2022 Jones — Any Recent Comparisons?

I think he’s as athletic but designed runs are going to benefit Jones and have staying power in the game plan. Jones has a better deep throw track record and this season Jones has forced some throws into tight windows that have really impressed.
Smith was great at minimizing mistakes and really managing the game well and keeping his teams in position to win with sound, smart decision making.
Took Kirk Cousins several years of sporadic starts
I see a lot of mental gymnastics here trying to understand how Jones just magically turned it around. What some are still missing about Jones is, he didn't just reinvent himself. In fact, some of us here were pointing out that Jones was playing pretty solid ball given the ridiculous circumstances. It was all right there if you did more than a superficial analysis. Many didn't care to.
He went from a dysfunctional situation to a highly functional one. It's no different than a solid worker going from a bad large company to a good large company. The bad company will have several good workers getting bad overall results, and the good company will have several bad workers getting good overall results.
With the benefit of hindsight, we now know Jones had a promising rookie year under Shurmur (good offensive coach), had 2 forgettable years under Judge/Garrett (2 horrific coaches) and now a solid year under Daboll (another good offensive coach).
So I bring up Trevor Lawrence, who stunk under Urban Meyer and looks significantly better under Pederson.
think of a decent comparison.
I think Jones is better than Tannehill and maybe Cousins. Perhaps Cousins is closest.
Bortles had a better college career. I see he basically started out with the Jags the same, record wise, as Jones then had a VG 4th year and then the wheels fell off.
Only difference I see, is Bortles came to the NFL a pretty highly regarded QB but never really improved. Jones came in not nearly as well thought of, but has gotten better.
Bortles is an interesting comparison.
Rich Gannon stretched the process over 10-15 years…
Unprecedented in modern (post 2004 playoffs) NFL. I have been in favor of ditching Jones because there’s no example of very good NFL QBs emerging later than pretty early in their 3rd year. Josh Allen, the ultimate project, was posting great results early in his 3rd season, for example. Cousins sat on the bench for 3 seasons but started posting strong results immediately in becoming starter in his 4th year.
So 2 observations:
1) we need to be cautious about Jones, who needs to keep proving himself by playing well. He may be on an unsustainable hot streak.
2) In ordinary circumstances, Jones may have emerged in 2021, but the catastrophic job Judge, Garrett and Kitchens did forestalled it. I think there’s accumulating evidence that Judge wasn’t just a bad coach, he was a horrible one.
Especially when you look at the job Judge has done with Mac Jones..
and the circumstances were different - but Vinny Testaverde was the first overall pick, played on some awful teams, and had a REALLY long journey before he became a quality QB. Made his first Pro Bowl at 33. Had his best season at 35.
bw is right and imo alex smith/tannehill are better comps than bortles
bortles issue was always turnovers - including in the 1 year jax was good that got him an extension. that year their defense was just good enough to overcome his turnovers and they got a little luck (he had 4 fumbles in 3 playoff games that year but i dont think they lost any of them). the jax d that year was 2nd in points against and as a team they scored a pretty ridiculous 8 defensive/st tds (9 or 10 counting postseason i think).
when bortles got replaced in 2018 he had 17 turnovers in 10 games. he'd had an embarrassing 5 turnover game vs KC and then another multi-turnover game when they finally pulled the plug. he ended his jags career (and his career) with 75 ints in 75 games. jones has less than half that.
smith and tannehill are each better comps for jones. their issues were both that they couldnt recreate their ability to win in the regular season in the postseason even with strong rosters around them (believe both had multiple chances in postseason as 1 or 2 seeds). will be interesting to see how jones' game fits playoff football but his recent improvements with this group on offense gives hope. if he can win with a wild card roster on the road that will be a notable achievement.
...that precedent has always informed my view of Jones. A younger cohort of Giant fans may have seen Jones more through the Dave Brown lens, which was certainly understandable.
In hindsight, it does seem that Phil's early obstacles - injuries, supporting cast, outsize expectations, and perhaps an archaic offensive scheme - were key roadblocks for Jones as well. Of course, they were very different players, especially after the 1982 knee surgery rendered Phil immobile.
in 2019 he won comeback player of the year starting 10 games and going 7-3 for a 2nd year head coach titans team that went 9-7 led by a great running game around henry and a solid defense.
then tannehill took that 9-7 wild card team to win 2 playoff games over NE and BAL as a wild card before losing to KC in the AFCCG. Tannehill's QBR was the best of his career at 64 in that season, very similar to Jones'.
tannehill wasn't all that impressive that postseason (he had like 400 yards passing combined in 3 games, with less than 100 yards passing in the 2 wins) but it was enough to get him extended and his career record with TEN is now 36-19. he's 2-3 in the postseason and just hasn't been able to play at the same level there as he has in the regular season so that's where jones has a chance to hopefully prove to be better.
This is the first year that there is a legit comparison between DJ and Tannehill.
Doesn't have Allen arm strength but has plenty. Doesn't have Allen's size but is good size. May not beat Allen every year in rushing yards but he's very mobile and always a threat and rushes for a ton of yards. Much bigger running threat than Smith, Tannehill or Cousins. Probably no one current that fits perfect to him.
i dont agree with that. pre-ten tannehill was his most frequent comparison going back to when jones was a draft prospect and there have been numerous threads discussing the 2 over the last several years (i think that was who sy compared jones to in his draft series before he was a nyg).
they are both tools-rich players who can do a bit of everything who had a medium level of success but were kind of caught in a mixed bag no mans land through their rookie deals (in part bc both played for mostly bad coaches). it took tannehill leaving miami to find a good situation.
Doesn't have Allen arm strength but has plenty. Doesn't have Allen's size but is good size. May not beat Allen every year in rushing yards but he's very mobile and always a threat and rushes for a ton of yards. Much bigger running threat than Smith, Tannehill or Cousins. Probably no one current that fits perfect to him.
Pretty solid take on things. Agree about the running aspect.
I think we will really have a better idea next years after hopeful upgrades at WR and IOL. BD should at least have a good idea where he can go in the pass game.
One other name I would throw out is Kaepernick. He was a outstanding runner and had the outstanding speed. I don't have the best recollection passing wise but he was about a 3k passer when things were good.
One other name I would throw out is Kaepernick. He was a outstanding runner and had the outstanding speed. I don't have the best recollection passing wise but he was about a 3k passer when things were good.
Kaep was a second-round pick. The pressure/expectations element for a lottery pick is significantly > than a day 2 selection. So, that would dismiss him from this exercise - IMV.
But Jones is a better passer than Kaep. There were times I remember where it looked like Kaep couldn't throw the ball into the ocean if he was standing on the beach.
he had a very promising rookie year aside from the fumbles. Most high picks that don’t pan out struggle from day one and never look the part so they don’t make it to year 4 as a starter.
that's where tannehill is an interesting comp. his career in miami was a lot better than it seemed upon reflection. look at his 3rd + 4th years, 24-27 tds, 12 ints, 4k yards, 92 qb rtg, 60 qbr. those 2 were philbman, the last 2 were with gase.
so he went from ok/solid with bad coaching to solid/good with good coaching. but he himself was never "bad" or "elite".
I’m not talking guys who had a 2nd act or renaissance. I’m talking high draft picks who had an 11th hour turn around with their original team.
Both Bortles and Jones were top 10 picks, both had an early season with a lot of TDs that gave fans hope, both led an improbable playoff run in year four. Bortles then got a modest extension, and fizzled out.
There a clear differences too. The 2017 Jags scored a lot of points, and Bortles had a 35 TD season under his belt. Jones is a better runner, and cleared up his turn over issues, which Bortles never did.
Alex Smith does feel like a solid comparison to me. And Mariota has felt like the low end floor (that I think DJ has probably surpassed at this point), IMO.
alex smith was the 1st overall pick for SFG but was an outright bust under the mount rushmore of mike nolan, mike singletary, and jim tomosula.
year 1 of harbough was his age 27 and 6th year in the NFL. His first with a winning record, his first with 3k yards, lowest ints, etc.
he went 13-3 with harbough after having gone 19-31 in his 5 years prior.
Tannehill was having steady YoY progress in every reliable metric coming into year four. It's a trajectory I'd want to see if I was a GM.
Jones was solid YR1, but just flattened out in YR2 and YR3. Now, you can cite coaching/talent/injuries/etc that potentially got in the way, but he looked very uncomfortable playing the game.
I think the clear difference with Bortles is that the team broke out in 2017 but he himself was mostly the same player he'd always been. That Jags team had the #1 rushing offense in the NFL and the #2 defense, both huge improvements from previous seasons.
I'll lay down the proposition that linear improvement,
linear progression, attaching to a rookie QB's career is a straw man, an often bogus precept: it's 'expected' to be linear, but it's a tenuous proposition. For example, with Lawrence, did he suddenly become the drafted QB everyone expected? Or did Pederson change the mix and things started to click.
With Jones, mental makeups are infinitely different player to player. Maybe his progression clock is slower. But as someone above said, circumstances--dare I say "excuses"--do matter. Jones this season is not the result of straight line progression from year 1 to year 4, anything but. Judge and Garrett savaged DJ's mindset and the entire NYG offense with a combination of tactics and lack of cohesive offensive scheme.
As to B Bortles, I thought at first, christian, you were setting up your own straw man here because after that season Botles crashed and burned. He had very good accuracy that playoff season, but no arm. They're not in the same league as QB AA goes. But I thought you might be positing a crash and burn for DJ next year...next week? Never can tell with you.
Bottom line, I think Daboll and Kafka (and Tierney) brought in a stable and functioning scheme and approach, even if the personnel hadn't changed that much, if anything was lesser with the exception of SB's health. Jones found a coaching staff that created a comfort zone, one in which the QB can grow. Tannehill?
the comparison began as draft prospects because in terms of tools/weaknesses they were very comparable. neither is a natural runner like a michael vick or lamar jackson, but both were probably top 10% athletes as QBs. both had good arms but not elite. both also had questions about processing speed, vision, "seeing the field", etc.
Tannehill was having steady YoY progress in every reliable metric coming into year four. It's a trajectory I'd want to see if I was a GM.
Jones was solid YR1, but just flattened out in YR2 and YR3. Now, you can cite coaching/talent/injuries/etc that potentially got in the way, but he looked very uncomfortable playing the game.
this is wrong. jones made progress each year in bunch of stats with the glaring exception being touchdowns.
with hindsight however i think his year 2 and 3 td regression was mostly a function of a broken red zone offenses because in year 1 and year 4 his RZ performances are almost identically great.
Take a look at Joe Flacco's numbers versus Daniel Jones
I actually studied that, too. Flacco was making steady YoY progress (like Tannehill) and he was a team with solid leadership and coaching. It was a very good culture for a young QB.
Jones, on the other hand, was playing for an organization that was being led by incompetent ownership and management.
Considering how Mac Jones has fallen off when Josh McDaniels was replaced by Joe Judge maybe the lack of YoY progress is because of the coach and not the player and we are seeing now what might have been a year or two ago had Daniel Jones received proper coaching. That being said it could also be a fluke and that is why I would not give him a contract that we can't get out of easily if a high draft pick turns out to be a better option.
the nyg had the worst offensive design/playcalling in the nfl under judge and garrett. the red zone is the most important area of the football field and that's where that deficiency most showed up - even though they had a dual threat qb who has been effective in the rz over his 4 years (46 tds and 4 ints in 200 red zone attempts).
eli had 34 red zone ints in 1000 pass attempts over his career as a reference point. so eli averaged 1 int per 30 rz attempts (and probably higher in his first 4 years) while jones has averaged 1 int per 50 rz attempts.
Considering how Mac Jones has fallen off when Josh McDaniels was replaced by Joe Judge maybe the lack of YoY progress is because of the coach and not the player and we are seeing now what might have been a year or two ago had Daniel Jones received proper coaching. That being said it could also be a fluke and that is why I would not give him a contract that we can't get out of easily if a high draft pick turns out to be a better option.
I don't think this an unreasonable take. Coaching/scheme/state of the organization certainly matters.
Per the bold, that is where I am, too. Trying to determine what's potentially a one-off or the sign of greater things to come, is a tough, tough call. Just as much as one could argue that Jones is now ready for lift-off, you could argue he's right at his ceiling and this is as good as it gets...
And herein lies my problem and why I wish we would keep searching for the QB superstar. They are out there somewhere... ;)
not to miller the thread to mac jones but the theory above proves out
linear progression, attaching to a rookie QB's career is a straw man, an often bogus precept: it's 'expected' to be linear, but it's a tenuous proposition. For example, with Lawrence, did he suddenly become the drafted QB everyone expected? Or did Pederson change the mix and things started to click.
With Jones, mental makeups are infinitely different player to player. Maybe his progression clock is slower. But as someone above said, circumstances--dare I say "excuses"--do matter. Jones this season is not the result of straight line progression from year 1 to year 4, anything but. Judge and Garrett savaged DJ's mindset and the entire NYG offense with a combination of tactics and lack of cohesive offensive scheme.
As to B Bortles, I thought at first, christian, you were setting up your own straw man here because after that season Botles crashed and burned. He had very good accuracy that playoff season, but no arm. They're not in the same league as QB AA goes. But I thought you might be positing a crash and burn for DJ next year...next week? Never can tell with you.
Bottom line, I think Daboll and Kafka (and Tierney) brought in a stable and functioning scheme and approach, even if the personnel hadn't changed that much, if anything was lesser with the exception of SB's health. Jones found a coaching staff that created a comfort zone, one in which the QB can grow. Tannehill?
Actually a pretty good reason that helped his 2015 season.
He had a 1400 (Robinson II) and 1000 (Hurns) yard WR's with 14 and 8 TD's respectively. Both players seemed to fall way off the following year and in 2017 Robinson played one game.
5 win team and the division was poor with a 3 win Tenn. team. They ran for 94 yards/game.
Seemed like a strange year overall.
They just played to the teams talent at that time.
Next year with hopefully better WR's and improved IOL hopefully we see a 1200-1500 yard bump in pass production. The TD's will follow. Right now Jones is showing his value for how this team is built and his legs are a huge part of it.
graham gano fg attempts 39 yards or less by year w/ nyg
which raw input likely carries the most weight in QBR and QB rating? tds.
see the post above about red zone failures. that was the problem for jones at his expense (and to graham gano's benefit).
as a nick folk owner in fantasy football this year ill make an educated guess it was also a big issue for mac jone's regression this year from competent OC to incompetent OC.
Lots to absorb there.
On the redzone stats, yes, that was something we kicked around here. I agree play calling was a factor, but I do remember Jones missing opportunities, too (e.g. goal line throw against Tampa).
Passer Rating is pretty straight forward: pass attempts, completions, passing yards, touchdown passes, and interceptions (with some weighting) It gets skewed with garbage time stats. That's why I don't give it too much credibility.
QBR is focuses on expected points added per play. So, it's looking every play and assigning a value based on the outcome of the play.
There is certainly a built-in excuse for Mac Jones with the Judge/Patricia non-sense. But he's made some horrible throws, decisions, this year. Brutal.
Considering how Mac Jones has fallen off when Josh McDaniels was replaced by Joe Judge maybe the lack of YoY progress is because of the coach and not the player and we are seeing now what might have been a year or two ago had Daniel Jones received proper coaching. That being said it could also be a fluke and that is why I would not give him a contract that we can't get out of easily if a high draft pick turns out to be a better option.
I don't think this an unreasonable take. Coaching/scheme/state of the organization certainly matters.
Per the bold, that is where I am, too. Trying to determine what's potentially a one-off or the sign of greater things to come, is a tough, tough call. Just as much as one could argue that Jones is now ready for lift-off, you could argue he's right at his ceiling and this is as good as it gets...
And herein lies my problem and why I wish we would keep searching for the QB superstar. They are out there somewhere... ;)
bw and Mike this is not an unreasonable take. I was always a guy that liked Jones but took a wait and see approach. I m now on the strong side of we need to sign him(at the right price😊) but sure if there's someone better they can get(at the right price taking into consideration what they'd have to give up😊) then they better be 100 per cent confident in that pick. Not to miller the thread but knowing what they know now would they have taken Hebert? But with the past coaching we had and our current roster what's the quarantee he'd be what he is right now? If we were gambling I hold my cards with what I got and keep my fingers crossed . But even the most hardened DJ supporter has to have some thought in the back of his mind that he hopes the progress continues.Daboll and JS no doubt have a better feel for this and we ll know by the contract I believe.
I think I mostly agree with this for a contemporary comparison. Alex Smith was I think a better overall QB than most people give him credit for. I mean, who beats them in 2011 if not the NY Giants? I don't see the Patriots beating them. And aside from pulling a rabbit out of a hat with Mahomes, he probably retires a KC Chief. I see similarities in their games... they are both cautious QBs (and I think this was Smith's biggest downfall), but I also think it's fairly obvious DJ has better physical tools, he's slightly bigger and faster. A healthy Smith could move in the pocket and he definitely could scramble but not quite the running threat DJ is. I also think DJ's arm strength is better. To that point that is always what I have found to be Jones biggest weakness with the Giants, cautiousness and confidence.... which is I think what most people view as about slow field processing. And it was magnified tenfold with Judge and Garrett.
Considering how Mac Jones has fallen off when Josh McDaniels was replaced by Joe Judge maybe the lack of YoY progress is because of the coach and not the player and we are seeing now what might have been a year or two ago had Daniel Jones received proper coaching. That being said it could also be a fluke and that is why I would not give him a contract that we can't get out of easily if a high draft pick turns out to be a better option.
I don't think this an unreasonable take. Coaching/scheme/state of the organization certainly matters.
Per the bold, that is where I am, too. Trying to determine what's potentially a one-off or the sign of greater things to come, is a tough, tough call. Just as much as one could argue that Jones is now ready for lift-off, you could argue he's right at his ceiling and this is as good as it gets...
And herein lies my problem and why I wish we would keep searching for the QB superstar. They are out there somewhere... ;)
There's a much stronger argument for the former than the latter imo. 1st year in a new system, bottom of the barrel weapons, decent but far from excellent OL. What's the argument for the latter aside from "what about Blake Bortles"?
Per the bold, that is where I am, too. Trying to determine what's potentially a one-off or the sign of greater things to come, is a tough, tough call. Just as much as one could argue that Jones is now ready for lift-off, you could argue he's right at his ceiling and this is as good as it gets...
And herein lies my problem and why I wish we would keep searching for the QB superstar. They are out there somewhere... ;)
There's a much stronger argument for the former than the latter imo. 1st year in a new system, bottom of the barrel weapons, decent but far from excellent OL. What's the argument for the latter aside from "what about Blake Bortles"?
Bortles isn't on my mind here. I get your reasoning.
Has to keep proving himself? When does that cease? Do you realize the pressure he's been playing under? He's been fighting for his football life and has performed remarkably. This kid has shown determination, desire, guts, confidence, performs in big spots, for the most part carries the team on his back. IMO The circumstances he's been playing under and winning makes him the man. Keep proving himself, are you kidding?
the comparison began as draft prospects because in terms of tools/weaknesses they were very comparable. neither is a natural runner like a michael vick or lamar jackson, but both were probably top 10% athletes as QBs. both had good arms but not elite. both also had questions about processing speed, vision, "seeing the field", etc.
Bingo. Throw in multiple offensive coordinators and questionable offensive lines and WRs
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Although they were winning games
Considering how Mac Jones has fallen off when Josh McDaniels was replaced by Joe Judge maybe the lack of YoY progress is because of the coach and not the player and we are seeing now what might have been a year or two ago had Daniel Jones received proper coaching. That being said it could also be a fluke and that is why I would not give him a contract that we can't get out of easily if a high draft pick turns out to be a better option.
I don't think this an unreasonable take. Coaching/scheme/state of the organization certainly matters.
Per the bold, that is where I am, too. Trying to determine what's potentially a one-off or the sign of greater things to come, is a tough, tough call. Just as much as one could argue that Jones is now ready for lift-off, you could argue he's right at his ceiling and this is as good as it gets...
And herein lies my problem and why I wish we would keep searching for the QB superstar. They are out there somewhere... ;)
There's a much stronger argument for the former than the latter imo. 1st year in a new system, bottom of the barrel weapons, decent but far from excellent OL. What's the argument for the latter aside from "what about Blake Bortles"?
The argument for the latter is not just "what about Blake Bortles." Despite having coaching from guys like David Cutcliffe, Jones has never had an AY/A above 6.9. Eli Manning his final year at Ole Miss was at 8.5 despite not having NFL talent around him. 16 QB's, including Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinecke, Andy Dalton, and Geno Smith all have AY/A 7.0 or greater this year. Looking at New Orleans offense, Andy Dalton is doing this with similar options to Daniel Jones and a weaker OL. This is just one peripheral which indicates that Jones has maxed out.
Has to keep proving himself? When does that cease? Do you realize the pressure he's been playing under? He's been fighting for his football life and has performed remarkably. This kid has shown determination, desire, guts, confidence, performs in big spots, for the most part carries the team on his back. IMO The circumstances he's been playing under and winning makes him the man. Keep proving himself, are you kidding?
It ceases when he retires, just like every NFL player.
Take a look at Joe Flacco's numbers versus Daniel Jones
I actually studied that, too. Flacco was making steady YoY progress (like Tannehill) and he was a team with solid leadership and coaching. It was a very good culture for a young QB.
Jones, on the other hand, was playing for an organization that was being led by incompetent ownership and management.
Failures by ownership and management. Jones showed enough promise under Shurmur that they should have kept him. The Judge hire was made from position of weakness and forcing Garret on him made it even worse. Jones had no chance. A clueless first time head coach combined with an OC whose system needs and all pro offensive line and we had Nate Solder and other retreads....
The argument for the latter is not just "what about Blake Bortles." Despite having coaching from guys like David Cutcliffe, Jones has never had an AY/A above 6.9. Eli Manning his final year at Ole Miss was at 8.5 despite not having NFL talent around him. 16 QB's, including Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinecke, Andy Dalton, and Geno Smith all have AY/A 7.0 or greater this year. Looking at New Orleans offense, Andy Dalton is doing this with similar options to Daniel Jones and a weaker OL. This is just one peripheral which indicates that Jones has maxed out.
That's a pretty awful argument for two reasons: (1) AY/A doesn't take into account rushing TD's, only passing TD's but in an NFL game you get the same # of points for either. (2) It doesn't take into account YAC which is independent of QB play. QBR which isn't the be all end all, does take those things into account and ranks Jones 9th overall.
On the other hand, his bad throw %, and on target % are in elite territory, the best marks of his career (the latter has actually climbed each year in the league). Despite being pressured on 25% of his dropbacks and receivers with a 6.5% drop rate (highest of his career). It's logical then that that improving the pass catchers around him will lead to a higher AY/A.
+1
At a quick glance, Daniel Jones’s numbers this year are comparable with Vick’s best seasons. Vick had the one 1000 yard rushing season, and he only threw 20 or more TDs twice (his career high was 21)
Vick never had a season with as high a completion % or as low and INT% as Jones this year
He went from a dysfunctional situation to a highly functional one. It's no different than a solid worker going from a bad large company to a good large company. The bad company will have several good workers getting bad overall results, and the good company will have several bad workers getting good overall results.
With the benefit of hindsight, we now know Jones had a promising rookie year under Shurmur (good offensive coach), had 2 forgettable years under Judge/Garrett (2 horrific coaches) and now a solid year under Daboll (another good offensive coach).
So I bring up Trevor Lawrence, who stunk under Urban Meyer and looks significantly better under Pederson.
Circumstances matter.
I think Jones is better than Tannehill and maybe Cousins. Perhaps Cousins is closest.
Bortles had a better college career. I see he basically started out with the Jags the same, record wise, as Jones then had a VG 4th year and then the wheels fell off.
Only difference I see, is Bortles came to the NFL a pretty highly regarded QB but never really improved. Jones came in not nearly as well thought of, but has gotten better.
Bortles is an interesting comparison.
good one!
Especially when you look at the job Judge has done with Mac Jones..
Those being the terms, I'd say Steve Young and Phil Simms comes to mind, but they don't meet the "recent" criteria.
Quote:
Simms problem was mostly injuries. Could not stay on the field.
Quote:
Quote:
True, what looks like it's happening with Daniel Jones is very rare if not unprecedent.
To be ridiculed since the draft, have all those ups and downs and for so long, if this guy can get one more jump to his game next season it'd not only be great but also unbelievable.
And I think having the playoff experience this season is crucial, and it's why I rooted so hard for that team to make the playoffs in 2020 at 6-10.
when bortles got replaced in 2018 he had 17 turnovers in 10 games. he'd had an embarrassing 5 turnover game vs KC and then another multi-turnover game when they finally pulled the plug. he ended his jags career (and his career) with 75 ints in 75 games. jones has less than half that.
smith and tannehill are each better comps for jones. their issues were both that they couldnt recreate their ability to win in the regular season in the postseason even with strong rosters around them (believe both had multiple chances in postseason as 1 or 2 seeds). will be interesting to see how jones' game fits playoff football but his recent improvements with this group on offense gives hope. if he can win with a wild card roster on the road that will be a notable achievement.
Good for DJ and I think he's positioned himself well to get PAID for it.
In hindsight, it does seem that Phil's early obstacles - injuries, supporting cast, outsize expectations, and perhaps an archaic offensive scheme - were key roadblocks for Jones as well. Of course, they were very different players, especially after the 1982 knee surgery rendered Phil immobile.
He was the QB for the Giants 50 years ago.
I'm not a young guy - but that might as well have been half a century ago :)
This is the first year that there is a legit comparison between DJ and Tannehill.
Quote:
i dont agree with that. pre-ten tannehill was his most frequent comparison going back to when jones was a draft prospect and there have been numerous threads discussing the 2 over the last several years (i think that was who sy compared jones to in his draft series before he was a nyg).
they are both tools-rich players who can do a bit of everything who had a medium level of success but were kind of caught in a mixed bag no mans land through their rookie deals (in part bc both played for mostly bad coaches). it took tannehill leaving miami to find a good situation.
Pretty solid take on things. Agree about the running aspect.
I think we will really have a better idea next years after hopeful upgrades at WR and IOL. BD should at least have a good idea where he can go in the pass game.
One other name I would throw out is Kaepernick. He was a outstanding runner and had the outstanding speed. I don't have the best recollection passing wise but he was about a 3k passer when things were good.
One other name I would throw out is Kaepernick. He was a outstanding runner and had the outstanding speed. I don't have the best recollection passing wise but he was about a 3k passer when things were good.
Kaep was a second-round pick. The pressure/expectations element for a lottery pick is significantly > than a day 2 selection. So, that would dismiss him from this exercise - IMV.
But Jones is a better passer than Kaep. There were times I remember where it looked like Kaep couldn't throw the ball into the ocean if he was standing on the beach.
Jones: 3205 yards (200 per game), 67% completions, 15/5 TD/INT, 92.5 rating
Dalton: 2699 yards (207 per game), 67% completions, 17/9 TD/INT, 95.3 rating
that's where tannehill is an interesting comp. his career in miami was a lot better than it seemed upon reflection. look at his 3rd + 4th years, 24-27 tds, 12 ints, 4k yards, 92 qb rtg, 60 qbr. those 2 were philbman, the last 2 were with gase.
so he went from ok/solid with bad coaching to solid/good with good coaching. but he himself was never "bad" or "elite".
Both Bortles and Jones were top 10 picks, both had an early season with a lot of TDs that gave fans hope, both led an improbable playoff run in year four. Bortles then got a modest extension, and fizzled out.
There a clear differences too. The 2017 Jags scored a lot of points, and Bortles had a 35 TD season under his belt. Jones is a better runner, and cleared up his turn over issues, which Bortles never did.
I'm not sure why the Tannehill comparison ever gained the foothold that it did among Giants fans (and I'm also guilty of the Tannehill comparison myself). Go back and look at Tannehill's production during his first few years in Miami - it's not really that similar to DJ, in that Tannehill had some seasons that were significantly more productive (strictly in terms of passing statistics) than anything DJ has done.
That doesn't mean that I'm claiming Tannehill is better than Jones or that I'm dismissing the obstacles that DJ has faced; just that I'm not sure Tannehill has ever represented a good comparison for Jones other than trying to determine a path forward for a team to build around a 2nd/3rd tier QB and a run-first offense like Tennessee has done with Henry and Tannehill - that's where a Barkley/Jones foundation is similar, IMO.
Alex Smith does feel like a solid comparison to me. And Mariota has felt like the low end floor (that I think DJ has probably surpassed at this point), IMO.
Both Bortles and Jones were top 10 picks, both had an early season with a lot of TDs that gave fans hope, both led an improbable playoff run in year four. Bortles then got a modest extension, and fizzled out.
There a clear differences too. The 2017 Jags scored a lot of points, and Bortles had a 35 TD season under his belt. Jones is a better runner, and cleared up his turn over issues, which Bortles never did.
alex smith was the 1st overall pick for SFG but was an outright bust under the mount rushmore of mike nolan, mike singletary, and jim tomosula.
year 1 of harbough was his age 27 and 6th year in the NFL. His first with a winning record, his first with 3k yards, lowest ints, etc.
he went 13-3 with harbough after having gone 19-31 in his 5 years prior.
that's where tannehill is an interesting comp. his career in miami was a lot better than it seemed upon reflection. look at his 3rd + 4th years, 24-27 tds, 12 ints, 4k yards, 92 qb rtg, 60 qbr. those 2 were philbman, the last 2 were with gase.
so he went from ok/solid with bad coaching to solid/good with good coaching. but he himself was never "bad" or "elite".
Tannehill was having steady YoY progress in every reliable metric coming into year four. It's a trajectory I'd want to see if I was a GM.
Jones was solid YR1, but just flattened out in YR2 and YR3. Now, you can cite coaching/talent/injuries/etc that potentially got in the way, but he looked very uncomfortable playing the game.
Both Bortles and Jones were top 10 picks, both had an early season with a lot of TDs that gave fans hope, both led an improbable playoff run in year four. Bortles then got a modest extension, and fizzled out.
There a clear differences too. The 2017 Jags scored a lot of points, and Bortles had a 35 TD season under his belt. Jones is a better runner, and cleared up his turn over issues, which Bortles never did.
I think the clear difference with Bortles is that the team broke out in 2017 but he himself was mostly the same player he'd always been. That Jags team had the #1 rushing offense in the NFL and the #2 defense, both huge improvements from previous seasons.
With Jones, mental makeups are infinitely different player to player. Maybe his progression clock is slower. But as someone above said, circumstances--dare I say "excuses"--do matter. Jones this season is not the result of straight line progression from year 1 to year 4, anything but. Judge and Garrett savaged DJ's mindset and the entire NYG offense with a combination of tactics and lack of cohesive offensive scheme.
As to B Bortles, I thought at first, christian, you were setting up your own straw man here because after that season Botles crashed and burned. He had very good accuracy that playoff season, but no arm. They're not in the same league as QB AA goes. But I thought you might be positing a crash and burn for DJ next year...next week? Never can tell with you.
Bottom line, I think Daboll and Kafka (and Tierney) brought in a stable and functioning scheme and approach, even if the personnel hadn't changed that much, if anything was lesser with the exception of SB's health. Jones found a coaching staff that created a comfort zone, one in which the QB can grow. Tannehill?
Quote:
the comparison began as draft prospects because in terms of tools/weaknesses they were very comparable. neither is a natural runner like a michael vick or lamar jackson, but both were probably top 10% athletes as QBs. both had good arms but not elite. both also had questions about processing speed, vision, "seeing the field", etc.
I actually studied that, too. Flacco was making steady YoY progress (like Tannehill) and he was a team with solid leadership and coaching. It was a very good culture for a young QB.
Jones, on the other hand, was playing for an organization that was being led by incompetent ownership and management.
Quote:
this is wrong. jones made progress each year in bunch of stats with the glaring exception being touchdowns.
with hindsight however i think his year 2 and 3 td regression was mostly a function of a broken red zone offenses because in year 1 and year 4 his RZ performances are almost identically great.
2019 14 tds / 0 ints
2020 7 tds / 2 ints
2021 7 tds / 0 ints
2022 18 tds / 1 int
garrett and judges offense = a lot of graham gano < 35 yard fgs at the expense of tds and a lot of winnable games that turned into losses bc of it.
Quote:
Considering how Mac Jones has fallen off when Josh McDaniels was replaced by Joe Judge maybe the lack of YoY progress is because of the coach and not the player and we are seeing now what might have been a year or two ago had Daniel Jones received proper coaching. That being said it could also be a fluke and that is why I would not give him a contract that we can't get out of easily if a high draft pick turns out to be a better option.
Jones's TDs and QBRs were going in reverse, and YPA/AY/A were essentially flat.
I hate using Passer Rating, but if you want to toss that into the mix even that was essentially flat.
2020 - 46% (2nd worst)
2021 - 45% (worst)
2022 - 64% (7th best)
the nyg had the worst offensive design/playcalling in the nfl under judge and garrett. the red zone is the most important area of the football field and that's where that deficiency most showed up - even though they had a dual threat qb who has been effective in the rz over his 4 years (46 tds and 4 ints in 200 red zone attempts).
eli had 34 red zone ints in 1000 pass attempts over his career as a reference point. so eli averaged 1 int per 30 rz attempts (and probably higher in his first 4 years) while jones has averaged 1 int per 50 rz attempts.
Jones's TDs and QBRs were going in reverse, and YPA/AY/A were essentially flat.
I hate using Passer Rating, but if you want to toss that into the mix even that was essentially flat.
which raw input likely carries the most weight in QBR and QB rating? tds.
see the post above about red zone failures. that was the problem for jones at his expense (and to graham gano's benefit).
as a nick folk owner in fantasy football this year ill make an educated guess it was also a big issue for mac jone's regression this year from competent OC to incompetent OC.
Considering how Mac Jones has fallen off when Josh McDaniels was replaced by Joe Judge maybe the lack of YoY progress is because of the coach and not the player and we are seeing now what might have been a year or two ago had Daniel Jones received proper coaching. That being said it could also be a fluke and that is why I would not give him a contract that we can't get out of easily if a high draft pick turns out to be a better option.
I don't think this an unreasonable take. Coaching/scheme/state of the organization certainly matters.
Per the bold, that is where I am, too. Trying to determine what's potentially a one-off or the sign of greater things to come, is a tough, tough call. Just as much as one could argue that Jones is now ready for lift-off, you could argue he's right at his ceiling and this is as good as it gets...
And herein lies my problem and why I wish we would keep searching for the QB superstar. They are out there somewhere... ;)
2022 = NE td% in red zone 41% (worst in football)
mac jones RZ tds/ints
2021 = 16 tds / 1 int
2022 = 7 tds / 1 int
boy joe judge's offenses are consistent.
With Jones, mental makeups are infinitely different player to player. Maybe his progression clock is slower. But as someone above said, circumstances--dare I say "excuses"--do matter. Jones this season is not the result of straight line progression from year 1 to year 4, anything but. Judge and Garrett savaged DJ's mindset and the entire NYG offense with a combination of tactics and lack of cohesive offensive scheme.
As to B Bortles, I thought at first, christian, you were setting up your own straw man here because after that season Botles crashed and burned. He had very good accuracy that playoff season, but no arm. They're not in the same league as QB AA goes. But I thought you might be positing a crash and burn for DJ next year...next week? Never can tell with you.
Bottom line, I think Daboll and Kafka (and Tierney) brought in a stable and functioning scheme and approach, even if the personnel hadn't changed that much, if anything was lesser with the exception of SB's health. Jones found a coaching staff that created a comfort zone, one in which the QB can grow. Tannehill?
Actually a pretty good reason that helped his 2015 season.
He had a 1400 (Robinson II) and 1000 (Hurns) yard WR's with 14 and 8 TD's respectively. Both players seemed to fall way off the following year and in 2017 Robinson played one game.
5 win team and the division was poor with a 3 win Tenn. team. They ran for 94 yards/game.
Seemed like a strange year overall.
They just played to the teams talent at that time.
Next year with hopefully better WR's and improved IOL hopefully we see a 1200-1500 yard bump in pass production. The TD's will follow. Right now Jones is showing his value for how this team is built and his legs are a huge part of it.
2021 = 18
2022 = 11
daboll and kafka's scheme/playcalling = 6.5 extra touchdowns for jones and 6.5 fewer field goals for gano.
Rosas had 12 in 2019 so shurmur did the same thing.
which raw input likely carries the most weight in QBR and QB rating? tds.
see the post above about red zone failures. that was the problem for jones at his expense (and to graham gano's benefit).
as a nick folk owner in fantasy football this year ill make an educated guess it was also a big issue for mac jone's regression this year from competent OC to incompetent OC.
Lots to absorb there.
On the redzone stats, yes, that was something we kicked around here. I agree play calling was a factor, but I do remember Jones missing opportunities, too (e.g. goal line throw against Tampa).
Passer Rating is pretty straight forward: pass attempts, completions, passing yards, touchdown passes, and interceptions (with some weighting) It gets skewed with garbage time stats. That's why I don't give it too much credibility.
QBR is focuses on expected points added per play. So, it's looking every play and assigning a value based on the outcome of the play.
There is certainly a built-in excuse for Mac Jones with the Judge/Patricia non-sense. But he's made some horrible throws, decisions, this year. Brutal.
His ceiling is higher than Cousins and Tannehill in my opinion and its not particularly close.
I think I mostly agree with this for a contemporary comparison. Alex Smith was I think a better overall QB than most people give him credit for. I mean, who beats them in 2011 if not the NY Giants? I don't see the Patriots beating them. And aside from pulling a rabbit out of a hat with Mahomes, he probably retires a KC Chief. I see similarities in their games... they are both cautious QBs (and I think this was Smith's biggest downfall), but I also think it's fairly obvious DJ has better physical tools, he's slightly bigger and faster. A healthy Smith could move in the pocket and he definitely could scramble but not quite the running threat DJ is. I also think DJ's arm strength is better. To that point that is always what I have found to be Jones biggest weakness with the Giants, cautiousness and confidence.... which is I think what most people view as about slow field processing. And it was magnified tenfold with Judge and Garrett.
Steve Young is a comp I raised in pre-season and obviously g shouted at by NoBrainDayne and Terps. I maintain the combo of accuracy, toughness and mobility is quite reminiscen.
Quote:
I agree, I never really thought about it but it is an interesting comp.
There's a much stronger argument for the former than the latter imo. 1st year in a new system, bottom of the barrel weapons, decent but far from excellent OL. What's the argument for the latter aside from "what about Blake Bortles"?
Quote:
I tend to look at it as the start of a wonderful relationship.
Per the bold, that is where I am, too. Trying to determine what's potentially a one-off or the sign of greater things to come, is a tough, tough call. Just as much as one could argue that Jones is now ready for lift-off, you could argue he's right at his ceiling and this is as good as it gets...
And herein lies my problem and why I wish we would keep searching for the QB superstar. They are out there somewhere... ;)
There's a much stronger argument for the former than the latter imo. 1st year in a new system, bottom of the barrel weapons, decent but far from excellent OL. What's the argument for the latter aside from "what about Blake Bortles"?
Bortles isn't on my mind here. I get your reasoning.
And herein lies my problem and why I wish we would keep searching for the QB superstar. They are out there somewhere... ;)
It very well be that the superstar we seek is not in the QB room, but the WR room.
So 2 observations:
1) we need to be cautious about Jones, who needs to keep proving himself by playing well. He may be on an unsustainable hot streak.
2) In ordinary circumstances, Jones may have emerged in 2021, but the catastrophic job Judge, Garrett and Kitchens did forestalled it. I think there’s accumulating evidence that Judge wasn’t just a bad coach, he was a horrible one.
Has to keep proving himself? When does that cease? Do you realize the pressure he's been playing under? He's been fighting for his football life and has performed remarkably. This kid has shown determination, desire, guts, confidence, performs in big spots, for the most part carries the team on his back. IMO The circumstances he's been playing under and winning makes him the man. Keep proving himself, are you kidding?
Bingo. Throw in multiple offensive coordinators and questionable offensive lines and WRs
Bingo. Next step address the IOL and add to the WR's.
Then he will have everything he needs. Strong run game with a bigger play pass game.
Next year is really the one to watch imv.
This is very fair and I agree.
They also look like they have made progress (players and coaches) including Jones.
Hopefully Jones has a better mid and ending but Smith was pretty damn good in his own right. Underrated.
The argument for the latter is not just "what about Blake Bortles." Despite having coaching from guys like David Cutcliffe, Jones has never had an AY/A above 6.9. Eli Manning his final year at Ole Miss was at 8.5 despite not having NFL talent around him. 16 QB's, including Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinecke, Andy Dalton, and Geno Smith all have AY/A 7.0 or greater this year. Looking at New Orleans offense, Andy Dalton is doing this with similar options to Daniel Jones and a weaker OL. This is just one peripheral which indicates that Jones has maxed out.
That's a pretty awful argument for two reasons: (1) AY/A doesn't take into account rushing TD's, only passing TD's but in an NFL game you get the same # of points for either. (2) It doesn't take into account YAC which is independent of QB play. QBR which isn't the be all end all, does take those things into account and ranks Jones 9th overall.
On the other hand, his bad throw %, and on target % are in elite territory, the best marks of his career (the latter has actually climbed each year in the league). Despite being pressured on 25% of his dropbacks and receivers with a 6.5% drop rate (highest of his career). It's logical then that that improving the pass catchers around him will lead to a higher AY/A.