Thibodeaux responds to Jeff Saturday Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 2:40 pm : 1/4/2023 2:40 pm

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN



Kayvon Thibodeaux, asked about Colts HC Jeff Saturday ripping his celebration:



“I don’t know who he is. So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me & I don’t know them.”



He says he’s paid to be a savage & sack QBs



Thibodeaux hopes Nick Foles gets better

