Thibodeaux responds to Jeff Saturday

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 2:40 pm
Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN

Kayvon Thibodeaux, asked about Colts HC Jeff Saturday ripping his celebration:

“I don’t know who he is. So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me & I don’t know them.”

He says he’s paid to be a savage & sack QBs

Thibodeaux hopes Nick Foles gets better
sorry but  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 2:40 pm : link
LOL
hee-hee  
Optimus-NY : 1/4/2023 2:43 pm : link
Wow  
Carl in CT : 1/4/2023 2:43 pm : link
To talk the talk I hope he can walk the walk. He has played well as a rookie but he has a way to go. Has the speed off the edge but needs to get stronger and work on his moves. Plain speed will work for only so long. The better tackles have been setting up fast outside and forcing him inside thus neutralizing him. On his sack of Foles he wasn’t touched.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/4/2023 2:43 pm : link
'I don't know who he is.'

Don't worry Thibs. You'll see him back on ESPN in two weeks.
Every year I get older  
Mike from SI : 1/4/2023 2:45 pm : link
the "shut up, old man, nobody knows who you are" comments get funnier and funnier to me.

Still think he shouldn't have done the go-to-sleep thing, but what do I know.
RE: Wow  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15978421 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
To talk the talk I hope he can walk the walk. He has played well as a rookie but he has a way to go. Has the speed off the edge but needs to get stronger and work on his moves. Plain speed will work for only so long. The better tackles have been setting up fast outside and forcing him inside thus neutralizing him. On his sack of Foles he wasn’t touched.


He's walked the walk more than Jeff Saturday.
RE: Wow  
ElitoCanton : 1/4/2023 2:46 pm : link
He's the only rookie in the top 16 in quick pressures. But you just want to discount everything he's done. His sack, scoop and score completely changed the season. He's been a complete force the 2nd half of the season.

In comment 15978421 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
To talk the talk I hope he can walk the walk. He has played well as a rookie but he has a way to go. Has the speed off the edge but needs to get stronger and work on his moves. Plain speed will work for only so long. The better tackles have been setting up fast outside and forcing him inside thus neutralizing him. On his sack of Foles he wasn’t touched.
This can  
MotownGIANTS : 1/4/2023 2:46 pm : link
stop all the he did not know Foles was on the ground .... He knew and also knew the cameras and media would talk and talk about him ....

Now he can bethe villian/bad guy OLB in NY Blue ...

Smart PR move
This can  
MotownGIANTS : 1/4/2023 2:47 pm : link
stop all the he did not know Foles was on the ground .... He knew and also knew the cameras and media would talk and talk about him ....

Now he can be the villian/bad guy OLB in NY Blue ...

Smart PR move
It have been  
Pete in MD : 1/4/2023 2:51 pm : link
funnier if he said, "I don't care if Jeff Wednesday said something about me!" In a Mohammed Ali voice.
RE: RE: Wow  
Aaroninma : 1/4/2023 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15978421 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15978421 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


To talk the talk I hope he can walk the walk. He has played well as a rookie but he has a way to go. Has the speed off the edge but needs to get stronger and work on his moves. Plain speed will work for only so long. The better tackles have been setting up fast outside and forcing him inside thus neutralizing him. On his sack of Foles he wasn’t touched.



He's walked the walk more than Jeff Saturday.


Ehh. 6x Pro Bowler, 2x All Pro, 1 ring. Not yet on that

But Saturday is acting like a boob
I think Saturday was more concerned that his guys did nothing......  
Simms11 : 1/4/2023 2:54 pm : link
on to next game!
Aaroninma  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 2:54 pm : link
I'm talking about Saturday as a HC.

BTW, have you ever heard a head coach call a player on another team "trash"?
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/4/2023 2:55 pm : link
that is hilarious. im not sure if he meant he didn't KNOW who he is, but more so he doesn't really know him as a person. either way, thats great
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/4/2023 2:55 pm : link
"he said he's paid to sack the QB and be a savage"

man, thats good shit
I think the confusion here is because...  
DefenseWins : 1/4/2023 2:56 pm : link
the game was played on Sunday
Saturday is more of a rookie  
Burtman : 1/4/2023 2:58 pm : link
as a head coach than Thibs is as a player. He was way off base calling Thibs trash as a HC but as a player that would have been expected of an OLineman in the same situation.
Context is Important,  
clatterbuck : 1/4/2023 2:58 pm : link
Given the events this week, a more appropriate response might have been: We play a physical, violent sport. I celebrated a clean play and a QB sack that helped our team win. I didn't celebrate Nick Foles getting hurt. I wasn't aware he was injured on the play and I hope he makes a quick and full recovery."
I love being hated again  
djm : 1/4/2023 3:01 pm : link
we needed a guy like this for a decade. Call him what you will...he's a bad ass. He's a dog. Dogs help you win NFL games.
Love the response  
BigBlue7 : 1/4/2023 3:02 pm : link
Of Strahan or LT said it the "get off my lawn crowd" would be hootin and hollerin and wetting their Zubas
Seems like  
Russ in NH (formerly Queens) : 1/4/2023 3:02 pm : link
Kayvon doesn't understand the difference between being a savage and being an asshole.
If another team’s player did this  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/4/2023 3:04 pm : link
We would be ripping him to shreds. Thibs should of handled it better IMO.
RE: RE: Wow  
pjcas18 : 1/4/2023 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15978421 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15978421 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


To talk the talk I hope he can walk the walk. He has played well as a rookie but he has a way to go. Has the speed off the edge but needs to get stronger and work on his moves. Plain speed will work for only so long. The better tackles have been setting up fast outside and forcing him inside thus neutralizing him. On his sack of Foles he wasn’t touched.



He's walked the walk more than Jeff Saturday.


Maybe I don't know the definition of that term "walked the walk", but isn't Saturday a borderline hall-of-famer?

I don't think this is an issue and I was a supporter of Thibodeaux, but I kind of think these things are better if you just let them die instead of responding.
RE: I love being hated again  
mfsd : 1/4/2023 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15978480 djm said:
Quote:
we needed a guy like this for a decade. Call him what you will...he's a bad ass. He's a dog. Dogs help you win NFL games.


Agreed. On more than one occasion, Thibs has talked of being hated. Some guys relish being the bad guy. If that's what fuels him, no issue with it. This isn't charm school, this is football.

And to echo the comments of others - fuck Jeff Saturday
this story needs to end  
JerrysKids : 1/4/2023 3:10 pm : link
nothing to discuss. I'm sure he will learn from this. Over zealous celebration not the end of the world.
I love Thibs....  
Fishmanjim57 : 1/4/2023 3:12 pm : link
I hope he continues to be hated after this upcoming game against the eagles. I hate the Eagles due to their fans, and all of the attention they've been getting for too long. Philly has a good team, they won 13 games thus far, but I still think they're going to be one and done in the playoffs.
I also hope that Kavon can get through the Philly OL and sack Hurts multiple times on Sunday!
Love the fire 🔥  
shocktheworld : 1/4/2023 3:13 pm : link
With that said… here is the way I’d want Thibs to respond….don’t let the media bait you into a “statement “.

“I understand and respect Coach Saturday’s comments. From his viewpoint, he is concerned with his player, and rightfully so… but with that said, my concern is sacking opposing QB’s…and I did my job. I didn’t know Nick was hurt and stopped celebrating after I was aware. I was celebrating a big play and that’s it”
RE: Seems like  
wonderback : 1/4/2023 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15978485 Russ in NH (formerly Queens) said:
Quote:
Kayvon doesn't understand the difference between being a savage and being an asshole.


Perfect response. Thanks for that. Couldn’t have said it better myself.
Foles diddnt even suffer an injury  
Br00klyn : 1/4/2023 3:18 pm : link
He’s just got some sore ribs. This whole story needs to go away already
RE: Foles diddnt even suffer an injury  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15978543 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
He’s just got some sore ribs. This whole story needs to go away already


That's the thing... everyone is acting like the QB suffered some sort of horrible injury.
If you listen to it  
GiantGrit : 1/4/2023 3:20 pm : link
It sounds even better. Saturday is also a hypocrite not having a problem with some of the shots the Colts were taking on Jones.
for years  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 3:23 pm : link
Giants fans have complained about not drafting a LB in the first round, a guy with personality who also makes game-changing plays.

We get one, and now he's an asshole.

Sigh.
Love it.  
guitarguybs12 : 1/4/2023 3:23 pm : link
No problem with it. He got called tasteless & trash by someone with no personal relationship with him, so he gave it right back to him.
Every time some a hole player  
cjac : 1/4/2023 3:24 pm : link
from another team trash talks the Giants after a game the posters on here ask everyone to grow a nutsack and to the victor goes the spoil and all that shit

when a Giant player does it suddenly we're classless.


We finally have some fucking swagger after 6 years and I fucking love it
This is pretty wild  
BlackLight : 1/4/2023 3:25 pm : link
Thibodeaux: (sacks QB/celebrates like a goofball)

Giants Fans (Group A): "He needs PR training and psychological counseling."

Giants Fans (Group B): "Thibs is an evil bastard. I love it!"
RE: Seems like  
River Mike : 1/4/2023 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15978485 Russ in NH (formerly Queens) said:
Quote:
Kayvon doesn't understand the difference between being a savage and being an asshole.


This ^^^^
RE: sorry but  
gmen4ever : 1/4/2023 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15978416 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
LOL


haha love it...
...  
Optimus-NY : 1/4/2023 3:28 pm : link
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/4/2023 3:28 pm : link
the guy got drilled in the ribs. who fucking cares. media and some of you here are acting like Thibodeaux speared him in the head, ripped his helmet off, and threw his helmet into the stands, and then started dancing. jesus christ already.
.  
Chris in Philly : 1/4/2023 3:30 pm : link
I thought it was a terrible celebration and  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/4/2023 3:32 pm : link
too long. I like Dex's dance much better.

I would rather him at this point to just move to the next game.
What did Saturday  
CromartiesKid21 : 1/4/2023 3:32 pm : link
Say exactly to Tibs about the snow angel sack?
RE: ...  
River Mike : 1/4/2023 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15978570 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
the guy got drilled in the ribs. who fucking cares. media and some of you here are acting like Thibodeaux speared him in the head, ripped his helmet off, and threw his helmet into the stands, and then started dancing. jesus christ already.


Actually nobody is acting like that. Ir was a good play, a good hit, and he celebrated. IMHO the actual celebration was childish, but that's just an opinion. And I thought he could have had a better response to Saturday ... but again, what do I know, its just opinion.
RE: Foles diddnt even suffer an injury  
Optimus-NY : 1/4/2023 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15978543 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
He’s just got some sore ribs. This whole story needs to go away already


Exactly. I'm glad he's ok----now phuq him.
..  
ryanmkeane : 1/4/2023 3:34 pm : link
River Mike, wrong. People are acting as if Thibodeaux knew Foles was writhing in pain, and was celebrating to spite him and the Colts, and somehow people are acting as if this act (which he clearly did not know Foles was hurt) is akin to a completely dirty play - which is what the COLTS did to Daniel Jones later in the game.

RE: RE: Foles diddnt even suffer an injury  
Chris in Philly : 1/4/2023 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15978543 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
In comment 15978543 Br00klyn said:


Quote:


He’s just got some sore ribs. This whole story needs to go away already



That's the thing... everyone is acting like the QB suffered some sort of horrible injury.


I said that any the time. It had the feeling of Foles wanting to get the hell out of there.

...  
ryanmkeane : 1/4/2023 3:36 pm : link
Strahan must have celebrated with that jumpshot "Ballin" thing a million times when a QB was down - were you guys crying about that as well? For fuck sake.
RE: ..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15978589 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
River Mike, wrong. People are acting as if Thibodeaux knew Foles was writhing in pain, and was celebrating to spite him and the Colts, and somehow people are acting as if this act (which he clearly did not know Foles was hurt) is akin to a completely dirty play - which is what the COLTS did to Daniel Jones later in the game.


I made that point yesterday. What the Colts did was FAR worse. They intentionally tried to hurt Jones.
RE: What did Saturday  
Strahan91 : 1/4/2023 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15978578 CromartiesKid21 said:
Quote:
Say exactly to Tibs about the snow angel sack?

Called him tasteless and trash
Better comeback would have been  
CromartiesKid21 : 1/4/2023 3:38 pm : link
"I only care about Sundays not Saturdays".
...  
RC in MD : 1/4/2023 3:38 pm : link
RE: RE: ..  
Optimus-NY : 1/4/2023 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15978594 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15978589 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


River Mike, wrong. People are acting as if Thibodeaux knew Foles was writhing in pain, and was celebrating to spite him and the Colts, and somehow people are acting as if this act (which he clearly did not know Foles was hurt) is akin to a completely dirty play - which is what the COLTS did to Daniel Jones later in the game.




I made that point yesterday. What the Colts did was FAR worse. They intentionally tried to hurt Jones.


Yes! the giants actually took the high road at the end. I'm a bitch myself. I would have gone for another TD at the end to rub it in. Pittman Jr. on their team also was a punk.
RE: ...  
RicFlair : 1/4/2023 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15978593 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Strahan must have celebrated with that jumpshot "Ballin" thing a million times when a QB was down - were you guys crying about that as well? For fuck sake.



And there was a season some years back where we knocked like starting qbs out of the game like 4 games ago and this place was celebrating the heck out of that.
I am  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 3:43 pm : link
not condoning this, but Giants fans used to kind of celebrate how many QBs their defense used to knock out of games in 1986. I think six QBs or so didn't finish the game agains the Giants that year.
RE: Every year I get older  
Optimus-NY : 1/4/2023 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15978427 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
the "shut up, old man, nobody knows who you are" comments get funnier and funnier to me.

Still think he shouldn't have done the go-to-sleep thing, but what do I know.


That's the same thing Flozell Adams said about Justin Tuck....  
MOOPS : 1/4/2023 3:44 pm : link
after he tripped him, causing his shoulder injury and getting a lot of heat.
Sometimes it's best to just shut your yap.
RE: RE: RE: Foles diddnt even suffer an injury  
aimrocky : 1/4/2023 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15978592 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 15978546 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15978543 Br00klyn said:


Quote:


He’s just got some sore ribs. This whole story needs to go away already



That's the thing... everyone is acting like the QB suffered some sort of horrible injury.



I said that any the time. It had the feeling of Foles wanting to get the hell out of there.


I thought the same exact thing. Actually said this at my gathering on Sunday.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/4/2023 3:45 pm : link
Every team would want their defensive line to knock the QB out of the game so long as its not a serious type injury or intentional, which is exactly what happened in this case. Thibodeaux drilled him right in the ribs, perfect hit. And it really doesn't even seem like he's injured at all!
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/4/2023 3:46 pm : link
another example, the Bills hit on Mike White was celebrated by Bills fans a few weeks back. That hit was much worse than Thibs, and it was a legal play.
i'd love to know  
djm : 1/4/2023 3:46 pm : link
what kind of shit Saturday pulled to land this HC job. WSe all know Irsay is a slime bag coke sniffing fucko who is capable of just about anything.

Anyone care to delve into how the fuck a decent HC like Reich gets fired, MID SEASON, when the season wasn't even lost yet by any means, and replaced by a guy WITH ABSOLUTELY NO real coaching experience? Care to shed light into what bill of goods Saturday sold to Irsay? Is it at all possible Saturday said or did some things that could be seen as "unsavory" or considered as stabbing one in the back?

Nah, can't be that. I am sure Saturday followed all moral standards and earned that gig.
As I've aged and have more important things to focus on  
aimrocky : 1/4/2023 3:47 pm : link
things like this barely draw a thought in my head. Who cares what either have said.

The only banter this year that got my undies in a twist was the bellyaching Washington, and their fans, did about the officiating in game two. I'm so glad they came apart at the seems to end the season.
week 8!  
djm : 1/4/2023 3:48 pm : link
the team was what, 3-5? They didn't quit on the HC.

Saturday can go piss up a rope. He likely helped to fuck Reich right out of a job if I had to bet.
RE: I am  
RicFlair : 1/4/2023 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15978609 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not condoning this, but Giants fans used to kind of celebrate how many QBs their defense used to knock out of games in 1986. I think six QBs or so didn't finish the game agains the Giants that year.



There was a similar thing in recent times. I don’t remember which season but I think it was one of the years we had Boley.
RE: RE: Foles diddnt even suffer an injury  
k2tampa : 1/4/2023 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15978546 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15978543 Br00klyn said:


Quote:


He’s just got some sore ribs. This whole story needs to go away already



That's the thing... everyone is acting like the QB suffered some sort of horrible injury.


Looks like the "hurt" happened because he landed on the ball near the base of his ribs. Along with whatever bruising he has, he likely had the wind knocked out of him.
RE: As I've aged and have more important things to focus on  
ryanmkeane : 1/4/2023 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15978624 aimrocky said:
Quote:
things like this barely draw a thought in my head. Who cares what either have said.

The only banter this year that got my undies in a twist was the bellyaching Washington, and their fans, did about the officiating in game two. I'm so glad they came apart at the seems to end the season.

It is strange..I know quite a few Dallas and Philly fans, all good friends. Horrible "fans" but good people.

However, everyone I know - even slightly - that is a Washington fan - they just dont seem to be good people.
I thought he was paid  
jeff57 : 1/4/2023 3:52 pm : link
To do snow angels on the turf.
RE: RE: I am  
MOOPS : 1/4/2023 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15978626 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15978609 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


not condoning this, but Giants fans used to kind of celebrate how many QBs their defense used to knock out of games in 1986. I think six QBs or so didn't finish the game agains the Giants that year.




There was a similar thing in recent times. I don’t remember which season but I think it was one of the years we had Boley.


Boley took out Romo. Broken clavicle IIRC.
He sounds like another Beckham  
jeff57 : 1/4/2023 3:57 pm : link
Maybe he’ll drop the snow angel and just lift his leg.
RE: week 8!  
BigBlueShock : 1/4/2023 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15978625 djm said:
Quote:
the team was what, 3-5? They didn't quit on the HC.

Saturday can go piss up a rope. He likely helped to fuck Reich right out of a job if I had to bet.

He absolutely did. Did you see Irseys interview this past Sunday? He readily admitted that he wouldn’t have fired Reich at that point if Saturday had told him he didn’t want it. So he was definitely talking to Irsey about the job while another man was still employed. Worse yet, he’s on ESPN breaking down games, including the Colts games and acting all innocent while he’s doing it
RE: RE: week 8!  
djm : 1/4/2023 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15978642 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15978625 djm said:


Quote:


the team was what, 3-5? They didn't quit on the HC.

Saturday can go piss up a rope. He likely helped to fuck Reich right out of a job if I had to bet.


He absolutely did. Did you see Irseys interview this past Sunday? He readily admitted that he wouldn’t have fired Reich at that point if Saturday had told him he didn’t want it. So he was definitely talking to Irsey about the job while another man was still employed. Worse yet, he’s on ESPN breaking down games, including the Colts games and acting all innocent while he’s doing it


Wow...that's even more scummy than I thought.

And this guy is using words like trash...enjoy your last game as HC there Saturday...you're done after this. What an asshole.



Internet is so stupid  
guitarguybs12 : 1/4/2023 4:07 pm : link
How the hell does everyone on Twitter/Reddit not realize he meant he "doesn't know him" on a PERSONAL level. Like WTF.
I don't have a problem  
allstarjim : 1/4/2023 4:09 pm : link
with Thibodeaux's celebration, even if I thought it was borderline bad taste. I don't care if my guy is a bit of a jerk if he plays like Thibodeaux's playing. Hell, I don't have a problem with that even if their average. I'm watching to see players make plays.

I also don't have a problem with Saturday sticking up for his QB, or for even more than that, being angry about Thibodeaux's celebration. This is football. It would be weird if everybody liked each other.

More power to both of him, everybody should just move on. You want to make that bulletin board material for next go 'round, have at it. Giants' are preparing for the playoffs.
Perhaps Mr. Saturday...  
Chris in Philly : 1/4/2023 4:12 pm : link
should focus on the fact that when his band of cheap fucks went after our QB, his OL were ready to rumble to protect him. When our guy sacked his QB into next week and did a celebration next to him, his OL shrugged...
There's a ton of pearl clutching going on  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/4/2023 4:14 pm : link
And I wonder how much of it there would be if he had 14.5 sacks.
RE: Perhaps Mr. Saturday...  
pjcas18 : 1/4/2023 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15978670 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
should focus on the fact that when his band of cheap fucks went after our QB, his OL were ready to rumble to protect him. When our guy sacked his QB into next week and did a celebration next to him, his OL shrugged...


Saturday said the inaction of his own team bothered him more than what Thibodeaux did.
Someone hide this thread from ChicagoMarty  
Ceez2.0 : 1/4/2023 4:22 pm : link
He’s gonna get emo and demand the Giants cut KT.
RE: RE: Perhaps Mr. Saturday...  
Chris in Philly : 1/4/2023 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15978689 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 15978670 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


should focus on the fact that when his band of cheap fucks went after our QB, his OL were ready to rumble to protect him. When our guy sacked his QB into next week and did a celebration next to him, his OL shrugged...



Saturday said the inaction of his own team bothered him more than what Thibodeaux did.


Oh really? I didn't see that. At least he's honest. Fuck him anyway.
RE: RE: Wow  
Essex : 1/4/2023 4:26 pm : link
He's walked the walk more than Jeff Saturday.
Quote:
He's walked the walk more than Jeff Saturday.


Quote:


To talk the talk I hope he can walk the walk. He has played well as a rookie but he has a way to go. Has the speed off the edge but needs to get stronger and work on his moves. Plain speed will work for only so long. The better tackles have been setting up fast outside and forcing him inside thus neutralizing him. On his sack of Foles he wasn’t touched.



He's walked the walk more than Jeff Saturday.

Really isnt this the same Jeff Saturday who was a four time all-pro and super bowl champion? Seems like Saturday did a lot of walking
Djm- this is why  
Dave on the UWS : 1/4/2023 4:33 pm : link
I wanted Thibs in the worst way in the draft. This team has needed some swagger and intensity for a long time now. He brings more than his on field talent. He brings the fire, the swagger, the intensity. His « celebration” went on a little too long. That was it. He called Foles right away to make sure he knew it wasn’t directed at him. Jeff Saturday is a schmuck and not much of a coach.
Essex  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 4:36 pm : link
As I said above, I said as a HC.
RE: Djm- this is why  
Optimus-NY : 1/4/2023 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15978706 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
I wanted Thibs in the worst way in the draft. This team has needed some swagger and intensity for a long time now. He brings more than his on field talent. He brings the fire, the swagger, the intensity. His « celebration” went on a little too long. That was it. He called Foles right away to make sure he knew it wasn’t directed at him. Jeff Saturday is a schmuck and not much of a coach.


Same
I just don't get this why people can't say KT  
Essex : 1/4/2023 4:40 pm : link
has acted like an ass during this. This doesn't mean he committed the worst sin, but lets be real about what he did.
RE: Seems like  
Optimus-NY : 1/4/2023 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15978485 Russ in NH (formerly Queens) said:
Quote:
Kayvon doesn't understand the difference between being a savage and being an asshole.


RE: I am  
D HOS : 1/4/2023 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15978609 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not condoning this, but Giants fans used to kind of celebrate how many QBs their defense used to knock out of games in 1986. I think six QBs or so didn't finish the game agains the Giants that year.


That's what I told my son. It was a bad look and I wish we didn't get that visual as a conversation starter, BUT, that's what we are supposed to be doing - knocking QB's out of the game. We used to do that once in a while, and it was glorious.
Someone tweeted out that King of the Hill clip..  
D HOS : 1/4/2023 4:45 pm : link
And I loved it "No, Mr Strickland, you have to use both arms!"
Remember 1981?  
JohnF : 1/4/2023 4:45 pm : link
I knew the Giants were finally getting better when the Eagles...of all teams...started complaining that the Giants were "dirty" players.

Saturday should shut up. If his offensive line didn't do anything about what happened, then he has nothing to say. That reflects on him as a coach. Trying to deflect on that failure with KT shows he's not ready to be a HC.

All I saw from the Colts was a team that responded to the Giants by either lying down like dogs or taking cheap shots at our QB. Saturday needs to fix that, or quit.
Don’t Give a Shit  
WillVAB : 1/4/2023 4:47 pm : link
Apology or no apology Thibs is a breath of fresh air for this franchise.
Listening to the Michael Kay Show  
bceagle05 : 1/4/2023 4:51 pm : link
and they told a Thibs story from when they visited training camp this summer. Thibs told them he had seven minutes for an interview, gave them nothing, left after five minutes and went off on someone from the Giants communications department on his way out. Not a huge deal but we can acknowledge he's a bit of an ass.
RE: I just don't get this why people can't say KT  
BigBlueShock : 1/4/2023 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15978716 Essex said:
Quote:
has acted like an ass during this. This doesn't mean he committed the worst sin, but lets be real about what he did.

Ok. He acted like an ass.

Now what?
RE: I just don't get this why people can't say KT  
BlackLight : 1/4/2023 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15978716 Essex said:
Quote:
has acted like an ass during this. This doesn't mean he committed the worst sin, but lets be real about what he did.


Because the extent to which he acted like an ass is directly related to the extent that he knew Foles was injured at the time. As the video evidence show, he couldn't possibly have known when he started the celebration. Then it's an open question whether he realized it at any point during. And then it's an even more open question whether his sideline display had anything to do with Foles being injured. Ask yourself, would this have merited the slightest attention if Foles had gotten up after the sack and walked off the field. Nobody EVER pisses and moans about the length of player or team celebrations. Until now.

People are making the least charitable assumptions on Thibodeaux on all three levels, and on top of that, completely ignoring the fact that he came out after the game and said he didn't know Foles was injured at the time, and that he hopes the guy gets better.

People keeping beating the drum on this like Thibodeaux is some disobedient mutt who won't come when called.
RE: I just don't get this why people can't say KT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15978716 Essex said:
Quote:
has acted like an ass during this. This doesn't mean he committed the worst sin, but lets be real about what he did.


How is he acting like an ass?

As I said yesterday, I think his sack celebrations are lame, but no one complains when Lawrence does his sack dance.

What's the ass part?
RE: Listening to the Michael Kay Show  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15978733 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
and they told a Thibs story from when they visited training camp this summer. Thibs told them he had seven minutes for an interview, gave them nothing, left after five minutes and went off on someone from the Giants communications department on his way out. Not a huge deal but we can acknowledge he's a bit of an ass.


I'm old enough to remember Lawrence Taylor almost physically assaulting a photographer on the sideline.
check  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 4:58 pm : link
out the 29 second mark...
The Real LT - ( New Window )
RE: Listening to the Michael Kay Show  
ryanmkeane : 1/4/2023 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15978733 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
and they told a Thibs story from when they visited training camp this summer. Thibs told them he had seven minutes for an interview, gave them nothing, left after five minutes and went off on someone from the Giants communications department on his way out. Not a huge deal but we can acknowledge he's a bit of an ass.

Right, because Thibodeaux owes Michael Kay his complete and utter attention for 15 minutes.
Thibs living up to ChicagoMarty's lofty standards...  
The Mike : 1/4/2023 4:59 pm : link
This statement is as asinine as both the snow angels and the go to sleep mockery on the sideline...

Hopefully Daboll gets this guy in line. The good news for the Giants players is that they won't need to splurge for a boat trip next week. Thibs can just keep talking out of his ass...
RE: Thibs living up to ChicagoMarty's lofty standards...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15978750 The Mike said:
Quote:
This statement is as asinine as both the snow angels and the go to sleep mockery on the sideline...

Hopefully Daboll gets this guy in line. The good news for the Giants players is that they won't need to splurge for a boat trip next week. Thibs can just keep talking out of his ass...


Sigh.
RE: I just don't get this why people can't say KT  
RicFlair : 1/4/2023 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15978716 Essex said:
Quote:
has acted like an ass during this. This doesn't mean he committed the worst sin, but lets be real about what he did.


You just don’t get why?

How about because not everyone thinks he acted like an ass.
This same lot will wax poetic about Lawrence Taylor  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/4/2023 5:04 pm : link
While he was high on crack On the job and getting teammates to pee in a drug test for him.

"Thibs celebrated a sack and the QB hurt his chest, TRAID"
Love "The Real LT"  
D HOS : 1/4/2023 5:05 pm : link
LMAO... Younger BBI'ers "wAs LT rEalLy thAt gOoD??" Just watch that. And those were just his sacks, and I don't think even all of them. We need a crazed dog or two again. I'm good with KT.
Serious question  
BlackLight : 1/4/2023 5:05 pm : link
Have pod people taken over this fanbase?

Between people who can't wait to see Daniel Jones playing for Washington to the ones who think Kayvon Thibodeaux should be apologizing for a dumb sack celebration in a league (and on a team) full of dumb sack celebrations, I'm honestly starting to wonder.
RE: RE: I just don't get this why people can't say KT  
Essex : 1/4/2023 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15978739 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15978716 Essex said:


Quote:


has acted like an ass during this. This doesn't mean he committed the worst sin, but lets be real about what he did.



How is he acting like an ass?

As I said yesterday, I think his sack celebrations are lame, but no one complains when Lawrence does his sack dance.

What's the ass part?

It was that a guy was hurt and he was doing snow flakes for a while next to him. Then, when he knew how bad it was he was mocking him for putting him to sleep. Instead of taking the high road and saying I get the criticism etc, he played the "whose he" game with Jeff Saturday. That is a acting like an ass in my book. Doesn't mean he is the worst person in the world or a jerk or a bad guy etc, but it is not a good look in my book. I have acted like an ass before in my life and I don't think I am necessarily a bad person. But when I act like one, I would like to think I can say it and admit it.
Berating a member of the Giants staff  
bceagle05 : 1/4/2023 5:07 pm : link
about the Michael Kay interview is what caught my attention, but it's up to the Giants to handle that stuff, not gonna sweat it.
RE: RE: Listening to the Michael Kay Show  
Essex : 1/4/2023 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15978743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15978733 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


and they told a Thibs story from when they visited training camp this summer. Thibs told them he had seven minutes for an interview, gave them nothing, left after five minutes and went off on someone from the Giants communications department on his way out. Not a huge deal but we can acknowledge he's a bit of an ass.



I'm old enough to remember Lawrence Taylor almost physically assaulting a photographer on the sideline.

I love LT but suddenly he is the moral example we are holding people up to? Also, wasn't it LT waving the medical people on the field when he sacked Theisman--not doing a dumb dance?
RE: It have been  
colin : 1/4/2023 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15978439 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
funnier if he said, "I don't care if Jeff Wednesday said something about me!" In a Mohammed Ali voice.


“Saturday? I only care about Sunday.”
RE: RE: Seems like  
Russ in NH (formerly Queens) : 1/4/2023 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15978718 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15978485 Russ in NH (formerly Queens) said:


Quote:


Kayvon doesn't understand the difference between being a savage and being an asshole.





Nah.
RE: RE: It have been  
islander1 : 1/4/2023 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15978767 colin said:
Quote:
In comment 15978439 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


funnier if he said, "I don't care if Jeff Wednesday said something about me!" In a Mohammed Ali voice.



“Saturday? I only care about Sunday.”


4 teams have to care about this Saturday.

:)
I honestly  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 5:11 pm : link
can't believe this is a serious discussion.

*******

Here is what happened.

(1) KT sacks the QB, which was a key moment in the game.

(2) KT celebrates immediately without knowing the QB is hurt.

(3) Fans are turned off by the celebration because it occurs right next to the injured QB and "looks bad" even though KT doesn't know the QB is hurt.

(4) QB is knocked out of the game, but we later learn the rib injury isn't really that bad. Guy may have had the breath knocked out of him.

(5) KT is spotted on sideline making a gesture that seems to indicate that he is still happy about making the play and hitting the QB hard.

(6) KT apologizes after game.

(7) Head Coach of Colts calls KT trash (despite fact his own player tried to actually hurt Daniel Jones).

(8) KT is asked about HC calling him trash and KT basically tells him to fuck off.

(9) We have Giants fans here who still want KT to issue some sort of genuflecting apology despite the fact the QB wasn't really hurt and the HC called him trash.

This is where we are at right now.
RE: RE: RE: It have been  
colin : 1/4/2023 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15978772 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15978767 colin said:


Quote:


In comment 15978439 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


funnier if he said, "I don't care if Jeff Wednesday said something about me!" In a Mohammed Ali voice.



“Saturday? I only care about Sunday.”



4 teams have to care about this Saturday.

:)


Haha, semantics be damned!
RE: I am  
Boatie Warrant : 1/4/2023 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15978609 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not condoning this, but Giants fans used to kind of celebrate how many QBs their defense used to knock out of games in 1986. I think six QBs or so didn't finish the game agains the Giants that year.


I for one hope our Defense gets back to that!

I thought the snow angel was a sucky celebration. If this outcry is what kills it, good deal. Problem is 22 year old me would make the snow angel my sack celebration for the rest of the year!
RE: I honestly  
Strahan91 : 1/4/2023 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15978773 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
can't believe this is a serious discussion.

Isn't it somewhat refreshing though to have a heated discussion that doesn't boil down to whether or not posters think Daniel Jones is good or stinks?
RE: RE: RE: Listening to the Michael Kay Show  
BlackLight : 1/4/2023 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15978766 Essex said:
Quote:

I love LT but suddenly he is the moral example we are holding people up to? Also, wasn't it LT waving the medical people on the field when he sacked Theisman--not doing a dumb dance?


Yes it was, and do you know why?

It's because LT *knew Theisman was injured.*
I'm very happy KT is a NY Giant.  
sb2003 : 1/4/2023 5:18 pm : link
Exciting young player. I'm sure Saturday would jump at the opportunity to have that "trash" wear a Colt's helmet if he had the opportunity.
what I've learned this week  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 5:21 pm : link
Winning is worse if you don't have "nice guys" who apologize for something they probably shouldn't be apologizing for.

It's better to lose with sweethearts who do and say the right thing.

You know what KT did wrong?

Apologize after the game.

He didn't do anything wrong.
RE: RE: RE: Listening to the Michael Kay Show  
Chris in Philly : 1/4/2023 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15978766 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15978743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15978733 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


and they told a Thibs story from when they visited training camp this summer. Thibs told them he had seven minutes for an interview, gave them nothing, left after five minutes and went off on someone from the Giants communications department on his way out. Not a huge deal but we can acknowledge he's a bit of an ass.



I'm old enough to remember Lawrence Taylor almost physically assaulting a photographer on the sideline.


I love LT but suddenly he is the moral example we are holding people up to? Also, wasn't it LT waving the medical people on the field when he sacked Theisman--not doing a dumb dance?


Yes, because he knew he was fucking hurt, and the injury was a bone sticking out of a leg not getting the wind knocked out of him. How is this eluding you?
RE: what I've learned this week  
BlackLight : 1/4/2023 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15978791 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Winning is worse if you don't have "nice guys" who apologize for something they probably shouldn't be apologizing for.

It's better to lose with sweethearts who do and say the right thing.

You know what KT did wrong?

Apologize after the game.

He didn't do anything wrong.


Unless I missed the full quote, I don't think he really did apologize. He said he didn't know Foles was injured, which explains why an apology isn't actually necessary.
How  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 5:24 pm : link
the heck are we comparing Theisman's compound fracture where his leg literally snapped in two (and the players knew it immediately) with a guy who was looking to come out of the game with a bruised rib or breath knocked out of him.

Holy crap.
RE: RE: RE: Listening to the Michael Kay Show  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/4/2023 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15978766 Essex said:
Quote:


I love LT but suddenly he is the moral example we are holding people up to? Also, wasn't it LT waving the medical people on the field when he sacked Theisman--not doing a dumb dance?


He shouldn't be, but the Giant trot him out there to be the host of the pregame party and he is beloved by fans despite FAR FAR more outrageous and immoral things. There should be nowhere near the indignant finger wagging and apology demanding because Nick Foles fell on the pointy end of a football.

If you did not watch that game you would think KT was standing over a player who was bleeding out on the field and doing pelvic thrusts.

This has been so much loud nothing.
Belichick  
pjcas18 : 1/4/2023 5:30 pm : link
comments on celebrating your successes.

Like him or hate him, he nails it.

He also had more commentary on this topic in the Football Life special.

You work so hard all week in practice, celebrate your successes.

I do think people on here dig in their heels on the fringes and make things extreme. You could be totally fine with Thibodeaux being excited and celebrating the play, but also think doing snow angels next to the body of the guy you just murdered may be a bit unnecessary (intentional exaggeration for the mouth breathers). Seriously, his apology was more than enough. I wish he just dropped it there and said no comment afterwards. Keep doing what he does on the field and celebrate how he feels like celebrating (within the rules).

but if you think that you are branded "you want to lose with nice guys" lol. Can't win.
link - ( New Window )
Just to be clear  
Russ in NH (formerly Queens) : 1/4/2023 5:30 pm : link
My objection to Thibodeaux's antics would stand whether Foles was injured or not.

I find puerile displays by (putative) adults distasteful. It's one of the aspects of today's game that I detest. I hate it when players on other teams do it and I really hate it when Giants players do it.

I'll cheer the production, but if this is the sort of crap that comes with it, I won't be cheering the player.

If 'swagger' is synonymous with 'asshole' (as it seems to be in this case), I'll take self-effacing every day, and twice on Sundays.

Ten Ton Hammer  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 5:31 pm : link
That's why I can't believe this is a serious discussion.

The outcome and reaction were both not serious.
RE: Just to be clear  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15978813 Russ in NH (formerly Queens) said:
Quote:
My objection to Thibodeaux's antics would stand whether Foles was injured or not.

I find puerile displays by (putative) adults distasteful. It's one of the aspects of today's game that I detest. I hate it when players on other teams do it and I really hate it when Giants players do it.

I'll cheer the production, but if this is the sort of crap that comes with it, I won't be cheering the player.

If 'swagger' is synonymous with 'asshole' (as it seems to be in this case), I'll take self-effacing every day, and twice on Sundays.


Again, that ship has long sailed.

You must have hated Strahan for example.
I didn't hate Strahan  
Russ in NH (formerly Queens) : 1/4/2023 5:34 pm : link
And I don't hate KT.

The behavior? Yeah, that I hate.
We're in a league now  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 5:34 pm : link
where a WR will celebrate getting a 12-yard reception on 2nd-and-3 in game that team is losing.
I know  
Russ in NH (formerly Queens) : 1/4/2023 5:37 pm : link
And it's no less ridiculous than what KT did.

I mean, you are, in fact, a professional: at least pretend you've been there before.
RE: Perhaps Mr. Saturday...  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/4/2023 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15978670 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
should focus on the fact that when his band of cheap fucks went after our QB, his OL were ready to rumble to protect him. When our guy sacked his QB into next week and did a celebration next to him, his OL shrugged...


The Colts completely quit. What a morose franchise.
RE: RE: Listening to the Michael Kay Show  
Optimus-NY : 1/4/2023 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15978743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15978733 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


and they told a Thibs story from when they visited training camp this summer. Thibs told them he had seven minutes for an interview, gave them nothing, left after five minutes and went off on someone from the Giants communications department on his way out. Not a huge deal but we can acknowledge he's a bit of an ass.



I'm old enough to remember Lawrence Taylor almost physically assaulting a photographer on the sideline.


I remember. It was after one of those crushing losses to the Eagles at home (there were a few, lol). Either 1988 or 89 (I think 89). Both horrible losses. The one in 88 was the Clyde Simmons FG blocked by LT in OT, after which Parcells went apeshit on the officials and Belichick was in disbelief and the one in 89 where the wind was a major factor and Randall Cunningham made a 91-yard punt form his endzone. Ugh...
RE: I honestly  
joeinpa : 1/4/2023 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15978773 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
can't believe this is a serious discussion.

*******

Here is what happened.

(1) KT sacks the QB, which was a key moment in the game.

(2) KT celebrates immediately without knowing the QB is hurt.

(3) Fans are turned off by the celebration because it occurs right next to the injured QB and "looks bad" even though KT doesn't know the QB is hurt.

(4) QB is knocked out of the game, but we later learn the rib injury isn't really that bad. Guy may have had the breath knocked out of him.

(5) KT is spotted on sideline making a gesture that seems to indicate that he is still happy about making the play and hitting the QB hard.

(6) KT apologizes after game.

(7) Head Coach of Colts calls KT trash (despite fact his own player tried to actually hurt Daniel Jones).

(8) KT is asked about HC calling him trash and KT basically tells him to fuck off.

(9) We have Giants fans here who still want KT to issue some sort of genuflecting apology despite the fact the QB wasn't really hurt and the HC called him trash.

This is where we are at right now.


I haven’t weighed in on this debate, because the only part of that play I cared about was the sack.

I m just not much into the “gotcha scene” might be a generational thing, but this just seems like another example of people being too easily offended

when did Giants fans become such pussies?  
KDavies : 1/4/2023 5:51 pm : link
My God
It's not that people are easily offended  
bceagle05 : 1/4/2023 5:58 pm : link
it's just that people see the highlight of Thibs dancing while Foles is on the ground without and have knee-jerk reactions to it without knowing the full circumstances. The clip was being shared everywhere on social media with words like "CLASSLESS!!!!" attached to it. One of the many pitfalls of social media being a primary news source.
Sorry I made a mess of that last post  
bceagle05 : 1/4/2023 5:59 pm : link
but you get the point.
RE: when did Giants fans become such pussies?  
bceagle05 : 1/4/2023 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15978860 KDavies said:
Quote:
My God

Easy there, gangster - it's just people shooting the shit on a message board. I doubt anyone's lost any sleep over it one way or another.
RE: How  
ZogZerg : 1/4/2023 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15978798 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the heck are we comparing Theisman's compound fracture where his leg literally snapped in two (and the players knew it immediately) with a guy who was looking to come out of the game with a bruised rib or breath knocked out of him.

Holy crap.


JFC - The is NO comparison at all. Some folks really need to get a clue.
RE: It's not that people are easily offended  
joeinpa : 1/4/2023 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15978877 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
it's just that people see the highlight of Thibs dancing while Foles is on the ground without and have knee-jerk reactions to it without knowing the full circumstances. The clip was being shared everywhere on social media with words like "CLASSLESS!!!!" attached to it. One of the many pitfalls of social media being a primary news source.


Social Media certainly has changed the landscape the land, not always for the better
RE: when did Giants fans become such pussies?  
Payasdaddy : 1/4/2023 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15978860 KDavies said:
Quote:
My God

i know its pathetic
I loved that Foles was writhing in pain, glad he wasnt hurt seriously but thats just fucking people up in football with a legal hit
sure, the snow angel shouldve taken half the time
but I can live thru that :)
This team  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/4/2023 6:19 pm : link
Needs some talented players with a temper or edge or attitude. Give me 4 more guys like KT. Maybe we can beat Philly & Dallas.

Oh, and if he can play like LT - feed him as much cocaine as possible.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/4/2023 6:20 pm : link
Am I losing it or weren't Colts defenders attempting to injure DJ? Did I dream that?

People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
RE: ...  
KDavies : 1/4/2023 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15978898 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Am I losing it or weren't Colts defenders attempting to injure DJ? Did I dream that?

People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.


Correct, but let’s get outraged at a stupid celebration
It’s a douchey situation KTs  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/4/2023 6:33 pm : link
Found himself involved in. He’s handling it a little childishly. He’s going to get the “asshole” label for this and deservedly so.

Hopefully it’s not a sign of things to come in terms of his ego. He’s a calmer/smarter guy than Odell but you still worry about that ego getting too crazy.
RE: RE: when did Giants fans become such pussies?  
Chris in Philly : 1/4/2023 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15978880 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In comment 15978860 KDavies said:


Quote:


My God


Easy there, gangster - it's just people shooting the shit on a message board. I doubt anyone's lost any sleep over it one way or another.


ChicagoMarty 1000% lost sleep.
Osi.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/4/2023 6:37 pm : link
I find this to be so overblown. You'd think Thibs picked up Foles & threw him 15 rows into the stands while simultaneously screwing his wife & running over Foles' mother with some of the reactions here & on social media/TV.
RE: Osi.  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/4/2023 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15978922 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I find this to be so overblown. You'd think Thibs picked up Foles & threw him 15 rows into the stands while simultaneously screwing his wife & running over Foles' mother with some of the reactions here & on social media/TV.


Thibs quotes and attitude after the situation is what bothers me more than the snow angels.

It’s just a very childish response from him. Just admit you’re wrong and move on. That’s it.
RE: RE: Osi.  
RicFlair : 1/4/2023 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15978936 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
In comment 15978922 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I find this to be so overblown. You'd think Thibs picked up Foles & threw him 15 rows into the stands while simultaneously screwing his wife & running over Foles' mother with some of the reactions here & on social media/TV.



Thibs quotes and attitude after the situation is what bothers me more than the snow angels.

It’s just a very childish response from him. Just admit you’re wrong and move on. That’s it.


You do realize your opinion isn’t the only opinion on it right?
RE: RE: RE: Osi.  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/4/2023 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15978938 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15978936 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


In comment 15978922 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I find this to be so overblown. You'd think Thibs picked up Foles & threw him 15 rows into the stands while simultaneously screwing his wife & running over Foles' mother with some of the reactions here & on social media/TV.



Thibs quotes and attitude after the situation is what bothers me more than the snow angels.

It’s just a very childish response from him. Just admit you’re wrong and move on. That’s it.



You do realize your opinion isn’t the only opinion on it right?


Lmao what? Yes, I realize that.
Osi.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/4/2023 7:03 pm : link
I don't have a problem with Osi's quotes. I sorta like it.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/4/2023 7:03 pm : link
Thibs*.
RE: RE: How  
Essex : 1/4/2023 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15978881 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 15978798 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


the heck are we comparing Theisman's compound fracture where his leg literally snapped in two (and the players knew it immediately) with a guy who was looking to come out of the game with a bruised rib or breath knocked out of him.

Holy crap.



JFC - The is NO comparison at all. Some folks really need to get a clue.

If the player is hurt, you don’t celebrate. You have no idea the extent of his injury. Spleens and Kidneys get lacerated in football. You want to say he didn’t know, I doubt that, but he also was doing it on the sideline. Today, when given an opportunity to address Saturday, instead of just saying I get it and move on, he said basically who’s he to a guy who has accomplished a lot more than he has. When KT has 4 all pros and a SB, come back to me with the “who’s he” comments about Saturday. KT had the chance to put it behind him by showing just one iota of respect for a coach and and NFL former star. He chose the low road—again. This is an easy one.
Essex  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 7:08 pm : link
the head coach you say he should pay respect to called him trash for legally sacking his QB and celebrating after the play.

When a man spits in your face, you don't take the high road and say, "that's OK."
RE: RE: RE: RE: Osi.  
RicFlair : 1/4/2023 7:09 pm : link
You do realize your opinion isn't the only opinion on it right?
Quote:
In comment 15978938 RicFlair said:


Quote:


You do realize your opinion isn't the only opinion on it right?


Quote:


In comment 15978922 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I find this to be so overblown. You'd think Thibs picked up Foles & threw him 15 rows into the stands while simultaneously screwing his wife & running over Foles' mother with some of the reactions here & on social media/TV.



Thibs quotes and attitude after the situation is what bothers me more than the snow angels.

It’s just a very childish response from him. Just admit you’re wrong and move on. That’s it.



You do realize your opinion isn’t the only opinion on it right?



Lmao what? Yes, I realize that.



“Just admit you’re wrong and move on” implies that your opinion is the “right” one and everyone else’s opinion is wrong.
Foles did the impossible/unforgivable and won the Eagles a super bowl  
Banks : 1/4/2023 7:10 pm : link
May every sack of his end with snow angels or snowballs
Essex  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 7:12 pm : link
With all due respect, I honestly don't think there is anything KT could do or say that would make you happy.

You seem to have made up your mind that he is some sort of bad person.

This is almost as crazy as the poster who thought KT was a bad person because he made a comment about smoking a cigarette.
Do you know what I thought was Trash and tasteless  
Fred in Atlanta : 1/4/2023 7:20 pm : link
were all the Colts players trying to get the refs to throw flags for no reason. It seem as if every play I saw a Colt player using the throwing the flag motion, I was getting sick of it.
RE: Essex  
Essex : 1/4/2023 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15978961 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
With all due respect, I honestly don't think there is anything KT could do or say that would make you happy.

You seem to have made up your mind that he is some sort of bad person.

This is almost as crazy as the poster who thought KT was a bad person because he made a comment about smoking a cigarette.


No, I have explicitly said the exact opposite. I don’t think it makes him a bad person. I think he acted like an ass and has just made it worse since. I also said I have also acted like an ass in my life, but I also admit when I do and move on. I think the Saturday comment was a perfect opportunity to say “I get where he is coming from” and move on. He didn’t. Again, doesn’t make him a bad person, it just makes his handling of this worse.
Some seemed to have missed  
fkap : 1/4/2023 7:46 pm : link
the part where the celebration went on and on. Thibs had to have known Foles was down. Otherwise, he should have done his celebration, which is perfectly fine, and then gone back to get ready for the next play. He kept celebrating because he knew he had time.
Was it douchey? Yup. IMO, it's also douchey to celebrate a douche. Just my opinion. I was never one to celebrate the bad guy, but I understand their role in the entertainment world.

That said, it was a stupid celebration, regardless of whether the QB was hurt.
RE: Just to be clear  
noro9 : 1/4/2023 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15978813 Russ in NH (formerly Queens) said:
Quote:
My objection to Thibodeaux's antics would stand whether Foles was injured or not.

I find puerile displays by (putative) adults distasteful. It's one of the aspects of today's game that I detest. I hate it when players on other teams do it and I really hate it when Giants players do it.

I'll cheer the production, but if this is the sort of crap that comes with it, I won't be cheering the player.

If 'swagger' is synonymous with 'asshole' (as it seems to be in this case), I'll take self-effacing every day, and twice on Sundays.

Yes!
Not gonna draw too much from this  
thefan : 1/4/2023 7:57 pm : link
since I don't know what Saturday said, but they should get this kid in check. I've defended him on this board, especially during the infamous "Our number 1 draft pick wasn't on the stat sheet" thread. Right now, he'd be the last jersey I'd buy. A far cry from the man Strahan was, hopefully he gets his shit together.
RE: Not gonna draw too much from this  
RicFlair : 1/4/2023 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15979011 thefan said:
Quote:
since I don't know what Saturday said, but they should get this kid in check. I've defended him on this board, especially during the infamous "Our number 1 draft pick wasn't on the stat sheet" thread. Right now, he'd be the last jersey I'd buy. A far cry from the man Strahan was, hopefully he gets his shit together.



Didn’t Strahan try to bash a teammate in the head with his helmet?
Strahan spit an entire PBJ sandwich at the media and threatened them  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/4/2023 8:04 pm : link
In a press conference for no reason other than the Giants were an underperforming team.

I swear people have selective memories
Holy crap to this thread  
mpinmaine : 1/4/2023 8:07 pm : link
play on the field and celebration were seperate entities as was sideline tweet.

obvious..
So the media is trying to turn this  
MDJintsFan : 1/4/2023 9:21 pm : link
into something and a rookie, KT, made them look bad. For a rookie, I thought he made those jackals in the media look dumb. Give them an inch and they take a mile. Kavon stopped them in their tracks at every turn. Good for him. That kid is going to be a star.
While not exactly the same thing,  
MDJintsFan : 1/4/2023 9:30 pm : link
this almost reminds me of the media getting bent out of shape because Strahan "disrespected" them by pulling out a sub sandwich and eating it during a post game interview. They are nothing but holier-than-thou douche bags who try to stir shit. Strahan made them look bad then and KT handled the media pretty much the same. I say good for him.
Strahan  
MDJintsFan : 1/4/2023 9:34 pm : link
Strahan's word to the media
Link - ( New Window )
KT on Foles Sack  
MDJintsFan : 1/4/2023 9:38 pm : link
Media shit stirring and KT handles is brilliantly.
KT Comments - ( New Window )
One thing I notice about Thibodeaux  
BlackLight : 1/4/2023 9:43 pm : link
is that he's got a very polished on-camera presence. Rather unusual for a rookie - you'd think he was a veteran just based on the level of comfort he has fielding questions.

I wonder if just that level of composure is what's rankling people.
RE: One thing I notice about Thibodeaux  
MDJintsFan : 1/4/2023 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15979135 BlackLight said:
Quote:
is that he's got a very polished on-camera presence. Rather unusual for a rookie - you'd think he was a veteran just based on the level of comfort he has fielding questions.

I wonder if just that level of composure is what's rankling people.


I would say absolutely yes. They kept coming at him with questions and he swatted them away as if they (the media) were inconsequential. You could hear their frustration (but, but ,but what about this and this and this?) as they kept asking questions but couldn't rankle him.
Silly topic to keep as a discussion this long.  
NYGgolfer : 1/4/2023 9:55 pm : link
Our coach and players don’t care and have moved on.

BBI certainly doesn’t need to care anymore than that.

Do you Eric?

Essex  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2023 10:05 pm : link
If that's your view, then I was misreading what you wrote. But I stand by what I said, this is not a serious topic.

NYGgolfer.... I'm not the one keeping this going, the media did today, hence KT's reaction.
Hopefully as Giants  
pjcas18 : 1/4/2023 10:17 pm : link
fans we can all agree that regardless of your feelings on this celebration, we would all love for Thibodeaux to have hundreds more chances in his Giants career to celebrate great plays.

and you can all judge his celebration appropriateness on every single one
RE: Essex  
NYGgolfer : 1/4/2023 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15979167 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
If that's your view, then I was misreading what you wrote. But I stand by what I said, this is not a serious topic.

NYGgolfer.... I'm not the one keeping this going, the media did today, hence KT's reaction.


Yeah, ok.
I finally had time to listen to the interview  
thefan : 12:26 am : link
I think he handled himself okay, though saying he doesn't know who Jeff Saturday is sounds foolish. I still don't like how it looked on the field and the snow angel is an all time terrible sack celebration if you're not in the snow. I'm over this. Find another sack dance Thib.
RE: It’s a douchey situation KTs  
ZoneXDOA : 12:31 am : link
In comment 15978913 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
Found himself involved in. He’s handling it a little childishly. He’s going to get the “asshole” label for this and deservedly so.

Hopefully it’s not a sign of things to come in terms of his ego. He’s a calmer/smarter guy than Odell but you still worry about that ego getting too crazy.
as long as he stays healthy and backs it up, I couldn’t care less about his ego, man! Think LT didn’t love him some LT? Think Stray was humble? That very well could have been Dexter Lawrence dry humping the air as Foles wiggled around on the ground. Would he draw the same ire from people? Fuck on otta here with all this!
RE: I finally had time to listen to the interview  
BlackLight : 2:07 am : link
In comment 15979259 thefan said:
Quote:
I think he handled himself okay, though saying he doesn't know who Jeff Saturday is sounds foolish. I still don't like how it looked on the field and the snow angel is an all time terrible sack celebration if you're not in the snow. I'm over this. Find another sack dance Thib.


When Adam Vinatieri kicked the FG that won New England its first Super Bowl, the Patriots long-snapper ran into the endzone and did snow angels.

Not only was there no snow, that game was played indoors.
Link - ( New Window )
I wasn't thrilled with the celebration, but I sure wish  
BigBlueBuff : 1:15 pm : link
one of his older teammates would have come over and told him that it was a bad look with another professional injured right next to him. In some ways, I'm more disappointed in that than the celebration itself.
