firsthand how volatile that can be changing coaches and systems. they are going to work out a deal, the question is how many years does daboll bet now?
jones hitting FA again at age 28, or 29, or 30 is a big pay day now and another bite at the apple no matter which one hits IF he keeps playing well (which is the outcome 99.9% of players expect for themselves).
The contract I don’t think team Jones is going to take is a four year or longer deal that’s only around $30 million AAV.
The other thing to keep in mind with Murray (which is informative), his extension runs 24-28 cap years (with some bonus money amortized earlier).
Jones would presumably run 23-27. So if the Giants were to give 100M fully guaranteed, I’d guess it would be 5/220 with 100M fully guaranteed.
that likely lowered the amount of guaranteed money arizona had to offer him for him to accept a deal (as opposed to watson and wilson who got comparable total $ but much better guarantees because they held the leverage of choosing their destination with de facto NTC).
Jones is 2 years closer to FA than Murray, and the 31m tag is already money in the bank. So even though he has less accolades on his resume relative to Kyler, I think he'll end up getting a higher% of his deal guaranteed.
kyler kind of had to take the deal he was offered to hedge himself against exactly what happened to him this year (acl).
The fly in the ointment is that the Giants may want the tag freed up to use on Barkley and potentially Lawrence next year. But I guess securing your QB trumps everything else.
The fly in the ointment is that the Giants may want the tag freed up to use on Barkley and potentially Lawrence next year. But I guess securing your QB trumps everything else.
right well that's why things seem to moving towards an extension for jones with all the reports coming out. the only question in my mind is how much is daboll willing to bet on jones?
a 5 year deal (or longer) is effectively betting 100% of his nyg career on Jones.
a 3 year deal is more like being 50% in. if things go very bad in year 1 or 2 there's enough good will for him to pivot and draft a replacement.
no great coach in daboll's shoes is allowing anyone else in the org to make this decision.