Raanan: DJ debate is over after Giants clinch playoffs

The most interesting nugget is this:
|This Giants' new regime was always a fan of Jones. They liked his physical skills and makeup. But they still needed him to prove it on the field in order for them to want to commit to anything in the future. A team source said this summer they would have been open to an in-season extension or the franchise tag if he played well this year. The latter now realistically seems on the table.
Raanan is saying the Giants will at minimum tag Jones for next season and were "open to extending him mid-season" Daniel Jones debate
The debate now is whether the Giants tag DJ or give him a multi-year deal. Jones almost certainly won himself the position in 2023 according to Raanan's sources
letting him hit the open market for free would be asset management malpractice.
Despite all that, the offense never hit bottom this season. It never resembled a bad unit. If never choked in a game. Needed a fg to tie? We got it. Needed a 50 yard drive to ice the game? We got it. On the road down 7-8 with minutes left? We’d get the TD. Not once either. Multiple times.
The one constant was the dual threat at qb. And Barkley. Heroes this season to be sure. And Thomas.
Well, if they can’t agree on a price, they tag him. Makes tons of sense.
I’ll say this, I want this regime to get a REALLY long leash. They should have a longer tenure than Jones and be able to pick the next QB down the line as well. Something Jerry Reese never got.
And I said this before I think it bears repeating despite the somewhat pedestrian pts totals this season, the offense was consistent. It wasn’t like some other offenses that may be a bit boom or bust, scoring 28 one week then 10 the next and losing. We’d score 21 back to back and win. To me that counts for something. Not every 15th ranked offense is created equal.
DJ will make himself a couple of more million per year per playoff win. He's playing for big $$$ now. Normally QBs fail their first time in the playoffs though. Eli lost in 2005 and looked bad against the Panthers
After all the work he has put in, he has finally found a coaching staff, and an offensive system that fits him. Would he really want to start over again? Especially since ownership has believed in him since the beginning and has supported his development as a player.
Now, it is doubtful that Jones will take a massive hometown discount, but I think the two sides can find a middle ground.
The Non-Exclusive FT makes the most sense because it's a hedge against the possibility of this year being on outlier.
The part where they considered extending him mid-season is new. That could contradict reports about Schoen not talking to Jones' agents during the bye week.
I don't think it's been known for weeks. DJ was still in prove it mode all the way until Sunday
The only question is a contract or tag..
is unknown to us. It’s been thoroughly discussed here for days or since I returned here
I don't think it's been known for weeks. DJ was still in prove it mode all the way until Sunday
That’s if the report tHat they would consider extending him midseasin was true..Hard to believe Schoen would reveal that or not have #hut it down with his staff
The article said:
The "this summer" part is going way back, and, obviously, is not current.
& for the record, I don't see Kafka getting a HC gig this offseason like some do.
They want him and he wants them. They will sign him long term before it gets to any tag.
Yes, but they both want this. I just don’t see this being a difficult negotiation.
they have 5 day 1+2 picks. based on buffalo and position value id bet on 2 wr and then probably 1 D at each level. need and value need to align but they showed last year they were very specific with the positions are roles they drafted.
& for the record, I don't see Kafka getting a HC gig this offseason like some do.
Nor do I..See Hackett, Nathaniel
The only question is a contract or tag..
‘56. If Dabes loves him and he’s Dabes guy and we understand Jones wants to be here that says contract quite definitely, no?
I'd love to see Dabs + Kafka + DJ with a legit stud @ WR.
& for the record, I don't see Kafka getting a HC gig this offseason like some do.
Why Hackett? Why couldn't he be the next McVay, McDaniel or Shanahan?
& for the record, I don't see Kafka getting a HC gig this offseason like some do.
It doesn't even have to be a Williams, Allen, Diggs, Chase, Brown, Smith etc. Just someone who can reliably stretch the field, get open and catch the ball consistently.
Don't get me wrong - it would be FANTASTIC to have a true stud like that. But if they can get one - preferably two - legit WR's, it will do wonders for this offense. That would allow Hodgkins, Slayton, James, etc to be bumped down to 3/4/5, where they should have been all along. And hopefully , the OL can be much better at pass blocking next year.
The other big question, of course, is what happens at RB...
I agree. But he's not a 1 or a 2 (IMHO). With a true 1 and 2 to open things up, I think he would really flourish. He could very well flourish with just a true #1, too.
Just get at least one and go from there!
I'd love to see Dabs + Kafka + DJ with a legit stud @ WR.
& for the record, I don't see Kafka getting a HC gig this offseason like some do.
Why Hackett? Why couldn't he be the next McVay, McDaniel or Shanahan?
I think the gist is teams are going to want to see Kafka over at least a couple of seasons in the OC spot.
He is a good contributor. And so is James. Those guys are a testament to some seriously good scouting.
I'd love to see Dabs + Kafka + DJ with a legit stud @ WR.
& for the record, I don't see Kafka getting a HC gig this offseason like some do.
Why Hackett? Why couldn't he be the next McVay, McDaniel or Shanahan?
Because, unlike those you mentioned, he’s only had one year of PC with Dabes as his mentor?
I strongly believe Dabes loves the guy.’s talent, smarts and grit and how the entire team has his back..No question in my mind he’s Dabes’ guy moving forward.
The only question is a contract or tag..
‘56. If Dabes loves him and he’s Dabes guy and we understand Jones wants to be here that says contract quite definitely, no?
Not necessarily. With where the QB market is, they could genuinely be as much as $15M apart on AAV (to say nothing of years and guarantees) and still have both the team offer and player demand be legitimately valid based on market comps.
If Schoen offers something like 5y/$165M ($33M AAV) and DJ's agent counters with Murray's contract +5% for inflation (so, 5y/$240M; $48M AAV), that's a huge gap to bridge with limited time to negotiate before FA (and a desire to also lock up Barkley and Love before FA, which will take some of the FO's attention). It would be easier to slap the tag on DJ if for no other reason than to keep him in a holding pattern while prioritizing negotiations with their other impending free agents.
Time and attention are just as finite, in terms of resources, as cap space is. It wouldn't be shocking, IMO, for the Giants to use the FT on one of their FAs just to give themselves more time. The only way the tag isn't used on DJ is if they have him locked up before free agency, but that really depends on them coming to the table to begin with in a mutually similar price range. They can still negotiate even after the tag is tendered, but they eliminate the chance of losing the player for nothing just because the clock struck midnight on a negotiation taking longer than expected.
It is amazing. Jones has done a really good job elevating the players around him, especially those two.
Of course, the coaching is clearly top notch, that certainly has helped.
Why Hackett? Why couldn't he be the next McVay, McDaniel or Shanahan?
I think the gist is teams are going to want to see Kafka over at least a couple of seasons in the OC spot.
That's fair - I get it.
McVay did have two years as the OC for Washington. On the other hand, McDaniel was the OC for one year in San Fran. But he was very likely riding shotgun with Shanahan.
He's averaged 5.9 ypc (4th in the league amongst eligible ballcarriers) and his 708 rush yards is good for 33rd in the league.
He's had 2 fumbles (1 lost) while Hurts has 5, Fields has 9, and Josh Allen has 8.
He's 8th in the league in completion % (ahead of Mahomes, Brady, Cousins among others), 9th in QBR (ahead of Herbert, Carr, Jackson, Brady, Lawrence among others)
Despite those impressive numbers, he has the second highest adjusted EPA gained (16.5%) behind only Rodgers- a stat that indicates he has seen a severe negative impact as a product of playing with revolving door of inconsisent & below average receivers.
He has the lowest INT rate in the NFL, and the Giants as a team have the 2nd fewest turnovers.
Now I know some of this is a product of the scheme and not being overly aggressive, but still impressive how efficient Jones has been despite the limited receiving talent around him, and an Oline that has struggled in pass pro.
Theres something to be said for what he's been able to do both extending plays with his legs and picking up crucial first downs with his legs.
He may not be perfect, he certainly isn't Mahomes, but I am glad DJ is our guy. He fits this team perfectly.
Great stuff. Yes, he fits great. Get him some legit WR's, and they can start taking more deep shots. And once that happens, that will really open up the running game (for SB, or whoever is back there) and the short-mid passing game even more. And heck, with teams having to respect the long ball, Jones will have more chances to break longer runs.
Well, why wouldn't there be that big of a difference? The Giants have the tag in their pocket, so they can afford to come to the table with an AAV in the $30M's (or even the high $20M's, although that seems unlikely) or have the years and guarantees in as favorable a starting position as possible.
Meanwhile, DJ's agent has the benefit of a fellow 2019 first-round QB having already signed his second contract, at $46M AAV ($230M total, $103M fully guaranteed at signing, $160M total potential guarantees). That should serve as his direct comparison, and it's not going to be DJ's agent's place to acknowledge that Arizona probably overpaid.
The simplest part of all of it, IMO, is the fact that the tag keeps getting floated in every beat report about the Giants' desire to retain Jones. That tells me that the team considers it a viable possibility.
And I said this before I think it bears repeating despite the somewhat pedestrian pts totals this season, the offense was consistent. It wasn’t like some other offenses that may be a bit boom or bust, scoring 28 one week then 10 the next and losing. We’d score 21 back to back and win. To me that counts for something. Not every 15th ranked offense is created equal.
Yeah that is what I like and noticed ..... from other years .... get him a legit 1 & 2 WR to add to DS, IH and RJ and that is a decent WR corp. With 4 picks in the 1st 3 rds and FA we should be able to re-vamp the WR corp this off-season.
I’ll say this, I want this regime to get a REALLY long leash. They should have a longer tenure than Jones and be able to pick the next QB down the line as well. Something Jerry Reese never got.
Jerry Reese (and Marc Ross) squandered the entire back half of a 2 time Super Bowl MVP QB's career. They did not deserve a chance to pick the next QB.
You mean you're ready to die on the Jones hill?!
Ha ha!
And Hicks makes an appearance!!! Haha… been awhile since someone called Nicks = Hicks…
Schoen said he was contemplating extending DJ midseason if DJ
erforms well or am I misunderstanding you?
Great post!
Really interesting timing in all this obvious news on NYG Mngt loving Jones all along but yet the article comes out AFTER Jones has his career day at the end of the year.
Team source over the summer? Like when the GM said it in the Summer?
Schoen said he was contemplating extending DJ midseason if DJ
erforms well or am I misunderstanding you?
This was Schoen in May:
"Hopefully, we’ve set Daniel up for success with again improving the offensive line, the weapons that are here, Saquon [Barkley] another year off the knee. He’ll be able to put his best foot forward. That’s a good problem to have if we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to pay [Jones], how we’re going to structure a contract, if it’s a franchise tag. That’ll be a good problem to have."
Team source over the summer? Like when the GM said it in the Summer?
Schoen said he was contemplating extending DJ midseason if DJ
erforms well or am I misunderstanding you?
Raanan says his source about the brass being bullish about re-upping with Jones was from the summer:
Yes, the dullard debate on what the Giants "will do" re DJ shall end in two months. The interesting debate as to what the Giants "should do" or "should have done" shall rage on for decades...
Go through some things this off season
The GM said before the season if he played well he’d like to extend Jones, and that he had the franchise tag on the table as well.
So the big news is they would have been open to an in-season extension?
Call me loco, but I think Hodgins can be a damn good contributor on this team going forward. He was a find. It helps Schoen & Dabs knew him from Buffalo.
I agree. But he's not a 1 or a 2 (IMHO). With a true 1 and 2 to open things up, I think he would really flourish. He could very well flourish with just a true #1, too.
Just get at least one and go from there!
Yeah, I feel like we have excellent components in Hodgins and James, but as backups. Not sure what Shep has left in his legs, and no clue if Wan'dale will be ready for the season.
I said from the beginning of the season I wanted to see what happened before making any final conclusions about Jones, but there is no denying he's carried the team in many games. The FT is an absolute minimum at this point. Sure there are times he doesn't see open receivers, but that is true of every QB. He's also been under constant pressure, often right up the middle, and has really reduced his turnovers. He's also succeeded with arguably the worst group of WRs in the NFL.
Translation: he won't put up big numbers or provide top production, but we should pay him like he does.
They want him and he wants them. They will sign him long term before it gets to any tag.
You don't know that. He may get offered more elsewhere and take it.
Not if they sign him before FA begins. I think that’s a decent possibility. Eli was never a FA. True of a lot of QB signings.
Well said Breeze_94
Plays within the system, and is making players around him better. For a fair starting QB contract that doesn’t shackle the team, sign me up. Add some talent in front of him and to the side of him and let’s go.
Translation: he won't put up big numbers or provide top production, but we should pay him like he does.
Heck, DJs stats are virtually the same as your lover boy Herbert. Adding back the lost completions due to greater number of sacks allowed by his inferior OL, the lost completions from his receivers higher drop rate, and his running yards and TDs, DJ has out played Herbert this year with a vastly inferior team.
Maybe you should just shoot your shot and ask Herbert out on a date?
Heck, DJs stats are virtually the same as your lover boy Herbert. Adding back the lost completions due to greater number of sacks allowed by his inferior OL, the lost completions from his receivers higher drop rate, and his running yards and TDs, DJ has out played Herbert this year with a vastly inferior team.
Maybe you should just shoot your shot and ask Herbert out on a date?
This is an interesting post. Let's suspend reality a bit and assume you are correct.
Herbert is going to get offered close to or > $50M AAV for his next contract.
If you truly believe Jones is at Herbert's level, I suppose you support Jones getting a similar deal due Herbert?
You’d have to post that 10,000 times over 4 years to have credibility.
It seems that’s how it works.
Quit your job and post on BBI all day with your argument.
Uphill battle for sure; but I feel you can get there in time.
Probably by DJs third contract.
Just wow!
Heck, DJs stats are virtually the same as your lover boy Herbert.
Your dictionary's entry for the word "virtually" may be wrong.
Just wow!
That's it right there! How many QBs have failed because of the system and coaching staffs? DJ is in the best position to succeed because of this coaching staff. He will be back
After all the work he has put in, he has finally found a coaching staff, and an offensive system that fits him. Would he really want to start over again? Especially since ownership has believed in him since the beginning and has supported his development as a player.
Now, it is doubtful that Jones will take a massive hometown discount, but I think the two sides can find a middle ground.
Best reply in this thread. Way to go Vin
I think they should be able to find a compromise. We will see soon.
JS will just need to draft well. This is important regardless but when you are paying your QB big money it is critical.
I think they should be able to find a compromise. We will see soon.
JS will just need to draft well. This is important regardless but when you are paying your QB big money it is critical.
Question for you or any BBIer: Forgive my cap naivete, but IF A TAG IS APPLIED to DJ, why wouldn’t they use the Non exclusive over the exclusive tag? What’s the real downside?
Just wow!
...would Jones really want to hit the free-agent market and move?
After all the work he has put in, he has finally found a coaching staff, and an offensive system that fits him. Would he really want to start over again? Especially since ownership has believed in him since the beginning and has supported his development as a player.
Now, it is doubtful that Jones will take a massive hometown discount, but I think the two sides can find a middle ground.
Best reply in this thread. Way to go Vin
Not a hard question to answer. If your boss offered you double pay to stay and a competitor offered you triple to move a few miles to a new location, what would you do?
If the Giants offer $30 mill/5 yrs, $120 mill gtd and Indianapolis offers $35 mill/5 yrs, $150 mill gtd where do think he plays? Even $32 mill/5 yrs, $125 gtd he probably goes. What happens if it is the Jets or even WFT?
Realistically, even a couple mill more per year is enough to move on. That couple mill in one year takes care of his family through college. A few mill is not chump change.
Non-exclusive franchise tag: This is the most commonly used tag. When most people refer to the "franchise tag" it's generally the non-exclusive version to which they are discussing. It is a one-year tender offer to a player for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of the player's previous salary, whichever is greater. The player can negotiate with other teams. The player's current team has the right to match any offer, or receive two first-round picks as compensation.
Exclusive franchise tag: A one-year tender offer to a player for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year, or 120 percent of the player's previous salary, whichever is greater. The player's team has all negotiating rights to the player. The bump in pay scale (current average salary versus averaging past five years of data) means only the crème de la crème get this tag
Transition tag: Think of this as the "you are pretty good, and we might want to keep you, but aren't willing to put a ring on you ourselves" tag. The transition designation is a one-year tender offer to a player for an amount that is the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to top five. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another team, but no compensation if the team chooses not to match.
Non-exclusive franchise tag: This is the most commonly used tag. When most people refer to the "franchise tag" it's generally the non-exclusive version to which they are discussing. It is a one-year tender offer to a player for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of the player's previous salary, whichever is greater. The player can negotiate with other teams. The player's current team has the right to match any offer, or receive two first-round picks as compensation.
Exclusive franchise tag: A one-year tender offer to a player for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year, or 120 percent of the player's previous salary, whichever is greater. The player's team has all negotiating rights to the player. The bump in pay scale (current average salary versus averaging past five years of data) means only the crème de la crème get this tag
Transition tag: Think of this as the "you are pretty good, and we might want to keep you, but aren't willing to put a ring on you ourselves" tag. The transition designation is a one-year tender offer to a player for an amount that is the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to top five. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another team, but no compensation if the team chooses not to match.
Thank you
Most are done with this thread and won’t see it, but this nonsense about “against a bad team” is just, well, nonsense. Period. It implies/infers, that ONLY DJ benefits from playing against a bad team but all other QBs including all elites, DO NOT ALSO FEAST ON BAD TEAMS..
Plays within the system, and is making players around him better. For a fair starting QB contract that doesn’t shackle the team, sign me up. Add some talent in front of him and to the side of him and let’s go.
Translation: he won't put up big numbers or provide top production, but we should pay him like he does.
Most are done with this thread and won’t see it, but this nonsense about “against a bad team” is just, well, nonsense. Period. It implies/infers, that ONLY DJ benefits from playing against a bad team but all other QBs including all elites, DO NOT ALSO FEAST ON BAD TEAMS..
No attack merited. Nothing wrong with the points you make. I know you know by now that I rarely point to just one game or two as the tell all, pro or con. Suffice to say, that Daboll has done a terrific job (as has Shea and Kafka) with DJ, allowing him to play to his strengths as he once did with Allen. I believe DJ has been rather dolid this year in the main with the hiccups that plague most QBs from time to time..
Plays within the system, and is making players around him better. For a fair starting QB contract that doesn’t shackle the team, sign me up. Add some talent in front of him and to the side of him and let’s go.
Translation: he won't put up big numbers or provide top production, but we should pay him like he does.
15th in scoring people. Two guys are making that happen along with the elite LT in Thomas. TWO playmakers.
When the Giants scored 400+ Eli had the likes of Plax, Shockey, Toomer and an elite OL. HE did it again when he had ONLY Beckham, which is why I used to scream that Eli wasn't the problem back in 2015 or 2018 (when they scored 387) --they scored 400 when they had the likes of Cruz, Nicks and Mario.
When Eli didn't have weapons, his offense sucked. 2004 he was a rookie so we can ignore that. 2013 ring a bell? What happened from 2011-12 to 13 that saw the offense literally go from good or great to downright terrible? If you listen to some, Killbride turned into an idiot, but we all know that wasn't it. What happened? What happened in 13, that saw that same QB get hot again in 14 and 2015? Beckham that's what. And the OL went from god awful to just awful. 2013 was historically bad WITH ELI MANNING AT QB. Then it was good again WITH ELI MANNING AT QB!
It aint rocket science. The team needs to be in place unless you have Aaron Rodgers, oh yea, his offense is worse now too. Wonder why.
When you have below average talent at all but 1 skill position with maybe 1 more guy in Hodge gaining traction and one elite LT and not much else and yet the offense is still playing at a decent level? Take a wild guess why that is.
Think Richie James is doing this if he is in Washington playing 2nd wr or 3rd wr? Think Hodgins is a legit FF WR the last 8 weeks if he's playing for the rookie QB out in Tenn or for the Jets?
It's almost like the WR helps the QB and the QB helps the WRs.
It's almost
Most are done with this thread and won’t see it, but this nonsense about “against a bad team” is just, well, nonsense. Period. It implies/infers, that ONLY DJ benefits from playing against a bad team but all other QBs including all elites, DO NOT ALSO FEAST ON BAD TEAMS..
Mike, it does seem as if a switch was flipped in the previous THREE games. It just has. I was on the let him go side until this week, but not a detractor. I just thought for what he would get for next season they could get some pretty nice pieces and move on to a new QB.
However, I think it is pretty obvious that Daboll/Kafka have changed how they are calling the offense and it started with the DC game.
What I saw this year was a very gradual improvement all season(yes with some negatives) and then a different player starting in that DC game carrying through to Minny and Indy. I think back to the game that Sterling Shepard was yelling at the Giants WRs to "do their jobs."(2nd game?) Shepard saw the WRs were not making the proper reads and thus were not in sync with the QB. It now appears that DJ and the WRs are making those reads together and Kafka can now trust the passing game. Now the ball comes out quicker and with authority that had been missing(IMHO).
It works both ways. If you do not see Jones flaws you are "DJFC". If you do not acknowledge improvements you are a "hater." The vast majority are stand back, watch and whatever Schoen and Daboll decide is good with them. Part of the problem that you acknowledged was that the goal posts are being moved. Now it is that Jones is feasting on weak defenses - but you still have to make the reads and deliver the ball. You can only play the team opposite you that week. If they suck, you beat them.
It is almost too bad that the Philly game is meaningless to the Giants. I still have some lingering misgivings so I would like to see what they would do against a very good defense.
Be interested to see how this plays out in the playoffs. I would expect the better D's to be better prepared for this.
I don't place a lot of value in posters who use the DJFC.
Plays within the system, and is making players around him better. For a fair starting QB contract that doesn’t shackle the team, sign me up. Add some talent in front of him and to the side of him and let’s go.
Translation: he won't put up big numbers or provide top production, but we should pay him like he does.
You're better than this.
Translation: he won't put up big numbers or provide top production, but we should pay him like he does.
You're better than this.
Plays within the system, and is making players around him better. For a fair starting QB contract that doesn’t shackle the team, sign me up. Add some talent in front of him and to the side of him and let’s go.
Translation: he won't put up big numbers or provide top production, but we should pay him like he does.
this place will be amazing if we start 0-1 next season
Most are done with this thread and won’t see it, but this nonsense about “against a bad team” is just, well, nonsense. Period. It implies/infers, that ONLY DJ benefits from playing against a bad team but all other QBs including all elites, DO NOT ALSO FEAST ON BAD TEAMS..
This is BS Mike. It's not cut and dried. THAT is the problem I have with these arguments. It has always been evident to me that Jones has the physical tools and the mental makeup. The talent around him and scheme ALSO has to work to be effective. Jones has been playing well all year, with STILL below average pass blocking and WR. That has ALWAYS been my point in defending him. The rest of the team has been playing better over the last couple of weeks and the scheme has been adjusting to how teams have been defending us and who is in the lineup and healthy and available.
i'm not sure the team is built in a way to have that much of your cap allocated to jones
this isn't a judgement on how good/bad jones is right now but more of a question of resource allocation given how many holes this team has as it digs out of the gettleman disaster
Was it “clicking” or a natural progression of comfort for DJ in Daboll’s “system?” Honest question..
If a player has the mental, emotional and physical ability, he will progress.
What DJ is doing now is relevant. What he did in other seasons (statistically speaking) is not.
Allen took the step from efficient, playoff bound to bona fide MVP candidate and *then* was paid.
Jones just took the step to efficient, playoff bound, and should get paid because he *might* take the next step?
i'm not sure the team is built in a way to have that much of your cap allocated to jones
this isn't a judgement on how good/bad jones is right now but more of a question of resource allocation given how many holes this team has as it digs out of the gettleman disaster
No. Five percent at most for the duration of the contract. No cap shenanigans like LW.
i'm not sure the team is built in a way to have that much of your cap allocated to jones
Such a good point that has been raised by others. If the belief is that Jones needs more resources to lead this team, well, IMV, that's going to require more money poured into the offense. Which means other areas of need (defensive spots) get sacrificed. And that's going to be because Jones has the Brinks Truck in his driveway.
Now, Schoen might be able to pull it off through the draft and key free agent/UDFA pick-ups. And the staff could get hot and hit warp speed in the development department. But that's a lot of meeting and exceeding job performance...
Plays within the system, and is making players around him better. For a fair starting QB contract that doesn’t shackle the team, sign me up. Add some talent in front of him and to the side of him and let’s go.
Translation: he won't put up big numbers or provide top production, but we should pay him like he does.
So you think they should sign him to a mega contract because he might make a jump? Does that seem like sound strategy to you?
I'm saying what I think Daboll and Schoen might be thinking. I don't think it's crazy to think they might really believe in Jones (unlike you and a dwindling number of others). There have been multiple reports that indicate this (I'm sure you choose not to believe them).
I'm sure they don't think Jones is a finished product and expect more improvement next year (being in the system a 2nd yr, with improved pass pro, better receivers, etc. They are undoubtedly going to upgrade the receivers and the pass protection could improve just with experience, coaching and health of guys that are already here (though I do expect them to bring in more IOL for competition)).
You will probably disagree, but it's not crazy to think they may want to lock Jones up for 5 years at something like 160-175M vs. tagging him and then having to negotiate in '24 coming off a better season statistically (including wins) and looking at 5-6 years at something like 250M+.
if you want to trick yourself into believing it's easy to get a Geno Smith performance for the league minimum there are about 10 teams who would like to have a word with.
including probably seattle whose outlook this season has cratered because Geno turned into a pumpkin on 11/1.
Re Jones, I saw the same thing as you. 3 games ago something clicked for Jones.
Was it “clicking” or a natural progression of comfort for DJ in Daboll’s “system?” Honest question..
Not to mention, arguably his best WR just joined the team about 8-9 weeks ago.
Re Jones, I saw the same thing as you. 3 games ago something clicked for Jones.
Was it “clicking” or a natural progression of comfort for DJ in Daboll’s “system?” Honest question..
Not to mention, arguably his best WR just joined the team about 8-9 weeks ago.
it's not crazy to think they may want to lock Jones up for 5 years at something like 160-175M vs. tagging him and then having to negotiate in '24 coming off a better season statistically (including wins) and looking at 5-6 years at something like 250M+.
This may very well be fact.
Thanks Brown Hornet. I think it's at least a possibility. We'll see in the next few mos.
if you want to trick yourself into believing it's easy to get a Geno Smith performance for the league minimum there are about 10 teams who would like to have a word with.
including probably seattle whose outlook this season has cratered because Geno turned into a pumpkin on 11/1.
The turning into a pumpkin problem is why you don't commit fifteen percent of the cap to a player until you know with certainty you have an elite player. Geno Smith could not be a better lesson learned...
if you want to trick yourself into believing it's easy to get a Geno Smith performance for the league minimum there are about 10 teams who would like to have a word with.
including probably seattle whose outlook this season has cratered because Geno turned into a pumpkin on 11/1.
definitely a reasonable and intellectually honest response by bringing up geno smith instead of about half the playoff teams who have their qb on a rookie deal/5th year option
In comment 15978019 Dr. D said:
Quote:
it's not crazy to think they may want to lock Jones up for 5 years at something like 160-175M vs. tagging him and then having to negotiate in '24 coming off a better season statistically (including wins) and looking at 5-6 years at something like 250M+.
This may very well be fact.
Thanks Brown Hornet. I think it's at least a possibility. We'll see in the next few mos.
It is quite possible that Dabes is enamored with DJ the same way that he was with JA and does not want to have to face a huge contract situation in another year.
Re Jones, I saw the same thing as you. 3 games ago something clicked for Jones.
Was it “clicking” or a natural progression of comfort for DJ in Daboll’s “system?” Honest question..
Believe me all I am is a fan - I just see what I see. I saw Jones do things better earlier in the year then in previous years - like lack of TOs, move around better, make better throws. But there were games I said WTF was that. Early he seemed to hold the ball too long and some throws didn't look committed(?). But gradually he was better.
To me, the 2nd Wash game he had a different look - crisper more decisive. It got better in Minny and even moreso vs Indy. I think it is a combo of Kafka/Daboll, Jones and WRs being on the same page. The coaches now trusting that the WRs were making the correct reads and Jones seeing the same thing. Remember the Titans game after the ugly INT in the endzone?...Daboll walked up to Jones and said what did you see. Jones answered and Daboll said that was not what he saw - in other words a bad read.
Even the INT in the Minny game. Jones made the correct read, and threw a bad pass -it was maybe two yards behind where it should have been. All QBs make bad passes, but the read was correct.
The usual suspects kept saying he is too slow to process and does not go through his progressions. In my mind it was a lack of commitment - like he did not believe what he saw. I guess that is slow processing, but for a different reason. The TV analysts would show him going through his reads, so in my mind it was not the issue.
Perhaps, Daboll and Kafka have gotten through to him to believe what he sees and let it fly. Perhaps it is grasping what the defense is doing and what the answer is - confidence in the system.
But what do I know?
I expect maybe $35 mill and that would be 15% of about $230..But that is the NFL.
Re Jones, I saw the same thing as you. 3 games ago something clicked for Jones.
Was it “clicking” or a natural progression of comfort for DJ in Daboll’s “system?” Honest question..
I would think it’s a combination of things.
The most surprising improvement I saw v Indi was the pocket movement, which I had previously thought was Jones’ glaring deficiency. Last Sunday, he looked like a skilled QB managing the pocket.
One of the great things about football is how a team is synergistic. Jones buying time in the pocket gives the receivers a chance to get open which loosens up the defense on rush downs all of which helps the OL pass protect. Maybe multiple improvements across players snapped together?
This is BS Mike. It's not cut and dried. THAT is the problem I have with these arguments. It has always been evident to me that Jones has the physical tools and the mental makeup. The talent around him and scheme ALSO has to work to be effective. Jones has been playing well all year, with STILL below average pass blocking and WR. That has ALWAYS been my point in defending him. The rest of the team has been playing better over the last couple of weeks and the scheme has been adjusting to how teams have been defending us and who is in the lineup and healthy and available.
Be interested to see how this plays out in the playoffs. I would expect the better D's to be better prepared for this.
that's just what the QB position costs.
if you want to trick yourself into believing it's easy to get a Geno Smith performance for the league minimum there are about 10 teams who would like to have a word with.
including probably seattle whose outlook this season has cratered because Geno turned into a pumpkin on 11/1.
definitely a reasonable and intellectually honest response by bringing up geno smith instead of about half the playoff teams who have their qb on a rookie deal/5th year option
definitely an intellectually lacking post to not comprehend that the only way to get a QB on a rookie deal/5th year option is to....draft one.
last time i checked an extra 15% of cap space has next to nothing to do with deciding how to use draft picks.
or
2. Daniel Jones is awful. With that being true, Giants wins are a result of the team overcoming Daniel Jones' poor play, or they lost because of Daniel Jones' poor play. Either was, he played a poor game.
Both of those are idiotic takes. Both of them. Equally idiotic.
There are a limited number of posters in each camp. Those are not people worth responding too because they are posting emotionally not rationally. No player is the same week to week, but many on this board absolutely think Jones is.
If a player has the mental, emotional and physical ability, he will progress.
What DJ is doing now is relevant. What he did in other seasons (statistically speaking) is not.
What he's going to do also matters, and for the most vocal and ardent Jones supporters perhaps it might also make sense to point out that assuming he's signed and remains a Giant as it now appears likely, he had BETTER be what you think he's going to be.
You're all apparently going to get what you wanted, but all that means is that the pressure is now really going to be on Jones to deliver. And by that I mean points, wins, and extended playoff runs.
You think his critics have been rough up until now? Pay him $35 million per year and see what happens if they go 8-9 next year and score 22 points per game. We're sure as hell not going to want to hear any excuses, although I'm sure you'll have some ready.
So congrats. Savor it, and I hope you're right.
So you’d start with a period of time, say five years, and then say cost X shouldn’t exceed this percentage after any amortization, interest etc.
My guess is the resource managers for NFL caps look at veteran QBs and don’t want the cost of the QB to exceed 15% +/- over the life of the deal.
...from day one, is about progression.
If a player has the mental, emotional and physical ability, he will progress.
What DJ is doing now is relevant. What he did in other seasons (statistically speaking) is not.
What he's going to do also matters, and for the most vocal and ardent Jones supporters perhaps it might also make sense to point out that assuming he's signed and remains a Giant as it now appears likely, he had BETTER be what you think he's going to be.
You're all apparently going to get what you wanted, but all that means is that the pressure is now really going to be on Jones to deliver. And by that I mean points, wins, and extended playoff runs.
You think his critics have been rough up until now? Pay him $35 million per year and see what happens if they go 8-9 next year and score 22 points per game. We're sure as hell not going to want to hear any excuses, although I'm sure you'll have some ready.
So congrats. Savor it, and I hope you're right.
So you’d start with a period of time, say five years, and then say cost X shouldn’t exceed this percentage after any amortization, interest etc.
My guess is the resource managers for NFL caps look at veteran QBs and don’t want the cost of the QB to exceed 15% +/- over the life of the deal.
So you’d start with a period of time, say five years, and then say cost X shouldn’t exceed this percentage after any amortization, interest etc.
My guess is the resource managers for NFL caps look at veteran QBs and don’t want the cost of the QB to exceed 15% +/- over the life of the deal.
Cap allocation in Year One might be very different than it is in year three as the cap rises.
So using BS is pretty tame for us...
So you think they should sign him to a mega contract because he might make a jump? Does that seem like sound strategy to you?
Cap allocation in Year One might be very different than it is in year three as the cap rises.
I’ve read a number of GMs and resource managers say the best way to manage the cap is based on a competitive window. I almost fell out of my seat when Dave Gettleman balked at the idea of competitive windows in an interview. I knew he was in over his head, but that cemented it.
When it comes to QB it’s pretty simple. If he’s good, he’s either on a rookie deal and cheap or on a veteran deal and expensive. Geno Smith might literally be the only example this century to break that.
The Giants have a tough, but simple decision to make. How much of the pie do you give Daniel Jones over the next 5 years. The more you give him, the less you can give to others. So if it’s a lot, he better be able to make up for that.
Jared Goff got $134M over 4 years ($33.5 million/year) from the Rams for making the Super Bowl with a stacked team
Allen took the step from efficient, playoff bound to bona fide MVP candidate and *then* was paid.
Jones just took the step to efficient, playoff bound, and should get paid because he *might* take the next step?
You made a bad comparison, that’s on you. Simple question: did the Bills reward Allen before or after he had an MVP-type season?
One concern I would have is paying Jones and then also spending a lot of other assets and money around him and the defense takes a hit.
This may play pretty good in the regular season and some will enjoy the bigger offensive stats but come playoff time this conference tends to be about D in many years.
When you look at the AFC and SB teams a good percentage were pretty balanced teams. Pitt, Ravens, New England all have a lot of NFC roots in them. KC is a bit of a outlier and in the year they did win they actually were able to invest money in the D.
This is BS Mike. It's not cut and dried. THAT is the problem I have with these arguments. It has always been evident to me that Jones has the physical tools and the mental makeup. The talent around him and scheme ALSO has to work to be effective. Jones has been playing well all year, with STILL below average pass blocking and WR. That has ALWAYS been my point in defending him. The rest of the team has been playing better over the last couple of weeks and the scheme has been adjusting to how teams have been defending us and who is in the lineup and healthy and available.
One concern I would have is paying Jones and then also spending a lot of other assets and money around him and the defense takes a hit.
This may play pretty good in the regular season and some will enjoy the bigger offensive stats but come playoff time this conference tends to be about D in many years.
When you look at the AFC and SB teams a good percentage were pretty balanced teams. Pitt, Ravens, New England all have a lot of NFC roots in them. KC is a bit of a outlier and in the year they did win they actually were able to invest money in the D.
The problem is paying for a QB. You are not likely winning a SB without one and unless they are a superstar, they need a better supporting cast. Allocation of funds is important. Not locking yourself into a non-functioning QB is paramount.
It is a crapshoot. We can only hope that Schoen and Daboll see something we do not see or they believe what we have seen in the last few games is real. After 3 years, it is pretty hard to convince a fan base that the QB you saw the 1st three years is not the same guy in the second half of his fourth year. I think that is where a lot of posters are at. I gave up after half way through last year and only belatedly think that perhaps he can be a winner.
We obviously see that this coaching staff is light years ahead of the previous 3. They are basically winning with a marginally improved roster. There aren't too many here that don't think Daboll and staff are the real deal. So you have to believe that if they think they have the right QB, then they are right.
Personally, I do not think you need a Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady to win a Super Bowl(it makes it easier to get there of course). Coaching probably has as much to do with a Super Bowl as any player. That said you do need a better than average QB with top of the line coaching.
Thanks Brown Hornet. I think it's at least a possibility. We'll see in the next few mos.
As I read posts about how DJ is or isn't at this guy or that guy's level, I wonder what Dabes thinks.
It is quite possible that Dabes is enamored with DJ the same way that he was with JA and does not want to have to face a huge contract situation in another year.
Allen's leap from year 2 to 3 was HUGE. And you can't tell me that it was all Allen and had nothing to do with the addition of Diggs.
You are overlooking Allen's rushing/scoring in year two. He had 9 of the team's 13 rushing TDs. Add in the 20 TD passes and he accounted 29 TDs. That was a +11 from his rookie season (10 TD passes/8 rushing TDs). His play dragged Buffalo into the playoffs.
To me, that was the beginning of the Josh Allen Experience.
Allen's leap from year 2 to 3 was HUGE. And you can't tell me that it was all Allen and had nothing to do with the addition of Diggs.
You are overlooking Allen's rushing/scoring in year two. He had 9 of the team's 13 rushing TDs. Add in the 20 TD passes and he accounted 29 TDs. That was a +11 from his rookie season (10 TD passes/8 rushing TDs). His play dragged Buffalo into the playoffs.
To me, that was the beginning of the Josh Allen Experience.
Buffalo's D gave up 16.2 pts/game and it was that side of the ball that led the charge in Buffalo. They also were very good getting turnovers.
I have been a huge fan of Allen but Diggs was a very big addition for him. 120 plus catches is a big deal That is what you call a go to guy.
Jones is not Allen. They have different skills.
There might not be another Allen type for years. 6'5" 245 lb. QB's with his athletic ability and arm are pretty rare.
You too. Btw, i never said anything about Jones getting the kind of mega contract that Allen got. I don't think any Jones defender has.
I'll leave the details up to Schoen and Daboll, but wouldn't be shocked if Jones gets 5 yrs for something like 160-170M, which will make some people here lose their minds, but it could look like a bargain in a yr or 2, if/when Jones takes another step forward (which I suspect Daboll and Schoen expect).
Buffalo's D gave up 16.2 pts/game and it was that side of the ball that led the charge in Buffalo. They also were very good getting turnovers.
I have been a huge fan of Allen but Diggs was a very big addition for him. 120 plus catches is a big deal That is what you call a go to guy.
No issues with any of those points. I just believe Allen's two year is underrated. And the foundation was built to catapult into year 3.
Allen's leap from year 2 to 3 was HUGE. And you can't tell me that it was all Allen and had nothing to do with the addition of Diggs.
You are overlooking Allen's rushing/scoring in year two. He had 9 of the team's 13 rushing TDs. Add in the 20 TD passes and he accounted 29 TDs. That was a +11 from his rookie season (10 TD passes/8 rushing TDs). His play dragged Buffalo into the playoffs.
To me, that was the beginning of the Josh Allen Experience.
I acknowledged that Allen's rushing numbers were better.
This point isn't worth belaboring. Honestly, this site and the back and forth has fallen off a cliff in the last few years. I am not sure why I post because an intelligent conversation is now very difficult to find.
I love the Giants and some of the content on this site, but this forum has really become something akin to Twitter's outhouse.
The right answer is not to leave as Terps did. His point of view is sorely missed as will yours if you leave.
This point isn't worth belaboring. Honestly, this site and the back and forth has fallen off a cliff in the last few years. I am not sure why I post because an intelligent conversation is now very difficult to find.
I love the Giants and some of the content on this site, but this forum has really become something akin to Twitter's outhouse.
The right answer is not to leave as Terps did. His point of view is sorely missed as will yours if you leave.
Just give it up already. You guys don't have to commit to the bit for this long. It's over.
I found out that he left..That’s a good thing
Don't go on the soccer threads then...
But I agree on Mike. Good poster most of the time, but seems to have forgotten he was a little off the wall on DJ.
What I have culled from Mike’s posts was that of a fan who was on the fence with DJ and was on a wait and see mode, though admittedly not all that optimistic on his skillset. Mike correct my generalization here for accuracy
This point isn't worth belaboring. Honestly, this site and the back and forth has fallen off a cliff in the last few years. I am not sure why I post because an intelligent conversation is now very difficult to find.
I love the Giants and some of the content on this site, but this forum has really become something akin to Twitter's outhouse.
The right answer is not to leave as Terps did. His point of view is sorely missed as will yours if you leave.
I found out that he left..That’s a good thing
Don't go on the soccer threads then...
But I agree on Mike. Good poster most of the time, but seems to have forgotten he was a little off the wall on DJ.
What I have culled from Mike’s posts was that of a fan who was on the fence with DJ and was on a wait and see mode, though admittedly not all that optimistic on his skillset. Mike correct my generalization here for accuracy
I absolutely doubted Daniel Jones. I didn't love the pick when it was made but got excited about it at the end of his rookie year. The next two years were poor. Some of it was the team and the coaching, but much of it was on him. This year he started playing better. He had some good games and bad games. What I saw the last few weeks encouraged me and I said as much over and over.
I never rooted against the guy. I never said he sucked. But I didn't praise him enough for some, so every comment I made or discussion I tried to have was interrupted by someone like ryanmkeanne who wanted some kind of apology for my outlook on Jones differing from his. This year, every thing about this team became about Jones. You post something about the line playing well? You are insulting Daniel Jones. The defense played well? "Why do you hate Daniel Jones so much? Admit we won the game because of Daniel Jones!!!"
There are a lot of good posters on here whose opinion on Jones matched what we saw on the field. Then there are those who made a call on him in his rookie year and fought like hell to defend it. The latter just ruin this place. You can avoid a discussion of Daniel Jones, but if you say anything about any part of the team without saying Daniel Jones is the only reason the team is in the playoffs, the drooling mob we will be back to call me a Jones hater.
I enjoy this team much more when I don't come here. I enjoy talking to people when I can express an opinion and not have some irate clown jump in. That place isn't here. There are too many insecure betas who need validation. It is pathetic and I don't enjoy it.
I am thrilled Daniel Jones is playing well and the team is winning. I have never rooted against the guy the same way I never stopped rooting for Evan Engram until he left the team. I want the team to win. I am not emotionally tied to the individual players. I root for the laundry.
This place was always a place I could come and talk Giants football with people who follow the team. I can't do that anymore. This place just has too many toxic personalities. And if you think I am one of those toxic personalities, then the place just got a little better for you. Congrats.
QBs don't need to win Super Bowls to prove their worth. This is a team sport. Jones can be a really good, perhaps not great, QB, and the Giants could win a title or come close to one, while him being the QB of the team for 12 seasons. He could be the reason they win one, he could be the reason they lose multiple playoff games and never reach that title. He could play poorly in round 1 this year.
You either find your QB or you don't, and then you try to make your team better. The Giants have found their QB, they have found their coach, they have found their young GM who knows what the fuck they are doing. Whether they end up winning a Super Bowl in the next 6 seasons will not solely be because of Daniel Jones, it will not be totally his success or totally his fault.
QBs don't need to win Super Bowls to prove their worth. This is a team sport. Jones can be a really good, perhaps not great, QB, and the Giants could win a title or come close to one, while him being the QB of the team for 12 seasons. He could be the reason they win one, he could be the reason they lose multiple playoff games and never reach that title. He could play poorly in round 1 this year.
You either find your QB or you don't, and then you try to make your team better. The Giants have found their QB, they have found their coach, they have found their young GM who knows what the fuck they are doing. Whether they end up winning a Super Bowl in the next 6 seasons will not solely be because of Daniel Jones, it will not be totally his success or totally his fault.
The vast majority of Jones defenders NEVER said that they KNEW he was going to have a good year and be re-signed at the end of the year. They simply acknowledged he had shown flashes and thought that with better coaching and play calling and a less crappy OL and receivers, just MAYBE he could eventually be good enough (top ten) to lead the team to be a contender (he and the team are still not a finished product).
Most, if not all of the contention around here imo, is due to a small minority of posters who refused to acknowledge the flashes Jones had shown and the absolute shitty hand he was dealt his first 3 years (just excuses) and that just MAYBE he could turn out ok.
It's NOT simply a matter of a difference of opinion. It's that one small group acted like it WASN'T a matter of opinion; that they KNEW FOR CERTAIN that Jones COULD NOT become a good franchise QB. There was NO DOUBT ABOUT IT in their minds (there are some who still feel that way).
Again, only one group could be proven wrong, because the Jones defenders never made any definitive declarations (at least the vast majority. If some did, they didn't beat everyone over the head with it).
So, is it possible that in the future we could all express our opinions as opinions and not facts? I doubt it, but it would be nice.
I'm happy for the kid. It is clear Dabs loves him & in Dabs I Trust. DJ got a lot of shit-again, I include myself here-& he's shut us up. & I'm happy for us Giant fans as it seems we got a legit QB going forward. It is the toughest position in sports-IMO-to nail. Look around the league...hell, look @ the team we share a stadium with. They're going into the offseason with major ?s at QB. We won't. Get DJ some more weapons with Dabs/Kafka...shit could get fun on offense.
Yep. And I still have apprehension. I think he has been playing well, getting better. I guess to many years of bad football makes you jumpy!
Quote:
absolutists who said there's no way jones could ever be the answer
i think there were far more of the latter than the former and im not even that sure the former existed until more recently.
even in the present nobody reasonable would say either absolute is proven bc even if jones signs a medium term extension to some degree the jury is still out the same way it is on kyler murray, dak prescott, kirk cousins, etc. derek carr was extending 10 months ago and now he's on his couch. that is life as an nfl qb today just as it was a 5-10 year debate between eli and romo over the first decade of their careers.
there was also vocal minority of absolutists who were loud with hyperbole declaring things like the team would be better off cutting jones, or that mara was forbidding anyone but jones, or that the only reason schoen wasn't drafting willis @ #5 was because he didn't look the way he wants a qb to look. but hey, that's what bbi mute is for.