Thibodeaux responds to Jeff Saturday

Kayvon Thibodeaux, asked about Colts HC Jeff Saturday ripping his celebration:
“I don’t know who he is. So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me & I don’t know them.”
He says he’s paid to be a savage & sack QBs
Thibodeaux hopes Nick Foles gets better
Don't worry Thibs. You'll see him back on ESPN in two weeks.
Still think he shouldn't have done the go-to-sleep thing, but what do I know.
He's walked the walk more than Jeff Saturday.
In comment 15978421 Carl in CT said:
Now he can bethe villian/bad guy OLB in NY Blue ...
Smart PR move
Now he can be the villian/bad guy OLB in NY Blue ...
Smart PR move
To talk the talk I hope he can walk the walk. He has played well as a rookie but he has a way to go. Has the speed off the edge but needs to get stronger and work on his moves. Plain speed will work for only so long. The better tackles have been setting up fast outside and forcing him inside thus neutralizing him. On his sack of Foles he wasn’t touched.
He's walked the walk more than Jeff Saturday.
Ehh. 6x Pro Bowler, 2x All Pro, 1 ring. Not yet on that
But Saturday is acting like a boob
BTW, have you ever heard a head coach call a player on another team "trash"?
man, thats good shit
Maybe I don't know the definition of that term "walked the walk", but isn't Saturday a borderline hall-of-famer?
I don't think this is an issue and I was a supporter of Thibodeaux, but I kind of think these things are better if you just let them die instead of responding.
Agreed. On more than one occasion, Thibs has talked of being hated. Some guys relish being the bad guy. If that's what fuels him, no issue with it. This isn't charm school, this is football.
And to echo the comments of others - fuck Jeff Saturday
I also hope that Kavon can get through the Philly OL and sack Hurts multiple times on Sunday!
“I understand and respect Coach Saturday’s comments. From his viewpoint, he is concerned with his player, and rightfully so… but with that said, my concern is sacking opposing QB’s…and I did my job. I didn’t know Nick was hurt and stopped celebrating after I was aware. I was celebrating a big play and that’s it”
Perfect response. Thanks for that. Couldn’t have said it better myself.
That's the thing... everyone is acting like the QB suffered some sort of horrible injury.
We get one, and now he's an asshole.
Sigh.
when a Giant player does it suddenly we're classless.
We finally have some fucking swagger after 6 years and I fucking love it
Giants Fans (Group A): "He needs PR training and psychological counseling."
Giants Fans (Group B): "Thibs is an evil bastard. I love it!"
This ^^^^
haha love it...
I would rather him at this point to just move to the next game.
Actually nobody is acting like that. Ir was a good play, a good hit, and he celebrated. IMHO the actual celebration was childish, but that's just an opinion. And I thought he could have had a better response to Saturday ... but again, what do I know, its just opinion.
Exactly. I'm glad he's ok----now phuq him.
He’s just got some sore ribs. This whole story needs to go away already
That's the thing... everyone is acting like the QB suffered some sort of horrible injury.
I said that any the time. It had the feeling of Foles wanting to get the hell out of there.
I made that point yesterday. What the Colts did was FAR worse. They intentionally tried to hurt Jones.
Called him tasteless and trash
River Mike, wrong. People are acting as if Thibodeaux knew Foles was writhing in pain, and was celebrating to spite him and the Colts, and somehow people are acting as if this act (which he clearly did not know Foles was hurt) is akin to a completely dirty play - which is what the COLTS did to Daniel Jones later in the game.
I made that point yesterday. What the Colts did was FAR worse. They intentionally tried to hurt Jones.
Yes! the giants actually took the high road at the end. I'm a bitch myself. I would have gone for another TD at the end to rub it in. Pittman Jr. on their team also was a punk.
And there was a season some years back where we knocked like starting qbs out of the game like 4 games ago and this place was celebrating the heck out of that.
Still think he shouldn't have done the go-to-sleep thing, but what do I know.
Sometimes it's best to just shut your yap.
He’s just got some sore ribs. This whole story needs to go away already
That's the thing... everyone is acting like the QB suffered some sort of horrible injury.
I said that any the time. It had the feeling of Foles wanting to get the hell out of there.
I thought the same exact thing. Actually said this at my gathering on Sunday.
Anyone care to delve into how the fuck a decent HC like Reich gets fired, MID SEASON, when the season wasn't even lost yet by any means, and replaced by a guy WITH ABSOLUTELY NO real coaching experience? Care to shed light into what bill of goods Saturday sold to Irsay? Is it at all possible Saturday said or did some things that could be seen as "unsavory" or considered as stabbing one in the back?
Nah, can't be that. I am sure Saturday followed all moral standards and earned that gig.
The only banter this year that got my undies in a twist was the bellyaching Washington, and their fans, did about the officiating in game two. I'm so glad they came apart at the seems to end the season.
Saturday can go piss up a rope. He likely helped to fuck Reich right out of a job if I had to bet.
There was a similar thing in recent times. I don’t remember which season but I think it was one of the years we had Boley.
He’s just got some sore ribs. This whole story needs to go away already
That's the thing... everyone is acting like the QB suffered some sort of horrible injury.
Looks like the "hurt" happened because he landed on the ball near the base of his ribs. Along with whatever bruising he has, he likely had the wind knocked out of him.
The only banter this year that got my undies in a twist was the bellyaching Washington, and their fans, did about the officiating in game two. I'm so glad they came apart at the seems to end the season.
It is strange..I know quite a few Dallas and Philly fans, all good friends. Horrible "fans" but good people.
However, everyone I know - even slightly - that is a Washington fan - they just dont seem to be good people.
not condoning this, but Giants fans used to kind of celebrate how many QBs their defense used to knock out of games in 1986. I think six QBs or so didn't finish the game agains the Giants that year.
There was a similar thing in recent times. I don’t remember which season but I think it was one of the years we had Boley.
Boley took out Romo. Broken clavicle IIRC.
Saturday can go piss up a rope. He likely helped to fuck Reich right out of a job if I had to bet.
He absolutely did. Did you see Irseys interview this past Sunday? He readily admitted that he wouldn’t have fired Reich at that point if Saturday had told him he didn’t want it. So he was definitely talking to Irsey about the job while another man was still employed. Worse yet, he’s on ESPN breaking down games, including the Colts games and acting all innocent while he’s doing it
the team was what, 3-5? They didn't quit on the HC.
Saturday can go piss up a rope. He likely helped to fuck Reich right out of a job if I had to bet.
He absolutely did. Did you see Irseys interview this past Sunday? He readily admitted that he wouldn’t have fired Reich at that point if Saturday had told him he didn’t want it. So he was definitely talking to Irsey about the job while another man was still employed. Worse yet, he’s on ESPN breaking down games, including the Colts games and acting all innocent while he’s doing it
Wow...that's even more scummy than I thought.
And this guy is using words like trash...enjoy your last game as HC there Saturday...you're done after this. What an asshole.
I also don't have a problem with Saturday sticking up for his QB, or for even more than that, being angry about Thibodeaux's celebration. This is football. It would be weird if everybody liked each other.
More power to both of him, everybody should just move on. You want to make that bulletin board material for next go 'round, have at it. Giants' are preparing for the playoffs.
Saturday said the inaction of his own team bothered him more than what Thibodeaux did.
should focus on the fact that when his band of cheap fucks went after our QB, his OL were ready to rumble to protect him. When our guy sacked his QB into next week and did a celebration next to him, his OL shrugged...
Saturday said the inaction of his own team bothered him more than what Thibodeaux did.
Oh really? I didn't see that. At least he's honest. Fuck him anyway.
Really isnt this the same Jeff Saturday who was a four time all-pro and super bowl champion? Seems like Saturday did a lot of walking
Same
That's what I told my son. It was a bad look and I wish we didn't get that visual as a conversation starter, BUT, that's what we are supposed to be doing - knocking QB's out of the game. We used to do that once in a while, and it was glorious.
Saturday should shut up. If his offensive line didn't do anything about what happened, then he has nothing to say. That reflects on him as a coach. Trying to deflect on that failure with KT shows he's not ready to be a HC.
All I saw from the Colts was a team that responded to the Giants by either lying down like dogs or taking cheap shots at our QB. Saturday needs to fix that, or quit.
Ok. He acted like an ass.
Now what?
Because the extent to which he acted like an ass is directly related to the extent that he knew Foles was injured at the time. As the video evidence show, he couldn't possibly have known when he started the celebration. Then it's an open question whether he realized it at any point during. And then it's an even more open question whether his sideline display had anything to do with Foles being injured. Ask yourself, would this have merited the slightest attention if Foles had gotten up after the sack and walked off the field. Nobody EVER pisses and moans about the length of player or team celebrations. Until now.
People are making the least charitable assumptions on Thibodeaux on all three levels, and on top of that, completely ignoring the fact that he came out after the game and said he didn't know Foles was injured at the time, and that he hopes the guy gets better.
People keeping beating the drum on this like Thibodeaux is some disobedient mutt who won't come when called.
How is he acting like an ass?
As I said yesterday, I think his sack celebrations are lame, but no one complains when Lawrence does his sack dance.
What's the ass part?
I'm old enough to remember Lawrence Taylor almost physically assaulting a photographer on the sideline.
The Real LT - ( New Window )
Right, because Thibodeaux owes Michael Kay his complete and utter attention for 15 minutes.
Hopefully Daboll gets this guy in line. The good news for the Giants players is that they won't need to splurge for a boat trip next week. Thibs can just keep talking out of his ass...
Hopefully Daboll gets this guy in line. The good news for the Giants players is that they won't need to splurge for a boat trip next week. Thibs can just keep talking out of his ass...
Sigh.
You just don’t get why?
How about because not everyone thinks he acted like an ass.
"Thibs celebrated a sack and the QB hurt his chest, TRAID"
Between people who can't wait to see Daniel Jones playing for Washington to the ones who think Kayvon Thibodeaux should be apologizing for a dumb sack celebration in a league (and on a team) full of dumb sack celebrations, I'm honestly starting to wonder.
has acted like an ass during this. This doesn't mean he committed the worst sin, but lets be real about what he did.
How is he acting like an ass?
As I said yesterday, I think his sack celebrations are lame, but no one complains when Lawrence does his sack dance.
What's the ass part?
It was that a guy was hurt and he was doing snow flakes for a while next to him. Then, when he knew how bad it was he was mocking him for putting him to sleep. Instead of taking the high road and saying I get the criticism etc, he played the "whose he" game with Jeff Saturday. That is a acting like an ass in my book. Doesn't mean he is the worst person in the world or a jerk or a bad guy etc, but it is not a good look in my book. I have acted like an ass before in my life and I don't think I am necessarily a bad person. But when I act like one, I would like to think I can say it and admit it.
and they told a Thibs story from when they visited training camp this summer. Thibs told them he had seven minutes for an interview, gave them nothing, left after five minutes and went off on someone from the Giants communications department on his way out. Not a huge deal but we can acknowledge he's a bit of an ass.
I'm old enough to remember Lawrence Taylor almost physically assaulting a photographer on the sideline.
I love LT but suddenly he is the moral example we are holding people up to? Also, wasn't it LT waving the medical people on the field when he sacked Theisman--not doing a dumb dance?
“Saturday? I only care about Sunday.”
Kayvon doesn't understand the difference between being a savage and being an asshole.
Nah.
funnier if he said, "I don't care if Jeff Wednesday said something about me!" In a Mohammed Ali voice.
“Saturday? I only care about Sunday.”
4 teams have to care about this Saturday.
:)
*******
Here is what happened.
(1) KT sacks the QB, which was a key moment in the game.
(2) KT celebrates immediately without knowing the QB is hurt.
(3) Fans are turned off by the celebration because it occurs right next to the injured QB and "looks bad" even though KT doesn't know the QB is hurt.
(4) QB is knocked out of the game, but we later learn the rib injury isn't really that bad. Guy may have had the breath knocked out of him.
(5) KT is spotted on sideline making a gesture that seems to indicate that he is still happy about making the play and hitting the QB hard.
(6) KT apologizes after game.
(7) Head Coach of Colts calls KT trash (despite fact his own player tried to actually hurt Daniel Jones).
(8) KT is asked about HC calling him trash and KT basically tells him to fuck off.
(9) We have Giants fans here who still want KT to issue some sort of genuflecting apology despite the fact the QB wasn't really hurt and the HC called him trash.
This is where we are at right now.
funnier if he said, "I don't care if Jeff Wednesday said something about me!" In a Mohammed Ali voice.
“Saturday? I only care about Sunday.”
4 teams have to care about this Saturday.
:)
Haha, semantics be damned!
I for one hope our Defense gets back to that!
I thought the snow angel was a sucky celebration. If this outcry is what kills it, good deal. Problem is 22 year old me would make the snow angel my sack celebration for the rest of the year!
Isn't it somewhat refreshing though to have a heated discussion that doesn't boil down to whether or not posters think Daniel Jones is good or stinks?
I love LT but suddenly he is the moral example we are holding people up to? Also, wasn't it LT waving the medical people on the field when he sacked Theisman--not doing a dumb dance?
Yes it was, and do you know why?
It's because LT *knew Theisman was injured.*
It's better to lose with sweethearts who do and say the right thing.
You know what KT did wrong?
Apologize after the game.
He didn't do anything wrong.
and they told a Thibs story from when they visited training camp this summer. Thibs told them he had seven minutes for an interview, gave them nothing, left after five minutes and went off on someone from the Giants communications department on his way out. Not a huge deal but we can acknowledge he's a bit of an ass.
I'm old enough to remember Lawrence Taylor almost physically assaulting a photographer on the sideline.
I love LT but suddenly he is the moral example we are holding people up to? Also, wasn't it LT waving the medical people on the field when he sacked Theisman--not doing a dumb dance?
Yes, because he knew he was fucking hurt, and the injury was a bone sticking out of a leg not getting the wind knocked out of him. How is this eluding you?
It's better to lose with sweethearts who do and say the right thing.
You know what KT did wrong?
Apologize after the game.
He didn't do anything wrong.
Unless I missed the full quote, I don't think he really did apologize. He said he didn't know Foles was injured, which explains why an apology isn't actually necessary.
Holy crap.
I love LT but suddenly he is the moral example we are holding people up to? Also, wasn't it LT waving the medical people on the field when he sacked Theisman--not doing a dumb dance?
He shouldn't be, but the Giant trot him out there to be the host of the pregame party and he is beloved by fans despite FAR FAR more outrageous and immoral things. There should be nowhere near the indignant finger wagging and apology demanding because Nick Foles fell on the pointy end of a football.
If you did not watch that game you would think KT was standing over a player who was bleeding out on the field and doing pelvic thrusts.
This has been so much loud nothing.
Like him or hate him, he nails it.
He also had more commentary on this topic in the Football Life special.
You work so hard all week in practice, celebrate your successes.
I do think people on here dig in their heels on the fringes and make things extreme. You could be totally fine with Thibodeaux being excited and celebrating the play, but also think doing snow angels next to the body of the guy you just murdered may be a bit unnecessary (intentional exaggeration for the mouth breathers). Seriously, his apology was more than enough. I wish he just dropped it there and said no comment afterwards. Keep doing what he does on the field and celebrate how he feels like celebrating (within the rules).
but if you think that you are branded "you want to lose with nice guys" lol. Can't win.
link - ( New Window )
I find puerile displays by (putative) adults distasteful. It's one of the aspects of today's game that I detest. I hate it when players on other teams do it and I really hate it when Giants players do it.
I'll cheer the production, but if this is the sort of crap that comes with it, I won't be cheering the player.
If 'swagger' is synonymous with 'asshole' (as it seems to be in this case), I'll take self-effacing every day, and twice on Sundays.
The outcome and reaction were both not serious.
I find puerile displays by (putative) adults distasteful. It's one of the aspects of today's game that I detest. I hate it when players on other teams do it and I really hate it when Giants players do it.
I'll cheer the production, but if this is the sort of crap that comes with it, I won't be cheering the player.
If 'swagger' is synonymous with 'asshole' (as it seems to be in this case), I'll take self-effacing every day, and twice on Sundays.
Again, that ship has long sailed.
You must have hated Strahan for example.
The behavior? Yeah, that I hate.
I mean, you are, in fact, a professional: at least pretend you've been there before.
The Colts completely quit. What a morose franchise.
and they told a Thibs story from when they visited training camp this summer. Thibs told them he had seven minutes for an interview, gave them nothing, left after five minutes and went off on someone from the Giants communications department on his way out. Not a huge deal but we can acknowledge he's a bit of an ass.
I'm old enough to remember Lawrence Taylor almost physically assaulting a photographer on the sideline.
I remember. It was after one of those crushing losses to the Eagles at home (there were a few, lol). Either 1988 or 89 (I think 89). Both horrible losses. The one in 88 was the Clyde Simmons FG blocked by LT in OT, after which Parcells went apeshit on the officials and Belichick was in disbelief and the one in 89 where the wind was a major factor and Randall Cunningham made a 91-yard punt form his endzone. Ugh...
*******
Here is what happened.
(1) KT sacks the QB, which was a key moment in the game.
(2) KT celebrates immediately without knowing the QB is hurt.
(3) Fans are turned off by the celebration because it occurs right next to the injured QB and "looks bad" even though KT doesn't know the QB is hurt.
(4) QB is knocked out of the game, but we later learn the rib injury isn't really that bad. Guy may have had the breath knocked out of him.
(5) KT is spotted on sideline making a gesture that seems to indicate that he is still happy about making the play and hitting the QB hard.
(6) KT apologizes after game.
(7) Head Coach of Colts calls KT trash (despite fact his own player tried to actually hurt Daniel Jones).
(8) KT is asked about HC calling him trash and KT basically tells him to fuck off.
(9) We have Giants fans here who still want KT to issue some sort of genuflecting apology despite the fact the QB wasn't really hurt and the HC called him trash.
This is where we are at right now.
I haven’t weighed in on this debate, because the only part of that play I cared about was the sack.
I m just not much into the “gotcha scene” might be a generational thing, but this just seems like another example of people being too easily offended
Easy there, gangster - it's just people shooting the shit on a message board. I doubt anyone's lost any sleep over it one way or another.
Holy crap.
JFC - The is NO comparison at all. Some folks really need to get a clue.
Social Media certainly has changed the landscape the land, not always for the better
i know its pathetic
I loved that Foles was writhing in pain, glad he wasnt hurt seriously but thats just fucking people up in football with a legal hit
sure, the snow angel shouldve taken half the time
but I can live thru that :)
Oh, and if he can play like LT - feed him as much cocaine as possible.
People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
Correct, but let’s get outraged at a stupid celebration
Hopefully it’s not a sign of things to come in terms of his ego. He’s a calmer/smarter guy than Odell but you still worry about that ego getting too crazy.
My God
Easy there, gangster - it's just people shooting the shit on a message board. I doubt anyone's lost any sleep over it one way or another.
ChicagoMarty 1000% lost sleep.
Thibs quotes and attitude after the situation is what bothers me more than the snow angels.
It’s just a very childish response from him. Just admit you’re wrong and move on. That’s it.
I find this to be so overblown. You'd think Thibs picked up Foles & threw him 15 rows into the stands while simultaneously screwing his wife & running over Foles' mother with some of the reactions here & on social media/TV.
Thibs quotes and attitude after the situation is what bothers me more than the snow angels.
It’s just a very childish response from him. Just admit you’re wrong and move on. That’s it.
You do realize your opinion isn’t the only opinion on it right?
I find this to be so overblown. You'd think Thibs picked up Foles & threw him 15 rows into the stands while simultaneously screwing his wife & running over Foles' mother with some of the reactions here & on social media/TV.
Thibs quotes and attitude after the situation is what bothers me more than the snow angels.
It’s just a very childish response from him. Just admit you’re wrong and move on. That’s it.
You do realize your opinion isn’t the only opinion on it right?
Lmao what? Yes, I realize that.
the heck are we comparing Theisman's compound fracture where his leg literally snapped in two (and the players knew it immediately) with a guy who was looking to come out of the game with a bruised rib or breath knocked out of him.
Holy crap.
JFC - The is NO comparison at all. Some folks really need to get a clue.
If the player is hurt, you don’t celebrate. You have no idea the extent of his injury. Spleens and Kidneys get lacerated in football. You want to say he didn’t know, I doubt that, but he also was doing it on the sideline. Today, when given an opportunity to address Saturday, instead of just saying I get it and move on, he said basically who’s he to a guy who has accomplished a lot more than he has. When KT has 4 all pros and a SB, come back to me with the “who’s he” comments about Saturday. KT had the chance to put it behind him by showing just one iota of respect for a coach and and NFL former star. He chose the low road—again. This is an easy one.
When a man spits in your face, you don't take the high road and say, "that's OK."
I find this to be so overblown. You'd think Thibs picked up Foles & threw him 15 rows into the stands while simultaneously screwing his wife & running over Foles' mother with some of the reactions here & on social media/TV.
Thibs quotes and attitude after the situation is what bothers me more than the snow angels.
It’s just a very childish response from him. Just admit you’re wrong and move on. That’s it.
You do realize your opinion isn’t the only opinion on it right?
Lmao what? Yes, I realize that.
“Just admit you’re wrong and move on” implies that your opinion is the “right” one and everyone else’s opinion is wrong.
You seem to have made up your mind that he is some sort of bad person.
This is almost as crazy as the poster who thought KT was a bad person because he made a comment about smoking a cigarette.
You seem to have made up your mind that he is some sort of bad person.
This is almost as crazy as the poster who thought KT was a bad person because he made a comment about smoking a cigarette.
No, I have explicitly said the exact opposite. I don’t think it makes him a bad person. I think he acted like an ass and has just made it worse since. I also said I have also acted like an ass in my life, but I also admit when I do and move on. I think the Saturday comment was a perfect opportunity to say “I get where he is coming from” and move on. He didn’t. Again, doesn’t make him a bad person, it just makes his handling of this worse.
Was it douchey? Yup. IMO, it's also douchey to celebrate a douche. Just my opinion. I was never one to celebrate the bad guy, but I understand their role in the entertainment world.
That said, it was a stupid celebration, regardless of whether the QB was hurt.
I find puerile displays by (putative) adults distasteful. It's one of the aspects of today's game that I detest. I hate it when players on other teams do it and I really hate it when Giants players do it.
I'll cheer the production, but if this is the sort of crap that comes with it, I won't be cheering the player.
If 'swagger' is synonymous with 'asshole' (as it seems to be in this case), I'll take self-effacing every day, and twice on Sundays.
Yes!
Didn’t Strahan try to bash a teammate in the head with his helmet?
I swear people have selective memories
obvious..
Link - ( New Window )
KT Comments - ( New Window )
I wonder if just that level of composure is what's rankling people.
I wonder if just that level of composure is what's rankling people.
I would say absolutely yes. They kept coming at him with questions and he swatted them away as if they (the media) were inconsequential. You could hear their frustration (but, but ,but what about this and this and this?) as they kept asking questions but couldn't rankle him.
BBI certainly doesn’t need to care anymore than that.
Do you Eric?
NYGgolfer.... I'm not the one keeping this going, the media did today, hence KT's reaction.
and you can all judge his celebration appropriateness on every single one
NYGgolfer.... I'm not the one keeping this going, the media did today, hence KT's reaction.
Yeah, ok.
Hopefully it’s not a sign of things to come in terms of his ego. He’s a calmer/smarter guy than Odell but you still worry about that ego getting too crazy.
When Adam Vinatieri kicked the FG that won New England its first Super Bowl, the Patriots long-snapper ran into the endzone and did snow angels.
Not only was there no snow, that game was played indoors.
Link - ( New Window )